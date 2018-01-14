OT93: Giant Threadwood

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. Jeremiah is running a free SSC podcast. It’s already got all the latest articles, and is gradually catching up on some of the older ones. Get it from Stitcher, LibSyn, or iTunes.
2. People who answered the Patreon-related questions on the survey overwhelmingly preferred that it be switched to per-month rather than per-post (I can present this in more depth later). I’ve changed it, but this has decreased my blog-related income by ~80% (everyone’s old per-post donation is now applied only once per month, instead of once for each of the five to ten posts per month). If you’re a Patreon supporter, I would really appreciate it if you went to the Patreon site and adjusted your donation accordingly.
I’ve previously downplayed this, saying that Patreon donations wouldn’t change my output, but this is no longer entirely true – I’m more able to choose how many hours I work now, and support levels might make me shift some marginal hours from work to blogging. Note that I have enough money and you definitely should not donate if you are at all financially strapped or funging against useful charities.
3. Comment of the week is Actinide Meta giving an update on the Paul Marik sepsis study – basically, the US version has gotten hopelessly bogged down in cost overruns, so Actinide wants to help run a cheaper faster version in South Africa. They’re seeking “one or more people with either clinical trials or critical care experience who are willing to take some time to read a proposal and ask questions”.
4. David Friedman is holding another South Bay SSC meetup on Saturday, January 27th, starting at 3 P.M. Location is the usual: 3806 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA.
Anyone have recommendations about good books/research about childhood emotional neglect? All I could find by my self is “running on empty” which seems very pop-psychology to my untrained eye.
Unfortunately there is very little research on emotional neglect. The theoretical base is attachment theory. You might find some things there.
I haven’t read this article but I generally trust The Trauma Center.
http://www.traumacenter.org/products/pdf_files/Treating_Adult_Survivors_Childhood_Emotional_Abuse_Neglect_G0003.pdf
Re 3: I work in South Africa, specifically on encouraging collaboration between USA / RSA, and my personal research is in infectious disease. I have some experience with trials (on the theory side) and probably know some of the right players.
Which is to say — I’d love to help. I’m completely new to wordpress, however – what’s the best way to turn this into one-on-one discussion? I left a similar comment directly against the one you linked.
I’ve reached out to Carl. Anyone else interested in helping, please see the other thread; let’s keep that discussion there for the sake of sanity.
Hypothesis: the SSC community would make good contenders for the “5 levels of complexity” challenge.
In the spirit of this youtube series where people are tasked with explaining a concept at 5 levels of complexity, I thought i’d bring the challenge here and see what came up.
The basic idea is to take a concept you know a lot about and try to explain it to:
1. a little kid
2. a teenager
3. an undergrad student of that discipline
4. a postgrad student (or early-career professional) in that discipline
5. an expert in the field
so that each category of person ‘understands’ (on some meaningful level) what you are talking about. At levels 4 and 5 the focus would presumably shift from understanding to ‘shedding new light’ or similar. I’ll flag right now that I don’t think the link above is the perfect example of this (and the one on blockchain is much much worse). I think we can do better.
I’ll give this a go myself later, but for now who’s game? To ‘prime the pump’, some requests: Blockchain, Deadweight Burden of Taxation, Hormones, Tort Law vs. Criminal Law.
Late last year, an HIV positive programmer publicly injected himself with homemade solution to do gene therapy. The treatment uses CRISPR to modify the DNA, intended to make the subject start producing N6 antibodies, which is probably effective for 98% of HIV strains. It has only been tested in mice, so this person is experimenting before any human trials have been/are being done.
Another person did a similar kind of treatment, but one that is far more frivolous, by trying to remove the production of the protein Myostatin. This protein inhibits muscle growth and can be used to help people with muscle atrophy or to create really strong people. There is a cow species that has a naturally malfunctioning gene for producing Myostatin and it looks like
methis.
Interestingly, there are already companies that sell kits so people can multiply a sample at home, to produce enough of the treatment for injections.
However, the bad news is that these homemade kits merely produce ‘naked DNA,’ not bound to viruses to transport the DNA into the cell. So most likely, all or almost all of the DNA will be rapidly broken down and will not enter and modify the cells. Presumably, one can use electric current to open up the cell membrane. There are electro-stimulation products for consumers, to use on muscles. Perhaps they can work, at least for the Myostatin treatment, as both are intended for muscles, although the current may be too low or the pulses too infrequent.
So, what do you guys think, is this ‘do it yourself’ effort outside of the medical establishment actually likely to help anything, or is it mostly useless? I’m leaning towards the latter for now, at least until more effective technology is available to the general public.
Sounds like a good way to kill or cripple yourself, but then again, if you’re already dying, there’s little reason not to throw anything and everything you can at the problem.
Earlier gene therapy caused leukemia because the modification happened in the wrong spot, but doesn’t CRISPR prevent that problem?
Also, if the ‘naked DNA’ doesn’t actually enter the cells, then at most one would expect an allergic reaction.
Re: the guy with HIV. Super high risk but makes sense if he’s set on trying for a cure. Probably still less risky than trying to get a bone marrow transplant from someone with genetic immunity to HIV.
Re: the muscle guy: seems super stupid. Trading similar risk levels for marginal gains.
Ad-hoc personal attempts at gene therapy are unlikely to yield many success stories but are likely to rack up a modest body count.
If you have the expertise and you’re at extreme risk of death or massive loss of quality of life anyway it might sort of make sense to try. If some shyster miracle-man ever tries to sell you this shit in exchange for your house it’s not not wise to sign up.
Gene therapy trials don’t have a great track record. Lots of potential but so far not a great track record.
If it works out then muscle guy can become the shyster miracle-man, so the gains are bigger than you’re suggesting. MASSIVE GAINS.
The heart is also a muscle. I’m not entirely sure mucking around with “this means all my muscles can grow SUPER BIG” is a great idea there, and a quick look on Wikipedia didn’t tell me much one way or the other but I still think it’s on the risky side.
Best result is, as Aapje says, this homebaked solution simply means the DNA gets broken down and won’t work.
Google informs me that myostatin only affects skeletal muscles, which the heart is not. If the myostatin knockout thing works, you’d effectively be giving yourself myostatin-related muscle hypertrophy, which seems pretty harmless.
I’d be more worried about the treatment malfunctioning in some way than about it going horribly right. Murphy’s right, this is fantastically risky for what you’d be getting — but chances are it’ll just do nothing.
Well, society benefits from people trying improbable things. It’ll probably fail but on the off chance it doesn’t that’s very good for the rest of us to know. So if people want to do this sort of thing I’d actually encourage them – though they should be aware of the considerable risks.
That was my reaction as well. A tiny fraction of the population doing such things could still add up to a very large number of people, and a very large number of people trying experiments that probably won’t work could end up with quite a lot that do, which could produce quite a lot of useful information for the rest of us.
It doesn’t look like this has anything to do with CRISPR, which is pretty disappointing because I actually have a bit of experience with it.
As far as I can tell from Ascendance Biomedical’s extremely sketchy website and from Tristan Roberts’ Medium posts, the plan is just to inject naked plasmid DNA into his belly fat and hope that God really does have a special providence for fools. There’s no viral vector, no electroporation of cells, not even lipofectamine as far as I can tell. So in other words this DNA will not be taken up by his cells, making it a moot point whether or not over-expressing a broadly neutralizing antibody in your fat cells would cure HIV.
What they could have done, if they were serious about doing this, is to actually make the antibody that N6 codes for as well as a few other broadly neutralizing antibodies against HIV. Then inject the cocktail of antibodies subcutaneously at regular intervals. In a few minutes on Google Scholar I found a paper (doi:10.1038/nature 11604) using pretty much exactly that approach in humanized mice. Still might not work in humans but it’s got a nigh infinitely better chance of working than what he tried.
I’m pretty sure that I know why they didn’t take this approach. Immunotherapy is a really hot field and is very challenging, while this kind of gene therapy is more primitive than what people were doing in the late nineteen nineties. If the goal is just to get media buzz this is ideal because it’s cheap and almost certainly won’t kill or injure anybody but looks to the untrained eye like a cutting edge medical treatment.
Ok so now with Josiah Zayner it looks like he’s actually trying to do a CRISPR knock out.
Reading his website, the guy has at least a basic grasp of how CRISPR actually works which is a good sign. He even mentions the possibility of using vectors so he’s already way ahead of Ascendance Biomedical.
One thing that he clearly doesn’t understand, however, is what cutting efficiency or transfection efficiency actually mean in practice. He says, and I quote, “you can purify alot [of plasmid DNA] easily so even if the efficiency is lower you can use more.” To put that in perspective, he’s basically saying that even though the odds of winning the lottery are very low the tickets are cheap so you can just keep buying more until you win.
When you’re doing an actual CRISPR knockout, you need to be very conscious of the efficiency of each step. If your transfection efficiency is too low, you’re only going to have a handful of cells expressing Cas9 and your guides. If your cutting efficiency is also low then you won’t actually get enough cells with the mutations that you want. And he doesn’t have the option of just getting one or two cells and growing them up: he’s trying to do this in vivo.
On top of that, he picked what is possibly the worst tissue in the human body to work with here. A human skeletal muscle cell has hundreds of nuclei, every one of which has two copies of the myostatin gene. So he needs somewhere on the order of several hundred mutations per cell in order to modify a single myofiber.
This is something that would really call for RNAi rather than CRISPR. It’s a more mature system and it’s better suited for what he’s claiming that he wants to do. Just put an siRNA against myostatin into a liposome and inject it. You won’t get a true knock out, only partial knock down, but that’s good enough. Again, this has been done before and a basic literature search will turn up papers where it was successfully attempted in mice (doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0064719).
I’ve seen comments, on the survey results thread and on the subreddit, expressing scepticism about some of the higher numbers people posted for the IQ question, saying “real IQ tests don’t go up that high.”
I’m one of the people who posted a high number. It’s from a Mensa certificate that I got by taking a formal invigilated Mensa test at a centre I had to travel to.
I’m not saying this to brag or to claim I’m one of the cleverest here (in fact this community is one of the few places where I feel intellectually average or below). I’m saying it to open a discussion about what constitutes a “real” IQ test, if a formal Mensa one doesn’t count.
I know there are multiple different IQ tests (Wechsler, Stanford-Binet, etc). I’m not sure which one(s) Mensa uses/used. Are they not equivalent, particularly at the top end? Does this make the IQ question on the survey meaningless, if it doesn’t specify which one?
I thought Mensa uses a non-standard number of IQ points per standard deviation, making scores about 100 higher.
That is bloody sneaky! Was that done to artificially bolster their IQ?
Would you mind telling us what your score was?
At the risk of uniquely identifying myself in the survey results, 177.
I’ll have to dig out the certificate from the attic and see if it specifies which test.
I found a random website converting between them:
http://www.davidpbrown.co.uk/psychology/iq-conversion.html
That suggests there’s a lot of variation, if it’s correct. It says 177 on Cattell would be 151 on Wechsler and 148 on Stanford-Binet. So it does look like quoting numbers is meaningless without knowing which test.
Both Weschler and Stanford-Binet have standard deviations of 15, and differences between the two only amount to few points at the extreme ends of the scale. Thus they are considered equivalent to each other. The Cattel has a standard deviation of 24, so its scores are not quivalent to the other two.
Scott’s survey specified to only give results from scales that use a mean of 100 and a standard deviation of 15. If you took a Cattell, which seems likely given your very high score, you should not have reported it.
I don’t know what test I took, and I believed until today that they were all equivalent.
I mean, in that case, it seems incorrect for the Cattell to even be called an IQ test, if it’s calibrated so differently from the others.
@Rachael:
That’s roughly analogous to saying measurements in kg aren’t measures of weight?
Or, perhaps, it’s like saying that IQ isn’t measuring g, so make sure you aren’t using the IQ as if all of them are in the same unit of measure.
@HeelBearCub I wouldn’t object to it being called an “intelligence test”, just an “IQ test”. I thought a mean of 100 and standard deviation of 15 were part of the definition of an IQ test. Would you also be happy to call something an IQ test if its mean were much above or below 100?
Ooof — bad example.
The problem as rmls discusses below is that IQ has a messy history, and even today isn’t on as solid footing as enthusiasts would lead you to believe. Especially but not exclusively when it comes to children.
No, good example. Measurements in kg are measurements of something that correlates very strongly with weight, and measurements in kgf correlate similarly with mass, such that sensible people will tend to use them as proxies for one another in all but the most precise and demanding contexts.
John Schilling: But presumably the Cattell, Wechsler, and Stanford-Binet either measure the same thing, or the extent that the Cattell measures something different than the Wechsler is about the same as the extent that the Stanford-Binet measures something different than the Wechsler. So “calibration” really is just a matter of unit difference.
@skef:
The substitution of weight for mass was intentional. I hoped that the reference to g later would make that an easy intuitive leap.
That makes a lot more sense. There’s no way on God’s green Earth a 177 on Stanford-Binet would be below average here or pretty much anywhere.
OK, I found the certificate. It doesn’t say which test it used. It says “This score gives a true IQ rating” – what does that mean? One with a mean of 100 and SD of 15? Or is it meaningless marketing fluff?
There isn’t a “true” IQ rating. Because IQ isn’t (very) well defined.
But it’s (likely) truer than various things that claim to be measuring IQ.
I agree, so it seems a silly thing for Mensa to put on their certificates. It would be more helpful to put the name of the test used.
I’m even more surprised that there are only two Google hits for the phrase “This score gives a true IQ rating”. I was hoping to find some informed discussion of what it means and what test they used.
I am in the same boat Rachael (high number, travelling Mensa test and all). Although Scott specified an IQ test with a 15-point standard deviation, I had no way of knowing if mine was that sort, so I put down the number anyway.
After a bit of rummaging around: my test (taken in late 1970s) was the third edition Stanford-Binet – and apparently only from the fifth edition was it standardised to a 15 point SD. I don’t know what it was before and haven’t found a way of converting between the two (though there are apparently some papers on this buried behind academic paywalls).
It would be interesting to know what the conversion is, if there is one.
EDIT: thinking about it a bit more I vaguely remember the Mensa acceptance level being set at about 150 for 98th percentile, which suggests it was standardised at about 25/SD. So if my maths is right that would bring my 159 down to 135, which sounds *much* more likely vis a vis SSC.
I doubled checked your math, and it checks out.
Thanks. Looking at the conversation above,sounds like mine might have been a Cattell test. Funny, I always thought it was revised SB.
Did you take the test as an adult?
Nearly. Age 15.
Historically, IQ values for children were mental age ratios (i.e. a ten year old with an IQ of 150 has the mental age of a fifteen year old); this is presumably where the quotient part of the name comes from. I don’t know if your test was one of those, but I’m fairly sure it wasn’t an ordinary one with a standard deviation of 15: that would make you one of the thousand cleverest people in the world.
They are useful(very useful when used properly), but these things have issues. For starts, they don’t test two extremely and obviously important traits useful for the real world. 1. Rate of memory acquisition 2. Long term memory capability. They kinda sorta do in vocabulary tests, but a high score is also then dependent on leading the lifestyle necessary for it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polynomial_interpolation is one reason to be weary of many tests that proclaims itself capable of sorting out high to very high IQ’s. I see those number series frequently on “upper end” IQ tests…and its mathematically invalid and actual professional mathematicians dislike them.
Also, one reason why these things can be invalid at the upper end…look at the LSAT. Almost once a year, a question on the test gets rescinded, with one method being a very smart person giving a very clear argument why a question has no real answer. I believe this tends to happen on the questions that inadvertently introduce probability, or can’t be converted into questions that are simply a ->b -> ~c or are just disguised pigeonhole problems( most most some).
One issue with a single *score* is that tests with low to moderate correlations can be averaged together into in a way that..doesn’t make much sense. This has made institutions lose out on some spatial acumen useful for the engineering fields, and I believe certain types of mental traits useful for the art field.
I passed the Mensa exam in 2017 but there was no IQ numbers provided to me, just raw scores in categories of RAIT index and percentile ranks.
Charles Stross on lessons from history for the AI future (among other topics), his keynote speech at the 34th Chaos Communication Congress.
“History gives us the perspective to see what went wrong in the past, and to look for patterns, and check whether those patterns apply to the present and near future. And looking in particular at the history of the past 200-400 years—the age of increasingly rapid change—one glaringly obvious deviation from the norm of the preceding three thousand centuries—is the development of Artificial Intelligence, which happened no earlier than 1553 and no later than 1844.
I’m talking about the very old, very slow AIs we call corporations, of course. What lessons from the history of the company can we draw that tell us about the likely behaviour of the type of artificial intelligence we are all interested in today?”
Refined text: http://www.antipope.org/charlie/blog-static/2018/01/dude-you-broke-the-future.html
Lively presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmIgJ64z6Y4
Yes, corporations have misaligned incentives sometimes. And so might AIs. And you can kind of make an analogy that is cute for a paragraph or so.
But ultimately it breaks down pretty quickly. Everything has misaligned incentives, because everything is Moloch. Democratic governments have incentives to do stuff that might be bad in the long run, but good in the short term for votes. Dictatorships may feature damaging contests for absolute power. And so on.
Moloch didn’t force Elon Musk to try to go to Mars, though Or Bill Gates to donate his fortune to charity. Ultimately people are in control. Even if they are people who have to respond to (sometimes misaligned) incentives.
Also, the stuff about Trump supporter being Nazis seems straight out of a HuffPo article. And did you know the war in Iraq was all about oil, maaaaan? All the hand-wringing about the evils of how big technology companies might crush progressive thought seems like something an old, out-of-touch boomer might write. Ultimately this makes me much less eager to read anything else the guy has written.
Charlie Stross is a smart guy, but he has a bad habit of letting his politics run his thought process. He’s worth reading when he’s writing about something speculative, but every so often he gives into the temptation to write something revolving around a contemporary talking point, and it always turns out to be kinda cringey.
There was a really interesting question in the SSC survey that got me thinking, and got me wanting to open a thread about.
It was the final one (I think) in the section about the nature of one’s disagreement with political/ideological opponents. It asked whether you thought the reason they didn’t see things the way you did—which was obviously, of course, the right way to see things—was more a consequence of their intellectual failure or their moral failure. Really, really interesting question.
Now… I went with “moral failure.” But I wasn’t too sure about it. And I can definitely remember a time when I would have gone with “intellectual failure.” A propos, I noticed that something like 3/4 of people in the survey went with “intellectual,” while only 1/4 gave the same answer I did. So it’s a really interesting binary split—at least for me, since I find myself in its minority. Hence the reason for this thread: I’d like to suss out why we came down on different sides of it.
My thoughts on the topic follow a very basic pattern. I became interested in the nature of reality—that is to say, in Nature—when I was around 19 years old. Carl Sagan was the cause; fill in whatever blanks you want. What I gradually noticed though over the years, and what I gradually found more interesting, even more so than Carl Sagan’s writings themselves, was how little most other people found Nature interesting. Most people couldn’t care less.
And why not? To break things down real simple, I’ve concluded that most people don’t really care about the nature of reality. In other words, they don’t care about the truth. They don’t value it. And values are a function of morality.
Truth, along with the intellectual and often personal courage it takes to pursue it is, I believe, a moral value [insert George Orwell quote]. And most people—including myself more often than I’d care to admit—place other values before it. They place social amity before it, they place power, they place prestige, they place solace, they place esteem, they place all kinds of things before it. And I think that prioritization of values causes our disagreements—not our mutual misunderstandings. Those are mere consequence.
In other words, I think to claim that “intellectual failure” is behind people’s disagreements is to imagine that we’re all humble children thirsty for knowledge—that our ignorance and confusion and animosity towards each other is fundamentally innocent. I don’t that’s the case. I think we all suck—morally.
I’d like to hear your guys’* thoughts though on the topic though. Like I said above, I’m not too sure about it.
*Take it easy… “Guys” can be a gender-neutral plural pronoun.
I put “moral” because any intellectual failings don’t amount to much against you unless you have moral failings behind them, i.e., refusing to learn things. You can be totally dumb and provincial and absorb things slower than average and still become a decent person with your heart in the right place if you are intellectually honest. It’s only when you compound ignorance with bracketing off realms of knowledge that you’re truly in trouble. My first indication the sort of Christians I grew up around were full of shit was the failure to even engage with the movies I saw or the music I listened to, but this also extends to like, people who think we’re better off just bombing Osama and never trying to learn what Wahhabbism/Qutbism says, or that looking into climate science is falling for hogwash, or communists who didn’t want to dig into realms that might contradict historical materialism. If someone doesn’t see things the same way I do, but is clearly familiar with and is honest about all factors involved, I just think it’s a matter of different (probably bad) taste/intuition, but if someone won’t engage and is content with that, they are the enemy, because I can’t ever get a toehold for any new strategy of argumentation from that position. Obviously my preference is for people on my side who make good points, but I prefer spending time busting balls of opponents of mine who are at least willing to give and take and admit in good faith when they’re mistaken than spend time talking to people on either side who are given to doctrinairism
Imagine the chair from the Matrix is real, and without limit, we can upload knowledge into your head at the push of the button – I am one who takes it all, radical feminism, tradcath/reactionary stuff, tribal theories of governance obsolete for 5000 years, Ukrainian basket weaving, I don’t care, I’m better off for it, and all the intellectual failings are really the moral failings of people in the chair who would refuse. People who are “merely stupid” would be enraptured by the thought of catching up to everyone in a few hours.
I hope this question doesn’t come across as accusatory, because that isn’t at all my intent. But why would a failure to “engage” movies or music you enjoy signal in any way that these Christians were “full of shit”? If we’re talking about real ideas then they might reasonably prefer to deal with them in media where greater rigor is possible, like books or journal articles. If we’re just talking about a dislike of popular culture (or some niche culture — I obviously don’t know your taste in music) then I’m even more at a loss how you think this bears on the question.
@LukeReeshus
The problem with declaring the rejection of ‘the right way to think’ to be a moral failure is that the way that many people think prevents them from realizing the actual downsides of their way of thinking and the upsides of a more rational way of thinking. Due to their intellectual failures, they can’t actually see the consequences of their way of thinking with decent clarity, which jeopardizes their moral decision making, even if their intent is fairly good (which it generally is).
So intellectual failure is still at the root of it, although that often results in choices that are immoral from the point of view of a person who doesn’t make as many intellectual mistakes.
I think you’re making a very huge leap between those two sentences – just because someone isn’t interested in a Carl Sagan type discussions about the nature of reality (or the reality of nature) doesn’t mean they don’t care about truth.
The values you list coming before “truth” are mostly social dynamics, sure. But social dynamics are real too (sometimes irrational is not the same as fake), and frankly much more practical than how many flavors of quark there are.
Basically you’re equating a lack of interest in fundamental physics to a moral failure, and that seems unfair.
I put “moral failure” because I had just read Haidt’s “The Righteous Mind”, about how progressives speak as though there are only two moral values while other people have six.
He could be wrong, though. I like the term “forces of darkness” because it can imply either evil or lack of enlightenment. 😀
I picked “intellectual” because “moral” can be interpreted to mean “They know I’m right, they know this is the good, proper and only way to think/act, the only reason they reject it is because they are bad/wicked/evil”.
I do think there are factors of personality as well as raw brain power that make it easier/harder to accept some ideas, so that maybe has an overlap on the moral side. And of course culture war topics tend to have a basis in morality as well as everything else, so it’s very tempting to go “Bad morals!” about the other side. But then they would equally say “Bad morals!” about my opinion on the matter, so I think it’s possible to disagree based on (e.g.) “informed conscience” terms if something is acceptable/permissible or not, and that does not mean the other person is acting out of bad motives or bad morals; they may be mistaken but genuinely mistaken because they came to their conclusions via faulty reasoning (and not because “I don’t want to call this sin because I like doing this and I will go on committing sin even if you say it’s wrong”).
Ethics is hard 🙂
I skipped that question, because I don’t see different priors / core beliefs as failures. Learning how socially constructed my own moral beliefs are has really weakened the normative imperative I feel around enforcing them on others. The beliefs I currently hold true are simply the current winners in a Darwinian contest of culture, not necessarily the right or best answers.
I’m disapointed there wasn’t an ALL OF THE ABOVE for when you just attribute their diagreement to raw infiriorty.
Their intellectual inferiorty wouldn’t stop them from coming to the correct moral/political conclusions if they weren’t morally inferior and ACTUALLY GAVE A SHIT.
And they’re incapable of giving a shit and not being hypocrites, because they’re too intellectually inferior to understand what giving a shit or being intellectually consistent would actually entail.
They’re too stupid to come to correct conclusions without effort, they’re to morally inferior to exhert that effort.
And they’re so far gone as to not even realise such a hypothetical person might exhert such effort.
Where’s the option for when you don’t attribute enough moral or intellectual capacity to your opponent to get anything correct?
now I’m not saying i attribute this to anyone! I just want to make sure my hatred is perfected for when i do decide to hate someone.
and I’m kind enough to share my techniques for optimum hatred with my favourite intellectual community 🙂
Is it an intellectual failing, moral failing, or both to have numerous spelling and capitalization errors in one’s internet rants on intellectual and moral inferiority? 😉
It’s become highly un-PC to notice this, but there are obviously two types of transgendered women with not much overlap between them. Whenever trans issues are brought up here, this is almost never acknowledged. The first type are the ones who were extremely effeminate boys, twirling around in princess dresses and who tend to transition early. No one is surprised to hear these people are now living as women. The second group are late-transitioning masculine types who didn’t show any effeminate behavior as children and who usually cause quite a stir when they debut their new identity. These types are usually employed in very male-dominated careers like military, construction, and tech.
I’ve seen Scott himself and numerous commenters talking about transgendered psychology while conflating these two radically different groups, and I don’t think we’ll get very far if we don’t accept we’re dealing with very different mental architectures.
What I wonder is why noticing this phenomenon has become quite a third rail.
http://unremediatedgender.space/2016/Oct/fashion-forward/
The current narrative says that people transition because on the inside they are the other gender. As this narrative sums up all types of transgender people, it makes it hard so search for different motivations or distinct types of transsexuality. There certainly are qualified people who are noticing things like that, see for example here.
I strongly suspect they’ve got ROGD wrong. For example, I just recently did a survey on a sample of would-probably-be-considered-ROGDs, and autoandrophilia was very prevalent in this sample.
I think it’s hard to say, since there is less data about ROGD as it seems to be a more recent thing.
I guess it’s worth posting a link to Bailey’s counterargument to AAP: https://www.reddit.com/r/Blanchardianism/comments/7noh57/can_we_test_baileys_take_on_autoandrophilia/
TL;DR: (non-lesbian) women don’t have sexual orientations, and so probably also don’t have true paraphilias. Apparent paraphilias (e.g. autoandrophilia) are likely the result of some weird circumstance (e.g. ROGD) that pushed them into this thing, rather than a persistent sexual preference, and the reason they stay is that women don’t have alternate strong sexual preferences that would make them abandon them.
Why wouldn’t women have “true paraphilias”? Naively that seems like a lot of tortured exceptions and explanations to preserve a rule (no female paraphilias) rather than just abandon the rule in the face of contradictory evidence.
Which isn’t to say that the “person without preexisting gender dysphoria latches onto it as a possible explanation/solution for their problems due to external pressure” explanation for ROGD could never happen. It’s just strange that both sides seem to want to make it all one or all the other (or at least break it into very rigid categories) when multiple explanations seem plausible.
gbdub:
Bailey’s argument is (at least) twofold: First, women seem to have much lower rates of apparent paraphilias than men. Second, women do not seem to respond sexually in a category specific way. By this, I mean that when Bailey measured genital arousal from women when shown sexually explicit material, they did not respond stronger to material depicting men than women. Paraphilias seem related to category-specific sexuality, so the argument is that there’s probably a connection between the two.
It’s well known that women are less visual about such things than men, so I don’t see how this proves anything useful.
Jiro:
Bailey’s challenge in the paper is then, what is sexual orientation for women? For men, it’s pretty obvious, but if women’s sexual orientation isn’t defined by their sexual arousal to depictions of men/women, what is it defined by then?
Who they choose to have sex with seems the obvious answer.
Who people chose to have sex with is a good starting point for identifying orientation, but I think which partners are satisfying is important.
People’s choice of partners is constrained in a lot of ways.
It seems reasonable that arousal is correlated with satisfaction, but they aren’t the same thing, so this should be checked.
rlms:
People might choose partners for other reasons than sexual orientation. For example, if picking male partners is the cultural default, makes reproduction easier, and men spend a lot of energy trying to get female partners, then women may disproportionately end up with male partners compared to what just their orientation would lead to.
To be clear, Bailey’s argument implies that women not only are generally bisexual but are also generally attracted to bonobos. Meredith Chivers, one of the leading researchers on female genital arousal, has repeatedly rejected the idea that female genital arousal reflects “real” female sexual interests, and instead hypothesizes that it has some other adaptive function, such as protecting the body against damage during rape.
Ozy:
I don’t think that’s correct, because Bailey found that women were much less sexually aroused by bonobos than humans (see https://www.reddit.com/r/Blanchardianism/comments/7bktdg/what_do_blanchardians_think_about_the/dpnztgx/?context=1 ).
How strange. My impression is the opposite, that SSC talks about the Blanchard-Bailey typology a lot and almost nowhere else does.
This was also my impression.
I doubt it’s un-PC to notice the distinction in general, it’s probably more in the interpretation. It’s not uncommon for trans people to talk about having repressed and talking about “age of realizing one’s gender identity”, both of which are clearly referring to this axis. The problem is more that it is not realistic that this is just due to repression, and so serious attempts at thinking about it will require thoughts about the fundamental differences that cause this distinction.
If you want to have discussions about this distinction, I recommend you take a look at /r/Blanchardianism, a subreddit I and a couple of friends made to talk about it. Currently, you have to be approved to post, but we’ll likely change this to increase the activity there.
You can find a decent number of posts & comments about this on the ThingOfThings blog, for example:
Thoughts on The Blanchard/Bailey Distinction
I don’t think it’s a binary division, but more of a gradient between masculine and feminine personalities. And naturally people with more feminine personalities are likely to realize they’re trans earlier in life. There’s also the obvious distinction between accepting parents who allow their children to express their femininity/transition early, and those who teach them to hide and repress. I don’t really see what needs explanation here.
That’s certainly a plausible continuum, but the autogynephilia continuum – ranging in intensity from an occasional cross dressing kink to gender dysphoria / permanent transition to the a woman – also seems plausible. And certainly male cross dressing / drag subcultures exist, so something like autogynephilia seems to be a real phenomenon.
While I think autogynephilia is likely the explanation, I doubt transvestic AGP is the low-intensity form of autogynephilia. Transvestic AGP more seems like a subtype, e.g. in my experience with doing surveys, it’s less common than anatomic AGP.
I think it’s more a question of exclusiveness. Some have very little interest in their AGP, some have moderate, for some AGP is the preferred part of their sexuality, and for some they need AGP elements to function sexually.
Are you allowing for a cohort difference? Until recently, the social pressure on boys to be masculine was pretty universal. There’s still pressure, but less so.
It seems unlikely to be a cohort difference. There’s also differences in traits like sexuality, which don’t seem like they would result from social pressure.
It seems to me that autogynephilia is generally presented as a creepy thing, and I’m not sure that there’s anything actually wrong with it.
I feel like this is a result of how male sexuality is seen, rather than something specific to AGP? For example, few would consider the gender reversed situation especially creepy (tho they do often seem to consider it cringy).
I also think it’s something about how male sexuality is seen.
I believe there’s a substantial history of opposition to male sexuality, and it’s not just about feminism. Some of has a religious basis. I *think* the later health-based version (see opposition to male masturbation) has religious roots, but this is just a guess.
I’m not sure it makes sense to split out religion as a separate thing from culture in this context. The culture that produced The Canterbury Tales was in a lot of ways more Christian than the culture that produced, say, Kellogg’s corn flakes, but it was obviously a lot more comfortable with sexuality.
@Nornagest: I could even argue that it was more comfortable with sexuality than today’s secular cult(ure).
And more specifically, if you remove the “it’s a man (or possessor of XY chromosomes) having the thoughts and experiences” from the “specification” of autogynephilia, what are the comparative numbers for women (or possessors of XX chromosomes)?
Or, roughly, what percentage of women, or women’s sexual thoughts, tend to focus on themselves rather than other people? And if it’s fairly significant, what does autogynephilia as an “alternative” explanation of transsexual identity really accomplish?
It’s hard to say, because it’s difficult to measure. In a survey I did, I couldn’t really distinguish the trans and cis women by their AGP levels (or trans and cis men by their AAP levels) when asking this question, but anecdotally trans and cis people seem to be focusing on different aspects.
Unfortunately, nobody is taking this seriously enough to examine it. Most trans people seem to stop at “we can semi-plausibly argue that this similarity exists”, whereas most people who believe in autogynephilia as a motivation seem to think that trans women and cis women are obviously dissimilar enough that this surface-level similarity probably doesn’t go deep.
Understanding the truth about transition reasons is pretty important. This post sketches some things out: https://thingofthings.wordpress.com/2016/11/17/truth-matters/ Specifically, one model where cis women are AGP is that perhaps there are two factors of “psychological femininity”, a general and a sexual one, and HSTSs are feminine on the general one whereas AGP trans women are feminine on the sexual one. This would still require AGP as an explanation, even though cis women are AGP.
(I doubt this two-factor model is accurate, because there are sexual aspects where HSTSs are more feminine than AGPs. Just pointing out that “cis women are AGP too” doesn’t necessarily mean “the entire typology is meaningless and a waste of time”.)
I don’t think there is anything wrong with autogynephilia per se. The problem comes when the autogynephiles want to require everyone else to play into their fantasies. I don’t care if they want to fantasize about being a woman; I do care if they want to force me to pretend they’re women when they are manifestly not.
It feels like this claim gets brought up all the time here.
FWIW, there are both late-transitioning and early-transitioning trans-women in tech.
The thing with the BB theory is that it is used to support some v prejudiced notions, like
http://slatestarcodex.com/2015/06/24/links-615-monsters-link/#comment-215182
And besides people won’t like if you tell them that their gender/sexuality is some kind of paraphylia.
I stand behind my previous statement.
Have you considered a psychosocial explanation?
Suppose we have two transgender patients. Patient one grows up in a community where gender nonconformity is strongly stigmatized and transgender people are mistrusted. Patient two grows up in a community which accepts and supports gender nonconformity and where being transgender is not stigmatized. Even if basic drive that causes people to be transgender is the same (a misalignment of body image with body shape, perhaps?), we could reasonably expect for this drive to be expressed in an ego dystonic manner in patient one and an ego syntonic manner with patient two.
Which is to say, the ego dystonic patient will experience the their dysphoria as an external and often shameful urge toward gender non-conformity. They will present as their natal gender (often making efforts to exaggerate characteristics of their natal gender as proof to themselves and others) right up until they abruptly ‘come out of the closet’ because they feel safe doing so and/or can no longer resist the inner voice telling them they’re living a lie. At which point their gender presentation abruptly inverts.
Meanwhile, the ego syntonic patient experiences their gender dysphoria as a strongly held internal conviction that they definitely are their target gender, that their natal gender assignment was a mistake, and that they should obviously start expressing as their true gender right away. There’s no irresistable external urge toward gender nonconformity, no abrupt tipping point where the patient ‘comes out’ as transgender in their late teens or adulthood, and no exaggeration of natal gender characteristics at any point. Just a consistent insistence that the patient is not their natally assigned gender.
Testable prediction: We should expect the ego dystonic (or AGP presentation, if you insist on using the Blanchardist term) to be more prevalent in communities where being transgender is socially unacceptable, and for the ego syntonic (or homosexual) presentation to be more prevalent in communities where transgender people are tolerated.
http://lesswrong.com/lw/6nb/ego_syntonic_thoughts_and_values/
When did it become social suicide for high status men to marry fat women?
For all the furore in Britain over Prince Harry marrying a half-black woman, I think it would have caused a far greater scandal had he decided to marry a fat white woman, and I don’t mean Hollywood fat but real person fat. Obviously, a century ago it would’ve been the other way around.
From what I’m told it used to be actually fashionable for a wife of high social standing to be rotund, so when did it become more reputationally damaging for a high-status white man to marry a white BBW than it would be to marry a slim black woman, and what caused this shift?
This comment seems bizarre to me, but I am willing to admit I might not be aware of the precedents… which high status men have had social suicide happen to them because of something like this? (beyond snarky/snotty taunting.) I’ve never known anyone fat or thin who dated/married fat to face severe consequences or diminished opportunity and closed doors in life as a result
I’m struggling to think of an extremely high-status male (read: celebrity) who married a fat woman at all. The fact that it does not happen, period, is pretty suggestive in and of itself.
Maybe there are other factors than social pressures which causes high status men to not marry fat women.
For instance, maybe they’re not generally attracted to them, and being high status they can marry thinner women they prefer.
This is the obvious no-brainer, but the question is about what changed. OP suggests that high status men used to marry obese women sometimes in the past (a claim which I find plausible, but haven’t been able to verify), whereas they don’t seem to do so now.
Fat women have reported that there are men who want sex with them but don’t want to be seen in public with them. I don’t think all men share the same preferences.
If you believe the PUAs, they’ll stick their dick into damn near anything. But they’ll stick around for longer (or at all), if their partner is a “catch”. There’s casual dickings, and there’s maintaining some sort of prestige of association.
Obviously, there are deviants. There’s always deviants. But they’re the exception to the rule, not the rule. It’s not like the spectrum of male partner preference is some sort of entropic uniformity of every guy liking a completely random set of traits. Most men find a very narrow set of traits attractive. Some men deviate from that, and very few men deviate very far. Bell curve, not the histogram of a d100.
Marriage used to be a way to make and secure profitable alliances, and if you didn’t secure the most profitable alliance in spite of the bride’s appearance maybe not being to your taste, then you didn’t get to be one of the wealthy elite who define the fashionable trend in such matters. If you wanted a hottie on the side, that may or may not have been socially acceptable but you didn’t go and marry them. Yes, I’m looking at you, Robb Stark.
There may also have been times when obesity was fashionable in women; I’m skeptical that this was a universal “look I can afford food!” status symbol of the preindustrial era, but fashion trends come and go. If obesity in women is fasionable, then men either marry obese women or they don’t get to be the high-status people we look at to see what is fashionable and symbolizes status in their generation. See above w/re hotties on the side, if obesity isn’t to your taste. Then the fashion changes. because that’s what fashions do.
A sizable chunk of pornography features plus-size women, meaning a fair fraction of men are attracted to heavy women. This has not translated to men in the public eye marrying or even openly dating heavy women.
This. I know plenty of overweight camgirls who do just fine for themselves.
Taking it a step further, “plus-sized models” seem to be reasonably high-status at the higher end. As far as I know, none of them are married to famous male athletes, musicians, etc. Not “very few.” Zero.
It seems implausible that this is merely a fact of “men just aren’t attracted to overweight women and high status ones don’t have to settle.” There’s definitely a social factor going on here.
I can also say from personal experience that I have dated women whom I found attractive enough, but that I was embarrassed to be seen with them… not necessarily “in public” in general, but like, I wouldn’t want them to meet my friends or coworkers.
Pierce Brosnan.
Interesting. Thanks for pointing this out!
Ehh….she looks like a plus-size model, a bit overweight in some photos, but she doesn’t really look “fat.” You can tell there’s good bone structure, she has hips despite a, uh, sturdy trunk, and she doesn’t have a double chin or anything. I believe the term for her is “thique.”
When I think of a fat woman, like a really fat woman, I think of something more like this.
Brosnan’s wife was skinny when they married. The weight came later.
This is an example of a man commendably not trading in his longtime partner, but isn’t an example of a high-status man actually marrying an overweight woman.
The furore was one objection, and a bunch of objections to the objection.
And the objection, as far as I can make it out, was in a private communication to a friend which he presumably made public.
I don’t know, but I would guess that it was around the time that a) arranged marriages went out of style (fewer marriages to already-fat, but high status women, such as rich heiresses or noblewomen), b) divorce got real easy (high status men could then get rid of wives who became fat, but weren’t fat when they got married).
My guess as to “why” OTOH is simple enough – it used to be a status marker to be fat, it meant you are rich, because you could afford to be fat. Today, being fat just means you’re fat – even welfare recipients can easily get fat, and probably much easier than someone who works for a living, due to incentives to inactivity. (EDIT: This appears true mostly for white males. Not so much for blacks and Mexicans. See below.)
EDIT: According to these stats, the richer a woman is, the less likely she is to be obese.
Another factor is probably that the richer/more high status you are the more able you are to stay on the right side of curvacious but not obese v. Totally obese.
Like if your rich, high status, urban or all three its really easy to eat lots of fibre+protein, get a personal trainer or physical hobby (+have time/energy to do it), just walk alot, ect. And sure maybe your overweight and would like to be skinnier, but your not obese and your certainly not morbidly obese like the poor unfortunates who occupy our imaginations and walmart parkinglots.
Like the kinda lifestyle that causes obesity pretty much requires a deficit of time, energy, money, opportunity, social status or incentive/motivation that its really easy for a poor/lower status person to find themselves in and really hard for a rich upperclass person to find themselves in.
The “common wisdom” is that this changed as the industrial revolution reduced the need for manual labor and decreased the cost of calories.
Thus, high fat stores were no longer available mostly to those with wealth, and ceased to be a marker of social status (and/or genetic fitness).
Less of this please.
Why? What’s wrong with it?
Picking apart what makes people and societies tick is perfectly on-topic for this blog’s comment section.
If I observe a widespread pattern in human behavior, I will, at the very least, check if others perceive the same pattern or if it’s all in my imagination. How else are we supposed to investigate interesting social phenomena?
A Public Service Announcement
Bitcoin Mania Continues
(From the author of this.)
Reality check: Per Greer’s source, only 4% of bitcoin investors are carrying a credit-card balance to speculate in bitcoin. Taking out second mortgages to pay for bitcoin is purely anecdotal and via RT, with no numbers as to how many.
There are two men, each looking at a ball. One is looking at a red ball, the other is looking at a blue ball. Is there any sense in which it would be meaningful or true to say that “on average they are looking at a purple ball”?
If someone asks you to guess the color of each ball, and they give you the hint “On average, the balls are purple,” what colors are you likely to guess?
It’s not as informative as “One ball is red, and the other is blue,” but it’s not meaningless. An average is a summary statistic, after all. It’s just that there isn’t much point in using a summary statistic when your data is so small it doesn’t need summarizing.
If there’s a really big pile of red and blue balls, then saying “On average, the pile is purple” might actually be useful – for instance, if you’re looking at the pile from far away, your eyes won’t be able to pick out the individual balls and it’ll just look sort of purplish.
It doesn’t seem to make any sense, but I tried the experiment anyway. Rather than try to superimpose two different people, which is hard, I did the division first and had the left half of me look at a red dot and the right half of me look at a blue dot and crossed my eyes. Yay, purple dot!
So yeah, sort of.
They’re looking at two balls, not one. Two balls whose average color is purple.
So tell that man to put some shorts on.
If you have a guy with two purple balls, he’s probably in too much pain to take that advice. 😛
True! Maybe the two men in the thought experiment are paramedics.
I’m not asking about the average color, I’m asking about the average perception or qualia or state of mind.
There is not. The average of a quantity where addition is not well defined makes no sense.
Addition of (subjective) colors is not well defined. There is no null color and no negative color.
You could make a case that color is a frequency of electromagnetic radiation, but then the average of red and blue would not be purple. It would be green or yellow, the colors near the middle of the rainbow.
I think you are demonstrating the opposite of your own point. You are correct that the addition of colours is not well defined, but then you go and define a reasonable method to evaluate the average, which produces asses sable results (albiet different results than the original scenario presented). With another definition, function ColourCheck(Ball) which returns an RGB value, Colourcheck(Ball1)+colourcheck(ball2)/2 returns (127,0,127) which displays as purple.
The question asks if there is any sense in which the statement is true or meaningful. I’ve come up with a sense in which it is true, you came up with one that isn’t, but the existence of untrue versions is not fatal to the proposition, regardless of what meaning you derive in either case.
I mean, we could have a long and ridiculous discussion about what is truth/meaning, but this seems pretty much open and shut lacking further qualifiers.
What we’re looking for is ColorCheck(Perception1(Ball1)) + ColorCheck(Perception2(Ball2)), or ColorCheck(Perception1(Ball1) + Perception2(Ball2)). Obviously just averaging the colours is trivial, you don’t need the two guys involved at all for that.
Interesting question. I think you have to break the problem into two parts, the first part being ‘how do we average colors?’. For most cases average implies a value that can be converted to a number, so it depends on how you convert color to number (or, more accurately, a set of numbers). If you’re using a HSV conversion to find your set of numbers, then you can say “on average they are looking at a green ball”, but I think RGB or CMYK is a more usable conversion for most uses of color, and both should average red and blue to purple.
The second part gets into ‘why are we asking this question?’, so we know what sort of average we’re looking for. We’re trying to find any scenario where the sentence fragment “on average they are looking at a purple ball” is valid, so we look at scenarios where the color of a ball is a valid item of inquiry, and the answer isn’t best answered with a modal average.
Here’s a scenario: I’m going into business manufacturing bowling balls, and I want to know what color bowling balls men prefer, so I send observers out to bowling alleys to find out what color ball men prefer in various regions of the market. In that regards, the answer I get back should have how many people were seen and what color the average ball was. For this example the mean of a numeric representation of the color is more useful than the mode; if the colors of balls were 10 different shades of red, 10 different shades of blue, 8 different shades of purple and two identical green balls, I’m much more likely to sell a purple ball than a green ball. So, for the example of bowling balls, converting the color to a number (or numbers) and averaging the numbers is a valid way of finding the most common color of bowling balls.
Now all you have to do is rephrase this as “what color ball is the average bowler in this alley that owns his own ball looking at when he opens his bowling ball bag?” and the answer “on average they are looking at a purple ball” is valid for at least this specific case of there being two bowlers with their own balls, so long as you accept that purple is the average of blue and red.
Are there two different balls, or is this one ball that’s half-blue and half-red? I want to know all the pitfalls before I walk down this path.
Entirely different balls.
Well, if we assume a purple ball that is moving at relativistic speeds, and two observers in locations such that one sees the ball as red and the other sees it blue, I think such an approximation might make sense.
“Average” makes sense if you’re working over a vector space. You can give colours a vector space structure if you really want (wavelengths or that colour pyramid thing are candidates), but it’s kinda forced, especially since you’re extending it from “colours” to “colours of observed balls”.
I don’t think so. You’re using discrete categories (color judgments) as though they were continuous.
Moreover, it destroys information. Imagine if there were five observers of five balls, two red, two blue, and one purple. To say “on average they are looking at a purple ball” would be factually incorrect, because one average they would not be looking at a purple ball.
Yes, it is meaningful. If you know that the average ball is purple, once you see the color of one ball then you can infer the color (or at least the range of color) of the other ball. It’s by no means the best descriptor, but it does give useful information.
I think making this statement requires that you make it clear that the balls actually come in discrete colors, none of which are purple.
Like, in US elections, showing states in various shades of purple works for showing the relative percentages of a (basically) binary selection between red and blue. It would work much less well if there was a purple party.
The balls are in opposite ends of a clear centrifuge.
At a certain instant, one person may be looking at each ball, but the persistence of vision means that they perceive purple.
My usual heuristic is, does the statement “on average they are looking at a purple ball” lead to better or quicker decisions being made than “one man sees a red ball, one man sees a blue ball”? My usual assessment is no it doesn’t. There are few sets where a single data point is better than a 1D distribution, or where it would even be hard in any meaningful way to report that distribution.
Is it okay if I save my funds I’d donate to EA until someone rich announces matching challenge to recommended charities and only then donate all the saved funds? Assuming the same efficient charity, me having constant rational budget etc.
Say the charity gets double the amount, but I’d have to wait a year for the matching challenge – is this worth waiting for?
I understand time is of the essence because people are dying every day and the longer we wait to donate, the more total suffering is caused.
Though doubling the total amount donated probably is worth waiting a year, isn’t it? My intuition says even 1.5x would be probably okay.
So, basically what I’m asking, how does donating N dollars this year compare to donating same amount in a year? Would twice as much money be worth waiting six months? two years? five years? I don’t know how to go around even thinking about this. What do you think?
This strikes me as a fairly typical time value of money problem. Is it better for Charity X to receive $100 now, or $200 a year from now?
A doubling of funds is essentially a 100% APY. That’s pretty damn high. Certainly higher than the interest they are receiving on the cash balance they carry. I don’t know how exactly to value “lives saved today” versus “lives saved a year from now” but I can’t imagine the discount rate the charity would provide you as to their own time preference is > 100%.
To me the more interesting question is this: Usually these “whale donor offers to double funds” has some sort of maximum threshold in the fine print. Like, the rich guy will double funds “up to $10,000” or something like that. The question I would be interested in is, how often is that threshold reached? If the threshold is always reached anyway, then you holding your donation adds $0, because your marginal donation is, in fact not doubled, and it’s better for you to just donate now.
Given that I know a lot of charities who occasionally have these “matching” promotes but that none of them ever seem to advise or promote “Why not hold your donation and wait for the next matching promotion?” I would assume they would actually prefer you to donate today. There’s also the question of things like “What if you change your mind in the meantime? What if you die in the meantime? Etc.”
In equilibrium matching doesn’t really matter unless they’re willing to match a variety of donations some of which are to more or less effective charities. That is, if not all the available matching funds are taken the matcher is probably going to end up donating the rest or doing another matching round later anyways. But I wouldn’t worry that you’re doing something wrong by waiting.
Here’s another idea: play the role of the matching donor yourself. Facebook lets you raise money for a charity amongst the people you know pretty easily, and you can simply promise to match every dollar they put in (up to some limit most likely).
Naval Gazing: Ship Stability.
Last week I went with my teenage son to consult a pediatrician with expertise in treating ADHD. Midway through the hour-long appointment, I started cracking up, because my son seemed to be volunteering as a textbook example of hyperactivity. He tried on the blood pressure cuff on the doctor’s desk. He slid his insurance card in the card reader. When the doctor was drawing a diagram to explain something, he took a pencil and added some details. He wandered around the office, and measured his height and weight.
The doctor looked at forms my husband and I filled out describing our son’s behavior, and another form his teacher filled out. She also looked at the result of a computerized test called MOXO.
In the end the doctor discussed different medications, and prescribed Concerta. Pace Scott, I don’t think she felt guilty at all.
I really liked reading Scott’s discussion on Adderall, in part because I’m ADHD as anything and have never been on it. I was prescribed Concerta in university and it has made an obvious difference (validated regularly during periods of non-use during summer jobs). My most recent run is 18 months (I am in a fairly demanding job while going back to school full time), and I am performing demonstrably better than I used to. When I was first prescribed (2005 ish?) it was very new in Canada, and most health care plans wouldn’t pay for it, but I’ve found it great. Hopefully it helps for your son.
Given my experience, and given the concerns about Adderall (especially diminishing effects)l, I am really puzzled why Methylphenidate isn’t the default choice. I also wonder if my usage pattern (taking multi month breaks during summer, not taking on weekends) has had an impact? I’ve also put a fair bit of time and effort into non-medical treatments (organization training, technological/elearning assistance, etc). The more I think about the subject, the more I wonder what causes are responsible for what effects, and exactly how much my experience can be generalized to most users (or how much general user experience can be used as a predictor)
Maybe the concerta gave you the focus to start and complete the non-medical training. But these upward spirals are kind of chicken-and-egg problems anyway…
Is this story as significant as it sounds?
One line summary: Brain cells found to exchange RNA via virus-like capsules.
It sounds to me like it could upend how we thing information processing and storage happens in the brain, even without the more long-shot possibilities (injectible memories). Any biologists care to comment?
it’s definitely very interesting but I’d council against coming to too many conclusions.
Breaking the gene breaks long term memory, sure, but lots of things break long term memory formation.
If you were trying to figure out how a radio worked from examining examples and discovered that breaking a specific part stopped sound coming out would you immediately conclude that it was the sound-generating part? After all, it could have been part of the power supply, or part of the antennae etc etc you can’t be sure it was actually part of the microphone.
It definitely might fill in some gaps about how certain prion-like protein structures implicated in causing some degenerative diseases might be hitching a ride to get from one cell into the next to spread within the brain.
I’d be spectacularly leery of claims of “injectible memories” with only this to support them. Even if they are carrying information relevant to memory that wouldn’t mean they’re memory-soup.
Thanks, good points.
To be clear – no-one is claiming anything about injectible memories, that’s pure speculation on my part 🙂
Are you possibly thinking of the paper Can a Biologist Fix a Radio (PDF)?
One of the funniest papers on making sense of biology I have ever read.
Yep, we even had it as a monday lab talk for our lab.
The “Really Important Component” vs “Most Important Component” vs “Undoubtedly Most Important Component” hit home hard.
Every fucker who discovers a gene with some correlation with some condition or process immediately wants to make it sound like they’ve cracked the problem and so we end up stuck with inane gene names that are often actively misleading because 15 years ago someone thought it did X but may have been wrong.
Any thoughts about whether better intellectual tools for biology are possible?
It definitely might fill in some gaps about how certain prion-like protein structures implicated in causing some degenerative diseases might be hitching a ride to get from one cell into the next to spread within the brain.
Oooh – now that sounds intriguing and plausible!
Yep, less than a year ago I was sitting in a fascinating talk by a visiting neuroscientist talking about particular type of protein clumps found to have formed in the cells of the brains of people who died with alzheimer’s.
Of course it’s hard to tell if the clumps were the debris left over from alzheimers or a cause.
So they took a bunch of healthy mice, introduced tiny samples of these clumps into their brains and then showed that when they later dissected their brains the stuff had spread/replicated through most of the cells in their brains. (controls I believe were something like similar rats with non-AD tissue implanted)
They had a whole section on the efforts cells appear to make to digest/expel the clumps and linked that in to some genes known to have protective effects against AD which make the process work better.
They had some hypothesis for how the clumps got out of living cells but mentioned it was still unclear how they managed to enter most cells because typically such structures wouldn’t be allowed in easily making the speed of the spread surprising.
Side note that freaked me out a little: in humans this process is very slow to actually cause AD, your brain can be riddled with the stuff 20/30 years before you’re likely to show AD symptoms.
if there’s little virus-like things being passed back and forth all the time it might be a candidate for how the clumps manage to spread so well.
This wasn’t the guy but the slides look similar:
http://biochemistry.utoronto.ca/person/joel-c-watts/
http://jem.rupress.org/content/jem/209/5/889/F1.large.jpg
Alzheimer’s parkinson and huntingtons may also share some common features related to it though with different proteins involved.
http://www.biochemj.org/content/452/1/1
According to Wikipedia entry on Mickey Mouse Protection Act, the works that were made in 1923 and were protected by copyright in 1998 will not enter the public domain until 2024. It’s 6 years from now, and last time this was due to happen (in 2004) the law extending copyright term was passed some 5 years before the critical date. So I would assume that copyright holders might already have started the lobbying campaign for the extension of the copyright. Is anyone here aware of such activity?
More importantly, are there any organizations that coordinate efforts to resist the further extension of Copyright Term Extension Act?
Current thinking is that another round of extensions won’t happen.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/01/hollywood-says-its-not-planning-another-copyright-extension-push/
I read this article and while well reasoned, there’s nothing to say we won’t see a mad rush to extend copyright again in the next five years, particularly with republican majority in congress. Not that democrats are pro public domain, but, hey, at least you only need to lobby one side.
Will put it at 80% chances of an extension before Steamboat Willie goes public domain. Before reading the article I would have said 99%.
Republicans tend to favor established businesses, but a lot of Republicans also culturally dislike Hollywood (of which Disney is usually considered a part). And the nomination and election of Donald Trump shows that the establishment Republicans can’t always count on winning these intra-party fights.
Assuming that Steamboat Willie does go into the public domain in 2024, I expect to see a lot of follow-up litigation regarding exactly what can and cannot be done with Mickey Mouse. Disney will try to use trademark law to retain some control over the character even after copyright is expired, but I’m not at all sure the courts will go for that – there seems to be more skepticism of IP overreach at the Supreme Court now than there was in the days of Eldred v. Ashcroft. If they fail to control Mickey Mouse via trademark, there will likely be a lot of follow-up litigation over what aspects of Mickey are covered by copyright on post-Willie works.
As usual, don’t trust Wikipedia. The actual article says that works go into public domain in 2019, but that the first Mickey Mouse film, which was not made in 1923, goes into public domain in 2024.
“Under this Act, works made in 1923 or afterwards that were still protected by copyright in 1998 will not enter the public domain until 2019 or later. Mickey Mouse specifically, having first appeared in 1928, will be in a public domain work in 2024.[5]”
The good thing about Wikipedia is that it’s easily fixed, and it looks like someone has already fixed this article! (Comparing the timestamp on the correction to the time stamp on Jiro’s post, it was probably someone reading this thread — so thank you!)
As far as “gradually catching up on some of the older ones” so far I’ve just done Meditations on Moloch. If you just want to listen to that. You can get an MP3 of that one here. I used an actual recording of Ginsberg reciting Howl every time Scott quoted from the poem. Which sounds pretty cool.
That was definitely the most requested one, if anyone has any other’s they’d particularly like to have in audio format let me know. Otherwise I’ll probably just do the ones I really enjoyed.
I’d like to challenge David Friedman to a debate. Last time, he said that he thought national defense could be done under ancap, but admitted that if this was not the case, it’d be better to leave it under a government because Moscow would charge higher taxes than Washington.
I’d like to make the case that Ancapistan would not be able to muster the sort of defense force you want unless you’re quite sure that not only are none of your neighbors likely to start meddling, but they’re also willing to stop other people from meddling.
Note the phrase “defense force you want”. I’ll freely grant that a strong central government is not at all necessary to make life very unpleasant for an invader. See Afghanistan, entire history of. The problem is that while you can eventually make the invader go home, your country is not a pleasant place to be during that time. So you need enough of a military to make it obviously expensive to invade, or bomb, or otherwise mess with your country.
The problem is that the bar for an effective military has risen a lot over the past ~150 years. What separates an army from a bunch of guys with guns is the ability to tell those guys what they need to be doing, and to make sure they have the supplies to do it. How does Ancapistan make sure that everyone has radios that can talk to each other? How do they distribute the crypto keys to make sure that the other side can’t eavesdrop? Who gets to be in charge, anyway?
These sorts of things can’t be worked out on the fly. The best vision I have of the Ancapistan Army is one of basically a giant coalition, with lots of people who have slightly differing aims and are constantly arguing over what they should be doing. This is not a recipe for winning a war. The coalitions of the world wars had only a few major partners, and good mechanisms for enforcing the decisions of those partnerships.
The situation is even worse in the air and at sea. The forces in question are extraordinarily expensive, and take great skill to use. A port might pay for a few missile boats and maybe a minesweeper, but if there’s one point I’ve tried to hammer home in my columns, it’s that it’s the intangible factors that win wars as much as number of missiles. And air defense systems need to be integrated for any effectiveness. I can’t just pay for a SAM battery to protect my factory. But now you have a case where there’s a serious incentive to free ride on any existing network. Particularly because air strikes seem like the perfect way for a neighbor to express displeasure without the risks and costs of committing ground troops. I suppose the neighbor could tell Air Defense Inc that it’s targeting someone not protected, and AD Inc would stand aside, but if I was running AD Inc, I wouldn’t want to let them in unmolested in case they’re lying to me, and going after one of my clients.
This seems like an unfair standard. France had enough of a military to make it obviously expensive to invade, and the Germans invaded anyway. You could even argue that Iraq had enough of a military to make it obviously expensive to invade, and that the US’ potential interference was part of the reason for the attack on Pearl Harbor. Lots of centralized military organizations have been over run, even when it presented a major cost for the invader, and some countries have made it unappealing to attack without such a commitment (but with other advantages, ie Switzerland).
Yes and no. Expensive is a relative term. If it’s obvious that you’re grossly underarmed, then your neighbors are likely to get ideas. You want to stop them getting those ideas.
(WRT France, Germany got really lucky. It should have been a lot more expensive than it was, and the General Staff was rather skeptical of Hitler’s plan.)
I think you’re mixing several different wars here. Again, expensive is relative, and the Japanese were crazy.
And? Even more decentralized organizations have. See basically every colonial war.
Huh? Switzerland doesn’t get invaded because the Swiss Military (which does exist) makes the cost/reward definitely unappealing to the attacker. One point I didn’t make in the OP is that nations generally have a bad habit of underestimating the effectiveness of decentralized resistance. (See Afghanistan, every invasion of.) So having a centralized military is important for deterrence.
Relative to what? Relative to invading Poland when Britain and France have pledged defense and repeatedly assured that they meant it? Relative to invading Russia? The Swiss army was tiny in comparison to two of those three, and invading England (which Hitler drew up plans to do) would have been massively expensive and risky.
You state this but you haven’t actually demonstrated it at all. There is not much evidence that wars are deterred by massive standing armies beyond nuclear weapons. Cost benefit analysis only works if the people starting the wars incur the costs, and are focused on measurable benefits. The large scale wars in the 20th century are more accurately described as over ideological grounds rather than initiated with cost benefit analysis.
Beyond this you are being extremely superficial. The cost benefit analysis for strategic action requires examining likely outcomes. Invading Switzerland means having to fight Switzerland AND France, committing resources against the Swiss could open up counter attack options for the French. The ‘logic’ of the German plans in WW2 was similar to WW1 in that it was intolerable to have large standing armies surrounding them. It was also similar to the ‘logic’ of the Japanese for the attack on Pearl Harbor.
It is not at all obvious that having a large standing army, or having the backing of a major power with a large army (South Vietnam) acts as an actual deterrent to invasion.
‘
You do realize that Hitler was crazy, right? For that matter, it’s not entirely outlandish that he might have believed they didn’t mean it. See Czechoslovakia, annexation of.
Again, it’s a matter of cost to payoff ratio. The payoff for successfully invading Russia would in theory have been economic independence for Germany. This was not something Hitler could get by invading Switzerland. Switzerland doesn’t have massive resources, and there are easier ways to get to places than through Switzerland. Also, it’s really hard to invade.
You’re sort of asking me to prove a negative. Lightly-defended resources tend to attract interest from people who have armies. We can’t see the wars that didn’t happen, but we can see lots of examples of ones that did. The invasion of Kuwait springs to mind.
This is factually untrue for both World Wars. The Germans in 1914 were attempting to get a “rally round the flag” effect before the next set of elections, to shore up the political support for the Prussians. (For that matter, they were probably also hoping to extort more money out of the French, as they had done in 1870.) WWII was 100% about resources. The Germans were conquering to shore up their economy. (Wages of Destruction is the standard reference for this.) The Japanese attacks were entirely about an attempt to secure resources, mostly oil, to allow them to continue the war in China, and to support the defense of those conquests.
Or possibly I’m basing my analysis on factors I know about but haven’t explained here yet. I know a lot of things, and sometimes it’s hard to remember what other people do and don’t have as background.
Why didn’t they invade Switzerland in 1941, then? France was already defeated, and the Soviets were hardly likely to go to war to preserve Swiss independence.
That was 100% about making it possible to defend their conquests in Southeast Asia. I’ve never heard anyone make a case that the Japanese attacks on the western powers were about anything but resources. Please check your history before you try to use it to make a point next time.
I’m finding it hard to grasp this. Having a strong military doesn’t serve as a deterrent against invasion, all else equal? Note that when the US implicitly withdrew its backing of South Korea, they got invaded. South Vietnam didn’t get properly invaded until the US had pulled out. Kuwait got invaded because they had lots of oil and Saddam didn’t think we’d go to war to save them. I could go on.
You don’t get to say “all else equal”. There will be some situations in which building up a large military will work as a deterrent and some where it acts as an inducement to attack. Building up a military will influence the political structure of your neighbors. Large military buildups centralize power and increase the chances of military dictatorship, and if there was a correlation in the 20th century to being invaded having a military dictatorship as a neighbor was one of the best predictors.
Name three examples. This would suggest that Germany should have been attacked in both World Wars, not the attacker.
No. I absolutely reject the theory that military buildups are bad because they increase the chance of a dictatorship in your neighbors. This is not what happened in Germany in either war. The dictatorship causes the buildup, it doesn’t follow it. Germany in both wars. Japan. Iraq. The Soviet Union.
Name 3 examples of large scale military buildup not leading to conflict.
Why would that be true? France had a more powerful army when Hitler rose to power than Germany did. German politics, especially in the military, were heavily influenced by the disparity, along with the other conditions from Versailles (and their impacts in the 20s). France having a large army, in both wars, was a clear justification for German actions (as given by the Germans).
Yes. THIS IS THE WHOLE POINT.
The worst wars ARE NOT FOUGHT OVER COST BENEFIT ANALYSIS. Having a massive standing army didn’t stop Hitler from invading France, or Russia or anywhere. Your statement that having a large army is necessary as a deterrent is countered by not one but two major, massive, nasty conflicts, plus multiple smaller ones during the 20th century.
The entire Cold War.
The South American Dreadnought Race.
The big naval buildup in the 1890s between Russia, France, and the UK.
(Note that in case 1 and 3, the buildup was in response to a military threat, not the other way around.)
Precisely. And they should have used this army when Germany began to look like a threat.
Wait. You’re suggesting that the size of the French Army was the reason for the German attack in WWII? Some sort of bizarre army envy? Really? Nothing to do with a desire to avenge their defeat in 1918? Nothing to do with a need to plunder places to keep Hitler’s economy from exploding? Yes, Versailles was at the root of a lot of it, but simplifying it to “they have a bigger army” makes no sense at all.
Also, I notice you’ve suddenly stopped talking about Japan.
Hitler was crazy enough to believe they’d sit by, like they had several times recently. Diplomacy in Europe pre-war is not my specialty, but your ignorance is painful to watch.
They are. The math just may not be obvious to you, and it’s usually not very good in hindsight. Have you ever heard of Lebensraum?
I will agree that those conflicts would have been considerably shorter if France and Russia (well, just Russia, if we ignore the Sitzkreig) hadn’t had standing armies.
Maybe some day, you’ll learn the difference between something working most of the time, and something working all the time, and why something that works most of the time can be worth it.
Would a hypothetical ancap Switzerland with the same geography and a strong culture of volunteering for service in decentralised battalions (possibly under threat of economic penalty) be much more attractive to attackers? I’m not sure.
I’ll grant that Ancap Switzerland might be able to get away with it. Mountain warfare is hard, and plays to the strengths of the decentralized local forces. (See Afghanistan.) But it won’t really generalize.
@bean
Not only that, but there are reasons to invade nations that are not ‘we want to control and govern the (entire) territory.’
For example, an invader could loot some easily transportable possessions, like take the gold from Fort Knox. They could destroy things to weaken you. They can nibble at your corners, like take possession of oil rigs, Puerto Rico or even take Florida and oust everyone already living there.
If the US was ancap why would there be a Fort Knox stuffed with gold to loot?
It wouldn’t be a Fort, but belief in anarcho-capitalism correlates very strongly with belief in an explicit gold standard. I mean, check out the flag. Ancapistan is highly unlikely to make a fiat currency work, the problems with bitcoin have been discussed here at length, and gold bullion is too physically inconvenient. That suggests a gold-backed currency with free exchange, which means vaults full of gold available for looting.
No, the logical implication is that there would be many vaults each with a little bit of gold (relative to Knox). There is also the possibility of exploiting the comparative advantage of nation states that do exists (ie Switzerland) to store large portions of the gold.
Except vaults would be small and distributed. There would be no one giant authority with one huge vault.
Is there a reason bank size in ancapistan wouldn’t follow the same sort of power-law-ish distribution they do in the US today, where the top four hold over half the assets? Because I’m pretty sure that looting four vaults whose owners don’t have a spare armored division to park on top of them, is going to be easier than looting one that does.
And an explicit gold standard would probably require that the banking industry as a whole keep more physical gold (platinum, enriched uranium, whatever) relative to the size of the economy than the US treasury currently does, so it seems plausible that JPMorgan Chase alone in ancapUSA would wind up with vaults as well-stocked as Actual Fort Knox.
There are 4 banks, and each bank has 1 vault? Or there are 4 banks and each bank has 6,000 vaults?*
* admittedly each branch doesn’t necessarily have a “vault”, but it gets the idea across.
“How do they distribute the crypto keys to make sure that the other side can’t eavesdrop?”
I agree with most of your points but this one seems like one that actually can be/has been solved a number of times by non-government entities building reasonably effective key distribution infrastructure.
By comparison making sure that all your hardware radios actually work together is probably the bigger problem.
I’m kinda curious whether a neighbor could successfully wage a war on one subgroup in an ancap “state” while maintaining enough paper-thin legitimacy to make others unwilling to join the fight. Get into a major business dispute with some large company/entity, declare them in breach of contract, declare them to be refusing mediation then send in guys with guns you officially designate as bailiffs to reclaim a debt and who are basically taking control of manufacturing infrastructure and land.
How how about a neighboring state offers some mid-size organizations owners a pile of gold bars to buy out their holdings. They take ownership and the neighbors wake up to find a new “security firm” has peacefully moved in and have gun emplacements everywhere. Suddenly you don’t just have to worry about incoming aircraft but also the fact that the opposing army openly bought a bunch of facilities and turned them into fortifications with artillery 200 yards from Air Defense Inc’s main premises. Unless you can somehow ban individuals within your ancap society from freely selling their property to outsiders an invader could just buy locations where it would be handy to have troops when they do decide to invade.
A point, although I think the differences between civilian and military comms might defeat those efforts. The threat environments are rather different. Admittedly, I’m not an expert on military comms.
This is a really good point, and one I wish I’d thought of.
Ever tried to buy out a city blocks worth of houses so you can build a high rise? Ever follow the extensive negotiations to buy enough land to put up a sports stadium? Suddenly and secretively purchasing massive tracks of land across multiple sellers isn’t a realistic option. Further buying the land and moving in military would likely violate multiple use agreements and air space (depending on how it is resolved in an cap land) to get them in place.
This is sounding like your ancap citizens are already living with surprisingly tightly locked down restrictions on what they can do with their land for an ancap society. Are all farmers banned from building bunkers under their fields? what about filling them with supplies, weapons and , potentially, armed soldiers.
Why would you only need massive tracts of land?
How much easier would an invasion be if every few blocks in the territory you were targeting you already had small hard-point fortifications, (bought freely from anyone willing to sell a property in a location where it would be useful to have a military fortification) with soldiers who had years to note what positions you should target with your first strike?
Who said secretly? The new outfit set themselves up as a security firm and start selling policies. If the invaders win it’s not like those policies will be paid out on.
Now if there’s things to stop a random foreign-backed entity from setting up as a remarkably well equipped private security firm (possibly with the backing of a foreign military) how do those same things not prevent random so and so from trying to freely and legally set up his own private security firm to compete with the existing ones?
If local property regs are so tightly locked down nobody can move in to compete that starts to imply the power of the local security firms is so extensive that it starts to look less like an-cap.
It does? I don’t see that line of reasoning.
Pretty much what Murphy said. I don’t need to build a major military base in the middle of a city. I need to buy enough of a base to shut down the SAM site, which in practice means mortars and ATGMs. A house could probably do the job. A small commercial building would be plenty. And the SAM site probably isn’t in the middle of the city, either.
That’s a big assumption. Why would there be “no military movement” agreements, particularly if I use front organizations? Set up or buy a security company, buy the weapons under their name, then move my troops in when I need to, under false papers.
Buying a house would not grant you unfettered access to the air and roads you need to move your weapons into place. You would, in all likelihood, have to violate numerous contracts just to put them in place, and you are going to have to do this dozens, if not hundreds, of times to carry any notable territory.
Because the people owning the roads have an ENORMOUS incentive not to have you use them as a highway to attack people they do business with on a regular basis? The road is only worth something in that it connects people and industry. What is the reaction of 100% of their customers when it is revealed what happened? Can you imagine a company building and maintaining billions of dollars of infrastructure and not giving a crap that you were transporting hazardous materials unsafely, or attacking their other customers, or just swerving in and out of traffic threatening accidents that would cost you revenue?
Do ancaps generally accept / have a theory for property servitudes (i.e. rules that run with the land rather than are contracts that bind parties to the contract)?
I suppose you could do it as a viral contract provision that obligates the transferor to include a similar provision in any transfer, but what happens when someone dies intestate in ancap land? And what about if there was a foreclosure based on a debt the predated the land transfer?
Oh, and who has the largest incentive to control the flow of people and materials in the area? Yep, the private security firm that owns the anti aircraft installation in your hypothetical.
The flaw here is that you are assuming an ancap system causes separation and isolation. The opposite is true, capitalism causes things and people to be more connected. Burn down a bakery and you don’t just effect the owner, you effect all the employees, and customers and vendors. In an ancap world that will add the owners of the roads, their private security firm and all the other layers that government depersonalizes.
Three points:
1. No government is actually going to care about those contracts, so long as they don’t get caught.
2. FRONT ORGANIZATIONS. Yes, the road company will tell me no if I ask them to let me invade someone. But I tell them that I’m a weapons enthusiast, or a legitimate security company. Or any other lie I feel like. If I’m any good at it, they’ll let me through.
3. I don’t need all that much in the way of weaponry to make life very difficult for the other guy. This risk is often controlled by making it basically impossible to get the weapons in question. Not likely in Ancapistan.
Oh, so we do have a government. It’s just that we’re pretending we don’t because it makes you feel better.
And somebody planning an invasion or other military action is going to care about the contract violation, why? Who is even going to know, until it is too late to do anything about it? Does living in Ancapistan mean people’s cars and houses are subject to random search by whatever private security firm thinks they may be a threat, even though they have contracted with a different no-searching-our-houses-and-cars security firm?
(Edit: ninja’d by bean, of course]
I think it is universal. Would you buy a house without any idea if you could use the road that lead to it? Which is easier for the company that owns the road, to have to negotiate with every new tenant or to have it standardized and easily referenced?
It refutes the idea that you can easily coordinate such an invasion. The actions required to do so will incentivise a coalition against the invaders. The supposed weakness of the ancap system is that you can pick small parts of it off and the whole area won’t fight back because it isn’t their problem.
You are still not getting it. Yes, if I get caught, people might react against me. But what if I don’t get caught? How does the road company make sure that none of those trucks are carrying weapons that violate the contract? Do they search each and every one of them? Do they search a random sample? Or do they just plan to collect penalties for any violations that come to their attention? Because good luck with the last one. I either own the country, or just laugh at their rights enforcement agency. If they become irritating enough, I declare them a terrorist group and start blowing things up.
1. Oh, hi every organization in the world. We won’t honor our contracts. You can’t trust us in the slightest, and now that we dominate this small patch of land, which formerly had open business relations with the rest of the world and our occupation has pissed off roughly 100% of their vendors and customers…. ummm, where was I going with this address? Oh yeah, we super, duper promise not to do it again.
Even Neville Chamberlain (eventually) woke up to the realization that Hitler was a pathological liar who couldn’t be trusted.
The treaty won’t physically prevent violation, but the treaty violation makes it extremely unlikely that anyone will enter into treaties with you in the future. Maybe you can convince a weak power like Italy to ride your coattails before abandoning you as soon as your weakness is exposed.
Violating contracts is a good way to not being able to do business with people who use contracts, which is pretty much everyone you want to do business with.
You are going to get caught, even if it is ex post. That isn’t much consolation for the defense organization, but it doesn’t have a positive outlook for the invader.
1. FRONT ORGANIZATIONS
2. FRONT ORGANIZATIONS
3. FRONT ORGANIZATIONS
Now that we have that reminder out of the way, have you ever heard the word espionage? Governments routinely do things in other countries which are illegal under the laws of the country in question. Occasionally, this comes to light. The people in question are arrested or thrown out, and everyone goes back to pretending that they’re all upstanding citizens of the international order.
In this particular case, the important thing is that the government is doing something suspiciously like preparing for an attack, not that they violated the rules on carriage of weapons on the roads. And I don’t really see how you can stop a competent opponent from setting up another front and trying again. The whole point is that you don’t know who’s a front and who isn’t.
“You know we’re being invaded, right?”
“Yeah, but I don’t really care”
“Did you hear they violated a contract in the process of preparing for the invasion?”
“THE BASTARDS! LET’S THROW THEM OUT.”
So there is this front organization that buys a house, trucks in bombs and missiles and then uses them to attack an installation, and no one can figure out who wanted it done? Followed by the air force controlling of a particular country controlling the air space (right? There is a point to attacking the air defense battery, wasn’t there), and no one can figure out who the front organization was working for? That Hitler could have invaded Poland and kept England and France out of the war by dressing up his soldiers in different uniforms? No. You are dodging the issue.
If you are working from a cost/benefit analysis you have to look at ALLLLLLLLLLL of the costs, and you don’t just get to violate contracts and treaties without considering how every fucking other person, company and country on the planet will react to that aggression.
If you are not doing a cost/benefit analysis because the invader is a fucking lunatic like Hitler then it doesn’t matter if you have a massive standing army, because he is a fucking lunatic.
So here is the situation. You claim that having a large military is necessary for “deterrence” against invasion, and yet we have obvious examples where this doesn’t work. Then you set up hypothetical whereby an ancap situation might be able to be invaded given X, Y, but you are holding the ancap to a standard that far exceeds the actual performance of standing armies as a deterrent.
Really? That’s how you’re going to read it?
After the fact, it’s obvious who the front company was working for. Beforehand, it’s not obvious that they’re working for anyone at all, and that they aren’t an appliance repair shop with a back room nobody goes into. “Remember Contract Breaches” is not nearly as evocative as “Remember Pearl Harbor”, and if there are consequences, they’ll be for the main action.
“Well, they may have knocked out our SAM systems and bombed the drug factory, but at least they didn’t smuggle weapons through in violation of a contract with the road company. We’ll let it slide this time.”
You do know that Hitler did actually try a false-flag operation there, right?
So violating a contract is more aggressive than bombing someone?
(Snark deleted)
No. He wasn’t that mad. He didn’t attack Switzerland because there wasn’t anything in it for him. He made nice with the Soviets when it suited him. His math was off, but he wasn’t totally unpredictable.
Also, can you please not mix topics like this? It’s irritating.
So having a strong military doesn’t make people less likely to invade you? In that case, I’d love to see how you rationalize bank vaults.
Nope. Not even close. I know that the deterrent effect of actual armies isn’t perfect. But the idea that it’s 0 is so ludicrous that (snark deleted). My point is that the bar for an effective military (which is actually somewhat different from deterrence) is in a place where ancaps can’t reach. If they do get invaded, they won’t be able to fight a modern, stand-up war well. And the people around them will know it.
Necessary != Sufficient
I don’t think the practicalities of of ancap armies are necessarily that relevant. If the question is whether e.g. ancap France could have an effective national defence with the rest of the world held constant, I think the answer is “obviously yes”. They can rely on the US protecting them, much as they do now. But if we are saying a majority of countries are ancap, there are many plausible scenarios. Whose national defence are we talking about, and what are they defending against? Is it France against Germany for generic 19th/20th century reasons (as the nuclear peace has failed), or Botswana against Marauding Bandits Ltd, or the California vs Alabama in a hot culture war?
This is the correct ling of questioning. Could ancap France have held of Nazi Germany? Can be discussed in military terms, but that misses the larger question of would the Nazi’s have come to power if France had been ancap? That begs the next question of when could France have gone ancap without being overrun by the Germans (or other aggressors).
I’m pretty sure any ancap country would be the equivalent of a hornets nest with a slef destruct button and an attomatic launch system.
Like imagine invading a country where everyone 3-103 has 10 small arms, a bomb shelter, food and water to last decades, countless manuals on the manufacture of improvised explosives, sniper tactics, militia networks, ect.
Its common for people to stockpile artillery, armoured vehicles and nerve gas for fun. And most large institutions/ wealthy individuals have tactical nukes both for deterence and as a status symbol.
And on top of everything there are no public records to track all that messed up shit down, but there are strong norms about being able to keep the shit you loot off enemies of ancapistan and a strong culture of treating these trophies as potent status symbols.
One does not simply march into ancapistan.
(To use an anology from the D&D multiverse: NAZI germany is the 9 hells whereas anarchocapitalism is the abyss. Only the 9 hells thinks there’s a war going on, the abyss just finds it cute how melodramatic the devils are about their visits)
Where are these common people getting the money to stockpile artillery or armored vehicles for fun? Much less to actually get good at them — .50 BMG costs five bucks a round, I don’t even want to know what 155mm would cost.
Nerve gas might be cheaper but it also sounds incredibly dangerous, and it’s hard to use chemical weapons as anything but area denial.
So the power of unrestricted capitalism was why the orcs were at the beginning of an industrial revolution in an otherwise early medieval world?
Do you have any idea how much artillery costs, never mind nuclear weapons? I think you are grossly overestimating both the ability and the enthusiasm of actual libertarians and anarchists for running private armies. Also their willingness to pay the real price of waging a constant low-intensity war against their enemies.
I’ll grant you lots of small arms in the hands of enthusiasts, some of whom will even know how to use them well. This will not in the least inconvenience the people filling Ancapistan’s skies with drones to strike anything that frightens or confuses them. See e.g. Yemen.
Nornagest
In a first world ancap country it actually wouldn’t be too expensive to get large support weapons, manpads, rocket launchers ect. (25-50% cheaper would seem a fair discount once you account for increased market size, reduced regulation (you’d maybe want to pay an extra $500 to get it certfied safe), the price difference between gov contract and open market ect.)
Now consider the 30-50% increase in takehome income you get from no taxes, the need to secure your own property anyway, the status bonus you get at your local militia group by being the guy with his own stinger missile, and just the societal expectation that a successful uppermiddleclass familyman should own his own 50cal. And ya I’d expect that to be something people invest in just like they invest in backyard swimming pools (added bonus stinger missiles and 50cal BMGs are much safer when you have small kids thanbackyard swimming pools)
As for mordor being AnCap im pretty sure this is actually supported by the txt itself. Like its a large culturally heterogeneous force motivated by bribes, opportunity to plunder, and Sauron’s “influence”, which now that i think about it is exactly how corporate takeovers and startups work. (Issengard on the otherhand seems like a pretty standard mageocracy with standard authoritarian tendecies, jobs assigned at birth, ect. Although Sauroman does deal fairly with the men of Dunland, and wormtogue and is fairly generous in his attempts to recruit Gandalf (like he just holds him as a POW after he refuses to join up, whereas the “heroes” never take prisoners))
So ya Lord of the Rings is a tragedy of an ancap society enabling lots of victims of oppresion to rise up against aristocrats and “the nobler races” in pursuit of the transhumanist dream of immortality and technological progress only to be brought down by a mortal peasant manipulated by immortal Henry Kissinger types who keep the secret of immortality from him and his people.
But ya mordor is ancap what can i say?
Chaotic Evil 4 life!!!
Care to explain how ancapistan is going to turn your average person into a serious militiaman/prepper? I have the countless manuals in question, but none of the rest of the stuff. And that stuff is expensive.
You clearly have no idea how much nukes cost. Or anything else involved.
That sounds like it’d be enough to make an HMG affordable for middle-class users, or an RPG, or a small to medium-sized mortar, or maybe even a MANPADS system (a recent Indian contract gives a unit price of $38,000 for a Stinger, so pricey but not totally out of reach).
But I don’t think it gets you an armored vehicle or any kind of gun or rocket artillery: cheap Russian howitzers are in the high hundreds of thousands of dollars built new, without ammo or propulsion, and it goes up quickly from there. You’d probably be able to afford the sticker price on a surplus T-34 or something, but it’d be about as much of a challenge to a modern main battle tank as a sheet of wet tissue paper. And even so I guarantee it’d be at least as much of a money hole as a boat is. Moreso if you ever want to fire the main gun.
Unit cost of a stinger missile system is $38,000 so thats totally achievable for maybe the top 10% of individuals, and lets say that on average .1% actually invest in one (some will have multiple ao this seems reasonable) and that works out to 5000 stinger missiles in a nation the size of denmark. Rendering the airspace completely inoperable for an invader.
Nukes have a unit cost between 100million and 300million but lets assume the delivery system and market environment double that price to 600million. This is a totally achievable price point for any corporation that has profits over a billion dollars and wants a deterent to nations that might try to nationalize their operations in those countries (I’ll name exxon, google and united fruit co as examples). Add to that eccentric billionaires ( both native and any international wierdos who would like one but cant have one in their own country (i imagine many shady russian billionaires would like this insurance against their former allies)) also any international cartels whose operations are perfectly legal and peaceful in ancapistan but which are illegal and violent in their home countries and would like a deterent to having their leaders killed or arrested.
Lets be conservative and estimate 1 nukes per million citizens plus 50-150 nules owned by international persons/prganizations divided across all ancap nations and it seems like north korea is a minor threat compared to a true ancap nation.
Tell me if you see anything wrong with my math
I bet the unit costs are the least of your problems.
The real expenses will be in making sure that, when an enemy force arrives, all the equipment works and you’ve not forgotten how to use it.
You can’t deny airspace with MANPADS alone. You can make it very uncomfortable for an attacker to fly helicopters or other low-level craft, but a Stinger can only reach up to about 12,500 feet: strategic bombers have flown higher than that for as long as strategic bombing has been a thing, and with modern guided munitions you can even fly CAS from above that level.
As for traditional artilery and heavy armoured vehicles I’m not sure how valuable these would be to a decentralized ancap force. (Like the price point would be achievable for large families, collective organizations and clubs, individuals with more than 5million in assets, ext.) But without the organization of a big army you might be better off investing in more landmines, explosives, sniper rifles and focus on cutting supply lines, maintaining a geurilla force, and sustaining an insurgency.
Maybe ancapistans farm conglometrates, large cattle holding families and oil companies will invest in tanks so they can defend their vast praries from invading armoured devisions but the smaller ones will just use mines to deny menueverability in the area and continue the fight from ground favourable to guerillas and insurgents.
Ancapistan works on the premise that geurillas and insurgents become more effective the higher the GDP per capita. Think of how the talibans been able to hold out against the strongest military the worlds ever know and now imagine if they had 10-20 times the budget to play with and decades of capital expences with which to prepare.
But can they? Under Ancap, is there even a difference between domestic and foreign actors? Why should the US, who no longer has treaty obligations or a government to talk to, go in and stop people from making trouble there? For that matter, if I was Germany wanting to invade ancap France, I’d go to the Security Council with lots of evidence of how terrible things were there and paint my soldier’s helmets blue.
In that example only France is ancap. I expect the US government would still be fairly sympathetic to them, or at least strongly dislike (non-ancap) Germany invading anyone without US permission.
But it’s not an invasion, you see. It’s a peacekeeping action, protecting German citizens and property from the chaos in Alsace-Lorraine. In fact, we’d like to bring up a peacekeeping mission for all of the region formerly known as France at the next Security Council meeting. And there are growing calls for the population of Alsace-Lorraine to form a new state, which we will of course protect, because they never wanted the government to go away in the first place….
If ancap France has descended into anarchy, that might be accepted by the US (and also acceptable). But if it’s flourishing (which I think should be the assumption to keep the hypothetical interesting), I don’t think the US would buy that argument.
That’s easy. If there’s not enough anarchy for your purposes, make some.
Also, what happens if the US isn’t around? I’m not necessarily saying that no Ancap state could possibly be secure from invasion, but that it definitely shouldn’t be assumed to be possible in general.
Sure, if more countries are ancap then the situation is very different (see the second half of my original comment). But while Germany could theoretically do a false flag operation and invade France now, there are various factors (international opinion, lack of German will) that make that very unlikely. I don’t think those would change much if France became ancap.
@rlms
Isn’t that what we’re assuming in the hypothetical?
@rlms:
That’s a little like proving AnCap works by assuming that it works, no?
Why would the US maintain status with a France that has no interest in protecting itself, and does not even protect the US interests within its own borders?
If we did protect France from Germany, it wouldn’t be to protect its AnCap status.
@HeelBearCub
Not really. It’s just that if ancap France is a bloodbath, it trivially won’t be able to defend itself. We’d make the same assumption if we were talking about national defence in monarchies (i.e. we wouldn’t consider Russia in 1917 as an example).
I agree. It would be for the same reasons the US would do so in the real world: chiefly desire to keep the peaceful status quo.
@rlms:
No, if we go in to protect France, it would be because it is in our strategic interest.
But if France is just free riding off of us, we won’t go in and let them stay AnCap. As soon as we go in, they will turn into Afghanistan/Iraq/any other place that ceases to have a functioning central government. Meaning they cease to be AnCap and become “installed by US/UK/NATO alllies government”.
Because, it isn’t in our strategic interest to help AnCap France. AnCap France gives us no ability to base troops there, etc.
4 words: fractional reserve nuclear deterrence.
Care to expand on this? I don’t know what that means. (Also, nukes are really expensive and hard to use right. Good luck with that in Ancapistan.)
For every nuke you actually have, you pretend to have up 10 times as many, and hope your enemies don’t call you on that bluff!
Really? That seems like the worst idea. Nukes are hard enough to build and deploy that basic intelligence work will reveal the bluff very quickly.
@bean
I’m just guessing. No idea.
Pretty sure it’s a riff on fractional reserve banking, in which banks hold less in reserve than their deposit liabilities. This makes them vulnerable to bank runs, but increases economic flexibility.
The nuclear equivalent would be a company that you — and many others — pay to manage your nuclear deterrent, with fewer nuclear weapons in reserve than would be necessary to launch all of its contractual second strikes at once. In the aftermath of a run on nukes, taking the nuke bank to court for breach of contract is unlikely to be your first priority.
(I think 1soru1 was joking.)
I have sooo many questions about Ancapistan. Was it the government of a nuclear or non-nuclear state that collapsed? What percentage of the population is AnCap and what percentage wants a government? Does it have coasts foreign militaries can attack and fly over or does it have to get a government’s consent to strike the landlocked territory?
Also, how does Ancapistan attract foreign capital? Exactly how do the private security companies they have to hire to protect their capital work?
Worth noting that the biggest military threat to Ancapistan isn’t that a foreign nation will decide to invade and conquer it for fun and profit – though that is possible. The greater threat is that various drug cartels, money launderers, arms dealers, human traffickers, and outright terrorists, will see Ancapistan as an ideal hub or base of operations. And the rest of the world isn’t going to tolerate that.
Which means Ancapistan gets to be a perpetual battleground between on the one hand people with all the respect for life, liberty, and property exemplified by Los Zetas and Al Qaeda, and on the other hand various coalitions of nations whose military capabilities are on par with NATO and which will have even less respect for Ancapistani sovereignty than they do for the Somali version. That means no invading army for plucky minutemen to repel, but periodic cruise missile strikes, commando raids, and constant overflight by aircraft both manned and unmanned but all looking for something to blow up. Specifically including anyone and anything that threatens their ability to do commando raids and overflights on demand.
Also, since this sort of thing is a nuisance for the governments that have to keep doing it, looking for someone with anything plausibly resembling a legitimate claim to run a sovereign government in the territory and saying “you get to be in charge” with close air support.
Meanwhile, the terrorists, drug cartels, etc, will be trying to expand their influence within Ancapistan, but without respecting anarcho-capitalist principles. And with particular ire towards anyone who hinders them in their conflict with NATO et al, never mind actually helping NATO in any way.
How do the people and institutions of Ancapistan make it a place for decent people to live, in the face of all this?
You might want to start by looking at my tentative approach to these problems in the third edition of Machinery. A late draft of the chapter is webbed.
But that was pretty much what I was trying to address. The bits that make an army work are the unsexy ones. You can get people to volunteer as militia. Microsoft, Apple, and Walmart will pay for tanks. But who is paying for the heavy offroad trucks you need to keep everyone supplied? They don’t look good on parade and they’re not really economical for use in peacetime.
Amateurs talk tactics, professionals talk logistics. And logistics is what wins wars. All you can do is make it more expensive for the invader to pacify the country, which isn’t really what you want.
There are at least a few separate questions:
1. Can an ancap society collect enough money for adequate defense, given that defense is mostly a public good?
2. Can private organizations fight as effectively as governments?
3. Can an attacker take advantage of ancap law to prepare for an attack in a way that a government would not tolerate?
4. Will adequately funded defense organizations take over and become governments?
I don’t know what I think about 1. Currently American charitable giving is on roughly the same scale as the military budget (and the US military surely has far more ability to project power than America would need to discourage invaders!), but there would be other public needs competing for voluntary giving. In addition to voluntary donations, defense organizations could sell disaster relief insurance, and could probably save a bunch of money by designing as many logistics systems as possible for dual use. A financial market in “invasion insurance” would tend to make it visible to the public if defense organizations were underfunded, which would probably help them collect money. And a global insurance market could pay for the very high variable costs of actually fighting in exchange for more modest defense premiums. Clearly this isn’t ancap’s biggest strength (my own “constitutional anarchy” proposal is much better in this regard), but I don’t think it’s clearly hopeless.
2. Private mercenary groups haven’t been the most popular form of military organization lately, but I don’t think there’s any strong reason to believe that’s because of ineffectiveness. I suspect that properly incentivized private groups would turn out to be better, rather than worse, at what they do. In a world where ancap is widespread, contractors would tend to go to where the fighting is (threatened), which means they can get experience in a way that’s hard for most militaries in peacetime. So peaceful, unthreatened ancap region A collects donations to pay a modest rate for “invasion insurance” in the global market, reflecting the 2% chance per decade that they face an invasion. Meanwhile the contractors who would defend them in case of actual invasion are over on the contested border of ancap region B, collecting hazard pay from the insurance companies and getting better at what they do both by experience and, uh, creative destruction.
3. I think this is a potential problem for the most principled possible Rothbardian sort of ancap. If all law is derived by pure deduction from very simple principles then maybe there are some loopholes for a bad actor to take advantage of. But in a market for law, why do people want to live under laws that make it stupidly easy to invade them? I don’t think very much infringement on freedom is necessary to effectively prohibit preemptive invasions. Libertarians don’t feel obligated to let you point a gun at them and actually squeeze the trigger before defending themselves.
Perhaps more to the point, I think smart defense strategies for ancap focus on effective retaliation against an attacker (by a global network of military contractors paid for by a global network of insurance companies) rather than literally physically preventing enemies from stepping across a border.
4. It’s possible to design mechanisms that make this very unlikely. It’s a little less clear whether people have the wisdom to give their money to the Complicated Boring Defense Insurance Network instead of the Jingoistic Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing. I was worried enough about this question to add an explicit prohibition against monopoly to my “constitutional anarchy” proposal.
Are there any “mystical” practices that produce noticeable physiological effects? I don’t necessarily mean that they work as advertised, just that doing them will make you feel something unusual.
I went to a meetup on “energy healing” once, and it started with showing us how to gather energy. Basically, you stand with your palms up and meditate for a while, and you’ll start to feel a sort of weight on your hands. If you then bring your hands together in a ball shape (think the DBZ “charging a Kamehameha” pose), it’ll feel sort of like you’re holding a ball of energy in your hands.
At that point, you can allegedly use this energy to cleanse auras and so on, but my point is, it felt real. I was definitely feeling something on my hands (maybe some kind of muscle memory effect from holding that pose for a while?) and it was cool as heck.
So I’m wondering if there are any other “mystical” techniques that produce some sort of cool/noticeable effect, even when you don’t believe they work.
Meditation can let you control temperature rather well. Even amateurs instructed in the procedure can achieve this.
https://www.snopes.com/harvard-study-confirms-tibetan-monks-can-raise-body-temperature-with-their-minds/
Meditation can let you control temperature rather well. Even amateurs instructed in the procedure can achieve this.
Even if the instruction is just reading a book. I have tried the exercise (I later learned to be) known in variations as Tum(m)o (Tibet), Fiery Nuum (Kalahari), Fire Breath (Native N-American), Incendium Amoris (Katholic Mystics), … — all spellings probably wrong (happened decades in the past, sources misplaced and forgotten, don’t even remember what book I learned from).
Breathing in a certain way into the solarplexus area felt like a strong gas burner lighting up, and I’ve been able to sit at my desk during the days at freezing temperature, with a noticeable draft through the room (opposite windows open), wearing T-shirt and buttoned shirt, short underpants, trousers and socks. Little fat tissue insulation; I was stick-figure thin these days. When typing, the fingers were slower than usual; the effect prioritized the body core. The mental state was distinctly altered, although I lack the vocabulary to describe this. I guess it must be in part similar to the experience of high thyroid-released hormone levels, possibly this is one of the mechanisms involved.
The BBC had a documentary of a monastery in the Himalayas where monks trained by meditating in freezing temperatures, while wrapped in wet bed-sheet sized sheets until these were dry, wearing nothing else but something like beach shorts. Once a year they spent a night outside (at when filmed -20°C) with only a thin blanket between themselves and the snow.
This is relevant to my interests!
What book did you read?
One I remember was Foundations of Tibetan Mysticism by Lama Anagarika Govinda. But (a): I am not certain that I got the technique from there, and but (b): it’s from ’69 and most certainly there will be better stuff now.
If you are feeling adventurous — don’t. There is a reason why the Spiritual Emergency (later: Emergence) Network was founded: you can cause a psychophysiolocial turmoil wild enough to shoot you straight into the need for psychiatric care.
If you are interested in research: contact Tibetan Buddhist centres; following the Dalai Lama’s openness, they are open towards empiric objective data research. If not, continue asking around.
@TheEternallyPerplexed
I’m interested in making my fingers warm without gloves.
I missed this the first time around in November, but the Finns are planning to host multi-national military exercises in 2020. And they will probably include the US. More fun in the Baltic area of operations.
I made a funny effective altruism game whose major criticism has been that it has too many rationalist in-jokes. I think that you’ll like. There are just four days left in the Kickstarter here.
Also, if anyone has any trivia they think is important (e.g. moving to open borders could double GDP, estimates for the heritability of IQ range from .5 all the way up to .8, CRISPR has made gene editing 20 times faster and a hundred times cheaper etc.), then I’ll be happy to throw it in (trivia games need a lot of trivia to be replayable.)
I don’t want to sound too critical, but I think the truth of all three of your example trivia is somewhat dubious.
I’ve definitely seen the middle one about IQ stated authoritatively on SSC a lot, although I haven’t checked sources to try to figure this out myself (and I know pretty much nothing about psychology that I didn’t read on this blog so it would take quite a while for me to learn enough to be confident I’m understanding the material enough to draw conclusions).
Agree that the other two sound more like “debate positions” than “factual trivia”.
I think (I’m not an expert so may well be wrong) that that one is technically true but potentially misleading. For one thing, heritability is a function of environment, and it measures the variance that can be attributed to genetics, not the proportion of a trait that is inherited. Suppose we have a perfectly egalitarian society where everyone is treated in exactly the same way. Then heritability of IQ (and indeed every other trait) will be 1. That doesn’t mean everyone will have exactly the same IQ as their parents. Likewise, suppose I randomly put lead into a load of water supplies. That will decrease heritability of IQ, but the genetics of IQ are exactly the same. See more e.g. here.
Not at all.
@Anon
As he says, and as I have previously understood; heritability is a measure of how much of the variation in the phenotype is due to genetic variation, right? If you equalize everything else, then the genetic differences would be the only thing left, and heritability would therefore go up to 100%. Assuming I understand heritability correctly, his statement seems correct to me.
There’s still a lot a “perfectly egalitarian society” can’t equalize. Remember that ~all the non-genetic variance is due to non-shared environment! These are effectively factors outside our control.
Identical twins do not have identical fingerprints, and no amount of egalitarianism is going to change that.
I meant a theoretically perfectly uniform society. Of course, such a thing is not realistic, and heritability of 1 for non-tautological traits is not achievable. But it’s a useful thought experiment.
Unless I’m badly misreading the wikipedia pages, you’re wrong in even the perfect theoretical sense if we want to compare to many of the actual methods used in twin studies. Twin estimates are typically estimates of additive genetic variance (or sometimes including dominance). See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twin_study#Methods and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Falconer%27s_formula. Also note the line “An initial limitation of the twin design is that it does not afford an opportunity to consider both Shared Environment and Non-additive genetic effects simultaneously.” Wikipedia then goes on to describe how you can attempt to split these effects, but I’d be surprised if there were enough studies that we have a strong idea.
It may be trivially true that if you perfectly homogenize the environment (to the level of microscopic noise also matching), everyone’s a clone, and everyone’s in test tubes with no human interaction then all of their IQ’s will be the same; but the better comparison includes the limitations of our current analysis as well.
Anyways, it may be that our estimates of heritability of intelligence are typically underestimates, if the assumption of additive genetic variance breaks down. This seems likely, although h for intelligence is already so high it probably doesn’t matter much. Gene x environment interactions are also tough to suss out.
@quanta413
I don’t understand why what you’re saying is relevant. Suppose we have some pairs of MZ twins and some pairs of DZ twins, and they all have exactly the same environment. Then the correlation for the MZ pairs is 1, as the twins in each pair are identical; and the correlation for the DZ pairs is on average 0.5 because they share half their genes. So by Falconer’s formula, heritability is 2(1 – 0.5) = 1. Correlation for DZ pairs is only 0.5 on average, as dizygotic twins don’t share exactly half their genes, so heritability might not be exactly 1. But I don’t think that’s what you’re talking about.
Does anyone else get a pleasurable feeling in the gum of the lower jaw when eating chocolate, or very sugary things? I’m wondering what the biological explanation for this is.
Is there anything known about a mental aspect of coughing? I’m not really recovered from a cough unless I can think about coughing without setting off actual coughing.
@Montfort, continuing our discussion on tattoos from the last (hidden) OT. You were trying to get at what I mean when I say seeing your skin as a blank canvas is indicative of some kind of body dismorphic disorder because, in my words, the skin is not actually a blank canvas:
It isn’t simply that people with tattoos think skin can look better with certain tattoos on it, because tattoos are invasive, a sort of alteration of the skin itself via the injection (rather than topical application) of ink.
Also, it isn’t quite an inability to perceive visual features present on the skin. It’s more a tendency to see only that the skin is a somewhat monotone surface (in some places more than others) and not that it is a complex, specialized organ optimized for that specialization by nature. It’s a bit like altering the suspension system of your car because you only see it anthropomorphically for the “stance” or “posture” it gives the car, rather than for what it was designed for.
Now, maybe to some people a car is not a means of transportation but rather an expressive statement of personality. Fine. You can buy a car and sell a car, crash a car, have many cars. You can trash this car and then get a brand new one.
But our relationship with our bodies is different. I suppose maybe the real irreducible difference between me and people with tattoos is that I do not see the body as a mere vessel to do with whatever one wishes. I believe your body a part of who you are, and that what you do with it matters. We don’t have mind uploading, and I’m glad we don’t. I think being tied to a body is an important and even glorious part of the human condition.
Virtually all of this analysis is irrelevant to the question of whether wanting tattoos — even really wanting tattoos — is or is comparable to some kind of body dismorphic disorder.
To be or be like such a disorder there would need to be some evolutionary attitude towards the skin that proxies for the interests you raise, the way that hunger proxies for one’s interest in ingesting food. This would be the sort of attitude that one could explain in terms of evolutionary fitness. It seems that providing such an explanation would be a tall order, given that branding and other modifications are common enough among hunting tribes to be a cliche, and individuals in such tribes would seem to face selection conditions that are analogous to the relevant evolutionary conditions.
Regardless, your arguments are just a set of reasons, and even assuming they are right, not taking one or another reasons into account does not constitute a psychological disorder.
So this California housing bill seems exciting. Anyone have any idea what its odds of passing are (or alternatively, an explanation of how it wouldn’t fix anything anyway)?
Eyeballing it, my bet is that this will change little although I’m uncertain. It appears to be a lot of nibbling at the edges types of changes. I think it’s also probably wrong that high priced housing or housing shortages “threatens our state’s diversity, economy, environment, health, and quality of life”. It probably threatens diversity (i.e. tends to lead to demographics of asian + white since these are the richest groups), but if the economy was bad for a long period I expect housing prices would drop. And it’s hard for me to imagine a situation where the rise in housing prices is not partly due to a decent/good economy (combined with the extreme restrictions on increasing supply). The most straightforward inference would also be that housing shortages should make for a more pristine environment because that’s less humans than otherwise. And # of humans is probably one of the biggest determinants of environmental quality in the U.S. Quality of life is debatable and gets you into “who? whom?” territory. Some people gain a lot from high priced housing and/or limited supply, and some lose a lot.
I’m immediately annoyed by claims such as “30% of people cannot afford their rent.”
Is he implying that 30% of California is homeless? No? Then they can afford their rent, can’t they?
Is there a way to give an annual or one off donation through Patreon or some other source? I’m happy to pay for content, but I’m going to guess I will get charged an overseas transaction fee on each monthly transaction which is really annoying and somewhat costly so I’d prefer to make one big payment than a bunch of smaller ones?
Like many affluent Americans, I own a home. As usual, I actually mean I own a third of a home and Wells Fargo owns the other two thirds (probably resold to Fannie Mae?); unlike most Americans, it wouldn’t be that hard for me to buy them out, but I choose not to because I like being lent $500K at 3.5% and investing it at 6% (and getting a tax break to boot!), and I’m willing to eat the risk.
I like owning a home for many reasons, a small sample of which: the housing stock for sale is nicer than that for rent in most areas including mine; I value the ability to change what I want, keep pets, etc; landlords stress me out after some bad experiences; aforementioned tax advantages. One reason some people have, but that I do *not* like: I have invested $250K in a 3:1 leveraged long position on Seattle real estate prices. This investment has done well for me, but it’s not one I’m particularly interested in. I wish I could exit it, while maintaining the rest of the homeowner’s bundle. Why can’t I?
If I could take a matching short position here I absolutely would (investing the proceeds in the equity markets instead), but that’s not for sale that I know of. Eliezer’s recent book has some strong arguments for market failures (and bubbles in particular) being due to prohibition (or simple nonexistence) of short bets, so there’s at least a decent possibility that this would significantly improve the state of the market, too.
One idea for how this might look: like most mortgages, my contract with Wells Fargo contains a clause saying that if I ever sell the house, the first $500K is earmarked to paying off my debt balance (however much is left.) I don’t see any fundamental reason I couldn’t sell such a claim independently: imagine I could simply sell Goldman Sachs the net proceeds past my purchase price (or even just past my mortgage balance) *in perpetuity.* At that point, any increase in Seattle real estate prices benefits them, not me; I have (hopefully) been paid a “fair” price for this. They, or any other market participant, can continue to trade around that claim until I move and it is wound up. With a large sprinkling of the EMH, this “just works”, I think.
Two possible and related objections I see, though neither seems entirely game-ending:
– I now have much less incentive to sell the house ever–I should just live there forever, or if I want to move, rent it out. This is mostly GS’s problem, and can be priced in (in principle.) I am worried this might be a significant impediment to buying these claims, though….
– I also have less financial incentive to maintain or improve the house–but a house is a box that rots in the rain anyway. It mostly shouldn’t be kept going forever. In Japan it’s flatly assumed a new buyer will knock down the old property, or so I’m told, and houses have finite lifespan as it is. GS is mostly investing in the land anyway (and if they want to keep it more sellable, they can offer me to pay 30% of a nicer roof.)
Thoughts?
Fortunately, there is a company for you, and they apparently service Washington:
https://www.realtor.com/news/trends/sell-shares-home-equity/
I think a lot of people will have problems with homeowners owning less than 20% equity. There’s a perception that people who own less than 20% equity are VASTLY more likely to default: they have no “skin in the game.” So, especially in the early stages of home ownership, you are pretty much stuck with your equity stake. If you have a mortgage with a greater than 80% loan value, then you are digging out of a hole before anyone is going to get excited about giving you money.
Re: your second point. I am not sure how it is in Seattle, but homes in the Chicago-land area tend to be older. The mode is in the 50s for the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic States:
https://www.zillow.com/blog/age-of-homes-181636/
At least here, we are really interested in keeping the houses standing for a loonnnnnggggg time. Pretty sure most of our 50s housing stock will still be serviceable come 2050, though a lot might be bulldozed to make room for various McMansions (I have 3 going up on my street right now…my street has 20 houses…)