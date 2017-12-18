OT91: Opaean Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:

1. Some people arguing at length against my post on taxes and on harassment. But comment of the week is Cameron Mahoney on pharma scams.

2. New ad for for the AI Safety Reading Group, meets every Wednesday night on Skype.

3. Related: MIRI is holding their annual fundraiser.

4. Some very minor updates to the Mistakes, Comments, and Predictions pages on the top.

5. I know many people left Patreon because of their plan to levy big fees on small donations. Patreon has since said they’re not going to do that. If you left my Patreon because of that, you may want to un-leave. I was considering switching from a per-post to per-month donation system anyway , just because most people program their per-post donations so they only count for the first few posts per month anyway, but I’m not sure. I’ll probably include a question on the survey about what people prefer.

6. Speaking of which, I’ve been busy working on a new survey. Expect it out in a few days to weeks.

7. Merry holidays to everyone!