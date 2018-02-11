OT95: Zoetropen Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. Happy Valentine’s Day! While you’re waiting for blockchain-based dating to materialize, remember that there’s already a rationalist dating site, Reciprocity.io. Go through your Facebook friends and check boxes for which ones you want to date or hang out with, and if they check you too the site will let you both know. It does require your Facebook friends also use the site, but if you’re socially exposed to the rationalist community many of them will. The Reciprocity team wants me to remind you that even if you’re already on there, this might be a good time to go back, update your selections, and see if anyone new has joined.
2. There will probably be an SSC meetup in Berkeley on March 3. I’ll post a clearer announcement later, but just wanted to give some advance warning.
Today, Naval Gazing looks at the invasion of Tarawa, as an example of amphibious warfare in WWII.
char-rnn
The simplified idea: you take a bunch of text and train a neural network to generate similar output (one character at a time).
A better explanation (with great visualizations): http://karpathy.github.io/2015/05/21/rnn-effectiveness/
So, let’s grab everything Scott’s written online (~3.5M words), throw it at a gpu for a day or two, and see what happens.
Well, it’s mostly babble, but occasionally funny. Here’s some output: https://pastebin.com/SZLSTLwu
Also, I’m learning a new language and wanted a small project for practice. To that end, I made a twitter bot that posts a snippet once a day: @slatestarcodex2
I always wondered if there was a way to get a char-rnn to babble on a specific topic. Like, train a RNN on a bunch of essays tagged by topic, flip it around and have it generate text from the topic. Wish I understood this stuff.
Know a good “I want to do cool things first and then understand why it works” style tutorial on ML? Everything I’ve seen is either “here are the magic buttons you press to make the magic library do things” or “okay, first thing you have to do is get a masters in math, come back when you’re done.” I prefer the programming-as-craft type stuff of “Okay, this is how you do this; got that? Okay, here’s why it’s done like that and why it works.”
https://www.gwern.net/RNN-metadata
If it doesn’t require changing your code in any significant way, then could you try it on my blog? Please? 🙂
Maybe it will be something like:
“In a world where Trump is president, the doofosity is valued at $11,000 when I last checked, and the biting vaginas have fully replaced the argument, it’s obvious that those of us who see the difficulty of establishing quantum supremacy are merely insufficiently brave.”
If it just consisted of a single recognizable sentence from one post with a couple random phrases swapped out for other phrases, that would tell you that the neural net was doing something pretty uninteresting.
I thought you mean Sir Walter Scott and I had a moment of cognitive dissonance when I started reading.
Next project: mashup of SSC and Sir Walter Scott, like the King James Programming bible. 😛
When you first imagine a perfect hexagon, is it flat on the bottom, or is one of the points facing down?
The former, but I can’t be sure that isn’t because I was primed by the fact that it appeared first in your sentence.
It’s flat for me, as are all other regular polygons when I imagine them (except perhaps a 2-gon, which I think I usually imagine as a vertical line segment, and if I’m thinking about these things in the context of the complex numbers I’ll see them as points on the unit circle with a vertex on the right). Some other math visualization questions I’ve been curious about:
When you think about an integer, what comes to mind visually (if anything)? Does it vary based on any properties of the integer?
What mental image do you get when higher-dimensional objects are described (e.g. the unit tesseract, or the space R^4)?
What do you see when you think about “the rationals” as a set? Does it vary based on context?
I have my own answers to these questions but am not including them so as to leave people unbiased; probably don’t scroll down yet if you intend to answer and haven’t yet formulated a clear idea of your conceptions of these things.
These questions presume the existence of mental imagery, but I’d also be really curious to hear what people with aphantasia think about when they encounter these concepts; is it in any sort of sense that can be easily conveyed over text?
My hexagon is always flat side down by default, as are all the other regular polygons, and my 2-gons are horizontal too.
Something definitely comes to mind when I think of an integer but I’m not sure I could efficiently describe it. There are various fonts, background textures, and different colors involved. Maybe someday I’ll paint a few select integers exactly the way I visualize them by default.
I only know the tesseract, and I either think of Carl Sagan presenting it, or lately, the “tesseract” scene from “Interstellar”.
If you ask me to visualize the rationals as a set I think of two brackets with a few representative integers & an ellipsis scribbled between them in my 10th grade math teacher’s handwriting, maybe also with his voice (or a voice like his) saying something to the effect of “let this be a set containing the rationals”.
Fun fact (to connect the first two topics in this thread): The inventor of the word “tesseract” is a relative of the “godfather of deep learning” geoffrey hinton. That’s one interesting family.
on integers: Mostly I’m pre-visual, or even straight up auditory (especially when I’m doing digit sum sequences it’s auditory and some standardized previsual manipulations akin to moving the digits around and morphing them into the new digits, but without visualizing said moving and morphing. When I need/want to do the digit sums fast I drop the auditory.). When I’m visual it’s the standard orthography.
on higher dimensions: Things like this (note, while I am recreating the image on my own, it’s based on having seen animations like this before). Two decades ago I tried visualizing 4+ dimensional space using colors and textures based upon the descriptions on a personal website by a person at some polytechnic.
on number series in general: I don’t visualize them. I don’t know if this is because I’m not a set person, or for other reasons. If I think enough about it I start recalling Disney’s Mathemagic land.
I think I imagine it horizontal, not vertical, so neither a side nor a point is facing down.
Does this mean you’re imagining seeing it edge-on (so it looks like a line segment) or you don’t have a particular direction defined as “down” in your mind’s eye image of the hexagon?
Generally flat on the bottom, but this time it was 3-D rotated toward the z-axis so the “bottom” was at an angle. It also had a hexagonally-sided tube projecting behind it. I believe the 3-D rotation might have occurred because I was still reading your sentence (scanning rightward with my eyes).
Either way. Perhaps slightly more frequently with a flat bottom.
Flat bottom if it’s just one hexagon (or other polygons except maybe 2-gon); points if its tessellated hexagons.
I’ve started Bryan Caplan’s “The Case against Education”. So far, Caplan has leveled his main charges against the education system:
– the education system (meaning college, mainly) conveys little knowledge that is actually useful to students
– education is highly sought after mainly because it is valued by employers
– the highly educated are valued by employers mostly because their educations are hard-to-fake signals of three valuable qualities: intelligence, conscientiousness, and conformity.
I’ll have more to say later as I get farther into the book.
I’m curious if the “Education” in the title refers to “the concept of education in general” or “the modern education system.”
More the latter, I think. Caplan isn’t opposed to all education. He acknowledges that some things, such as literacy and numeracy, are obviously useful. And he has good things to say about parts of modern education, the more vocational the better. He is mostly kicking general education or perhaps the liberal arts.
You make it sound like he just wants to reform the system a little bit. Caplan biggest problem with education isn’t with what is taught, it’s the mandatory(quasi-mandatory, with regards to university) nature of its existence. For the most part, he wants to abolish the whole thing. Anything kept is vastly different and based on what students want to learn and maybe a few very general skills like reading, writing and basic math.
The main counterclaim there is going to be that, it’s not about knowledge it’s about skills.
I’ve seen the argument (here among other places) that at least as to the first, it could be replaced by an IQ test, if only if it weren’t for Griggs v. Duke Power. But even leaving aside that the case doesn’t actually ban IQ tests outright, what about other countries? Are white collar employers in Canada, the UK, Germany, or Japan any less likely than in the US to demand college degrees or administer IQ tests?
N.B. I’m bitter about a huge amount of student loan debt and so am predisposed to like BC’s argument.
IQ tests don’t signal conscientious or conformity well.
IQ tests only measure intelligence, not conscientiousness and conformity. An average IQ person with a college degree is very likely to be a better employee than a high IQ person who dropped out of college. It’s completely reasonable to expect that someone who could not hack it in school will also be unable to function in an office environment, and employers discriminate accordingly. This solution is therefore quite inadequate.
@Brad
And perhaps more controversially, the skills that people learn may not be the skills that are taught.
My college education featured lots of math and I don’t feel particularly capable of doing complex math now and even less inclined to put in the effort, but I suspect that it may have greatly improved my ability to think logically. Learning and practicing math may have changed my brain in very beneficial ways. These changes may be best achieved by teaching math, but then be far more universally applicable, to non-math problem solving.
I’ve been IQ-tested by, IIRC, two Norwegian employers. While this is a very small fraction of the total amount of applications sent out, it is a large minority among cases where the application got through the first round of selection. Additionally, one employer I was spamming with resumes conducted an online personality test for every application.
I’ve been reading it also. I have a question about it.
He examines three different hypotheses for why successful people are more likely to be educated:
-The signaling hypothesis–that education doesn’t so much teach you things, as it signals to employers that you are competent.
-The human capital hypothesis–that schools actually do teach you things. For example, according to this hypothesis, if you had a good education, but no actual paperwork to show off that you got said education, you would still be successful.
-Ability bias–that competent people go to school, and those same people would be successful even without education.
Now, he goes on to state that the real reason is probably some mix of all these hypotheses, then he goes on to try to figure out how much of the mix is actual learning, and how much is signaling. (Spoiler: He thinks it’s mostly signaling, hence the title of the book.) But it seems like he completely forget about ability bias.
For instance, he talks about the benefits of a high school degree, but I know people who never finished high school, yet still went to college, so right away I’m confused as to how that fits in. Shouldn’t that prove that a lot of the benefits of high school are caused by ability bias? He doesn’t seem to examine this possibility, does he?
Aside from that I like a lot of the other things in the book. The explanation of the signaling model is pretty enlightening. I feel like a lot of stuff about education and job hunting now makes more sense.
It also made me come to the depressing realization that the education system was designed almost for the sole purpose of filtering out people like me; I was accurately filtered out. I had previously thought that not having a college degree wasn’t a big deal. And it’s not a big deal in and of itself, but the fact that I couldn’t get one, when it didn’t seem too hard for a lot of other people proves some things about me. I’m pretty much a defective human, and I just never realized I’m defective, since my defect prevents me from seeing my defect.
Now I need to figure out how to contribute to society without my defect interfering.
It depends on what your defect is, an in what area you’re trying to contribute. For example, I know a few successful scientists and software engineers with ADD or depression; some of them mitigate it through prescription drugs, other learned to plan around it. Some of them finished college; others did not, but they did manage to learn quite a lot from online courses and self-study. On the other hand, I hardly know of any mechanics who would say that college was instrumental in their careers; apprenticeship under an experienced mechanic seems to count for a lot more. Of course, serious physical disability would pretty much preclude a person from taking any kind of a job that requires manual labor; this is not something you can work around (yet).
That said, I don’t know all that many people in general, so I don’t have data, just anecdotes…
@maintain
On the positive side, I think that at middle to top levels of society, there is more room for people with major defects to find a decent niche than in the past. This may not be true at the low end of society or in some specific ways (like relationships), but if you are posting here there is a reasonable chance that a good niche may exist for you when it comes to finding a job (although this may mean not looking for ‘standard’ jobs).
I think it depends on the college, and on your major. Some college/major combinations do indeed make it a goal to teach specific employment-related skills; others aim to teach enough theory, critical thinking, and work/study habits to make it easy to acquire a variety of skills in the discipline. In the latter case, the education is not merely a signal of intelligence and conscientiousness, but rather their direct cause.
It’s often told how the higher education is supposed to teach proper work and study habits; however, in fact college incentivizes pretty subpar work ethics, which becomes painfully obvious the moment you look at how most college students actually study.
If anything, the higher education has corrupted my work habits, which later took quite an effort to restore. It could be argued that subpar work habits are still better than no work habits at all; but if they were any good, I’d say it’s unlikely that a college would improve them.
FWIW, higher education had the opposite effect on me. I didn’t have any work habits to speak of before it, and now my work habits… well, they’re far from perfect, but at least they do exist.
So apparently when I said I was starting that GURPS game in “the next OT” I really meant the next integer OT. Who knew!
For those who missed it; I’m GMing a play-by-forum-post semi-hard-ish original setting sci-fi space adventure GURPS game and anyone who hangs around here is welcome to come join. I make no claim to be good at GMing but it’s almost always net positive fun.
It’s happening here. There won’t be as much stuff as I hoped there would be when you get there but… just read what information is there and ask questions in the OOC thread if you’re confused about anything I guess.
You will have to register an account with Myth-Weavers; then click the “join game” button on the left side of the page I linked to above and click the “game forum” bit to see the actual forum where it’s going on.
I have submitted an application. Very much looking forward to a new source (object?) of procrastination.
People who married across racial lines, how did it work out?
If you don’t mind doing so, please also specify the ethnic groups you and your partner belong to.
It hasn’t finished working out, it still is working out. I’m white, my wife’s black. We’ve been living like a married couple for about a decade and been an actual married couple for about two thirds of that. A couple kids have joined us along the way.
Maybe you could lay out some specific things you’re wondering about?
If I may add to the request–if there’s identity-significant non-racial information that you’re comfortable sharing, please do.
Two of my sisters (white) married “black” men. One is Kenyan (Luo), one is African-American. The dynamics are very different.
What are the big differences you’ve observed in your brothers in law and their family dynamics?
I’m probably a jerk for jumping in, but I assume Kenyan men are culturally very different from black American men. Much like, say, Bulgarian men are compared to white American men.
I’m heading to Mexico City next week for 4.5 days (first time in Mexico, but I’ve travelled a lot before). Any recommendations outside the usual?
So far, my itinerary includes: national museum of anthropology, eating at pujol, nacho libre, teotihuacan, and a day hike at nevado de toluca.
“Nacho libre” like the Jack Black film?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tianguis_Cultural_del_Chopo
Also, eat street food, especially anything where raw corn dough, not just machine-made tortillas, is an ingredient.
Does anybody have any recommendations for a tutorial for LaTeX, especially with an eye towards customizing classes? Creating a documents with the basic classes seems pretty straightforward (and produces pretty-looking documents quite easily!) Now, to develop my understanding of how LaTeX puts together documents, I’d like to try poking around “under the hood”.
However, trying to get information about how to do any customization is kind of frustrating. I see references to compiling “source2e.tex” for documentation (OK, distributing documentation in a non-human readable and making the user compile it makes a weird sort of sense for a typesetting program). However, I can’t seem to compile it for my distribution (MiKTeX), since it apparently incorporates other (.dtx) files that weren’t included–I think. When you can’t compile the help file it gets a little difficult to look things up. I have, of course, found a compiled version online, but question if there are differences between that one and the one that I would get from my own system.
I’ve found various courses by Google search, but even that seems a little hinky. One of the ones recommended by a rollup of LaTeX tutorials was a presentation slideshow (would be a PowerPoint slideshow, except it was in LaTeX, not PP, of course). Not really the super-greatest form of information transfer. But, aesthetically, the slideshow is very nice.
Since I like to do these kinds of things by doing a toy project that I might be able to actually use later, my target is to create a class that will correctly typeset a formal memo on Department of the Army letterhead. The reason I’ve chosen this is because the requirements are well specified (Army Regulation 25-50 lays out exactly how margins, paragraph numbering, pagination, signature blocks, etc. are to be laid out), but they’re fiddly enough that actually doing it correctly will be a challenge (for example, the signature block at the end of the memo has 4 blank lines as room for the signature, but the signature block must be kept together with the previous paragraph and the previous paragraph must have at least two lines on a page–so if the last paragraph is only three lines total it must keep the whole paragraph on the next page with the signature block)
I’ve got a Word template with the letterhead to automagically create the proper paragraph numbering, but anything but the simplest documents does require some hand-fiddling to comply with the pagination rules. More complicated things like SEE DISTRIBUTION lists have to be hand done. I’d like to see if I can switch it over to LaTeX and leave it mostly automated.
This isn’t remotely everything you need but it’s one high-level take on the subject. It recommends The LaTeX Companion appendix A as the primary resource, which I won’t link to but isn’t very hard to track down.
Just looking at the first page shows me that it’s talking about exactly what I’m trying to do. Thanks! I’d found the LaTeX Companion on latex-project.org, but didn’t know if there was a well-known reference or tutorial to be found online for free. I’ve been able to get Python to at least give me what I need using such resources, though I’m sure a professional programmer would cry looking at my code.
It’s up to you whether consulting an appendix in something that you haven’t paid for is acceptable, but when say “isn’t very hard to track down” I mean it isn’t very hard to turn up a PDF with a bit of searching.
Go directly to the source: https://www.amazon.com/TeXbook-Donald-Knuth/dp/0201134489
Anyone a fan of the video game, Transistor? It deals with free will vs. determinism, the nature of creativity, and some highly abstract/sci fi possibilities of AI. I just finished writing a novella length analysis of the whole game:
https://objectivevgaesthetics.wordpress.com/2018/02/05/why-we-create-a-transistor-analysis-introduction/
FWIW I did like the game a lot, but I still think Bastion was better. On the other hand, Pyre is a totally different game, I can’t really compare it to Transistor.
I love all three, truly innovative remarkable games that do something entirely new in the industry. I feel kinda bad for Pyre for being the most original but also weakest (yet still awesome in its own way).
Agreed; I think that Pyre suffers a little from trying to be too many things at the same time. It’s a visual novel RPG eldritch combat basketball. The fact that it works at all is already a minor miracle; the fact that it’s actually good is nothing short of amazing.
Definitely! Really good visuals and incredible music, too.
I also concur fairly strongly with one of your footnotes. Specifically:
My own feeling is that Transistor has a bunch of really interesting ideas, but that much of the opaqueness is meant to conceal some parts where the developers had a really rich vein of theme but not enough coherence, and so just threw a bunch of cool stuff out and let the players make connections (or not).
ETA:
I also really like your analysis of the Man and what he represents in Part 4. Again, I think that Transistor is structured to be ambiguous entirely so that people can find their own readings of it, but that is a really solid and interesting one.
Thanks!
And I agree on your analysis of the game’s themes>execution. I wonder if the developers originally wanted to explain much more but ended up cutting a lot of content. The early marketing material barely resembles the finished game. I remember one trailer said something like “5 assassins hunt Red and the Transistor down.”
I keep forgetting what the spoiler code is that people here use often. What is it called again?
http://www.rot13.com/
Thanks. I have to start memorizing this. It’s impossible to Google.
I find it easiest to remember by recalling that it’s short for “Rotate 13”, which is just a substitution cipher where you rotate 13 letters through the alphabet (i.e., “ABC” is “NOP”). ROT4 would go from A>E, ROT5 A>F, etc. If you use 13, however, encrypting and decrypting is the same.
Fun fact:
Play the didgeridoo can help with sleep apnea.
study here:
http://www.bmj.com/content/332/7536/266
I wonder if this also works if you practice circular breathing on other instruments (there’s a bassoon professor at Arizona State who taught all his students to circular breathe). Or if you practice didgeridoo without the circular breathing.
Circular breathing isn’t that hard, it’s a bit like learning to pat your head while rubbing your stomach. Maybe one step more complicated.* If learning that is what helps with sleep apnea, then this is a pretty huge deal.
*I got circular breathing down in the first few hours, and got it down smoothly within a week. From my several years playing the didgeridoo, I’d say the really hard part of that instrument is learning how to make and integrate all those weird barks and huffs and other noises, and of course keeping a steady interesting dynamic rhythm going for a long time without screwing it up.
Wait, wait, wait, patting your head while rubbing your stomach is something people have to learn? Like i just tried it and it took me all of three seconds to figure it out. Circular breathing on the other hand, does seem like a thing that would take a few hours of practice to get down.
I definitely had to consciously practice for a while to be able to do it — although I was pretty young at the time (I want to say 5ish), so “a while” might have been several tries practicing for a few minutes each time. Even now I have to stop what I’m doing and think carefully and set up the motions right.
(Possibly related — can you tap out a hemiola rhythm at a steady tempo? I think that’s a similar “need to learn” skill, although possibly hard to separate that from the “tap at a steady tempo” skill — from my experience in music people are actually really bad at keeping a steady tempo if they don’t practice with a metronome or something.)
This is a bit of an odd question, but I’m turning 18 in a few weeks and I assume that there are some interesting, useful, or amusing things which (in the US) are best done as a minor; anyone with interesting ideas of things they did or wish they’d done with their days of not-yet-being-a-legal-adult, feel free to share! I often wish I could get advice from a future version of myself another decade down the road, and the SSC commenting population is about as close a substitute as can be found. (More generally, any advice or information that you feel would be useful to an SSC-reading math-oriented college student is welcome.)
I assume you’ve already tried the obvious things, such as having sex and voting ? Hopefully, not at the same time…
Image flashed through my mind of the person awkwardly reaching over their partner’s shoulder trying to put the ballot into the box. 🙂
If scantrons weren’t part of someone’s kink, they surely are now, by the power of the mighty Rule 34 🙂
Most of the stuff fun stuff that’s best done as a minor are illegal, and if you’re only a few weeks from being 18, they can and will try you as an adult. You already missed your window man.
Personally, one of my few regrets is not pressing the buttons on the jetway control pannel when i was a little kid. It was fairly common in a certain airport i used to fly out of for the operators to just leave the key in the panel, with all the lights beckoning me to reach out and touch. Just one push on the lever and the whole thing would have moved with a great big shudder, giving a great fright to everyone boarding the plane. It would have been amazing. Alas, i never got the guts to do it, and eventually i realized that i was too old to get away with it.
As for advice, well are you the kind of bright student who tends to ace tests without studying too hard? Because if you are, you’d should start brushing up on your note-taking and study skills. You can only go so far just by being smart, at some point you’re going to have to start putting in work, and if you haven’t reached that point yet, it’s going to hit you like a wall. Best be ready.
When I was 17, I hid in a museum at closing, spent the night there with my friend, and left the next morning with other visitors.
Obviously I don’t advise murdering or raping someone you hate, but if it’s some crime that doesn’t actually harm anyone, the time to do it is when you are under age and the authorities will probably write you off as being “young and foolish.”
I asked this last open thread, but too late to get many opinions: What is the current least-sucky dating site?
I find myself semi-on-the-market, have never bothered using one, and don’t know where to start. I’m poly, do not intend to marry or have kids, but don’t have much interest in purely casual sex either. I have one girlfriend, but we don’t expect it to be permanent. I am Grey Tribe.
The only sites I know anything about are Tindr (which may not suit, given the lack of interest in casual sex) and OkCupid (which I’ve heard has gone downhill in recent years).
I can’t point you at specific sites, but the general idea is a) something free to use or cheap, b) with lots of users. Online dating is a statistics game, so finding something you can automate and data-mine is good.
(Sorry for duplicating this, which I just sent out on the hidden open thread; my timeout waiting for the public one was just a little too short.)
My wife and I will be on the JoCo Cruise next week for the first time and would love to connect with any other SSCers who might be attending. I can be reached (before we go, at least) at ImDoctorMist (at) g mail dot com. I had one reply on the other thread, but it was pretty late in that thread’s life.
So, on the predictions thread, I described why I might potentially find reciprocity.io useful, if only more people were on it. Today I realized why despite such reasons it is seriously unlikely to remain useful to me in the near future. Now in that comment I assumed (as Scott basically does above) that it’s useful only as a dating site; while that’s not necessarily true and I can indeed potentially see the other boxes having potential uses too, those cases are substantially less likely to come up so as Scott does I’m going to below just go with the dating-site assumption.
So, Scott’s statement above that
made me curious; just how many Facebook friends from the LW-sphere do I have, anyway? What I found was:
1. In fact the number is small, and
2. Applying the assumption above, we can exclude most of those from “people who would constitute a reason to use reciprocity.io” for reasons of sex/gender, and
3. Of those people not excluded in 2, all of them are already on the site. (And, as you might infer, are not people who fall under any of the cases that would actually make it useful — which, remember, requires that there be some reason that some amount of indirection be required rather than me being willing to just ask normally).
In short, no amount of promotion of this site within the LW-sphere will make it useful to me! In order for it to be useful, something like one of the following would have to be true:
1. It would have to become known and used outside of the LW-sphere;
2. I’d have to move to the Bay Area or something (except that probably wouldn’t actually produce many cases where it would be useful because once again why not just ask directly?);
3. We’d have to get a bunch more people at meetups here in Ann Arbor (which aren’t actually going at the moment but no I don’t think I can host one sorry :-/ );
4. I’d have to be substantially more inclusive with who I add as a friend on Facebook… or add people specifically for the use of the site, which, uh, I don’t really think so… even if we ignore the awkwardness of such a thing, I’m not entirely sure there’s a scenario where that makes sense (I mean I can imagine one but I wouldn’t expect it to come up).
5. Something else?
So, uh, yeah. :-/ I stand by what I said about the main problem being not enough people (well, to the extent that the problem isn’t the fundamental workings of the site, like it being tied to Facebook and the restrictions that brings with it), but, contrary to what Scott suggests above, just promoting it within the LW-sphere is not going to solve that problem in a useful way, at least not for me.
I think the marketing and/or the internal culture of that site is really working against it. I’m not even sure who the site is for. Is it for everyone, even the dreaded “normies” ? Well, then it has no chance against entrenched competitors. Is it for people who like to think rationally sometimes (or, preferably, most of the time) ? Then it’s a niche product, and while it can succeed, it’s going to be an uphill battle all the way — there just aren’t that many people who are looking for rationalist dates. Is it for capital-R Rationalists ? Well, then it’s pointless, because they all live the the Bay Area and are already all dating each other; plus, their numbers are rather small. You’d be better off just moving to San Francisco and dating them in person.
I thought the concept of “friend” implied someone you already know and that the whole point of dating sites is to expand the dating pool beyond people you know, so once again I just don’t get the point.
I posted this late in the last open thread and a few people recommended reposting it early in the next one, so here it is again.
—
I’ve been posting here occasionally, talking about my journey to try and fix my lack of emotions. I recently had a very interesting and bizarre experience involving a weed edible giving me feelings back for a short time, and I was looking for some commentary on it from some of the smart people here, because I really don’t know what to make of it. Here’s my last comment, for reference & symptoms.
So a while back I received an edible from a friend. It was a miniature cupcake containing ~50mg of THC. On a whim I decided to take half of it, let’s say 25-35mg. (
It’s worth noting that I’ve already tried weed, usually edibles, and took everything from 10 to 60mg. Once I even accidentally took roughly 85, which ended up causing a sort of catatonic state, spiraling thought patterns and vomiting for several hours. Not fun)
After taking this relatively low dose, I started to get the ordinary “tiredness and inability to concentrate” thing that normally happens when I take a certain amount of weed, and also the strange uncomfortable feeling/emotion in my chest that I’ve experienced before with shrooms and weed. I got into bed, and the uncomfortable feeling started getting worse and worse. I wouldn’t say it was painful necessarily, but it was more intense than it usually is.
After a while of this, something really odd happened. The uncomfortable feeling gave way to a completely new sensation when I breathed. I don’t normally feel much of anything when I breathe other than the natural refreshment that comes from getting air. But here I could almost feel the breaths cascading through my lungs, filling them and feeling like I could breathe more deeply than ever before. It felt totally different, very hard to describe. It was several times more refreshing than breathing normally is.
Soon after that, I began to feel emotions that I haven’t felt since I was a kid. Things I haven’t really felt since before I became numb. It literally felt like circuitry in my brain that hadn’t been used in decades had suddenly activated.
Imagine food tasting like nothing but styrofoam for years, and then you buy a hamburger and for some reason it’s the first delicious, real food you’ve had in so long. That’s what it was like. I was buffeted with emotions which I’ve felt maybe 3 times in the past decade. It was overwhelming but entirely positive. I was sobbing tears of joy, alone in my bed.
Eventually the edible began to wear off, and though the majority of the emotional experience began to wear off, I was still feeling things! For the next 24 hours or so, I experienced emotions the way I imagine normal people do: As these flitting things that bubble up and coalesce around you during your day-to-day. Somebody would say something to me and it might stir these little ambiguous feelings, whereas before I would have felt nothing. I even lost a minor debate with my mom, because emotions caught me off guard and threw off my rhetoric!
Another strange thing to note is that, during and for few days after the trip, I caught myself not breathing. I don’t think it was anything dangerous, but it’s perplexing. It may have just been due to how much more refreshing breathing was for a while, but I’m not sure. It was kind of like my unconscious breathing process was being interrupted, but I had no issues with sleep regardless.
After about a day, everything had pretty much worn off, and I was more or less back to normal. But I’m left kind of lost about what to do with this information. I could understand if it were shrooms which caused it, but weed? I don’t think it’s the kind of thing I could necessarily use as a long-term treatment, but it’s a clue. What about weed could cause something as strange as this to happen? Something to do with cannabinoid receptors? I’ve never heard of weed having much effect on emotional experience, but I need to research more. I just don’t know enough about psychopharmacology to be able to draw any reasonable conclusions on my own.
All this has done for sure is reaffirm my suspicion that there’s something wrong with my brain, but I don’t know how to proceed. I tried to talk to my psychiatrist about this particular event, but he basically refused to discuss it with me because it’s weed. It’s understandable but deeply frustrating, because I feel like I have few other places to turn. I tried to get in contact with the company that made the edible but they never responded. I’ve spoken to my doctor about my emotional symptoms but he didn’t have much to offer me in the way of assistance. So what’s next? A neurologist?
TL;DR: I took a weed edible, it made breathing feel totally different and cured my emotional numbness for a while, and I have no idea what to do with that information.
I recently learned that it is generally socially acceptable (or at least not greatly frowned upon) for wealthier Chinese men to cheat on their wives, have mistresses, and even multiple families.
This got me thinking about the relationship between wealth levels and infidelity in the US. Is there a correlation? I would guess that generally wealthier people have less infidelity, but intuitively I think there could also be a barbell distribution. Any insights?
What’s your source for this?
China subreddit. I’ll throw out that it was a bunch of random Redditors commenting on a few threads, but there was a strong consensus.
If true, I’d be inclined to say that wealthy men have always been able to support several families, the social cost to a man having multiple partners/casual partners/children outside of wedlock has generally been much less than for women, and ‘romantic marriage for love alone’ is a very recent invention. Marriage was about making family alliances, inheritance, crossing another step on the journey of adulthood, keeping the family name going by having descendants, and settling down to be a citizen with a stake in society; mistresses were for fun and status; casual sex was available for those who could pay for it.
Chinese society may retain more echoes of cultural mores of the days when well-off men could have several wives and children by them, and romance was a pastime but nothing to do with making a good and proper marriage, so being socially open about having side families is not seen as undesirable. All of which is to say I don’t think there is a striking difference in the basic drives between “would wealthy people in the US be more/less/the same level of infidelity?” except that perhaps more discretion is expected and visibly cheating on your spouse would be expected to generate outrage and repercussions. Though nowadays mostly repercussions are of the “get divorced, while waiting to divorce say your mistress is your fiancée and then marry her once it goes through” kind than the ostracism of days gone by.
Cons: a wealthy man having an affair that is discovered by his wife is risking losing a good chunk of his wealth in a divorce settlement
Pros: that’s what pre-nuptial agreements are for, so she can’t get a chunk of your assets if the marriage ends
For what it may be worth, that is consistent with what I have seen, i.e. I knew two successful Chinese men who fairly openly had multiple wives. I haven’t known anyone else like this, but presumably the practice is pretty common in Saudi Arabia.
Anyway, I am pretty confident that for men in the US, extra-marital relations increase with rising wealth/income. On the theory that having money makes a man more attractive to women and that in general, men are about as faithful as their options allow.
For women, I think it’s a good deal more complicated since women have two-track sexuality and are also very sensitive to social pressure compared to men. But if I had to guess, I would guess that wealthy women are less likely to have extramarital relationships since it’s more likely that their husbands are their best romantic option and also they are afraid of the social stigma that might result in their nice neighborhood if word got out.
https://dynamicdemocracy.net/2018/02/11/what-is-and-can-go-right-not-what-is-going-and-went-wrong-lessons-for-insurgent-campaigning/ This post describes a strategy for campaigning as well as one example of the strategy and the potential cumulative effects. I’m curious if people agree with either of the halves of the article. The second one may be more interesting to this community given the nature of the claims made. I did speak to a relevant policy expert on Twitter regarding the federal jobs aspect but he had little comment on the secondary effects regarding culture, social cohesion, and high trust societies.
Do Irish people use the phrase “beyond the pale”, and if they do, does it mean the same as in other english speaking lands?
Luckily we have our resident irish person to answer this. I am curious as well. Perhaps it stands for a glorious utopia beyond the laws of Little England.
Given that the “Pale” referred to in “beyond the pale” is this one, yes we do 🙂
Why wouldn’t they?
Because language is weird. Why do English people refer to the back of the car as the “boot” while Americans say “trunk”?
And apparently in beyond the pale “the Pale” refers to a specific place in Ireland? So history and politics could play into it… although it’s also possible that the idiom is sufficiently it’s own thing that’s its been adopted in Ireland on its own.
[Edit: ninja’d by Deiseach above]
What are everyone’s thoughts on FiscalNote and Quorum?
https://fiscalnote.com/
https://www.quorum.us/
Two more chips out of the wall of safety from automation in my mind.
A thought exercise I’ve been posting to libertarian groups lately: You live in an alternate reality where, instead of Republicans and Democrats, the American political landscape was divided between the two political parties described below. Both of these parties combine some elements of modern conservatism and modern liberalism, but not in a particularly libertarian way, and they’re very anti-libertarian in some regards. Assuming that you *have* to support one of them (voting is legally required in this world, and third parties don’t exist), which would you choose?
Populist Party: Combines Trump-style right-populism with Bernie-style left-populism. Protectionist (supports high tariffs and subsidies for American companies that employ American workers), isolationist (anti-war, wants to pull out of foreign conflicts and greatly defund the military, wants to pull out of trade organizations and agreements like NAFTA and the TPP), anti-immigration (wants to deport all illegal immigrants and make it harder for them to get in, and greatly reduce legal immigration, especially from ‘dangerous’ countries), pro-welfare but only for “real Americans” (supports universal healthcare and guaranteed basic income, but only for natural-born American citizens), strongly favors a states’ rights approach to social issues (e.g. abortion, LGBT issues, drug policies), supports some restrictions on free speech to prevent the spread of “anti-American” sentiments (e.g. criminalizing flag burning, regulating mass media that challenges traditional American/Christian values, monitoring people who support Marxist or Islamist ideologies).
Globalist Party: Combines Republican-style neoconservatism with Democrat-style neoliberalism. Favors free trade (low tariffs, no tax penalties for companies that outsource work to other countries, heavy involvement in trade organizations/agreements like NAFTA and the TPP), supports heavy military spending, encourages frequent military interventionism for the sake of “promoting democracy” and securing American interests, pro-immigration (wants to make it easier for people to immigrate here legally and for illegal immigrants to become citizens), wants to cut funding to social safety net programs (e.g. welfare, social security, public healthcare), very socially liberal on women’s issues and LGBT Issues (pro-choice, supports gay marriage, etc.) but vehemently opposed to drug legalization, supports some restrictions on free speech and free association to prevent discrimination against marginalized groups (e.g. outlawing hate speech, preventing businesses from refusing to serve/hire people based on race or religion or sexual orientation).
I’m not a libertarian, but still: I find your question confusing. What’s the point of listing all those clauses ? I understand that you’re trying to present some dichotomies, e.g. between economic vs. social liberties, and between nationalism vs. globalism, but I’m not sure why you are confounding them together.
Also, I believe that a true libertarian would refuse to vote at all, and go live in the hills at the first opportunity. Being forced to vote for positions you disagree with goes against the very core of libertarian beliefs (ok, less so than taxation, but still).
I can’t answer this question unless I saw the policies in action.
Based on the above information I would vote for the anti-war/anti-intervention party. However it would be useful to know how things work in practice (for example Republican Presidential candidates claim to want to lower the deficit but they usually raise it substantially more than Democratic Presidents. It seems the deficit may climb again under Trump).
My best bud has a birthday this weekend. I don’t know the other people there; what are some good strategies for establishing a social connection with the people there?
If you’re like me, stand in the corner and sip out of your red plastic cup dejectedly.
But you could also ask your bud to introduce you to some people, if lurking is not your style…
1. Approach random stranger.
2. “Hello! I’m Jimbob, Bud’s friend.”
3. Smalltalk from there.
4. Go to 1.
And for those of us who for whatever reason don’t date/experience sexual or romantic attraction, Happy Ss Cyril and Methodius Day on February 14th!
Also a reminder that this year, Ash Wednesday falls on Valentine’s Day, so no pigging out on chocolate and romantic dinners when you should be fasting and abstaining, you heathens. But! Tuesday is Shrove Tuesday, and you all know what that means –
PANCAKE TUESDAY! 😀
Pardon, maybe I’m stupid but how exactly https://www.reciprocity.io/ works? I mean I’ve logined there. There is a button saying “Submit selections” but I cannot select anything (I don’t even see from what I can select in the first place). Does it mean that I cannot select because of absence of my friends on reciprocity.io? What am I doing wrong? Or is it something wrong with a browser? I’ve tried even IE though.
In an OT in the past, we discussed whether Bill C-16, which adds gender identity and expression to the Canadian Human Rights code, could be used to suppress (supposedly) trans-critical speech or such.
Back then we didn’t discuss a case that Peterson points at as evidence, which I’ve recently become aware of, which is the Lindsay Shepherd case (I was aware of the case before, but not of the C-16 link). In her class, teaching assistant and grad student Lindsay Shepherd showed a Jordan Peterson clip that was earlier shown on Canadian public television.
She was subsequently invited to a meeting with 3 people:
– two professors, one of which was her supervisor
– an acting manager for ‘Gendered Violence Prevention and Support’
She was admonished in the meeting for showing the clip and partway through the meeting, decided to tape it. The full transcript of what she taped is here. The relevant part to C-16:
So the demand was that teachers may only use such clips, if they declare that they are wrong and explain their wrongness, instead of allowing students to come up with arguments in favor and against & then to come to their own conclusions. So this means that they want to disallow Peterson’s point of view from being advocated for in the classroom, by students.
Furthermore, given the reason that was given, one can assume that this point of view would also not be acceptable outside of the classroom, in places where college authorities have power to decide what is unacceptable. After all, the claim was that the point of view is “counter to the Canadian Human Rights Code” and that the viewpoint is “targeting someone due to their gender identity or gender expression.”
So I think that we can then conclude that this case was an example where at a college, people in a position of power compared to students/teaching assistants, attempted to stifle free speech using Bill C-16.
However, this of course does not mean that their interpretation will be upheld by the courts, nor that the entire university supports this reading, especially since one of these professors from the meeting (was probably forced to) write a letter of apology. This suggests that the university as a whole does not support this interpretation. However, it does suggest that this interpretation has non-trivial support at this college (after all, 2 professors and an acting manager supported this interpretation). Given Cthulhu, one can see why some people, like Peterson, may worry that more and more people will interpret the law this way, perhaps including judges.
In the US, we see that Title IX, which seems totally benign if one reads the law, has resulted in Title IX panels. These are outside of the judicial system, resulting in people being tried by people without legal training, resulting in trials with absurd rules that often withhold important rights from the accused (and sometimes also from the accuser). When convicted people appeal to the (real) courts, they seem to often get a verdict in their favor, suggesting that some/many colleges over-interpret the law. However, I see no evidence that a correction is happening at universities, to act more in line with the judicial interpretation.
Furthermore, even if students get a judicial verdict in their favor, this generally merely means that they get monetary compensation, while their education has still been severely disrupted, at an age where such disruption may be very damaging. Students may also not always have the cultural baggage or means to fight back, especially since Title IX cases seem to target minorities very disproportionately. So many people may continue to be harmed, especially when reasonable improvements are resisted due to culture war reasons.
So I would argue that it is equally possible for colleges or other places where certain ideologies are common to wield power against those in a weaker position, based on C-16 type laws, even in the absence of judicial support for an interpretation of Title IX that bans such things as:
– Not using a pronoun that a person wants to be used
– Arguing that two genders exist, which have somewhat different biological properties on the group level
– Arguing that people who don’t fit in a gender binary are abnormal relative to normal human development
– Being critical whether certain trans identities are ‘real’
– Arguing in favor of Blanchard’s transsexualism typology
Given the extraordinarily high salaries good software engineers can command not only in the Valley but all across the US, why is outsourcing and offshoring not used more by startups and the big tech companies?
The explanations I have heard usually refer to the difficulty of working with remote teams across language barriers and different time zones, in addition to having contractors who are incentivized to only perform the minimum work to meet the requirements, get paid and move on to the next project. Which is a reasonable explanation for why outsourcing does not eliminate the high wages of US engineers compared to engineers around the world, but still leaves offshoring unexplained, where Google would open offices in cheaper countries and hire people there.
In fact, all big tech companies have already opened up a lot of offices across the world, and started to let foreign engineers work on their core product (so it’s not just sales people that they hire).
Even if one could argue that India’s or China’s education system is just not up to parenting with the American education system, which just produces more exceptional engineers, surely this can’t explain why the Big 4 would not hire across Europe and Canada. An engineer at Google London makes AFAIK 60000 dollars a year, which is just one third of his colleague in the Valley.
Given that the major operating cost for tech companies is labor, this seems very counterintuitive to me. Is it American culture that makes better engineers? Or are the big tech companies so successful and rich at the moment that they don’t perceive the external pressure needed to change their way of doing business, aka market inefficiency?