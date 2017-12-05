The Tax Bill Compared To Other Very Expensive Things

Here is the cost of the current GOP tax bill placed in the context of other really expensive things. Although it’s not quite enough money to solve world hunger, it’s enough to end US homelessness four times over or fund nine simultaneous Apollo Programs.
I’m writing this post sort of as penance. During the primaries, I wrote a post arguing that Sanders’ college plan was bad. And compared to any reasonable use of the money, I still think that’s true.
But I worry that people – including me – focus way too much on the kind of bad idea that tries to help people but ends up being too expensive, and not enough on the kind of bad idea where there’s only the thinnest veneer of a claim anyone will be helped at all. If Sanders had been elected, and we were debating his college plan, people would be worried. The affordability of every piece of it would get run over with a fine-toothed comb. Its irresponsibility would be noticed.
Well, instead of Sanders we got Trump. I won’t say nobody’s talking about the tax plan – the problems with it have been all over the news – but are our fiscal irresponsibility detectors being triggered twice as strongly as they would if it was Sanders’ college plan we were considering?
There must be a toxoplasma effect going on here, where things that are possibly bad get debated to pieces, because debating them is so much fun – but things that are definitely bad, things that nobody likes, get through much more easily. Even more pessimistically, if Sanders proposed free college for everybody, it would get a lot of resistance precisely because the fact that so many people would benefit would make sure everyone knew about it and was thinking about it a lot and understood how big a deal it was. Since nobody except a few corporations benefits from the GOP tax plan, how do we even get a feel for how big and important it is?
Next election, if he’s running, I’m probably going to support Sanders, who seems like a decent person who really wants to help the poor. This is going to be a weird choice for someone who flirts with identifying as libertarian, given the whole socialism thing. But the thing is, we have antibodies to socialism. When people push socialism, we give it the scrutiny it deserves. I’m more worried about the things we don’t have antibodies to, and one of them is going to be passed by a joint session of Congress in the next week or two.
Can somebody give the arguments in favor of this tax bill? There have to be some, right?
The decisionmakers get benefits from the big corporations in some form?
Expanding the standard deduction will allow people to keep more of their own money while simplifying tax preparation. Lowering the corporate rate will make it more attractive for businesses to stay here because the new rate is closer to the global average. Estimates are 40-80% of the corporate tax rate will go towards higher wages. Changes to the repatriation tax will encourage companies to bring their money back to the US and will cut incentives for companies to move headquarters overseas. Cutting taxes for pass through corps will encourage entrepreneurs and small businessmen. Getting rid of the SALT deduction will stop poor states from subsidizing rich states and stop the penalty of consumption taxes which are better way to tax.
It increases the debt, but rates are at a historic low so it is cheap to borrow money.
That’s not a good way of putting it. The net subsidy flows from rich states to poor states. The SALT deduction goes in the opposite direction but it isn’t nearly large enough to change the the sign. When it is eliminated the magnitude of the net subsidy flows will increase, not decrease.
Maybe “Stop taxpayers in states with low taxes subsidizing the local government budgets of spendthrift states” or something like that?
The thing about SALT is that it lets states (not necessarily the rich ones, but in practice the rich ones – well, the ones with big tax bases anyway) raise their local taxes higher than they normally would (because <100% of the additional tax is a net expense for the taxpayer) while simultaneously taking money out of the federal budget. That seems not quite right, though I lack the expertise to claim to know the actual impact of this.
It’s very hard to look at SALT as anything but a red/blue tug-of-war, but try to imagine starting with a blank slate federation and trying to decide whether to tax-exempt state and local taxes. Should someone who makes 100k and pays 10k in state and local taxes be taxed like someone who makes 100k and pays no such taxes, or like someone who makes 90k and pays no such taxes?
Presumably living in the high-tax locale comes with some benefits paid for by those taxes–insofar as the taxes are approximately a quid pro quo, as especially seen in elite public school districts, it’s silly to be able to deduct them.
On the other hand, if your state’s taxes are high because it has a very strong welfare program (or other things you don’t directly benefit from), then your taxes are more analogous to charitable gifts, and probably should be deductible.
In an ideal world we wouldn’t have a SALT deduction. I just don’t think sourcreamus’ description was accurate. And it was inaccurate in a way that is in my experience not uncommon. Within my state (NY) we have many people under the very much mistaken impression that upstate subsidizes downstate when there are very large flows in the opposite direction.
Is subsidy defined by anything more than where money is spent?
If the Federal government gives Alabama a billion dollars to spend providing healthcare to its citizens (imaginary example) that’s a subsidy. If the federal government spends a billion dollars in California hiring coders to create the software for Obamacare, or a billion in Iowa buying corn, that isn’t a subsidy. Nor is it a subsidy if the feds spend a billion dollars in Virginia running a military base. In all of those cases, the benefit to people in the state isn’t the amount of money spent, it’s only whatever profit they make on selling what the feds are buying.
Is there a defensible definition of subsidy that your claim is based on?
I don’t think it is as simple as that. If there’s a factory in Virginia making widgets and the government buys $1 billion of them because the Senators from Virginia insisted, but no one gets any benefit from these widgets, then the entire amount less whatever materials were imported from other states should be credited as a subsidy to Virginia. The income of the workers in those factors is welfare by another name. Likewise the dividends to the shareholders of the widget making company.
After having written this comment it occurs to me that you may have been using ‘profit’ in a broader sense than is common to include the above. In which case I guess we agree.
I just estimated that 0% will go towards higher wages, so now “estimates are” that 0-80% will go towards higher wages.
But maybe we should focus on credible estimates.
Who did the corporations supporting the tax cut think would end up with most of the benefit?
Are you arguing that corporations wouldn’t support the tax cut if they only got 20% of it? That $300,000,000,000 or so isn’t enough incentive, and that they would only support it if they were going to get 100%?
Are you familiar with Ricardian equivalence? If find it implausible with respect to individuals, but you’ll find it underlying a lot of those 40-80% models, so it’s important.
It implies that corporations won’t be in favour of an unfunded tax cut if they get 20% of the benefit and expect to be on the hook for >20% of the future obligations it creates. Certainly they won’t be wildly in favour if the difference between benefit and expected future costs is positive but small, and yet they were. Workers seemed less excited.
Scott Sumner initially had some good things to say about the bill:
http://www.themoneyillusion.com/?p=32709
Although he’s less a fan of the Senate version, especially after republicans might keep the AMT:
http://www.themoneyillusion.com/?p=32734
The status quo corporate tax is a conceptual and practical disaster. It has one of the highest nominal marginal rates in the world but collects a middle of the pack percentage of GDP. It hits different companies in wildly different ways and massively rewards spending on accountants and tax lawyers. The US is one of only two significant economies that taxes companies incorporated in the country on worldwide income instead of only on income earned in the country. This amounts to a serious advantage for companies incorporated elsewhere. In order to partially mitigate the harshness of this unique rule we have a crazy system of deferred taxation which ends up encouraging foreign investment over domestic investment and also excessive borrowing.
The tax bills reform the corporate tax code. Not nearly as comprehensively as I would like, the resulting system is still a mess, but nonetheless significantly. It couples these reforms with a big cut, and that I don’t think is especially needed, but given the reforms that exist I wouldn’t say it is all bad.
On the passthrough side, which amounts to another part of the corporate tax code, the system is actually made worse — more irrational and complicated and rewarding of game playing. That anti-reform is in service of more cuts, which again were probably not needed.
As to the individual income tax there’s a mix of reform measures (e.g. eliminating credits and deductions especially in the House bill, less so in the Senate) and anti-reform measures (e.g. eliminating the AMT in the House bill or making it apply to less returns in the Senate bill). How to judge the overall effort is complicated by the fact that some of these provisions are set to sunset in ten or fewer years. The Republicans ask that we take for granted that they won’t be allowed to expire while the Democrats say we should look at the bill as it is. Like with the other parts reform here is only a part of the overall cut story.
Finally, there’s the elimination, or increase in the exemption for, the estate tax. I’m not an especially enthusiastic supporter of the estate tax, particularly given how it is so often evaded, but if it was going to be eliminated I would very much have liked to see the elimination of the step up basis for the capital gains tax for transfers on death. If taxes aren’t going to be owed by estates at the very least deferred taxes owed on capital gains shouldn’t just disappear into thin air because the person that owed them died. They should follow the asset.
TL;DR Overall I don’t think it is a good bill and don’t support its passage, but there are some parts of it that are okay solutions to legitimate problems.
That seems fine – my biggest beef against the estate tax is that you’re effectively taxing things that have already been taxed at least once, and often more than that. I’m fine with capital gains getting taxed at a fair rate that follows the asset once.
What does your ideal corporate tax reform (presumably revenue neutral, among other things) look like?
I’ve been trying to work out for years a way to replace the tax on corporations with taxes on the beneficiaries of corporations. I think that would be conceptually much simpler. You’d still probably want to have some kind of nominal tax on corporations (probably on revenue) to act as a frictional force and prevent the endless multiplication of every more elaborate nested corporate forms. But in terms of revenue I’d think if you could tax ways that companies pay out (in cash or otherwise) than you wouldn’t need to worry about how to define profit or where it was earned.
Unfortunately there is a hole that I can’t think of any way to plug. Companies have {domestic, foreign} {shareholders, debt holders, employees}. If the united states was the whole world you could put in place income taxes for individuals (including benefits) to cover employees, tax dividends and bond coupons, and tax capital gains. Then you wouldn’t need to worry about a corporate tax. Anyone that benefited from corporate profits would have reportable income which could be taxed on their level.
However given the existence of foreign shareholders how do you tax the capital gains they earn by buying and selling shares in your domestic companies? For dividends it’s easy, just make the companies withhold, but I can’t see how you could do it for capital gains. Even if you require share transactions to be registered they’d just form a foreign company to hold shares and buy and sell interests in that company, which would not have to be registered.
Alternatively we could decide that foreign shareholders don’t owe us anything. But I think most people’s intuition is that if someone is e.g. living in Barbados and is getting $100mm a year in dividends / realized capital gains from Apple, then he is benefiting significantly from goods and services provided by the USG (and CA government) and ought to pay something towards them.
Unless and until I come across some solution to that problem my second best choice is a territorial taxation system along the lines of what is common in the EU with a series of treaties and accounting conventions to try to stop the transfer pricing problem from making the systems a joke. And the elimination of various loopholes, exemptions, incentives, credits, deductions, etc. If we going to have social engineering I’d rather see it done on the spend side. With the possible exception of very clear and clean Pigovian cases.
Accidentally reported this post when I meant to click reply… I think the ability of both corporations and individuals to change jurisdictions is obviously the biggest problem to taxation in the world and a huge contributor to inequality. It drives governments into a spiral to compete on cutting taxes to retain corporate revenues and jobs. As money producing assets get more and more intangible this becomes a bigger problem, especially with tax evasion masquerading as intellectual property licensing deals. Big companies and extremely wealthy individuals will always be better equipped to follow the lower rate, which will drive the burden on people with less mobility and strain the middle class and governmental budgets.
Governments around the world need better coordinating mechanisms for taxation to stop this power imbalance. I’m encouraged somewhat by the rulings against Apple in Ireland because it seems like a step in the right direction.
Remember. The US still has the most powerful government in the world. If the Americans can’t even get the taxes that they’re owed, what chances do other countries have of getting their share of corporate profits to maintain their systems?
This can’t be stressed enough, zenmore. If even the mighty U.S. cannot be truly sovereign (in that it has to constantly cater to capital owners seeking the best returns, and thus has strict limits on what voters can actually have their government do), then that should be a sign of how democracy and capitalism mix (they don’t).
Unless, of course, you had a world government that could deal with global capitalism on an even footing.
Or, given that national governments seem here to stay, you could have “Capitalism in One Country.” Capital controls, autarky, etc. Then, theoretically, you could hold existing domestic capital hostage, force it to play ball with the only game in town on whatever terms the populace of that country, wants, and still have national sovereignty…although capital would still try to play different parts of that country against each other (as Amazon is doing now, shopping around for the lowest bidder, making cities pathetically kowtow to it one by one).
So, then I suppose you could institute capital controls in each state, or city…etc., forcing it to not flee Detroit, MI for Lansing, MI. But by that point you are talking about so many restrictions on what capital owners can do with their capital, that the government might as well take over that capital and decide how it will be invested.
Doesn’t that argument also imply that democracy and freedom–specifically freedom to leave–don’t mix? After all, the ability of a government to tax labor income is strictly limited by the threat that individuals might vote with their feet.
Democracy is a way in which governments make decisions. Those governments, like non-democratic ones, still face lots of other constraints.
Every time you spend your after tax income on consumption taxed goods you’re being taxed twice. The goal of a tax system is to raise the target amount of revenue as efficiently and equitably as possible, but the equity goal relates to treating persons, not dollars, equitably.
The “double taxation” thing is an unhelpful red herring. You need to show the an estate tax deters productive behaviour more than a practical alternative tax and/or that it hits a group who are deserving of special accommodation. I think that’s a hard sell.
But “I already paid my taxes” is just question begging.
On the passthrough side, which amounts to another part of the corporate tax code, the system is actually made worse — more irrational and complicated and rewarding of game playing. That anti-reform is in service of more cuts, which again were probably not needed.
As someone who has used passthrough entities, I internalized that the whole point was to substitute the individual return for the corporate return, which seems a fair trade-off. Now it looks like you’ll get to use passthrough but then still use the corporate rate if that ends up better. Maybe it’s status quo bias on my part, but that looks like a tax giveaway (one that benefits Trump personally) and not really a fair way of allocating out the tax burden.
Holding as a constant the corporate (C corp) changes it made sense to have a small cut to the overall top rate. Because under the new rates the double taxation rate (assuming qualified dividends or long term cap gains): 1- [(1 – .2) * (1 – .238)] = 39.04%
came out to be lower than the top passthrough rate of 39.6%.
But there was no reason for such a large cut and especially no reason for such a complicated structure with favored and disfavored passthroughs.
What is the point of making changes like this expire at all (if not to pretend it’s a permanent change because the expiration is in the fine print)?
The reason they expire is because of the the Byrd rule. Those rules in turn exist because a prior congress wanted to bias things in the direction of smaller deficits. If you think that deficits are a very big deal, then there’s your point.
Personally, I don’t think much of the filibuster and am not overly worried about deficits. So for me there isn’t much of a point.
It’s a cross between an accounting game, designed to work around restrictions put in place to avoid adding to the deficit, and a shell game, designed to disguise huge corporate tax cuts as a gift to the middle class.
Paul Krugman’s take:
Maybe I’m missing something but….why doesn’t Krugman’s argument work exactly the same the other way? IOW, as a rebuttal of Democrat criticisms of the bill? Arguments of that format have always struck me as a bit silly, and entirely unpursuasive to anyone who isnt on Team A or Team B.
“It only cuts taxes if it raises the deficit” and “It only raises the deficit if it doesnt cut taxes” should be just as good for either side of the argument, right?
On a strictly logical level: suppose I told you that an upcoming bill was either going to poison you or stab you, but not both. It would not be a good defense of the bill to say: “Ah, but on the flip side, either it will not stab you, or it will not poison you!” Either way, something bad is happening.
Regarding the details of the bill: even before the temporary tax breaks expire, the bill heavily favours the rich. This WaPo article has a number of graphs demonstrating the overall tilt of the tax cut, and comparing it to historical tax cuts. Even in 2019, before any of the provisions sunset, half of the tax cut goes to people earning more than 20K. By 2027, the top 0.6% would be claiming 60.7% of the cut, and people making $10K-$40K would actually pay more in 2027 than under the status quo.
In other words: the current bill is ridiculously regressive. Preserving the temporary provisions would bring it down to merely “very regressive”, at the cost of a significant hit to the deficit.
Hmm, that doesnt seem quite right to me. I like the analogy and I’m a strong believer in the “Yes, and” school of analogizing, embracing the offered analogy and trying to conduct the conversation in that framework, so I apologize that I’m not quite clever enough to express what I mean using the stabbing and poisoning metaphor, and will have to abstract it a bit.
To me, it seems more like they are saying you will either get:
Good Thing A, at the cost of Bad Thing B
or
Good Thing Not-B, at the cost of Bad Thing Not-A
And Krugman is, rightly, criticizing the proponents of this deal for trying to have it both ways….while trying to have it both ways himself. The supporters focus on Good Things, the detractors on Bad Things, but both are making the same error.
The only way out of this hypocrisy-trap, it seems to me, is to simply conclude (as, to be fair, you personally seem to be doing) that what matters is that the tradeoff between Good Things and Bad Things favor the Bad Things, and so whichever way it ends up working out, the net result is negative. But that isnt what Krugman is doing.
All major bills are written this way, the CBO has guidelines that it follows and everyone knows how the score will come out ahead of time. The ACA was written with provisions in the back half to give it a better score but that no one writing expected to be initiated.
Tyler Cowen doesn’t go as far as endorsing it, but suggests a rationale: it’s about attracting investment to the US.
Like Reaganomics/supply-side, but focused on corporations rather than individuals.
I’m not in favor of this bill (or more technically, these bills, since there are still two that have to be reconciled), but I’ll offer the best defense I can think of. There are aspects to the bill that do make sense. Eliminating deductions reduce distortionary effects, and that’s overall a good reform. For example, the home mortgage interest deduction causes the IRS to collect more from a renter than an otherwise identical homeowner. The state-and-local tax deduction causes the IRS to collect more from someone who hires their own recycling service over an otherwise identical person who pays for recycling services through their town’s property taxes. The reduction in those distortionary deductions are a reasonable and good part of this bill. The reduction in rates without an equivalent reduction in spending is dangerous. So fast-forward to 2020 when we’re likely to have democratic majorities, what are they likely to do? I’d wager that they would raise the rates (or even more likely, add in new very high brackets with much higher rates), but not reinstate deductions. So if we take the long view, the tax policy in 2020 might be slightly better than it is today, not solely because of this bill, but taking this bill and the likely response in tandem.
There seem to be two arguments in favor of the bill, the practical and the moral.
The practical argument is as follows:
This can be steelmanned to:
This argument is, broadly speaking, true, but it ignores the crucial fact that the advantage an individual actor’s purchasing power provides for the economy has diminishing returns. The tax bill is aimed at relieving tax burden on actors who already have a great deal of purchasing power, and who in some cases have outright admitted that they don’t need any more and plan on pocketing the money saved and using it for signalling games instead of doing something useful.
The bill won’t have zero positive impact on the economy, but based on the current best available data the positive impact it has on the economy will not outweigh the cost of the bill.
The moral argument goes like this:
This argument is valid, but only if you’re a deontologist.
The bill will also help out certain people immensely in their signalling games, which is probably a big motivator for a lot of its supporters even though nobody wants to admit it.
Lower corporate taxes will mean more investment and less money going into the government. Long term, it will limit the amount of money the government will spend, which will be a good thing depending on how actively destructive you view the government programs the Left would like to spend money on. My own view is that taxes should be if anything higher, with the money going to direct redistribution to the lower and middle classes. But I still see this as a step in the right direction. The government can always tax the money back later if necessary but elimination of the deductions will be more permanent.
Best I can do is that this is half of a reasonable tax reform bill, and we’ll have to hope the Democrats can pass the second half in 2021. The US has the underlying framework of a reasonable progressive income tax system with rates safely on the good side of the Laffer Curve, and a small library’s worth of special cases tacked on because each and every one of them is good for some small but very interested group of voters. Individually, removing any one of them does harm to the group that has become accustomed to their benefit, and will feel like an attack. Collectively, any real reform will involve getting rid of a whole lot of these special cases. And politically, we aren’t in a place where we can get a bipartisan solution where everybody shares the pain at once.
The GOP is doing its level best to cut out all the special cases that generally favor Democratic constituencies (see e.g. tax-deductible tuition remission for grad students); I trust that if the Democrats can retake the government in 2020 they’ll return the favor. And then we’d need to reduce the baseline tax rates to achieve something close to revenue-neutrality when the deductions and exemptions go away. The GOP has helpfully front-loaded this part for us, as I don’t expect the Democrats to be as big on tax “cuts” as opposed to tax reform.
However, as Scott notes, front-loading the rate cuts makes this a revenue-negative bill and I’m not part of the team that thinks we can just paper that over by printing dollars. So if the Democrats don’t make a clean sweep in 2020, this gets ugly.
Interesting argument. Last year I read someone who made nearly the exact opposite argument – they were a Sanders-liberal but declared their vote for Trump because they thought Clinton’s shenanigans would mostly go unnoticed by an apathetic/supportive press while Trump’s would be brightly exposed for all to see… (Is there something going on with varying expectations about the relationship between awareness and effects?)
Has that strategy ever worked out in the entire history of democracy?
It has already worked. Allegations of sexual assault by Trump have led the media to expose other sexual predators. When there were allegations against Bill Clinton the supportive press covered up for him.
You’re stretching. The floodgate moment was the Harvey Weinstein stories coming out; until that happened, Trump had faced as much in the way of consequences as Bill Clinton did. Less, even. Still has.
I mean, they weren’t wrong. Trump’s shenanigans have definitely been well-covered by the press. It just didn’t help. A full sketch of the argument would also have to include having a hostile Congress and some sense of shame that makes you not do things when everyone is against them.
It didn’t help because the press didn’t pillory WJC for it, and so lost their ability to aim that particular gun at the other side of the house.
I for one, am willing to give DJT a pass for exactly as many years as WJC was given.
When you say it didn’t help what do you mean? What has actually been passed into law under Trump that shouldn’t have?
Muslim ban?
To be fair, I’d argue that this actually [i]did[/i] happen. The media has historically had a very friendly relationship with most recent presidents, and probably would have had a friendly relationship with Clinton, but it’s developed a strongly adversarial one with Trump. Mostly because Trump went out of his way to antagonize them.
I do question whether this was worth Trump’s shenanigans actually happening, though.
Is that true in general or is Obama an anomaly? I’m too young to remember anything before late Bush-43, but my impression was that Bushes, Reagan, Carter, and Ford did not get very good treatment from the media, and for Clinton is varied* a LOT.
* @Randy M — should this also be “veried a lot”? 😛
The error here seems to be considering the press a more important check than Congress.
Sometimes you just can’t predict the simpering cravenness of congress.
I mean, I can’t say it’s a good tax plan, but surely it’s clearly better than Sanders’ college plan. Spending on tulips is equivalent to just burning the money. This money will actually go to people who can spend it on real stuff, capital will get cheaper so there will be an increase in investment, etc. Almost certainly insufficient to cover the cost, but way better than tulips.
Obviously going to college does have *some* real benefit, even if it’s not much, so it’s not entirely tulips.
Especially since Sanders is proposing making *tuition* at *public* colleges/universities free, not entirely paying for people to go to any university. Public schools are already much cheaper than private schools and the tuition isn’t nearly the entire cost. For example, at UMass Amherst, tuition and fees are around $15,000 for in-state students, which is about half the total cost.
Sanders also wants colleges to focus much more on work study programs, which are productive both for the economy and building job skills.
On net? This is not obvious, certainly not generalized across the population.
I have heard very little opposition to this idea, but I’m somewhat against it. First of all, it seems a bit like saying, “Well, if we only require one tulip instead of two, it will cost half a much and all of our problems will be solved!”
More importantly, if you believe at all in the mission of liberal arts, the idea of throwing away the last opportunity to teach most people about the world is a disgrace. And worse, throwing it away in pursuit of the Almighty dollar!
You’re going to have to explain this one to me.
Free college helps the following groups:
1. Poor kids who can’t currently afford to go to college: they get to go to college, this makes them earn more money later in life.
2. Middle and upper middle class families who can afford to send their kids to college but not without taking on significant debt or saving a significant portion of their income: they get to spend that money on other stuff.
3. Universities that give out financial aid to help poor and middle class kids attend: they get to redirect that money towards other stuff, like research funding or additions to the medical center or what have you.
Tax cuts for the wealthy/major corporations just go straight into the c-suite hookers and blow budget.
This sort of argument is whybasic economics should be required in schools. Who actually pays the tax depends on economic conditions outside the government’s control, not who nominally gives you the money. CEOs can claim they’ll give themselves bonuses with the tax cut, but they’ll be outcompeted by corporations that invest and attract talent.
Moreover, the corporate income tax is highly distortionary. As Scott Sumner pointed out in a blog post linked in this thread, reducing it does actually cause growth.
Except CEOs have been giving themselves bonuses with tax cuts for decades now and this has conspicuously failed to happen.
Amazon appears to me to spend it’s tax cuts on technology hiring and capital goods. They are notoriously stingy with cash bonus all the way up the ladder upto and including the CEO, who has to sell off slices of his ownership of the company that he founded, to pay for “hookers and blow”, or in his case, funding a space program, underwriting the Clock of the Long Now, and saving a major newspaper from shutting down. His personal “hookers and blow” hobbies appear to consist of getting swol lifting hard and heavy, and spending evenings cooking dinner with his family.
“CEO bonuses” is a red herring. In the books of any large organization, it doesn’t matter to the workers or the shareholders if the CEO pay gets doubled or distributed to the workers/shareholders, because there are so many of the latter.
CEOs are probably overpaid relative to their worth to the company, but arguments to reduce their pay or stop it from going up are just applause lights.
I’m not convinced of your three points. I think that college is *way* overblown nowadays, where it seems that almost every job requires it. Free college for all is just going to make this problem worse.
It’s one thing for doctors, engineers, lawyers, scientists, teachers, college professors, etc. to require a college degree. I’m an engineer, for example, use significant portions of what I learned in my college coursework every day and have kept and used many of my textbooks as references. It’s another matter for needing a college degree to be a secretary, where the degree requirement is “whatever”. Do we really need somebody to spend 4 more non-earning years if the coursework isn’t actually on point for the job?
Point 1 seems to be trying to get more people to go to college. There are probably one or two Einsteins out there remaining undiscovered because they just haven’t experienced college, but for the most part, if you want to see what those additional college students would look like: look at the bottom 10% of our college class. It will be more students like this. Even burning the money would be better, because we wouldn’t be humiliating these students.
Point 1 is trying to get more people who currently can’t go to college because they can’t afford it to go to college, not trying to get more people who currently can’t go to college because they’re too stupid to go to college.
Cities that have implemented free college programs (like Kalamazoo MI) seem to think it’s had a positive effect on high school performance as well, since if college is an attainable goal for poor kids they’ll be more likely to get their act together in high school.
What’s the dropout rate for kids from the Kalamazoo Promise?
Not appreciably higher than for demographically similar students from elsewhere in the state, and test scores, high school graduation rates, and college graduation rates have been steadily improving since the program was implemented.
You meant to say “50%.”
Yeah, which is not not appreciably higher than demographically similar student from elsewhere in the state, so the Promise does not appear to be encouraging idiots who have no interest in going to college to go to college just because it’s free – those people are already going to college and flunking out because there’s tremendous social pressure to go to college. And a student who flunks/drops out of college doesn’t cost the Promise anything going forward, so it’s not like they’re living the high life for four years: if anything, the Promise is allowing kids to try out college for a year to see if it’s right for them without taking on debt, which seems like an unalloyed public good.
Worth mentioning for some of those (Like Doctors and Lawyers) requiring an undergraduate degree is exactly as pointless as the secretary, which I think was explicitly pointed out in Scott’s tulip subsidies post.
Yeah, but this is an argument that law degrees and medical degrees should be undergraduate degrees in the first place
College has benefits certainly, the problem is that the benefits aren’t as much a slam dunk as they used to be due to rising costs, and adding more subsidies to the “tulips” will probably just raise the cost more. That is, we agree that college is unaffordable, but the argument should be over why it costs so much, not who should foot the ludicrous bill.
Lower corporate taxes will certainly have benefits beyond hookers and blow (hey, hookers and drug dealers need income too). Much of the money will probably go to increased wages or capital investment. Or it will go to the shareholders and be taxed as capital gains anyway. It doesn’t disappear into the ether.
The question is, as always, whether those benefits will be worth the reduced budget / increased taxes elsewhere.
But we’re arguing about relative cost-benefit. Neither option is “no benefit at all”.
The closest comparison to Bernie’s free college proposal is probably Scotland’s free college system, where universities have to agree to limit their underlying tuition rates to x + inflation for the government to pick up the tab for their students. You’re not going to see much tulip speculation in that sort of a setup, because universities can’t actually raise their tuition rates at will without jeopardizing their stream of free government money
Burning the money would be better than Sanders’ college plan. When money is burned, nothing is wasted. It simply increases the value of the remaining money proportionally.
Using money for unproductive purposes is worse than burning it, since this wastes real, scarce resources.
Sending people to college is no more an unproductive purpose than sending people to high school, and we’ve already decided that sending people to high school is a productive use of our resources.
That’s not entirely fair. Obviously making everyone in the US get a PhD wouldn’t be a good idea, so there has to be a cut-off at some point. Now, where that cut-off is, I’m not sure, but you can’t just state for certain that it’s not at the end of highschool.
We decided incorrectly. And its becomes more incorrect each year, and importantly, its becoming apparent that it was incorrect to more people each year.
My first major step into the Red Pill was discovering what had happened to high schools since I had graduated.
I may regret asking this, but what happened to high schools after you graduated?
His political enemies obtained increased cultural significance of course.
The fact that we’ve decided to send kids to high school doesn’t magically make it productive to do so. We decide to do unproductive things all the time.
It’s not a solid argument, since different amounts (and directions!) of education are optimal for different career paths of people.
The first year of schooling is useful/needed/economically worthwhile for almost everyone, the twentieth year of schooling is useful/needed/economically worthwhile only for a small fraction of the population. The society benefits if almost everyone is able to read; the society doesn’t particularly benefit if everyone gets a tertiary degree instead of becoming productive as soon as they’ve reached the schooling level they need; above that level more people spending more years in college is an expensive hobby that’s great and useful for self-improvement if you can afford it, but has no reason to be subsidized by others.
At what marginal year of education spend does the average person not see enough lifetime salary increase to make the tuition cost worthwhile?
It’s definitely not senior year of high school.
Currently ~35% of US adults go to college. A noticeable portion of them (mostly depending on the major) *already* have a negative lifetime salary effect by this choice, and if we’re talking about the average (I’m assuming median) person, then we’re talking about what would be the marginal student if college enrollment increased by half – and yes, I do assume that for them the optimum point would likely be the senior year of high school (or possibly two years of trade school after that), it’d be reasonable to expect that *in aggregate* getting four years head start in a job or apprenticeship would get them a lifetime salary increase over spending those four years on a college degree that’s essentially irrelevant for their career.
It’s worth noting that this is a “tragedy of commons” situation – when facing that choice individually, any one of them could gain some extra benefit by having those credentials, but when looking at the effects of such choice, it’s a zero sum game – their competitors will also have the same credentials, so there’s no benefit, but all of them have spent four years on that.
Also note that simply comparing the lifetime salary of college graduates and non-graduates is *highly* misleading, since what we’d want is comparing the lifetime salary of college / non-college of people *with the same innate qualities*, everything from conscientiousness and intelligence to socioeconomic status. You can’t compare someone who graduated a good school with someone who didn’t attend any; you need to compare them with someone who was accepted to the same school but didn’t join for financial reasons, and also had the qualities and conditions necessary to graduate.
Again, all kinds of factors count – in addition to the obvious issues of high school education quality and general intelligence, the simple measure of college/noncollege cohort income also “counts” the effect of socioeconomic status. Yes, someone who drops out because they were raising a child as a single parent or because they couldn’t combine studies with a day job they needed to feed themselves is going to have a much lower lifetime income than a successful graduate – but they’re also going to have a much lower lifetime income *anyway*, even if college admission is free and equal, since they have all these other difficulties to fight through; you can’t just assume that if they receive free tuition then their lifetime income is going to jump to the level of currently successful graduates, it won’t happen more often than not.
Do we really need government supplied day care for the 17-26 yo cohort now as well?
If 17-26 year olds who go to four years of daycare have significantly higher earnings over the course of their lives than 17-26 year olds who don’t go to four years of daycare – yeah, probably the government should supply that good.
Yeah, I’ve seen the numbers on lifetime earnings vs. tuition cost too; I could hardly have avoided them, they were literally posted on the walls in my high school.
Thing is, those numbers are hopelessly corrupt. It’s not just the usual correlation/causation issue, either, although that is an issue; there’s a deeper question of whether whatever real difference in earnings remains after that is driven by employers using college as a proxy for intelligence/conscientiousness, which you can’t avoid weakening if you make college more ubiquitous. Or, worse, as a proxy for pure social status.
To the extent that college provides productive skills, subsidizing it could be worthwhile. But I don’t know that extent (though I suspect it’s small), and neither do you. And subsidizing credentialism is a spectacularly bad idea.
Do we really need government supplied day care for the 17-26 yo cohort now as well?
That demographic group — well, the male part of it — commits most of the crime, so that’s a good argument for babysitting them.
Supply and Demand, I’d like to introduce you to Qays, Qays, Supply and Demand. You two have a lot to talk about.
Or, politely, it seems to me that if more people go to college, the the relative value of a degree will fall. If everyone goes to college, it will fall to the level equal to the average (or perhaps the lowest point) of the knowledge and skills picked up there. I don’t think that is anywhere near the amount of money that will be spent for it, especially with the price inflation that will come.
Is it too early to get into the spirit of the season?
Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses?
@Nornagest
Making college free only weakens its utility as a proxy for intelligence/conscientiousness if you simultaneously make it easier to graduate from.
Make college free absolutely weakens its utility as a proxy for pure social status, but that’s a good thing.
If anything, free + rigorous college = college that’s actually more useful as a proxy for intelligence/conscientiousness than it is today, while simultaneously less useful as a proxy for social status.
False. If college is expensive, choosing to start it means you were smart and dedicated enough to get a scholarship, hard-working enough to pay for it yourself, serious enough about it to mortgage your future for it, or rich and connected enough for Daddy’s money to pay for it. All four are correlates of intelligence and conscientiousness, more or less in that order of strength. If college is free, choosing to start it just means you chose to start it.
I don’t think its actual academic difficulty has much to do with its signaling value at all.
@Nornagest
College is expensive, to the point that it’s financed almost exclusively by 1) rich parents 2) debt and 3) need-based financial aid, in that order. The only rung of the university system that it’s feasible for a student to pay their way through is community college. Merit-based aid has no effect at determining whether poor students can go to college or not, since any student smart enough to be getting merit-based aid at a school that doesn’t guarantee to meet financial need could simply have gone to a school that meets financial need in the first place.
If college is free, choosing to start it just means that you chose to start it, yes. But finishing college means you were capable of finishing college, which is a strong signal for intelligence/conscientiousness.
At present the actual academic difficulty of college is a relatively minor part of its signaling value because college is just as much about signaling family wealth as it is signaling intelligence. But if college is no longer about signaling family wealth (since it’s free), all that it will signal will be intelligence.
That’s basically just a restatement of your last post, so I guess all I can say at this point is that I disagree for reasons already given.
decision or not, it’s not actually a productive use of resources
Is there a reason why it makes more sense to think corporations will get this tax money and use it to build more stores and hire more workers (and so help everyone out), than to think colleges will get Bernie Sanders’ money and use it to build more dorms and hire more professors (and so help everyone out)? Either way, we’re giving X billion dollars to some institution that will have to spend it on other stuff in the economy.
(I could be totally off on this point; I genuinely don’t understand this)
I’m sure they’d build extra dorms, the question is if those dorms would actually do anything genuinely productive.
Check out the corporate tax rates in Europe: Finland … 20%, Sweden … 22%, Norwary … 24% (places Bernie is a big fan of). As Scott Sumner points out, you really think all these left wing welfare states in Northern Europe would have slashed their corporate income taxes … if these moves merely helped the rich?
Also, the big thing about free college plans is that they’ll distort price signals (even more then they already are). Seems like the last thing we need is another area where people are making cost-benefit decisions without actually having to pay for any of the costs. Quickest way to get tuition prices (even if student isn’t actually paying any of it) to rise even more.
It’s misleading to point to the Scandinavian countries as being unusually left-wing in this context. They’ve got a big welfare state, but their tax policy is arguably more business-friendly than ours; their welfare is instead paid for by income, consumption, and capital gains taxes. Certainly they’re less progressive in the technical sense: Swedish top marginal income tax rates are comparable to American high-tax states, but the Swedes have the usual European value-added tax (which is flat or regressive in practice relative to income) on top of that.
America is the only G20 without a VAT. Democrats and Republicans are united in making sure we can’t get the thing that works going on here.
In one case, paid for with oil money.
You can’t compare the rate of a single part of corporate taxation in isolation. The big tax in EU is VAT, since that’s ~20%(depending on the country) that’s applied to all value created instead only the profit as the corporate income tax.
The most obvious reason to think this might be the case is that private industry is more competitive (for most verticals) than the university system, and that university tuition is heavily subsidized for many students.
I think you are off on this.
If I give you $100, you spend it on stuff that benefits you; if I keep it, I spend it on stuff that benefits me; either way someone gets the benefit of the money. But if I pay you $100 to spend $100 worth of your time digging holes and filling them in, I am worse off and you are no better off; no one has gotten the benefit of the money.
Giving corporations money is like the first case. College subsidies (under the tulips model) are like the second: the colleges have to expend those resources on a thing that doesn’t actually benefit anyone.
Companies invest until the marginal return on a dollar invested equals the cost of capital (i.e. the going interest rate).
In case 1, cutting the corporate tax lowers the cost of capital and therefore increases investment.
In case 2, you’re subsidizing purchase of education, so demand will increase, which will raise the marginal return on investment, and thus raise investment.
The difference is that in case 1 you’re removing a distortion by eliminating a tax. The tax made the (after-tax) cost of capital perceived by firms higher than the true cost of those funds. So you’re bringing the economy closer to an efficient outcome, of equating the marginal value of a use of funds to the marginal cost of those funds.
By contrast, in case 2 you’re subsidizing a good, so at the margin people are paying more for it than the value they receive from it (since government is paying the difference). Thus the subsidy will induce *inefficient* investment. It will induce colleges to build dorms and hire professors that allow them to teach students who are getting less benefit from that education than the cost of providing it.
Shorter version: cutting corporate taxes and subsidizing college both increase investment, but the first will reduce distortions in the capital market, causing more efficient investment, while the latter increases distortions in the capital market, causing less efficient investment.
(And of course capital that’s being used to build new dorms isn’t building new factories or office buildings, so you’ll raise the cost of capital for other sectors if you subsidize one. Plus you have to raise the revenue by raising taxes somewhere causing more distortions, etc.)
Incentives; also history.
Sander’s bill gives money to whomever can get past the accreditation committee. Once you get on the “free college” gravy train the only check on your continued access to a large flow of resources to build your petty fiefdom are a small clutch of easily captured regulators. We saw this play out many times over – back when draft deferments created a huge subsidy for fly by night “divinity” schools, when the GI bill began paying online education (where Ashford University paid on commission to fleece veterans with brain injuries to burn through their GI benefits), and of course the whole interest rate break and special bankruptcy carve outs for educational loans. Under a Sanders style plan the incentive lies in providing volume and maintaining access. Anything related to quality is strictly about getting past the goalie.
With a corporate tax cut and doubled personal deduction you only get to keep raking in cash if you do something that turns a profit or earns wages. Corporations have gobs of cash, ultimately, because they sell something somebody put cash out for. In order to keep the money flowing, you need to convince customers to part with cash; typically millions of customers.
I suspect that regulators are less corruptible and more knowledgeable than the average consumer. However I suspect that consumers collective skills aggregate with the root of their number. Millions of consumers will provide much better incentive structures than hundreds of regulators.
…Sanders’ proposed plan was only for public colleges/universities, other than some changes to the structure of the already existing loan program.
Yes because somehow public colleges are magically immune to capture.
Also lobbyists, court cases, and the like are utterly unable to expand the scope of programs.
Elite colleges have a strong revealed preference for not expanding and increasing undergraduate enrollments.
There’s an argument that in countries where a large portion of population go to college, extra stimulus for college is a bad thing, since most of the “marginal” person (i.e. one that doesn’t go to college now but would go to college with the stimulus) would be better off not going to college at all because but spend those years doing something productive. Being able to can afford tuition doesn’t mean that you can afford these years off your life; we do need some kind of filter (accurate signaling?) to verify if that particular education is sufficiently useful to you in order to justify spending your years and society’s resources on that.
If someone gets an advanced degree and goes on to work as a truck driver, then that’s a huge waste of resources that should be avoided, if (e.g.) only 40% of jobs need a college degree, then we definitely shouldn’t subsidize more than, say, 45-50% (to account for switching careers) people going to college. After that limit, having more people go to college otherwise is *worse* than burning money or spending it on tulips, since it also “burns” millions of man-years of those students.
I remember this Planet Money episode where a panel of economists allegedly “from all sides of the spectrum” agreed on several no-brainer policies. One of them – no corporate tax at all. https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2016/10/26/499490275/episode-387-the-no-brainer-economic-platform
Their arguments made sense to me – corporations making stuff is good. Economic activity is good. Why tax it? If you tax somehting, there will be less of it. If you want to tax rich people – tax rich people. Don’t like that the superrich waste money on luxury yachts – tax luxury yachts. Taxing corporations in order to tax the rich is weird and inefficient. It hits the workers, it hits the consumers it hits the pensioners who (indirectly) hold corporate stocks.
Making higher education – or any other good – free is very different from cutting corporate tax. Both can be seen as ‘giving money’ to someone but it matters a lot what are the conditions of giving the money, more than the amount. Lower corporate tax = higher returns from a dollar = more incentive to invest (but only in stuff that already generates a profit – something that consumers are already buying). On the other hand making X free guarantees that people will consume too much of it. It’s not incentivising normal economic activity but distorting it.
That is just my understanding of econ 101, I’m not following Trump’s specific proposals and have no opinion about them (other than generic distrust for everything Trump).
I can’t tell whether your “help everyone out” means “help out the people they hire or the people who build the stores and dorms” or “help out the consumers of what those people and things produce.”
For the first there is no difference–between those two cases or a third case where you hire some people to dig holes and others to fill them in. For the second, the difference is that corporations, unless they make a mistake, only build factories to produce stuff that people are willing to pay at least the cost of for. Under a free college plan, the money is spent providing goods that people value at more than zero and less than the cost of providing them.
Eh, I’d say it’s the other way around. Spending on tulips isn’t actually equivalent to just burning the money – yes, college is mostly a stupid money-wasting signalling game, but it does have some side-effects that are a net benefit to society. Whether or not it’s worth it to subsidize tulips instead of just using daffodils is largely a question of how much you value the existence of an intellectual class.
By contrast, this money will go primarily to people who will use it for economically unproductive signalling games.
The existence of an intellectual class doesn’t require expansion of college – we had an intellectual class in early 20th century with <5% of people holding a college degree; we had an intellectual class in the 1980s with <20% of people going to college, we have an intellectual class now with ~35% people having a degree, and it won't disappear if we keep it at this level instead of increasing that rate to 50%.
The number for the tax bill is “misleading” in the same way as the number for universal health care, only more so. Every penny of the revenue lost to the government is also a gain for private individuals.
ETA: In terms of first-order effects at least, this is true of all tax cuts and transfer payments, including Sanders’ college plan and much of the Obama stimulus.
Yes, it it very strange (to me) that people represent losses in revenue to the government as if they are automatically losses. It is even more bizarre that a rationalist would post something that posits the costs of doing things we have no concrete evidence of being able to do. End world hunger for 267 billion a year for 15 years? How would that remotely work? What happens in year 15 that means you can defund in year 16?
A person could reasonably take the “automatically losses” view if the state of the government’s finances were their one big concern– say, if they were worried about the debt-to-GDP ratio. But in that case they’d also have to accept the big circle for universal health care as the true story.
Sure, but which private individuals? Why is increasing the income of a rich CEO who can already afford everything he wants an efficient allocation of resources?
You mean why is transferring resources to people who on average make poor decisions with the resources they have an efficient allocation of resources?
I remember a comment on here saying the rise of Trump is as though some liberal asked an unfriendly AI for a Republican who doesn’t care about social issues.
Does it count as caring about social issues if he seems to see them mostly as opportunities to piss off liberals? Because if so, then I’d say he actually cares a great deal about social issues.
As an argument for Sanders this is crazy. You think the tax bill adds too much to the deficit so you want to elect someone whose two biggest programs would add at least twice as much to the deficit?
I’ve heard tell that Sanders might favor raising tax rates just a skosh
I think his point is that adding to the deficit is bad, but when comparing two programs that both add to the deficit, one of which adds more to the deficit but also has significant public policy upside while the other adds to the deficit less but has no significant public policy upside it makes more sense to be more concerned about the latter than the former
Having less money taken from me is a significant upside.
Alexander has already shown that spending more on college is just a waste. However just because a program does not have one big benefit it does not mean it has no benefit. Millions of Americans will have more money to spend however they see fit. That is a significant benefit unlike free college which would actually makes things worse.
What do you mean by “spending more money on college is a waste”?
If you mean that a student who decides to go to a $50k/year private college instead of his local $15k/year public college is wasting his money: yes.
If you mean that the government that decides to cover public college tuition up to $15k/year for any of its citizens is wasting its money: I’m not sure this has been proven at all.
If you read to the end of the post, it assumes that Sanders won’t be able to fulfill his plans, because “we have antibodies to socialism.”
We have antibodies to actual socialism but not to spending huge amounts of government money on programs that don’t work.
Erm…what do you believe the significant differences between those two things are? Do you believe that instituting free higher education would not be a socialist policy?
Socialism is state ownership. Giving people money to buy something from a third party is not socialism.
That is not even remotely close to what Scott is saying.
Rrrgh, circles bad! Here’s a slightly less awful graph, with the healthcare value omitted for being possibly misleading: https://i.imgur.com/ZoWWuMc.png
Thanks for fixing that chart
There should be a special circle of hell reserved for people who represent one-dimensional data as two-dimensional, with only enough space for the square root of the number of people condemned to it.
Some of this is a matter of basic perspective. To me, simply returning tax dollars to the people and letting people spend it how they wish is always a good default. The burden on proof should be on the government to show how spending is uniquely necessary and effective, otherwise people should keep the money and spend it how they see fit. Since I think college is actually a net negative on average, spending money on tuition subsidies is worse than a tax cut.
Also — it is easier to change taxes than to eliminate an entitlement. Taxes went up a bit under Clinton, down under Bush, up a bit under Obama, down a bit under Trump. The top bracket after these Trump cuts is almost identical to what they were after Clinton’s hikes. Whereas once a new type of entitlement is created, they become very hard to roll back since people have arranged their lives to dependent on them, and the dependency creates a constituency. So if I am correct and college subsidies are a waste, that $60 billion becomes a permanent black hole, a piece of the economy forever dedicated to waste. Whereas money given back to the people gives people freedom to change how they spend that money in the future.
How would you feel about something like a Universal Basic Income? It accomplishes your goal of leaving money with the people instead of the government – the only difference is who has the money.
It doesn’t accomplish that any more than taxing and then hiring people to work for the government “leaves the money with the people”.
Hiring people to “Work for the government” implies wasting peoples time with a(n implied to be) pointless job. If the hypothetical job was “Do nothing, don’t even show up, and receive a paycheck anyway”, then yes, UBI is exactly that “job” for everyone.
No, the government dolling out money implies that they have the right, ability and power to decide the how’s and the why’s of the distribution. The fact that you can posit a hypothetical that ignores the government as an actor will not prevent the government from being an actor once the cash is in their hands.
The day after (well the day before) a UBI passes you will have politicians arguing that $x,000 isn’t enough and it needs to be increased, you will have some yelling about “this poor woman has $100,000 in medical bills this year, government needs another net to cover unlucky people” on one side and on the other side (well both sides) there will be entrenchment by those determined to keep immigrants as a segregated class, and every political argument starts from the question or not “should the government do X”, but “given that the government is responsible for X, how much more money should we spend on it”.
This is probably overly optimistic though.
I’d rather a UBI than subsidies for college tuition. I might prefer a wage subsidy to a UBI though, as I don’t think most people can handle idleness well, and are better off psychologically working.
UBI versus tax cuts comes down ultimately to views on how much redistribution via the tax system is ideal. I don’t really have a principled opinion on this, except that you don’t want taxes on the profits from risk taking to be too high, otherwise you will kill entrepreneurship and investment. I think current levels are fine for now, I wouldn’t want to see them raised too much though.
That’s be a sound argument if this bill took dollars from the government. I might disagree with your argument, but it would be valid.
But this bill doesn’t do that. This bill takes $1T from taxpayers, spends it, and then returns it to them. And that’s in the best-case scenario where personal tax cuts rebound to their current levels in 2027, and where these cuts generate measurable growth.
True. I was arguing as if these tax cuts were actually tax cuts. Without a matching spending cut, a tax cut is simply tax shifting. An income tax cut that raises deficits essentially turns the income tax into a seigniorage tax, until inflation pushes up the tax brackets, which resets the taxes to where they were. So the whole thing ends up being a nothing burger.
This only really works for a funded tax cut. This one is not funded. The government is borrowing money in order to return it to people. That probably requires an affirmative defence, beyond “people like money”.
I think the word ‘we’ might be a bit misleading here.
I’m going to a very liberal college right now, and I don’t think I’ve met anyone who feels actual negative feelings toward Socialists, or, for that matter, Communists. I’m not sure I’d know if they did- I get the feeling saying so out loud would be something of a faux pas.
Stay with me, I’ve got a point to make.
The Red Tribe really, really doesn’t like Al Quaida. A lot of them extend that feeling to cover moderate muslims as well. You could say the Red Tribe has really strong antibodies against anything sufficiently ‘islam-y’. But this attitude doesn’t seem to be leaking over into the Blue Tribe at all- if anything, it seems to be triggering the opposite reaction.
You called it three years ago, Scott. There are two Americas, and one of them gets chills at the thought of socialists in power. And that America has been using ‘socialist’ as a metonym for everything it hates for decades now, long enough for the Foster-Misra/Projective Identification to set in.
I’m pretty sure you’re smarter than I am, and if you can tell me you’ve thought this through and adjusted accordingly, and you’re >80% sure you’re not just projecting the attitudes of the nice, reasonable people in your bubble onto the country at large- then I’ll be very uncomfortable. I will make a variety of faces. And noises. And I will, if nothing else, have to start prefacing my political opinions with ‘I know Scott Alexander disagrees with this, but I still think-.’ And maybe, eventually, I’ll grudgingly update.
Can you?
Also, thanks so much for this- for all this. I don’t want to make this awkward for you, but I’m a big fan of practically everything you’ve ever written.
> You called it three years ago, Scott. There are two Americas, and one of them gets chills at the thought of socialists in power. And that America has been using ‘socialist’ as a metonym for everything it hates for decades now, long enough for the Foster-Misra/Projective Identification to set in.
From experience in large parts of Red Tribe America, this attitude is mostly gone and is fading fast.
By ‘this attitude’ do you mean the general hostility to socialism, or the tendency to use the term as a catch-all? Or both?
(Honest question with no meta-message/implicature.)
(Also, in case my earlier comment didn’t make it clear, I think the chills are an entirely appropriate immunological response.)
This is something I’ve noticed recently as well.
Of course, the Blue Tribe’s reaction isn’t entirely out of spite. To some extent, it’s people genuinely being fooled by Red Tribe propaganda, but lacking the necessary negative affect to see it as demonization. When you have people telling you day-in and day-out that universal health care and a social safety net are socialism, socialism starts to sound pretty good.
The Red Tribe has been trying for some time to conflate Canada with the Soviet Union. It apparently did not occur to them that this would not only make Canada look worse, but would also make the Soviet Union look better.
The problem with your graph is that almost all of the numbers are fictional.
You note that problem for the final case of universal health care–the cost isn’t the amount the government has to spend, it’s that net of what consumers save. But on the same basis, the cost of the tax bill isn’t the reduction in federal tax receipts, it’s that net of the reduction in price of goods produced by corporations in competitive industries that are now taxed less, net of any increase in dividends, net of the savings to individuals due to lower state expenditure due to the elimination of the subsidy to state expenditure implicit in deductibility (reverse the sign if you think states presently spend too little), net of reductions in tax payments by individuals, net of … .
What about ending world hunger? I haven’t read the article you got the number from, but the conclusion can’t be right because we can’t know. Suppose the figure is the cost of the additional calories needed to make up a calculation of the current world calorie deficit. The U.S. produces an adequate quantity of maize, wheat, soybeans, … and ships it to the poor countries where people are hungry. The kleptocrats ruling those countries willingly accept the food and sell it, transferring its value to their Swiss bank accounts. The increased output reduces world food prices, which reduces hunger by some but also reduces output by everyone other than the U.S., so the increased number of calories for the world is less, perhaps much less, than the extra U.S. production. And that final effect would be true even if you eliminate the kleptocrats.
I could run through similar arguments for almost all of the numbers on that graphic. So could you.
Back on election day, I commented on my blog that I thought the least bad outcome would be Hillary with a Republican House and Senate. Along similar lines, following out your argument, if you are going to vote for Bernie in 2020, shouldn’t you also be voting for Republican candidates for Congress? That way Congress blocks all Bernie’s bad ideas and Bernie vetoes all their bad ideas.
A Democratic Congress is much more likely to block Bernie’s bad ideas than a Republican Congress is to go along with his good ones.
I may be misrepresenting him here, but I think David Friedman feels that any change is much more likely to be bad than good from any of the current political actors, and so is much more concerned with blocking Benie’s bad ideas than letting through his good ones (if David even thinks he has any).
Your claim that no one but a few corporations benefit from the tax cuts is simply flatout false. I’m surprised that you say this, since you’re usually very thorough and well-informed. There have been lots of empirical studies in recent years that show that labor absorbs between 25% to 75% of corporate taxes in a global economy where capital has the freedom to move. It is indisputable that economic growth in general benefits everyone and it is indisputable that this bill grows the economy. What is disputable is by how much and whether that growth will be worth the cost. One could reasonably argue that the growth of the debt, which will increase cost of borrowing and “crowd out” some investments, can counteract many or all of the growth effects of the stimulus, but saying that it benefits no one but a few corporations is nowhere near being true.
Even if you ignore the growth effects, the bill cuts taxes for all brackets. How can you say it doesn’t benefit those who get tax cuts? What is your definition of benefit anyway?
While that doesn’t seem unlikely, it doesn’t logically follow that labor will absorb between 25% to 75% of corporate tax cuts.
Actually it does mean that, you have to actively assume other things to get a model which would block that from happening, and there is a question as to how long it will take the flows to reach workers.
It’s annoying that all those reference links are in an image so one can’t click them OR select the text to copy/paste to see where these numbers are coming from. Does somebody have the links in a more convenient form?
The reason I wanted to click through is that chart seems at first glance…ridiculous. To the point that I’m not even sure what these circles are supposed to mean. For instance, the Apollo program involved an economic cost to the economy in that real resources were spent on going to the moon which couldn’t then also be spent on something else – it made the nation a bit poorer. But a “Bush tax cut” isn’t at all the same type of thing as that. When the government cuts taxes, the government has less tax income but the taxpayers have more – its a wash. It’s not a cost to the economy. To a first approximation, the same amount of resources are available to the economy right after a tax cut as were prior to it.
The expensive part of a big tax bill is the spending part, not the cutting-taxes part. But the chart doesn’t seem to distinguish between those.
It looks like a photoshop of a previously existing chart, with the 2017 tax bill pasted over the cost of “Iraq” (which lives on as a ghost in the footnotes).
I will be incorporating in the US instead of another country because of this tax bill. I’ll still have to move to another country because of US financial regulations, but at least I’ll be paying the corporate tax only to the US government. I know it’s just one anecdote, but I thought I’d throw that in there.
I don’t know what the aggregate effect will be from this bill, and I don’t know how accurate the cost per year predictions are. Is there some easily available data on historical track record for these types of predictions? I hear numbers like “this will increase the deficit by $1T over 10 years”, and I’m *incredibly* skeptical. So skeptical that the number almost means nothing to me. But perhaps my skepticism is misplaced. I’d like to see how accurate such projections have been in the past.
The Apollo program had an actual “cost” because money was spent buying stuff and paying people. The Obama stimulus had a “cost” for the same reason. Bernie’s “free” college will involve paying more people to do stuff and maybe building more college classrooms. These may be good or bad investments, depending on whether or not what we get out of them appears worth the cost, but they certainly have a cost.
Those things all have a cost because real resources (labor, materials, and capital equipment) are diverted from someplace else. A tax cut has no cost whatsoever in that sense. Some money that would have been transferred from people’s bank accounts to the government instead stay where they are. The money is still there in the banks, the ownership just remains with the taxpayers rather than moving to the government.
If you are going to say the government getting less money from the public is a cost to it, then it is an equal benefit to the public. Why are you counting one and not the other? That is different when the government gets it in its head to spend a lot of money on something. The benefit may or may not be greater than the cost, and it truly has a cost.
The issue of whether or not the tax cut is a good idea depends on what one thinks will happen with that money in the taxpayers’ pockets rather than the government’s pockets. That has a very wide range of possible outcomes and nobody, especially the CBO which I presume is where you came up with your $100B/year “cost”, is any good at predicting what it will be.
What happens depends on exactly who pays less in taxes, who pays more, what changes in plans people make to offset increased taxes, etc. Moreover, the effects play out over a long period of time. For example, if taxes are cut and people save rather than spend what they have gained in take home pay, economists will jump up and down and say that the tax cut was a failure. That reflects the Keynesian bias toward only looking at short term effects, since “in the long run we are all dead” as the master said. But if those extra savings get recycled into loans that help finance startups that in a couple years hire lots of people, then maybe the tax cut wasn’t a failure after all. It is not possible to come up with a non-arbitrary correct time at which one should blow the whistle and say all the effects of a tax cut are complete.
I’ll add that the CBO is nonpartisan and tries to be unbiased, but it is forced to make predictions using certain assumptions that have little connection to the real world. As a result their forecasts are useless and should not be relied upon. And no, I don’t know anyone better, but that doesn’t make theirs any good.
So you are arguing that adding 1T to the debt balances out, because it’s going to “the public”? Heck, then why don’t we scale it up by 10x? Add 10T to the debt. No worries, it’s going to the public.
As for your arguments that there’s no way to know if a tax cut has worked, that’s pretty handy. It makes it impossible to point to failed tax cuts in Kansas, because who knows, some day they might succeed. So I’m stuck pointing out that low interest rates indicate there’s not a shortage of $ for loans to help finance startups, and that IMHO adding money to that pile is unlikely to increase hiring. (Let alone increasing hiring at better paying jobs: unemployment is currently fairly low.)
“So you are arguing that adding 1T to the debt balances out, because it’s going to “the public”? Heck, then why don’t we scale it up by 10x? Add 10T to the debt. No worries, it’s going to the public.”
No, I said the CBO’s estimates are garbage. Tax take by the government over those ten years could as easily be $1T higher versus the $1T less. Its predictions are based on an assumption of 1.9% real growth, but it could easily be 1% or 3%. Tax cuts tend to bring in more revenue than CBO estimates, and increases bring in less.
“As for your arguments that there’s no way to know if a tax cut has worked, that’s pretty handy.”
The fact that you can’t get the answers you want doesn’t mean that an answer derived from bad methodology and false assumptions should be taken seriously.
The issue is that while there’s some benefit to the public for (some of) the public, it’s not a very big benefit. Tax cuts for the rich are an extremely inefficient way to improve the economy.
The issue is not that there’s something immoral about corporations having more money, but that this bill comes with an enormous opportunity cost that it doesn’t even come close to paying for.
Why would you include the revenue-depleting aspects of Sander’s plan but not include any of revenue-raising aspects? He specifically states that Universal Healthcare would be tied to tax increases (https://berniesanders.com/issues/medicare-for-all/). If this graph is supposed to represent additions to the deficit, it is highly misleading in that regard.
It’s like:
a: “Our plan is to collect $100 dollars, then spend $20″
b” So you are saying your plan would cost $20? I’ll put you down for wanting to add $20 to the deficit”
Um, he wasn’t going to be able to raise taxes with a republican party in control of both houses of congress.
Then his bill wouldn’t get passed? That doesn’t effect how much it would be projected to add to the deficit.
Even if the graph represents “costs to the economy”, the Universal Healthcare circle should still be near-zero, since it would be offsetting the costs we spend on healthcare in the private market. For example, there is no difference being taxed $1000 to pay for healthcare, and spending $1000 on health insurance on the private market in terms of “cost to the economy”.
So if the graph is about deficits, or about “cost to the economy”, either way the bubble is near-zero. It’s just as misleading as say, homing in on the CHIP aspect of the Trump Tax bill as evidence that it decreases the deficit, while ignoring the rest of the text.
There is dead weight loss to taxation that private spending does not have. Also that is only true if having the government pay does not affect utilization which is unlikely.
The government also has the ability to control prices in a way that the private sector does not have. We could come up rationales to fit our just-so stories all day long. Why not look at the empirical evidence instead? See here. This evidence points to a private market of healthcare increasing your costs (and not increasing your lifespan)
The concept of “deadweight loss” relies on ideological assumptions of market efficiency, assumptions that neither me, not the populist wing of the Democratic Party share.
Yes, but exercising that ability also results in deadweight losses. These losses are incurred whether or not populist Democrats believe in them.
Three questions, who spends more on healthcare, healthy people or sick people? Who has better life expectancy, healthy people or sick people? Who told you that the correlation would be the exact opposite of the obvious answers above?
@John Schilling
Then calculate the deadweight loss, and make that the size of the bubble. It doesn’t change the inaccuracy of the 1.5 trillion number that was given.
@baconbacon
So your argument is that the U.S. has one of the most unhealthy populations in the developed world? And this is entirely unrelated to also having one of the most privatized healthcare systems in the developed world? It seems like the more obvious answer is that health and access to healthcare are connected, not that we are being priced out of having healthcare by just happening to also be really unhealthy.
He also wasn’t going to be able to pass most of his revenue-depleting aspects with a republican party in control of both houses of congress.
I’m struck by the number of people arguing that a tax cut shouldn’t be counted as a cost, because the money goes straight to taxpayers, but failing to grasp that if you want to apply that argument to tax cuts you need to apply it to college spending too. Government spending isn’t just burning the money, it’s giving it to people, who then have it and spend it, just like a tax cut.
The two questions about a change in government spending are “who does it benefit” and “what sorts of behaviour does it incentivise?”
In the case of free college education, the beneficiaries are a) people who get to go to college, and b) people who work for colleges; the behaviour incentivised is “going to college” (with the incentive change being especially strong if you’re poor and couldn’t otherwise afford to).
In the case of Trump’s tax reform, the beneficiaries are the poor (a little, not nearly as much as they would benefit from other things the money could be used for) and the rich and businesses (a lot); the behaviours incentivised include “doing business in America”, but not necessarily “keeping the profits there”.
Free college education will increase social mobility; cuts in tax that primarily benefit the rich will decrease it.
I think that the former is a far, far better approach (I don’t support it, because I think there are other things the money could still better be spent on, but it’s far better than tax cuts).
Should the top marginal tax rate be 100%? Why or why not?
No, for the obvious reasons.
Redistributive taxation has positive first-order effects (redistribution of wealth) but negative second-order effects (reduced incentive to create wealth); setting a tax rate is about finding the point where d(good done)/d(tax rate) = 0, which is clearly well below 100%.
This seems like an extremely strange question to ask. Nobody has suggested that the top marginal tax rate should be 100%.
Several people have, however, suggested that the top marginal tax rate should be 0%. This notably includes the signatories to the Taxpayer Protection Pledge, which is logically equivalent to endorsing a top marginal tax rate of 0%.
What?
@ Tatterdemalion:
A question you left out: How does this change impact the deadweight loss of taxation?
If there weren’t such a thing as a deadweight loss and there weren’t any transaction costs and we had omnipotent benevolent bureaucrat-gods to make decisions about what to spend on, then having the government tax people to spend the money on useful stuff might plausibly be equivalent to letting people spend the money on useful stuff directly. But in the real world deadweight costs do exist and people tend to know better what they need than others do on their behalf. And bureaucrats are corruptible and aren’t always benevolent or well-informed. As a result of these sorts of factors, letting people spend their own money is unambiguously so much better than having the government tax to spend on their behalf, that we ought to reflexively err on the side of letting people keep their money unless there are hugely compelling reasons not to.
I totally agree that people tend to know what they need better than others; the only situation where taxing Peter to pay Peter makes sense is as a Moloch-avoidance exercise, spending money on things where collective action is more efficient than individual (e.g roads).
But, left to themselves, people do, as you imply, spend their money on things that they need, or want. The main reason I prefer progressive taxation is to take money away from people and to spend it on things that they personally don’t need, but that other, poorer people do.
The main choice is not between having people spend their own money and having the government spend it on their behalf; it’s between having people spend their own money and having the government spend it on behalf of others.
@Tatterdemalion
I’ve used the phrase deadweight loss of taxation a few times in the comments here, but I haven’t explained; I think I need to. So…please indulge me for a moment to consider the story of Amy and Bill.
Bill is a farmer who grows artisanal apples and brings them to the farmer’s market; Amy is a customer who drops by Bill’s booth.
Bill has an apple on display that cost him $1 to grow and transport so he wants to sell the apple for at least $1. Bill is indifferent between having the apple and having $1.
Amy is hungry and loves apples. Amy likes the look of that apple so much that she would be willing to pay as much as $1.50 for that apple, but no more than that.
Scenario #1: no taxes – this is an under-the-table transaction. Bill and Amy agree on a mutually-beneficial price between the two of them and a transaction occurs. For simplicity, let’s say the price they pick is $1.25. Bill gets $1.25; Amy gets an apple; both sides benefit from the transaction.
How much did they benefit? There’s a producer surplus of 25 cents and a consumer surplus of 25 cents, so the economy as a whole is made better off by 50 cents due to this transaction.
Scenario #2 – light taxes – Suppose the government passes a ten cent transaction tax on single-apple sales. Bill and Amy can probably still reach an agreement but now there’s only 40 cents rather than 50 cents of surplus available to divide between them. The transaction still happens, there’s still 50 cents of net benefit to the economy from apples seeking their highest-valued purpose, but the breakdown in who benefits is: 20 cents producer surplus to Bill, 20 cents consumer surplus to Amy, 10 cents tax to the government.
Biill and Amy are worse off than they were in Scenario #1, but the government is better off which is an offsetting benefit – assuming the tax is spent for good purposes it might be fine.
Scenario #3: heavier taxes – Now suppose the government passes a 60 cent transaction tax on single-apple sales. Since 60 cents is larger than the summed surplus on this transaction, there is no price that Amy and Bill can agree on. There is no price whereby Amy and Bill both feel like they have been made better off by the trade, if making that trade requires they give 60 cents to the government. So the trade doesn’t happen. Since the transaction doesn’t happen, no transaction tax is paid. Compared to Scenario #1, Amy and Bill are worse off and the taxpayers/government doesn’t win either. Amy and Bill’s loss here has no offsetting benefit; it is a deadweight loss. In implementing this tax on this transaction we have hurt the economy by 50 cents – full stop – without making anybody better off.
Whenever you raise taxes, you reduce the amount of economic activity. (Heck, even the ten-cent tax increase in scenario #2 deterred some trades, just not the one we were looking at!)
Taxation itself has costs – some obvious, some much more subtle. The higher the tax rates are, the more certain it is that you are making people – including poor people! – worse off by having the tax at all, regardless of what you plan to spend it on.
Thus when the government spends resources on behalf of others there are simply fewer resources to spend than when people spend resources on behalf of themselves.
Does that make sense?
I was halfway through a lovely detailed response to this, and then lost it to a rat-on-keyboard error (letting your pet rats out to play while discussing economics is less foolish than letting them out while playing a computer game, but still not a great idea, alas); I’ll attempt to reconstruct it.
——
That makes perfect sense, but I think you’re trying to prove a weaker point that I’m not disputing, and that doesn’t justify the tax cuts: “taxes have some negative effects” vs “taxes have sufficient negative effects to outweigh the positive ones”.
I think that the goal of economics should be to maximise the average of a function of living standard that is massively sublinear – that is, the worse off someone is the more improving their live matters.
Economic growth that contributes to falling unemployment and rising wages (especially rising wages for lower-paid jobs) helps that, as does government spending. But what we’ve seen over the past few decades is wages stagnating even as the economy grows; the vast majority of the gain has gone to the already rich. I think that at this point it’s pretty clear that the trickle-down effect is very, very weak at best. And unemployment is already pretty low.
Your analogy captures this nicely: in the extra trades that will happen because of these tax cuts, most of the apples will be priced not at $1.25, but at $1.45 or $1.49. So Amy won’t actually gain very much, and while Ben will, Ben is already rich, and I view value that goes to him as wasted (or, for some contexts, set the price to $1.01 or $1.05 and assume Amy is the rich one – the actually axis of split to be more about capital vs labour than buyer vs seller).
So yes, I fully agree that tax cuts will help grow the overall size of the economy (although not by anywhere near as much as the Republicans claim), and that they will increase the mean wealth of Americans. But I think the mean wealth is a lousy measure; they will decrease the mean weighted wealth, because most of the benefits of the tax cuts will go to the rich whereas most of the benefits of the spending they’ll replace would have gone to the poor, and that’s what matters.
What America needs is to bite the nettle and embrace measures that will shrink the pie, but enlarge the smallest pieces of it.
This does not follow from your example, because people don’t participate in the economy equally. If you tax stocks to pay for welfare, for example, this would not make poor people worse off because they rarely hold stocks to begin with.
When you start incorporating perceived values into the equation, you also have to incorporate the value of what the government is spending that money on. If I am a poor person, and my life depends on a life-saving medical procedure I cannot pay for, I may value that procedure at $1,000,000,000 dollars (if I could afford to pay it). It doesn’t matter whether I can actually afford it or not, that is still my “consumer surplus”, just like the perceived value of apples in your scenario. Thus, when the government gives me this this life-saving procedure for $10,000, it adds a net value of just under 1,000,000,000 to the economy! By your reasoning, at least.
Really, any decline in welfare spending results in deadweight loss. Observe:
Every government/welfare recipient transaction occurs because it is mutually beneficial to both parties. If the government didn’t see welfare as a benefit, it would stop offering it. And if the recipients didn’t see it as a benefit, they would stop applying for it. So each government/welfare recipient transaction adds net value to the economy.
But when a third party comes in, say a voter, and decides to take a cut of the available money, it reduces the total amount the government can offer. At some point, the amount left to offer might be so small, that the government isn’t willing to occur the costs of setting up the welfare office, or the recipient isn’t willing to incur the costs of filling out paperwork to receive such a small amount. Thus, it results in deadweight loss, losing the potential gains from a transaction that would have otherwise taken place.
It appears that every time taxes are reduced, deadweight loss occurs!
But if government didn’t see tax cuts as a benefit, it wouldn’t pass them!
Seriously, this is an awkward moment for anyone on the left to be arguing in favor of the general efficiency of government decision-making.
@ Tatterdemalion
The way I set it up there’s no reason to think Bill is richer than Amy. (If I had to pick, I would have guessed Amy to be richer, in that Bill seems to be the one selling apples on Saturdays as a side hustle. 🙂 ) Regardless, there’s no reason to think either one can capture nearly all the benefit. To see why that is you need to think about how pricing works with more than one customer.
Since it matters to you, we’ll postulate that Bill is richer. Since Bill is the proprietor Bill is the one who writes the price tags.
So now if the only person Bill ever sold apples to was Amy, then yeah, he could capture all the gains to trade. Since Amy seems really happy to take today’s deal at $1.25, he could bump the price by 5 cents next week, notice she still seems happy so bump it again until some week she doesn’t buy the apple, showing by revealed preference her true valuation, whereupon he drops the price a bit and henceforth sells at $1.49.
HOWEVER…Bill can’t actually do this.
Why not? Because Amy is not the only customer, and different customers have different utility functions.
Amy loved the deal she got on apples so she told her friends about it. Bill is covering his costs and making a profit, so next time he brings more apples to sell; he’s got enough for everyone.
Alas, most of Amy’s friends don’t like apples quite as much as she does. Let’s say that Kathy is willing to pay $1.35, Margaret is willing to pay $1.15, and Lisa is willing to pay $1.05.
Given those numbers, Bill makes more money by setting the price at $1.34 (and selling two apples, for 68 cents profit) than he does by setting it to $1.49 (selling one, for 49 cents profit).
Even if Bill is a monopoly provider (nobody else is around selling apples or apple near-substitutes) and is motivated by pure greed, wanting as much profit as possible without regard for how much customers benefit, his best bet is a price somewhere in between his cost and the valuation his best customer puts on the good. On the margin there are some customers who will buy an apple and get almost no net benefit from it, but (by construction) Amy is not such a customer – she benefits too.
So both Bill and Amy gain from trade, which means everybody they do business with also gain from trade. Economic progress is just the sum of lots of little transactions like that.
The important insight from thinking about deadweight losses isn’t just “taxes have some negative effects” it’s “the negative effects taxes have are somewhat proportional to the size of the tax.” Some kinds of taxes do more economic harm than other kinds; within any given type of tax a large tax burden does more net economic harm than a smaller one. The bigger that apple tax, the more of Amy’s friends simply can’t buy an apple no matter how good they are at negotiating. Make the tax big enough and Bill has to give up and stop selling apples entirely.
“Free college education” is a giveaway to the above-median family.
In some ways, certainly (that’s one of the reasons there are other things I’d prefer to see money spent on).
The majority of the beneficiaries will be above-median, certainly. On the other hand, the benefit per beneficiary will be significantly greater for the below-median minority – getting into college when you wouldn’t have been able to otherwise changes your life much more than coming out of college with less debt than you would have otherwise.
And while I would bet against it, the possibility that with a few generations of less rationed access to higher education the extent to which qualifying for it correlated with parental wealth would weaken doesn’t strike me as wholly absurd.
It’s possible that it could work, which is where most of the proponents hang their hats.
But there are more efficient ways to improve the lives and incomes of the below-median households, especially those that don’t have the mental chops to hack college.
Absolutely – I’d far rather see money targetted at primary and secondary education, especially in deprived areas, than at tertiary.
But tertiary would still be a better target than tax cuts whose benefits will predominantly go to the already-rich, I think.
A quote that seems relevant: “If something has a direct benefit to an individual or a class of people, and a theoretical, abstract, or amorphous benefit to everybody else, realize that the proponent’s intentions are to benefit the former, not the latter, no matter what bullshit they try to feed you.”
(I would add that this doesn’t necessarily imply that it’s a bad idea in general)
In my mind, there are a few separate issues here, and I’m only barely qualified to touch on them:
1) What should the government spend money on? Among other things, is it the responsibility of the Federal government to provide education or cure 3rd world poverty. What should the role of our military be, and what do we need to buy in order to fulfill that mission? How do we properly handle the rising costs of healthcare as it applies to Medicare and Medicaid? There is a *huge* amount to debate here.
2) How should the government raise revenue? Straight-forward VAT/income tax/property tax solutions are pretty transparent. But they don’t provide the government the ability nearly as much to shift the economy around as they think is needed. For example, if you have pure percentage-of-the-above based taxation scheme, you don’t provide tax credits for eg. solar energy. Some economists might think those are bad market distortions. Some politicians might like the idea of accelerating technological development or improving the environment for their constituents.
3) Should deficit spending be used absent a catastrophe? Some would point out that failing to borrow money at occasionally negative interest rates is a very poor business choice. Others would prefer to reduce the risk associated with owing debt.
Personally, I think that the corporate income tax should go away. It’s highly complicated and mostly serves to micro-manage the activities of companies. The one down-side is that it removes a source of data provided by a company which can be referenced against eg. SEC filings in order to minimize corporate fraud. I’d combine this with the removal of the capital-gains special rate. Though people like to think that corporations are all about rich fat-cats, I’d point out that for most companies the largest shareholders are institutional investors. Eg. pension funds. So improving returns there helps those who are looking to collect pensions, retirement savings, etc.
More broadly, I don’t like the idea of financing a tax cut off of deficit spending. Someone (cite?) pointed out to me that do so is no different than “Quantitative Easing” other than it simply changes who the initial beneficiaries are. QE benefits the government, the tax cut benefits those who are producing something of value for others already. I’m personally more interested in spending cuts than in tax cuts. I’d rather the plan be revenue-neutral by decreasing the bottom tax rate(s), and broadening the tax base by eliminating the basic deductions. That is, everybody should pay some net income tax.
The proposed tax plan doesn’t simplify things. It simply shifts them around. I like some of the ideas, like getting rid of the deduction for State taxes. I’d rather it be revenue neutral with a vast cleanup of the cruft. Instead, we’re shifting to deficit financing for the government.
I don’t think the comparison of a tax cut to a spending program simply as “things that are very expensive” is appropriate. The only context in which it is appropriate is discussion of the deficit and long term budget constraint of the government. Otherwise they are apples and oranges.
Spending means directing real resources towards a particular end. The headline number of how much money went out the door to pay for it is really how much it costs.
Tax cuts are not spending, they are refraining from collecting revenue from the public. That money (and the real wealth it represents) doesn’t disappear, it is used by members of the public for their own purposes.
In a certain sense, from the perspective of the aggregate assets and liabilities of the public; tax cuts cost exactly zero, because at the same time you are allowing the public to keep more money, you are saddling them with exactly the same amount of extra debt that will eventually be paid for. That’s assuming you’re changing only taxes while holding spending constant.
In another sense, from the perspective of the assets and liabilities of the government, excluding the tax power itself as an asset; tax cuts cost exactly what it says on the sticker.
When you just lump tax cuts together with spending as “expensive things”, you’re conflating those two senses.
What people are worried about with spending really is, well, the spending.
What people are worried about with tax cuts is the distributional effects. They want to know how the tax cuts affect transfers of wealth between various members of the public. And those effects are very complicated and cannot be summarized by the sticker price of the tax cut at all.
@ Lawrence D’Anna:
And also the deadweight costs. All else being equal, having the government spend and tax less tends to makes the whole economy more productive and efficient compared to not doing that.
@Glen
Good point.
I’m surprised to see an EA use this as a metric, especially given this intention’s terrible track record.
Imagine that some relatively left-wing politician somehow became president – not Sanders, but someone like Dennis Kucinich. He massively cuts the military, dismantles the TSA, etc. You’d expect a normal conservative to disagree with these policies. But if a left-sympathizing communitarian said something like “Next election, I’m voting for McCain because he seems like a decent person who really wants to protect this country”, there’d be good reason to see it as naive or poorly motivated.
I’m not really sure I follow. Scott isn’t saying that Sanders is an effective altruist, he’s saying that Sanders is an altruist. This is not as good as being an effective altruist, but it is certainly better than the alternative.
I bring up EA because they should know how poor of a guide altruistic motivations are. Altruism without effectiveness isn’t a virtue – it’s wasteful when done privately and even worse when government is involved.
Two possible conclusions:
a) Scott really does just like to break things and watch people writhe in agony.
b) Scott is clueless when it comes to how politics and people actually work. Especially mainstream people on a national scale.
c) Scott is temporarily overreacting and will regret that bit.
d) Scott put it there for mainstream consumption and expects long-term readers to notice that it’s so incongruous with his normal thoughts that he probably doesn’t really mean it. (After “Kolmogorov Complicity”, his posts should be read with this possibility in mind.)
If (d) is true, then I would pretty much conclude that Scott can’t be trusted. Not because of the egregiousness of that one thing, but because of how much he plays on the “honest searcher” as a type.
I think d is a stretch. Maybe if this was Eliezer, but Scott doesn’t strike me as the type of person to “troll” his readers by giving a false endorsement, and seems to value honesty too much to signal support to a candidate he doesn’t approve of.
c seems likely enough.
I’m not calling this tax bill good, but I think it’s substantially better than Sanders’ proposed college plan.
Sanders was advocating that government tax people to provide a good for free. So the cost is not just the revenue, but the resulting distortion in the market for that good (higher education). Moreover, if applied only to public universities this plan would effectively kill most private universities, leaving the government as the main provider of higher education. This would have had predictably bad results for the usual reasons.
By contrast, the basic idea of the GOP tax bill (eliminate loopholes, lower rates, cut corporate taxes) is right out of standard economic theory, and should reduce distortions in the economy. Though I agree that the revenue and distributional implications are troubling.
What distortion in the market are you referring to, exactly?
This plan would effectively kill most private universities, but is this a problem? Is there a particularly good reason for most private universities to exist? I’ll also point out that free public primary and secondary school hasn’t exactly killed the market for private elementary and high schools.
The distortion is from people who otherwise would not have went to college will now go. Sometimes it will be someone who really wanted to go and couldn’t get enough in loans, financial aid and scholarships to be able to go. Other times it will be people who have no academic interest or abilities at all, but someone else is paying for them to screw around for four years so they major in american studies and spend four+ years of their youth in college.
I think the wants-to-go-but-poor is much much smaller than its-free-so-why-not group. That’s a very expensive and large distortion.
The wants-to-go-but-poor group seems to be pretty sizable, if we go by the experience of cities that have implemented free college programs.
People with no academic interest or ability at all will just flunk out after a year or leave halfway through with an Associate’s.
There’s also the doesn’t-want-to-go, but if he doesn’t go, will be told by potential employers, “with so many college graduates around (even more than before), why should I risk hiring you?”
When there’s no subsidy, people buy a good if the benefit they receive from that good exceeds the benefit they would receive from the best alternate use of the money.
On the supply side, companies produce a good if they can produce it at a lower cost than the price at which they can sell it.
The result is that the economy produces goods that people value more than the cost of producing them. This is what economists mean by the word “efficient”.
When you subsidize a good, you cause people to buy it who value it less than its (unsubsidized) price. Thus goods are produced and bought by people who value them less than the cost of producing them. This is inefficient.
This is what is meant by “distortion in the market”.
College doesn’t behave like a normal good. Demand for college on the part of people who are financially capable of paying for college is extremely inelastic: the issue is that a lot of people can’t afford to pay for it in the first place. It’s like healthcare in this respect.
This sort of market is less distorted when the government just foots the bill and imposes price controls on the providers than if the government lets the providers charge whatever they want to rich people while refusing to provide the service to poor people.
Okay, yes, maybe economics is all wrong, or this case is a special exception. That idea has a great track record.
@Eponymous
It has a great track record for healthcare, which you’d know if you actually understood economics. The question is: does it also have a great track record for college? Is college more like healthcare (a good with inelastic demand for which people will pay whatever they are literally capable of paying) or more like, I don’t know, a 4K TV?
TULIPS FOR EVERYONE!
@Edward Scizorhands
Note that universal healthcare is an example of when the “tulips for everyone” model works objectively better than the “let the market decide” model.
For the same reason that we have private companies that produce product X, for any X. If people want to buy X, usually it’s best to have private companies that produce it.
It has, at least relative to the world in which there weren’t free public schools. You don’t get private schools that compete toe-to-toe with public schools, because nobody would send their kids there. You only get highly differentiated goods (elite prep schools and religious schools).
By contrast, when you allow vouchers you get a whole host of private schools popping up that compete with public schools, trying to provide better education at a lower cost.
There’s no evidence that private universities do a better job of producing product X (education and research) than public universities, is there? Especially since most public universities are run like private universities anyway.
Private universities that compete toe-to-toe with public universities in the same market niches are almost universally terrible value for money as it stands currently. Who cares if private universities only exist in the elite research university (Ivy+) and religious university niches after Bernie’s free college plan is passed? Will we really mourn the passing of the DePauls and Fordhams of the world?
I don’t endorse Qays’ position, but private universities — those with any meaningful status as such, anyway — are only private companies in the loosest sense of the word. They occupy a cultural and legal space that has very little to do with your average goods-and-service provider, and I’m not sure any meaningful consumer discrimination is happening on quality of education for them.
Of course, quality of education isn’t what most consumers are buying — the credential is. That functions as a Veblen good, so subsidizing it is likely to have perverse effects.
I predict that if this plan is passed in approximately its current form, 80% of private non-profit universities that presently exist in the United States will still exist in five years, and that their collective enrollment in five years’ time will be at least 80% of its present value.
Lots of people here are saying tax cuts are a wash because it just keeps money in people’s hands instead of government.
Can anyone knowledgeable expand on the real world costs of running larger deficits in the US?
The issue usually cited is the interest payments on debt which becomes a future obligation (“making our children pay for it”).
I don’t have a good feel for what really matters. Presumably there’s also a long-term risk of running the US finances into the ground to the point where either the government defaults on debt and/or debases the currency. I’m not sure what exactly that would mean either.
edit: I’ve seen some say that basically nothing is a cost because it’s all just money transferring around. It’s clearly not a wash in a moral sense: you have the conflict between government forcibly depriving people of their private property, and the liberal socialist ideal of wealth redistribution. There’s also generally assumed to be a significant real economic loss due to government’s inefficient allocation of resources.
As you say the two biggest risks are increased interest payments and the possibility of default. The other big problem is that by borrowing we are getting more government than we pay for. This makes government bigger than it otherwise would be.
Tax cuts are an end in themselves for the people passing them, but in the longer term, deficit-financed tax cuts at a time of rising GDP and near-full employment may seem like a stupid idea, but they’re really smart. Because when the economy sours again, cuts will have to be made, likely to safety-net programs like Social Security and Medicare. The cuts will probably be structured so that they won’t hit currently-old people, but future recipients will get less and less.
I’m old enough to remember the last couple of cycles. “Starve the beast” is a real thing: you cut taxes, which blows a hole in the deficit. You then insist that your hands are tied and fiscal responsibility requires cutting social programs. When you get back into office, you cut taxes some more. Reagan did it, W Bush did it, and now Trump is doing it. Analogously, Clinton balanced the budget and Obama made sure the ACA was painstakingly deficit-neutral. Whatever Democrat succeeds Trump will take the usual bullshit about how important deficits are seriously, and neuter their ambitions accordingly. (Cost disease makes this all much easier, or worse, depending on how you look at it.)
Will Wilkinson argues that “Starve the Beast” debt-financed tax cuts are counterproductive: you can’t muster support for cutting spending if people aren’t feeling any pain from high taxes. He cites a few studies to back this up, although I haven’t looked into them.
I vaguely recall research that when taxes are low people want more government, since it’s so cheap.
It’s another reason I hate America’s lack-of-VAT-ness. In European countries, everyone pays, so everyone has incentive to make government efficient. The US has very strong feelings that you can just make Someone Else pay the tax for whatever program you want.
That said, grendelkhan’s theory also holds up as well. I’m not sure of the right answer.
Eventually, you become greece circa 2008. You’ve promised way more than you can pay, borrowed all that you can, and the house of cards collapses. A whole lot of people who were promised money don’t get it (or get it in hyper-inflated currency worth far less than expected) and you get an incredibly painful recession. And by painful, I don’t mean “gee, 2009 was rough in the US.” I mean, greek GDP is STILL down 45% lower than it was in 2008, almost a decade later.
And since we’re talking about the US, which has 1/5 of global GDP, not greece which has .2%, you don’t just wreck the greek economy, you take down pretty much the entire world’s economy and wreck a geopolitical order that has prevailed for decades, with entirely unpredictable consequences. Now, precisely because the US is larger and more important than greece, it can borrow more. But because the US position is unique, no one can say how much more.
This isn’t costing anything since it isn’t the government’s money in the first place.
This is possibly a bit misleading. Yes, the effect on the deficit will be significantly negative, but it’s also going to move a lot of money around. Some taxes (mostly on capital gains, corporate income and estates) will drop by about $6 trillion, while other taxes (mostly on individuals via inflation-counting shenanigans as well as getting rid of most deductions) go up by $4.5 trillion.
It’s worth also asking what we could get by raising taxes by $450 billion a year. We could get a giant estate-tax cut etc. plus one and a half trillion dollars in debt, which is what we’re getting now. We could also get a third of a universal healthcare, or an eleven-thousand ton solid gold statue of the President. (Every year!) Or solve world hunger, run three Apollo programs, end homelessness and do the stimulus again, plus send everyone a free toaster.
I have a giant rant I wrote about why college is so expensive a few years back that’s relevant to other parts of this discussion, but I didn’t want to hang it off somebody’s nested comment.
——-
I can’t blame the universities for the mess the higher education system is in. They’re just responding to market forces. Really, everybody is. It’s just that the market has been circumvented by a well-meaning government.
The problem is that unlimited money is flowing into the higher educational system and there is no negative feedback loop to limit it. It’s just one big positive feedback loop driving up attendance and cost.
1) Take as a given that “you have to go to college or else you’ll have a shitty job.” More on this later. The number of students going to college has been steadily increasing since forever. Part of this is because of the nature of our increasingly specialized and technical world, and partly due to social changes, like the progress made by women and minorities. I’m not in any way implying that’s bad, I’m just saying there are more people going to school.
2) The government first issued direct loans to poor students in 1958. This method upset congress, though, because from a budgetary standpoint it showed as a loss the year the loan was issued, even though it would be paid back later. Instead, from 1965-2010, the government guaranteed student loans made by private lenders. If the student defaulted, the government would make the lender whole. This makes the rule that student loan debt cannot be discharged by bankruptcy especially petty. The lenders were at no risk, anyway. From 1993 on the government also issued loans directly. Also, as time has gone on, loans have become increasingly easy to obtain. Originally only poor students who could show financial need qualified for government-backed loans, but those requirements were dropped in the 80s.
3) Since there is no risk to the private lender, there is no incentive not to grant any loan request. As for government loans, there’s no political will to deny students seeking money for education. So, there’s no brake on the money flowing into the system. And the lenders aren’t necessarily doing anything wrong here. There have been some scandals involving kickbacks to schools, but it’s mostly unnecessary as people are lining up for these loans. Why would the lender say no? They’d just get called out for ruining some kid’s dream of an education.
4) If the lender had to take a risk, they would be careful about issuing loans. Today a D student seeking a degree that might land him a $30k/year job (if he’s lucky) can get a loan for $40k. With risk involved, the lender would consult actuarial tables. What are the student’s chances of completing the degree? What are his chances of getting a job? What’s his expected income? What’s the chance of default? No such brake exists. (Note, I’m not saying degrees not tied to a high-paying job are worthless. More on this later).
5) Without the loan, the D student would go learn a trade, instead, or get a job that doesn’t require a degree, like say work in a call center (yes, I’m aware of the current situation in which ads for low-level jobs like call center work have starting requiring degrees. It’s part of the loop and I’ll get to it later). A student seeking a degree that costs more than what’s reasonable given their earning potential would also be turned away (this would be an incentive to keep tuition costs down. If liberal arts students can’t get loans, your school doesn’t get their money).
6) Since the number of students and amount of money they can borrow is unbounded, there’s no incentive to keep tuition costs down.
7) How are students with options deciding what school to attend? We would hope they would decide based on the quality of the education, but that’s difficult to measure objectively. Generally it just has to be “good.” Also, many students don’t know what they want to major in when they arrive, anyway, so it’s difficult to make a decision based on the quality of a program. As long as they’re reasonably confident in the quality of the education, they’re making their decision based on amenities. How nice are the dorms? The recreational facilities? How pretty is the campus?
8) College administrators need to attract students to their schools. It’s their job. Since students are making decisions based on the facilities, they improve the quality of the facilities. And they’re in competition with other schools for the $40,000 checks the students are walking in with. They’re going to spend it somewhere. Might as well be here. When I went to [major university redacted] in the mid 90s when tuition was a quarter what it is now, we still had dorms without air conditioning. In [extremely hot southern state]. Six story walk-up buildings with concrete floors, dual-occupancy rooms the size of prison cells with metal beds, communal showers, one stove for the floor, and you’d all have to take turns scrubbing toilets. Today the new dorms look like condos, with private rooms and carpeting and bathrooms and recreation rooms and janitorial services. There have been huge expansions to the recreation centers and the student union. There’s a “wellness center” now. And since the budgets are so flush, there’s room for each department to get a little taste. There’s a nice new glass and steel building for the parking administration instead of the trailer they had when I went here.
9) Since the new facilities cost more to build and maintain, plus there are new employees to maintain and administer to these buildings, tuition must increase. But it’s no problem because the students have no trouble getting larger loans. This doesn’t happen over night, but slowly over two decades. If a liberal arts degree used to cost $10k and the college tried to bump that to $15k and lenders had to make decisions about default rates, they might balk. Enrollment would drop, and the administrators would know this, so perhaps the amenities wouldn’t be improved quite so much and the cost of that degree would stay reasonable. There’s a common refrain on the Internet that you have to get a STEM degree because liberal arts degrees are worthless. That’s crap. Liberal arts degrees are not worthless. But they’re not worth $40,000. If it weren’t for the unlimited money flowing into the system, that degree would still cost an affordable $10k. This is troubling, because we need anthropologists and art history majors and all that for a functioning society, but people pursuing these degrees may be unable to repay their loans. If they stop pursuing these degrees, who will curate our museums?
10) “But couldn’t they spend that money on improving education instead?” Why? If you double a professor’s salary, is he going to teach better? And there’s supply and demand. There is a huge glut of Ph.D.s competing for jobs. Are more students going to come to your school because you pay the teachers more? No. They come for the amenities, and now colleges have turned into “education resorts.”
11) You can’t blame students for considering amenities when choosing a school. If it’s going to cost you $40k no matter where you go, and the education will be of similar quality, why not go to the school with the nicer dorms? It’s rational.
12) And you can’t blame the college for improving facilities. If you’re the Director of Student Housing, do you want to build shitty dorms, or nice dorms? And the students will like them, and pay for them. Everybody’s happy. Why not? Multiply that incrementally across all aspects of college across decades. No one snowflake feels responsible for the avalanche.
13) “But these are public universities! Non-profits!” There’s a common misconception that “non-profit” means “charity.” It does not. It just means you have trustees instead of shareholders, and the “profits” go to the employees and to improvements in the organization rather than being dispersed to shareholders. If you work at a non-profit organization, you absolutely want every dollar possible flowing into it. It pays your salaries and pays for your benefits and expands your facilities. If you work for a non-profit, do you not still want a high salary? Good benefits? A nice place to work? Would you keep around a CEO who has no interest in expanding and improving the organization? And those things take money.
14) Since no one is turned away at the start, you now have lots more people with degrees. That call center job that the D student back in step 5 should have taken now “requires” a degree. You don’t need a degree to do the job, but you need one to get the job. Why? Well, the hiring manager at the call center gets ten applicants for a job. Seven of these people have degrees. Why would you hire one of the three who doesn’t? Ideally there should be concern about an underemployed employee leaving, but in this market that’s less likely, and the hiring manager may not be a rocket scientist anyway. And if she hires one of the people without a degree and they turn out to be a screw-up, the boss wants to know why, reviews the hiring manager’s procedures and says, “Wait, you had seven people with 4-year degrees apply, and you picked the drop-out? You’re fired!” She’s got to cover her ass, so now that call center job requires a degree.
15) 18-year-olds read these horror stories. “If I don’t have a degree, I can’t even get a job at a call center! I better go to college. $45k now? Well, whatever it takes…” And we’re right back to step 1.
I don’t know how to fix it. The cost of maintaining all the new buildings and services at our resort colleges is so high now, administrators couldn’t lower tuition if they wanted to. I guess they’d have to shutter the Wellness Center? Fire the janitors at the new dorms? Close down part of the rec center and the student union? It’s not going to happen. You can’t put the genie back in the bottle.
And it sucks because if you just want an education but don’t care about the amenities, what can you do? You can’t opt out. “No, I’m only paying the part of my tuition that goes for education, and I just won’t use the rec center.” If you want an education, you’re stuck paying for the massive overhead of the resort and the administration.
The only thing I can think of is perhaps a philanthropic billionaire might want to endow a new university that emphasizes no-frills, high quality education. You could double teacher salaries and get the best and the brightest (it would be cheap, too, because the competition is paying them peanuts). Bring back the low-rent dorms with the communal showers. But make the education really world-class and attract the best and most serious students. And let the traditional resort colleges burn.
Or perhaps online universities, but there’s a host of other problems with that paradigm.
Oh and yes, I neglected to mention the deep cuts in state funding to higher education. In my state we’re down about 50% in state funding since 2008. But while cuts have increased the price of tuition, state funding doesn’t do anything to reduce the cost of college. If the state used to pay half your tuition and now it pays none, that doesn’t change the fact the college has spent millions on facilities and services. It’s the free money pouring into the system that’s created the problem. Giving colleges more free money won’t make things better, it’ll just encourage them to spend more. There is a floor to government funding, but there is no ceiling to college spending.
You gotta starve the beast. Otherwise costs will continue to soar and young people will be perpetually chained to debt. I don’t envy kids these days. I walked out of school with a Master’s debt free (helps I had scholarships and helpful parents). I don’t know what I’d do if I were saddled with $40k+ today. Good luck and God bless.
This comment is wonderful. But I, too, have no idea how we get off this hamster wheel.
The thing about tax cuts that is alway missed in tax cuts is that taxes always, ALWAYS, impact the economy.
With respect to the deficit there are only two ways out. One is to increase the economy and increase revenue without increasing spending beyond the growth, or two to hyper-inflate the currency to enable the payment of the debt with the cost being the economy left in tatters.
I think this tax cut, especially the corporate side is a growth play, and will have benefits way beyond what would happen if the government spent that money directly.
Growth is the only way out of the crater that Social Security and Medicare are digging for us.
Progressive always think “if we don’t have enough money, just raise taxes” and if its still not enough “raise them again”. Eventually economic growth dies. There is a limit to what can be brought in to the federal coffers.
The libertarian equivalent of your chart of “spending” options (I hate the concept of “paying for tax cuts”), is one that shows that no matter the tax rate the government brings in around 18-20% of GDP. Always. Raise taxes, and GDP shrinks. Lower taxes and GDP grows. The charts I’ve seen go back a ways and stay true through Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush and Obama.
Fairly simple(istic) libertarian case for Sanders: all of the things on which Sanders is un-libertarian (mainly, taking money from rich people and spending it on social programs) is stuff that requires approval from Congress, which is probably going to be Republican (and certainly going to be to Sanders’ right) forever. All of the stuff on which Sanders is, if not philosophically libertarian, at least much more aligned with libertarian policy prescriptions than other candidates – stuff like foreign policy and civil liberties – are areas where the President has a ton of discretion. There are exceptions to this – the executive branch has a lot of discretion over how federal regulations are applied, for instance – but it’s the general pattern.
(More broadly, I suspect the ways US policy end up to the right of other Western democracies have a lot less to do with voter preferences than they do with the institutional framework putting a lot more veto points in front of moving money around than throwing bombs around.)
Kevin Hassett, the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, recently laid out the logic for such tax reform in a very accessible way here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/sites/whitehouse.gov/files/documents/TPC%20-%20Hassett%20Speech%20-%20FINAL%20FINAL.pdf
Two other quick (but important) points about the above:
1) Reducing taxes is not a “cost”; it’s a reduction in cost. Deficit spending is a cost, but the issue then is the spend, and if unchanged how the composition of payers of that cost was altered.
2) Corporations ultimately own no money–only people do, and corporations simply act as pass-through tax collectors. A reduction in corporate taxes is one or a combination of 3 things: a reduction in hidden payroll taxes, a reduction in hidden capital gains taxes, or a reduction in hidden sales taxes. To put it another way, if a corporation has a lower tax burden (cost) and is thus more profitable, it has only 3 options: pay employees more (which could include investing / hiring more), pay shareholders more, or lower the price of goods. Or conversely if corporate tax rates go up, the only available options are less money to employees, less money to stockholders, and/or higher prices to consumers.
You appear to be comparing a dynamically-scored tax cut with a non-dynamically scored Obama stimulus. That’s incredibly misleading, especially because you would expect the dynamic effects of a stimulus bill in the middle of a recession to vastly outpace the dynamic effects of a tax cut at a time of near-full employment.
(It’s also misleading because the GOP tax bill is designed from the ground up to game the scoring windows. The actual deficit impact is going to be >>100 billion a year. But that’s more on the Republican leadership….)
This… is a very surprising article to see on SSC. I am used to seeing explanations of why the public discourse is neglecting important facts, and better analysis of the issues. Instead you just say the tax bill is “obviously bad” without analysis and quote surveys of the public to justify it based on consensus?
You seem mind-killed on this topic. I agree with the commenters above that “cost” is not the correct way to think about this, since revenue lost by the government is revenue gained by private citizens, net zero. A tax bill is good or bad based on whether it makes the tax code more efficient or not, and there are pieces that clearly do (lower corporate income tax, lower deductions of SALT, removal of penalty for not having health insurance). So which parts do you have a problem with?
Then you are going to vote for Bernie because he will be scrutinized more? I mean… so… you are voting for him because people will realize his ideas are bad and then universal college will NOT pass, since everyone knows they are bad? But with Trump, you said earlier in the article that everyone knows his ideas are bad too… but they pass because they are a different kind of bad which makes everyone ignore their preference for good ideas in the first place? I think? I don’t understand Scott, this thinking is very cloudy and hard to follow. Politics is the mind-killer and it is getting to you on this issue. If you analyze the components of the tax code and say why you like/don’t like them, I would love to read it- but this is just a tribal signal.
Yes, agree with sabre51 100% here. Given how thorough, informative and nuanced SSC is on medical topics, this article was a jarring departure when it came to macroeconomics.
Yes, that money is going back to private citizens. If you view spending on/by all private citizens as being of equal value, that’s a net zero. But I think that’s an extremely hard view to defend.
My view is that money spent by/on poor people, who will derive immeasurably more utility from it, is worth far more than money spent by/on the rich.
The reason I think this tax cut is so awful is that money that would otherwise have being spent predominantly on poor citizens is, instead, being left in the hands of rich ones, where it will do far less good.
Yes, it’s true that (with some really important provisos about roads and Moloch and things) people can generally spend their money on themselves more efficiently than the government can. But the point of taxation is precisely to *stop* them doing that, and to ensure that it’s spend on the poor, who need it more, instead.
There are significantly more efficient ways to do that than free tertiary education. But that would still be better than a tax cut most of whose direct benefits will go to people who don’t need it much.
I suspect that Scott isn’t “mindkilled”, he just recognises that money spent on the poor has much higher marginal utility than money spent on the rich.
Being a bit pedantic here, but wouldn’t solving world hunger also necessarily include solving population growth? Carrying capacity, and all that…There are several countries still way above replacement rate, and many of them have hunger issues. Solving their hunger will just raise their population to their new carrying capacity. Hunger is a symptom. There are deeper issues that need resolving.
Literally every time economics is spoken about there is an anti-socialist circle jerk.
I’m not exactly sure what the problem with socialism is. I never really learned economics or paid particular attention to it though.
This is what I heard:
– It is somehow related to tyrrany.
– It doesn’t work on a large scale, only for small communities where basically everyone knows everyone else involved.
– It’s a soviet thing or so and therefore evil and just because they act like the cold war is over doesn’t mean it is.
I personally like the thought of the state taking care of those who can’t take care of themselves (because illness, other desasters or unemployment).
I don’t see capitalism in its current form persisting with increasingly faster automation and fewer and fewer workers required to do stuff without it being some dystopian future like in the movie Elysium (never mind all the flaws, just the setting is what I mean).
A lot of the problems we have today (well, I don’t know exactly about the US tbh but in germany we have too few people doing jobs that don’t pay well like kindergardener or taking care of the elderly in nursing homes for example) is that you have to be competitive in every job somehow. You have to take care of this many people in that amount of time or some competitor is cheaper and money is all that seems to count. People get burned out, quit and then do something else while some say “if I didn’t need the money I would quit today and volunteer to do the same thing without an overcrowded timetable leaving no time for conversations and actual human contact”.
Something else: I don’t think “socialist” is an insult anywhere outside the US. Maybe in GB but I’m not sure, I think it depends a lot on who’s talking to whom.
At this point, I think that anyone who says “socialism is …” is pretty much wrong – it’s a word that has been used by lots of different groups to mean lots of different things, many of them with reasonable weight of authority behind them at one time or another.
Am I a socialist? On the one hand, I think the NHS is great. That’s socialised medicine, so arguably. On the other hand, I think communism, for which I believe socialism was originally a synonym, is awful, so arguably not.
For most purposes, I think it’s a word best tabooed.
Socialism came first, though not by much. It originally referred to any of several left-wing communitarian political ideologies developed in the early-to-mid 1800s, of which communism is one.
See venezuela.
Power corrupts. A socialist government, by definition, has control over the economic lives of its people. that leads to tyranny.
Is your contention that the soviet union and its imitators weren’t evil? Because, again, 100 million murders.
And I like the idea of spending all day doing cocaine and partying. But I know that there will be bad consequences if I do.
You mean we might put, say, 90% of people out of work? the exact same way we did with farmers a century ago? the lump of labor fallacy remains a fallacy.
Imagine that.
One very expensive thing that really ought to be on that list, because it sort of encompasses all the rest, is the cost of repaying the US debt. Which, if we do it using the standard 10-year T-bill at current rates, comes to $2.3 Trillion/year for ten years.
If you’re the sort of person who thinks that national debt doesn’t matter because we owe the money to ourselves and governments whose debt is denominated in their own currency can never go broke and developed economies are magically immune to hyperinflation, fine, just borrow a bit more to pay for this tax plan and we’re golden.
For those of us who think excessive debt is a problem that governments aren’t magically immune to, then the GOP has just taken a big, potentially catastrophic problem, and made it about 5% worse. I’m not happy about that. But I’ve got a sense of perspective about it as well, and you need that $2.3T/year number to get the necessary perspective.
Every single Principled Conservative, every single Libertarian Wonk, signed onto this monstrosity. You may have consumed their Kool-Aid, but they were never on your side. I hope you’ll take that into account in the future.
You’ll pardon me for being a bit salty about being told, over and over again, that we can’t have nice things (e.g., more transit, research, healthcare, basic income) because of the deficit, but it turns out that we can afford to take four and a half trillion dollars from regular people plus one and a half trillion from nowhere and send it all to the aristocracy.
(But hey, in future, let’s talk about what we can get for our debt, about how growth can moderate the debt-to-GDP ratio, which is what really matters, and about cost disease–the cause of, and solution to, most of our problems.)
You can’t have nice things (I mean besides being richer that almost any one else who has ever lived, with great life expectancy and all kinds of neat toys) because the US government is pretty terrible at providing these things when it has the money. The US spends more dollars per capita on a lot of these things than some ‘socialist’ countries when you combine federal, state and local dollars.
That statement is trivially false, and because you insist on making false statements like that you not only can’t have nice things, you can’t have my attention for a discussion of why you can’t have nice things. Please go away.
Pardon me, let me revise that: every single Principled Conservative and Libertarian Wonk in Congress signed onto this. The Republicans who didn’t were one retiring Senator, plus a few Representatives upset about getting rid of SALT.
Paul Ryan voted for this. Rand Paul voted for it. Steve Womack and Mark Meadows and nearly everyone else who was very concerned about deficits voted for it. You can’t No True Scotsman your way out of this without jettisoning the entire Republican Party.
it’s not really 5% worse. the issue isn’t so much the current debt, but looming structural deficit of unfunded liabilities, which is several times larger in net present value terms. Granted, the trump plan doesn’t make them better either.
Do you mean over Trump (or another republican if Trump isn’t running), or over a generic democrat primary opponent?
You can think of the current tax bill as a maxed-out credit card.
No, this is like one of the classic American Express cards where there’s no defined limit to “max out”, but you can still be sitting at a restaurant trying to pay a bill and find out that AmEx has decided to cut you off. You usually have to be recklessly extravagant to have that happen, but having gotten away with reckless extravagance so long before it will come as a shock when you suddenly can’t any more.
Wait, but from the tulip subsidies post:
The price of tulips was in the hundreds of guilders when the subsidization began. Subsidies made the price grow even more. So why talk about Bernie’s college plan now as though the price of college would stay the same?
Frankly, this strikes me as borderline delusional. I’m shocked to read it here.
We will put aside, for now, the massive difficulties with bullet point like “end homelessness: 23 billion dollars”, as if the way policy worked was if you dump enough money in the right bucket, problems are magically solved. There are more fundamental issues here.
That’s not the failure case AT ALL. the failure case is what we see with the ACA, we spend 100 billion dollars a year and get……basically nothing. zero measurable impact on the health of the country, which is exactly what we would expect, given past experiments with giving people health care. At best, you can claim that it made some of the recipients financially better off, but if that is all we wanted to do, we could just give them money instead of creating a byzantine network of rent seekers who set up hoops for them to jump through.
Actually, no, that’s not the failure case either, the real failure case is you spend a hundred billion dollars and actually make things WORSE, where spillover effects from the rent seeking network you’ve built up screw people outside their system, or just add enough friction to make everything just a little bit less efficient.
Right, that’s why the ACA was subject to the most rigorous of scrutiny, why its supporters poured over every square inch looking for flaws so they could iron them out. It definitely wasn’t definitely wasn’t written first and foremost to meet the arbitrary rules of senate procedure, or shaped by the desire to achieve a low CBO score regardless policy costs. ANd it definitely didn’t resort to out and out bribery of major senators and interest groups.
So the better ideas sound the MORE scrutiny they get? That’s quite literally the OPPOSITE of how it works. Ideas that sound broadly popular get little scrutiny, it’s less obviously popular things that get poured over in detail.
This shibboleth here? I need to remind someone who claims to be libertarian leaning that corporations are accounting boxes, and that any taxes they pay are born by their owners, workers, and customers, not some all powerful corporate bogeyman? I need to remind him that most studies of corporate taxation show that the bulk of cost is born by workers?
We don’t have anti-bodies to tax cuts? Government revenues grow every year, almost without exception, and have been for decades. There is not a single state government taxing less than it did 5 years ago today, adjusted for inflation. the trend at the state level is even stronger upwards. The same is true of spending. Automatically increases every year, again almost without exception. Trump will not change that. WE have no antibodies against socialism. At most, we have antibodies against increasing the rate at which the government share of the economy is growing. And we have absolutely massive antibodies against it actually shrinking, as shown by the fact that the last time it happened, eisenhower was president.
Come on, this is hardly fair. Here you go, and here, and if you’re going to complain that costs aren’t contained, then blame Sarah Palin and meditate on why ICER has no political power.
And more to the point, the ACA was a series of compromises that was frozen in amber because Ted Kennedy died and every single Republican was dead-set against voting for it no matter the compromises made. That’s not a recipe for good governance, but I don’t think you can pin all of the blame for that one on the Democrats–they had a choice of passing a flawed bill, or nothing for the next generation at least.
Are you failing to adjust for population, GDP growth and inflation, or something? The last time government spending fell as a percentage of GDP was around 2012. Total spending as well as federal spending as a percentage of GDP has essentially been flat since the early 1980s.
Ideally, people should agree to disagree.
The federal government’s lowering of taxes shouldn’t prevent Democrat states from raising theirs in compensation.
Since in fact many people like living in NY, SF, Chicago, LA, Seattle, Boston, and in other such places situated near large bodies of water, this need not even cause a taxpayer exodus.
In fact, I’d even suggest capping the Federal income tax rate at 5% or 10%. Then everyone could have what they want.
Why shouldn’t California take the lead, raise its own top income tax rate threefold or fourfold, and serve as a laboratory for eradicating hunger in the US, in Mexico, and even worldwide? Why shouldn’t Omaha lower its tax rate practically to zero and send all those unable to pay for currently “free” government services to Hawaii and NY?
