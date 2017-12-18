OT91: Opaean Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. Some people arguing at length against my post on taxes and on harassment. But comment of the week is Cameron Mahoney on pharma scams.
2. New ad for for the AI Safety Reading Group, meets every Wednesday night on Skype.
3. Related: MIRI is holding their annual fundraiser.
4. Some very minor updates to the Mistakes, Comments, and Predictions pages on the top.
5. I know many people left Patreon because of their plan to levy big fees on small donations. Patreon has since said they’re not going to do that. If you left my Patreon because of that, you may want to un-leave. I was considering switching from a per-post to per-month donation system anyway , just because most people program their per-post donations so they only count for the first few posts per month anyway, but I’m not sure. I’ll probably include a question on the survey about what people prefer.
6. Speaking of which, I’ve been busy working on a new survey. Expect it out in a few days to weeks.
7. Merry holidays to everyone!
Was there a question in the last survey about how generally optimistic/pessimistic you consider yourself? I think it would be interesting to see how that correlates with other things.
I like to call myself pessimistic, but that’s mostly because rationalists consider it pretty rational to be pessimistic. In reality, I’m probably more optimistic about social and economic problems than is healthy – except, if I compare the base pessimism of my assumptions to those of Scott, I’m definitely more pessimistic than him. And from my perspective, Eliezer Yudkowsky looks awfully optimistic about a lot of things that I’m not. I know that he’s definitely operating off of more knowledge than me in those fields, but is that really enough to change his predictions, or is it just a sign of natural optimism?
I think it’s a very confusing and silly question – optimism and pessimism are vague concepts to begin with, and you’re asking how they correlate with certain fields. Sure, you could measure a mean-optimism by averaging out the optimism of several fields on a survey, but someone with mean-optimism (2.5) could have an optimism profile of {10,0,0,0} or {2.5,2.5,2.5,2.5} with no particular correlation between mean-optimism and the optimism of a certain part of their life.
Would you mind elaborating on this statement at bit? I’m still fairly new to the rationalist community, but that is not the impression I’ve personally gotten. I’m curious what definition of pessimism you’re using and why pessimism would be inherently more correct than optimism.
Have you heard of the planning fallacy? If not, it’s based on studies showing that if you ask people how long they’ll take to complete a certain task that they have prior experience of doing (a work project, say), they give you the same estimate if you ask for their best-case scenario or the typical scenario. In other words, people assume nothing at all will go wrong even with complex multi-step tasks. And they then generally take longer than they thought.
As I understand it, the rationalist community tends to extrapolate this to say that people are pathologically optimistic in general. I think that there are some gaps there, although it’s also possible I’ve missed some of the data/rationale.
Thank you for the response. I’m familiar with the planning fallacy, but even if ‘optimism’ was defined as a tendency to estimate low, that wouldn’t make pessimism (presumably the reverse tendency) rational. Applying that logic would be reacting to the possibility of a mistake by making another one and hoping they cancel out. This is not the approach I usually see advocated once a bias is recognized.
Or did you mean that because most people are unrealistically optimistic, rationalists that successfully calibrate their estimates to reality are seen as pessimistic (and have accepted the label)?
I believe that planning fallacy has lesser effect than you might infer by reading relevant studies and their conclusions.
Consider that unforeseen events aren’t always negative. Time and time again, I faced a seemingly desperate situation, then something would happen and it went back to being manageable.
Anecdotal evidence aside, but what about the studies? They show that people do underestimate time needed. But keep in mind there are often many hidden factors and incentives at play that can skew the results (studies try to account for this, but still). Reading the relevant research, it’s quite obvious that people are notoriously bad at predicting their own performance, especially with regard to willpower/procrastination. External events, I’m less convinced.
Even if optimism isn’t epistemically rational, it is probably still instrumentally rational. Few people have the nerve to keep doing the best they can while simultaneously believing that the prospects are grim.
@ Skeptical Wolf
If you are aware that the typical person estimates (say) 10% low, and you have no other information on which to calibrate your decisions, adjusting by 10% is rational enough, no? My concerns are more how this extrapolates to other forms of pessimism, like “it’s not worth asking her out because she’s out of my league”, or “I don’t want to go camping because I think I’ll get eaten by bears”.
@ limestone
That’s a really interesting point – that people might also have a negative version of the planning fallacy where they expect everything to go as badly as possible, even though it generally doesn’t. If so it suggests that people are biased towards simple narratives rather than optimism. The obvious test to me is finding out if prisoners given a maximum sentence, with the possibility of time off for good behaviour, assume they will serve the maximum sentence regardless.
@ pansnarrans
Actually I think the prisoners would predict sentence duration with parole (but not amnesty).
To summarize my point, I believe that
1) People usually don’t consider the effect unknown events while planning.
2) People usually assume they will actually follow their plan.
The first assumption probably doesn’t contribute much to the planning fallacy, because, as I said, these events can actually be good! So their presence should just increase estimate variance, not add bias.
The second one is less straightforward. This assumption is often invalid, and does lead to performance overestimation. However, in order to correct such bias you would have to find out how much control do you actually exert over your own actions, which is quite an unnatural thing to question. Eliezer wrote a good article on this topic.
So you have a plan every step of which is certainly doable, so it gets labeled as “reachable”, but in fact it isn’t going to be followed. Imagine someone planning to get fit by going to the gym 3 times every week, then proceeding to slack off most of the time. Was their plan doable? It consists of doable steps, at least.
Now, a possible test for my hypothesis would be to ask people to predict outcome of something that is important for them, yet doesn’t depend on their own actions. Also, there shouldn’t be any noticeable incentives to over- or underestimate it (so e.g. asking a football fan to predict a match outcome won’t do because they have an incentive to signal loyalty to their team). Probably something like anonymously predicting a test score after one has already submitted the solution.
It’s true that optimism and pessimism are vague concepts, and I would expect to learn a huge amount, but “how optimistic/pessimistic you consider yourself” is less vague.
Or as you say, you could measure optimism with several questions. I would be interested to see how well they correlated with each other. If they do correlate with each other then we can ask how they correlate with other things. If they don’t, we can’t. But to be honest, if they don’t then I think that’s surprising and interesting in itself.
Well, you know that dude whatsisname who posts here a lot to talk about how everything is going to get worse forever and it’s scientifically impossible for anything to ever get better, because Entropy, or something? That guy?
He’s starting to make sense to me. So… you could say I’m pretty pessimistic right now, I guess?
Seriously, after this year, I’ve just about given up. It’s like every time I try thinking that maybe it’s not as bad as I think, the next day every newspaper has the headline, “THINGS DISCOVERED TO BE EXACTLY AS BAD AS BAERAAD THOUGHT.” I mean… what is there left to reasonably hope for, at this point?
Stop reading newspapers maybe? How many of the actual headlines do you remember, and how accurate do they look a year+ later? They aren’t good repositories of valuable information.
It’s not specific to the newspapers. That was just an example. It doesn’t matter where I got my information, it all seems to more or less agree that things are… really astonishingly bad, actually.
It feels that way but would you really rather have lived
10000 years ago facing a short uncomfortable life of hard labour?
1000 years ago as a tenant farmer?
100 years ago in the trenches of the Great War?
60 years ago with the Jim Crow laws still in effect?
40 years ago when the cancer survival rate was less than half what it is now, aids meant near certain death, etc?
20 years ago without widespread Internet?
Or now as the richest, healthiest, best educated and informed people who have ever lived?
Based on extrapolation I see no case at all for pessimism and I don’t see any strong reason why progress shouldn’t continue. Entropy will be a problem but not on sub-billion year timescales so if that’s our worry, we can live with that.
What’s the rationalist case for pessimism?
Did you know that the worst level of poverty has been cut in half in the last 20-30 years? That is astounding news for hundreds of millions of people. That there has been about a 30% reduction in malaria mortality in the last decade?
There are some truly unbelievable positive things occurring in the world.
I think the question “Would you rather live now than some arbitrary time in the past” is not a measure of pessimism, the question you are looking for is “Would you rather be alive now or some arbitrary point in the future?“. The pessimistic zeitgeist right now is not denying that we live in an amazing time, but is suggesting that the time we live in is essentially the high water mark and it’s only going to be downhill from here.
Might I suggest looking at this website or following them on twitter.
http://humanprogress.org/
I agree that being a peasant or WW1 soldier would suck, but the closer you get to the present the harder the question becomes. A white guy with an IQ of 90 might have been better off in 1950 (or a white woman who doesn’t want a career). I’m not so nuts about the Internet–I was happy reading all day in the library back in the 1980s as a kid. And I’m not sure our kids (or the kids of people our age) wouldn’t rather have been born in our time when the USA was the strongest country around and they didn’t have to go to China to find jobs.
@Doesntliketocomment
Of course the point of pessimism is whether it would be better to live in the future.
However, we don’t know the future but we do know the past. So we can say that most people in history would have been right to be optimistic. That doesn’t prove that it is right to be optimistic now but it does suggest it and it puts the onus on pessimists to show why now is a unique time.
@Null42
My idea of an optimistic future is improvements in absolute welfare for the majority of people. If you define it as the currently most powerful state improving its relative position and the most powerful ethnic group improving its relative position, then yes you should be pessimistic. I’m pretty happy with that though
@chrisjones530
In an absolute, averaged-over-all-humans sense you are correct. I think my point is that the local environment most ssc readers are in (the USA) has probably peaked, and we are likely to see a decrease in our standard of living over time. I would not want to be born 20 years from now over here as global warming worsens and China becomes even more dominant.
So, yeah, everyone else is getting better, but your life (and mine) is likely to get worse.
And we still don’t know how much damage global warming is going to do.
@chrisjones530
Climate change making the planet much less amenable to life is one reasonably rational cause for pessimism.
EDIT: oops. Null42 got there first
Null42:
Can you turn that into a falsifiable relatively near-term prediction? Like “the fraction of Americans below the poverty level will increase by 5% over the next decade?” This forces you to be clear about what kind of decline you mean, and also makes it easy to check to see if you were right.
I’m not any kind of expert on climate change, but as I understand it, the middle-of-the-road predictions of climate change (a couple degrees’ rise in average temperature over the next century) don’t look like some kind of unsurvivable catastrophe. They’ll screw up crops and rainfall patterns in some places, maybe require some moderately expensive civil engineering projects to deal with higher sea levels or bigger storms, but nothing remotely like making Earth much less amenable to life.
@albatross11
One thing people are worried about is runaway heating processes. For example, higher temperatures make forest fires more likely, forest fires release very large amounts of CO2. Or higher temperatures reduce the fraction of the sea covered in ice, water reflects less heat than ice, so the heating increases. Or melting permafrost releasing methane deposits etc.
I am also not a climate expert, but my understanding was that the middle-of-the-road predictions put one or two degrees as the limit before runaway processes become unstoppable.
Bad news sells better than good news. Doesn’t mean the good news doesn’t exist. When’s the last time you saw a newspaper headline that said “MALARIA DEATHS DOWN 48% SINCE 2000”?
(Actually, that’s old news — 2015 vintage, which is what the WHO has numbers for. It’s probably lower now.)
Exactly: “NO MURDERS HAPPENED IN THIS TOWN YET AGAIN TODAY, HOORAY”
This is a good idea and would be great information to have, but might be difficult to capture in a single question (people seem to use several different definitions of optimism). I’d recommend something like the following list:
How confident are you that median human quality of life will be higher in 2 years?
How confident are you that median human quality of life will be higher in 20 years?
How confident are you that median human quality of life will be higher in 200 years?
What portion of people do you think consistently act in good faith?
To what degree do you believe acting in good faith is correlated with social advancement?
To what degree do you believe acting in good faith is correlated with economic advancement?
To what degree do you believe acting in good faith is correlated with personal happiness?
How optimistic/pessimistic do you consider yourself?
I’m not sure if this is unintended, but for me, and I suspect to a fair amount of rationalists, the answer to the second and third question would be almost identical to asking “how confident are you that humanity still exists in 20 / 200 years”. You might want to control for that.
I believe that the life I have lived until now makes it impossible for me to be happy. On the other hand, I also believe that that belief itself is making things more difficult for me. How should I deal with that? Should I try to force myself to believe what I think is false?
Also, even when I reminisce about positive memories, the strongest emotion I feel is an overwhelming sadness. A sense of loss for friends who have left, for opportunities that will not come back, for youth that is gone. Is that normal? On one hand, nostalgia has pain right in the name. On the other hand, if that’s how it works for everyone, I don’t understand how people manage to live in their old age.
Unless the life you’ve lived involves exotic forms of brain damage (tardive dysphoria?), that is a false belief, and you should probably seek counselling.
If you woke up to find you were still 14 years old, and you had just been dreaming of what adult life might be like, how would you react?
Would you be sad that all your experiences after 14 had been merely an illusion?
At what period during year 14, exactly? December 17? Fourteenth birthday? It changes a couple things.
I would be very frustrated at losing everything I’ve made since then. Would sure be nice if nearby computers with sufficient disk space could have had the same hallucinations.
Otherwise… it’s been all downhill since then. Or rather, there have been ups and downs, but on the whole, post-14 life suuucks. I’d be sad about certain things being undone (by which I mean like one podcast and friendships), but mostly I’d be torn between overwhelming despair at the likelyhood of things turning out exactly as awfully, and hope that a second chance would be something I could take advantage of. Bonus to the hope side if the hyperdream accurately predicts reality had I not experienced it.
I would be sad. I’m still in school? My husband lives far away? No Internet, no ereaders even in science fiction? I would be very sad indeed!
I would be overjoyed and immediately begin writing a series of novels about an orphan boy who learns he’s a wizard and goes off to wizard school for magical adventures with his new friends. Then I would pile the billions of dollars I’d make from this schlock in my mansion and roll around in it naked.
You don’t have the text of the original to copy. Unless you are as good a writer as its author I don’t think the idea alone will make you a fortune, or even get you a publisher.
The approach would work somewhat better in my field, or any academic field where one clever idea plus ordinary competence can make an important paper.
Even being able to reproduce the story word for word would be no guarantee of anything. Rowling’s book was rejected a dozen times and ultimately accepted by a small publisher in part due to happenstance.
Eh, I could do a passable job. Or failing that at least I have the stories written down so when J.K. makes her billions I can accuse her of copying my stories I was trying to get published a decade before she got started and get a sweet settlement.
@Conrad Honcho
That’s probably a better bet in the long run. Sure, you don’t get billions, but you can get millions or tens of millions without taking the risk of disrupting the timeline enough so that you derail the gravy train.
I would also have plenty of time to buy cheap Apple and Google stock, and murder George Lucas before he made the prequels.
Guys, dreaming that Harry Potter, Google and Apple all became famous brands is no guarantee they actually will in the real world.
(tl;dr: bolstering DavidFriedman’s points.)
My 14-year-old self didn’t have any access to raw monetary capital (even the checking account my minimum-wage job direct-deposited into was practically out of my control), but had sufficient access to computing resources. So I do my due diligence and research. If it turns out that the thing I dreamed was possible is in fact not logically possible, then never mind. On the other hand, if the thing I dreamed about someone else inventing and me never investing in is in fact a thing that computers can do, then I invent BitCoin five years early. I don’t know that it turns out to be a successful enterprise, but it still seems like a better bet than investing money I don’t have into some random search engine on the basis of “I dreamed they got bigger than AltaVista!”.
when J.K. makes her billions I can accuse her of copying my stories
It’s been tried already, didn’t work 🙂
I would be over the moon. All the mistakes that I have made wiped clean. A new shot at a better life and a highly realistic simulation of the next 10 years and what could go wrong? Yes, please.
What good is a registration system if it doesn’t prevent the creation of duplicate nyms?
The avatars are different so long as a different email address is used, so that’s something at least.
I dunno, I’m very happy with my life, but I’d jump at the opportunity to restart my life with twelve years of practice and perspective under my belt.
The worst part would be waiting for my friends to grow up enough that I wouldn’t be disrupting their development by being friends with them.
After buying apple stock and waiting for the pain of having “date liz, not katie” tattooed behind my eyelids to fade, I’d be pretty excited. How could you not be? Who doesn’t have regrets, and yearn, at least on occasion, for a chance to right some of them?
This actually happened to me today.
My first waking thought was, “I will never drink that much Peach Schnapps again.”
No, I’d be frustrated that I have thirty-some years of vividly remember experience that I want to rely on to make decisions, but really shouldn’t, because it was all pure make-believe.
Well, when I was 14, I owned a GameCube and a copy of Sonic Heroes. I thought it was cheesy and horrible, and I secretly pulled all-nighters on some weekends in order to achieve 100% completion on it. This life is like Sonic Heroes or a DVD syndication of Lost: there have been fun parts, grindy boring parts, parts that were frustrating-but-not-in-a-good-way, and of course random graphical glitches and questionable camera angles. I worked a lot harder than I should have (and certainly harder than I think I should rightly have had to) to make incremental progress toward a fairly unimpressive payoff.
So… yes, I would be sad about all that progress getting erased. The boulder returns to the bottom (or near-bottom) of the mountain. But even at 14, I knew that Sonic Heroes was a pretty crappy game, especially for a AAA title; I’m pretty sure I even knew, on some level, that there were lots of things I enjoyed as much as or more than video games. There’s…wow, so much self-knowledge I am convinced I would have benefited from having way earlier, even if I couldn’t transmit any other facts back to my past self.
Dream-Me is pretty smart, but the 14-year-old Real-Me has no evidence that this is anything other than wish-fulfillment and/or hubris; 14-year-old Real Me never really fantasized about literally being Harrison Bergeron, but only because that’s such an obviously exaggerated, unattainable state. So Real-Me is probably disappointed that he’s not as cool as Dream-Me (not because Dream-Me is actually cool but because Real-Me is such a dweeb), but if he has any wisdom he’ll at least make use of the experience to stop wasting energy on things he didn’t imagine would end well, even in his dream, and maybe at least try some of the things he dreamed about enjoying.
The only reason I would seriously consider going back to my fourteen year old self is the knowledge that, assuming aging is not solved, I can expect to die sometime in the next thirty years. That aside, I am on net happy with how my life has turned out.
outis, what if you substituted “difficult to be happy” for “impossible to be happy”?
Somewhat related: how do you tell if you’re depressed, versus being unhappy because your life is objectively bad?
One way is to try to imagine life being better. Be as unrealistic and self-indulgent as you want. If you immediately start going, “well, that could never happen” or “well, even if that happened, it would still be bad because X, Y, and Z,” then you’re probably depressed.
But if you’re being unrealistic, it’s true that it could never happen.
What can I do in the case where I’m pretty sure I have been depressed for at least 1-2 years because of the thought patterns like that, failing school because of that (deep social phobias) but still won’t seek therapy because I don’t want the stigma and the risk of anyone finding out ever after, the small likelihood of it actually working and the actual cost, which seems really expensive?
I would like a clean slate, preferably in a totally different country. Does anyone know of an easiest way to make it happen for a person like me, with my low energy and no completed college education? I am talking Europe.
I’m in the US and have no experience moving out of country. I did manage to mostly pull myself out of some deep-seated (around two decades, I think) untreated social anxiety and possibly depression in the past several years.
Some things that helped me:
– I stopped consuming caffiene. It was a difficult road, and I still occasionally slip, but this has been a major positive for me. I’m less irritable, less frantic, and I sleep better.
– I took on some additional responsibilities at work. I didn’t always do a great job at them at first, but instead of the disapproval I’d feared, I got supported for trying and was eventually able to handle them. (This one may be the most difficult to replicate, but any opportunity you have to hang out more with people who support these things and less with people who don’t may be worth taking).
– I pursued a more prestigious/better paid position with another company. I ended up not getting an offer, but the attempt as a whole was very positive for me.
I’ll admit a lot of other things had to line up for this to work out as well as it has for me. So, my first piece of advice to my past self would be “Sure, you could wait 20 years and come out of this, but how about you talk to a doctor and see if there’s a better way?”
Objectively terrible lives can cause depression. As far as I know, antidepressants work as well on situational depression as they do on non-situational depression. (You don’t have to be on them forever; it can be a useful tool to intervene in the life sucks –> depression –> no ability to fix anything –> life sucks worse cycle.)
@JulieK
This is a good question. I don’t have a good answer, but maybe telling you my experience with depressed mood could help.
I have felt very down at different points in my life for months on end (not sure if I would meet the criteria for clinical depression since I was still quite functional day to day). I thought it likely, that my negative feelings were due to negative life circumstances that I was dealing with.
I ended up going to a therapist who I feel didn’t really help me (never took antidepressants). The therapist suggested looking for self-help books that addressed my negative life circumstances.
I eventually found some ways to address my negative life circumstances. My life improved and my feelings improved as well.
‘Ostis, perhaps it would help to think of different kinds of happiness. You say you’re bothered my memories that ought to be happy, but only bring pain. The Pyrrhonian/Epicurean concept of ataraxia defines happiness negatively, as the absence of pain, essentially “not-being-tossed-around”. Perhaps an attempt to reorient yourself toward an idea like this would keep you from feeling like you have to ‘believe what you think is false’.
Have you heard about the concept of the ‘dark night of the soul’? Some spiritual traditions explain something similar to your description as (possibly long-lasting) growth pains of consciousness. It’s possible you would prefer other wordings and theoretical/practical frameworks, but simply learning about these may be helpful also.
I have been listening to a lot of Jordan Peterson recently and his philosophy makes a ton of sense to me. Trying to distill it for this specific question, would lead me to say it is something like “Try to live your life in the best way that you can. This is the only way to functionally figure out what you can be and how good* your life can be, and what is actually outside of your control and what is within your control.” This message has resonated with me more than any other I have ever heard.
*He stresses that what your definition of a good outcome is will probably change if you actually attempt to do this.
outis, your feeling resonates with me on some level, but (although I can’t tell for sure since I don’t know any of details), it’s almost certainly false. You can be happy (or at least content) if you find some sense of purpose, and as long as your physical health is tolerable, you can find some sense of purpose.
I think from ages 25-30 or so, I often felt something similar.
Its hard to tell from what you wrote, I suspect its statistical likely that the underlining causes of your feelings are different from mine.
But maybe it would be useful if I reflected a bit on my prospective on those feeling now that I’m 37, maybe you’ll glean something useful from them (if not, I apologize for wasting your time).
————–
I think its hard to know who you are or who you’re supposed to be as a young adult, I know I had a lot of problems figuring that out.
Principally, I had a lot of difficulty trying to create a meaningful career and a meaningful long term relationship as a young adult, and learning how to process that was difficult for me.
At the time, I felt that choices I made left me trapped going forward, I felt that I had made poor choices in terms of what to study, poor choices in terms of early career opportunities to pursue, and a felt like career-wise I had missed the boat.
Relationship-wise, I spent about a year in a relationship that wound up not working out. My skillset at finding new relationships wasn’t that great, and I took the breakup pretty hard.
Again, I suspect your issues are different than mine, buts that’s what was upsetting me at the time.
————-
I think I have two branches of thought about all this.
First, some years later, I’m of the opinion, that your circumstances don’t determine your happiness in life, its how you react to them, and what meaning you decide to give them.
A useful thought exercise is to realize that there are happy and unhappy people across the circumstances spectrum.
Whatever you think your life is missing, realize there are people who have everything you desire, and yet, are still suicidally miserable.
Before you reflect too long on that, conversely realize, that no matter how meager your resources, realize there are still people out there who would love to have everything you have, don’t, yet still figure out how to be satisfied with life.
Its not your circumstances, it the meaning you give your circumstances.
People talk a lot about the hedonic treadmill, when after you get something new, you get used to it, and it no longer seems exciting or a big deal anymore.
I’ve personally found that it goes both ways. Life goes on, when you miss out on something you think you desperately need, that you’ll be miserable forever without, eventually, you emotionally adjust.
(if you think my issues are just silly [and that’s fair] supposedly, when they’ve talked to people who’ve had amputations, they find the same thing, that it doesn’t effect their minute to minute, day to day, happiness as much as they would have predicted)
Second, life is long, you likely have more freedom of operation than you realize.
Looking back, I realize a set lot of arbitrary deadline and mile markers for myself that weren’t especially helpful.
I thought a lot of “if I haven’t accomplished X by Y, it means this is unlikely to work out, I should try something else”
That was a mistake, ultimately, its difficult to predict the path you’ll take in life, the best way to go somewhere, is to be openminded on how long you expect it to take you.
—————
hopefully that wasn’t too abstract,
I’m going to list a few resources that I think helped me, maybe it’ll help you to
I found that Flow by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi https://www.amazon.com/Flow-Psychology-Experience-Perennial-Classics/dp/0061339202 helped me really think about how flexible the meaning you attach to your circumstances really is
We all have to wirehead our experiences to make existence tolerable http://lesswrong.com/lw/4su/how_to_be_happy/ I found this less wrong article helpful in brainstorming avenues to accomplish this
To make progress, the big thing is to everyday, keep putting 1 foot in front of the next, I think this article from James Altucher give excellent advice in thinking about the best way to do that https://jamesaltucher.com/2011/02/how-to-be-the-luckiest-guy-on-the-planet-in-4-easy-steps/
————–
Anyway, I’m sorry you’re going through a tough time right now, hopefully something in there has been at least a little helpful.
Good luck.
On the other hand, if that’s how it works for everyone, I don’t understand how people manage to live in their old age.
I think that depends on how old you are now have you just hit your thirties and woken up to “ahhh, I’m now old, I’m not twenty-something anymore!”). There is a particular time when you are not old, but no longer young; the time behind you of infinite possibility, of “I can do and be whatever I want!”, of the future stretching out before you in years and years of time like a vault full of treasure you can never imagine spending – that gets chopped off bit by bit as time goes by.
And then you get to the stage where you realise that you don’t have the same infinite array before you because you’ve made choices and circumstances have brought you to places where you are here and it is not going to be possible to get to there, and now time has a value that you did not perceive before; it’s not a vault full of treasure, there is a limited amount and you’ve spent a good chunk of it already.
And yes, the sense of loss: change, falling away, people leaving, even death perhaps as older family members die. There’s a reason for all this talk of the mid-life crisis, because this can induce a panic about being trapped, about “this is my last chance to do something, to show I’m still young!”
And if you get past that, then things calm down. Yes, life is probably not what you expected and planned, but now you’ve had enough experience to know that few things do turn out as expected and planned. You have made choices, and if they’re good, you have no reason to regret, and if they’re bad, then you have learned not to make such choices again. Autumn is the season now, but autumn is not yet winter (and even the bare branches of winter have their own beauty).
Yeah, you can work yourself up into a panic over all that you can now never have, do, get, be, attain – but that’s not going to change anything and will only make you unhappier and even more miserable. Learning to accept graciously is the lesson now.
Well said. I just wish I could accept it, because honestly it’s all way too heavy. Which feels like its own sort of self-betrayal – I’m given a finite time and I should at least experience it with lightness and joy. But instead it feels like I’m slowly drowning in lost possibilities.
I’m in my mid-thirties now and I identify with this a lot. More and more I find myself dwelling on the past and mourning my lost youth (even though I’m not even that old) and feeling frustrated with having a limited amount of time left. And also feeling frustrated with myself for wasting my precious finite moments being a mopey schmuck about my own mortality.
I don’t know if there’s an easy way out of that labyrinth. There are some people who find it helpful to continually remind themselves of their own mortality, because it keeps their priorities in line and stops them from worrying about trivial stuff, and others who find thoughts of “I’m going to die someday” to be an intrusive, depressing distraction that prevents them from enjoying life. I kind of swing back and forth between those two mentalities.
Indeed.
I relate more and more to Roy Batty’s ‘tears in rain’ speech, except that of course, I haven’t even seen attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion.
Yet.
Growth mindset.
1,4,6 are general internet memes, as you can verify by looking them up on urban dictionary. They might be more specific, like tumblr millennials, but I don’t know.
2 is rationalist specific, I think.
3. never noticed.
5. Urban dictionary doesn’t have it, instead a different meaning, but google finds an example that’s pretty close. I read it differently because of its similarity to a quite old and widespread usage, fairly common IRL. I don’t know how widely I’ve seen it.
I suspect this was supposed to be posted elsewhere?
No, I think it’s just that internet memes are so obscure and obfuscated nowadays that the integers 1-6 can be Internet memes.
Maybe he’s running that version of Peano arithmetic Yudkowsky was talking about on Twitter, with the “social integration features, to share your favorite integers with friends.”
But isn’t 3 the most meme number? 3 wishes, 3 little pigs, 3 blind mice, 3 christmas ghosts, 3 wise guys, etc?
But one is the loneliest number that you’ll ever do, and has an entire class of memes (forever alone) named after it.
Hey, this is my bad. I posted a comment last night and then deleted it (before I saw any responses) because I didn’t think it was very good or helpful. Sorry for the confusion, and for the needless effort by Douglas!
Besides the subreddit, where else do you discuss politics/controversial topics? And where have you discussed politics in the past?
#Politics on IRC.
These days, rationalist Tumblr. I also used to post on the GameFAQs politics board.
I used to argue climate issues on a FB group. I gave it up for Lent this year and have not gone back.
I used to argue politics on Usenet, mostly in the group Humanities.Philosophy.Objectivism. But that was a long time ago.
Aside from occasionally talking face-to-face with people I trust, I don’t. I read politics threads on Reddit sometimes, but very rarely post; I usually read about ten comments in, decide that OP was misleading clickbait and everyone in the thread is an idiot, and downvote everything in sight until I get bored. It’s a bad habit and I shouldn’t do it.
Less Wrong might have counted as “controversial topics”, but I was always pretty much on board with the politics-is-the-mindkiller meme during my time there. (I’ve moderated my view a bit since, but I still think the rationalist diaspora’s approach to politics is dominated by rationalization, not rationality. Our gracious host is thankfully an exception.) The previous places I’ve hung out are not worth talking about.
I discuss politics/controversial topics in person with my friends sometimes or over Discord*. I don’t generally touch controversial stuff at work. Outside of SSC and Discord, I don’t talk politics online.
*The exception being a very SJW channel I belong to. Would rather not be literally eviscerated.
Occasional conversations with family and close friends, rarely with the sort of depth as here. In the past, certain parts of usenet were conducive to political discussion. Likewise certain conventions and conferences. Never social media, except for brief statements of uncontroversial fact where they seem likely to be appreciated as a useful contribution to a political discussion I will not generally be participating in.
I do not think you did Emma Pierson any favors by linking her blog. For one, I don’t think her criticisms are valid. The statement that male-on-female harassment/assault has unique characteristics and is worthy of discussion is true, but it doesn’t prove the stronger claim that it is the only kind worthy of discussion, nor does it disprove the claim you made, that the media is focusing on it too much. In fact I don’t think she even directly addresses the claim that the media is focused on male-on-female harassment excessively. She just uses the same canned feminist replies that are brought up literally every time someone points at that the narrative of “men as perpetrators, never as victims” is disconnected from reality.
For two: You have a much much larger readership than she does. I feel like linking to her post will cause the comments on it to shift in favor of defending you and attacking her, and I don’t think that was your intention, even if you don’t think her criticisms were valid.
Agree that the Pierson piece is not actually good.
I think sometime soon I need to write up a think explaining what I see a a basic error in how SJers think about such things, because while people point out individual errors I’m not sure I’ve really seen anything explaining the basic underlying error, and I’m beginning to wonder if people maybe actually don’t explicitly realize it. (Scott kind of touches on it here, I’d say, and others have said similar things, but I think a more explicit treatment is needed…)
Unfortunately not going to do that right now because really what needs to be written is not “here is the basic underlying error they’re making” (I don’t really think I could identify such a thing) but rather “here is the right way to think about such things, observe how the things SJers say don’t obey these” and describing the right way to do things. Like, the right thing to do is explain logic, not write lists of fallacies; once you have logic, the fallacies are useful as an example, but fundamentally describing errors isn’t enough, you need to describe the right way to do things, after which the errors are just helpful illustration.
The basic error is “I know what society should look like”. All other errors flow from this.
That’s really not the type of error I’m talking about here.
Rather what I’m talking about is a sort of disregard of causality. Explaining just what I mean by that though would take longer than I’m willing to put in right now.
Like, Ozy has pointed out that one of the good things about SJ is that it’s consequentialist. This is true. But it’s a type of consequentalism that ignores the actual causal structure of things, and that just doesn’t work.
It’s the same error (for many of them). If you don’t know what you want, which most people don’t, how could you plausibly plan society? There is a well circulated claim where US citizens are polled about the preferred wealth distribution and their impression of the actual distribution and then it shows how the actual distribution is as far away from their impression as their impression is from their preferred. This is used to support arguments for redistribution all the time, but it is more valid to interpret the results as “wildly inequitable distribution isn’t nearly as harmful as the average person thinks”.
Likewise SJW never discuss what the middle and lower classes would be expected to give up to hit some preferred “fair” distribution of wealth. Depending on what source you use the average US resident has 1.2 to 2x the floor space that the average Nordic country resident has, 1.2 to 1.5 more cars, and 1.2 to 1.5 more TVs. How many people would actually sacrifice many of their own personal belongings to fit into a different “more fair” system?
In the long run people have a fairly poor understanding of what they want, and what others want. Starting from the assumption that you can figure out what people want and aiming at that target is just as bad (if not worse) than misunderstanding the casual factors required to get you there. “Nordic people are happy, lets structure our country to look like theirs” is a very, very poor way to start your philosophy.
In general, Pareto improvements (at least one person is made better off; nobody is made worse off) are going to be a lot easier to get public acceptance for than improvements that make some people worse off. The usual pattern in politics is that when you want to do something that makes some group worse off to make the whole world better off, you spend a lot of time demonizing the people you plan to make worse off, whether that’s rich people not paying their fair share of taxes, welfare moms sponging off the public, specialist doctors charging Medicare high rates, etc.
@baconbacon
Does extra floor space show evidence of wealth or a preference for sprawl? Does it make people happier?
Does the higher number of cars show higher prosperity or a more car-oriented society? See the possible preference for sprawl.
As for TVs, those are so cheap that 1.5x as many TVs can hardly be called evidence of greater wealth. The real reason for the difference is probably cultural.
Scott also made the claim that he could see no other reason besides demonising the outgroup that could explain the current level of focus on men harassing women, rather than other configurations. I think Pierson was right to zero in on that claim as the weakest part of Scott’s post, and I appreciate Scott being willing to link to her critique.
I don’t think Emma Pierson would agree that Scott “did her no favours” by acknowledging her writing, and I think it’s a bit patronizing to pretend to concern for her when you really just disagree with what she’s saying.
And I think it rather rude to assume luxsola’s concern is pretend; people have complained about being officially noticed by Scott before (on tumblr, at least), and it’s a common pattern on the internet that disagreeing with someone with many readers gets you flooded with (potentially hostile) people who don’t understand your local commenting norms.
I do think a reasonable person is more likely to appreciate the link than not, though.
Hi everyone! New reader here, started from the Toxoplasma of Rage and currently busy reading the rest from newest to oldest.
Since Scott is a psychiatrist I would like to ask him (or anyone else) whether there are any resources that would help me learn about, and possibly manage, adult-onset Tourette’s syndrome. Local mental health services have been spectacularly unhelpful, academic papers only mildly so, and this seems like the next best place to check.
It seems virtually certain to me that once Trump is cornered by (whatever major challenge besets him first – indictment/firing Mueller/sexual assault charges), he will go to war with North Korea to wag the dog and deflect attention.
There are some fairly plausible arguments to be made for the intervention in the first place, some key players in the administration seem to be arguing for it already (McMaster?) and Americans have historically had a tendency to stick to anyone at the helm during a time of war. Given Trump’s personality and hitherto track record, once he is faced with an existential threat to his presidency, why wouldn’t he take this option? There is no chance he will get impeached when missiles are flying.
This strikes me as a potentially nuclear scenario and something to be avoided, if at all possible…
My best arguments for why he wouldn’t do it:
1) He’s not smart enough to realize this is his best out
2) Others talk him out of it
3) He doesn’t really want to be president anyway
Not saying any of these is likely. I personally wouldn’t bet on such a scenario (as you describe) happening, but it certainly seems like an enormously real possibility.
The thing is, the buildup is already in motion. Last info I have is that US currently has three carrier groups with their assorted air wings in the area and has just now bumped the number of ground-based fighters. It’s been floated that family members of the servicemen and women located in the South-Korean bases should start getting shipped back home but I’m not sure whether that’s been put into action or not. So it’s definitely well on the table and there is a clique cheering for it.
I’m willing to believe Trump regrets assuming the office – but being deposed as a loser would bother him much more.
And in any case….would it really be such a bad thing?
Although evidence is scarce, everything point to NK being the equivalent of a nation-sized concentration camp, with a regime more cruel than almost anything you can compare it to, and the people suffering starvation, diseases, and all kinds of suffering.
As long as China could keep their hands off without losing face, the war would be swift and decisive. Casualties would of course be uncertain, but probability of a successful nuclear strike would be low. One can imagine fanatical leaders pushing the button in the face of certain defeat, but I don’t think it is likely – and e.g. the nazis did not use their stockpiles of nerve gas in 1945. And even if used, chances are a rocket will fail or be shot down by ABM systems.
In contrast to our other wars, a long term insurgency of ideological or religious groups is unlikely, and with sufficient funding (which I think could easily be provided), NK could merge with SK, similar to the Germanies. Even if the NK army turns out to be less demoralized that the Iraqi or Afghans were, it is hard to imagine casualties on the same scale as in and after those wars. Post-war, Korea could become demilitarized, with borders and independence guaranteed by China and USA, to the relief of everybody and their budgets.
The alternative is the continued hardships of the NK populace, and SK and Japan as hostages, as Kim continues to build his nuclear arsenal and missiles until it is too late to do anything. The west continues “sanctions”, while everybody knows Kim will certainly be the last person in the country to starve, and China can continue to live down the embarrassment of being Kim’s friend and protector.
I completely agree with the analysis of NK as a terrible gulag state. It would be nice to get rid of it. The same however goes for Saddam’s regime in 2003. The cure has serious side effects. And the fallout would be much worse than what happened in the Middle East.
For starters, Seoul (pop. 25 million) is about 35 miles from the DMZ, mostly within reach of NK’s conventional artillery (around 12.000 pieces in total, not counting rocket launchers, in camouflaged concrete emplacements – there aren’t nearly enough bombs in the US arsenals in the area to even theoretically hit them once). Estimated civilian casualties are in the hundreds of thousands in the first 24 hours. Any attempt to evacuate Seoul beforehand is a war signal.
NK army numbers about 1.2 million active personnel, with about 6 million reserves. The terrain is mostly mountains and jungle. It’s Afghanistan x100. Only a fairly small percentage of the forces need to maintain their will to resist to turn the North into a quasi-permanent guerilla war zone.
If the regime falls, millions of starving refugees with nothing to lose will begin pouring into China and SK, creating a massive humanitarian and security crisis.
And that’s the scenario in which China is cool with a removal of a buffer state separating it from a close American ally, South Korea sucks it up and Tokyo doesn’t end up being nuked.
Okay, I have a couple of points I really disagree with.
the war would be swift and decisive.
Citation very much needed! North Korea has been preparing for war with the United States for its entire history. They have more than a million soldiers under arms, a terrifying amount of (admittedly aging) artillery and a mountainous nation riddled with underground fortresses. Oh, and nukes. Let’s not forget the nukes. Swift and decisive are not the words I’d use to describe that potential conflict. I’d prefer words like, brutal, attritional or annihilation. Now that’s not saying the US couldn’t win, but I have no trouble believing that hundreds of thousands will die on both sides before the end of the war.
And even if used, chances are a rocket will fail or be shot down by ABM systems.
Last thing I read estimated the US is capable of shooting down 1/3 of incoming missiles. As long as there aren’t more than ten. Now I’ll grant you North Korea isn’t likely to hit anything more than the right continent, and even then its dicey. However, a lucky shot kills a six figure number of people.
a long term insurgency of ideological or religious groups is unlikely
So the decades of living under a cult of personality and complete cultural isolation from the world will just wash away? If anything North Korea could become an insurgency the likes of which make Afghanistan look like tame. Again, they’ve had decades to prepare against a US invasion. Do you really believe that there’s no plans for a post invasion insurgency?
And in any case….would it really be such a bad thing?
Yes. For all the reasons above. Best case North Korea is a paper tiger and folds in a weeks. Worst case, South Korea is wiped from the map, Japan loses cities and the US is bombed by another major power for the first time in its history. Millions die, hundreds of thousands of soldiers are needed to secure the peninsula and the insurgency drags on decades.
North Korea is an ongoing disaster of a country. The trick, is to somehow fix that without making everything much, much worse.
“Although evidence is scarce, everything point to NK being the equivalent of a nation-sized concentration camp, with a regime more cruel than almost anything you can compare it to, and the people suffering starvation, diseases, and all kinds of suffering.”
And here we have the problem with doing utilitarianism for other people. As bad as NK is, people generally aren’t killing themselves, which presumably means they would rather be alive than dead.
Agree that invading NK would be a terrible idea, just as pre-emptive strikes are almost always a terrible idea. I thought we had learned this by now.
I do think the probability of a long-term NK insurgency are low though. It would be a SK occupation, and Northerners would quickly figure out that the SK model works in ways theirs doesn’t. A lot of them have probably already figured this out. I’d expect less opposition than the North encountered in occupying the Confederacy.
It’s more the risks of Chinese intervention and nuclear retaliation that need to be considered.
Lumping nerve gas in with nuclear weapons under the label “WMDs” is a historical curiosity and a non-sequitur. NK’s nukes exist for no reason but to to deter this kind of attack. It’s quite a gamble to say they won’t be used.
There’s also the possibility that the U.S. (or even China) ends up retaliating with nukes if NK uses nukes, in which case all the ideas about doing this for the Koreans’ own good go out the window. Even a more level-headed President than Trump could end up using nukes, for game theory reasons.
U.S.: Do not use nukes or we will use nukes.
NK: *Uses Nukes*
U.S.: If we don’t use nukes, then no one will respect our deterrent, and others will be more inclined to use nukes in the future. Therefore, we must use nukes for the sake of future generations.
*Uses nukes*
Re: Wency
Do jungles necessarily need to be tropical? (Asking honestly.) Wiki tells me the forest cover is around 70% of the country’s area. The data seems to be about a decade old, so some deforestation may have occurred since but it’s still a lot of dense vegetation cover. In any case, the critical 80% mountains figure certainly holds.
I am skeptical about the quick integration – the dug-in partisans in the mountains, under the command of political officers, will not get exposed to the superior southern way of life at all. And the continuing action in the area will make life totally miserable for anyone who stays. And those who leave (total pop.: ~20 million) will be stuck in refugee camps for who knows how long. Re-integrating the population would be an absolutely herculean task.
But these are both, I think, rather minor rotten olives on the whole giant shit sandwich.
EDIT: Chinese intervention is also the scariest aspect for me. Also, resulting serious internal political tensions in the US (to put it mildly).
I’m just here to second everyone who noted that you’re probably way too optimistic. Your scenario for an invasion of NK sounds like a much more modern version of the Schlieffen plan, and examples of more recent examples are many.
One way of looking at North Korea’s defenses is that they are intended to make anything but an all-out attack ineffective or impossible. Their critical facilities are sufficiently hardened and/or hidden (to include tons of dummy sites) to make airstrikes ineffective even if their air defenses are marginal. And it’s worth noting that even marginal air defenses can impose a quite high cost in terms of resources allocated to SEAD (here is a reasonable-sounding analysis of this problem in another context, although air warfare isn’t my area of expertise).
Covert insertion of commando elements is probably effectively impossible. The DPRK has historically been incredibly difficult to attack in this manner, basically because they have a very effective internal security apparatus. The types of environments special forces have been operating in recently are astoundingly permissive in comparison; the closest analogy would be the Bin Laden raid. Which was a) a one-off event by b) the absolute best men available against an enemy who was c) completely unaware at any level d) using novel equipment. But in order to accomplish anything worthwhile many targets would probably have to be hit.
Conventional forces would either have to breach the DMZ, (at which point why bother stopping?) or make an amphibious landing that would rapidly develop into a huge battle.
I suppose something could be done completely at standoff, probably using cruise missiles. But these attacks would probably be ineffective, and the North would likely retaliate by e.g. sinking a patrol boat or shelling across the DMZ. We won’t get a good assessment of the damage done by missile strikes, but we will get a great assessment of the damage done by Northern retaliation. Which might also escalate out of control.
So to effectively deal with the North you either go big or forget it. And there is zero indication that the South Korean (ROK) government is on board with this. Quite the contrary, in fact. (I think the ROK military would make the attack if ordered, though.) The ROK will absorb most of the “American” costs of a Second Korean War in terms of military and civilian dead and wounded, infrastructure damage, etc. That’s true even if the North Korean nuclear weapons work as intended, by the way. They will also be almost entirely responsible for the ensuing occupation. And again, there’s no evidence that they would cooperate in such an operation at all barring an absolutely outrageous casus belli.
In my opinion China would almost certainly intervene, by the way. Many interesting things are located somewhat near the Chinese border, e.g the Punggye-ri test site. These sites must be secured by someone if the DPRK government falls, and I don’t think it’s likely the Chinese would sit on their hands.
Northern-aligned partisans and their fellow travelers had a huge effect on the South Korean government for decades after the Korean War without ever firing a shot. The various military dictators in charge of South Korea could quite plausibly accuse their opponents of having supported Northern occupation forces in one way or another into the 1990s. Now that the South has a more-or-less functional democratic government it’s not obvious that they should test what effect making a drastic change to the demos has on the kratos.
The comparison to the Germanies is naive, sorry.
The WWII allies had a long history of shared cultural, scientific, educational, economic exchange.
The languages of occupiers and occupied had long been tought in the other’s schools and were common among the elites.
The allies held a very fine-grained control over Germany in the first years and every suspicious individual was (albeit often cursorily) looked into (‘denazification’).
The Germans had no commonly held notion of kamikaze strategies (some fanatics and despaired did, but that faded fast), which are not completely unheard of in the Asian regions.
There were (Stalin aside) rather sane leaders in place with the allies, who also had already seen one world war in leading positions and another at least as witnesses.
There was a strong motivation on either side of what was to become later the iron curtain (system competititon) to nourish their former enemy and build up a functioning country asap.
And still there were years of famine right *after* the war (‘hunger winters’ in ’46/7 and ’47/8).
That compares to today’s situation — how? Textbook generals, meet reality.
The current
pack of scoundrels struggling to hide the shenanigans they did to access powerdubiously elected president will achieve something akin to (Iraq x vietnam)^2. But nobody will look into Trump dealing Russia sanctions for election fraud, Russia sanctions for nuclear tech for VEA, the True Pundit hoax with leaks from FBI, FBI & NYPD sabotaging Comey, etc.. It will work as expected for them, while they will not have to suffer the consequences.
Trump will try to show off his guts. And many others will have to lose theirs in order to prove it. (paraphrasing Kinnock).
EDIT: I wonder if there are Asian disgruntled losers that would flock to a glory promising resistance akin to ISIS. A suitable ideology should be not too difficult to cook up.
Thanks for the comments! Let me try to argue my case a little. Let us just agree that it is a requirement that the Chinese agree to at least stay out of it – nobody is willing to risk full scale nuclear war. And also that the international community will foot the bill for post-war repairs and repatriation.
* War will be swift
I think recent wars show that a technologically advanced side (meaning the US and allies) quickly eliminates any organized resistance. Air fields will be gone, radar and communication destroyed or jammed, anything remotely resembling a link in any chain of command will be bombed to gravel. Iraqi forces were in much better shape, and they collapsed almost immediately. Hundreds of thousands may die, but NK has practically nothing to touch the allied (for lack of a better word) military forces.
* Long time insurgency
I don’t think this is really likely. Perhaps people do feel loyal to their glorious leader, but neither nazis nor Japanese seemed eager to stick to the person cults that used to be so important, and ditto for Saddam. Will underfed and underequipped NK soldiers hide in caves to avoid food and welfare in a fight for the good old days? I doubt it. Who will supply them? Using what money? The army is large, but Saddam had 650 000 troops – better equipped and better fed than the NKs, for all the good it did him.
* Retaliation against civilian targets
The artillery (and possible civilian bombardment) is a potential pain in the neck, and so are the nukes. I couldn’t find any good numbers on NK artillery capacity – nor US capacity to knock them out. But although NK personnel may be drilled in bombarding Seoul in case of war, the civilian population should get at least some minutes to reach the nearest shelter. So we could hope for being at the low end of the estimated (the one cited on Wikipedia) of 3-30k casualties (what’s the citation of hundreds of thousands?). And I don’t think any barrage would be remotely effective, there will probably be a lot of confusion and no communications or orders, and at least a lot of the heavy/long range equipment taken out. And I doubt NK has ten nukes (and really, intercepting only one in three? In 1993, Patriots took down between 40 and 90% of SCUDs, depending on whom you trust. And Iron Dome claims 90% intercept rate. Must be that ashkenazi advantage :-), but there is admittedly always a chance of a missile getting through, and that it happens to be the one carrying a nuke. But at least with an ICBM you would have time to get any targeted population into shelters.
* Nukes and other WMDs
I only raised this point because people in a situation where they would obviously lose the war had the option to do substantial damage, and refrained. Perhaps a fanatic would push the button in the face of certain defeat – but I think history shows that many wouldn’t.
@Nancy Lebovitz
Dunno about NK specifically, but that’s not always a valid argument, e.g. certain people don’t suicide just because they think that if they do they’ll go to hell and if they don’t they might eventually go to heaven (i.e. their preference ordering is heaven > oblivion > life > hell but they don’t believe oblivion is possible).
Millions of violent deaths are usually considered a bad thing, yes.
Yes, yes – we’ve heard all this before.
The actual evidence is that “concentration camp” is applicable to roughly 1% of the population of North Korea, with the remaining 99% living in conditions roughly equivalent to Haiti, Ethiopia, or Afghanistan. Impoverished, with some danger of starvation in the case of drought and near-certainty of violent reprisals if anyone in your family goes out of their way to piss off the local warlord, but most people get by. Including most of the millions who are going to die in your glorious crusade.
,
Which you’re going to mention in passing and then never again, because you don’t have a clue how you’re going to keep this from turning into a literal game of Global Thermonuclear War. Instead, you’re trusting that to the keen diplomatic aptitude of the Trump Administration.
The decisive part would be swift. After the first few weeks at most, the North Korean regime’s ability to project power would be shattered. Unfortunately, it only takes North Korea a few hours to kill millions of South Koreans, millions of Japanese, and perhaps half a million Americans. And the kind of “swift decisive” war you are proposing will leave the Kim regime with no uncertainty about their need to go all in with swift and decisive retaliation.
Then we get to the part where we have to deal with a million or more die-hard loyalists who are dug in deeper than ever were the Dwarves of Moria, which probably isn’t going to be fast. Probably most of the millions of North Korean dead are going to come in this phase, though you’ll probably break seven figures just in the quick, decisive part.
You are expecting them to, what, march off politely to their cells under the Hague? Commit suicide?
If North Korea’s leaders believe that they are certainly going to go the way of Gaddafi, then it is they are going to kill Donald Trump and Moon Jae-In and that idiot Ketil and the population of San Diego and as many Japanese as they can manage just on general principles.
But the nukes are going to start flying before then, when they believe that death isn’t certain. They are, rightfully and plausibly, uncertain that that we are really willing to tolerate millions of deaths just to say “we defeated the Evil Kim Dynasty!”, and they are going to ramp up the cost of that war in stages while preserving the option of dialing it back down if we decide not to go all the way through with the megadeath version.
The North Koreans are actually pretty good at that; it’s something they’ve had a great deal of practice at, and any sensible US or RoK administration should be able to deescalate any confrontation before it goes nuclear. The Trump administration, maybe not. The Ketil administration, almost certainly not.
North Korea’s short- and medium-range missiles have demonstrated 80% reliability in combat use, and American-made missile defenses are about 75% reliable against short-ranged missiles in low-intensity combat. North Korea’s long-ranged missiles are probably only about 50% reliable in combat, but the only US defense system capable of engaging them has demonstrated only ~50% reliability in idealized testing and has never seen any sort of combat use.
North Korea has an estimated 30-60 nuclear missiles, of which maybe half a dozen are the long-range sort capable of reaching cities on the US mainland. Do the math. Then factor in the hundreds of missiles loaded with nerve and mustard gas, the thousand or so conventional-warhead versions for harassment and defense saturation, the twelve thousand tubes of artillery (also equipped with nerve and mustard gas), the two hundred thousand light infantry trained in infiltrating South Korea by land, sea, air, and tunnel, the several million regular army and militia playing defense, the twenty thousand or so hardened underground sites to conceal all of this and the unknown tunnel network connecting them.
Bad as the North Korean Regime is, your naive fantasies of Operation Korean Storm: This Time We Won’t Wimp Out would lead to something far worse. And that’s even granting your cavalier assumption that China stays out of it. The Kim Dynasty, unlike Saddam Hussein, has been preparing for exactly this war for sixty years, and unlike Saddam Hussein they do have actual nuclear missiles to fight it with.
That was an exercise in
runningoperating carriers together. Roosevelt is in the Persian Gulf now, and Nimitz is back home. Reagan’s based in Japan, and she’s back in port now too.
Oh, good. That’s a modicum of relief. Do you have any info on the plan to repatriate the family members of the soldiers stationed in the South?
Sorry, no. That’s not something I’d expect to cross my radar, while I had seen an article on the three carriers, which described it as an exercise. That, and the number, meant it was probably achieved by overlapping deployments. That turned out to be the case.
Considering the navy’s recent history, you might want to rephrase that.
Good point, and just inside the edit window, too.
By “exercise” do you mean a training exercise, a sword-rattling exercise, or both?
Definitely training, possibly sword-rattling. At the same time, getting three carriers in the same place at the same time isn’t easy, so this might well have been planned a couple years in advance. As it stands, the sword-rattling part is over. I’m not sure we even have a carrier at sea in Westpac right now.
I’m either incredibly naive or about to offer a useful POV (or both!), but from my perch at South Korean-owned Samsung Research America in Mountain View there’s not a scintilla of fear about what’s happening over there. There’s no concern “in the air” around the office.
I wouldn’t trust (1). Trump is dumb in some ways, but mostly in him not wanting to see things that would be uncomfortable. And while he’s not exactly brilliant at the best of times, declaring war for popularity isn’t that complicated a plan.
Consider the following:
1. US war with NK would very quickly result in the biggest humanitarian disaster in recent memory.
2. US can’t engage in NK hostilities without some level of support from China (however implicit).
3. China doesn’t benefit from a post-Kim Jong Un NK. They are probably the 2nd biggest loser if that scenario eventuates.
4. Trump doesn’t need a war to take the edge off his chaos at home – he already has control of the levers of misinformation and well-poisoning.
For my 2c the only way to war is if NK strikes first and strikes hard. KJU’s currency is in the narrative of near-godlike power, not the actual demonstrations of military victory. Therefore it is in KJUs interest to maintain the existing charade for as long as he can, rather than get annihilated in the drop of a hat in front of his grovelling populace.
Is there any possible scenario in which China fights North Korea–perhaps in which the U.S. and China jointly fight North Korea and if they win China gets to annex it?
China is trying to keep down the number of NK refugees already. It won’t want to feed the whole nation. And US won’t allow it to get NK minerals so easily.
Other scenario: after the NK rulers have fallen and miraculously the country is not completely devastated, there will be a failed state with big businesses from US and China trying to the most of the mineral rights, supported by clandestine operations from government and civilian troops from both nations. A proxy war of secret services (with Eric Prince finally getting official licence for a black-ops ’60es style private spy/sabotage/assassinate organisation). An ongoing war to make big deals — ‘Trump & Blackwater unlimited’.
Comedy option: Go-Guryeo irredentism
“Korea” used to extend substantially north of the Yalu river, and the area is still heavily populated by ethnic Koreans (Joseon-jeok). Lately China’s attitude towards them has taken a rather assimilationist (albeit non-hostile) tone. As the rightful representative of the pure and pious 민적 on this earth and the spiritual successor of both Go-Guryeo the old kingdom of the mountains and rivers and Balhae, its flourishing descendant in the wake of foreign betrayal. the DPRK does what it must to preserve the Korean race and reclaim the lands seized by the teeming Han hordes in olden times.
The DPRK plays a dangerous game of subversion and then incursion. They rely on a combination of Chinese strategic inundation (maybe they’ve decided it’s time to invade Taiwan? In the wake of a failed intervention in Africa? Then there’s a serious revolt in the west? While Russia kicks all of the Chinese out of its Far East?) and lack of coordination (how quickly can the Chinese reinforce that border anyway?) and the threat of asymmetric damage (nice cyberpunk metropolises you got there, fancy trading them for a third-rate dump like Pyongyang?) to secure territorial concessions, all the rage in the wake of Crimea. After getting a double-pinkie-swear-cross-my-heart from the Yankee-“Hangook” axis that they won’t get stabbed in the back after shifting everything away from the DMZ, of course.
Only way I can think it could happen is if Kim sends off a nuke in the wrong direction. And I can’t see why he would.
Evidence for this? LBJ couldn’t even win the democratic primary while involved in the Vietnam war, the presidency shifted from Democrat to Republican in the first election after WW1 and the Korean war, Bush 1 was ousted after 1 term shortly after the gulf war was over. There really don’t seem to be a lot of elections during a war to build this list from, there is FDR and Bush 2, and I guess LBJ’s first election.
I’ll flip this – besides LBJ, which president was ever ousted or failed to secure a second term during an ongoing hot war?
The Korean flip occurred after four terms of FDR/Truman + Truman’s second term and the war was going very poorly at the time. FDR got four terms out of it, Bush 43 won his second term effectively on the back of Iraq and Afghanistan.
If nothing else, a war is very good excuse for the Congress to “postpone” an impeachment, no matter how strong the case. If there is a case to be made for the strike on it’s own terms, why not roll the dice?
Anyway, there is a certain argumentative benefit to falsifiable predictions…
The null hypothesis would be something like, there is no benefit to being in a war to re election. You stated a positive assertion, you aren’t “flipping” the question but are acting as if I must be arguing the opposite, rather than the null.
To address the question FDR didn’t get 4 terms during a war, he got his 4th term during a war, and the previous 3 elections that he won occurred before the US entered war. So you have a guy that was popular/skilled enough to get elected 3 times when not at war, attributing the war to his final victory seems like an unnecessary explanation.
He did? Do you mean he won his 2nd term on the fact that they were ongoing, or on the perception that things were going well? What is your evidence for this being the driving factor over other factors (like the economy)?
I don’t really feel like putting up a rigorous argument here. It’s a prediction. In due time, it will either come true or not and that will clearly settle matters (though my greatly preferred outcome would be to prevent it by shouting about it loudly…)
I’ll just note that FDR got his third term in 1940, when the conflict in Europe was in full swing, with France defeated, Britain under siege and US already effectively at war with Germany in the Atlantic.
I don’t have quantification for Bush II, but I do seem to remember non-negligible talk of “not rocking the boat” post-invasion.
And I will note that FDR won in 1940 with part of his campaign being built on promises to keep the US out of that war. including statements like
quickly
googled source
Fair enough. But the mechanism I’m arguing for isn’t jingoistic – it’s not about Huzzah! Let’s go kill some (insert here)! It’s rather “don’t switch horses mid-race”/don’t disrupt the leadership in an emergency situation. So FDR posturing for peace doesn’t negate this effect.
The sample size is not large enough to conclusively demonstrate that war-time presidents get reelected. There is, however, plenty of evidence to show that presidential popularity increases during wars. (George W. Bush got a big bump at the beginning of the Iraq war. Wikipedia has a few more examples.) It would be quite surprising if higher popularity did not correspond to a better chance of winning reelection.
Hopefully this all remains theoretical.
If its just that then you have Hoover and Carter ousted during a crisis. Eventually you have either broadened the definition enough to provide counter examples, or narrowed it so much that it provides no real footing for analysis as far as my historical knowledge goes (so a 50 lb bag of rock salt with that one).
@ Iain
If you look at the Bush graph you link the only lasting bump he got was from the 9/11 attacks. Launching the war in Iraq got him about 6 months of breathing room, capturing Saddam half that at best.
Neither Carter or Hoover are really comparable scenarios. I’m also not saying that it’s a surefire method – merely that it improves one’s odds.
I will concede that your are out-arguing me here – but going to war in a tight spot, given the political configuration of the moment, still seems like an eminently attractive option for the Trump administration.
@baconbacon:
It’s hard to argue about Bush’s counterfactual approval ratings, so let’s assume what you say is true. Six months of breathing room at the right time can easily be the difference between winning or losing reelection.
Put it this way: there is enough evidence for the proposition that starting wars is good for US presidential popularity to make it reasonable for Trump or his advisers to believe it. That seems like all that is required to justify gloster80256’s argument. Discovering after the fact that you are right, and wars don’t really guarantee reelection, would be cold comfort.
Six months of breathing room might be enough at times, if you assume no long term costs of starting the war. Less than 9 months after Bush’s Iraq bump his approval ratings were the worse of his presidency to that point. Its hard to disentangle the trend, because he ratings were 90%+ after 9/11, and so were bound to fall, but they fell low enough (and crashed again to new lows after Saddam was captured) to at least surmise that the war cost him in the long run.
This might leave a window for Trump to push for war near the election in 2020 to try to capture this wave, but he would probably need > 37% approval ratings to make that worthwhile or would have to believe he would get a much larger bump than the ~ 12 pt bump that Bush got. He would also have to time it really well, as Bush’s ratings were falling quickly by June after an April invasion. That would basically put Trump in the position to be announcing war in August or September 2019, when (with current ratings) he might not be getting out of the Republican primaries.
There are other timeframes in which Trump might want a boost to his popularity. Consider the (unlikely) hypothetical in which the Democrats win the House and Senate in 2018 and start making serious moves towards impeachment. At that point, a short-term popularity spike might start to look pretty good as a self-defense mechanism.
To be clear, I am not predicting that Trump will do this. I hope that he (or, maybe more realistically, the people around him — looking at you, Mattis) would have enough sense and decency not to send America to war for short-term political gain. All I’m saying is that, of all the reasons to think Trump won’t start a war as a shiny diversion, “it wouldn’t work” is one of the less reassuring.
Also, he doesn’t need to win an election, necessarily. He may just need to stave off impeachment. For which purpose this is ideal.
I trust Mattis more than anyone else in Trump’s cabinet and more than most previous SecDefs, but short of crossing the Potomac with an armored division, he does not have the authority to say “no” to Trump if he wants to initiate military action.
Mattis doesn’t have the legal authority, of course, but he’s in the best position to talk Trump out of an ill-advised war.
…and while he may not have the legal authority he does have the de facto authority.
Technically, the President doesn’t have the constitutional authority to declare war; Congress does. Could the SecDef not in principle resist an order from the President to initiate military action on the basis that the President is exceeding his authority?
Congress doesn’t have to declare war for the President to wage war; it is sufficient for e.g. someone else to declare war on us. And the War Powers Act clearly gives the president to order whatever military action he believes is necessary for the immediate defense of the United States against any enemy that was rude enough to attack us without first declaring war.
Military officers can disobey orders they know or reasonably believe to be illegal, but an order to launch a nuclear attack on North Korea isn’t inherently illegal even if it comes in advance of a declaration of war. It may be illegal for other reasons, so if Trump calls the JCS and says “I need a boost in the polls; go nuke Pyongyang”, the missiles probably won’t fly. If he’s suitably thoughtful and ept in first setting the stage and then phrasing the order, then maybe they will. This is Donald Trump, so I’m not betting either way on that one.
Also, the order to launch a nuclear strike doesn’t go through SecDef Mattis, but does go through the JCS, so that’s where you’ll have to look for someone with the stones to say “No”.
I don’t think Trump is going to get into a nuclear war to distract attention from domestic issues that so far he’s had basically no trouble with. While he might not get impeached “when missiles are flying”, if he gets a US or major allied target nuked in a war he started, he would certainly be impeached shortly thereafter. Anyway, Trump wants to leave a legacy; going scorched earth and destroying his name forever doesn’t fit the profile.
I don’t think he will be deliberately going for a nuclear war. But he could easily convince himself that the war will not become nuclear and that, in fact, an intervention now, before NK has fully weaponized its nuclear capability, is the only way to avoid such conflict in the medium-to-long term.
Are you sure he is not above Herostratism?
I believe his aim is dynasty, not destruction, yes.
Good point. Didnt’t see that.
I think you’re reading too much /r/politics fan fiction. Trump will not be impeached because:
1) He probably hasn’t committed any high crimes and misdemeanors.
2) The Republican house is not going to vote to impeach him. Even if they hate him (which not all do), they’re still not giving his golden scalp to the Democrats.
3) Mueller’s investigation appears to be rife with partisan bias, so House Republicans have a very convenient excuse for rejecting whatever happens.
4) Sex allegations lolololololololol he doesn’t care.
As for NK, Trump’s foreign policy is based on economic incentives. He thinks in terms of money, not bombs. One of Trump’s (and Tillerson’s) truly impressive accomplishments that the media ignores but would be shouting from the rooftops if Hillary or Obama had done it is getting China and Russia to actually agree to and implement UN sanctions on NK. Soon, China will threaten to cut off oil to NK unless they come to the table. There will be no war on the Korean peninsula because no one wants it. North Korea doesn’t want it, South Korea doesn’t want it, China doesn’t want it, Russia doesn’t want it, Japan doesn’t want it, the US doesn’t want it. Nobody wants it.
You might be interested in Tillerson’s recent remarks on the “state of the world.” North Korea talk starts 2/3 of the way down.
Nor apparently do his supporters.
Remember when character mattered?
Ah well. At least we don’t have to take these people at face value ever again. That alone may make this whole debacle worth it.
Character only matters once you’ve established that there’s some evidence of bad character. The left likes to act as though it’s all definitive and that the only remaining question is whether he can get away with it, which is counting their chickens before they’re even sure there are any chickens.
Trump: I moved on her, actually. You know, she was down on Palm Beach. I moved on her, and I failed. I’ll admit it.
Unknown: Whoa.
Trump: I did try and fuck her. She was married.
Unknown: That’s huge news.
Trump: No, no, Nancy. No, this was [unintelligible] — and I moved on her very heavily. In fact, I took her out furniture shopping.
She wanted to get some furniture. I said, “I’ll show you where they have some nice furniture.” I took her out furniture —
I moved on her like a bitch. But I couldn’t get there. And she was married. Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony tits and everything. She’s totally changed her look.
Billy Bush: Sheesh, your girl’s hot as shit. In the purple.
Trump: Whoa! Whoa!
Bush: Yes! The Donald has scored. Whoa, my man!
[Crosstalk]
Trump: Look at you, you are a pussy.
[Crosstalk]
Trump: All right, you and I will walk out.
[Silence]
Trump: Maybe it’s a different one.
Bush: It better not be the publicist. No, it’s, it’s her, it’s —
Trump: Yeah, that’s her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.
Bush: Whatever you want.
Trump: Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.
—
Would you just look at all that prudence, temperance, chastity, and humility.
I find it extremely hilarious that the left is complaining about lack of sexual continence. Who was it that got rid of all the pesky laws that prohibited this sort of behaviour on pain of criminal punishment?
I’ve got to meet this Mr. The Left. Based on the number of people around here that him it sounds like he really gets around, but somehow I’ve never had the pleasure.
This schtick of yours is getting a little tiresome, Brad. I like your policy analysis, but do you have to trot out the same lines every time someone generalizes across a left-leaning group?
@Nornagest
Do you find Anonymous’ comment above mine to be interesting, informative, contributory in any sense whatsoever?
I don’t, then again Brad you’ve been plenty snarky in this thread too.
I agree with Nornagest, the “you can’t generalize the Left/feminists/social justice advocates at all” schtick is pretty tiresome, and below the level of your other commenting. Especially coming from the guy who is quite comfortable, and strongly defends, labeling this entire blog “right wing” despite its diverse and frankly weird for the mainstream right opinions.
Either be super strict about applying labels or don’t, but please play by your own rules.
Mr. The Left is just like Mr. These People– you know, the ones for whom James Dobson speaks on all matters. Only left-wing instead of right-wing.
If one is going to criticize hypocrisy, the least one can do is find an actual person who is being hypocritical.
@gbdub
Then maybe you and Nornagest can say so from time to time. That in turn will make it less likely that I will, which will save you guys time having to critique how I go about doing so. It’s a win-win.
Tribalism is a natural failure mode of the human brain–it tends to short-circuit clear thinking in favor of deciding (or stretching for a way to decide) whose team is in the wrong. I’m definitely susceptible to this myself, FWIW.
So I’d like to propose an approach for avoiding having tribalism hijack our brains.
a. Let’s keep tribal stuff (you damned leftists/you damned right wingers/ you damned altrighters, you damned Peoples Front for the Liberation of Judeans, etc.) separate from questions of fact, as much as possible.
b. If we’re talking about bad actions of some tribal group (you damned SJWers), lets link it to an actual person or people, and not automatically extend it to everyone in the group. This is especially important because both traditional and social media are working as outrage amplifiers right now–so the most outrageous SJW or altrighter will be the easiest example for many non-SJWs or non-altrighters to think about.
Was there a time when you did take James Dobson at face value?
I do love when my outgroup incontrovertibly proves they are
not actually peopleunworthy of engaging with.
Yes; it was back in the days before the left decided that having an abuser in the White House was a small price to pay for keeping abortion legal.
And then what? Were you convinced that you had been wrong and character should never have mattered after all?
There’s no sense taking anyone whining about the sexual proclivities of politicians at face value. We learned this from your friends Mr. and Mrs. The Left long ago. JFK, Ted Kennedy, Bill Clinton using his intern as a humidor, etc etc. MoveOn.org derived its name from Democrats wanting to “move on” from caring about Clinton’s sex and lies because it’s only sex and everyone lies about sex.
Americans no longer share any sort of common idea of sexual morality, or even that sexual activity should be morally examined at all. The rainbow flag waving is at “clapping for Stalin” levels of lunacy, men are women and women are men and if you don’t want to have sex with a “woman” with a penis you’re evil and don’tcha think age of consent laws are kind of outdated? Kiddie favorite Bill Nye The Science Guy’s got songs about butt stuff for kids. And it’s totally fine to bully a porn star who doesn’t want to have sex with a gay man into suicide. You’d think “a woman may refuse to engage in unprotected penetrative sex until completion with anyone for any or no reason” would be one of those really top-tier, universal things we’d all agree on, but apparently not when it conflicts with any sort of potential insult to homosexuals. I find it really, really, really hard to take “but there are heterosexual men! Who want to have sex with sexually mature women! This is shameful and horrible and they should be run out of office!” stuff at face value. I think the only reason anyone is turning on Bill Clinton now is because he’s no longer useful and his “wife” is an albatross. If it weren’t for the #MeToo pervnado Al Franken would never have been pressured to resign, and even now I’ll bet even money he doesn’t.
If we’d all like to go back to traditional Christian morality I’m all for that. No sex outside of marriage. Men who do that are cads and women who do it are sluts. No gay stuff ever. There are only two genders. Those are workable and easily applicable standards. But I don’t think that’s going to happen. What Mr. and Mrs. The Left have been pushing since the sexual revolution (this sure didn’t come from the right wing) is “anything goes,” and now it does. Or rather, anything goes for them and their allies, and nothing goes for their enemies.
Respectfully, I choose not to play.
Don’t kid yourself, there’s nothing at all respectful about your comment. You can’t even manage basic accuracy.
In any event, it seems you’ve abandoned your values because other people didn’t share them. They must not have been very important values to you after all. That’s good to know. It something to update on.
I did notice the one politician swiftly forced out on the Republican side during the last six months was Wes Goodman. Hmm.
Conrad:
We live in a world where we don’t all agree on proper sexual behavior, and also in a world where partisans sometimes find it convenient to ignore violation of their own stated principles w.r.t. sexual behavior among powerful politicians on their side. (Bill Clinton and Donald Trump are both examples.)
One of the sources of conflict here is that there’s not a shared internally-consistent set of rules for sexual conduct to fall back on. Another is that the commonly-held views of most people are not so visible as the ones of the members of the media/showbiz/politics classes, who are often in the public eye.
For example, this 2009 Pew Center poll showed that about half the population thinks homosexual behavior is morally wrong, but that sure isn’t reflected in popular media culture!
Brad:
The tendency for people with very traditional views of sexual morality to make excuses for Trump is depressing. But I think it’s worth remembering that partisan politics gives us this kind of behavior *all the time*. Every election, I read about how I simply *must* ignore my personal disagreements with the candidate on my side, hold my nose, and vote for her because of the all-important Supreme Court nominations she’ll have.
We have elections where we get, in practice, two choices. Almost everyone who has any principles is compromising them to vote for one of those two choices. I think it’s a little too easy to see the hypocrisy of social conservatives voting for Trump as proof they never really believed that stuff anyway, but to think very differently of Sanders’ supporters holding their noses to vote for the lady whose liberalism involved keeping the big banks/financial companies happy and waging aggressive wars in the Middle East.
Certainly there are partisans and politicians and political mouthpieces whose beliefs are subject to revision via political necessity, and it’s reasonable to recognize that those people don’t have beliefs so much as they have interests. But there are also many, many people who have strongly-held beliefs and have no choice but to compromise on some of them or to never vote for a major-party candidate.
I haven’t abandoned my values. I hold them for myself. But I’m also not going to go along with sexual moral policing in a society with no shared sexual morality in service of people who would find me abhorrent for attempting to police the rest of my sexual morality.
You want me to judge the overly aggressive heterosexual man, but if I judge the promiscuous woman I’m an evil misogynist slut-shamer, and if I judge the homosexual I’m an evil homophobe. Does not compute.
How about we all make a pact to tally up the number of elected politicians in each party who have sexually assaulted someone and then vote for whichever party has the lowest score?
@Conrad Honcho
No one is asking you to judge anyone or do anything in their “service”. Based on things people like Dobson and other members of the Christian right have said in the past it was reasonable for those of us observing from the outside to think that those voters would be reluctant to vigorously support a wanton adulterer. Based on polls, voting patterns, media outlets, and further statements from people like Dobson, it turns out most don’t really care about the sexual morality of the leaders of the country. Including you apparently.
That’s just fine. It’s not up to me to tell you or any of the members of the Christian right what they need to care about. But now those revealed preferences are public knowledge.
And if Dobson comes along and says that he has a deep fundamental belief in the immorality of contraception, and can’t we out of a respect for pluralism exempt him from the requirement to provide conception coverage for his employees, I’m going to be skeptical that he really does have such a deep fundamental belief. Because he also claimed to have a deep fundamental belief in the importance of sexual morality of politicians, until he didn’t.
@albatross11
There’s a difference between holding ones nose to vote and vigorous support and extensive apologetics.
See Hillary Clinton, champion of women. Unless they’re her husband’s rape victims of course.
If you want to hold Hillary Clinton as your target for consistency and integrity, that’s your choice.
Not Hillary, her enthusiastic champions in the media. The evangelicals held their nose for Trump, but the feminists were screaming “#ImWithHer!” loud and proud.
Welcome to anomie.
Brad:
Okay, so if we can infer that Dobson doesn’t really believe all that sexual morality stuff because he comes up with apologetics for Trump, can we also infer similar things about Hillary Clinton’s supporters? Perhaps they don’t *really* believe all that stuff they say about ending the extremely deferential regulation of banks, or putting a stop to the impunity of bankers when they do arguably-illegal stuff that melts down the economy? Hell, maybe they don’t really believe that stuff they say about supporting women when they accuse powerful men of sexual harassment?
I’m not remotely a fan of James Dobson, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he were every bit as much of a hypocrite as you think. But I think you should use the same standard for deciding whether support for your party’s choice who violates your principles = having no principles, regardless of whether it’s being done by Democrats or Republicans.
Funny, I don’t get “nose holding” from your comments on here. Nor from this:
Jerry Fallwell Jr. said:
I’m not at all convinced about (1). Republicans seem to be seriously freaking out about the Meuller investigation (see Fox News’ onslaught of attempts to discredit it lately, as per your point 3), which suggests they think it’s going to find something pretty damn uncomfortable (enough for them to lay the groundwork). In particular, I’d expect “pretty damn uncomfortable” to be something new, beyond just Trump aides talking to Russians, since everyone already knows that one.
How dastardly of Fox, to trick Strzok into discrediting himself and forcing Mueller to demote him.
For now, we’ll ignore the difficulties of actually defining what “go to war” entails in this case, and let’s assume that in X amount of time, trump does “go to war” with north korea for legitimate reasons of state. Do you have a way of discerning that war from a similar military action done for domestic political reasons? In other words, is your view falsifiable?
No, it isn’t strictly falsifiable in terms of distinguishing a ~legitimate war from a wag-the-dog scenario. Rephrasing it more rigorously, my claim is: IF Trump in acute danger of being deposed, THEN war. With all that logically implies.
A step further, since I’m fairly certain the investigation ends with either an indictment or Mueller’s removal and subsequent massive pressure for Trump’s resignation/impeachment, I effectively put the odds of the conflict in 2018 much higher than what is generally assumed. Certainly in the category of “more likely than not,” while PredictIt has a contract at about 20% (for Kim remaining the head of state in 2018).
In any case, this isn’t about my glorious predictive abilities. I would ideally like to shut this avenue by drawing public attention to the possibility and thus preemptively blocking it to some degree on the political level.
Appropriate username, btw.
Right, but say it doesn’t. Say in 6 months, we’re sort of where we are now, there are some indictments of people associated with trump or the campaign but nothing about current administration members, and then there is some military activity on the peninsula. I guarantee that I will see (not from you, perhaps) people making the claim that trump is doing it as a distraction from whatever the latest bad news is. I’ve seem the claim made before (and not just for trump) and it seems to me to be almost perpetually makeable, and thus, not at all useful. he might be doing it, or he might not, but since it can be said of almost anything trump does at any point besides resign the presidency, it’s never a meaningful statement to make. I think, if anything, you’re working towards the opposite of your goal, an accusation will have more impact if it’s not thrown out there willy nilly, but reserved for when there’s an actual plausible case to be made that it’s happening.
Because of my keen insight into the future or my lack of persuasiveness? 😛
The relevant categories and measures are all quite soft and rubbery, that’s true. The judgment will need to be made based on the actual unfolding of the events. But: If there is a case to be made for the intervention, it can be made now. All the facts are in – barring a regime change, NK will obtain a nuclear deterrent. That’s what’s shifted the game. Given the nature of the country and the hazards involved, should US strike or not? If an action isn’t warranted at the moment, why should it be in 6 months? When the risk of NK having an operational retaliatory nuclear arsenal will be higher? (I am, of course, assuming NK will not start a war on its own – something that is exceedingly unlikely once they’ve successfully dug in and secured their status quo.)
In other words, unless the whole intervention is already in motion logistically, there is a good chance any subsequent action will be taken out of political opportunism rather than practical necessity.
Actually, I feel like the Cassandra here… 🙂
the ideal situation is to have the chinese place enough pressure on them that they step back from the brink, and the best way to get them is to make it clear, without ever even hinting at a threat to china, that the US will take actions that the chinese very much dislike if NK takes certain steps. That is something that takes time, and buildup, as does getting allied buy in for a “strike” because any meaningful action won’t be just a single strike, it will take sustained US presence over korea enforcing something like a fly zone.
And that’s before we even get into many problems with the notion that there should be war today, but unhinged, irresponsible, warmonger trump is “saving” it for some sort of domestic political cover in 6 months.
Maybe a bit sticky?
Please allow me to approach this from a different angle: Where do you currently place the odds of a near-term American-led military intervention aimed at regime change in North Korea?
With “near-term”=”before 2020 elections” and conditional on fudging “American-led” to “China, at a minimum, doesn’t object”: ~2%. And I feel like it ought to be lower.
Re Gobbobobble: My question was aimed at cassander, but given these priors, your estimates would make a war within the next year… highly statistically significant. Which I would then use to argue that it was probably a wag-the-dog operation.
(Btw, prediction markets put the chance somewhere around 20% for the next year, but the volume seems pretty low.)
@gloster80256 says:
Aimed at regime change? Very low. I expect lots of threats, posturing, and possibly lesser military action, but an american march on pyongyang? almost certainly not. And if trump tried to instigate such a conflict for personal reasons, half his cabinet would resign, at least.
Your analysis seems based on the assumption that trump is provably guilty of something not just impeachable, but downright treasonable. I think you might want to reconsider that premise.
That, to me, also seems to statistically imply that if a war of such magnitude does take place, it should be, by your expectations, more likely than not motivated by something outside of strictly military considerations.
Isn’t that very much the definition of explicitly and without hiding behind hints threatening China?
And it won’t work, any more than all the Arab threats ever to “take actions the US will very much dislike” if Israel builds settlements on the West Bank ever worked. First, because as with the US w/re Israel, China doesn’t actually have that level of control. Second, because it’s not in China’s interests to do so. And the bit where foreign powers subordinate their interests to our own and act to implement our foreign policy goals, because a Strong And Wise Leader Says The Magic Words, pretty much never works.
China is not going to solve the North Korea problem for us.
But NK is almost entirely dependent on the Chinese economically. Without Chinese support the NK regime would collapse. The only way the NK problem gets solved is through China.
What’s your roadmap for avoiding it?
Screaming loudly about the possibility of the scenario, making it politically more difficult.
I’m not going to say that has never worked, but the baseline volume of screaming around this administration is so high that I’m very skeptical about the marginal value of a few more decibels.
Yes. But getting it out there conceptually decreases the payoff of this course of action in and of itself.
I pointed to it before, but this man has put a heap of public evidence plus an expert opinion together. Go back to the individual threads for each offence.
If you want to prevent, you got to get to the roots: spread the info and the debunking, and tell people to write to their representatives that they’d be blacklisted for any election in the next decade if they continue to support the dismantling of the rule of law in the US.
Seth Abramson has a tendency to get a bit far out over his skis. Take anything he says with a few grains of salt, and make sure to verify his sources: he has a bad habit of exaggerating what they say.
Twitter is not exactly a good medium for disseminating information larger than an advertisement. Is there a big-boy writeup somewhere? If a journalist can’t be arsed to use paragraphs like a goddamn adult, I don’t see why I should take the scoop seriously.
@Iain:
I take what you see as overinterpreting of his sources to Abramson’s trained capacity of seeing the implications of what to the layman are somewhat unimportant facts. Making the data hard enough for a (possibly hostile) court or investigation committee needs the resources Mueller has, it is beyond a one-man spare time investigation. That does not make Abramson wrong.
@Gobbobobble:
You will find Abramson’s reasons why he prefers twitter over newspaper stories among his tweets of the two weeks or so.
As for ‘journalist’, you (like many media) conveniently omit the much more relevant background in law. From his CV:
A 2001 graduate of Harvard Law School, Seth worked for nearly a decade as a criminal defense attorney and criminal investigator, and is now a professor of Communication Arts & Sciences at University of New Hampshire. His several teaching areas include digital journalism, legal writing, and legal advocacy. Trained as a criminal investigator at Georgetown University (1996) and then the Harvard Criminal Justice Institute (2000-2001), Seth is a current member in good standing of the New Hampshire Bar and the Federal Bar for the District of New Hampshire. He has worked for three public defenders—two state, one federal—representing over 2,000 criminal defendants over that time in cases ranging from juvenile delinquency to first-degree murder. He first testified in federal court as a defense investigator at the age of 19, and represented his first homicide client at the age of 22 as a Rule 33 attorney for the Boston Trial Unit of the Committee for Public Counsel Services. Between 2001 and 2007, he was a staff attorney for the Nashua Trial Unit of the New Hampshire Public Defender. (source)
The best approximation to spoon-feeding the tweets may be here, but beware: You lose the links to the original sources, and “I’m sure Twitter’s algorithm has degraded a few—sometimes tweets or parts of threads disappear—but this was a big project and I’m very grateful” (Abramson)
EDIT: The PDF’s methodology leaves out much interesting material. /EDIT
It’s MUCH better to start reading around Dec. 1 — a well spent afternoon, because you also get explanations of the Logan Act and its significance (and the Republican attempts to misrepresent it in the media) and other legal stuff of importance. EDIT: Read also the re-tweeted summarizing tweets. /EDIT
Recommended. Srsly.
Of course you can try some more acknowledged sources and search the sites of the media below:
“Since the election of Donald Trump, Seth has become a regular commentator on U.S. politics on CNN and the BBC, with recent additional interviews by CBS, CBS Radio, MSNBC, NBC Radio, ABC News, ABC Radio, NPR, PBS, the CBC, Bloomberg, Vanity Fair, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, New York Magazine, Politico, Congressional Quarterly, The New York Daily News, The Chronicle of Higher Education, and others. His writing on politics is now widely cited in television, radio, print, and online, with discussions on CNBC, PBS, Fox News, BET, and NPR, as well as in Politico, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, The Washington Post, The Guardian, The Chicago Tribune, The New Yorker, The Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, People Magazine, and The Philadelphia Inquirer.” (also from his CV)
After their tools have helped to steal an election, Russia would be not Russia to not use the same tools again to protect their assets. Bet you’ll see soon a flood of tweets and media pieces depicting Abramson as ‘poet’, ‘mere journalist’, ‘conspiracy theorist’, together with warnings to not re-tweet his stuff.
It’s unlikely there will be an existential threat to his Presidency. The GOP, if anything, is signaling that’s it moving to terminate the Russia investigation and let Trump fire Mueller.
NK needs a deployable warhead before it’s a two-sided nuclear war. Besides a uranium gun-bomb, nuclear weapons are pretty complicated things. There’s not really evidence they have a deployable nuclear warhead, IMO. Their missile program looks like it is moving along swimmingly, their nuclear bomb program had a number of duds before they had an explosion of reasonable size.
I’d be nervous if I were a South Korean and would start making contingency plans, particularly those north of Seoul.
North Korea has been releasing images of the physics packages, or at least the exterior of what they claim to be the physics packages, with the last few nuclear tests. They look small enough to be deployable, and while initiating a nuke in place under a mountain is obviously not the same thing as strapping it to a six-story Roman candle, flinging it nine thousand kilometers, and hoping it still works after reentry, “they’re lying about deployability” strikes me as a pretty thin reed. Everything about their program so far points to a desire to build credibility.
Now, reliable deployability is another story, but it’s not much consolation if half the nukes they’ve got don’t work when the other half are still heading towards San Diego, Toyko, or Seoul. Particularly since every dud missile that gets launched still looks like a target to GMD or THAAD.
Firing Mueller will, in my estimate, trigger a crisis in itself. The gathered evidence will leak, state-level prosecutors will continue their work outside the pardon powers and massive demonstrations will ensue.
I agree that there isn’t yet conclusive evidence of a deployable nuclear ICBM in NK’s hands, but I’m not primarily worried about their nukes (the most likely target is probably Japan, in any case…) I’m mostly concerned with the Chinese reaction. And domestic US response as well.
Don’t you think if they had anything solid, it would have leaked already? At a minimum, you’d think they wouldn’t have had to fall back on the lame “lying to the Feds about your non-crimes” charge against Flynn.
From my perspective, the so-far leaked story is very clear:
Kremlin used Manafort (previously working for Yanukovich) to contact the Trump campaign with the following offer: We give you compromat on Clinton and you change your platform to remove sanctions placed upon Russia after the annexation of Crimea.
Trump said great, changed the platform and Kremlin then orchestrated the DNC hacks.
So that’s a knowing cooperation with a hostile foreign power in an illegal attempt to influence elections. I don’t know what formal criminal rubric this falls under exactly (conspiracy against the United States almost certainly + several other more specific) but yeah, that’s a federal crime.
Now what hard evidence to back this up has Mueller managed to gather so far and who is on the hook exactly is another question, but we shall find out soon, I’m sure.
The minimalist charges against Flynn are the result of his willingness to strike a deal and cooperate.
I don’t think the leaked story makes that clear. What makes this story clear based on what has been leaked?
“Leaked” is perhaps not the right word here. It’s what has been pieced together from the information and timelines made available after the indictment of Papadopoulos, Manafort and Gates.
Didn’t the Flynn meetings happen after the election? Hard to conspire to rig the election that’s over.
The “compromising info on Hillary” that I was aware of was offered to Trump Jr., and turned out to be a false ploy by a non government agent to get a meeting with him on an unrelated issue.
The reason the Flynn plea doesn’t make sense is that it fails to establish a crime occurred (other than the lying to Feds). If you want to prove a conspiracy, what you do is offer him a wrist slap but you absolutely must have him plead to conspiracy, because that way his statement of guilt establishes that a conspiracy occurred, and you can use that to nab the other conspirators.
That they didn’t do this, combined with Monafort getting similar indictments for crimes that have nothing to do with election conspiracy, suggests to me that they really don’t have much and are just nailing Trump associates out of frustration with whatever will stick (note that e.g. Huma Abedin could easily be charged and convicted for what Flynn plead to, but prosecutorial discretion…)
When do you figure this happened? The agreement that is? The hack occurred sometime around May, with the release to WikiLeaks in July.
Also, my model of Trump is that he’s definitely a guy who understands leverage. He understands how to apply pressure to people, offer them carrots or sticks, to get them to do what he wants, and that’s how he makes his business deals. Would you agree with that? So why would he give Putin, who he doesn’t know and certainly has no reason to trust, infinite leverage over him for such a paltry return as the DNC’s emails? They were really only mildly embarrassing, and mostly confirmed what everyone already knew, that the media’s in bed with the DNC. By making such a deal with Putin, Trump would have been handing him the ability to ruin him and send him to jail, win or lose the election. Putin could drop a diplomatic nuke on Trump and the rest of us at any time by just announcing “Haha, is all true, imperialist swine! I, Vladimir Putin, ‘Master Hacker,’ control your puny puppet president Trump!”
Is Trump a ruthless, manipulative, psychopathic businessman, or an incredibly trusting and naive simpleton with no concept of power or leverage? He can’t be both.
@Conrad Honcho
So why would he give Putin, who he doesn’t know and certainly has no reason to trust, infinite leverage over him for such a paltry return as the DNC’s emails?
Getting elected himself.
The business and tax opportunities the presidency and his legislation for himself, his family and his gang from that.
Access for his business to the real estate market of a country spanning seven time zones.
Give US nuclear tech to VAE to build reactors (from Russia).
Oil and gas access.
Did the DNC emails accomplish that? To an extent worth handing a foreign, ruthless gangster-autocrat a loaded gun pointed at your head for the rest of your life, and your legacy for eternity?
I totally understand why Trump would want to be elected, but why essentially enslave yourself to Putin in order to do it? And also for such paltry assistance as some embarrassing emails.
I’m not asking why Trump would want to be elected. I want to know why he would deal with Putin in the manner suggested given the incredibly obvious downsides to doing so.
Not really any evidence except for the defector interviews, the plutonium breeder reactors that are useless for gun-assembly bombs, the credible mock-ups of implosion fission and fusion bombs, the several types of very expensive and flight-proven missiles whose payload sections are conspicuously sized for those bombs, the known collaboration with the A.Q. Khan network, the historical development path and progress of everyone else who ever developed nuclear weapons (even when starting from a weaker position than North Korea), the series of nuclear tests consistent with aggressive development of lightweight implosion fission and fusion bombs but not with gun-assembly bombs or Trinity gadgets, and the explicit assessment of the US intelligence community. But yeah, other than that, there’s nothing.
Your uneducated O needs a great deal more H. And if you’re going to move the goalposts to “…but these things aren’t proof; it could all be a giant hoax”, don’t worry. Kim Jong-Un has almost openly stated that, because he is sick and tired of being disrespected by people like you in spite of his demonstrated accomplishments, he’s going to finish off his current test series by putting a live thermonuclear warhead onto an ICBM and launching it ten thousand or so kilometers over the Pacific.
At which point Trump can have his nuclear war, if he wants it, in spite of anything Mattis and the JCS can do. The bit where people say, “Ha ha! You ignorant commie peons can’t build real nuclear missiles, and there’s nothing you can do to stop us from taking down your regime!”, is NOT HELPING. I don’t think terribly many people care what you have to say, but you’re not alone and I’d prefer you knock it off.
Curious to see what people think about this: https://deep-throat-ipo.blogspot.tw/2017/12/a-helping-hand.html
TLDR –
This is a long analysis by an anonymous financial adviser claiming that Alibaba, China’s version of Amazon and one of the country’s biggest companies, is basically a massive government-financed ponzi scheme. The breakdown is very long, but in short, Alibaba’s Chinese shareholders have been selling off the company piecemeal to Westerners over the last couple of years despite the stock’s price skyrocketing. Meanwhile, the company continues to post impossibly amazing profits. If Alibaba was really as good as its numbers suggest, the Chinese government would never let it fall into foreign hands.
I will read the piece, but
Isn’t this what you would expect of a healthy company? The original shareholders have to be convinced to sell by high prices, selling off at low valuations would be more indicative of shenanigans.
ponzi scheme isn’t quite right, but large segments of chinese state owned industry is little more than jobs programs. It’s important to remember with china that the old maoist economy never got abolished, just sidelined. It’s all still there, as inefficient as ever, employing huge numbers of people out in the provinces, kept alive with infusions of money taxed from the more or less capitalist economy that runs in parallel.
From the predictions page:
It this a mistake or are you extremely pessimistic about Catalonia?
It is a mistake. Here is the original.
re: Obsession with Regression
Pros: kudos on making sure to refer to “Powerful men” rather than just “men”, “white men” or “cis-het-white-males”, putting this head and shoulders above the majority of such commentary.
Reading this SA… it makes me think of most times I see prolifers and prochoicers arguing at each other.
The author seems to have a fairly fundamentally different set of precepts to many they’re trying to aim the argument at. When I’ve seen similar before trying to talk to the person about it is like trying to tell them that baby-eating is not baby-eating because it seems to be very much a fundamental values thing.
I’ll not get this completely correct since I don’t really subscribe to the precept or have a gut feeling for it but: One set of precepts seems to go something like “there is the totem pole of privilege and reducing the inequality on that pole is an absolute fundamental good while things that increase it are fundamentally bad no matter what”
Hypothetical:
So in a hypothetical world where some legal anomaly meant that the law didn’t consider it murder if a trans, black woman killed a white male millionaire in his sleep the people who subscribe to that worldview would side against anyone arguing that the exception shouldn’t be there in law. Because removing it would slightly slightly move trans black women even further down the totem pole of privilege and move white male millionaires slightly further up.
They wouldn’t see any point and would be actively hostile to it. It isn’t like such murders of powerful men are common while lots of trans WOC die every year so any move to change the hypothetical law is just a hostile move against WOC.
Someone with precepts more common in the lesswrong style communities is more likely to value consistency in the law in it’s own right. The victim and offenders status on the totem pole of privilege doesn’t get considered a major issue. That murder should be murder no matter the skin color of the offender and victim.
So you get lots of baby-eater style moments when members of the different groups interact.
Non hypothetical:
In the US if a female acquaintance drugs and rapes me it isn’t even legally rape. I can legally be the victim of rape but only if the perpetrator is another male. That kind of thinking seems to trickle down to all the lower-tier offenses. I can be a victim but if the offender isn’t another male, good luck.
The author makes sure to make it clear that they’re 100% on board with taking male on male rape and male on male sexual assault more seriously…. but sort of goes silent on the other bits. I suspect because legal/social changes that would allow a female to be considered a rapist or social views that take assault by women seriously would push women slightly down the totem pole and men slightly up making it very not-babyeating.
And such not-rapes and assaults are not even terribly common compared to the reverse anyway so anyone making that argument is just making a hostile move against women.
So there’s almost an automatic conflict between the people who value universality and consistency for it’s own merits and the people who have a totem-pole view.
The author even seems to not quite get that many of their audience may not share the totem-pole morality because it’s baked right into their arguments. Things are only a problem if aimed at non-dominant groups etc.
@Scott Alexander:
Because you mentioned “minor updates to the Mistakes”: I observed a possible minor mistake in one of your comments (the response to Grant’s reply) to your post about Damore and women in STEM and differences between sexes, “Contra Grant on Exaggerated Differences”. Imo the post is one of your best, I think you should include it in your “Top Posts”, but in your comment I think you were wrong thinking that before the 80’s, there were more percents of women programmers because women were “banned” from other prestigious professions like medicine:
I was a child in the 1980s, but I remember that both my pediatrician and my ophthalmologist were women. Not in the US – but I expect the US to be more advanced than Eastern Europe.
I think the real explanation is that before the 80’s kids of both sexes became programmers like they became doctors, looking from outside, without previous practice, but after the PCs became more common, the direct contact with them let “people vs. things” difference (I would rather say “beings vs. things”) manifest itself: some young nerds (most of them boys) fell in love with them, started to code and chose programming like talented prodigies chose music or painting.
(Sorry if I made any mistakes, English is not my native language.)
Sure, they existed. Sorry for the language (and obviously, these are numbers for a single nation), but at the bottom, you have a graph of sex and age of today’s doctors. Someone working as a doctor in 1980 would probably be older than 60, and if the proportions have remained constant, there would be about 20% women among the youngest doctors back then – and slightly lower fractions in higher age groups. (The larger number of women retirees is probably due to longer life spans for women)
Currently, 60-70% of medical students are women, and most of the male doctors are above 50 – so in a few years, the situation will be the opposite of what it was.
http://legeforeningen.no/yf/Allmennlegeforeningen/Publikasjoner/Festskrift-til-Almmenlegeforeningens-75-ars-jubileum/Festskrift-til-Allmennlegeforeningens-75-arsjubileum/Okonomi-og-arbeidsforhold/Kvinner-og-menn-i-norsk-allmennmedisin–fordeling-og-rekruttering/
> Not in the US – but I expect the US to be more advanced than Eastern Europe.
I think this is a fairly common misconception amongst people from Eastern Europe. There is not really a simpler linear axis of progress – the USA is simply more _american_ than anywhere else.
Some people claim that Australia is even more American.
@Ketil:
You are right. I’ve found a stat about women in medical schools in the US:
https://www.amnhealthcare.com/uploadedFiles/MainSite/Content/Staffing_Recruitment/Staffcare-WP-Women%20in%20Med.pdf
Women were 22.4% in ’75 and 45.6% in 2000 (see graph at page 4).
I suppose the main reason that kept out women back then is that in US they study in medical schools only after college, not, like in Europe, immediately after high school. If an European doctor usually finishes medical school at 24, an US doctor just starts it at same age and finishes it close to 30, isn’t it? Women in the 70’s probably wanted to marry and have their children before 30 (afaik the marriage age raised in the last decades, especially for smart women).
@1soru1:
I wouldn’t be surprised, for example, if more percents of women had jobs in my country than in the US in the 80’s – because back then, during communist era, there was a law that everybody must have a job.
But I would be very surprised if in the 70’s, after civil rights era, the women were (officially or unofficially) banned from becoming doctors. Such a scandal, if real, should have been surely remembered.
Women were not banned from being doctors or lawyers, but they were a much smaller fraction of medical students or law students in the seventies than they are now. My guess is that the reasons were less discrimination in admissions than fewer women choosing to pursue those careers.
Once you unban them, they’ll go to other things they like more, like being veterinarians (80% women) and forensic scientists (74% women).
I don’t know, I find it hard to believe that up to 1980 a young woman would have sighed wistfully “Oh I’d really love to be a vet but everyone knows that’s a Man’s Job, but I’ll just have to become a computer programmer instead, since everyone knows that’s a Girl’s Job”.
I think in part it’s the same transition as women going from being nurses to being doctors; it becomes more acceptable for women to move from the ‘assistant’ role and so women who might previously have considered their options limited to nursing are now studying medicine to become doctors instead. Same with vets. Women would have considered their options limited to being veterinary nurses or vet’s assistants in a small animal practice, but now they can be vets themselves in such.
Bad Old Sexist Attitudes up to the 80s probably would have preferred a male vet to slog through the muck and deal with large, angry beasts (and that’s just the farmers) – presumably that’s what Scott means by “banning” women from being vets* – and this kind of figure would seem to back that up:
*EDIT: No, this article references “the 1964 anti-discrimination legislation” so yes, there were legal bars to women entering certain careers as well as attitudes of “this is not a job for a woman”. But it still isn’t enough to explain why women decided they wanted to be vets (rather than remain as computer programmers) once the ban was lifted.
I do think the big difference in getting more women into veterinary medicine was the proliferation of small animal clinics and the move towards those kinds of practices (mainly urban) than the ‘traditional’ large animal practices, as Americans began spending the same kind of money for medical treatment (and looking for the same kind of medical treatment) on their pets as would formerly have been reserved for humans. Small animal practices look like they started taking off in the 90s going by this article from 2010, and I wonder if it’s a coincidence that along with that, the numbers of women entering the profession started to rise?
This 2003 study claims that:
The problem still remains that women – for whatever reason(s) – are not going into large animal veterinary practices, and that these are suffering a decline that could become serious:
That doesn’t follow, and I do not believe it was true. The lack of anti-discrimination legislation doesn’t mean that it was illegal for a woman to enter medical school, it only means that it wasn’t illegal for a medical school to discriminate in admissions against (or for) women.
I believe there were bars to a woman becoming a lawyer in the 19th century, at least in some states, but that’s a long time ago.
(Tangent) I think the shift to veterinarians mainly treating small animals is much older than that – it’s described in the “All creatures great and small” books, whose author started practicing in the 1930s.
Yes, but I do think that it’s only relatively recently that expensive interventions and treatments for animals like pets (and not something like a valuable stallion) became commonplace; people taking out pet insurance for medical insurance for their pets, people willing to spend money on operations instead of having a pet put down, and the rest of it.
I’m frankly amazed when I read some of the begging letters people put up on social media about medical treatment for their cat or dog – people who don’t have spare money are sinking thousands into a pet and asking for donations for this/to enable them to literally pay rent while they’re paying the vet, instead of “Fluffy has cancer, best thing is to have them humanely put down”.
Large animal practice would probably have been more profitable, or at least seen as “well, farmers will need you to treat their stock, but how many clinics for cats and dogs can a small town support?”. Small animal practices seem to be the way the profession is going today, and that goes hand-in-hand with more women vets (though again, some of the articles were pointing out that as in many professions, as you get nearer the top of the tree it gets more male: lots of women working in practices, not as many owning their own, and very few on the governing bodies/established big names of the profession).
Would this have any relationship to changes in animal ownership among Americans? With horses ceasing to be an important mode of transportation and more people owning pet dogs and cats, it seems like this would lead to a change in veterinarians.
If you run all possible computer programs in a given language starting with the smallest, and you set an upper time limit on each program to avoid the underlying halting problem, what are the chances of finding a program that does something “interesting”?
And what would be a good way to make the interesting/not-interesting decision?
Assume we’re doing this on a current top-10 supercomputer.
finding a program that does something “interesting”?
How would you tell? I.e., what counts as “interesting” to you? If you don’t provide any input, this just amounts to producing a sequence of outputs, you might as well just draw random numbers. What numbers are interesting?
Using 1’s and 0’s you could get to hello world in 2^160 iterations
OK, I guess we’ll save this project for a Matrioshka Brain.
I believe it’s fundamentally equivalent to asking: given a language (e.g. English), what are the chances of finding an interesting story in a string made from random Unicode characters. You can observe that almost all character combinations are meaningless, and even if you happen to get one made entirely of existing words, you’ll notice that almost all word combinations are meaningless too. And we haven’t even got to the meaningful-but-boring part.
The same thing holds for programs.
Short English text strings don’t (usually) produce interesting stories, no, but according to Stephen Wolfram, extremely simple programs can have extremely complex behavior. So I’m not sure if it’s exactly equivalent.
One of the shortest famous stories: “baby shoes for sale, never worn.” is 32 characters long, including punctuation. If we ignore capitalisation and include ‘,’ ‘.’ and ‘ ‘ in our character set that means that it represents 1 of (32^29) 4.46×10^43 possible 32 character arrangements.
It takes a very long time to generate anything interesting at random 🙂
if you can write down a context-free grammar for your programming language, it’s trivial to generate (or enumerate) syntactically valid programs.
it’d be a bit harder to enumerate ones that were semantically valid-enough to execute, but we can hand wave away all the “random characters” stuff.
This question has been studied pretty extensively—see, e.g., the Busy Beaver competition, or Wolfram’s A New Kind of Science (just scale down Wolfram’s claims of originality and earth-shakingness by a few orders of magnitude 🙂 ).
Short answer: if by “interesting,” you mean complicated and nearly impossible to predict, then you’ll encounter that almost immediately. E.g. there are 5-state, 1-tape, 2-symbol Turing machines for which already no one has yet understood what they’re doing, and whether they halt or run forever. If by “interesting,” you mean “useful or semantically meaningful to humans,” then you’ll need to go further out in the space of programs, although not impossibly further—e.g. I believe there’s already a 23-state Turing machine that halts iff there’s a counterexample to Goldbach’s Conjecture. If you consider that interesting, then you can derive a lower bound from it on the “probability of interesting behavior.”
Of course, how far out you have to go will depend a lot on the choice of programming language. A typical higher-level language will make things “better,” in that many functionalities are built in that would be very expensive to express in (say) assembly or Turing machine, but also “worse,” in that the overwhelming majority of strings won’t even compile, let alone produce interesting behavior.
Scott Aaronson
It was actually reading an article by Wolfram that lead me to ask this.
The problem is that he’s seems exclusively fixated on cellular automata, and I’m curious as to how his idea would fair if allowed to stretch its legs in general program space.
As I said, it depends on the programming language. You see the same phenomena with (say) Turing machines, or programs written in a suitable assembly language, that you see with cellular automata—namely, extremely short programs that give rise to complex behaviors that you no longer understand. With (say) Java programs, by contrast, it would take miraculous coincidences to get a program that imported classes, etc. etc. in the right way to compile and do anything interesting at all.
Thanks. As a non-compsci person, I find this stuff very fascinating.
But high-level languages typically have a decidable grammar, so you could restrict the generation process to only output valid programs (in some languages the type system has features, such as template metaprogramming, that make compilation undecidable, but you can avoid them and restrict yourself to a decidable sub-language or just add some kind of compilation recursion limit, like compilers do in practice).
Fair point. Do you know of any experiments about what happens when you try that? My intuition is that, even if we restrict to programs that compile, the probability of getting a program that “does something interesting” will still be smaller than with Turing machines, because high-level languages effectively “waste” so many bits of entropy on bizarre goals like human comprehensibility, or interfacing with I/O, libraries, etc. etc. But I might be wrong, or right for some languages and wrong for others.
It depends on the language, but in practice it doesn’t take long, at least for Brainfuck-like languages. If I recall correctly, Shane Legg, one of the founders of DeepMind, did some experiments on that during his PhD while he was working on practical approximations of AIXI, but my favorite example is Nanopond by Adam Ierymenko, and artificial life simulator where you can start with a random population of programs and some of them will happen to be self-replicators.
Interestingly, doing basically this is the key to a very cool complexity theorem.
THEOREM: There exists a turing machine T (explicitly specified) that, if P = NP, solves 3SAT in polynomial time. (That is: I can write down exactly what program to run, and if and only if it’s possible to do so, that program solves 3SAT efficiently. (Ish.))
PROOF: Pick some enumeration of TMs M_i. Given some 3SAT problem P
For i = 1...infty:
For j = 1...i:
Run M_j for i steps. If it halts, check if the answer is a correct solution of P. If so, print it and halt.
That’s it. If P=NP we know that some M_n solves 3SAT instances of size S in p(S) steps for some polynomial P. T above solves 3SAT instances in about p(S)^2 steps.
To wrap up South American week at Naval Gazing, we have the second part of Huascar’s tale.
Starting Wednesday, I talk about armor.
Some retiring FBI guy is claiming to be releasing UFO footage and that there was a UFO-spotting division. Those facts by themselves are plausible but beyond that I’m pretty sure this is a grand hoax. Thoughts?
I have to say, I ‘m surprised this UFO story isn’t being talked about more here.
When I was in the Army, we periodically had training on what to do if you suspected spying. The briefing was given by US Army Counterintelligence agents. They gave us a phone number to call (accessible to the public, as well) and told us that no matter what you reported at that number, it would be investigated. He then said, “If you call them and tell them you saw a UFO, they will believe you. I know this, because I have been sent out to cornfields in the middle of nowhere at 4 in the morning many times in my career.”
I suspect that if this retiring FBI guy is not completely making something up, he’s just procured files from the FBI equivalent of this. So his “revelations” will be the same stories and videos we’ve always seen and discarded, it’s just that he believes they’re real and is hoping that his position will get them taken seriously.
I mean, the New York Times already ran one of the videos with sourcing as from the DOD. And it’s pretty wild.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/16/us/politics/pentagon-program-ufo-harry-reid.html
And here is an interview with the pilots sent to chase the UFO in the video:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/16/us/politics/unidentified-flying-object-navy.html?action=click&contentCollection=Politics&module=RelatedCoverage®ion=Marginalia&pgtype=article
Articles contain gems such as:
I know it has become a joke at this point that the news is so crazy that things which would have blown the world wide open a few years ago pass unremarked now, but seriously, how is this not a bigger deal? The DOD is giving the New York times video of UFOs that are casually outrunning fighter jets, and Senators with oversight over the program are talking about how it appears to be a real thing.
Obviously, the chaos in American domestic politics is all part of a vast conspiracy intended to blunt the impact of releasing the truth about UFOs.
It’s all part of Trump’s 9-dimensional Settlers Of Catan.
The Art of the Deal: Trading Crimea for Sheep
If it’s a hoax, I surmise its origins are higher up than the people discussing it with the press, who seem to believe it’s legitimate.
Yep. From the Post article, the DOD apparently also apparently declassified two other videos shot during military encounters with “unexplained aerial phenomena” but I haven’t seen them posted anywhere yet.
I can shine a searchlight on a cloud in front of a fighter jet and casually outrun the jet. There was a whole 19th century artform for phantasmagoria- shining slide shows on fog banks. The Germans ran films across searchlights at the start of WWII to showy scary propaganda on clouds.
Does this crap have any serious military use? Beats me. Maybe someone’s figured something out.
As CatCube said, it’s not a hoax if he’s sincere. Some people in the federal gov’t have been convinced that UFOs are alien spaceships by the weak evidence we are all aware of.
Someone over on the sub-reddit suggested the UFO hunting was a cover for funneling money to research on experimental aircraft, which makes sense: do you, at the height of the Cold War, want to tell the world (or the spies whose job it is to find out these things) “Why yes, our base at Bottom Top Sideways Lake is for TOP SECRET HUSH-HUSH WAR PLANES DEVELOPMENT so we can beat those pesky Russkies” or do you prefer to have everyone treating it as a slightly ridiculous, therefore not to be taken seriously, therefore ignored and not investigated by snooping journalists writing stories for those spies to read in their morning papers, endeavour by saying “I can’t say anything official about this (psst, we’re investigating flying saucers, don’t tell anyone)”?
The particular program under discussion ran 2007-2012, and appears to have been supported by several elderly Senators who were interested in UFOs. It’s pretty obvious that Groom Lake is an experimental aircraft facility that the UFO people latched on to for obvious reasons. Pretty sure it was to the Russians back then, too. We had more plausible ways of trolling them. Set up a black program, make absurd claims, watch as they flushed money trying to duplicate it.
It’s pretty obvious that Groom Lake is an experimental aircraft facility that the UFO people latched on to for obvious reasons.
Ah, but what if it’s a double-triple-quadruple bluff? The ostensible UFO hunting is to cover up the ostensible experimental aircraft which is actually covering up real UFOs! 🙂
If you think they could pull that off, you have a much higher opinion of the US military than I do.
The truth is out there.
Based on this tweet, how common is it for humans, pet-owners especially, to project stereotypes of human racial groups onto animals?
Eg, is a black lab more likely to be assigned personality traits usually associated with black humans than a yellow lab would be?
Uncommon, except as joke material.
Well, to start with black people, they are stereotyped as violent, thuggish, and irresponsible (on the negative side,) but athletic, musical, and pious (on the positive side.) None of these are qualities ascribed to black labs, those gentle, friendly, water-loving doggos.
I think I read a post by Steve Sailer claiming black dogs are more violent.
Because people train black dogs for violence more often or because of genetics?
My Dalmatian was pretty erratic.
Are zebras similarly afflicted?
I’ve only spotted the former, the latter might be of a different stripe.
Which makes me wonder what he writes about dogs with (((big noses)))…
Isn’t ‘pious’ more usually used to mean ‘takes their religion way too seriously’, rather than ‘takes their religion about the right level of seriousness’?
Only in the post-agnostic boom. “The right level of seriousness” used to be much higher than you’re used to in a place like SCC.
No, that’s zealous.
Only in modern atheist circles where the “right level of seriousness” is basically “not at all”.
“Pious” is nowadays confined to religion, but was not always so; Aeneas in the titular “Aeneid” is referred to as “pious” for his filial reverence and sense of duty to both family and greater destiny as founder of Rome. It has connotations of duty and loyalty, as well as reverence for the gods.
However, familial duty, loyalty, etc would be tied into reverence for the gods in Greco-Roman religion. Dividing religious and secular strongly is a pretty Christian (pretty Protestant, really) thing.
The classic “black people of dogs” breed in racist cirlces is pitbulls.
I don’t actually know if they are more aggressive than average (heard lots of contradictory accounts), but they’re very strong for their size, and therefore pretty dangerous.
Now, bull-terriers, that is a true hellspawn breed.
But pit bulls aren’t necessarily or even typically black.
Further wrinkle: most “black” people are actually brown. Dogs, however, come in legit and distinct black and brown colors (and white and yellow, for that matter).
This makes me wonder whether there are good statistics somewhere about distribution of breeds of dog by race of owner….
Not in my experience!
It’s obvious that dog personalities differ by breed as well as individual, but I’ve never observed people ascribing them traits based.on color.
I don’t know about dogs, but there are some fairly persistent personality stereotypes for coat colors (as opposed to breeds) in cats. They don’t seem to map very well to human racial stereotypes, though: black cats (aloof, mysterious) might be an exception because of their occult connotations, but I can’t draw a line from any other coat color to a human ethnic stereotype, either.
Well, except maybe for orange cats, who have some of the same stereotypes that human redheads do.
Just generally based on color? Not that frequent in my experience.
For certain specific animals? You bet. Own a chihuahua around white people and the probability he will be asked if he “yo queiros an EN CHEE LAH DAH” in a Speedy Gonzales voice approaches 1
Watched the first 2 episodes of the Unabomber show on Netflix. Mixed feelings, mostly negative.
– Level of realism in everything from the dialog to the lighting to the sound design is much closer to CSI or Law & Order than The Wire.
– I don’t care about any of the characters except Kaczynski and then only because I’m already interested in him in real life. But I don’t like that they’re treating him as this Hannibal Lecter/Hitler hybrid whose ideas are supposed to be spooky and dangerous, like some kind of Red Pill.*
– I know they said they tried to stick just to the facts as much as possible and add only minimal dramatic filler, but there is a lot of implausible brow-raising stuff in basically every scene.
– When the main character goes to the crime scene or spreads a sea of photographs around him and closes his eyes and then divines the Unabomber’s intentions or mentality, that is just too damn much.
Also, it’s hard to stomach British actors playing American characters when they can’t quite perfectly do American accents.
*I’ll keep watching because I’m interested in how they handle Kaczynski’s philosophy of technology as further episodes provide more opportunities to develop the representation of it. So far I think they’ve handled it in an artistically interesting but conceptually fluffy way.
How interested is the average Netflix writer in tech philosophy? I think you’re in for disappointment.
Quoting an earlier comment of mine:
For an example of the media treating a tech-sperg’s philosophy fairly and in depth, see this BBC documentary on Silk Road:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=H5eT8eA1Ra0
It always comes back to H.G. Wells vs. Henry James. And James always wins.
@OptimalSolver:
Quoting myself:
And that’s actually a tad un-generous: I probably should have said they’ve handled it in a way that is accurate but not precise. They might be putting too much emphasis on systems of control and not enough on the specific role technology plays in them (but that’s just what I’ve gotten from 2 episodes).
Now quoting you:
Having worked with writers in Hollywood, I can vouch for the validity of this statement. But that also shouldn’t matter on its face in this instance. Kaczynski’s concerns weren’t some kind of esoteric thing only autistic supernerds can understand or find absorbing. Don’t let the word “technology” throw you off. I actually think the show balances techy wire-and-circuits stuff with conceptual stuff pretty well. It’s just the particulars of how they handle the conceptual stuff, within that balance, that I’m not 100% impressed with.
Ted Kaczynski’s anarcho-primitivism already had its day in the Hollywood sun, with Fight Club.
And that one episode of Harvey Birdman. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njDzAdXWrvU
In conversation, I often can’t recall the name of the show so I refer to it as “The Ted Kaczynski Show” and then in my head I immediately imagine a 70s-style intro theme:
dun da-dun dun da-dun dun dun dun! It’s the Ted Kaczynski Show!
Over the weekend I ran into something interesting in the Amazon Kindle stacks. An outfit called Wildside Press is bundling collections of 20-30 short stories and selling them on Kindle for 77 cents. Most of the stories seem to be quite old, probably from the sixties and seventies, so they are surely cheap. But I’m still surprised that the economics of this venture work out. And it must, since they keep doing it. Here’s the 12th Science Fiction MEGAPACK:
https://www.amazon.com/12th-Science-Fiction-MEGAPACK®-ebook/dp/B01EMDK2W6
Even for old stories, I can’s see the authors or their estates asking for less than $100 per story. 28 stories at $100 each is $2800 just for the story rights. I have to believe the editorial effort in finding, negotiating for, and formatting the stories for publication is going to at least double that, bringing the cost to maybe $6000. And selling at $0.77 each, I’m guessing after Amazon fees and whatnot they might be pulling in $0.50 per copy, meaning they break even at 12,000 copies sold. Is there really that much of an audience for miscellaneous SF shorts?
I think you may need to factor in another element.
it’s dozens of stories but it’s a grab bag. “with permission of the authors estate” only appears 6 times.
Most of the stories are from the 1950’s
the overhead for sorting out deals for every story might be close to what you think but how about the overhead of making 6 deals then bundling them together with another 20 out of copyright works.
I see the price as 92 cent. Amazon takes something like 30% I believe. So assume 64 cent per copy.
22 stories cost you nothing except the time to edit them together in a pdf.
6 stories you need to negotiate.
So call it $600 for the story rights.
I think you may be overestimating the cost of formatting everything into a pdf. Negotiating use rights may be some kind of bulk deal where they can go through some third party agency and pick a handful of out-of-print stories from a catalog and pay a set fee.
I’m thinking they probably break even far closer to 2000 copies sold once they’ve got a workflow going for locating out-of-copyright scifi books and buying a small number of stories to make sure you have a checklist of at least one newer, relatively unknown but up and coming author : (KKR), a few older popular and reliable authors to make sure your book comes up in searches Poul Anderson, Ray Bradbury, Philip K Dick and a bunch to pad it out.
And they definitely have a workflow. Look inside the book and there’s page after page of MEGAPACK(R) titles with various themes and similar setups. I’m betting the editor has a set of scripts to build the ebooks automatically.
It looks like they’ve been pumping them out at about 1 a week for years.
1950’s implies “from the era where you had to register a copyright for it to last more than 28 years”, so I would guess that most of their stories are out of copyright.
Also, the Amazon page says that users have reported problems with typos and poor formatting, so the $3,000 estimate on set-up costs is probably too generous (couldn’t you find a graphic designer in a low-income country to do the work for, say, 5 days at $50/day?). In addition, they seem to be experimenting with serialization – i.e. that linked book includes the last chapter of a novel. So if they get customers hooked on the novel, their average revenue per buyer becomes a bit higher in expectation.
I’ve been thinking about the sexual harassment problem lately. (The best umbrella term I’ve come across is the Pervnado). And while I don’t think I have many truly unique insights I do have one thought that I’d like people’s opinion on.
It seems that if people get caught up in the Pervnado, that there’s only one penalty possible, professional obliteration. No one get’s suspended or fined, or sent to counseling. You’re either fine, or you’re out of a job (potentially for a long time). Considering this is it possible that the reason why people like Woody Allen have escaped so far, is that while people would be happy to see him punished, they don’t want to see him become a persona non grata, and given that they can only choose this or nothing they choose nothing? Perhaps the same thing is happening with Bill Clinton? Thoughts?
Sort of similar to the problem of making hanging the punishment for smaller crimes in the UK back in the 1800’s : the judge doesn’t really want to kill someone for it so they search for some excuse or just declare they’ve hanged the person while actually arranging for them to move elsewhere.
The person actually wronged is also pissed if they find out because they’ve been robbed of a chance at justice/redress/vengeance.
Ah yes, I recall Thomas Moore going on about this at some length in Utopia. His argument was if you get hanged for stealing a loaf of bread and hanged for murder, then if you get caught in the act of stealing bread you have no incentive to not then murder the person who caught you, since the penalty is the same…
I think that’s a different issue. If the penalty for stealing a loaf of bread is death then even if you get caught stealing a loaf of bread and even if you don’t turn to murder… the people who then have to process you may not actually want to see you dead. Even the guy you stole the loaf of bread from may get sick to his stomach at the idea of your death over a loaf of bread.
The judge and jury also may feel similarly uncomfortable.
And if any one of them feels uncomfortable enough to derail the process, perhaps with a jury member nullifying or a judge finding some excuse to throw out the case or the jailer finding some excuse to look away while a door is open before you can be taken down death row….. you find yourself in the situation where lots of people receive zero punishment of any kind while some people get unlucky and die for a breadstick.
Lots of people end up unhappy because unlucky people are dying for trivial things while no punishment at all is getting handed out for some things which should have some kind of penalty thanks to the headsman and various others in system being unhappy to carry out the sentences.
Which leads to further social problems when pretty, charming, likable people get off scot free while unpopular minorities and ugly unpopular people get the headsmans axe.
In 18th century England it wasn’t. To be a non-clergyable felony theft had to be of something worth more than forty shillings (or meet various other special conditions).
In Islamic law, the Hadd offense of theft, the one for which your hand gets cut off, doesn’t apply to stealing food.
So my understanding of the 1800s UK legal system is mainly from Patrick O’Brian, but didn’t they have transportation, flogging, and pillory?
Pillory and flogging were for non-capital felonies–but almost all serious offenses were capital. Transportation was mostly a result of being convicted of a capital felony and then agreeing to transportation in exchange for a pardon.
I’m not aware of any cases where the judge claimed to have hanged someone who actually just moved. For one thing, hanging was public.
Of people charged with capital crimes, only a small minority ended up hanged, and of people convicted of capital crimes only a minority. The available outs, other than acquittal, were:
1. The jury could find the defendant guilty of a non-capital included offense (“pious perjury”).
2. The convicted defendant could be pardoned and sent home.
3. The convicted defendant could be pardoned conditional on agreeing to transportation (17 years indentured servitude in the New World).
4. The convicted defendant could be pardoned conditional on agreeing to enlist in the army or navy.
Those interested in a more detailed account will find it in the chapter on 18th c. English law in my draft of Legal Systems Very Different.
Going back to re-read where I thought I’d seen the claim I believe I misinterpreted a paragraph comparing the numbers sentenced to death to those executions actually carried out and contortions that would be made.
I defer to your expertise on the matter.
Minor side question re something else I came across… I saw claims that being in the company of gypsies was a non-clergyable offense that could get you a death sentence, is it one of those partial-myths or did they just really really hate gypsies?
I think when someone is very high-profile, it’s difficult to punish them in small ways. If someone’s your star and making a lot of money for you, and you respond to media accusations that he did some really bad stuff by saying “we’re making him go to counseling”, it sounds insincere, like you’re not actually punishing that person and behind the scenes things will go on the same as they were before. Outsiders can’t evaluate whether things are actually changing. The best way to get across that you take the allegations seriously is to cut ties with that person completely. Also, if they’re very high-profile, they may not accept serious punishment; they may prefer to lose their job.
When the case isn’t high-profile, though, people do get punished in smaller ways. But we don’t hear about that.
That’s a fair point, but I do get the sense that the “outsiders” may be the one’s driving this, and that in reference to being able to evaluate things, that money has traditionally worked as a way of measuring and a way of meting out punishment in the in between space.
Definitely outsiders are driving much of this. If a company was already aware of what was going on and interested in doing something about it, they already would have done it.
I think a lot of people are viscerally uncomfortable with the idea that you can pay to sexually harass your colleagues. And fining employees is rarely how employment issues are settled, so it’s not surprising that they’re not being settled like this. A normal range of negative employment outcomes (outside of the military) would be something like: you’re warned, you’re put on a performance improvement plan, you’re fired. Maybe you’re demoted or your responsibilities change, maybe. Fining would be quite odd.
The perpetrators that have been penalized are in areas which are strongly dependent on public good will and generally intolerant of any missteps such as politics, media, and entertainment. Any number of things can result in the destruction of a career in these fields from one impolitic comment to weight gain to just one serious failure. These are fields where the vast majority of people who attempt to enter them fail to have any success what so ever. I don’t see a problem in being credibly accused of a pattern of sexual harassment resulting in at least the same punishment as starring in a major box office bomb or reporting a badly sourced story that turned out to be false.
Seems like the opposite(ish) is happening with Bill Clinton: Now that the Clintons are done with politics, it’s suddenly become hip to talk about how he’s a Bad Abuser, despite no change in evidence on him. So (partial) evidence in your favour.
I’d like to try describe the phenomenon consisting of three elements:
1) people perceiving mental health problems in others, even close ones,
2) people perceiving those mental problems as giving them hardship and even putting them in danger,
3) the person with alleged mental health problems never gets diagnosed, for whatever reasons.
Just a few examples:
Since I was growing up I saw that my parents, quite conventional, university-graduated middle class types, have a number of hang-ups and quirks, that were shared by NO one else, as far as I could see. Those quirks and hang-ups caused me many problems, because I had to to cover up and cover for them as if I were the adult and they the children.
And it takes just a brief glance to see that I’m far from the only one who was in such a position. Some of my cousins would say openly, our parents are – loony / lunatic / insane. In response, I’d show animation on my face, and they’d reaffirm what they said – and that would be pretty much the end for the topic.
In my early twenties, a school peer with stellar academic results opened in front of me the subject of her parents being “insane,” colloquially speaking (or not). And, she herself had such a hard time as an overachiever, she had hit a kind of psychological wall and was obviously desperate.
All of the above was without anyone of the above mentioned taking drugs or having problems with addiction. It was in Europe.
Possibly related to the above, we have all encountered – or made – comments that that-and-that population must be mad to have such and such political attitudes. … and that certain – or all – politicians are truly mentally ill. But I would like to avoid politicization of the topic.
That topic is wider than mental health only. Still, the latter are unavoidable. Adding to its complexity is the contentious character of psychiatric diagnosis done by professionals (viz., the Rosenhan experiment, madinamerica.com), and its complex historical background (see Roy Porter’s “Madness: A Brief History”).
Now and then, I tend to look over it all, as just one more complicated subject with people speaking with more conviction than they should … Except for those perceptions of there truly being harmful mental problems that are under-addressed. and the feeling that it’s better to engage in hand-waving than just shut up in an attempt for stoicism.
So, thoughts on a therapist recommending that an atheist patient consider “finding religion”? Or that a patient should be able and willing to completely and easily change their deeply-held moral beliefs (whether of religious origin or not), and up-end their entire sense of right and wrong, because “beliefs are just beliefs”?
Or, relatedly, the therapist recommending that a patient belonging to an unpopular minority religion — like, say, Jehovah’s Witnesses — should first consider converting to a more “mainstream” religion? And if the patient doesn’t or won’t, if they are at all interested in marriage and family formation they should absolutely look to not only marry outside the faith, but agree to raise any children in their spouse’s more popular religion rather than their own, because raising children with unpopular “fringe” beliefs borders on abusive?
This seems like a dangerous principle to adopt and an odd thing to hear from a therapist unless fringe is very problematic on other metrics.
I could imagine this since weak-sauce religion can be somewhat beneficial to some people. Gives you somewhere to meet and talk to people each week, easy way to give you some social structure etc. It’s not unusual for religious congregations to include lots of people who don’t really believe much who don’t shape their whole morality around the religion.
I could also imagine a therapist gently maneuvering someone to try to get them to consider whether the UFO cult that’s asking them to donate their life savings an their firstborns virginity to the cult leader may not have their best interests at heart.
again, context here may be important. Some beliefs are super closely held, some are just idle fancies people aren’t terribly attached to.
@Kevin C
I don’t see how one can just do that, so the advice seems to be non-actionable.
However, LSD or other psychedelics can result in a ‘deep’ psychological change, which might benefit you greatly. I am very risk averse and loath to advise people to do things that may mess them up permanently. In your case, I think that the risk vs potential reward ration is so good (especially since your current situation is so unpleasant to you), that you should try it.
People get deprogrammed. I don’t see why that couldn’t apply to extremely far right beliefs.
I don’t know about “easily” though.
IIRC the Jo Hos won’t recognize a marriage to a non Jo Ho. Functionally you are ostracized if you marry outside the religion, so you aren’t raising your kids in that community anyway.
Depends on the severity of the problem I guess. If the patient is there for relatively minor issues then it would seem presumptuous to make such a suggestion. If the patient is struggling with many aspects of their life then suggesting a major life change sounds more appropriate. As far as the deeply held moral beliefs, if they are actually deeply held then what is the issue in challenging them? Unless the only church in your town is regularly participating in abhorrent practices in your view (say aggressively protesting abortion clinics and you are staunchly pro choice), you can probably explore the space without actually committing an immoral action, or supporting one.
So pick another unpopular “fringe” religion; the “Jo Hos” were just a quick example.
First, because as Ozy said below,
Secondly, because if you don’t then change your beliefs as instructed, you’re “resisting therapy” and “don’t want to be helped.”
It’s not that attending church would require committing or supporting an immoral action, it’s that it requires believing in God, and I just don’t, and can’t fake it well enough to look like I do, either.
I am trying to keep things abstract as obviously you know far more about the situation than I do. I hope I don’t overstep or sound accusatory or as if I am trying to diagnose you over the net.
Presumably if you are in therapy there is a goal of improving or handling some aspect of your life. That is the goal the therapist ought to be supporting, if you have some value that (they think) is preventing progress then it is the therapist’s obligation to broach it (eventually).
It’s a catch 22 isn’t it? If your therapist has a legitimate point to make but you won’t consider it that would be the case. If your therapist is lazy/a quack/disrespectful to your beliefs then you shouldn’t feel obligated to follow their suggestions.
The reality is probably in between. A therapist is a person who is trying to do their job well in general, but has many personal limitations as we all do, and is trying to tread that line while dealing with all their own bullshit which ranges from personal problems to handling all the paperwork and stress that comes with patients. If you actually want a relationship with them then it has to have some acknowledgement that they have some good qualities and bad.
There are very few churches that would actually require this. I would bet if you walked into a confessional booth and started with “father I am an atheist…” you aren’t getting kicked out of 1 in a 100.
Religion isn’t simply worshiping a majestic, bearded man in the sky. This is actually a very late addition to ancient rituals, and it is possible that the literally millions of people, if not billions, who have attempted to find value in one system or another have actually been able to do so.
I would be uncomfortable with a therapist saying “You are making a bad life choice. You should make a different life choice,” for any choice outside of something that obviously poses a danger to oneself or others, or something that is almost certainly a symptom of mental illness rather than an ordinary stupid thing that people sometimes do. Especially when it comes to something as personal as religion. Good therapy in my experience lets you turn over an idea in your head to make sure it’s in line with your own values and priorities – it shouldn’t substitute the therapist’s values and priorities, whether those are “religion is good” or “religion is bad” or “fringe religions are bad.”
That said, if someone were struggling with being gay, for example, because they were a Jehovah’s Witness, “How would you feel about leaving the religion?” is probably a conversation that would have to come up eventually. Not as the only right answer – but because if you have that discussion, you can weigh the importance of religion and sexuality in your own head and either figure out some way to reconcile them or decide that there isn’t one.
What if your issues stem from bad values and priorities?
Then there’s a long-term conversation to be had about the effects that your values and priorities are having in your life, and if there’s a dream you need to let go of or a goal you’re chasing that’s ultimately counterproductive, but I don’t think “Your values are bad; get different values” has ever worked as therapy.
Have you read This is Water?
I did now. PDF with 8 pages of text. I am still not sure what it tried to say.
It’s David Foster Wallace, what do you expect? (Plus, was he really someone one should take advice on mental health from, given his end?)
The therapist needs to support the client’s values and goals, even if they personally disagree. If your therapist isn’t doing that, fire them and get a new therapist.
And if you can’t fire them, because you’re on disability & medicaid, and you’re stuck with whoever the local Neighhborhood Health Center assigns you?
Ouch.
I think the first step is probably to rule out the possibility that it’s a misunderstanding. Go to your therapist and say something like “I am an atheist and I do not feel comfortable attending a church, because it feels like lying about my beliefs. This is not an acceptable solution for me. Please do not bring it up again.”
If that doesn’t work, you have a couple options.
Depending on your exact circumstances, you might be able to make a stink about it with the bureaucracy. I’m a hardliner on “it is not the therapist’s job to determine what the client’s values are,” but even for people who are less hardline than I am religion is special. If there is someone you can complain to, you might want to complain that your therapist is disrespecting your religious beliefs and you would like either a new therapist or for them to cut it the fuck out. How well this will work probably depends on where you live; it’ll work better in San Francisco than in Alabama.
If not, think about what you want from therapy. If you want, say, treatment for your insomnia, just say whatever the therapist wants to hear and move on to what you want therapy for (“yeah, I’ve been really enjoying going to church. No problems at all. Now, about that sleep hygiene–“). If you want treatment for (say) being really lonely all the time, and your therapist refuses to consider ways of helping you other than “church! if it doesn’t work, MORE church!”, then quit; you have better things to do with the time and energy you’re spending going to therapy. If you can’t quit because something important (medication, disability check, accommodations) is dependent on going to therapy, then say whatever gets you through the therapy session. Either way, seek real help somewhere else– maybe a CBT book, maybe lifestyle interventions, maybe a free mindfulness class, maybe a wise friend, whatever works for you.
If you are stuck with her, then she is stuck with you. Any time she mentions religion, make an argument for Atheism, and be sure to phrase it in the most confrontational (but formally polite) way you can think of: basically imply that theists are idiots. Chances are that she will eventually be so offended that she will never bring the topic up again.
But, actually, you should probably not even bother: your therapist is clearly incompetent, either quit, or if you have to sit there for some other reason, say whatever you have to and do not care.
This suggestion goes back to William James and CG Jung, so it’s hardly fringe. I don’t think there are peer-reviewed studies on it because it’s hard and thus hard to get a credible sample size (and even then, the replication crisis). The aforesaid psychologists had anecdotal evidence that it works, though; e.g. Jung told a severe alcoholic “At this point only God can cure you” and he founded Alcoholics Anonymous after he managed to get born again.
Sounds pushy, and I’d definitely be very wary if the therapist followed up with “and so why not come along to my church this Sunday, check it out?”
On the other hand, some deeply-held beliefs may be holding someone back (if they need to be in therapy) and that requires chipping away (or blasting with dynamite) in order to make progress.
It’s hard to say, since I know myself I cling to certain beliefs and attitudes and am highly resistant to change, even though change is exactly what needs to happen if I were ever to move on from where I’m stuck.
But it does depend if it’s a suggestion along the lines of “have you considered religion as a social support, maybe going along to a local church in order to find a community, don’t bother about that whole ‘believing in God’ thing, that’s not the point here” rather than “you need to be converted and repent your sins” type of judgement.
There wasn’t really any of the “come check out my church” to it. Paraphrasing from memory, one bit was like “okay, so if you can’t ‘fake believing’ in God enough to join a church, have you considered at least becoming, um, what’s the word… is it ‘agnostic’? I think that’s it… what is an ‘agnostic,’ anyway?” Followed by me explaining to her what agnosticism was. See, all she knew or remembered was that is was somehow similar to atheism but “less extreme” — and therefore better.
The overall impression I’ve been getting is someone who holds that actually believing in something, caring about capital-t Truth, is foolish, and that one should readily discard and take up “beliefs” like removing or putting on clothing — and that like clothing, one should “put on” whatever beliefs are fashionable at the moment, simply because they are fashionable. Shut off your brain and follow the herd.
Hmmm. I’m hoping this was more along the lines of teasing out what agnosticism meant to you – feigning ignorance so you would explain to her “agnosticism is this, this and this” in order to get a handle on “okay, he can move to this” or “no, he’s really entrenched where he is”.
I wonder if this stems from therapeutic experience – they must see a lot of people with firmly-held beliefs that are wrong or doing them harm, and very resistant to abandoning or changing those beliefs because they’ve invested so much time and energy into them, the beliefs work as an explanation, and if they give those up what are they going to do?
The therapist then has to convince the client that they can loosen their grip on a belief, even give it up, and they can (a) find another one that is better/healthier/truer (b) the world will not come crashing down around their ears if they do this.
But that’s steelmanning on my part, and your therapist may be as you are representing her. My one and only appointment to see a counsellor/therapist went so comically wrong in about every way that I am certainly in no position to have an opinion on therapy as she is spoke!
If by “finding religion” you mean “get acquainted with the central ideas of the Bible” then i’d say that’s perfectly legitimate advice. Specifically,
1. ‘Salvation’, or the voluntary acceptance and transcendence of suffering
2. Sacrifice of the present self for the good of the hypothetical future self
I don’t think either of those would be hard barriers for the intellectually honest atheist, since a lot of what perturbs atheists is about the conduct of major organised religions.
Random thought: The correct answer to the Prisoner’s Dilemma is to ask for a lawyer.
Only works if you both ask for a lawyer.
Just make sure you don’t accidentally ask for a lawyer dog instead.
And have your lawyer sign one of those nifty joint-defense agreements with the other guy’s lawyer – that way you know if he plans to defect.
A couple of months ago (in OT 86.5) I posted asking for career advice. It was requested that I post a follow-up, so here it is.
After thinking through my options and current situation, I decided that the best course of action for me was to make a career change sooner rather than later. I’ve resigned my current position (tenure-track math professor) effective the end of May (when my contract ends) and I’m preparing for a career change, most likely into software engineering. I’m looking for positions with a significant problem-solving component — I want to do something that uses my talents, not just write obvious code that any CS grad could write — but the work doesn’t need to be explicitly mathematical, and I’m under no illusions that I would somehow never end up doing something “boring”.
I’ll be doing a mostly-nationwide job search (just don’t want to be in NYC) beginning very soon, and looking to start work sometime in the summer. (Actually I ended up getting myself into the application process at one company already, but I was originally not intending to apply until January or later when I’d had more time to prepare.) In the meantime, I’ve been working on filling in some skills/knowledge gaps (specifically re: software development tools and best practices, since I never took those sorts of CS classes as a student), and doing coding problems for fun and practice.
Feel free to ask questions, give advice, etc.
PS: I think I’ve gotten myself addicted to Project Euler again — my name there is also universalset. If any of you are fellow Project Euler enthusiasts, let me know and I’ll share my friend code.
I’m curious what made you decide on such a career change? Personally, I’m trying to do more or less the opposite change.
You guys could switch places and make a movie!
There were a number of reasons.
First, I’ll point out that academic jobs are not all of a piece. There’s a huge variety of dysfunction in academia, and my experience is not representative of every position. I was teaching at a small, nonselective school (used to be considered a liberal arts college, but I don’t really think it is anymore). I made the decision coming out of grad school to *not* target primarily research-oriented institutions because, while I enjoy working on hard problems, my grad school experience taught me that publish-or-perish pressure was going to be really bad for my mental health. The selective SLACs didn’t want me (I actually got only one job offer, for my current position; if you are not a superstar, good luck getting a job at the selective SLACs, as everyone seems to want them).
That said, here’s a few of the reasons I made the decision to leave.
1. I wasn’t using my talents. The most advanced class offered at my school is a first-semester course in abstract algebra, which is watered down compared to the similar course I took my very first semester of college. There wasn’t much time for research, and I found that even when I had the opportunity, my heart really wasn’t in it anyway (despite my love of problem-solving).
2. The students weren’t interested in math. Even the math majors (of which there have been very, very few). In my 3.5 years here, I’ve had all of one student who showed actual interest in mathematics beyond getting their homework done. Most math majors report disliking the math classes which consist primarily of proofs rather than calculations. Considering that the whole reason I decided to go this direction was to share my love of math…well…
3. Skills and interest mismatch. I liked teaching/coaching/mentoring more advanced students (e.g. students doing the Putnam exam or the ACM-ICPC when I was in grad school), but engaging a class of students who fundamentally don’t care about math is not something I’m particularly good at (I mean, I’m not bad at it; just not great), and not something I enjoy. Grading and lecture prep is also not my idea of fun. These take up most of my working time.
4. Not nearly enough pay for the work. My salary is about 45k, and I’ve taught an average of 13-14 credit hours per semester, sometimes with four or more different preps. Flexible summers and winter breaks are nice, but I’d much rather work a job I enjoy and get paid for it.
I’m looking at software in particular because I’ve always enjoyed algorithmic thinking and coding in addition to math, and if my experience doing e.g. ICPC in undergrad and similar problems is anything to go by, I’m pretty good at it. And at any rate, nobody is going to pay me to sit around solving fun math problems at my leisure, so looking for the intersection of my talents/interests and where the demand is makes sense.
Since you’re strongly mathematically inclined already, I would highly recommend going into Machine Learning. I’m a 20 year industry veteran, and I am regretting that I let my math chops slide, now that I’m starting to investigate ML myself.
I don’t tend to follow subthreads here (the notification system sucks for it), but you can email me at temujin9@greenfieldguild.com if you want some additional pointers on getting into the field.
With a math PHD, and assuming you have passable coding skill, you should be able to get a good job. By which I mean, 6 figures and interesting.
You could probably make a lot of money in finance, or do some interesting R&D. I think you want something that uses your math background rather than traditional software engineering (which is typically boring anyways); have you considered machine learning?
You should probably be learning R or python if you aren’t already.
I’m looking for positions with a significant problem-solving component — I want to do something that uses my talents, not just write obvious code that any CS grad could write
This mentally translates to me as “I want to be given more responsibility than I have proven I can handle and think I’m better at programming than people who spent years specifically studying that.” Fun jobs are, well, fun, and people will fight for them. Also, I’d be worried about your ability/willingness to do non-challenging code. For example, I recently had to solve a really interesting problem about optimizing paths through geo-located data. I then had to write a basic API and play around with some basic web code and data viz libraries to present it. All that was ‘stuff any CS grad could do’. But it’d be unreasonable and a little arrogant to expect to do the fun part and hand off the monkey work to someone else.
I know you said that you understand there will be some boring parts. But people don’t just hear what you say, they hear how much you say and in what order. Saying, “I really don’t want to do this, really really, but I can if I have to I guess.” is… not a ringing endorsement. And this is especially important for positioning because that’s your weakest point. If you combine what you can’t do well with what you don’t want to do, it can hurt your career. Your boss’s perception you don’t want to do something could blur with the fact you don’t do it well yet and hurt his opinion of you.
I don’t mean this as an attack. Just some advice. Here’s how I would put it: I have a strong mathematical and problem solving background and would like to apply those skills. I’m very eager to learn new skills, or strengthen my weaker skills. But I really want to focus on apply and improving that core math skill set.
With this, I hear “He’s a math guy who wants to stay a math guy while learning what he needs to support that path.” I then think, “Do I need a really mathy guy who is weak as a programmer?” For me personally, I’d think a path into web/mobile optimization, big data, or conventional analysis sections. But different companies have different needs.
It’s comments like this that bring to the forefront how far away San Francisco is from New York.
The answer to “Do I need a really mathy guy who is weak as a programmer?” is hedge funds do and will gladly hire monkeys to the boring parts.
Finance is the obvious answer here. Machine learning is the only thing that competes compensation-wise, but: 1) that ultra high level of compensation has to do with temporary shortages rather than shortages due to a limited number of people that could do it no matter what and 2) machine learning has a much higher barrier to entry in terms of what he’d need to do from here. There are quant shops that do on the job training as long as you come in with really strong math skills and some programming skills, AFAIK that doesn’t exist in ML.
Along the lines of my comment below, am I right in thinking that 1) having a lot of documented experience with difficult programming problems, 2) a fancy, documented science education, and 3) actually being someone who could do ML stuff (let’s just stipulate) is basically irrelevant to working in ML right now? Given the baseline skepticism and lots of people trying to pass themselves off as ML types, it’s not even worth raising the issue? The only route there would be to go off and do it unilaterally for a couple years and then maybe that might be helpful?
[I assume it’s obvious that this person also being a world expert on the subject of intentional action would also be entirely irrelevant?]
I’m not as familiar with the ML side of things as I’m sure others on here are. (See NYC vs SF.) That said my impression is that:
There are people being hired right now to do ML work that don’t have a proven track record, just because there is such a shortage that there have to be. But the kind of people sparking bidding wars are those that either: (better) have a proven track record of cutting edge ML work or are coming out of top Phd programs.
My sense is that I would complement any project that is trying to make the various ML strategies as parts of some better functioning whole. But I don’t know if anyone is or how I would find out, let alone how I would get in a room with them.
This. However, the OP doesn’t want to be in NYC. I’m not sure how many quant shops or banks exist outside the NYC area that will train you if you come in with strong math skills and not much else. (Lots of banks outside NYC, but they’re usually not the kind that puts such a high premium on raw intelligence in their entry-level quants, or that even hire quants at all.)
For the level of programming competence required – my first job was at a big NYC investment bank, and I think someone who got a good grade in CS 101 from a high-quality school would be just fine in the interviews we gave, assuming they remembered everything. Ditto my second job.
“However, the OP doesn’t want to be in NYC.”
Oops. Somehow missed that. Assuming that includes Greenwich etc. it is a lot of tougher to get into that industry. I know of a few quants in far flung corners of the country, but they didn’t start there.
Now that I think about it, I think Boston is the best bet for starting in quant finance outside of NYC – there are lots of asset management jobs there in particular. State Street and Fidelity and such are willing to hire math PhDs. But the pay is significantly worse than in NYC and my impression is that the jobs are less interesting on average (perhaps less demanding, too).
I can see how that line might come off as arrogant, and so I obviously wouldn’t say it that way when interviewing. But mostly this comment confuses me, and the only thing I can think of is that we have really, really different reference classes for “any CS grad” and what they can do.
Obviously I wouldn’t presume to be a better programmer than any of my peers who graduated with CS degrees from my Alma Mater or a similar institution. (They obviously have a major head start and I suspect it will take me years to catch up.) But there are something like 50,000 new CS grads every year in the US. My current institution graduates students who could barely pass an elementary data structures and algorithms course (and that “pass” is… sometimes generous).
Let me express my confusion in this way: Google (to take one example among many) is famously selective about who they hire. They pay large amounts of money to find and keep the most talented people — and this doesn’t mean just the most experienced people; they hire people straight from undergrad, too. Unless they are behaving extremely irrationally, this means that they expect that most people with CS degrees can’t do most of the work. Otherwise, they’d just hire the really good people for the hard stuff, and pay half as much or less to hire generic-CS-grad to do the easy stuff.
On the other hand, there are companies who will hire generic-CS-grads who can only write code that’s exactly the same as code they’ve seen before. This is the kind of job I want to avoid.
I don’t have any objections to writing code that’s not solving a novel problem. I don’t even have objections to writing obvious code. Even when solving a novel problem, some of the code is going to be the obvious stuff, after all! (I mean, that’s pretty much exactly your example.) I just don’t want to only write obvious code.
Companies like Google take a longer view, preferring newbies who have the potential to grow into more senior positions. The idea is to grow an intellectual ecosystem, rather than just focus on “getting the work done”. This may be more expensive in the short term but is arguably cheaper in the long term, and Google has enough boatloads of money that they can afford to take the long view.
(At a company all-hands many years ago, an engineer asked Eric Schmidt, then the CEO, what was the next big opportunity Google would explore. Schmidt replied, “I don’t know — you’re supposed to tell me that!”)
The point is that the actual coding work done by new grads at Google is not necessarily so profoundly challenging — but they want to hire people who (a) can, or soon will be able to, do much more, and (b) are motivated enough by big challenges that they take pleasure and pride in all the grunge work that goes along with such challenges, and whose solutions to the big challenges are informed by their knowledge of what the grunge work looks like.
Maybe what’s missing from your story is: What makes you think you can write even generic-CS-grad-quality code? Note that I’m not saying you can’t, just that you didn’t say much to address that question. A PhD and academic experience in math isn’t a convincing answer — but if you have an answer, and add the math background to it, the result might well convince a place like Google to see you as the right kind of newbie. But you’re not going to get a job as a high-level system architect right out of the box, and if you expect your math credentials to give you that, then you’re the wrong kind of newbie.
That said, I expect Erusian and I are unfairly hammering you for a tone that you’re projecting here among friends but that you would be savvy enough to modulate at an interview.
This is certainly part of it. But apparently I’m communicating poorly if I’m generating the impression that I think
is at all a reasonable outcome. Not only would I not expect this to happen, I don’t think it would be appropriate! I know darned well that I’m not, currently, an expert software developer — indeed, I’m not, currently, anything other than a rank beginner at software development. I expect to have to “put in the time” for that to change. (I’m currently working through some MIT OpenCourseWare to get started on that.)
What I’m saying I have that the average CS grad doesn’t is problem-solving ability. (And yes, I don’t just mean being able to solve math problems; I was on a high-performing ICPC team in college and have done a bunch of programming problems in a similar vein.) Clearly it’s rather gauche to say something like this at an interview, but most people are pretty hopeless at thinking through problems and doing anything more complex than following a recipe, and this unfortunately seems to go for many people with CS degrees and programming jobs too. My point about wanting to use my talents is that I don’t want the kind of job where this is entirely sufficient.
Do I know you?
Yes. (This nym is already connected to my real-life identity, so just as a fig leaf to keep it from showing up in searches: Oevna Evpr.)
One issue that has been discussed here before but that you may not yet have encountered is that there is a striking baseline skepticism about programming skills in hiring. The people who interview you will act as if they are screening for uselessness, with a presumption that you may well be useless. Your resume will help to establish your supposed skills match, but won’t help much otherwise.
What works most effectively against this is “networking”. But much of the networking will occur in an epistemic vacuum. People you have met but have never worked with you will attest to this or that skill.
You would be astonished how many people I interview for supposedly senior positions can’t code.
Or maybe you wouldn’t. Point is there’s a lot of useless people.
Sure. But the result for the programmer is nevertheless either constant skepticism or ascending a networking ladder that has little to do with one’s skills.
In other fields you can have done things in the past such that even people who weren’t there will assume you are skilled absent further evidence. So the attitude can be both warranted and very depressing to those subject to it.
Can I ask you to clarify what you mean by “can’t code”? I’ve read about the FizzBuzz thing, but honestly I still have a hard time believing it, so every time I read this I wonder what the implicit bar for being able to code is. (And do you have a sense for how many of these people are just lying about their experience vs. have done actual jobs while not being able to code?)
I’ve seen people fail FizzBuzz, but not often. But much more often I see people who lack fundamental knowledge of data structures, can’t do basic pointer math (I work in a C++ shop), struggle with fencepost errors, et cetera. 101-level stuff.
Don’t know how many are lying.
I’ve been given the FizzBuzz question. PhD in Computer Science, a decade of industrial experience, Google on my resume, and still, FizzBuzz.
Jesus wept.
On good days I can persuade myself it wasn’t a test of programming skill, but of humility and obedience.
Ok, that’s much less surprising than tons of people failing FizzBuzz. (I would have been astonished at this before my current job, but see above about the skills of some of the CS grads from my institution.)
I’ve interviewed various people, but only one with a CS degree. He was a recent graduate, and listed Python on his resume as his preferred language. I gave him a FizzBuzz style problem in Python and he failed it.
Thanks for the heads-up, Scott. Somehow I missed the newsletter in my mailbox.
Time to spend some Units of Caring.
Dan Carlin has a new podcast! Hardcore History Addendum only two episodes so far but I quite enjoyed both. He promises this’ll be for shorter, more frequent releases as opposed to the audiobook sized regular show but I remember he said the same for Blitz episodes so I’m taking that with several grains of salt.
I’ve found I have the same problem. Writing a cut-down version of your regular output is really, really hard. If you’re forced to be dramatically shorter, it can work, but I can totally understand why “twice the frequency, half the length” is usually an abysmal failure.
Thanks for the tip! Hadn’t heard about this project and I can’t seem to find it linked anywhere on his website…
Yeah I just happened to see it on twitter the other day. He said he’d announce it’s existence on the main feed after the next giant show drops ‘real soon’.
I seem to recall a SSC reader or SSC-adjacent individual who was running a blog which was providing a Google Maps tour of the Pan-American highway, starting in Barrow. Does anyone else recall this blog or have a link? I can’t seem to find it on Google.
Just as a reminder, the former Barrow, Alaska has been officially renamed Utqiaġvik.
Calling the big mountain “Denali” is fine, but calling “Barrow” something I can neither pronounce nor spell nor even type isn’t going to cut it. I will reach back into my Philadelphia roots (Philadelphians never respect the new name for things, except “Kelly Drive”) and continue to call it “Barrow”.
I had a bit of free time in work this morning, so I made a silly comic inspired by the last section of “Contra Grant on Exaggerated Differences”. Hope it’s good for a giggle.
Silly comic
Swap top right and bottom left, and you pretty much have the political compass.
Anyone familiar with the Mozilla “looking glass” add-on debacle and wants to argue for why this is not the final straw and a reason to want to see Mozilla razed to the ground or at the very least have its front entrance decorated with the (figuratively people, figuratively) spiked heads of its current C-team and board ?
Alternatively: how likely is it that whoever made/approved this decision within Mozilla was [un]wittingly bent on sabotaging the organization ?
Some preemptive points to avoid rehashes from everywhere else:
Yes all other major browsers are arguably worse in terms of ongoing privacy threat (though afaik none has gone so egregiously full-retard so as to push unrelated partnerships tie-ins – hence the suspicion of management-level sabotage). But this is the one that got its traction by convincing the users that this is basically a textbook example of the kind of thing users would need not worry about it doing.
Yes the engineers working on the browser itself are not primarily at fault here*, the whole project can and should be de-mozified and move to a a vehicle ideally not controlled by self-serving money-and-status-poisoned sociopaths.
It also appears they are a not-too-influential minority in an organization that owes its existence almost single-handedly to the product they produce for bellow-market compensation (some are volunteers ffs !).
* The existence of a mechanism to silently push add-ons is still on them.
Razed to the ground? Let’s assume the worst: even if you accept that the debacle was caused by sabotage, that still leaves a decent chunk of Mozilla’s activity that arguable has positive effects on the world in terms of privacy and open source development.
The question is this: what action is more likely to lead to a world where we have more browser diversity and more browser(s) that respect and encourage “privacy etc”. I don’t think a unilaterally “razing Mozilla to the ground” does anything but harden fronts and weaken the sphere in general. However that’s not the same as not adjusting the trust you extend them and doesn’t mean not criticizing them. I do think it is very much necessary to support alternatives and encourage alternative thinking/solutions to the problem, as well as do some deep and non-trivial thinking on the problem of browser’s having to be huge projects nowadays, and the resulting problems that brings.
Razed to the ground as in having the board and management fired, the key asset and source of revenue (Firefox) removed and reformed under its own organization with the narrow mandate and focus of producing a user-aligned browser and a contributor-dominated control structure more akin to existing open source governance models (which are not perfect by any means but would probably be strictly better than the current situation).
Also such organization could be forced into actual transparency unlike the current foundation-corporation hack.
That I would agree with, given my perspective of things, as it wouldn’t simply “destroy” the effort that is behind Firefox as a whole, which I thought “raze” might imply. The problem of Firefox ignoring user input wrt. design decisions has come up enough to warrant concern before.
The raze was for Mozilla (org, corp), not Firefox (contributors, code). I know it’s a very non-trivial distinction but I believe it can be made non the less.
Basically the “raze” scenario sees Firefox leaving Mozilla (or more likely getting forked because trademark or whatever) and the “spikes” scenario sees Mozilla getting taken over by people committed to its stated purpose, ridding itself of fundamental conflicts of interests, aligning its interest with those of its users and keeping Firefox while maintaining its “philanthropic” image fwiw – frankly I don’t see it happening but would be happy to be proven wrong.
I read the discussion on Hacker News up to a point where it was mentioned that enabling the alarming behavior required manually flipping a particular about:config flag. After that I dismissed the whole thing, figuring that most of it is histrionics of people addicted to outrage culture. Do you think that was uncharitable of me?
I mean, I can certainly see how this shouldn’t have been pushed to all users even in a default-disabled state, how it’s tacky, how some people turn such flags on as a matter of principled desire to beta-test stuff or whatever, and shouldn’t have been surprised by the behavior… but all of that taken together shouldn’t amount to *that* much outrage. And the fact that the discussion-starting items didn’t mention this, most important, fact about the extension, and I needed to go 2-3 levels deep into the discussion to see this patiently explained several times by the Mozilla engineer, told me that this was about the social media outrage circus much more than the underlying bad decision by Mozilla. Razed to the ground? Spiked heads? Ew.
There are two issues here – the first is that Mozilla finds it ethically acceptable to even have a way to silently push add-ons to users and the other is how they chose to make use of this ability.
I don’t think most people who are outraged by it missed the fact that the extension was inert by default but that’s a very small mitigating factor here, any more than a ransomware that only triggers if it determines the computer on which it runs to belong to a sufficiently high-value target would be mitigated by it – the same mindset that saw no problem with creating and pushing this extension in the first place could have reasonably decided to automatically activate it for machines satisfying a certain demographic criteria – this isn’t an outlandish concern, this is the modus operandi of entire industries on the internet concerned with “monetization” of downloaded software and is the opposite of the side Mozilla spent their efforts positioning itself in public’s perception – So yeah, outrage.
Figuratively, do not raze or spike anything or anyone.
It’s good that the addon was inert by default.
The problem is that the addon was installed without consent using an opt-out mechanism meant for testing new features (SHIELD studies) while the addon is basically an ad. This creates a situation where you cannot trust that the service that was used won’t be abused in the future for other similar purposes. It also raises the question of why there is an opt-out service allowing remote installs of addons in the first place in a browser that labels itself as promoting the opposite in terms of this kind of behavior.
Using the SHIELD studies service for pushing a commercial/ad addon is reminiscent of HP using their security updates channel to push DRM to their printers. If they do that once, you’re not going to trust that mechanism anymore.
I guess the negative reactions to this were amplified by the cliqz drama that recently caused them a bit of bad press in germany specifically and the community in general.
I’m with Anatoly.
It is a bad idea to ship a tacky advertising tie-in? I suppose so. But the level of outrage here seems completely disproportionate.
All the outrage seems to be speculative: sure, a completely inert extension might not be so bad, but what if Mozilla decided to push something malevolent? That’s silly. If you are afraid that Mozilla can push updates to Firefox, you haven’t been paying attention. Firefox pushes bug fixes and new features in auto-updates all the time, and nobody finds that concerning. You can turn it off, if you like.
Firefox has a bunch of Easter eggs. Would people be calling for heads on spikes if a Firefox auto-update included new Easter eggs? How is that any different from this case, except for the fact that this Easter egg is a TV tie-in?
There is a difference between automatically updating existing functionality, adding new but related features and clandestinely installing a new unrelated component because your CMO buddied up with some studio exec, in particular updates can be configured to “ask first” can be reviewed for contents and audited retroactively.
There is already a highly inadequate norm of what a vendor can change via an update without warning – non-optional functionality changes bundled with security patches etc. and once again if there is someone I could expect not to pull this kind of shit its the vendor whose existence is largely justified by being the one that can be expected not to pull this kind of shit.
There was a brief discussion about how CISOs and other organizational security professionals should react to this and I really don’t have a good case against them blanket-blocking everything Mozilla related if Mozilla maintains the “it was just a joke that got out of hand” attitude without owning up to the level of trust breached here.
If you really don’t see the qualitative difference between those easter eggs and the looking glass addon I guess I will not be able to convince you there is one.
No, seriously, explain it to me. If you have to puff out your chest and posture about the obvious qualitative difference, it is not a good sign for the quality of your argument.
Is it because they shipped it as an extension? Logically, you should be much more concerned about code that is invisibly included in the browser itself than about a plugin that shows up in your list of extensions: extensions are less powerful and easier to find.
Is it because Mozilla was paid for it? Because that’s not actually true.
I like this take, from a Mozilla employee:
Fine, it’s about understanding and preserving trust boundaries and expectations – afaik none of those easter eggs are doing anything that could reasonably increase the security risk to my system, data and myself (If for example one these phones home to Mozilla registering that it was activated while telemetry is turned off that is already totally not ok).
In this case my trust and expectation in Mozilla was to not have any extensions I did not expressly install as well as not to have my computer and attention utilized for the benefit of any third party (or even Mozilla itself for that matter)
Uh… wat ? How is something that runs inside firefox can promote firefox to people who are not running firefox ?
Or did they think that hearing about firefox on the show would cause people to go download and install firefox but the extra hassle of then opting into this extension will be what turns them off it ?
And why is someone without any knowledge of the matter has to speculatively defend and justify it rather than having the most senior exec behind this explaining what the hell they were thinking as if the trust of their user base depended on it ?
CISO hat on again, vein pulsating – what else is there in Firefox that was snuck past the engineers and kept under wraps more successfully ?
I could readily grant that most if not all people involved in this didn’t think of themselves as doing something sinister, this in a nutshell is the problem. (though the fact that they apparently took care to bypass the ones who would recognize it as sinister kinda puts a dent in that argument)
Okay, but neither was this extension.
Is it possible that Mozilla could push an extension that does those things? Sure. But they haven’t done that — neither as an extension nor as part of the browser proper — so maybe we can all hold our horses until we have an actual sign of wrongdoing. Right now, you should be about as concerned about this as you were when Chrome added code to make the screen rotate when you search for “do a barrel roll”.
The idea, as I understand it, was that the show would drop clues about using Firefox to play an ARG, and the ARG would be extra-immersive because you wouldn’t have to go download a special extension. Are there better ways to do this? Absolutely. Is this a sinister sign of the end of the world? Nope.
This is becoming circular which is why I said that unless you recognize the difference in conformance to expectations and trust between those easter eggs and the looking glass addon you are unlikely to be convinced – If these were not expectations or trust that you had in place they weren’t violated for you.
If it does that when I search for it on http://www.google.com (as opposed to the address/search bar) then
this is not as rhetorical an analogy as you probably meant it to be, but the thing is I know that
google is using chrome as part of a strategy to blur the line between the “web” and the “computer” and is taking liberties with the systems it is installed on that I prefer for it not to have – this is why I was using Firefox in the first place, this is the premise underlying user’s good will towards Firefox and a key reason their chairman gets to take home over 1M USD a year from the half a billion or so Mozilla gets paid for… just setting the default search provider… right ?
Except that for the people downloading and installing ff just for this the marginal immersiveness is near zero and for the people already using ff… well you see.
The point is that while the incompetence/malice balance here can be debated the end result as far as trust in the organization is pretty bleak and is compounded by them trying to downplay the severity of this incident.
For the record, Mozilla has released an official statement.
So it did. This HN thread pretty much covers all the angles so not much to add.
Hope the review and post-mortem will address some of the underlying issues but the fact that this is not coming from either the chairman or the ceo indicates that this is still not being taken at the expected level of concern.
When people propose that men and women have brains that are just different, and maybe that’s why there aren’t more females in tech, I have a hard time deciding if I really am an atypical female, or if they’re making bad or biased assumptions.
I’m 30 years old. I’m a cisgender, mostly heterosexual female. I’m attracted to guys (less often girls) that are intelligent. Confidence, maybe erring a bit into arrogance, multiplies the effect. I’m sexually submissive, not very vanilla, and have trouble maintaining attraction to someone who isn’t sexually dominant. I share that to make a point that when it comes to sexuality, I’m not a particularly atypical female.
I also don’t have any signs that I have a larger than normal amount of testosterone for a female. My parents were very opened minded and my socialization with peers was largely stunted by moving so often that I was the new kid in school nearly every year, in the middle of the school year at that. I was usually a loner. I share that to make a point that I was uniquely outside of a lot of the typical cultural experience. I watched YouTube videos in my 20s to figure out how to put on makeup for the first time.
I also have a computer engineering degree.
I work as a programmer.
I’m an atheist.
On the things-vs-people spectrum, I am firmly on the things side.
I don’t have kids, and I never want kids.
If discrimination has held me back as a female in tech, it has been subtle enough to where I second guess if it happened, or it’s gone on behind closed doors where I can’t see.
But I have been aware of a…general pressure.
Anecdotes:
All the girls in the intro programming class besides me are gone when the next semester starts. I don’t know why? I was usually a loner anyway.
Classmates who ask me to work on group projects with them inevitably ask me on dates. Classmates who get girlfriends stop speaking to me.
I am told at lunch with coworkers that, “We were nervous adding a girl to the team. It could have totally killed the group dynamic. But you’re cool.” I say nothing because I have no idea what response doesn’t hurt my place in the ‘bro group dynamic’.
Male coworkers who, once relaxed, joke about women, and then seem to remember I’m female and say things like “You’re not a real girl though.” They mean it as a compliment. I say nothing. I look at them like they’re morons, and they laugh.
A nagging wonder if the reason my ideas are sometimes argued against until a male coworker backs them is because of gender or something else? Best not to be overly sensitive and bring it up?
Why is this guy I am interviewing for a position not looking at me when he answers a series of questions I ask him? He’s only looking at my male coworker. It’s so blatant that I’m kind of shocked. I am the one who convinces everyone not to hire him. Everyone else thought he knew his shit and would be a good hire. Time goes by, other candidates turn down offers, and we’re dying for talent, so they hire him anyway.
There is a pressure. I carry on by just…carrying on with what I wanted anyway. I am not a champion. I don’t rock the boat. But I’m not blind.
Outside (male programmer) perspective, epistemic status vague:
I would guess you are an atypical female, in the thing-brain thing. Thing-brain seems essential for skilled programming, in a way that it doesn’t for many other jobs. (I suspect this has to do with the relative novelty and massive breadth of the field: it’s more valuable to explore than to ask for existing maps.)
Men in the industry are roughly the same range of shitty-to-okay that they are outside the industry. They also don’t have a lot of counter-signal to learn from, because their industry is dominated by thing-brain people (typically male, and also typically bad at social steering conversations).
If you’re not thing-brained, you’re probably going to wash out, and thus women (less often thing-brained) wash out more frequently. If you can’t (or don’t want to) fit in to the nerd-frat culture that is the default, you will have a much harder time advancing in an industry hyped about “culture fit” in hiring. The combination of those two seems to explain the bad behavior you observe (which I’ve seen, in group conversations with female colleagues) and the gender imbalance shown in statistics, without resorting to claims of exceptionally high sexism in nerds.
On an initial gut level, your reply makes a lot of sense and gives me a nice feeling of closure/understanding.
>He’s only looking at my male coworker. It’s so blatant that I’m kind of shocked. I am the one who convinces everyone not to hire him.
Good job. Real programmers actually avoid eye contact and just mumble stuff.
He did not avoid eye contact, he just avoided looking at me, or even in my direction, over my head, or at the table in front of me. He made eye contact with my male coworker while answering my questions. He also did not display any signs of general nervousness and was very laid back.
>He also did not display any signs of general nervousness and was very laid back.
totally not a legit coder
I think maintain might jokingly be saying that you were correct to argue to not hire the candidate because he was looking at your colleague when he should have been looking at his shoes.
Hi, 30 year-old female, not vanilla. I am more people-oriented than you (not a programmer, math was my hardest subject in school), but have an Aspergers diagnosis from the DSM-IV era.
I do not believe your first anecdote is sexism. You probably need a certain brain structure to maintain the programmer worldview. The rest of your anecdotes are quite sexist. Those behaviors sound pretty hurtful; is that correct? It’s hard to say how much this pressure/structure has held back your career, but a woman is more than a career.
I actually wonder if something is off because I’m not hurt by these things. I don’t even know if I should call them sexism or not. I’m just waving at these anecdotes as me noticing something gender related is going on.
Well if you’re not hurt by these things, they’re less of a big deal. But for sure something gender-related is going on in your field.
Not sure what you’re really asking. But sure, something gender is going on, always, everywhere, because that is how nature and evolution work. I think you are right not to overinterpret these things as sexism or hostility, because men can often be thoughtless and tactless, but rarely misogynist. IM(middle aged, straight, male)O.
If things don’t bother you, I wouldn’t make a fuss. If they do, you can (and probably should) respond in some way. I would try to do so in a non-threatening way (accusations of sexism or harassment tend to be social WMDs these days, so things can probably escalate quickly). Just ask the guy who says you’re not a “real girl” what he means by that, or if you’re prefer, remind him jokingly a couple of times that he’s not a real man, and I think he will take the hint eventually. Explain the thing about the guy not looking at you to your colleague/boss, and if necessary, remind him that your current inclusive and pleasant environment would be at risk if they hire someone who is uncomfortable working with women. You could also have asked him directly in the interview: are you uncomfortable working with women? Why do you look at him when you are talking to me?
It is pretty clear that women have very different ways of dealing with these things (meaning anything from gender jokes, sexualized or romantic attention, adversity), I wouldn’t worry about your reaction being “off”. When something does bother you, make it clear to the person who is responsible.
I mostly agree with your appraisal on which anecdotes are sexism; a couple may have alternative explanations, though.
(translation: blatant speculation follows)
Second half more sexist than the first; the first is likely a consequence of “spending hours in proximity to person of a gender I am attracted to, who has a demonstrated common interest” times “guys have social expectations to ask potential partners out”.
So, sexism-as-societal-force, more than sexism-as-personal-fault, at least in the first case. Second case, if I’m being charitable, is overcompensation for the first case, possibly to avoid jealousy issues.
Charitable interpretation: replace ‘bro’ with ‘romance-free, and therefore hopefully distraction- and drama- free’.
Possible alternative meaning/subtext: it’s not intended as a compliment/insult, but a reassurance: “I’m not going to date you/lump you in with these other women”. Still blatantly sexist, though.
Related to your first anecdote: how many female vs. male coworkers do you have that could do the backing? Having one’s ideas argued against may well be par for the course (depending on the company).
For instance, Joel Spolsky mentions “One of the best things a program manager can add to the software design process is a second opinion as to how things should be designed, hopefully one that is more empathetic to those DOUBLE SUPER UNSMART USERS with their pesky mental feebleness requiring that an application be usable without reading the man page, writing a custom emacs-lisp function, or translating numbers into octal in your head.”
Substitute “argue against” for “second opinion”.
Possibly overcompensation for introspected or socially-warned-against ‘ogling’ tendencies, but yeah, also possibly just dismissive.
Not just “socially” warned against, but explicitly directed in a mandatory company-wide meeting — where the humorless bureaucrat explains that looking at any woman, for any reason, may be construed as harassment. I’ve been through at least one of those meetings at every single company I’ve worked at. The wording varies, but the message is always the same.
Of course, most people take that stuff in stride, recognizing the intimidating language for what it is — simple legalistic ass-covering by the corporate overlords. However, some people are more trusting, and take it seriously. I’ve known at least one person who switched teams when the manager of his team hired a woman, because he was deathly afraid of getting fired for some perceived offence.
Really? I’ve been through a number of mandatory company-wide harassment trainings, and I don’t think any of them went quite that far — though the scope of harassment was always broad and subjective.
HR is an evil institution that favors women. This doesn’t mean anon hasn’t experienced sexism. It would mean she’s experienced male sexism that was rational for the men in question.
@Nornagest:
In my experience, the phrasing was the same in most of those meetings, and it went something like this: “looking at a woman in a way she finds objectionable constitutes harassment”.
@Le Maistre Chat:
I guess that depends on your definition of “sexism”. The word is mutliply-overloaded; it could mean “a prejudice against a specific sex”, “an unwarranted prejudice against a specific sex”, or “prejudice against a gender whose members do not enjoy social privilege”. I’m sure there are many other definitions, too. Anyway, I don’t really care about the word; I was just trying to provide some possible explanations for some of the male behaviors that the OP experienced.
That doesn’t quite gel with “He also did not display any signs of general nervousness and was very laid back.”
@Gobbobobble:
Right, I missed that part earlier, since it was in a separate comment. Still, in this case I’d still lean toward a more charitable explanation. For example, seeming “laid back” at an interview is a skill that job applicants are practically required to cultivate, so maybe this guy hadn’t quite mastered it. Of course, it’s also possible that he was a bona-fide sexist.
FWIW, I’ve only ever met one blatantly sexist job applicant. He performed pretty poorly at the technical portion of the interview, and he must have known it, because he tried to bluster his way through the interview with our female business analyst. Instead, she made him cry.
I’m sexually submissive, not very vanilla, and have trouble maintaining attraction to someone who isn’t sexually dominant. I share that to make a point that when it comes to sexuality, I’m not a particularly atypical female.
?
I mean, I am completely turned off by sexually dominant persons (or those who try to be) and am not at all sexually submissive – that is, were I to be sexually active. I generally react very badly to attempts to dominate me, whether it be by greater authority or whatever even in a non-sexual way (I will respect proper authority and have no problem with hierarchy but do have a big problem with someone just throwing their weight around), so either I am an atypical female – which probably, yes – or I’m not quite understanding what you are saying? Maybe in your particular circumstances being “sexually submissive, non-vanilla, very attracted to a dom/domme personality” is “typical female sexual behaviour” but um – perhaps not everywhere, everyone?
Apart from that – no formal diagnosis but given family background, I have a suspicion I am floating around somewhere on the (old) Asperger’s side of things. Can’t say that I’m necessarily thing-oriented but definitely not people-oriented. From an early age, more interested in “boys'” things than “girls'” things (e.g. aged seven, more or less verbally bullied a male classmate into sharing his comics with me; always preferred reading boys’ comics than girls’ as British girls’ comics were boring – no I’m not interested in stories about orphans, ponies, ballet or boarding schools; this carried over into reading American comics when I could get them; have been a life-long SF fan).
As for the rest of it – that is not necessarily “hey I don’t think I’m not like the other girls but this happened” – that’s the kind of thing that does happen even to “typical” females. You’re probably in a tougher situation since fewer women do go into programming for whatever reasons, and since you have the talent and interest to stick with it, you’ve ended up in a majority male profession.
It’s not just programmers. It’s all majority-male professions (in my admittedly limited experience of such). Yes, guys looking at the male in the room/on the interview panel for the ‘real’ boss/important person to impress. That happens. Yes to all the rest of it, including the “you’re different, you’re not like other girls” and “I don’t want to rock the boat, am I just being over-sensitive here?”
I have read that more females than males are sexually submissive. I think it is interesting that your reaction to that being roughly, “I don’t know about that being typical because that’s not how I am, but maybe” is roughly how I’m struggling to understand the proposition that girl brains just don’t think in ways that lead boys into tech.
Isn’t it much more plausible that males and females have a different distribution of characteristics, including the ones being lumped into girl/boy brains?
Males and females have a different distribution of heights as well, but I am not surprised to observe that there are many women who are taller than I am.
I’m >6 feet tall, and was shocked to recently learn that the WNBA refruits women shorter than that. I thought they’d only recruit from the 99.99th percentile.
That is 99.9th percentile.
They have good fundamentals.
@Mark: Wow, I thought ~1% of women of Northern European descent were at least my height.
I just can’t help being a total outlier.
I’m not being very precise with my wording, but I don’t mean to imply I think there’s no distribution. I originally posted because I was having trouble reconciling views that would mean I am an outlier with views that I’m not and there really is something systemic going on. Pinpointing myself in the distribution helps me know whether to count myself as (weak, but first-hand) evidence one way or the other.
Maybe in your particular circumstances being “sexually submissive, non-vanilla, very attracted to a dom/domme personality” is “typical female sexual behaviour” but um – perhaps not everywhere, everyone?
Sure, not everywhere, everyone, but I grok what she’s saying. It is common for human females to have sexual submission tendencies. Go to a BDSM party in a Blue city and you’ll find that a supermajority of the activity is straight/bi females getting bound and beaten, regardless of the hegemonic feminist and LGBT ideology.
In the modern West, it’s also common for women to socially exert power over men, but I’ve never perceived an erotic subtext to it. Dicking other humans over because you can is not a sin of lust. 😉
From an early age, more interested in “boys’” things than “girls’” things (e.g. aged seven, more or less verbally bullied a male classmate into sharing his comics with me; always preferred reading boys’ comics than girls’ as British girls’ comics were boring – no I’m not interested in stories about orphans, ponies, ballet or boarding schools; this carried over into reading American comics when I could get them; have been a life-long SF fan).
Well-replicated monkey studies have shown that this is normal for females, while the reverse isn’t!
I could go into childhood anecdotes if anyone cares.
I believe most people who are into BDSM are subs, regardless of gender.
Beware! Second-hand anecdotal evidence follows:
In my friend’s experience, males in the BDSM community are reasonably balanced between subs and doms but females are overwhelmingly subs. This is consistent with both your comment and the one you are responding to.
It is common for human females to have sexual submission tendencies.
Depending on what definition and degree of value you ascribe to “submission” then yes, female sexuality involves that. And women have been socially pushed in the direction of submissiveness (a slightly different thing) in sexual and romantic, as well as domestic and public, matters.
Go to a BDSM party in a Blue city and you’ll find that a supermajority of the activity is straight/bi females getting bound and beaten, regardless of the hegemonic feminist and LGBT ideology.
But the “getting bound and beaten” – I would dispute that. Some women? Yes. As well as some men. And naturally, if you’re in a large urban centre then it is going to be relatively more easy to find others who share your interests, and then when you find a group of people who like the same things you do, you are going to spend more time with them, and other like-minded people they in turn introduce you to, and then it becomes “well, practically every person I meet likes kippling, so I’m not atypical in that” and no, you’re not – for that activity in that grouping in that city.
I have never gotten the sexual appeal of beating – from the vanilla “ooh I’ve been naughty, spank me!” to the serious “welts, bruises and even bleeding”. For me “getting hit as a punishment” is, well, “getting hit as a punishment” – it hurts, it’s meant to hurt, and it’s not meant to be fun. So I am not on that wavelength at all. It has little to do with feminism or ideology in my case, merely “No, I do not get this at all, it’s completely unappealing to me, and if anyone tried smacking me about they’d regret it”.
LMC is right on the empirics. Go to that sort of party, and you’ll see a lot more women than men on the receiving end; I’m quite confident of this. Most often identifying as bi in my experience, but this might be the OKCupid style of “bi” that’s more about signaling adventurousness than actual preference. Occasionally straight guys or lesbian women, but less often. Gay guys have their own events and I don’t know how common it is for them.
That doesn’t mean that all women, or even the same ratio, are more on the submissive side in the vanilla world, but I think it is evidence that they’re more likely to be, since kink in this sense is less about true paraphilia and more about finding ritualized ways to tickle the dark and squishy parts of your brain. Though, since we’re talking about the vanilla world now, “on the submissive side” here should not be read in a whips-and-chains sense, but more in the sense that there tend to be active and passive roles in a relationship and you might prefer one to the other.
I wouldn’t dispute that you’re in the majority on not getting kink. But if a woman isn’t vanilla, she’ll probably be a heterosexual or bi sub.
I get that this has nothing to do with feminism or ideology for you; you’re asexual and if you weren’t you’d want to marry a vanilla gentleman. We’re totally on the same wavelength about Christian stuff, even if I can’t pull off being a prude. 🙂
I also want to echo what Nornagest said about dominance/submission not being a paraphilia, but about tickling the parts of our primate brains that are too dark for mainstream society. Most women may be glad that we don’t live in a traditional patriarchal society and not want their husband/guy to dominate them, but I believe it’s part of the human bell curve and so can’t be eradicated by socialization.
For what it’s worth, my limited experience suggests that nerds are more likely to be kinky and women are more likely to be submissive (I said ‘more likely’ not ‘always’), to the point where dominant women can make a living being dominant. So I suspect the OP’s comment is statistically likely as a result of being a nerd and a woman.
As for the kink thing–I suspect that, as you say later, it’s a matter of the primate pathways of dominance and submission (which carry an erotic charge) being exciting but politically incorrect–which adds in the lure of the forbidden. I also suspect a lot of lefty women and men may be able to use the ‘transgressive’ nature as an excuse for playing the old stereotypical roles–being told what to do by your boyfriend is patriarchal, but being into kinky sex is transgressive and hence OK. (I have had feminists confirm this for me in unguarded moments, but that is an n of 5 or so and should not be taken any further than that.)
OK, how about nerds and kink? I suspect that
1. Our literal minds tend to prefer making the role explicit rather than implicit
2. Having explicit rules is nice if you’re not good at reading facial expressions and body language. And negotiating out ahead of time what you are and aren’t allowed to do to each other is easier than having to guess by body language.
3. A lot of the engineering types like to fiddle with the cuffs and ropes, etc.
FWIW, I’m a software engineer, but the kinky mindset is totally alien to me. Logically, I understand that some people enjoy it, but I can’t ever imagine finding it enjoyable myself. I could be an outlier, however.
I’m in the same boat as Bugmaster on this: very nerdy, very un-kinky.
You just noticed?
You are an atypical human being, and a good thing too. Would there were more.
To a first approximation, everybody is atypical.
This article seems to be wasting several pages on simply saying, “When assessing a distribution, make sure to look at the standard deviation as well as the mean”. Am I missing something ?
I would say that the important insight (which I don’t think the person who wrote the article realized) has nothing to do with means vs means + standard deviations. It’s that as you select on more and more traits, the odds a particular individual satisfies your criteria decrease geometrically with the number of traits. This may or may not be an intuitive result, but it’s mathematically simple. If you wish to select x fraction of some distribution for N uncorrelated traits, then the odds someone is in that fraction for all N traits goes as x^N. So the percent of people within 1 SD of the mean for ten traits is about 2%.
You’ll notice in the article, the criteria was much stricter. You can quickly work out by hand without taking any measurements that you’d expect roughly the results Daniels got if the various body measurements are only weakly correlated within humans. He wanted people within the middle 30% of ten measurements. That would imply roughly a fraction .3^10 ~= 6/1,000,000 people would fit this criteria. Unsurprisingly in a sample of only a few thousand people he found no one who fit the criteria. And if you select on three traits, you’d expect about .3^3 ~= .027 i.e. 2.7% of the population to fit this criteria. Daniels found <3.5% so we're doing pretty well there.
So the interesting thing you learn from these measurements perhaps is that human appendage sizes and such aren't super strongly correlated.
I’m honestly not sure how atypical you are, it probably depends on what fraction of the population of women you’re sampling from. You don’t sound unusual for women in tech but that’s a fairly trimmed down sample already.
How out of place would you feel if dropped into the social group of a nursing or public health class?
There’s definitely an IT type. Male or female the people who stay all have a certain feel to them.
Though I also have a fairly restricted sample: I could have favored courses and workplaces that have such a personality type.
I remember one of my male classmates after graduation complaining about where he started working because they were all “match heads”, non-geeky guys who were obsessed with “the match”, whatever match had been on the night before. Despite it being a software house. So I may be inside a cultural bubble even within IT.
I’d probably feel like an alien, but be able to converse fine while internally being bored by the conversation and sort of terrified of letting them realize I was bored.
I agree there seems to be an IT type.
I just wonder if predisposition vs circumstance made me that type.
[Edit/Update]
I actually wonder if more females would go into tech if they didn’t go through some enculturation I missed, and if all this ‘man/woman brains are different’ isn’t people really missing how much our culture is causing woman to have non IT preferences.
I actually wonder if more females would go into tech if they didn’t go through some enculturation I missed, and if all this ‘man/woman brains are different’ isn’t people really missing how much our culture is causing woman to have non IT preferences.
Well, these aren’t mutually exclusive. Brain structure is shaped by enculturation, not just gene expression. Women might go into tech at a 50/50 ratio if we all missed the same enculturation you did. Some anti-feminists will argue that this is stymied by math ability being gendered, but I strongly disagree.
My sister went into nursing but is sort of an IT type. (read, extremely high functioning slightly autistic type) Takes a much harsher view than me and apparently mentally separates her coworkers into “wishy-washy people-types” and “the problem oriented people”.
And is of the belief that almost anyone with the latter mindset is so rare in nursing that they almost automatically end up promoted fairly quickly but are so common in IT that it’s not worth mentioning. She took a look at IT, took a look at nursing and decided she had a competitive advantage in nursing.
It worked out really quite well for her and she now makes a lot more money than I do and shot up the ranks and pay scale at a rate most only dream of.
Regarding the group dynamics, part of it could be due to HR concerns. I (a man) have been a member of a couple of small all-male teams, and in both cases the upper-level management was under a lot of pressure from HR to hire a woman. The immediate managers (as well as regular programmers) were somewhat reluctant do that, however — partially because experienced female programmers are very hard to find, and partially because having a woman on the team was perceived to be somewhat dangerous.
If a programmer gets into a heated argument with a male colleague, they might shake hands the next morning after tempers have cooled off; if a senior programmer corrects a junior male colleague on something, he can be reasonably sure the mistake will be fixed the next day. But if his colleague is female, she could simply go to HR and get him fired for harassment or discrimination, and there’s nothing he can do to stop it. You may argue that this perception is inaccurate, but it does exist; most people have heard or experienced at least one story along these lines.
The problem is exacerbated by the fact that competent female programmers are quite rare (competent programmers are rare already, and female ones multiplicatively so). Unfortunately, this makes female programmers incredibly attractive to their male colleagues. From what I’ve seen, most (though obviously not all) male programmers would never act on this attraction, but it’s difficult to eliminate the underlying feeling. Given that merely looking at a woman could be considered sexual harassment under some HR regimes, this can make people incredibly self-conscious — hence the avoidance of eye contact, etc.
It’s true that men at work being afraid of her because of the power of HR is a plausible model for the sexism she’s experiencing.
“You’re not a real girl” seems beyond the pale, nonetheless.
Well, yes, that is highly offensive… But I’ve known people who would totally say that, and mean it as a compliment. Programmers are not always good at expressing what they mean in socially acceptable human language; if they were, they’d go into management :-/
Heh, point taken.
If you look at the statistics of computing employment in the world, you will see a very interesting trend (not very strong, but you can see it) – the more backwards/poor/third-world/patriarchal a country is, the more women are employed in the field. The more that has been done to further women’s freedom and equality with men, the more stark the differences between men and women are as far as choice of career is involved.
The simplest explanation is that in countries where women are free and rich, they are free to pursue whatever they want to pursue, whereas in poor and backward places, they just pursue what brings in the money, and personal interest is a non-issue. This suggests that male and female interests as far as vocation is concerned are quite a bit different – and that heavily lopsided professions are a sign of progress, not oppression.
I wonder about this. Women have more or less taken over fields like veterinary studies and psychology, which used to be high status, male dominated fields. I think that in addition to high popularity among girls, the popularity of these fields among boys must have declined. Why and how did this happen? What made these fields less attractive to boys all of a sudden? The increased number of women? A perception that a high proportion of women makes the fields less manly? Something else entirely?
I think it’s the same effect. I don’t think either of the examples is particularly “manly”. Sure, some men like those, but given the freedom of choice and sufficient affluence not to care overmuch about how much one earns, most will choose something more interesting.
@Ketil
Those fields seem very people-oriented, which is perfectly consistent with the theory that women were kept out of them in the past by gender discrimination; while that is no longer true now.
Regarding veterinary work, I wonder if there was a marked shift from farm animal rural care toward city cat and dog care, which came with the abandonment of small family farming? The impression I get from James Herriot at mid century, which includes a high percentage of working animals, is quite different from most modern animal care. Meanwhile, are the people prescribing antibiotics for cows and pigs mostly female? I would guess not, but don’t have any data on it.
On the people/things front, it seems likely that dealing with a dog that’s considered a family member and its owners/family is more people, while dealing with a steer that might infect the whole herd and needs to be treated or killed so a farmer’s livelihood isn’t lost is more thing (and is also larger, stronger, and more likely to injure you).
Too bad we can’t make an experiment and see what exactly happens in a parallel universe where you are male but otherwise have the same traits. Because there are multiple options.
I don’t know you personally, so I am just talking completely generally here: Some guys really are sexist, and they simply won’t accept a girl as “one of them”. But also some girls are boring, and the only reason a guy would talk to them is trying to get sex. These are two different situations, but what you described is possible in each of them.
@anon472732
You need to keep in mind that a brain difference between the average man and woman doesn’t mean that every man has a trait more than every woman. Studies show a very large gender differences on the people–things dimension of interests, but that is still perfectly consistent with a substantial minority of women who are quite thing-oriented and men who are quite people-oriented.
I suspect you are atypical, by being in this minority, but it is not a 1% or .1% minority, but substantially larger.
Furthermore, I suspect that people can nurture their thing-oriented or people-oriented side. So most likely, women train themselves to be more people-oriented than they biologically are and vice versa for men, because of peer effects and gender norms. You describe yourself as a loner, including not socializing with fellow girls in the intro programming class, which suggests that you either avoided part of this socialization or even socialized towards being more thing-oriented.
As for your anecdotes, as far as I can observe this, I have not seen any of that, except for a relatively high percentage of the women quickly flunking out (but I talked to one of the women and she never programmed before going to study Computer Science, so she seemed ill-prepared). Of course, I am from a different culture, so perhaps things are a bit different than in America. Also/alternatively, I can see how relatively rare events may be very meaningful to you, yet not very visible to male colleagues.
Also, I want to point out that being in a small minority automatically means that you get a high percentage of shit, simply because the shitty people who target the other gender have only a small group to target, so the nastiness doesn’t dilute in a way it would if the gender ratios were more equal. I have heard a single anecdote of a male nurse who experienced a lot of gendered unpleasantness coming his way, which might be (partially) explained by the same mechanism.
Why is this guy I am interviewing for a position not looking at me when he answers a series of questions I ask him? He’s only looking at my male coworker. It’s so blatant that I’m kind of shocked.
I’m not in programming or a tech field, but I’ve noticed the “if I’m talking to a man and there’s another male in the room the man will look at them and talk at them, not me” thing. If there’s no other male in the room they’ll typically make eye contact with me and talk to me the same way they would a man.
I don’t think it’s a “holding women in lower regard” thing so much as a “men being more comfortable talking to/relating to other men” thing, and it never bothered me that much, but it is definitely a thing I’ve noticed. And if I were actually interviewing someone and they were looking at someone else the whole time, that would definitely seem strange.
It also seems to be a much more common behavior (in my limited experience) among older men.
They know they’ve put their foot in their mouth, and don’t know how to recover. Men, even geeky men, make jokes about women, and we _know_ we’re not supposed to make them around women.
I’ve heard of this, though I’ve never had the misfortune to see it. I’d like to say, sexist or not, that it’d be unlikely he’d be dumb enough to deliberately insult you during a job interview, but unfortunately I’ve run into a few candidates who are that dumb (with respect to non-gender-related things). So I don’t know what’s going through that guy’s head, whether it was insult or over-reaction to sexual harassment training or some sort of actual fear of women, but I think you were right to recommend against hiring him.
I think there’s room for some charity regarding the “you’re not a real girl” comment. I’ve heard other male programmers say something to that extent (back in my youth, that is), and what they usually mean is something like the following:
“Most women treat nerdy men, and especially programmers, as leprous pariahs; in fact, in our society, it is considered taboo for a woman to show interest in programming or to voluntarily converse with a programmer. You, however, have chosen to break this taboo — as evidenced by the fact that I am able to converse with you on even terms, as I would with any other nerdy man. And, as if merely refusing to shun me wasn’t amazing enough, you at least as capable of a programmer as I am, which means that I’m able to talk to you about my life’s passion without having to resort to lengthy introductory explanations ! Truly, you are a wonder and I am glad to have you on my team”.
Well, yeah, it’s possible to hurt a woman’s feelings when what you’re trying to say is “You’re a wonder and I’m glad to have you on my team and also you’re atttactive.”
Sometimes though, this “you’re just one of the guys” attitude nerd girls get can give you a complex, considering nerds skew more literal-minded than neurotypical…
I’ve read again the fun with taxes and I have just realised, that alice is the one who cares, and bob the one who provides 😀 I think some people would roast Scott for gender stereotypes here 😀
I am wondering what people know/think about tardive dysphoria/treatment resistant depression caused by antidepressant use over time. I’ve been taking Wellbutrin for about 6 years, since I was 18. I was extremely depressed and suicidal and couldn’t do anything, and it helped very quickly and significantly. I’d had very bad depressive episodes multiple times before that, and have had only small ones since then. One time I tried stopping the Wellbutrin because my doctor and I were curious about what would happen, and I started to feel depressed and went back on it before anything really bad happened. So my instinct is if it ain’t broke don’t fix it– I’m doing well, it definitely fixes a problem and doesn’t seem to cause any, so why mess with it? It also seems silly to worry about my long term risk of becoming treatment resistant because what’s the point of being responsive to treatment if I don’t treat it? But a few people have told me this is dumb and short sighted, so I thought I would see what people here have to say.
Where can I find a good overview of cryptocurrencies that support smart contracts, preferably with some sort of comparison between them? Also what’s the deal with ERC20 tokens? This stuff is super interesting but I have no idea where to start.
How do you “compensate” for living somewhere where there’s (apparently) no real rationalist community?
I don’t have an answer. I just want to second this question. I live near Louisville, KY and am frankly clueless about how to make rationalist friends without driving for hours to potentially disappointing meetups.
Internet, of course. Reading SSC and LW provides the illusion of a community. And once in a while I meet rationalists who live “not near, but also not too far”, and between the meetups I communicate with some of them online.
And I was trying to popularize rationality at the place where I live, but so far no success.
Except, as studies like this one show, “online social contacts” are not a full substitute for IRL interactions, and can actually increase loneliness.
Americanism: how is this a heresy?
The core issue appears to be that Catholic clergy in the United States were teaching that the Establishment Clause was a good thing, and Pope Leo XIII defined that as a heresy, backed by the concern of French and German bishops that such liberalism would weaken the Church in their countries. But… isn’t this what the Papacy has taught since Dignitatis humanae was declared in 1965?
AFAIK, DH prohibits forced conversion, rather than endorsing secularism. There’s a difference between “let’s run our affairs without any interference from the Church” and “let’s convert these folks at gunpoint”. If I recall my catechism, and I do, the Church reserves the right to meddle in politics where morality is concerned. I’m going to go out on a limb that you can have an official state religion, and simultaneously not force subjects to be part of that religion.
OK, that makes sense. I was under the impression that DH had declared separation of church and state part of the Natural Law or something, so like Spain was in error for being a confessional state after 1965.
No question that the Church reserves the right to meddle in politics over morals. She would say, for example, that the secular arm banning abortion is a matter of natural rights, not discriminating in favor of a religion.
Actually, squaring Dignitatis Humanae with previous documents like Mirari Vos and the Syllabus Errorum is not an easy task. Many Catholic theologians will simply take the position that DH is a reversal of previous teachings on religious liberty, not a kind of development or refinement. (This is always the first part of a syllogism. Second part is, therefore the Church can and inevitably will reverse her teaching on pet issue X.) For Catholics who, on the other hand, maintain that the various statements in Mirari Vos and the Syllabus Errorum are doctrinal, and that DH cannot reverse said teachings, a good deal of work is done interpreting them in line with one another. Thomas Pink attempts one such interpretation.
Given that V2 explicitly avoided defining any new doctrine (as Paul VI, JPII and Benedict XVI all said at various times), wouldn’t it be easier to just say that DH is trumped by Mirari Vos and the Syllabus and therefore doesn’t have any force?
That’s possible too (and yeah, I should have mentioned that possibility), but that just assumes the interpretation of DH in conflict with Mirari Vos and the Syllabus. I see that as something of a nuclear option, personally—it’s possible, but we should avoid ignoring a pastoral document, and a more recent one at that, if we can help it.
Via Marginal Revolution: Quillette
against romanticizing hunter-gatherers.
I’m definitely not as bothered by infant mortality as I think they expect me to be, but the other points–violence, sexism, inequality–seem well taken. Seems to me to establish fairly well that hunter-gatherer bands are not the ideal human society, but rather just another flawed system we’ve tried, though still one with some promising characteristics.
Also, as someone quite skeptical of the sexual-progressivism-leads-to-sexual-inequality arguments, I feel compelled to admit that the reproductive inequality observations require an update in their favor. Does make me wonder about the exact distribution and what the qualitative experiences of the people involved are like.
Not all infanticide is equal– e.g. the 16th century Coahuiltecans of Texas killed infants by burying them alive. Which, by the way, is probably a better way to go than how the Greeks did it, with staking them to the ground, but you’re still likely to get in a lot more trouble from certain quarters by talking about the former than the latter.
For some reason hunter-gatherer tribes doesn’t sound to me like a system one “tries.” It doesn’t seem analogous to something like democracy or progressivism.
As far as I can tell, the Rationalist ™ community enforces certain tropes that society at large does not, e.g. endorsement of cryonics, unquestionable many-worlds interpretation of quantum theory, the superiority of polyamory, AI risk as an immediate and dire threat; and, of course, the superiority of the hunter-gatherer lifestyle. If one were to act uncharitably, one might say that such beliefs are similar in nature to e.g. somewhat outlandish beliefs held by major world religions: they are supposed to be deliberately irrational, in order to provide group cohesion, signaling, and a sense of unique identity.
A more charitable interpretation of the hunter-gatherer belief might be that rationalists hold different values than people such as myself, and thus the word “happiness” means something different to them than it does to me. Despite their fascination with modern science and technology (which would be impossible in a hunter-gatherer society), they maintain that “ignorance is bliss”.
A hunter-gatherer who spends 30 hours a week collecting berries may never know the intricacies of higher mathematics, or the convenience of world-wide communication; and he may have a much higher chance of dying from technologically preventable causes; but, because he doesn’t know that life can be any different, he can feel truly happy. Meanwhile, despite the fact that the modern man routinely wields a nearly unimaginable amount of power at his fingertips, he has less leisure time and more worries in his life, and thus he feels much less happy. Rationalists would argue that your capabilities don’t really matter, as long as you feel good about your life; by this standard, modern life is truly awful, since each new capability brings with it a new set of worries.
What is your evidence for rationalists advocating the superiority of the hunter-gatherer lifestyle? From what I’ve seen here, the most you can argue is that some people think that humans are biologically not suited for an individualized society, but I don’t see how it follows that they are then luddites who want to go back a hunter-gatherer lifestyle.
Star Wars…?
The real tragedy is that the best adventure of the last 25 years was John Carter. The audience was given a fun, imaginative, coherent feeling movie, and they turned their noses up at it.
Now we get this Star Wars rubbish. It’s alright, but you feel like you have to either turn your brain off completely, or spend half the time making up excuses for the writers. And, there’s just loads of decisions that aren’t cool. Really uncool.
I wish we lived in the John Carter succeeds timeline. In fact, I had a near death experience in 2012, and everything seems to have gone wrong with movies since then. I sometimes wonder if I’m in a coma or something, and my imagination just isn’t up to making interesting stories.
John Carter was a reasonably well-done piece of B-movie schlock on its own merits, but it wasn’t a good adaptation of A Princess of Mars. And I really think it deserves a good one.
(Personally, I’d say The Fifth Element was the best SF adventure movie of the last 25 years. I had high hopes for Valerian as a spiritual successor, but Luc Besson really dropped the ball on casting that one.)
A Princesss of Mars is really good, and it’s frustrating that Disney ended up doing the adaptation and being scared of the words “princess” and “Mars”.
I have an angry canned rant about Valerian
It could have been something great, but instead Luc Besson blew a quarter billion euro on a shitty piece of fan fiction that he wrote in his head when he was 14, that was directly in opposition of the very point of the relationship between Valerian and Laureline.
Well, it’s Luc Besson. I like the guy, but high-budget fanfic concepts (often starring his girlfriend) have kind of been his schtick since the Nineties — even The Fifth Element was about 60% Heavy Metal (or, I guess, Métal Hurlant) pastiche.
Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. This was unfortunately one of the times where it doesn’t.
It took in ~300 million at the box office, it wasn’t that audiences turned their noses up at it, it was that to profit on a film that costs half a billion to make (give or take) it has to appeal to almost everyone.
What decisions do you think the makers of episode VIII made to make it appeal to “almost everyone” that they wouldn’t have done otherwise?
Edit: Ohhhhh, thanks Randy. Question withdrawn.
I don’t think marketing made any relevant changes to the story itself, but probably could’ve affected the execution in little ways. Like the little bird things that got a shot in the trailer but do little to nothing from a story or worldbuilding perspective. They entirely exist to be cute enough to sell toys. Similar with making BB8 a “cuter” R2.
I think bb was referring to John Carter.
Remember, it was originally going to be named “John Carter of Mars”, as it should be, but what studio executives learned from “Mars Needs Moms” failing was that “Mars” was a bad word to put in a movie title.
No love for Mars Attacks!? 😀
Mars Needs Moms was just a shitty movie.
Real quick: What are yall’s thoughts in the Net Neutrality debate (in the US, although outside perspectives are welcome)? My view right now is that repealing the Title II rules seems like it could result in ISPs showing favoritism to established companies like Netflix / Hulu at the expense of their smaller competitors, and that there could be some price gouging in areas with weak competition (which sounds like it’s many places). On the other hand, if I understand correctly we didn’t have any of those Title II rules in place before 2015, and — despite a few examples of shady behavior from ISPs — everyone seemed happy enough with pre-2015 internet service. Other thoughts?
ISPs showing favoritism to Netflix et al. is almost the opposite of what I’d be worried about. On one level, NN is a fight between established content companies like Netflix and Google (think YouTube), whose services use a ton of bandwidth and who want it to stay undifferentiated, and ISPs like Comcast, who want to be able to throttle stuff when they feel like it. The minor streaming services aren’t big enough to matter, and the ISPs have too adversarial a relationship with the content providers to be forming a cartel anytime soon.
(On another level it’s a fight between people who think of Comcast as a public utility and people who think of Comcast as a business, but Netflix has no dog in that fight.)
It was recently pointed out to me that Netflix & Youtube alone make up over 50% of all downstream internet traffic in North America, and they’re only expected to grow.
My possibly-naive-and-incomplete-understanding: From an ISP perspective, it sounds like the “pipes” are going to need some big upgrades in order to handle the rapid growth of online streaming. Someone needs to pay for these upgrades. They can either charge everyone for this, regardless of whether you’re actually one of the people doing all the streaming, or they can charge only the video-streaming companies/customers themselves by making video streaming more expensive than other data. I don’t personally find the latter unfair — if the “cost” of the internet is going up, someone’s going to have to bear it, and charging the people most responsible for that increase is not the worst way to handle the problem.
But (here’s my concern) if ISPs do decide to charge streamers more, it’ll be the big companies like Netflix, YouTube, Hulu who can afford to pay that premium, and the up & coming services I’ve never heard of who can’t. And in countries with weaker laws, there have been big companies who pay ISPs to keep their content in the fast lane while their competitors literally lag behind.
Edit: I guess where we disagree is that I see ISPs throttling content not as an arbitrary way to punish customers & extort money, but as a reasonable reaction to the fact that Netflix’s very existence is throttling all other websites. (Correct me if I misunderstand how bandwidth works, but Netflix taking up over 1/3rd of traffic sounds like something that would slow down all other net usage)
I was trying to be value-neutral in my description; maybe “when they feel like it” was too flippant. I lean slightly toward the NN side, but only slightly: there are legitimate business reasons to want to be able to selectively throttle traffic, and I would be in favor of letting them run their course if we were talking about any other industry. But in this industry, last-mile broadband Internet service is locally often a de-facto monopoly and I’m leery of a regulatory environment that gives a company twice voted the worst in America that much leverage. Breaking down the crony-capitalist arrangements that allow ISPs to maintain local monopoly status would be a much better solution, but it doesn’t seem to be on the table right now.
Whether and how much a service like Netflix affects other traffic is a complex question. The large content services often keep much of their traffic off public fiber as much as they can, although there are situations where “as much as they can” is not very much.
Not to dispute anything else you’re saying (very much agree and have little to add), but EA won that honor several times and BP won it once, by a hair (Bank of America got almost the same number of votes). So, it seems only very slightly unfair to extrapolate from this that Americans in general are more concerned about slow customer service than they are about dooming the planet….
Netflix keeps their content inventory in every CDN they can reasonably pair with. If a Netflix media stream is crossing the core transits directly addressed to your TV set, your ISP has fucked up, and it’s their fault, not Netflix’s.
I have no idea what you just said. I was going off the fact that if you have 30 people streaming video in a building, everyone else’s connection will get slowed, and assuming that this also generalized to a city-wide level. Is this not true / a gross oversimplification?
@mdet
The video has to cross the pipe to your building, because there isn’t already a copy of the video in your building. But there “should” already be a copy of a popular video in your city; it shouldn’t have to cross the world all the way from Netflix headquarters. These logistics are the job of “content delivery networks”.
That said, I’m not sure this changes much. I think most of the costs of the internet are close to the “last mile”, and certainly that is where competition is weakest. And there, Netflix traffic costs as much as anything else to carry.
We didn’t have the Title II rules applied to it, no, but the FCC was enforcing net neutrality by other means. ISPs sued, the courts ruled that indeed said this other authority was not sufficient for what the FCC was doing, so the FCC pulled out Title II. So no the idea that there were no net neutrality rules prior to 2015 is not correct (though the rules were not always quite so explicit), even though the authority for those rules did not come from the use of Title II.
The better question is, why didn’t we need net neutrality rules back in the 90s?
My understanding — and this is based purely on, like, stuff I’ve read on the internet, this may be substantially wrong, corrections appreciated — is that it’s because the ISP market was more competitive back then, obviating the need for explicit regulation since competition would achieve the same thing; and the ISP market was more competitive back then because everyone was on dialup and the Telecom Act of 1996 forced phone companies to lease out their lines, allowing a bunch of small ISPs to spring up, not controlled by the phone companies, because they didn’t actually need to own the physical lines. However, these days everyone’s on broadband, which isn’t covered by the Telecom Act, allowing the very few companies who actually own the physical lines to form a broadband ISP oligopoly (which in many places is a straight-up monopoly and is rarely more than a duopoly).
So net neutrality rules such as Title II are not necessarily the only solution here. However I gather that the “force companies to lease lines” solution has the substantial drawback that it substantially de-incentivizes actually building the lines.
That’s the rough understanding I have, anyway.
9 times out of 10, process is more important than the specific policy. On that basis alone, this was a good decision. The precedent that an agency can simply declare that it has power over a new area instead of running that through the legislature is bad, bad process. I care about that a lot more than I care about the specifics of Net Neutrality, although I’ll admit I’m moderately skeptical of that, too.
I have trouble predicting what the effects of “deregulated” NN will be. Any of the following, or a mix, seem imaginable:
(a) Comcast is able to collect some extra money from customers in markets where they have a near-monopoly via some kind of price discrimination that works better than just selling faster and slower pipes. Although this situation consists of Comcast screwing people and not providing any better service, I think that it actually is still a “Marshall improvement”: the consumer surplus that Comcast captures benefits Comcast shareholders at the expense of Comcast customers (a wash), and some people who didn’t find Internet access worth it before now sign up for the Ultra-Cheap-Only-Five-Websites plan or whatever
(b) Some complicated new kind of collusion arises where existing big internet companies pay for a fast lane, making it harder for new startups to compete and enshrining current market leaders forever. This would presumably be bad. It seems like the wrong companies are for and against NN for this to be the expected equilibrium, but maybe everybody’s wrong.
(c) ISPs make Netflix and Youtube pay for their bandwidth usage. In a competitive equilibrium, this makes internet access cheaper and video streaming services more expensive in a way that makes the market more efficient. In an ISP monopoly situation, maybe this is mostly a transfer of money to the ISPs (but does that hurt efficiency?). In reality, where ISPs have monopolies on some customers, but streaming services have monopolies on some content that customers in competitive markets want, it’s not really clear who has the upper hand in negotiation. Plausibly Netflix pays something less than the full cost of delivering their traffic, and customers in competitive ISP markets see a corresponding decrease in Internet prices, but customers in monopoly markets see their overall costs increase. This is… a mixed bag?
(d) The whole thing is a big nothingburger. The regulations that are being rolled back are pretty recent, and nothing much changed when they went into effect. So maybe the market equilibrium is the same as the regulated one.
(e) Greedy ISPs create serious enough problems for the big content providers that the latter are spurred to finance breaking ISP monopolies. That would be good.
(f) Five or ten or twenty years from now, some new technology or business model doesn’t get crushed by regulations originally intended to enforce NN, or regulatory capture that evolves in the interim. That’s good.
So I guess I see more potential for good than harm overall, though I have low confidence and I do think there’s significant potential for people in monopoly ISP markets to be losers.
And if it turns out that the ISPs do bad things, and bad things happen, great, we can propose legislation for regulation to solve those problems. But the hysteria I’m seeing coming out of reddit and the like does not seem warranted. I’m not in favor of preemptive regulation.
Is there a decent music playing app for Windows, which could act as a replacement for Winamp ?
More specifically, I have a large music library, organized into directories in the filesystem. I’m looking for a program to play these files, with the following features:
* A simple and clean UI (skins are optional though welcome)
* Quicksearch by title/artist/filename
* Continuous play, shuffle, repeat (crossfade optional but welcome)
* Playlist management
* Automatic volume leveling
* MP3 metadata tag management
* Remembers your play queue between app restarts
On the other hand, I absolutely want to avoid the following features:
* Requires an always-on Internet connection
* Uploads all your music to the cloud (especiall since it will then make you pay money for cloud storage)
* Organizes your music for you according to some proprietary algorithm (that promises to be “quick and easy” but never is)
* Shares anything at all on social media
* Contains ads. And yes, music suggestions count as ads.
* Requires you to go through some complex procedure just to play the music files on your hard drive
So yeah, basically I’m looking for Winamp 2.0, and don’t say “K-Jofol” because that’s dead too. Any ideas ?
I use foobar2000 and although I don’t use all the features in your list it seems to have the ones I don’t (e.g. ReplayGain). It doesn’t do anything networky unless you give it a URL (unless it’s querying for album art or something).
Seconding foobar2000. I actually use Linux and I use foobar2000 anyway (by means of Wine; it works really well, actually) because there just doesn’t seem to be anything else like it. I don’t actually know if it does all the things you want because I don’t use it for all those things, but, as with Winamp, there’s likely a plugin that does. Seriously, there’s a lot of plugins.
Thanks, I’m trying it out right now, and it seems to be working pretty well.
As it seems lately like all prominent men in the world engage in inappropriate sexual behavior, a question arises for me:
It’s clear that people with certain personality characteristics tend to achieve leadership positions of authority. Among those personality characteristics, besides competence and intelligence are: high energy, extroverted, confident, high risk tolerance, etc. etc.
If you had a Venn diagram of people with the above characteristics and people who are likely to engage in unwanted or overly aggressive sexual behavior, it seems likely to me there is a pretty big overlap, especially considering that women tend to be attracted to authority and all humans tend to defer to authority, which the above traits are more likely to get you (and being given authority likely increases confidence further), exacerbating the problem.
Clearly people with the above traits contribute a lot to society when they are inventing things, taking risks to pour themselves into entrepreneurial ventures, etc. etc. But that also doesn’t excuse other bad behavior on their part.
What I’m getting at, though, is what if there is a causal, if not necessarily unavoidable (?), rather than incidental connection between powerful men and sexual harassment? Is there a way to avoid this without filling all positions of authority with passive, low-confidence people? Without overshooting the mark in educating the confidence-lacking, non-risk-taking, passive men?
Well, yeah, Dark Triad gonna be dark.
Not only is the answer to that no, there’s no way to avoid it at all; leaders gotta have leadership.
No again; the Dark Triad guys aren’t gong to take the fall if they can avoid it, so they are going to do the best they can to dump the heat on others. And they can do pretty good, most of the time.
Mike Pence isn’t raping anyone.
Therefore, fill all leadership roles with the devoutly religious. If a man does not believe that, no matter how high he rises, there is a higher authority who will send him to literal Hell for violating the rules, and that this authority will know about all such violations, he is not fit to hold authority himself.
(Note: I have no solution for the Dark Triads learn to fake piety.)
A common argument is that you should hire more women for positions of power, since presumably they don’t do this sort of thing.
Might you create other problems? I imagine so or other civilizations would have done it more often. But I don’t know which ones.
That seems like an unjustifiably optimistic opinion about human nature. I suspect the underrepresentation of female harassers is simply because there weren’t a lot of female bosses thirty years ago.
@Ozy Frantz
The pervasive assumption in most cultures is that women on average prefer to take a passive role in sexual courtship. There are very good reasons to think that this is both true, and deeply rooted in biology.
It seems very likely that women are much less likely to harass, and men are much less likely to mind if they do.
That ignores the market distortion effects of harassment though. The male student who doesn’t mind his female teacher’s sexual advances gets better grades, a worse education, and an unfair advantage over his classmates.
It’s interesting that this deeply rooted truth of sexual biology is literally less than a hundred years old in our culture:
Even if men initiating were deeply rooted in biology even among the sort of women who become successful bosses, I am pretty sure that personal assistants can discreetly make it known to the men in question that it is expected that they ask the boss out.
I think most men would mind very much if they were being harassed by the female equivalent of Harvey Weinstein (as opposed to by a young, attractive woman whom they can say ‘no’ to without jeopardizing their career).
I suspect that’s not the only reason, but it probably is a significant reason. Once you filter for women who desire those positions of power and are willing to do what it takes to get them, you’re going to have the harassers concentrated in that group of women (even if there are fewer overall). And you’ll probably end up with other nasty behaviors more common in women then man to make up for any reduction in harassment.
@Null42
They do.
Go back to the days when male-female interactions were more tightly regulated and chaperoned. That wouldn’t eliminate all harassment, but it would significantly reduce the opportunities people have for harassment. Would Harvey Weinstein have been able to get up to half of what he did if all his meetings had been in public places instead of hotel rooms?
Do you have any evidence that this actually reduced harassment, rather than merely reducing reporting of it? Based on rates of out of wedlock pregnancy, as well as biographies and fiction of bygone eras, it doesn’t seem like tight regulation and chaperoning did much to prevent anything, it just meant anything that went on involved people circumventing the regulation, who thus were incentivized not to speak up about it. I certainly think you’re being wildly over-optimistic about the extent to which older social norms would have reduced Weinstein’s ability to pressure people into private meetings.
My very uninformed impression is that Hollywood and Broadway have been infamous for powerful people extorting sexual favors from aspiring actors more-or-less forever–including in the 20s and 30s and 40s, when there was still a fair bit of the older set of rules in place about male/female relations.
Will future historians judge our society’s typical sexual behavior by bodice-ripper romance novels and the plot lines of pornographic videos?
Is that the only kind of fiction you think exists?
Also, yes, you can tell a lot about sexual mores from the plot lines of porn. (See the debate in classics about whether the number of women depicted spinning yarn on pornographic vases implies an ancient Greek fetish for yarn-spinning or a tendency for sex workers to have two jobs.)
I sure hope so.
Gak, I’m found out! 😉
Regardless, is there not way more casual sex on TV and in movies than there is in real life?
If so, I’m glad he doesn’t get to rewrite Harry Potter.
Who needs Fifty Shades when we’ve got Prisoner of Azkaban?
Could it be that prominent men, proportionally, engage in much less inappropriate sexual behavior than their much-less-prominent counterparts, but that we hear disproportionately far more about the former? I’m thinking about rape statistics in prisons and in poor black ghettos, which obviously isn’t a perfect metric (because of the white collar people being more likely to get away with crime thing) but at least tells us something.
The uneven reporting makes it really hard to draw a lot of conclusions about whether different kinds of people are doing more/less of the sexual harassment. By definition, we only hear about newsworthy people’s sexual harassment cases–mostly that’s people in showbiz or politics (showbiz for ugly people), with a side order of in-the-public-spotlight businesses (as with Uber’s old CEO). If the purchasing manager at the local plastic factory sexually harasses his receptionist, how on Earth would any of us ever hear about it?
I’m very curious as to the extent to which this happens. I would find it extremely hard to believe this sort of behavior happens in my non-glamorous workplace, but I also had no idea Matt Lauer’s office was a rape dungeon.
My understanding is that for most such accusations, HR and upper management tries to handle things quietly. So some manager at your workplace might have had a couple complaints and been counseled by HR/upper management, and maybe you wouldn’t have heard about it. This probably wouldn’t be the case if we were talking about Harvey Weinstein level misbehavior, though. But even if there’s a lawsuit and eventual settlement, it will probably include some kind of gag clause, so you’d probably hear that there’d been a lawsuit but not many details.
But the kind of behavior we’re seeing in the pervnado is consistent and covered up. I don’t think Matt Lauer got a talkin’ to from HR after the first woman and then was quietly let go after the second.
I would find it very hard to believe my CEO’s secretary screwed him to get her job and is servicing him to keep it. Also she’s like 80 years old.
A question that I’ve been wondering about having to do with the current dating market, which I am decades out of. Have we reached the point in large parts of it where someone, in particular a woman, who is interested in long term relationships but not in casual sex is effectively off the market because all potential partners are on Tinder and uninterested in anyone who isn’t?
Or is there a dual market, both casual sex and traditional courtship, with some people in one market, some in the other, and some in both? I’m thinking not of separated markets in different places or social circles but of two markets in the same social network.
An academic I know who has been studying the norms of American college students told me there was tension between the women who are looking for a long term partner and the women interested in casual sex, with the former viewing the latter as scabs and trying, with limited success, to use social pressure against them. I don’t know how well his observations of one college generalize
I’m in my late 20s and I’ve never tried Tinder etc. and have only met people the old fashioned way. I don’t think this was necessarily similar to traditional courtship though. Other than a relationship that started when I was a decade younger, things either end or become sexual very rapidly (like less than week). I haven’t dated much though, very small sample.
I think dual market might not be a bad description otherwise. I’ve known people who only meet people the old fashioned way through school or work or shared activities, and people who are in both markets. I’m not sure I’ve known anyone who was only on Tinder/Grindr/etc.
FWIW I’m old, so I’m way off the market; but all the younger couples I know have met each other online. Tinder appears to be gaining popularity; but before that, there were online dating sites, forums, and even MMORPGs. The notion of meeting in person is not yet treated as “hopelessly old-fashioned”, but it’s definitely somewhere around “quaint”. As far as I understand, the consensus seems to be that one is supposed to date a bunch of random partners for a while, just to try it out; and if one of those dates leads to something more permanent, great. If not, that’s good too.
I had some experience dating via eHarmony and Match.Com over the past few years. I have zero experience with Tinder and its relatives.
My experience is that the dating market appears to be a dual market. I strongly suspect that internet services which are trying to connect people for long-term relationships can be a big help to people who are looking for those things.
(In my experience, sorting for religious-preference and religious-service-attendance on eHarmony was a good way to filter against people who were pursuing casual sex, and in favor of people who were pursuing long-term relationships. That may not work for people who do not fit that pattern themselves, but there are likely similar methods available to those who are pursuing long-term relationships instead of casual sex.)
I’d agree with the characterization of a dual market, with two big caveats.
The first is that it’s really only a dual market for women. Whether you’re hooking up with girls who are explicitly looking for casual sex or those who want relationships, in my experience they’re looking for exactly the same traits. It’s just about their expectations for how long you’ll be around.
The second is that a lot of women don’t actually understand that there are two markets. They present themselves as fun and casual but then get indignant that the men they attract don’t stick around. There’s a bafflement that men will gladly have sex with “fast” girls but prefer to date “slow” girls.
I think this is mostly confusion about what each sex stereotypically wants. Men stereotypically want easy sex and faithful chaste girlfriends and don’t expect to get both from the same woman. Women stereotypically want tall, well-built, dominant men and want them to stay around. Men who project their own desires on women act like unattractive Nice Guys; women who project their own desires on men turn the sex appeal up to 11 in the hopes that a guy won’t want to leave in the morning.
In my experience it is not true that men don’t stick around after casual sex. They seem to be about as likely to stick around after casual sex as they are after a sexless date. Of course, that means that casual sex is a terrible plan if you really only want to have sex with people you’ve made a commitment to (I am not sure why this wouldn’t be obvious, since that’s basically saying casual sex is a bad plan for people who don’t like casual sex). But it’s a perfectly fine way of finding a marital partner if you happen to enjoy casual sex; it gets you out of the house and meeting single people.
Confounding variables: the less important one is that I’m poly. I suspect this has effects in both directions: while I wouldn’t be surprised if marriage-minded poly men were more likely than most men to also seek out casual sex, polyamory also means that men who are currently in a committed relationship or married aren’t filtered out of your dating pool. The more important one is that, while I have heard legends of men who really really don’t want to marry promiscuous women, I am not entirely sure where I would find such a cryptid and certainly have never had sex with one. I expect that in dating pools with a higher number of men who don’t like sluts the dynamics will be different, and perhaps going slow would be a better strategy.
Venn diagram of them and men into poly women likely shows something considerably less than a total eclipse.
Also, I suspect that that is an unpopular fetish to advertise in San Francisco area.
I’m long since married, but observing friends who are still in the single world (this is in a professional class milieu in Boston) it seems that different dating sites and apps cater to different segments of the market. Tinder is more on the casual sex side; OKCupid seems to straddle the middle; Coffee Meet Bagel was one that my friends who were pursuing a long term partner preferred.
I have a number of friends in marriages or relationships that started online, but I don’t think any of them started on Tinder.
That seems more like how the sites and apps market themselves than how they’re used in practice.
The only difference I noticed between OKC and CMB was that the latter limited how many people you could match with in order to frustrate you into making micro-transactions. The ratio of dates : hookups seemed about the same.
The gimmicks of each site also don’t seem to matter. Your compatibility on OKC doesn’t seem to track actual chemistry: IME it’s more useful to use the answers to specific questions as filters and not even look at the score. And the friends-of-friends feature of CMB is mostly good for creating awkward moments between acquaintances and co-workers while most actual matches are with randos anyway.
This may be a question of where we’re getting our info from. My friends are mostly male, and include a few guys in the vague “up for anything” range and a few others who were pursuing serious commitment with intensity ranging from “pretty serious” to “the all consuming focus of Gollum with his eyes upon the one ring”. Those in the serious commitment category described the sites more or less as I have, though how much that was shaped by the marketing I have no idea.
I will say that even the extreme extroverts among my friends found the online dating experience grating, but women were more likely to find it so unpleasant as to give it up entirely.
I would guess women uninterested in casual sex effectively put themselves in an older dating pool.
In my 20s I would not have dated a woman who wanted commitment before sex, because I wanted sex (and companionship), but not commitment. I think a lot of younger men feel similarly.
Now, in my 30s, I’m married, but if my wife were to leave me, I’d probably be more interested in finding someone to raise a family with than in casual sex.
Collapse, or the large and relatively rapid restructuring of relationships in a network, is when-not-if physics. This physics is called self-organized criticality or critical-state universality. (see Ubiquity by Mark Buchanan)
Human numbers and power have grown exponentially, generating unprecedented environs. Increasingly, we don’t fit the emergent environs we’ve created, and continue to create. We continue to generate relationships that augment the likelihood of critical-state universality.
Here’s a 3 minute read that addresses part of our dilemma.
Passing Natural Selection Tests link text