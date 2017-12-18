Links 12/17: Silent Site, Holy Site

The world’s largest hotel is in Saudi Arabia, hosts 10,000 guests, and looks pretty much how you would expect the world’s largest hotel in Saudi Arabia to look.
Legends of Chinese immigrants in California, unsourced, sometimes a bit implausible. “John the Chinese laundry man was the laughingstock of Weaverville, California. For months he washed the Anglo miners’ clothes and never charged a penny for his services. But a year later one of the miners came across John wearing fine clothes in Sacramento. He had washed enough gold dust out of pants cuffs and shirttails to set himself up for life.”
Common vs. Specific Factors In Psychotherapy – Opening The Black Box. Key quote: “Neither variability in competence nor adherence [to the principles of the therapy involved] was related to patient outcome…extent of training might also not be relevant to outcome.”
Magic cards with @dril quotes as text. EG 1, 2
The size of a nation’s legislature tends to be about the cube root of its population. Also, the US House of Representatives is “one of the world’s most undersized” legislatures.
Sam Altman on the increasingly repressive climate in the Bay Area; makes some of the same points as my article about Kolmogorov complicity, but better, and with more personal experience. Tyler Cowen’s response. Related: GSS survey data shows high IQ predicts “free speech absolutism”.
Related: Heterodox Academy offers OpenMind, “a free, online platform designed to depolarize communities and foster mutual understanding across differences”.
More on the link between autism and transgender, with a few more studies than I’d seen before. Although only 5-10% of autistics have gender dysphoria, up to 25%-50% of transgender people may be autistic.
Late Christmas shopping idea: gravitational distortion placemats.
Contra Turkheimer and others, a new team finds no tendency for environmental influence on intelligence to be stronger in the poor, not even in the United States. [EDIT: Or maybe it doesn’t contradict Turkheimer, just show his results don’t extend to adults]
Also, even though the obvious evo psych explanation for bitter taste is that it’s supposed to warn us of potentially toxic molecules, there’s no real relationship between bitterness and toxicity.
The New I-66 Tolls Offer Great Insight Into Commuter Psychology. Commuters okay with a road being illegal to use (except for certain groups), but angry when it was legal to use but with a very high toll.
People Learned To Survive Disease; We Can Handle Twitter. Interesting take on cultural evolution including a micro-review of new James Scott book.
Some rare good news: the grad student waiver tax will not be in the final tax bill.
This month in the FDA: liberalization of rules on genetic tests like 23andMe (official statement, media summary). Related: probably legal for police to get your DNA from a genetic testing company if you’re a suspect; some good discussion of the exact warrant requirements buried in the Reddit comments. 23andMe has announced they will fight any such requests; unclear what other companies will do.
No, it’s not just your imagination: recent mystery interstellar asteroid Oumuamuamuamuamuamuamua does look kind of like a spaceship. Some good discussion in the comments here. And Robin Hanson on what it might teach us about interstellar space.
Venus only has one earthquake every hundred million years or so, but it’s a doozy.
Was James K. Polk the greatest US president? And Garrett Jones on which US president made the largest positive contribution to global income (hint: it’s James K. Polk)
The 100 most-discussed scientific papers of the year. A combination of health-relevant, politics-relevant, clickbaity, and groundbreaking new science. My girlfriend is lead author of #16.
The latest thing AI is outperforming humans at, this time very close to my heart: fantasy cartography. Example here. H/T Gwern.
Related, though you’ve probably seen it already: DeepMind has made an AI that can learn to play at superhuman level in various games including chess, Japanese chess, and Go – after just a few hours of practice.
Related: MIRI’s 2017 fundraiser. For those of you who don’t know, they’re a research institute that looks into the possibility of future AI superintelligence and how to make it safe for humans. I can vouch for them as good people; see also Zvi Mowshowitz’s I Vouch For MIRI.
Percent of people in different countries on who think life is better vs. worse than fifty years ago. More vs. less market freedom seems to be pretty big explanatory variable; being in Latin America doesn’t help.
This article purports to rank all generals and prove that Napoleon was the best. It’s gotten a lot of coverage, but it seems trivially wrong to me – as far as I can tell, it gives each general credit for their win vs. loss record, but doesn’t adjust for number of battles. So a general who fought 30 battles and won 50% would be “better” than a general who fought 10 battles and won 100%. As such, I can’t endorse it – but it’s a cool way of looking at things and I hope someone tries something similar and does it right – which would probably involve starting with a prior that each general is average and treating each battle as a new piece of Bayesian evidence.
We often hear that the amount parents talk to their baby is vital in explaining their development and life outcomes, so Scientific American profiles a South American tribe where parents practically never talk to their babies. But how many people from that tribe get into Ivy League colleges, HUH SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN?
In the IGM poll of economists, which I’ve cited a few times here as a good measure of expert opinion, top economists generally favor repealing Net Neutrality. H/T Buck, who writes that “if you think that repealing net neutrality is clearly bad, I’d love to bet you about it. Betting is a tax on bullshit and I feel like the internet is particularly full of bullshit at the moment; I’d like to do my part to clean it up a little while also hopefully making a little money. I’d love to hear your concrete predictions about how the world will be worse as a result of the repeal of net neutrality. I’m willing to spend at least a thousand dollars betting on this topic.”
Bay Area politicians die as they live: causing delays for local commuters.
Scott, is the “Reddit comments” link regarding genetic testing supposed to link to a particular comment? Right now it just links to the comment thread as a whole with some do-nothing anchor attached.
Edit: Same with your other Reddit comments link, about the asteroid.
Also the James Polk link could probably use some context (or maybe even more context).
I’m all for his goals, but his argument is weak. Viewed through the lens of making your argument about Kolmogorov complicity, it’s a much weaker version of your argument.
To put it simply, you argue that Satoshi, in this example, wouldn’t be able to invent Bitcoin because he would be witch-hunted before he did it. He argues that Satoshi would’ve kept his mind closed on race issues and therefore on other issues, so he never would’ve tried to make Bitcoin. But I think you can easily just check yourself on an issue despite having some opinions on it – even I can, and I’m a Kolmogorov if you ever saw one. That doesn’t stop you from being open to new ideas, as far as I can tell. The entire thing just comes off to me as “meh”.
Oh, and also:
I really don’t see how this doesn’t end up enforcing a monopoly on the market. Having to wait for your video to load is a bitch and a half, and combined with the already-existing natural monopoly structure that exists, there’s almost no way for the leader of the market to be dethroned. It would be better if consumers were simply charged extra, but then they might opt out of that and Netflix / Youtube and co. would prefer that this didn’t happen. Not to mention that it can easily extend to more than just video streaming. Top economists? I’m not impressed.
Why does it enforce a monopoly on the market?
Suppose Comcast is both ISP and distributor of movies. They could give their movie firm an advantage with their ISP customers by charging high prices to their competitors, but why should they? They can get the same rents by charging everyone, themselves included, the price that maximizes their profits. If one of the competitors can do a better job of providing movies, Comcast makes more money, from their charges to that competitor, than it could make as a monopoly provider.
As far as I can tell, all of the arguments really come down to worries about price discrimination. For some reason, people who think income inequality is the world’s biggest problem have never noticed that price discrimination, trying to charge different people different prices for the same good based on how much each customer is willing to pay, tends to reduce inequality.
So far as the standard economic analysis is concerned, price discrimination is ambiguous–it can make the world, on net, either better or worse off. But since one effect is to make being an ISP more profitable, one likely result is more ISPs, hence more competition. And allowing ISPs to charge more for services that are more costly to produce is a pretty unambiguous plus. We don’t want a world where VWs and Teslas have to sell at the same price.
Because they could easily dominate the online movie market and make way more money that way?
I don’t really know how online movie distribution works, but let’s imagine it’s similar to a Youtube video, which I bet it is. If you can deliver the movie 10% faster than the competition – i.e. ensure that buffering never has to happen or happens far less frequently – then any other advantage is not going to be sufficient to overcome that advantage, more or less. Now you dominate all movie sales, everywhere. Maybe selling some internet bandwidth is more lucrative, but I doubt it.
Besides, this isn’t a good example of what I’m talking about anyways. Instead, I’m talking about all ISPs charging extra for fast service, or even just “regular service” which is now fast compared to other services (of video streaming, or whatever data-heavy thing we’re talking about). Under this system, all online movie distributors or video streamers or whatever are now forced to pay a bundle of cash, which they’ll gladly do, unless they can’t because they are too dang small.
They come down to worries about small companies not having the money they need to choose the price they’d want, and as a result those companies getting shafted. I also don’t care much about income inequality and I’m not planning to start, so don’t give me that.
Anyways, here’s the bottom line: if ISPs are willing to charge differently for costlier services, that’s one thing. But if they charge the websites directly and if they charge them not by, say, amount of visits or something like that, then large companies will have a large advantage. That means less competition and less effective competition. It seems like you like competition, so hopefully you don’t like that potential outcome – and that outcome is what concerns me.
This doesn’t really make sense. I’m not going to watch e.g. Wonder Woman (which might be in the Comcast library) over the Walking Dead (in the Netflix library) simply because Wonder Woman buffers less.
Trying to challenge a big ISP who already has their own infrastructure built out is spectacularly expensive and there isn’t even much reward if you successfully drive prices down and there’s a non-trivial chance they can just temporarily drop their prices until you go bankrupt then buy up any infrastructure you built out. After all they have all those other regions where they have effective monopolies to bankroll them.
Trying to muscle in is high cost, high risk and low reward.
Throwing more fistfuls of everyone elses money at them is not going to help that. If anything it’ll just entrench them more.
NN is pretty similar in many ways to monopoly rules in other markets: you don’t get to use a monopoly in one market to take an unfair advantage in another.
Online video services are currently in a good state, low prices, stiff competition etc.
ISP’s that offer other services have already demonstrated a willingness to blackhole, slow or cripple protocols and services that compete with their own with ISP’s slowing competitors video services or trying to block VOIP protocols that compete with their phone services.
It’s not a hypothetical or “why would they”, it’s “they are actually already doing this” where they’ve been allowed. Your hypothetical seems to be heavily contaminated by optimism and you may be missing the optimal strategy of “eating little girls” because you want the nice option to be true.
Which isn’t great for competition. being allowed drop network traffic from their main competitor into a black hole or just degrade service for a large fraction of their customers and being able to do so transparently so their customers aren’t even informed it’s happening and can be mislead to beleive that the competitors service is just buggy or crap…. it’s not terribly appealing.
there’s also an overhead cost and the death of future competition.
Today very little is stopping me from setting up my own streaming service or other high-bandwidth service.
I need a box connected to the net and something to send.
Even as an average guy I could buy or rent enough kit to service a reasonable number of customers with my meager savings and start my own outfit.
that all changes if I need a legal team to negotiate rates with a couple hundred ISP’s. I can no longer treat the network as just, the network, now I need to be part of the chumocracy to get anywhere.
Now there is the possibility that my network provider might simply negotiate peering arrangements for traffic with their trunk provider and once they’ve done that I don’t need to face and negotiation costs! wouldn’t that be ideal! perhaps such a system will grow up! oh wait, that’s exactly the system the big monopolies want to burn down.
once the cancer has been allowed to grow it will be almost impossible to cut out.
I think DavidFriedman’s Argument is fundamentally solid. However I am afraid that the environment in which e.g. video streaming is happening is “too difficult” for humans.
1. There is no way to know how much you will like a movie
2. Humans overvalue trivial inconveniences. Sometimes waiting another 10s for a vastly better movie is too much
3. If you make the wrong choice and watch a worse movie because of a 10s delay YOU WILL NEVER KNOW. There is no chance for learning.
It sounds like a lovely argument. And it’s very hopeful and optimistic.
but when hopeful and optimistic arguments yield predictions counter to real observations in the field it implies that the people making nice sounding predictions are missing something.
We all want nice things to be true but sometimes the optimal strategy that yields the most advantage for an actor isn’t the nice strategy.
Sometimes the optimal strategy isn’t to be a nice competitive actor in the marketplace, sometimes the optimal stratagy is to play unfair, destroy your competitors through means other than fair competition and then jack up the prices to the maximum the market can bear.
Net neutrality predictions contingent on net neutrality stays repealed for at least several years and becomes the new regime, so to speak (no states overriding it, no democrats taking over congress and taking it back)
1. At least one new realm of promising innovative content production (twitch streaming, podcasts, something currently associated with the little guy bootstrapping something rather than needing expensive corporate production) will wither away compared to its current form, because people will be nudged away from “getting addicted” to strange new things that have huge megabyte demands.
2. US ranking will continue showing up in the bottom quartile for internet connection speed average in the developed world and no blitz of infrastructure will make things better all of a sudden. All these libertarian dream plans about “well what about the guy WHO ONLY NEEDS 4 mbps to check email twice a day and wants to get it for $8/month” will amount to naught. People will continue being dissatisfied with payment plans and bundling deals they only grudgingly take (i.e., I don’t think there are market forces wanting to give us a vastly better internet waiting to be released, the best possible world for this repeal is “things stay mostly the same.”)
3. New limits and bounds that don’t make good common sense for the medium of bandwidth will be implemented for the average internet consumer: i.e., data limits making the jump from phone plans to internet wired connections
4. Internet service that isn’t part of what the average 50 year old needs will suffer or degrade: I’m actually not worried about Netflix at all, I think Netflix will be accommodated at the cost of a thousand other things that were once “default” parts of the internet, the same way that once upon a time a little image hosting space, usenet access, etc. was the default for having a broadband ISP account but isn’t anymore
The general ranking guy doesn’t seem to take attack and defense into account, just raw numbers. From what I remember, the historical force ratio for an attacker to overcome a defender is 1.5-6:1, depending how well prepared the defenses are (those numbers are both from memory and possibly not too reliable to begin with, but I still think it’s an important factor). There are probably a lot of nitpicks about his method, which I understand wasn’t meant to be especially rigorous anyway, but this seems like a major one that could have been overcome easily.
The other issue that springs to mind is the naming. I think even if this were a rigorous assessment, the most you could say is “most winningest” not “best.” Imagine a general with crummy politicians who is forced into a war he can’t win, but does his best with brilliant delaying actions (each of which probably classified a defeat), punching well above his weight. Or Vietnam where the US “won” all the major engagements but didn’t accomplish their putative strategic objective.
Re Sam Altman and Bay Area intellectual oppression, Tim Ferriss cited similar reasons for his recent move from San Francisco to Austin. Here’s part of his explanation when asked in a reddit AMA.
“5) Silicon Valley also has an insidious infection that is spreading — a peculiar form of McCarthyism (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McCarthyism) masquerading as liberal open-mindedness. I’m as socially liberal as you get, and I find it nauseating how many topics or dissenting opinions are simply out-of-bounds in Silicon Valley. These days, people with real jobs (unlike me) are risking their careers to even challenge collective delusions in SF. Isn’t this supposed to be where people change the world by challenging the consensus reality? By seeing the hidden realities behind the facades? That’s the whole reason I traveled west and started over in the Bay Area. Now, more and more, I feel like it’s a Russian nesting doll of facades — Washington DC with fewer neck ties, where people openly lie to one another out of fear of losing their jobs or being publicly crucified. It’s weird, unsettling, and, frankly, really dangerous. There’s way too much power here for politeness to be sustainable. If no one feels they can say “Hey, I know it makes everyone uncomfortable, but I think there’s a leak in the fuel rods in this nuclear submarine…” we’re headed for big trouble.”
Austin seems to be becoming the Bay Area Alternative Schelling Point. I wonder if I should start looking into it more, just in case.
If you move here, I promise to organize a “whalecome party” to meet you at the airport with signs bearing terrible puns.
Incidentally, did you know that on that 100 most-discussed papers page, Katja Grace et al. are listed as the authors of “A Solution of the P vs NP Problem”?
(The actual author was Norbert Blum, and no, it wasn’t.)
–Scott Aa.
Serious question, what would it take to move the Bay Area Alternative Schelling Point to New York? Willing to apply non-trivial optimization pressure, perhaps capital.
Reduce the housing costs.
It couldn’t hurt! Also I know this guy there who is always having get togethers with fun activities and good food for the local LWers.
The Abraj Kudai is still under construction, so it’s not yet the world’s largest hotel.
IMO that IQ study is less contra Turkheimer than a clarification and complement. Turkheimer studied seven-year-old children, whereas the new study is on older adolescents and young adults. The heritability of IQ is much higher in adults than in children, a phenomenon known as the Wilson Effect.
The reasons for this aren’t entirely clear; my primary hypotheses are that child and adult IQ tests are testing something different, with the former being more trainable, and/or that public school gives students what they need to reach their genetic potential with respect to IQ, such that any head start high-SES children get from more stimulating home environments fades out after 13 years of formal education.
I’ve long suspected that Turkheimer’s findings were, due to the Wilson effect, not applicable to adult IQ. One study doesn’t prove anything, but it’s nice to see some evidence in support of my hypothesis.
There are a couple of other hypotheses I like:
1) measuring IQ at a particular age reduces the apparent heritability because people grow up at different rates. Maybe everyone ends up with IQ pretty similar to their parents’ (plus randomness) once fully grown, but if we look at 7 year olds, the variation in how far along they are towards this goal state makes the heritability lower. This could be tested if we had full age-dependent data on the parents as well, but generally our data limitations are such that we have to use measured adult IQ for the parents.
2) motivation and interest/curiosity are heritable and end up being an important contributor to IQ development as people move in to young adulthood. At earlier ages, parental influence dominates innate interest to a greater degree, so that young children can be pushed in the direction of intellectual pursuits that they aren’t really that in to. Once they’re teenagers, this is less effective, and inborn curiosity or other inherited motivation becomes a prerequisite for developing high IQ.
Mind you, *any* heritable developmental mechanisms that were important but didn’t kick in until the teen years would also work for 2). Maybe some people end up with an excess of hormones and lose all interest in intellectual pursuits for a few years; maybe there’s some signal to the brain that it’s done developing and it’s time to start doing more stuff, and that kicks in earlier for some people than others.
I’m so surprised at the difference between Canada and the US, in the Pew survey.
For two countries that are not all that different (I’ve lived in both), it’s shocking to me that Canada is 55%/24% positive/negative, while the US is 41%/37%.
Is there more analysis of that survey somewhere?
It’s shocking to me that Canada and the U.S. are not 80%/10% or that the average worldwide result is not 90%/5%. What the hell do you people think the world was like 50 years ago?
Here is the link to the report: http://www.pewglobal.org/2017/12/05/worldwide-people-divided-on-whether-life-today-is-better-than-in-the-past/
FYI it is actually 37%/41% for the US, not vice versa.
I was going to say the election of Trump could have made up the 15-20% difference between Canada and the US, but that doesn’t seem to be true: http://www.people-press.org/2017/08/04/partisan-shifts-in-views-of-the-nation-but-overall-opinions-remain-negative/
Between August 2016 and July 2017, opinion did indeed shift in the negative direction for about 15-20% of Democrats, but it shifted in the positive direction for 20-25% of Republicans. So the overall change is from 36%/44% to 37%/41%.
So I don’t know what can explain the difference between Canada and the US. There doesn’t seem to be an explanation in the report.
are the same thing.
Yes. The other one was Go (again – but even stronger (by a little) than previous versions).
The amount of words kids hear stuff was always really obvious BS. Kids in big families should here many more words than kids in smaller families. Thus it implies birth-order effects. A second child now hears 3 people speaking instead of 2. There are no birth order affects on achievement, or family size affects.
I think there is actually a birth order effect on achievement, but it’s in the wrong direction. And there used to be a family size effect on IQ in some draft data, also in the wrong direction (tentatively explained by more infectious diseases).
An even better natural experiment in whether the amount of words kids hear matters: non-deaf children raised by deaf parents. Despite never hearing their parents speak, they show no deficiency in language ability as adults and often have the benefits associated with being bilingual due to using sign-language at home
A parent is likely to talk way less *with* their second and successive babies. Perhaps more words are being spoken nearby, but no one thinks that’s all that matters – if it was you could raise your baby by podcast.
About the net neutrality survey, I feel like a lot of the reason that it was skewed was just that the pro-net neutrality arguments were more complicated than the anti-net neutrality arguments meaning that the proponents of such arguments were less confident in them. If you read lots of the comments by people who listed themselves as “uncertain”, they were along the lines of here’s a potential bad effect of removing net neutrality, but I’m not sure what it will mean, while the agree people were just saying something along the lines of removing it allows for more accurate pricing, and usually make no attempt to even address the issues brought up by the other side.
I came here to basically say this. Reading the comments, I was surprised all the people raising concerns about vertical price discrimination were “uncertain”. Vertical price discrimination is exactly what “the masses” are worried about.
Re: Polk, in addition to the argument that the Mexican War was a sketchily-justified land grab for more slave states, it was also Grant’s opinion that his administration was actively hindering the war effort at times because it didn’t want Scott or Taylor to get too high a reputation and run for president as a Whig (which Taylor ended up doing successfully anyway).
With regards to the ranking of generals, there’s more problems with the methodology than just what you pointed out. He’s determining the odds of one side winning the battle based purely on number of soldiers (to his credit, he admits in the article that further research would need to account for other factors). Based on this, his rating of Lee at Fredericksburg gives him a WAR of over .50, since Lee was outnumbered, even though any adequate model would expect a Confederate victory there to be more likely than a Union one. Looking at his data for Lee also shows some other problems with his model, particularly the use of a naive win/loss/tie model and the way he treats all battles equally. The most ridiculous display of this is how Lee gets awarded point for the Seven Days Campaign: he is counted as winning Gaines’ Mill, tying Glendale, and losing Malvern Hill, Oak Grove, and Beaver Dam Creek, giving him a 1-1-3 record and a substantial negative contribution to his WAR. Looking at this, one would think the Seven Days were a disaster for Lee’s army, instead of a decisive success that drove back and demoralized the Union Army and saved Richmond from capture. Aside from the question of how to assign win/loss/ties for some of the more unclear or indecisive battles, he has made multiple unambiguous errors: he has Gergovia listed as a victory for Caesar, when it was an unambiguous victory for Vercingetorix, and Cold Harbor listed as a Union victory when it should be a Confederate one. The fact that I could find two egregious errors in by only looking briefly at 5 or 6 of his data sets suggests that there are likely at least several more in there somewhere.
More broadly, the entire method is limited by the fact that it’s only looking at tactical skill, which is only part of a general’s skill set. Hannibal gets one of the highest ratings from the model, as he usually does when you’re looking purely at tactical skill, but this misses his major weakness, that he was never really able to capitalize on his victories: he smashed Roman armies on the battlefield repeatedly, but it never really got him much closer to capturing Rome or winning the war. The failure to consider strategic significance is related to the obvious problem you noted of not weighting for numbers of battles: a general who wins a war quickly and decisively in a few battles would be given a lower rating than a general who wins battles repeatedly but never gets anywhere because of it. Lysander, who I’d rate as one of the greatest generals of history, only won two battles, because that was all he needed to win to win a war that had been going on for a generation. As Sun Tzu said, “To win one hundred victories in one hundred battles is not the acme of skill. To subdue the enemy without fighting is the acme of skill.”
Even as it’s counted there, Alexander Suvorov won 63 battles and lost none, so his count should be a bit higher than Napoleon’s.
To be fair to Hannibal, Rome’s commitment to winning the war was really quite extraordinary. (I remember my old history lecturer telling me that, at the height of the Second Punic War, Rome had a higher percentage of its male population under arms than any of the western powers did in WW1.) Whilst in retrospect we know that Hannibal’s strategy didn’t work, I’m not sure we can reasonably blame him for failing to realise just how crazy the Romans were, when basically any other ancient state would have folded after Cannae at the latest.
@Sam Altman
Someone on the subreddit brought up Tyler Cowen’s reply:
The litmus test for a group’s free speech isn’t how their members treat outside controversies, which might not even be controversies for them (“and thus you gain no merit by your tolerance!”). The litmus test is how they treat their own controversies, be it political or tribal or whatever, and China’s responses to out-of-line speech can be a tad more extreme than the Bay Area’s.
On “ẗheir own controversies”, see also Steve Hsu’s opinion:
“Actually, Sam understates the case. In Beijing no one would hesitate, in private conversation, to question the communist party or some action by Xi Jinping. There are basically no restrictions on what you can discuss in China — people are “reality based”! You only get in trouble if you *widely broadcast* anti-government views through social media or other platform.
The US is a different story entirely. You can easily get an angry emotional response from someone who is supposedly highly educated and rational by asking simple questions like “How reliable are IPCC climate projections? Can we really model such complex phenomena?” or “Do students admitted through preference with SAT scores hundreds of points below the rest of their class have a good shot at succeeding in challenging majors?” :-(“
Clearly the ISPs think that Net Neutrality is going to make them a lot more money, or they wouldn’t have lobbied for it so hard. The main concerns from my understanding is that
1. ISPs are basically monopolies for lots of the country. Net Neutrality doesn’t really help competition.
2. Startups won’t be able to compete. Something like youtube or netflix wouldn’t be able to afford these fast lanes and couldn’t be made, and since this is the future, these startups would be things that are even better than youtube and netflix.
3. It sets a nasty precedent that the internet could become more closed and monitored like what’s happening in europe and china.
What you say makes sense, but I like Buck’s point – predict what’s going to happen, in decideable terms. And then preferably offer to bet on it.
Both YouTube and Netflix were started long before Net Neutrality was enacted in 2015.
We have had net neutrality regulation in one form or another continuously since 1996. The “2015” talking point is a lie told in order to make it seem like we didn’t need it before so why should we need it now. Looking at the IGM poll, the Agrees seem to have much less idea on what net neutrality entails than the Uncertains or Disagrees. It’s hard to make specific predictions on a short timescale since the ISPs will be acting in a way as to specifically minimize the risk of being regulated in the future. If someone wants to propose a measure of skew of the Alexa top 100 in terms of traffic distribution, and can show a reasonable choice of trend curve through that data, I am willing to bet that the 2019 data is more skewed towards the top few websites than predicted by a curve fit from data from 2000-2018. But it’s a complicated bet and I have already spent wayyyy too much time talking about this topic on the internet, so I’m not that pressed to do it.
Sources:
Original Act of Congress
Covers the period from 1996 to 2005
Covers the period between 2005 and 2015
The bitter/toxic research seems silly to me – what poisons are known today have little bearing on what types of poisons would affect the evolution of humankind. This is the trap of averages, where little to no observed effect in the average is used to rule out any effect at all.
We also don’t eat random compounds, but plants and such. So a more interesting study would take a sample of plants that are present in nature and see if their bitterness correlates to their toxicity.
My first thought: nightshades are common, with appealing traits like “tomatoes”. They’re also poisonous from high alkaloid content, which we perceive as intensely bitter.
It would only take one or two families of bitter-poison plants to justify a response like this.
The upside of eating bitter plants may also be less if they are less nutritious on average. If a MealSquare bar and a equally sized puffed rice cake have the same chance of being somewhat poisonous, I’d much prefer to eat the MealSquare. I’d have to eat way more rice cakes to ingest the same calories, so I would then ingest way more poison in total.
On the ASD/gender dysphoria link: “between 60% and 90% of children diagnosed are no longer gender dysphoric 10 years after diagnosis.”
That’s… really interesting. It undermines the Narrative and matches my own psychiatric history.
This is absolutely true, but at the same time, i understand that the older the person, the less likely the dysphoria is to go away. So an 8 year old who insists she is a boy is most likely to develop into a fairly normal young woman by the time she’s 18. On the other hand an 18 year old who insists she’s a guy is very likely a guy, and a 28 year old who insist she’s a man will continue insisting it for the rest of her life. That’s going off memory, though.
From the abstract of one of the linked papers: “Both boys and girls in the persistence group were more extremely cross-gendered in behavior and feelings and were more likely to fulfill gender identity disorder (GID) criteria in childhood than the children in the other two groups. At follow-up, nearly all male and female participants in the persistence group reported having a homosexual or bisexual sexual orientation.”
And from the other: ” The rates of GID persistence and bisexual/homosexual sexual orientation were substantially higher than base rates in the general female population derived from epidemiological or survey studies. There was some evidence of a “dosage” effect, with girls who were more cross-sex typed in their childhood behavior more likely to be gender dysphoric at follow-up and more likely to have been classified as bisexual/homosexual in behavior (but not in fantasy).”
This illustrates the importance of psychological screening before starting hormone replacement therapy, and also the need to be very reluctant to start any irreversible treatment before the individual is an adult.
Re: EA donations in general, and MIRI’s fundraiser in particular: There’s a donation matching challenge until December 31 for 10 EA charities (including MIRI, and several GiveWell-recommended charities). See here: https://2017charitydrive.com/
Some rare good news: the hated tyrant has promised to leave our beloved tulip subsidies intact.
You’ve read the same articles as I have about the PhD overproduction crisis. When you have an overproduction crisis it seems like maybe you should stop giving preferential tax treatment to the thing being overproduced? It would be a start, anyhow.
There are many policies which, if rolled in slowly or set to take effect with enough warning, could be very beneficial but at the same time if imposed by surprise would be disastrous.
UChicago economist John Cochrane on this:
https://johnhcochrane.blogspot.in/2017/12/universities-and-taxes.html#more
Net Neutrality strikes me as one of those issues like climate change where great uninformed masses have been whipped into a frenzy by dishonest demagogues, but there’s a real point buried underneath all the bullshit. I don’t expect losing NN to shut down the internet, but creating more points for negotiation creates more potential frictional loss from transaction costs and creates more attack surface for monopolists and scammers, and it’s not clear that there’s much value to be gained. The internet is a key part of our infrastructure, ISPs should be utilities, not engines of economic dynamism.
Scott, why are you using Audacious Epigone’s IQ vs free speech absolutism chart without attribution? I can understand your not wanting to link to him and send traffic his way, but attribution is basic etiquette.
This is thanks to the Reapportionment Act of 1929, which established an effective permanent ceiling of 435 Representatives. Prior to that, there had been an expectation that the size of the House would be raised after every couple of censuses. It is precisely because our House of Representatives is undersized that we have gotten two splits between the electoral and popular vote in the last couple of decades. Increasing the size of the House would fix the problem (if you think it is one) without requiring any Constitutional amendment. Much more importantly though, it would make Representatives more responsive to their constituents, which i think is to the benefit of everyone.
Not if your constituents are idiots.
Or it’s not the reason
On the other hand legislatures that are too large have a very hard time getting anything done as their size gets too far above Dunbar’s Number. Look at Catherine the Great’s attempt to create a Russian legislature to see how badly a too-large body can be at getting anything done.
Trying to calculate “Wins Above Replacement” for generals isn’t sufficient, because warfare is highly contingent and chaotic, whereas baseball is a controlled contest. I wonder if this method isn’t best for sorting out who’s who among pre-Napoleonic European limited warfare generals and their counterparts in other parts of the world. There’s probably something to it, though; the far right consists of .Napoleon, Julius Caesar, al-Whalid, Shingen, Nobunaga, Frederick the Great, and U.S. Grant. All of these (well, I am actually not very familiar with Shingen) are unquestionably giants of military history. MacArthur, Rommel, and Lee all have large but divisive reputations, although I’m a little surprised to see Saladin on the left.
European, American, Japanese, and Islamic generals seem to be well represented. I’m pretty suspicious of the relative lack of historical Chinese and Mongol generals though; maybe I’m missing them. Admirals seem to be getting shortchanged as well; both Horatio Nelson and Yi Sun Shin are unremarkably above average.
I suspect this is due to low numbers of battles. Nelson is credited with four battles, and his WAR/battle is over .5, which is really high. Poking at other Admirals, Nimitz is given credit for Midway, Coral Sea (loss), Iwo Jima and Okinawa. That leaves out two years of the war, and gives him a pretty low WAR. Spruance gets 5 battles, all wins, while Halsey gets 8 (6-0-2). But Halsey gets credit for several battles in the Solomons that he wasn’t actually at. Something’s wonky with his count of battles, if nothing else. And the bit where Norman Scott’s WAR/battle rivals Nelson’s is particularly amusing. I suspect that a better number will need to consider total number of battles, too.
Plus Coral Sea wasn’t even really a loss. The US repelled an invasion, and set themselves up well for Midway by putting two carriers (temporarily) out of action for that battle.
Naval battles in particular I think are tough to score, since the strategic winners are a little less obvious and “tonnage sunk” is such a tempting score to judge.
I just assumed that was obvious.
(Actually, I was writing quickly and that was not the point I was trying to make, but it was notable enough to call out.)
True. As a test, I pulled up our old friends Beatty and Jellicoe. His algorithm is good enough to count Jutland as a British victory (so why’d it mess up Coral Sea?), but that’s Jellicoe’s only entry. Beatty gets that, Dogger Bank, and Heligoland Bight. This is impossible to take seriously.
One aspect of the gender dysphoria/autism link that may be worth considering: Which denominator is best? What’s the proportion of autistics (with/-out?) actual sexual (/partnership) experience that have gender dysphoria? A substantial proportion of in particular male autistics never have sexual/romantic experiences throughout their lives (estimates vary, but it’s not a small subset), and presumably such experiences is an important component of sexual identity. A few related data:
“Engström, Ekström, and Emilsson (2003) recruited previous patients with an ASD diagnosis from four psychiatric clinics in Sweden. They reported that 5 (31%) of 16 adults with ASD had ”some form of relation with a partner.” Hofvander et al. (2009) analyzed data from 122 participants who had been referred to outpatient clinics for autism diagnosis. They found that 19 (16%) of all participants had lived in a long-term relationship.
Renty and Roeyers (2006) […] reported that at the time of the[ir] study 19% of 58 ASD adults had a romantic relationship and 8.6% were married or living with a partner. Cederlund, Hagberg, Billstedt, Gillberg, and Gillberg (2008) conducted a follow-up study of male individuals (aged 16–36 years) who had been diagnosed with Asperger syndrome at least 5 years before. […] at the time of the study, three (4%) [out of 76 male ASD individuals] of them were living in a long-term romantic relationship and 10 (13%) had had romantic relationships in the past. […] A total of 166 (73%) of the 229 participants endorsed currently being in a romantic relationship or having a history of being in a relationship; 100 (44%) reported current involvement in a romantic relationship; 66 (29%) endorsed that they were currently single but have a history of involvement in a romantic relationship; and 63 (27%) participants did not have any experience with romantic relationships. […] Participants without any romantic relationship experience were significantly more likely to be male […] [P]revious studies that exclusively examined adults with ASD without intellectual impairment reported lower levels of romantic relationship experience than the current study, with numbers varying between 16% and 31% […] The results of our study can be best compared with the results of Hofvander et al. (2009) and Renty and Roeyers (2006): They selected their samples […] using methods that are comparable to ours. Hofvander et al. (2009) found that 16% of their participants have had romantic relationship experience in the past, compared to 29% in our sample; and Renty and Roeyers (2006) report that 28% of their participants were either married or engaged in a romantic relationship at the time of their study, compared to 44% in our study.” (link)
That’s not quite true. AIUI, a general who fought 30 battles and won 20 would rate about the same as a general who fought 10 and won all, his estimates of relative strength being equal.
His WAR/battle statistic is a lot more interesting, and rates quite a few people higher than Napoleon.
Bitter melon (which can indeed be quite bitter) is used in many different Asian and Caribbean cuisines, but it’s also assumed to have various medicinal properties.
There’s a story about Feynman going to meet someone who he was told was “a great general”. As I heard it, Feynman asked “well what makes a great general?” And the person who had used the phrase said “well, perhaps a general who has won five battles in a row?” And Feynman said “well if every battle is decided at random, then wouldn’t about 3% of generals be great?”
I never believed the story, because why would anyone who knew military history set ‘wins’ or ‘consecutive wins’ as the standard for greatness? But now I’m doubting myself; I’ve got a bad habit of assuming people instinctively reason like Bayesians.
Surely the “greatest general” is whoever consistently did better than an average general in their circumstances, like troop count or position on the field. (Amended, perhaps, for whatever else we value: performance across many types of fighting? Development of novel strategies?) Napoleon makes a good show here, but in the West the title perhaps goes to Caesar or Hannibal for a string of utterly improbable victories clearly won by the decisions of the general.
(I don’t know enough military history from elsewhere to cast a vote.)
Your comment about decisions makes me think of another aspect of generalship which is remarkably important, at least historically – charisma. Although we give generals credit for brilliant decisions and maneuvers, many of the greats on the list are also known to have had some nearly preternatural ability when it came to commanding the loyalty of their troops. For example, Napoleon, on his return from Elba, as he went along took command of all the French soldiers and units that were sent to oppose and capture him.
Re: I-66. I think the main reason people were angry is they were led to believe the tolls would be $3-5 and they ended up being $40. Also, I’d be worried about sufficient signage (and radio announcements) warning people of the toll to give them the opportunity to seek an alternate route.
Dear Sam,
I was inclined to be sympathetic to your plaint about being horribly censored in San Francisco, right up until you started dropping the Galileo comparisons.
Every kook likes to claim “They persecuted Galileo, and now they’re persecuting me!”
I’m taking a wild guess here, Sam, but I’d say your smart people with radical ideas for intelligence augmentation and life extension being hounded out of San Francisco are not Galileos (Galilei?)
Okay. So I gritted my teeth and read on, despite the increasing “stupid dumb wrong pop culture version of history” and decreasing “making a point here” tone of the piece, until the end where alas, you have lost me forever.
Now I want to tie you in a sack, give that sack a good beating with a heavy stick, and then toss it into the famous Bay of the Bay Area. But why? you gurgle, as the weighted sack with you, bruised and bleeding within, sinks beneath the Pacific waters.
Because this, I murmur softly as the depths enfold you.
Yeah, that invented piece of myth-making propaganda that never happened, and you put your own unique twist on it. You may be a shit-hot entrepreneur, I have no idea, but I do know if I were judging “Should I invest with this person? Is he someone with breadth and depth?” that question would have been answered: nah, he’s another kid who uncritically swallowed the same kind of pap as he is (ironically) arguing against vis-à-vis the suffocating atmosphere of conventional orthodoxy in what is permissible to think and “everyone knows that…” pseudo-knowledge.
Oh, how you wannabe scientists or science-adjacent or “I fucking LOVE science!” types love you some Galileo persecution similes.
Yours,
Disgruntled “for feck’s sake pick up a decent history book and stop rotting your brain with The
World War IIHistory Channel Bigfoot Specials” Old Curmudgeon.
Contra Turkheimer and others, a new team finds no tendency for environmental influence on intelligence to be stronger in the poor, not even in the United States
can someone hook me up with the full text, my attempts at using my institution’s library site have left me paralyzed with frustration once again
It’s baffling the way you and Cowen are interpreting that net neutrality study. If you look at the confidence-weighted numbers, those economists are more in the camp of uncertainty than approval. But even if they were 100% in favor of its repeal, what makes you think that their opinion is the “expert” opinion? The implications of net neutrality are broader than just the economic. If you took a poll among people who have studied the internet and its social implications, I might be a little more convinced.
The implications of net neutrality are for our civil society. The internet, which was created by public research rather than private companies alone, is one of the most powerful communication tools in history. The question of who gets to access it, and how, is no neutral economic optimization. Of course there’s a huge economic aspect to it, but that’s not the whole question. As with many of these kinds of questions, it’s primarily an issue of power: whether the internet’s communicative power should be available to everyone, or whether it should be meted out purely by the grace of large, monopolistic ISPs which are already among the most hated corporations in the US.
I realize this sounds a bit abstract, and that’s deliberate. I doubt the ISPs will immediately enact political censorship, or any of the other scary scenarios people have played up. I think we’ll see a series of subtle, complex systems of control whose net effect is to crush certain kinds of political dissent and minimize the free expression of certain marginalized groups. It’ll be a bureaucracy, most of all, and most of the damage it does will be more stupid than malevolent.