2017 Predictions: Calibration Results

At the beginning of every year, I make predictions. At the end of every year, I score them. Here are 2014, 2015, and 2016.
And here are the predictions I made for 2017. Strikethrough’d are false. Intact are true. Italicized are getting thrown out because I can’t decide if they’re true or not.
WORLD EVENTS
1. US will not get involved in any new major war with death toll of > 100 US soldiers: 60%
2. North Korea’s government will survive the year without large civil war/revolt: 95%
3. No terrorist attack in the USA will kill > 100 people: 90%
4. …in any First World country: 80%
5. Assad will remain President of Syria: 80%
6. Israel will not get in a large-scale war (ie >100 Israeli deaths) with any Arab state: 90%
7. No major intifada in Israel this year (ie > 250 Israeli deaths, but not in Cast Lead style war): 80%
8. No interesting progress with Gaza or peace negotiations in general this year: 90%
9. No Cast Lead style bombing/invasion of Gaza this year: 90%
10. Situation in Israel looks more worse than better: 70%
11. Syria’s civil war will not end this year: 60%
12. ISIS will control less territory than it does right now: 90%
13. ISIS will not continue to exist as a state entity in Iraq/Syria: 50%
14. No major civil war in Middle Eastern country not currently experiencing a major civil war: 90%
15. Libya to remain a mess: 80%
16. Ukraine will neither break into all-out war or get neatly resolved: 80%
17. No major revolt (greater than or equal to Tiananmen Square) against Chinese Communist Party: 95%
18. No major war in Asia (with >100 Chinese, Japanese, South Korean, and American deaths combined) over tiny stupid islands: 99%
19. No exchange of fire over tiny stupid islands: 90%
20. No announcement of genetically engineered human baby or credible plan for such: 90%
21. EMDrive is launched into space and testing is successfully begun: 70%
22. A significant number of skeptics will not become convinced EMDrive works: 80%
23. A significant number of believers will not become convinced EMDrive doesn’t work: 60%
24. No major earthquake (>100 deaths) in US: 99%
25. No major earthquake (>10000 deaths) in the world: 60%
26. Keith Ellison chosen as new DNC chair: 70%
EUROPE
27. No country currently in Euro or EU announces new plan to leave: 80%
28. France does not declare plan to leave EU: 95%
29. Germany does not declare plan to leave EU: 99%
30. No agreement reached on “two-speed EU”: 80%
31. The UK triggers Article 50: 90%
32. Marine Le Pen is not elected President of France: 60%
33. Angela Merkel is re-elected Chancellor of Germany: 60%
34. Theresa May remains PM of Britain: 80%
35. Fewer refugees admitted 2017 than 2016: 95%
ECONOMICS
36. Bitcoin will end the year higher than $1000: 60%
37. Oil will end the year higher than $50 a barrel: 60%
38. …but lower than $60 a barrel: 60%
39. Dow Jones will not fall > 10% this year: 50%
40. Shanghai index will not fall > 10% this year: 50%
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
41. Donald Trump remains President at the end of 2017: 90%
42. No serious impeachment proceedings are active against Trump: 80%
43. Construction on Mexican border wall (beyond existing barriers) begins: 80%
44. Trump administration does not initiate extra prosecution of Hillary Clinton: 90%
45. US GDP growth lower than in 2016: 60%
46. US unemployment to be higher at end of year than beginning: 60%
47. US does not withdraw from large trade org like WTO or NAFTA: 90%
48. US does not publicly and explicitly disavow One China policy: 95%
49. No race riot killing > 5 people: 95%
50. US lifts at least half of existing sanctions on Russia: 70%
51. Donald Trump’s approval rating at the end of 2017 is lower than fifty percent: 80%
52. …lower than forty percent: 60%
COMMUNITIES
53. SSC will remain active: 95%
54. SSC will get fewer hits than in 2016: 60%
55. At least one SSC post > 100,000 hits: 70%
56. I will complete an LW/SSC survey: 80%
57. I will finish a long FAQ this year: 60%
58. Shireroth will remain active: 70%
59. No co-bloggers (with more than 5 posts) on SSC by the end of this year: 80%
60. Less Wrong renaissance attempt will seem less (rather than more) successful by end of this year: 90%
61. > 15,000 Twitter followers by end of this year: 80%
62. I won’t stop using Twitter, Tumblr, or Facebook: 90%
63. I will attend the Bay Area Solstice next year: 90%
64. …some other Solstice: 60%
65. …not the New York Solstice: 60%
WORK
66. I will take the job I am currently expecting to take: 90%
67. …at the time I am expecting to take it, without any delays: 80%
68. I will like the job and plan to continue doing it for a while: 70%
69. I will pass my Boards: 90%
70. I will be involved in at least one published/accepted-to-publish research paper by the end of 2017: 50%
71. I will present a research paper at the regional conference: 80%
72. I will attend the APA national meeting in San Diego: 90%
73. None of my outpatients to be hospitalized for psychiatric reasons during the first half of 2017: 50%
74. None of my outpatients to be involuntarily committed to psych hospital by me during the first half of 2017: 70%
75. None of my outpatients to attempt suicide during the first half of 2017: 90%
76. I will not have scored 95th percentile or above when I get this year’s PRITE scores back: 60%
PERSONAL
77. Amazon will not harass me to get the $40,000 they gave me back: 80%
78. …or at least will not be successful: 90%
79. I will drive cross-country in 2017: 70%
80. I will travel outside the US in 2017: 70%
81. …to Europe: 50%
82. I will not officially break up with any of my current girlfriends: 60%
83. K will spend at least three months total in Michigan this year: 70%
84. I will get at least one new girlfriend: 70%
85. I will not get engaged: 90%
86. I will visit the Bay in May 2017: 60%
87. I will have moved to the Bay Area: 99%
88. I won’t live in Godric’s Hollow for at least two weeks continuous: 70%
89. I won’t live in Volterra for at least two weeks continuous: 70%
90. I won’t live in the Bailey for at least two weeks continuous: 95%
91. I won’t live in some other rationalist group home for at least two weeks continuous: 90%
92. I will be living in a house (incl group house) and not apartment building at the end of 2017: 60%
93. I will still not have gotten my elective surgery: 90%
94. I will not have been hospitalized (excluding ER) for any other reason: 95%
95. I will make my savings target at the end of 2017: 60%
96. I will not be taking any nootropic (except ZMA) daily or near-daily during any 2-month period this year: 90%
97. I won’t publicly and drastically change highest-level political/religious/philosophical positions (eg become a Muslim or Republican): 90%
98. I will not get drunk this year: 80%
99. I get at least one article published on a major site like Huffington Post or Vox or New Statesman or something: 50%
100. I attend at least one wedding this year: 50%
101. Still driving my current car at the end of 2017: 90%
102. Car is not stuck in shop for repairs for >1 day during 2017: 60%
103. I will use Lyft at least once in 2017: 60%
104. I weight > 185 pounds at the end of 2017: 60%
105. I weight < 195 pounds at the end of 2017: 70%
Some justifications for my decisions: I rated the civil war in Syria as basically over, even though Wikipedia says otherwise, since I don’t think there are any remaining credible rebel forces, and ISIS is pretty dead. Trump’s approval rating is taken from this 538 aggregator and is currently estimated at 38.1%. I rated the border wall as not currently under construction, despite articles with titles like The Trump Administration Has Already Started Building The Border Wall, because it was referring to a 30-foot prototype not likely to be included in the wall itself (have I mentioned the media is terrible?). I refused to judge the success of the Less Wrong renaissance attempt, because it seemed unsuccessful but was superseded by a separate much more serious attempt that was successful and I’m not sure how to rate that. I refused to judge whether or not I got a new partner because I am casually dating some people and not sure how to count it. I refused to judge whether I got 95th percentile+ on my PRITE because they stopped clearly reporting percentile scores.
This is the graph of my accuracy for this year:
Of 50% predictions, I got 5 right and 3 wrong, for a score of 62%
Of 60% predictions, I got 14 right and 8 wrong, for a score of 64%
Of 70% predictions, I got 8 right and 5 wrong, for a score of 62%
Of 80% predictions, I got 16 right and 2 wrong, for a score of 89%
Of 90% predictions, I got 24 right and 1 wrong, for a score of 96%
Of 95% predictions, I got 8 right and 1 wrong, for a score of 89%
Of 99% predictions, I got 4 right and 0 wrong, for a score of 100%
Blue is hypothetical perfect calibration, red is my calibration. The multiple crossings of the blue line indicate that I am neither globally overconfident or globally underconfident.
Last year my main concern was that I was underconfident at 70%. I tried to fix that this year by becoming more willing to guess at that level, and ended up a bit overconfident. This year I’ll try somewhere in the middle and hopefully get it right.
There weren’t enough questions to detect patterns of mistakes, but there was a slight tendency for me to think things would go more smoothly than they did. I overestimated the success of my diet, my savings plan, my travel plans my job start date, my long-FAQ-making ability, and my future housing search (this last one led to me spending a few weeks at a friend’s group house, failing on a 95% certainty prediction). I only made one error in favor of personal affairs going better than expected (SSC got more hits than last year; maybe this isn’t a central example of “personal affairs going smoothly”). None of these really caused me any problems, suggesting that I have enough slack in my plans, but apparently I’m not yet able to extend that to being able to make good explicit predictions about.
My other major error was underestimating the state of the US economy, leading to a couple of correlated errors. I think I got Trump mostly right, although I may have overestimated his efficacy (I thought he would have started the border wall by now) and erred in thinking he would lift sanctions on Russia.
Otherwise this is consistent with generally good calibration plus random noise. Next year I’ll have played this game five years in a row, and I’ll average out all my answers for all five years and get a better estimate; for now I’ll just be pretty satisfied.
Predictions for 2018 coming soon.
…the Kurds and Kurdish-aligned militias are still around and control significantly more of the country than they did before. The non-Kurdish rebel forces haven’t really lost much ground at all in the last year. See this tweet for percentages.
That tweet seems to be remarking on how much change there was in the past year, and claims the government has gained 39.5% more territory. It also supports Scott’s claim that ISIS is pretty dead.
I’d rather know percentages of population, not land. Surely the Opposition is fragmented because people are?
It is possible that in retrospect we will consider the war to have ended by now without a formal agreement because fighting peters out, especially Assad vs Kurds. But I doubt that will happen.
You mean the non-Kurdish non-Daesh rebel forces (or to put it another way, the non-Kurdish non-Daesh non-Assad forces). Or you could simply say the non-Daesh forces, since the Kurdish-aligned and Assad-commanded forces haven't lost much either (inasmuch as they have gained).
Yeah, there are a lot of areas under control of a lot of various forces, but is there any major fighting going on?
That is after all what makes a war.
Even so, looking at how much territory was held by ISIS, it does seem as though the Syrian regime reasserting control was the (most likely) lesser evil of outcomes. Perhaps the Kurds are an even lesser evil, but I’m not sure if they can win if they decide to go on the offensive now, and they may be content to hold that territory, given their separatist ideology. The regime might not let them keep it in the long term though, so if the opposition is mopped up (and it looks like it will be given they are only holding the same territory while the regime has expanded to take all that ISIS territory back), then the Kurds may not be far behind. Fighting will probably resume at some point.
CFAR often claims most people are poorly calibrated, and one of the touted benefits of lesswrong-style rationality is becoming better calibrated. You seem especially well calibrated. Has it helped you? Is calibration worth working on for the bulk of us that are poorly calibrated? Could you make predictions, trade on them, and out perform the market? Or maybe work as a venture capitalist if that market is less efficient?
Angela Merkel is still the chancellor of Germany as a caretaker, but it remains unclear if she will remain so permanently, pending coalition talks so I am not sure if it is known that she “is reelected Chancellor.”
Yes; if she doesn’t end up being chancellor, I think it’d be appropriate to go back and change the data retroactively. If she does, it’s fine.
I think that it’s improper to state the Syrian Civil War has already ended; you should at least make that italic. Personally, I would cross it out. Things are going so well there that we can predict with high confidence an end in 2018, even in early 2018, but there are still belligerents on the ground who have not acceded to a cease-fire. It’s unlikely, but Daesh or another of the many forces that still control a tiny amount of territory might regroup, or fighting might break out over the status of Rojava, which has peaceful ambitions but controls extensive territory that Assad wants to regain.
In particular, there has been fighting in Harasta between the Syrian government army and Al Qaeda affiliates/allies in 2018. It’s minor, but I don’t see how you can say that this is not part of the Syrian Civil War; such battles were a routine part of the war in 2017. It may be the last gasp of groups that have already lost, but it’s not Hiroo Onada taking potshots at the Philippine police; it’s a continuation of the same fighting that we saw before.
What happened with Amazon?
This is quite a bit like how NFL field goal kickers are evaluated. E.g. Greg Zuerlein made 6 of 7 field goal attempts from 50 yards or further, 12 of 12 from 40 to 49, 11 of 12 from 30-39, 8 of 8 from 20-29, and 1 of 1 from 10-19 yards:
Player Team PAT FG 0-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+ Lg Pts
Greg Zuerlein LA 44/46 38/40 1/1 8/8 11/12 12/12 6/7 56 158
NFL field goal kickers’ stats look strikingly like Scott’s predictions.
Nobody seems exactly sure how to weight placekickers’ performances, however.
There isn’t much interest in the media over who is the best NFL placekicker, in part because field goal percentages are so extremely high.
One problem that keeps kickers from becoming famous celebrities is that they don’t take many longshot kicks from beyond a point where they have about a 50% chance of making it. In contrast, way back in 1970 placekicker Tom Dempsey was sent out on the last play of the game to attempt a 63 yard field goal. The coach had gotten confused about where the ball was and later admitted he wouldn’t have sent Dempsey out if he’d known. But Dempsey who was born with no toes on his kicking foot, made the 63 yarder to win the game. This remained a record for longest field goal in the NFL until only a few years ago. Dempsey, unlike most placekickers, was famous.
Similarly, this kind of calibration forecasting doesn’t get much attention because Scott isn’t attempting any 63 yarders. In fact, he argues that he logically can’t make a prediction with less than a 50% chance of coming true. This tends to take a lot of the excitement out of reading about his impressive results.
The Islamic State may be dead, but Ahrar al-Sham, Tahrir al-Sham, and what remains if the the Free Syrian Army still hold the entirety of Idlib Governorate, as well as parts of the Hama and Aleppo Governorates. The Syrian Arab Army is conducting a major offensive against them as we speak. It beggars belief to declare the war over when they are ongoing combat operations involving tens of thousands of men that will very likely take months to resolve. The original prediction was correct, the Syrian Civil War is not over yet.
I’m not sure if I’d have had the confidence to predict this in advance, but it seems like Trump isn’t effective AT ALL: the bad things he does mostly to be, dismantling stuff, and allowing republican congress to pass bad stuff. Which might be even worse than if he was committed to something specific, I’m not sure 🙁
I love reading about the calibration process, you do it well.
I missed ISIL being basically over! 🙁 I guess that itself is better than the alternative, although going back to Asad status quo isn’t great. Fewer proxy wars pls 🙁
You never hear about bad things ending, do you? You just sort of stop hearing about them, which can be either because they stopped, or just because the media lost interest.
It’s like with the economy. The first I ever hear of the economy being good is when someone reports that the economy, after having been good for a while, is now bad again. No one ever tells me that the economy is good right now.
If you think the media doesn’t report when the economy’s doing well, then you’re clearly not paying attention. They started doing so late 2015. Then there’s this from year and a half ago, discussing how people are still anxious about the economy even though it’s been doing great. And just yesterday the New York Times reported that the markets are booming. We’ve been having good economic news for two years now, so maybe the problem is not the reporting, but that you don’t notice it.