Open Thread 91.25

Meta
I wonder – just what percentage of Klingon society is the martial aristocracy that gets 99% of the airtime?
Not sure how serious I can be about this, but to me the Klingons always seemed like a mashup of Samurais, Sikhs, and possibly a distillation of the more warlike American Indian tribes. This means the martial elements run throughout Klingon society from top to bottom.
Still, it is funny to think about the other 99% of Klingons who aren’t “active duty” aboard starships but instead are back on Planet Klingon or whatever, raising the kids, cleaning the toilets, devising new recipes for gagh, etc. Maybe they have inter-tribal hostilities they can fight about, but you know they can’t all be seeing action. The Klingon professors/engineers who designed and built the Birds of Prey couldn’t have been pulled away from their computers (or sharp metal slide rules?) every few weeks to go fight in some war or else the damn things would never have been built.
Maybe the way Klingon computers work is very antagonistic. You have to really slam the buttons, the UI insults you when you type incorrectly, you have to verbally threaten it to get any output. Likewise, their farming is done via aggressively bullying the stubborn and of course dangerous beasts of burden. Obviously most of the culinary breakthroughs come in the way to most gloriously vanquish the prey, and in preparation developing new dishes is seen as a martial struggle between the chef and consumer, and though it is bad form if it ends in death, the chef is likely severely beaten by serving a dish that insults the eater by not assaulting his taste buds in an extreme way.
And, given that, cleaning the toilets is obviously a feat of some renown even without any artificial danger.
^ Scott probably won’t nominate this for comment of the week but I just want to let you know it deserves to be.
Plausibly most of that work is done by slaves, not necessarily Klingon. That would conflict somewhat with the image that TNG-through-Reboot Trek, at least, was trying to sell us, but I’m trying to think if we ever saw enough of their culture to really know one way or another. TNG did have one episode with a visiting Klingon scientist who seemed to be of low status but not a slave at least. And there were a few Klingon lawyers who were respected as such, but then they did seem to have an adversarial system of justice and even without literal trial-by-combat that might be seen as sufficiently warrior-ish.
This is not a slide rule, but it is Klingon AF: Range and Deflection Protractor. You can’t tell from the picture, but it’s huge.
I heard the theory once that Klingons are a post-scarcity society that’ve dedicated their resources to letting everyone become part of the martial aristocracy.
(Originally a comment comment on LW2; reposting it here, edited to fit the differing context, as I think it deserves more visibility)
So Eliezer Yudkowsky has talked a bunch about the need to solve “paradoxes” such as Pascal’s Mugging that result from unbounded utility functions. (Yes, I’m aware that the Pascal’s Mugging problem that’s often presented doesn’t particularly rely on unbounded utility functions, but Eliezer’s original version, as intended he intended it, does, as he’s expained.) But really one should not be using unbounded utility functions in the first place; the resolution of such problems is that they should never come up in the first place. And I get the impression that many people don’t know why, so I think I should explain.
(Note for those unfamiliar: I’m talking here about utility functions in the decision-theoretic sense, not the utilitarian sense (“E-utility”). If people are confused about the difference I can I’m sure dig up an old comment of mine explaining the matter…)
Anyway, the basic question is: Where do utility functions come from? Like, why should one model a rational agent as having a utility function at all? The answer of course is either the VNM theorem or Savage’s theorem, depending on whether or not you’re pre-assuming the notion of probability (you really shouldn’t, I’d say, but that’s another matter). Right, both these theorems take the form of, here’s a bunch of conditions any rational agent should obey, let’s show that such an agent must in fact be acting according to a utility function (i.e. trying to maximize its expected value).
Now here’s the thing: The utility functions output by Savage’s theorem are always bounded. Why is that? Well, essentially, because otherwise you could set up a St. Petersburg paradox that would contradict the assumed rationality conditions (in short, you can set up two gambles, both of “infinite expected utility”, but where one dominates the other, and show that both A. the agent must prefer the first to the second, but also B. the agent must be indifferent between them, contradiction). Thus we conclude that the utility function must be bounded.
OK, but what if we base things around the VNM theorem, then? It requires pre-assuming the notion of probability, but the utility functions output by the VNM theorem aren’t guaranteed to be bounded.
Here’s the thing: The VNM theorem only guarantees that the utility function it outputs works for finite gambles. Seriously. The VNM theorem gives no guarantee that the agent is acting according to the specified utility function when presented with a gamble with infinitely many possible outcomes, only when presented with a gamble with finitely many outcomes.
Similarly, with Savage’s theorem, the assumption that forces utility functions to be bounded — P7 — is the same one that guarantees that the utility function works for infinite gambles. You can get rid of P7, and you’ll no longer be guaranteed to get a bounded utility function, but neither will you be guaranteed that the utility function will work for gambles with infinitely many possible outcomes.
This means that, fundamentally, if you want to work with infinite gambles, you need to only be talking about bounded utility functions. If you talk about infinite gambles in the context of unbounded utility functions, well, you’re basically talking nonsense, because there’s just absolutely no guarantee that the utility function you’re using applies in such a situation. The problems of unbounded utility that Eliezer keeps pointing out, that he insists we need to solve, really are just straight contradictions arising from him making bad assumptions that need to be thrown out. Like, they all stem from him assuming that unbounded utility functions work in the case of infinite gambles, and there simply is no such guarantee; not in the VNM theorem, not in Savage’s theorem.
If you’re assuming infinite gambles, you need to assume bounded utility functions, or else you need to accept that in cases of infinite gambles the utility function doesn’t actually apply — making the utility function basically useless, because, well, everything has infinitely many possible outcomes. Between a utility function that remains valid in the face of infinite gambles, and unbounded utility, it’s pretty clear you should choose the former.
And between Savage’s axiom P7 and unbounded utility, it’s pretty clear you should choose the former. Because P7 is an assumption that directly describes a rationality condition on the agent’s preferences, a form of the sure-thing principle, one we can clearly see had better be true of any rational agent; while unbounded utility… means what, exactly, in terms of the agent’s preferences? Something, certainly, but not something we obviously need. And in fact we don’t need it.
As best I can tell, Eliezer keeps insisting we need unbounded utility functions out of some sort of commitment to total utilitarianism or something along the lines of such (that’s my summary of his position, anyway). I would consider that to be on much shakier ground (there are so many nonobvious large assumptions for something like that to even make sense, seriously I’m not even going into it) than obvious things like the sure-thing principle, or that a utility function is nearly useless if it’s not valid for infinite gambles. And like I said, as best I can tell, Eliezer keeps assuming that the utility function is valid in such situations even though there’s nothing guaranteeing this; and this assumption is just in contradiction with his assumption of an unbounded utility function. He should keep the validity assumption (which we need) and throw out the unboundedness one (which we don’t).
OK, I’m now 6 episodes through “Manhunt: Unabomber.” Impressions so far:
– The way they handle Kaczynski’s philosophy, when they are really focusing on it, is actually kinda interesting. (I just wish that comprised more of the show than it does.)
– The dialog writing is mostly pretty terrible.
– The acting is mostly pretty terrible.
– The casting is mostly pretty terrible.
– I like certain aspects of the cinematography–specifically, the way many of the shots are composed–but the way they move the camera (or don’t move it) bugs me and for some reason I am particularly distracted by the DP’s choice of lenses. (??)
– I was surprised to learn the FBI agent who’s the inspiration for the show’s main character was one of the producers, since so much of his character’s role in the case is depicted in a completely inaccurate way.
– While the main “facts” are stuck to somewhat faithfully, the show takes egregious liberties with historical accuracy at many of the more detailed levels.
I watch the show for Kaczynski and his philosophy of technology, but apparently most people are watching the show for “workplace drama,” “crime-mystery drama,” “home life drama,” “coming of age drama,” “dealing with a fax machine drama,” “reading a newspaper drama,” etc. In this age of targeted niche content, I expect they should have made a show suited to my particular tastes by now!
I’ll probably finish the series up tonight.
“In this age of targeted niche content, I expect they should have made a show suited to my particular tastes by now!”
Seems like your niche is one Netflix wouldn’t want to target — persuasive anti-technology shows might hurt their bottom line a bit. The concept of Netflix and binge watching brings to mind Kaczynski’s anti-moderation stance: “Never forget that the human race with technology is just like an alcoholic with a barrel of wine.” I can never stop at just one episode of The Office…
Hah, true.
Hey, I just wanted to thank this community for all the support you folks showed me when I asked for help finding work; after a lifetime of no-one giving a shit it’s quite a shock to see people making such a fuss over helping me out.
Have you experimented with transcranial direct current stimulation?
It was a few years ago but I remember reading a bunch of articles about it. I was specifically interested in learning what the lasting side-effects were. If I remember right, after one day of TCS they included headaches and depression lasting about 2 weeks.
If your head passed quality control inspection it should come with a label that reads “CAUTION: NO USER-SERVICEABLE PARTS INSIDE. REFER SERVICING TO QUALIFIED SERVICE PERSONNEL.”
Christian transhumanism: what are the issues involved?
I think the most obvious point is when GK Chesterton ‘said’ “There have been tyrannical angels since the days of Noah, and our tools have been rebelling against us since the first peasant stepped on a rake.” There is absolutely no way that humans who have turned their backs on God will program a human-friendly superhuman computer. If a superhuman computer can be built during this zeitgeist, either the Butlerian Jihad needs to happen or we have to hope that moral realism works such that a superhuman intelligence will know and act on moral facts more completely than we do.
This latter seems sketchy for Christians, who note no strong correlation between IQ and holiness and believe in fallen angels.
So perhaps strong AI is off the table. What about things like genetic engineering? Are we called to be against it, as CS Lewis’s “Abolition of Man” suggests, or what?
Counter (and I’m a Christian myself): Humans who have turned their backs on God can demonstrably create a society no worse off than this present world. It is possible that, similarly, they can program a computer that will be no less friendly than this present world. Still, they’d be bulldozing so many Chestertonian fences that it’s unlikely – even assuming God won’t subtly intervene through apparent coincidences to stop them.
I think Christianity’s farther-reaching implication for transhumanism is the soul: something apart from the material that makes up your brain and body, known to survive bodily death, in which lies your personal identity. First, we don’t need to despair at death “as those who have no hope”; Christ is risen, and God will resurrect His people as well. Second, we don’t need to ponder whether a hypothetical duplicate of yourself assembled after a thousand years will share your personal identity (or whether two simultaneous duplicates will); your identity doesn’t lie in the material of your body. Third… well, other implications are left as an exercise for the reader, or maybe for myself in a followup.
It is possible that, similarly, they can program a computer that will be no less friendly than this present world.
Well, that’s more reassuring than being killed for paperclips, but not really friendly. 🙂
I think Christianity’s farther-reaching implication for transhumanism is the soul: something apart from the material that makes up your brain and body, known to survive bodily death, in which lies your personal identity. First, we don’t need to despair at death “as those who have no hope”; Christ is risen, and God will resurrect His people as well.
Of course. Transhumanists like Yudkowsky are placing their hope in resurrection by a superhuman computer programmed to love them. We don’t need that.
People want transhumanism because they see their minds/bodies as blank canvases, platforms to be built on, or else as these horribly broken insufficient shells we’re born with.
I think God would disagree with that description of Man. At the end of the sixth day when He looked at His work and said it was good, I’m pretty sure that’s exactly what He meant.
Let’s say that we had a law where on your 40th birthday, you got to pick a college student, punch them in the face, take all the money from their wallet, and make them your servant for a week. Clearly a pretty shitty law. We should repeal it.
But suppose this has been the law for a century. If it were repealed, you’d have a lot of 39-year-olds raising bloody murder: they got punched and enslaved 19 years ago, consarn it, and now it’s only fair that they get the benefit. With a law this bad, I think most people would agree that no, it’s not fair, but too bad: this sucks too much to have, and you’re just going to have to eat it. (If 39-year-olds are a sufficiently powerful political constituency, we might see a phase out over ten years where a 29-year-old like me gets hosed, current 34-year-olds get to spit in someone’s face and demand $20, and this year’s crop gets the whole enchilada.)
But the 39-year-olds do have at least a bit of a point: it isn’t fair that they’ve paid the cost for a system that they now don’t get to use. One could expect that the sudden expected influx of cash at 40 would warp purchasing power–you’d traditionally buy a house on your birthday using the kid’s labor as a down payment (work with me here…) and now these people would be locked out of that system. Phaseouts make this marginally less painful, but not by all that much–they really just smear the unfairness onto new people.
Now obviously there are a lot of other real-life laws which cause economic distortion in bad ways that should be repealed: putting aside flat political concessions to get bills through congress, have any of them proposed real ways to make the change more fair? I’m not certain I know a good solution for this class of problems.
Riffing off this thread on Joan of Arc and the recent Surfing Uncertainty post:
The interesting part to me of Surfing Uncertainty was about how our brains edit the information we take in to make it conform to our expectations. Obviously a big concern for Rationalists. I notice this kind of thing when I go back and read primary historical documents and compare them with the more widely disseminated accounts. The latter has always been cleansed and stripped of a lot of the rough edges to better fit our modern sensibilities. One type of cleansing in particular has stood out to me recently, because I encountered 2 examples of it in rapid succession.
Anecdote 1: The life of Phillip K. Dick (short twitter thread at the link). He sure seems like a crazy person, and most of what I’ve read about him takes that view. The part they tend to omit:
Well… that’s weird.
Anecdote 2: Julian the Apostate, ~360AD, decided to rebuild the temple in order to invalidate a Christian prophecy. The work was met with violent storms, which then escalated to earthquakes, and finally fireballs bursting out from the foundations. This is attested to by at least 6 writers, including a Pagan historian with no love of Christianity. Generally, the story is omitted entirely when moderns teach about Julian.
And now that I think to notice them, I can remember supernatural events in many other primary historical documents. Josephus contains at least 2 prophecies that come true. Joan of Arc apparently has some weird stuff going on. I bet if you read through the primary sources from America’s founding you’d see similar.
You guys, what if miracles happen all the time, and the reason we think they don’t is because we filter them out of data because we think they don’t?