OT97: Dopen Thread

1. Comment of the week is John Schilling on Google X Prize. There’s also a lot of good discussion in the free energy thread, though I can’t pick just one.
2. New ad for brain preservation company Nectome – see eg this article about their head researcher winning the Brain Preservation Prize. If you’re interested in helping, there’s an link for joining their team at the bottom of their site.
3. Nobody is under any obligation to comply with this, but if you want to encourage this blog to continue to exist, I request not to be cited in major national newspapers. I realize it’s meant well, and I appreciate the honor, but I’ve gotten a few more real-life threats than I’m entirely comfortable with, and I would prefer decreased publicity for now.
4. I recently put a couple of responses to an online spat up here because I needed somewhere to host them, unaware that this would email all several thousand people on my mailing list. Sorry about that. I’ve deleted some of them because of the whole “decreased publicity” thing, and I would appreciate help from anyone who knows how to make it so I can put random useful text up in an out-of-the-way place without insta-emailing everybody.
5. Thanks to Lanny for fixing this blog’s comment report function. You should now be able to report inappropriate comments again. If you can’t, please say so and we’ll try to figure out what went wrong.
1. Can someone recommend a good book on evolution? I have a background in physical chemistry if that makes any difference.
2. (conditional on this not being covered by 1): What’s your mental model of evolution? Someone on the subreddit invoked a gradient descent metaphor, where I’m guessing you imagine a species as some point on a manifold, you imagine selection as a gradient towards a more fit species, and evolution (with respect to some fixed environment) corresponds to discovering local minima. While I’m sure there are a lots of things wrong with this, it at least helped me think about questions I hadn’t thought of before. I’d like an even better metaphor.
A sieve. When we look around we see lots of rocks (from planets and all the way down to sand and gravel), because rocks tend to stick around. Same with humans – through some quirk of natural laws, we’re right now, in this context, a rather stable form of matter.
It’s definitely not a tower building up or anything. Though one can’t help but see some local concentration of negentropy, and it might be that your real question is why this happens. I don’t know.
As for books, I’m sure there will be better suggestions, but I liked a lot “Homicide” by Daly and Wilson. It’s about a specific subject, but I guess this just makes it a more hands-on approach rather than dry.
Lots of researchers in evolutionary biology use fitness landscapes as a useful abstraction: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fitness_landscape
The gradient descent framework is pretty decent, but it fails to engage with some of the more interesting questions if the gradient itself is held constant. Fitness landscapes are basically a dynamic version, where you get to play with feedback between position *in* the landscape, and the shape *of* the landscape.
You need to be a bit more specific. It’s an enormous field. If you just want some general popular reading, then maybe The Selfish Gene?
Here are some questions I’m interested in finding the answer to. I’m pretty sure they’re all very basic, so I guess I’m looking for a very basic book:
What does the evolutionary history of a given extant species ‘look like’ — do you draw a straight line from bacteria to whatever its current form is, or is it more like long periods of stability with intervening periods of rapid change?
I have a rough idea that evolution proceeds through small, random mutations, and any time such a mutation happens to increase fitness, the offspring of the organism carrying it outcompetes the rest of the species. Is this accurate? Can you trace the evolution of a given extant species as a sequence of most-recent-common-ancestor organisms in this way?
When I think of a human having some sort of mutation, I tend to automatically think of something bad, like a missing limb or something. Is there a good example of a fitness-increasing mutation that we’ve seen in the past hundred years or so? Or how often should we expect to see such things?
To my understanding, that is mostly correct. Sometimes an evolution can result in it outcompeting other species, though – if different species have different ranges, an increase in the fitness of one can push others away by taking their food or whatnot.
The most notable fitness-increasing evolutions in recent human history are alcohol and lactose tolerance. Both increase your available sources of calories, and alcohol is also an antibacterial, which gets more relevant as humanity got more common and thus human-infecting pathogens started to be more common. Both were in the last tens of thousands of years, not the last hundred, but think this through. That’s about 4 generations, in a species that only has a handful of children. Even if everything went perfectly, a mutation from a hundred years ago would only be present in a few dozen people today at most.
This is a bit contentious, at minimum it’s safe to say that the evolutionary process works at different speeds at different times.
This sort of thing is generally covered under the rubric of population genetics, I’d recommend Principles of Population Genetics.
Theoretically at least, sure. In practice the fossil record is a bit spotty, we haven’t even found the common ancestor of chimps and humans. But we can use genetics to do this tracing to a certain extent.
This stuff is mostly covered in population genetics, too. De novo mutations are almost always either deleterious or neutral. The most famous example of a recent fitness-increasing mutation is probably lactase persistence, which actually arose independently (and with different mechanisms) 3 times and spread extremely quickly. 100 years is just 4 generations, not enough time to spread widely.
Along these lines, I like The Ancestor's Tale (Richard Dawkins, 2004), which traces back everybody's favourite species Homo sapiens. Definitely pop science, and given the paucity of the fossil record, it's not so much about the actual common ancestors as the larger groups of cousins that share these ancestors with us. But it really gives one a sense for the sweep of history, besides pointing out what it is that makes each of our clades special in its own particular way.
Bind Watchmaker is also good. Dawkins’ biology books in general really.
> What’s your mental model of evolution?
Wikipedia is the closest analogy to most people’s real-world experiences. A change is made semi-randomly – if it’s a good change it stays, and if it’s a bad change it gets wiped away quickly. What counts as “a good change” will depend on circumstances, and on time, but there’s usually a fairly obvious direction of what “good” entails given circumstances.
(This is also a pretty decent explanation of business formation in a capitalist economy)
selection as a gradient towards a more fit species
The difficult thing is to get it through your head that nobody or nothing is optimising or selecting for anything. Environmental pressures drive species to extinction all the time, and this is as much part of evolution as “a more fit species results and survives”.
We have to use some means to talk about it and language is all we have, so that things keep slipping in that sound like “meaning” or “purpose” even if we constantly remind ourselves “Nature is blind, there’s no thought at work there, even vast impersonal forces are not aiming for or away from anything, they are just rubbing up against what’s out there, the same way the sea smooths rocks”.
My very, very crude model: there is this bunch of living stuff in a place and there are all kinds of things happening in that place and some of the living stuff goes on living and some doesn’t because of that, and over very long times the living stuff differentiates. And we can track the changes to a greater or lesser degree and say “this living stuff here now is related to that living stuff back then, and got this way because of this is how”.
Hey, you’re forgetting divine intervention!
> I recently put a couple of responses to an online spat up here
If it helps, it was a really fun read. Felt good to see this pattern of debate happen to other people too. Next move would classically be a sharp turn sideways coupled with a subtle ad hominem.
Reading the patterns in this gave me a lot of piece of mind. Just recognising stuff like “generalizing specific statements” now makes me one a lot more amused than frustrated.
I wish I hadn’t deleted my emails so quickly and knew where to access this back-and-forth…
Check the subreddit.
A couple of months ago, Scott linked to an article in the Times which discussed the possibility of “insta-curing” phobias with a mix of the beta-blocker propranolol and exposure therapy. He also asked if anyone with a phobia and access to propranolol wanted to try it and let him know how it works. It so happens I came up with this very idea on my own a couple of years ago while trying to get over my phobia of talking to women. The result was a familiar one: no panacea behind door number 87546, just another goddamned goat.
I watch the psychiatric literature like a hawk. Nobody gives a shit about this. I know we’re in your consulting rooms. Does nobody wonder what exactly this neurosis is? Where are the evolutionary psychologists at? A psychological condition with the primary effect of preventing gene propagation? I’m the only one that thinks this odd?
Toss out some theories, Scott. I’m sure there’s plenty of wizards reading your blog that have thought about this. Maybe if we put our pathetic virgin heads together we can come up with some ideas. If not, women are stuck with the Henrys. And if I’m too scared to put myself out there, how can I fault them for it?
Anxieties and phobias may not be the same thing.
Before I go any further I want to say I hope Nathan Robinson and Scott work together in the future, because I would happily pay to read their back-and-forth. (I already pay separately for Nathan Robinson’s site and this one, and would pay extra for regular exchanges between them.) I also want to mention that I deeply admire Scott for risking such a hard discussion held in such a public way.
Nathan suggests that Scott may not have engaged with the best conceptual analysis of racism, and Scott opened the door to reading suggestions, so I want to offer one article that changed the way I think about racism in the US, and which may advance the back and forth: Cheryl I. Harris, Whiteness as Property, 106 Harv. L. Rev. 1707 (1993). I read it as a first-year law student, while I was taking property, criminal law, and constitutional law, and it made each come alive for me in a special way. (I thought about it again when I read “Against Murderism,” and once more recently when I read Briahna Joy Gray’s “The Politics of Shame,” which ran in Current Affairs but makes the Scott-like point that shaming identified bigots is cathartic but of extremely limited effectiveness.)
A lot of constitutional thinking about racism imagines it as crime-like or tort-like: to prove that a Racism happened, you must show the guilty mind, the guilty act, and the harm of it all. But that often totally misses the point and makes a lot of racist injustice invisible to the law in horrifying ways. (On this, check out McClesky v. Kemp, 481 U.S. 279 (1987), where the Supreme Court rejects the argument that the death penalty is unconstitutional because of its disparate racial impact. Especially check out Justice Brennan’s dissent, which is a soaring defense of using reason and evidence to demonstrate racist patterns of injustice.)
As Harris discusses, in the US context at least, it’s less like we have little racism-crimes all over the place and more like we have a property-esque institution called “whiteness,” which hands its owner a bundle of valuable claims that the owner can pull out and use to their advantage. People can own whiteness, rent whiteness, use it as capital, consume it, and sometimes you can even sue for a kind of trespass on your whiteness. (Many 20th century US courts said that a false assertion that a white person is black was defamatory, for instance.)
This property model is akin to Scott’s racism-by-consequences but different because it is more flexible: racism happens where we have a basis for expectations about consequences that follows from race alone.
The Whiteness-as-Property model also seems to avoid many of the problems of definition-by-consequences that Scott raises in About Murderism. (Whiteness can cause things, whiteness is almost always bad, whiteness is detectable before all the consequences of an act are known.) It’s also practical because it lets us describe things like redlining or segregation or police abuses as “racist.” It complicates talking about a racist /act/ or /belief/, but doesn’t nix it. Maybe a Klan rally is a way of saying “do not dare to tread on my whiteness,” for instance. When someone uses race as a heuristic to detect danger or merit, we can understand it as making a claim against their whiteness policy. If this all seems like a strange kind of property right, imagine elite airline status or VIP membership schemes or the difference between students and non-students at a university. (I admit Whiteness as Property doesn’t let us talk about a racist /person/, but since nobody’s model can make sense of that kind of talk, maybe it was in error anyway.)
In light of this, I hope Scott or one of the readers here will consider Whiteness as Property as a substitute for his definition-by-consequences, and maybe address it someday.
Interesting model! I think it probably works better in addition to Scott’s definition-by-motive (which covers shouting racial slurs, explicitly not hiring black people etc.) rather than as a replacement.
Naval Gazing returns to amphibious warfare, looking at the postwar world.
see eg this article about their head researcher winning the Brain Preservation Prize
What, nobody noticed the obvious pun? 🙂
Has anyone else begun to suspect that Nathan J Robinson is Scott’s evil twin? Or possibly an antimatter version of Scott. I’m not sure what to do with this information, though.
He did manage to exhaust Scott’s nigh infinite restraint and make him say something was an outright lie. To my knowledge that hasn’t happened before. Your theory has a lot going for it.
I’m thinking of starting a blog. A lot of my posts around reddit and blog comment sections generate a lot of interest. A number of Internet friends have suggested I start one.
For anyone else who’s gone down this route, do you have any advice about getting a successful blog off the ground? (Even if that advice is “don’t bother, it’s not worth it”, I appreciate honest feedback.) My biggest failure condition would be putting a lot of effort into the thing and having basically zero readers.
A couple of more specific questions. How do you get traffic to your site in the first place? (More focused on quality readers like the type at SSC, then just eyeball quantity). Is it better to focus on fewer long-form SSC-type posts, or very frequent small Marginal Revolution type posts? What’s a good comment policy to have? I want a generalist type blog, but have specific subject-matter knowledge in certain niche fields like quant finance and machine learning. Would it be better to avoid overly niche posts, or can more content only help? Do you think it’s better to coalesce a bunch of content before hand, then release it in regular frequent intervals at a preset blog launch? Or would it be better to start ASAP, and just ship content as its produced? Finally what’s a good platform for a neophyte to minimize headaches (not worried about spending a few bucks to make the process smooth)?
