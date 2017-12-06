Response To Comments: The Tax Bill Is Still Very Bad

There was some good pushback on yesterday’s article on taxes. But sorry, I’m still right.
Many people responded with generic low-tax anti-government positions. Fine. Let’s say the government is definitely bad and taxes are definitely too high. The current tax bill is still not the right way to do tax cuts.
Budget director Mick Mulvaney claims that the richest 20% of people pay 95% of income tax; the Wall Street Journal‘s numbers are a little lower, at 84%. Total income taxes are $1.8 trillion, so the poorest 80%’s share comes out to somewhere between 90 and 280 billion. This is around the same order of magnitude as the $100 billion in tax cuts in the current GOP bill. So it looks like one alternative to this bill, no more or less costly, would be to halve income taxes for the bottom 80% of the population, maybe anyone making less than $100,000.
Is there any reason to prefer the existing GOP proposal to this one?
The only argument I can think of is that corporations are good because they make investments are hire employees and stimulate the economy. But…
First of all, the IGM Forum asked the nation’s top economists whether the current tax bill would substantially raise GDP. 51% said it wouldn’t, 36% said they weren’t sure, and only 2% (= 1 economist) thought it probably would.
Second, as Marxist and anti-corporate a site as Forbes notes that A Corporate Tax Cut Won’t Boost Economic Growth, because they went around and asked a lot of CEOs whether they were going to invest the tax cut in cool economic-growth boosting stuff, and the CEOs mostly said no, they would probably just increase shareholder dividends.
Third, for the past few decades there’s been a weird uncoupling between economic growth and the fortunes of most people in the developed world. I won’t insult your intelligence by re-posting the same graph you’ve seen a thousand times, but this isn’t subtle. If all the economists and all the CEOs are wrong, and we get a 3% boost in GDP over a decade or something, I expect when I open a holo-newspaper in 2027 it’ll be about how mysterious it is that average middle-class salaries are still pretty close to their 1970s level. I don’t think you have to be a communist to believe that economic growth that just goes to a tiny subsection of the population isn’t all that useful. You just have to be a utilitarian.
(I guess expanding the economy can also give us cool technology, but I would like rather less cool technology for a while, actually).
But most important, if all of this is wrong – if the CEOs are lying and really they’ll spend the money on investment, and the economists are wrong and really corporate investment will turbo-charge the economy, and the past few decades of economic history are wrong and some of the gains of a turbo-charged economy go to the poor and middle-class – then the good thing that happens is that poor and middle-class people have more money.
…which is the same thing that would have happened if you had just lowered the taxes on the poor and middle-class directly, you moron. It’s also what would happen if we spent it on welfare for the poor, on health care for the middle class. God help me, even Bernie’s free college tuition would save a couple people from student loan debt.
For the corporate tax cut to be a better idea, it would have to turbo charge the economy so dramatically that even after accounting for the low chance it will work at all, the amount taken off the top by executives and shareholders, and the poor ability of economic turbo-charging to ever reach the working class, it still puts more money in the hands of people who need it than just giving them the money would. I am not an economist and I don’t know as much about multipliers as I should, but I have not heard anyone seriously assert this.
Last week I criticized socialists who prefer funding complicated government programs that might eventually help poor people, to just giving poor people the money. I feel like this is the same sort of issue. Some sort of complicated scheme in which we make corporations much richer and hope this is good for the poor and middle-class in some way is a lot less certain than just giving poor and middle-class people more money.
Spending the tax money on social welfare programs would help give poor and middle-class people more money. Expanding the EITC would give poor and middle-class people more money. Cutting personal income taxes in lower brackets would give poor and middle-class people more money. This tax bill doesn’t do any of those things, and it costs the money that would make doing any of those things easier.
It’s sometimes unfair to compare real government programs to the most effective possible government program; everything fails by that measure. But this tax bill seems so much worse than even other tax cuts that I think it’s fair to judge it as a tremendous opportunity cost.
For those of you that follow the process side of things, there’s a grimly ironic twist to the Republicans’ corporate tax cuts. The generally agreed status quo is that our nominal tax rate is too high and the effective rate too low, so you can “reform” the tax code by repealing deductions and making the business field less tilted towards corporations with high-priced tax accountants. But Republicans being Republicans (and having a slim majority) their bills (House and Senate) were mostly dessert and not that many vegetables.
Except during the last-minute horse-trading to get to 51 votes, McConnell accidentally kept the corporate alternative minimum tax to its old 20%. The new nominal tax rate is… 20%. He basically repealed all corporate tax breaks (by making them useless) and made Republicans live up to their “reform” ideals entirely by accident.
Needless to say, companies like the famously litigious Murray Energy that are used to having their dessert already and were looking forward to eating even more are aghast, claiming an effective rate of 20% would bankrupt them.
I heard it will get removed in reconciliation. Curious if anyone who understands the process knows – if they’d missed it in reconciliation, and it officially became law, what would happen? Would Congress just say “Oops” and pass another law immediately?
You’d need 60 until next year’s budget and the Democrats would most likely extend their middle fingers and refuse to fix it like the Republicans did with several drafting problems in Obamacare.
Reconciliation is the name for overall process that allows certain bills to bypass the filibuster in the Senate. I’m sure you meant to say in conference committee — which is a cross house group that takes to the version passed by the Senate and the version passed by the House and comes up with a final text. That text then has to go back and be voted on by both houses. In a bill subject to reconciliation such a conference bill is again not subject to filibuster in the Senate.
The smart money is indeed that this is going to be removed in conference. But there had been some speculation that the House would just vote on the Senate bill in order to avoid the possibility of the narrow victory in the Senate somehow turning into a defeat. That possibility now looks very unlikely because of this mistake. That reduces somewhat the overall chances of a bill being signed, though I’d personally still put it at over 95%.
(Sorry if all this is obvious and you just mistyped.)
Is…is that thing I’m feeling actually hope? Dare I wish that it was stuck in there intentionally once he had plausible deniability?
I keep telling myself that politicians actually keep a few principles buried deep in their shriveled, black hearts, and that the fact that they only ever seem to express them after leaving office is just a sign of cowardice. But things like this might actually help me believe, instead of just saying it.
Most politicians, I think, want to do good. They also want to get re-elected, to move up within their party, and to live the life they think they deserve. Those things tend to require the opposite of doing good, and the human brain is very good at conflating “what is good for me” with “what is good for everyone else.”, especially when there are strong personal incentives to do so.
One of my favourite quotes from trashy sci-fi books is:
It made me think of politicians as people who try and carefully sacrifice their principles, hoping for some future good to come of it. But then, for many of them, that future never happens. The sacrifice becomes a habit.
People already view government spending largely through the lens of “infinite pot of free stuff with no opportunity cost,” and I think this could be significantly worse for political attitudes if only 1-in-5 or so people paid federal income tax. It’s not clear to me how the problem scales with someone’s tax burden, so this is likely not a good argument against merely reducing lower tax brackets, but I’d be very hesitant to eliminate them for this reason alone.
If people didn’t have to pay income tax, they’d still have to pay payroll tax, corporate tax, sales tax, property tax, etc.
And concerns over the psychological effects of paying “zero” taxes don’t really go anywhere. You can just as easily that by giving say, the bottom 50% of people a stipend will make them more concerned with the fiscal responsibility of the government because that’s where they’re getting cash from.
As far as I know, in the US there are no federal personal property taxes or sales taxes, and most people don’t pay corporate tax. Payroll taxes are presented as “paying into” social security and Medicare, from which you later “take out” (whether or not this is ultimately the right way to think about it). The income tax is the only way most people directly pay for federal expenses like the military, infrastructure, the justice system, etc.
As far as psychological effects, I’ve (anecdotally) observed many people who don’t seem to grasp that government spending imposes an opportunity cost — people who believe that taxing and spending literally can’t be worse than neither taxing nor spending unless the spending is on something that does direct harm. The discomfort of actually paying taxes is concrete evidence against this wrong view, and I suspect (but would welcome better evidence either way) that it makes a dent in those attitudes. The argument is not really symmetric with your thought experiment.
Most people are not sophisticated in these matters, and would likely say “Yes, I pay a lot of taxes,” meaning sales tax and payroll tax, and not even know whether sales tax goes to the state or the federal government or what.
You seem to be comparing the tax bill to other, conceivable, more rational tax policies. I don’t think that’s the right comparison. The right comparison is the tax bill to the status quo. Would you prefer things just stay the same or we have this tax bill?
Because it seems clear this tax bill was a ridiculous Christmas tree of compromises designed to be something that could actually pass the impossible-to-please GOP. It has to simultaneously allow them to campaign on having lowered taxes and be good for all their donors and special constituencies.
You suggest things that make sense on a rational, utilitarian level but fail to take into account optics: if no one paid any income tax before 100,000 what is that going to do to the legitimacy of the “government is what we do together” position?
Yes, it’s sad we have to settle for ridiculous, convoluted compromises instead of policies that make sense. I think this is the result of having an incoherent, oversized polity. In the meantime, we have to compare the status quo to the politically possible, not the politically possible to the rational.
The conceptual space called “conceivable tax policies (or health policies, or…) better than the one we have now” is vast, but the overlap between that space and “politically possible,” seems to be very small… and maybe shrinking.
“the internally divided GOP” would be more accurate. Pleasing any one GOP senator is easy, pleasing 51 is a lot harder, since they have a lot of mutually contradictory goals.
I know this is outrageous but stay with me: what about throwing a few more bones to the middle class so the bill doesn’t have to muscle through on a party-line vote? Say Scott’s notion of everyone making five figures paying no taxes is unrealistic. What’s not unrealistic is shaving a few points off the dramatic corporate tax cut and at least reducing them more for individuals.
If you think any Democratic Congressman is going to get in line with a GOP-drafted bill this high-profile in this political environment, I don’t know what to tell you.
There are a number of Democrats in heavily red states. Consider Jon Tester He signalled interest in working with the GOP on a tax bill, and was one of three Democratic senators who declined to sign on to the Democratic letter laying out their tax demands.
Speaking of which: the Democrats wrote a letter in August laying out their requirements for supporting a tax bill. They were:
a) pass it through regular order
b) don’t add to the deficit
c) don’t raise taxes on the middle class or lower them on the 1%.
This tax bill scores 0.5/3, but it seems like there should definitely be room there for a bipartisan bill. (If you think “don’t lower taxes on the 1%” is a deal-breaker, I will point out that the Democrats took that from Mnuchin.)
The story is similar in the House.
Sure, maybe it’s all a big bluff. It’s remarkable how the Republicans seem completely uninterested in calling that bluff. The Republicans could have written a hard bill for Tester to vote against. Instead, it looks like they never even bothered reaching out to red-state Dems.
In other words, they’ll pass any tax cut the republicans want, as long as it doesn’t cut taxes? That’s not exactly a generous offer.
The Republicans spent a lot of time talking about the need to reform the tax code. You know: “broaden the base, lower the rates”? Was I not supposed to take that seriously?
Iain: Given how much of a fight this one tax bill has been, do you think anyone wants to try fighting the same fight a second time?
@Iain says:
They want to do that, they also want to lower overall taxes. They currently have the power to do both without democratic support, so why give up the one?
@cassander
On the corporate side it is unclear to me that there is any net base broadening. At least unless the AMT mistake stays in.
> don’t add to the deficit
Since when have Dems cared about the deficit?
As has been pointed out elswhere, all tax burdens are borne by individuals. The CBO assumes that corporate taxes are born in a 75/25 split between shareholders and workers. Other estimates go as high as reversing that ratio. All those estimates are wrong, because customers also bear some of the cost, but in a way that is obviously very hard to calculate.
Putting that aside, though, I think it’s naive to assume that there is any tax cut bill whatsoever that the democrats would willingly sign up for. their coalition is ideologically geared towards thinking higher taxes are good almost ipso facto, the core of their coalition is constituencies built on ever greater government spending, and politically, it’s just too easy to make political hay by turning out charts like the one that Scott showed in the first post then bash the republicans for giving tax cuts to the rich.
I’ve touched on this topic before talking about carbon taxes. I think there is a very easy way for democrats to get one if they wanted to. They write a bill with a carbon tax of X dollars, cut other taxes by 110% of X, and dare the republicans to vote against it. If they do, go on TV and say the democrats are trying to save the planet and give you a tax cut, but the republicans would rather protect oil company fat cats. Those are actual reductions (preferably complete elimination) in taxes, not some new entitlement, not some sort of rebate, actual reductions in revenue.
The biggest problem with this approach is that the non-centrist left hates the idea. And that’s not hypothetical, this actually happened in Washington state. the democratic environmental groups didn’t get their cut of the money, and came out against it. The same problem, in less concentrated form, will plague any tax cut that seeks democratic votes.
All you have to do is get enough Democrats on board to stop a filibuster – they don’t even have to vote foryour bill. Is “she didn’t join the filibuster of Trump revenue neutral tax reform!” really a rallying cry in your mind? If it was a fully revenue neutral bill and didn’t touch individual tax rates, I think you could have avoided a filibuster.
In any case, I find it very frustrating to hear proposals like “raise a carbon tax of X, reduce other taxes by 110% of X”. If you want to change the qualitative structure of the tax code because you disagree with who gets taxed, that is a worthwhile proposition to debate. If you want to raise/lower taxes, that is also a worthwhile proposition to debate. Why do they have to be done together? Keep government revenue flat, exchange some existing taxes dollar for dollar with carbon / land value / excise taxes.
You keep making this argument. It continues to have a giant hole: the Democrats in Washington brought most of their voters out in favour of a revenue-negative carbon tax, and they got no uptake whatsoever from Republicans. Compare the vote totals by county here with the Clinton / Trump totals here: the R-squared of the correlation between Clinton’s share of the vote and support for the carbon tax is 0.93. Making the bill revenue-neutral very obviously did not succeed in creating bipartisan support.
Why should Democrats continue alienating their own voters in an attempt to capture Republican support that is evidently not forthcoming?
In practice, structure and quantity are not so easily separable. Should deduction X be gotten rid of? Well if you do just that, the quantity of tax will go up. If you change a rate here, it will have distributional effects over there, and so on. I suppose you could set an overall dollar limit for taxes in one bill, then debate rates within a limit in another, but that’s just as artificial as keeping them together.
With a carbon tax, though, grouping them is purely tactical.
@Iain
The key to getting republican support is making it revenue NEGATIVE, not neutral. Not a lot, just a little, just enough to be able to sell it as a real tax cut.
That said, look at those vote totals. the measure might have gotten overwhelmingly democratic votes, but it got a LOT fewer votes than hillary. if all the democrats who voted for her voted for the tax, it would have passed by wide margins. Big swathes of the left turned out to vote for hillary, but not for the carbon tax. Now, were those the center left or far left voting hillary yes,carbon tax no? I couldn’t say, it would be interesting to find out, but on its own, I don’t think the correlation you’ve shown refutes my theory.
But if all Scott is concerned about is who to vote for, which seemed like the point of the last post, then what he has to compare it to is the tax bill that the Democrats would pass, which I suspect would be better than this tax bill.
What makes you suspect that? I mean, if you think raising taxes is better than lowering taxes, I suspect you’d prefer a Dem-authored tax bill.
But is there any reason to suspect Dems would author a more rational tax bill, controlling for differences of economic philosophy?
Personally, I think that the status quo is better than this tax bill, except for the part about nailing the minimum effective corporate tax rate to 20%. That’s hilarious.
onyomi says:
I think you misread the proposal:
Scott Alexander says:
And my preferred tax policy is eliminating everything but land value tax. Except that nobody is proposing that tax bill, the same way nobody is proposing Scott’s preferred tax bill.
Hypothetical tax policies do not exist. The only meaningful comparison, I think, is to compare the change to the status quo.
Good point. In fact, even the Democrats, when they were in power, apparently didn’t think it politically possible for them to pass what Scott proposes.
I’m generally fond of lowering taxes and shrinking government — I can think of huge bureaucracies I’d love to see completely deleted — but it seems that their plan is to lower taxes and not lower spending on anything, which is stupid. If we could dissolve the BATFE (with its responsibilities doled out to the FBI and FDA), stop our foreign wars and shrink the size of the military down to a reasonable size, remove marajuana from schedule C and reclassify it similar to alcohol, get rid of the TSA, etc. and THEN cut taxes that are commensurate with those actions, that would be fantastic. And yeah, reducing the tax burden on the middle class (I think anyone below the poverty line are largely exempt from federal taxes already) instead of the top 20%, that would be ideal.
It is literally impossible to lower spending without losing a ridiculous amount of political capital. By the time you’d successfully beaten a special interest and pryed the money out of their bloody necrotic hands you be too weak to fend off the other special interests would gathered around to grab the “free” money.
The only way to lower spending without losing every inch of power you and your movement have spent generations gathering, is to cut tax revenue to the bone by doling out tax cuts to your own special interests, basking in the glow of a captain providing plunder, dismiss any talk of deficits, and wait for the inevitable interest rate hike/funding crisis, then use all the political capital you’ve gained to ensure that its the tax revenue subsidized special interests instead of the tax cut subsidized special interests who lose the fight for declining government resources. BAM! Shriking government spending.
This essentially Grover Norquist’s strategy. He doesn’t support tax cuts because they put money back in peoples pockets, he supports tax cuts, loopholes, special credits, because they deny the government resources.
THis is also how Stephen Harper reduced the Canadian federal governments share of GDP from 20% to 15%, give a big popular tax break, say “oh we have to reduce this massive funding shortfall”, cut funding to enemy special interests, wash rinse repeat.
If you try to cut spending before you cut taxes or as you cut taxes your fucking idiot and have no future in politics.
Same goes if you try to increase taxes before you increase spending.
You buy the shit on your wishlist, and you leave the next guy to pay the Bill.
Reagan (2 terms) did it. Bush Sr. (1 term) lost because he didn’t do it. Bill Clinton (2 terms) was impeached because Gingrich stopped him from doing it in his second term. Goerge Jr. (2 Terms) learned daddy’s lesson. Barrack Obama (2 Terms) biggest deficits ever. Trump (calling it 2 Terms) “they’re gonna BIG”
Interesting and, I think, accurate summary of the incentives.
Several, from the economic, there are advantages to simpler tax code and removing economically distortionary deductions that are more valuable than removing all taxes on specific individuals, to the political, spreading out the tax cuts gets them more votes than larger cuts to a smaller group, to ideological, why on earth should the ONLY metric of the goodness of a tax plan be how much more progressive it makes taxes?
And what do you think those shareholders will do with the money? They will either re-invest it in something else or spending it on consumption. The idea that corporations having more money won’t result in more investment or consumption isn’t just wrong, it’s mathematically impossible unless you think people store money in scrooge mcduck style vault.
No, there hasn’t been, people are just taking their pay in more tax advantaged forms of consumption instead of wages, because, well, those forms of consumption are tax advantaged, something this bill does, in a very small way admittedly, work to undo.
It doesn’t “free” anyone from any debt. It just transfers the debt from the student to the rest of society, and has the IRS do the collecting instead of the university bursar.
What opportunity are we passing up? Is there some better tax cut that is likely to be passed if this one goes down? Because I think you can make the opposite cases. this bill takes on a few real sacred cows, like the mortgage deduction. It doesn’t eliminate them, but it does chip away at them, and more than that, it shows that chiping away at them isn’t electoral poison, making it easier to get rid of them in the next go around. If this bill is defeated, things become more untouchable, not less.
I think the more likely outcome is that the market discount rate will stay roughly flat (although may go up a little if people suspect a future administrative will reverse these cuts), so the prices of equities will go up. This doesn’t lead to incremental consumption in the economy, just a one-time transfer of value to existing owners of businesses. Now you might argue, if the discount rate on existing equities hasn’t changed but returns on book value have increased by 30% due to lower taxes, doesn’t that make investment in new projects that much more attractive and so capital owners will shift their wealth allocations away from the stock market and towards new projects (or: companies will invest more of shareholders’ money in internal projects where they can invest at 1x book instead of buying back shares at higher multiples of book). That’s a fair point. It really depends on how many projects are waiting in the wings in corporate America that would switch from not making sense at today’s rates to making sense in a lower-tax world (i.e. the shape of the returns distribution for all the potential investment projects in the world).
My suspicion is that investment volume in new projects is not as sensitive to returns on the margin as you might think, e.g. the dramatic decline in interest rates post-crisis has probably raised equity returns on new projects far more than a corporate tax cut would, and we haven’t seen a giant investment boom as a result. I do suspect that at this stage barriers to new investment are more structural than returns based – regulatory barriers, power of incumbents, availability of talent, etc. But we will see!
A simple and fairly accurate way of thinking about the corporate rate is that the after-tax return required by investors won’t change (international capital mobility, the “small open economy” assumption n.b. this doesn’t actually require the country to be small, merely that the scope of the change in policy is small compared to the scale of international capital markets), and hence the break-even IRR for projects will go from r/0.65 to r/0.8 (for a tax change from 35% to 20%). It really hard to believe that the distribution of “possible project investment returns” just coincidentally has very little mass in this region.
Further, leaving aside questions of investment, estimates of the incidence of corporate taxes suggest that 1/2 to 3/4 of the burden of corporate taxes are born by labour Accordingly, cutting corporate taxes is a pretty good way of giving a widespread tax cut – indeed for many low income earners who pay very little income tax, the gains from cutting corporate taxes (which will turn up as higher wages, and thus not obviously ascribed to the tax cuts) are quite plausibly more substantial.
>https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-08-07/buffett-nears-a-milestone-he-doesn-t-want-100-billion-in-cash
Berkshire Hathaway is holding 100 billion in cash because Buffet can’t find anywhere good to invest it. To me that indicates that there is more money chasing suitable investments than there are suitable investment opportunities.
>The idea that corporations having more money won’t result in more investment or consumption isn’t just wrong, it’s mathematically impossible unless you think people store money in scrooge mcduck style vault.
Or unless bank lending is more constrained by the supply of borrowers than by their reserves. There are good reasons to think that is the case.
berkshire hathaway’s cash isn’t actually cash. At worst, it’s parked in Tbills. Much is probably in highly liquid, relatively neutral assets like index funds.
It isn’t in index funds. At best it is treasuries. And Buffet says he is having a hard time finding ways to put the money to work because interest rates are so low he can’t compete with the borrowed money. That doesn’t sound like an economy where we need to encourage investment to me.
” it’s mathematically impossible unless you think people store money in scrooge mcduck style vault.”
So you’re saying they could buy bitcoin…
I think this comes down to a disagreement of fundamental principles.
Scott seems to come at it from a collectivistic perspective – the government owns the money, and decides how it will spend it. By this perspective, a tax cut is a cost in the same way as a company shutting down a market is a cost. Government may be good, it may be bad, but the right of government to own the money isn’t disputed
But people who are in favour of the tax cuts come at it from an individualistic perspective: the individuals who make and earn the money own it, and it is expropriated by the government. Under this perspective, tax cuts cannot cost anything, by definition. Government activities haven’t changed in their cost, not even slightly. All that is changed is that people are having less money being taken for those services.
Now you can argue – and I would – that this is still bad, since it means that people will end up having more money taken from them in the long run, by interest and inflation, and that this is worse because it is a more dishonest and hidden form of expropriation.
But from this premise, I could still argue a) that the cut is bad and b) argue against those arguing against the bill – because I am not arguing for the bill, but against the principle that the government is the owner of the wealth of the nation.
I think that Scott doesn’t understand this distinction, which is surprising, since he usually has a good grasp of the other side of the issue.
“But people who are in favour of the tax cuts come at it from an individualistic perspective: the individuals who make and earn the money own it, and it is expropriated by the government. Under this perspective, tax cuts cannot cost anything, by definition. Government activities haven’t changed in their cost, not even slightly. All that is changed is that people are having less money being taken for those services.”
Wouldn’t that apply equally well to the proposal to eliminate taxes on the middle class?
Absolutely. I’m a strict Objectivist – I don’t even think taxes should exist. Since we’re a long way away from that blessed state, however, I think it’s a matter of natural justice that the first benefits from slashing taxes and deregulation should go to those who have benefited from the system the least & who have done the least to engineer the system as it stands – while those who are best able to bear the costs and have benefitted most from the system, should be the last to receive the benefits from repealed taxes etc. So you start with lifting the various burdens on the poor, then work your way through the middle, and end with the top.
For example, my first port of call would be eliminating all corporate welfare etc. The details can be hammered out. But what I would not let go of at all is that the redistributionist racket has got to go.
That depends entirely on what you think is fair.
If you think that it’s fair that the tax burden be borne even more disproportionately by the rich because they have the means to pay it, then cutting or even removing taxes for the middle class is the way to go.
On the other hand, there are people who believe that the tax burden should be borne more proportionally by citizens, regardless of their income. That’s what the current bill is probably aiming for.
On another note, I don’t think it’s a problem even if a lot of corporations don’t reinvest their more of their income (though even if even they simply reinvest the same proportion of their income, reinvestment will still increase simply by the virtue of them having more after-tax income to reinvest).
Even if companies simply pay out more dividends to shareholders, the shareholders would have more more money to reinvest, because that’s what they do with their wealth, not keep it as cash. So that’s more capital for startups and for new and growing businesses, for investment opportunities in other companies. I see this increased capital mobility as a good thing in general.
Noteworthy how the convolution never seems to work the other direction, even though trickle up economics is at least as intuitive as trickle down. It’s not like you’re going to hurt this economy (in particular) by giving consumers more money.
Well, I’d sign onto that.
The core argument of “trickle-down” economics isn’t “Cut taxes on the rich to give money to the poor!” – that’s obviously stupid. Cutting taxes on the poor accomplishes that much more directly.
The basic argument is that demand is easy and supply is hard. You can only consume something that’s been produced, but if something valuable exists, somebody will want it. Thus, economic policy that focuses on production of more value will result in a richer society overall. (This is exactly opposite to Keynesian economics, which at root boils down to “Bad things happen in economies because of a lack of demand”)
Encouraging more productive work – on the part of labour and on the part of capital both – is how you make people richer. Redistributing wealth that exists is easier than creating new wealth, so work on the hard problem first.
Minor nitpick on causality of value
Something is valuable because someone wants it, because value is subjective. I’m sure you understand this, but someone less familiar with economic thinking may misunderstand.
Oh, I’m bulldozing whole fields of subtleties here, because I’m trying to summarize a century or two of economic thought in a cue-card-sized post. But yes, you are correct.
There are two problems with this post, one of them shared with most public discussions of the effect of taxes or tax cuts. For the other:
As I pointed out to someone else on the previous thread, you don’t find the effect of a tax cut by tracing the path dollar bills follow. For a simple example, suppose (implausibly) that nothing else changes, corporate income is the same as before, so corporations now have all that extra money. Further suppose that they use it entirely to reduce debt–pay off bonds.
They have spent none of it on “cool economic-growth boosting stuff.” But the people whose bonds they paid off now have a whole lot of money, and as long as interest rates are positive they are better off investing it in something rather than sitting on a pile of cash.
You can run lots of other toy models. The basic point is that this is a complicated equilibrium system, and figuring out the effect of changing part of it isn’t as simple as “how do they spend the money they have because of the tax cut.” The question is rather “how does the change in the law change the incentives of the people affected, and how does the change in incentives change what the equilibrium result of their interactions is.”
Which brings me to the error in discussions of the effect of taxation made by almost everyone except competent economists writing for other economists. The effect of taxation, who ends up with less money as a result, doesn’t depend on who hands the money over, which is what the usual figures report.
Consider a simple case, using the reasonably accurate model where price of labor is at the level where quantity supplied equals quantity demanded.
The government imposes a $1000 tax on workers, paid by the workers. Alternatively, it imposes the same tax, paid by the employer. Alternatively, half is paid by each (the way Social Security actually works).
Once wages have had time to adjust, the effect on employer and worker is identical in all three cases.
If that isn’t obvious, consider that the quantity of labor supplied is a function of the price the worker is paid for his work–how much he gets for each extra hour worked. The quantity demanded is a function of the price the employer must pay for the work.
Suppose, with the first version, supply equals demand at a wage of $20,000/year. The employer is paying that much, the employee is receiving $19,000/year.
Switch to the second version. We know quantity supplied equals quantity demanded at $19,000 received by the worker, $20,000 paid by the employer. If the employer pays the tax we get that result with a wage of $19,000.
Switch to the third. We get the same result with a wage of $19,500.
Think of it as the employer handing over an envelope full of money to the employee. The government takes a thousand dollars out of the envelope. It doesn’t matter to either employer or employee if the money is taken out of the envelope just before the employer hands it over or just after. Or $500 before and $500 after.
But as most people report the effect of a tax, the first version is a tax on the worker, the second version on the employer, the third version split between both. Who actually bears how much of the burden of the tax depends on details of the market–the relative elasticity of supply and demand. But the result is the same in all three cases.
Generalize the example and you should realize that the standard figures on who pays how much of a tax don’t tell you what you actually want to know.
I note, by the way, that Adam Smith understood this point nearly two hundred and fifty years ago. He didn’t have an adequate theory so couldn’t do a good job of figuring out what the effect of various taxes was, but he made it entirely clear that it wasn’t simply a question of who handed over the money–that a tax changed the equilibrium set of prices and wages, and that change had to be taken account of.
DavidFriedman is quite right. There’s a vast empirical literature which shows that corporate tax cuts do increase investment.
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-11-17/yes-a-corporate-tax-cut-would-increase-investment
This is pretty settled science at this point.
Real investment or “our inventories increased because we couldn’t sell anything” investment. Economists sometimes use the term in a way that has absolutely nothing to do with the standard use of the term.
Bravo.
While reading this post and the previous one, I was thinking of this post by Garett Jones on the Chamley-Judd theorem.
Also this one by Casey Mulligan:
Maybe the basic econ answer is wrong for some reason, but it’s worth establishing first what that answer is.
Excellent comment; thank you for writing it.
It just occurred to me that I actually used a book of yours in a college economic class — Law’s Order, I think it was, and I enjoyed that too. I should re-read it.
I don’t suppose you have any book recommendations for economic theory?
Scott: is there a reason you’re wilfully ignoring that corporations only get temporarily richer, and that the money flowing into them eventually flows through to people? (Rule of thumb I use is two-thirds return to labour, one-third return to capital. Maybe the economists have those fractions to better precision than I do these days, references welcome.)
It’s not hard. Unless understanding it leads to conclusions other than “Sorry, I’m still right”, I guess.
2/3 to labour, 1/3 to capital sounds consistent with the literature I am aware of. For example, this paper suggests 45-75%. On a slightly different note, another paper suggests this burden is not disproportionately shouldered by high income earners.
US corporate taxes are way, way higher than everyone else of relevance, and it’s been that way for a long time. The current corporate tax rate is simply dumb, and cutting it would be bipartisan in a sensible world. It actually is bipartisan in many other countries, most of which charge somewhere in the ballpark of half what the US does.
Also, last I looked at the numbers, both the House and Senate versions lowered taxes on poor people a fair bit, while doing essentially nothing for the rich. One of them actually *raised* taxes on one of the high-income brackets. So it seems like a big chunk of the money is doing exactly what a “Just give money to poor people” plan would do.
I’m not a US tax expert, and I haven’t dug into the details of this bill. I’m sure there’s nuances I’ll hate – there usually are. But the broad strokes seem pretty sensible to me, if you’re going to cut taxes at all.
Let’s be charitable to the Republicans for a second (I know, charitable to the outgroup), and consider the stated goals of this plan.
The goal of this policy, alongside the corresponding “free money to corporations” is to bring corporations back to the USA. Rather than incorporating in Ireland and keeping their money abroad, these policies are (supposedly, if taken charitably) designed to bring the money back into the USA: for Americans, domestic money is better than foreign money, even if much of it ends up in the hands of the wealthy.
I don’t know whether the tax bill will actually accomplish this, but this is a stated intent.
The other thing the tax bill does is double the standard deduction, from $6,350 to $12,700, and eliminate the personal exemption ($4,150 in 2018). This is a 20% increase in the amount you can deduct if you’re taking the standard deduction, which poor families disproportionately do. This could conceivably result in a decent chunk of money back in the pockets of poor families.
I don’t support the bill on other grounds (specifically the pass-through tax changes and failure to push through the income bracket changes), but these two changes don’t seem obviously or necessarily bad.
They aren’t. The nominal top marginal rate is, but that’s not the same thing.
They are. The middle marginal rate is 39%.
https://www.irs.gov/publications/p542#en_US_201609_publink1000257885
I pay it, it’s real.
The reason I didn’t comment on the main post is that I don’t disagree about the Republicans. They’re terrible; Trump was supposed to be different and here he is being just another gallon of swamp water.
I’m glad you’ve come around to tax cuts being different from huge government programs like “end world hunger”, though.
…it still puts more money in the hands of people who need it than just giving them the money would.
Should this be less money?
Why in the Φ hells would Moloch care about poverty? Poor people don’t create self-perpetuating power systems, or they wouldn’t be poor anymore.
Tax policy is not about what people want. It’s not about signalling. Tax policy is how government creates more of itself. (Government that creates less of itself has already died out and has trouble spontaneously generating again in an environment were all the free energy is consumed by existing life)
That politicians need to get reelected, and the party system, and all the other visible problems are simply a characteristic of the particular self-reinforcing process that evolved from the American Revolution. That a self-reinforcing system would dominate at some point is trivial, because any system that doesn’t reinforce itself will eventually lose to the one that does so most effectively in that particular niche.
I don’t know how to solve the problem, but the simple solutions work about as well as using foxes and disease to remove rabbits from Australia; they will add problems of their own and only result in the system making the smallest change to become resistant to that particular intervention. (See also: The aftermath The French Revolution, which used noble ideals and a democratic inspiration to overthrow the monarchy and install a brand new … dictatorship. Or the Russian Revolution of 1917, which overthrew the Czarist regime using populist values and created a series of somewhat different authoritarian regimes, all of which followed their own incentive gradient, and none of which had an incentive gradient that cared about what was good.
I think that maybe a handful of people (seasteaders, most likely) might be able to generate a system of governance that avoids evolving for a longer time and has incentive gradients that work. I don’t think that any such system can ever become large and popular, because it must necessarily be optimizing for other things.
Although I don’t doubt you argued with some position you once heard from one kind of socialist, I don’t think the majority have a special attachment to expropriating things through social programs and complicated bureaucratic schemes like many libertarians would seem to believe. If you want to skip the state and just do Robin-Hood-style direct transfers (or anything in between) it’s not gonna be the left that’s standing in your way…
I want to push back on this. It’s true that the left no longer gets excited about nationalizing the automotive industry, but historically, most of the left didn’t want to nationalize/expropriate everything, just “the commanding heights” of the economy. In the 1950s, that meant the big classic manufacturing entities, like the steel, automotive, and chemical industries. Today, though, those industries aren’t the commanding heights. the commanding heights today are education, medicine, and finance, and guess what things the modern left is most concerned about controlling? I don’t think the left’s basic impulses have change nearly as much as you think, they’ve just shifted targets.
Alternative explanation: the left wants to nationalize things that they feel should be run as a universal service?
Corbynistas want to re-nationalize the railways, which are far from the commanding heights of the economy, but do feel like something that should be a universal service to many leftists.
When it comes to the commanding heights of the economy, the universal service they’re trying to grab is “good jobs for everyone” (or for the interest groups they care about, depending on your position). Given that we’ve seen where this ends (a Soviet model, where the raw materials are worth more than the finished goods), I think it’s a good idea to stop them from nationalizing the “commanding heights of the economy”. Or really any part of the economy that isn’t experiencing a serious market failure (e.g. insurance that is subject to adverse selection) or requires input of everyone to be legitimate, but that’s my centre-left talking.
I’m no tax expert, and certainly no Republican, but corporate taxes don’t seem very sensible from a utilitarian perspective, and I’m confused as to why Scott is so vehemently against them being cut.
Let’s say I and a few buddies gather in a group and decide to make something which we will sell to put a little extra money in our pockets. One buddy, being very formal, writes up a contract for us to sign. We promise our labor to the group in order to make the thing in exchange for money.
Unfortunately, we live in a world with a state, so the king steps in and taxes this money. This would be called an “income tax”, and since it’s not in the category of perfectly efficient taxes (Omnisciently planned Pigouvian taxes or LVTs), it’s associated with a “dead weight loss” which is just fancy economic talk for the worst thing imaginable to a utilitarian: a non-utility-maximizing arrangement.
Now the king also says “and since you guys are in a group, you have to pay another tax on this money”, but since this tax is the second tax on the same money, not the first, we’ll call it a “corporate tax”. And Scott seems to think this second tax, with the same dead weight losses, is good, because we decided one of my friends in this group was extremely crucial to making the product (either because he took on the most risk, had an unsubstitutable skill, etc), and thus agreed to give him the most money, so he gets hit the hardest by this tax.
This makes sense in prehistoric caveman logic, where if someone in the tribe gained too many resources, he might use those resources against you, thus it’s in your incentive to make sure he doesn’t gain those resources even at great cost to the tribe. But to a utilitarian, I wouldn’t expect such arguments.
Furthermore, what I find even stranger, is the implicit equation of “not taxing people” with “society is loosing something”. It’s not clear that society is loosing anything, as taxation, even perfect taxation, is zero sum. The money not taken via taxes is simply money that goes back into people’s pockets, that they can spend as they wish. If you’re going to imply that society is at a loss for taxes not collected, then you need to show that those taxes would have gone to satisfy people’s preferences better than what those people would have voluntarily chosen to spend it on themselves. Simply assuming that taxes are going to be used in such a manner is erroneous.
The basic argument for corporate taxes is that they prevent tax deferral. And this is a bigger deal than it sounds like.
If corps flowed 100% of their profits through to shareholders then they’d be unnecessary, but they don’t, and retained earnings would be untaxed in a world without corp taxes. This means that any investor who has already maxed out their shelters would just incorporate, stash all their investments in the corp, and have them growing tax-free. Yes, they have to pay taxes at the time of withdrawal, but tax deferred is tax avoided, so it dramatically lowers their rates*.
Retained earnings invested within the company should probably be taxed at some point, and that’s even before you start exploiting it to make up tax dodges(and any financial planner or accountant with a week of experience could make up a dozen tax dodges before breakfast on a plan like this)
* – For a simple example, consider a $100 investment that doubles annually and is held for two years, in a world with a 50% income tax. If the money is taxed annually, it grows by a net of 50% each year, so your $100 becomes $150 and then $225. If you only pay tax at the end, your investment becomes $200 and then $400, and a 50% tax is levied on the $300 gain, or $150 total, leaving you with $250. In essence, the tax levied in the first year is money that’s unable to compound further in the investor’s hands, so the net rate on “second-generation” income is 100%.
The solution to that is to abolish the corporate income tax and require corporations to attribute their income (i.e. profit–revenue net of costs) to their stockholders, to be taxed as ordinary income.
When you sell the stock, your capital gain is the actual capital gain (hopefully inflation adjusted) minus the corporate income you have already been taxed on (net of dividends).
Corporations are not just a group of people working together; that’s a partnership. Corporations also have limited liability; they have special legal protections. While I don’t know if corporate income tax is the best approach to accomplish this, it does not seem obviously unreasonable for governments to raise revenue by charging something in exchange for those special legal protections.
Oh, and the criticism in this reply of one of your points should not be taken to imply endorsement of any of the points not explicitly criticized in this reply. You seem to make other mistakes as well, but that was the one I felt like commenting on before going to bed.
Limited liability only cuts in when a corporation goes bankrupt, so the cost to claimants is only the amount still owed at that point. If you add up all of the amount owed by bankrupt corporations each year, do you think it comes to a tenth the amount of corporate taxes paid? A hundredth? A thousandth?
And that’s an overstatement of the cost, because contracted for debts already include a risk premium reflecting the possibility of bankruptcy. It’s only uncollected tort damages that should count.
A zero percent corporate rate, like a zero percent capital taxation rate, might be ideal in economic theory, but in practice having such a low rate would create enormous opportunities for tax arbitrage that would almost certainly prove problematic.
Not if corporate income is attributed to the stockholders.
Aside from the near-infinite marginal rate right at $100,000 or wherever? Perhaps not.
This is a pretty important point, and I wish people would understand it better. There are a couple of things going on here, so let’s unpack.
First, suppose there is a marginal tax rate schedule. If I pass a bill that reduces marginal tax rates (in general with very little restriction – at each dollar value the marginal tax rate can be reduced by any amount, or left as is if we don’t wish to cut at that precise point), then the total reduction in taxes is by necessity (weakly) increasing in income. Because if you cut the marginal tax rate on the k-th dollar, everyone earning at least $k gets that reduction, but those earning less do not get any benefit from that particular change. Mechanically, higher income earners get more $ benefit from tax cuts than lower income earners because they pay far more tax.
There is a way of getting around this – to make sure only those earning up to K benefit i.e. the higher income earners don’t benefit, claw the tax break back from them by increasing tax rates above K. But recall that by cutting marginal tax rates up to K, the people who benefit the most in $ are those earning just below K. (For example, in Scott’s suggestion, this is the person at the 80% percentile who earns $75k, currently pays about $12k in income taxes and $6k in FICA taxes. If we halve their income tax, they benefit to the tune of $6k).
If we want to make sure the people above K don’t benefit at all, we need to have a lump sum tax of the full benefit for those at K, immediately above i.e. a lump sum tax / an infinite marginal tax rate. Needless to say, this is hugely distortionary – anyone earning in the interval about K would be able to keep more dollars total by cutting back their hours. (For example, taking state taxes into account, combined marginal tax rates are already around 40% at this point currently, so anyone earning up to $85k would keep more by cutting back to under $75k). This is obviously horribly inefficient, results in a substantial reduction in earnings for a substantial number of people, and also loses the government a dramatic amount of additional revenue for the work that is now foregone.
If doing that gets ruled out as ridiculous, then the next closest thing to Scott’s proposition is just to increase marginal tax rates in the region above K. And to do so reasonably substantially, so the benefits taper off pretty quickly. But in practice, if you raise tax rates too much (e.g. above a current 40% effective marginal rate), the revenue gains become pretty small fairly quickly – at some point Laffer Curve style effects kick in, and even as one merely gets close the amount of deadweight loss per dollar of taxation raised gets very large.
(Personally, I reject the notion that the most relevant criterion to use to evaluate a tax change is its progressivity. It is not even particularly clear what this criterion is meant to mean when evaluating tax cuts by those who laud it. Dollars of relief given? (You may as well admit you oppose general tax cuts). The proportion of the total tax paid by any quantile of income earners? (In that case, I believe the GOP bill is progressive)).
To expand on that …
If you cut taxes in half for everyone making less than $100,000, you are also cutting in half the taxes on the first $100,000 of income for people making more than $100,000–that’s how a graduated tax system works.
Now consider someone making $110,000. The first $100,000 is now being taxed at (say) an average rate of 15% instead of 30%, reducing total tax on it by $15,000. To avoid cutting the total tax on that taxpayer you would have to tax the final $10,000 at a rate of 150%. But if you do that he won’t earn that final $10,000, since doing so makes him poorer not richer.
Generalize the argument to everyone above $100,000 and you will see that you can’t use $100 billion to cut in half the taxes of the bottom 80% unless you sharply increase the tax rates on income above $100,000.
There seems to have been an argument in the past over whether Scott’s claim to be bad at math is true or not. There is a good deal of evidence against, but this appears to be at least a little evidence in favor.
I was actually assuming that the suggestion was to halve the tax bill only of people under the cutoff and leave those above it completely unchanged. Either way, it has the look of a spur-of-the-moment idea that got written down without much in the way of further thought.
But wouldn’t that mean that someone making $99K a year makes $99K, but someone making $100K a year actually makes $70K a year? That would obviously be a huge disincentive to make more or to pay your employees more.
The word “substantially” is doing too much work in that question. If there existed a set of policies that could plausibly get through congress which everybody agreed in advance they were sure would raise GDP substantially, we probably would have already passed those policies.
This bill would be worth passing if it were likely to raise GDP even just a little bit compared with not passing the bill. So…do you have a survey of economists on that question?
That doesn’t seem like a fair summary of what the CEOs were asked or what they answered. Specifically, the claim that they would expect only to “increase shareholder dividends” is NOT from a survey of CEOs, it’s a handwavy summary of what one specific CEO (who might have paid for the placement) wrote in an obscure linkedin blogpost. In other words, this “forbes contributor” author had a view he wanted to express, so he found a CEO willing to express that view.
As for the info that WAS based on a survey, it seems like CEOs quite predictably don’t know what this bill will do for them until it actually passes, including whatever additional compromises are needed to get it passed and whatever follow-up measures are taken going forward that mitigate/improve/destroy whatever policy updates this bill ends up producing. CEOs have a longer time horizon than a single year. The objectively correct answer to the sort of question they were asked is always to shrug and say “I dunno, we’ll have to wait and see”. Heck, even if they were pretty sure these policies would help their firm, they would still have little incentive to say so and some pretty powerful incentive not to say so. (You don’t get to stay CEO by alienating half your customer base for no reason.)
(There’s also the problem that what CEOs think their existing firm might do is irrelevant to whether the tax plan helps, but we can set that aside for now.)
Last but not least, regarding this bit:
The “Forbes contributor network” is a thousand-ish unpaid and unedited bloggers churning out content. What they write is not an official opinion of Forbes – it says that right at the top of the page.
If by “I’m right” you mean you have backed off from your original position that the tax bill was a waste of money great enough to solve US homelessness and provide free college to every US citizen, to the position that the tax bill is bad on net, then maybe you are right. Although even this isn’t clear, as you aren’t arguing that the tax bill is worse than status quo, just that it is worse than other potential bills that could exist. Obviously this is true. But you are seriously moving the goalpost if you claim that “the tax bill could be better” is the same argument you made on the last post.
Also, please justify your implied assumption that any good changes to the tax code involve cutting taxes on the poor. According to your own figures, the top 20% of people pay 85-95% of taxes. So what is your ideal level? Especially when you consider that ~45% of Americans pay no income taxes (Tax Policy Center). The tax code is already extremely progressive, and taking it as a given that it should be even more progressive is not up to your usual standards. That is the type of question economists debate endlessly because it is HARD. If you want to contribute to that debate, you are going to have to do better than this. All your surveys of CEOs and quoting of Forbes is just dodging the meat of the issue.
I repeat my claim that you are mind-killed on this topic. I love reading your blog and I don’t say this to cause trouble. But it takes time and multiple, consistent refutations to get someone to reconsider a received opinion. This is one. PLEASE try to start fresh on this issue and reconstruct your priors. “What do you think you know, and how do you think you know it?” You still have a lot of work to do if you want to answer this question.
I agree with David Friedman and some others. It seems you are going with a very simplistic understanding of how taxes work which doesn’t live up to your usual standards of thought.
I was surprised how lopsided the economist responses to that poll were. My usual experience is that economists never agree on anything.
Reading their comments, it does seem like they’re imagining the results in very different ways. Markus Brunnermeier was uncertain, but said “It is more likely that GDP will be somewhat higher.” I guess that’s not ‘significant’ to him though? But then there’s Robert Hall (also uncertain) who says “Though there is merit in cutting the corp tax and other capital taxes, with no other changes in policy, the fed gov will collapse.” I think he might be getting away from rigorous economic theory there.
I’m still a fan of this tax bill. My own taxes will go down, they’ll be simpler (won’t have to itemize anymore), and it’s a step towards eliminating the distortion of the home mortgage deduction. I have no idea what the effect of the corporate tax cut is, but i’m optimistic that it will cause *some* sort of economic stimulus. I’m sure this isn’t the *optimal* tax bill, but it’s better than the status quo.
Less charitably, I notice a lot of the people complaining that it’s going to “take from the poor and give to the rich” are extremely upper-middle class people who benefit massively by deducting the state taxes on their upper-six figure salaries. People like that will get a tax hike, not the working poor.
This is a partisan tax bill. Like all partisan tax bills it seeks to slay the opposition’s sacred cows while feeding the home team cows the best organic GM free grass available. The important point is that partisan tax policy proposals like this one have nothing to do with efficiently and fairly funding government operations.
Thats said, I think it’s pretty clear the corporate income tax should be eliminated completely. To make it revenue neutral, the special tax rate for capital gains would also be eliminated and the upper tax bracket should be adjusted to make up any difference.
The federal corporate tax system is a sham. Our rate is far above the OECD average but we have a lot of loopholes. Loopholes favor large corporations who can afford tax compliance divisions over small corporations who cannot, it incentivizes moving operations outside of the US instead of investment in the US, and it’s hugely inefficient. Focusing on personal income taxes is much better – whatever profits a corporation makes will eventually hit a person and be subject to taxation.
The GoP bill doesn’t do that, but just because it’s a bad bill doesn’t mean that reform isn’t necessary or wise.
But more than that there are a few principles in keep mind:
– There are only two ways to allocate resources – by fiat or through markets (or a combination of both).
– When you subsidize something you get more of it – even if that extra portion is wasted – along with price inflation. See education and healthcare in particular.
While I don’t know enough to defend or condemn the bill as a whole, I do take issue with Scott’s suggestion to lower taxes on the poor and middle class. Given that the about 50% of Americans currently pay 0% income tax, Scott’s suggestion of lowering their taxes at the federal level is impossible. Now, to be fair, one could still use the theoretical amount of money that would be spent on the tax cuts as a giant welfare program for those (such as myself) who pay no income taxes now, but this should be explicitly stated. It seems likely to me that whatever effect lowering taxes has, it would be different – maybe better, maybe worse, but certainly different – than increasing welfare for any particular group of people. Thus, his rather uncharacteristically disrespectful description of those who see this tax bill as helpful for the poor as morons seems to me to be disappointingly inaccurate and overconfident.
if the CEOs are lying and …the economists are wrong and… – then the good thing that happens is that poor and middle-class people have more money.
…which is the same thing that would have happened if you had just lowered the taxes on the poor and middle-class directly, you moron. It’s also what would happen if we spent it on welfare for the poor, on health care for the middle class.
Really, how can you give such an obviously stupid simplification, Scott? The poor getting employment is the same as them getting an extra $100 per year because both of them simply amount to “having more money”? (Note: I am not assuming that tax-cuts will necessarily improve employment; I am pointing out your mischaracterization of your hypothetical worst case scenario).
And for the record, here is Tyler Cowen, who is far more left/progressive leaning than you are:
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/12/trumponomics-fact-novel-neglect-peril.html
I’m genuinely trying to figure out if the last few posts were an ideological turing test of some sort.
On one hand, what Scott wrote about how dehumanization is claiming someone’s arguments aren’t worth being refuted resonated with me.
On the other, it’s precisely because Scott’s arguments are usually so nuanced and careful to not misrepresent his sources that I am having so much difficulty taking the last few posts seriously.
In both the ‘against overgendering’ and the ‘against republican tax cut’ he seems to have unusually poor arguments (conclusions may be correct, but many other commentators have pointed out the major discrepancies between what his sources actually say, and what either his summary or the conclusions he makes from them imply they say).
It’s also curious that the first time he makes two arguments of what the average commentator believes is of significantly lower than usual quality, it happens to be on two political issues with conclusions appealing to opposite sides of the political spectrum.
Can someone advise me on how I should proceed?
On one hand I predict with 50% chance that Scott will admit he has been trolling us in some form, on the other hand I agree with Scott in earlier posts that accusing someone of trolling instead of addressing their arguments directly is discouraged for good reason in a forum such as SSC which places such a high premium on intellectual charity.
I don’t assume it’s trolling.
But I can imagine Scott, for some emotional reason, wanting to make passionate and not very thoroughly thought out arguments on several issues and deciding to minimize the fallout by doing so on both sides of the usual political divide.
I should add that I have no opinion on whether the tax bill is good, bad, or very bad–it’s a complicated issue and I don’t know enough. But Scott’s arguments here are very bad.
I also have no opinion on the substance of his previous post–I don’t think I have ever been sexually harassed, have no idea how often or badly other men are, and have not followed the various criticisms of his arguments carefully enough to judge whether they are any good.
I just look at this in terms of the track record. Republicans have been trying this “lower taxes to create balanced budgets” thing for a fair few administrations now, and yet they seem to increase the deficit and increase the total amount of debt. That’s what keeps happening. Tax and spend has had better results on that front, because Republicans talk about lowering taxes, cutting programs, and lowering regulations, but they do a lot of the first, a tiny bit of the second, and almost nothing of the third when push comes to shove, so the federal government is still doing tons of stuff but it can’t pay for what it’s doing with taxes anymore. Debt is inevitable. As an explicit strategy, “starve the beast” is an absolute and utter failure and should be completely shelved and removed from libertarian conservative ideology.
Presume the Republicans are right about supply side economics. The basic conceit is the more money that goes to the wealthy, the more is invested and spent, which stimulates the economy. If true, then lowering taxes on corporations will increase economic growth and provide gains for everyone, a net increase in wealth greater than your alternative (because the poor and individuals invest less), and with less government involvement. Of course, you might make an argument that supply side economics is wrong. But that’s begging the question, presuming supply side economics are wrong to prove they are wrong.
I’m not going to touch whether you’re right or not. That’s not really what gets me. Economics is complicated and a matter on which people may legitimately disagree and I’d love to see you do a deep dive on it. But you see, bad arguments are bad, tautologically. And unconvincing arguments are bad politically.
They’re particularly bad coming out of your mouth right now. You’ve built up a lot of credibility with conservatives for taking their ideas seriously, siding with them when you think they’re right, and attacking the wronger parts of your own tribe. Right now, the Reds control a supermajority of states and most elected Federal institutions. If they are wrong, convincing them their policies are wrong within their own tribal context is probably the best thing you can do to increase utils. And engaging in partisan Daily Show-ism damages your ability to do that.
PS: My alma mater recently sent a letter to its graduate students, informing them that in case of passing the bill they would no longer be required to teach in exchange for their waivers. Instead it would be based on a combination of factors, like need. Their very expensive lawyers and accountants had assured them this would prevent any tax burden from falling on graduate students. As I said in my last post, this effectively solves the problem. I think we can agree ‘universities having a somewhat less robust TA supply’ is a much less likely to destroy higher education than levying a large tax increase on graduate students.
I’d suggest concerned graduate students suggest this solution to their universities. If the administrators get shifty and mumble something about how they can’t afford it, or they need TAs, then… well, my conspiracy theory about their motivations has some more evidence. If they’re relieved and gladly implement it, then I was overly cynical and will… I don’t know, eat something sugary in the hopes of making myself less dour? Any ideas?
No. The basic argument is that the more of the money people produce they are able to keep, the more goods and services will be produced. The argument applies to poor people as well as rich people.
And “more is spent” is a red herring, spawned by pop-Keynesian intuitions–money that the government collects as taxes is spent too.
Before I disagree with you, are you arguing that this is what the average Republican politician believes or the average supply side economist? Because I’m talking about the politicians.
If you actually look at the comments in the IGM poll, a lot of the “disagree” votes are really “tax minutiae don’t affect GDP” not “this tax bill is particularly bad,” because the question asked is whether the tax bill will cause a substantial improvement. When they actually asked about the corporate tax rate in particular, the economists seem to support a corporate income tax rate, at least in that narrow context. What CEOs say they’re going to do is kind of irrelevant; the incidence of a tax (and hence of a tax cut) depends on external factors they do not control. Regulatory capture is bad, but it isn’t that bad (yet). (Also, “dividends to shareholders” is also money in the hands of the middle class, because anyone can own stock, and many publicly owned companies pay quarterly dividends).
Cutting the income tax on the middle class is, well, a good thing, and it is probably more effective at getting money to the middle class than the corporate income tax by a similar amount of total revenue, but you don’t get any benefit if you don’t have a job. Of course, you could argue that middle class spending money causes jobs… but why would we believe these CEOs would build more stores just because people spent more money on their products, when they could just give themselves bonuses? It is most often wrong to think of wealth and income as static distributions. Wealth is constantly being created, consumed, and invested. Over a time scale of more than a few years, the details of how you try to fiddle with the distribution pretty much don’t matter at all compared to structural issues, incentives, and production.
You know all the things you need to know in order to figure out where most of the additional wealth that’s been created the last 50 years has gone. You’ve written about cost disease. Benefits have been going up to pay for increased medical costs. Money that would have been saved and inherited paid for overcosted colleges.
You’ve also written about why the poor seem to stay poor, in spite of how much actual wealth they have. Our standards for what constitutes poverty have changed; many of today’s poor have access to commodities the middle class did not 50 years ago. There’s some fraction of the population for which bringing them out of poverty really is more difficult than “give them some money” (though there are also structural issues with the way we fight poverty now, like welfare cliffs).
edit: to clarify, I think the tax bill is bad, partially because the graduate student thing seems incredibly poorly thought out, partially because it doesn’t do anything about profligate spending and the deficit, partially because the GOP seems to have gotten luck by accident on the corporate tax part, partially because the deduction eliminations seem like political maneuvering rather than good economics, partially because the rest of us could also use a tax cut (you are right that cuts could be flatter, although in absolute terms, the income tax code is so progressive already that any income tax cut will disproportionately benefit the rich), and probably some other reasons I’m missing.