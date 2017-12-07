Tax Bill 3: Don’t Mess With Taxes

I.
Thanks to everyone who commented on my last two posts, especially the many people who disagreed with me. Two things I will admit I got mostly wrong:
1. I was wrong to say there was “no case” for the tax bill. Aside from all of the minor provisions which can be good or bad, the case for slashing corporate rates is that they’re more distortionary and less efficient than other forms of taxation. Thanks to everyone who pointed this out to me.
2. Several people brought up problems with the article saying CEOs say they will just give the money back to shareholders, most notably that giving money back to shareholders may stimulate the economy in other ways.
But two things I still think are true:
1. Seriously, guys, I admit I don’t know as much about economics as some of you, but I am working off of a poll of the country’s best economists who came down pretty heavily on the side of this not significantly increasing growth. If you want to tell me that it would, your job isn’t to explain Economics 101 theories to me even louder, it’s to explain how the country’s best economists are getting it wrong. You may find this book review relevant.
2. I stand by my claim that I care less about economic growth than about where the money goes. That includes caring less about distortionary taxation, deadweight loss, and all those other concepts.
Suppose Alice is an effective altruist who supports whatever charity you think is most important and does a really good job of it. Every dollar she spends saves multiple lives. She lives in a town of 1000 people where nobody else is an effective altruist and everyone else just lives a pretty decent life and spends their extra money on, I don’t know, breeding virtual cats or something.
A demon places a curse on Alice’s neighbor Bob. Every time Bob pays a dollar in taxes, it destroys a random two dollars’ worth of wealth somewhere in the town.
The town elders meet and decide that for some reason they have to lower taxes either on Alice or Bob. The economic case for Bob is overwhelming – taxes on him are especially inefficient because of the extra wealth they destroy.
Still, I would want a tax cut for Alice. It seems like the only important thing that happens at all in this town is Alice’s charitable donations. The amount I care about this town’s utility focuses pretty much entirely on that. We could give the break to Bob, and have a nominally better economy, but it would just lead to more people buying virtual cats. It could be that the extra two dollars’ of wealth destroyed by Bob’s taxes was some sort of useful machinery, and so taxing Bob harms economic growth. Again, it is hard to care, except insofar as that hurts Alice, the only person in town whose wealth matters much for anyone’s utility.
I can imagine a world in which Bob’s curse was stronger, and every dollar Bob was taxed destroyed a million dollars in value, and soon any tax on Bob meant the citizens of the town were starving to death and all of them including Alice went bankrupt. But right now the tax on Bob isn’t big enough to be worse for Alice than a tax on Alice, and since Alice is the only important person in this situation, I don’t care.
I can also imagine a world where a wise economist comes to town. She says “Alice’s work is the most important thing in this town, but taxing Bob destroys wealth for no reason. Some of the town elders support tax breaks for Bob, and others support tax breaks for Alice. But we can give the tax break to Bob, and then all the people who saved $2 each from the curse not being activated can give $1.50 to Alice. That way Bob is better off, Alice is better off, and potential curse victims are better off.”
This is the best argument in favor of wealth creation instead of redistribution. But right now we’re not doing that. We just create the wealth and then don’t redistribute it, except through charity, which is a rounding error, and taxes, which everyone agrees this bill causes there to be less of. If we actually had Pareto-optimal wealth redistribution, then of course, create as much wealth as possible and redistribute it Pareto-optimally. Since we don’t, we’re kind of stuck.
My takeaway from this story is that in societies with a lot of marginal-value-of-money inequality, economic growth is potentially less useful than working to keep the money with people who can spend it on higher-marginal-value things. Consider three variables:
1. How low is the marginal utility of money for the person holding the average dollar, if no efforts are made to redistribute it?
2. How much economic growth are we sacrificing by choosing redistribution?
3. How high a marginal utility of money do we get by redistributing it?
Point 1 is why I stress the research showing increasing inequality eg most money going to people rich enough not to really have much use for it.
Point 2 is why I stress the economists saying that the gains from cutting corporate taxes really won’t have that much effect on growth.
Point 3 is the one I’m least sure about. If the government were a perfect effective altruist, it would be no contest – them having the money would be thousands of times more effective than random corporations (or even random middle-class people) having it. Even if the government were to give the money as a tax break to the working classes, it still seems really obvious to me that the increased utility swamps any effect from higher economic growth. In reality, the tax cut is being funded by increasing the deficit. I don’t know whether that means we need to compare it to whatever is bad about having a higher deficit, or else take as a given that the deficit has a certain amount of slack, and then compare it to other things we could do with the same money.
Imagine the government went $100 billion into debt to build a giant bronze statue of George Washington. Should we be debating whether running up the deficit is really that bad? Should we be debating the artistic merit of giant bronze statues of Washington, and whether it’s actually a pretty good statue that boosts tourism in the area? Or should we be comparing it to the best possible use for that money?
(added: I would be 100% happy with a bill that cut corporate taxes exactly this much, then raised taxes somewhere else in an equally progressive way, causing there to be the same amount of taxes with less distortion)
II.
The fairest thing I can think of is to compare this use of $100 billion to just spreading $100 billion evenly among all the government’s existing priorities.
Suppose that this tax cut was vastly better at stimulating economic growth than any reasonable person expects, and it increased growth by 1% per year. Then it would create $200 billion in value. With extreme good luck, 3% of that might go to the poorest quintile, giving them an extra $6 billion.
Or suppose the government keeps the $100 billion and distributes it evenly according to its existing priorities. Half of the budget is entitlement programs, and 32% of those go to the poorest quintile, so they would get an extra $16 billion.
I’m sure these numbers are wildly off. But it’s hard to come up with remotely plausible numbers in which the poor and working-class are better off with the tax bill than without it. I think the assumptions I plugged in were overly generous: the bill won’t really increase growth 1%, and although poor people have 3% of income they get much less than 3% of economic gains. Still, even under these generous assumptions, this bill gives poor people less money than the default case of not doing it.
One could argue that poor people are better off with $6 billion in actual money than $16 billion in government programs purporting to help them. But although I agree there’s a multiplier, I don’t know if it’s this big. And government programs would also disproportionately help the poorest of the poor, compared to economic gains which would disproportionately help the richest of the poor.
I think the marginal utility from an extra dollar to the poor (and the working class, etc) is orders of magnitude higher than the same dollar going to something else. So if you want to get me to support the tax bill, don’t tell me yet another reason why you think it would make the economy more efficient. Tell me why I’m wrong about this.
[EDIT: Commenters point out I was mistaken about the speed at which this would compound. See here. If the real growth from the bill was as high as 1%, it would probably be better for the poor than the lost government spending; if it were lower, it would take several decades to break even. So the best way to convince me to support this bill would be to find a plausible estimate of what level of growth is expected. My best guess from the economist poll is still “approximately zero”. ]
Regarding tax cuts and growth, here is one thing to keep in mind (although I can’t necessarily say this is what the economists had in mind): We operate under an inflation constraint: the Fed eases/tightens monetary conditions accordingly. At times when we are well below the inflation target (i.e., a lot of slack resources) stimulus is more likely to increase growth, as the Fed will not tighten until inflation accelerates. At times like now when we are reasonably close to our inflation target and there doesn’t appear to be much slack in the labor market, you are likely to get a quick tightening reaction from the Fed in response to stimulus. This would dampen or possibly eliminate any growth boost from stimulus. This is called the “monetary offset.”
Of course, the “free lunch” is any policy which enhances productivity – adds to demand but also creates sufficient new supply or frees up resources such that inflation remains subdued. Economists seem to think that a simpler and more efficient tax code could be productive, but most do not seem to think this tax bill fits that description.
Scott, thanks for this series of posts. I’m way out of my depth when it comes to economic matters, but the posts — and the discussion around them — are teaching me.
Don’t learn from me – I’m also out of my depth – but there’s some good discussion in the comments.
It’s not any particular piece (distortions, deadweight) per se. The argument is a bit different, and admittedly, a shade handwavy. Here is a good summary of it. Basically, growth in the form of GDP per capita is really well correlated with living standards. If you grow grow grow, you have much more resources with which to help everyone. But you have to have a solid foundation of growth for a long period of time. It’s kind of like the EA concept of “investing to give”.
So, it’s somewhere in between these situations. Plus, we’re not talking about just the current citizens of the town. If you can harness exponential growth consistently, and you can increase the time constant even a little bit, you’re going to diverge far ahead of where you would have been.
Going back to the video I linked, the “looking back to the past” example is how US GDP per capita has grown exponentially for a couple hundred years. If the difference between that and another country is that we managed to unlock just enough of a difference in the time constant of growth, then the comparison starts to change. Over the course of a couple hundred years, you can have a population that is really equal… all living like the average [insert poor country here] person… or you can have a nation that rapidly rises to the point where we literally make jokes about First World Problems.
Again, I am basing almost all of this on the claim (pretty well-established by now I think) that the past 30 years of growth have been unique in going almost entirely to the rich.
I recently saw a paper saying this reversed something like last year, but I’ll need a little while longer to believe that’s consistently true.
It’s fairly easy to demonstrate that this isn’t true, A few people have pointed out that that math behind this assertion, when it comes to things like wages, is suspect. You can also just look at consumption patterns. These can be blatant, e.g. 30 years ago no one had smart phones, or more subtle, the number of cars or housing square footage per person is way up. It is unarguable that the median consumption of a huge variety of goods is going up. If incomes weren’t going up as well, then these goods would have to be paid for with less consumption of other goods, but other than those made technologically obsolescent, can you name any goods people are consuming less of?
I think you’re misunderstanding Scott’s point. The percentage of wage growth that has gone to the non-rich has been very low; you’re talking about living standards, which is not the same as wage growth.
Where are you getting this from? Over time, technological improvements, economies of scale, etc, allow us to provide better goods for cheaper. To simplify, these goods are “paid for” in fewer worker-hours because they cost fewer worker-hours (and fewer of other inputs) to produce, not because the wage per worker-hour is necessarily rising.
You’re essentially saying, as far as I can tell, that living standards simply cannot improve without corresponding wage growth. But this isn’t necessarily true. If I create a vaccine that cures cancer tomorrow, that doesn’t necessarily mean that wage growth will increase, even if living standards skyrocket.
It’s at least been claimed that a chunk of that is due to:
1) CPI being a poor measure of “real” inflation
2) Much of the middle classes’ added income coming in the form of things like health insurance, which doesn’t show up as wealth. Health care getting super expensive is its own problem of course, but a bit different than “no more new money is going to the middle / working class”.
I lack the credentials to really evaluate that claim, but someone brought it up in the last thread.
I think growth beats distribution generally. E.g.
Source: link text
Agreed except that middle-class incomes have been essentially stationary for the past thirty years of growth. We’ve had almost a whole economic doubling without any of it going to the bottom 90%.
Middle class incomes have been almost stationary but now there are two per household! To be fair a lot of this can be described as ‘monetization,’ women doing things in the marketplace instead of doing similarly (some would argue more) valuable things in the home. Like, a woman cooking at home instead of working at mcdonalds is better not just because of love n relationships n shit, but because she isn’t as good at making pathologically tasty food. So everyone isn’t so damn fat. We’re getting less babies too, and if you consider babies valuable that’s a big loss.
On the upside, FREEDOM and MORE ECONOMY. Those are pretty unambiguous, I think. People are very definitely richer. Better lives – maybe, maybe not. Richer? For sure, a typical middle class household today is much richer than a typical household three decades ago.
@Scott:
Both of those claims are politically popular but seem…unlikely. Frankly, it’s the kind of thing I’d normally have expected you to write a really long essay debunking. Do you have a preferred source? On the other side, here’s Ben Shapiro’s take:
Middle Class Income Not Stagnating (National Review).
Vague memory of having looked into it once and deciding it was true. I agree I should probably look into it further and write a post on it.
Suppose you were not a doctor, and were instead poor/middle class. Would you be indifferent between living in 2017 and 1970?
If you are not indifferent, then the claim you’ve made must be false.
Regarding your hypothetical of Alice, Bob, and the demon. Let’s say I agree with your reasoning, and we convince the elders to increase taxes on Bob. We destroy some wealth, but we keep as much as we can with our do-gooder. Ok great. Then what happens? Now it’s the next election cycle. Does the rationality of our prior decision change any? What stops the iteration? Why dont we just continue down to 0 wealth (approximately) making rational decisions based on your preferences the whole way?
Isn’t this just the inverse of the situation where we prioritize wealth creation and more wealth creation and then wonder when the tricking down is gonna happen?
Yeah. The thing with GDP per captia is that it’s a measureable and objective (well, mostly) number that everyone generally agrees is a pretty good thing to maximize.
Whereas, suggesting the economy should be run based on a really smart guy who decides where the “best” place to use resources is sounds like… uh… well….
For as often as he occasionally gets lumped in with libertarian thought, Scott seems to be suggesting some sort of benevolent dictatorship model here? The poor should get more because he says they should get more.
Certeris paribus, yeah. But it’s lookin’ like ceteris ain’t fuckin’ paribus.
You can easily imagine increases in the amount of spending being the result of the cannibalization of the productive economy by gamblers, hedonists, and rent-seekers. It’s easier to imagine because it’s happening.
The free market wasn’t that damn free in the golden era of technological progress. Lotta restrictions by government and powerful workers’ interest groups. And when the ‘free market’ does produce a golden goose, it’s by having a firm getting so powerful it destroys the competition, and thus has the surplus to spend on improvements and the ability for a strong leader to lay out and impose his vision.
Eventually, the villagers no longer have room in their budget for cat-breeding. This means that Alice can no longer claim to be an utility monster (under this scenario’s assumption that cat-breeding is a really inefficient money-to-utility conversion). So the next time the elders decide to lower taxes, they will lower Bob’s.
(This is analogous to the real-life argument “if effective altruism took over all charity donations, wouldn’t Africa be choked with bed nets while our local beggars starve?”)
Even that theoretical brake on Scott’s death spiral is perhaps optimistic, because it assumes that the context will be the current situation where we think in terms of trillions and billions. But as we slowly get down closer and closer to 0, there will always be “room in the budget” because we will just start talking about ever-more-austere budgets.
In the first year. Compound it for four years and they’re getting an extra 6 billion in the first year, 12 billion in the second, 18 billion in the third and 24 billion in the forth (plus change), for a total a little north of 60 billion. 16 billion a year in entitlements for 4 years is 64 billion, so entitlements still come out narrowly ahead over that timeframe, but it should be obvious where this is going.
The real power of growth isn’t just a slightly bigger pie, it’s that it builds on itself, like a recursively delicious von Neumann pie. Economic growth could only not beat flat benefits in the long run if growth has become completely decoupled from lower and middle-class real income, or if the benefits themselves spur an equal or greater amount of growth. And then of course there’s the question of whether a tax bill like this does spur growth (I am not convinced the answer is “yes”, although my stock ticker seems happy). Those are all worthwhile discussions that we could be having, but I’m sorry to say that the analysis above is just naive.
Right, this.
OK, so instead of using Scott’s wildly optimistic 1% growth estimate let’s use an estimate that mainstream economists actually think is plausible. Which is. . .what, exactly? Because the closest thing to an estimate I’ve seen is “no substantial effect.”
Not my concern. I’m trying to show Scott that his math doesn’t say what he thinks it says, not to defend the tax bill. Like I said in my second paragraph up there.
Wait, where are you getting that the amount doubles each year?
If economy grows at 1% per year, in the second year it would be 1.01, and in the third year it would be 1.0201. If the poor get a constant 3% of the economy, they would get:
Year 1: 0.03
Year 2: 0.0303
Year 3: 0.0306…
It takes a really long time for that process to make a difference.
Your 6 billion is the excess over baseline GDP that flows to the poor in the first year after implementation: 1.01 * (large number) – (large number). To get the corresponding number for the second year we do 1.0201 * (large number) – (large number), which is about 12 billion. And so forth.
The other piece of magic here is that GDP is a flow, not a stock: the wealth produced in a year, not the total wealth in that year. So to get the total amount of benefit to the poor you want to be looking at the integral of excess GDP over N years, not at its value after N years.
Thanks, that makes sense.
How long can the real economy continue growing exponentially?
No one knows, but the first place I’d be seriously worried about it stalling is when the demographic transition finally runs out of steam in the Third World and global population growth flattens out, and that’s not supposed to happen until around 2050 IIRC.
There’s a whole lot of “what if” between now and then, though, and the idea that growth is driven mainly by population pressure is already pretty speculative.
Which country are we talking about ? If it’s the USA, then our economic growth is definitely past its peak. The economy will continue growing for a while, but at a much slower rate than our rival countries, e.g. China, possibly Saudi Arabia, and maybe even India (though that one is iffy). My guess is that at some point, maybe 20..30 years from now, economic growth will effectively stall.
Saudi Arabia’s got the resource curse to deal with; I don’t think it’ll do well long-term. China has been growing at 4-5 times our growth rate for a couple of decades, but that seems to be faltering; it’ll probably still grow faster than we’re growing for a while, though. India has a lot of potential if it can get its shit together.
None of that really matters w.r.t. American growth, though. My reasons for thinking that it’s driven by global population are too complicated to give completely in anything short of an effortpost, and I don’t feel like producing one right now, but it’s related to America’s status as an academic, finance, and entertainment hub and would be seriously compromised if that status is.
This is not a thing that you can reasonably know with the level of confidence you imply in this post.
Isn’t the issue that you are mulling about spending rather than taxing?
Would it not be more effective to argue for changes in spending?
It isn’t as if there is not plenty of taxation. Is that money spent effectively?
Economists have a poor record. The experts lack expertise. It’s not so much that they are bad or dumb as that it’s not a subject that has yet yielded to inquiry. It’s complicated as well as complex. And so, the views of a group of economists, however large, seem to have little predictive value.
Rather than debating whether the reforms would in fact lead to increased wealth, or even just avoid decreasing wealth if reform doesn’t happen, would it not be more effective to debate spending? Changes to spending could be done in any case.
Perhaps a butter vs. guns spending debate would be more effective.
The Alice and Bob hypothetical seems confused – “destroys a random two dollars’ worth of wealth” is underdefined.
It’s also abstracting away from the fact that work is what creates things of value, instead treating each member of the town, or perhaps each household, as an atomic consumer with an income, who can (through unspecified means) transmute their dollars into things of some value. This might actually be a good approximation of many suburbs, but it’s not a good approximation at all of a whole economy like the US, which engages in some trade but does a lot of production for internal consumption. This is an especially important omission because we’re talking in part about corporate taxes, not just taxes on wages or consumption.
Instead of thinking of money as a value-substance that goes places, and prices as identical to value, we should note that money is a claim on the production of others. In addition, things like the high price of housing express scarcity rather than abundance, which implies that not all profitable processes are in fact generating things of worth that can be given away.
Likewise I’m not sure the question of “growth” is all that coherent here, and suspect that it would be better replaced with more concrete questions.
Short of simply implementing NIT or UBI you can’t really tax the poor less since they already effectively pay no income tax, don’t have capital gains, etc. So I just fundamentally cannot understand any notion of a tax break that doesn’t disproportionately affect those who pay taxes—disproportionately.
I don’t care about economic growth either and think the government needs to get out of the business of tinkering. Unfortunately if any nation can gain by tinkering over those that don’t, then tinkering will be the order of the day. My only concern are policies which entrench wealth and/or income. Economic mobility is vastly more important to me than trade deficits/surpluses or any particular tax rate. There’s no point in pretending to have the dream of being better if you will never leave the bottom quintile because we’ve structured society in such a way that it critically depends on the top quintile to keep it together, as the very things which would cause churning within income brackets would represent too much risk of the system collapsing so all policies ensure the top stays the top.
As I understanding it, economic mobility is still good but has been decreasing in the US. I suspect it is due to increasingly bought tax laws in terms of deductions and exceptions, rather than any particular tax rate (since it is also my recollection that government receipts as a function of GDP are not well-correlated to tax rates—but fair warning I have this understanding most recently though not exclusively from a Prager U video).
Your point in the other post was that if you give the bottom quintiles tax breaks they spend them and it ends up in the top quintiles’ pockets anyway, but it benefited poor people along the way, is exactly how inflation occurs, because if the money is flowing up then it necessarily means goods and services that weren’t being consumed are now being consumed and the increased demand will raise prices. Good if you’re in some kind of confidence death spiral but maybe not very good otherwise. Inflation is one of the worst taxes, as it is effectively a tax on savings. You might be tempted to think this hurts the top as much as the middle but it really hurts the people who need to save to get out of the bottom.
Payroll taxes take a big bite out of poor people’s incomes!
@Scott:
The country’s best economists aren’t getting it wrong, they’re simply answering a question that was pretty obviously designed to elicit the answer “no”. I agree with the economists – I’d have answered similarly given those questions – but their answers are essentially irrelevant to the questions you actually care about. They mostly didn’t say the bill was a terrible idea, they merely answered the question as stated, including that weasel-word “substantial”.
I mean, heck, the bill probably *is* terrible – historically most big tax packages of this sort either are terrible or have parts that are terrible and require later fixes so our priors ought to be set accordingly – but this survey doesn’t show what you think it does.
I still think that poll of economists is not asking the question you’re attributing to it, namely — “should we pass this tax bill?” It’s asking whether it’ll significantly increase GDP, and most of the economists’ comments point out that the GDP depends on other, larger things beside the tax code. But they’re not saying it’ll decrease GDP, or that the bill’s not worth passing. They’re not even saying it won’t increase GDP, just that it wouldn’t by that much.
The question also makes a big deal about “assuming no other policy effects”, which — in the political process — isn’t nec a realistic assumption. Scott Sumner, for example, initially had good things to say about the tax bill, partly because he assumed democrats would roll back the estate tax provision (which the GOP didn’t have going into affect till 2024 anyway, partly because they probably realize a democrat will come in in 2020 and reverse it).
I would be willing to bet that if you asked these same economists, “is this tax bill better than the status quo assuming nothing better comes along” you’d see different results.
The only thing I am using the using the poll of economists for is to determine whether the argument that the bill is good because it will increase GDP is correct.
If the problem is that it would increase GDP less than some amount classified as “substantial”, then that’s what my argument in Part II is for. 1% growth would certainly be substantial, so economists say it would be less than 1%, so I’m being sufficiently conservative with my numbers about how it’s not as good as other things.
This is an odd thing to say, in that Scott Sumner thinks repealing the estate tax is a good thing.
Ok you’re right, he supported it in spite of that then I guess. My bad. But he did say he thought democrats wouldn’t let it get repealed, and they shouldn’t complain about it being regressive for (in part) that reason:
http://www.themoneyillusion.com/?p=32709
One of these “uses” requires taking a hundred billion dollars away from people who presumably earned it fair and square and don’t want to give it to you, and finding a way to rationalize why this isn’t armed robbery. One of them doesn’t.
Taxation isn’t always theft; it is possible to genuinely rationalize taking a hundred billion dollars of other people’s money for the public good. But no such rationalization is an unlimited license to take as much as you want for whatever purpose you think is best. The fact that you got away with taking roughly the same hundred billion dollars last year, is not license to do so this year. Particularly if your metric is “the fairest thing I can think of”, the difference between taking other people’s money and not taking other people’s money, is absolutely huge compared to any marginal difference in the efficiency of allocation after the fact.
It is possible that you can convince me that taking this hundred billion dollars from its the lesser evil. Heck, I can convince me of that. But you will never be able to convince me that taking a hundred billion dollars from people is morally equal to not doing so, so that we can skip directly to efficiency of allocation without weighting the morality of the involuntary taking at all.
It is armed robbery. Why’s armed robbery bad? Seems to me if you can get away with it it’s incumbent on you to do it. By -get away with it- I mean have positive all-considered EV, not just survive unhanged.
I’ve felt like the quality of the last few posts regarding taxes has been much lower than the average quality of Scott’s posts. I’m glad to see in this post that you are updating your priors a bit and factoring in new evidence. I don’t see this tax bill as a huge gain over the status quo, but I do think it is a gain.
To make some points that others have yet to make:
1) That Forbes article you linked that discussed the Atlanta FRB survey was a bit misleading I think. The distribution looks like for Hiring/Capital investment plans respectively.
Decrease Significantly: 1 and 1
Decrease Somewhat: 1 and 2
No Change: 59 and 46
Increase Somewhat: 31 and 40
Increase Significantly: 8 and 11
Obviously the somewhat/significantly isn’t strictly defined, but if we use numbers like 5% and 10% as ballparks, that means the average effect is 2.2% more hiring and 2.9% more capital investment. Given that US unemployment is like 4.1% as of October, we’re basically at full employment. Which means the only way to entice workers to join your company is to offer them a better wage. You can also now afford to do this because your tax rate is lower.
“But wait! That one CEO guy said that they’d just raise dividends and share buybacks”.
Yeah, that guy did say that, but I don’t think he is right. I don’t think anyone who has studied corporate finance would think hes right. Companys have a cost of capital, and this cost of capital dictates which projects they can and cannot do. If a company does projects that are profitable, but less than WACC then that company is basically burning money; it is not giving the required return that its debtholders/equity holders are demanding. When a company is evaluating projects it is the expected *after tax* cash flows that it cares about.
By way of example: if a company is evaluating some projects, it has a WACC of 10% and it is looking at the following projects: Project A with 12.5% pretax return, Project B with 10% pretax return, Project C with a 15% pretax return. It won’t do project B even with the tax cut, because after taxes it’s return would still only be 8%. Pre tax reform it wouldn’t do project A, but now 80% of 12.5% is 10% so now it makes sense for the company to do it (actually the company is indifferent at 12.5% pretax, but w/e), and Project C would get done pre tax reform and post tax reform. If a company just pays out dividends, people will stop investing in that company because they can get a higher return by investing money into companies that are actually doing these new “economically profitable” projects that spring up because of the tax reform. This also solves the skilled labor problem that he says is a bigger deal because now the after tax return of taking unskilled/semi-skilled people and training them changes at the margin to be a profitable project. Even at higher wages.
Another thing — many of these very wealthly people (Bill Gates, Buffett, Zuckerburg, everyone on this list) are choosing to give their money in effective, scientifically sound ways in order to maximize the most good for those who most need it. It’s not like it’s all yachts and caviar. Much of this money is doing more good than it would going through the legislative process, where it’d be allocated through the same messed up system (special interests, giveaways, grandstanding, next-election type thinking) that produced this tax bill in the first place.
I’d rather Bill Gates spend his money on anti-malaria or de-worming initiatives then the government spend on more defense spending or entitlements or agriculture subsidies.
Yeah, in real life, the rich are far more likely to be Alice, while the lowest quintile is far more likely to be doing things as generally non-useful as breeding virtual cats.
Speaking for myself, I wish I’d thought of doing a cat-breeding game on blockchain. That sort of concept is like catnip (pardon the pun) for a certain species of nerd.
Not gonna go out and play it, though.
PREACH! This is kind of how I feel when I hear Eliezer (et al) argue against raising/keeping the minimum wage. He/they’ll apply a chain of economic theory rules to explain how raising the minimum wage is bad, when what’s actually needed is a graph of all the horrible things that should’ve happened the last dozen times we didraise it.
The horrible things are invisible. No one is saying that minimum wage will sleep with your wife and eat all the food in your refrigerator. They’re saying that it will act the same way other price floors do, which when applied to labor will do things like push marginal people out of the labor market (whom you don’t see because you’re not marginal), create more economic pressure to offshore jobs, etc. We’ve definitely seen offshoring and we might have seen unemployment, but these are quite hard to unequivocally blame on minimum wage, because there’s a million other things going on at once and also because there’s legitimate dispute over how strongly the demand curve for labor responds to this sort of intervention. But the theoretical backing for some response is pretty damn unequivocal.
On the topic of *slight* differences in GDP growth not mattering very much I present a few examples.
The famous image of North vs. South Korea at night. From what I can tell South Korea has averaged ~5% over the last 50 years and North Korea ~1%. A 4% difference does not sound quite so large to me.
Another example: The divergence between Europe and China circa 1500. This one is hard to get exact figures for but it seems like what happened is the European countries averaged a couple tenths of a percent higher GDP growth over a few centuries and this really added up.
Edit: Using the sketchy figures from wikipedia on the GDP of countries in different time periods found here at
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_regions_by_past_GDP_(PPP)
It seems like Britain’s (just the island’s) economy grew by ~12x from 1500-1820 and China’s by ~4x. Which means that Britain’s GDP grew on average ~0.007% annually and China’s by ~0.004% annually or a difference of ~0.003% annually hardly a very large amount at all.
And if those growth numbers seem low, remember that gdp/technological innovation/etc seems to be accelerating and so we’d expect growth to be considerably faster today than it was then.
Put another way, if you don’t believe in the Singularity and think the future of Earth is more likely to follow something like the Kardashev Scale, then we can predict a few different United States for the year 2400.
A.) 2400 where the US averages ~2% GDP growth: GDP about 3000 times larger than today.
B.) 2400 where the US averages ~2.5% GDP growth: GDP about 20,000 times larger than today.
C.) 2400 where the US averages ~3% GDP growth: GDP about 136,000 times larger than today.
I don’t know about you but I personally intend to be cryopreserved and live to see 2400 so I’ll take that additional 0.5% growth and take C thank you very much! (the numbers are still pretty convincing even ~50 years out so could greatly affect even the probability of being cryopreserved)
@ Syx78:
Right, that’s how I think about it too – even a really tiny increase in growth is absolutely essential. The difference between the country being 3000x richer and 136,000x richer is the kind of difference that could literally save the planet. When a rogue comet is discovered heading our way, being that much richer is the difference being destroyed versus being able to spot the problem and deal with it appropriately. I don’t grok people who claim to care about existential threat but aren’t worried about this sort of thing.
In the fable of the grasshopper and the ant, the ant is maximizing resource growth to prepare for winter while the grasshopper focuses on redistributing whatever resources are around now with no regard for the longer term.
Let’s run with this. The outcomes of the statue: bronze & labor are consumed, some entities get a $100 billion transfer, money supply is diluted by $100 billion.
I don’t have a good way to evaluate the opportunity costs of bronze & labor. But, they’re not really central, since the actual tax-cuts don’t involve tying up large quantities of bronze.
The real effect is the money transfer.
Printing money doesn’t create or destroy real value. It just moves it around. Inflation takes value from people who cash or dollar-denominated assets. It gives to whoever ends up holding the new bills, plus anyone who owes dollar-denominated debts.
The total transfers are:
Corporations involved in Statue-Building = +X value
People who owe net debt = + Y value
People who own net dollars = – X – Y value
If you want to do class-analysis, we’d note that stock and dollars are both investments. We’re taking X + Y from some investors to give X to some other investors. On net, the X’s cancel, and investors lose Y.
That value Y is transferred to households who owe dollar-denominated debts Since the effect size scales with your net liabilities, the biggest benefits go to people who are, by definition, the poorest in the US.
So, yes, you should be asking if running up the deficit is that bad. You should be 100% behind sudden inflationary shocks.
This is a better thought out and presented version of an argument I was going to make; building a $100 billion statue isn’t lighting $100 billion on fire (figuratively). Especially if you’re in the economically depressed giant statue building segment.
You need to first prove that virtual cat lives are less important than human lives.
I am not a fan of this series of posts either. The blog market is pretty efficient at complaining about trickle-down economics, so there’s little value-add here.
It’s also just… not that interesting. Observing that “this bill sucks” is not interesting–most bills seems to suck. When was the last time there was a bill where everyone said: “Man! This bill is really great. The US government sure knows how to pass quality legislation!” It’s only interesting to ask, “Is this more or less terrible than we expected?” Its terribleness can be taken for granted.
On this post (and every other post I write):
– 90 people complaining I am wrong and should feel bad.
– 10 people complaining that what I’m saying is too obvious and I’m wasting my time with stuff everyone knows.
If you post what amounts to a conventional political position, do you expect different results? Half of conventional politics is obvious to half(ish) of people, and wrong to the other half.
But there has to be some point in arguing. Either I’m right and I convince other people, or I’m wrong and commenters convince me. I understand how rare this is, but it has to be at least theoretically possible, or what’s the point?
This is the same boat I’m in, for what it’s worth. Especially when we have people struggling to pay for the basics. In extreme cases, such as the homeless, people with medical conditions who can’t afford treatment, ect., it will be a really hard sell to me that the gains in utility from moving a few dollars their way wouldn’t be worth it.
I don’t think its a coincidence that the countries with the highest qualities of life have a healthy mixture of markets and social welfare spending, funded via progressive taxation.
I’m glad to see your thoughts move towards the economic, Scott. I think its a good avenue for your fantastic mind to venture.
I still don’t see anything here that rises above being a generic pro-redistribution argument and can actually justify why more redistribution is better than less _at_current_margins_.
If you’re right, where do we stop? When we do as much redistribution as France? Greece? Venezuela?
If you can’t say where to stop and why, you aren’t doing an authentic cost benefit analysis.
If we were at Venezuela levels, economists would no longer be so sure that lowering redistribution wouldn’t help growth. Also, the vast majority of wealth would no longer be going to people who have low value for the marginal dollar.
I agree the very complicated hard-to-figure-out thing here is whether the tax bill would increase growth, which is why I’m relying on all the economists saying it wouldn’t. If we have an oracle telling us whether or not lowering taxes would increase growth, then I’m totally happy saying keep increasing redistribution until the oracle tells us we’re hurting the economy.
ah, ok. I guess that’s fair.
The most effective arguments for why the tax bill is bad:
• it’s based on borrowed money, which our kids will probably have to pay back
• it raises taxes on me personally (and probably Scott, too)
• Trump.
The rest is big scary macroeconomics, a discipline which even Richard Feynman couldn’t understand 😉
this reads like someone trying to parody the left wing line about how republicans responded to Obama.
Saving or consuming is in my opinion one of the biggest questions to answer as a government and an individual.
A government that chooses growth indefinitely still allows individuals to make the choice for when and how much to save versus consume (benefiting themselves or others). The more government consumes the less individual liberty is possible.
Delaying gratification indefinitely or eating the seed grain are normally poor choices for an individual. I’d say it’s a matter of preference even if we’re bad at knowing/executing what our lifetime preferences are. Arguments to use government to correct for poor decisions could be valid, but you haven’t done a good job making that case.