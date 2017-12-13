Open Thread 90.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
I’ve gotten back into blogging again, but for various reasons, I don’t want to link to my blog here. That said, I would like some feedback from you guys on my specific argument.
I was responding to a piece in Reason, which is critical of the GOP tax plan under the reasoning that it will add to the deficit. Reason, of course, is a nominally libertarian organization. My position is that there is no valid libertarian reason to oppose higher deficits, in and of themselves. The deficit is essentially spending minus taxes. Libertarians believe taxation is equivalent to theft. Less taxation is a good, in and of itself.
Spending; however, is a different story. In and of itself spending is not bad. Spending is only bad because the spending is ultimately sourced by taxation (which is bad). Government spending that was somehow sourced exclusively from voluntary private donations would not be bad in any way. In fact, a whole lot of libertarian theory is premised on the logic that the actions performed by the state could also be financed by voluntary transactions, if necessary.
So lower taxes leading to a higher deficit is not “bad” by libertarian standards. One potential objection that comes up is that – if they cannot finance spending via taxation, the government will instead print money, and finance it in the form of higher inflation. Some libertarians will even refer to the “inflation tax.” But I don’t think this is quite right either. I’d much rather face high inflation than high income taxes, as inflation is much easier to avoid. Libertarians already actively promote and encourage the ownership of inflation-resistant assets – mostly gold and bitcoin, but things like real estate and stocks are fairly inflation-resistant too. In a world where the revenues from income tax are replaced entirely by money-printing, libertarians as a group probably do fairly well, relative to other groups who are not particularly skeptical of the inflationary aspects of the federal reserve note.
So where, exactly, is my logic faulty here? I feel like these are obvious points, but I see just about nobody making them – so surely I’ve made some sort of mistake…
I’m surprised to see Reason fall into the deficit-hawking thing. Since taxes and spending are considered separately, any tax plan with a reduction in total taxation will increase the deficit (unless you make growth assumptions that will certainly be attacked). That means that if you’re a deficit hawk, you have to oppose any tax reform which reduces taxes. Very strange for a libertarian.
I think the flaw in your argument is that inflating your way out of a significant deficit would require hyperinflation, which is bad for just about everyone. Collapse of the economy bad. But politically you can’t tax your way out of a deficit either, because for every new tax dollar expected, there’s 10 ideas on how to spend it. If you want to get out of a deficit you first have to control spending; then perhaps increasing taxes would help (depending on where on the Laffer curve you are).
Yeah, I concede that this is true. I wouldn’t want to live in a Mad Max sort of world, even if I had adequately prepared and stockpiled gold, bullets, and gasoline – and relatively speaking, was in a much better position than most of my neighbors.
That said, the whole “all taxation replaced by money printing” isn’t actually likely. But when we’re talking $100B amounts, that’s not economy-destroying. And given that I consider myself reasonably well prepared for inflation (as most libertarians likely are), I’d much rather have higher inflation than higher income taxes.
Many (most?) libertarians generally believe that government spending is bad in that it distorts markets and reduces savings and investment.
That’s fair – there definitely is a crowding out effect. But I think that’s a very minor deal compared to say, “taxation is theft.”
In my actual blog post, I used a rich donor analogy. If Bill Gates gave $1B to some organization to serve some social purpose, nobody would criticize that. A “government” that does not engage in involuntary taxation and sources all of its revenue via voluntary donations is not really any different from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is it?
How is the government getting the funds if not through involuntary taxation? If you say borrowing then you are basically saying “we won’t tax to spend, but we promise to tax to pay back this bond”. If you envision a government that will only pay off their debts through more and more borrowing, who actually would (voluntarily) fund this government?
Right, I’m not saying it’s practical in any sense. The reducto ad absurdum obviously does not stand up to serious scrutiny and pressure testing.
But in our actual current circumstances, replacing $100B of income tax with $100B in money printing seems like a net win for libertarians. Maybe there’s some hypothetical point where if that number rises to a high enough degree the logic stops holding, but I don’t know where that is and I don’t think we have to worry about reaching it anytime soon.
It seems like a net win if you believe this current tax cut will eventually be paid for with spending cuts or growth. If not it will be paid for with higher taxes later. If it is unpopular enough to lead to the Ds gaining power and using it as an excuse to raise to raise taxes even further then that could be a significant net negative.
It is a net win for anarchists, in that it brings the United States that much closer to anarchy. It is probably not a net win for non-anarchist libertarians in that being non-anarchist libertarians indicates that they place positive value on having a functional government, and in that the institutions best positioned to build a functional new government between the 49th parallel and the Rio Grande are not generally libertarian in character. The idea that a reduction in tax revenues will lead to the government printing only as much money as is safe and then reducing spending to address the shortfall, is wishful thinking at best.
But $100 billion is is not enough billions to add up to real money in the context of the US economy, federal budget, or national debt, so this is mostly irrelevant.
So what is the libertarian justification for being concerned about the deficit specifically (rather than taxation and spending, its two levers)?
It is deficits specifically that threaten to make governments insolvent and maybe trash their currencies along the way. Taxation and/or spending without deficits don’t do that.
Halfway through this post, you switch from asking whether deficit spending is good for libertarians ideologically — that is, does it bring the government closer to the libertarian ideal — to asking whether deficit spending is financially advantageous for individual libertarians. (“…libertarians as a group probably do fairly well”, and so on.)
I would have expected the libertarian stance to depend much more on the issues baconbacon discusses above (distorted markets, etc…) than on personal financial gain. As a non-libertarian, I certainly find baconbacon’s stance more compelling. While I am willing to be convinced that the libertarian stance on a given issue leads to better outcomes, I am highly dubious that “libertarians are relatively better off” should count as a better outcome.
You might personally find “taxation is theft!” to be a bigger deal than “taxation is inefficient!”, but that’s not true of most people. Indeed, I would be a bit surprised if it were even true of most libertarians.
Fair.
I think I intended the point to be less “libertarians benefit financially” and more “inflation can theoretically be avoided – by anyone!”
An avoidable harm is inherently better than an unavoidable harm, is it not?
The fact that libertarians are predominately the ones who will avoid it, in practice, is icing on the cake.
Inflation cannot be avoided by everyone though, so in terms of harm it is just a question of distribution.
There’s no valid libertarian reason to oppose a giant meteor strike either, but a libertarian is still allowed to regard a giant meteor strike as a bad thing.
I think there’s an unwritten assumption that any political opinion piece run by Reason is based on libertarian arguments. No one’s going to argue against a giant meteor strike on libertarian grounds.
There was actually a series on that on the Volokh Conspiracy about six years ago. A meteor is an act of nature, and an act of nature can’t directly violate anyone’s rights, right? So if the government should merely protect people’s rights, then the government shouldn’t do anything about the meteor.
Except, this is a highly undesirable conclusion. I don’t think any of the bloggers, even the most libertarian, were inclined to bite that bullet.
It was several years after that I stopped being a libertarian.
I find it useful to ignore the money and watch the flows of goods and services. When the government spends, a certain quantity of goods and services flows as the government wishes. The immediate providers of those goods and services are paid for them by the government, and therefore receive other compensating goods and services; but overall society can only produce so much, and government directing some of it means there’s less for everyone else.
In a government without running debt, a deficit one year would mean a surplus the next; so more real appropriation one year would mean less the next; and the average rate would be determined by the tax rate. But when the debt has no prospect of being paid off, it’s the spending rate that determines how much the government is actually taking–taxing and borrowing just determine the distribution of the burden.
Thats an amusing thought experiment: libertarianism becomes so popular that the government stops collecting taxes and just funds itself through debt. Its bonds retain the highest rating, because it reserves the right to collect taxes to pay them off.
I really enjoy your posts here. I’d be interested in reading the blog.
If you don’t want to link directly, could you maybe give us a verbal hint? Like, does linking carry some specific social signal, or don’t you want us reading it at all?
Also,
I find a useful heuristic for this situation is to consider the probability that you’re the first person to think of something, and compare it to the probability that you’re the first person to mention it. If a point seeems obvious to you, and you can’t believe no one else has thought of it, explicitly consider the odds that others have thought of it and not said anything.
The more obvious the point is, the lower the likelihood other people will have chosen not to address it, even if they think it’s wrong.
This is an effort post about aggressive tax avoidance and tax rulings.
Rulings are agreements between tax payers and the Internal Revenue Service about the taxation arrangement for the tax payer. The official justification is to provide tax payers with certainty about the taxes they have to pay. Since tax law can be ambiguous and sometimes based on value judgments, tax payers may otherwise not be sure what taxes they may end up paying. This is especially true if tax payers want to minimize their taxes by going to limit of what is allowed. (Big) companies tend to be especially interested in going to the limit, because doing so can reduce their taxes a lot. Rulings are agreements made in advance, so the tax payer knows how they will be taxed if they comply with the agreement.
Going to the limit of tax law is not merely something that is done to evade taxes in a single tax regime, but also to take advantage of the differences between tax regimes. This “aggressive tax avoidance” (ATA) is increasingly seen as unethical and something that needs to be prohibited. ATA takes advantage of rules that prevent double taxation, the ability to make income or profit taxable in a different way and in a different country, that countries define the nationality of a company differently, as well as low or no taxes on certain kinds of income/profit in certain countries.
To give an example of how this works, we can look at how Uber does ATA. Uber uses the “Double Dutch” method*. The first part of this method is that Uber Technologies Inc. (the US part of the company) pays 1.45% of net revenue in royalties to Uber International C.V., a Dutch subsidiary. Dutch tax law has a very low rate of royalty tax, effectively about 5%. The average effective actual federal corporate tax rate in the US is ~20%.
The second mechanism is that Uber has a different Dutch subsidiary, Uber B.V., where every payment for a non-US Uber ride goes to. 80% of this is then sent back to the driver and 20% is kept as revenue. An Uber passenger in Barcelona thus actually pays a Dutch company and the Spanish driver gets paid by a Dutch company. Then Uber B.V. has the same type of agreement with Uber International C.V. as Uber Technologies Inc. So they pay royalties, but unlike the payment by Uber Technologies Inc., this one is completely untaxed.
Even though Uber International C.V. is Dutch, its headquarters are in Bermuda. Dutch tax law doesn’t charge corporate income tax for Dutch companies that have no business operations or taxable income in The Netherlands, because they get seen as a foreign company (Bermudan in this case). However, the American IRS sees it as a Dutch company and allows it to indefinitely defer taxes & allows it to profit from international agreements that the US doesn’t have with Bermuda. Bermuda doesn’t charge a corporate income tax, so how they see the company doesn’t matter. So the end result is that no corporate income tax is paid.
* There is also a method that goes through Ireland to The Netherlands to Bermuda or the Caymans, called the “Double Irish with a Dutch sandwich,” which sounds like a lunch consisting of two Guinness beers and a cheese sandwich, but isn’t.
[continued in next comment]
So this method allows a companies to pay a very low tax rate, where most of that goes to The Netherlands, which offers the classic tax haven deal: the tax haven makes it possible to move income/profits that are not produced in the tax haven to the tax haven, in return for a low tax rate. So the tax haven gets to tax income/profits that it wouldn’t get to tax otherwise, while the company pays almost no taxes in the place(s) where it actually operates.
Because the Netherlands is a country with a substantial economy, which the government does want to tax quite a bit, they can’t really design their tax rates at the optimal level for a tax haven. They’d ideally want separate tax rates for foreign companies that use an ATA method and for Dutch companies. Although the official justification of rulings is to clarify the law, they can also be used to effectively create different rules for some. For example, Starbucks has admitted to getting a special low tax rate for royalties in The Netherlands. By keeping the rulings secret, a country can very effectively have separate tax regimes.
Of course, openly being a tax haven means that foreign governments and Dutch companies (and citizens) will be not-amused. Some years ago, the US became quite not-amused with tax evasion and money laundering in Switzerland due to their bank secrecy laws. The US forced the issue, so the Swiss had to give up their bank secrecy, ruining part of their national business model. Many countries already tax payments going to countries they see as tax havens. So key to being a Western tax haven is seeming so respectable that other countries allow untaxed capital to flow to the country, based on the assumption that fair taxes will paid, but then not actually doing so*. This is one reason why countries try to keep these rulings secret.
* There was a vote today in the EU parliament on a motion to add The Netherlands, Malta, Ireland and Luxembourg to a list of tax havens, but voting was tied.
—
Lots of information about the Dutch rulings has been uncovered recently. The Dutch IRS claims that a so-called ‘APA/ATR-team’ has to be involved when making rulings, that rulings are not allowed for tax evasion purposes, that the intent is not to deceive foreign governments, that the rulings have to have a certain format, etc. However, a 2004 memo was uncovered in which a top bureaucrat advised the Deputy Minister of Finance to allow rulings intended to deceive foreign IRS’s. The memo said that there is a “preference for a minimal interpretation of the good faith requirement.” Furthermore, the advice was to put less information in the ruling, to hide information if the ruling was shared with other IRS’s. In a 2015 memo, created by the ‘APA/ATR-team’ for the Deputy Minister of Finance, the IRS admits to approving deals which result in foreign IRS’s not taxing the amount to which they are entitled, by not informing the other country. This effectively allows companies to lie to a non-Dutch IRS about how they are taxed by the Dutch IRS, taking advantage of anti-double taxation rules unjustly.
One of the rulings (for Procter & Gamble) was made public as part of the Paradise Papers leak and it turned out to break many of the rules that the Dutch IRS claims it follows. It was not shown to the specialized ‘APA/ATR-team’ and it was only signed by one IRS inspector, rather than two, as required. A ruling has to contain argumentation for why the ruling is needed, its scope and the duration of the agreement, but these were all missing.
The Dutch IRS is also not (yet) complying with a EU rule that went into effect in January and which requires some information about new rulings to be shared with other IRS’s.
There has been a huge leak of rulings made by Luxembourg in 2014, which showed effective tax rates below 1%.
—
I hope you guys found this interesting. Please don’t hesitate to ask questions or such.
I do not have any questions, but I found this interesting.
+1
This sounds like it ought to be a US income event for Uber International C.V., in that it is selling a valuable product (the royalty-generating IP) to a US customer (Uber Technologies Inc) for use in the US. So it should be subject to US corporate income tax even if the money changes hands overseas. Is this the case, and if not why not?
Yes, the 1.45% is taxed by the US, which means that for every $10 in revenue, 14.5¢ gets taxed by the US. I don’t know what the tax rate is exactly. If we assume it is 20%, then the US would get 2.9¢ for every $10 in revenue.
But Uber Technologies only gets to deduct that same 1.45% of revenue as an expense and pays at the corporate rate on the rest of its profit. I don’t see how that reduces the total taxes on the revenue of Uber Technologies. Uber Tech is saving 14.5 cents on each ten dollars and Uber Int is paying 14.5 cents on each ten dollars.
What am I missing?
Aapje’s source actually says the opposite, that the Dutch firm owes the American one 1.45% of net foreign revenue. I think this is effectively an inversion, the Dutch firm being the real firm accumulating most worldwide revenue. The Dutch firm bought out the American firm for a small upfront fee (back when the valuation was low) and a long-term 1.45%. Why it bought out 98.55% and not 100%, I do not know.
The interesting part is the double Dutch, but I think your question applies to that, too.
Yes, perhaps I didn’t explain it well.
@Aapje
I am somewhat confused by some of your comments.
1) I find it confusing when you use Internal Revenue Service and IRS as synonyms for tax departments — thus the Dutch IRS. I can’t tell when you are really talking about the IRS (US federal tax authority), and when some other country’s tax authority.
2) I keep hearing that Uber has always lost money. Why the heck do they have such a complicated structure when they don’t pay income taxes anyway?
3) Do you know why the Dutch sub is paid 1.45% royalties? The only way for this to work legally is if that Dutch sub owns critical intellectual property, probably trademark value. Do you have any idea what the value is and how it transferred there, since I think the company started in the US and so the value mostly originated there? By the way, the important tax rate in the US is the 35% marginal rate paid by large companies (assuming Uber does pay tax). The average rate doesn’t matter — companies pay their next dollar of tax at the marginal rate.
4) I don’t understand why there is no tax at all in the Spanish example. The majority of the income should be in Spain in this example, and a smaller part in Netherlands for doing the administrative work, and 1.45% royalty, also in Netherlands and subject to the 5% tax. Where does the no tax come from?
5) How does Uber get income into Bermuda, other than for actual car rides in Bermuda. Usually tax havens like Bermuda are pumped with income using intellectual property, but you said above the trademarks are in the Netherlands.
I am rather interested in this subject, since I am a corporate tax accountant in the US, but I have never gotten much involved in complicated international schemes to save tax. I have indeed heard of leveraging the lower Dutch tax rate on intangibles, which is why there are so many holding companies there, although I haven’t been directly involved in them.
I was under the impression that Uber has consistently lost money since its founding, which suggests that all this is unnecessary. There’s no need to engage in aggressive tax-avoidance strategies if you don’t have any profits to tax.
(I suppose they do intend to become profitable eventually, but where’s the fun in that?)
Are you also under the impression that Amazon “loses money”? That is definitely false. With Uber, it’s a lot harder to tell.
I think the point is that if you run an operating profit, you can defer taxes by reinvesting the profits. But a multinational wants to use profits in one country to fund investment in another, hence the need for another way to avoid taxes.
I’m well aware of Amazon’s aggressive reinvestment of profits. But Amazon isn’t getting periodic cash infusions from venture capitalists anymore. Uber is. And I suspect the lack of a route to profitability is a big part of why they haven’t IPO’d yet.
How much, if at all, should we care about the personal behavior of elected representatives independent of any impact on policy outcomes? I wanted Al Franken to resign because I thought he was bad for the Democratic party brand and ultimately his presence made progressive changes I wanted less likely. Also, because it seems likely he’s a sleaze. But really because of policy. I think that whether they realize it or not, most people make exactly the same type of calculation.
All else equal I would rather vote for a good person, but I’m not sure I’d be willing to make any meaningful policy sacrifices to do so. Should I be willing to, say, raise the probability of 1M people losing Medicaid coverage by .0001% (or kick one person off Medicaid) (or replace this with a policy goal you like) in exchange for replacing Franken with his imaginary non-sleaze doppleganger? What if he was credibly accused of armed robbery? Murder? I -think- I don’t care about behavior at all, and I -think- I am happy with that frame, but I have low confidence in the latter. Do folks feel the same way?
I’ve been thinking a bit about this and updating my mental model of this sort of thing. I’m increasing coming around to “almost zero.” Personal behavior matters to the extent that it reveals a person’s character. Does character matter?
I think character matters in politics in one specific way – it helps you determine whether or not the person is likely to keep their promises. High character people will probably keep their promises, low character people probably will not.
So if you have to choose between two people who support your preferred policies, the high character option is probably better, because they will actually do what you want, while the low character may defect. But I can’t really see a good reason to support a high character person who supports policies I oppose. This isn’t (supposed to be) a popularity contest. We aren’t electing a pope. Anyone who thinks that politicians are supposed to represent “the best of us” or whatever is probably unreasonably naieve.
Disagree strongly. Most of what most politicians do is on issues where they made no promises, so how they think/feel/value is important. I’d rather elect someone who shared my values but reached a slightly different conclusion on some big ticket items than one whose policies I agreed with but reached them for totally different reasons.
Of course some ‘character’ issues are more important than others. But if I thought a politician e.g. was racist or held poor people in contempt I wouldn’t elect them even if their manifesto pledges did not reflect that. Not out of piety but because that belief would come out in thousands of small but important decisions.
This is mostly important for people with independent decision making powers of course. For an mp/congressman you might be focused on the values/character of the party/leadership they’d empower instead.
I endorse the above. I’ve long thought that if you want to know what a politician will decide on the issues of the past term, read their platform.* If you want to know how a politician will decide on the issues of the coming term, read their character.
And since the issues of tomorrow will be more important…
*Platform is, of course, important, to the extent that its issues will come up later. It’s just that it won’t be complete coverage.
I’m totally with Matt on this. If the candidate has honesty issues, then I can’t trust him to keep his promises. But otherwise the ethics of the candidate do not matter at all to me.
It is my impression that highly idealistic politicians “with character” have historically done much more harm to society than the average pol out there who just treats as a job. Maybe that’s partly my ideological point of view. Usually those who have been called “high character” are those with highly aggressive personalities always trying to find more ways to “help” their constituents with ever more government programs. IMO 95% of these programs feed the politicians ego, but are a net loss to society.
It also depends on how you define “character.” Six months ago Franken would have been cited as one with high character, and now he’s not. David gives examples of racism or held the poor in contempt. IMO such attitudes very little determine the laws they pass — because all pols try to pass laws that look good, regardless of what they think. I look at issues only.
Sounds like you’d worry about character too: you’d avoid these ‘highly aggressive personalities’ if possible?
Politicians want to pass laws that look good sure, but that doesn’t get you very far into the detail. All politicians might e.g. say safeguards must be put in place so some policy doesn’t harm some group, but some of those politicians will want to make sure the safeguards actually work, whereas others will make a token effort. Unless the policy is massively in the public eye and has very sophisticated commentators, few will be able to tell the difference. Public opinion just isn’t granular enough to guide the fine detail of policy.
I also wouldn’t get too hung up on those examples. On the other side of the political spectrum, I also equally worry about electing politicians who don’t seem to register cost or disruption to business as something that matters, who seem to resent the rich, or who appear to have a strong ‘government always knows best’ instinct. Even when as is quite frequent their actual manifesto is more muted.
Ethics is what you do when no one is looking.
Politicians have the ability to do a lot of unseen things. More so in the executive branch, but legislators also to some degree, by doing all sorts of horse-trading and backroom deals for various programs.
People with high values on their Character score will, I suggest, be less likely to do Evil Things when they have the ability to do so out of the public eye. If something constrains them, whatever that something is (moral code, fear of God, scrupulosity), they won’t decide to kill a bunch of Cambodian kids or poison a town well or hundreds of other things.
I’m not sure how well I believe what I just wrote, since I think this is the first time I’ve put it into words.
How could you murder that man?
I did it in public with lots of people watching, that means it wasn’t unethical! (I’m just kidding).
Roy Moore is quite clearly at least a sleeze.
But if I’m an Alabama Republican, what is more likely to impact my life in a way I don’t like:
1) Roy Moore, known sleeze, keeping his job
2) A senate seat flipping to the Democrats
Given how much Senators are extensions of their national party in terms of policy, maybe putting party over sexual proclivities makes sense? It seems weird that you’d make a guy a Senator who you wouldn’t trust to be alone with your daughter for 5 minutes, but on the other hand, if the main thing you want out of a Senator is a reliable GOP vote, there’s logic to it.
The Dems will, now that Moore is out, crow about how much more moral they are for ditching Franken voluntarily. But talk is cheap when you know Franken is just going to be swapped for a guy who will vote the same way on everything you care about.
Because I believe it is effective politics (meaning it makes more likely real world outcomes I would like to see), I would be furious with my side for NOT making that argument. Even though it is of course totally (mostly?) full of shit.
I’ve been working on not getting annoyed when the shoe is on the other foot.
That’s fair, but it’s also effective politics to support a hateful person who will vote for policies you like over a nicer person who will vote against all of them.
And it’s not like you have to go very far back to get Dems on the other side *cough* Clinton *cough* Kennedy… Who was it that said something like she’d gladly get on her knees for Bill to keep abortion legal?
Effective politics makes me feel gross.
It IS gross. I’d rather not vote.
The thing about Roy Moore being a sleaze that confused me is that I remember the first time media made him famous, for refusing to remove the Ten Commandments from a courthouse. Why did the nine women he sleazed wait until now to accuse him, instead of the first time he was the subject of Two-Minute Hat
Yeah, this is a major issue with Moore and with similar cases elsewhere.
a. When the political stakes are high enough, it’s quite plausible you could get a few people to make false accusations against one of the candidates.
Those might be devoted partisans, people who are on the take, personal enemies of the candidate who are willing to humiliate themselves to drag the bastard down, crazy people who have convinced themselves of stuff that hasn’t happened, etc.
I have no reason to suspect this of happening in Moore’s case, but it’s not like I can really know one way or another!
b. As outsiders, we rely on news reporters (maybe also official investigations) to filter out the made-up or crazy-people accusations.
The problem here is that probably 95%+ of the prestige media in the US are strongly opposed to Trump and his broad movement. I sympathize with them, to be honest, but this means that they have *immense* internal incentives to believe bad things about important Trump allies. They also have strong personal and professional incentives to quiet their internal doubts, ignore any parts of the story that don’t quite ring true, and run with it.
c. There are a *whole bunch* of high-profile cases where the reporting from prestigious news sources on some story, especially a culture-war type story with an important moral lesson, turned out to be really crappy. For example:
(i) The Martin/Zimmerman shooting was widely reported as a big white guy murdering a little black kid. After Zimmerman was charged and tried for murder and got off, the best picture of reality, as far as I could get it, was that Zimmerman (a not-very-big hispanic guy) was on the ground on his back, with Martin on top of him beating the hell out of him, when he pulled the trigger. In the coverage before the trial, MSNBC rewrote the transcript of Zimmerman’s 911 call to make the conversation with the dispatcher fit the story they were trying to tell.
(ii) In the Ferguson shooting, the original reporting was that Michael Brown was murdered in cold blood by a cop named Darren Wilson, with his hands up begging for mercy. There was an independent Justice Dept. investigation and a local grand jury investigation of the matter, and when more detail came out, the story, as best I could follow it, looked really different from that initial story. (Brown carried out a small-time strong-arm robbery in a convenience store, then got hassled by Wilson, then attacked him while he (Wilson) was still in his car, and finally they separated and then Wilson shot him. There doesn’t seem to be any evidence that Brown was trying to surrender.)
In both of these cases, there was a serious independent investigation separate from the original news story, which is why we can know that many of the news reports got all kinds of details wrong.
(iii) The trope-namer for recent culture-war cases was obviously the Rolling Stone story about this bizarre made-up gang rape fraternity initiation thing. (The reporter appears to have found a crazy woman who was making stuff up or deluding herself or something, and bought into the story herself enough to run with it.) This story had the property that if you read through it carefully, you could see that it was really hard for it to be true.
(iv) We’ve discussed before how often that at least the headline-level reporting on Trump’s actions are pretty low-quality–the reporters and editors have a story in mind, and they’re going to find a way to tell that story whether the facts go along or not.
It’s also worth noting that a huge amount of the public commentary, bloggers, talking heads, etc., on all these cases reached for the most inflamatory language and imagery possible. I didn’t get much sense, looking at the mainstream coverage of those cases, that very many of the reporters/editors/news sources were particularly trying to inform me–I thought they were either trying to convince me or make me mad.
This leaves us in a kind-of frustrating place w.r.t. these accusations. Probably Moore is just as smarmy as he looks to be. But supppose these accusations aren’t true–I think there’s at least a 10% probability that the coverage of the prestige media would still look the same as it does right now. Maybe higher[1]
[1] I’m not quite sure how to construct a base rate. Politician sex scandals? Culture war stories? Moral panics like the satanic ritual abuse craziness?
Yeah, the epistemic issue sucks.
The case against Moore looks strong, because the accusations include falsifiable circumstantial details like “Here’s him creeping on me in writing” or “he was banned from a mall”.
However, this is all coming from journalists, who are the princes of lies under general incentives and have especially strong incentives if accusing an old Culture War enemy of sex crimes has a chance of flipping the US Senate to their Party.
Crying wolf is also an issue here. I feel like over the last few days, we were inundated with articles like “Here’s why Moore’s accusers are REALLY SUPER DUPER ULTRA CREDIBLE and not at all like those crazy unfounded rumors that typically get thrown at candidates for office!” But notably, in those articles, there was never any particular reference to say Trump’s accusers or Clarence Thomas’ accusers or whatever. It was all “No, this time it’s REALLY credible” without any form of concession that previous attempts weren’t as credible.
@Matt M
You don’t even have to go to previous accusations. Beverly Young Nelson clearly lied when she said Moore wrote the inscription in the yearbook (she originally said he wrote the entire thing). And the notes she added were likely a recent addition, not something she noted at the time. She’s a liar… but the mainstream media except Fox kept making excuses for her. That doesn’t mean the other accusations aren’t true, but a clearly false accusation lowers P(guilty|accused) for the other accusations IMO.
The mall thing also appears to be nothing but hearsay and rumor.
@Nybbler: Oh, is that so? I’m surprised that they’d make false claims that can be checked like that, rather than safely presenting no circumstantial evidence and trusting in the popularity of #BelieveWomen.
By making false claims they got to attack him again for having the temerity to call his accuser a liar. I don’t like Roy Moore and haven’t since the Ten Commandments thing. If pictures had shown up with him and an underaged goat I’d have enjoyed a good laugh…. but his opponents (and I don’t mean Doug Jones) are far more dangerous than he is.
Because Harvey Weinstein hadn’t opened that particular floodgate in 2003, making such accusations a lower reward, higher risk activity.
The mainstream Left only positioned itself as the guardian of sexual morality relatively recently. Maybe there was no strategic incentive to play up Moore’s sleaze during the Ten Commandments episode, which was… what, late Nineties, early 2000s, something like that? Back when the Moral Majority wing of the GOP was still strong, certainly.
That wouldn’t be a very strong incentive for the women making the accusations, but it would be one for most of the people in a position to popularize those accusations.
That’s a really good point. True accusations wouldn’t get broadcast by the media until journalists chose to become the morality police.
Yeah, “Always believe the victim” wasn’t really a thing until recently.
Nobody but the National Enquirer was willing to touch the Monica Lewinsky story until a literal semen-soaked dress was produced…
There’s definitely a herd mentality thing going on there–once one or two news sources report a story about X, then it’s easier for the next one to do so. When there’s a rash of stories about the burning issue of the month, everyone comes out of the woodwork with stories about the burning issue, and they are often none too careful about making sure the facts of the case exactly support the story.
So it seems like the model you (and John) are proposing for this is something like:
Imagine a world in which Weinstein successfully buys off/intimidates/shuts up his accusers, the big story on him doesn’t break, and the whole “teaching moment” on sexual harassment doesn’t happen.
In that world, we don’t see these stories about Roy Moore, either because the women don’t come forward or the reporters don’t publish the stories.
Is that basically what you think?
I wrote my post independently of John’s and he’s putting more emphasis on the Weinstein angle than I’d considered. But I think the two are compatible. In a world where the center-left establishment doesn’t see one of its functions as safeguarding sexual morality, we should expect stories about sexual immorality to have a harder time blowing up, since most of the national news is aligned with the center-left establishment. Especially stories about prominent members of that establishment, like Weinstein, but it’s still true for enemies of it like Moore: if you’re a New York reporter in the cultural milieu of the early 2000s, you can accuse a dude like Moore of being a hypocrite for failing to live up to his own sexual ethics, but there’s a limit to how big a stink you can make before you start looking like a hypocrite yourself.
And that makes it significantly harder to get the ball rolling, whether we imagine the “teaching moment” being sparked by Weinstein or somebody else. In today’s cultural environment I think we would have seen something like this either way, sooner or later, but the early 2000s were a different time.
I’m not sure where I fall on this, but I think a strong argument can be made that, in addition to their direct role in governing, politicians serve as figureheads for society, and that when we as a society say, “We don’t care how evil you are, as long as you do what we want”, that is going to have a corrosive effect on public morality. My gut reaction is not to care about a politician’s personal behavior, but I’m not strongly motivated by group / tribal affiliation (something I’m guessing is true of many SSC readers). I think it would be easy for me to underestimate the impact a publicly immoral leader might have on the behavior of their followers.
If everyone else on your side copies your attitude, then you have the prisoner’s dilemma: if both sides refuse sleazy candidates then that is better than if both sides accept them. But as using sleazy candidates when your opponent refuses to gives you an edge, it’s difficult to get both sides to cooperate.
On a more concrete level, I think there is enough uncertainty how positive the effects of the election of a given politician would be that I’d definitely consider personal behaviour in choosing who to vote for.
I wonder about the correlation between “your favored candidate wins” and “net of all time horizons, your favored policy outcomes occur.”
Plausibly the answer is 0.
Plenty of room for just so stories here. Trump victory –> Democratic wave –> major implications for redistricting –> long term, structural shift to the left. Obama overreach –> Republican wave –> big tax cuts –> 50% increase in baseline economic growth rates, forever. Etc.
And that’s not even accounting for the huge uncertainty in the actual impact of policy changes. After all depending on your priors we’re all pretty sure the next huge tax cut/increase will definitely lead to a major economic boom/catastrophe.
Writing this out, I’m thinking now that we’re probably all massively, massively overconfident that a given political outcome actually has the impact we initially believe.
That article The Federalist published where a Baptist philosophy professor defends voting for Moore as the lesser of two evils seems relevant. There was a lot of backlash from people who (I suspect) don’t share the Baptist’s moral philosophy anyway. It’s easy to grandstand when you have nothing to lose politically.
I think I care a bit more than a lot of folks in the thread about this.
I can swallow a lot in the name of policy victories. I mean, this isn’t totally abstract – I’m pretty sure Hillary Clinton is a basically corrupt and self-dealing power-broker (just like her husband), and I still voted for her. At the end of the day, policy trumps character a lot of the time. (I swear I typed that and got into the next paragraph before I realized, now I’m leaving it.)
But I think there are lines where I don’t know if I would vote for someone. If I were in a similar situation (with the parties reversed), and it was Jones who turned out to be a child molester, I don’t think I’d actually be able to bring myself to vote for them. I definitely wouldn’t vote for Moore either, but I think odds are pretty good I’d sit it out.
Which seems to have been what an awful lot of Alabama Republicans did as well. They didn’t flip, but they didn’t support Moore.
Today at Naval Gazing:
Part 1 of the story of the Peruvian ironclad Huascar.
I gotta wonder: is there a particular reason to care about the Huascar? While the story is interesting, this strikes me as a very niche topic even among pre-dreadnoughts. Am I missing the larger importance of Peru here?
Also, post request: the rewrite of your missile defense post, because this has been coming up as a topic offline from various friends of mine who assert carriers are all doomed, and I’d like a better reference.
I enjoyed it. There weren’t that many ship-to-ship battles involving ironclads (Lissa was already covered, and Hampton Roads is already known to anyone with a passing interest in the subject). So this was new and interesting to me.
Basically, there were very few ironclad battles, so I looked into this one and found it interesting.
I’ll look into doing a light update on the carrier doom posts, but a full rewrite is not going to happen soon.
Likely of interest to many here, especially those who remember the days when we debated en are ex and democracy.
Neuhaus Was Right
Black and Grey market economics
Lots of discussion about Bitcoin and its uses in the most recent open thread, so I thought I would write up a little something on shady economics which might give some context to how they generally work and how that could potentially affect bitcoin.
1. First a basic (incomplete) definition: Black markets are where goods and services are traded in a way that is illegal in that jurisdiction. It could be the goods that are illegal, the medium of exchange, not collecting taxes, any number of things.
2. Making something illegal generally doesn’t stop it from occurring. Enforcement is needed, sometimes social pressure can play a role in enforcement, but I will stick to actual state attempts to enforce laws. Enforcement requires resources, so to make something new illegal will mean increasing the government budget or switching around funds from somewhere else. Say the US correctly claims (as in this is the hypothetical, not that I know what actual bitcoin transactions are for) that Bitcoin is mostly used for drug transactions and decides to make it illegal on this justification and starts prosecuting bitcoin users. What happens to the use of drugs? An economically naive person might speculate that making Bitcoin illegal makes it harder to obtain drugs, and so should decrease consumption, but that depends. On what? Well if the enforcement dollars come from the general ‘drug fighting’ pool of dollars then you basically would expect a shift in how drug users/dealers are caught*, because you are adding people caught by the bitcoin task force, but dropping people who were being caught by conventional anti drug task force. Because the end goal of drug users is to use drugs, not to spend bitcoin, you would expect this shift to be ineffective (if the government happens to be particularly good at catching bitcoin users the drug users will go back to using cash/barter/etc to procure them), at best. It is like stopping your teenage daughter from going to a dance to prevent her from having sex, putting all your effort into stopping her from going to any particular dance is going to allow many other opportunities for her. Long story short trying to curb drug use by making bitcoin illegal is unlikely to succeed without an increase in funding. It also kind of makes bitcoin using drug dealers ambivalent (on a rational, macro scale) about the government’s policy toward bitcoin, as it is unlikely (beyond accidentally publicizing that it is easy to procure drugs with bitcoin) to impact overall sales.
3. What happens to the overall dollar value of bitcoin? Making it illegal might make it less useful to legitimate businesses and push down on the price, but making things illegal generally drives prices up. Why? It increases the risks of holding and producing those goods, meaning effective supply decreases and prices rise. Which side will dominate is hard to say, but if you start from the supposition that most bitcoin uses are illegal then it would be reasonable for prices to increase over the long run**. Obviously other concerns can dominate (ie a different crypto currency could cut into their market share) over that time frame and make this hard to observe.
4. Finally the importance of centralized vs decentralized needs to be mentioned. If you want to end the use of windows as an operating system, the government could probably pull that off as they know who produces windows software and can go right for them. If you want to end the use of all operating systems you are going to have a much more difficult time as now there is another major player you have to take down, while also fighting back all the systems that will try to rise into the void created by the repression. Bitcoin looks like it fits into the latter category, where there is no central point to stop usage. Shutting down massive mining operations in China will not take those currently in circulation out, and will open up large incentives for setting up a mining operation elsewhere.
* The government could be better or worse at catching bitcoin users vs drug users so it won’t be neutral typically
** this can coincide with a short term crash as legitimate users flood the market initially in trying to dump their inventory.
Someone on Reddit is claiming to be donating an enormous amount (~$86 million worth!) of Bitcoin to charity, and is taking suggestions on what to do with it. Good opportunity to get a word in on behalf of EA causes.
Why does google keep on making their products less and less powerful? Why do they care so much more about cleanliness than useability? The new news google com is lobotomized.
/rant
Because you are not smilar enough to the target user. The target user gets confused when there are too many buttons to press, too many things happening at once, too many configuration options that suddenly make stuff work differently than before.
I assume they introduce their products and don’t yet know how people are going to use it, so they give many options. Then they measure what stuff gets used in what way (and how it influences revenue) most of the time, and cut the things that only few people use, or people use rarily.
Note: If you’re looking for the old searchy stuff, doing a normal google search and then following the “news” link still brings up that interface.
Oh nice, thanks!
Don’t people who won’t eat eggs and dairy realize the name “vegans” makes them sound like space aliens?
They should be called Those Who Walk Away From Omelettes.
I’m going to steal this and never give you credit. I thought you should know.
I just stumbled on Random Critical Analysis’s General Factor of Consumption theory. Of all the answers to Scott’s cost disease, this is maybe the only one that makes me feel like I understand something I didn’t before.
tl;dr run a principle component analysis on nations’ spending patterns by category, and you get a first principle component that correlates quite well with per capita disposable income.
To me the mind-blowing aspect of this is that things that we think are under the control of a nation actually seem to mostly be a function of its wealth. Or more succintly, “everything is endogenous”.
(Not sure if SSC discussed this when it came out, but I didn’t see anything in the open threads from the time)
A question of mild to moderate culture-war-redness:
It is oft claimed that going to college turns Red Tribe people Blue, and Blue Tribe people Bluer. There have been a number of stats and studies to this affect. I, however, am more curious in anecdotes.
Of the people who post here, do you feel that going to university or being involved with higher education steered you towards one quadrant of the political compass versus another?
I spent a little time reviewing my old LiveJournal from back in the days, and once I had gotten the embarrassed cringes at decade-old-me’s smug smarminess down to a mild twitch, I noted with interest where my opinions seemed to have changed, and where they hadn’t.
Notably, I updated fairly strongly in the direction of LGBT rights being important, but also towards the understanding that gender differences were in fact a Thing, and that differing outcomes by sex on average didn’t seem to have that much to do with discrimination.
Does anyone else have any idea of their own changes in heading, if any? I can also go ahead and talk about the incidents I wrote about (and have reminded myself about) if there is any interest.
I entered college a diehard libertarian with a bunch of views I now consider both clearly wrong and morally reprehensible. I came out very progressive. However, from the inside it doesn’t feel like college itself was the reason for this. The bigger reason was being away from my hugely conservative parents for extended periods of time and feeling free to form my own beliefs. None of my college courses were particularly liberal, nor did any of my professors push any progressive view stronger than “multicultural societies are hard, but sometimes work” and I wasn’t involved in any especially left-leaning campus activities or groups. It really does feel like I just grew out of conservatism naturally rather than being pushed/pulled out of it.
That being said, I’m not sure how to determine if that impression is correct, or if my environment was actually more left-pushing than I thought and that had I been in a theoretical right-leaning environment with all other factors equal I wouldn’t have stayed conservative.
I think my object level political opinions are pretty much the same as they were when I was fourteen.
I suspect the second part of this is more accurate than the first.
Remember, people showing up at college are 18. The vast majority of them know basically nothing about anything. The average blue tribe freshman will have show up with little more than a vague “I’m pro-LGBT rights”. They don’t have strong opinions about, say, what bathrooms transgender people should use (not the best example because it’s been in the news lately, but you get the idea), because they’ve probably never even thought about the question. Then they hear arguments from other people who also identify as pro-LGBT, who have thought about it, and who explain how being pro-LGBT requires letting people use whatever bathroom they want and adopt those positions. their mind hasn’t really been changed, because they didn’t have an opinion to change, they’ve just learned a new “fact”.
I basically stayed the course, but I graduated in 1992, just before the previous PC wave.
Before college, I was a somewhat right leaning libertarian. It was during my fairly lengthy time in college that I evolved into the somewhat libertarian leaning leftist I am now. I know a lot more now than I did when I was younger, and from the inside it feels like the reason my views have changed is because I know more, but I can see the degree to which bias affects the conclusions drawn by so many other people and it would be absurdly arrogant to assume it isn’t a factor in my case. Even being of above average intelligence seems, on most of the available evidence, to usually only produce above average talent for rationalization. I can only even try to fight such biases as I am able to detect, and actively resisting biases doesn’t seem to work reliably even when they are known and the attempt is made. Still, unless I wish to devolve into absurdity and take to coin flipping or something, it seems I can only rely on my best judgment, while continuing to seek more information whenever possible.
I ended up becoming considerably more right-wing, after twice being on the receiving end of a two-minutes’ hate by leftist mobs. I also ended up with a considerably scepticism of the wisdom of technocratic experts, due to getting a good look at the sort of people who’d most likely end up running any technocracy.
For myself, I was a Computer Science major at Va Tech, from 02 to 06.
Some of the shifts are easy to figure and document. I came into college with the intellectual awareness that LGBT people existed and had problems, and ended up joining the furry club my sophomore year. (For those not involved in the fandom, the furry fandom leans wildly disproportionately gay and trans, and this was reflected in the club membership.) Gay marriage has a bit more urgency when you personally know a couple whose ability to run their business together is impacted by what were Virginia’s laws at the time.
As for the gender stuff…well, I was a CS major. Female membership started low, and got lower as the years progressed, and the same pattern could be noted across all of the really mathy courses I took. I didn’t see any obvious discrimination, and it seemed more likely to me that there were fewer women than men with the kind of super-nerdy focused interest you needed to be really into math or physics or programming. Either there was invisible discrimination everywhere, or there was a non-discrimination explanation.
Strangely enough, the Super-Feminist English Teacher Who Only Accepts Politically Acceptable Essays was someone I had, and who I managed to shrug off with remarkable aplomb at the time. This was a freshman English class, and I was fresh from some equally-terrible high school teachers, so I just engaged in a few rounds of guessing the teacher’s password, made the requisite noises in the discussion portion, got my B, and moved on.
I also attended a debate between a feminist speaker arguing against porn, and Ron Jeremy. That one ended up being a giant loss for Team Antiporn, from my perspective at least. The anti debater threw out a lot of accusatory statements, simply leading to Ron shrugging and saying he didn’t see any of that himself. He came across as polite, friendly, and very much as though a whole bunch more evidence was needed to accuse him of predation, or enabling predation. Said anti debater also cut me off mid-question when it was clear I was digging into one of her earlier statements of questionable factual veracity.
All in all, my opinion from the whole deal was 1: It is truly remarkable how many college students will take the opportunity to make the same tired dick jokes, and 2: if this was the best the anti-porn faction could muster, they clearly didn’t have much in the way of arguments.
Reading the responses so far, it does seem like the usual shift is something of a gradual shift Blue-wards unless something dramatic and specific happens to you. I’d be interested to see who else has opinion on the what, why, and how of this phenomenon.
I came into college with the intellectual awareness that LGBT people existed and had problems, and ended up joining the furry club my sophomore year. (For those not involved in the fandom, the furry fandom leans wildly disproportionately gay and trans, and this was reflected in the club membership.)
You might not want to tell people that if we’re all supposed to support LGBT. 😉
Curiously: being raised Roman Catholic made me bluer. Going to UT Austin (and reading Usenet circa 1992) made me redder. In both cases, I felt like I was feeling out the dominant narrative for weak points.
Today, I’m mostly libertarian, spending a noticeable amount of time trying to pick that apart.
As best I recall, I was a classical liberal when I entered college (at sixteen), a somewhat harder core libertarian when I graduated, but I don’t seem to have become an anarchist until a few years later. At least, I remember the change being triggered by reading The Moon is a Harsh Mistress, which was published a year or so after I graduated.
I don’t think any of my classes had much effect on my political views, although arguing with fellow students probably had some. The biggest change I can remember, not political but related, was becoming a moral realist as a result of losing an argument with Isaiah Berlin.
I had my political opinions change unrelated to college, and that will continue.
I’m in a pretty liberal state, so the colleges are like that too. I have had plenty of super-left and feminist professors, and I’ve done a pretty good job not bringing up politics nearly at all, god bless. That’s my story.
I went to college in the ’70’s, much earlier than many here. But college was pretty leftist then too, if not so much in your face as it is sometimes now. Most students pretty much ignored politics. I remember a couple of politically biased classes, but majoring in Accounting, this was only a risk for distribution courses.
College changed me very little politically. I was vaguely libertarian when I went in, and the same coming out. I knew little of real life, and I realized that, so my beliefs weren’t very strong. My beliefs have gotten much stronger in the next 35 years, as I figure some stuff out. Interestingly, I still lean vaguely libertarian, but I have stronger feelings about individual issues. Not so much any movements as a whole.
I felt like I moved significantly rightward in college, and significantly leftward when I entered the workforce, but I may not actually have gone anywhere. I think I just notice and exaggerate my disagreements with whatever crowd I’m in. Thus here I feel like a raving SJW sometimes, even though my disagreements with the social justice movement are what brought me here in the first place.
I moved more left in some things, but more right in other things, and the movement was far more in meta-level than object-level stuff. I consider myself a left-winger, and there are a lot of left-wingers who reach similar conclusions to me, but their ways of reaching those conclusions are strange to me. It’s more about attitude/worldview than actual opinions, y’know? This was largely a reaction to attitudes/worldviews more prevalent on campuses than off them, and to the way that proponents are often very difficult to have a reasonable disagreement with. I imagine that if I’d been exposed to the right-wing equivalents, the opposite would have happened. Also, I can’t think of any actual object-level opinions I moved right on. I can think of some I moved left on.
I moved right when I started working – not because of “I don’t want to give the gummint my monies” but more because of a. having a job involving dealing with a fairly incompetent government bureaucracy and b. realizing that I had subconsciously been assuming that everyone was as smart as the people I dealt with on a daily basis; as it turns out going from dealing with people who got into good schools to dealing with the general populace means the average smarts of the people you’re dealing with drops.
Going to grad school moved me to the right a little, with the same caveat as the first paragraph, because suddenly I was working much harder and getting better marks and it was far more due to my personal efforts than any external change; it changed how I viewed agency – previously, I’d sort of blamed poor results on things I couldn’t control. Similarly, getting into better shape had a similar effect.
I moved in an idiosyncratic anarchist direction during college, and then back into a more mainstream political orientation afterwards.
I think there were two reasons for this. First, I was in college during the late second Bush term, which was kind of an ideologically freeing time; the complete collapse in support for the administration meant there was plenty of time to spend engaging in debates over less conventionally polarized and more fun stuff like the mechanisms by which exploitative centers of power develop historically, or how to align the levels at which decisions are made with the levels at which their impacts are felt. Then I graduated into the teeth of a rather historically dramatic election and its aftermath, and all of a sudden my opinions about whether an affluent nation should guarantee basic health care for its citizens were more relevant than my thoughts on Jim Scott’s analysis of how different agricultural schemes lend themselves to centralization or decentralization.
Second, reading about the history of contact between empires and those who empires want to subjugate is a great way to become an anarchist. Being an ideological anarchist and attempting to do something practical about it after college will bring you into contact with someone who attempts to run meetings on anarchist principles, which is a great way to stop being an anarchist.
Prior to uni I was firmly-left on almost all issues.
During uni I was a Socialist of the Trotsky/Fourth International stripe.
Shortly after joining the workforce I developed strong sympathies for laissez faire economic policies and minimal government.
So yes, I was blue and went bluer, then jumped into a pool of red paint.
I need advice on phones. Looks like my current one (a Nexus 5X) packed up unexpectedly. I got it about 15 months ago, and it’s the second Nexus that’s died on me early. I need to replace it with another Android (I will not buy Apple, period), and I’d like something that’s going to get replaced because it’s old (obsolete, and I want to replace it), not because the warranty ran out. I’m also not going to spend huge amounts of money, but low cost isn’t my main driver.
You aren’t going to get what you want.
Consumer phone hardware really is still improving, and will continue to do so for quite a bit (Moore’s law style limits may limit the pure CPU improvements, but screens and batteries and such really are getting better.) As a consequence, a long lived phone is going to be obsolete within two years tops.
The market has noticed this and spoken: people will not pay any meaningful premium for a phone that can be trusted to live (and have useful Flash / battery / software updates for) several years. So they aren’t sold.
Two years is fine. I’m not looking for a lifetime product, just one that will be obsolete instead of dying on me.
I don’t think this as true as it used to be. I have an IPhone 6 and I’m only now thinking about upgrading and even then, I’ll probably wait a year. Most phones just don’t change that much year to year.
How much do you expect from your phone? I don’t have any recommendations in a class with the Nexus phones, but I’ve had good experiences with the moto G (4 or 5 years now) and the moto e (got one for my mother about 3 years ago). Both of them would probably be considered obsolete by a lot of standards, but I can run the few apps I care about on them without any trouble. And I still don’t have to charge it more than every other day. I haven’t tried the newer models, so things could have changed, but what I’ve seen from the line is solid.
If you’ve been put off by your Nexus experiences, it’s worth noting that both the Nexus 4 and 5X were manufactured by LG, while the Pixel and Pixel 2 (smaller size) are manufactured by HTC. I’m generally happy with my Pixel 2. The camera is great, stock android is great. Weak points are the speakers and the large bezels.
If you want a phone that will be supported (and continue to receive security updates) for a long time, you pretty much have to go with iPhone or (to a lesser extent) Nexus. Everything else will be orphaned by the manufacturer in a year or less.
iPhone also lets you much more effectively limit data access by applications. The phone feels much more like it’s mine, rather than Google’s.
You’ve managed to name the two phones I absolutely will not buy. I refuse to pay the Apple premium or hand control of my digital life to them. And I’m going to do my best to never give any money to LG ever again.
The Pixel phones (“Pixel” is the new brand for flagship android devices, replacing what used to be “Nexus”) are mostly HTC (with the exception of the Pixel 2 XL.) If you don’t object to giving HTC money, they are going to be the phones supported by Google for the longest time frame, it’s just not going to be as long as you’re ever going to hope.
I have a Pixel 1 XL. I like it. It was very expensive, but can probably be had for cheaper now.
My general strategy has to buy the 1) higher-end 2) Samsung phone with 3) a removable battery 4) from 12-18 months ago 5) reconditioned. I also get 1-2 spare batteries with an external charger (which tend to be cheap for phones of that age).
None have died on me yet, although I eventually have to start cleaning some of the electrical contacts more frequently.
At around 3 years old, some of the app updates will start taxing it. The Browser seems to be the worst offender, typically.
I used to be a Samsung guy, but every phone I bought from them had something significantly wrong with it. These were flagship phones, too, not the discount stuff.
Well, my current phone is a Samsung Galaxy Alpha, and before that was a Galaxy II Skyrocket. So one of the features of this strategy is that one’s information is somewhat out of date.
I was meh about the Skyrocket but I have liked the Alpha quite a bit, especially its modest form-factor. It’s borderline fancy, and apparently came out way over-priced and failed as a product, but then the secondary market mostly forgot that the only problem was with the price.
Having recently had a similar experience with a sudden, unexpected Nexus 5X failure: has your device fallen victim to the boot loop, and if so have you contacted LG about it? My 5X was out of warranty by 2 weeks, and they replaced it free of charge (minus some international shipping fees). Might be worth thinking about, as they have an extended warranty on the boot loop issue.
Don’t think it was the boot loop. Seems to be a battery/power problem of some sort. It was on, and then it just stopped. Attempts to turn it on since then have shown a bit of the boot sequence, but usually not very much. How much is based on how long it’s been since I last tried.
What you describe sounds consistent with the boot loop to me: the system getting partway thru bootup, showing the Annoying Boot Animation, then sitting there spinning in the animation for a bit while the big CPUs are locked up until (I assume) the watchdog timer fires and the thing reboots to the “Google” screen to try it again.
Yeah, I had the same thing happen to me a few weeks ago. The Nexus 5X, and apparently several other phones made by LG, have some dodgy hardware that LG doesn’t seem to know how to fix (several people over in the Nexus5X reddit have reported getting “repaired” phones that suffered the same fate months later). The main symptom is that the phone gets far enough into the bootstrap process to show the annoying little animation and then just spins there.
There is a way, if you’re sufficiently adventurous and technically inclined, to more-or-less resurrect the phone; I’ve done it as per advice from over on the Nexus5X reddit. Here’s how it goes: The problem is theorized to be dodgy soldering that causes a lockup on one or both of the “big” CPU cores in the machine (Nexus5X has 6 cores, 2 really powerful ones and 4 less powerful ones). If you can get the machine stable enough to unlock the bootloader and flash a replacement firmware image someone on the reddit came up with that just outright disables the two “big” cores, the phone seems to run OK on just the four “lesser” cores. Of course, the catch is how do you go and unlock the bootloader settings if your phone never successfully boots? The trick seems to be, curiously enough, heating the phone up enough causes the phone to successfully boot — it’s not clear why this works, but the popular theory is that if the phone gets warm enough the thermal cutouts automatically disable the “big” cores. People on the reddit suggested various schemes with heat guns and the like, but I found that just having the phone on, plugged into a charger, and wrapped fairly tightly with a blanket was enough to warm it up to where it’d stay up long enough to unlock the bootloader (and copy off stuff I wanted to save, in case the fix didn’t work). Again, there’s plenty of discussion of this on the Nexus5X reddit.
If, on the other hand, you don’t feel like doing that much tinkering with a dying phone and just want to buy something that works, I bought a Motorola G5S Plus to serve as my new main phone. Seems to work pretty good, and while they don’t do Android 8 yet, it is supposed to be coming soon. I would have preferred a Google phone for the software-update timeliness, but I wasn’t gonna pay $600 for a piece of hardware unless I had some assurances Google had had them made by someone with a working soldering setup.
Multiple leftist Facebook friends are now saying that it’s all because of black women that they won Alabama. That sounds so random. It’s well-known in American politics that the black vote is a monolith, so why celebrate only women and not men?
The black vote is a monolith, but turnout is fickle, right? Was the turnout for black women much higher than it was for men? I couldn’t find numbers in 5 minutes of googling, but that seems like the most plausible explanation.
The black vote is a monolith, but turnout is fickle, right?
Yeah, of course. I’m just seeing this praise with no citation of a gender difference in the turnout, is all.
It’s because Roy Moore was thought to be uniquely repulsive to women, due to the sexual assault allegations (and just having really regressive views in general).
Exit polls show Jones did get more votes from women. However, race was a much larger split, and a (small) majority of voters said the allegations weren’t a factor in their decision.
“Black women won the election” is a bit reductionist, but I think it’s fair to say that black people and women turned out strongly for Jones.
Blacks vote like 90% Democratic, so I’m sure Jones got nearly all the black vote. But the interesting question is whether he got more such votes because of Moore than he would have against some other Republican.
There is a gender difference in turnout – black women are even more strong Democrat voters than black men. I’m going with exit polling for 2012 rather than 2016, because I heard there was some weirdness with 2016 exit polling, but if you look at it, black women went 96% for Obama vs 87% for black men. Additionally, black women were 8% of the electorate and black men were 5% – presumably at least some of that gap is due to greater likelihood to vote.
Whoa, 60% more likely to vote than black men, according to 2012 exit polling? Interesting.
I imagine that since there’s usually a male-female gap in the population due to men being more likely to die earlier doing stupider stuff, that’s part of it. White women are 38 vs white men’s 34 in the same exit polling. I would imagine some things hit black men harder than white men (homicide, imprisonment, disenfranchisement due to criminal record presumably follow that a higher % of black men get hit by those things than white men). But after everything’s accounted for there’s probably still some difference not explained by those factors.
I strongly suspect that a big source of the difference in turnout between black women and men has to do with incarceration and felony convictions.
What’s the current science on human lineages?
The model that we all came Out of Africa ~60,000 years ago has been revised to include 1.8-2.6% Neanderthal ancestry in all (?) Eurasians, and therefore Native Americans, plus 4-6% Denisovan ancestry in Melanesians and Australian Aborigines.
One piece of the human puzzle that’s unclear to me are the Negritos of Asia. It’s intuitive that hunter-gatherers who colonized southern Asia from Africa ~60,000 YA would have looked like Black Africans, but specifically resembling Pygmies is surprising. How large a data set do we have of paleolithic H. sapiens sapiens skeletons?
I think the date for OOA is more like 100kya, or at least 75kya. There are remains in Australia 60kya.
I think you’re confused by some kind of “living fossil” fallacy.
What is surprising about Negritos? Populations change size all the time. It’s just a niche. They’ve been sequenced and they’re related to surrounding populations. Distantly related, but closer than they are to other Negrito populations, let alone Black Africans, let alone pygmies. Some have Denisovan ancestry; some don’t. They don’t look like Black Africans in any way but skin color. They have a few traits in common with pygmies, but that’s convergent evolution. Also, pygmies (along with Bushmen) probably diverged from Black Africans long before OOA.
I think the date for OOA is more like 100kya, or at least 75kya. There are remains in Australia 60kya.
I was under the impression that “Adam”, the LCA of all extant Y-haplotypes, was dated to ~60,000 YA, very close to the first arrival in Australia. It didn’t make a lot of sense to me that our ancestors expanded overland by Suez and also invented rafts and sped them all the way to Australia at about the same time, but I thought that was the state of the science.
Yes, I’m confused, because the “living fossil” is one of the hypotheses about them mentioned in the link. It talks about the hypothesis that living Negritos are genetically-isolated relics of once-widespread Asian hunter-gatherers, as well as studies claiming continuing admixture (“distantly related to neighbors, but closer than they are to other Negrito populations”).
Anyway, I think you’re misunderstanding that I thought Negritos are closely related to Pygmies. I was just saying that when H. sapiens sapiens first left Africa, it’s intuitive that we would share a phenotype regardless of genetic diversity (all being under tropical African selection pressure), and IF Negritos are relic descendants of the first Hss southern Asians (it seems definitely not?) before they mixed with Denisovans and entered Melanesia, that would be evidence for the ur-Asians being Pygmy-size. Do we have evidence that it’s more recent adaptation to a niche?
Also, pygmies (along with Bushmen) probably diverged from Black Africans long before OOA.
Wow, it seems they really did. 260,000 years ago, unless peer review rips that date apart.
Do we know which sub-Saharan Africans all Eurasians are most closely related to? African demography has changed a lot in the past 2500 years.
That’s probably true. But the “living fossil fallacy” is that the Negritos are more like the common ancestor of OOA than the dominant populations. The fallacy is to select them over the other population; they have the same relation to the common ancestor: 75ky of evolution. So one of the two must have changed size, so there was enough time for either to. So, yes, the OOA population might have been all small, but this seems like a pretty arbitrary hypothesis you have suggested. The fossils in Africa definitely don’t suggest this. I don’t know about the earliest OOA fossils. Presumably the early Australian fossils are full size.
Are you suggesting that Denisovan introgression made them big? That seems pretty arbitrary to me. Why would you think that? There are Negritos with Denisovan admixture. I think that there are populations that are pretty close to Australian and Papuans, but without Denisovan admixture, but maybe I’m confused. And, of course, most OOA populations are big without Denisovan admixture.
The 260kya should be treated very tentatively. Razib Khan suggests that maybe archaic introgression is confusing the models.
Northeast Africans are closest, for the not useful reason that they back to Africa blood in the past 2500 years.
Ignoring that, yes, the Bantu expansion messes everything up. It wiped out the population structure and it’s hard to get an answer other than: they’re all equally related to OOA.
Is cryptocurrency speculation crazy?? Like, pure speculation. I am pretty convinced that we’re in the middle of a tulip mania-like bubble with bitcoin & others, and that it will eventually pop- but, crazy bull markets can go on for a long time. (Hence the stories about shorts who got burned trying to short Pets.com or whatever in the late 90s/2000 stock market bubble- they were right eventually, but wrong about the timing). I would basically purchase various crypto coins with the specific goal of finding a ‘bigger fool’ weeks or days down the road- I hesitate to call this financial ‘trading’, per se. I’m quite aware of the risks and lack of real underlying value- and trying to take advantage of the bigger fools before it collapses, like pre-2008 house flippers or the aforementioned stock market runup.
Like, is this a crazy strategy if
I go in eyes wide open as to the risk
I’m obviously utilizing a small % of my net worth, specifically set aside for speculative investments
I have a day job and am reasonably financially secure
I consistently take my earnings out (i.e. don’t keep reinvesting them gambler-style)
Once I’ve doubled my initial stake (and taken that profit out of cryptocurrency and back to the bank), I have essentially broken even and any earnings after that are pure profit. Is this a non-crazy course of speculative action?
Along that vein- is there a quasi-liquid market for non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies? Any good online guides as to wallet security? I am seriously considering taking advantage of this market craze while it’s still here (I think my only other posting on SSC also related to financial speculation, if that gives you an idea as to what’s on my mind these days lol)
Assuming you actually double your initial stake. For bitcoin you are talking about it hitting ~$33,000. What is your exit strategy? Why is that your exit strategy? How much are you willing to lose before you pull the plug entirely?
The price per coin tells you pretty much nothing; it’s a big number but it’s a more or less infinitely fungible commodity. Lately I’ve been thinking about it more in terms of market cap.
Cryptocurrency was hovering around half a trillion in total market cap last time I checked (it’s been bearish today, so probably lower now). Gold is somewhere around eight trillion. Since Bitcoin at present occupies a store-of-value niche comparable to gold, a 2x rise in Bitcoin requires it to pull a sizeable fraction of investors from gold or a comparable asset. That’s not totally outlandish but it’s a tall enough order to get me a little worried.
On the other hand, if Core manages to unfuck itself, its scaling problems are resolved, and it starts getting adopted as a medium of exchange, then the sky’s the limit.
OP is (in his words) trying to play a bubble, which is (typically) psychological in nature. This makes the sticker price per coin relevant. If you can’t see bitcoin going that high then you can’t see doubling you money in bitcoin.
Functionally he sounds like a house flipper in the 2000s, only he doesn’t know if its 2003 or 2006, the only thing he knows is that it isn’t 2001.
There is no ‘exit strategy’ (and I was looking at other coins as much as bitcoin). It’s- buy, say $1000 worth (in one currency, to keep it simple for now). Sell every time there’s a set rise in value (say, 20%). Move profits to bank account and purchase another $1000 (or, sell off amount equal to profit, leaving me with $1000 invested still- either or). I am profiting off the purely speculative volatility while locking in profits. If the price drops, simply wait until it goes back up again.
After I’ve made $1000 in profits, I can’t be affected by the bubble bursting and the value of said coin going to zero, so I’m not concerned (at worst I’ve broken even). Continue strategy until bubble bursts (whenever that is). I understand this is less profitable than the pure buy and hold strategy, but a million times less risky…..
What am I missing? What would be the reasons not to do this? Taxes?
Traders in any market commonly take profits, but unless they’re day traders they don’t usually do it this often or this mechanically. There are a number of tradeoffs inherent in doing it more often; tax is a concern, yes (holding an asset for less than a year means you’re on the hook for regular income when you sell, as opposed to capital gains, and selling your entire stack every time means you’re being taxed on your entire stack), but more importantly doing it every 20% up means you’re locking yourself out of most of that exponential growth.
If you want to play with house money, I think a better way to do it in the crypto market is to buy out your cost basis (plus tax) when you’ve made substantial profits and hold the rest until you feel like cashing out. (Note that you are still risking your initial stake! And the graph right now looks pretty hairy to me.) If you just want regular dividends, there are less risky and effortful ways to get them.
Thanks man. Still kinda putting my trading strategy together here, but….. hard to compare rational traders in a ‘normal’ market versus speculators in the midst of a mania. I guess my underlying philosophy is that I think crypto is a bubble and will crash dramatically at some point, so ‘hold the rest until you feel like cashing out’ is impossible to time. I was probably too conservative with 20% (just sort of made that number up), and, I do understand the value of compound interest/growth- but, I feel like mechanically withdrawing x % of profit every time that number’s achieved is a rational ‘get out while the getting’s good’, before the inevitable crash. Less profit but way less risk. Anyways, just thinking out loud here
If you’re only betting what you can afford to lose, then you’re within the realm of sanity. It’s not any crazier than taking your money to the casino.
Maybe a little less crazy than that, actually. The odds are definitely against you at the casino, the odds are only probably against you in the market.
There’s been a bit of a controversy brewing the past couple weeks on Language Log. It started when Geoffrey Pullum put up a post about singular they (A letter saying they won) in which he noted that in his personal grammar, he’s arrived at the point that, for him, it’s grammatical to use singular they for an indefinite person, but not yet for a specific person. His post included the sentence: “It turns out that Phillip Garcia’s profile reveals that he is — sorry, that they are — one of the opponents of gender binarity whose own choice is that they would prefer to be referred to with the pronoun they all the time.”
This sentence raised quite the shitstorm. Pullum followed it up with a post (Courtesy and personal pronoun choice) where he pushed back against people accusing him of trans- and other assorted -phobias for merely noting that internal grammars are really difficult to change and that, despite his own wishes, this is going to be a struggle for him, but he also strenuously objected to this “most extreme manifestation of prescriptivist Stalinism I have ever encountered.”
This, unsurprisingly, didn’t suffice. There have been two replies posted by Eric Bakovic (If you can’t say something nice… and On when listening is better than talking: A call for contemplation and empathy). These latter two had comments open for a little while (although they were clearly heavily moderated), while Pullum’s posts, as is customary for him, never had comments open.
I find a lot of the rhetoric around this pretty unfortunate. This issue has never come up for me personally, so I don’t actually know how much effort I’d be willing to put forth, but I honestly believe I’d try. However, if every slip up is going to be greeted with accusations of being hurtful, and requirements to listen to long lectures about the pecking orders of various groups’ relative power and privilege, I don’t know how long my efforts would last. I also don’t think it’s very helpful to blame an unwillingness to listen to these sorts of lectures on “feeling defensive”, as Eric Bakovic does, and to label anyone who disagrees with the party line as simply not “willing to listen and learn”.
I guess what I really object to is the insistence that, because these issues are extremely important to some people, they should get to require that they become extremely important to me, too, alongside every other small group’s extremely important issues.
One of the things in the background of this particular controversy is the problem of people who find X easy to remember and apply not grasping how other people might find X difficult.
Another solution for X is foreign language requirements in grad programs (which are, admittedly, mostly dying out). People who pick up a new language without too much difficulty are often quick to make this or that argument for why doing so is valuable and important, even when the level of understanding actually required of students (because it’s much harder for some people) isn’t good for much.
Some people seem to find it easy, and even enjoyable, to put a set of consciously-considered grammatical rules between their thoughts and what they say. I find this completely mystifying. I can reflect on grammar, and certainly do some of that when editing. But in real time?
Pullum made a rhetorical mistake by purposely writing and lamp-shading that “correction”. But people are using that flub to grandstand and ignore the underlying point.
All these isolated demands for Utopia …
The first post (If you can’t say …) seemed fine to me. A little on the nasty side, sure, but mostly on the topic of linguistics. The second one ( On when listening is …) had no business being posted there. Or anywhere, maybe, but certainly not there.
This makes me feel old at 38. My memory of social activism from 20 years ago was that it was heavily focused on “treat us like individuals, not based on our race/sexual orientation” ie “I’m a woman who is black, not a black woman”. Nowadays (now that word makes me feel very old), reading the linked articles and some of the pieces linked in those it sounds like this whole approach has been scrapped and it is about wanting to be treated differently based on the group you identify with. It is a weird switch.
I suppose it is true that there are two replies “posted by Eric Baković,” in the sense that he has used his privilege of posting to exercise editorial control, but I think it worth clarifying that he is not the author of the first, nor the sole author of the second. This is relevant to their differences, indeed, the very reason both exist.
I would agree… English works fine with all sorts of violations of agreement in number, but a singular “they” referring to a specific person doesn’t work; it’s jarring. However, as a compromise, I will be willing to try to use “they” if the person in question does indeed carry a live mouse around in their pocket; effort for effort. Otherwise it’s a tax on me (and everyone else) for their oddity. I do in fact know someone who demands “they”. I avoid referring to them at all. (Note this post works because “someone” is indefinite).
I’m going to steal this and file off the serial numbers.
Star Wars is obviously a parable about neo-reaktionry politics.
The good guys in the original movies are all either royalty (Princess Leia), or a small group of elite, unelected knights defending the traditions of the realm (Obi Wan, etc.) Democratically elected politicans are portrayed as either evil and self-serving (Senator Palpatine) or incompetent and laughable (Jar Jar Binks.) Yes, Jar Jar was a politican– look it up!
The Republic is portrayed as corrupt and evil. Because it’s become so big and centralized, it’s bound to be bad. Instead, society should be organized as a loose patchwork of independent states (like the Rebels). The government on most worlds has become so politically correct and left-leaning that it refuses to even protect the citizens against being kidnapped by Sand People. Most cities we see look like the bad parts of San Francisco. You can imagine the smell. And do I even need to mention the cantina scene and how it portrays multiculturalism?
When Luke needs enlightenment, who does he turn to? Yoda, a former Libertarian who accidentally dyed himself green by taking unlicensed medications to increase his midichlorian count. Yoda has achieved reaktinary enlightenment and now hides out from the Cathedral on a swamp planet.
Clearly, it all makes sense now! I never knew Lucas was such a crazy guy.
Tatooine wasn’t left-leaning, it was ancap. Only the Huts had pretty much cornered most of the markets.
It looks like Vox took Scott’s advice
State your profession, followed by the most exciting sub-field of work or inquiry for you at the moment.
I am a consulting geotechnical engineer. It is my responsibility to investigate and assess ground conditions in terms of the strength of soils and rock mass to support infrastructure and mining.
What’s really blowing my hair back currently is slope stability modelling using probabilistic inputs for soil strengths, and estimating Probability of Failure rather than the classical notion of engineering Factor of Safety. The interesting this about this is actually the data analysis/interpretation stage. As you can imagine, statistical soil properties soil are encumbered with big problems of spatio-temporal heterogeneity, sample disturbance, (un)reliability of empirical correlations, etc. etc. Optimizing a ground investigation programme for low cost/efficient data collection is a fun challenge.
I’m a “software engineer”. Sorry, there’s nothing exciting in the field; it’s all a grind. What interesting stuff there is all gets done by well-connected PhDs and PhD students who never manage to get a product out. The work which gets products put out is basically dealing with corner case after corner case in legacy code bases (code is “legacy” immediately upon commit), not to mention the inevitable last minute changes in direction and scope. And there’s always someone who wants to bikeshed about variable names or something, usually right before a release deadline. Many capable programmers, seeing this, simply go off to play in the shangri-la of new programming languages, either fashionable things like Rust or Haskell, or in really advanced cases, they write their own language when they should be writing the 9934th test case for the 20 lines of code they wrote last week.
Thanks for the laugh! What is the attitude towards/level of interest in Wolfram products in your field?
Are they working up to compatibility with LRFD or Ultimate Strength Design as used for everything above the footings? That’d be cool. Then if we can get the damn mechanical engineers on board we can design most of our systems to a known reliability, rather than using the same FS for dead and live loads.
I can see that you’ll still have some pretty low resistance factors on soils just due to the inherent uncertainty. I mean, if you had Jesus with you on a jobsite and asked Him for the subgrade properties, He’s going to give you a range of values.
Load and Resistance Factor Design – for pile foundation assessments, offshore platform bearing capacity stuff, most vanilla geotech for structural applications – yes. For mining – no.
The problem with presenting your stability assessment in terms of Reliability Index is that you are basically saying “Congratulations Mr Asset Manager, your asset is 3-sigma away from failure, which we think is satisfactory.” At which point the client has to a) grapple with a probability and b) check with his insurer about whether he will still be covered if he accepts this risk.
As for what Jesus would do: he would simply smile and remind us that a contractive soil will always fail in an undrained manner. I swear if I see another engineer assign drained frictional properties to a loose silt im going to join a militia.
Quick terminology question: is just-so the same as unfalsifiable, or am I missing a subtlety?