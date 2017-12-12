Classified Thread 4: Vinson Classif

This is the…monthly? bimonthly? occasional?…classified thread. Post advertisements, personals, and any interesting success stories from the last thread.
Do any Bay Area medical professionals read SSC? Conventional methods of finding doctors are failing me and we just moved away from our approximately adequate prior folks. We need:
– a pediatrician for my 14 month old
– new general practitioner/internist/etc. for me and spouse
– a dentist
– anyone else who’d like to be on my radar for future specialist needs
We have Kaiser for insurance but may be able to change it to get a better fit.
I will also take recommendations as long as you think you can improve on “choose random doctors based on what school they went to and whether they are a lot or only moderately obnoxious about Lifestyle Choices in their Kaiser writeups”.
Requiring literally any telephone contact ever is a huge negative. An irresistible temptation to tell me to lose weight is a huge negative.
My 16 month old has been going to Altos Pediatric Associates, very good experience. Easy scheduling for regular checkups and have always been able to bring my kid in when sick to get looked at. I don’t know if they are in network for you though
Regarding the “irresistible temptation to tell me to lose weight”, why is it so hard to say:
“Ok, both you and I know that you’re overweight. I’m obliged to tell you that it’s a risk factor for conditions X, Y, and Z, which we’ll monitor with A, B, and C. However, one of the biggest risks is doctors ignoring other health concerns due to stigma. So, has anything been bothering you?”
Part of the problem is that obesity aggravates virtually every health condition, literally from your head to your feet. So if a fat person goes to the doctor with a health complaint, and there’s a way to treat the problem without any medicines or drugs, it’s kind of difficult for the doctor not to at least mention it.
Another part of the problem is that fat people have a tendency to be super-sensitive about their condition. So if the doctor mentions the person’s obesity even in a very gentle way, a lot of people will hear vicious fat-shaming.
The trouble is when all the doctor will do is say “lose weight.” Especially when the issue is preventing me from exercising!
Limiting your food intake is more important for weight loss than exercising.
Thank you, fortaleza84, for exhibiting precisely the attitude that is so aggravating.
“Yes, but do you know you’re fat?”
Golly gee whilikers, why no, nobody has ever mentioned this before!
Surprisingly enough, fat people tend to have an idea that they are fat, and that this aggravates pre-existing conditions and predisposes to developing others. God knows, it would be rather difficult not to, what with the blaring headlines about the OBESITY EPIDEMIC.
The problem is when a fat person goes in with something that – surprise, surprise – a thin person would also get, for reasons completely unassociated with fatness, and gets the “yes but do you know you’re fat” routine complete with brush-off about any attempt to raise the “okay but have you noticed the knife sticking out of my leg?” symptoms.
For instance, there is a family history in my maternal family of arthritis. My grandmother (not fat) got it so badly that she was bedbound with frozen joints for the last eleven years of her life. My mother (not fat) got it in her wrists so badly the doctor prescribed her gold injections, and she had it in her hands up to her death. My sister (not fat) developed twinges of it as she got older (are you starting to notice a pattern here?) I (am fat) also got twinges in my wrists and hands and went to the doctor, ready to explain the family history.
I got the “well being fat puts strains on your joints, it’s not arthritis, it’s the weight – lose the weight and you won’t have the pains”.
Fine advice if I were complaining of knee or hip pains. Not so good when I was talking about my thumbs. I don’t have a habit of walking by means of my thumbs, so I’m not entirely sure how the “weight-bearing joint” part worked there.
Ditto for the flu – “breathlessness? that’s the weight!” – which thanks, doc, I got a nice dose of the swine flu the time it was going around and was bed-bound for a fortnight so weak I literally could not lift my arms.
At this stage, I know if I got run over by a truck, the medical advice I’d get would be “yes, but do you know that you’re fat? this would never have happened if you’d stuck to a diet and exercise regime!”
So if the doctor mentions the person’s obesity even in a very gentle way, a lot of people will hear vicious fat-shaming.
I’m waiting for the day one of you thin people goes to the doctor with a complaint and gets the “yes but do you know you’re tall?” run-around. Being tall is a health hazard, you know! There are conditions associated with it! Have you tried not being tall? No, that bleeding out of your ears has nothing to do with any condition, simply lose a couple of inches and it’ll go away 🙂
You’re being extremely unfair and, towards the end, a bit disingenuous.
[Complaints about specific encounters with specific doctors I won’t argue with; but your case against doctors mentioning weight in principle is extremely weak. And fortaleza84’s example is quite overtly reasonable.]
I used to be fat, became thin, now on my way back towards the, uh, fuller side of the spectrum (BMI says “overweight”, but not by much).
Back when I was fat, I practiced an interesting form of denialism: I didn’t consider myself fat because nobody ever mentioned it. If someone did mention it, it was a shock to me. Me, fat? How dare you?
I’m not saying everyone does this; but I did, and it seems very plausible to me that a gentle reminder about weight (from someone with some medical authority) might be necessary for some people, otherwise they will fall into this kind of rationalization. “Well the doctor didn’t say I was fat, so I must not need to lose weight at all!”
[It’s also very easy to rationalize away most comments that don’t come from my doctor. The doctor didn’t say anything, so what do you know? The whole thing about the obesity crisis is exactly the same: it’s all stupid media hype, it doesn’t apply to me, etc. Your words actually suggest this: the phrase “blaring headlines” strongly implies, at least to me, that you view it all as over-sensationalized nonsense, making it easy to ignore.]
And of course, for your tallness example: I see your other comments here, and I know you’re smarter than that. How in the heck is someone going to “lose a couple of inches”? With a chainsaw? Fatness can be controlled; weight can be lost, without needing to physically slice pieces off yourself. The doctor is only going to tell you about these very general health issues if they expect that you might be able to do something about it, otherwise what’s the bloody point?
[Yes, yes, some people have real serious conditions which make it extremely hard for them to lose weight; but the typical overweight person doesn’t. Whereas all tall people will find it difficult to lose height.]
Some of my relatives are very tall and doctors do point that out. Of course they don’t suggest that they lose height, but they recommend exercise to have stronger muscles in the back and legs and also to get in the habit of being very mindful of their postures.
I think I remember reading in an old SSC post that sometimes doctors suggesting people lose weight does actually work sometimes (or it might have been telling alcoholics to stop drinking, but I expect the same would apply to obesity). So to an extent they have an ethical duty to tell people to lose weight, even if it often just annoys the patient, since there is a possible upside.
My doctor told me to lose weight and it was pretty helpful. For one thing, I hadn’t realized just how fat I’d been getting. For another, saying “my doctor told me to lose weight” is a good way to deal with people who try to push unhealthy foods on you.
I’m a Master’s student in Systems Design Engineering from Canada and I need a job. I’m pretty good at Machine Learning, writing code for large software projects and making visualizations, but I’d rather not work for a finance or ad company. Advice on how to make my resume less horrible and tips on prospective jobs would be greatly appreciated.
Others will give you better advice. Overall, very good, fits most all the things the Ivy league taught me about good resume design (e.g. active verbs after bullet points, don’t be modest, simple language.) The education section seems weird, the way it’s tiered. Maybe drop having sub-sections? I mean, make “education” just list your actual degree experiences, and let publications and awards be their own, free-standing sections, rather than having an “academic qualifications” sub-section that’s part of a larger “education” section? The other main thing is it’s a lot of work to assemble a chronology of your experience–if you can re-arrange so there’s a way I can move my finger linearly up or down the page and see all the date ranges for all your experiences, in order, or so it’s closer to that, that would increase readability and make it more likely that the person who re-scans this right before interviewing you doesn’t waste half your interview time re-figuring out what it was on your resume that they liked. Minor point, you use italics in your “hobbies” section, but not elsewhere. Be consistent. As is, it’s nice, and the light use of color seems to me not too noisy. (IMHO, usually people who let themselves use color or gray scale use too much variety, and it becomes distracting.)
Legit. I’ll try the free-standing academic section and see how that looks.
Hi Seanny123,
I don’t work in software development – but I do work in recruiting for an MBB consultancy, so I think I can give some good overall CV advice.
Tip #1: Show don’t tell
When I’m reading a CV I’m looking for something that impresses. You have “mastered Python” and “Created a multi-year research plan” – however I don’t know if you’ve done either of these things better than anyone else. Could you instead write: “Created a multi-year research plan for multi-modal emotion detection achieving a success rate of x%, a y% improvement on pre-existing algorithms” OR “as hands-on experience with Computer Vision achieving -insert impressive thing here-”
Tip #2: Keep it simple
When I look at your work experience, it looks like you have the same work experience twice? Is this two different projects with one employer? Either way things like this would confuse me when scanning your CV. Whatever is going on, make it clearer.
Tip #3: Tailor to job description
I am speculating here, this one might be way off: Most jobs seem to say “academic credential x as a minimum” – if you are applying to one of those jobs – the fact that you meet that criteria should be the first thing a recruiter reads underneath the “academic qualification” heading.
My final bit of advice is way harder for me to substantiate – but I would use a darker shade of green. Something about the brightness doesn’t shout “serious professional”. I am considerably less confident on this final point.
Thank you for your valuable feedback.
#1 You’re totally right. I messed up the bullet-point ordering on the first position. The last bullet point is supposed to emphasize “made a component that allowed for things previously impossible!” but it should be first. I’m also being vague because of a NDA, so I’ll email my supervisor asking about how specific I can be.
#2 I’ll think of a way to differentiate those positions.
#3 I do actually have multiple versions of my resume! You’re looking at the more academic/research focused one. I also have one for software engineering.
Are you looking to do more ML/researchy things, or are you open to vanilla software engineering as well?
Vanilla soft eng is fine. As long as I’m working on something meaningful to society as a whole.
A couple of questions:
1) Are you interested in gig freelancing, or are you focused on full-time employment?
2) Are you comfortable with telecommuting?
3) If so, what rate would you want (on 1099)?
I run a software consultancy which may have some strong uses for Deep Learning, and I’d love to get some well-qualified ML / DL people in my bullpen for such an eventuality. Feel free to send me your answers privately (temujin9@greenfieldguild.com), if you’d prefer.
(And if not, you should look at the https://intelligence.org/2017/12/12/ml-living-library/ opportunity, down the thread, instead.)
Some people have suggested that this is an appropriate venue to once again mention the SSC Podcast. With Scott’s permission I’ve been recording his posts and pushing them out via a podcast feed. I like to think of it as SSC the audiobook.
iTunes
Sticher
RSS Feed
Also I plan to go back and do some of the “classics” I’ll probably start with Meditations on Moloch in the next week or so, but after that I’m open to requests.
Here are the results from this year’s SSC survey regarding people’s favorite posts, in case that is useful: https://www.reddit.com/r/slatestarcodex/comments/61qrm2/favorite_post_on_ssc_survey_2017_results/?st=JB4MZP2Q&sh=cb07e7d0
That is useful. Thanks!
Thanks for the work you’re doing, I have a couple friends who wouldn’t know about SSC if not for the work you’re doing.
Casting a vote for “And I Show You How Deep The Rabbit Hole Goes”, I’d be nice to add one of the fun fiction ones to the library.
You’re welcome. Interesting to hear about your friends because I similar friends, which was one of the motivations for doing it. And I’ve noted your vote for Rabbit Hole.
You: someone in need of a political consultant.
Me: A top student from an Ivy league college, with an Econ degree, six cycles of progressively more responsible campaign experience, a law degree, and sufficiently small bank account/ego that I’ll talk to you about your campaign, or other political project, for $30/hour. Longtime SSC commenter (and candidate for Stanislaus District Attorney) JRM will give me a good reference, if that means something to you. My handle at gmail will get you to me. I am gray tribe, and prefer to decide who I like on a case-by-case basis. If it helps you know if you can work with me, there are sometimes red-team folks I like, and there are sometimes blue-team folks I dislike, but I historically have worked for blue team candidates.
If anyone knows a general practitioner in Seattle who:
– is open to patient input, i.e. believes me when I look up medical data about myself and accepts that I might understand it / want to try something
– data driven / open to extensive testing
– non-normie-friendly
let me know. Despite the slightly woo-ish feeling I get, I’m strongly considering naturopaths/functional medicine types, since many of them seem to actually look at wellness, supplementation, etc, rather just assuming everyone has a standard easy problem, so those are fine suggestions.
Email if you don’t want to make your medical life public. com dot gmail at andrewhhunter (note the funky spelling from my middle initial.)
a general practitioner … who:
– is open to patient input, i.e. believes me when I look up medical data about myself and accepts that I might understand it / want to try something
In the general vein of complaining about doctors, good luck with that one! The Archangel Raphael himself would get the “just because you looked your symptoms up on the Internet does not make you medically qualified, you know, and besides I’m the expert here, so you can either shut up and listen or walk out that door” treatment.
I know they don’t want to panic patients unnecessarily, but I do wish they’d treat you with some honesty; don’t fake-laugh about “no no no this isn’t cancer” when I can damn well tell by your demeanour the first thing that popped into your head when I described the symptoms was “oh shit this could be cancer” because I’ll just go home, look it up on the Internet, and see “yep if someone meeting these criteria describes those symptoms, it could be cancer”.
(It wasn’t cancer, which I already knew for reasons, and I know you didn’t want to raise the spectre of cancer because you were afraid of causing a middle-aged woman of extremely large size to have a fit of hysterics in your surgery, but honestly doctor you could have simply said “I want to do this procedure to rule out cancer” instead of treating me like I was too dumb to recognise an “oh shit” expression when I saw one on your phizz).
Any former lawyers on here (or practicing lawyers thinking about getting out)?
I’m a young lawyer trying to determine the possible pathways ahead of me. It would be helpful to learn from the experiences of other likeminded people.
Seconded! Just passed the bar in OR, lately been reading everything I can about career alternatives for JDs.
Former lawyer here. I’m a programmer now. Law degree is a liability; it’s an awkward question in every interview.
Not sure what a can tell you, but I’m happy to answer whatever I can.
Any lawyers out there working in the intersection of lawyering and programming or analytics or etc.?
e.g. Ravel Law or RocketLawyer or Recommind?
If I’ve got the law degree, and am willing to invest in some other add-on skill… what is the skill I am missing?
I really can’t endorse them as everything I know is from a girlfriend of mine who’s friend with some of the people involved, but there’s a very cool startup called Legalese that might be interesting. Again, the only judgment I’ve heard from my gf is that they are good at selling their idea, so they have secured a lot of funding. I’m probably anti-selling them by saying that, though, so research for yourself if it sounds interesting. It’s some Economy 2.0 shit.
One of my best friends spent a year practicing law, hated it, and now is in finance. He parlayed his law degree and experience writing legal briefs into becoming a mutual fund analyst (thinking logically, making concise clear arguments, reading/researching lots of data). He’s since branched off into a different aspect of finance and makes zero use of his law degree.
If you don’t want to do law, reframe your core skillset as synthesizing large quantities of data and turning it into persuasive writing. That’s applicable to a whole host of careers!
I have been curious as to how to parlay my midgrade liberal arts degree into something more profitable than tutoring. For the first time I feel I understand a) vaguely how I might do that b) how my friend went from a liberal arts degree to finance (other than his father having ran a bank).
Finance is always looking for smart and creative people. Only a minority of my friends from undergrad that went to Wall Street majored in Econ/Finance. If you missed out on the college recruitment pipeline, the next best way is through networking and taking related coursework to show dedication and interest.
For example: outside of NYC, there are plenty of regional real estate acquisition/management firms that are looking for smart people. You’ll need to show that you know your way around Excel and that you speak the lingo. Plenty of free and paid online resources.
I am currently in a top 15 business school and there are a few lawyers here with me who are looking to switch careers. Additionally, I have a buddy about to graduate from Stanford law who is considering recruiting for Big Three consulting companies, investment banking, and tech product manager. I’d be happy to talk more about this.
Have you considered open source law?
I do open source policy, compliance, and community management, so I am always working with lawyers inside my own employer, and with other companies lawyers, and *everyone* is always looking for lawyers who know corp IP law and who know how open source licenses work, instead of just treating them as a threat, as a menace, or as a pot to steal from and then piss in.
Daniel,
You should consider tech startups, perhaps as a business-minded cofounder. There are a million and one legal concerns for startups — that don’t necessarily require a high-powered general counsel, at least until after the Series A. I have a particular startup idea in mind, for which I can handle the technical aspect, but I would need a cofounder with significant legal experience, if not a law degree. Ping me at first.last (username) on gmail. (Yes, it’s the simple, straightforward address you would imagine).
If anybody on here knows someone who works at Sidewalk Labs, could you please let me know (either on here, or my email is accessible through my site)
My side-hobby is making music scores and soundtracks for short film and videogames at a fraction of the cost of professionals. As such I am happy to work on student projects and ‘break-out’ projects with zero budget.
Contact me a vilemasquemedia[at]gmail.com
Do you have an online portfolio available?
Not for my soundtrack work as yet, as normally i get engaged by word of mouth and this suits me. If you would like to request a demo i would be happy to send you something that fits your brief. Thanks!
Final year philosophy undergraduate looking for (tips regarding) gap year opportunities for next year (applying to philosophy PhD programs after that). I know opportunities actually related to philosophy are a long shot, but if anybody has any ideas or tips they would be greatly appreciated. Location somewhat flexible, best is Philly area/ohio/east coast in that order. Can also speak fluent German and would be open to opportunities using that (and opportunities in Germany).
ETA: “and opportunities in Germany”
Depending on what period of philosophy you’re interested in, you might want to learn some Latin/Ancient Greek. Since you’re near Philly, Penn offers accelerated ancient language courses over the summer, so you could be reading Plato by August.
What’s your specialty/future area of expertise going to be in?
Teaching English in Japan, Korea, or China is a great opportunity.
I echo this advice. Go abroad and experience as much as possible that’s outside your normal milieu.
I put together a detailed paper examining the issue of public trust in the scientific community, and would love to hear any sort of feedback, positive and negative, on its contents. It can be read here. Feel free to comment here or leave comments on the doc itself.
I would love for it to eventually get a wider readership, but I first want to expose it to as many eyeballs as possible to suss out any obvious flaws or errors in my argument. I’m also interested in further examples that might lend support to my case, if you can think of any.
(I posted this a few months back, but I didn’t get much feedback then since it was at the end of hundreds of other comments, so I figured I’d try again now, since I’m somewhat early to the party.
As you note, it’s descriptive, not proscriptive. The result is, it’s not likely to have “obvious flaws or errors” in argument, so much as to just be a lot of work to read and digest. Maybe try using the work you’ve done to make a concrete argument for a specific change by a specific actor (e.g. Nature should stop accepting papers that don’t pre-register), that people can disagree with, and then see if you can get some smart people to engage with your idea?
Whenever I’m asked to proof-read anything I tend to become very nit-picky. So I apologize in advance.
You refer to what you’ve written as a “paper”, so I’m assuming you want it to look something like a scientific paper. This requires latex (the type-setting software). In my field (mathematics/computer-science) people don’t take things written in anything else seriously. Deciding whether a paper is worth reading is often a split-second decision made after reading some of the abstract. There are a lot of papers out there, and only so much time. If someone is not using latex, this suggests they are not familiar with the norms scientific community of the field, which usually implies it is safe to ignore their work.
Related point: an abstract would be nice. Also, if you want to make it look more like a scientific paper: never use first person singular pronouns (instead: “the author”), keep mentions of personal experience to a minimum. Replace 90% of your current introduction with a summary of each of the other sections. One should be able to roughly know what a paper contains just from reading the Introduction. So mention each of the sections in the introduction, with a brief sentence about what the section is about.
As for the actual content: I disagree with your thesis that public trust in science is not high enough. Public trust in science is far too high as it is. People who don’t understand the science (or limitations of said science) blindly believe that science is that which supports their point of view, and that scientists are those people who actually understand life, the universe and everything (talk to any scientist and see how they feel about that). I would be happy if public trust in science eroded some more, and people started to actually think about science themselves. Some of the areas you mention (GMOs, climate science, energy policy) are prime examples of areas where I would be happy if “scientists support vague statement X” were no longer an acceptable argument in the circles I’m part of.
Related note: ” I’m fascinated by it all, and love reading about science in all its forms” – I suspect you don’t read the actual science, but only popular articles about science. Ask any scientist who has ever published anything that has been reported on by the media and they will tell you that these popular articles are wildly inaccurate, and often have little to do with the actual research itself.
“Nor am I trying to cast aspersions upon the myriad researchers toiling away in their labs or in the field who are attempting the most honest inquiry of reality one can reasonably muster.” – This sentence contains far too much trust in science/scientists already. Talk to any scientist and see how they feel. Also, you praise science far too much so that it comes across like you’re trying to signal that you’re not one of “them” (people who don’t believe in science).
“why scientists seem to be facing an ever-increasing chorus of opponents” – where I live (somewhere in Eurpoe), scientists have to regularly find new ways to spend money because if they don’t use their budgets they get cut the next year. It doesn’t sound like this ever-increasing chorus of opponents is very effective, given that the scientists have more money than they can spend.
” maybe slightly better informed than the average consumer of pop culture.” – Popular articles about science *are* pop-culture.
In general, the style seems very informal, and I’m not sure who the intended audience is – if it is scientists, then an informal style may be off-putting. If it is non-believers in science – maybe don’t put them down as often. If it’s people like yourself – ask yourself what parts of the essay you yourself would find useful to read, and then make the whole essay more like those parts.
All in all, an interesting essay! I think it raises some good points.
I’m going to be doing a PhD in this topic pretty soon (my future supervisor is an author of “The natural selection of bad science”).
What I would say:
– The writing/formatting is better than I was led to believe from Matty Wacksen. LaTeX is not required outside of math/computer science.
– This reads like a review of popular articles on this topic. You have certainly read a lot — which is good — but it’s largely from popular articles. As such, you have picked up some of the same issues as you criticize. In particular, it feels a bit shallow (I’ll identify further related literature in a second) and biased towards sensationalism.
– It is very much worth considering the audience you’re aiming for. If it’s a scientific one, an abstract is essential, and so is removing the personal narrative. If it’s a popular audience, the issue is attention span & readability. What I think this piece does very well is synthesize a lot of popular articles — a good, thorough primer for a lay audience looking to get greater depth. Unfortunately, such people are fairly rare. I think they’re more prevalent on SSC, but I think you’d find it almost impossible to publish this anywhere other than a blog without serious revisions.
– Your reading has been severely limited by lack of attention to social sciences. In particular, there’s a field of science communication studies; the recent Sackler Colloquium gathered much of the field in one place. There’s tremendous diversity in quality & approaches to how the media covers science; just pushing the cynical view using two comics as footnotes won’t cut it. In particular, it’s the social sciences that have more tools & interest in “the issue of public trust in the scientific community”, so I’m disappointed that your engagement with that literature is so shallow.
– For example, one common topic in science communication is the “deficit model”: the idea that all people are missing is information, so if we give them the facts about climate change/vaccines/etc they’ll change their minds. This is rarely an explicit assumption, since it’s so obviously wrong, but implicitly underlies too many attempts to communicate science and frustrations as to why that’s not working. The findings are that differences in opinion generally come from different values, and that’s what we have to work with.
– Similarly, modern philosophers of science all agree that science is not value-free. This isn’t just postmodernist BS. It’s a conversation about in what ways science depends on values (e.g. acceptable standards of evidence & risk thresholds for human health vs other situations), and which sorts of values are acceptable and which are not. Heather Douglas has a good book on this topic.
That’s my initially-off-the-cuff-but-then-I-kept-writing comment. I don’t want to appear too negative — you’ve done a lot of work, and have a pretty good understanding of the issues. But I will say it looks like you’ve been working much too much in isolation. I hope you find a community to work in. Email me if you want! goodtownr /\at/\ gmail
Here is a broad comment. From what I’ve read, assuming you make the argument you’re making very well, I would say you’re still missing the most important point. When science is done well, it is good at answering specific, well-defined questions. Public policy debates are often framed in the media as debates about such questions, and while they sometimes are, they often are not. A few examples:
Vaccines. The scientific questions about the efficacy and risks of vaccines are well defined, and in this case the public debate can mostly be reduced to these two questions. So there is a straightforward path from science to policy.
Taxes. I am an economist and have read several detailed analyses of the current tax plan, as well as many articles, blog posts, and op-eds by economists and non-economists about the plan. Many articles about the plan completely ignore the purpose of the proposed reform, and focus on irrelevant economic (scientific) debates about Keynesian multipliers and such. The problems you describe certainly apply to empirical business cycle macroeconomics, but they miss the biggest problem with the public’s understanding of the economics of taxes.
Climate change. John Cochrane had an interesting op-ed in the WSJ over the summer about the problems with the way climate science gets debated these days. His point was that few of the proposed policy prescriptions for dealing with climate change are scientifically valid means of addressing the scientific consensus on likely impacts of climate change. However, he makes a mistake by calling out “reduced gender inequality & marginalization in other forms” as an example of something that is “not scientifically valid, cost-benefit-tested policies to cool the planet.” But in fact reduced gender inequality has been scientifically proven to reduce fertility rates, which does reduce energy consumption and environmental degradation otherwise. This is somewhat politically incorrect, so people fighting climate change don’t emphasize it, but it is not actually what Cochrane claims, “symbolic, ineffective, political grab-bag policies.”
The Boston-area startup I work for (Shearwater) is hiring software engineer #3. We help universities run effective + data-driven mentorship programs. The end goal is to reduce the number of students who drop out of college.
We went through Techstars in 2015.
We’re a small team (15 people overall, hiring our 3rd engineer with a 4th coming soon after) so the expected impact is high relative to other software engineering jobs — both in terms of your impact on the outside world, through your work, and your impact on our engineering culture and processes. Here’s a bit about our engineering culture: https://shearwaterintl.com/engineering/.
We don’t require that you already know the technologies we use (Ruby on Rails, Ember.js) because we want to find the best candidates possible, and we think that means discarding as many shibboleths as we can. To that end, we have no hard requirements except for a willingness to be physically based in our office in downtown Boston.
If you’re interested, send me a message at eli@shearwaterintl.com and mention that you came from SSC.
Heads up, you’re engineering links is malformed.
I’ve got some philosophical questions if you want to engage.
Because you work within an education institution, how do you fit in with the Three Conflicting Principles of Education?
Also, you emphasize metrics on your home page. How have you avoid those metrics dictating directions as opposed to giving insight? In other words, how do you avoid the pitfalls mentioned in Is Anything Worth Maximizing.
I generally endorse candidates interviewing the company (which is how you come across given your jobs post), but it’s a little unfair to assign readings, particularly when they’re long and somewhat poorly formatted.
Can you provide a summary to start the conversation?
Sorry about that. Here’s a summary of the Three Conflicting Principles of Education. https://learningnight.com/2015/11/19/the-clusterfuck-of-education/
I’ll try to think of a good summary of the second link.
SSC fan here, looking to hire node.js developers or game designers for the leading Alexa/Google Home entertainment software company. Bay Area, full-time, competitive everything. Max at volleythat dot com
CHINA CHINA CHINA CHINA CHINA CHINA
Hey folks. I live in Beijing an interested in meeting other people in the area. I don’t think there’s a SSC or rationalist diaspora group but there’s a small EA Group here who meets occasionally, add me on wechat and I can add you to it. (Username is the same as above).
I’m also currently looking for a new job, if you know of anything suitable for a British philosophy graduate with teaching, management and research experience get in touch.
Non China people
If you have any questions about what day to day life is actually like living here feel free to ask them. My experiences as a n expat won’t be representative but I can answer most things.
Can you use IRC from China?
I think you can but its extremely uncommon. Wechat is the most popular method of communication by a mile (above email, phone and SMS). Some people also use discord or slack.
Really? Allegedly, the Great Wall of China precludes getting on IRC somehow.
What are the major political questions people in Beijing are interested in? What are the major schools of thought concerning the United States?
I’d be interested in a general slice of life, especially comparing Beijing to other major cities like Shanghai, Hong Kong or Chengdu.
Almost everyone I know from China is from the south: at best we have a few southerners who went to Tsinghua University. So most of what I know about Beijing and the north in general is very vague. It’s hard to figure out what’s real and what’s narrative without having gone there myself.
Is there any concern, even on the level of sci-fi tropes, about AI risk in China?
I ask because I saw this tweet, commenting on a Wired story of Baidu’s somewhat desperate efforts to become an AI leader — and the widespread lack of concern that anything can go wrong.
Combined with massive biometrics efforts, this seems like a spectrum that ranges from dystopian to world-ending.
How concerned are you about AI risk in China? How effective do you think MIRI or other organizations could be in warning about potential existential risks?
MealSquares! The only part of this complete breakfast accused of immanetizing the eschaton!
So when can I buy these in the Netherlands? (And why are meal replacements always sweet? I want food, not candy.)
Don’t worry, you’re not going to accuse MealSquares of being sweet. They have a little dark chocolate, but they’re definitely not like candy.
Unfortunately, currently MealSquares can only be bought online and they apparently don’t shit outside the US (https://www.mealsquares.com/faq.html).
Constipative, are they?
Only for non-americans. I guess that would explain why they also don’t ship outside of the US.
They taste like a sweet food to me.
− MIRI’s 2017 Fundraiser is currently underway!
https://intelligence.org/2017/12/01/miris-2017-fundraiser/
− As described by Luke M, “Attractive job opening at MIRI: basically, read interesting ML papers, all day every day.”
https://intelligence.org/2017/12/12/ml-living-library/
Not sure how much people on this blog care about fashion, but anyone here need help picking out a suit? I have a strong interest in suits and I’ve been giving advice to a few friends recently, so I’m wondering is “Suit Consultant” a fun side job for me.
So to test the waters, if anyone needs to buy a suit for work or an event or something and has no idea where to start, hit me up on humphreys.a[at]gmail.com. No charge, just want to see what would be needed to make this a useful service to offer remotely, and ask people what it’s worth to them.
Once you help your friend pick out a suit, where do you have them get them?
I have a tailor, which is great for not being constrained by what the style of the day is, but it can lend itself to choice paralysis.
Hi!
I am a freelance editor specializing primarily in fantasy and science fiction, but good for most types of fiction (the more of a genre I’ve read, the better I am; no sex scenes please, I’d be utterly useless, and I don’t read mysteries by desperately trying to solve them ahead of the detective, so I can critique all other aspects of your mystery but not that one; that said, I have no problems at all with stuff that doesn’t quite fit in any genre, or is generally strange – I enjoyed Unsong) and occasionally interesting non-fiction. My previous work includes fantasy, light romance, the variety of not-quite-fantasy where the geography and history are invented but no magic is present, superheroes, urban fantasy (you may be noticing a pattern here), military sci-fi, mysteries (usually fantasy mysteries), and “interesting nonfiction” (mostly my father’s books, that’s how I got started). Not all of this is published, but for some representative samples: Harald (see note about how I got started), Cantata (a really early one which I firmly recommend on its own merits), and Curveball (web serial superhero fiction, some of the editing I have done is in visible comments, though not all).
My own website is here. To everyone on the last classified thread who told me that it was very messy and I should change it: Thank you for your feedback! Thank you especially to Nancy for the very specific comment on something I hadn’t thought of as a possible problem. I had various plans to act on your advice, and then multiple people responded to that ad at once and I decided that editing for them came first, so fair warning, it is still pretty amateurish. Maybe once work slows down! It does have all the prices listed, however – for the record, it’s currently $1-$4/500-word page depending on how much work is needed, with a five-free-pages offer for new clients so you know which of those prices applies and what you’ll be getting for it before you actually have to pay me anything – as well as my contact information.
Prices will probably rise after the new year – people keep telling me they’re too low – so if you’re interested, this would be a great time to contact me. I won’t necessarily be able to get to new work immediately – I have preexisting pieces I’m working on, not to mention imminent family for some reason involving holidays – but pricing is set by when we agreed on the job, being waitlisted will not ever result in you being charged more.
In somewhat related news: thank you again to everyone who contacted me last time, that was an amazingly successful ad.
I am marking this for later – possibly the kind of later that means “never,” you know how novels go.
Yes, yes I do. Good luck! ^^
So, uhh, I’m not actually 100% sure I’m gonna have anywhere to live in a few months; I’ve pretty much run out of family support. I’m kinda desperate for work so I’m trying every channel I possibly can.
I’m a pretty experienced programmer, most of my experience in Python but I’m not tied down to any language or language family. I usually say I have about 7-8 years of experience but truthfully I don’t actually remember. Unfortunately I don’t really have any one big project to impress people with, when I was young I mostly just made games and addons for games and all my serious work was either “build this automation tool\website for m- actually never mind I don’t want it after all thanks anyway” or just simple web scrapers and stuff. I ran out of money before I could get my degree so I don’t have that either.
Still, I have a decent-sized body of open source work that seems to mildly impress people and I’ve been told I interview well.
I’m hoping for some variety of full-time position so but I’ll take contract work too. Don’t care about physical location; I could hop on a Greyhound to anywhere in the U.S. tomorrow morning. Having to emigrate would be a minus but I’d consider it. If you want to contact me directly my E-Mail address is just my username @ gmail.com.
Do you have a resume online? I’m not hiring, but I think it could help you if people could see that. At the very least, people could give you advice on how to improve your resume.
Yeah, I’ll blur out my address and name on my resume and put it up in a few hours.
I don’t see the point in putting a postal address on a resume, I’ve not put it on mine for over two decades now.
Just put “US citizen” or “US resident with $type visa”, as appropriate, and “able to immediately relocate”.
Also, email me at mark.atwood@gmail.com
Here’s the resume:
https://imgur.com/EV5RhxV
I’m sure it’s terrible; I don’t really have anything that looks impressive on paper.
Things I think are obvious improvements:
If you were at college for a reasonable length of time, put down what you studied.
Remove MS Office from skills and don’t end lines with etc.
Cut Intellij, put git with command line skills.
Probably remove the “some”s from your list of programming languages (I definitely understand the feeling of not wanting to seem overconfident in things you don’t have much experience with, but I think it’s worth being more confident than you currently are).
Either cut “technical writing, documentation” or rework that part to say something substantial.
Cut “team size” from projects.
Rewrite your project descriptions to more actively refer to your contributions, either by saying “I developed…” etc. or by using the weird resume-only style of dropping pronouns (“Developed a foo to bar bazes. Used Amazon EC2 and the latest hot JavaScript framework to blah.” etc.).
Possibly-pedantic word choice opinions:
Call yourself a “software engineer”, “software developer” or just “programmer” rather than “computer programmer”. Cut “results-oriented and self-driven”. Replace the “7” with “seven” or rework sentence so it doesn’t start with a number.
Tiny bit of advice: drop the part about “did work for friends”, “did this for relative” because that makes your experience sound like “amateur who did freebies for people too ignorant of the subject to know if it was good, bad or indifferent work”.
Simply say “programming work for both individuals and small businesses” and “work for forestry business” (nobody needs to know it was your Uncle Joe’s wife’s cousin).
Can’t advise too much on the college part because I never did college, but probably it would be better to say something like “completed two years of a three-year degree in Wrassling Cats at Pimento State” or whatever, with a vague allusion to why you didn’t complete it (“personal/family circumstances”) and “intend to complete degree within X years” (don’t say “when I’m not stony broke” because again, not their business and tells too much about you). If an interviewer wants to know “so why did you drop out” then tell them “ran out of money” but wait until it’s face-to-face (or over the phone or Skype or however it’s set up).
And of course, like all resumes and CVs, turn your geese into swans when talking about experience, qualifications, what a stellar addition to any company you would be, etc. Don’t trowel it on too much, but don’t undersell yourself either!
Good luck!
I’m looking for programming jobs at the moment. Background is primarily in math (in which I have a PhD — pure stuff, not applied); not much experience programming professionally (<1 year) but I’ve been programming in one form or another for my own purposes since I was a kid (on a much lesser scale, obviously, but still). Since people always ask about languages… for my own stuff I usually use C or Haskell (a big part of my thesis was algorithmic, I implemented it in Haskell); and profesionally I’ve used MUMPS, C#, Javascript. But, c’mon — I’m a smart guy, I understand programming, I’ll pick up anything you throw at me. And with my background in math I’m good at making sure truly every case is covered and at spotting edge cases before they become a problem.
Also I realize like everything is web these days but I’m hoping to find something that avoids that; I guess that means I’m looking for what they call backend work. Basically — I like computation, taking a bunch of bytes and turning them into a specified other bunch of bytes. Precise things, where you can say for a fact whether you’ve gotten it right or not, you know? I am trying to avoid things that are too fuzzy, where correctness is a matter of guessing and judgment.
Currently living in Ann Arbor but willing to relocate. If you think I’d be useful to you or you want to know more, let me know; email address is unygzna@hzvpu.rqh (rot13’d to stop spam).
Alternatively, if you think you could use a mathematician (who to be clear has basically no knowledge of any applied math) for some other job, you can let me know about that as well!
I don’t have any opportunities, but as a developer working in web I just wanted to say there is a lot more back-end potential at web companies than you might expect. I almost solely work on back end things, and even when I get assigned UI tasks, they are more in the ‘computation’ realm than design work. There is a lot of logic that goes into modern web applications that all happens behind the scenes.
The important thing is to just read the job descriptions and be up-front in communicating what you want to work on. I’d also try to avoid small start-ups where you would be forced to wear a lot of hats by necessity. Not working in web is fine too, but deliberately avoiding it will cut out a lot of options, even if just for interviewing experience.
Good luck!
A thought, you might want to look into specialities where people care that code is 100% correct, such as security and safety.
And, for especially important cases, how to go about formally proving a program correct (such as with https://coq.inria.fr/, https://www.key-project.org/ etc) is a mystery to many programmers, but I imagine someone with a strong math background might be able to pick it up easily.
If you haven’t already, try clicking the Sierpinski triangle in the right-side ads. OCaml is close enough to some mix of C and Haskell, right? We certainly care a lot about correctness, and only maybe 5% of our devs work on web-y stuff.
HELLO we at SACRAMENTO, CA have a MEETUP and will put you on the EMAIL THREADS if you are interesting in eating crepes and talking about random stuff.
BRUTE STRENGTH
GREETINGS EARTHCREATURE, we at ANDROMEDA DROMEDARY 9 have a BICYCLE and will put you on THE WHEEL if you are POORLY BEHAVED and interested in CAUSING MISCHIEF
If anyone on SSC is looking for housing in the Bay Area, I have a room available in my apartment in San Leandro. It’s a 3 bed / 2 bath, that comes with parking spaces and is about a 12 min walk to SL BART, door to platform. I share this apartment with another roommate and we are looking for someone to take the 3rd bedroom. Rent is $1050 (utils extra, about ~$50/month). Here’s a craigslist ad with more details and pics. You can follow up with the email in the craigslist ad and name drop SSC so I know where you are coming from.
Alternatively if you are interested in a short-term stay we could setup an AirBnb arrangement.
Added value: according to the map in the craigslist link, the apartment is just across the street from San Leandro’s most excellent Mexican restaurant!
Do you know any sites that pay for articles and don’t require experience? Like Cracked and Listverse for example, but less picky.
What kind of articles do you like to write? Do you have a particular area? Do you want to do it on a commission basis or decide on your own topics?
Would love to read a sample somewhere.
I’d prefer to decide my topics and to write about history and popular science (not quantum physics, maybe psychology or genetics).
Here is the sample: 10 Little Known Facts about Che Guevara
Steemit is a blockchain-based social media site that rewards bloggers with cryptocurrency based on upvotes that are weighted in proportion to one’s stake in the network. You also get rewards for upvoting content that becomes popular in the future, and your upvote weight decays if you use it too frequently and regenerates over 24 hours. Anyone can post and upvote for free – rewards are paid for out of inflation, but if you stake your steem it doesn’t inflate, but it’s also harder to withdraw.
I’ve used it for a few months and its okay as a social media site but perhaps not the best place to try to make money. Still you could try anyways
Thank you for the suggestion, I’ll look at it – although the “cryptocurrency” and the “rewards for upvoting content that becomes popular in the future” seem quite weird: they motivate people to vote not what they really like but what they think the others like…
I would prefer real money and a fixed price per article.
All paid writing is motivated by what you think others will like.
My advice: learn to pitch articles. Editor’s care about your pitch more than your background, and pitches are hard. Look at The Open Network pitch database — it’s a great introduction to science writing.
For anyone who enjoys a bit of arcade nostalgia with a modern feel, I have a computer game up: https://vici.itch.io/invasion
(In the interest of maximising feedback, I have just changed it from “pay £1.99” to “free with a suggested donation of £1.99”. I’ll probably change it back after a few days.)
For those of you who enjoy writing, I’m still running my motivational writing site: https://www.finaldeadline.co.uk
Edit: oh, and a question: People have been talking about how suboptimal modern teaching is, and proposing various alternatives, for years and years. But does anyone know of a whole community devoted to actually discussing these strategies, sharing new ideas, sharing recent developments, etc.?
No, I don’t. But I am always interested in such discussions. I work in an alternative high school, which only has a functioning campus 3 days a week. The other two days students work from home.
I’m building a simple website for everybody’s favourite yearly Prediction/Calibration exercise. SSC Example. Think Metaculus, but simpler and with the smaller time horizon of events that should resolve in the upcoming year.
I want to use as many people’s input to collect a curated list of events that can be assigned likelihoods. Surprisingly I find it difficult to assemble enough events that are interesting and somewhat clearly resolvable.
Please, if you have your own list that you would be willing to share, or if you just want to collaborate (google Spreadsheet for now), send me an email to aiwk171 (at gmail).
As an incentive (if you want) I will also give you access to the website as soon as it’s in a beta-version state and you can help me test it!
Metaculus has a number of events that resolve in the next year, so you could use those.
I’m becoming a girl and I want to start hormones. So far I have only cross-dressed and asked people to call me by she/her in 2nd person, and have done nothing physical yet (unless you count working out or shaving my legs or growing long hair on my head.) I need an endicrinologist or other doctor who can prescribe me hormones, and ideally, also do my blood work. Alternatively if you have resources about DIY transitioning (e.g. links to black market sites where I can buy spironolactone) I would like to hear that as well. I’m not really sure where to go and neither does my therapist.
Location: I go to Santa Clara University and I live on campus, but I go home on the weekends to my parents’ house in west San Jose (near Cupertino) because I visit my therapist on weekends and its close by.
I’m a heteronormative cis-patriarch, so my opinion probably isn’t worth much, but still: aren’t DIY black markets for medical procedures incredibly dangerous ? On the one hand, the person selling you drugs is not really incentivized to make sure they don’t permanently damage your body. On the other hand, posting something to the effect of “I would like to commit a crime, does anyone know how I can do that” on a public site probably isn’t the best way to stay out of jail…
It’s pretty common for people to buy prescription drugs over the internet. These web sites just sell you generics from India. It’s not really illegal unless it’s a controlled substance. (And transgender meds aren’t a controlled substance.)
I imagine there would be incentive for them to sell you safe drugs, since they could lose their profitable business if word got out that they were selling fakes. Is that any less incentive than Rite Aid or CVS has?
Rite Aid can’t pull a disappear and reappear as a different company act to clear bad reputation, and has control over its supply chain. on1in3pfarma$y dot tk very probably does not actually know what factory its products are made in; it just sells what it can get its hands on. That might be your modafinil or your estrogen, or it might be baking soda, even if the pharmacy is 100% trustworthy.
What exactly is the problem with the official sources?
The first thing any reputable endocrinologist is going to tell you is that before you go on any hormone treatment you need to be actively and consistently living as a woman. Are you?
I strongly recommend against do-it-yourself hormone dosing. Hormones are hard to dose, easy to screw up, and difficult to recover from failures. All the more so if you’re trying to use shady, poorly quantitated, and potentially adulterated drugs imported from India.
Your information is VERY outdated. “RLE” hasn’t been recommended by any of the major trans orgs before hormones for many years now.
Do you know the rationalist tumblr affiliated Discord? There are probably people there who could give helpful advice.
If you can afford it ($150/year fee), One Medical is great for hormones. Informed consent clinic, takes most people’s insurance; feel free to ask whatever questions you want, they won’t deny you hormones. The guy you want to talk to is Jess Pinder.
If you’re broke, the Bay Area has a lot of sliding-scale informed consent clinics. They always have incredibly long wait times; you get what you pay for.
The subreddit r/transdiy is the best place for information about DIYing your hormones, but you’re in the Bay so an informed consent clinic is probably way less of a headache. DIY is relatively safe as long as you get your bloodwork done regularly, but it’s a pretty big pain, and if you can afford DIY you can afford One Medical.
I am a One Medical member, and while I’m generally happy with it I feel compelled to point out that you’re likely to end up paying more than $150 yearly in bottom-line costs. They do take all the insurance I’ve tried to throw their way, but their billing practices seem to play rougher with it than my previous doctors’.
For me, it’s worth it for more convenient scheduling and the rest of the quality-of-life improvements they provide (it’s very nice not to do the traditional hour-long kabuki dance for every minor appointment). But it might not be for you. This is based on a general-practice pattern of care; I have no experience with hormones.
If you’re on the west coast in a city, it is overwhelmingly likely that you can find an informed consent provider. Ask on /r/asktransgender and I’ll bet someone can suggest one for you.
I don’t personally have resources since I was able to get through the medical system pretty quickly (why is trans healthcare about protecting cis people), but you might want to look at /r/transdiy. ChelOfTheSea has a good point about looking for an informed consent provider: planned parenthood is a potential option? There’s even a few where I am in Texas that will do informed consent HRT.
Do you own or work for a small business/start-up that could badly use financial know-how?
A lot of small companies/start-ups need financial knowledge but aren’t at the size yet where they need (or can afford) a full-time finance person. I can be your outsourced CFO.
I offer a range of services:
Turning accounting information into business intelligence using data visualization like Tableau
Automating and improving internal financial processes – i.e. how you handle cash
Reducing credit card vendor fees and improving rewards on credit card spend
Handling bank negotiations for checking, loans, and real estate acquisitions
Preparing financials for communicating with outside parties (banks, investors)
By day I’m the CFO at a manufacturing company, but I really enjoy helping small businesses.
Once we define the scope of the project, my hourly rate is $100-$150 depending on the complexity of the task and if the organization is a non-profit. I can be reached at cfocomment at gmail.
I’m not sure to which degree this is an ad and to which a general request about jobs with my qualifications, but I’m posting this here anyway.
In short:
I’m a probability theory PhD (in a week, hopefully) and I’m looking for a job in the industry/overview of jobs I should be looking for, specifically, but not exclusively in East Asia (I’m not from Asia, I want to spend roughly 2 years there and then return to Europe).
Background:
I’m about to finish (submitted my thesis, defence exactly a week from now) my PhD in probability theory (in Germany, Göttingen). Specifically, I was mostly studying interacting particle systems (a class of Markov Processes). From my Master I have basic knowledge of statistics and MCMC but nothing fancy. I guess I dust that off and broaden it if needed. I have very little in terms of programming skills, the most “advanced” thing I’ve ever programmed was a rather involved MCMC algorithm taken from a research paper. I did that in C++ but these things don’t really require much more than loops. I also doubt that my implementation was the most efficient. Other than that I just did a few simulations in R. My PhD was average I would say, no huge breakthroughs but at the end there were a few nice results. I’ve already started a PostDoc position which will end in June and during which I will hopefully expand on the results from the thesis and publish two articles (one is probably going to be submitted in January and the second later next year). After that, so roughly in July, I’ll start looking for a “real job”. I speak Czech, English, German (not as well as English, perhaps C1 level), Spanish (roughly B1 level) and Portuguese (A2-B1).
What I’m looking for:
Well, I want a general overview of what I can even do in the first place. I don’t want to stay in the academia because I don’t think I’m cut out for that. Unless you’re really good you are happy with whatever permanent position they give you somewhere and I have no intention in moving to some random country permanently. From what I gather with this background there are more or less two “standard careers” – something like a financial analyst/consultant or working on models for a re-insurance company. I’d be fine with both although I do not want to work 60 hour weeks (at least not regularly) which seems to be the case with some of the consulting jobs. What other options are there? I know a guy who switched from my field to programming after a PhD and two PostDocs with about my current level of programming knowledge, using his PhD and PostDocs as an argument for “don’t worry, I’m gonna learn it quickly”. I suppose that would also be an option, although it is not exactly optimal, I’d rather use what I learned at least to some degree.
Where I’m looking for it:
I want to take advantage of the fact that I don’t currently have any long-term relationships or even kids to travel a bit. Specifically, I want to live in East Asia for a while (roughly 2 years, give or take a year). Now with my qualifications, I guess Hong Kong, Singapore, maybe Taiwan would be good places to start looking. After that I’m thinking about doing something similar in Latin America – it might be hard to find an appropriate position there and I am expecting to earn much less than I could get probably anywhere in Europe (or at least the EU), this would be mostly to get to know the place. Again 2 years or so and then the plan is to go back to Europe to settle down a bit more and find a long-term position. But that’s a bit far ahead, so the first concern is finding something in East Asia.
How do you feel about data science? There are quite a few programs geared toward quickly preparing smart people with technical PhDs for jobs with the word “data” in the title. The advantage of this route is the variety of industries where data analysts are valuable. So if you don’t prefer finance, you don’t have to work in finance.
The demand for these skills also leads to favorable conditions for data scientists, including managing your work hours in many cases. I recently attended a conference at which employers were discussing the challenges of retaining talent and the importance of accommodating a variety of working arrangements.
I did a probability PhD too, and recently I’ve started working with data science master’s students in the last year of my postdoc job. I’ve found that I like stats and programming, so data science is a pretty great fit for me.
Thanks for the info. I only have a very vague idea of what “data science” means, basically I imagine it to be a mix of programming/machine learning and statistics. Is that roughly accurate?
I used to have a somewhat snobbish view of statistics or pretty much anything applied…”just applications” I thought. Now, while I still like theoretical things, it bugs me a bit that I don’t see any concrete outputs. Sure, proving properties of mathematical models is fine but sometimes I wonder when or if these models are actually used for anything. that does not make them any less beautiful but sometimes it feels a bit too self-contained. I find mathematical statistics rather boring, it feels to me it is all about finding ever slightly better estimates…but on the other hand applied statistics, where you perhaps take these new methods and actually apply them to data…that I might in fact enjoy. Then again, being a probability PhD, not a stats PhD means I’d probably have some catching up to do. Not necessarily a bad thing, although I’d like to have a feeling I haven’t just spent 4 years studying something I’m not going to end up using at all.
It is definitely something to consider.
One more question – those two papers I mentioned will probably be the only output of my PhD/PostDoc (the PostDoc is going to be very short anyway). I am not sure what is considered good in the industry. For an academic career two fairly good papers would be ok, but not great I think. I suppose they don’t care about it that much in the industry, on the other hand I don’t have any work experience whatsoever (save for some completely unrelated part-time office job during my bachelor), so all they can judge me by is the title and the number of papers (and where those are published).
You might try clicking the Sierpinski triangle in the right-side ads. We have a Hong Kong office, and it is perhaps our most understaffed office at the moment. Given your background I would recommend applying as a quantitative trader. Pretty much we’re looking for some mix of math, programming, and rationality / meta-reasoning skills, or the ability to learn those skills.
Is there anyone in Oklahoma who would be interested in meeting up? I promise that I can talk about things which are not battleships/naval warfare, contrary to the impression I may give here.
Anyone know about any “ethics in technology” (or especially “ethics in AI”) conferences/call-for-papers with submission deadlines coming up in the next 1-6 months? Preferably in the US but I’m open to others.
I already know about http://www.aies-conference.com.
Our tiny start-up designs tech workshops for children and adults. My co-founder and I are Ph.Ds who escaped research and became a little impatient with how science is taught.
Here’s our site
We build robots, learn to code and do lots of hands-on making and doing. We run creative thinking workshops for corporate clients as well as the fun techy workshops for children.
Our current monthly event is a robotics workshops for children aged 7-12.
Any feedback from the SSC community is very welcome. my email is james at our website, link above.
It seems to be manly a Bay Area crowd here, we’re in London. Hello!
tl;dr first: Does anyone here know a mathematician who hasn’t gone into programming?
Next summer, I’m going to finish my Masters degree in (almost exclusively pure) maths. My plan right now is to become an actuary, i.e. do risk management for an insurance company.
– Does anyone have experience with this kind of job or know someone who would like to give some insight?
– I‘d also be interested in alternative careers, although I wouldn’t like to do something that is heavy on coding. Any suggestions?
If it’s helpful: I’m a top student, but at a non-fancy European university, and I don’t have any practical experience with any kind of actual work (apart from being a TA).
You might want to look into operations research as a career option. Basically it’s applied math focused on solving organizational problems. Primarily optimization of various kinds, but it touches on lots of areas. It’s what I do currently and it seems relatively open to people moving into it from pure math. Like any STEM field these days there will likely be some coding involved to support data analysis and model building, but nothing like a programmer position. The amount of real math you’d be doing day to day varies quite a bit by position, if that is important to you.
Thank you for the response, that’s something I haven’t had considered yet and I’ll definitely look into it! And I guess some basic coding would be okay for me.
My gf went from math to actuarial consulting. I’ll ask her for what advice she’d give her two-years ago self. I think the big thing is getting used to the systems which the company you work for uses. This sounds obvious.
Another is know how workplace environments schedule the day.
1. Check emails.
2. Prioritize what needs to get done.
3. There might be a meeting.
4. Spend the rest of the day desperately trying to complete your priorities list, while other questions try to slow you down.
5. Rinse and repeat.
For math majors the transition isn’t too bad. In the U.S. you can’t sign anything until you complete the regiment of 5 tests (takes about 5 years). Those tests cover high calc, statistics, probability, and I don’t know what else.
But you can start working immediately in the company and be useful.
There’s a ton of attention to detail work involved: a lot of mailings, data cleaning, data formatting.
And a lot of Microsoft Excel.
My gf enjoys it, has been doing it for three years, and is just now starting to take the tests.
Hope that helps.
Hey, thanks for the response!
I actually like the idea of that schedule. I usually make a similar one for myself (I‘m very inefficient without one).
The tests and that you’re doing them while already working sound really similar to what we have here in Germany (I think it’s more tests, but they also usually take five years).
If it’s not too late, I‘d be interested to know:
– is there anything I should know before choosing between being an actuary at an insurance company or at a consulting firm?
– I should have lots of free time in the last semester (but not enough to do an internship or something like that). Is there any way I could prepare myself for the job or increase my chances? For example, I’m considering doing an Excel seminar. If so, do you think it’s worth it? (The last seminar I looked at is 500€).
Thanks again!
I suppose I fit the description. I run a mathematics institute called Euler Circle in the San Francisco Bay Area where I teach college-level mathematics classes to high-school students. There are tons of people teaching such students how win competitions, but very few are teaching them mathematics beyond the contest curriculum, which is really a shame. I’d love to see similar institutes pop up in other places.
“There are tons of people teaching such students how win competitions.” The Bay Area really is another world…
So probably a long shot, but I’ve been looking for a student/part-time software developer in the Aarhus, Denmark area. I am an independent software developer and work out of my home. Qualifications aren’t important, but I am looking for somebody who enjoys programming, likes learning new things, and is selv-motivated. I expect occasional office days at an office hotel (less than weekly, but more in the beginning), probably in Lystrup or Elev, but most of the work would be done from your own home. Attractive wage and free lunch on office days. Also I’m easy to work with.
Also: I work on apps for the increasingly popular Atlassian products, and besides that also have a consulting client in the wind turbine industry. So I can provide valuable contacts / experience.
email me at [username]@gmail.com
Some people on the site have been playing my survival/horror text-based adventure game, and they seem to like it:
http://www.theodidactus.com/tingalan/
once the semester’s over and I am safely ensconced in holiday cheer, I’m going to do some quality of life updates.
Feedback: I got to the bjestic hills and wrote “leave” meaning “leave this world”, but the game saw it as “turn back”.
Wow, that’s a latent bug from very early in design. I will add it to the fix list. I will probably be able to update the game within the next week.
Congrats for getting to the Bijestic hills so quickly, that’s actually a tough place to find.
I write a web serial at https://thefifthdefiance.com/ .
Elevator pitch, people got superpowers and smashed the world into a distopia. Now some people are trying to fix things, but that is very difficult.
I’ve been reading you since last summer! I like your powersets, and the question of where we would want the Process at has sparked a couple of interesting debates in my apartment.
Thanks for reading! I appreciate it so much when I find out that someone is enjoying my work.
As far as where you get Processed…I hear that the Union hands out those little cookies and apple juice, like when you give blood. 🙂
Cool, adding that to my reading list.
Physicist here interested in doing freelance/consulting work. See my website for details (https://landonlehman.com/). I can give examples of past freelance projects I have worked on and go into more detail about my skill set if you contact me.
My current advisor was your advisor’s advisor!
My cousin Alix Genter—who was previously in the national news (and my blog) for a bridal store’s refusal to sell her a dress for a same-sex wedding—recently started a freelance academic editing business. Alix writes to me:
“I work with scholars (including non-native English speakers) who have difficulty writing on diverse projects, from graduate work to professional publications. Although I have more expertise in historical writing and topics within gender/sexuality studies, I am interested in scholarship throughout the humanities and qualitative social sciences.”
If you’re interested, you can visit Alix’s website here. She’s my cousin, so I’m not totally unbiased, but I recommend her highly.
–Scott Aaronson (i.e., “The Second-Best Nerd Blogger Named Scott A, And No, Scott Adams Is Not In The Running”)
Anyone interested in helping my improve my CV? I’m currently a undergraduate physics major (I’m also probably going for minors in math and classics) and I want to make sure it’s as polished as can be so I have the best shot at research positions this summer. I’ve linked it here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UDDaq0DbT5jO6BOz63Rs7WquG49iZW2r/view?usp=sharing
Cheers!
Really quickly:
– Put skills summary first and education last.
– Make your bullet points more brief. ACTION VERBS!
– Order bullet points in resume by:
– Summary of awesomeness
– Description of awesomness
You are an undergrad, it should fit on one page. To that affect:
Remove all your highschool stuff, employers don’t care much.
Increase your margines, right now they are huge bring them down to either 3/4 or 1/2 inch.
Unless your other writing guide is publication level get rid of it or host it on a personal website or GitHub.
Use two columns for actives and honors.
Your technical skills is way too wordy, split it into experienced and exposure. You don’t need to explain each item.
Also, add your gpa both general and major. If GPA is omitted, I assume it is really bad <2.0 so you should put it.
Hi SSC – Long time reader/comment lurker. I can’t thank Scott enough for hosting this blog and helping cultivate this community. This place has really made me think about the world differently. The regular commenters (you know who you are) feel like family. It is not often you find internet postings/articles where you want to read the comments, let alone comment threads so good you need to use bookmarks so you can get through a thousand posts in multiple sittings. 🙂
Since it is show-and-tell time, I’d like to highlight a site I created and opened up a week ago that has OCR/text-indexed the 2017 declassified files related to the JFK assassination. I don’t have interest in the event or conspiracies around it, but thought it would be a good project to brush up on a few skills. Most of the stuff that I find interesting in the archive is more by virtue of it being a cultural artifact of the time period.
Everything is in there except half of the 11/03 release (which should be in the next couple of days). I’m not an expert in image manipulation/cleanup and the OCR gets a lot wrong, but I’ve found it to be helpful. Anyways, thanks for listening (and everything else) SSC.
https://assassinationfiles.net
I’m trying to conduct a study of top producing salespeople in California. Only problem is my ability to design the study is abysmal. I’ve been in mortgage for 9 years and always noticed the extremely low quality of sales literature. There is no real research. The body of work is conjecture, testimonial, or shallow statistics designed to make a predetermined point.
I already know who my subjects are but I want to design an interview template that will tease out relevant data. Anyone here with experience designing quality research questionnaires would be of great help. Maybe someone with a background in psychology or marketing research?
Sales training is dominated by biographies of individually successful people or Tony Robbins-esque motivational fluff. I want to introduce some rigor into it.
Will this research be public once complete? I work at a mortgage origination startup, and would be very interested to see what you find.
Yes, I was going to focus on real estate agents but will likely include other sales professionals who work in a similar way (insurance, financial advisors, etc). Probably release as a book or seminar series or something. I’m working on it with a professional sales training consultant who thinks the same way.
Great to see another mortgage person in the rationality-sphere. I don’t encounter many of us here. Hope your startup goes well. Whats it called?
My Future Strategist podcast has two recent episodes: Sexbots and Moloch’s Future Shadow. If you like the podcast consider joining its Facebook group, and leaving a positive review wherever you listen to podcasts.
1) Has anyone experimented with the ketogenic diet specifically for cognitive and energy gains? What was your experience?
2) Anyone want to sublet a bedroom in San Francisco Dec 23rd-Jan 1st? (NOPA, $50/night, individuals only, shared bathroom)
Yes, I have been on a somewhat ketogenic diet for around 8 years with bulletproof intermittent fasting. It’s had a big positive impact on me. I have more energy and I get sick far less often. But read about the Atkins Flu to prepare for this one-time possible transition cost.
I’ve done ketogenic diets before, though my goal was always weight loss and not cognitive improvement.
I honestly didn’t really notice a difference in my thoughts or my energy. I lost a lot of weight, put on a few pounds of muscle, and was much less hungry but that’s about it.
I was on a ketogenic diet for about 6 months. I did not notice any improvements in cognition / processing ability as such, but there was a shift in my mental energy levels. I felt like I needed to expend less motivation to complete mental tasks and had a greater reserve of mental energy, but also that my baseline energy level when refreshed and well rested was worse – a sort of flattening of the daily mental energy curve. I felt slightly on edge much of the time as well.
Well, I published a science-fiction novel this summer. It’s five hundred pages long … which includes three appendices and a glossary to help you make your way around a sprawling fictional world I’ve been building inside my head for several years. It takes place on a colony world partially terraformed by religious separatists, which crashed hard from overpopulation and forgot much of its history. The heroine is a teenage girl with “miraculous” powers of healing as a result of ancient genetic experiments; using her gift weakens her physically, and makes her an attractive tool for manipulative men at a time when the world’s civilization is teetering on the edge of a second collapse. Which is to say: it’s complex, multifaceted, told from multiple points of view–all the things that make a book awkward casual reading but probably attractive to SSC readers. It’s called The Curse of Life, available in dead-tree for $14.53, Kindle for $4.76, or free to read with Amazon Prime. Thanks for reading this!
Do you have a sample chapter anywhere?
I think Kindles automatically let you read a free sample from the beginning.
Annoyingly, since I’m the author, I don’t see things on Amazon from a customer’s perspective; I’m so new at digital media that it took me weeks just to get the Kindle edition up. I know you can read the entire first section (about forty pages) right on the Look Inside on Amazon, only the formatting is goofy. Anyway, thanks very much to all of you! Any and all feedback is welcome.
Have you tried logging out and clearing your cookies or using a different browser? You still can’t test things you’d need to log in and buy the whole book to see, but it’d be a lot better than nothing.
Interesting, I’ll check it out.
I’m looking for someone interested in discussing LSTMs, evolutionary strategies for neural net optimization, and/or training set selection techniques such at QBC. Also, methods for effectively explaining these topics.
Also looking for someone interested in non Python TensorFlow bindings, particularly the Go bindings.
If you are interested in discussing these topics, email me at isaac@isaacleonard.com
As for success stories – I’ve posted my info/link to resume on two of those threads and got some interesting hits on it. It didn’t go too far with most of them, but in the end I was able to land a contract with an interesting startup in Germany. Now, the bureaucracy and waits in the visa process are really driving me up the wall though ><
Anyone interested in solving crossword puzzles, I have put several up. This is just a hobby for me. No cost. No ads. But if you have any constructive feedback, that’s always welcome. link
I’m a longtime SSC reader in Atlanta, and I’d be interested in a meetup in 2018. Anyone else live here?
I live in Atlanta, that could be cool.
ATL checking in.
Launching a newsletter for games in about a month to help smaller developers get publicity without resorting “building relationships” on Twitter. agameaday.org:
“The game industry has a problem.
2017 saw the release of over 5000 new games on Steam. Sites like itch.io are being flooded with aspiring developers’ first projects. Even indie veterans who made it big a decade ago are admitting that it’s impossible to stand out in today’s market.
This should be a good thing. With more variety than ever before, storefronts and news sites could use machine learning and data collection to better recommend games to players based on their individual tastes.
But they’re not doing this. The only way to keep up with every game that comes out is to immerse yourself in the political arguments, internet drama, and addictive clickbait of social media. We’ve created a culture where only the loudest voices are heard, and good work is lost in a sea of controversy.
A Game a Day’s goal is to help fight this. Every single day, we’ll email you with a curated game recommendation. Whether it’s big or small, free or paid, made in Twine or with hour long credits—if it’s good, we’ll make sure you hear about it without having to leave the comfort of your inbox.
Subscribe to Newsletter“
This described my exact experience trying to get any attention at all on itch.io for that game I mentioned up-thread. I think these classfied threads are more effective than anything else I’ve done so far, which is daft given there’s not all that much audience overlap.
Subscribing.
I just shill on Reddit a whole bunch. Seems to work great.
Yeah, I plugged a game of mine in one of these classified threads and that got me more interested players than anything else. Seems like it’s a matter of reaching the handful of people who are really interested rather than yelling at everyone who might mildly care.
Wait, I’m confused: are you guys like a Pandora for games, based on “machine learning and data collection” ? Or do you just send out one arbitrary game recommendation per day ? If it’s the latter, then how do I know your taste in games will match mine ?
It’ll be one arbitrary game recommendation per day. My personal problem with keeping up with games is wondering if I’ve missed something really cool as a result of pulling away from social media. My goal with this newsletter is to highlight pretty much every game that someone could feasibly care about so that they don’t have to worry about that.
Of course, this doesn’t address the problem that there are hundreds, if not thousands, of games out there with potential audiences that I won’t be able to recommend. That would require a system that can do personalized recommendations. I’m hoping to be able to find the most interesting of the bunch and at the very least show these; if there end up being more than a few hundred that qualify per year, I might have to rethink it. In these early stages before I’m getting a ton of submissions though, I’ll have to do a lot of work to even find these games in the first place.
I’ll also have to try to be objective enough to understand when something would appeal to people who aren’t me. I feel like this won’t be too hard, but you’re right, it might be better of me to take the modest outside view and admit that I’ll probably be biased. I’ll have to work against that bias.
Looking for a Temp COO, or a place to find such a person.
The father of my best friend from high-school died earlier this year. He owned and was the driving force for a small company (10 employees, maybe U$ 2-4 million in annual sales) that specialized in laboratory automation.
His widow is not equipped to run the company. My friend from HS, is doing the checks, but he has health issues (is on SSDI) so he’s really not capable of doing more.
A temp COO fell into their laps (the father had contacted him about getting the company ready for sale) and has been in place for the last nine months.
Mother and son are not pleased with the COO, but feel trapped as they have no idea who to turn to. Ideally they’d like to sell the company in the next 12 months.
ETA: the company located is in the Philadelphia-area.
Why is it a COO and not a CEO if they need someone to run the company?
Are you local in Philly with them?
If they want to sell quickly, all they need to do is stabilize and flip it. There are a number of people who specialize in selling these types of companies but liquidity is not great because they aren’t true “businesses.” As you are obviously witnessing, companies that small are still highly dependent on the founder.
Depending on what exactly they need help with, I may know some people. This is potentially sensitive and might be better offline. What’s the best way to reach you?
You could try contacting local angel investor group – they usually work with small companies and they could know someone. https://www.robinhoodventures.com/ http://www.delawarecrossing.org/ https://benfranklin.org/
Also maybe the Drexel or UPenn business school.
I teach college-level mathematics classes for high-school students in the San Francisco Bay Area at Euler Circle. We offer one class each quarter at the moment; in January, we’ll start a new class on the mathematics of Euler, going through some of his papers and seeing where they lead in modern mathematics.
AlphaZero seems to have caused a bit of a turmoil in the chess world with the creators claiming that after having been fed the rules of chess and having four hours of introspection it was able to comprehensively beat the 2016 world champion chess program Stockfish (albeit a somewhat crippled version with no opening or ending library and a strange time control) in a match of a hundred games. Whether or not you believe this is a mighty accomplishment, few deny the same program’s success at Go and Shogi.
So how much of this is hype, how much fact, and how much the end of the world as we know it?
I think it’s kind of a big deal. The new thing is that given the rules of a new board game — you know, the normal kind with two players and no hidden information or randomness and less than a thousand or so legal moves — you can create a top-level bot with just a few days of work and computation.
My guess is that the technique really is that general, and would also work on, say, Arimaa, which was specifically designed to be hard for bots to beat humans at, and which took my friend years of work and lots of ingenuity to create a bot better than the best humans. A year ago that was a big accomplishment, as of last week it would be pretty easy.
Board games are ~solved. Now to find out what exactly counts as a “board game” for these purposes…
I’m speaking on this as an amateur; my peak lichess blitz rating is in the 2000s, though currently I’m around 1900. I am not currently active in any IRL chess leagues.
I don’t know about “the end of the world as we know it”, but the chess community is very excited about AlphaZero. There is a perception that it’s playing “as a human”, i.e. does not have the blind spots that have plagued computer chess since its inception—most of which are related to an inability to consider “intangible” concerns, like strong piece placement, and inability to recognize the kinds of plans that play out over more moves than is practical to set as a time horizon.
In addition, it seems very, very good, and the time control thing is less of an issue than you might think—the Stockfish games were played at a fairly fast time control, but AlphaZero seems to improve more with added time than Stockfish does. That is, the match would have been even more lopsided with more time.
Also worth noting that AlphaZero doesn’t have opening or ending books built-in either.
If you are worried about the end of the world, I have an open offer to bet on something specific you are worried about.
—
I watched a few chess games the program played. It plays in a very interesting way, I enjoyed watching it, and learned quite a bit about chess in the process.
Are you interested in Python and want to work on an interesting project? NColony has a bunch of open Pull Requests that I would love to have someone review. Some of them are for Doc changes, so if you are a newbie, you are really qualified — if you cannot understand them, that’s a problem that should be fixed.
Do we have anyone around who works at Disney, preferably in a professional role? I am looking at a mid-career jump in industries, and it would be helpful to talk to someone already there.
There is a direct contact link if you click my name, if that works better for you.
I’m a graduate / junior software developer in London, UK (willing to relocate), looking for a new job.
Background in Java, some skill in C++ and Clojure, tinkered on Android some. Here’s a CV.
In an ideal world, I could just say
and someone would offer the mutually beneficial trade-off. But that’s not how normal recruiter-candidate relationships work at all. I hope I can get away with saying it here.
We are hiring developers and dev ops – https://stackoverflow.com/jobs/companies/careevolution
How does company without reporting hierarchy, management, roles, reviews, assignments, time tracking, vacation policy, expense policy or any other policy work? All those stuff seem super useful to me.
Especially in medical field which just adores to have trucks of paperwork for every product.
So I was recently diagnosed with a rare, benign brain tumor on the floor of my 4th ventricle, resting between my brain stem and cerebellum. The tumor is large (2cm) and looks like it should block the flow of CSF entirely, however, I have yet to experience hydrocephalus. I’m posting this for a few reasons:
1.) Firstly, I’m wondering if anyone has known anyone with a similar tumor that I could talk to (Ependymomas, Subependymomas, Choroid plexus papillomas, or any other tumors in the precarious location next to the brain stem.)
2.) Also, I’m wondering if people have recommendations for neurosurgeons and neuro-oncologists. I live in Austin, TX but I plan on traveling for treatment. So far I have talked to neurosurgeons at Baylor in Houston, around Austin, and have a consult at Mayo Clinic in January.
3.) I don’t know if this is a considered a faux pas, and I apologize if that’s the case, but my family has set up a donation fund for me to receive out-of-network treatment. Brain surgery is expensive and I will likely have to go out of network to find a neurosurgeon with experience operating on these. Here is the link if anyone is interested in helping out.
4.) Lastly, If anyone has experience negotiating with insurance companies or has dealt with major, expensive healthcare costs in the past. I would love any advice.
Thanks in advance,
-Nick