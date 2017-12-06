Open Thread 90.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
If you wanted to create a global thought experiment…see if there was any real connections between 100 people in multiple countries at a specific moment..
What would the steps be and the test criteria, and to verify if a simultaneous connection was actually made?
What kind of connection?
What are nonbelievers’ thoughts on the Vatican’s Miracle Commission?
Years ago, there were these high-profile religious debunkers going around, and I don’t remember any even mentioning that the Catholic Church has a commission of scores of medical scientists, some of them nonbelievers, who go check out purported miraculous healing, debunk the ones with scientific explanations, and send the remainder to theologians, who then throw out all the miracles that can’t be used to determine if someone is a saint (e.g. ones where the healed was just praying to Jesus, ones where they contaminated the data by praying to more than one saint…)
Are Pentecostal faith healers and the other usual targets just the weakmen of this debate?
For those interested, here is a BBC article describing one person’s role in the process.
Thanks for the link! This was a really interesting story. Also neat that Cosmas and Damian are getting a comeback — pretty much all I know about them is “something something Medicis”, who are SO last half-millenium 😛
It’s better than not doing it, and I understand that by religious standards the Catholic Church has been better than average at this sort of thing for a long time (e.g. demanding higher standards of proof of guilt for alleged witches than most witch-hunters). But it still leaves them assuming divine intervention as the null hypothesis. It’s the God of the Gaps, basically. But yes, it’s a lot better than refusing to believe scientific explanations.
If the God of the Gaps only does things that violate our best scientific models of biology when CATHOLICS pray for it, what the heck would a more rational null hypothesis be?
If you want evidence for being agnostic about miracles, good epistemology requires that we put Miracle Commission data in one column, miracle claims have been debunked by professional skeptics in a second, and the other claims in a third, then see what the data set reveals about religion qua religion.
It’s interesting to note that when Christianity became big in the late second or the third century, Hellenes didn’t argue that miracles were impossible; the standard epistemic objection to Jesus Christ was “Apollonius of Tyana did miracles too, so they must have been equally beloved by gods.”
Well, sure, if you designed trials where people of different faiths prayed for (e.g.) the same miracle to happen on different days, and the miracles only happened on days Catholics prayed for, that would be impressive evidence.
From your description, though, the Church isn’t doing this, it’s just clearing off the most obviously non-miraculous ‘miracles’. A cynic might argue that it does so to avoid losing face, although I go with the assumption that there are smart people in the Church who just hate hearing people make silly miracle claims and want them to stop.
Also they probably want to make sure that Catholics are praying to saints that can actually make miracles and not wasting their time with non-miracle causers.
Given that the canonisation process has been pretty stable since the sixteenth century, I don’t think “losing face in front of atheists” was a big motivation in setting it up.
@The original Mr. X
s/atheists/heretics/
(In before “the CC didn’t care about the opinions of heretics”. If not, then why have the Counter-Reformation?)
I suppose it’s possible they were trying to ward off attacks from Protestants, although I haven’t seen any historians making that link, and most of the Protestants I’ve read attacked praying to the saints through biblical arguments, rather than empirical ones.
Well, sure, if you designed trials where people of different faiths prayed for (e.g.) the same miracle to happen on different days, and the miracles only happened on days Catholics prayed for, that would be impressive evidence.
That would give the Argument From Miracles the same epistemic value as a physics experiment, yes. But my suspicion is that we already have a large enough data set to make epistemic claims of some value without needing the exact same status as physical science, and no one’s collating it.
If you followed the above link, an atheist wrote a book about the evidence for 1400 Catholic miracles. If the Miracle Commission has that and Protestant churches either fake miracles or state that miracles haven’t happened since the First Century, we have data of epistemic value. Better data would include whether miracles happen in Hinduism or all tested Hindu fakirs are fakers (sorry), whether there are scientifically inexplicable events associated with no particular religion, etc.
And people seem weirdly uninterested in this just because it’s not epistemically the same as a physics experiment.
@Le Maistre Chat
Unless I’m missing something, that just rounds off to “Catholics more likely to claim miracles for cultural reasons”, which is backed up by all those miracles that the church agrees are fake.
The reason nobody’s doing this research is that atheists and token religious people know* that there’s nothing to find, and religious people either don’t like the idea of what they’ll find or consider testing their religion to be sacrilege.
*Not with 100% certainty, but you know what I mean
It feels like a pretty good urban fantasy could be written about this, but Unsong already covered a lot of the ground that I’d want to.
Looking for recommendations. I’m reading Eliezer’s “A Human’s Guide to Words” and not finding it particularly illuminating. It’s a subject area I’m very interested in and one I struggle to get to grips with. (I’m not even sure what the subject area is called. Is this what linguistics is or is that something else? Is “the philosophy of words” a thing?)
Anyway, I’d be grateful if anybody has read any texts on a similar area and could recommend what they found helpful (or even what they found unhelpful – what works for one of us doesn’t always work for another). Or even if you could help me put a word (haha) to my question. What broad area of thinkspace does that sequence fall into?
The broad area it falls into is philosophy of language. Unfortunately, the sorts of issues that Eliezer addresses in that sequence tend to get hashed out in the ongoing assessment of undergraduate and graduate class discussions and papers, rather than in particular articles (which makes some sense, given the origin of his flavor of rationalism).
So I’m just going to recommend a few papers that may be tricky reads, but have to do with some of the same issues (even if they might not be initially recognizable as such). I may o have to match wits with the wordpress comment daemon in the process. Anyway:
“Reference and Definite Descriptions” by Keith Donnellan.
“Meaning and Reference” by Hilary Putnam
“Translation and Meaning” by W v O Quine
I wish I could instead point to one or two semi-definitive secondary sources. But philosophy is still so primary-source based that I’ve barely read any and wouldn’t know which are better. None are remotely definitive, because there’s a lot of disagreement about many subjects, including how these and other papers are to be properly interpreted.
I’m therefore also not saying that everything, or even anything, in these papers is itself definitive or right. Philosophy is more about problems than accepted answers. At the present time those answers are developed by linguists under the heading “semantics”. It’s actually a bit tough right now, because semantics is progressing in a way that obviating some areas of traditional philosophy of language.
I like the Blackwell guides.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Blackwell-Guide-Philosophy-Language-Guides/dp/0631231420
For the broad area as a whole, sure. But for the subjects that “A Human’s Guide to Words” is primary concerned with, it’s trickier. Like, what chapters in that Blackwell guide would you point to? 12 (Vagueness) I suppose. Maybe 3 and 4?
(For example, Donnellan is relevant because that article shows how we often pick out referents by incidental features, given that it turns out the referents don’t always even have the specific feature by which we refer to them.)
Suggestions for the broad area as a whole are also appreciated. Although I’m not sure if that example is within my means… :/
>Although I’m not sure if that example is within my means… :/
– Can you check if nearby libraries have it? (I know you said you’re not from the U.S., so sorry if this does not apply. I know that in the U.S., University libraries are sometimes allow local non-students to access their resources as well, so those may also be worth checking around).
– Can you split the cost with a friend who is also interested in reading the book?
– I *don’t* know if this is the same material because I haven’t read eitehr article, but the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy’s article on Vagueness (https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/vagueness/) cites the author of that chapter in Blackwell. SEP is a pretty good resource on philosophy in general (unfortunately I can’t point you to anything specific b/c I know next to nothing about philosophy, but maybe search SEP for some of the keywords/authors in Blackwell?)
@fion
Googling “The Blackwell Guide to the Philosophy of Language pdf” and clicking one of the first links is probably within your financial means, although I understand if you have ethical qualms about doing so.
Rhetoric is a thing, and so is philosophy of language.
IIRC, a lot of it is rehashing of Language in Thought and Action by S. I. Hayakawa.
What are the rules about CW-type posts? Are they allowed here? If not I’ll remove this post.
There’s some controversy in Olympic Weightlifting world regarding a trans woman that competed in the women’s division this past weekend at the World Championships. She won silver at the competition. (Important to note she was a sub-par lifter when she competed as a man).
Opinions are divided; some believe she played within the rules and had every right to compete, while others believed the biological advantage made it anything but fair. I’m not sure that she’s undergone any hormonal therapy.
I’m curious what people here make of the issue. I’m torn myself. I’m delighted she was allowed to compete in the women’s division. To me a indicates a general step forward for issues regarding trans rights! But as an avid fan of weightlifting, I can’t help but feel her natural biology gives her unfair advantage. It’s a tricky situation…
The woman in question: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laurel_Hubbard
Some recent discussion on /r/weightlifting (trigger warning: some mean comments. Some misgendering. Very well moderated, however. Kudos to /u/olmpic_lifter in particular): https://www.reddit.com/r/weightlifting/comments/7fx00s/transgender_weightlifter_laurel_hubbard_will/
I’m fairly sure she has undergone hormone therapy given that (from a recent news article about her victory in another competition):
Current IOC policy for MtF athletes (recently changed) is to require a demonstrated testosterone level of less than 10 nmol/l (the bottom end of the normal male range) for at least one year before competition. The old rules required surgery and at least 2 years of hormone therapy.
There were various reasons why this was changed, including court cases about female athletes with hyperandrogenism.
For comparison, the greatest upper level for normal female testosterone is ~5 nmol/L (values greater than this are most often signs of ovarian disease). Most females have concentrations considerably below this.
But presumably high level female athletes in sports where testosterone is an advantage have an average significantly above the average for all women.
We have separate divisions for men and and women because in virtually all sports, the masculine form, with its larger skeletal frame and heavier musculature, is a huge advantage. If we didn’t have them, virtually all sports would be won by men. And sex change operations or gender transition programs do not generally change the muscles and skeleton. Since these programs don’t change the factors that are truly relevant to the matter at hand, I believe it is more fair for most transgendered people to compete in the division of their birth sex. Of course, as these programs improve, and effect ever more complete changes, that could change.
I could believe there are some hard cases of the truly physically androgynous. For those people, I have no problem with letting them choose their division.
Yeah, it”s important to point out that while testosterone at the moment may have some bearing, say in competitiveness, or energy metabolism (as hypothetical examples) the key would be the physical structures that were built up over time under the influence of the particular hormone levels.
Of course all men are not equivalent, nor all women, but there’s certainly a bimodal distribution.
On a related topic, this should be better understood by certain fantasy properties who want to use scientific explanations for their magic. “He copied my mutation! Now he’s super strong!” A change in the DNA is not going to instantly manifest itself in phenotype!
Completely agree with this.
The segregation of genders for athletic purposes was done for biological reasons, not psychological or “identity” ones. If you possess the biological characteristics of a man, you should compete as a man. If we get to the point where we can completely reverse biology, then maybe that would be fine, but I don’t feel like we are there yet.
My preferred solution is to make the divisions Women’s and Open, Women’s being for all people who were born female and haven’t received hormone therapy, open being open to all entrants.
Testosterone is a hell of a drug when it comes to physical capabilities, and has persistent effects if you get it early, so this strikes me as the fairest option.
Most sports are already this. There is no rule preventing females from playing in the NBA, the NFL, the English Premier league, etc.
Certain open threads are culture-war free; if I recall they’re the half-integer threads. Scott (almost) always declares the state of the thread at the top, so if you’re not sure, check the opening post.
Back in the day, complaints about too many divisions in powerlifting and strongman competitions (masters, submasters, juniors, raw, equipped, drug-tested, extra weight classes, …) were a staple on a now-defunct lifting message board I used to hang out on. My favorite suggested solution was to do away with all that, have only two classes, and call them “handicapped” and “open,” with self-selection into one or the other.
So, in the interest of insisting that biology does not matter and people can be whatever they want to be, we are on our way to ensuring that people born without a Y chromosome basically can’t be competitive professional athletes. Pick the lie you want to build your brave new world around; I’ll be in the back row mouthing “I told you so!”.
Hmm, what are the sports where people actually can compete on equal terms in spite of testosterone levels during adolescence? Target shooting and aerobatic flying come to mind, and open competitions have been won by women in both of those. Primarily aesthetic sports like gymnastics and figure skating may be an edge case depending on the judging standards. And we could probably come up with something decathalon-esque with a careful balance of events tailored to different phenotypes, but there’s nothing currently like that that I know of.
This seems a bit silly to me. There aren’t a lot of trans people and there doesn’t seem to be any reason transness would be concentrated in people particularly well-suited to athletics, so I’m having trouble picturing a world where cis women are crowded out by all the trans competitors. We already live in a world where most athletes know they’re not competing for first, and if the occasional genetically gifted transwoman sometimes comes along and sets a world record for another event, there are still going to be plenty of competitive divisions.
Not to mention the possibility of developing more events where testosterone isn’t such a huge advantage. Some events, like women’s gymnastics, might already put transwomen at a disadvantage.
I think you’re underestimating the competitiveness of high-level athletes. If the just-below-top-caliber men can become winners by competing as women, a fair number will.
This will probably be a problem for the Olympics, but shouldn’t spread to competitive, for-profit sports, given that the profit in men’s sports is significantly higher than in women’s sports (with the possible exception of Tennis, where this type of thing has already been tried as far back as the 80s)
And widespread infiltration of transwomen into “women’s” sports leagues will surely not be a good thing for ratings and corporate sponsorship, regardless of how much browbeating the SJWs give us on this topic.
Competitive athletes are already quite willing to spend years of their lives and risk bodily destruction by pumping themselves full of male hormones (catching such is why we have anti-doping agencies).
What makes you think men who were hyper-competitive but doomed to be also-rans in the men’s division wouldn’t be willing to take female hormones for a couple years, if it gave them a good shot at winning medals?
How about this world?
99% of NBA players are at least one standard deviation above the norm in height, 90% at least two standard deviations, and Scott has more numbers than that. Assuming that holds for the WNBA, if I fit a composite distribution function where 0.6% of the female-identifying population are XY transwomen, I get 88% of the professional “women’s” basketball players being drawn from the 0.6% of the population with a Y chromosome (which is about the current US prevalence).
That’s without the selection effect where a marginal transwoman will gain the extra incentive of “if you identify as female you can have a WNBA career”, just a straight 0.6% of the “female” population being XY, random distribution of basketball interest among those, and aptitude as a function of height among that subset. If only 0.3% of the population is trans, their dominance of the WNBA will be reduced to 78%.
Effects will be similar for other sports based on strength, speed, or stamina, but basketball’s emphasis on height makes it easier to measure and analyze.
Gonna guess you haven’t spent a lot of time hanging from rings or bars.
(But women’s gymnastics is interesting, and does things that men wouldn’t automatically dominate at–flexibility being the biggest differential.)
But gymnastics isn’t a sport of “see who can hang from rings with the biggest weights attached to them”. You need to pass a strength threshold to compete at a high level, but beyond that threshold additional strength doesn’t give an advantage. And since women can reach that threshold fairly easily (it’s not right at the end of the bell curves), the average difference in strength between genders isn’t really relevant. Additionally, the strength required depends on body mass, which further reduces the relevance of gender.
The idea of transwomen competing in sports that are evaluated subjectively by judges is a minefield even bigger than ones where performance is measured objectively.
If a transwoman female gymnast receives a low score, do we really think the judges involved won’t be accused of bigotry?
In fact, being smaller is actually a benefit in gymnastics, so I’m not certain that men would regularly beat women in an open competition.
Here’s a randomly selected high level gymnast’s rings routine. (I don’t follow the sport closely; I have no idea who this guy is and I don’t think he’s particularly notable.) This is nothing but strength and precision. I am above average in strength (for a SSCer or blue triber at least); I can perform precisely none of those moves. I don’t mean I’m not coordinated enough or they’d be messy or whatever, I mean, I do not have nearly enough brute strength in my core and arms to do literally anything in that routine. I can do muscle ups, i.e. go from hanging on rings above my head through a pullup and a dip to holding myself above a ring; this is an achievement. I occasionally try the iron cross; I can hold it, sloppily, for maybe a quarter second.
Muscular strength is more than powerlifting/strongman/other disciplines about moving the biggest thing. (Not that there’s anything wrong with them, they’re awesome too.) Statics are strength too.
Now, that’s mens’ gymnastics, which is indeed made up of events geared towards men and raw strength (women don’t compete on rings.) Women’s events also require a lot of this sort of thing, just less so than the mens’, and reward flexibility more. (Body weight is less of a factor than you think it is: take a look at men’s vs women’s powerlifting for the deltas involved at the same body weight.)
In the final analysis of the OP, we are in violent agreement: gymnastics as a sport for men and women can survive the controversy about gender, because it’s built to reward things both of us are good at in different ways. I just very much want to dissuade you from thinking gymnastics doesn’t reward muscles. It’s a great and incredibly difficult sport.
This is the thread for sick burns, bro, sick burns. Somebody call the fire department!
You’re clever. You could have been somebody.
One of the themes of our host’s postings is the picking apart of citations that, when you go look at the cited article, do not remotely support, and sometimes even outright contradict, the text the citation appears in.
Would anyone like to defend the “structural opposition” parenthetical in “Against Overgendering Harassment” as not suffering from just that sort of contradictory citation? Would its author like to defend it? It’s been criticized SCC-style here and here.
Or is the idea more “well, some other paper would make the point” or “hey, we all know what’s really going on”?
Shenanigans24 offers a good reply to the first criticism. The main issue seems to be a disagreement about what ‘sexual harassment is structurally oppressive’ means. Scott seems to think it means ‘sexual harassment patterns reflect the power differential between men and women’. Since the article suggests that homoexual men are at least as likely to harass other men as heterosexual men are to harass women, this is evidence against this interpretation of ‘sexual harassment is structurally oppressive’. Others seem to think that ‘sexual harassment is structurally oppressive’ means ‘sexual harassment is about policing [the oppresive social structure of] gender roles’. Since the article suggests that male on male sexual harassment is often about enforcing masculinity, this is evidence for this second interpretation of ‘sexual harassment is structurally oppressive’.
The article discusses numerous instances of male-on-male harassment without identifying the sexual orientation of the harasser. In many of the examples given the harasser is both plausibly straight and seems to be policing conventional gender roles.
In order for the article to “suggest” that homosexual men are at least as likely to harass other men as heterosexual men are to harass women, it would have to present data on the orientations of those involved. Any other inference would be based on a conceptual mistake that is obvious from reading the examples in the paper.
So: How does the article suggest that homosexual men are at least as likely to harass other men as heterosexual men are to to harass women?
New at Naval Gazing: Ironclads
This was supposed to be a repost of an early design history, but ended up getting a total overhaul.
The most radical rejection of gender roles currently possible is to reject the idea that men aren’t victims, to reject the idea that men are in charge of society, to reject the idea that men have an inherent agency that women lack that makes them the responsible party in any altercation – to reject the idea of the patriarchy, which is fundamentally a gender-conservative formulation based on the idea that men are fundamentally more agenty than women, and are thus responsible not only for themselves, but women as well.
This sums up, I think, the central leftist rejection of feminism as practiced today: It has become about upholding men’s gender norms, rather than demolishing gender norms. To the extent it does attack men’s gender norms, it is exclusively in service of the central male gender norm: Protect women. Thus, criticisms of male gender norms are limited to those in contradiction to the core norm.
Indeed. The official party line doesn’t admit to this however (instead claiming to be for equality). The conflict between stated and revealed preferences requires denial of certain facts (like the actual percentages of domestic violence and sexual abuse by women against men), cherry picking facts (like only pointing to the earnings gap and glass ceiling, but not to other workplace gaps where men do worse or the glass floor), a heavy reliance on motte-and-bailey arguments, double standards, etc.
It’s just really sad that the same gender norms that mainstream feminism defends make it almost impossible to oppose benevolent sexism or make people accept any claim about situations where men are worse off than women and need more help.
I wrote up a somewhat long comment in the harassment post, which I’ll summarize briefly:
Men aren’t allowed to show distress, including distress about not being allowed to show distress (with special exceptions granted for distress which can be mapped to misogyny, which isn’t actually helpful, because the narrative remains about women’s distress, with an implication that men will be helped indirectly because the real problem is that society hates women, and they only suffer because they’re more like women).
Feminism worked because of chivalry; women were suffering, people realized this, and because women’s suffering matters, things changed. There is no equivalent force to help men; their suffering doesn’t matter, and suffering extra because your suffering doesn’t matter doesn’t change this.
It is a nightmarish molochian trap.
It probably has to get really, really unfair before people will open their eyes. It’s just really worrying that historic precedent shows that it can potentially get extremely unfair before people will become empathetic. For instance, there is an ethnic group that historically was abused time and again, which never made people say: ‘let’s not do this again.’
Only when they experienced genocide by a regime that antagonized most of the West by trying to conquer most of Europe, did a strong norm develop in the West against treating this ethnic group differently.
Of course, it’s not credible that the same levels of antipathy that made this possible will develop against men, but much lower levels of antipathy and unfairness can still be extremely damaging. Given the historic precedent, this could endure for centuries.
It is entirely possible for it to get much worse, because the antipathy is constructed such that the problem is always “other men”.
I don’t think it will, though. I hear too many “normal” men who are starting to notice.
The bigger problem is if men realize the deck is stacked against them, and nothing changes. I think a lot of people who currently commit suicide, feeling alone and unfortunate in their injustice, will respond a lot more violently against the system if they didn’t feel alone and unfortunate, but instead felt like victims of a systematic oppression.
Or perhaps that is typical mind fallacy, because if it reached that point for me, my goal would be to take out as much of the problem with me as I could. I am a strong believer in spiteful vengeance as a necessary element of social order.
Is everything ok? I’ve noticed the tone of your comments have gotten substantially darker lately, and it’s noteworthy because you started out very neutral and level headed. I’m in irc if you need someone to talk to.
Assuming that was directed at me, yep, I am good.
This is a subject I feel quite darkly about, however, which is why I stopped seeking out material about it a couple of years ago.
Short version is, got raped a few years ago by my girlfriend at the time, sought support, found overt hostility instead. Turned to the MRAs, and eventually realized that the movement was incredibly unhealthy for me because, while I am not terribly capable of feeling bad for myself, holy shit they are a vortex of empathetic misery. Which is why when I bring up studies I have read, I absolutely will not go find them again, because that just reminds me of everything.
Still have a deep and lingering resentment/anger about all of it, which I don’t always do a good job compensating for, particularly with regard to subjects like the harassment post, which remind me of a lot of bad memories.
Not to say Scott shouldn’t have written it – what it has to say is important – nor that I shouldn’t have gotten involved, because I do hope some of what I say gets through to somebody. But, eh, it is just something that happens.
I’m sorry that happened. That sucks.
Thank you.
The darkly amusing element about it all is that I maintained a reasonable relationship with my rapist, until we grew apart – I had a serious conversation with her about how that hadn’t been okay, and she didn’t do that, or anything like it, again.
It was much later, when I realized it was still bothering me, that I looked for support – and while I am annoyed that I was raped, I am infuriated at the response I got when I sought out feminists, who I assumed would have something useful to say to me about it.
The girlfriend engaged in behavior I believe she didn’t understand was wrong.
I felt incredibly betrayed by the feminists, however, who were supposed to be the Chosen Ones of gender equality, or whatever. Boy did they shatter that illusion quite effectively. And hearing the MRAs, that sense of betrayal is everywhere.
I am cautiously optimistic about the direction things are going, but I am also acutely aware of the potential for the little progress that has been made to evaporate, particularly in the context of a concerted social attack on men (which is what the harassment stuff turns into, when you exclude male perspectives).
“The Chosen Ones of gender equality, or whatever.”
“You were the Chosen One! You were supposed to bring balance to the Force, which I interpret as destroy the male Sith!”
Let Maistre –
Yep. I don’t know if the scene was generally effective, but it did resonate with me, and rescued the prequels to a significant extent in my eyes.
I agree with a lot of what the MRAs are saying on the object level, but I can’t really get behind the movement because I think its responses to those object-level issues are strategically doomed and psychologically unhealthy.
“Strategically doomed” has already been covered in this thread. The MRA MO is to just use feminist tactics and change some of the references to point to male issues, and that isn’t going to fly because feminism works by exploiting gendered expectations regarding nurture, protection and fragility. Applied to adult men the same tactics inspire contempt, not pity.
“Psychologically unhealthy” will take a little more explanation. I think victimhood is as much a role as an objective state — compare the concept of the sick role in medical sociology — and I think that if your ideology hinges on the idea that you’ve been victimized, then you’re pushing yourself very hard into accepting that role. Certainly you can’t be an effective activist without it. That’s true for both men and women, for MRAs and for other forms of activism, and I don’t think accepting the permanent role of “victim” is healthy for anyone. But I think it hits MRAs particularly hard — partly because of the lack of support coming out of the abovementioned strategic issues, and partly because so much of what our culture teaches us about being a happy and successful dude is directly countermanded by the demands that role imposes on us. Dependence, passivity, stasis, emotionality. In other words, by fighting some of the downsides of the male gender role in this way, MRAs are actually making those downsides a lot more acute.
I have no idea what to do about this, though. Feminist theory certainly doesn’t seem to have the answers.
@ Nornagest
Assuming what you’re going here for is “help men” rather than “advance MRA interests”, then the effective tactic is to try to help both genders at once, which is the right thing to do anyway and tends to be a natural fit. As a general rule, gender prejudice hurts both genders simultaneously.
As a man, I can complain about people being less sympathetic to me, less likely to offer me help when I need it, and more likely to expect me to deal with dangerous situations. Women can complain about being patronised, talked over in conversations, and automatically dismissed as candidates for important jobs. Exactly the same attitude drives both.
The blog Heteronormative Patriarchy for Men, which I discovered via Thing of Things, could be called MRA but is really good. The reasons for this are partly that the author only complains about genuine unfairness, and partly that he genuinely and passionately defends feminists when they are unreasonably attacked.
Theoretically. In practice, feminist theory has a monopoly on that space, and its framing doesn’t work well for men for the same reason that the MRA framing doesn’t, plus some demonization. That’s another dynamic that frustrates me — I think a lot of guys notice the demonization and end up entering MRA spaces as a reaction against it, only to run up against deeper structural problems that’re actually more important.
I’ve read Heteronormative Patriarchy for Men and wasn’t too impressed. Though your mileage may, of course, vary.
@ Nornagest
I hang out in some fairly lefty spaces where a call for more support for men specifically will draw charming “Aww, what about the poor menz” comments, as if that’s any way to talk about domestic victims and the like.
However, comments framing gender prejudice as mutually harmful (accurately!) get broad support. For example: “we should be trying to move people away from traditional chidraising roles both to help women’s careers and allow more men to spend time with their children”. And, as I said, this is the right thing to do anyway.
It’s the internet; people are strangers; unilateral calls for support for one gender are taken as dismissive of the other gender’s problems.
For example: “we should be trying to move people away from traditional chidraising roles both to help women’s careers and allow more men to spend time with their children”. And, as I said, this is the right thing to do anyway.
Bull. Men can’t fully substitute for a child’s mother until the child is weaned, which according to the WHO and similar expert orgs shouldn’t be before 24 months.
Premodern agricultural societies gendered work so that women, who were pushing out a baby every two years on average, had the work that was safest to do with a nursing baby. Modern medicine and the post-agricultural economy have changed that so that jobs can be gender-neutral and a woman only needs to nurse for four years if we’re all having replacement-level families, but that’s still a bedrock biological difference that prevents us from being interchangeable work units for the Lords of Capitalism.
@ Le Maistre Chat
Well, bear in mind that I’m more concerned about people being able to live lives they want than appeasing the Lords of Capitalism.
I agree that the fact that women are the ones who produce milk means you can’t achieve full equality without some trade-offs. But so what? We’re not looking for a 50:50 split here, we’re looking for people being able to make the choices that work for them without negative social and financial pressure due to sexism.
Maybe the mother wants to take the first couple of years off, then the man wants to look after the kids until they’re old enough for school. I see absolutely no benefit to people hissing behind their backs that she’s a bad mother and he’s a kept man.
Oh, agreed. If Dad wants to be a stay-at-home Dad to preschoolers and stays at work not because they’re Two-Income-Trapped but because his wife is the only socially acceptable candidate, that sucks and we should enable him.
@Thegnskald
I’m not convinced that it will come to serious violence. The father’s rights movement mainly dressed up like superheroes and engaged in some disruptive protests, even though many men obviously don’t take it lightly when get very limited or no custody.
@pansnarrans
Basically, men’s rights only get taken seriously by mainstream feminists when it directly benefits women. Things like having men care for children within relationships or paternity leave.
In general, the best way to get things done might be to frame it as benefiting women or as a benefit for all. For example, most people that get shot by the police are men, but BLM made it about race, keeping gender out of the picture. Smart move. Similarly, making school/university work better for men is probably best achieved by pointing out that well-educated women won’t have enough well-educated men to partner up with.
@Le Maistre Chat
Actually, women can pump milk at work and bring it home. Then stay-at-home men can wean the baby (if the baby accepts a bottle, rather than a teat).
Also, plenty of stay-at-home mothers give formula.
But this frequently leads to underpants gnomes logic:
1. Encourage women’s careers over traditional childraising roles
2. ????
3. Men spend more time with their children
I’m willing to believe your bubble has people who actually care about balance in practice. What drives a lot of folks towards the MRAs is the perception that much of the movement is balance-in-theory, unilaterally-support-women-in-practice – and that noticing this is enough to draw “what about teh menz” ire.
The “women’s rights benefit everyone” motte is true in the abstract, but a lot of the time it’s used to push underpants gnomes policies.
@ Le Maistre Chat and Aapje
I agree with you both, with the caveat that “mainstream feminists” generally refers to self-defined feminists you meet on the internet. Whereas the category “friends of mine who happen to be mainstream feminists” are far more receptive to discussing unilateral issues. And of course this goes for any political movement that has the ability to get emotions running high.
@pansnarrans
When I say mainstream feminism, I mean most academic feminism, most organizational feminism (like NOW) and most political feminism. In other words, just about everyone who matters when it comes to making policy or law.
If Random Some Person identifies as a feminist and has non-toxic beliefs, then that person should not feel themselves included in my definition of mainstream feminism. I respect such people, but also believe that they are pretty much inconsequential to what actually powerful and/or politically active feminists are doing.
For example, when some feminists fight against such things as giving a minimal amount of attention to men’s issues on International Men’s Day at a university that had a huge program for International Women’s Day or allowing an movie that lets MRAs state their case be shown in theaters, but I see absolutely no feminist branded push-back against these toxic feminist efforts, then I blame all of feminism for this. I think that it’s the responsibility of the good people in a powerful movement to counter the bad people in their movement. If they don’t, then the movement as a whole is bad.
I’m simple like that, if the revealed preferences go one way (active or passive support for toxic feminism) and the stated preferences go another way, then I’ll generally judge people by their revealed preferences, because that is what actually effects others.
Ultimately, most casual feminists seem to have been bamboozled by the lies of mainstream feminism and are unaware of strong counter-arguments that get almost no attention. The logical result is well-meant support for a kind of feminism that superficially seems great, but that is actually toxic.
Re. Scott’s overgendering sexual harassment post, Jews, and what Steve Sailer wants to do about it:
It seems like just beneath the surface, overgendering sexual harassment contains a chivalrous purpose: men are usually more aggressive and physically more powerful/imposing than women, so even if the disparity between male-on-female vs. male-on-male or female-on-male harassment isn’t as big as we’re led to believe, we as a society need to take special care to intercede on women’s behalf when they are harassed by men because women are less able to defend themselves. Not saying I necessarily agree or disagree with this, just that I observe this logic and call to action as present in the phenomenon. (Edit: And apparently Thegnskald observes it too.)
I had forgotten that Steve Sailer sometimes comments here, but there he was all over the overgendering harassment post’s comment section. He and at least one or two other commenters raised an observation I had missed: in most of the cases of harassment we’re hearing about, the perpetrators are Jewish men.
I stopped reading Sailer a couple years ago, but I remember this being a common theme for him: pointing out (sometimes astutely) something Jews ought to be more self-critical about, that he thinks they aren’t self-critical enough about.
Has Sailer ever come out and said what he thinks we should do about this? Does he think Jews should be kept out of positions of power? That Jews should be watched especially carefully?
Maybe he’d say “We need to make it not a thought crime to criticize Jews.” Fine (in fact I’m a Jew and I’d agree with that!), but is the intent there that criticism of Jews should lead to some negative consequence for or harsher restriction on Jews?
I can’t remember him saying anything to that effect; Sailer’s style is to be coy and kind of wink and bounce his eyebrows and then shrug if you press further. That’s really off-putting and is one of the reasons I stopped reading him.
I get that Sailer likes to notice a lot of things and noticing is the opposite of political correctness which is kind of essentially a war on noticing things. But I’ve come to realize there’s a flip side to that, which is that noticing things isn’t useful without a purpose. How will you act on the information you’ve gained from noticing? How are the particular things you’ve noticed especially useful? In research, you don’t collect data without knowing how you’re going to use it, and I think that principle kind of applies to social commentary too.
At a certain point, somebody’s going to say “Hey Steve, you’re right! It’s a buncha Jews doing this! We need to start doing bad thing X to Jews!” and Steve is either going to have to say “Good, that’s what I was hoping for,” or else do the right thing. Why not just clarify his position now?
Has he already clarified it? If so, what did he say? If not, why not?
Perhaps take this to a meta-level and explore it from the point of view that abusers may be more likely to seek victims in outgroups. (Almost?) all of Weinstein’s victims were Gentiles. The Pakistani Muslim rape/grooming gangs in the UK were targeting little British girls, not Muslim girls. The tendency of white men to take sex tourism trips to southeast Asia.
Prostitutes are not victims of abuse.
I’d be interested in comparing the rates of sex tourism to Asia between US/Canada and Netherlands/Germany.
I don’t think that there are any reliable figures, since it’s done covertly. It can merely be estimated. I doubt that those estimates are very reliable.
This might be what you’re after.
So in other words, Jews should be more open to criticism (starting with the frank recognition that they are powerful/influential) because something something this results in noblesse oblige, something something this will make Jews more patriotic.
OK, I can see the logic there. But what does that have to do with sexual harassment? How do we get from “notice how many sexual harassment perpetrators in the news are Jewish” to “Jews stop being so pro-immigration”, and not get side-routed toward, say, “Jews are evil monsters who like to rape gentile women”? Does Sailer have a plan for that or even recognize it as a risk?
I just went and looked through Sailer’s posts on that thread, and of the ones about Jews, the vast majority were just about over-representation in Hollywood, which everyone already knows. I did not get the impression that Sailer thinks sexual impropriety is uniquely Jewish. That was reasoned argumentation’s point, which I don’t think he did a particularly good job of proving.
Also, I think his point was that Weinstein got away with it for so long because the reluctance of other Jews in the media to criticize him. This is a passable argument, but I’m not sure to what extent it’s “because Jew” and not “because power.”
In most of the cases we are hearing about, the perpetrators are high-ranking figures in the entertainment industry. Jews have historically been overrepresented in that field, and it isn’t clear that their representation in recent harassment scandals is significantly disproportionate to that representation. Back when we were hearing about harassment in the tech industry, the perpetrators were not disproportionately Jewish. To the extent that the current scandal is bleeding over into politics, the political figures being accused are not disproportionately Jewish (except for the one who rode his entertainment career into politics). So, whatever point Sailer think he has, I don’t think there’s anything to it.
Unless it’s just that Jews are overrepresented in entertainment, in which case yes we knew that already.
I was disappointed that SA didn’t follow through on his produce evidence or ban threat in that thread. If he wasn’t going to do it, then he shouldn’t have threatened.
I’m not sure RA’s unsubstantiated 80%+ claim was banworthy, but the followup accusation of bad faith — “He’s just posting this to misdirect from the (((real perpetrators)))” — absolutely was.
Not to put words in his mouth, but it sounds like a simple case of “sunlight is the best disinfectant.”
Right now there’s no way for gentiles to criticize the Jewish community’s misbehavior without opening themselves up to accusations of nazism. Which is a very strong incentive for Jews to misbehave.
I’ve seen this firsthand living next to a Hasidic community which was openly and shamelessly stealing millions of dollars a year in county and state funds. They could easily deflect the most outrageous scandals because anyone who brought them up obviously had an ulterior motive. Why else would they even bring it up, right?
Being able to speak about this sort of thing openly mean that more Jewish criminals will be punished, and from a certain perspective that’s bad for the Jews. But I don’t see it as unreasonable for all of us to play by the same rules.
One of the deeper problems is that enough decades of this, and people will start to wonder if the Nazi accusations about Jewish perfidious group behavior might not have been entirely incorrect.
I personally don’t think that that was the case, but the current ongoing situation is not exactly helping.
Maybe that’s because those accusations weren’t entirely incorrect. That doesn’t actually justify killing everybody.
So, what are SSC readers’ favorite Harlan Ellison work? I expect a lot of answers of “I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream,” (which I enjoyed) but my own favorite is definitely “The Deathbird.”
I’m a fan of “The City on the Edge of Forever,” an episode of Star Trek: TOS.
I’m looking forward to his obituary, it will be my favorite work about the man once it’s published.
That said, his two pieces for the original Outer Limits were pretty good, and ahead of their time: “Demon with a Glass Hand” and “Soldier”.
Less of this please.
That is a paraphrase of a statement made by Harlan Ellison, spoken by the man himself in my presence at one of his smaller conference GoH events, about a moderately well known and liked publisher, who did in fact pass away a few years later.
He’s an odious and vile little man, and I’m not referring to his physical height.
And ref some recently discussed topics here on SSC, female SF fans, especially young redheads, are warned to not stand next to him at events. He has Al Franken syndrome.
The descriptions I’ve heard sound more Andy Dick-ish.
Ellison is a very bright man, and quite the smart aleck. He relishes argument and can be vicious and vindictive. There are stories about him using violence, even in situations where he was not obviously threatened. I haven’t taken the time to confirm those stories, but he has a terrible reputation, and I seem to recall he acknowledged on his website that he is a “pain in the ass.”
In a just world, he would be a wealthy social outcast.
To be fair, J. Michael Straczynski once told a story on rec.arts.sf.tv.babylon5 about how they were riding in a car together and he witnessed Ellison go well out of his way to express some rather extreme kindness toward a homeless fellow along the way. Seemed pretty believable. And if so, expository of Ellison’s character.
Certainly a good one, and not just because it inspired the description of believers in a certain rationalist bogeyman as “LARPing Harlan Ellison”. I’d put his Kitty Genovese inspired “The Whimper of Whipped Dogs” up with it.
I have always felt like IHNMAIMS was more edgy than horrifying, and I first read it when I was ~13. I wouldn’t put it in his top 5, maybe not even his top 10. I’m not a huge fan of the two “Prowler” stories, but I like them more than I Have No Mouth. The Deathbird is well written even if the “what if Satan was the REAL good guy” concept makes me roll my eyes a bit.
“Repent, Harlequin” is probably my favorite story of his, although if you asked me a different day I might say “Adrift Just Off the Islets of Langerhans”.
“Grail” is my favorite underrated story.
“The Resurgence of Miss Ankle-Strap Wedgie” is my favorite of his non-SF stories.
As someone who is freaked out by the concept of eternal torment, the title and synopsis of I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream massively put me off. It just seemed horribly inevitable that the title would be the last line of the story. Am I wrong?
Without getting into spoilers, no.
Thank you. Like I said, I’ve read the blurb, and could predict a really horrible and obvious ‘twist’ ending, and it put me off reading it. I might check it out now.
I mean no, you’re not wrong. Not really a twist ending, though.
Ah. In that case I’ll just avoid it. Thanks again.
Does anyone have much experience with giving charitable donations as gifts?
I think I’m going to transition to this sort of model this year for Christmas with my immediate family. My parents are retired and comfortably middle class. They don’t really need anything. Lord knows *I* don’t need anything. In the past, our extended family has talked about foregoing the pointless gift exchanging we all do in exchange for sponsoring a poor family for Christmas or something, but nobody has ever taken the initiative to actually do this.
My plan for this year is to get some small token gift for my Mom & Dad just for traditions sake, but also to make a $100 donation in each of their names to some charity that reflects their own interests. Has anyone else done this? How does it typically go over? Would this be considered thoughtful, or would it get the George Costanza reaction (“He gave me a card that says he gave my gift to someone else!”)?
The easy way to do it is from the opposite direction: announce that you want people to donate to charity x rather than giving you gifts.
Hmm, I guess I could. I could also pre-announce that this is my plan and give them the chance to say “No, I expect you to get me some pointless material thing”
Just please, if you do this, make it a noncontroversial charity as much as is possible.
If you want to cut the gift-giving down, do a secret santa where everyone is put in a hat and so only has to buy one gift.
We already do that at the extended family level. I’m talking for immediate family for this one.
There is a way to use to what you want I think. Someone in my family did this for Christmas gifts a few years ago. Basically, you set up ?accounts? at with the amount of money that you want to donate, then the person you’re donating on behalf of can go online and designate which charity/nonprofit that money gets donated to. It’s a REALLY long list that covers pretty much anything you can think of (my college student group, which incorporated as nonprofit the previous summer, was on the list!) What’s nice is person its on behalf of gets to pick, so you don’t need to worry about figuring out what charity they’d support.
Unfortunately, my family is really forgetful and I think I was the only one who actually sent the money… but in principle its a neat idea.
* Probably Fidelity or Vanguard, but I’m honestly not sure. I’ll ask the relative who set it up.
Did they remember to follow through on the “not buying a gift” part? If so, I’m not sure it was forgetfulness.
edit: Oh, I see.
Maybe I didn’t explain clearly. uses his own money to set up through a service of for family members. At Christmas, he gives us family members the information to access the account. Of ‘us family members’, I think I’m the only one who actually remembered to go access the account and choose charities. I don’t know what happened to the undirected money.
I have been wondering what to get my fellow SSC readers for Christmas for a while.
And as much as I hate to ruin a surprise, I can tell you now that a hundred dollar donation has been made in each of your names to the Human fund.
The Human Fund, money for people.
Gifts are not supposed to be utility-optimization exercises, and treating them as such is missing the point.
You may as well ask “how do I get people to stop saying ‘thank you’ and ‘you’re welcome’, since those phrases serve no function?”. They serve a social function, and so do gifts. You can’t just unilaterally change the parameters of how gifts work and expect them to still serve their function.
See, I do understand that part. Which is why I do still plan on getting one simple/cheap gift for each of my parents, and why I will not demand they abstain from getting me one such thing.
That said, my family is also big on giving cash/gift cards, and/or asking you to provide a list so that they can get you exactly what you want. What is that, if not a utility-optimization exercise?
What useful societal end is served if my mom spends $20 on something that gives me $10 of value and I spend $20 on something that gives her $10 of value?
If I ask a family member what they want for Christmas, I always frame it as “what is something you would like to own, but would never spend your money on/you feel is overpriced?” I feel like those are always the most appreciated gifts*. If you give someone something they would have bought anyways, it feels transactional and if you give a gift card or cash they will probably not use it to splurge on something. however, if you give a $20 present that they get $10 of value out of, that’s still $10 of value they didn’t have before, and that they most likely were never going to have.
*even better if you can figure it out without asking.
But you’re forgetting the part where they also give ME a $20 present that I get $10 of value of.
So the two of us combined are $20 poorer than we otherwise would have been.
Hell, if I really wanted to be super obtuse about this I’d say skip the charity part, let’s all just agree not to get each other anything. But that’s a little too extreme, even for me.
Well, most people also get some level of enjoyment out of giving presents, and the if there is some deadweight loss in making a loved one happier than they otherwise would have been, that’s not exactly the end of the world.
@Matt M
The act of giving often adds value, so the item may have $10 in value for your mom if she had bought it herself, but far more if you give it, because a gifted item that reminds your mom of you when she uses it, has lots of emotional value to her.
This is similar to how people often buy crap on their holiday, so that they are sometimes reminded of that holiday when they are back home and look at the item.
Grumpy cultural contrarianism is a long-standing and vital check against having to do even more of all that crap.
The best gifts are when you get someone something they want.
For most people, giving to charity isn’t something they want. It’s something that they want to want. In other words, something that they can’t complain about getting.
So unless your parents are exceptional people I wouldn’t recommend this.
My dad is pretty vocally critical of consumer culture, I think he would appreciate this quite a bit. My mom probably not as much, hence the dilemma…
Reminds me of a discussion we had before, specifically about gift cards.
From this post, almost exactly a year ago:
I see a lot of complaints, here and elsewhere, about our (America’s) two-party democracy — courtesy of our voting system and Duverger’s law — and talking about how multi-party (usually parliamentary) democracy is a superior alternative. Which then usually evolves into a debate between various alternative voting systems.
However, in only one case have I ever seen someone hold forth, as a superior model to the American two-party system, East Asian-style “dominant party system” as in Japan. (I actually found their argument interesting.) Why so little thought or discussion toward that system as an alternative?
I don’t know that I’d call it East Asian-style. Mexico and South Africa, for examples, also have dominant-party systems.
Yeah, that is true. I mainly phrased it that way because the one individual who made the case stuck entirely to East Asian examples (as is pretty much in their vein of arguing the superiority of societies of the “Confucian” cultural sphere over the rest of the world).
@Kevin C.
Probably because few Japanese people are present on English fora to champion it, explain it, etc.
Anyway, does Japan actually have a “dominant party system?” Isn’t it more that Japan has a culture of extreme risk-adverseness as well as a strong patronage system, which means that a party with strong grass-roots support can stay in power for a really long time? Although this seems to be declining in Japan, with growing voter disillusionment.
I know that Italy has a system where the biggest party gets additional seats, which is much more of a system where the dominance of one party is built into the electoral process.
This discussion has been held elsewhere, but I don’t recall it here:
What do we do with art created by objectively odious people?
Cosby and Louis CK both have done some great stand-up (and television).
I was just watching a Tarantino movie the other day, and must admit to being a bit jarred by the opening credits’ “PRODUCED BY THE WEINSTEIN COMPANY”. Still enjoyed the movie though.
I like interstates, even if they might have been inspired by some Nazi ideas about the Autobahn.
I think the Declaration of Independence is pretty swell, though written by a slave-rapist.
So what’s the Rationalist-Approved way of dealing with legitimately good cultural contributions made by objectively awful people?
The art is not the person. So just enjoy them, unless in doing so you’re giving them money and either they use money to do terrible things or they’re so awful the idea of giving them money makes you feel bad.
On the latter, by the way, I think that Louis CK’s movie wouldn’t have been pulled if he had very quickly made a statement to the effect of “I am willing to donate any profit I would get from this to charity, so the other people involved in the production don’t lose out”.
Either way, you’re probably ethically worse off buying products from lots of consumer companies with good PR.
I challenge anyone go to back and re-read the sex scenes in all the books written by the author of The Mists of Avalon, and not feel queasy, given what we now know about that author. Especially given the repeating details of the nature of the sex scenes in those books.
This does point out a division.
Some works touch on the same themes as their creators misdeeds.
Interstates don’t have much to do with concentration camps.
The Cosby show probably isn’t touching on date rape very often (dunno about his stand up?)
Louis CK’s stand-up–well, I’ve never seen it. From reputation, though, does it sort of play up him being a sleaze? Based on the fact that that isn’t really an act, I bet lots of people find that less amusing now.
And if the Declaration of Independence doesn’t just not support slave holding, but makes an affirmative case against it, it may have been hypocritical but I don’t think it’s authors misdeeds would detract from it.
Something like Classical music written by a fascist (Wagner? I dunno the whole story there) should be pretty easy to enjoy regardless of the author’s sins, since it isn’t really containing much influence of them. That kind of thing would be easier to “reclaim” than an act that highlights and downplays the authors failings.
Puccini was technically fascist (a member of the Italian fascist party), but doesn’t appear to have been enthusiastic about it.
Richard Wagner was a Culture Warrior; I don’t know if he had politics beyond that. Later, most Nazis were fans, but so were, e.g. Tolkien & C.S. Lewis. Hitler Ate Sugar and all that.
The story I’ve heard is Wagner himself was a garden-variety 19th century anti-semite, but his widow was a key early supporter of the Nazi Party and encouraged/allowed them to use his music for propaganda. Wikipedia says this doesn’t make sense because his wife died in 1866, but apparently his son-in-law was a prominent racist and friend of Hitler until his (the son in law’s) death in 1927.
Edit: also Wagner himself died in 1883, so too early to be involved in fascism. He did write this (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Das_Judenthum_in_der_Musik) which is considered important in the history of German antimsemitism apparently?
This (uh, NSFW) set is older and from a transitional period in his career, but it demonstrates how he typically works “outrageousness” into his act. I think it also demonstrates how easy it is to connect his admitted behavior to his work and perhaps the limitations of what those connections can really say.
Cosby did do a set about “Spanish Fly” that, in retrospect, takes on a fairly sinister tone.
I don’t really understand what you are saying here (not having watched the nsfw clip); I certainly wasn’t saying no crude jokes are funny or all crude jokes indicate offensive behavior, just that having seen evidence for the bad behavior might make the crude jokes less humorous.
Like, to strain to use a non cw example, say someone tells some amusing quadriplegic jokes–you might not laugh at those after discovering he was being investigated for mistreatment at a nursing facility.
Louis CK really doesn’t belong in this group, guys. What he is accused of is orders of magnitude less monstrous than what Weinstein/Cosby are accused of. I’m tired of seeing him lumped in with these guys as if his actions were basically the same. They weren’t.
A vaguely similar story is true of Nietzsche; he wasn’t an anti-semite at all, but his brother-in-law Bernhard Foerster was a big deal in the German anti-semitic movement and Nietzsche’s sister Elisabeth Foerster-Nietzsche (she started including her maiden name in a hyphenated last name when her brother started getting famous) continued to associate with the hardcore anti-semites after Bernhard’s suicide. When Elisabeth died in 1935, Hitler personally attended her funeral. Her efforts to simultaneously profit from her brother’s literary estate while staying close to her proto-Nazi and later outright Nazi friends did considerable damage to Nietzsche’s posthumous reputation.
What do you think the group is?
If the group is “similar levels of moral offense” I don’t think Cosby belongs in the same group as Nazis.
I think the group is “Has done or said things that may taint other things they have done or said, for some people.”
Oh, sorry, that part wasn’t meant a specific response to you. It was about the recent conversation about his work in the media and from commentators.
Coco Chanel was a Literal Nazi Secret Agent, who I am fairly confident wore her signature Little Black Dresses while flirting with men who she felt might help her team secure its desired separate peace with England. If you’re OK with women continuing to use cutting-edge Nazi seduction technology, I don’t think a few Howard Weinstein movies are going to do you any great moral harm.
@quaelegit: Das Judenthum in der Musik is the Culture War stuff I was talking about. Wagner believed high art had to be based on traditional stories and Jews were inimical to the traditions of their host countries. So he wanted Judenthum out of der Musik (and der other arts) so high art could bloom. Nietzsche explicitly connected Wagner’s ideology of music to the blooming of Athenian drama, back before he hated Wagner.
It’s worth debating if Wagner was wrong, but he’s not wrong a priori because it would deprive Jews of something.
(An interesting counterpoint is an old article by conservative Jewish American Ben Stein, to the effect of “Jews founded and dominated Hollywood, but these were Jews in love with America, not subversives.”)
@Le Maistre Chat — Thanks for explaining! For some reason I thought “culture warrior” had something to do with the Ring Cycle specifically. (d’oh…)
As you’ve summarized his argument it sounds like he was concerned about (I’m really sorry for using this word but I don’t know a better way to put it) appropriation of German culture? I could see the mid 19th century being a particularly sensitive time when construction/definition of that culture was having dramatic political impacts. Do you think Wagner would have objected to Jewish musicians and composers still stayed involved with the musical community if they wrote/played music based on traditional Jewish stories?
The intended group was just “people who have done some amount of icky stuff but nevertheless produced things I enjoy”. No intent was there to equate any of them. Indeed, part of my intent in including Louis was precisely that he is lower on the atrocity scale, to see if people had “how exactly bad was this person” as one of their criteria for how badly it taints the art.
Dammit. I loved that book.
I liked parts of that book, but the sex scenes were iffy even before I learned of the Bradley family’s real-life issues. For that matter, I don’t know and don’t care whether Piers Anthony is a pedophile or hebephile IRL and if so whether he acts on it, and I don’t care. His sex scenes are equally distasteful either way.
I don’t recall the sex scenes, but then, it’s been years. What was the problem (in general, sfw, terms)? Was it that the protagonists were marrying at ages that would be inappropriate and abusive in the modern era, or something else?
An example:
“She stretched out her arms, and at her command she knew that outside the cave, in the light of the fecundating fires, man and woman, drawn one to the other by the pulsating surges of life, came together. The little blue-painted girl who had borne the fertilizing blood was drawn down into the arms of a sinewy old hunter, and Morgaine saw her briefly struggle and cry out, go down under his body, her legs opening to the irresistible force of nature in them.”
That’s pretty gross, but not as gross as the phrase “fecundating fires”.
If you’re feeling ambitious, push people to stop equating commercial success with political and/or moral relevance.
I’ve never quite understood the compulsion some people seem to have to associate a work of art with the moral qualities of the creator of the art. The quality of a work of art stands on its own, much like how the theory of evolution is true whether it’s Charles Darwin who’s stating it or it’s Joseph Stalin stating it.
The steel man I had come up with was that people don’t desire to reward people of questionable moral character with money and fame, but I couldn’t find this particularly convincing, either. If someone has bad moral character, they should be punished for those behaviors that display that bad moral character, and no more. If someone’s job is to produce widgets, they should be paid for producing those widgets, whether they’re a moral churchgoing person in good standing or they’re an odious psychopathic murderer – if they’re a murderer, they probably shouldn’t be in the position to produce widgets but rather be in prison, but if they’re not, the correct problem to solve is putting them in prison instead of allowing them to work at the widget factory, NOT letting them continue to work at the widget factory but not paying them for it.
I just started watching House of Cards for the 1st time. Knowing the harms that Kevin Spacey caused made me enjoy his performance no less. I do think it did have a minor affect in my enjoyment of the show, in that I found the coincidence rather amusing when a rape subplot was introduced in season 2. But I think that minor (positive) affect in my enjoyment of the show seems a little different from what’s being talked about.
If I stopped consuming media produced by people who held views I held abhorrent, there would be no media left for me to consume.
Schrodinger’s Consumption – if you are obligated not to consume something produced by someone who has said or done bad things, it is in your best interest if the bad things people get up to aren’t revealed to you, and revealing such things harms you.
That might be the best argument for continuing to consume them – it removes the incentive for a fan to ignore the bad behavior.
But consider someone like Roman Polanski. He’s basically been allowed to escape punishment for his crimes precisely because he is rich, influential, and connected enough to get away from the consequences. Or Weinstein, who wouldn’t have been able to commit his crimes without the influence he wields due to fame.
In other words, the widget factory example doesn’t quite hold, because in this case, buying the offender’s output helped enable the crimes in the first place, and also provides them resources to escape punishment if caught.
WRT. tax breaks only for rich.
Is there any indication that giving more money to poor people would make them richer? Or are poor people poor just because they are lazy / can’t control spending impulses / are bad at negotiating wages / modern marketing is super-brainwashing / … ?
Objectively, most of people in US are not starving and not freezing and can get to some work in less than an hour even without car and can have some form of free education. Their poorness is that they are not paying health insurance and saving for retirement and investing. Would giving them more money mean they would start doing that, or would they just buy more booze / netflix / strippers / pay to win microtranscations?
So this has been discussed a LOT on SSC previously. I don’t remember the details, but you might want to start with the posts called “Three Great Articles On Poverty…” and “Three More Articles On Poverty…”, and perhaps someone with better google-fu than me can point you to relevant discussions in open threads. I’d recommend you go read those instead of re-discussing here because it lead to some really big flame wars that made everyone sad. (Or at least that’s my impression. I was only an occasional lurker last year.)
Economies of scale and similar things whereby having money saves you money. I can afford to pay someone to look after my sick kid; you have to keep faking sick leave at work to do it yourself and eventually get sacked. I pay $300 for my TV once; you pay $250 for a cheaper one, then have to pawn it, then buy it back for another $150 net loss. I never get charged by my bank as I’m always a healthy way into the black, you keep having to dip into an unauthorized overdraft. And so on.
It’s possible, even likely, that some people are natural spendthrifts and if you gave them $100k at the start of the year they’d have run out by March. I think gambling addicts especially are a risk for this. But a lot of other people would probably be helped a lot by avoiding the above.
Don’t studies on lottery winners support this general theory?
That in the vast majority of cases, giving someone who is “bad with money” a lot of money does not suddenly make them “good with money”, rather, it dramatically increases their level of consumption in the short term, while leaving them essentially no better off in the long term.
Professional athletes may be another relevant case study here. They make millions and a shocking percentage of them end up completely broke and in massive debt.
Take a look at Native Americans in Alaska. I don’t know how it is now, but 40 years ago, members of designated tribes got a cash grant when they became an adult, and some other tribes individuals would get grants each year.
There was an entire economic sector grown up that would provide 4wheelers, big screen tvs, jet skis, trips and other toys to 18yo kids who were just handed a 5 digit check, and then entire wrecking yards for the wrecked toys.
Maybe things have gotten better. I want to hope so.
The same thing often happens with military enlistment bonuses.
I wonder what correlation there is between being the sort of person who buys lottery tickets and being the sort of person who’ll waste a big lottery win? There are a few obvious factors here like intelligence and frugality.
I like to think that if I won a few million on the lottery I wouldn’t blow it all on jet skis, just either retire (if it were enough to do so) or move to a nicer house and buy slightly nicer things. But then I don’t play the lottery. I’m also not that near the top of the frugality scale.
Totally derailing, but don’t you get sick days in US when your (young) child is sick?
There is no legal requirement, I believe. Some jobs do, usually high status white collar ones, I think. Most jobs just require you to use your Paid Time Off pool (PTO) if you ever have to not come into work for any reason, including vacation and health issues, short of things like disability or dismemberment. If you’re paid hourly, then you just don’t get paid for those hours you didn’t work and also get the negative repercussions from your supervisor being hassled by your being scheduled to work but not actually working those hours.
I think I heard somewhere that there’s a trend to move away from offering sick days and just putting everything into your pool of PTO days.
PTO generally implies one pool — if it’s split out into sick and vacation leave, those two pools are usually called that, or some cutesy corporate euphemism.
There is a trend in the white-collar world towards offering “unlimited” PTO, which effectively means as much or as little as you can talk your boss into accepting. Some say this is being pushed because it really means no PTO, but I think it’s more likely because it means no vacation time liabilities on the balance sheet. On average, though, it probably works out to more flexibility for things like sick kids but the same or less actual vacation time.
Assuming you aren’t some ascetic who has transcended frivolous earthly pleasures (and you also aren’t one of the poors you are talking about), why shouldn’t your boss cut your wages by whatever amount *you* spend on booze/netflix/whatever? After all, the money you earn that goes to those things isn’t making you richer.
Because then you’ll quit and go work somewhere else.
You win this time, ninja!
If you think the market always gives people what they deserve, replace my question with the (more closely analogous) “why should the government give you a tax cut”?
Because our guy won the election and if he wants us to keep voting for him, he better do what we say?
“so they can get reelected” is a pretty poor justification for a government’s policy, since it applies to pretty much all of them.
More taxes later. There is a correct level of taxation, which maximizes taxes over the long term, and it’s in the government’s best interest to stick close to that. Too little taxation, and they’re missing out. Too much taxation, and they’re starving the gold-egg-laying goose.
My impression is that you are the only person in this conversation who thinks the government should try to maximise tax revenue.
@rlms
Fair enough.
‘Cause he’ll quit, and the boss will have to find another qualified employee.
This isn’t phrased very well, and comes across as borderline trolling, but I think I can describe the situation in a more neutral way.
There is a cycle I have observed in people who come from poor backgrounds – middle and upper class people exhibit the same behavior – in which they consistently spend any money they get. Having observed poor people, I can even tell you why: Because if they don’t spend the money they have now, they won’t get to later.
It is important to consider the effect of a family on a pooled resource, such as money. If money is never an issue, you buy what you need (or want) when you need (or want) it. If, however, money is an issue, then if you don’t buy something, somebody else might; this means that, if you want to spend any money at all on yourself, you have to do it quickly, before the money gets spent.
So people get into a habit of spending whatever money is available, because the availability of money isn’t connected with their own spending habits; money evaporates on its own, from an intuitive and unanalyzed perspective. Perhaps worse, they don’t spend it on things they need or want, but on things they might need or want, because you can’t wait until you need or want something, or else you probably won’t get it.
And this behavior is infectious; if one person in a familial unit does it, everybody else has to, too.
And once you develop this habit, absent a degree of introspection most people don’t possess or outside intervention, it is very hard to break it.
Good point, especially if one family member or more is an addict of some kind. The situation where someone receives cash and hides it from their spouse, because otherwise the spouse would drink it away that night, is an old one.
It is interesting to compare this to “use it or lose it” budgetary processes in bureaucracies.
This reminds of getting chocolates as a kid. If you don’t eat it immediately, it won’t be there tomorrow.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanford_marshmallow_experiment
The marshmallow test does not cover for the case where some other kid would grab and eat the marshmallow, or the researcher himself would grab it and eat it, or the researcher would not hand over the promised marshmallows at all for various adult-reasons, mainly that the researcher’s sister’s methhead boyfriend had stolen the bag of marshmallows, or the researcher would then force the kid to share the reward marshmallows with all the other kids who didn’t have a marshmallow because they had already eaten theirs.
That sort of thing happens ALL THE TIME to kids in bottom quintile.
What is interesting is that my family kept a bowl of candy freely available.
And pretty much none of us ate it. My Halloween candy typically lasted until the next Halloween, then got thrown away. As an adult, I eat more candy, and if I consider it, I don’t actually keep any candy around, and eat it whenever it is available.
Hm.
Hmm, interesting. I don’t recall this being the case for myself (in a family of 5) and it certainly isn’t the case for my children, who each have their own bag of treats in the fridge. Pretty sure letting them save their own goodies is better training for budgeting and personal finance.
Now in regards to the communal box of chocolates or carton of ice cream, if there’s any left the next day, daddy assumes you didn’t really like it and offs the thing, but that’s another matter. That’s to prime them about the tragedy of the commons. Yep, I’m going with that.
I learned that lesson too. Although in my case, I would save the chocolate for ages, so my parents thought I didn’t want it anymore.
On Halloween itself, I would eat all the candy I could stand. The next day, I would take my remaining bag of candy, sort it into categories based on candy type and how much I liked it (I really liked Jolly Ranchers in the hard/fruity category and Snickers in the chewy/chocolatey category) and would then ration it out to last until Christmas, the next big candy holiday (e.g. “I get to have one hard candy and one chocolate each day…”).
I was a weird kid.
You have to lean awfully hard on second-order effects to doubt that giving poor people more money makes them richer.
Funny tautological contradiction aside, AFAIK, giving people money (above like upper working class) doesn’t make them happier or healthier.
What is everyone’s thoughts on the announcement that the US recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. What are the benefits? What are the negatives? What is Trump hoping to accomplish? I don’t have an opinion, and none of the arguments I’ve read either way have swayed me.
The whole thing seems pretty silly to me. West Jerusalem is obviously Israel’s capital and going to remain so as long as there is an Israel. So on the one hand, why not say so? But on the other hand, if it is going to cause real concrete problems, why say so?
Always in favour of formalism. Jerusalem is de facto capital of Israel. Therefore, it should also be de jure capital of Israel as far as other countries are concerned.
“always”? That sounds pretty extreme to me. It sounds like a cached thought. Why are you in favor of formalism? Does it actually apply to this situation?
Whatever you think, it’s worth bearing in mind that the US Senate voted unanimously to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital earlier this year, not that you’d know it from the way the Trump story is being reported.
Haven’t confirmed and don’t have a link, but I heard on the news that recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has been included in the official platform of the last several Democratic presidential candidates.
President Clinton, and at least Candidate Obama.
I believe what happens there is that the Senate agrees that Jerusalem is totally Israel’s capital but keeps ‘deferring’ on officially declaring so. One of those silly diplomatic arrangements that seems to work for some reason. Trump has broken that arrangement, so it’s still all his fault.
To answer the OP, I suspect a lot of his motive was based on the fact he realised it would piss liberals off.
There’s been a law on the books since (IIRC) 1995 calling on the President to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, but it contained a clause allowing the POTUS to defer the move for security reasons, which all the POTUSes (POTI?) until now have done.
On the one hand, it won’t help the Middle East peace process
On the other hand, Israel’s a sovereign nation and ought to be able to decide where it’s own capital is.
On the gripping hand, the Middle East peace process is a joke no matter what, and Jerusalem is already the capital regardless of what the US thinks.
So, a good decision. I’m sure Trump likes it as a thumb in the eye to various Muslim countries and organizations.
“That which can be destroyed by the truth, should be”. We may be finding out if we want to stretch this principle to the relative peace the Israeli and Palestinian people have enjoyed the past few years, but it is objectively true that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and recognizing that truth is going to piss off a lot of people with knives, guns, and bombs.
But Trump isn’t doing this because of his deep and abiding respect for the Truth. He’s doing this because it plays well with his base (or at least the evangelicals that are base-adjacent Trump loyaists). What I genuinely don’t know is, what fraction of them want to see Jerusalem recognized as the capital of Israel because,
A: It will hasten the Second Coming of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,
B: It’s an easy way of sticking it to the hated outgroup of Islam and/or the Democrats, or
C: Being forced to pay homage to a lie in the service of someone else’s politics is really annoying
I don’t exactly have my finger on the pulse of the evangelical community, but the label would probably fit me. From my own perspective, I’d say this is probably good, with low confidence and enthusiasm. 0% for reason A, 5% reason B, and 95% reason C.
I don’t know all the escatalogical theories, but I have a hard time understanding how someone could believe that God’s workings will be dependent on the precise location of the American diplomat. If the theory is that this recognition will provoke a war that will lead to an apocalyptic climax, let’s just say I don’t see it as my duty to elect a president that will attempt to fulfill a prophecy, nor do I think calamities are prophesied so we can bring them about. But I’m sure you could find the viewpoint espoused somewhere on the web.
If I were to steelman the support for Trump’s announcement (which, like you say, probably won’t match closely to Trump’s reasoning) it is that sovereign states should be able to designate within their territory the location of their own capital. Denying Israel this right tacitly rejects Israel’s legitimacy, which undercuts an ally and thus makes it’s bargaining position weaker and strengthens the position of its hard-line opponents who want to eliminate it entirely.
The important detail here is that the status of East Jerusalem as being “within their territory” is disputed.
Nobody disagrees that West Jerusalem is part of Israel, but the official position of the United Nations is that East Jerusalem is Palestinian.
Yeah, I recall that being an issue, can you expand why they can’t have their capital in their part?
ETA: I see your post below; given that, I don’t see much room for legitimate complaint.
As long as he doesn’t say that Taipei is the capital of Taiwan next, this doesn’t seem like too big a deal.
Everyone who could hate us over there already does, and none of them have intercontinental weapons. As long as we stop inviting them in, it’s not our problem if they have one more excuse to dislike us.
I like Daniel Larison’s response to the claim that we are just recognizing the reality of the situation:
That said, I am relieved that Trump limited himself to “capital”, instead of “undivided capital”. It’s not often that I prefer Trump’s stance to Chuck Schumer’s.
Daniel Larison can speak for himself; he’s on shakier ground when he starts speaking for people he disagrees with. Speaking for myself, any map than in 2018 shows Crimea as anything other than a part of Russia with a footnote to the relevant dispute, is factually wrong and gets an eyeroll at best.
I expect to see many such maps, of course. I note that all the maps from 1940 to 1991 showed Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia as sovereign nations but not Ukraine or Georgia, and to about the same effect.
Wait really? I’ve never heard of this. Why?
Because the United States & company wanted to Make A Point about how they disapproved of the Evil Empire’s conquest of the plucky Baltic states, no matter how objectively clear it was that they had in fact been conquered and incorporated into said Empire. Ukraine, Georgia, etc, had been conquered when we weren’t paying attention and so were grandfathered in to the Russian Empire’s “legitimate” territory.
It wasn’t illegal to make a map accurately reflecting geopolitical reality, but the official State Department maps all said the Baltic States were independent nations (footnote not really) and what’s e.g. Rand McNally’s corporate incentive to signal disloyalty to the U.S. Government when everybody who cares understands the true situation no matter how it’s portrayed on the map?
I still have my 1984 copy of Goode’s (published by Rand McNally) and it shows the Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian S.S.R.s within Soviet borders and without even the explanatory note, though I recall seeing other maps from the period that had that.
That range of dates and scope you claim are both way too big. I’ve never seen a private map cutting them out. I suspect that’s more likely in the 50s than the 80s.
Google gives me a Library of Congress collection of government maps, mainly CIA. All of its 1980-1989 maps include them in the Soviet Union. The 1982 CIA World Factbook has a footnote about the Baltic states, but the actual map includes them in the USSR.
Here is a 1966 Peace Corps map and a 1961 Army map showing the Baltic states, but most of the CIA maps in the 60s don’t show them. But maybe the CIA was special.
Interesting. The LOC’s maps all seem to be CIA, so the CIA at least was playing it straight. But I strongly remember seeing maps that weren’t, so now I’m going to have to start digging.
Do you think it’s possible to be pro-Bitcoin and also on the high end of concerned about climate change? I was just having a conversation today at work about the extreme amounts of energy BTC mining is consuming.
In the long run, we’re all going to have to find clean energy sources sooner or later anyway. And Bitcoin mining uses electricity, which is a lot easier to make carbon-neutral than, say, air travel.
A random book recommendation: I just finished Mark Rosenfelder’s Against Peace and Freedom, and really loved it. This is a comic SF novel set in the future where humans colonized 50-odd nearby planets, met a few alien races, but there’s no FTL and interstellar travel is horrendously expensive, so the human worlds are united in a tenuous and often unstable federation of sorts called the Incatena. The hero is an Incatena secret agent sent under an assumed name to deal with a situation on a planet 24 light-years away from the Solar system, where a totalitarian dictatorship has arisen. Some of the plot tension and the humor are carried through the hero being sort of not as competent as the reader may assume at first.
Rosenfelder is known as an amateur linguist (e.g. he has a very interesting page explaining how Chinese writing could be employed in English), and a conlanger, author of several books about inventing languages. Accordingly, world-building in Against Peace and Freedom is top-notch, with diverse human and alien societies described in rich but never pedantic detail. There are multiple languages mentioned but it’s not a conlanging novel. It’s also very funny. The plot itself is played straight, the humor typically surfacing in wordplay, witty dialogue, acerbic footnotes and frustrated expectations of the hero or the reader.
This came out in 2011 but seems not to have made much of a splash (9 Amazon reviews), probably because the author self-published it. I only bought it because I liked his conlanging book and thought I’d check out his fiction. But it turned out to be this little gem of a novel that I really enjoyed and highly recommend.
Spotted something cute on an Ender’s Game reread (minor spoilers ahead). In the aftermath of Ender’s last battleschool battle, Anderson patches the reverse gate rule and Ender mocks the rigged setups:
In that hypothetical, his army can easily play for the draw; they can repeat the human shield tactic and form a tight ball around a few unfrozen soldiers, or have 5-6 soldiers fully grouphug a smaller solider (leaving a gap on their feet to breathe). Normally the opposing army would just ignore those “active” soldiers and perform the reverse gate ceremony… but Anderson patched that rule out not five seconds before! Even in his completely absurd hypotheticals, Ender still doesn’t lose.