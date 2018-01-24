Jacobite – which is apparently still a real magazine and not a one-off gag making fun of Jacobin – summarizes their article Under-Theorizing Government as “You’ll never hear the terms ‘principal-agent problem,’ ‘rent-seeking,’ or ‘aligning incentives’ from socialists. That’s because they expect ideology to solve all practical considerations of governance.”
There have been some really weird and poorly-informed socialist critiques of public choice theory lately, and this article generalizes from those to a claim that Marxists just don’t like considering the hard technical question of how to design a good government. This would explain why their own governments so often fail. Also why, whenever existing governments are bad, Marxists immediately jump to the conclusion that they must be run by evil people who want them to be bad on purpose.
In trying to think of how a Marxist might respond to this attack, I thought of commenter no_bear_so_low’s conflict vs. mistake dichotomy (itself related to the three perspectives of sociology). To massively oversimplify:
Mistake theorists treat politics as science, engineering, or medicine. The State is diseased. We’re all doctors, standing around arguing over the best diagnosis and cure. Some of us have good ideas, others have bad ideas that wouldn’t help, or that would cause too many side effects.
Conflict theorists treat politics as war. Different blocs with different interests are forever fighting to determine whether the State exists to enrich the Elites or to help the People.
Mistake theorists view debate as essential. We all bring different forms of expertise to the table, and once we all understand the whole situation, we can use wisdom-of-crowds to converge on the treatment plan that best fits the need of our mutual patient, the State. Who wins on any particular issue is less important creating an environment where truth can generally prevail over the long term.
Conflict theorists view debate as having a minor clarifying role at best. You can “debate” with your boss over whether or not you get a raise, but only with the shared understanding that you’re naturally on opposite sides, and the “winner” will be based less on objective moral principles than on how much power each of you has. If your boss appeals too many times to objective moral principles, he’s probably offering you a crappy deal.
Mistake theorists treat different sides as symmetrical. There’s the side that wants to increase the interest rate, and the side that wants to decrease it. Both sides have about the same number of people. Both sides include some trustworthy experts and some loudmouth trolls. Both sides are equally motivated by trying to get a good economy. The only interesting difference is which one turns out (after all the statistics have been double-checked and all the relevant points have been debated) to be right about the matter at hand.
Conflict theorists treat the asymmetry of sides as their first and most important principle. The Elites are few in number, but have lots of money and influence. The People are many but poor – yet their spirit is indomitable and their hearts are true. The Elites’ strategy will always be to sow dissent and confusion; the People’s strategy must be to remain united. Politics is won or lost by how well each side plays its respective hand.
Mistake theorists love worrying about the complicated and paradoxical effects of social engineering. Did you know that anti-drug programs in school actually increase drug use? Did you know that many studies find raising the minimum wage hurts the poor? Did you know that executing criminals actually costs more money than imprisoning them for life? This is why we can’t trust our intuitions about policy, and we need to have lots of research and debate, and eventually trust what the scientific authorities tell us.
Conflict theorists think this is more often a convenient excuse than a real problem. The Elites get giant yachts, and the People are starving to death on the streets. And as soon as somebody says that maybe we should take a little bit of the Elites’ money to feed the People, some Elite shill comes around with a glossy PowerPoint presentation explaining why actually this would cause the Yellowstone supervolcano to erupt and kill everybody. And just enough People believe this that nobody ever gets around to achieving economic justice, and the Elites buy even bigger yachts, and the People keep starving.
Mistake theorists think you can save the world by increasing intelligence. You make technocrats smart enough to determine the best policy. You make politicians smart enough to choose the right technocrats and implement their advice effectively. And you make voters smart enough to recognize the smartest politicians and sweep them into office.
Conflict theorists think you can save the world by increasing passion. The rich and powerful win because they already work together effectively; the poor and powerless will win only once they unite and stand up for themselves. You want activists tirelessly informing everybody of the important causes that they need to fight for. You want community organizers forming labor unions or youth groups. You want protesters ready on short notice whenever the enemy tries to pull a fast one. And you want voters show up every time, and who know which candidates are really fighting for the people vs. just astroturfed shills.
For a mistake theorist, passion is inadequate or even suspect. Wrong people can be just as loud as right people, sometimes louder. If two doctors are debating the right diagnosis in a difficult case, and the patient’s crazy aunt hires someone to shout “IT’S LUPUS!” really loud in front of their office all day, that’s not exactly helping matters. If a group of pro-lupus protesters block the entry to the hospital and refuse to let any of the staff in until the doctors agree to diagnose lupus, that’s a disaster. All that passion does is use pressure or even threats to introduce bias into the important work of debate and analysis.
For a conflict theorist, intelligence is inadequate or even suspect. It doesn’t take a supergenius to know that poor farm laborers working twelve hour days in the scorching heat deserve more than a $9/hour minimum wage when the CEO makes $9 million. The supergenius is the guy with the PowerPoint presentation saying this will make the Yellowstone supervolcano erupt.
Mistake theorists think that free speech and open debate are vital, the most important things. Imagine if your doctor said you needed a medication from Pfizer – but later you learned that Pfizer owned the hospital, and fired doctors who prescribed other companies’ drugs, and that the local medical school refused to teach anything about non-Pfizer medications, and studies claiming Pfizer medications had side effects were ruthlessly suppressed. It would be a total farce, and you’d get out of that hospital as soon as possible into one that allowed all viewpoints.
Conflict theorists think of free speech and open debate about the same way a 1950s Bircher would treat avowed Soviet agents coming into neighborhoods and trying to convince people of the merits of Communism. Or the way the average infantryman would think of enemy planes dropping pamphlets saying “YOU CANNOT WIN, SURRENDER NOW”. Anybody who says it’s good to let the enemy walk in and promote enemy ideas is probably an enemy agent.
Mistake theorists think it’s silly to complain about George Soros, or the Koch brothers. The important thing is to evaluate the arguments; it doesn’t matter who developed them.
Conflict theorists think that stopping George Soros / the Koch brothers is the most important thing in the world. Also, they’re going to send me angry messages saying I’m totally unfair to equate righteous crusaders for the People like George Soros / the Koch brothers with evil selfish arch-Elites like the Koch brothers / George Soros.
Mistake theorists think racism is a cognitive bias. White racists have mistakenly inferred that black people are dumber or more criminal. Mistake theorists find narratives about racism useful because they’re a sort of ur-mistake that helps explain how people could make otherwise inexplicable mistakes, like electing Donald Trump or opposing [preferred policy].
Conflict theorists think racism is a conflict between races. White racists aren’t suffering from a cognitive bias, and they’re not mistaken about anything: they’re correct that white supremacy puts them on top, and hoping to stay there. Conflict theorists find narratives about racism useful because they help explain otherwise inexplicable alliances, like why working-class white people have allied with rich white capitalists.
When mistake theorists criticize democracy, it’s because it gives too much power to the average person – who isn’t very smart, and who tends to do things like vote against carbon taxes because they don’t believe in global warming. They fantasize about a technocracy in which informed experts can pursue policy insulated from the vagaries of the electorate.
When conflict theorists criticize democracy, it’s because it doesn’t give enough power to the average person – special interests can buy elections, or convince representatives to betray campaign promises in exchange for cash. They fantasize about a Revolution in which their side rises up, destroys the power of the other side, and wins once and for all.
Mistake theorists think a Revolution is stupid. After the proletariat (or the True Patriotic Americans, or whoever) have seized power, they’re still faced with the same set of policy problems we have today, and no additional options. Communism is intellectually bankrupt since it has no good policy prescriptions for a communist state. If it did have good policy prescriptions for a communist state, we could test and implement those policies now, without a revolution. Karl Marx could have saved everyone a lot of trouble by being Bernie Sanders instead.
Conflict theorists think a technocracy is stupid. Whatever the right policy package is, the powerful will never let anyone implement it. Either they’ll bribe the technocrats to parrot their own preferences, or they’ll prevent their recommendations from carrying any force. The only way around this is to organize the powerless to defeat the powerful by force – after which a technocracy will be unnecessary. Bernie Sanders could have saved himself a lot of trouble by realizing everything was rigged against him from the start and becoming Karl Marx.
Mistake theorists naturally think conflict theorists are making a mistake. On the object level, they’re not smart enough to realize that new trade deals are for the good of all, or that smashing the state would actually lead to mass famine and disaster. But on the more fundamental level, the conflict theorists don’t understand the Principle of Charity, or Hanlon’s Razor of “never attribute to malice what can be better explained by stupidity”. They’re stuck at some kind of troglodyte first-square-of-the-glowing-brain-meme level where they think forming mobs and smashing things can solve incredibly complicated social engineering problems. The correct response is to teach them Philosophy 101.
(This is the Jacobite article above. It accuses Marxists of just not understanding the relevant theories. It’s saying that there’s all this great academic work about how to design a government, and Marxists are too stupid to look into it. It’s so easy to picture one doctor savaging another: “Did you even bother to study Ingerstein’s latest paper on neuroimmunology before you inflicted your idiotic opinions about this case on us?”)
Conflict theorists naturally think mistake theorists are the enemy in their conflict. On the object level, maybe they’re directly working for the Koch Brothers or the American Enterprise Institute or whoever. But on the more fundamental level, they’ve become part of a class that’s more interested in protecting its own privileges than in helping the poor or working for the good of all. The best that can be said about the best of them is that they’re trying to protect their own neutrality, unaware that in the struggle between the powerful and the powerless neutrality always favors the powerful. The correct response is to crush them.
What would the conflict theorist argument against the Jacobite piece look like? Take a second to actually think about this. Is it similar to what I’m writing right now – an explanation of conflict vs. mistake theory, and a defense of how conflict theory actually describes the world better than mistake theory does?
No. It’s the Baffler’s article saying that public choice theory is racist, and if you believe it you’re a white supremacist. If this wasn’t your guess, you still don’t understand that conflict theorists aren’t mistake theorists who just have a different theory about what the mistake is. They’re not going to respond to your criticism by politely explaining why you’re incorrect.
Is this uncharitable? I’m not sure. There’s a meta-level problem in trying to understand the position “don’t try to understand other positions and engage with them on their own terms” and engage with it on its own terms. If you succeed, you’ve failed, and if you fail, you’ve succeeded. I am pretty sure it would be wrong to “steelman” conflict theory into a nice cooperative explanation of how we all need to join together, realize that conflict theory is objectively the correct way to think, and then use this insight to help cure our mutual patient, the State.
So if this model has any explanatory power, what do we do with it?
Consider a further distinction between easy and hard mistake theorists. Easy mistake theorists think that all our problems come from very stupid people making very simple mistakes; dumb people deny the evidence about global warming; smart people don’t. Hard mistake theorists think that the questions involved are really complicated and require more evidence than we’ve been able to collect so far – the weird morass of conflicting minimum wage studies is a good example here. Obviously some questions are easier than others, but the disposition to view questions as hard or easy in general seems to separate into different people and schools of thought.
(Maybe there’s a further distinction between easy and hard conflict theorists. Easy conflict theorists think that all our problems come from cartoon-villain caricatures wanting very evil things; bad people want to kill brown people and steal their oil, good people want world peace and tolerance. Hard conflict theorists think that our problems come from clashes between differing but comprehensible worldviews – for example, people who want to lift people out of poverty through spreading modern efficient egalitarian industrial civilization, versus people who want to preserve traditional cultures with all their thorns and prickles. Obviously some moral conflicts are more black-and-white than others, but again, some people seem more inclined than others to use one of these models.)
This blog has formerly been Hard Mistake Theory Central, except that I think I previously treated conflict theorists as making an Easy Mistake. I think I was really doing the “I guess you don’t understand Philosophy 101 and realize everyone has to be charitable to each other” thing. This was wrong of me. I don’t know how excusable it was and I’m interested in seeing how many comments here are “This is super obvious” vs. “I never thought about this consciously and I think I’ve just been misunderstanding other people as behaving inexplicably badly my whole life”. But people have previously noticed that this blog is good at attracting representation from all across the political spectrum except Marxists. Maybe that’s related to treating every position except theirs with respect, and appreciating conflict theory better would fix that. I don’t know. It could be worth a shot.
Right now I think conflict theory is probably a less helpful way of viewing the world in general than mistake theory. But obviously both can be true in parts and reality can be way more complicated than either. Maybe some future posts on this, which would have to explore issues like normative vs. descriptive, where tribalism fits in here, and “the myth of the rational voter”. But overall I’m less sure of myself than before and think this deserves more treatment as a hard case that needs to be argued in more specific situations. Certainly “everyone in government is already a good person, and just has to be convinced of the right facts” is looking less plausible these days. At the very least, if I want to convince other people to my position here, I actually have to convince them – instead of using the classic Easy Mistake Theorist tactic of “smh that people still believe this stuff in the Year Of Our Lord 2018” repeated over and over again.
I for one think this is a great change, and a brilliant post. Absolutely, less time delightedly exploring still more abstruse mistake-theory-legible problems (although these are fun and the theory that total unity is possible feels good) in favor of more time spent on projects such as, “which candidates are really fighting for the people vs. just astroturfed shills” … hear hear!
Goddamnit.
@nornagest
Uh… are you agreeing that mistake-theory-legible problems are not the main problems, and find that to be good cause to curse the heavens? Or did I draw a “goddamnit” by saying something stupid at the top of the comment thread?
I think “which candidates are really fighting for the people vs. just astroturfed shills” is not only the wrong question to be asking but also emblematic of one of the biggest problems out there, and I’m also a little bit afraid that you’re right, possible sarcasm or no, and we will be seeing more of that sort of question around here in the future. Either would merit a “goddamnit”, but I was thinking mainly of the latter when I wrote that.
Ah. Now I don’t like my comment either; I seem to have sounded really uncharitable. I think charity is a key tool for, er, The People. I mean, there really are a small set who are intentionally sowing confusion, and the way to beat them is to use the principle of charity and other mistake-view tools to each develop our own understanding of “easy” mistakes, and even some “hard” mistakes, and also of how to distinguish trolls and sophists from rubes and confused types (as much as we can)… and then sometimes you can catch someone being a troll or a sophist in how they discuss a mistake-type problem, and act appropriately. And when you do that in public, and people see you patiently correcting the honestly mistaken, while starving trolls and calling out sophists, that potentially comes with renown. There are small differences in temperament (perhaps especially when measured across people who have both motive and opportunity and the ability to rationalize their behavior, and people who don’t) but people are damn similar at bottom. Really smart, well-informed people with energy need to spend a little less time on enjoying the respect of other really smart, well-informed people and a little more time outside their comfort zones, in the messy places where it takes a bit of work, and even then you can’t quite perfectly tell who is a troll and who is a sophist.
I’m absolutely not calling for more mindless purity tests. I disapprove of anyone still litigating Bernie vs Hillary, although both candidates failed some purity tests, yada yada. Rather, folks on the purity test side of things need to remember that there *will* be good-hearted, learned individuals who have mistaken views about how to solve mistake-type problems, and who are easily brought back onto the right team. Or only brought back onto the right team with difficulty.
Politics is still a *hard* problem.
Citation needed.
On both sides of most issues.
I am open to the idea of carefully and systematically examining which candidates are shills and which “care about the people”… But I fear that any such analysis would end up simply dividing candidates along tribal lines… Or in other words, I think correctly detecting which politicians really Care is difficult, and people trying to do so will make mistakes.
It may work better if you look mostly for the shills on your own side. Although that still runs into the problem that “your own side” may not be well defined.
It seems to me that if you view governance as trivial or not worth trying to solve, you are, in fact, making an Easy Mistake. Obviously it’s still difficult to know what the right thing to do is when all the experts are potentially biased or self-interested, and in that respect conflict theory is worth engaging with and learning from, but if Marxists have anything to teach us, it’s only to the extent that they treat governance as a serious problem, too.
But since you asked, yes, I think you erred in not engaging more seriously with conflict theory. Having it written up like this is useful, but the basic problem of “what if the leftists are right, and the supposed experts are biased and corrupt, and the ostensibly technical arguments for leftist-disfavored solutions are really just cover for seizing a bigger piece of the pie” did occur to me on a number of occasions, and the absence of that perspective was a problem with your posts on topics where this is relevant, like minimum wage.
(This is not to say there aren’t any errors in your framing in this post. There probably are, since it’s a grand sweeping narrative theory of politics. But I’m not smart enough to spot them.)
Well… you’re probably not the person I need to say this to, but it’s been bugging me lately, so here goes:
I think there’s a common political attitude, probably having to do with teleology or intent, that strikes me as basically voodoo-ish.
Say there’s a new minimun wage law, and the Evil Plutocrats are unhappy because it’s getting in the way of their ability to bleed the People dry. They fund a think tank of elite scientists who argue that this will cause Yellowstone to erupt, for complicated sciency reasons. The People, noticing that the Plotucrats are chuckling and rubbing their hands together, feel pretty comfortable disregarding the argument.
And then Yellowstone erupts and thousands die.
The OP touches on this, but it bears underlining: Evil Plutocrats aren’t magic. Evil people in general aren’t magic. Reversed stupidity is- say it with me- not intelligence.
If corrupt, evil people make an argument while chuckling and rubbing their hands with glee and thinking ‘Ha, now I shall swindle these suckers,’ the chuckling and hand-rubbing and evil thoughts don’t leak into reality and make it be the other way around.
I think a lot of people feel like it’s unfair, profane, just *wrong* for evil people arguing in bad faith ever to be right about anything. But the universe doesn’t actually much care what we think is fair or not.
When you hear the words “just cover for seizing a bigger piece of the pie,” your conjunction-detector should emit a loud screeching noise, because the first of those words encodes a whole separate assertion that needs a whole separate argument to justify it than the rest of the quote.
(I know this is old-hat for a lot of the people here, and I apologize for the sermon, but it feels like it needs to be said every so often.)
(I’m tempted to go write a science-fiction story about a Superintelligence with this worldview, trying to carefully manipulate its enemies into lying to it about things it wants not to be true.)
A very good point – the object-level arguments should screen off the intentions of the person who made them. The problem is that for most social problems there is ample (weak) evidence both for and against new policies, and then the situation is not so clear.
Have a real-world example: Nazis discovered the connection between smaoking and lung cancer.
> Have a real-world example: Nazis discovered the connection between smaoking and lung cancer.
I particularly like this example because the Nazis did not just happen upon the right answer. They had already decided that they did not like smoking and wanted to stamp it out based on reasons that were, at least in some ways, selfish. Then, because of this, they went on fishing expeditions looking for ways tobacco is bad. This is not seeking for the truth; had they found that tobacco is good for you, the research would not have been published.
While doing that, they stumbled upon the real reason why you should not smoke. This is why “they are really evil and only pushing their selfish personal agenda” is never an argument against a position. Even if true, that might just mean that they went looking for reasons to push the position and actually found something real.
Motivated reasoning can sometimes produce the correct result. There are still good reasons to be wary of motivated reasoning and not to simply ignore the fact that it is motivated when analyzing it.
@Nancy
That’s pretty much the best example I could have asked for.
Thanks so much. I’m going to find so many uses for this.
That was a bit annoying. I used to cite early anti-tobacco people as evidence that “uptight people were right in the first place” until I found they included Nazis … which turned them into an example on the other side.
We need a maxim for this. Something like “Nasty people are not less likely to be right than nice people”.
Startup idea: hire people to be nasty online in support of a disfavored cause. Although that’s hardly a new idea…
That maxim isn’t true. It’s certainly possible that someone arguing in bad faith can be right, but on a Bayseian level, arguing in bad faith is evidence against being correct.
“Intentions are only weak evidence”
Being nasty isn’t the same thing as arguing in bad faith (unless I misunderstand what bad faith means).
But you proposed the maxim in response to someone who referred to bad faith.
That’s true, but most people, including most quite well educated people are not equipped to follow the complicating sciency reasons. And even of those that are equipped in principle most don’t have the time and interest.
If you can’t trust experts bearing fancy titles and sciency explanations because either they’ve been directly subverted by oodles a cash from mustache twirling plutocrats or because complicated incentive structures have been put into the place or arisen naturally that bias things in a particular direction even with the scientists themselves all acting in good faith, then this is a huge problem regardless of whether or not it is possible in principle for someone to come along, do a deep dive literature review, seek out the raw datasets, and independently examine the evidence.
Similarly in journalism, I’m reminded of a time Noam Chomsky was being interviewed by someone from Sky News on the topic of media bias/propaganda, and the interviewer asked Chomsky if Noam thought he, the interviewer, was intentionally lying in his reports. And Chomsky responded “you wouldn’t be sitting in the chair you’re sitting in right now if you didn’t hold the opinions you do.”
Conrad:
Yes, this is IMO the strength of a conflict-theory approach to understanding the world. It appears on the right, as well, in some of the critiques of AGW that basically make the same point–if you didn’t basically accept the model of human-caused climate change by CO2 emissions, there are a thousand reasons you’d have ended up in another field by now (you think these complicated climate models are a waste of time, your views make you an outcast in your community, you can’t find anyone but coal companies to fund your research, it’s twice as hard to get your papers published because they go against the overwhelming beliefs of your scientific community, etc.)
I’m not sure I see why that’s a point in favor of the conflict theory worldview. It sounds very much like a hard mistake frame — we want to have this scientific apparatus that tells us true things about the world, but it turns out that when we try to set up systems to do that incentives and human nature comes in and distorts the outputs away from pure truth uncovering.
Because if you look at this through the pure mistake frame, you’ll see a lot of people all inexplicably happening to make mistakes in the same direction. If you look at it in the conflict frame[1], you’ll see self-interested actors making a “mistake” that supports their prior beliefs and their position in the world.
This makes me think a bit of Scott’s figure/ground inversion thing. (Government is a collective operation to provide services and enforce laws that happens to have some rent-seeking and empire building happening vs government is a rent-seeking and empire-building operation that happens to provide some services and enforce some laws sometimes.) Both frames are partly right, and it’s useful to be able to flip back and forth between them.
[1] I may not be thinking of this frame in the same way as Scott. I’m thinking of the conflict and mistake frames as a way to understand the world, and here we have a case where peoples’ prior ideological commitments and personal/institutional interests may be driving their arguments and findings. That’s different from the “let’s talk about our differences” vs “let’s destroy the heretics with fire until there’s no more heresy” strategy.
That’s not the understanding I came away with.
I don’t think it needs to be inexplicable for a mistake framework to fit it quite well. A system can in principle be robust against stupid, greedy, and evil people. If the system in question isn’t then someone made a mistake and the system should be fixed. This can be an easy problem or a very hard problem.
On the conflict side, it’s not that the system that needs to be fixed to be robust against the stupid, greedy, and evil — but rather it’s the stupid, greedy, and evil people themselves that are the irreducibly problem. Instead of trying to fix the system, we need to go out and kill/subjugate the stupid, greedy, and evil people and then everything will be great without any need for complicated systems.
The way it looks to me: If you think that the mistake-theorists proposing ideas and arguments are mainly just saying what serves their interests/ideology/employers, then I think you’re a lot less likely to think that a mistake-theorist approach to resolving our problems is going to bear fruit. Instead, it will just be a matter of the powerful people determining which theories get a hearing and which ones are suppressed or defunded or no-platformed.
It’s also true that less greedy, less stupid, less evil people need less complex systems to manage their interactions. You don’t need a “no pooping in the pool” sign at the community pool until some asshole starts pooping in the pool.
@Conrad
That might work as long as people have strongly similar preferences, outlooks, and neurological makeups. Then they can just anticipate each other’s preferences and apply the Golden Rule.
With differing people, things get complicated fast even if all are sincere and altruistic. Combinatorial explosion is a harsh mistress.
@Jack
I’m pretty sure you just walked into a trap.
@albatross11
I guess I see what you are saying about “how the world works” vs “how we can solve problems”. I was was trying the second as primary in terms of taxonomy.
@Brad
??
More even than this. If rationality is systematized winning, then we should expect winners to be more rational. We should expect the ideas of those with a track record of success to be more predictive of reality than those with a track record of failure. In a conflict of the Rich and Elite versus the Poor Masses, we should expect the masses to have less insight into the fact of the matter.
This is especially true when one side’s argument is emotionally satisfying and the other’s is not. True things which conform to basic human emotional biases tend to not be debated in the first place. False things which conform to them tend to be retained for some time even after the accumulated evidence indicates that they ought to be discarded. Pessimists will tend to have more accurate worldviews than optimists.
Winners are more rational in the sense that the things they do are rational ways of meeting their goals. That doesn’t make their arguments rational.
Someone who wants your house, tells lies to your boss, gets you fired, and buys your house for cheap when you go bankrupt and need to sell it is being rational–he just won. But he isn’t arguing rationally.
I am so sorry I just hit the “report” button on this by accident; please forgive.
Someone who successfully pulls off a predatory scheme should, all things being equal, be expected to have a more accurate map of the world than someone who fails to pull off a similarly predatory scheme.
It is only by believing that one side of a debate is systematically more predatory that one can conclude that the more powerful and wealthy side is no more likely to have accurate beliefs. This is, of course, what the typical conflict theorist thinks, but the system of inferences is clearly circular.
What beliefs the person who pulled of the scheme has, and what beliefs they claim to have, may diverge.
That being said, I think you’re dead on about the rest of it. And there’s maybe a (weak) feedback loop, where it’s easier to be rational in the first place if you’re not overly poor and miserable.
There’s maybe a larger pattern where it’s easier to do things if you’re relatively privileged, because you don’t have the disadvantages and distractions disadvantaged people do. And ‘do things’ includes things like ‘educate yourself’ and ‘learn to think clearly’ and maybe even ‘cultivate tolerance and compassion’- if you have less to be angry about, you might end up being less angry in general.
Which produces a dynamic that really strongly violates ‘just-world’ thinking and common memetic defenses against ‘just-world’ thinking, where privileged people *are* likely to be better according to some metrics, but due to causes beyond their control. If you mention this in public, there’s a chance the left will round it off to “Poor people are subhuman and deserve what they get” and the right will round it off to “Poor people aren’t responsible for anything they do, and no matter how good rich people are none of it counts”.
I’m not sure how strong this dynamic is- it’s easy to come up with counter-dynamics that would funge against it- but it’s the sort of thing that might explain some of our current social troubles.
And it’s really complicated, so I’m emphatically not taking any moral or policy stance here.
He may be expected to have a more accurate map in his head, but you don’t care so much about what’s in his head as you do about the arguments he is making. Predatory schemes may not involve arguments at all, or if they do, poor ones.
Well since wealth makes people more narcissistic and less compassionate we end up with a lot of rich people who think they popped out of an Horatio Alger novel and look at everyone who hasn’t pulled themselves up by their bootstraps with distain.
Which is why we have billionaires who think adding a work requirement to medicare will somehow magically make poor sick people able to hold down a job rather than just spiral down and out of control. Really, it’s their insufficient work ethic that is the problem; not the lack of jobs that pay a decent wage, the internalised feelings of uselessness for not being able to provide for yourself, or any other barriers to employment like a criminal record or even a hole in your resume because of an illness.
Thousands of people will die because of this and it is either because rich people are rationally greedy and don’t want to pay more taxes or that they are so far removed from the problems of people in poverty that they rely on bogus ideas of why some people are successful and others aren’t. Making them much less rational about how the programs they are operating work.
Disagreed. Our schemer should be expected to have a map better suited to predatory schemes, ie a more specialized map. That map is not more likely to be more correct than their target’s map in a meaningful way; it’s just more useful for the schemer’s purpose than we should expect their target’s map to be for blocking the schemer. This is to be expected; “avoid predatory schemes” is not likely to be as high a priority for a random person as “predatorily scheme” is for a predatory schemer, so the predatory schemer will dedicate more resources to their domain-specific tools.
The separation of people from reality in economics or politics is a mistake. You cannot run a massive minimum wage experiment under the assumption that it can be reversed by reducing or removing the minimum wage later if the experiment showed an undesirable outcome. It is entirely plausible that raising the minimum wage for a period, and then reducing it could lead to the worst outcome of the five generic states (holding flat, lowering it, raising it, raising it then lowering, lowering it then raising it), because these actions can effect reality. No they won’t cause a super-volcano to erupt, but they might actually cause the framework that we need to make measurements to shift.
@Jiro
Yup, Yudkowsky’s whole thing about the clever arguer. I’m not arguing that motivated reasoning isn’t a poor tool for finding truth, or that people don’t engage in dishonesty.
But I think there’s a strain of thought that goes pretty far beyond that.
I saw a TV show a couple of years ago- it’s been awhile, so my memory may be fuzzy. People in a small town were getting sick, and they thought a local corporation might be polluting the water supply. They didn’t really do any testing- either Official Scientific testing or LessWrong-style rationality testing, and no time was spent considering other environmental explanations (or psych explanations- the systems were kind of vague). It was just obvious that EvilCorp was doing it, because when they went to the media, EvilCorp tried to shut them up just like they would if they were guilty.
And no one noticed that, no, corporations don’t like it when you say bad things about them even when those things are false.
I think there’s a certain mentality where all self-interested discourse is untrustworthy, and all untrustworthy things are false. Or where, as long as the people on the other side are bad, you can be sure the people on your side are good, and virtue-goodness necessarily implies good consequences and vice-versa. And all of this looks kind of silly written out, but I worry that it doesn’t feel silly when people encounter it in the wild.
Your TV show probably wasn’t Henrik Ibsen’s 1882 play An Enemy of the People, but it sure sounds similar.
But isn’t the tannery actually responsible in An Enemy of the People? It’s true that it’s likely whoever wrote this TV show was familiar with the play, of course, but it sounds like the show is different? If Lecter remembers it right, that is. I certainly have no idea what show he’s talking about.
I think one of the reasons people focus on the “just a cover up” part, and deny that maybe there can be something real beyond the power grab, is because they often cannot comprehend the supposed real reason at all. Discussing the actual thing often requires a level of understanding and dedication above the ability of many people, while discussing the motives behind the thing is quite accessible to everyone of normal inteligence.
For example, you need a lot of knowledge and dedication to meaningfully discuss the risks of AI explosion. In fact, if you don’t already have quite a lot of knowledge, you can barely understand what the AI-concerned people are concerned about. On the other hand, you need much less knowledge to discuss the motivations AI researchers may have to swindle the public. And if one ends up hearing all this discussion without getting anything about the content, one’s mind will tend to drift to the only part of the discussion they can follow: the motives.
I think a lot of the derailing we see on discussions of evolution, climate change, and economy boils down to this. The public is exposed to things they don’t understand at all, and they try to concoct a reason to why some people are so invested in things that sound like gibberish.
(full disclosure: I know jack squat about AI. And I often feel like it’s a swindle. Sorry guys, I can’t avoid. Just like I know my evangelical Christian acquitances can’t avoid feeling like evolution is a swindle)
Ah, but consider: “what if the rightists are right, and the supposed experts are biased and corrupt, and the ostensibly technical arguments for rightist-disfavored solutions are really just cover for seizing a bigger piece of the pie”
Depending on the flavor of rightist, they are sometimes right. Also sometimes they are right but I don’t care about their complaint. For instance white nationalists are right that “white” people are going to become almost non-existent in America in a few generations for a lot of reasons. They are wrong that its about white genocide though. But I’m not necessarily sure that its a huge problem. I mean wealthy capitalists will still be wealthy capitalists even when their poor white stooges are gone.
If you believe that “white culture” is the underpinning of Western common-law civilization and freedom though, you can be concerned even without being some kind of tiki-torch stereotypical white supremacist. Wealthy capitalists in totalitarian China are also getting rich. Wealthy capitalists in Islamic Saudi Arabia are getting rich. In this sense I think the leftists are correct–we do live in a white supremacist culture. I also agree that to achieve their goals (destruction of Western civilization) we need to dismantle white supremacy. It’s important to note these Marxists are playing motte and bailey with the term white supremacy. Of COURSE racism is bad and we should judge people as individuals. But deep down they believe whiteness is irredeemable and a form of original sin.
That doesn’t have to be what it’s cover for.
Consider global warming. I think a lot of the alarmist arguments are wrong and some of them dishonest. But in most cases, as I interpret it, the motivation isn’t seizing a bigger piece of the pie in any ordinary sense. It’s providing arguments for things those people are in favor of for other reasons–and in most cases believe almost everyone should be in favor of. As per a cartoon that is popular with the same people whose arguments it is a reason to discount.
An even better example would be nuclear winter. As I interpret that, it was a PR project with scientific cover, a conclusion announced with great fanfare before the relevant scientific papers had been published, hence well before there had been an opportunity for them to be critiqued.
But it was a PR project with the defensible purpose of preventing nuclear war, making the pie bigger not seizing a larger part of it.
The fact that
global cooling global warmingclimate change necessitates One-World-Government doesn’t raise any alarm bells for you? Have you considered that cartoon to be a strawman argument against climate change skeptics?
I believe in global warming. I am also deeply, deeply skeptical about political schemes to address it, such as the Paris Climate Accords.
climate change necessitates One-World-Government
Strong words are usually wrong words. Please justify this statement, or at least define one-world-government.
I think I’m very close to your perspective here, that the main problem with this article is the strawmanning of conflict theory.
> conflict theorists aren’t mistake theorists who just have a different theory about what the mistake is
I’m not sure this is right. There probably are conflict theorist activists who fit the picture in this article, but I think that serious Marxists, especially Marxist academics, absolutely are mistake theorists, but their theory is that the bourgeois liberal theory of governance is mistaken, and that the bourgeois theory that capitalist political economy is still the best available system is also mistaken.
And further: a Marxist would say that the conflict between classes is a *structural* product of material conditions. Capitalists do not need to be bad people with bad intentions for them to be in class conflict with workers. A capitalist may sincerely believe capitalist ideology, and believe that everything they do is for the good of humanity. This belief is a *mistake*.
Finally, I’d say that Marxists do not think that governance is simple or solved. But they do think that there are serious issues that cannot be resolved as long as the bourgeoisie control the political process, and that therefore revolution is required prior to working on the remaining problems.
[Note: I am not really a Marxist, though I do count Marxist writers among my influences. I’m a libertarian socialist steelmanning Marxism here.]
One other thing to add: Any theory of politics or society that doesn’t incorporate some notion that there are groups with different interests and beliefs who are in conflict with one another will not describe reality very well.
In reality, we have interest groups with conflicts based on their interests, and conflicts on values that often split along culture-war lines, and also genuine disagreements about what policies would be best for reaching our shared goals.
This isn’t steel-manning Marxism, this is weak-manning or straw-manning mistake theory.
interesting. The relevant Marx quote here is “It is not the consciousness of men that determines their being, but, on the contrary, their being that determines their consciousness.”*
I have met academics calling themselves marxists on the grounds of accepting that premise and have so far done well enough predicting ideology in academics by that rule. That does not necessarily imply to them that capitalist (?) classical economic theory is wrong, nor does it imply that revolution is required (see: social democrats**).
What it does mean is that to solve social problems, like governance, as a marxist you stress the material side of a matter, rather than the ideas being discussed. So to a marxist it is obvious that you have to redistribute power and wealth (the being) to solve complicated issues like racism.
From there then the discussion is who is a victim of the structure one is morally inclined to help, what to redistribute, from where/whom to get it and by what means.
That looks very much like conflict theory there. It invites the answer:
just because the system disfavors group XYZ, you have not neither proven the system overall to be bad, nor a better idea, nor how to get there. Those are hard issues and probably the reason i dont see many marxists not makeing simple mistakes in politics. As soon as you take those seriously you are on common mistake-theory-grounds with non-marxists and can even start to discuss the premise.
My classification of the marxist position is obviously broader than prosthetic concience’s and i think this is probably due to “marxism” spanning a wide range of meanings.
* the being – german:sein – is translated as social being in the first translation i googled. that says something about anglophone marxism right there.
** one distinction i make is marxist politics vs marxist philosophy. I think i outlined a marxist philosophy, while marxist politics would be narrower and accepting marx’ political ideas about classes, revolution etc. That is obviously totally different from any democratic interpretation.
I don’t know about Marxists in general (I don’t think there’s all that much they universally agree on), but I think Scott made a pretty strong case in his linked post that Karl Marx himself viewed governance as not worth trying to solve, in a stronger sense than merely “whatever solution we come up with can’t be implemented until after the revolution”. And I think this is an Easy Mistake.
Marx was not interested in “solving governance” because he did not believe that there was such a thing as “governance” in the abstract that could be abstractly optimized at any time in any situation for some universal set of human preferences. As Marx saw it, different groups in society inevitably had conflicting interests. This is not due to their virtues or lack thereof. It’s not because they are disagreeable people. It is simply baked into their social roles. Those conflicting interests exist whether they take notice of them or not. But Marx thought that, on average, people would be aware of these conflicting interests, and they would want government to do different things.
So, you could design a government to optimally serve the interests of a feudal aristocracy in a particular historical situation (what “optimal” means will depend on the situation–Marx always paid attention to historical context), or a government to optimally serve the interests of a capitalist class in a particular historical situation, or a government to optimally serve the interests of a peasantry in a particular historical situation, or a government to optimally serve a proletariat in a particular historical situation. To Marx, these would all be different tasks, requiring different templates.
There are few, if any, universal principles. It might suit a feudal aristocracy’s interests to have an absolute monarchy in one situation, but an elective monarchy (like in the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth) in another. It might suit a capitalist class to have a Bonapartist dictatorship in one historical situation, or a liberal democracy in another. It just depends on a lot of factors.
Yes, specifics of social context are important and there’s no universally applicable solution to the problems of governance. None of this negates the fact that if you’re going to overthrow the government, you’d better have a concrete plan for solving the problems that government solves, or else things are going to completely predictably go really far downhill, really fast.
Firstly, we should probably at least glance at the right-wing conflict theorists, too.
E.g. “Democrats don’t really want to ‘increase diversity’ and ‘improve the economy through immigration’, they want to increase population demographics that consistently vote Democrat”. I don’t believe this, but it’s certainly an alarming idea.
Secondly, conflict theorists are definitely sometimes right. E.g. the whole nicotine industry influencing research on cigarettes and cancer thing. Perhaps the war in Iraq, I’m not sure how clear-cut a scam that’s considered nowadays.
I think paying attention to what the conflict theorists of the right are saying is important to understand what is going on in the world. In addition to declaring that Democrats want more Democratic voters, they also believe that Democrats and moderate Republicans favor immigration because they want low-skilled labor for their fat corporate donors.
Why can’t they want both?
It’s definitely true that there are groups with fundamentally competing interests. one of the failure modes for mistakists fail is forgetting this.
There are a lot of different Democrats. It’s really a question of what percentage that applies to, rather than whether it applies at all.
There’s also a much weaker version, which posits that in the counterfactual world where immigrants overwhelmingly vote Republican, the Democratic bloc would find a reason to oppose immigration, or at least be less enthusiastic about it.
Then the leftist Conflict Theorists should be able to capture most of the Mistake Theorists with a slam-dunk argument showing where the mistakes are in the technical arguments being deployed against them.
Oh, if only there were some institution filled with technical expertise but not in the employ of the Evil Right.
I don’t think this works. At least, it probably wouldn’t convince me.
Somebody upthread mentioned that conflict theorists will occasionally dismiss technical arguments on polarized issues, on the grounds that they can’t understand them but can understand what would motivate people to make them if they were false. But you can actually go further than that. I occasionally find myself unwilling to put much stock in such arguments even when I do understand them, because I don’t trust that there isn’t a hole in the argument that I simply wasn’t smart enough to catch.
Re treating governance as an easy problem, its not necessary to go to the meta level of governance structures, but to see that there are lots of policies that are broadly supported by experts, and in some cases the majority of the population, that don’t get implemented. Solving the deep hard problems isnt a priority while you still can’t implement the known solutions to easier ones.
To take a few well known American examples: Both experts and the majority of the population want tighter gun laws. Same for immigration reform, tighter campaign spending laws, etc.
So its not unreasonable for someone to conclude that the underlying problem with the system is not that we don’t have solutions, but the people in charge are unwilling to implement them, so we should change who is in charge.
I reject the notion that we already know what the optimal gun policies are. Many of the ideas in that article (like banning sales to people on watchlists, which have been managed quite poorly by the TSA, or with medical diagnoses) strike me as extremely questionable. Maybe the NYT found some pool of “experts” such that within it there’s expert consensus, but I don’t trust those “experts” to actually be right. See also Scott’s analyses of the issue, which are very far from coming down firmly on the side of gun control.
Immigration and campaign finance seem to be in the same state.
The issue isn’t whether you and I are personally convinced about the gun control issue but whether it’s reasonable for someone to get the impression there’s a public and expert majority on the side of tighter gun controls and then conclude that some non-democratic or non-benevolent force is stopping tighter gun control from happening.
Or perhaps that a non-democratic or non-benevolent force is influencing public opinion in favor of tighter gun control.
This worries me: mistake theorists converting to conflict theorists because they conclude that conflict theory is the only explanation for certain powerful people and their brainwashed constituents to keep opposing obviously good ideas. But often the empirical case and social consensus aren’t nearly as strong as they imagine.
It’s reasonable to get that impression, but it’s not an accurate impression. As a moderate member of the right-wing political coalition, I am okay with some marginally increased gun control regulations.
Other members of my coalition are really, REALLY opposed to this. The price of keeping them in this coalition is dialing back what gun control policies I support.
This is a totally acceptable trade-off to me, because I don’t think gun control is a big deal, especially in comparison to tax and regulatory policy.
So even if I end up in the 80% of people who want tougher gun control, there is a democratic force making sure gun control doesn’t happen.
This falls in with “mistake theory.”
The perfect is enemy of the good; the optimal gun control policy is unknowable, but you have to admit that almost all proposals would be better than the disaster of the current gun policy in the US.
At the very least, banning semiautomatic weapons should be the start.
I “have to admit” no such thing.
In what way is current gun policy a disaster in the US? For the size of our nation and the size of our individual arsenals, the US is a remarkably peaceful place.
@JPNunez:
I am very, very worried about what’ll happen when we try to enforce this. With the cops and public servants we have now, with the legal culture we have now, with the way the War on Drugs and Prohibition turned out.
Like, if we *sensibly* banned automatic weapons so people couldn’t buy them openly, then shrugged and accepted that we can’t stop all sales or ownership, that would be better than this. You can 3-D Print guns these days, so we’d still probably end up with a fair number of mass shootings, but there’d probably be fewer.
But I remember Scott saying on his old blog how more people drowned in swimming pools than fell to mass shootings, so I kind of suspect the anti-gun movement isn’t entirely actuated by carefully studying the statistics. I think at least part of this is about screwing over the Red Tribe, and the Red Tribe *know* that, so I don’t think banning guns is a good way to reduce ‘gun culture’.
Which leaves us with a state where lots of people still have guns, we still have enough mass shootings to fuel outrage cycles, and the police are trying to enforce a (structurally) victimless crime, with all the psychological effects arising from that situation- except this time, the people they’re trying to catch are, by definition, armed.
I don’t know if that would get us fewer deaths, but I don’t think it would be good for civil liberties. Or for Red-Blue cultural tensions.
But automatic weapons are effectively banned. You can’t buy any full auto weapon made after 1986.
This is the other problem with public opinion on firearms regulation: an awful lot of the public is very uninformed about firearms. It’s sort of like an inverse technocracy where the ones most in favor of regulation have the least expertise. Contrast with say climate change regulations, where the experts are the ones in favor of regulation.
@ JPNunez
I strongly suspect you do not understand what semiautomatic means in this context. But if you think you do, please explain what it is about semiautomatic weapons that you think makes banning a high priority.
Why that? Banning semiautomatic weapons would make hunting, varmint shooting, and self-defense a little harder. It would also make mass shootings a little harder. But mass shootings are a tiny fraction of the murder rate–they just get a lot of attention because they are dramatic, hence newsworthy. And I don’t think the effect would be all that large on any of those things.
I can’t tell if, as another commenter seems to think, you don’t know what semiautomatic weapons are or if there is an argument against them that I am missing.
Technically true, but the “technically” there elides a lot of complexity. You can 3D print most of an inaccurate single-shot weapon that might blow up when you try to fire it if you had the printer set up wrong (might need to add some off-the-shelf springs or firing pins, I’m not sure), or you can 3D print a receiver (the serial-numbered part, so legally the firearm) for some types of weapon and fill in the rest with aftermarket parts, but both are a lot of work and neither adds much value. It is not currently practical to use 3D printing as an end-run around “assault weapon” bans — which have nothing to do with automatic weapons, but that’s another conversation.
Cheap, commodified CNC milling machines, on the other hand…
But they don’t have the shiny (except sometimes literally), so nobody talks about those.
@David Friedman
They originally talked about banning automatic weapons and how easy they were to buy in any gun store.
I see they’ve tried to stealth-edit their post after being called out.
There is one aspect of American gun law that I find maddenly insane.
My State of Resident has issued me several kinds of licenses. One is an Operators License for a vehicle. Another is a Marriage License, acquired in the past year.
And a third license is called a Concealed Pistol License.
This third license is the one that I cannot guarantee will be honored by all the other States in the Union. Each State that does honor the license has their own welter of laws that apply to how/when/where I can use the License to legally carry a firearm.
I find this to be insane.
I’ve had the Concealed Pistol License–and carried a concealed firearm–for more than a decade. In that time, I’ve had exactly zero violent encounters. I haven’t even had any stare-downs with people who were threatening me.
Some twenty or thirty times, I stepped into a legal gray-zone by walking into a building while carrying a concealed weapon. Sometimes, I wasn’t aware of whether the Law was worded precisely enough to tell me whether I was allowed to bring a firearm inside. Sometimes, I realized that a not-easy-to-see-sign near the entry requested that people not bring “weapons” into the building.
Again, I find this to be insane.
In all those cases, I was able to leave without being detected. And without causing any harm to the denizens of the building.
And I gained the knowledge that it’s very hard to deter a person with a concealed gun from walking into a building. Unless there is a metal-detector-manned-by-a-guard at the door.
I also learned that it is much harder to deter a person with a concealed weapon from walking down a sidewalk, entering a park, or strolling along a line of storefronts.
I find laws banning guns at bars (or sporting centers, or shopping malls) to be insane. Unless the people who support those laws are also willing to support metal-detectors-plus-law-enforcement at every such building.
@Nornagest:
Did not know that. Mea culpa.
I read a (kind of panicked) article about it a few years ago, did enough fact-checking to verify it wasn’t completely full of shit, and assumed its projections regarding technological progress were basically sound, since I couldn’t think of any reason they wouldn’t be.
My only excuse is that I was young, still believed the media was mostly accurate, and failed to reevaluate the cached thoughts from back then before posting.
On an emotional level, the idea of giving the government an excuse to do to the Internet what the did to the Fourth Amendment still makes me break out in hives- but my estimate for how likely this is was heavily influenced by the technical feasibility of 3-D guns, so it should be much lower now.
> Both experts and the majority of the population want tighter gun laws.
“Our expert survey asked dozens of social scientists, lawyers and public health officials how effective each of 29 policies would be in reducing firearm homicide deaths,”
So basically they decided who the experts were, and who *weren’t* the experts. Given the NY Times history in both the “Gun Control” debate and to trustworthiness in regards to activism, why would you trust them at all?
This expands to the broader point, and is why we have such a YUGE problem with policy debates.
The problem with is that you have to trust the people who anoint the “experts” as “experts”. When you are trusting an organization with a long history of being biased towards one position or another to pick “experts”, then you push people from “Mistake” to “Conflict” because you appear (appear) to be operating in that mode yourself.
If you trust the NY Times and other similarly…oriented “news” organizations[1], then it is not unreasonable to conclude that the people who run the system are unwilling to implement them.
But if your sources of news are all singing from the same hymn, but reality isn’t lining up, maybe there’s a different problem.
If your news sources are more diverse, and you dig deeper you find out that things aren’t as cut and dried as a single news article or 30 second evening news clip can contain.
It’s very hard for me to discuss this generally because while I may not technically be an expert in this field, it’s only a lack of credentials–not knowledge. I have held instructor certifications for rifles and pistols, and for using them for self defense. I’ve spent 10s of thousands of dollars on my own training. I know generally the federal laws in this area, and the state laws of any state I am living in at the time, I have kept up to date (and occasionally refresh that knowledge) on the statistics etc. Hell, I used to be a activist in the area.
I also work very hard to counter the Gell-Mann amnesia effect[2]. So when I see “experts” advocating positions that I know are *utterly useless* at achieving their stated goals[3] and these experts–and their positions–are being pushed hard across multiple media fronts I not only discount anything along those lines in that media, I also start to question their veracity *across subjects*.
If they’re going to flat out lie to me about Gun Control, why are they going to tell me the truth about Immigration or anything else contentious and political?
There are very, very rich people in this country on all colors of the political spectrum who feel very passionate about issues, or know a lot about them, or maybe just want to get richer off them, or maybe their angry at their mothers for not loving them enough and want to destroy the world over it. Whatever, but they and their money are part of the process too.
So yeah, on the surface it’s reasonable for some to conclude that the underlying problem with the system is not that we don’t have solutions, but that the people in charge are unwilling to implement them.
But that’s a shallow analysis. The deeper analysis is that on most of the issues facing us today are hard problems.
Another moderately contentious example–simplistic uni-variant analysis shows that women make 73 cents for every dollar men make. This is a YUGE problem says the Feminists and the Left. Multi-variant analysis closes this gap to what, somewhere around 93 to 97 cents on the dollar depending on the analysis and who you trust (there we go again). Breaking it out we also find out things like “Single professional women make more than Single Professional Men” (or used to, I don’t know if that’s changed in the last 15 years) and other things that suggest more than just “bias” is going on.
But we have Policy Wonks in D.C. proposing equal wage laws at the federal level, and Republicans being made fun of when they suggest that we don’t need another law like that since we’ve had one since 1963.
Laws against (flipping back here) mentally ill people buying firearms? Already federal law. Violent Criminals buying firearms? We’ve gone one better–NO felons can buy firearms legally, and certain violent misdemeanor violations. So there’s at least two solutions that are already law that the “Experts” think we need. If you don’t know your proposal is already law, then how the hell are you an expert? We already have *required* background checks for buying firearms from someone in the business of legally selling firearms.
You know the one thing that lowers violence that *none* of the “Experts” is suggesting? If you get convicted of a violent crime you are locked up until you’re 30. Go dig through the statistics, I think you’ll find that if you take people who have a record of violence between 14 and 18, and lock them up[4] until their 30 the rate of recidivism goes way down. Of course the side effect of that is that prosecutors looking for a “win” will let them plead to a lesser/non-violent crime (one of the reasons we’ve got so many people in prison for “possession” right now that they pled a trafficking or weapons violation down).
[1] https://twitter.com/iowahawkblog/status/332494589934047234, https://twitter.com/jtLOL/status/501493192953319424
[2] https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/65213-briefly-stated-the-gell-mann-amnesia-effect-is-as-follows-you
[3] Banning “Assault weapons” would, 99% of the years have no measurable impact on crime or rates of violence. Less than 450 murders (out of roughly 16k) are committed with a rifle, and most of those aren’t “assault weapons” by legal definition. “Assault weapons” are generally defined in such a way as to refer to cosmetic features rather than functional features. Likewise “High Capacity Magazines”–in all but one mass shootings I am familiar with, the rate of fire is such that a 7 or 10 round magazine could have been used almost as efficiently as a 15 or 30 round.
[4] I would also suggest significant reform of the prison system in the US such that prisoners have a reasonable chance at job training, but this is a complex and difficult problem.
I am not sure what “experts” in immigration reform would be testifying to, exactly. My impression is that the evidence really does indicate that low-skilled immigration depresses low-skilled wages to some extent, and that immigration does lower “social trust.” But most of what I would call the educated, expert class favor more immigration *anyway* because they put a high value on the well-being of the immigrants, who are much better off if they’re allowed to live where they want.
That’s surely one reason. But conventional economic analysis also suggests that more immigration provides net benefits to those already here, although not necessarily to all people already here.
You’re right–that is a better description of the expert consensus. I see a lot of parallels between what anti-immigration populists say about immigration and what lefter people say about things which are good for the economy, GDP, businesses overall but which are nonetheless bad because of the effect on “inequality” or some specific group x.
Governance is trivial.
It’s as simple as switching from;
A Democracy rooted in conflict theory in the form of Plurality voting.
to
A Democracy rooted in mistake theory in the form of Score voting.
Doing it is as simple as changing the ballot from “mark one” to “score each” and optimal governance would auto-resolve.
How does this solve the problem of rational ignorance? The public good problem in political action that leads to legislation designed to transfer from dispersed to concentrated interest groups even if the net effect is negative?
How are you going to get around strategic voting? If you have two candidates, the rational move is to score your prefered candidate at 100% and their opponent at 0. This is less of a problem with more candidates, but remains an issue.
Also, democracy is always limited by the knowledge and intelligence of the voters. Any system of counting votes is still vulnerable to the people’s mistakes.
This is a really interesting post that I think crystallizes a number of similar dynamics for me.
I’ve thought for a while that there’s two definitions of “racism” in use: colloquial, in the sense of treating people differently on the basis of race, and academic, in the sense of structural, privilege + power. And what I found so frustrating about this dynamic wasn’t just that different people were using different definitions, but that the colloquial definition was academically racist, because it ignores and perpetuates power dynamics, and the academic definition is colloquially racist because it’s says, for instance, that black people can’t be racist. I think this might be a case of mistake vs. conflict theory. To confirm this, I’d need to find out more about how the more Klansman sort of conflict theorist person views racism, but I’d guess that would bear this theory out.
This also reminds me a little of the Cactus Person story, but I may be overmatching there. I’ll think about that comparison more in the morning.
It’s kind of similar in that both present a sharp dichotomy between perspectives, with one being skeptical and analytic and the other being more like Dumbledore in HPMOR- seeing the world as comprised of emotionally satisfying narratives. If you wanted, you could pattern-match this to the empathizer-systematizer scale, C. P. Snow’s ‘Two Cultures’, the left-brain/right-brain distinction, and pretty much any model that splits the world between logic and feeling.
Which is ‘better’ depends on how the world really is, both in general and in the domain you happen to be focused on.
My personal narrative, at this point, is something like ‘mistake theorists are Humanities People who’ve stumbled into a complicated, systemic-type domain, and are trying to force it to fit their narratives/prejudices’. But I should be skeptical of this, because the underlying reality is probably a complicated, systemic-type place, and I shouldn’t try to force it to fit my narrative/prejudices.
EDIT: I’m emphatically not against Humanities People in general- their approach is perfect for literary analysis, creative work, and all the spheres of human activity where emotion and narrative work really well. Many of them are genuinely lovely people, and do good work. They’re just uniquely ill-matched to this specific category of problem.
Do you mean to say “mistake theorists” in the first sentence of the second-to-last paragraph, or did you mean “conflict theorists”? If you meant what you said, explain?
Yeah, that’s a typo. Was so busy trying to remember which uses were capitalized, I mixed up the categories.
Off topic, but can I just say I really love your work? Without geeking out too much that you’re talking to me, because that would be awkward, but you’re kind of incredibly inspiring.
So
But not all conflict theorists are easy conflict theorists. You can have an anylysis in terms of conflict that doesn’t contain the easy answer that one of the conflicting sides is 100% correct.
@TheAncientGeek:
I feel like there’s a distinction between ‘people who are conflict theorists’ and ‘people who think conflict is part of the picture’.
If you’re a hard conflict theorist, you think the other side has an understandable perspective that motivates its actions, but most of your energy is still going into fighting the people who have the wrong answers instead of trying to find the right ones.
(The way I read it) hard mistake theorists can have a fully fleshed-out, non-cartoon version of their opponents, but they still think their opponents are ‘The Problem’ and not ‘Problem #46, Incentive Tier’.
That’s interesting, because I took the opposite conclusion. That Conflict types were the ones most likely to say their opponents are ‘The Problem’ and need to be gotten rid of, and Mistake types were most likely to say “We’re all reasonable people here, just need to figure out how to point that reasoning in the right direction (ie incentives, checks & balances)”
@mdet:
Arrgh, I keep mixing up the words. Pretty much what you said.
My guess (honestly) is that some part of my mental auto-processing software thinks conflict theorists are making a mistake, so it keeps autocorrecting their designation to ‘mistake theorist’ without me noticing.
I get how ironic this is in context, and I do not endorse it, but it explains why I made the same stupid typo twice in the same thread.
Not all conflict theorists are “Humanities People”. I brought up the “conflict vs mistake” idea with one of my coworkers today. He’s a college-educated programmer (nowhere near the Silicon Valley level though) with blue-collar sensibilities who is conservative and very pro-Trump, and he emphatically agreed with the Conflict side, taking the position that society is rigged by the wealthy elites / establishment who are either (in the case of the media & academia) pushing a Leftist agenda or (in the case of the Republican establishment) are too weak / self-serving / incompetent to offer the first group any pushback. Only solution is to kick them all out and put people with some common sense in charge.
I don’t know of any answer to how people end up as Mistake vs Conflict people, since I’ve seen both types on all sides and from all backgrounds
And I know some (literal) Humanities People at college who really don’t strike me as conflict theorists.
I didn’t exactly mean this as a metaphor, originally, but it’s pretty clearly not literally true. I do think there’s a connection, though, even if I’m having trouble formulating exactly what it is. Something to do with partially overlapping clusters in peoplespace, maybe? But that still feels a little hand-wavy.
My own personal narrative is that the Conflict theory people are like the dog that finally caught the truck. They worked really, really hard, for a really, really long time, to make everything reduce to a no-quarter brawl between groups for gain– and now they’ve finally got their wish, and are finding out what it’s really like to have powerful interest groups to gang up on you, stab you in the back at every turn, and count “making you lose” as a primary goal.
@Janet
I have a subagent that thinks this is really funny.
And a second subagent that’s horrified at the first subagent because we are Not The Kind Of Person who takes pleasure in bad things happening to the Outgroup- we’re a Nice, Cooperative Person!
And a third subagent who sort of sniffs dismissively at the second subagent, because we are Not The Kind Of Person who lies to ourself about what kind of person we are.
And a fourth subagent who’s honestly unhappy at the thought of the conflict theory people suffering, but, when questioned, admits that it’s partly reacting to the ‘dog’ analogy and it really likes dogs, and anyway people in pain aren’t always safe to be around.
And a fifth subagent who thinks this is all a little artificial and performative and possibly signaling, and we probably shouldn’t be calling these ‘subagents’ when they’re more ‘inner voices’ or ‘feelings’.
I think this is progress, but I’m not sure how to feel about it yet. Or, I guess, which feelings to endorse.
I agree that these are the two most common, but given where we are it is fair to mention a third–the one from Against Murderism
Under that definition, Scott would exclude a lot of people that the colloquial definition people would definitely say are racist (see part IV). And at least in certain parts of the internet that type of definition is gaining ground. It basically holds that almost no one is racist and indeed that it is pretty close to a meaningless slur that ought to be retired.
So the spectrum goes from certain academics that think that everyone is racist because that just means living in a society that embodies structural racism; through the colloquial definition where everyone might be a little racist, most people aren’t a lot racist, but there’s a non-trivial minority that are; through almost no one is racist because you’d need to be totally irrational on the subject but not sub-clinically (or clinically) mentally ill.
Re: two uses of racism, I think we need new terms with less divergent connotations. Instead of “colloquial (or personal) racism” and “academic (or institutional) racism” how about something like “prejudice” and “discrimination”?
(Not sure how this ties into mistake/conflict theory, though, except that I tend to see the righty we-are-all-anti-racist(prejudiced) folks and the lefty minorities-are-all-super-hurt-by-racism(discrimination) folks as caught up in conflict theory while I’m more concerned about both recognizing our progress in fixing mistakes and recognizing the mistakes that remain to be fixed…)
Mistake theories are best suited to the task of avoiding negative-sum conflicts. Conflict theories are best suited to the task of winning zero-sum conflicts. The “easy” half of your easy/hard split appears to be the people in the zero-sum meta-conflict of which framing should dominate who argue that the opposing position doesn’t describe a real circumstance.
I experience this fact acutely when I play conflict-driven games. I mostly play chess as a cooperative effort to have a “great game”, even to the point of trading colors with my opponent if we become mismatched. I usually don’t enjoy games like Diplomacy or Risk, because they’re too zero sum and there’s not much about them (especially Risk) that feels like learning or like a beautiful game. But I think it’s a great mental exercise for mistake-lens people to play these games, and really attend to what is different about them than (say) DnD. And to how some people playing these games get more uncomfortable, whereas other, typically disengaged people, suddenly come alive into a flow state.
The mistake-type and conflict-type attitudes aren’t, IMHO, fundamental. (at least not normally)
Rather, they’re products of ecology. When people feel they’re playing Risk, Chess ( in a one-off game for high stakes against an uncharitable opponent), or Diplomacy, they develop their conflict lens. When they play DnD or play chess against the same opponent many times, both aiming to improve their games… they develop their cooperative lens.
Creating an ecology where being a candidate for office more resembles DnD than Diplomacy is a *hard* problem. There’s room for help from all willing hands.
ooooh so what does it mean that the Russians are playing chess while the Americans are playing poker?
We’re not.
We’re either playing Checkers, or Whack-a-mole.
Diplomacy is an interesting example, because while the ultimate goal is zero-sum and conflict-type, much negotiation is aimed at convincing the other players using mistake-type reasoning. It’s me as England convincing France that we have a win-win solution to crush Germany.
Business litigation is a fascinating real-world example–the parties want to achieve a positive solution through a negative-sum process. Parties that view a dispute on purely business terms use discovery primarily to discover what the true likelihood of victory is and then settle around the appropriate number. Parties that bring personal vendettas into cases view litigation as a negative-sum, winner take all game, and avoid settling. Good lawyers have to freely switch between attitudes throughout the case.
If there is conflict in the territory, which you can’t do anything about, mistake theory isn’t much good at all.
I feel like the words ‘which you can’t do anything about’ are doing a lot of work here.
Often, in the real world, people find there’s a mountain or something in an inconvenient place, and for awhile they have to make allowances for it. In the long term, though, we’ve had a lot of success tunneling under it. Or installing ski lifts or treadmills to make surmounting it easier. Or setting up shop somewhere else.
If you’re motivated to avoid conflict, that’s a technical problem we can work out how to solve. Or not. But our record for solving technical problems that seemed impossible is pretty impressive.
I don’t think short-term long-term considerations should be trivialized, policies need to be decided on in a reasonable timescale and our record for predicting when we’ll actually solve any given problem is less impressive.
So, sure, focus on mitigating conflict but you still need to devote some resources to managing it in the meanwhile.
EDIT: I reread the list of authoritative pronouncements I linked earlier, and the one about trains stood out to me so I googled it. That one’s apocryphal (the one purportedly from Martin van Buren). I googled a couple of the others and they seem to be genuine, though.
I still think the list as a gestalt points to something true and important, but at least one of the more extreme examples is fabricated, so, y’know, ignore that one.
Sorry.
Several of them are still “True” though.
We don’t have space travel–we have the ability to put someone up there and get them back safely most of the time, but not really “travel”.
@Alruane:
That makes sense- and explains why we still see both styles instead of one being predominant. Incorporating it into my model. Thanks.
I am a mistake theorist (like I suspect a lot of the regulars here are). I tend toward Hard Mistake Theory, but dabble in Easy Mistake Theory as well. The thing that most frequently pushes me toward Conflict Theory is the gnawing suspicion that people I encounter are not looking for an answer, that they’re not even trying to be rational, that they’re simply indulging their emotional narratives without even thinking things through.
Basically, that they’re conflict theorists.
tl;dr: Mistake Theory is almost always correct, except when it comes to describing Conflict Theorists, who are moral mutants and hate goodness for no reason.
Is this meant to be ironic? I genuinely can’t tell anymore
Definitely ironic, in the sense of looking back at my own thought processes with bemusement and a little distaste, and wondering how much effort I should put into changing them.
“Moral mutants” is
Yudkowsky’s phrase– meant to be a reference to Yudkowsky’s Are Your Enemies Innately Evil (which conforms to Betteridge’s Law). Scott uses the phrase in this article, in a way that underscores its absurdity.
The comment section here is often so bizarre its hard to tell.
Ironically I was going to post that link in my reply when i was unsure if you were serious, but i didnt notice the symmetry of the phrase
Neat!
It’s a really good article.
I like the weirdness- it’s kind of bracing. The absurdity heuristic really doesn’t work very well here.
Was nice talking to you :).
https://youtu.be/udJw-CzX7sA (10 seconds, just for amusement)
FTFY.
Ouch.
To be fair, those criteria don’t technically conflict. (For certain values of ‘technically’ arguably being a ‘mutant’ implies being at least a little odd, outside biology departments anyway.)
Any tips for routing around them?
I think that when it comes to politics people instinctively resort to moralistic tribalism. Routing around that tribalism is the hard problem that the mistake theorists really need to solve.
Good description.
I think there’s a third axis, that measures social trust. Conflict theorists ignore it because they assume zero social trust, and mistake theorists ignore it because they assume total social trust. But there’s also room for considering social trust as a variable, and deciding your approach to an issue based on where exactly you think it is now, or on how the issue would affect trust.
This doesn’t sound right. Mistake theorists routinely treat the absence of social trust as a problem that needs to be worked around.
Yes, but from the same outside-view that leads them to consider conflict theorists as making a basic mistake. It sees it from the outside, but doesn’t go into the inside view mode.
Here’s one of my go-to links for pointing at lack-of-trust as a problem to be worked-around…
About once every two years I seem to be posting this game-theory link to my facebook wall… http://ncase.me/trust//
Highly recommended.
Nifty game theory lesson. And the music reminds me of Toady’s noodling in Dwarf Fortress.
I love that link, and also send it to absolutely anyone who will listen.
Zero social trust in the far-away “real world”, total social trust among people discussing solutions?
A good example of this is how people treat internal vs. international politics. Members of one common polity who all gain from the collective good of that group can treat eachother as well meaning but mistaken collaborators. But in a situation where your goals honestly don’t match, and what i good for country A might be bad for country B you need to act like competitiors
+1
Some conflicts are genuinely zero-sum. If I’m 100% pro-life and you’re 100% pro-choice, then we’re probably not going to come to agree–one of us will win and get their policy imposed on the other, or maybe we’ll end up in some middle-ground where we both think we’re having evil policies imposed on us (like if you allow abortions up to halfway through the pregnancy and then forbid them.) But anything I count as a win, you’ll count as a loss, so compromise isn’t really on the table.
But most conflicts aren’t zero-sum. If you only want things to go better for women in our society, and I only want things to go better for men in our society, there are zero-sum conflicts that can come out of that, but most things we can do to make society work better will make both women and men better off. When we’re talking about child support arrangements, maybe we’re stuck in a conflict-only situation, but when we’re talking about tax or trade policy, probably we can come to some compromise that makes both men and women better off.
Alright, now my brain is stuck trying to think up a non-zero sum solution to this. Here’s where I’m at so far:
Scenario 1: Pro life (PL) person gets unwantedly pregnant, does not get abortion
Pro-Choice (PC) is unaffected, given that they don’t care what the PL does.
Net effect in terms of overall happiness: PL + 0, PC + 0
Scenario 2: PL gets unwantedly pregnant, gets an abortion
No one is happy here: PC -1, PL -1
Scenario 3: PC gets unwantedly pregnant, is unable to get an abortion due to regulation imposed by PL
Net effect is PL + 0, PC -1
Scenario 4: PC gets unwantedly pregnant, is able to get an abortion
Net effect: PL -1 , PC + 0
In this case, the only inciting factor to decreasing overall happiness is when PC gets pregnant. As such, rational actors from both camps could realize that their net happiness is increased if they minimize the number of times that PC gets pregnant. Therefore a non-zero sum solution would be to try and reduce the number of times that happens (via sex ed, access to contraceptives, etc)
This doesn’t describe reality. So let’s go back to the scenarios. I think my error was in scenario 1. It might look more like this
Scenario 1b: Pro life (PL) person gets unwantedly pregnant, does not get abortion.
Let’s now assume that PL being pregnant, even though it is unwanted, increases the net happiness in that tribe.
Net effect in terms of overall happiness: PL + 1, PC + 0
This immediately removes PL’s incentive to reduce the overall pregnancy rate, since they’re cutting themselves off from the increase in happiness from scenario 1. In this paradigm, you would now have them doing very little to combat unwanted pregnancy (since it might successfully combat the pregnancy’s they want to happen) and instead focusing entirely on preventing PC from being able to get an abortion… but that can’t be right.
The closest thing to non-zero-sum policies I can think of is that if both sides agree that unwanted pregnancies are bad regardless of what happens to them, maybe they can both agree on trying to decrease the number of unwanted pregnancies.
In my experience, Pro-Life and Pro-Choice DO agree that decreasing unwanted pregnancies is one solution to the problem of abortion, but PC says “The solution is more contraception so that casual sex doesn’t lead to unwanted pregnancy” and PL says “The solution is less casual sex and, to the extent that contraception greatly normalizes / incentivizes casual sex, less contraception”.
If the people with whom you are having a a discussion about some
intractabledifficult problem *consistently* have demonstrated that they cannot be trusted to follow through with their agreements, is that zero social trust, negative social trust, or do I fundamentally misunderstand the word?
Probably zero. Negative trust would describe a scenario where someone will go out of their way to screw you over against their own interest (like if Jerry stopped Newman from getting a postal route in Hawaii even though it’d mean Newman stays near him).
But even negative trust creates reliability, since it makes the person you’re dealing with more predictable. And it could also lead to social trust, if negative social trust is the product of someone disliking you for a specific reason (since you’d want to avoid making people dislike you).
What if you’re a mistake theorist who’s started noticing all the conflict theorists hanging around and sharpening their knives, and believes in self-defense?
That’s an essentially conflict-theoretic perspective.
Maybe you can be different things on different levels of meta?
I feel like there’s a perfectly coherent position that kind of merges the two. Something like: ‘Our problem, that we need to solve, is that other people have mistakenly adopted this conflict-type perspective. This is essentially a mind-virus that places them beyond reason, so we can’t really debate with them. But it’s not their fault they’re like this, and those of us who are uninfected should work together to find a cure!’
That still seems like an essentially mistake-theoretic perspective, but one that’s very prepared to treat conflict-theorists as the enemy in a functional sense.
This might go to what Scott was talking about on the Political Spectrum Quiz; maybe some mistake theorists are conflict theorists one meta-level up.
Isn’t that basically the reason for Marxist Democratic Centralism? People who are vetted Cadre can be trusted to discuss using Mistake theory. Comrade Luxembourg is simply mistaken about the role of the Vanguard party.
Outside this, everyone is a Capitalist Running Dog, bound into conflict by class dialectic, and Conflict Theory prevails.
In that it divides the world into “us folks” and “those fuckers”? Yeah, I guess. But the point I’m trying to make is that if you have any concept of “those fuckers” at all, who you bucket into it depends just as much on your model of their motivations as on your grand unifying theory of politics. And that depends to some extent on the other theories of politics in the wild.
Right. Well, with your left hand you work on evangelizing the principle of charity and on getting those conflict-types to notice that positive sum interactions are possible, and to get mistake-type people to help you with this evangelism type work… and with your left hand you dig a bomb shelter, keep a list of people you think are substantially more conflict-type than you (and keep them away from things like your values, while you keep a close eye on which of their tactics are so obviously paying off that you can’t afford not to play along).
It’s an ecology. If it pays to be conflict type, we’re going to see more of that.
I think you are getting quite close to re inventing the Overton window there.
But this ecology is more like a prisoner’s dilemma – positive sums when all sides cooperate (choose mistake). advantage to conflict types when they do their thing and the other side is trying to cooperate ineffectively but when both defect(choose conflict) it’s more of a gamble as to who has the bigger bomb(shelter) and what is the costs/spoils ratio so maybe not prisoner dilemma.
But if my analog holds, then we’d expect hybrid types like tit-for-tatters to dominate.
Also, the ecology is multi layered. Each person is part of a group that chooses conflict or debate with other groups, for the group to be stronger and survive conflicts all members need to be strict debaters within the groups. So now you’d expect most interactions in the ecology to be mistake-type.
“But if my analog holds, then we’d expect hybrid types like tit-for-tatters to dominate.”
The problem is that it’s a tragedy of the commons, not prisoner’s dilemma. It’s very difficult for one agent, or even a small collection of cooperating agents, to shift the behavior of the entire population.
There’s no commons here, no pool of shared resources that you’re burning, only the strategies of other players. Scaling and coordination problems make it more complicated than a pure PD, but I think PD is still a better analogy — at least for the case where you’re only trying to determine your own strategy — than the tragedy of the commons.
Tit-for-tat does seem like a generally good approach.
It’s multipolar, though, and it only takes one Defectbot to throw all the tit-for-tatters into full Defect mode.
Hey look, it’sBill the Galactic hero (sorry, you’re using two left hands, so I hadda…)
That left hand is doing a lot of work!
But what if you don’t have two left hands?
(Or what if you made a typo and intended to reference a right hand?)
Then you have a map that doesn’t match the territory.
Care to justify that statement?
The knives have been out for a good hundred years at least. I do feel there was a marked shift towards conflict theory in 2014-2016, but I hope it will turn out to be temporary. That is not to say that conflict theory is wrong, but it would be bad if it became dominant.
You mean we have had a hundred years of conflict theory, or left-driven conflict theory. Scott nods towards right-driven conflict theory as well. The original reactionaries had a theory that the populace should be prevented from overturning the established order.
And conflict, if not conflict theory, has been around forever. How else did we end up with adversarial political systems, where opposing parties face each other in debating chambers like armies?
Time? Maybe democracies naturally merge into two parties, and those parties become more and more polarised, and people who use nasty tactics outcompete those who are honest and charitable. It could just be good old Moloch up to his tricks again.
Without having read further, and realizing that it doesn’t contradict what you say, I want to note here for the record that I first learnt about public choice theory from a Marxist. (I mean some kind of Old Left holdout, a Stalinist or Trotskyist, I never figured out exactly where he lay.) I have some books on it that I got from him and haven’t read. (He was also into linear programming, by the way.)
I mentioned this in another comment, but Old Left are essentially Mistake theorists internally, and Conflict Theorists externally. This is mostly because when the far Left attempts to Mistake theory the government (“Hey King Louis, you know what would really help the average person do better in our society? If we took the means of production from the rich and distributed it to them so they had a collective stake in society and production.”) they are quickly taught the nature of Conflict Theory.
I never thought about this consciously and I think it is an *enormously* useful concept.
Like, easily top 5 among the posts of this blog in terms of making me go “So much makes sense now that didn’t 30 minutes ago.” And that is not light praise.
FWIW, I am a dyed-in-the-wool mistake theorist (I echo Lecter’s suspicion that this blog’s regular readers will be mostly the same). I believe most of my family is as well (my parents are both veterinarians, which I doubt is a coincidence).
I am in the process of sending this to about eight people, most with some personalized variation of “Remember [that half-articulated idea I tried to explain last week/that fight we had a month ago/that “why is the world the way it is” conversation from some point last year]? Reading this made it click for the first time.”
Ya done good, Scott.
“FWIW, I am a dyed-in-the-wool mistake theorist”
I think there’s an important distinction between “mistake theorist” and “never thought about it and assumed mistake theory was the only game in town”.
I would urge people to think about which one they actually are. I doubt doing so will change many people’s minds but it might be edifying.
I have a friend who is clearly conflict, and I realize now I was dimly aware of this axis, and that I’ve been trying to convince him in arguments using the mistake approach for years until I gave up because I realized he just resets. It’s useful to have this crystalized in such a concise form. Of course my first impulse is to just explain this axis to him (We are otherwise politically on the same side but frequently disagree, now it’s clear why) but of course that’s just not going to work.
I guess it’s just abortions for some and little american flags for others?
Do you realize that you also have things to learn from him?
Hmm, I had a long reflection about that and… in many aspects of life I would ask for his counsel, but politically he’s as naive as a child. This may be a prejudice on my part, but it’s a very strong one I cannot consciously break. I’d as soon take medical advice from Deepak Chopra
You know, I’d bet if I asked your acquaintance, he’d say that you are smart in many ways, but politically as naive as a child, and he’d as soon take medical advice from Doctor Who. 🙂
> “never thought about it and assumed mistake theory was the only game in town”.
I guess you could call it “mistake-theorist-by-default”.
I think you can be one way on some issues and the other on some issues.
For example I am definitely in the “Conflict Theorist” camp on Gun Control, but I am a Mistake Theorist on violence abatement and crime reduction.
I never thought about it until I read your 2018 survey, and the questions about ‘political disagreement’ – which whose offered answers largely seemed to be variants of ‘who is making the mistake, and why?’. I couldn’t answer; the choices seemed to _presuppose_ a mistake-theorist view of the world. I think there was also an option to say the opponents are evil, but the very fact that this was the main counter-option to ‘mistake’ seemed to reinforce my complaint; only a mistake-theorist would see that as covering the ‘non-mistake’ options.
I wouldn’t describe myself at all as a conflict-theory person, based on your description.
But I’m most certainly not a mistake-theorist which, as you describe it, seems factually wrong and (to me) somewhat morally repugnant. So I don’t really think the dichotomy is really right or even a very useful tool.
I’m probably failing the ITT here, but:
If you can, would you mind elaborating on the ‘morally repugnant’ part? I can come up with stories for why you might feel that way, but none of them have the ring of truth.
Maybe that was a tad too strong, but it certainly makes me very uncomfortable. As I read Scott – the analogies about finding the best treatment for societies disease, the “best policy”, “saving the world”, everyone wanting “a good economy” and only differing on the means … and then the actual definitions of soft and hard mistake-theorists, one thing jumps out:
I not see _anything_ he says, not one word, suggesting mistake theorists acknowledge different utility functions and values. But there’s no best policy, best economy, and ‘saving the world’ means (if anything) as many things as there are people. For most interesting societal questions, the (singular) truth is not out there, and IMO you are making a mistake (!) if you take it as axiomatic that it is.
So mistake theorists are either wrong(*), or – and this is the creepy part – they think there _is_ a right set of Values and people who disagree have the wrong ones (but we can solve this with the right education I suppose). I’d not want to live in a society where this is conventional wisdom.
(*) We could really soften things a lot. Something like: political disagreement is generally really messy, but some people have a tendency to attribute a somewhat larger role to disagreements over matters of objective fact (mistakes) than others do, and this tendency influences their politics somewhat in such-and-such ways. But now (a) it’s a bit boring, and (b) even if I had somewhat more of this tendency than average, nothing but trouble is gained by saying (as people are here) “I’m a mistake theorist.”
@alef:
Thanks, this helps a lot. I get where you’re coming from now.
I think I was reading it with the word “best” in heavy, not-actually-visible quotation marks. Which makes it a lot less creepy, but may not have been the most accurate reading.
I’ve also got a pretty strong allergy to people trying to impose their personal values on others, especially by force. This isn’t necessarily consistent, since it involves trying to impose my values about other people trying to impose their values, but it doesn’t mesh well with the Knight Templar memes.
Metaethically I’m somewhere in the emotivist/error theorist neighborhood, which a lot of people (understandably) find creepy, but probably for the opposite reasons as the ones you express. I’m not sure how much it influences my object-level ethical intuitions, though, which are mostly vanilla enlightenment-liberal. I like consent a lot, and tend to gravitate toward utilitarianism in dubious situations out of a feeling that it produces less horrifying failure modes (although a lot of people would vehemently disagree with this, and my own feelings about it are far from resolved.)
I arguably have a bit of a blind-spot where Scott’s concerned- finding this blog was kind of a turning point for me, so I have enough good feeling and gratitude associated with him that it’s harder to see him as a sinister Brave-New-World type, even though when I slow down I can kind of see the parallels. I think he genuinely means well, and my primate brain attaches enormous significance to this fact before I really get a chance to weigh in.
Thanks again for responding- I was genuinely puzzled, and now I’m much less so, and that’s always a thing to celebrate.
🙂
> I think I was reading it with the word “best” in heavy, not-actually-visible quotation marks. Which makes it a lot less creepy, but may not have been the most accurate reading.
Thanks for engaging, and your thoughtful comments. I see that you can fudge the reading of ‘best’, but to the extent you allow some slop, you weaken the coherence the mistake-oriented point of view. If Scott had made some noticeable nod, any at all, towards the value-difference issue, I’d find the ‘mistake-theory’ view so much less interesting, but also less objectionable, and would not have commented. But he didn’t, and the “there is a best”, “there is a truth”, simply pervades his writing on this and IMO it stretches the principle of charity (and makes nonsense of his position) to suppose he isn’t really thinking that.
Scott gives one very concrete example, which has the virtue of not being a lightening rod for high emotion. He suggests, under MT, people might differ about their preferred interest rate policy, but they all want a ‘good economy’ and so the only question is who is actually getting it right. But suppose, at next financial crisis, the entire world takes Paul Krugman’s preferences on this as gospel, and let’s go further and say Krugman is actually perfectly correct as to to what will cause what and how to keep the economy as good (as he sees it) as can be done. So what is left, part from evil people who only seek conflict?
Well, there will be (e.g.) those who think transferring spending power from retirees with a hard-earned nest-egg (and appropriately for their age, conservative investments) to the young and poorer (and freer spending, and bolder)(*) – is morally questionable, and would trade off a bit of society-wide ‘economic goodness by any of the standard measures’ to respect this concern and (in their view) unfairness and (in their view) long-term incentive problems.
So no, interest rate policy differences are NOT going to be resolved – maybe lessened, but no more – by a mistake-oriented analysis. That’s simply not all that is going on.
(*) Which is part of what the Keyensian low interest rate/higher-inflation policy does, and certainly plays a part (I guess large part, but that’s very debatable) in why this policy ‘works’ in the first place.
I think I agree with you on this. I wouldn’t say I’m either type of theorist. I don’t think morality is real except in a consensus sense, so I think a lot of human conflict and argument is not to discover what’s moral or what’s the “correct” course of action but to define what’s moral by winning whether by winning an argument or a war. I may have particular preferences here and only be willing to be in a coalition with certain people, but I don’t think it’s quite the same viewpoint as thinking those I disagree with are evil.
Of course, mistakes will be made left and right almost regardless of my moral viewpoint, but I’m not sure those are a more significant cause of problems than fundamental disagreements with no empirical grounding.
In one of the Open Threads a week or two back, someone asked about how the “politically correct” Overton Window thought of Libertarians (harmless or threat?), and my input into the convo was that, regardless of political leanings, people who view politics as [what I called “technocratic” but which Scott is calling “mistake”] tend to handle disagreement much better than people who view politics as [what I called “existential” but which Scott is calling “conflict”], who may consider dissent to be a mark of The Enemy.
I also think this might be my new favorite post, not because it’s an amazing new insight (other posts have felt more profound), but because I think it’s a good summation of why I read here: to avoid the conflict-perspective in favor of the mistake-perspective.
In other news, I think that, after being a reader for a year+, I’m finally becoming a commenter. Huh.
Welcome!
It took me about that long, too. There’s so much to absorb, it can be a little overwhelming, and I’m never sure I’m not just telling people things they already know (some of the commenters here are scary-smart.). But so far it’s going really well.
I’m not qualified to speak for others, but I welcome your company.
I think some misunderstanding of Marxism is suggested by the fact that you attribute such a moralistic attitude to “conflict theorists”, one which sees class conflicts in terms of villainous capitalists behaving in immoral ways towards the the noble and heroic working class. No doubt some socialists, even many who call themselves Marxists, do frame things in such moral terms, but Marx himself was strongly opposed to this sort of moralism, and frequently derided other socialists who framed class conflict in this way. See https://books.google.com/books?id=ieixAAAAQBAJ&lpg=PR1&pg=PA82 for more discussion of Marx’s rejection of moral arguments for socialism.
Marx’s attitude, as I understand it, was that ideology is heavily influenced by the “material conditions” of a society, so it’s mostly futile to try to change people’s ideological beliefs about the way society ought to work via moral exhortation, any actual mass change in attitudes will happen due mostly to changes in those material conditions (such as his prediction that ever-increasing automation would cause a “tendency of the rate of profit to fall” eventually leading to a major crisis for capitalism, an idea I think makes some sense if you consider the limit case of self-replicating machines, where if multiple competing sellers have such machines, market competition would be expected to drive the prices of the machines down to barely more than the cost of materials and energy needed for them to replicate a new copy, so profits from selling them would become negligible). In modern terms you could describe it as a view that people’s economic circumstances exert a strong selection pressure on which memes are most popular in the society…as Upton Sinclair put it, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it”. Vivek Chibber had a good, if a little overlong, essay on this at https://catalyst-journal.com/vol1/no1/cultural-turn-vivek-chibber
Yes, this needs to be emphasized. The sort of conflict theory that Scott was describing is the sort of thing that I would expect to hear out of the mouth of some right-wing populist…especially the part about blaming the George Soroses of the world for problems. That sort of emotional, moralistic, paranoid scapegoating is very un-Marxist. (And if this sounds like a “No-True-Scotsman” defense, then I’ll admit that many self-styled Marxists will sometimes resort to this sort of thinking…but I still think we would benefit from having a vocabulary term for “unemotional, non-moralistic descriptions of inherent conflicts of interest within capitalism,” and if Marxism as it is practiced no longer fits that bill, then we need a new term.
Likewise with the complaints about “corporate greed” that we heard coming out of Occupy Wall Street. That’s just cheap, unsophisticated populism. Marx would not chide capitalists for maximizing profit. That’s what they are supposed to do! If moral chiding could actually work, then Marx would have just proposed that instead. It would have been a hell of a lot simpler than proposing a social revolution to restructure the very fabric of daily life!
Likewise, Marx’s theory of exploitation is often misunderstood in a very vulgar way. Most importantly, Marx did not think that exploitation took place in the realm of exchange. When workers sell their labor-power to capitalists for wages, neither is systematically cheating the other. They each receive their due worth. (Sure, the occasional worker might be underpaid for her labor-power, but the occasional worker might also be overpaid for her labor-power).
For Marx, exploitation took place in the realm of production, and is a description of a purely objective phenomenon. Marx’s theory of exploitation was simply an assertion that workers, in the average case, add more to the final sale price of the commodity than they are paid. Now, one would still argue that this was right and proper, or wrong and improper, and certainly Marx argued that this arrangement was not in the interests of workers (that sort of descriptive claim about the interests of workers is the closest you’ll be able to come to locating normative judgments in Marx’s writings). Juridicially, though, Marx was ever clear to point out that neither workers nor capitalists were cheating each other.
Now, on the other hand, if workers were selling the commodities that they produced, and capitalists systematically bought them for less than their sale prices and then resold them for a profit, then there would be unequal exchange. And indeed, Marx notes that this is how very early primitive capital accumulation often happened in the late middle ages, and why (coincidentally, Jewish) pawn-brokers who preyed upon desperate artisans and peasants by buying low and selling high (while not even providing useful transportation services, as merchants-proper did) were so hated. But as a rule, under modern capitalism workers do not sell the commodities that they produce. They merely sell their ability to labor, and they are fully paid for that.
Nitpick: proposing such a revolution is eminently simple. Often fun. Not very difficult. If done correctly, not risky or emotionally taxing.
Figuring out how such a revolution should work, however, is a mindbogglingly complicated and difficult thing to do, and I do not envy the poor sap who takes it upon erself to do so. Particularly if one wants the revolution to actually happen, and particularly particularly if one cares about what happens afterward.
I’m not clear on exactly how much of this work Marx actually did- according to Scott’s reading of Singer, post-revolution planning wasn’t a big concern for him, but that’s obviously only one small part of the total work.
‘Exploitation’ in Marxism is a bait and switch- bait with ‘exploitation’ just meaning useful. Then switch to the connotations of ‘I’m exploited’ and ‘you’re just using me!’
Do you think Marx himself is guilty of this bait-and-switch, or are you just accusing some of his followers (perhaps those with a less intellectually sophisticated understanding of his ideas) of this? Marx would have defined exploitation in terms of the amount of “surplus value” employers are getting from their employees–at http://www.marxistsfr.org/archive/deville/1883/peoples-marx/ch09.htm you can find the quote “The rate of surplus-labor is, consequently, the exact expression of the degree of exploitation of labor-power by capital, or of the laborer by the capitalist” (for the purposes of discussing whether Marx was guilty of any bait-and-switch we can leave aside the question of whether the labor theory of value and the notion of surplus value actually make sense–I’m not sure it does, but if anyone’s interested I talked a little about my best attempt to make sense of it in terms of an equilibrium model at https://www.reddit.com/r/neoliberal/comments/7klon1/whats_a_legitimate_argument_against_the_labour/drfvix0/ ). When I was reading up on Marx’s dismissal of moralistic arguments against capitalism, one source I found was his “notes on Adolph Wagner” at https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1881/01/wagner.htm , where Wagner tried to do exactly the sort of bait-and-switch you describe–switching from Marx’s technical notion of capitalists extracting surplus value from workers to a moralistic notion that the capitalists were “robbing” the workers of surplus value. Marx was completely dismissive of this tact, denying the validity of any ahistorical moral sense in which the capitalist was doing anything wrong or unjust:
and a little later:
What would Marx’s prescription be then? Let capitalism run its course and then……..
The issue with what I will call a “soft” reading of Marxism is that he is mostly just describing industrial capitalism, it isn’t advocating for anything (expect perhaps legal recognition of unions) once people are emancipated from the land. It isn’t a moral, political or economic philosophy because it advocates nothing.
Bertrand Russell said of Marx:
and
(source is online, but I also have a physical copy somewhere).
I had to read him for class last year, and this really matched my impression, even after correcting for hindsight bias. Marx was a little less vitriolic than I’d imagined, but considerably more prone to stupid mistakes we’d just sort of glide over without discussing. And the mistakes all seemed to point one way.
I haven’t studied Marx enough to have a lot of confidence that I’m not missing something important. With that disclaimer: when Marx says he’s not trying to appeal to moral feelings, my current inclination is to treat this statement as bearing approximately the same resemblance to reality as Donald Trump saying “I love Mexicans!”
Bertrand Russell is selling Marx short here. Marx arrived at his theory of value through a lifetime of study of classical political economy. Marx’s theory directly descends from Adam Smith’s labor theory of value, especially as it was developed further by David Ricardo. It was not some populist slogan thought up on the cheap.
You are viewing Marx through a vulgar lens if that is all you got out of Marx’s quote above.
Marx never hesitated to congratulate capitalism on its achievements. Yes, capitalism is historically, contingently useful for building up surplus value and enhancing the productivity of labor. That’s not bait and switch. It’s just something a little more complicated than “boo! capitalism bad! socialism good!” or whatever else Marxist populists are arguing nowadays.
One of the biggest questions among Marxists has always been, “How long do we have to let capitalism run its course?” The Mensheviks, for example, thought that capitalism needed MUCH more time in Russia. Although I don’t hear it that often, one could make a Marxist case for allowing capitalism to run its course for quite a bit longer. Did it not give us The Internet? What other treasures might this golden goose provide?
If capitalism can continue to deliver widely-shared increases in living standards, then those in favor of capitalism have nothing to fear. It will be an immortal social system. Marx’s prime concern about capitalism was not that he had a bleeding heart for workers. It was Marx’s perception that capitalism constantly threw avoidable barriers in front of itself, that it fettered its own development, and that a time would come when capitalism would fall far short of taking advantage of the full physical limit of production and bringing people the full maximum limit of human freedom possible at a given technological level. Means of production, workers, and innovations would sit idle and un-implemented due to unprofitability.
Yes, machines, human laborers, and innovations would be potentially useful but unprofitable. That is because Marx argued that it was not the subjective usefulness of commodities that determined their prices, but instead their socially-necessary labor times. (Note: this is a purely descriptive claim). So, for example, a benevolent AGI would be highly useful and possibly profitable in a physical sense of producing useful wealth but monetarily unprofitable because all prices would drop to zero.
Marx never denied that machines produce use-values just as much, if not more than, humans do. What makes humans unique is that they produce value—i.e. their labor gives useful things prices. No human labor, no sale price.
@citizencokane:
Um, the person you’re quoting isn’t me, but I was the one who posted the Russell quotes. Just so we’re clear.
My understanding of all this is incomplete, and I have a firm policy of not pretending to understand things I couldn’t explain to someone like my mother (e.g. fairly smart, no major cultural or language barriers, etc.).
Also, Russell wasn’t perfect. So I may be merely repeating bad arguments. But my model of him doesn’ predict him pulling things out of thin air or Eulering people, so my prior is that he probably has a point.
Russell also says
This doesn’t read like a vacuous criticism to me, at a first glance. It has big words in it, and I know what some of them mean and I can see how they might be relevant. I think I’ve got a sort of general picture of what he’s saying, although IANAE and if David Friedman or someone wants to clarify, I’d appreciate it.
This is because “Marxism” without the revolution is just unsophisticated capitalism, stripping individual wants down to a base level and reasoning from there.
The thing is, it makes no sense for privileged people to be leftist amoral conflict theorists–if there’s no right or wrong, just people fighting for their own interests, then you should fight to defend your privilege.
I have not read Marx, so I can’t vouch that myself (and I’ll disclose I have a strong bias against him); but I’ll notice this seems to be a common problem of every intellectual tradition. The Founders and the High Philosophers are often more careful and better thinkers than the Followers who spread the word and the hacks that profit from it. Given that the tradition’s thought is also made by these less careful thinkers, the whole sect becomes distanced from the founder’s ideal, usually for the worse.
As I read somewhere else, this happens in three generations:
First generation aka The Founders: “Though it may be counterintuitive, our studies show that one cannot talk meaningfully of X without taking Y in consideration, and we propose the main driver of Y is .Z”
Second generation aka The Preachers: “The founders proved that Z causes Y and Y causes X.”
Third generation aka The Hacks: “The Preachers said that X doesn’t matter because Z causes Y.”
Fuck that shit. We need to crush those fuckers who believe in conflict theory since they are the enemy.
—
Ok, I said it that way because I thought it was funny but in a very real way I do believe that conflict theory is like a conspiracy theory with a self-reinforcing worldview that is resistant to any debate or evidence so no matter how well intentioned they are the only option left is to crush them.
What I’ve found works better than “crush them” is to admit of layers in most of our thinking. Libertarians, existentialists, Nietzsche–they’re all a little bit right that there’s something *personal* about power, and a way in which the single, simple thing that can “go right” is for a person to start using their personal power to their own benefit, which is something very similar to “develop a self.” Small children in a restaurant don’t just defer to what their parents order for them–they don’t actually have preferences yet, or an ability to be disappointed if they don’t get what they want. Having preferences, and a strong will to satisfy them, is an advancement… and will create conflict. Of course the shepherd will try to convince the sheep that what’s in his interest is also in theirs… but it won’t always be true. But parents do not generally find it necessary to crush their children, nor shepherds to crush sheep. We can *mostly* get along.
I think it depends on whether we’re talking about people who are just, like, intuitively more conflict-theoretic, versus those who have seriously gone all-in on it and accept it entirely. The former you can hope to teach a better way. (This also applies perhaps to those who espouse it but haven’t really accepted it.)
The true hardcore conflict-theorists though… I mean, you can’t really have useful debates with people who don’t believe in useful debate… or honesty… or even truth (a lot of these conflict theorists are anti-realists). So, y’know…
But, it’s worth noting that there’s more to “conflict theory” than just a descriptive theory that disagreements are conflicts. Which is after all true in some cases — not just in the ironic case of dealing with conflict theorists, but also, as has been mentioned, things like copyright law. But that doesn’t mean one should be a “conflict theorist” about such cases! Scott breaks it down here as if it’s fundamentally this one disagreement between the two points of view, but really there’s a number of disagreements — we’re looking at two clusters here — and one of those is the fact that conflict theorists just don’t really worry about mistakes, like, at all. They don’t seem to consider it important to put systems in place to keep one aligned with reality; they seem to think that if they win the conflict the right things will happen automatically.
So even where the “this disagreement is a conflict” aspect is true, you still don’t want to be a conflict theorist, it still contains a lot of wrongness. Which is to say, we can fight — but we can fight like mistake theorists.
Agree that there’s a spectrum, and not everyone is ‘all in’.
Also, this:
I’ve noticed that this is one of the heuristics my lizard brain tends to use to decide if it considers someone an ally or not. I think it’s one of those divisions between people that actually accounts for a lot of the observed differences in outlook.
(Another one is whether people are trying to ‘push in a direction’ or ‘hit a target’- which I think is very tied to whether they’re interested in binding their outlook to the truth. I have you to thank for this conceptualization, which I’ve introduced to various family members, so it seemed as good a time as any to say thanks.)
Oh, well, glad you’ve found it a helpful distinction! 🙂
Or Guerilla theorists that treat politics as an armed struggle by individuals against the state, forever fighting to determine whether the State should release its control. Sometimes there is no ‘us’ only ‘me, and possibly a few fellow travellers’.
You should read about Academic Choice Theory.
Help, I tried to go a meta-level up by making fun of this and writing about Blogger Choice Theory, but I just ended up turning into Robin Hanson. Now I’m sitting in an office in George Mason University in a 50-something year old man’s body and I have no idea how to get home.
This is especially concerning because Robin Hanson is currently in Davos.
Could be worse. Could be a giant centipede.
Is this a reference to something?
My first thoughts are the old Buddhist claim (possibly apocryphal?) that those who enjoy frightening others will be reborn as centipedes, and the litany of “It could be worst- at least we’re not (graphic nightmarish scenario)” in Fight Club.
The most salient difference between Scott and Robin Hanson is that reading Scott doesn’t make me want to slit my f@cking wrists. If everything is signalling, I desire to believe everything is signalling, but I honestly don’t know how to live in that world.
>I honestly don’t know how to live in that world.
We already are, and it’s doable. Actually I think this point is touched upon in the Elephant In The Brain book.
Metamorphosis, perhaps?
The Screwtape Letters.
I’m pretty sure I read this when it was first posted, but thanks for reminding me of it.
I think its a dangerous temptation to diagnose people who disagree as ignorant, as the Jacobite article does. The evidence that people are ignorant of the questions seems to be that they don’t focus on the particular subjects and buzzwords the author thinks are serious policy.
To make an analogy from the other direction, a fundamentalist christian could diagnose others as ignorant because they don’t talk about moral degradation of society and undermining of traditional family values in any serious way, which are obviously the most important issues.
The underlying problem for both i think is failing to appreciate how deeply different the other sides worldview is. Secular politicians aren’t ignorantly ignoring moral degradation, they genuinely believe it isn’t a real thing, or they consider it much less important than say the economy. The far left doesn’t just ignore technical questions out of ignorance but thinks they are less important than changing other aspects of the system, chiefly who has power.
It doesn’t matter whether you know what the cure is for the patients disease, if you don’t have the money for medicine, or a doctor to perform the operation. So, to stretch the analogy slightly, we are not dealing with one patients complex illness, but we have thousands of patients dying from easily preventable diseases, but we don’t have basic antibiotics to save them. In that circumstance getting the antibiotics as quickly as possible should be the priority.
Important correction from my experience as a friend of some very religious people:
“a fundamentalist christian could diagnose others as ignorant because” they don’t know that God exists and all morality derives from him, it would be hard to treat anyone who denies something as basic as the existence of God as anything but ignorant.
Moral degradation can still be debated, the problem of our children’s souls being sent to hell is just straight out of the secular politician’s Overton window
If we don’t know better than people who disagree with us, what exactly is our grounds for disagreeing with them?
One way to frame this might be:
Conflict theorist: The problem here is that evil people are causing problems.
Mistake theorist: The problem here is that the world is broken and too complicated to easily fix.
To which, one might respond: Is there any reason to think there’s only one problem here?
I’m not sure I believe in evil, but I believe in stupid, crazy, and incorrigible.
I think ‘evil’ isn’t really a useful term. At best, it’s severely nonspecific, and carries peak cultural baggage.
(‘Crazy’ has some of the same problems, but I think I know what you mean.)
Have you seen the Zetas and other Mexican drug cartels that skin children alive? Is that stupid, crazy, incorrigible, or something else?
Not having met any of them, it’s hard to be sure. I’d bet on ‘crazy’, which is admittedly not as specific as you might like.
Some measure of ‘stupid’ and ‘ignorant’ is also on the table- if one truly wishes, it’s not hard to reduce lack of empathy to these.
If you’re looking for an expression of disapproval, I’ll oblige: skinning children alive is a bad bad thing to do* according to my utility function.
*In most situations. As with anything else, we can probably think of exceptions, but in this case I don’t anticipate them carrying much practical relevance.
Is there a particular reasons “evil” isn’t on your list?
Presumably because it’s not on mine.
The less snappy but more accurate way of putting at it would be that “evil” is a descriptive class but not a prescriptive one. It makes sense to me to say that Pol Pot was evil because he had a third of his country killed; it does not make sense to say that Pol Pot had a third of his country killed because he was evil.
Well of course. Unless evil is a thing in itself rather than the absence of a thing (good), it makes no sense to say so-and-so did X because he’s evil. Rather we have to ask “What inspired the behavior that caused so much privation of good?”
I like this framing.
A counter-response would be that they are both phrasing the same problem differently. Something like – Evil(differently-valuing) people having power is too complicated complicated to easily fix, this is possibly the fault of said people having broken the world.
Meh, ended up too much conflicty instead of a 50-50 split…
Maybe the counter-response would be that since you can specify each of these problems in the terms of the other you need some additional evidence that they exist independently.
Because of the complexity of the world it is easy for evil people to gain power and hard for good people to be effective enough to retain power.
If you find someone in power, odds are they are some variety of small-e evil, but odds are also that replacing them won’t improve things on net.
(epistemic status: floating a theory)
I buy it.
Actually, it seems so obviously true that it kind of feels like I’ve always believed it.
Take out the “evil” and “good”: In order to get to the top levels of power, whether that’s political or corporate power, your overriding priority has to be the acquisition and preservation of power, because if it’s not, at some stage you’ll be swept aside by one of the people who made it their top priority. If you make it into the top ranks, whatever your goals and politics are in theory, you’re already compromised.
+1
Achieving almost any difficult goal means that you tend to have to trade off other values for that one, make compromises, etc.
Reaching the top levels of political power in the US is a pretty demanding goal, so you can expect that the people who get there have had to compromise a lot of their other values to get there. And the specific nature of what you have to do to get to the top levels of political power in the US tends toward requiring you to be willing to compromise a lot of your personal principles, align yourself with repugnant people whose support you need, kiss up to unappealing potential donors, take positions you don’t really agree with because they’re popular among the voters you need, promise support for programs you think are probably a bad idea to get votes, etc. You can refrain from some of these things, some of the time and still be successful. But I think it’s quite hard to end up in the white house or in a leadership position in Congress if you aren’t willing to do those things most of the time.
This doesn’t require evil, exactly (though politicians often do pretty evil things to get or keep power), but it certainly rewards being someone with pretty flexible principles and morality.
Sounds like the chapter in The Road to Serfdom on “Why The Worst Get on Top.”
I just want to take a moment to say that “people having power is too complicated complicated to easily fix” was a lot easier for me to notice than “Paris in the the spring”.
First off, I think Scott’s post is a good post that seems to make good points and takes steps on the path to true knowledge.
But, as I read it I kept thinking about Indian wise men describing th elephant. Or rather, I pictured two amateur carpenters arguing about how wood is joined together, one being a “nail” theorist and the other a “screw” theorist.
Now obviously, you build using wood or nails, but structures out in the real world are not built exclusively using one or the other.
This seems to me to be a recurring failure of thinking on Scott’s part, honestly. The tendency to naturally think in binary terms (even while knowing this is incorrect).
I’m naturally inclined to think that there are elites who want to hold on to their power *and* that everyone (elites and otherwise) makes mistakes. Easy mistake theory and easy conflict theory are pretty much incompatible, but why not both hard mistake theory and hard conflict theory?
I think that because mistake theory suggests the problem is coordination and the solution is compromise, while conflict theory suggests the problem is malice and the solution is winning, the two are made mutually exclusive in the case of any given actor.
Maybe I believe that Scott is wrong about psychiatry but is motivated deep down by the desire to help, while a theoretical Dr Maison is wrong about psychiatry because he is motivated by the desire to earn money and defang the revolution by medicalising poverty. Is there any belief I could hold where Scott was wrong for both reasons equally, or would I always choose one above the other when deciding how to act?
A lot of social and political action comes down to talking. Saying what we believe, trying to influence what other believe.
So even if you think one factor dominant over another, there’s often good reason to acknowledge and address both.
Maybe in the case of a given actor on a given issue, you have to choose one or the other.[^1] But not as overall philosophies. There are a few conflicting Dr Maisons (even more in politics than in psychiatry), but also lots of mistaken Dr Alexanders.
[^1]: Although the most frustrating issues are those where someone is both incompetent and nefarious in such a way that the honest mistakes and the evil intentions make things worse together than either would alone. A lot of foreign policy issues seem like this to me, from the perspective of world leaders. But if you’re going to insist that I decide which reason is more prominent, then even these issues will fall one way or the other.
Yes, but do you think that “they’re trying to hold on to their power” is the only reason an elite would ever advance an argument defending their status, for whatever given value of ‘elite’? I think that’s the difference. I keep thinking of examples but they all trigger fights – no doubt people here can all think of examples of specific methods of combating unfairness that would be counterproductive, or involve a cure worse than the disease.
I think this is a really useful axis of distinction, and not one I’ve seen articulated well before. I also think your articulation of it (with respect to conflict theory, at least) is still largely in Easy Mistake land, though, because the the conflict theorist you describe sounds like an anti-rational boogeyman. I think a tendency toward conflict theory can come from historic abuse at the hands of people who preach things that sounds a lot like mistake theory (even if they aren’t actually adopting it in good faith). As a paradigm for policy development, it seems like mistake theory heavily favors the status quo until deliberation/research suggests an alternative; if that deliberation takes a long time and the status quo seems harmful to you, it’s awfully hard to distinguish from malicious actors hiding behind a facade of careful consideration, which isn’t without precedent.
I think the thrust of my thought on this is that a person can be on board with the principles of mistake theory but not trust other people who claim to be mistake theorists to play fair ball, and accordingly adopt behaviors that look a lot like conflict theory. (The more I articulate this, the more convinced I am that this is likely happening both on the left and right, though I’m not certain they have equal cause for it.)
That aside, though, this is yet another obviously insightful sketch of a concept I wouldn’t have gotten a lasso around on my own, so thank you for that, Scott.
Which you shouldn’t- it seems almost tautological that, at any given moment, there are at least some bad actors in play. If someone repeatedly makes reasonable-sounding arguments that, on closer inspection, turn out to be bullshit, it eventually stops being worth your time to listen to them.
To some extent, this is justified… but the fact that other people aren’t acting in good faith to solve problems doesn’t mean the problems will solve themselves. There’s a vast, yawning abyss between ‘I am sure that you are wrong about X’ and ‘I know how to fix X’, even ignoring the fact that it’s possible to be both dishonest and right.
I suspect it’s different for different people. I’m attending a very left-leaning college right now, so most of the idiots, trolls and fanatics I happen to run into are of the SJ type. My sister is a teacher at a public high school in a different part of the state, and has an analogous experience with people on the right.
This certainly isn’t to say the total cumulative would balance, if you could somehow aggregate it- just that individual perspectives can differ quite widely for purely situational reasons, even before you factor in bias/subjectivity/framing effects.
The thing of it is, to me the mistake theorist Scott describes ALSO sounds wildly wrong. At least, public choice theory as I (very much a layman) understand it is nearly 100% opposed to the idea that “all you need are really smart technocrats.” Public choice theory stands against the idea that the government can just magically solve problems. Government is composed of people who 1) cannot possibly have enough information to always make “correct” decisions and 2) are just as self-interested as everyone else.
These days “really smart technocrats” usually means technocrats who decide to create a prediction markets and use those to make correct decisions, it speaks to the intuition that these are all technical problems that can at lest theoretically have technical solutions.
To go up a meta level, maybe conflict theorists are mistake theorists who have applied the same methodology to “how do we get our ideas implemented” and decided based on the empirical evidence that emotional appeals and group action are more effective than policy analysis
To go sideways a meta level, maybe mistake theorists are conflict theorists who have applied the same methodology to “how do we avoid taking heavy mutual casualties during internal ideological conflicts” and decided that it makes strategic sense to participate only in limited verbal skirmishes, except where overwhelming force can be coordinated against especially hated/dangerous foes.
Amazing post, and definitely something I had never explicitly considered before. In fact, I made an account just to comment on this.
That being said, I think some of these opposing viewpoints are nothing more than false dichotomies. People like having power and coming up with policy is hard. A true Mistake Theorist is naive in (implicitly) assuming that all politicians/policy-makers/voters are working towards the common goal of [your utility function], and a true Conflict Theorist is naively throwing out Pareto improvements on the basis that power grabbing has to be zero-sum.
I think it might be healthy to consider these viewpoints from a Consequentialist stance. Under which conditions will being a Conflict Theorist lead to better outcomes (I think this is when a policy with huge negative impact is being proposed/implemented and all your effort and political capital has to go to fighting this) and under which conditions will being a Mistake Theorist lead to better outcomes (I think this is when it is not clear which policy leads to the best outcomes)? And isn’t switching between the two depending on the situation simply less naive than either one?
Keep in mind that the hottest newest evidence on policy has to factor into your long-term strategy for making policy somehow. On each individual issue it might be worth going full Conflict Theorist until the situation of the People has been improved, but in the back of your mind you should keep track of which evidence would convince you that you are wrong.
I never thought about this consciously and I think it’s a useful concept. Three comments:
This exposition makes me more sympathetic to conflict theory, but only on the specific issues where conflict theorists are clearly on to something. The three that spring to mind are global warming, redistribution towards the poorest, and making people less racist and sexist. However, it doesn’t seem like conflict theorists have particularly good tools for distinguishing these cases from ones which push at all the same group identity levers (respectively: opposition to GMOs/nuclear power, massive minimum wages increases/other policies which harm the economy overall, making people deny sex differences or the existence of gender). Perhaps having conflict theorists who scaremonger about GMOs is the price we need to pay in order to have people who actually take large-scale action against global warming; that may well be worth it. But on the other hand, you don’t want conflict theorists who are able to take actions at too large a scale, because they have no solution to the problem of their actions creating a system where there are new elites and new power structures. To get a system that avoids that, it feels like your best bet is to create slow cultural change, Scandenavia-style.
Secondly, if “everyone in government is already a good person, and just has to be convinced of the right facts” is false, that doesn’t necessarily imply “everyone in the government is a bad person”, but could instead imply “everyone in government is incapable of changing their minds”. Maybe the reason for that is their deep mistrust of the other side. Then we need to figure out whether people who deeply mistrust the other side, but are wrong, are Actually Bad People. The left-wing are too inclined to say yes, but the readers of this blog (let’s call it the Slate Star position; is there a better term?) are probably too inclined to say no. The left-wing are correct that the best way to deal with these people is by treating them like Actually Bad People (i.e. fighting back), but the Slate Star position is probably correct that the best way to prevent another generation of people like them is to treat them like Actually Good (but misguided) People.
Thirdly, it sounds like the people who hate EA most are probably conflict theorists, and the people who like EA most are probably mistake theorists.
[ten minutes of screaming]
Wow. All I got was a “Goddamnit.”
Yeah, so I thought I might get this reaction, and should probably clarify. I don’t mean that all the solutions that conflict theorists propose in those three domains are good ideas. Rather, I mean that there are *some* solutions which they propose in these areas which would be good ideas, and they have correctly identified that the main opposition to these has come from powerful interest groups who don’t want to lose out.
Solutions I’m thinking of are, respectively: subsidies for renewable energy/taxes on pollution; spending money on better homeless shelters and soup kitchens; getting rid of Jim Crow laws and making outright discrimination illegal. All of these seem to me to have significant positive utility, and were/are opposed for no particularly good reasons. Do you disagree?
I think cost of goods directly relates to energy spent in their construction, so if your renewables don’t make economic sense without subsidies then they’re probably not worth deploying. I’m strongly pro nuclear energy, and I find that many of the arguments against nuclear are profoundly conflict theorist in nature.
Interesting test case.
Are you simply making the _mistake_ of confusing emissions with energy consumption. Or are you simply aiming an argument in the direction of the other side in the knowledge that, even if many people will spot the flaw, some won’t, so it is still a net win to say the wrong thing?
Huh. Don’t know where it fits in this framework, but your comment makes me think of an attitude that I’d paraphrase as “This is the biggest crisis ever, so you should compromise. (Of course I don’t have to compromise.)” Think of the way H. Clinton tried to get libertarian and/or socialist votes, or how most vocal anti-global-warming also steadfastly oppose nuclear power…
1soru1, I’m predicating that fiat currency can be used as an acceptable stand-in for energy use. On that basis, if the currency cost of deploying a solar panel isn’t less than the expected currency return from deploying that solar panel, it’s not worth doing regardless of how many emissions were created in the process since it would be a net energy loss.
The obvious issue with this theory is that fossil fuel emissions externalize costs, so the stated price for fossil fuel power doesn’t accurately track with actual costs, and sufficiently cheap oil would prevent renewables from coming online while still polluting the hell out of everything. But it’s somewhere to start.
So you are quite aware that what you stated was wrong (i.e. ‘obvious issue with this theory’), but you said it anyway.
Can you reach back and reconstruct your state of mind when you said it? Was it temporarily forgetting that issue, or deliberate engaging in a conflict between sides?
@1soru1:
I don’t think articulating an argument compels one to reiterate all possible counterarguments, if only because they tend to be so numerous in almost all cases. Discussion invariably contains gaps, and we don’t have the resources to explore all of them. ‘All models are wrong’. But not, of course, equally.
I can’t say I exactly understand the point in dispute, here, so maybe this was a particularly blatant example. (I
halfunderstand it- I could bullshit my way through an essay question about it and come away with a decent grade- but I don’t have a good framework for the exact degree of tie-in between monetary costs and energy costs, or the limits of potential externality issues.)
For what it’s worth, though, I wouldn’t have parsed ‘I think X directly relates to Y’ as an assertion of fact that X and Y had an inelastic unvarying 1:1 relationship.
all-externalizations-included cost accounting of the sort the ExternE project did imply very strongly that the only energy sources worth using are dams and reactors.
Wind is acceptable if you have enough dams to smooth supply, and nothing else is remotely economic.
Coal in particular is terrifyingly expensive, you just mostly pay for it at the doctor or the mortuary.
I think the cost of goods more strongly relates to the labor spent in their construction than the energy, and to the extent that it includes energy it is because of the labor spent obtaining energy. It is quite likely that the cheaper good is cheaper because it traded the labor of one coal miner against that of two master craftsmen and said, “burn the coal to brute-force this one”.
My dad used to say that you could do anything if you had enough people and energy. (He’s an engineer. To engineers, energy matters). I would add time. The three main contributors to value are people, energy, and time, or the interaction between the three.
… haven’t we already done that? I mean, I admit that I don’t know exactly what Jim Crow laws are, but I’ve always heard them brought up as an example of “bad thing that we used to have but that we thankfully got rid of.”
Jim Crow laws were laws in the South that made discrimination against blacks mandatory. They are indeed no longer a thing.
Also, it’s important to note that “mandatory” part, because there seems to be a group that says “if we got rid of nondiscrimination laws, it’d be just like Jim Crow again”. Unless you think every restaurant owner is chomping at the bit to break out their “whites” and “coloreds” signs, removing laws that make something forbidden will not have the same effect as making it mandatory.
Warming is, on the whole, good when you are cold and bad when you are hot. So if it’s a straight conflict theory fight, with each group supporting its own interest, Canada and the Scandinavian countries should be anti-AGW, the U.S. and China about neutral, India and other warm countries pro-AGW, where “pro-AGW” means “believing that warming is a very serious problem which something must be done about.”
That’s not the pattern I see. It looks more like poor countries being pro-AGW mostly in the belief that they can use the argument to get money from rich countries, everyone else dividing on ideological rather than self-interest lines.
Also, at the risk of flattering myself overmuch, I suspect that an increased appreciation of conflict theory (or rather, an increased wariness of overly-trusting forms of mistake theory) is a common thread among many of my moderate-but-unpopular-among-rationalists political views. These include:
• The median voter should have more influence over government. (By median I mean in terms of power, status, wealth, etc., not in terms of ideology like in the median voter theorem.) In particular, mechanisms designed to limit voters’ influence (like the Supreme Court and superdelegates) are dangerous, and direct democracy (or some smarter variant like liquid democracy) is probably good on the margin.
• A Pigovian wealth tax might be a good idea.
• The ability of arbitrary fringe groups to get their message out via platforms like Facebook is basically a positive development, and everyone screaming about how Mark Zuckerberg is morally culpable for the outcome of the 2016 election needs to calm down and go read Douglas Adams’s 1999 essay which anticipated this whole controversy.
With respect to democracy in particular, I’ve heard a fair number of rationalists explicitly state that they don’t view corruption (which technocracy and other undemocratic systems naturally facilitate) as a serious problem, and that instead of worrying about it we should worry about voters making dumb and destructive choices. And yes, the most recent United States presidential election was evidence in favor of this proposition. But I still see plenty of problems caused by corruption, and I suspect that if the typical rationalist lived under a regime less favorable to people like themselves, they’d feel differently.
(Incidentally, I am confused about the idea that public choice theory is a mistake-theory thing. The triumph of concentrated interests over diffuse ones is a central insight of public choice theory, and that insight is the major reason why I fear corruption and want more democracy on the margin. And it plays nicely into conflict theory; everyone agrees that of course concentrated interests are going to fight kicking and screaming against anything that reduces their relative influence.)
Your ideas are intriguing to me, and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter. But since this is slatestarcodex, do we have any evidence that increased democracy reduces corruption (etc), or are we just engaging in wishful thinking?
I wouldn’t call it “wishful thinking” so much as a 101-level spherical-cow argument. To the extent that voters influence policy, those policies have to match those voters’ interests. To the extent that people and groups not accountable to voters influence policy, they can steer towards policies that benefit themselves at the expense of voters (which is what I mean by “corruption”). And indeed there are many examples of this in practice.
We do need more empirical tests of these kinds of questions, though. The spherical-cow factor doesn’t always dominate.
The link worked when I posted it, and Google gives the same URL as the top result. It must have literally just gone down. Wayback Machine link.
Are you pulling this from the kind of arguments/research of The Dictator’s Handbook? Because if not you should definitely consider doing so! Those authors note that in various fields, whether we’re talking government, corporations, or sports, needing to have a broader base of support decreases corruption. The simplified version of that argument is that the more people you need to have supporting you to hold power, the more you need to provide public goods that make everyone better off rather than private goods benefiting a few.
Haven’t read The Dictator’s Handbook; the above argument wasn’t meant to be anything more than the bog-standard pro-democracy argument that you learn in kindergarten.
>The ability of arbitrary fringe groups to get their message out via platforms like Facebook is basically a positive development
I thought rationalists were on board with this position.
There was a big media narrative that conservatives were hearing political information from their friends and other sources from their filter bubble, instead of from authoritative sources, and this was why they believed in crazy things like Pizzagate, leading to Trump’s election victory. Most educated people I know are in agreement with this. I’m not so sure about rationalists, but there’s definitely a major anti-Facebook movement going on in the rationalsphere right now.
I’m pretty sure we’ve moved on from that because it was too easy to justifiably call the “authoritative” sources that-thing-we-can’t-say. Now the line is that Facebook is bad because Russians can buy ads on it.
I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m pretty down on FB because it seems to me to be having a bad effect on public discussions, and also because I feel like it often has a bad effect on me and people in my social circle. It’s not a matter of whether Russia has bought some Facebook ads or Zuckerberg is a good guy or a bad guy or anything–it just looks like it’s making the world worse in many ways even as in others (like helping people keep in touch with far-flung friends and family) it makes the world better.
I found your 3rd para confusing. Maybe I’m just mindkilled by recent politics*, but my instinct is that the association b/t technocratic vs. democratic and corrupt vs. uncorrupt is nearly backward. There are a million technocratic diagnoses and solutions to various kinds of corruption, which go routinely ignored not because serious, well-intentioned people disagree on the prescription, but because beneficiaries of corrupt bargains are central enough members of political coalitions to protect their privileged position. The more a political system is subject at detailed junctures to democratic processes vs. technocratic decision-making, the more opportunities for interests to maintain corrupt bargains. See, for example, local land-use decision-making favoring incumbents, vs. the increasingly broad push for zoning liberalization coming from technocratic institutions and seeing support only at the state or federal levels.
* ’16 I saw not as dumb vs. corrupt, but as dumb and corrupt vs. merely corrupt–but on the Hansonian view maybe really just reflects corrupt-in-a-way-that-disfavors-me vs. corrupt-in-a-way-that-favors-me.
I think the housing crisis is mostly caused by voters voting in support of their own interests. Normally this is good. The reason it’s bad this time is because a lot of morally relevant people (those who’d like to immigrate but can’t) don’t get a vote. So in a sense, the solution is more democracy. (Which is sort of what’s happening at the state level.)
More generally, the problem with technocracy as a solution to corruption is that, if the technocrats themselves are corrupt, then you’re screwed. If they have control over the broad future direction of things, then this could plausibly be worse than smaller-scale forms of corruption that we tolerate because it’s part of a system that prevents voters’ interests from being steamrollered too badly.
A point in favour of mistake theory in the case of the US election – in many other countries, with the same distribution of votes, Donald Trump would not have been selected as president.
And in those countries, some other distribution of votes would lead to equally perverse outcomes, contrary to the will of a majority of the population. Arrow’s Theorem is totally a thing, and it is a thing you need to account for to avoid making mistakes in this area.
The lack of a perfect solution does not imply that all real solutions are equally bad.
Obviously, because your clear implication was that the US solution was exceptionally bad. But if the extent of your argument is that a solution is exceptionally bad because look at this one single failure in a marginal case, then that does look like you are arguing for the existence of a perfect solution that never fails.
Also, your initial statement was weak on the facts. There are not “many” countries, and may not be any country, in which a 48/46/3/1/1 popular vote split results immediately in the candidate with 48% being appointed head of government. Whether Donald Trump would have been selected as president/prime minister/whatever depends on second-choice preferences that are not recorded on US ballots and about which you cannot make confident assertions.
With different election rules, the campaigns would have been different. Whether intentionally or not, Trump traded millions of worthless votes in California and New York for thousands of critical votes in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Anything that reduces benefits to that particular interest group. Preventing something that reduces benefits to concentrated interest groups in general probably not, since the collection of all concentrated interest groups is itself a diffuse interest group.
For your previous point, note that interest groups are not people. The logic of public choice implies that governments will give benefits to the concentrated interest group I am a member of at the cost of the diffuse interest groups I am a member of, and I am a member of both. That’s why it might be true both that I would lose as a stockholder in a steel company from a shift to free trade but benefit overall from that same shift.
Hence the free trade vs protection argument may be a conflict issue from the standpoint of interest groups but a mistake issue from the standpoint of the individuals who compose them.
Yeah, to be clear, “that particular interest group” was what I meant.
The only way for the average individual to benefit from policies favoring concentrated interest groups over diffuse ones, is if those policies are net positive. Maybe some forms of welfare are like this, but the more typical example is a group being awarded the right to extract rents in a way that’s economically inefficient. Even if everyone is a member of some concentrated interest group that benefits from some such policy, they all still lose. (The real world, of course, is inegalitarian, so some people are net beneficiaries and most people aren’t.)
Both sides sound like caricatures.
I feel like the situation in the realm of policy is no different from what we see in the realm of truth. Radical rationalism ultimately hits a limit because you cannot conjure truth our of pure reason, at some point you need to build upon undemonstrated axioms (and if you think you don’t, you’re probably not noticing your assumptions). Likewise, in policy you ultimately run into competing interests that cannot be explained away or reconciled.
The conflict theorist is like the fundamentalist zealot, and the mistake theorist is like the fedora atheist. Both extremes are bad. However, in general our world still needs more rationality than zealotry, so I invite you to keep the current course.
I see your point, and I think I’m reasonably good at not making the mistakes you describe, but I still identified extremely hard with the mistake theory side and against the conflict theory side of that dichotomy (inset standard caveats here). I don’t think it’s that caricatural.
Seeing this comment section, I think I’m being pretty representative here.
By “ultimately” do you mean ultimately in all issues, or only that there will be at least one issue where this happens?
Suppose my view of the effects of minimum wage is correct. Then most of its supporters, who support it in order to help the poor, are making a mistake. Some supporters, workers in or stockholders of firms that use skilled labor but compete with firms that use less skilled labor (the northern textile industry supporting the minimum wage to handicap their southern competitors), are not making a mistake, but they don’t have enough political power to get what they want without the help of their benevolent and mistaken allies. Have we ultimately run into competing interests?
Wouldn’t this theory predict that you’d have an audience lacking both left-wing conflict-theorists and right-wing conflict-theorists? But you’ve had far less trouble attracting representation from people who think the primary driving conflict is Western Civilization vs Barbaric Degenerates, although that is definitely still a conflict-based narrative.
Still, as you say. It could be worth a shot. Hypotheses are there to be tested.
The people bemoaning civilizational degeneracy have been treated with more respect here than they would’ve been in virtually any other ideologically-neutral intellectual space.
I will grant that the… Raumgeist? of this ostensibly-neutral place casts hostility leftwards more easily than rightwards, but even so, I don’t think it’s enough to explain the discrepancy. Adding what should be a symmetric effect from lack of conflict-theoretical consideration wouldn’t increase the asymmetry of the outcome.
Hmm, but maybe addition is the wrong metaphor. Perhaps feeling like people aren’t listening to your message or speaking a discursive language you can understand is multiplicatively more unpleasant than merely one or the other.
I would have said the people here were unusually good at this. Maybe I’m misunderstanding?
Sorry, that should really be “nor.” That is, the hypothetical Marxist might feel that they’re being attacked as an Outgrouper, and that the local population are talking in the weird way that ‘mistake theorists’ do, thereby seeming like shills for Wall Street.
I don’t know if hostility, but there are a couple of blog entries that would naturally attract some of the more right-wing conflict-oriented people.
To which the response started:
Alternatively, other “ideologically-neutral intellectual spaces” qualify their neutrality by the principle that there is no enemy to the left, that people to their right are evil, people to their left at worst mistaken. It’s the relative openness to right wing conflict types that’s at issue, after all.
That’s probably true, and I think they’re correct to think that way. As a libertarian, I find myself often agreeing with left-liberals on ends, but not always on means (i.e. I agree with liberal terminal values like “improving quality of life for everyone” and “ending discrimination based on immutable traits like race and gender”, but I also believe that a lot of left-liberal policies are at best ineffective and at worst counter-productive at achieving such goals). Conversely, I find myself completely disagreeing with conservatives on ends, while sometimes agreeing with them on means (i.e. even when I agree with conservative policies, I feel like conservatives are promoting those polices for all the wrong reasons; for instance, I oppose the minimum wage because it hurts the poor, whereas they seem to oppose the minimum wage because they either don’t care about the poor or actively believe that poor people deserve to remain in poverty).
Effectively, I tend to apply conflict theory when dealing with people to my right and mistake theory when dealing with people to my left (with some exceptions, like authoritarian far-leftists, who I definitely see as the enemy just as much as conservatives and far-rightists).
Exactly, it’s the neutral vs conservative thing again. The mainstream media isn’t really a hotbed of Marxism, as some people like to think, but at least Marxists are free to join in the comment section without getting banned for expressing their views. So for the right-wing equivalent to comment outside their own ideological bubble, they pretty much have to come here.
Hypothesis: Blogs attract (angry?) comments from conflict theorists opposed to the viewpoints expressed in the blog, even if the blog mostly makes mistake theoretic arguments. More expansively, it may well be that mistake theorists will only comment on the blogs of other mistake theorists (regardless of viewpoint) while conflict theorists prefer to comment on the blogs of people with opposing viewpoints (regardless of theory).
As a result, a mistake theoretic blog would (according to this hypothesis) attract every demographic -except- for conflict theorists aligned with the blog’s overall goals; while a conflict theoretic blog will attract conflict theorists of both sides and very few mistake theorists of either kind.
Are you claiming there aren’t any Marxists here because the blog is Marxist? (or overall Marxist-aligned).
If so I think we can discard said Hypothesis safely.
More that Marxists do not regard SSC as ‘the enemy’ in any appreciable way.
Maybe not my most charitable interpretation, but I think Right-wing conflict theorists stay here because it’s one of the few cosmopolitan comment sessions where they don’t get banned, and Left-wing conflict theorists avoid this place precisely because the Righ-wingers are allowed to stay.
(They see Right-wingers around, and conclude the blog is a Right-wing fortress; they choose to move because they have other cosmopolitan blogs to voice their opinions with more peer support)
Hey, I even saw one of them saying something like this!
Two points: What struck me in your post was that the examples you gave for conflict theories all came from the Marxist perspective. While (cultural) Marxists may be the most obvious, unabashed conflict theorists these days, the behavior of the American right wing looks like they have their fair share of conflict theorists, and Republican tax and health care policy often smells more of an undeclared class warfare than of careful consideration of the pros and cons.
Which brings me to the seconds point: this looks not like a fundamental question of what the world is really like, and more like a multi-player game theory problem, in particular a multi-player prisoner’s dilemma. It’s all fine and dandy – in fact, it’s probably the most constructive, helpful thing to do – to play “mistake theory” if everyone else is playing the same game, but if you have a sufficiently strong faction playing “conflict theory” (refusing to compromise, because everyone else is the devil), they have more success than they should. “Conflict theory” is like a bad Nash equilibrium, a self-fulfilling prophecy – if everyone behaves according to the diagnosis “It’s power-hungry, uncompromising people on the other side who cause the problem”, there will be no lack of power-hungry, uncompromising people on all sides, causing all sorts of problems.
The first part of this is more or less what I wanted to say; Conflict Theory is basically how we wound up with Trump.
We basically wound up with Trump because Clinton got caught when she stole the primary from Bernie. On that note, this is a socialist Presidential candidate’s best chance ever in America. It’s like if Wilson got caught stealing the primary from Debs and used his remaining clout to make the D party make fools of themselves covering for him. People in 2020 will have a choice between voting for D party fools and crooks who get caught, voting for Trump, and voting for a socialist.
Or a Libertarian. Or a Green.
I don’t think the two main parties stay in power mostly because everyone likes them more than the alternatives. I think they stay in power because they’re pretty effective Schelling Points, and there are a lot of alternatives.
Right, Clinton got caught stealing the primary, which made certain groups realize she was in Conflict with them rather than just making Mistakes.
Better than 90% of American voters today, do not acknowledge the existence of choices other than voting for the guy with the (D) after their name and voting for the guy with the (R) after their name. If that changes in 2020, it will be because Trump soured some of the (R) crowd on that approach, but for the same reason team (D) will be even more convinced that “wasting” their votes on a third party is an intolerable risk.
The #NeverTrump former Republicans are not going to even consider voting for a socialist, so the only way that a socialist candidate has a better chance this year than last is if the socialist actually captures the Democratic party nomination. How likely do you really think that is?
For a second i did a double take and wondered if this was sarcasm or tinfoil hattery, and i was really hoping it would the former. Imagine my disappointment on reading the rest of the post and finding that you are dead serious.
Clinton won because more Democratic primary voters wanted Clinton. This is confirmed by the polls, which largely tracked with Clinton and Sander’s actual performance in the primaries. Unless the Clinton campaigned managed to somehow sabotage both the vote and the polls without anybody noticing, they did not steal the primary.
As far as i can tell, the only evidence of the Clinton campaign doing anything like stealing the primary are emails showing DNC antipathy toward Sanders. This amounts to… what precisely? Psychic anti-Bernie rays? There is no evidence that this materially swung the election from Sanders to Clinton, or indeed that the DNC even tried to do such a thing. This whole narrative stands on nothing more than bad vibes.
Maybe the real reason we wound up with Trump because Sanders damaged the party front runner by refusing to concede when it was obvious he’s already lost. This is not something i really believe, but it sure as hell sounds more way more plausible than, “Clinton stole the primary!”
How do you define success? If the other side is right in its mistake theory, then the policies the conflict theory faction is pushing are bad for it as well as for others.
I never thought about this consciously like this and I think it’s a useful concept. I was already aware that many people care more about ideology than policy.
I think I’d consider myself a hard conflict theorist, in a way. I’d prefer to concern myself with mistake theory, but policy details are not as relevant as fixing the main ideology. E.g., I don’t think there is much value in discussing the pros&cons of increasing minimum wage if we can’t agree whether we want to help poor people in the first place.
Or to put it differently: the mistake theorists can only begin their work when the conflict theorists are done.
Everyone agrees that helping poor people is a good thing–the bottom half of the income distribution pays close to zero federal income tax and the Republican tax bill did not change that. People disagree about what policies help the poor and about how much they want to help the poor, what cost in other things they are in favor of they are willing to pay.
I’m a big believer in conflict theory as a descriptive theory of politics. I think you’re selling it a little short in this post by overemphasizing Marxist theory when it’s not strictly necessary.
Let’s pick a relatively clean example: the continuing copyright extensions to keep Mickey Mouse out of the public domain. If you try to understand the extensions through mistake theory you’re going to get very very confused, because the arguments will seem obviously nonsensical. However, if you use conflict theory and assume that Disney is wielding power over Congress, everything makes sense and you’ll accurately guess what will happen the next time copyright extension comes up.
Another example: American Slavery. The intellectual and moral arguments against slavery were well developed at the time of the revolution, but it took almost a century for slavery to actually be abolished. All the evil and stupid arguments for slavery were downstream of the massive power slaveholders had, and their strong interest in maintaining that power. The only way to resolve the problem was to reduce the power of the slaveholders in the traditional way, by killing most of their young men and conquering their territory. The democracy was a ritualized alternative to the bloodshed, but the same fundamental power underlies them both. If you’re trying to make predictions about the world, the troops matter much more than the arguments.
So yes, I think for most political issues, both “sides” correctly understand that they will benefit from winning and the other side will lose from losing. This can be complicated by complex alliances and radically different moral values, but eventually if you dig deep you’ll find where the “winners” actually win. The Marxist version combines this knowledge with the idea that a specific alliance (the working class) and a specific interest (full value of the work produced) but you don’t need that to understand the idea and make accurate predictions.
I don’t know if you have seen, but copyright will probably not be extended again the near future. Mostly because the anti-copyright side is now much stronger politically than it was in 1998. https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/01/hollywood-says-its-not-planning-another-copyright-extension-push/
That seems to support a conflict theory way of looking at the issue. It’s not that the arguments against a copyright extension have gotten better, it’s that the opponents of a copyright extension have gotten stronger.
I’ve seen this mentioned in the news, but I still don’t understand why. Just how far in advance do you think you can predict American politics? The first time that not extending copyrights in the U. S. would have significant effects will be in 2023, which is five years from now, and definitely after the next presidential election. And that’s not even a hard deadline, because it has happened at least once that U. S. copyright law was modified in such a way that some works whose copyright protection has previously expired in the U. S. became protected again (in 1994, see “https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uruguay_Round_Agreements_Act”).
> The only way to resolve the problem was to reduce the power of the slaveholders in the traditional way, by killing most of their young men and conquering their territory.
Note that that was only necessary precisely because the slaveholders consciously defined themselves as such and interpreted any argument attempting to find a mistake in their presentation of the rationality or theology of the case as an attack.
Most countries were able to get away with abolition via compensation because both sides were still operating in mistake mode.
I wish I had the time to answer this with a thousand words, but I’ll just say this:
There’s a thousand caveats to that, where I could point out that people should use both theories to become a true Gray Jedi of political theory, but I think that wouldn’t address your point.
I think both a Pure Mistake Theorist and a Pure Conflict Theorist will (probably, I don’t know the specifics) look at the “Disney meddles with public domain” issue and say “Disney is defecting in the cosmic Prisoner’s Dilemma”.
The fundamental difference isn’t that Mistake Theory says “We should always cooperate no matter what”. It’s more subtle and nuanced than that, where Conflict Theory focuses more on the conflict part, finding targets, gathering troops, while mistake theory focuses more on making defecting hard and cooperating easier, making honest mistakes harder, etc.
An example is the Net Neutrality debate. We all want cheaper, faster internet. Some people think that, since ISPs want to make more money, the way to go is to do make it illegal for them to make certain things more expensive. I think this inefficient and/or counter-productive, and the way to go would be to do what France did and go for aggressive local-loop unbundling, to encourage competition. No specific ISP would be punished or forbidden to do things, and people wouldn’t have to rely on ISPs somehow not being evil, but market rules would lower the prices nonetheless (again, see the French market for details).
This sounds like a prediction. If Steamboat Willie enters the public domain, will you consider that evidence against your current model? Or just evidence that Disney wasn’t as strong as you thought?
Put another way: give your current model, how weak would Disney’s influence have to be to produce this result, and how (else) could we gauge this?
Even the Civil War isn’t that clear a case. The war imposed enormous costs on both sides. If the outcome had been accurately predicted by both sides they could have saved a lot of blood and treasure, all been better off, with some compromise, perhaps along the lines of what was done in the British West Indies.
So the decision of the Confederate states to go to war was, ex post, a mistake, as was the failure of the Union to offer them more attractive terms for abolition.
Under the 1909 act, the copyright would have expired in 1984. The 1976 act extended protection for Mickey but it did so as a result of bringing U.S. practice into alignment with European practice. The Sonny Bono copyright term extension act of 1998 was the first change in the law that one could plausibly describe as designed to keep Mickey Mouse out of the public domain.
Also, so far, the last.
How could the Union have offered more attractive terms, when the South seceded before any terms were given? The Civil War happened because the South did not even want to discuss the matter, and on realizing it could no longer be avoided, they chose to draw blades rather than come to the table.
It seams to me they both have a nugget of truth to them. I don’t think that the Koch bros or George Soros go home at night curling their mustache while petting a white cat while thinking about how they can get more rich and powerful. I think they developed a world view based on their own life experiences and think that that gives them some kind of special insight on how to run the economy and that their donations are purely altruistic to help people. I’m also 100% sure that is the worst possible thing they could be spending money on.
As for the happy technocrats that just want the best policy; I’m sure that is why during the ACA fight we had a long discussion about how single payer works twice as well for half the cost in every other country….. Oh, wait nobody even mentioned it because our right wing president Obama just pulled something off the shelf at heritage and then dangled a public option before pulling that back.
Technocrats like Obama who designed programs to use poor home owners to ‘Foam the Runway’ for the big banks.
Oh, wait. They probably weren’t very good technocrats anyways since Obama let Citibank staff his cabinet just after they crashed the economy.
IMO technocrats fall into the “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” category.
I remember someone on a Magic: The Gathering discussion who said roughly “If your personality can be summarized with a set of colors on the Personality Color Wheel, then you suck and your personality is really boring and flat”.
The same applies here. Nobody (worth talking to) is only ever on one side of any given axis.
U.S. health care is indeed unusually expensive buy the alternatives don’t work twice as well–on measures of quality of health care the U.S. does reasonably well. .
And single payer doesn’t describe health care in every other country. Other countries have a range of policies involving various mixes of public and private provision.
It seems clear to me that some political problems are mistakes and some are conflicts. The issue here is really about the meta-level: when theorists disagree about which problems are mistakes and which are conflicts, are those disagreements themselves mistakes or conflicts? It seems to me that either disagreements about theory are mistakes, or we’re doomed to epistemological nihilism in which “truth”, “science”, etc are nothing more than rhetorical weapons. If being a Marxist means having a conflict theory of political *theory*, as opposed to just a conflict theory of politics, then perhaps Marxists are scarce here simply because they deny the relevance of the conversation you’re trying to have. Such meta-Marxists can’t be reasoned with because they reject reason itself. Whether that rejection is a mistake or a conflict may be left as an exercise for the reader.
Yes, I agree. There are a lot of conflicts, and some groups have different interests.
I am an Israeli, and there are a lot of examples of conflicts in the Israeli context – Jew/Arab is the main one, where a large group of Israeli Arabs have conflicted national Identity.
But not only that – the religious settler movement also have very different interests from main Jewish society, and would spend lots of resources to achieve ends that are not in line with what most people believe.
Or the Ultra-Orthodox society, which want to keep state support for religious practices and their own group.
I think treating society as homogeneous leads to mistake theorists, but when different groups arise, conflict theorists come to the fore.
There are also the demonstrably true facts that:
a. People tend to find mistake-theory type arguments that align with their interests or beliefs a lot more convincing than ones that contradict their interests or beliefs.
b. People with strong beliefs/interests on one side of an issue often fund the thinkers/writers/researchers who are arguing their side of the mistake-theory debate. Sometimes this just means finding sympathetic people and giving them money; other times it’s more like intellectual hired guns.
c. Powerful people can and do get some mistake-theory-type arguments excluded from the public sphere. (Think of someone like Charles Murray, who’s operating almost entirely in the realm of mistake theory.)
All of these are things that play very well with a smart conflict theorist’s worldview–sure, sometimes there are genuine differences of opinion about the best policies, but those conflicts routinely have powerful interests putting a heavy thumb on the scales to make sure the outcomes of the debates favor their interests.
Mistake theorist: there can be multiple reasons that …
Conflict theorist interrupts: MANSPLAINER!
It seems like the best argument for conflict theory is other conflict theorists. You don’t have to look too close at the rhetoric of Donald Trump to see that him and his supporters view the world from a zero sum conflict theory standpoint. So how do you respond to that? They aren’t going to be any more receptive to how they might be mistaken than the Marxists are. Rather you need to rely on building a mobilized opposition, and work to divide his base if you wish to successfully oppose any of his aims.
Put another way, perhaps even if one is inclined more towards the mistake theorist world view it can be necessary to adopt the conflict theorist one for dealing with other conflict theorists? Are they even separate world views, or just a reflection of ones level of social trust? I would think the appropriate level of social trust is one proportionate to the degree of social trustworthiness.
By the way were you thinking of another way to frame the post-modernism post when you wrote this? It would seem like, by your definition anyway, the post-modernist view would correspond with the conflict theorist one, just seen from a different angle.
It’s a little more complex than that.
Mistake/conflict is an important dichotomy and identifies two orthogonal vectors in idea-space.
The problem facing someone who looks at the world purely in terms of conflict is that if they want to win and acquire power, they do need to engage with the world as it is and not how they wish it were.
The problem facing someone who looks at the world purely in terms of mistakes is that boy! do your ideological opponents often make mistakes that benefit themselves personally! Isn’t it funny how that works out?
Seen this way, Donald Trump and ‘Trumpism’ is more of a synthesis of the conflict/mistake thesis/antithesis. It is a combination of the low-tax, low-regulation policies that have always been advocated by the intellectual Right with “lock her up” and “drain the swamp” and “you have to go back.” The kind of us-and-them fighting-talk that hasn’t been seen at the forefront of the Right for a *long* time.
I have noticed this. It does not appear to be exclusive to my ideological opponents.
It’s still useful to target the mistakes, though, even if people are self-deceiving. Your enemies depend on the lies they tell themselves. Every piece of muddled thinking is a strategic weakness.
Yudkowsky alluded about this here. (I am a fan of the school that says you can quote someone approvingly without that suggesting you actually like them. That being said, I do actually like Yudkowsky. Quite a lot, actually.)
My point is that mistake theorists don’t realise that sometimes the people who disagree with them are not self-deceiving. Not really. They say they believe in the invisible dragon, they believe that they believe in the invisible dragon, but all their predictions about reality are as if they did not really believe this.
They act as if they believe in the invisible dragon when that belief benefits them, and not when it doesn’t, but if you ask them if they believe in the invisible dragon they will say “oh of course I believe in the invisible dragon.”
While we’re quoting people we don’t necessarily approve of, proto-alt-right Lawrence Auster coined the phrase “unprincipled exception” to describe this behaviour on the Left.
Edit: I also see Scott has used this phrase.
Good point.
alwaysoften forget about belief-in-belief. I need to watch for that blind spot.
I had the same thought after reading it. There appears to be a lot of melding between the conflict and the mistake paradigm. In particular I’m thinking about Communist Russia and FDR and the new deal. In both cases they figured if you were just smart enough you could fix the state with technocrats, but in both cases they had a fairly conflict driven ideology.
Except there is no rigorous reason to believe that The Neal Deal fixed anything, and Communist Russia sure as shit didn’t.
No one is saying the melding worked. Just that it was an example of the melding of the two theories.
They eat babies so the whole discussion is pointless; peace or war, their regular life cycle is way more bloodier than their conflicts.
I’ve read the story (and it was pretty good).
I meant, if I’m a mistake theorist, does the quote imply that I should be
a. Wrestling with my previously-unconscious bias that predisposes me to see conflict theorists as the enemy
or
b. Wrestling with my previously-held heuristic that seeing people as the enemy is unproductive at best and disastrous at worst?
Is it possible that current Trump supporters (and Trump himself) started as mistake theorists on illegal immigration, and after 30 years of making coherent arguments against lax enforcement of immigration laws on moral, practical, and economic grounds realized they were not dealing with mistake theorists in an illegal immigration debate, but with conflict theorists in a demographic war, and responded?
Which came first, “open borders” and “no person is illegal” or “you have to go back?”
To the extent that it is possible to evaluate where mistake theorists stand by looking at expert opinion, the majority of evidence seems to fall on the pro-immigration side. Vox has a good summary. (In particular, I would draw your attention to the “Immigration-skeptical experts are rare and eccentric” section — but read the whole thing.) Noah Smith has a bunch of links in this Twitter thread.
If Trump supporters were disillusioned mistake theorists, I would expect them to have engaged with these arguments and come up with satisfactory replies. Where is the evidence of that engagement? I agree that there are conflict theorists on both sides of the immigration debate, but as far as I can tell the mistake theorists are heavily clustered on one side.
Click on lengthy Vox article. Control-F “illegal.” Two matches. Hmmmm….
I too believe in totally eliminating almost all illegal immigration … by legalizing it.
The article was a glorified listicle that didn’t steelman any of the arguments for keeping our border with Mexico porous. It didn’t address the fact that poor immigrants consume more in taxpayer benefits than they provide. Let’s step outside the US. Take a look at the Somalian unemployment rate in Sweden. Last I checked it was somewhere above
90%75%. While I am sure the Somalians themselves are better off, do you think the Somalians are a net benefit for the native Swedes economically?
It would be a “net benefit to happiness” if I let homeless people sleep in my home, but I’m not going to do it. It would drastically change the culture of my home and incur social and economic costs for me. Trump’s approach to immigration is this attitude at a nation-level. Is immigration a privilege which we grant to those we deem worthy, or a right to those who twist the door handle and make themselves comfortable?
EDIT: To further elaborate because I cannot reply to the two intelligent responses below. I used the Swedish example to point out that “economic benefit” seems to be more of a Motte-and-Bailey argument than a core argument. In other words, if these illegal immigrants were not a net economic benefit, the response on the Left would be the same. To the extent there is an economic benefit from these illegal immigrants, I believe that is why the moderate Republicans in Congress steadfastly refuse to enforce immigration laws even when they are elected to do so.
I believe Trumpism’s argument against illegal immigration is a triad and one of the principle reasons he won the primary and was elected in the first place, and not addressed well in the Vox article: 1) it harms those at the bottom of the American economic ladder the most, by putting them in direct competition with illegal immigrant labor willing to work for less, 2) immigration without assimilation will balkanize and weaken the United States as a whole, and 3) the rate of immigration (legal + illegal) is very, very high compared to other countries and the consequences are unknown. So let’s enforce the laws on the books while we still can until we figure out just what those consequences are.
First, it’s not 90%, though the unemployment rate for Somalis in Sweden is pretty shocking. But how is it relevant to how porous the Mexican border with the U.S. should be? The unemployment rate of Mexicans in the US is barely higher than the total unemployment rate, so it would appear that either Mexicans and Somalis are different, or the US and Sweden are different, or perhaps both.
The issue here is that the model treating your nation as your house, entails treating other people’s houses as part of your house.
The debate is not over whether immigrants are allowed to live in your house, but whether they’re allowed to be invited into other peoples’ houses, or sold houses, or sold land, by those other people.
If the answer is yes, those people get control of their own property. If the answer is no, their property is getting controlled by other people, who presume they own it because it’s in the country they live in.
I can see it as being reasonable to not want consequentialism used to tell you who to let in your house, but it seems reasonable for it to tell you that you’re not allowed to control other people’s houses.
Answer to first question: No.
Blaming problems on newcomers appears to be one of the commonest failure modes in human thinking. This applies to opponents of relaxed zoning laws, opponents of gentrification, and opponents of colonialism. Maybe it also applies here.
In a related story, I’ve become more reluctant to blame Trump on Democrats newly converted to conservatism.
So would the Native Americans have been wrong to blame the Settlers for their problems? Or those that were brutally colonized wrong to blame the colonialists? Please elaborate.
Maybe we can resume this discussion at the next open thread.
Registered to say that I’m definitely in the “Hard Conflict Theory” classification, and it always seemed obvious to me.
I come here for Scott’s posts, which are usually extremely high-quality though with certain blind spots sometimes, but sure, everybody has them. The ability to make what would normally be rather dry medical literature into an extraordinarily engaging read is really an amazing talent and so I read pretty much every main post that comes up.
Sometimes, I read the comments, which, you know, is something you should never do, but hey, he moderates the blog and people are generally very civil! I don’t read them a lot, though, so I might not have gotten the best read. Still, in the past I just always found it a little weird that the readers and commenters of this blog would talk about incentive structures, but didn’t seem to apply that logic to the way they apply to power and wealth in our current, real-life society, and…I really *did* attribute it to “These people are closer in the hierarchy towards the rich and powerful, and are therefore incentivized to be opposed to any radical changes to the status quo.” Not in a malice sense, in a more “Job depends on it and therefore won’t question it” sense, but, heh, I felt that it was there. That might be a little mean to y’all here in the comments, but it’s sort of an important point, right? Because y’all seem to make such a big deal of how smart, and how well-considered you try to be, and all that, and I’m in the column of “This is super obvious, and furthermore, anybody who is posting here, where High IQ is regularly mentioned as being both a real fact and a point of pride who doesn’t see it must be lying, which makes them either silently complicit, or an enemy.”
That makes me sound a lot more aggressive than I am in person! But it has been something I’ve thought of when reading the comments. And…while I appreciate that some of the folks here might really just be people who assume good faith all the time, the post hasn’t really disabused me of the feeling that many people, here and elsewhere, are more intentional about that. I don’t know if that’s both necessary and true, so, ya know, this can be my one and only post on here if you’d like.
I’m getting the feeling that the commentariat is dismissing conflict theory a bit rashly because it sounds like a vindication of those mean SJW bullies.
A lot of people are conflating descrptive conflict theory — “interests conflict, and conflicts of interest drive many things” — and normative conflict theory — “My Side Must WIn!!”
Oh, that makes sense, nicely spotted.
Yes, thank you, I can’t tell which one Scott wants to talk about.
It’s also a vindication of Trump’s approach to those same mean SJW bullies. Both Trump and SJWs are looked on rather poorly here, but I have to admit Trump’s approach seems to be fighting them more effectively than careful rhetoric ever has.
He makes a lot of them unhappy. I’m guessing others are thrilled with him.
(Speaking of ‘SJW Bullies’ which != SJ people in general, because, conjunction if nothing else).
Unless I’ve missed something, Trump hasn’t done anything to take the wind out of their sails, though. Kind of the opposite. This does not seem like a good thing.
I just wanted to say I really like that you are sharing this.
I’d like to hear more about this, if you’d care to elaborate.
The point is your political philosophy is DANGEROUS to me. Scott is way way way too kind to Marxism in this piece. And your providing an example of it.
You state directly that anyone not agreeing with you is complicit with the bourgeoisie, and therefore an enemy. You understand how aggressive this makes you sound. That’s because the Conflict Theory leaves only one “solution” for fixing that problem, which is destroying your enemy!
This is why Communism killed 100 million people in the 20th century!!!
I vehemently disagree with the idea that this blog should be “more fair” to Marxists. If anything its been too kind.
Marxist theory is utter complete deadly bullshit. Its final solution is always mass murder. It can’t escape from that solution or come up with any other solution.
My vote is to discard it completely. If Conflict Theory wants to be taken seriously, the idea that “anybody who is posting here, where High IQ is regularly mentioned as being both a real fact and a point of pride who doesn’t see it must be lying, which makes them either silently complicit, or an enemy.” MUST be taken off the table!
Because if we’re talking about good governance and your solution is to kill/imprison/subjugate everyone who disagrees with you about what good governance is, you need to step aside and let the adults govern.
>Sometimes, I read the comments, which, you know, is something you should never do
I really strongly disagree with this sentiment. You should always read the comments for an article because they will (usually) give a rebuttal to it. Yes that rebuttal has a good chance of being passionate, polemic, and/or profane, but it will usually point out at least some weaknesses in the author’s points. In fact, there seems to be a pattern that writers who say comments are terrible or close comment sections tend to also be ones that write outrage bait with bad epistemiology.
I guess there is no way of saying what you are trying to say without sounding rude; in my opinion, you did a good job and didn’t sound obnoxious at all.
Maybe it will sound like I’m trying to play gotcha, but here I go:
You should be more specific. What is it that folks here are failing to discuss in terms of incetive stgructures, and why is it a problem? Bear in mind that this blog can’t cover every possible topic, and that any many of these social topics are complicated and may lead people operating under the same Mistake Theory paradigm to different conclusions.
Somewhat paradoxically, looks like you have a higher opinion of us than most of the commenters themselves do. The general IQ and compassion may be high here, but we are not immune to error and to disinformation. Even the smartest philosophers among the Greeks believed in things latter proved wrong. Maybe we really don’t get what is obvious to you because of different info, background, education, etc.
Most, if not all, of the “incentive problems” that are ascribed to the state can also be ascribed to private property. This is even more so, in a world where private ownership becomes the highest entity in the social hierarchy.
The Jacobite blog post is pretty blatant in this mistake. It’s not that the initial Jacobin post was ignoring the principal agent problem (go back and read it if you don’t believe me!), its that it was arguing that shifting the balance of power from the state to property doesn’t solve the problem. The Jacobite mistook (?) this as saying the Leftist was uninterested in the problem, going on to declare Marxists as “uninterested in theory”.
except they are orders of magnitude smaller, because the institutions in question are orders of magnitude smaller, and unlike with the state, the people who let them fester suffer direct, personal loss, not generalized societal loss, so the problem is more visible and the people creating it have more incentive to fix it.
This looks like the brewing of a bad dichotomy, but I’m not sure what you mean enough to critique it.
One reason property holdings remain small is that the highest level of social authority, and the one responsible for defense, is the state. If you took that position away, I don’t think private property holdings would remain small for long, as they would begin to fill that role.
And anyway, its not size that matters so much, as whether the power is autocratic or democratic. Say what you will about democracy’s bad incentives- autocracy is worse, and has a bloodier history to prove it.
Competitive dictatorship, which is how we run hotels and restaurants, on the other hand, has much better incentives. I have no vote on what is on the menu in your restaurant, an absolute vote on which restaurant I eat at.
Is that what you mean by autocracy? It’s the main control mechanism under private property.
@Guy in TN:
I wrote a few paragraphs suggesting that families with children tend to be (very small) autocracies, and most people don’t mind them much, but rereading it it seemed needlessly snarky.
I agree that we want to avoid violence- violence is bad. And I’m not actually a fan of autocracy (between you and me, I honestly have my doubts about the way we treat children).
But I think most people do actually have an intuition that size is pretty important. I’d rather be metaphorically enslaved by a corporation I could leave if I ever really really wanted to than literally enslaved by a government where the only hope of release was death.
Informally, I have the sense that both the government and the market are large, clunky machines that sometimes break down or go haywire in ways that result in enormous human cost. There are certainly a lot of ways in which they mirror each other. But my current sense is that corporate breakdown is ‘safer’- not in the sense that it doesn’t matter, but in terms of scale.
The Financial Crisis was bad.
The Holocaust was worse.
King Leopold II’s reign in the Congo was pretty terrible, and I’ve heard some people blame capitalism for that, but I feel like it’s not a coincidence that we’re talking about a King with a government to sic on people who resist, so I’m reluctant to pin that one entirely on the market.
But the history I know is only a tiny fraction of the history there is. Can you give me an example of holocaust-level failure resulting from a haywire market? Not a case where a market failed to save people, but one where it actually killed them?
@DavidFriedman
It’s the same problem we discussed a few weeks ago. Looking at the relative non-violence of, say, the government of a random county in Michigan, and thinking that if we just vest the highest level of power with these folks, world peace would be assured.
Yes, private property is an example of autocratic control, at least in theory. In practice, it is tempered by the higher, democratic control of state power. It works okay when it is controlled like this; its our current status quo. But changing to a system of absolute, undemocratic authority would be very different from the current system.
Not unrelated: Have you thought about the reason that actually-existing rights enforcement agencies choose not to cooperate with each other? It seems to be that once you are at the top, you lose your incentive to be competitive.
@Jack Letcher
Your family argument isn’t bad, honestly. In a scenario with a sharp divergence in mental capacities (such as parent/toddler), an autocratic situation is better than a democratic, at least to a certain point.
You won’t get any disagreement from me here: the failure or malevolence of corporations doesn’t hold a candle to the failures or malevolence of states, and its because of scale. If you change the scale of an entity, which includes not just its physical size, but the power it exerts, then you change its influence. There are no examples of private entities bombing cities, because they are not at the top of the social hierarchy in our system. There are also no examples of country governments bombing cities, despite these government being democratically controlled, non-market entities.
This is why arguments along the lines of “Look at all the bad things the state has done, let’s decrease its size, and in turn increase the size of private power, which up to this point hasn’t had failures at such a large scale” make no sense to me. Replacing the authority of the state with the authority of private property drastically increases the power of property, which increases its influence on world events.
Maybe to limit fallout from failure, we should have geographically smaller states? It’s a question worth examining, at least.
Any individual commenter knows that his comments have essentially no effect on the overall structure of the society. Insofar as we have a selfish interest it isn’t in comments that maintain a status quo we like, it’s in comments that make us seem smart, or interesting, or in other ways get us status here and, if we comment under our real names, elsewhere.
To make your argument work, you need something more like “we benefit from the status quo, we will feel guilty if we believe the status quo is radically unjust in our favor, we don’t like feeling guilty, so we have an incentive to believe that the status quo is about right.”
Most commenters here, left right or libertarian, don’t seem to believe the status quo is about right, although they differ in what is wrong with it. But I can’t think of any who appear to believe not only that it is wrong but that it is wrong in ways which largely benefit them.
That is a great analysis. And a corrollary of the mistake theory/conflict theory immediately sprang to my mind.
Mistake theory is a great tool for people whose main strength is their intelligence. It’s an intellectual strategy.
Conflict theory is a great tool for people whose main strength is their strength of will. It’s an emotional strategy.
You can clearly see this coming out in the two sides of the argument – the Jacobite article actually bothers to explain what public choice theory IS, on the grounds that if you’re making an intellectual argument it’s fairly key that people actually understand what you’re talking about. The people who wrote the Baffler argument don’t appear to care very much if their audience is – well – baffled. ‘Take it from us, these public choice people are just Bad And Wrong, and you know this because we’re the Good Guys and we’re telling you.’ It looks a little like an intellectual argument (because it’s written down at all in the first place) but its primary purpose is to stir up emotions.
Avoiding mistake theory arguments is rational for a conflict theorist, because the more intellectually skilled mistake theorists might be able to persuade them they’re wrong even if they’re not, using their uber rhetorical skills.
Avoiding conflict theory conflicts is rational for a mistake theorist, because after sufficient yelling and handwaving they’re likely to run out of emotional juice and just agree to whatever the conflict theorist wants in order to keep the peace.
Mistake theorists would probably like to think that they can educate conflict theorists into being mistake theorists instead, but my analysis above still holds, since even if the general level of smarts in the population is high, somebody has to be in the bottom 50 percent, and it’s in these people’s interests to move a dispute onto a ground that they have more of an advantage in.
I don’t know what people who are both dumb AND weak-willed do in this situation.
I think this model makes a lot of sense. Of note: if Conflict Theory attracts people who are intellectually disadvantaged, that probably doesn’t just mean dumb people. I imagine are a lot of people with perfectly good intellectual ability who still find themselves mysteriously loosing arguments even when they Know They Are Right. If your identity gets tangled up with a bad model, rational debate may be somewhat hazardous for you even if your intellectual abilities are generally good.
Conversely, if your identity gets tangled up with a good model, you can punch above your weight-class in rational debate
People who are both dumb and weak-willed, or who recognize there is a risk they may run up against someone smarter or stronger willed than themselves, well, those people can join teams. Plus, other people are joining teams too, so even the smartest/toughest has to do that also, just to keep up. For some contests there may be a natural ceiling to effective team size, and for some contests that size may be very close to “one” for practical purposes. Even so, nearly nobody has a strong enough signal as to how smart/strong willed other people are to feel too confident that they’re sufficiently outside the mean to be the smartest/most willful of all 7 billion people on the planet, or even of all the 100k or so folks they might cross paths with in their life, particularly given there are incentives for people who are/are not extremely strong or extremely smart to disguise the fact. So everybody will at least kinda try to have a team for basically everything important.
… Which in turn means that if you convince someone to treat your arguments as something other than soldiers, you’ve convinced them you and they are on the same team, at least provisionally, at some level. And if you’re smarter or stronger-willed than they, and empathize with them (or appear to), perhaps they’ll experience that as “charisma” because everyone really wants to be on teams that are smart and strong willed.
Also, team memberships (religion, red-team/blue-team, something-something-gender-mumble-cough) with major alignment-type feelings can be expected to have systematic reach into one’s whole world view, and changing these “highest-order” alignments is the sort of thing that would completely destabilize nearly all one’s other team-memberships / relationships, much the way that falling in love tends to do.
Some people might try to avoid even being open to having beliefs at all on these highest-level areas, and take a strategy of “but not very serious about it” toward these highest-order alignments, and mostly aim to get through life as sports fans and sushi lovers, rather than as materialists-and-very-serious-about-it, or as be-fruitful-and-multiply-Christians-and-very-serious-about-it, or etc.
… and also means that institutions like “marriage” and “gender roles” might be a way to help people get through life without big zero-sum or even negative-sum power struggles. Which might be why, although I’m not a reactionary, I’m now going to point at SSC’s planet-sized-reactionary-ideas injection post, because I think what reaction is really about (and maybe exclusively about, although I definitely don’t understand most of it) is rejecting the kind of team-building from which revolutions are made.
http://slatestarcodex.com/2013/03/03/reactionary-philosophy-in-an-enormous-planet-sized-nutshell/
(I should also point at this one: http://slatestarcodex.com/2013/10/20/the-anti-reactionary-faq/, and this response-to-the-response making the point that reaction is about rejecting revolution-style-team-building… https://nickbsteves.wordpress.com/2013/10/21/shots-across-the-bow/)
Which also might be why, symptoms of everyone becoming unsure about their basic alignments (and the alignments of everyone else) can result in lots of shallow people who are emphatically “on the team” and eager to celebrate the team’s strengths, and there you go fascism after hyperinflation.
Jeez I’m making no sense. Can anyone help me make sense of this jumble?
I got some of it. People are forming alliances to compensate for their individual weaknesses, letting them compete with other people for (I’m guessing power or status).
There are maybe different kinds of teams, and some social institutions (like marriage) also function to help build teams in the game.
The heart of Re@ction is maybe rejecting the sort of patchwork/identpol teams that tend to upset the social order.
Sometimes the signals about who’s on which team get scrambled, and everyone rushes to identify themselves either with their pre-existing teams or big powerful teams.
Team membership ties into worldview, which ties into self-perception, so things that mess with worldview and self-perception too drastically can strongly interfere with team-identification.
How’d I do?
One piece of (weak) evidence in favor of conflict theory: It’s easy to imagine The-Elephant-in-the-Brain-style claims that “[system] is really about [Conflict Theory category], not [Mistake Theory category]”. For example, “Education is really about social class, not teaching people things.” On the other hand, when I try to generate plausible claims of the reverse form (“[system] is really about [Mistake Theory category], not [Conflict Theory category]”) I come up empty.
I don’t know why that would be, if it’s accurate. My impression is that Mistake Theory explanations make better rationalizations and Conflict Theory explanations are more likely to need rationalizing, but I don’t have the terminology to explain why.
Hmm.
Maybe Hansonian conflict theory requires imagining one hidden motive, where Hansonian mistake theory works better if people make multiple mistakes?
Paranoia doesn’t really have to be taught- it wouldn’t surprise me if we had some dedicated hardware designed to detect the workings of hostile agency. On the other hand, the idea that other people are making mistakes that seem rational and/invisible from their perspectives but which you can detect is famously counterintuitive. The research on hindsight bias (imo) suggests it can be hard to empathize with someone else’s errors because once you can see the mistakes you automatically correct for them, the same way your top-down system imposes order on bottom-up data.
Alternative explanation: mistake theory is always right. Therefore only conflict theory explanations need rationalization. The latter set is actually empty, because nothing is described by conflict theory in the first place. (The somewhat more charitable version of this is that when mistake theory is right, it is *obviously* right, so conflict theory rarely gets misapplied to it.)
On the other hand, I really think that sexism is a mistake theory issue that’s consistently presented as a conflict theory issue. I mean, just look at how much feminist rhetoric talks about how men and/or society “hate women”. This is obviously false in the general case, and yet somehow it has become a dominant narrative.
Claims about systems, sure. “This impersonal system is actually driven by personal conflict” has the form of a potentially interesting argument, whereas “this impersonal system is just a system” sounds empty.
The alternatives on the other side would be claims about people, in situations that initially look like conflicts. “Peer reviewers aren’t trying to humiliate you, they’re making sure your work stands up to scrutiny, because that’s how we know what to believe.”
The trick is: find a conflict theorist for whom you are on the side of righteousness on the object level, and then attempt to understand their position “the two of us should not try to engage with our common Mistaken Enemy”.
Perhaps it seems like this would be impossible, because:
But you’re overapplying the conflict/mistake analogy here. Mistakists can consistently think that literally anyone who disagrees with them is making a mistake, and the result will be interesting discussions. Conflictists, if they want to win the conflict, need to form alliances; the more competent ones will listen to you if you seem to share their main values and/or goals.
Theres the rub.
Mistake theorists think everyone who doesn’t agree with them is making a mistake and will try to convince them of it.
Conflict theorists think everyone who doesn’t agree with them is they enemy and will try to eliminate them.
It’s pretty easy to figure out which set of theorists in this case is far more dangerous than the other….
I’m a mistake theorist with conflict-theorist friends; empirically, they do not think I’m the enemy, nor have they shown any interest in eliminating me.
Hmm, I maybe should taboo Scott’s terms for clarity. I’m a person who thinks politics is, or at least should be, mostly a question of figuring out what policies would actually benefit people, which can be difficult and lead to counterintuitive results. I have friends who think politics is mostly a question of uniting to defeat the Bad People who are doing bad things. We all recognize that well-intentioned policies with bad consequences are a thing, and that bad actors are a thing; we just have different emphases. Although we disagree about many things, my friends don’t automatically consider me one of the Bad People.
I think it is more of a case by case type of situation, then a this or that case.
I mean, sometime politics is a mistake theory – like when setting the interest rates.
Sometime it is a conflict – like when deciding on abortions pro-choice/pro-life.
If you actually believe abortions are murder, it won’t convince you that it is lowers crime.
And, by the same logic, you won’t be okay ‘killing babies’ even if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest-rape. But some people are.
I can’t say I fully understand what goes through people’s heads here, but I don’t think it’s entirely immune to cost-benefit analysis.
Scott wrote about this here, but I can’t say he managed to totally dissolve my confusion on the matter.
It’s a contradiction of principles, yes, but not everyone is good at being consistent. I think the line of thought goes “Being a rape victim is awful, so I’m more willing to go along with what she thinks will reduce that awfulness.” Sympathy overrides principle.The higher-level rationalization is that this is an extremely exceptional case (which is true–a tiny fraction of abortions are the result of rape), and exceptional cases are exactly what exceptions are for.
Again, it’s not consistent with the “life begins at conception” theory of abortions, and it’s worth noting that there are a number of people who hold this position who don’t make a rape exception. But it’s also worth noting that abortion is already a hard problem that involves tradeoffs of sacred values (life vs liberty), and it’s not surprising that people break on principles when you make the situation even harder.
Or perhaps in extra simplified form, “Force woman to have pregnancy = bad ; Kill baby = Bad; Bad > bad; being rape victim = bad; Bad > bad + bad? Result unclear”
@eyeballfrog: I’m not criticizing them for this- just expressing confusion.
I intuitively understand having principles you think you should live up to and failing through weakness of will, or realizing your principles didn’t say what you thought they said, or having a hard time putting into words exactly what your principles are.
There’s something else going on here that definitely happens, is definitely normal, and seems more intellectually mysterious. As is often the case when you have a common occurrence which people can’t really explain, asking about it tends to elicit repeated claims that the occurrence does in fact happen (this isn’t what you were doing, but it’s happened enough times by now that I kind of expect it going in.)
I’m not saying I don’t do this (it’s hard to catch yourself, but probabilistically I doubt I’m immune to the effect), and I’m not saying people who do this are bad, and I’m not asking if people really do this. But I’d like to understand exactly how we’re pulling this off- are we somehow forgetting we had the principle in the first place? Dissociating from the event so it doesn’t trigger the subroutine that cares about the principle? Is it a communication issue, where the real principle was never exactly what people said it was, and it always had this exception built in but it just never came up before?
For that matter, I ought to ask- what’s a principle? I feel like I understand the word intuitively, but maybe I’m subtly misinterpreting it?
I remember being just extraordinarily grateful to Scott for writing that post. It’s one of the first posts of his that I read, and it was a couple years old when I found it, so I didn’t comment. But at the time I wanted to say, “Yes! Thank you! Feel free to think I’m completely wrong and should totally be a consequentialist, but thank you for believing that I’m not lying or being inconsistent. You’re the only person I’ve ever found who understands.”
@JustToSay: I’m sorry to bring it up- I don’t want to make you feel bad.
FWIW, I don’t think you’re lying. That’s something I would understand, and realistically I’d probably be a jerk about it, but I wouldn’t be asking questions or expressing confusion.
I can’t say I understand, but I’m not trying to round you off to something I can.
In retrospect, this topic turned out to be a little more trigger-y than I’d thought through. Apologies.
If you think of abortion as war, some people might think of abortion in case of rape as a just war.
Seems like a fair description of normie politics. Not so much anything out of the beaten path, like Death Eaterism, which seems orthogonal to the dichotomy.
Moldbug’s tone, at least in the early essays, is very mistake-theoretic: you, the reader, have some misconceptions which he’s going to clear up for you. It’s condescending and kind of bitter, but a long way from entreaties to cleanse with fire and sword.
His proposed solutions, likewise, are technical, engineering-oriented things (which would not work, but that’s not the point).
The conspiritorial aspects of his work- Cthulhu, the Cathedral, etc- are proposed explicitly to explain the fact that (he thinks) his opponents as acting in good faith, yet doing bad things in a way that appears nonrandom.
I don’t know how representative he is of Death Eater culture generally (with which I am not involved), but there’s certainly a case to be made that, despite his radical policy prescriptions and generally caustic tone, he’s a mistake theorist at heart.
Yeah, Moldbuggery is fundamentally mistake-theoretic. It’s just that the central mistake it likes to harp on — roughly, that the political aspect of the Enlightenment was a bad deal and should never have happened — is so huge and so alien to modern perspectives that it tends to break most people’s mental taxonomies.
Some other strains of Death Eater strike me as more conflict-theoretic, though.
I’ve had similar thoughts- at least, that some of the other people I’ve heard identify as Death Eaters don’t seem to belong in the same category as Moldbug at all; some of them have really different styles of engagement. And some of them are doing the “let’s talk this through rationally” thing, and some really, really aren’t. And that seems like kind of an important distinction.
The complication that this piece misses is that it is about Public Choice Theory, which, while generally falling under the technocratic “mistake theory” umbrella, is specifically a theory about conflicts.
So that there is more of an asymmetry in this case: the mistake theorists are acknowledging the existence of conflicts, and attempting to reason about them; the conflict theorists are dismissing the possibility of making a mistake.
This is a very important point! I already said this in another comment, but, let me restate it here: There’s more to “conflict theory” than just a descriptive theory that disagreements are conflicts. Which is after all true in some cases. But that doesn’t mean one should be a “conflict theorist” about such cases! Scott breaks it down here as if it’s fundamentally this one disagreement between the two points of view, but really there’s a number of disagreements — we’re looking at two clusters here — and one of those is the fact that conflict theorists just don’t really worry about mistakes, like, at all.
Or, in short, even where things are conflicts, conflict theory still contains lots of badness, and taking a conflict theory point of view is still the wrong thing to do.
Right, there’s a related but separate dichotomy about how to handle things that we all agree are pretty much zero-sum conflicts. On the one hand there is “treat each party as having legitimate interest and try to cut a deal, i.e. compromise” and on the other hand there is “the enemy is fundamentally wrong/evil and we will win by outright conquest”.
Each has its place, but some are more willing to go the second route right away. I tend to think that the best way to handle things, and what should be the social norm, is basically to bend over backwards to recognize that almost everyone has some sort of legitimate point, even if it’s one you don’t find particularly important or valid.
Apologies, but if that’s a debate that exists it’s because people don’t understand what “zero-sum” means. In an actual zero-sum situation, fighting to the death is the correct solution. But that’s because zero-sum (more generally, constant-sum, more generally, no outcomes Pareto comparable) is actually a very restrictive condition, and things that people call zero-sum generally aren’t. Actual literal wars are very much not constant-sum; that’s why it’s possible for people to surrender and to accept surrender, for instance. If you are in a situation where any sort of negotiation or compromise makes sense, it’s not constant-sum — because no compromise will be accepted unless both parties find it to be better for them than fighting, and in a constant-sum situation no option is a Pareto improvement over any other (to the parties involved).
My suspicion therefore is that the concept you are trying to get across here when you say “zero-sum” is not actually the property of being zero-sum, and you should find a better label for it.
Indeed, the most characteristic belief of public-choice theorists is that if you have “a technocracy in which informed experts can pursue policy insulated from the vagaries of the electorate”, the policies they will pursue are the ones that most benefit the informed experts.
I feel that the dichotomy is false because those groups aim for the different places in the “food chain” so to speak.
Mistake theorists want to be technocrats on the payroll of politicians/elites (which are willing to govern rationally of course) while conflict theorists want to be those politicians/elites themselves.
That’s why there is so little attention to governance from the conflict side.
And that’s why since elites are more keen to preserve their status than to govern rationally, technocrats are limited in what they can do and thus are seen as to be supporting status quo.
Why, then, do technocrats typically aim for positions that are intentionally insulated from politics? The central example of arch-technocrats, after all, is the academic economist with tenure! I would say that the goal of most mistake-theorist types (at least, those who don’t just want to shout in the wilderness) is to constrain the set of options that a rotating cast of politicians/elites have at hand–take the terrible ones off the table, put good ones on the table, and try to steer the conversation towards less-mistaken options.
My impression (as someone on the mistake-theory/technocrat side of the equation by both inclination and training) is that the median technocrat supports a package of policies that deviate from the status quo by more than the median politician, while working within the reality that tweaks on the margin are what’s realistically on the menu 99% of the time.
Exactly, technocrats do tweaks on the margin, conflict types don’t feel the difference so their assumption is that you can’t fix the system by “technocrating”, only by radical displacement of elites.
Personally I tend to switch back and forth between the two approaches based on the particulars of the problem at hand.
Clearly there are problems, like measles outbreaks in the US due to anti-vaccers, that would go away if some set of people were just a bit smarter and/or a bit better-informed. It’s really not clear to me how conflict theory could possibly account for something like anti-vaccine sentiment given that there do not appear to be any stakes involved in terms of power, wealth, or status that would rationally motivate someone to adopt the theory that vaccines cause autism.
Equally clearly, when rich individuals or corporations violate ethics and/or laws to increase their own wealth or power, they do not believe that they are working towards the best interests of society as a whole, while being mistaken about how to pursue those interests. Instead they have surveyed the options and decided to violate social, legal, and/or moral norms because they perceive an advantage for themselves in doing so. I find it hard to imagine some piece of information or some level of intelligence that would cause them not to try to take advantage of the system and their positions in it.
Societies establish schools and universities to address problems of the first type, and courts and police to address problems of the second type. But actually I think that most problems are mixed.
Take problems of tribal epistemology. Do they exist because, lacking adequate rationalist training, people default to believing what their friends and neighbors believe? Or do they exist because most people quite rationally perceive that it is in their interests to pursue status within their own group and they do this by adopting group beliefs? Both. That’s why the problem is so intractable. That’s also why politics includes both social/emotional coalition building and debate about optimal solutions/public information campaigns.
I think all these things are involved at some level when you’re talking about conspiracy theories, because the people shameless enough to espouse them can rise to levels of minor celebrity they would’ve been incapable of had they stayed in the mainstream. Andrew Wakefield might be disgraced to the broader scientific community, but he still gets feted and paid for speeches and asked his opinion by enough of a subset of laymen that I imagine he’s probably pretty internally satisfied with his life. Go up a level to the promoters (your Alex Joneses or Kevin Trudeaus) and you can build a media empire and become a household name simply by acting as an amplifier for the always-hot topic of What They Don’t Want You To Know.
We don’t need them to be altruistically working for the benefit of society as a whole, nor do we need to adopt Conflict Theory to claw back “our” wealth from “those” selfish rich bastards. We’ve got over two hundred years of theory and experience on how to channel their greed (and ours) towards the common good, and we know that this almost always leads to better outcomes for just about everyone than does any of the alternatives.
Part of this process does involve laws against e.g. dumping toxic waste in the local water supply, and a thousand other things. If corporations are disobeying those laws, and if this poses a serious problem, then you have clearly made A Mistake. Passing laws that won’t be enforced or obeyed is a classic Mistake. A Mistake theorist can learn from that and try something different. A Conflict theorist can basically only say “Those bastards! Clearly we need more and harsher laws!”, and doubling down on something that didn’t work the last time is likely just going to be another Mistake.
I’m missing the “neutral conflict theorist” point of view here. I think “different blocs with different interests are forever fighting to determine whether the State exists to enrich the Elites” or to enrich a different elite.
I also think that most people make the mistake of thinking they can stay on top of shifting alliances in these conflicts, but most are in fact to stupid to actually pull it off and are thrown under the bus after the revolution.
This was a very interesting post. I find it especially interesting as somebody whose roots are very much in conflict theory but who has been sympathising more and more with mistake theory with time (partly as a result of reading this blog).
I need to mull this over more, but initial thoughts: I think we need to find the Mistakes and fix them. The way to do this is to use all the tools in the Mistake theorists’ toolbox. But there is a Conflict, which we need to be aware of. There are some people who are fighting for their own material interests, not trying to solve the great Puzzle.
To make this explicit: I think the Question is how to make life better for people. It seems to be more important to help people who are struggling than to help people who are already doing fine. Given the shape of the wealth curve, this is a motivation for redistribution. But some redistribution measures will be mistakes and others will not (EDIT: or perhaps they’re all mistakes). That is, some will actually make things worse for everybody and some will make things better for everybody. This question needs to be answered using the tools of Mistake theorists. We need studies. We need debate. We need new ideas that might achieve the same aims as the old ideas but with fewer drawbacks.
But there *is* a conflict going on. There are some people who are acting in their material interests and not in the aforementioned goal of “making life better for people”. So some poor people will favour redistribution measures that do more harm to society than good because they help “me” and some rich people will oppose redistribution measures that do more good than harm to society because they hurt “me”. And then it gets complicated further because you will have some people making mistakes, so you will get some poor people who favour a redistribution measure that even makes “me” less well-off, but it sounds like it’ll make “me” better off. The libertarians would probably say this is most redistribution measures.
I think the way society has evolved has been through conflict, but the conflict isn’t between “us”, the good and virtuous and “them”, the evil and dangerous. Or at least, not always. The conflicts that drive society are just between “me and people who share my interests” and “them with interests that are opposed to mine”. Maybe it *feels* like you’re fighting evil, but what it really is is a political struggle.
I think this is the important distinction. If you ask “what’s the best way to shape society?” then the answer is all the tools of Mistake theory, but if you ask “why is society the way it is?” then I think Conflict theory does most of the work. We didn’t get to be where we are by loads of powerful philosophers trying to figure out how best to do things and doing it; we got here by a political struggle arising out of the conflicts of interest between different classes.
Wouldn’t it be cool if “people who are acting in their material interests ” actually “made life better for people”.
Capitalism says Hi!!!!
To really hammer the point home.
Capitalism: Pulled 2 billion people out of poverty in the last century…
Marxism: Killed 100 million people in the last century…
You’re assuming that there’s one, clear, obvious description of “the best”, and that this is knowable equally by everyone. But it isn’t true, and the more fundamental differences there are between the members of the populace (i.e. how “diverse” it is, in ways that matter) the more points of conflict there will be over things that matter. You’re assuming that all right-thinking people are, deep down, just like you and merely need to have the facts explained to them patiently.
One group thinks “the best” schools teach evolution as undisputed fact; another group thinks it “best” if the theory is not brought up at all, or brought up as a controversial opinion perhaps. There’s no “mistake theory” answer to the “best” way to shape the schools in this situation, because the two groups don’t share the same desire for outcomes. The US solution was originally to minimize what the government tried to do– you can’t have a governance conflict over the schools if the government isn’t setting the curriculum– but we can’t seem to agree to go back to that modus vivendi. The European nationalist solution was to break the polities down to reasonably homogenous ethnic groups– everyone spoke the same language, worshiped the same way, sang the same songs to their kids, had the same view of history, etc., and so didn’t likely have a lot of fundamental conflicts– which required either the borders to move to the people, or the people to move to the borders, of course. Temporarily very cruel to Greeks in Turkey and vice versa, et cetera, but it did result in a low-violence end state… and is kind of coming apart at the seams now as migration leads these tacit understandings coming apart. I don’t know of a third answer.
Hanson’s “Elephant in the Brain” touches on this ambiguity. We make a lot of mistakes, but many of those “mistakes” happen to help our coalition in whatever conflict we’re in.
Count me in the “this is obvious” camp – although I wouldn’t phrase it so dismissively, this is probably the best description of it I’ve ever seen. I find it such a great source of frustration because it, by itself, is more responsible for the sad state of public debate than anything else.
It’s uniquely hard to deal with because not only do the parties misunderstand each other’s communications, they disagree fundamentally about the reasons they’re even talking.
Disclosure: On an emotional level, I hate “conflict theorists”. My id thinks the dichotomy described isn’t so much any old way to categorize people as the very difference between Good and Evil.
But that doesn’t mean they are wrong. As in, not totally wrong on a factual level.
Mistake theory vs. conflict theory seems a textbook case of two complementary (but believed to be substitutes) partial narratives, two different stories you can tell about the same phenomenon by focusing on different aspects and connecting the dots differently (like drawing two different and partially overlapping constellations in the night sky).
It’s obvious to anyone with half a brain that examples of both exist: there are certainly zero-sum conflicts, but also plenty of problems that are failures of rationality and system design.
The question is which one of the two narratives you prefer, because even if you on some level understand that both of them have valid points it’s still incredibly hard to keep both in mind at the same time. They sort of interfere with each other. It feels like a contradiction even if it isn’t one, strictly speaking. Therefore you’ll resolve the cognitive dissonance by having one of them represent the “fundamental truth” and the other as a “corrective” to account for the noise that doesn’t quite fit*.
While some subscribe to only one narrative, most admit that correctives exist when not in the heat of battle. The important difference is which one you’ll put first, as that will determine how you act most of the time, whenever nuance and charity is less than maximal.
That in turn depends on where in time, space and context you’re situated (and what your personal characteristics are). In other words, depending on what parts of reality you come on contact with and how you interpret them, you’ll put one or the other first**.
What I’m saying is that it’s not necessarily degree of truth or validity that makes mistake theory better than conflict theory (because I do think it is). Truth and validity for something this vague is going to be heavily dependent on local conditions and personal interpretations.
No, what makes mistake theory “better” is consequences. When we act as though mistake theory is true, things tend to get better. When we don’t consider naked power plays acceptable it becomes more difficult to pull them off. When we expect civil servants not to be corrupt it becomes easier to shame them when they are (and the corrupt are less drawn to civil service). When we expect people to be charitable and rational in debate it raises the costs of not being so. The price is eternal vigilance etc. etc.
Ideologies do kind of reshape the world in their image – to the extent that it’s possible – which is why the “best” ideologies are practical but not cynical, optimistic but not utopian. Historically, when conflict theory gets to define the way politics is done, things turn to shit (or Mountains of Skulls).
To be plain: cooperation is better than defection, and going around saying “hey there is lots of defecting going on, therefore I’m going to defect and so should everyone else on my side” is antisocial behavior that amounts to a deliberate destruction of social capital (the good response is to try to change things so defecting gets comparatively harder and less profitable).
But I have to admit that it is a rational course of action if you believe that your enemy is already defecting all the time and won’t ever change. There really is no reasoning with someone who believes that. Sometimes that’s even right, and it often was in premodern times. But it’s rarely the case in modern democracies, and if you truly believe that there is no positive-sum processes to nurture and develop, they you are probably under the spell of a destructive ideology.
*I wrote this model down first in a comment here about a year ago and fleshed it out in an article last month and I’ve been sort of stuck on applying it to everything since then.
**I might be way off here, but I wonder if not academics and politicians could be more prone to conflict theory than businesspeople because their everyday experience is less characterzed by positive-sum exchanges. Idk.
Reading through the other comments made me think that there really are two separate dichotomies here, not just one, and that I was a little confused about which one the original post was talking about. If “mistake theory” means to believe that policy questions have a correct answer then I’m not one of those, not emotionally and not rationally. It’s obvious that that isn’t the case. We also can’t and shouldn’t act as if that was true.
The other dichotomy (where my id really does hate the other side, ironically) is between two kinds of preferred conflict resolution. “Mistake theorists” are right that some conflicts can be resolved by making everybody better informed, but this is far from all cases. Often people do have different values and then the relevant issue becomes how to resolve these conflicts. One of them is to treat a conflict as a war where the other side should be defeated, the other is to treat it as a business negotiation and compromise. The second, however, requires that you see the other side as basically legitimate. And this, I think, has something to do with “mistake theory”. Not like thinking that the other side is mistaken and not evil. Neither of the two, because both of them presupposes that there is a right/good side and that you’re on it. Instead it requires recognizing that they have a different viewpoint and set of values that you might not even understand because it isn’t expressible in familiar terms. You need to have a similarly open, charitable and inquisitive attitude to values as a mistake theorist does about facts to be able to empathize with an alien other party in a conflict-theoretical situation. This in order to achieve an amicable solution that builds long term social capital.
Basically, there is a certain moral humility that accepts the conflict theory as broadly true but approaches it with a mistake theorist’s rationality and openness. What truly bad is to refuse to engage with a viewpoint before you can understand it well enough to empathize with why it makes sense to the person that holds it. Then of course you can disagree, and forcefully. Even fight.
+1, and ‘practical but not cynical, optimistic but not utopian’ is where I thought Scott was going in Guided By The Beauty Of Our Weapons, which I was reading as an argument for mistake over conflict for as long as you can manage it:
(As in, I think I was reading that bit specifically as a reply to someone like Mike Travers at Omniorthogonal, who is always pointing out that rationalists ignore the conflict side, saying no, really, I’m going with mistake for a reason. But maybe that was all in my head.)
Following on whateverfor‘s observations, I think “conflict theory” is often upstream of “mistake theory” . Conflict theory is treated very skeptically here, but viewing political disagreements through this lens does not seem to lead to less accurate predictions about the world.
I think a stronger version of conflict theory recognizes that antagonistic interests exist, and that uncompromising and irrational players often have an advantage in negotiations. Conflict theorists also appear to expect most people to leverage power asymmetries in their favor as a first step, and rationalize afterward. Rational players might be expected to adopt an uncompromising (“irrational”, “emotional”) stance at certain points in the space describing their relative power vs. relative interest in an issue (I would replace “evil” with “interested” to describe the opposition of the focal group – I don’t think assigning particular character traits to the outgroup is a necessary part of conflict theory).
I am influenced by the book The Dictator’s Handbook, where the authors demonstrate that some seemingly wicked problems can be ameliorated by changing the power distributions within society, moving the problem from the conflict to the mistake space (to adapt the book’s ideas to the framework we are discussing here).
I’d expect that you would find a lot of “conflict” types among the politically naive, but also among those interested in political or social meta-structures.
What would the conflict theorist argument against the Jacobite piece look like? Take a second to actually think about this. Is it similar to what I’m writing right now – an explanation of conflict vs. mistake theory, and a defense of how conflict theory actually describes the world better than mistake theory does? […] No. It’s the Baffler’s article saying that public choice theory is racist, and if you believe it you’re a white supremacist.
The Jacobite article was written partially in response to the Baffler and Jacobin articles; the Jacobin article was a review of The Captured Economy. Because of this chronology, I’m not sure imagining the Baffler article as a response rather than a precedent is a good representative of conflict theory thinking. Both the Jacobite and Baffler pieces are shot through with hard and degenerate conflict theory thinking, although I agree with Jacobite article and the thesis of The Captured Economy on the underlying issue. The thesis argued by The Captured Economy – the originator of this chain of pieces – fits well with hard conflict theory.
I think the danger of misunderstanding or weak-manning conflict theory is that it leads to an equilibrium where normative-degenerate conflict theory is the dominant strategy for everyone. This is a real “A Man for All Seasons”-style dilemma.
This if definitely an important point. Thoughts:
* Neither side is 100% right here. Both mistake and conflict theorists are right and reality is a combination. I know it sounds bland.
* Trumpism / alt-right is is very conflict theory, just like Marxism. You touched on this, but it’s worth emphasizing. This is not a left-vs-right issue. Mainstream economists, centrist Democrats and libertarians (excluding some extremes) are mistake theorists.
* Scott says this blog has been pure mistake theory. That may be sort of true for Scotts posts, but the comment section has lots of conflict theory. As a random example, some time ago a commenter said he wanted to run for a local elected office, hoping to use rationalist thinking to run things well. The replies basically scolded him for thinking someone like him has any right to represent average Americans.
I would agree that alt-right is conflict theory based, but you’re wrong about Trumpism.
Trump is always dealing, he’s never working a zero sum game. But he often hides this dealmaking with a front of conflict. The conflict front is to put the adversaries he needs to make deals with off balance to increase his chances of a better deal.
The media is failing to understand this, and you can see their confusion in their response to Trump.
This doesn’t seem right to me. I think there is some descriptive validity to the idea that Trump’s personality creates conflict, disruption, and uncertainty. Sometimes this uncertainty can yield results. But that is different than saying he acts with intention in pursuit of a long-term strategic goal (at least in this phase of his life, where he has transitioned from being a businessman to being a professional celebrity with some business interests). His interest now is purely image and ego-management, hence his addiction to the cable news cycle and spin wars. Unless his strategic thinking is so deep that he is method-acting as an unstable narcissist in his private life.
How do you reconcile this with his tremendous success in business (the Trump empire), media (The Apprentice), and politics (The Presidency itself)? If he wasn’t engaged with reality at its basest level, but rather lurching around in a random narcissistic-walk, it seems unfathomable that he could defeat so many absolutely-formidable opponents in so many arenas. There are lots of narcissists out there, I don’t think someone’s level of narcissism has much to do with their grasp on reality, mistake-theory, and conflict-theory.
This has reminded me of something I began to realise around Terry Pratchett’s death, which is that most of my philosophical instincts (rather than learned specifics) seem to come from Pterry’s work. And a significant portion of that work is spend examining, very gently and without ramming it down the (assumed child or adolescent) reader’s throat, exactly this idea; that there are people who see the world as being in permanent conflict between “Good” and “Bad”, and people who see it as a mass of arguments over object and meta level issues, and that to a limited degree both are correct but that the truth is that the world is a mass of arguments shot through with good people and total shits and everything in-between.
So reading this wasn’t a particularly big surprise. I think if I have to point to the source of a lot of my own confusion about Conflict Theory vs Mistake Theory, it’s that the basis of the Conflict is capable of changing with astonishing rapidity and that my own understanding (and that of others) of what the Conflict end of the debate are doing can get left behind extremely fast. Looked at from that angle, the perceived insanity of the culture wars can be read as a sustained mistake (of course) about what exactly the self-identified “enemy” were engaging in a conflict about. SJWs and Alt-Righters make a whole lot more sense when seen through the same lens as the grand conflicts of previous generations. Turns out “arguments are soldiers” has even more potency when half or more of your society thinks it’s at war.
Only stupid people aren’t conflict theorists because it would be a really stupid mistake to be otherwise. There are really few people who are not conflict theorists. They just disagree about who is being the most dishonest and the correct strategic response to it. The shouty-dick-people happen to be the people with my least favourite strategic response (currently at least). However, their strategy is in large part because a) they know deep down that they can’t win the intellectual argument; and b) their claimed goals are not their real goals. I have a conflict theory for them, I bet most people reading this article do too.
I really think this article weak mans the left and socialism by effectively equating it with the shouty-dick-people. It opens up with examples of conflict theory as the things that conflict theorists ignore:
“You’ll never hear the terms ‘principal-agent problem,’ ‘rent-seeking,’ or ‘aligning incentives’ from socialists.”
Yet the conflict theorists are conflict theorists for exactly these reasons. They are distrustful of politicians in a capitalist society because they believe there is a principle agent problem. They see academics as seeking rents, getting paid for their consent to the status quo. They absolutely think that the incentives of capitalists are not well aligned with the incentives of the workers. They are explicit about this.
Conflict theorists believe are mistake theorists about changing society. They believe it is hard and that it is a mistake to think that we can rely on capitalist funded institutions to provide the answers to how we ought to improve the workers’ lot. They think it is a ludicrous mistake to believe research is not laced with the propaganda and interests of those funding it. And if you talk with any of the many many socialists I know, this is exactly the answer they will give you. They won’t tell you to shut up and stop being a racist. They will tell you that you are making a mistake. They will try to explain your mistake to you.
I mean come on, we are talking about people like Chris Dillow, Ken Macleod, Charlie Stross, John Roemer, Noam Chomsky, Michael Albert, Ursula Le Guin (RIP), Jerry Cohen, and so on. These are not people who shy away from engaging intellectually with the arguments of those supporting capitalism. In no way are these people comparable to the shouty-dick-people.
Yet these people are definitely conflict theorists 1) they believe that we have to be suspect of the motives behind the information that people provide; 2) they believe we have to be suspect of people deceiving themselves in their own interest; 3) They believe that we need to struggle if you want the narrative that serves our interests to be heard over the narrative of others; 4) they seriously underestimate (IMHO) the difficulty of making society work even moderately well.
Now of course, you might just say that they are not real conflict theorists because they are not shouty-dick-people. However, if that’s the case I don’t know why we want to introduce a new term like conflict theorists when we already have the perfectly good descriptor of shouty-dick-people.
What you're missing is that in modern discourse (so not always on this blog, but too often even here), ‘socialist’ means ‹person who advocates a state intervention that I disagree with›, ‘Marxist’ means ‹out-of-touch academic postmodern theorist›, and ‘leftist’ means ‹person who posted something stupid on social media›. None of the people that you mention qualifies.
On a more serious note:
I think most people are not really one or the other, but apply them in different situations; and the most common way to do so is to be a Mistake Theorist when it comes to your erstwhile allies, while being a Conflict Theorist when it comes to your enemies. For example, this is how a normal progressive (at least, normal by the standards of my own experience in progressive circles) usually views a Communist, as opposed to a Trumpist.
Why not both?
We are making lots of mistakes in policy because both political and economic elites benefit from these ‘mistakes’. In addition the problems are themselves hard so collective action on pushing for the best policy is difficult.
Take marijuana legislation in the UK. Our government threw out their own experts recommendations.
Why? Because the politicians are ideologically opposed to recreational drugs (mistake), because alcohol companies donate to their party (conflict) or because their voting base will be outraged if they seem to be ‘soft on crime’ and the alcohol companies buy adverts in the newspapers that inform this outrage (mistake & conflict).
But politicians can be motivated by all of the above. So both mistake and conflict theory can be correct.
Also to add that anyone who thinks that the Left doesn’t use the phrase “rent-seeking” hasn’t been around UK politics for the last 20 years.
I would like to quote Thomas Hobbes here, demonstrating a hardcore Conflict perspective.
“For I doubt not but, if it had been a thing contrary to any man’s right of dominion, or to the interest of men that have dominion, ‘that the three angles of a triangle should be equal to two angles of a square,’ that doctrine should have been, if not disputed, yet by the burning of all books of geometry suppressed, as far as he whom it concerned was able.”
—Thomas Hobbes, Leviathan
Also – part-time Marxist here. Marx was definitely not just a conflict theorist and Marxism includes a large current of mistake theory. Marx did a ton of work on economic theory which was aimed at rationally arguing that a better understanding of economic processes would reveal the injustice in the exploitation of labor by capitalists. Marx’s “Capital” is not exactly a polemic designed to arouse the passions. Marx clearly thought that an enhanced understanding of capitalism and of the material conditions that it produced would induce social change, even if the process of that change would inevitably take the form of class struggle.
Later Marxists further developed the mistake-theory side of Marxism especially in response to the failure of communism to result in a workers’ utopia. For example, Marxism accounts for the fact that the working classes do not unite, rise up, and seize the means of production once and for all by noting that ideology and false consciousness – i.e. two mistakes – prevent proletarian solidarity.
This clicks for me, I grew up seeing something similar but I always thought in terms of different labels.
I’m very much on the mistake side when it comes to automatic ways of thinking, so much so that people scold me for assuming that those around me are simply mistaken when they’re genuinely malicious.
Some of the comments are going “well, if you slit the world up into groups then that’s just conflict-view” but I’d argue against that. I wouldn’t have labeled it conflict vs mistake, rather science-type vs religious-type.
Growing up there were quite obviously a lot of people who were quite fundamentally disinterested in what’s actually true/false and in whether numbers add up or whether there’s evidence certain events actually physically happened. There’s, quite verifiably, a large fraction of the population who quite literally believe that the world is locked in a literal struggle between good and evil with a literal glowing ball of goodness on one side and a literal glowing ball of evil and badness on the other. Because they’ll outright tell you this to your face. You’d have to be pretty hard headed to ignore what they’re saying very straightforwardly and assume they actually see the world the same way you do.
And of course there’s lots of different groups who all disagree about what things are on the glowing good balls side and which are on the blood red evil glowing balls side.
Then you come across people who’ve rejected the idea of the gods and daemons but are now absolutely certain that the world is locked in a struggle between a ephemeral glowing ball of goodness [their ideology] and some insidious, malicious ephemeral glowing ball of evil.[anyone who opposes them]
I don’t see these groups as evil or bad. They’re pretty much orthogonal. But I have to remember that they fundamentally don’t care about numbers, physical reality and true vs false. They’ve mostly already decided and if it turns out that something they’ve consigned to the malicious red glowing orbs side of the field is likely physically/factually true and I’m foolish enough to be the messenger telling them this then they’ll decide I’m on the side of the Malicious Glowing Ball of Evil. (MGBoE) Pretty much like I have to remember that if I get between a cow and her calf or a mother bear and her cubs she might freak out and murder me. That doesn’t make the cow evil.
They follow the same patterns, typically involving holistic views where anything bad or which goes against their morality code strengthens/empowers/etc the MGBoE while following their morality codes will strengthen/empower the Glowing Ball of Goodness (GBoG). Because literally everything is viewed as part of the same conflict heretics doing the wrong things with their genitals are viewed as part of the reason for hurricanes and manspreadding in LA is part of why girls get sold into sex slavery in Thailand.
I strongly suspect that I’m gradually putting myself into more and more of a bubble of mistake theory worldview people. It manifests in the type of fiction I like. Mistake theory authors tend to write stories where, once the solution to The Problem is found it becomes a matter of implementing it.
Idiocracy is a very mistake-theory worldview story. The nightmare world is one where everyone has literally lost the ability to solve their problems but there’s no shadowy evil cabal or force causing the problem. Most people are idiots but they’re mostly extremely nice idiots who mean well. Once the solution is identified it just becomes a matter of convincing people who then unite to solve it, even the president steps down when he realises there’s someone better able to do his job.
it also manifests in the way problems are solved in fiction: Mistake-worldview, someone has to figure it out and work hard to solve it. Conflict: once the hero Believes Hard Enough with their friends united behind them and any judus is rooted out the villain will be defeated.
I’ve always thought of this as the judging vs. perceiving difference in the Myers-Briggs types.
But honestly, neither one is complete. There’s not much point in publishing the perfect solution to all our problems in Journal of Policies That Will Never Be Implemented. On the other hand, there have been plenty of situations where the revolutionaries won and then millions starved (Mao’s Cultural Revolution comes to mind) because running a civilization is actually kind of complex.
To nitpick, no one (or very few people) starved during the Cultural Revolution, and millions of people didn’t die (or at least not of non-natural causes), it was more on the order of tens of thousands. You’re thinking of the Great Leap Forward.
I didn’t read through this yet but just to respond to this:
Counter-example: http://mattbruenig.com
Also his organization: https://peoplespolicyproject.org/
I really appreciate this post.
I wrote my masters thesis a while back about different kinds of writing “from persecution”, i.e. writing about the conflict between you and The Man or whatever. The two archetypal modes I discussed I called “complaint” and “refusal”. Complaint would stress common ground, i.e. “We have a disagreement but we can potentially solve it if I lay out my perspective and you respond.” Meanwhile refusal would stress difference rather than commonality, i.e. “We are never going to see eye-to-eye on this, and my act of writing is more about self-expression than any submissive attempt to convince you.” I think these concepts map pretty reasonably onto mistake theory and conflict theory respectively.
I bring it up because I find the “hard mistake” position compelling too, but am also conflicted. Because in my thesis, I was writing about these very personal perspectives which, while politically charged, were not exactly political utterances. And what I found was that in that context, speaking the language of your (perceived) persecutor makes it feel like they have automatically won. Breaking away from that, doing something deliberately less comprehensible to them, is self-affirming on some level.
So on a meta-level, I understand trying to be generous to others, recognise that they’re probably mistaken rather than malicious, etc. But I think a way to see the conflict perspective on things is to look at it from a more individual point of view. Of course I view the government/racists/communists/my dad as The Enemy; they did x! I think part of the deciding issue here is whether or not you tend to view politics as part of your personal identity.
My psychotherapist-like instinct in all these cases is to bring the implicit difference/conflict to the surface and make it explicit. Like “I don’t talk to you in your terms because I don’t find your ideology that gives meaning to those terms legitimate”. That’s at least something that can be addressed. By going up meta-levels until we find common ground, or at least mutual understanding, we could potentially defuse many conflicts and start working on solutions/compromises.
However, as a general rule, addressing your interlocutor as a human being with whom you actually want to talk is not negotiable.
Btw: can I see your thesis?
Yeah, I struggle to separate what I find permissible or admirable on a personal level from what I would think about the same behaviour on a political level. Like even just with trivial stuff; aesthetic militancy and strong, uncharitable opinions on e.g. art and media can draw me in on a personal level, but on the level of theory and politics, this kind of thinking is poison. Odd to think about.
And sure you can. It’s a literature thesis and somewhat pomo, be forewarned.
Same about the art and media thing. I’ll have a look at the thesis, it sounds interesting and I’m up to at least medium pomo-tolerance by now.
This is a questions of approach to a specific debate or discussion as opposed to an innate property of an individual.
If you think someone on the other side is a conflict theorist then that simply means you have no effective grounds for communication on this topic.
It generally takes someone who believes almost the same as you for you to have a mistake based discussion, otherwise you will quickly fall to conflict based discussion as you don’t have enough common perspective.. so are at conflict. This seems like a natural behaviour to stop us wasting our time and mental effort.. not to mention it protects against insanity becoming contagious.
It is a tale of the degeneration of debate as opposed to a particular group of peoples debating style.
IMHO.. if you find yourself frustrated by conflict based people “on the other side” then you need to find friends of your own that disagree with you on this topic and discuss it with them instead, those are the only people you have any hope of influencing (those you can have mistake based discussion with).
Maybe one thing we could do better is analysing who is having conflict based discussion and who is having mistake based discussion – this graph would represent a scale of opinion on a given topic. while that would be cool and interesting enough you could also see breaks in the chain and reason on that.. e.g. (warning over simplification of red hot topic coming) *maybe* the people having mistake based discussion on the climate change denial side of the debate have no link the mistake based discussion on the climate change believer side.. and maybe you can find a personal motive for all on the denial side (within the mistake based bubble on that side).. but not on the believing side.. therefore you can reason that you are going to ignore the deniers as they have ulterior motive that cannot find common ground with anyone who doesn’t have something to loose/gain personally.
(note this is written from the perspective of me knowing what i am talking about for brevity.. in reality i have no idea)
First : thank you for this post, it makes me see lot of conflicting views way more clearily.
I think you make a mistake in seeing mistake vs conflict as rational vs emotional though ; to me is it more technocrat vs politics, or global optimum vs Pareto front.
When you are a mistake theorist you believe there is The Best Solution somewhere ; even if this solution is hard to find, if it materialized by magic, everyone would recognize it as The Best because there is a universal, unequivocal way to measure and compare solutions.
When you are a conflict theorist you believe that it is very rare to find a solution that is better than another one in every single aspect. That depending on the measure you use (i.e., the values that matter to you), the order can change. That to improve in an area means to have it worst in another. That you have to make trade-offs.
I feel uncomfortable with the examples given for conflict-thoery vs. mistake-theory, it givevs the impression the first is marxist & blue tribe whereas the second is red & grey tribe.
The post may have started off from trying to explain a hypothetical marxist’s point of view but it bears keeping in mind that for any non-marxist conflict need not be restricted to class. Lifting this restriction it makes things a bit less forced and allows as to apply conflict theory to traditional difference of opinion like religious-atheist or plain old cultural them-us.
I subscribe to the view that democracy is a non-violent method to manage power struggles (I think this has a name, but I forgot it).
If a person really wants more x they can go to the voting booth and hope to effect the election results or become and activist to effect policy, if someone with money and power wants more y they can pay for an ad campaign, donate to a candidate expecting some payoff or straight-out bribe officials without resorting to private armies, sessions or coups.
This sounds much more like conflict-theory but the thing with power struggles is that they usually aren’t a battle-royale, there are groups united around a common goal and alliances of groups with overlapping values and within each group and alliance some policy-deciding mechanism needs to be found, and in any such mechanism mistake-theory will dominate.
According to my view conflict theory and mistake theory are not so much competing models to explain the same situation but different strategies that are used according to the goal. where most political groups have both types and even the same people exhibiting multiple behaviors. Imagine a group composed of only conflict-theorists, how would they approach internal conflicts? by splintering into hundreds of subgroups or a dictatorship forcing the one-true-variant down on all.
Imagine a group capable only of mistake-theory, I don’t see a quick way in which they self-destruct. But any real difference of values between members would result in endless “debate” which can never be settled because their model doesn’t include this possibility. Perhaps less absurdly, I would expect them to lose ground often because they treat opponents(people with different values and goals) and foolish allies when they are neither one or the other.
>I feel uncomfortable with the examples given for conflict-thoery vs. mistake-theory, it givevs the impression the first is marxist & blue tribe whereas the second is red & grey tribe.
Vox Day makes a great example of a right-wing conflict theorist.
Conflict theory rang pretty true for me here, right up until it didn’t, when the way to save the world was increasing passion. From then on, mistake theory sounded better. I think a large number of Yellowstone supervolcano presentations are actually just convenient obfuscations, rather than pure exertions of intelligence aimed at hard problems. An intelligent People might see through some of those presentations and organize like the majority they are, but without ‘forming mobs and smashing things’.
It seems like the way to engage conflict theory is to declare that conflict theorists are horrible people who are trying to make things worse. Saying they are wrong rather than evil is just taking a mistake theorist perspective.
Scott mostly talks in terms of leftist conflict theorists, with an occasional nod to the existence of libertarians, when clearly the problem is that conflict theorists are right wing shills. The American right has a long tradition of arguing against experts, professors, “elites,” climate scientists, etc. Even if you are making a conflict argument from the left, you are supporting the frame of the people who are saying that reasoned argument is just something effete elites use to help the gays undermine right-thinking society. Conflict theory is a tool of the oppressors.
Am I doing it right?
…isn’t public choice a form of conflict theory though? I’m not sure you’re cleaving at the joints here…
I also don’t know how well Marxists fit into this. Keep in mind actual Marxists are hardcore materialists. Marx’s explanations of the relation between capital and governance for example would be “mistake theory” under this classification. They have absolutely no interest in cultural or moralistic nonsense.
Let me offer an unifying theory:
There are two different process going on. One from policies to consequences and another one from consequences to a measure of “goodness” — how much those consequences fit preferences.
Mistake theorist care deeply about the first process. They want to correctly predict how the policies map to the consequences. They are trying to create an accurate predictive model of reality. So they welcome different points of view, they seek the expertise and intelligence. They (correctly) think that having an accurate policy model is hugely important for any given preference.
Conflict theorist (correctly) point out that the process from policies to consequences is not that important and that preferences are the driving force behind policy. They point out that the intentions behind laws are often different from what lawmakers publicly claim. They point out that the preferences driving policy should be a reflection of the People’s, but than more often than not they mirror the Elite’s. They point out that individual preferences are not really subject to debate. They point out that debating policy details cedes the point of what the preferences should be. They want to stop others from speaking because the preferences of different groups are naturally in opposition.
Conflict and mistake theorist are debating the same thing, the path from policies to “goodness”, but they are having two different conversations. The thing is that they are both right. A simple analogy would be to say that mistake theorist are trying to design the best bus, while conflict theorist are saying that it doesn’t matter how good the bus is; if the driver wants to go to Florida we are going to Florida, better to just change the driver.
Tribalism comes in the theory because most people care very little about most outcomes. Most people are just not that invested on whether gays can marry or not, for example. But most people care very much about belonging, so their preferences are a reflection of what they believe are the preferences of other people in their communities (sports, religion, neighborhood, etc). A few people care very deeply about some outcomes and they are very loud about, so it seems to others like this is the preferred outcome of the whole community and other people adopt it.
I think that was a valiant attempt, but I don’t think that it’s going to charm too many Marxists. There is still a heavy undertone of “they are hatefilled fanatics who refuse to acknowledge that my brain is much bigger than theirs.” :p I do have to assign bonus points for the “expert comes running with PowerPoint presentation about how the Yellowstone supervolcano is going to explode if we don’t kick some more puppies” visual, though, because, yeah, whether it’s true or not that is in fact what it feels like a lot of the time.
For the record, I think I subscribe to an even-more-cynical version of conflict theory. I don’t believe that people deceitfully profess to believe whatever serves their self-interest. I don’t even believe that people genuinely convince themselves of whatever serves their self-interest. I believe that people genuinely convince themselves of whatever seems the most cool to them.
There is a self-serving bias in that, because a lot of people do think it’d be really cool if they were the best sort of people in the world, but almost as many people seem to go in the opposite direction and decide that it would be really cool if there were some other group of people who were better, smarter and more moral than themselves that they could heroically martyr themselves to support. People are diverse in their estimations of coolness.
So if I understand correctly, you’re saying that reason we don’t have Marxists here is because Marxists are the ur-Conflict-Theorists, and around here is Mistake Theory Central?
It seems to me more like pretty much everyone, or at least everyone who argues on Facebook and Twitter, is pretty far into the territory of viewing their opponents as not just mistaken but evil.
Aaaaand I’m already buried between dozens of “I’m a [conflict / mistake] theorist and everyone who isn’t sucks because…” posts. Damn. (just kidding, guys, I love you all)
Re: “How useful is this?”, I think these kind of articles are very useful to me even if they describe ideas I’m already aware of, because they help me index things. Not only do I know X, I know that X is important and how to judge things based on X, if that makes sense.
Also, if I ever write Star Wars fanfiction, it will feature Conflict Theory vs Mistake Theory, like, super super super heavily.
Star wars is pretty much already like that. The two “theories” map onto the light side and dark side pretty cleanly in the way the jedi are supposed to keep their cool at all times and not have personal attachments or interests while the sith ethos is more “let the hate flow through you… *use* your anger [to become more powerful and achieve your goal of beating your enemies]”.
No, that’s not what I meant. There are a ton of things you can map onto Star War’s Light Side / Dark Side, but I think that if anything the “conflict theory” is closer to Imperial ideology (everything’s not so great right now, but they would get better if we could get rid of the criminals / traitors / rebels / incompetent); even then it’s stretching it a little.
I meant more in the context of the original trilogy. The show The Clone Wars had a few episodes about people trying to sue for peace from both sides, but they were rather weak and most episodes showed the Separatists as a faceless, rampaging, enslaving evil army.
This seems to relate to a couple of questions on the recent survey- about whether your opponents are mistaken versus evil, and so on. Has anyone looked at how the results correlate with political views?
Maybe you can expand Mistake Theory to include the idea that not everyone will be moved by Good Arguments, and that there are people who are acting in bad faith, or at least in closed self interest, and who won’t be moved.
I also think that you need to be way too naive to think that you can convince racists to leave racism behind with a Good Argument.
I like the “mistake theory” vs “conflict theory” distinction, it elegantly differentiates between two different kinds of ways of thinking about political issues. However, your description of the “conflict theory” part is a bit of a caricature: I think I get what conflict theorists are pointing to, and your descriptions of it make it seem like you don’t.
It is as if you believed that someone’s personal interests have no role in how they interpret the world around them. For example, internet companies nowadays say that ending net neutrality will not hamper innovation; the matter of whether that statement is true or false may well be a difficult matter, and a “mistake theorist” might say that this statement by internet companies is (or is not) a mistake. But it would be immediately clear to any conflict theorist that the reason internet companies say so is not because they are merely “trying to get it right”; it is not that they “looked at empirical data and realized that it was likely to be so”; the real reason why internet companies take this position is because it is in their own economical interest. Now it might happen that their position is actually correct, or it might happen that it is not, but that is besides the point — which point? — the point that a conflict theorist is trying to make in this situation. The conflict theorist is trying to point out that the internet company has an interest at stake, and that this is likely to bias its view of what’s true and false.
Hence internet companies say net neutrality is unnecessary and tobacco companies said tobacco is healthy.
Or for the same mechanism in psychology, people are usually able to interpret their own actions and intentions in a way that preserves the belief that they “are good people at heart”, powerful people have some self-narrative justifying why they deserve their power, likewise for rich people why they deserve their money.
Confict theory, at its core, is pointing out this: “self-interest leads to inescapable bias.” This bias is not a “mistake”, because it is not the result of trying to find the truth and failing, but rather it is the result of trying to interpret the world in a certain, self-serving way.
Whether the world really is or is not that way is besides the point which conflict theory is trying to make. That is not to say that’s not important, it really is of course we want to understand what’s a mistake and what is not a mistake. But if KFC is promoting a study saying that “chicken have no emotions”, then maybe the important thing is *not* to evaluate the arguments; how do we measure if a chicken is sad? what studies have been carried out measuring chicken-sadness under various conditions? etc; no, focusing on whether KFC is making a mistake or not, in this case, is a complete waste of time; what *really* matters, what really gives you the most accurate information about that statement, is who said it.
And mistake theory as you described it, for all its merits which of course it has, seems to completely ignore this fundamental thing.
Bruno Loff‘s description of conflict theory is definitely part of my own understanding of the idea.
The mistake/conflict axis has popped up in public discussions fairly regularly, e.g. in the trope “X: evil or misguided?”, where X can be any entity ranging from The Fed to a comic book supervillain. My impression is that most people feel comfortable to attributing some positions to malice or extreme self-interest (Apocalypse/tobacco), and others to poor goal alignment or bad data (Magneto/The Fed), and responding accordingly (call in Magneto and the Phoenix force/encourage the Fed to re-evaluate the Phillips curve). Pure conflict or mistake theorists seem rare on the ground.
To be clear, mistake theory is CERTAINLY “a better way of understanding the world.” But it NOT necessarily a more effective political force.
This dichotomy is becoming much more relevant as cultural Marxism spread on campuses, and as the nationalist right wing begins to adopt the conflict filter as well to fight it.
Great post. I recently heard a podcast where I thought Brian Leiter came close to explaining a Marxist perspective in language that mistake-theorists could understand. The conflict-theorist steelman is that it’s clear that all of these rational theories haven’t made things better, and in fact might be making them worse. To take the hospital metaphor, it’s like you’re in a sinister, bleak hospital in some tin-pot dictatorship, with a case of the flu. Every day the doctors show up, argue, and inject you with some different kind of glowing liquid (without changing the needle). When you argue with them, they just smile condescendingly and say, “Haven’t you read Ingerstein’s latest theory on miasmic ether?” You’ll get nowhere by debating them; all you need is to get out.
The hospital metaphor is not very reassuring if you’ve had bad experiences with hospitals and doctors and consultants. I think nearly everyone has a story about “the doctors wouldn’t listen and this happened”.
It’s never lupus – until it is.
Can “In Favor of Niceness Community and Civilization” be renamed to “Against Conflict Theory” or am I missing the point?
The more I read the comments the more I feel there’s an interaction between the ideas in this post and that one but I’m not sure what it is. Is “In Favor…” a prime example of treating conflict theorists as making an Easy Mistake?
These posts are certainly related, and quite in the way you suggest, but I think that different people have joined the “conflict” side for different reasons.
For some of them, it’s the only side they know. The usual way to convert someone into your Conflict Team is to convince them that the enemy is also a Conflict Team, and joining your team is their only chance to survive. “Peace is not an option, and whenever you hear someone from the enemy side offering peace, it’s just them trying to trick you; do not listen to their evil lies, and keep shooting, soldier!”
For such people, meeting someone with a genuinely Mistake Mindset could be a profoundly enlightening experience. As long as they would allow themselves to consider the option that the other person may actually be honestly describing how they see the world, instead of cleverly manipulating them. It is not dissimilar to the experience of leaving a cult, when you realize that the people out there are actually not the worshipers of Satan your leaders taught you about, but some of them are genuinely nice people, and either way for most of them trying to destroy you or your former group is actually not on their list of priorities.
Then they are also people who have an aesthetical preference for conflict, and their reaction to reading Scott is probably something like: “LOL, this nerd is bringing a nonviolent communication textbook to the gun fight; this is going to be so much fun!”
I definitely think there’s room for both theories to be descriptive pictures of the political world, much as there’s room for quantum mechanics and gravity to both be descriptive pictures.
Someone about a hundred comments ago remarked that there’s an axis on the N-dimensional “Real Political Compass” for social trust. And that conflict theorists tend to have about zero social trust, while mistake theorists tend to have about all the social trust. I think they were onto something. In particular, I think that whether a given political situation is *most accurately described* by high or low social trust governs whether conflict theory or mistake theory is most likely to resolve the issue.
…
Social trust is actually pretty high when it comes to babies. Almost everyone agrees that taking care of babies is pretty important, and is willing to devote resources to babies. Some are more willing than others, but the position “deliberately hurt babies” is terribly unpopular.
And consequently, mistake theory is a much more accurate description of the politics of abortion than conflict theory. (Almost) nobody wants to kill babies, but there are strongly divided opinions on whether a fetus qualifies as a baby. (Almost) nobody *literally* wants to subjugate sexually active women by forcing them to have more babies, but there are strongly divided opinions on the relationship between sexuality and personal responsibility and the ethics of bringing life into the world and so on.
So the conflict theorists shouting “baby-killer!” and “woman-hater!” at each other are basically wasting everyone’s time.
…
At least in the US, social trust is low when it comes to welfare and programs of the general pattern of “give free stuff to the poor.” There are two antithetical viewpoints on this that are *both* widely held. People on one side are mostly convinced the rich are just hoarding everything out of spite, while people on the other side are mostly convinced that the poor would just waste anything given to them and that it’s not worth the sacrifices required to give it out in the first place.
And consequently, conflict theory is a much more effective way to explain what we see happening to the American welfare system. People who would directly benefit from welfare themselves are voting against it because they ascribe to the anti-welfare side, and view the pro-welfare side as the enemy.
Leaping into the room and saying “HANG ON! I’VE CALCULATED THE OPTIMAL DISTRIBUTION OF WELFARE!” is laudable but kind of pointless right now, because the lack of social trust has firmly locked the debate into conflict-theoretic terms.
There was a time, a time of higher social trust, when our welfare system *was* largely designed based on mistake-theory lines. Namely, the Johnson administration. Ever since the Reagan era, it’s been conflict theory all the way, because the social trust that says “poor people are decent but unlucky, and rich people want what’s best for everyone” got sucked out of the room.
…
What makes this extraordinarily complicated is the intersectional aspects. What happens when a high social trust issue like “take care of babies” runs into a low social trust issue like “give free stuff to the poor?” Well, a lot of people get very confused when that happens, and you see weird results. Chaos, in the common and possibly the mathematical sense.
Have you got mistake theory and conflict theory mixed up? In the abortion example, people disagree on values questions related to the nature of personhood, bodily autonomy, etc.; there are fundamental values in conflict. In the welfare example, the pro-welfarists believe that the anti-welfarists are mistaken that welfare costs too much and doesn’t really make poor people’s lives better.
I think my argument is more that on issues where social trust is low, there really are objectively existent conflicts of interest. And that these conflicts of interest mean that conflict theory actually is an objectively better model for what is going on, relative to areas in which social trust is high and conflicts of interest are low.
The part about conflicts of interest is actually a LOT more important, now that I think about it. My earlier post was muddled at best on this point, so as noted, I’d like to correct/retract/adapt my position on that a bit. Something like…
Where conflicts of interest objectively exist, conflict theory is likely to be objectively more effective at modeling outcomes, as opposed to its performance where there are no such conflicts of interest.
Note that a conflict of philosophy is not the same as a conflict of interest. Conflicts of philosophy are much better handled with mistake-theoretic tools, but conflicts of interest cannot be resolved in that way.
When dealing with an issue where there is no real conflict of interest, conflict theory is a way of wasting everyone’s time.
When dealing with an issue where there IS a conflict of interest, where there really are two sides and both of them have reasons to want the other taken down a notch or ground down a bit harder or something in between… Well, mistake theory may prescribe an optimal solution to the problem, but it won’t predict what actually happens when you try to implement it. Namely, that one or both sides will immediately start subverting the hell out of your elegant solution.
This happens predictably, precisely because they still have a vested interest in tilting the playing field their way, and “can’t we all just get along” isn’t actually the optimal solution in the eyes of one or more of the factions involved.
One of the most unfortunate things about party politics is that ALL issues, or nearly all, become proxies for a fundamental conflict of interest: namely, whether the Donkey Party or Elephant Party gets to rule the roost. Which is precisely why mistake theorists spend so much time banging their/our heads against walls, because even issues that really, really should be low-conflict… aren’t, because the parties start using them for ammo.
A number of comments have pointed towards what I think is an important distinction between descriptive and prescriptive theories. I’m partly just re-wording what some of them have said, but…
I think that the genius of the American founding fathers (among many others) was to recognize that the primary problem they had to solve was conflict. That is, there are different groups with different amounts of power, and their primary motivation is always going to be to use this power to their advantage, and thus a descriptive conflict theory is simply _correct_. The problem of politics, essentially, is dealing with this fact about the world. Thus mistake theorists who are interested in actually making the world a better place (like the founding fathers) need to directly tackle conflict theory. And even if you’re a mistake theorist on a meta level, you’re going to end up being a kind of conflict theorist on many practical levels.
A further wrinkle to this, is that it is possible (indeed extremely common) for different groups to have diametrically-opposed goals that are morally/factually/whateverly justified. This is the fundamental insight of tragedy: not all goods are commensurable. Group A wants X for good reasons that any neutral observer would judge as valid. Group B wants Y for equally good reasons. X and Y are completely incompatible, neither A nor B is more obviously wrong/evil/whatever. I suppose this is simply to say that some problems don’t have a right answer, but this is a huge problem for the mistake theorist, because _what the hell do you do?_ From the perspective of the (prescriptive) conflict theorist, the answer is easy: you support whichever side you’re on.
I don’t think any of this invalidates the post or other comments. The world is complicated.
I am with those who see this post as very useful, and thank you for it.
Regarding the future direction of the blog, and whether it is appropriate to give more weight to complex Conflict theories…
1) Scott, honey, you weren’t all *that* mistake oriented. Highly mistake oriented, yes, but you have some tribal blind spots that one could drive a truck through.
2) I question the utility of attempting to incorporate conflict narratives (procedures? algorithms?) into mistake systems, given the high unlikelihood that conflict-oriented people will try to utilize mistake problem solving practices.
3) Agree about 100% with everyone who thinks this is a spectrum, not an either or. In particular, and speaking only for people that I myself have met in real life stressful situations – people who are tired, wet and hungry are strongly pre-disposed to Conflict mindsets. Getting people rested and relaxed is key to optimally engaging both charity and rationality. I do think that many people in (or disposed to) Conflict mindsets use poverty and stress as justification for using that pathway, and in many cases, esp in the West, this is figleaf bs for doing the demonizing and agitation that they were planning on doing anyway. That doesn’t mean that it can’t be made easier to use mistake mindsets by changing the environment.
Where in this taxonomy do we fit the position that the solutions to our problems lie outside of the political process? At what point in life were each of you convinced to use primarily political means to get the things you want?
Throughout this post you’re apparently conflating the “theorist” dichotomy with the political dichotomy. That is a mistake. (Probably you won’t understand why, since it serves your political interests to make precisely that mistake. Just kidding.)
Neither a political position, nor an individual person, can be a “mistake theorist” or “conflict theorist” in any pure way. There might be a bias in favor of one theorism or the other, but you will always find both theorisms on both sides, and within the same person.
Self-Serving Bias comes to mind. Why the licensing requirements on hairdressers? The right/libertarian position, when opposing such regulation, is not typically that these are just honest mistakes. Instead, entrenched interests are being served, against the interests of competitors.
On the other hand, the general public (as opposed to those entrenched interests) is supposed to be making the mistake of not “seeing the angles.” That’s what a conflict theory is always saying (possibly substituting another group for “the general public”). Conflict theory always inherently embeds that much of a mistake theory. (In Marxist writing you have “false consciousness.”)
(By the way, Marx wrote an entire book to refute Proudhon’s ideas — after Proudhon did the same to Marx’s. I didn’t read the whole thing but I looked at parts of it. These guys definitely saw each other as on the same side, but mistaken.)
Mistake-vs.-conflict explanations of disagreement are not limited to political disagreements.
Religious disagreements: are [redacted]ists accidentally worshipping a false god, or are they evil devil-worshippers deliberately bent on corrupting youth, or are they running a scam to collect money from the gullible? Two out of three of these are conflict theories. Many people hold to a conflict theory about certain religious leaders, prophets, saints, miracle-workers, etc., while holding to a mistake theory about their followers. (Arguably the idea that people protect their ego and/or social status by staying in the religion is another conflict theory.)
Disagreements in the context of sales: is this guy honestly mistaken about the beans being magic?
That last one is crude, but insert your own example of a salesman who has truly made himself believe in the incredible value to you of the product he just happens to be selling.
You may also come to believe that your opponents are mistaken about optimal policy, but also are unconvincable or so dangerous that the only reasonable approach to dealing with them is to hammer them, deny them platforms, get them fired, ship them to camps in Siberia, etc.
I’ve been undergoing a similar transition in thought, likely triggered by the same events. I’m struggling to reconcile the competing lenses.
In our current political reality, anything that is not desirable to Republican elites will be argued against as if it were simply a technical “Mistake.” No matter how many times they’re out-argued, they continue arguing on a technical basis. “Tax cuts to the rich increase jobs and wealth for everyone” and “Climate change isn’t being caused by human action” are probably the two most glaring examples of trash arguments that should sink under the weight of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, but they may never go away. And it seems that more and more political arguments are increasingly in this camp, emboldened by the persistence of these incorrect assertions.
Politicians/elites are blatantly arguing in bad faith at least some of the time. They won’t be convinced by any argument or evidence, no matter how damning. They are getting away with this because outside of hard science, nothing can be “proven” and they will surface any doubt in an argument and simply magnify it. At some level, it’s a social hardship that owes to epistemology and the limits of our knowing.
Of course there are still difficult technical questions of governance as well. Policy making is not easy. But at this point, it’s extremely difficult to distinguish between arguing against “mistakes” and arguing against something that is simply inconvenient to the arguer. On the surface they generally look the same – like a person in a suit making a technical argument. The trash arguments are poisoning the well, making it impossible to share a space for discussing the truly difficult questions with those who disagree.
We live in an era of noise, and we are in desperate need of better filters. How do we detect an argument made in bad faith? How do we respond once we know an argument can’t be won? I don’t think we have good answers to either question.
“Socialists don’t complain about rent-seeking” is so stupid you could have stopped reading there, Scott.
Points I’ll make:
1. Real Marxism is an empirical, fact-based, rationalist philosophy. It is the science of history.
2. Marxism is an anti-statist philosophy and communism a program for dismantling the state, among other things.
3. Marxism does not assume the immorality of individual actors; it presumes that the morality of individual actors is irrelevant in the face of structural forces.
Those points are absolutely essential to our conception of a post-capitalist state.
With regard to 1 and 3, I think it’s useful to make a distinction between (to use Scott’s medical metaphor) diagnosis and treatment. I think Marxism diagnoses problems, as you say, in a very measured, scientific tone that doesn’t concern itself much with individual morality. But I think that tone naturally completely shifts when you’re talking about Marxism’s actual prescriptions, which are by necessity romantic and grand and conflict-based, owing to the scale of the ambitions involved.
I think maybe it would be fairer to characterise Marxist theory as mistake-based on the diagnostic level, and conflict-based on the prescriptive level.
Real Marxism has never been tried!
Real Marxism would be an empirical, fact-based, rationalist philosophy.
There we go.
It is the science of history.
And the ghost of Eric Hobsbawm arises from his grave (I think he was a good historian despite, not because of, being a Marxist).
The only “science” of history is “Dumb things humans have done, to themselves and each other, and insist on keeping on doing”. Lots of political philosophies have considered themselves the True Science of History, we’re still arguing over the Whig interpretation for one!
Real Marxism reads a bit like a True Scotsman. Or like being a Real Christian. Every self-styled Marxist is sure he can shed other self-styled Marxists as being not true Marxists when they say something objectionable. They accomplish this by arbitrarily choosing which Marx successors to disown and which of Marx’s writings to consider “central”.
Pay attention to context! It’s not “other self-styled Marxists” whose idea of Marxism is being rejected — instead it’s opponents of Marxism who write for an apparently far-right-wing magazine named “Jacobite.”
This is pretty standard. Marxists aren’t generally arguing among themselves about who is the “true Marxist” or about “which of Marx’s writings are central.” (Where are you even seeing that?) It’s always Marxists arguing with conservatives, neo-liberals, etc., who ostensibly haven’t actually read any single text by Marx (would never cite one, etc.).
At any rate that’s what it is here.
When I examine this essay from my Full-Rothbard-sprinkled-with-Essense-of-Nozick, minimum-state viewpoint, a third position appears. Mistake theorists seem to be arguing with each other about who will get to consume the choicest cuts of my flesh when I’m carved up by the state. When they argue about whether to raise or lower interest rates, I ask why they think they should be interfering with interest rates in the first place. Should I complain about Soros or the Koch brothers? How about neither? If there’s no state apparatus of compulsion for them to co-opt, then you don’t need to pick a side.
Does this make me a Conflict Theorist who wants to burn the forking state to the ground, or am I just another doctor “arguing over the best diagnosis and cure”? I’m ambivalent on this question.
Public policy is hard. The state will always make the wrong choice for _some_ of its subjects (citizens? members?). If you find yourself arguing about “who wins on any particular issue”, then you have already decided that you get to pick winners and losers.
I can imagine a gaggle of Marxists Mistake Theorists sitting around their samovars discussing dialectical materialism while their agents provocateurs rouse the proletarian rabble (Conflict Theorists). But in the end they’re all just a bunch of Commies.
Fascinating post about the difference between the mistake and conflict theorists. This is one of those things that is perfectly obvious once pointed out, but until then is really easy to miss. I just have two small quibbles- first, the post appears to view conflict theorists primarily from the Marxist POV, and that slightly undermines the horseshoe point made at the start. That is, the alt-right don’t really view it as Elites vs the People, or at least not without significant qualifications as to who belongs to the people. Their outgroup is likely quite different from the class-based outgroup of the Marxists, and is more focused on national/racial/cultural conflicts. Another way of putting this might be that Marxists view politics as a conflict for power between the powerful (rich) and the powerless (the People), while the far-right view politics as a conflict for power between national/racial/cultural/other groups.
The other more important point is that I tried to think which group I fell into as someone with libertarian leanings, and realised I didn’t think either was a correct or appropriate way to approach politics (though I feel a complicated version of the conflict theory was probably a more accurate description of politics as it exists). Both accept utilitarianism as their starting point- mistake theorists think that the end goal should be to benefit society at large, while conflict theorists think the end goal should be to crush the enemy.
Libertarians (or “rights-theorists” to use analogous terminology) on the other hand generally consider that the end goal of politics (and possibly the only legitimate goal of the government) should be to protect individual (almost always negative) rights. Within a perfectly libertarian framework, all debates will be mistake-debates, because by definition, negative rights do not overlap. The only disagreement will be to what properly counts as a right, and how to best protect and enforce it.
But within actual society, obviously the debate is deeper. Both mistake theorists and conflict theorists start with a mistaken premise (from a libertarian perspective), and at least a significant portion of them are incentivised to do by their own wellbeing and thus probably have irreconcilable differences of interests from rights theorists. Rights theorists recognise the danger of politics being fought as a war between multiple competing interest groups such that the most powerful tyrannizes the rest, but also reject the idea that there is a fundamentally good result for everyone that can justify treating individual rights and people as means and sacrificing them at the altar of the public welfare. This is an important alternative perspective that is lacking in this “mistake-conflict” dichotomy
I guess I’ve come around to the Hard Conflict Theory position. I used to be a condescendingly smug Mistake Theorist like many liberals who thought the conservatives were just too stupid to understand how the policies they supported would lead to bad outcomes.
I’ve grown to realize that many of my political opponents just don’t value the same things I value and I think this is a far more charitable view. Unfortunately, our political language doesn’t really allow us to talk about the fact that we have different values. All Americans are supposed to want the same things. We’re supposed to want to take risks and pursue the American dream. We’re supposed to be opposed to fixed hierarchies and want equality of opportunity. Our fundamental rights are supposed to trump any other consideration. There is one set of public values which it’s assumed we all agree on and we just differ in our assessment of the world and maybe priorities among the values.
In reality the things all sides value frequently are unspeakable in our political discourse, so instead we have to believe fantastical things about the world so our different values and the single set of public values are compatible. So all sides end up thinking the other sides are some combination of stupid and evil, when really we just value very different things which are likely incompatible in the world as it is. If we accept we value different things and get to negotiating based on relative power a tolerable solution to make our diverse nation work, we’d be better off.
Are any of your values unspeakable, or is it only the other side’s values? Does it seem likely that your opponents would agree, in their heart of hearts?
To be clear, by unspeakable I mean that it would be impossible for a mainstream politician to express them without being rapidly attacked and condemned by the media and not that no one expresses them ever.
There are views that I hold that I don’t think a politician could express.
I think many of my opponents would in their heart of hearts would admit that they value stability and preserving the existing social order in a way that isn’t acceptable to voice in mainstream political discourse. I think this was a major driver of support for Trump as a significant chunk of the base of the Republican party found in him someone who would express that and created a space for them to express it.
Fair enough.
By your definition, I think there are a fair number of sentiments that are at least somewhere close to unspeakable which make for great gaffes when some politician says one of them and gets quoted. Perhaps Hillary’s “deplorables” comment would be an example. Trump doesn’t really seem to have anything he considers unspeakable, though a good example from recent headlines is referring to Haiti, El Salvador, and much of sub-Saharan Africa as shitholes–it’s the sort of thing that’s both impolite and offensive to a notable subset of voters, and is also a commonplace belief among many people in your coalition.
But what if we disagree on what our fundamental rights are? Some believe they have a right to free speech, even if it’s offensive. Others believe they have a right to not be offended (or perhaps they would phrase it as “living free from hate, and that hate speech is not free speech”). Some believe in open borders, that one should be able to enter any nation they want and participate in its community, and others believe their community has a right to decide who is and is not allowed to join it, and under what circumstances.
These issues can be resolved through mistake theory. We can debate which rights exist and to what extent, and even make compromises between them. Or we can just fight about them.
Of course we disagree on our fundamental rights, that’s what I’m saying. It’s just in the mainstream political discourse we won’t admit that. So instead we come up with rationalizations why restricting hate speech promotes free speech or helping some groups in the name of equality ends up hurting them.
Unless, I just missed the press release on the discovery of absolutely correct theory of morality, mistake theory can’t help you. If I value A and you value not A, neither of us is making a mistake when we disagree on a policy that promotes A. Maybe you can show that I made a mistake in deciding to value A from some more basic set of principles, but in general that’s not the case. Hopefully, we can agree on a political system which can handle the conflict and produce an overall acceptable outcome when considered across many issues and cost of violence.
Or we can acknowledge that you value A and I value not A, and I value B and you value not B, and we can make a deal where you get some A and I get some B. But that’s not what happens. What happens is screaming fights about how A/not B is [good|evil] and B/not A is [evil|good]. The recognition that people have different legitimate interests and value functions is rapidly vanishing from American politics.
True, but those screaming matches aren’t dramatically improved if they’re about A/not B is [smart|stupid] and B/not A is [stupid|smart]. The conflict is real and pretending it’s just a matter of people making some honest mistakes doesn’t help in any way I can see. I think people find smug know-it-alls who think they’re stupid even worse than someone calling them evil.
My interpretation on Scott’s take on Mistake theory is that it tends not to recognize (or at least downplay) different legitimate interests. When there is a disagreement the default attitude of Mistake theory is that at least one of the positions must be objectively false, and finding out the true position is akin to investigating a scientific question.
Your recognition that different people may have fundamentally different but nevertheless legitimate interests is what Scott calls Hard Conflict theory, but he’s skeptical that it even exists.
Just to make sure I understand,
Easy Conflict Theory: one side is good and one side is evil.
Hard Conflict Theory: each side is legitimately self-interested and whether solutions to the problem are good or evil is up for debate.
I don’t see why anyone would doubt the existence of HCT. Consider tribe A on the east bank of the lake and tribe B on the west bank of the lake. Both subsist on fish. The lake can only provide enough fish to feed one tribe. Tribe A wants the fish from the lake, and tribe B wants fish from the lake.
Which tribe is good and which tribe is evil? Well, it looks like each tribe is self-interested and neither particularly good nor evil. There are solutions to the problem, like one tribe killing the other, that are probably evil, or one can try to work out a mutually beneficial solution to the problem, like sharing the fish in the lake while diversifying into alternative food supplies like hunting or farming.
HCT certainly exists. I’d say the real challenge is when you have several groups viewing the same problem as HCT, ECT, HMT, and EMT. Look at the immigration debate.
ECT: “Diversity is our strength” vs “White genocide!”
HCT: “Open borders and free travel are human rights” vs “people have a right to control who is and is not welcomed into their community.”
EMT: “Think of all the great new restaurants!” vs “they’re bringing crime, they’re bringing drugs, their rapists, and some, I assume, are good people.”
HMT: “Immigrants are a net economic benefit to our economy” vs “merit-based immigration, and you have to come LEGALLY.”
And anyone on any side of the issue can sort themselves into different categories, at different times, against similarly flexible opponents.
@Conrad Honcho
I think that Hard Conflict Theory is: both sides are looking out for their own interests, but not the interests of others, so we need to balance out the power.
How can you possibly accomplish this? It’s not like rights exist in the same sense that physical objects exist, they only exist as social conventions. Unless you are a moral realist, of course, but then you are not going to persuade someone who does not share your world view.
In order to make compromises you have to agree that the other party has a legitimate claim. If you believe that the other party is just mistaken, then making a compromise is going to be difficult, at least you are going to approach them from a position of perceived superiority, and probably you will be unwilling to compromise a lot because you’ll believe that the truth is on your side. You may be tempted to believe that the other party is just too stupid and therefore, paradoxically, violence is indeed the only solution.
On the other hand, recognizing that irreconcilable conflict exists is the first step in entering the mindset of negotiation. Sometimes negotiation fails and fighting ensues, but this does not imply that adopting a conflict mindset necessarily means behaving like thugs.
Okay, change “exist” to “are valid” or “should be respected.” You said yourself they’re social conventions. Social conventions are decided…socially. Which means they’re up for debate.
But this debate is more akin to a bargain rather than a discussion over, say, the value of the speed of light.
Yes, and I agree with that. What’s the point of contention?
See my other reply.
It would be fun to A-B test how adding this affects the number of angry messages you receive. If you got statistically significant results, it would also be a service to the entire internet. Though you’d probably need to get a lot of angry messages to achieve significance.
Once again: It’s hard only directing advice to people who need it. Rationalists, or at least Internet rationalists, are heavily into mistake theory, and while it may be a good idea for some people to ease up on their use of conflict theory, some people have eased up on it too much.Something to remember when criticizing people who haven’t eased up on it enough.
To use this framework, it seems that this can be taken one level higher. Conflict theory works really well if you see something as win/lose while mistake theory works well if you have a win/win model. For example, if you view wealth as a zero-sum game, you will naturally approach it from a conflict theory perspective. But if you view it as something which can be grown, then mistake theory makes sense.
With the exception of economic policy (and possibly some immigration policy), almost everything is zero-sum. Abortion, gun rights, free speech, etc., are all win/lose. We can’t both live under a common set of rules where you are allowed to swear in public and in which I can be assured of no profanity in my presence.
At the same time, any particular issue is going to lead to a challenge in identifying whether something is zero-sum or win-win. That argument is one which follows the mistake model. But people who are mistaken about this will view it as zero-sum and require conflict model approaches and view the mistake model people as trying to be sneaky by getting them to drop their weapons.
I dislike how this essay excludes other views. I do think world’s governments need better policy, but I don’t see it as having anything to do with intelligence. To me, the shortage that’s preventing better policy is a shortage of wisdom/experience/knowledge. The level of intelligence is irrelevant. Policy that’s too clever would necessarily be fragile due to excess complexity.
I’d argue that that’s hollywood stereotype “intelligence” rather than practical intelligence aka smartness aka the heightened ability to simply make good choices, learn and understand things.
Simplicity and durability in design can be a hallmark of exceptionally capable and smart engineers and programmers. Anyone can build something where they just keep adding complexity until it’s too complex and fragile to maintain.
However I would agree with you somewhat: some problems aren’t solved by everyone involved being just being smarter. Lots of problems are down to interactions between networks of people and if you add 50 IQ points to every participant it just makes it even harder for anyone to untangle the mess of perverse incentives that the group will build around themselves.
Just an aside: I think the claim that ‘public-choice’ is something only for the right comes from a Guardianista/European left-wing view that views government/welfare state as left and any criticisms of it as right. The association of economics with “rational choice” views of the world didn’t help and the whole Nancy Maclean debacle makes it more depressing.
There was (and is?) a well respected line of philosophers and theorists who basically were left-wing public choicers like the analytical marxists Jon Elster, John Roemer, G. A. Cohen and Adam Przeworski. Even the idea of a military-industrial complex, which is a pretty big left-wing meme, is a public choice argument.
Yeah I came here to say this. Egalitarian Perspectives is a good place to start that has been used in classes I’ve TAed for (https://books.google.com/books/about/Egalitarian_Perspectives.html?id=FH-iGlHzr6AC). There’s a gulf between The Baffler and certain strains of Marxism in academia.
It sounds really weird to call that an “European” view, since it sounds… well, mostly just an American right-wing caricature of *any* leftist views. There were a plenty of European leftists who were and are critical of the welfare state from a variety of perspectives.
I think it’s analytic/continental strains more generally. Analytic Marxists are often engaged with Rawls.
I don’t think the dichotomy of mistake vs conflict theories fits me well at all. After contemplation, it seems that I’m a system theorist. The world isn’t primarily the way it is because some people dominating others or because of large amount of false beliefs that people have. Most people spend most of their time on autopilot. Their beliefs and their place in society is at best of secondary importance. What drives society are the systems that have been put in place that require enormous effort to alter or reverse.
Or perhaps the systems arise out of humans acting mostly on autopilot.
One concern I have with your conclusion is the idea that the two theories are incompatible. But a mistake theorist can easily appreciate the fundamental premise made by the conflict theorist. Good arguments are only correlated with the truth. For that end, if you have 5,000 smart people working for Koch/Soros to produce Good Arguments for Evil Purpose, it will be mistaken to attempt to evaluate the arguments on their own merits without realizing that much less intensity of effort went to producing Good Arguments for Good Purpose. True, if you were infinitely confident in your ability to judge the merits of an argument, that shouldn’t matter; but most of us are not, and so contextual information on the investment in Good Arguments is helpful.
I just found Jacobite a couple days ago. Related is Alice Maz whose article you mentioned in links, which brought up the Splain it to Me article. It deals with a similar thing. Fact based information sharing with merit is the communication style of one group – in this case the mistake theorists. Social value, signaling, social status gaming, and communication of emotion states is the communication style of another group – the conflict theorists. To them, sharing information is often viewed as either trying put down the conflict theorist (playing the conflict by putting down their knowledge) or not respecting their perspective. This model fits. Communication is a tricky thing. It requires the listener to play the same game as the communicator otherwise it’s a misunderstanding. I hope this adds to this discussion. Here’s the link:
https://status451.com/2016/01/06/splain-it-to-me/
I really liked this post, these are some really interesting observations. I used to be a daily reader of your blog, but stopped for reasons I’ll explain below. I wouldn’t call myself a Marxist or a socialist but I’m certainly further left than most of your audience, I think. Hard Mistake Theorist probably describes me best, although I’d hesitate to label myself that way. I do agree with a lot of what you write here generally, and find your opinions and observations insightful.
The reason I stopped following you regularly, however, probably puts me into the conflict theory camp. To put it bluntly, I observed that your comments section includes quite a good many racists, misogynists, and other “deplorables”, and you seem to have absolutely no problem with this. This was back before the 2016 election, and the events since then have only strengthened by skepticism toward the mistake theory model. My biggest problem with this model is that aside from the fact that our knowledge of the world is always going to be unreliable and incomplete (and this goes especially so for knowledge of any contemporary sociopolitical situation), but, and I thank you for giving me the terminology to describe this, it disregards conflict as something essential to all human interaction.
Even the “easy conflict theory” brings up some points that seem pretty indisputable. The holocaust happened because evil people were allowed a seat at the table, not because somebody made a mistake. History is full of people who, had their contemporaries seen them for what they were, would and should have been crushed under foot at the earliest convenience. The most simple and compelling argument for conflict theory is that if you think you know who these people are, you should waste no time in destroying them through whatever means is appropriate.
But even beyond the idea of good vs evil, I think there’s something to be said for conflict theorists having a better picture of how the world actually works. Unless you are going to have an undemocratic state where one group makes all the decisions (which is an absolute guarantee of eventual conflict), you are going to have people with different interests wanting different things and presenting what is in many cases compelling evidence for why their interest represents what is best for everything. You can talk about doing your best to methodologically evaluate each option, but you can’t eliminate conflict. It is real and ever present, and I think most mistake theorists will agree with this. On the other hand, the central sticking point for conflict theorists toward mistake theory boils down to the idea that the greater good can be objectively evaluated and reasoned about. This is an idea that many would argue does not reflect reality, and/or is not relevant in many sociopolitical matters.
The modern era was shaped through conflict. If you look at the past 400 years, you’ll see that the rise of democracy and civil liberty, the decline of monarchy and the nobility, the rise of capitalist industry and the resulting (and continuing) shift toward labor rights, the establishment of nations and national borders, the establishment of currencies, the development of global trade, the rise and establishment of limits on militarism, the decline and/or rise of religious institutions, plus our systems of laws, economies, and public institutions, were all shaped and/or resolved through conflict. Even the history of modern science and technology is rife with conflict that was based more on competing personal, tribal, or national interests than on objective and reasoned decision-making. The world of today is most certainly a better place than it was 400 years ago, and conflict is what got us there. (As an aside, I’d point out that many of the “deplorables” I mentioned above are people who would disagree that the world is a better place than it was 400 years ago.)
So conflict theorists have a view of the world that is backed by something tangible, while the mistake theorist’s model is largely theoretical. People who see that the world got to be the way it is through conflict and struggle are going to be leery of anyone who says “If we can put our subjective views of the world aside and thoroughly evaluate the facts, we will come up with the optimal solution to our problems,” because that is a pretty big if. So while I find myself agreeing with a lot of what the mistake theorists have to say, the conflict theorists are pretty difficult for me to dismiss.
Without trying to speak for our host, I think a key piece of the zeitgeist here is a suspicion of empowering anyone to crush people underfoot. History also provides plenty of examples of those empowered to crush the evildoers running out of evildoers and, instead of wrapping up their crushing operation, miraculously find new classes of evildoers, including the original proponents of crushing people! I cautiously agree that conflict is ever-present, but hewing too hard towards either crushing OR accommodating other factions can lead to terrible results… which starts to look like a mistake-theory frame, yes?
(I also think you’re badly failing the ideological Turing Test if you believe that the “deplorables” believe the world today is worse than in 1618, and would welcome anyone who can provide some data on this. I mean, as strong as nostalgia is among some segments of the right, the farthest back you hear any fond reminiscences of regularly is the 1950s. Plenty of right/libertarian types might say the New Deal is when it all went wrong, but even then I think most would take living in the 50s over the 20s or earlier.)
It did get me to look up the year in Wikipedia. As of this fall, it will have been 400 years since the start of the Thirty Years War.
The Virgin Radical vs The Chad Centrist
I think it’s clear that people are rationally ignorant (i.e. ignorant because it’s not worthy to find out the facts) but I think it’s also clear that people are self-servingly ignorant. It’s hard to convince somebody of facts when they’re against their interest. So in essence, both theories can be simultaneously correct.
But even conflict theorists have the straightjacket of facts. They need to understand whether what they’re actually doing works. For instance, revolutions usually result in elites grabbing even more power and societies ending up even more authoritarian.
I’m not sure there’s a strong distinction between mistake and conflict theory. The tools of mistake theory mentioned in the first paragraph like principal-agent problems and aligning incentives all assume that actors in the system are primarily motivated by self-interest and not by rationally debating to figure out what the greater good is. Even though I generally agree with the prescriptions of what you describe as mistake theory (such as technocracy and approaching problems with a scientific mindset), the idea that everyone is just trying to achieve the greater good seems very naive (even in the doctor example, the doctors are all trying to cure the patient because it is their job and they are paid to do a good job).
Thinking about this more, it seems like we need to distinguish between conflict/mistake theory as a way of understanding the world and making predictions (where I think conflict theory is actually better at giving you correct predictions about a lot of real-world stuff), and conflict/mistake theory as a strategy for resolving differences (where conflict theory tends to lead to a war of all against all/endless purges, and mistake theory allows for actual dialog and learning to take place).
I think that you are strawmanning Conflict theory and painting it as the mirror opposite of Mistake theory, when in fact they aren’t necessarily incompatible.
First, conflict is not necessarily just between the Elites and the People. Conflict in politics exists between, say, urban vs rural (e.g. water rights), natives vs foreigners, young vs old (e.g. pensions, public debt), men vs women (e.g. child custody, parental surrender vs child support), established businesses vs disruptive tech companies (e.g. taxi drivers vs Uber and Lyft, brick-and-mortar shops vs Amazon), coal vs solar, and so on.
Every political issue, almost by definition, has sides with fundamentally different interests who stand to gain or to lose depending on which policy is enacted. Of course this does not mean that politics is a zero-sum game: mistakes that make everybody worse off can be made, and in fact since the system is very complex is unlikely that we are anywhere near a Pareto-optimal equilibrium, or even a Nash equilibrium, there is probably lots of room for improvement that could be tapped into if we were more intelligent, more knowledgeable, more rational. But at the same time we should not delude ourselves in thinking that intelligence, knowledge and rationality can make all conflict go away. At best, we could hope that they could make conflict more “civil”: debating and then voting instead of shooting each other in the streets, but civility itself is not a neutral value: if conflict reaches a certain level, it might be in your interest to take up arms.
Second, one can support or oppose a position on both Mistake theory and Conflict theory: for instance, I oppose the Social Justice ideology.
I can criticize it in good faith on many different Mistake theory angles: I believe that the SJWs make the epistemic mistake of ignoring average biological differences between groups as plausible explanations for the statistical differences in outcomes that they observe, I believe that running a society on meritocratic principles (or striving to it, as much as it is possible) yields a more efficient allocation of resources than applying various SJ policies such as affirmative action, “reverse” discrimination or reparations, I believe that free speech allows the best ideas to become widespread and the worst ideas to be criticized and be abandoned, I believe that due process prevents arbitrary abuses of power and increases the social capital by allowing people to trust each other as long as they play by well-defined rules.
But I’m also a straight white male who refuses to submit to a life as a second-class citizen, therefore the SJWs are my enemy and I’m theirs. I do not believe that hard-core SJWs could be convinced to accept my position by rational argument and evidence, and I can’t imagine me being convinced by SJ arguments. In fact, trying to argue with the SJWs without the cloak of anonymity could expose me to retaliation, therefore, as long as they seem to have the upper hand, it is strategically better for me to go “guerrilla”: smile and nod to their faces and then sabotage them when they can’t see me (mostly in the voting booth, as I’m not keen on “fighting fire with fire” methods, although I might become if their hostility further escalates).
Am I a Mistake theorist or a Conflict theorist?
Excellent post.
One quibble: Mistake theorists can absolutely account for conflict theories. However, they usually must do this as a second- or nth-order effect. In fact, mistake theorists do, and they have. Of all things, Public Choice is exactly such a theory.
We’re all familiar with the rent-seeking, regulatory capture ideas of Public Choice, but often only at the base level. Over time, these activities result in accumulated benefits to those who have captured rents and/or state power. The people who are capturing these rents are hardly mustachioed villains (my bias as a Hard Hard Mistake Theorist, a la Hayek or Smith/Hume is showing), but they are remarkably skilled at rationalizing why they deserve and have earned such rents. (“I work really hard!” or “I worked hard to get here!” are common sentiments.) Over time, these accumulated rents result in an emergent Conflict Theory scenario.
Mancur Olson attributed the rapid post-War economic growth in Japan and Germany to their institutions being almost totally destroyed by World War II (and then subsequently rebuilt by mistake theorists). The prior institutions were swept away, the old elites were out of power, reduced in statute or in some cases imprisoned and the new institutional framework was created de novo without benefitting any particular group over another. Compare this with, say, the postbellum American South and the fact that elites were not effectively removed from power. They lost their slaves and suffered significant damage to their wealth, but the old elite structure stayed intact. They even formed roving bands of armed thugs such as the KKK who continued to impose their reign of terror. The South would not really grow for another 100 years, when the elites were forced to reform their institutions (although obviously debate rages on to this day about how effective those reforms were).
(If I were to make a hypothesis today, I’d say that the generally well-meaning but rent-capturing elites are centered around the legal profession itself.)
This discussion also strongly reminded me of Thomas Sowell’s “A Conflict of Visions.” He presents two dichotomous “visions” of the world: the “unconstrained” and the “constrained.” The “unconstrained” vision posits that for the entire history of civilization (i.e. since the Agricultural Revolution), bad institutions have enslaved certain groups for the benefit of others. As a consequence, only significant shocks to those institutions will allow human beings to be truly free as they were born to be. The unconstrained vision can be summarized by Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s, “man is born free and everywhere he is in chains. One man thinks himself the master of others, but remains more of a slave than they are.” If only we could wipe out those bad institutions that are keeping some of us enslaved, we would unlock a natural state of abundance and happiness for everyone.
The constrained vision, however, sees limitations everywhere. Everyone lives in a time and under institutions that have been cobbled together over long periods, attempting to navigate the trade-offs that are required by such constraints. To the constrained vision, drastic change is not only likely to make mistakes, but potentially catastrophic. The constrained vision sees the natural state of the human condition not as one of abundance, but one of extremely painful scarcity and suffering. If any one thought could summarize the constrained vision, it might be James Madison: “If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.”
I’m not sure that mistake theorist:constrained vision::conflict theorist:unconstrained vision, but there seems to be significant overlap.
I don’t know, man. I haven’t read the comments yet and so apologize for any redundancy. But I think this juxtaposition really misses the boat insofar as what I think of as the opposite of what you call a “conflict” approach has nothing to do with any assumption of mistake. I just think the distinction is between those who view the issue as an intellectual question and those who think in terms of coalitions or personalities. Whether people who get it wrong do so because they are mistaken or because they are evil isn’t really even relevant to the question I’m interested in, which is simply what the correct answer is. Insights into that question are what I find valuable about this web site and I hope the site won’t be straying into the world of “conflict” analysis, which the way you describe it does not seem interested in offering contributions to that analysis and is primarily interested in what to do about an issue whose answer is assumed to be already known to the “good guys.” Fortunately I can’t imagine that will really happen much in practice. I certainly hope not, because it would diminish the value of the site for me.
This seems related to the SSC survey question about whether political disagreements are primarily caused by factual disagreements or values conflicts, and I am having the same problem, where I can’t answer because both are obviously true! They’re just true in different situations.
My instinct is to be more of a “mistake theorist”, and I often get annoyed at people for just not entertaining the hypothesis that there might be an honest factual disagreement in a given conflict. And in the circles I tend to find myself in, factual disagreement does seem to be doing most of the work.
But if I really think about whether *most people* who disagree with me politically have a factual disagreement or a values disagreement with me, especially if I think globally, I think there’s actually a *lot* of values disagreement? I guess it gets murky because like “gay people go to hell” is sort of a factual claim but usually people who make such a claim also attach moral value to it so I’m comfortable calling this largely a values disagreement.
It also is often the case that if you probe a disagreement that seems factual, you eventually arrive at a real moral difference that can’t be reconciled by fact-checking. (I guess the opposite thing can happen too.)
After writing this I’m also realizing that “conflict theory” as described here isn’t necessarily about values difference but rather about self-interest pointing in different directions for different people. But I think values are a large part of it too, so.
I see a problem with this theory. Does anyone actually identify as a conflict theorist? Or does everyone think that they’re a mistake theorist and those other jerks are conflict theorists?
“Conflict theory” doesn’t necessarily imply “I see the world as good people vs evil people and evil people need to be destroyed by whatever means necessary”. It sets forth that society consists of groups with fundamentally opposite interests, and a lot of the world today is the result of clashes between them: Class struggle. Morals don’t even enter into it.
Does anyone actually identify as a conflict theorist? Or does everyone think that they’re a mistake theorist and those other jerks are conflict theorists?
If we’re putting it as “technocrats versus you guys”, count me in with “you guys”, since the mistake theorists always seem to be imagining/hoping/acting from the starting position that they’re the ones coming up with the policies, so it’s always you doing stuff (in the name of Progress and A Better World) to me, but never me doing things to you. Hence the power struggle bit.
But I think there’s few people who are purely A and purely B, most will be a mix of “I think that’s a good principle but that other argument is also a good point and I don’t trust the Fat Cats/Welfare Spongers and…” in their views, just tilting slightly more to one side or the other if they have to make a decision (like in the polling booth).
Oh yes, I’ve spoken to people like this, who will privately admit to using end-justifies-the-means logic and call their own side’s footsoldiers ‘useful idiots’. Of course they don’t admit to this in public, but that’s because that wouldn’t be advantageous for their side.
I find this characterization somewhat curious. I think of a lot of people on my side that way, but I really think of myself more as a mistakist. I see the mistakists as at least as prone to ends justify the means logic as the conflictists, though they sell it as steely pragmatism not moral crusade. Not saying you’re wrong, I’m just intrigued by the discrepancy.
I would say yes? When SJWs shout down conservative speakers with “racist, sexist, anti-gay!” they’re not assuming their opponents are mistaken, but evil, and they’re in conflict with them. When the Daily Stormer publishes screeds about the “zionist occupied government” they’re not seeing a difference of opinion about how to make society better for both gentiles and Jews, they’re seeing a zero-sum conflict. Now, I think such people are a loud minority, but they exist.
Edited: It seems conflict orientation goes hand in hand with feelings of oppression, persecution, or unfairness. When I think of conflicted-oriented groups the examples I keep coming up with are powerless groups (or groups that feel powerless) railing against powerful (or perceived powerful) groups.
I think it’s a mistake (ha!) to identify mistake theory and conflict theory as merely two competing worldviews. Rather I think mistake theorists are working in a situation closer to the baseline, where there is little or no conflict, while conflict theorists are working under conditions of escalation.
So Doctors Alice and Bob decide, through a rational and objective approach, that the best course of action is to cut the liver out of Dr. Charlie and put it in the patient. Guess who’s about to become irrational?
Is he being irrational, or is he being rational and just has a different value function?
He’s certainly going to be hostile.
That goes back to normative vs descriptive. Few people will identify themselves as normative c/ts, but if you ask “do you believe that the bottleneck isn’t understanding problems, it’s interests working against the greater good”, then you’ll get a lot of people saying yes.
I’m a conflict theorist. To be more exact I think conflict theory is more *sophisticated* than mistake theory; it deals with a wider class of disagreements. Mistake theory suffices in some contexts; I don’t think mistake theorists are jerks.
Here’s my model of an appropriate hard mistake theory conceptualizing conflict theory people: Dunbar’s number.
The human brain has a hard limit to just how much it can conceptualize. More intelligent people have a higher limit than lower intelligence people, but they still have a limit that is radically smaller than the amount of people in this country, much less the world. Mistake Theory and Conflict Theory people aren’t really organizing over philosophical beliefs, they’re organizing over tribal mechanisms. These mechanisms are there to help handle the reality of Dunbar’s number. Understanding that many people and that many problems is just too much, so we shrink the world to whatever philosophy helps us identify our tribe. It’s almost irrelevant which philosophy is more right than the other because they are both so inadequate to deal with the hugeness of the issue.
I’m defaulting to the Mega-Hard Mistake theory: our brains weren’t made for this.
What is with these internet magazines naming themselves after historically regressive political movements? Should I found Bolshevik or Fuedalist magazine?
I am honestly wondering whether Jacobite supports absolute monarchy and the Catholic church.
I am honestly wondering whether Jacobite supports absolute monarchy and the Catholic church.
Do they yearn for the return of the Blackbird? This will let us know their position on the matter! 😀
Verse of an Irish Jacobite poem turned into a song:
Marcach uasal uaibhreach óg,
Gas gan gruaim is suairce snódh,
Glac is luaimneach, luath i ngleo
Ag teascadh an tslua ‘s ag tuargain treon.
Noble, proud young horseman
Warrior unsaddened, of most pleasant countenance
A swift-moving hand, quick in a fight,
Slaying the enemy and smiting the strong.
I guess so, more or less, if they mean to call themselves Jacobites in the same sense that Mencius Moldbug called himself one. But the historical Jacobites gave that up long ago, holding on instead to the romantic notions of a lost cause that stir Deiseach's heart.
Actually, Jacobites never had to be Catholic. In Scotland, where the established church was (and is) Presbyterian, most of the Jacobites were Episcopalians, that is Anglicans! (The Episcopalian church in the USA also has Jacobite origins.) And while you pretty much had to believe that the Glorious Revolution was illegitimate to be a Jacobite, you didn't necessarily have to believe in absolute monarchy to come to that conclusion. (But there were probably never much in the way of Jacobite republicans.)
You could always name yourself after a genocidal political movement if you think that’s not edgy enough.
Why not “The National Socialists”? Just make sure you have some Hannah Kohen as your token Jewish co-host and you’re good.
I thought that you might have been joking about Hannah Cohen, but there she is.
Yeah, I always wondered about those guys.
Jacobite takes a generally word-we-can’t-say editorial line, so I think in this case the connection is intended.
This post shows some major intellectual growth, and I’m glad to see that you’re finally coming to understand where a lot of the people from outside neoliberal technocracy world are coming from.
I think that I actually hold both the “conflict theory” and “mistake theory” positions. Effective governance actually is a hard problem, but most politicians and economic elites only have a limited interest in solving it, and often actively work to suppress solutions which might decrease their wealth and power. To achieve broadly favorable outcomes, you need to both win a war and then solve a major intellectual problem. Winning the war is also actually difficult; victory requires strategy as well as enthusiasm.
Sure, plenty of revolutions shoot their way into power but then continue to shoot all the details people for being downers and obviously anti-revolutionary because they’re saying things that sound like what the anti-revolutionaries say (like “your economic plan doesn’t seem like it will actually work”). And a few years later the country has “peoples republic of” in it’s name and lots of people are dead.
Or mistake theory types briefly get into power, try to implement changes but swiftly have their faces murdered off by a coup at which point we get the first scenario.
Because power struggles are a reality but winning a power struggle doesn’t guarantee competence at practical matters beyond skill at winning power struggles.
Well, the United States was also created by a revolution started over rather irreconcilable differences about taxation and voting rights, but somehow it managed not to turn into a “People’s Republic of”.
Sure, it isn’t universal. Sometimes they restrain themselves and things work out.
re: American revolution I’d also argue that that was largely an already existing power structure with an already existing mix of people separating itself from the tiers above it.
Note that a bridge from mistake theory to conflict theory as they relate to policy can be found in David Friedman’s The Machinery of Freedom. Friedman (who I hope will comment to correct me if I’m totally wrong here) specifically uses economics rather than morality to argue that government doesn’t and will never, in aggregate, help the poor due to the incentives which drive government decisions:
He then goes on to argue that Social Security’s payout structure illustrates this.
This matches Scott’s description of conflict theory:
Friedman and the average Marxist conflict theorist disagree on almost everything at the object level, but they do agree on a fundamental problem: that current systemic issues won’t be solved via technocratic solutions from within the system because of an overriding factor (incentive structure for Friedman, moral deficiencies for the conflict theorist) that makes stated policy goals and likely outcomes suspect. Friedman’s perspective is a bridge or perhaps a sight-seeing station for mistake theorists to look at conflict theory because it uses mistake-theory-dominated economics to make a conflict theory friendly argument.
Friedman’s solution to this problem is in some ways a meta-level mistake theorist one because it calls for changing governing bodies’ incentive structures (by removing any special rights they’re currently given and introducing competition) while assuming no change in governing official utility functions. The extreme conflict theorist instead assumes that there’s some group of people (evil people, plutocrats, Illuminati, etc.) who have utility functions with outputs monotonically increasing in relation to the evil-ness of the inputs and some other group (good people, the proletariat, etc.) with functions that vary inversely to that.
I have to play mistake theorist on this one though…
In the USA, lifetime incidence of adult poverty in the USA is over 50% of the population. (It’s worse for children.) The majority of USA citizens have a direct financial interest in the resources made available to the poor.
(Much like “the sick” if we are talking about healthcare. It’s a minority, and yet it’s everyone.)
I actually half-wrote an article about this for Less Wrong, so I can reasonably claim to be part of the “yep I knew this” group. Although, in my article I separated the five groups based on the Magic the Gathering colours and their distinct worldviews (it makes sense if you know MTG). What’s missing from this post is the idea that these are fundamentally different people: i.e. conflict theorists tend to be more aggressive, while mistake theorists tend to be quiet mild-mannered guys. So I think it’s a mistake to refer to it as “conflict theorists”, since it’s really not a matter of theory.
I have to admit to being rather surprised that you end by saying that you lend so much more credit to mistake theorists, since it seems to me that the conflict theorists have such a strong and obvious point: It’s very clearly true that it doesn’t matter what ideal solutions smart people come up with if they can’t get politicians to listen to them. Additionally, this ties into your post on the second world war and how some people (the Hermione Grangers of this world, as HPMOR put it) refuse to do evil even if everyone around them demands it of them.
In fact I regard this to be the paradox of democracy, which you have also written plenty about: “the key to good government is to convince the good guys to fight the bad guys who hate free speech and put the good guys in charge so they can fight for the rights of the bad guys who are acrively trying to destroy those rights.” I think it’s totally true that when it comes to fighting actual Nazis who actually want to destroy democracy, it actually is justified to use actual violence.
(Gandhi was wrong to advocate pacifism vs Hitler, which was also a Less Wrong post)
And also, as a final point, even though conflict theorists are prone to be more aggressive, I do think that it’s possible to teach people to be more thoughtful and reflective, and that this can help people to be less prone to seeing violence as the only answer. And so in that sense, I think the mistake theorists have a point.
tl;dr: The mistake theorists are right that the conflict theorists don’t think enough, and the conflict theorists are right that the mistake theorists don’t fight enough.
Anyway, thanks for writing this post Scott. It covers a lot of very important ground that clearly needed to be covered.
This seems like almost exactly the same mapping as naifs and cynics. I feel like your terminology is less loaded, which is nice, but I did want to mention that there’s a different terminology that’s used already in political science. One of the problems of our community is that we often use new and mutually incomprehensible terminology for concepts that already have names.
See also a more in depth look at how naifs/mistake theorists and cynics/conflict theorists approach elections.
And this is what puts me, even reluctantly*, on the side of the Conflict Theorists. What’s a “reasonable” policy? It could be one where, in order to sort out the economic woes of the state and get us back to a firm footing so progress can finally be made on intractable social problems, one-quarter of the population need to be euthanised.
The problem with technocrats is drawing up lovely shiny ideal solutions that will be imposed from the top down, and if you’re a good hard-working and lucky technocrat, you get to mingle with your fellows at Davos (going on right now) and never have to meet any of the grubby ordinary people who will be on the sharp end of those solutions, though possibly you may catch a glimpse of them through the window of your chauffeured car whisking you through the cordoned-off streets to the meetings and bunfights.
*I should be all for a magazine called Jacobite! I want free speech and cool, reasoned debate and looking at problems not from a “who gets the power” angle but “how can we fix what’s broken” angle! The problem is, the Jacobite Tradition in Ireland and Scotland is one of romantic glorious doomed failure, all that yucky emotionalism, that inadequate and suspect passion.