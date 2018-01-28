OT94: Isotopen Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. Some other people have been doing their own analyses of the survey results. See this post on top blog recommendations, this one on politics, personality, and religion, and these collected findings. I don’t necessarily endorse all of these analyses and there’s some good pushback and additions in the comments.
2. Comment of the week is the really good (and really long) debate between algorithmic bias researcher Ilya Shpitser and algorithmic bias article writer Chris Stucchio. It starts here and continues for several hundred comments – go down to here if you want to start at the point where it gets interesting. Can I convince Ilya and Chris to do an adversarial collaboration explaining what everyone agrees on in this area and what’s still controversial? If not, does anyone else who’s at least kind of an expert on this want to do it? Also a fun comment – this comment on how Karl Marx believed a weird pseudoscientific theory linking national character to soil quality.
3. I wrote an article for the new Less Wrong site – A Less Wrong Crypto Autopsy.
4. GiveWell wants you to know that they’re hiring for some open positions. They do very well-respected effective altruism work. Some positions are based in the San Francisco Bay Area, others are more open to people doing them remotely.
I made this zeemaps map for readers of SSC. You can go there, select your location, enter your contact info, and find other people near you.
This could be a great opportunity to meet other rationalists if you’re not near any of the cities with regular meetups.
(Note: Please make sure to enter contact info, or else there’s no point.)
I don’t think it would be very rational to give out my real name and location to some random website, especially since its entire purpose seems to be to aggregate that data.
It doesn’t have to be a real name.
And how else are you supposed to meet people if not by giving your general location and some contact info?
Hell David Friedman is probably the most famous person who posts here, and publicly shares his home address in the comments!
When you’re a client of “Sure Death Incorporated”, you can do that sort of thing.
And how else are you supposed to meet people if not by giving your general location and some contact info?
Some people *coughcoughmecoughcough* prefer to scope out the joint first and see who’s hanging round before they do something as madly reckless and blindly dangerous as telling strangers their (or even a) name and address 🙂
I put up contact info, some loo-lah finds it, great – I’ve got a loo-lah trying to be my friend and even worse, they know in some vague way my real world location. I don’t put up contact info, I get the chance to see “anybody around?” and decide if I want to let people know real world location.
I forgot to say in the original post:
To add a new marker, go to Additions->Add Marker – Simple
Make sure to put an email address or other contact info in the Description box, or people won’t be able to contact you and you are wasting your time.
How do you edit a marker, I forgot to put my email.
I wrote a myth for class that’s a creation myth from the perspective of plants: http://download.lin.anticlack.com/myth.pdf
This seems tangentially relevant:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKHLH_e12o0
Neat, I’ll check it out!
I’ve finally started the “So You Want to Build a Battleship” series at Naval Gazing with the Strategic Background.
Also, I was wondering if anyone would be interested in doing illustrations for me occasionally. I occasionally find myself wanting maps of battles, and not being able to find ones that work at web resolution. I don’t have the skills to do it myself, so if someone is willing to basically convert existing maps into the format I want (occasionally and with generous time limits, as I find myself working pretty far in advance), I’m willing to trade by doing a post or series on a topic of your choice.
Can you say a bit about what format the existing maps are in, and what format you want, and what other constraints / desiderata / etc. there are on what needs to be done?
But first, all you folks out there should read Stuart Slade’s classic article on the subject.
So, in Scott’s survey of the commentariant, and in his rough analysis (noted on tumblr), he emphasized a division between people based on their reactions to Donald Trump, and to Bernie Sanders.
…no mention of Hillary Clinton. Unless I missed it, not any mention at all.
I found this odd. Not as odd as the Democrats trying to promote a Kennedy as the next party leader, but still a bit…unexpected.
I think the Hillary axis was mostly correlated with Trump opposition and less orthogonal to Bernie support, so it wasn’t a good PCA vector.
(Also, AFAICT the Kennedy thing is dumping a lousy job no one wants on him, not trying to make him party leader).
no mention of Hillary Clinton. Unless I missed it, not any mention at all.
Does this fall under “don’t mention the war”? I seem to find that any kind of reference to She Who Shall Not Be Mentioned generates a lot of heat and not much light; I think at least one of my sub-reddit bans was for being Somewhat Unimpressed By The Great Leaderess, and I’ve been regularly hauled over the coals on here for “all you want to do is bash Hillary!”.
Rather than post my freshly written comment under 1000 others on the Mistake vs Conflict theory thread, I’ll put it here.
I think it would be useful to break down these “theories” into a few distinct dimensions:
1) What is the ultimate source of social/political/economic problems?
2) What is the best approach for solving said problems?
3) How should we debate the problems and their solutions?
As formulated by Scott, these two theories (in their purest form) would answer as follows:
Mistake Theory
1) stupidity and/or ignorance (often due to a lack of data)
2) empiricism, open debate, reason, and democracy
3) all points of view should be heard and all arguments considered solely on their merits, so that we can find the best ideas
Conflict Theory
1) the bad guys have the power
2) revolutionary action is required (the whole damn system needs to be torn up and the good guys need to take power)
3) Anyone who doubts the revolutionary cause is either evil or brainwashed, and deserves to be “smashed”, not debated. And the bad guys are always wrong, by definition.
The conflict theory approach often has merit on the first two dimensions. In the context of 21st century first world countries, I definitely tend towards mistake theory, but ultimately any rational person who thinks carefully about this stuff is going to come down somewhere between the two extremes. And it’s easy to see how a sane person in, say, 1917 Russia might come down on the conflict theory end of the spectrum.
But on the third dimension, I completely reject the conflict theory answer. Anyone who thinks that way truly is a troglodyte (and if you want to know what that sort of thinking looks like at scale, read up on the Cultural Revolution). Furthermore, I don’t think it’s a corollary to the conflict theory answers to 1 & 2. You can be a committed Marxist revolutionary and still believe that a) it’s okay to debate the guy with the Powerpoint, and b) him being a shill doesn’t ipso facto disprove his argument.
In the other thread I was asking for real-life examples of “hard conflict theorists” and “easy mistake theorists.” Soon later on Twitter this example of what seems like the former appeared (I am, to some extent, assuming the “hard” part here based on familiarity with Malice’s comments elsewhere, which seem to be of the “voters are rationally ignorant/too dumb to be trusted with complex policy decisions” variety–a kind of Moldbuggy, Machiavellian, elitist ancap-ism).
This made me think that maybe a lot of libertarians, myself included, are more “hard conflict theorists” than commonly recognized, though in a manner somewhat orthogonal to the debate as typically framed. The answers might be something like:
1. The very notion that social problems can be solved through politics, including debate, voting, leadership, etc.
2. Stop trying to use politics as a solution at all; the problems are too complex, and to the extent good answers exist and are discoverable by individuals, they won’t get implemented through political means due to public choice incentives. Let the wisdom of crowds emerge from countless voluntary interactions.
3. Irrelevant so long as that debate does not really interfere with 2.
Yeah, I think a lot of libertarians are conflict theorists who are deluded into considering themselves mistake theorists.
I’m having difficulty with the terminology “mistake theory” and “conflict theory”. Perhaps a different way to describe this dichotomy is to ask if your personal political beliefs are driven more by innate biases or by cognitive reasoning (e.g. habitual mental reaction vs. higher order analysis/discretionary decision-making)? We have both of these attributes; of which, the first is often invoked involuntarily and subconsciously, and the second is rarely invoked absent deliberate focus and effort. Some people vote their gut based largely upon herd allegiance, while others vote their brain based upon critical thinking to yield maximum self-interest. I think most people tend to persist in one of these patterns and not flip-flop between modes of conduct.
Have you read the recent post on this site the OP is referencing? In its terms, your dichotomy between “innate biases” and “cognitive reasoning” almost certainly pegs you as a mistake theorist.
For The Lazy
I think you may be misunderstanding my comment. I’m suggesting that humans have both types of mental proclivity and may conduct themselves in either mode depending upon their individual uniqueness. For example, a poor person (with precarious security or sustenance) may be biased toward an amygdala-centered response (conflict theory) because that is what worked best in our evolutionary past. Conversely, a wealthy person (having no existential anxiety) may have the luxury of expending discretionary cognitive energy because there is no significant evolutionary penalty for doing so. In other words, environment may be a driver for which of these behaviors predominates.
I think that it’s pretty obvious that having an (existential) threat around pushes people into tribalism/conflict.
Arguably poverty is a threat very similarly to a hungry lion on your heels. In both cases you will generally be looking for rapid, drastic fixes more than gradual improvements.
Of course, we now live in an environment where the poor generally just make their lives worse off if they try to do drastic things.
I think you may be missing a level of the discussion.
Individuals clearly have different approaches to problems with other people. These categorizations are more about how to correctly describe the nature of social disagreements. Disagreements are relational rather than individual.
You are describing two kinds of individual, one makes decisions based on “biases” and another who uses higher-order reasoning. A disagreement (over whatever) between a biased person and a reasonable person presumably should be resolved by correcting the bias and going with the reasonable answer. By categorizing people this way you imply that disagreements boil down to one party making a mistake. This makes you a mistake theorist.
An alternative scenario would be two people correctly using high-level reasoning but still disagreeing (about whatever) because they have conflicting interests. There is no bias to be corrected, but at most one can get what they want. Someone who thinks most disagreements are like this (or still would be after all biases are corrected) would be a conflict theorist.
I would say your conflict theory #3 puts too much emphasis on attitudes as independent of power relations. To the extent that resolving difference through debate is irrelevant, the attitudes of those without power are at best only marginally relevant. Also: if one generally looks at problems in terms of power relations, then one can simplify by concluding that anyone who doubts “the revolutionary cause” and lacks power must be brainwashed.
So how about:
3) Anyone not in power who doubts the revolutionary cause is brainwashed. Those that don’t actively oppose us should be ignored — many will come around after the revolution. Those that do oppose us will be the unfortunate but necessary casualties of making things right.
I don’t disagree about power relations. I made the “evil” vs “brainwashed” distinction thinking that would come down to whether the person/entity in question was part of the evil power structure or part of the oppressed (in the view of our hypothetical conflict theorist). Yes, the pure conflict theorist might choose to ignore rather than ‘smash’ members of the oppressed who fail to support the revolution, but that’s an implementation detail.
Question 3 is really about the fundamental attitude towards debate and critical thinking. And the conflict theory answer is that there’s no room for either, at least with regards to the major societal issues that are to be addressed (theoretical physicists can harmlessly debate string theory or whatever). Dissenting views (maybe the bad guys have a point; maybe we can win them over via rational argument) should be denounced and dismissed, not given any sort of good faith consideration. The fundamental dogma is simply beyond question.
My answers (mostly Hard Mistake theorist but with some personal additions)
1: It’s lack of intelligence and knowledge, but to put it really specifically, I think the thought processes necessary to have good epistemology are complicated enough to be inherently unavailable to people less than ~1.5-2 standard deviations above average general intelligence. And not all those capable of it have learned since society as a whole hasn’t noticed it as a valuable skill. The lack of knowledge part is quite difficult as well; the universe is a chaotic system, of maximal computational complexity, which means it’s inherently hard to predict the impact of actions in a kind of irreducible way.
2: The only real solution is to fundamentally change human nature (probably through some kind of physical hard modification of biology), and have society deliberately focus on trying to teach rationalism and good epistemology. For the knowledge part, better models help a lot but they can only be found with a lot of deliberate effort. My suggestion is to try to test decisions in ways as close to an ideal scientific experiment as reasonably possible.
3: to quote the mistake theory entry: “all points of view should be heard and all arguments considered solely on their merits, so that we can find the best ideas”. Sure there’s a lot of dumb and tiring stuff that you just want to not have to keep hearing but people disagree on what that is, and any other strategy can be strategically used to create a totalitarian society, which has never resulted in a good outcome.
Why are the two neutrons different colors?
I’m wondering the same thing. Is Scott revealing a new theory in physics (which if accurate is certainly Nobel worthy) or is this a test to see who notices the discrepancy? Are we being surveyed for our esoteric knowledge proficiency?
It’s from OpenStax Anatomy & Physiology
The neutrons were clearly dyed different colors before being assembled into the tritium atom, so the illustration would be clearer when they photographed the resulting example atom. Neutrons are a sort of pale gray if they haven’t been dyed (they got their name from their neutral color).
The green one makes tritium glow.
Are there any good counter argument against Donald Shoup’s thesis on the high cost of free parking? See here for . a good summary: http://www.accessmagazine.org/articles/spring-1997/the-high-cost-of-free-parking/
Shoup’s argument on the negative impact of non-market based parking systems/regulations is convincing to me, and I’ve only seen praise for it. That being said, these policies are ignored by nearly all municipalities in the world.
Is there hope for cities to start implementing smart parking policies soon? Is Shoup wrong? Are there other, more important factors at play?
I’d love to hear everyone’s thoughts on this.
Speaking entirely anecdotally, I know that there are several shops and restaurants that I personally never visit, because there’s never any place to park near them. In my case, the lack of parking is directly causing these businesses loss of revenue, which indirectly lowers tax revenue for the city. The article doesn’t seem to take this into account (though maybe it does and I missed that point while skimming it).
By analogy, consider roads. Roads take up space that could be used by housing and businesses. People generally assume roads are free, but in reality they are quite expensive. Instead of waiting for market demand to resolve road placement, city planners just sort of put in roads wherever they feel like, using whatever arcane formulae they learned at civil engineering school. What’s worse, roads encourage the proliferation of cars. Isn’t it time to abolish free roads ?
What is the catchment area that the business supported by the parking draw from? The article doesn’t seem to grapple with how daytime parking includes quite a number of people from out of the area, and how these strangers won’t become accustomed to the parking system if they get pissed off and refuse to do business there.
And then there’s this:
Selling daytime RPP permits to nonresidents can generate substantial revenue. For example, Los Angeles charges residents $15 a year per car for permits in RPP districts. One nonresident permit at a price of $100 a month ($1,200 a year) will replace the residents’ payments for eighty cars. One nonresident permit will more than replace the median property tax on a single-family house ($922 a year) in the United States.
To be clear here, the author is assuming that while LA can’t get its poor drivers to drive while insured, licensed, or not smoking crack whilst on the highways, they *can* enforce parking permits. They are also somehow assuming that US homeowners will gladly & willingly fork over the equivalent of their property taxes for a parking permit in an area where they don’t even live. In LA, proterty taxes are 5 times the national average by one estimate.
Speaking strictly as someone who doesn’t like paid parking – it’s the inconvenience and lack of security as much as the cost. Figuring out the location, payment methods and how to avoid dark corners while paying for parking means that in most cases, I can shop elsewhere, and if so, I will.
The required complicity rates are different. f LA got all the drivers that are insured and off crack to pay parking fees, that would be more than enough to solve this problem.
Conflict theory version: People opposed to free parking aren’t really opposed to it because of economic efficiency or anything like that. They’re opposed to it because they’re urbanists who don’t like cars because they interfere with their communitarian vision of walkable neighborhoods and everyone using clean, efficient public transportation. Furthermore, replacing free parking with metered parking, while it inconveniences the heck out of drivers, cannot provide them with the ends they want, because real public transportation is so terrible that it takes NYC levels of difficulty to make driving worse. So what will actually happen is drivers will be annoyed, local businesses will lose business to places which _do_ have free parking, but nothing else will change; it’s pure loss.
Mistake theory version: Most obviously, when considering the cost of parking, the author fails to consider the value of parking. Manhattan notwithstanding, people won’t shop or dine where they can’t park. Nor (again outside Manhattan) are they likely to rent or buy a place where they can’t have a car. Or have visitors with cars. If you are charging just above the market-clearing rate for street parking (so there are always vacant spaces), and a developer takes advantage of your lack of parking minimums, your parking rates will go up by a LOT (like those $40 toll roads in DC) when people move into that building. Then you’ll have a lot of unhappy residents who now can’t park their car anywhere near their home.
Related: urban highways destroy wealth.
The parking thing seems true AFAICT. People (with cars) tend to ignore car-related public costs (just like public transit riders ignore the subsidies for that – that they have less to ignore is a coincidence rather than virtue).
(Also, anecdotally, the building I live always has a half-empty parking lot, which is a huge and expensive waste of space I think they were legally obligated to put because parking requirements).
From a very limited exposure to a local council trying to work this out, local businesses hate “pay and display” parking, because they want potential customers to be able to park their cars near their shops/establishment for hours (and buy lots of goods which require a car to take them away, rather than “a bag full of shopping which you can walk home with”). This is why the large supermarkets prefer to build on the outskirts of towns rather than in the city centre, because it gives them space for large car parks. You can’t do the same in a built-up urban centre (unless you have multi-storey car-parking and even that’s part of your building space taken up instead of having square footage devoted to displaying more goods).
On the other hand, people coming into town hate having parking spaces taken up for hours by those who got there before them, because this means they’re driving around looking for parking and wasting time. So they want limits on how long anyone can park in a space, and “pay and display” is one way of imposing those limits.
On the third hand, everyone hates paying for parking because (a) why should I have to pay for something that was free up to now (b) it’s not right that if I’m ten minutes late back to my car I get hit with a parking fine (c) why do I only get an hour/whatever time span is allotted, I need longer than that to do all my business in town (this is the “everybody else taking up a parking space for longer than X period is selfish, I need to take up a parking space for longer than X period because I have so much to do” attitude).
Parking warden is a thankless job because nobody wants to pay fines for “I was only a few minutes over the time” (er, no, you were there for three hours) and nobody is rational about parking or realising that if there are only so many spaces in the town square and there are more people coming in than those spaces, to give everyone a fair turn, there needs to be a limit.
This is also why people park on double yellow lines, park half way up on the footpath, park outside shops “because I’m only nipping in for five minutes”, and generally clog up the streets and force the traffic into the middle of the road, etc.
Nor (again outside Manhattan) are they likely to rent or buy a place where they can’t have a car.
Perennial problem in the town where housing was built on streets before cars were a thing, now people want to park their car outside their door (and let visitors park their cars as well), the streets are narrow so everyone (or even just several people) parking on both sides now forces the traffic into one lane in the centre of the road, people next door get annoyed because “the neighbours have two cars and are parking one outside my door!”, non-residents who want to park on the street and go do their shopping can’t, etc. etc. etc. Constant rows about “gaming the system” when applying for permits for on-street parking, local representatives making appeals for Mrs Murphy with her mobility problems who needs to be allowed park outside her door on the street (then everyone else on the street wants the same treatment) – it’s a mess.
What’s a job that’s easy to get, doesn’t involve contact with people, and isn’t completely awful?
I’ve got a degree (chemistry) if there’s some little-known niche desperately hiring, but otherwise I haven’t had much luck, and we’re basically at “one step away from begging friends for loans” so I’m ready to go for McDonald’s if I have to. I’m just hoping there’s some similarly always-hiring job that is horrible in ways I can tolerate (tedious, physically demanding) rather than “deal with strangers all day”.
Can also develop/program sort of decently, albeit not really at a professional level yet, in a few (hipster) languages; don’t have qualifications, though, so not sure how to leverage.
Thanks for advice if anyone has any.
Unless your local area is going through an extreme labor shortage, McDonalds won’t hire you unless you lie on your resume. “Overqualified” is a real thing (more specifically, they’re afraid, and rightfully so, that you’ll bolt the second a better offer comes your way)
Yeah, can’t blame them there, heh. Thanks for the reminder — I’ve (sort of stupidly) been angrily loading my resume with more and more of anything I can think might be relevant (“Now that they see my Associate AND my Bachelor’s, they can’t help but hire me as Senior Ditchdigger!”)… this might be counterproductive.
I don’t know anything about chemistry, but in software engineering, it’s a bit of a balancing act. Recruiters want you to pad your resume with every single keyword imaginable. Have you ever washed a cat in your life ? Put down “dog groomer”, it’s close enough ! On the other hand, many actual employers (who are the clients of those recruiters) tend to discard over-padded resumes out of hand. It’s harsh, but they get flooded with so many resumes that they have no choice but implement some strict filters.
Experience applying for every damn job I could think of – if you’re going for something like burger-flipping or supermarket shelf-stacking, Matt M is right about the overqualified part (even our local pharma plant turned me down for a production line job on the basis “you’ve got A Qualification, you’ll leave the second you get a better job offer, why should we bother training you in?”) so strip as much of that out as possible, instead shove in any kind of manual/part-time job you had (e.g. worked in a shop after school as a teenage job, did summer work picking fruit, basically I HAVE DONE LOW-LEVEL WORK BEFORE AND AM RELIABLE).
Anything more professional, in your relevant field of study or above the shop-floor, that’s where you stick in “And I have a Certificate in Taste-Testing Organic Yoghurt Flavourings” 🙂
Good luck!
> they’re afraid, and rightfully so, that you’ll bolt the second a better offer comes your way
Maybe you are using McDonalds as a stand-in for some larger catagory, but McDonalds, McDonalds doesn’t care. They experience tremendous turnover. It’s expected, it’s planned for, it’s not an issue. Someone with a college degree can be trained to do any of the entry level jobs in hours.
I worked at a McDonalds in high school, and by the time I left after around 12 months I was the longest tenured non-managerial employee other than a two or three people that worked in the back and didn’t speak any English.
If you let the hiring manager know that you have reliable transportation, will show up for every scheduled shift on time and sober, and will finish out the remaining scheduled shifts before you leave, you aren’t going to be rejected for being overqualified.
Have you tried something like Rent-a-coder ? I’m not endorsing that site specifically; but there are lots of websites where you can apply as a freelance programmer, and people can hire you to work on their project. Usually, there’s some sort of a bidding process involved. Prices are likely to be quite low, but it’s better than nothing…
Thanks — it certainly is better than nothing.
I’m supporting another individual so this kind of freelance work has been an intermittent support, but I’ve been thinking it’s time to just get the most compensation possible regardless of how distasteful the job (as long as I can actually do it). I’ve never tried a systematic approach like Rent-a-coder, though — might be volume here would be as profitable as, and more resume-building than, the average McJob.
If you are willing to deal with physical labor, go find a production factory with a warehouse that is hiring. If you’ve got a clean driving record, they’ll almost certainly looking for a floor sweeper or people to load cardboard boxes into the recycling machine. And next week (trust me, next week or the week after) they’ll be looking for a new forklift driver.
If they seem the sort to say “you’re over qualified” tell them, “Yes, I will be looking for a job that pays more, in line with my talents. But until I find that job, I will be here at work, on time for my shift, every day. I will be clean, tidy, sober, and I will work the whole shift through. I will not steal from you and I will not start fights with my coworkers. When I find the next job, I will give you two full weeks notice and will attempt to find a replacement for my current position.”
Demonstrate that you can drive a forklift without running into anything (shockingly, this is apparently harder than it sounds) and you’re set for life. More importantly, you’ll have access to the QC department and the interior job hiring section.
If you can not in good faith make the statement outlined above, *fix that*, then readdress.
Thanks — this sounds ideal. I love driving and my record is clean (although I’m really clumsy in person, heh — I survived labs by moving very, very slowly), so I’m hopeful.
Right now I’m thinking the first step entails Googling around, looking on e.g. Indeed, and checking the Yellow Pages maybe, for warehouse/factory-related keywords — please lemme know if I’ve missed an obvious route here!
You can do forklift driving courses and get a cert to prove “yes I can drive one of these and no I won’t knock anything over or run into someone”.
I’m sure there are similar in the US and while it might take a couple of days and cost money, it would get you a slightly better job than “sweep the floor”. Forklift drivers do seem to be in more demand than “guy on production line” jobs.
For chemistry in particular: if there are any pharma companies near you, they might be hiring lab / QC techs. This probably involves little interaction with the public.
Most jobs invole some interaction with people. If you’re fit and strong I recommend doing labour hire work either through an agency or direct to construction/landscaping companies.
If you prefer office work, either lab tech or start a cv/resume review service.
A friend of mine was telling me the other day that nursing homes are always understaffed and will pay more than minimum wage to anyone who applies. Of course, being a nursing assistant involves a LOT of contact with people and sounds completely awful.
>What’s a job that’s easy to get, doesn’t involve contact with people, and isn’t completely awful?
WebCam model. Better be hot for that one. But being hot ain’t always easy, and for most, age == less demand.
But really, id suggest changing the attitude. 1. Get used to the fact that IRL, getting anything good requires hard work and the grind and 2. Any stable job will probably involve some contact with people, though you have some leeway in getting more introverted (though probably not no contact with people) jobs.
Webcam models absolutely do have to talk to people. It’s a sales profession.
I think that’s a bit unfair. True, all jobs require some contact with people — your employer at the very least — but many jobs depend primary (if not exclusively) on people skills, whereas others do not. For example, consider the difference between a software engineer and a salesman. I interpreted “doesn’t involve contact with people” to mean something like “doesn’t depend primarily on people skills”, and not “requires the employee to be a total hermit”.
Construction worker. There’s huge demand on the west coast (yes, you can’t build anything there, but they STILL can’t get enough workers for the few things they can build).
Try going into Air Emissions Testing. When you’re out doing a test, you might spend all day with little more than radio contact with other people. It’s a lot of travel (most jobs are with contractor crews that cover multiple states), often late nights, and involves working in industrial settings at heights.
I’d want to test my libertarian beliefs, so — any advice on where I can find the most compelling argumentation for the left-wing economic viewpoint?
I’m not sure what counts as “left-wing”, but I personally don’t understand libertarianism at all (although purely economic libertarianism, as opposed to total libertarianism, might be easier to swallow). So, if you want to practice explaining your beliefs to a skeptical idiot, you can practice on me 🙂
The core idea of libertarianism the political ideology, as I understand it, is that initiation or threats of violence are unacceptable (however, responding to violence with violence might be OK). This is usually referred to as the Non-Aggression Principle.
Ideologically, a free market is an natural consequence of NAP: any government regulation of markets, any forced redistribution system, any property right infringement is a NAP violation because of the implied threat of violence.
Now, why do we even need market regulations?
First, a regulation can be introduced to solve an economic problem, thus supposedly improving the economy. However, any market regulation also introduces problems: higher costs for businesses, higher barriers to entry, red tape — ultimately decreasing the economy efficiency. Market regulations are often implemented because they trade a visible improvement for damage that is usually distributed throughout the economy, and thus invisible. But such invisible inefficiencies add up, and as a result a regulated economy performs worse than its unregulated counterpart would.
The second reason is a moral one: some people believe that free market capitalism leads to oppression, and so must be restricted by regulations. However, since neither violence nor threats of violence are allowed, all the exchanges in a libertarian economy are voluntary. If a person doesn’t think a deal is beneficial for them, they can simply decline it.
I think ohwhatisthis? brings up a solid objection to economic libertarianism, below. Rather than reiterate it, let me ask you this: what mechanisms does libertarianism employ in order to enforce NAP, given that not all human beings subscribe to it (and in fact, very few do) ?
Additionally, how do you deal with non-violent situations ? For example, a while back Scott brought up the scenario where I move into your neigbourhood, and start farming African killer bees at my house, because apparently these monsters make the best (i.e. most lucrative) honey. Unlike me, you don’t have the genetic mutation that makes you immune to bee stings, so what do you do ?
As of now, I believe that such mechanisms should be the police and the army.
It is hard for me to answer this question in general, because different types of situations can be resolved by different free market mechanisms. Considering the bees example, one should realize that the risk of getting bee-farming neighbors, or neighbors that do any other thing you don’t like, is an inherent risk of owning a house in a neighborhood. You have several options:
— If you want to live in this exact neighborhood and get rid of bees, you can make a deal with the neighbor, so he would abstain from keeping bees in exchange for something, or you can buy his house, and so on
— A typical free market tool for risk management is insurance. You can insure your property against undesirable neighbors moving in, as well as other events that reduce value of your property
Also: if the bees somehow damage yourself or your property, then it is in fact a NAP violation and should be resolved in court.
Wait, I’m confused: aren’t those institutions features of a centralized government ? If so, then how is your proposed society still libertarian ?
No deal. He makes way more from honey sales than you can afford.
Ok, so what happens when the beekeeper does move in ? Do I have to move out ? Presumably I collect the insurance payout in that case, but still, the system seems kinda skewed in favor of beekeepers. They bear no costs and reap all the benefits.
Well, that’s arguable. It’s not like he deliberately sicced his bees on people. Also, how do courts work under your system ?
I think that you are confusing libertarianism with anarcho-capitalism. Libertarian ideology by itself is compatible with the existence of the government, as long as the government does not violate NAP. Also remember that the NAP does allow violence, but only in response to violence. Hence, the government can punish violent criminals and participate in defensive wars while fully subscribing to the libertarian ideals.
I’m actually in favor of a strong police force, as I think that efficient NAP enforcement is both extremely important and hard. The obvious problem is that government incentives aren’t well aligned with the task of not abusing the power and of using it efficiently; perhaps the optimal solution somehow involves private or semi-private law enforcement, but as of today, I’m not exactly convinced. Non-functional law enforcement, however, basically means giving up power to thugs — nothing libertarian about that.
You collect the insurance payout, and then either use it to make a deal with the beekeeper, or to move to another neighborhood.
If the beekeepers became a noticeable problem, then it would create demand for no-bees neighborhoods, and real estate companies would start adding clauses prohibiting beekeeping, or charging extra for beekeeping, to their contracts.
Pretty much as they do today, regarding the NAP violations.
Assuming you are defining “violence” in a non-idiosyncratic way (i.e., “drawing of blood or bruises on a physical human body”), then you quickly run into a problem of property requiring the threat of the initiation of violence to be maintained (outside of an unrealistic world without conflicts over scarce resources).
Otherwise, I could just use your property, ignoring your protests.
In libertarian thought, “violence” is usually defined in an idiosyncratic way, such that attacking or seizing property counts as violence too. There are some philosophical justifications for why it is so — they are a bit stretched in my opinion, but whether or not you accept them, keep in mind that the concept of NAP includes aggression towards property.
While a world without conflicts over scarce resources is indeed unrealistic, libertarianism offers a way to resolve such conflicts — and that is to uphold private property rights with no exceptions.
If you insist on translating “initiation of violence” into “violates libertarian property norms”, then its those property norms you need to be talking about. Because if the NAP means simply following libertarian rules, then saying “libertarianism means not violating the NAP” is a circular re-iteration, doing no argumentative work by itself.
So regarding self ownership: I simply reject it. It doesn’t lead to outcomes that align with my goals. And I suspect most other people reject it to, at least in the sense that it is defined by libertarians.
Do I have evidence most people reject self-ownership? Sort of. If it was most people’s core ethic, then things like broad support for taxation, hard-drug laws, and the welfare state would be quite strange. The “self ownership” ethic doesn’t seem to have much explanatory power for describing human behavior.
There are two types of conflict going on here: rules conflict, and frustration conflict. The first is when the governing set of rules creates a contradiction. The second is when two people want diametrically opposed things to happen.
Libertarianism is not unique at solving the problem of rule-conflicts. For example, I also have a way to solve all property rule-conflicts: Let the state determine all legal ownership. It’s 100% seamless! However, my system, and your system, both run into human frustration conflicts, that are caused by the overarching system.
@limestone:
That’s absolutely true — my bad. But now, I am somewhat more confused: how do you split the duties of the government vs. the market ?
Let’s assume that a government of some sort exists; I’m not sure how we’d pick one under libertarianism (would it be a democracy ? an oligarchy ? some sort of feudalism ?), but let’s just assume we did it, somehow. I have this vague idea that we’ve surrendered some of our violence-based actions to the government; that is, when someone initiates violence against me, I call the police instead of responding in kind personally. This sounds good in theory, but I’m confused about the specifics.
For example, consider the bees. When I get stung, I can sue the beekeeper in court; the court is (presumably) administered by the government. If the beekeeper loses, and refuses to cease and desist with the bees (and/or refuses to pay the penalty), the government sends the cops after him. But the question is, how does the court make its decision ? Is there a set of laws that is applicable to the situation ? If so, how did these laws come into being ? Did someone vote on them ? Are the laws applicable to everyone in the land equally ? What prevents people from utilizing the law-generation mechanism in a way that some other people would disapprove of ? Basically, how is situation any better than what we have now ?
Modern libertarianism is basically a product of the Sixties and so generally assumes democracy.
Situations where there are
1. Large economic incentives to use dangerous chemical X
2. Usage of chemical X is really really terrible for the local environment and health// or its terribly dangerous for the workers to produce the product without any regulation
3. Everyone/Most would prefer a world “slightly more expensive product Y and no chemical X//random worker death/dismemberment around them” but no producer of product Y is willing, nor CAN break under capitalistic forces without some system of regulation.
That’s a common example.
Anything tragedy of the commons related.
I wouldn’t call these left-wing viewpoints though. For some reason anything environmental gets lumped in with the left(which only kindof exists in the first place) in American politics.
While libertarianism and the free market does not provide a single tool to solve any tragedy of the commons problem, there are various mechanisms that can be used — but their choice depends on the problem details. Is the depletable resource private or unowned? How many agents participate in the problem? What incentives do they have? What economic pressures are they susceptible to? And so on.
Health damage to the third parties is, as I see it, a NAP violation and can be resolved in court. A possible solution to the local environment damage problems is the privatization of the environment, which would make it possible to resolve them within the private property framework, as well as provide the incentives to do so. High death or injury risk for the workers would lead to decreasing demand for the job, which would have to be balanced by either higher salaries or better safety measures.
The problem is that it often is impossible to determine with certainty who caused the damage. If I get lung cancer, which of the 100’s of people whose second hand smoke I inhaled caused it? Or wasn’t it caused by any of them and was it caused by a different carcinogen? Was it a man-made carcinogen or one that is natural? Who knows?
Except that in your system there is no government inspection, so workers may only find out after several decades when they start dying of cancer, that the workplace was using asbestos a lot. Oops.
At that point, the company may no longer exist and/or they may not have the money to compensate people. Many of the original owners may already be dead and/or be merely stock owners who owned the stock for some time. Do you favor getting rid of limited liability, getting rid of stocks, etc, so ex-workers can go after those who profited while they worked there?
Or are you just screwed if you are unable to recognize the actual risks at the time?
The problem with hard libertarianism is that it proposes demolishing a major pillar of the current system, causing the entire structure to collapse. So then you lose an enormous amount of working solutions and have to replace them with alternative solutions that are unproven and most likely only work in (simplified) theory.
EDIT: Aapje described the objections better than I could, IMO.
Let’s tackle the classic tragedy of the commons: there are several fishermen who are fishing in a lake. Ownership of the lake is somewhat nebulous: yes, you can partition it on a map, but the fish can’t read the map, so they swim all over the place. Right now, all the fishermen are about equal in terms of fishing prowess (just for simplicity). The lake can support a certain amount of fishing per year; more than that, and the fish population will collapse. Each fisherman does, of course, have a strong incentive to fish as much as possible. What next ?
We could also consider a variant on ohwhatisthis?’s example. Let’s say that I can make a factory that produces cars. Cars are great, everyone loves buying them and driving them, but each car releases a small — although non-zero — amount of smog into the atmosphere. What do we do ?
As a libertarian, I’ve found some of the strongest and most interesting left-wing non-libertarian arguments to come from:
— Scott’s own Non-Libertarian FAQ
— Interfluidity (Steve Randy Waldman’s econ blog)
— Noah Smith at Noahpinion, Bloomberg, and elsewhere
— Occasionally John Quiggin at Crooked Timber, though he’s less often careful enough to be interesting
Thanks! This is exactly what I’ve been looking for.
Left wing as in
1) Central planning of everything
2) Highly devolved workers co-operatives
3) Some nonzero level of publicly provided services and market regulation…?
The best criticism I know of comes from the right, not the left. The spam filter won’t let me post links, so go to unqualified reservations and read “Why I am not a libertarian” and “From Mises to Carlyle”.
See Nick Hanauer’s Gardens of Democracy.
To continue a debate started on the Conflict vs. Mistake thread (I didn’t want to clutter up that thread):
Blaming problems on newcomers appears to be one of the commonest failure modes in human thinking. This applies to opponents of relaxed zoning laws, opponents of gentrification, and opponents of colonialism. Does it apply to opponents of immigration?
In a related story, I’ve become more reluctant to blame Trump on Democrats newly converted to conservatism.
Blaming problems on newcomers may be a failure mode in human thinking, but it can also be successful human thinking in a situation where the problems are actually caused by the newcomers. If you don’t first establish that there actually is a failure and that the newcomers aren’t causing the problems, you’re just engaging in Bulverism.
Hello SSC community.
I wrote another short story:
http://www.theodidactus.com/only-one-world/
You guys seem to like my stuff so I’ll post it here.
I have not read your other stories, but I really liked this one. Thanks !
ETA: It reminds me of The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath, though of course the protagonist of that story makes a different choice…
Dream-quest has been an inspiration of mine for a long time. I realize as like, fiction, it’s quite flawed, but there is something elemental that lovecraft seized on there.
My short stuff is all here:
http://www.theodidactus.com/shorter-stuff/
I rarely make “me too” posts, but I just wanted to say that I agree with your analysis of Dream-quest 100%. I think the same can be applied to most of Lovecraftian Mythos.
I would be open to an adversarial collaboration. But I don’t think Ilya and I actually disagree on much beyond mood affiliation. I think we agree to the following points:
1) COMPAS (the main algo we were discussing) treats blacks and whites the same. I.e. a black person with 2 priors who has a job lined up when they get out of jail and is friends with drug addicts is treated the same as a white person with 2 priors and etc.
2) The algorithm makes no egregiously incorrect inferences – i.e. a bunch of people the algo says have a 30% chance of recidivism do roughly have a 30% chance, regardless of race. The algorithm is not biased against blacks, in the sense of systematically making wrong decisions with a consistent direction.
3) If we used an alternate algorithm, this algorithm would need to directly discriminate – to punish a white person more harshly for the same behavior. Said algorithm would also lead to more more murders/rapes/other violent crimes by blacks and/or leave more harmless white people in jail.
4) One can come up with scenarios where regression does not prove causality. This point is unrelated at the object level to COMPAS or any other specific algorithm discussed in the other thread.
I think we disagree that:
a) the article is misleading. I proposed several times an experiment to measure this, but Ilya was not willing to gamble. I’m open to other proposed experiment designs.
b) The misleading nature is deliberate, and probably done for clickbait. I can’t think of an experiment to measure this.
c) Selection bias somewhere in the data collection is somehow driving the predictions of COMPAS. I only have a rough idea of what Ilya is hinting at here, but I propose to resolve this by looking for direct evidence of this selection bias. (He’ll need to clearly state what the bias is that he thinks exists, of course.)
E.g., if “cops lov[e] to hassle African Americans even if they are doing nothing wrong”, then this should show up in encounter rates. Blacks should have police encounter rates that are disproportionately high relative to other proxies for their involvement in crime (e.g. NCVS, crime reports, arrests).
d) I find fewer rapes/murders and reducing the prison population more important than equal false positive rates across certain subgroups of humans, and a number of other fairness definitions. I think Ilya disagrees with this.
This last point is normative, so nothing much can prove one of us right or wrong.
Ilya, do you want to confirm these points of agreement/disagreement, and more carefully flesh out experiments that can help us use data to resolve (a) and (c)?
If Ilya agrees that this is an accurate summary of your positions, I consider your adversarial collaboration done.
This whole Chris Stucchio/Ilya Shpitser thing is 100% about semantics, which would normally keep me from weighing in…
But, Jesus, Chris’s semantics are WRONG.
If you’re an innocent person facing judgment by COMPAS — “innocent” in the sense that you won’t commit any future crimes — would you prefer to be black or white? Obviously you would prefer to be white.
An algorithm that treats innocent black people different than innocent white people is biased.
Chris’s entire argument is aimed at making the reader forget this single, unassailable point.
Now, Chris is correct that fixing this bias would substantially reduce efficacy. But… it’s still a “bias” as English speakers use that word. Journalists who say that the algorithm is biased are correct.
No, bias refers to an algorithm that treats innocent black people different than innocent white people.
EDIT: To clarify, I am largely not trying to argue for or against COMPAS here. Any predictive algorithm is going to be “biased” in this sense against some group.
What I object to is the idea that journalists who call the algorithm “biased” are being misleading. They are not, at least not intrinsically.
EDIT 2: Some groups have a high base rate of undesirable behavior. Any predictive system like COMPAS will disproportionately hurt innocents who belong to those groups. (Unless great pains are taken to avoid such outcomes.)
That is a valid reason to oppose such predictive systems, and should not be treated as stupid by Chris Stucchio. Such outcomes are at odds with many American ideals.
I guess that’s my real point.
My understanding is that COMPAS is worse for innocent black people because their circumstances are (on average) different from those of innocent white people. So merely flipping the race wouldn’t help a person*.
I think that the better objection to COMPAS is that it is punishes people for living in conditions that make more people criminal. So basically, the innocent person who lives in a high crime area gets punished for what his neighbors do, which is a form of collective punishment.
Meanwhile, the criminal who lives in a low crime area gets rewarded for what his neighbors do not do.
* In fact, I consider it likely that certain subsets of innocent whites, like Appalachia trailer park residents have an increased risk of being judged as having a very high risk of recidivism.
You’re arguing that as long as the mechanism doesn’t explicitly depend on skin color, things are okay — even if the mechanism implicitly depends on skin color.
In my opinion this is sophistry.
If I can predict your race with 99% accuracy from the rest of your data, is it really better for me to discriminate based on that prediction, versus discriminating directly on race?
But to be honest, I think it’s a bit silly to look at the mechanism at all. Look at the net effect. COMPAS hurts innocent blacks far more than innocent whites.
EDIT 3: I can no longer edit my earlier post.
The key point in all of this is that COMPAS is part of our criminal justice system, and in justice we expect equal treatment for all citizens, especially along certain protected dimensions including race.
That’s why it’s a big deal that COMPAS hurts innocent blacks more than innocent whites. It’s fine for most government programs to have different impact across different groups. But for our justice system we demand equality, as much as possible.
No, that’s not what I’m arguing at all.
Imagine Bob McTrailer, who was born and grew up in a trailer park with a lot of crime. Imagine Robert McMansion, who was born and grew up in a very wealthy and safe neighborhood.
Neither of these two people is black.
COMPAS will now predict a higher chance of recidivism for Bob McTrailer, than for Robert McMansion, because the system sees that environment affects recidivism. However, this also means that people from the criminal environment are presumed to be more criminal, which is a double whammy if McTrailer actually wants to reform his ways (or if he was wrongly convicted). It was already harder for him to avoid becoming a criminal because he was born into a criminal environment and it is now (probably) harder for him to reform his ways because it is assumed he will return to a life of crime.
This is the exact same mechanism that is now called racist by some, but it works regardless of race.
The racial element comes in because black Americans more often grow up/live in a criminal environment, but this is only a truth on the aggregate level. If you zoom in, you almost certainly have white subgroups that get the kind of worse treatment that some assume only affect black people. Furthermore, you almost certainly have black subgroups that get the better treatment that some assume only white people benefit from.
Of course, even if the way that people are prejudged is not racist, it can still be wrong. You need more sophisticated arguments, though. One such argument is that we might not want to punish people for their environment, but only for how their personal traits contribute. Perhaps we want to grade on a curve, as it were, if we want to punish personal responsibility, rather than hold people responsible for the environment they are from.
However, the entire discussion ignores the question that really makes the difference: how to get rid of these criminal environments and/or reduce the negative effect of the environment on turning people into criminals/increasing recidivism? The data strongly suggests that this is where there is potential to make significant gains, not by tampering with COMPAS a bit.
I’m not Ilya, but I disagree with that and he probably would too. We don’t know what Northpointe’s algorithm is or how easy it is to improve. It’s also possible that if we stripped out any possible proxies for “black” in the data (like family structure), and worked with a small subset of the features, we’d still have almost all of the predictive power because the rest is just noise. Maybe the things distinguishing the black and white subpopulations are causal and obviously fair, but we don’t know that because we don’t know what the algorithm applied was.
It’s not just progressives who find the black box legal approach highly questionable. Kent Scheidegger who is pretty much as tough on crime as it comes says “I believe that government should not be making decisions about people’s lives using proprietary algorithms whose makers refuse to disclose the inner workings.”
The paper linked in that post tests both crowdsourcing and a simple logistic regression on single digit number of features. Both methods obtains very similar results to COMPAS in overall accuracy, disparities between whites and blacks, etc. To me this indicates the disparities are unlikely to be due to any accidental proxies for race in the algorithm so that Northpointe probably didn’t make any accidental mistakes or accidentally use proxies for race in an unfair manner. However, the fact that a linear classifier with 2 features does as well as COMPAS would seem to indicate that COMPAS is ridiculously overcomplicated and not of much value.
That is not how I interpreted Ilya although he can speak for himself. Judging by his work, he doesn’t think you can define fairness well without having a causal model in mind. This could lead to more or less disparity between groups depending on the causes. It’s more work to determine anything this way of course, but if the causal model is well chosen I think it should be more robust than any purely correlative approach.
I read the previous thread, and now I’d like to shit things up with some poorly-considered oversimplifications. So, the problem is that blacks are more likely to go to jail than whites; I think we can all agree that this is why ProPublica was even looking at COMPAS in the first place. So what we want to do is to decrease the proportion of probable-recidivists-according-to-COMPAS who are black. The question is A) how to do it, B) what the new proportion should be.
That’s where Ilya’s work comes in. Its purpose is to allow people to inject their convictions about biases in the data into the process, and obtain an algorithm that “corrects” for those biases. So, for instance, they can say “we know that cops arrest blacks disproportionately”, and get an algorithm that follows what would happen in a world where they didn’t. I assume that it’s nothing as crude as simply saying “…and the correct proportion should be X”, but instead the “correct proportion” comes out algorithmically, which must feel less arbitrary.
However, what may be missed is that the “expert intuitions” about where racism lurks are themselves driven by the fact that blacks are more likely to go to jail than whites. It seems clear to me that, if we implemented Ilya’s system and it still did not give us an acceptable proportion of blacks in jail, we would discover new “bad paths” to add to Ilya’s system and nudge it in the right direction.
In other words, when the proportion of blacks going to jail is too high, people are unhappy, schools teach about structural racism, journalists investigate, academics come up with better models, and eventually, maybe, we end up with a system that lowers the proportion of blacks, and if it’s not enough the cycle repeats. But it takes forever. So why don’t we just let the government explicitly set a target proportion of blacks (racial quotas – if they are legal for employment, why not for convictions)? Then the electoral process will naturally guide the target proportion to the correct complaint-minimizing level, and this will be much faster than going through the whole concern/activism/thinkpiece/research cycle, which eventually needs to go through the political process anyway to get implemented.
Is this a correct use of conflict theory?
an acceptable proportion of blacks in jail
What is “an acceptable proportion”? We’re treading in very dangerous territory here, because even “there is a higher rate of crime amongst black people than white people” is controversial and invites accusations of racism.
Suppose more black people than white people are genuinely criminal; then if “an acceptable proportion” is “the same rates as white people”, you are going to have to let some black criminals go unpunished.
Conversely, if black people are only criminals at the same or lower rates, then “the same rate” is at best barely equal, at worst punishing the innocent.
The real problem is not “Billy-Bob committed one crime and DeShawn committed four, therefore DeShawn is more likely to be a recidivist”, it’s “DeShawn only committed one crime but since black criminality rate is higher we’re assuming he’s more likely to be a recidivist than Billy-Bob” which is where it could be unfair to DeShawn, and that’s where algorithms get the accusations of “the bias is put in by the programmers”.
Human parole officers should have a better idea if DeShawn is likely to re-offend (given that they have a personal relationship with him); the argument is that algorithms are going to be quicker, cheaper, and more accurate and cut out biases (the particular parole officer or judge or whomever dealing with DeShawn may be a racist or an alarmist over black crime and thus more likely to dump him into the ‘potential re-offender’ bin). I think the push towards automation of this process may be well-meant but my fear is that for any government it will be considered on a basis of “this is cheaper than hiring and training and investing in more parole officers and a better rehabilitation system, plus we can sell it to the public as we’re doing this for reasons of being fair and impartial because SCIENCE not because we’re looking to do it on the cheap”, on top of the entire “so what is the real rate of criminality and is it All Society’s Fault?” question.
I may be misunderstanding the problem statement, but still, it sounds like you’re talking about two different algorithms.
Algorithm A answers the question, “given all this aggregate data, what percentage of black people should we expect to see in this specific jail ?”. Algorithm B answers the question, “Given this specific black person, what is the chance that he personally will re-offend ?”.
Assuming that the means of criminality in white vs. black humans are pretty close together, and the distributions are wide, Algorithm B would perform very poorly if all it did was “return (race == black) ? criminal : innocent”. On the other hand, if such an algorithm could routinely outperform human parole officers — that is, if it could predict an individual’s chance to re-offend better than they could — it would actually be a boon to society.
I understand your concerns: perhaps current algorithms do not outperform human parole officers (although I’m not sure whether that’s true), and perhaps there are lots of hucksters selling simple hacks as though they were omniscient oracles (this has got to be true, given human nature). However, these reasons are not good enough to forego statistics altogether, and just go with your gut from now until eternity. Especially not when lives are on the line.
So as long as folks are bringing up online games… would anyone be interested in an online play-by-forum sci-fi adventure GURPS game? Now, I’ll be upfront; I’m not a very good GM, and I’m very light on preparation, but everyone always seems to have significantly net positive fun at least for a few months. Long story short the PCs would be crew of a small independent cargo starship in an original semi-hard sci-fi setting, and adventures would happen and it’d probably all get tied in to some overarching mega-plot about intergalactic war.
I am interested.
I’d be willing to try it, but I’ve got virtually no experience with GURPS 🙁
Is there any interesting internet hangouts for moderate/rational/scientific conservationists (as in environment issues)? I’m keen to avoid the highly politicised (far-left) or banner-waving end of things, but also worried about landing in some astroturfed community that’s taking money to tell everyone black is white and so forth. Had a bit of a search, didn’t have much luck, was wondering if anyone here had any ideas or suggestions?
Additionally, I was wondering has anyone encountered any information on opinion on environment topics within the rationalist community? It wasn’t really present in the SSC survey and doesn’t seem to be discussed a whole lot on LW or SSC apart from the whole tedious left and right trying to use it as a club to hit eachother with.
On environmental issues, the only things I’d call for a consensus on SSC are that GMOs are a non-issue and that we should be building a hell of a lot more nuclear reactors. Conveniently, I agree with both.
I had a longer reply, but it got eaten by the spam filter. Short version: look for a community trying to solve a specific problem (as opposed to those arguing about toxoplasma), and giving what we can has a decent page (though I think they lowball the benefits, since they undercount it as an x risk).
Are there any people anywhere who read the conflict/mistake post and thought “yes, that makes sense, and I’m a conflict theorist”?
I ask because I, like everyone else, read it and thought “yes, that makes sense, and I’m a mistake theorist”, but I felt it was written in quite a “boo outgroup” way, casting mistake theory as the obviously superior option, so I can’t imagine anyone reading it and identifying as a conflict theorist. I’m also not sure to what extent this was deliberate on Scott’s part.
Aye. At least in the sense of “yes, irresolvable conflicts actually exist in the world that can’t be solved through reason, negotiation, the market, ect.”
My position is that viewing human interactions strictly through either lens is an error. Strict-conflict is plainly incorrect. But Scott and many commentators have gone strict-mistake, and I don’t think that will age well.
I see it as somewhat symptomatic of a broader trend among the commentariet here: people who are so good at designing air-tight solutions, that they eventually convince themselves that conflict itself can be eliminated, and anyone who resorts to defecting against the system is wrong. You would think that the existence of say, human slavery, would be an effective counter-argument, but what do I know.
I thought it was too dismissive of conflict theory as well and that only a mixed theory makes sense. Mistake/conflict theory can be used usefully as as part of an analytical model, but choosing one as an ideology is bad.
Ultimately, I think that strict conflict theory assumes zero sum and strict mistake theory assumes maximum positive sum (so that everyone can have all their desires met, because none are in conflict). Both are wrong, because we live in neither a strictly zero sum, nor a maximally positive sum world (because humans do not have the same needs/wants, but neither are their needs/wants completely random).
I have an effortpost on this percolating, but I keep getting distracted. tl;dr is that it’s more of a spectrum than a binary, and that the spectrum is delimited by trust.
Are there any people anywhere who read the conflict/mistake post and thought “yes, that makes sense, and I’m a conflict theorist”?
Yes, I did; I know, you are all asking yourselves right now “What, sweet-natured moderate civil never gets into any arguments Deiseach? How can this be?” 😉
Mostly it’s “if its technocrats versus the rest of us, I’m with the rest of us” because as I said, the guy with the urban planning solution always puts himself in the role of calm, rational, impartial, educated/informed planner imposing his will upon us, not us getting to make him do things he may dislike/disagree with/find inconvenient/turn his life upside-down ‘for the greater good’.
I’m not opposed to the greater good, I am opposed to “we will always be the ones asking you to make the sacrifices for the greater good but never sacrifice anything ourselves because it just so happens that the solutions we propose and the things we recommend harmonise with the things we like and want”.
To quote a certain person:
I hear what you’re saying, but on the other hand: imagine that you’re considering buying a new car. You have two choices before you: Funkmobile and Squaredrive; these cost roughly the same. Squaredrive was designed and built by a team of automotive engineers; people who have dedicated their careers, and much of their lives, to building cars. Funkmobile was designed by a poetess from Ireland with no engineering experience. Which car do you think would offer better value for the money ?
Except that they will be paying more of their income in taxes. Some see *that* as the main problem…what is it? … redistributing from the competent to the needy?
I think this understates the problem he faced. The views aren’t really commensurable, and much of his description focused on the temptation of a mistake theorist to decide that conflict theory is just a kind of mistake.
[Note that your take-away from the article is basically “there must be some better way of relating conflict theory to a mistake theorist such that I would have more sympathy towards it.” Which implies “there must be some way for me to at least partly integrate this different view into my own.” Which is more mistake theory.]
Does anyone else feel like bluetooth is being forced on us?
I don’t know about “forced”, but I do think that Bluetooth is kind of the worst of both worlds. It is a fairly complex protocol, requiring a fairly complex controller. The problem is, you don’t get much value for the money. If you just need to hook up a bunch of simple low-bandwidth devices, then something like I2C over RF would be way cheaper (both in terms of complexity and power consumption), while offering the same benefits. On the other hand, if you need high bandwidth and have energy to spare, then you might as well use WiFi — which does not require pairing, and is generally easier to use.
The advantage of Bluetooth is that it can sort of do everything; the disadvantage is that it does it all really poorly, while forcing people to jump through hoops that are useless 90% of the time.
Since this is is not a CW-free thread, I wanted to take a stab at codifying the unwritten rules
of political correctness for modern movies. I’m not saying that all movies follow all these rules, but if you break enough of them, you can expect complaints from Social Justice Warriors.
1. There must be at least 1 non-white in a role that is prominent and sympathetic; this character must be intelligent and competent.
2. If the movie has a “village idiot” character, the village idiot can be a woman only if the main character is a woman. Similarly, the “village idiot” can be non-white only if the main character is non-white.
3. The female lead must be at least as intelligent and competent as the male lead. Also, she cannot be substantially more emotional than the male lead.
4. No serious violence can happen to the female lead, e.g. she cannot get beaten half to death, lose a body part, get raped, etc. With respect to non-lead female characters, serious violence can happen to them if the point is to horrify the audience (i.e. in a horror movie) or if far more violence is inflicted on male characters.
5. If a male character mistreats a female character (or a white character mistreats a non-white character), it must be portrayed in an unsympathetic light.
6. If a female character mistreats a male character (or a non-white character mistreats a white character), it cannot be portrayed in a wholly unsympathetic light.
Upon reading this my first thought was “Isn’t the mistreatment of someone tautologically unsympathetic?” But after reading number 6, I guess not. Maybe my understanding of the word “mistreat” is different from yours.
Also, how many movies have to follow these rules, or how many people have to be upset if they aren’t followed, for you to be right?
7. If you have enough characters for a gay and lesbian couple, make it interracial. You’re not putting them in for the tiny gay audience, they’re there as diversity tokens. So it’s irrelevant if doing so interferes with gay people identifying with the relationship, and you might as well double-up. Straight interracial coupling will definitely interfere with identification, so avoid or minimize that so as not to lose most of your audience. Bonus: Gay interracial relationships don’t raise icky questions about mixed-race children.
I just want a second (third fourth and 100th) opinion on this fascinating youtube video of Karl Hart. He’s a drug specialist PH.D that seems to disagree about the degree of the negative effects of basically all illegal drugs, especially meth. Except lessons to his talk its less he disagrees with the current literature than he points out aspect of the literature that agree with him, and point out the flaws in methodology in a lot of the early drug studies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o97xuEtbkKg&t=3178s
Has anyone here lived in Africa?
Conditions in Africa vary a lot. Some places, like Somalia, are war-torn middens, while other places, like Botswana, are pretty decent middle-income countries. If one wants to live a life pretty much like the first-world middle class, where is that actually possible in Africa? And what things are unavoidably different?
For example, as I understand it, one can live a recognizably middle-class life in Brazil. But unless you have a lot of money, it’s hard to get away from the crime. The same goes for Russia, but there it’s apparently hard to get away from a certain casual corruption.
This property has to do more with political stability than level of economic development. For example Nairobi’s probably one of the best African cities for the ability to live a very normal, middle-class lifestyle. But at about $1000 GDP/capita, Kenya’s probably below the sub-Saharan average.
Around the world, GDP variation is mostly driven by institutional capital. Countries with good institutions have higher GDP. So a high GDP country, like Denmark, is probably better run and a nicer place to live than a low GDP country like Bangladesh. But Africa is an extremely natural resource dependent economy. So most GDP variation has to do with the value of underlying natural resources.
A place like the Ivory Coast is relatively rich by African standards, because it has some oil, good ports and good soil for cocoa crops. However its institutions are totally dysfunctional. In contrast a country like Rwanda, which is very well run under Paul Kigame, is land-locked and hardly has any good natural resources. So it’s poor, even by African standards. However Kigali is a very clean, safe city and you could definitely live a comfortable middle-class life. Abidjan… not so much.
Why does Nazism feel ickier than Stalinism/Maoism/hard-left communism? Even as a hard-core libertarian, who believes that Stalin and Mao are among the most evil humans to ever live. As are their respective systems and hanger-ons. Beria is just as evil as Himmler. But I can’t help but feel that a Nazi in contemporary America is a far more disgusting human being than an avowed Stalinist.
Like, let’s say I had to pick a babysitter for my kids, and all I knew was that Alice is a neo-Nazi and Bob is a hard-left Marxist. I’d run to pick Bob and wouldn’t turn back. Or that I don’t mind listening to Rage Against the Machine, even if I disagree with their message because the music’s good. There’s no way I could get over that same feeling with a neo-Nazi band.
Hell, the largest country in the world is run by people who at least give nominal lip service to Mao. This mostly seems “okay”, in a way that it wouldn’t be if the 21st century’s super-power was run by politicians who dressed up like the Waffen-SS and forced all high school students to spend hours a week carefully digesting Hitler, Rosenberg and Goebbels.
Some possible hypotheses come to mind:
1) While in practice both Nazism and hard-left Marxism are evil systems, Nazism is an inherently more hateful ideology. Almost all subscribers to the ideology are evil. Communism’s destructive is more an emergent property of its flawed design. Hence it’s possible to be a good, but naive person, and still be a Marxist/Leninist/Maoist.
2) In 2018 America, Nazism is beyond the pale. The difference is more cladistic than morphological. Everyone is drilled about how evil Nazism is, so to defend it really means that you’ve gone off the rail. In contrast there’s plenty of “respectable” intellectual scaffolding that defends communism. This hypothesis would posit that there’s an alternative timeline, where hard-left Marxists are evil losers with ugly face tattoos and prison gangs, whereas many nice college professors are self-avowed Nazis.
3) There’s a smooth intellectual gradient from Bernie Sanders to Joseph Stalin. There isn’t one from Ted Cruz to Adolf Hitler, at some point you choose to jump off a cliff at the right-edge of sanity. Notice that this is even evident in my above comment. I keep waffling on what to call communists, whereas I can very easily pinpoint “Nazis”. There’s not actually that many self-identified Stalinists. There are more Maoists and a lot more Leninists. But once you get to that point is Leninism really in the same league as Stalinism or Nazism?
This begs the question though, why does Nazism drag Mussolinism into the vat of ickiness, whereas Stalinism does not do so (to the same extent) with Leninism? If someone self-described as an “race-blind Mussolini fascist”, I think most would probably just conclude that they’re neo-nazis trying to shroud their beliefs.
(a) Communists generally have good intentions, and (b) communists generally need to be in control of the government (or at least organized as a militant group, which in practice hasn’t happened recently in the west) to be harmful, while Nazis can be pretty harmful even in small numbers.
Because we kicked down the doors on at least some of the concentration camps, and made some very concerted and deliberate efforts to document what we found there, while our knowledge of the gulags or the Holodomor or all the various different mountains of skulls produced by Maoism is mostly filtered through intermediaries. Not much less certain but a lot less visceral.
I really do think that’s a lot of it. But you touched on one of the other main issues, which is that there are no respectable Nazi apologists but there are plenty of respectable Communist apologists. You could argue that this is a chicken-and-egg thing, and to some extent that’s probably true, but the appeal of fascism is all emotive, theatrical, Romantic: you can whip people up over it but you can’t sit them down and calmly explain it. It’s inherently hard to systematize, which makes it poorly suited to academia, which is about the only respectable vector for weird politics.
Winners write the
official propagandahistory books, and Communism won.
It strikes me as a historical vestige, stemming from the fact that you fought a real war against Nazis and had only indirect conflicts against Soviet communists.
If what I said in the first paragraph is true, then we should look at FDR, and ask ourselves about the reasons for his choices. FDR chose to take a position to destroy the Nazis and to trust and support the USSR. That’s remarkable. It stands as an anomaly in the history of US politics toward the USSR, generally speaking.
Perhaps I’m missing something.
If you see a headline saying “political extremists kill three”, they’re a lot more likely to be pro-Hitler neonazis than pro-Stalin communists.
I am reminded of the line from Gerhard Bronner, an Austrian Jewish composer whose family died in Dachau, at a commemorative event to mark the aniversary of the liberation of a different camp:
“There are three things which cannot be combined: intelligence, decency and Nazism. It is possible to be intelligent and a Nazi, in which case you are not decent. It is possible to be decent and a Nazi, in which case you are not intelligent. Or it is possible to be intelligent and decent, in which case you are not a Nazi”.
Calling all libertarians:
I just realized that libertarianism may have a practical use: helping me with my custom Pathfinder setting ! 🙂 In my setting, one of the major races are the Goblins (in terms of game mechanics, heavily modified to be a sort of hybrid of classical Goblins and Blues, but I digress). Goblins tend to aggregate in clans, which are related by bonds of kinship and marriage. Clans can grow relatively large, although deeply-rooted traditions and embedded genetic motivations keep the clans from aggregating too much. Goblins are also quite financially savvy; perhaps not quite as obsessed with money as the Ferengi, but still, somewhat close to that ideal.
How would such people govern a major organization, such as a city ? It seems fitting for them to have some sort of a plutocracy, where positions of power — such as, perhaps, seats on the City Counsel — can be bought for coin, perhaps at an auction of some sort. Citizens can pool their money to hire a Goblin to represent them, etc.
However, I’m having trouble with fleshing out the details of such a system, as well as with clearing up all the obvious exploits (although, obviously, at least some non-obvious exploits should remain for the players to play with). I have a feeling I’m reinventing the wheel, so can anyone point me to some literature on how functional plutocracies could be arranged ?
I don’t mean to be snarky, but what about history? What you describe is not that far from normal human behaviour for some cultures. Especially vikings/germanic tribes are very much clan-based and did have some decently-sized cities, depending on the timeframe you’re looking at.
On the other hand, italian city states were very much money-based, without being too easily gamed. You should especially look at the history of venician councils; They often followed a certain stream over time:
1. They are established to hold a power or another council in check.
2. They grow in power while whatever they should hold in check vanishes OR they are quickly demoted into ineffectuality, keeping the status quo.
3. A new council is established, either to hold the old one in check OR as a replacement for the now-ineffectual old council.
4. The old council gets canceled since it holds no power anymore.
I think a labyrinthine amount of ever-changing councils with varying amounts of power is a great starting-off point for an RPG (at least for a certain demographic which I assume to be common here). And I think viking sagas, with all their blood feuds and tragedy, are also great as the template for an adventure.
Scott’s past articles seem to suffer from some bit rot, especially when he (direct) links to scientific papers. I greatly dislike this, because I want access to those sources. Scientific paper pretty much don’t disappear completely, so I could almost certainly find it if I had the name of the paper or the DOI, but once the link breaks, you don’t have that.
One solution would be to use a the scientific solution: footnotes with extensive information about the paper. However, this probably scares people away, making the blog look very formal.
Does anyone have an idea for a nice solution that allows for direct links, but still preserves the information if the link dies, without being a lot of work for Scott or being very ugly?
See http://archive.is/ & https://web.archive.org/web/