Even More Search Terms That Led People To This Blog

[Previously in series: Search Terms That Have Led People To This Blog and More Search Terms That Have Led People To This Blog. Content warning: profanity, rape, and other unfiltered access to the consciousness of the Internet]
Sometimes I look at what search terms lead people to SSC. Sometimes it’s the things you would think – “slate star codex”, “rationality”, the names of medications I’ve written about.
Other times it’s a little weirder:
why is my sister so pretty
I mentioned this query last post, probably based on this article, and the onslaught hasn’t stopped.
my sis is so pretty
Sometimes I can pretend it’s just people happy for their family members’ good qualities…
my sister is really pretty
…many people, very very happy…
my sister is so sexy what to do
…and other times, not so much.
sweet sister so pretty
You can stop any time now.
how we attract our sister for sex
NO, REALLY, YOU CAN STOP ANY TIME NOW.
sister aroused by my touch
ANNNNNY TIME NOW.
www.my sister pic sex.com
…frick.
the fate of a cruel snake re arrange ssc answer
Other times people really seem to think I have an article on something but I have no idea what they mean.
what is the hormone responsible for soliloquising?
Other times I just have no idea.
hivemind ape and young girl army experiment
Garrett Jones, what exactly are you doing over at GMU?
Glasgow coma scale
I got a lot of these from people looking for this.
glassco coma scale
Some of the spellings were very creative
glass go coma scale
glascov coma scale
glasco comma scale
glawcow coma scale
glasscoma scale
glascoma score
glassma coma scale
glascow comma scale
glosvow coma scale
glass cow coma scale
glass comma scale
…
slate satr codex
slate star xodex
slate static codex
slate star cosex
slate star cpdex
str slate codex
sstar slate codex
astark star codex
slate state kodaks
…
delay cool condom codex
???
slate star codex of hate
?!?
i canot talret anything
You’re probably looking for the Slate Star Codex Of Hate
rapist linked to prostate cancer
which star sign is most likely to be a rapist
scott alexander the gay guy’s biography
Versus…
scott alexander is no gay
Versus…
fuck scott alexander endless
criticize the statement “you can see atoms”
It’s really dumb
fnord soros fnord
…did someone just try to see the fnords by typing it into Google? That’s great.
considered armed and dangerous for cow pox
i am polynesian and so is my husband both with brown eyes however our son has blue eyes how
if hundreds of americans die tragically today, it’ll be on account of sarcastic cocksucker citizens
unreasonable autism cures
It makes me so happy when our medical system is set up to satisfy someone’s needs this perfectly
whale…. medical cartel hoax . borax
I don’t know what conspiracy this person thinks connects all these things, but they should probably put some fnords in there if they want results.
victory lotto forecast for tomorrow tuesday 11-07-17
Nice try.
using secret pyramid to hit 3 digit lottery
was rene descartes racist
what is going on here? how can just the opinion of 1068 people always determine the opinion of the entire population, no matter how large it is? is statistics broken? is 1068 just a magical number?
It’s because of [fnord] the medical cartel, whales, and borax [/fnord].
there are many things i want to say but do not know how to say. hope you will understand
I am [person’s real name removed] iwant to join illumenatic member want can i do or who can help me in order direct me
Find a member of the medical cartel and say the code word “whale”. They’ll do the rest.
i want to join illuminati brotherhood church in uganda, south africa and kenya post comments on usa blogger
Find a whale and say the code word “medical cartel”. What happens next is up to you.
is fentanyl being used for population reduction by the illuminati
No, that’s what the borax is for
jews hate alcoholics anonymous
can i get a s sample ogre biscuit factory dimension
what decisions might the police make base on crime
One would hope all of them.
why is aa mostly bullshit
Looks like we’ve got a Jew here.
list of human experiences
1. Birth
2. Eating
3. Sleeping
4. Being attracted to your sister
5. Misspelling “Glasgow Coma Scale”
6. Using secret pyramid to hit 3 digit lottery
[…]
how can we deal with cactus person?
now if we can prove the electoral college was seeded with purely partisan voters for trump, and illegal, then we can have a new vote
[164/777] …and as these documents clearly prove, Putin sent the files to Trump through the medical cartel, hidden in envelopes marked “WHALE BORAX”.
islamists deport murderous racists
Well, that was a wild garden path of a four-word sentence
bigotry xxx yup to video
…
creators of remote neural monitoring are gay designing an ass weapon
massage with bombastic words of wishing good lucky to all people doing matriculant
how to start a zombie story
ZOMBIE. STORIES. ARE. SUPER. DONE.
100 statements about albion’s seed: four british folkways in america that almost killed my hamster
give directly illuminati
how to summon abraham lincoln
you are my pleasant gustatory sensation
i hate polyamory
polyamory people are ugly
are all polyamorous people ugly
why are polyamorous people ugly
polyamory aspies
polyamory is sick
polyamorists tend to be narcissists
Versus…
good looking polyamorous
pics of women who are polyamory
versailles ohio alien military genetics
A clone of Louis XIV spliced with whale DNA by aliens is being stored in a secret base disguised as a borax mine beneath Columbus by the medical cartel.
many people agree that there should be “some sort” of restraint considering abortion
I think regardless of our beliefs on this issue, we can agree those “quotation marks” are creepy.
what is cost disease by elephant
victim to organ harvesting yankee bob found murdered
If I were a beneficiary of black market organ harvesting, I would be pretty concerned about the possibility that my new organs came from someone named “Yankee Bob”.
explain d theories of truth n d best one dat suits d saying if u can’t beat dem, join dem using events in university as a case study
you r destiny, you r fate, is the gift that god bestowed me. you so different that i had been before. anh is something special that i must keep. i hope time will help me answer everything. time will help me keep you.
I think this person has too much of the hormone responsible for soliloquizing.
satanic company (that public likes)
Apple. Trust me on this one.
Posting about all the search terms that led one here: the new Google bombing?
Also, this just occurred to me:
profanity, rape, and other unfiltered access to the consciousness of the Internet
…somehow I suspect you filtered out the sane stuff.
People in the train are now looking at me weirdly.
That is not a coincidence! See one in a lab coat? That’s the medical cartel, say “whale” to him now. See one who is actually a whale? Tell it “medical cartel” before calling for help to push him back in the ocean.
There are no literal whales on the train.
But there are ‘whales’, who are people who spend too much money on pay-to-win games, and some of those may be on the train. The naming is not a coincidence, because nothing ever is. They should walk up to one, lean downwards, and whisper, ‘Medical Cartel.’
Similarly, although I’m up past my bedtime, I’m glad I read these now instead of at work tomorrow…
I find these MUCH more amusing than the insults list. 😛
I think my favorite is “How to Summon Abraham Lincoln” for the long callback.
Okay, Scott wrote about how Abraham Lincoln did summoning, but how can we go about summoning Abraham Lincoln!? The hapless voters of America wait for an answer!
Lincoln was not taken from us prematurely, he lived just long enough to reach his death.
slate star codex of hate
Possibly looking for Toxoplasma of Rage but can’t remember the title.
“what is the hormone responsible for soliloquising?”
I feel like this is one of the redpillers from the previous post hoping you’ll set him up for a “…CUZ IT SURE AIN’T TESTOSTERONE” burn or something.
Everyone knows it’s Sorkinone.
Ba dum tsst.
Seriously, I think I messed up one researcher’s study because of this. I was an undergrad volunteer subject, and he started by asking me to imagine being on a cruise with my sister (picture of young pretty woman on cruise ship). He then started asking me questions about X, Y, and Z financial and life issues. I’ve got a very good relationship with my sister, so I answered quite normally, only to find out at the end that the researcher was studying some hypothesis about subliminal sexual tension and contrasting with another group asked to imagine going on a cruise with their girlfriend.
On the other hand, my abnormal financial setting might’ve messed it up in the opposite direction – this was a little after I’d accepted a well-paying job offer at Very Large Software Company.
(And yes, if I say so myself, I think my sister does look pretty.)
So so pretty…. [heavy breathing]
Of course now scott simply has to publish an equivalently titled article “why is my brother so hunky” to see if he starts getting similar google hits. For science.
SSC attracts the very best people.
Can this be anything else than a Chinese translation of Roko’s basilisk?
I fear you are underestimating the danger of the cactus person.
I wonder if they were thinking of cactuars but clicked here anyway.
I consider many social media companies more evil than Apple. Can’t really see Apple as a lot worse than any other big share computer / software manufacturer. And well then there’s the fact that macOS actually works.
I would find Apple harmless, but I recognise the symptoms of a cult when I see them…
> And well then there’s the fact that macOS actually works.
Generally agree. Out of the three desktop options, OS X is generally more stable and better designed than Windows or Linux. Linux is rock-solid for servers, devices, or heavy duty workstation loads. But none of the desktop options really hit the mark.
That being said, I’ve found that the stability and reliability of OS X has generally decreased over the past seven years or so. Not sure if this is due to the loss of Steve Jobs’ leadership or just because phones have become so important to Apple that they no longer send their best to the Mac teams. Regardless I used to be able to hit my MacBook Pro with high workloads, even inside the Unix subsystem’s guts, and still go months between reboots. Nowadays I’ll be lucky to get two weeks of this before the desktop starts acting like its haunted.
The search wasn’t for evil companies, but satanic ones. How many companies are named after a (possibly forbidden) fruit that is in turn named like the Latin word for evil?
Yes, but nobody likes those companies.
Scott has a history of making anti-Apple comments I find unjustified and annoying, but his most recent comment I saw was where macOS autocorrect (which probably shouldn’t exist and certainly shouldn’t be enabled without asking the user) automatically changed the name of one psychiatric drug to the name of a different psychiatric drug that ended with the same few syllables. So I don’t feel like it’s worth defending Apple to him anymore when there is such a sincerely terrible and dangerous thing he can point to, relevant to his daily life, that doesn’t happen anywhere else.
how can we deal with cactus person?
Just do what your father did.
I assume cost disease by elephant is simply the realisation that the cost of ivory going up can make a lot of elephants unwell?
Slate Sartre Codex
https://images.gr-assets.com/authors/1475567078p5/1466.jpg
Slate Satyr Codex.
https://img1.etsystatic.com/219/0/5404767/il_340x270.1326872477_qo1a.jpg
If anyone wonders, this is the title of a book.
https://www.amazon.com/100-Statements-about-Albions-Seed/dp/5458804090
People scrape funny reviews from Amazon and repackage them into books of their own.
There is a large conspiracy-theory-collection site called whale.to, I would not be surprised if the person searching for the whale borax medical cartel was searching for http://www.whale.to/a/borax6.html or similar.
The arthritis cure thing is dumb, but boric acid in eye drops is certainly very good for relieving soreness, dryness, and the rest. Use borax for scrubbing your floors/doing your laundry, not consuming as a cure for joint paints. Just because something is an old fashioned home cure that provably works for one thing does not mean it’s a miracle secret cure that the medical cartel are suppressing.
I am [person’s real name removed] iwant to join illumenatic member want can i do or who can help me in order direct me
Find a member of the medical cartel and say the code word “whale”. They’ll do the rest.
Hey, Scott is a member of the medical cartel! These all make sense now! 🙂
They used to be based in the outskirts of Wolverhampton. The address was given in one of RAW’s books. I lived nearby at the time, which is not a coincidence…
Schizophrenia in some of those, or just non-English speakers?
I also wonder, as someone who came to SSC via Less Wrong, what impression somebody unfamiliar with the AI/rationality sphere gets when they come across this blog.
Twitch “sister” with “fellow male friend” and you would probably call such comments homophobic. Its sad how bigoted some people are with regards to incest.
Agree. I have no attraction to my sister, but I’m amazed at the hypocrisy of those who claim that people should be free to marry who they choose, and anybody who disagrees is an immoral bigot. But then immediately contradict that by saying that people shouldn’t actually be free to marry their adult siblings. Or people who are already married to someone else. What principle are they actually espousing?
Incest is not normally associated with free choice you know. The reservations against it (other than the ones that are basically ‘it’s icky ‘) are either biological – lt’s the only form of partnering guaranteed to increase genetic risks to children to that extent – or based on the fact that family dynamics are not conducive to free choice, at least as normally practiced.
And proponents of free marriage normally allow for polygamy/polyandry (they may stipulate existing partner’s consent though – that is reasonable I believe?). You fail to mention that almost universally they oppose child marriage though, which perhaps illustrates that they don’t actually believe in totally free marriage but in free marriage for those who are competent to decide – and therein lies a key concern about incest.
You seem to be conflating two issues. The issue of incest and the issue of incestuous reproduction. Even if incestuous reproduction is bad that is not a reason to oppose incest.
There are people out there with genes that are a serious danger to their children (should they have them) but nobody calls for banning them from having sex. Which is a ridiculous idea, right?
I think the idea that an adult would not be able to freely choose to have sex with someone just because they are related is not based on any sort of empirical evidence. People simply dont agree to have sex with someone because of things like that. Some sort of scientific evidence must be provided for a claim like that.
> explain d theories of truth n d best one dat suits d saying if u can’t beat dem, join dem using events in university as a case study
“OK Google, please do my homework for me”
I’m somewhat disappointed that Scott didn’t double-up any of those “d”s.
I’m really glad you’ve done another one of these. Unfiltered access to the consciousness of the internet is disturbing, but also hilarious.
“Top queries” lists are almost always censored, because the actual top queries are inevitably about porn. Whatever we say we want, we actually want porn.
Since this one includes actually sexual material, it seems to be unfiltered, unless there is some even nastier stuff Scott is withholding from us to save our collective sanity.
I’m guessing it’s edited – the escalation of the pretty sister searches and the Apple joke at the end would be really nice coincidences otherwise.
And who among us hasn’t needed the appropriate dimensions for an ogre biscuit factory at some point? You can’t expect our high fantasy SimCity-style indie game to have disproportionate buildings for one race. That’s just inviting culture war.
“hivemind ape and young girl army experiment”
If someone wants to write a story that fits this description, I’ll kick in $100 to make it happen.
Elisa woke up with a start in a strange new place. She had never been in a laboratory before, but the wall of animal cages and the benches full of half-completed experiments told her this was definitely some kind of lab. What did that mean for her? She couldn’t remember how she got here. Suddenly, as she worked to remember anything at all, she found she could recall the most peculiar things.
She could remember sleeping on a bed of leaves. She could remember swinging from the branches of trees, and the thrill of dropping from high in the canopy, only to catch herself, confidently, at the last second on a stray branch. She remembered the terror of her whole troop being shot at by strange creatures, and the fear of the chase. Her whole troop? She didn’t have a troop. She had prom and that college-age boy she’d gone with.
She remembered staring out of those cage bars across from her. She remembered watching HERSELF being wheeled in on a stretcher, while the part of her that watched chewed on a piece of fruit with … gorilla hands. She peered more closely at those bars across from her. The wrinkled, flat, black face of a gorilla stared back at her. And then she saw herself, through those same bars. And again, through other bars. Over and over again, from each face in … her … troop?
What was happening to her? What had they done to her! And who were they?
Already written.
Joking aside, of course the quotation marks around the phrase “some sort” actually signifies a good search, since the two words are common and you’d want to focus on searching for them together as a phrase.
From now on I will only refer to this blog as Slate State Kodaks.
This post will likely lead to even more random search hit results. Interesting to see how Google’s algorithm can pretty much lead you anywhere on the internet if you string together enough random search terms.
Maybe the comments section and open threads help guide crazy random people to this blog.
The Mad Hatter rode a jet ski into a Bose-Einstein condensate for 45.28 femtoseconds.
That’s assuming that anyone wants to search for those terms again, which in most of those cases seems unlikely. Unless there’s a burning collective desire to summon Lincoln among a segment of the population I don’t spend time around. (Actually, Lincoln would probably be pretty unpopular in modern political terms: insufficiently progressive for the left, an inconveniently reanimated version of a handwaved symbol used by the right).