OT90: Telescopen Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. Comments of the week: last open thread we talked about standing-room-only flights, and of course bean chimed in with some knowledge of the economics of airline travel (1, 2).
2. The rationalist community is holding various Solstice celebrations this month. I’ve been asked to advertise Seattle in particular, but there are other ones in NYC, Berkeley, Boston, Columbus, Nashville (Ohio), Silicon Valley, and Chapel Hill – see this site for details, and keep in mind some are as early as the 9th. Also, I think the Sunday Assembly is running a lot of them – the only ones I can certify as definitely rationalist-affiliated are Berkeley, Boston, Seattle, and (mostly) New York.
3. David Friedman (author of the legal systems book recently profiled here) is holding a San Jose SSC meetup at 3806 Williams Rd on Saturday 12/9 2:00 PM. Go for the interesting discussion, stay for the authentic medieval Islamic cooking.
Fellow Tennesseans, Scott is teasing us–that’s Nashville, OH.
And that’s New York City, Wyoming.
Does anyone on here know someone who works for Sidewalk Labs and would be willing to put me in touch?
What’s been your cleverest investment?
Starting when I was young.
How young?
Courting my present wife.
What’s with the temporal language?
His current wife is his second one.
+1, best ROI.
Well, except for the quarter million in student loans, I guess.
Getting Alexander technique lessons.
Learning Norwegian.
EBT
The best investment I didn’t make was buying issue #1 of Viz for 50p. (now GBP 700-12000).
I’ll let you know as soon as any of them pay off.
In the spirit of the first few responses, it was either doing a series of videography projects for my senior thesis instead of a film, or getting mad at my kitchen radio one night. Explaining why for either of them would require I doxx myself via biography, so I’ll leave it at that.
In what I take to be the spirit of the question, it was buying a Lebron jersey in 2004 for $20 and keeping it in mint condition. Once it’s signed I should be able to sell it when I retire and make enough money that I won’t have to work anymore.
Oh man, I agree you shouldn’t doxx yourself but that radio story has piqued my curiosity. I guess I’ll have to invent my own crazy story. (Although, nitpicky, but does getting mad at the radio count as an investment? *shrug*)
So far, it’s three Black Lotus cards. I got them for about $5 apiece back when they were new, in the 1990s.
It’s a tossup between the three Radeon 7950s I bought for cryptocurrency mining in 2013, or my bicycle. It’s pretty ridiculous how much cars cost to own and operate, and that this is considered normal.
At Naval Gazing, I’ve finished the series on the Iowa. You can now read all 8 parts about the history of the greatest ship ever built. I’ll return to her (and her slightly inferior sisters) at some point, but I’ve found myself mostly focused on the ironclad/pre-dreadnought age in what I’m writing about now.
Also, is my posting here helpful, or have enough people started checking Naval Gazing directly? I’m thinking of stopping posting links here.
I’ve typically read the post at NG before you post it here. The addition of pictures has been a great help for comprehension and reading pleasure.
I still find the posting on SSC helpful, but I will probably still check NG if you stop cross-posting (just less frequently).
On an unrelated note, I was talking to friends about D&D, and one described a game where his group blew up an entire enemy encampment by hitting one ammunition store, which set off the nearest ones, which set off etc.
QL: “So it went up like a British battlecruiser?”
*awkward pause*
Third person: “Like a blimp?”
QL: “Yeah, like the Hindenburg.”
So congratulations, you have gotten battleships into my subconscious and made my references even more obscure 😛
But also more relevant, unless the Hindenburg was secretly smuggling ammunition to Nazi saboteurs in the United States. Though that would explain why Nazi saboteurs were so spectacularly ineffective during WW2.
I have a desire to write this up as a serious conspiracy theory.
And Roosevelt knew it, and thus refused to sell helium to make sabotaging Hindenberg easier….
Wasn’t this the plot of one of the Pendragon books?
I find that improbably amusing. Glad I could help you be more obscure, and, as John points out, more accurate.
The Hindenburg was not a blimp.
Nor was it a balloon.
Do people who comment here under a nom de plume find it awkward to go to meetups?
(I’ve actually met David Friedman under my street name, though it was twenty years ago.)
Should we start a custom of people at meetups wearing nametags with the name they post under?
I second this. At the one meetup I’ve been at (in Seattle), I put both my real name and my nom de plume on my nametag; I think that’d be a good custom.
I’ve never attended a meetup, but from what I’ve heard, this is already a standard part of the nametag at some of them.
Gravatars only.
Made me chuckle, Ornate J.
Some people don’t want to have their online posts follow them back to their real names, especially if they’re taking unpopular positions that could plausibly get them some trouble at work.
I don’t think there were any (other) frequent commenters at the meetups I went to (even the big one).
Aren’t you supposed to dress up like your avatar? Good thing that I never went to a meeting then.
Not really. The first time was a bit weird, but that was before Naval Gazing started. At the second one (and the one time I met up with people unofficially), I pretty much just went by ‘bean’. Which took some getting used to on my part, to be fair.
Yes, but not for that reason.
Are people born in the Bay Area genetically superior?
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/03/opinion/lost-einsteins-innovation-inequality.html
Whatever that blotch in central California is doesn’t seem to be centered around the Bay Area – more like Santa Cruz. My guess is whatever counties those are have very little population and a lot of what’s there are techies who commute to Silicon Valley – whose kids become techies in turn.
One of those is Santa Clara county, which includes Palo Alto, Mountain View, etc.
They have left me stewing over how many breakthrough innovations we have missed because of extreme inequality.
This is the kind of sentence that annoys me. Yes, definitely there are lost opportunities where someone does not get access to good teaching, or can’t go to college because they need to get a job to support themselves, or they’re stuck in the middle of a rustbelt where their best opportunity is a job as a packing line supervisor.
But feck’s sake – “lost Einsteins” my arse. Some of us would stay lost even if you uprooted us at the age of two and dumped us into the California (or Minnesota also, I notice) red patch of Ultimate Innovation. This kind of “We could have had colonies round Alpha Centauri by now” pie-in-the-sky thinking annoys me because it’s based on nothing.
Hey, maybe all that innovation happened because of clustering of the right kinds of businesses, start-ups, universities and rich people going “take my money and spin straw into gold!” in certain areas, and not so much because of “every school child has their maths test results analysed and the Bright Kids get put on the track to achievement by making sure they aren’t raised by poor parents”! Maybe the solution there is to force big massive entities like Google to relocate to Dogpatch, so the dungaree-clad barefoot young Einsteins of the locality have an opportunity to be exposed to MODERNITY? Except there are many reasons this would not work and you would be told why this would not work.
How can we do so? We can stop showering huge tax breaks on the affluent and reinvest the money where it’s needed.
Or you know, full socialism to smash the capitalism system which not alone inculcates but only survives because of inequality. I’d be sympathetic to that approach, comrade.
We can work to narrow educational inequities.
Nicely vague. How exactly would you implement that? Always remembering, some of us kids are thick and all the “narrowed inequities” are not going to turn us into programmer entrepreneurs filing fifty patents a day.
Yet the new research also suggests there is one simpler approach to try.
Oh yeah, here it comes: money approach is too expensive and inconvenient, teaching approach is gonna have us fighting entrenched attitudes, here’s the One Weird Trick solution!
Children who grow up exposed to a particular type of invention or inventor are far more likely to follow that path. Growing up around patent holders for, say, amplifiers makes someone far more likely to become an amplifier-related inventor.
Well, gorsh! You mean the inequality is baked into the system from the start? How are you going to remedy that – make every wealthy inventor/patent holder adopt and raise twenty barefoot Dogpatchians? I admit, I’d love to see you sell that one to the Silicon Valley innovator crowd 🙂
Article has good intentions, but it is so head in the cloud: let’s assume there are a horde of kids who are really great proto-inventors out there, they don’t get a chance because they’re poor (or female, or minority), and what we need to do is, um, make sure they are the children of patent holders (who we’ve already established are likely to be not poor, not minority, and not from/living in deprived/non-urban parts of the country).
You’re not going to turn someone who was barely bright enough to get through high school into another Edison, but you might convince someone who was going to go into some kind of STEM field to concentrate on one that is more about practical innovation rather than one that is more academic, or more day-to-day practical stuff. The same person might end up working as an software engineer at a big company, or alternatively working for a startup in hopes of being the Next Big Thing, and it’s easy to imagine how the culture and environment in which they were raised might affect that.
How are STEM fields not leading to innovation?
I think a bigger problem is that so much brainpower is used for finding clever new ways of making the masses click on ads or thinking up new ways of making sure a video isn’t shown if the ad was circumvented by an adblocker.
I think that’s a good point – this article is talking about lost Einsteins, but what they are really asking for are more Edisons – guys and girls who are practical not theoretical, who are the engineers and not the cosmologists, the ones coming up with snappy ideas that can be patented for production.
I mean, you do need the Einsteins and pure research, but if he’s asking for “fifty patents a day! a hundred patents a day!” then invoking Einstein is the wrong image.
Well, I’m willing to bet they’re more autistic than average.
If you asked me to identify the thinker who most exemplifies everything wrong with our current conversation on education and opportunity, it would be David Leonhardt.
This piece in the Washington Post is interesting:
We don’t need to save endangered species. Extinction is part of evolution.
I’m in broad agreement with it. Things change. We, Homo Sapiens, most likely wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for several mass extinctions in the past. In the future, our time will come too. Earth’s climate and surface have changed drastically throughout history. We should not bias the present so much, that we rob the future of any changes or new species.
Now, I don’t think that humans and human development should go around polluting the environment and killing organisms willy-nilly; I think there should be efforts to protect nature, conserve the wilderness and life therein. Nature has definite value. However, I think some environmental causes and movements go too far.*
Examples:California high speed rail
Itchy Algae
I am a professional field biologist. I find this piece to be very frustrating. Comments like
come across as bad-faith contrarianism. Yes, of course some living organism can kill you and humans would be better off without Ebola. We all know this. But what you don’t know from reading the piece, is that without biodiversity, humanity wouldn’t last a month, because biodiversity creates the ecosystems we rely on to survive. Throughout the piece, he treats biodiversity as if it is irrelevant or counterproductive to human flourishing, when in reality biodiversity is a necessary part of our existence.
I get that the author does not value preserving biodiversity in of itself, outside of human-survival interests. That is a peculiar moral viewpoint, but one that he’s allowed to have. I, however, enjoy going to zoos, aquariums, and taking wildflower walks. If these don’t factor into your moral equation, fine, but you have to consider that biodiversity DOES factor into many other people’s value systems.
And potatoes make more food than dandelions. This is not news. I don’t know why he spends the article dancing around the problem of how biodiversity interacts with ecology. Interconnected webs of species are what create the habitats we live in. Humanity still requires functioning ecosystems to survive. It is alarming to see an educated person dismiss this- does he not know how pollination works? Or food webs? Or how genetic diversity leads to greater resilience?
The impact of invasive species on native populations is well documented. The native populations often decline or go extinct, and there is ample literature on this. Instead of an anecdotal observation, why not actually ask the scientists who monitor this sort of thing? Probably because they wouldn’t tell him what he wanted to hear. Once again, this comes across as a contrarian bad-faith argument.
His refers to the Sixth extinction four times in the piece. What he does not mention, is that in mass-extinctions, large land-dwelling animals are the ones that end up going extinct. His attitude of “The Sixth Extinction is happening, just get over it already” is far too glib for what would likely be the self-caused extinction of humanity.
In summary, if the concept that species naturally go extinct, or knowledge that the Earth will eventually be engulfed by the sun is new to you, then I suppose this article could be informative. But conservationists know these things already, and we have reasons why we advocate for the conservation of endangered species, reasons that the author fails to address.
I still don’t know it–all I have so far is your assertion.
I agree that if there were not quite a large number of species the ecology would not function well, if only because there are a lot of niches. But that doesn’t tell us whether eliminating, say, a random half of all species would or would not leave us significantly worse off.
You pretty clearly believe it would leave us much worse off (“wouldn’t last a month”). Can you support that belief with evidence?
During mass extinction, ~75-90% of species go extinct. The survivors of extinction events are usually not large land-dwelling animals. If humans survive the Sixth Extinction, that would be an anomaly.
Here is an article showing how body size effected survival rates during the Devonian http://science.sciencemag.org/content/350/6262/812.
It is also well known among scientists that being land-dwelling was a good correlator for going extinct during the more recent Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event.
So chances are, humans won’t be among the survivors of the next mass extinction, because we still rely on ecosystems to survive. The effects of extinction events are something many scientists have studied. If I was going to publish in a major newspaper about how the Sixth Extinction is going to be a-okay for humanity, I would first want to interview some researchers in the field to make sure they agreed with the premise of “if human well-being is all that matters, the Sixth Extinction isn’t that big of a deal”.
This extrapolation is extremely questionable at best. Humans are anomalous in many ways compared to other animals. I don’t think the extinction probability of past large land-dwelling animals really tells us anything reliable about extinction probability of humans. How many other mammals are eusocial on the scale of millions? The 75%-90% range as defined is probably as good as the estimate gets.
Additionally, looking at the classic examples, the Permian-Triassic extinction lasted somewhere between thousands and hundreds of thousands of years. The Triassic-Jurassic and Cretaceous Paleogene probably took less than 10,000 years but no guarantee. Considering the massive exponential changes in human technology of the last couple centuries, I feel comfortable saying that if humans wipe themselves out, it probably won’t be in a way that any of them foresaw in time to prevent.
There is a rather distinct difference between “no ecosystem” (which humans currently couldn’t survive) and “massively changed ecosystem”. Humans have already thrived through multiple massive ecosystem changes they instigated. A lot of them were relatively local (continental scale), but still severe. Short of a runaway warming process where humans accidentally cook the earth or a global nuclear war of immense scale it is hard to see how humans could wipe themselves out within the next century or two. We may drastically lower biodiversity in the process of wiping ourselves out, but that’s pretty distinct from wiping ourselves out because we decreased biodiversity.
I feel like you are conflating “humans wipe themselves out via massive physical changes to the environment which also happens to kill almost all life” with “humans wipe themselves out by lowering biodiversity through their current pattern of expanding their settlements”. The author of the piece is obviously talking about the second type of problem and not the first. Europe is 3 times as densely settled as the U.S. Japan and England are 10 times as densely settled as Brazil. These are very rough estimates since not all land is equally valuable and a lot of countries import food, but the local ecological functions of Japan and England are basically independent. And also independent from those of the U.S. and Brazil. If wasn’t for global physical interconnections through the atmosphere and ocean, humans could pretty clearly drastically increase in population still (and maybe they can anyways, all we know is we haven’t hit carrying capacity yet).
The only real worries that could seriously threaten the entire human species have to be either global physical processes or humans murdering each other. Things like “global warming goes much faster than expected or we keep on slowly cooking ourselves for tens of generations”. Or “someone engineers biological weapon carried through atmosphere and it kills us all.” At least for the first problem, it’s pretty obvious at this point that no combination of governments in the world could react on time to prevent current projections with current technology or an easy extrapolation of current technology. Either there will be a major technological breakthrough, humans will adapt to a warmer climate, humans will engage in some sort of crazy geo-engineering scheme, or estimates will turn out to have been horribly off in one direction or the other. For none of these cases does the “loss of biodiversity” angle seem like a very useful framing of the problem. If biodiversity was maintained, but biomass productivity drastically dropped we’d still be screwed.
We do not know that. For starters, we are only producing the amount of food necessary with the current population by using large amount of non-renewable energy sources.
Now it is possible that we also will bootstrap from that to other sources of energy that will fill the same roles as (mostly) oil and coal. Possible is the key word.
@thirqual
Carrying capacity is not fixed over time. We could clearly build more nuclear power (which is non-renewable) and extend our consumption for a while yet. For that matter, we still have a lot of untapped oil reserves. In the longer run, we haven’t even come close to harvesting a significant fraction of the incident solar energy hitting the earth.
In the really long run of course, the carrying capacity is zero because we’re swallowed by the sun. So at some point, we’ll both agree it goes to zero (probably long before the sun thing though). But I feel reasonable claiming the next 100 years is very unlikely to be where a downshift suddenly occurs.
Scale is the critical question here. I don’t know what that level of biodiversity is needed to survive. I’m skeptical of anyone who would try to put a number on it, due to humanity’s understanding of ecology being still in a basic stage.
For example, in order to grow crops, you need soil. The thing about soil is that it has to be created by living organisms for organic accumulation. Row-crops are unsustainable at a given site, they rely on eroding down the previously built soil that that had built up from 1000s of years ago. We can’t create soil in a lab.
And pollinators are necessary for a good portion of our agriculture as well. You don’t want all of your pollinators to be the same species, because of the threat disease might pose (see: honeybees). How many species of pollinator do we need to survive? And the pollinators need natural communities to live in, such as trees, other flowers, things for their larvae to eat. And plants their larvae feeds on also need mycorrhizae in the soil in order to live. The base level of biodiversity we need may be far larger than what meets the eye.
I like to think of our biodiversity like a library. The loss of one book doesn’t matter. But at some point, those losses build up. It’s like asking “what is the most knowledge humanity can forget and still get by”. It’s not an easy question to answer, but at some level civilization collapses, and at an extreme level you could be faced with extinction. It’s not a question to take lightly.
We are producing nearly twice as much food as is necessary to feed the current population, because a lot of it is used to feed animals and a significant amount to produce alcohol for fuel.
His attitude of “The Sixth Extinction is happening, just get over it already” is far too glib for what would likely be the self-caused extinction of humanity.
Yeah, the big extinction events take out whatever species are top of the tree at the time, and right now that’s us. Sixth Extinction would knock us off and let some scrabbling little whatsit get its chance to grab that empty niche and have its day in the sun.
One big difference between humans and more typical large animals. Large animals are usually rare. The correlation between size and extinction is probably due to the correlation between rarity and extinction. I suspect that rare small animals did not fare well in past mass extinctions.
Besides, humans have longer life expectancies in cold climates, dry climates, islands, isolated mountain valleys, and areas with a past history of “pollution.” All of those have a shortage of biodiversity.
Why doesn’t Chesterton’s Fence apply to “Should we drastically alter the environment?” Man vs. environment seems like the ultimate case of modernism vs. metis.
+1
This is a big, complicated, poorly-understood system on which our survival depends. Why shouldn’t I screw around with it in big ways I don’t really understand?
If the parts of the ecosystem had been deliberately adopted, we might have to find out what problems they were supposed to solve. As far as I know, they haven’t.
Leaving aside the correctness of jhertzlinger’s statement that this isn’t really analogous to the social traditions Chesterton’s Fence is about for the moment…
How drastically altered are we talking here? Europe and a lot of the U.S. are already “drastically altered environments” relative to before humans reached them. Europe was once covered in forests; it also had lions. Now, not so much. Seeing as Europe is actually a pretty great place to live, whereas you can’t live past hunter gatherer stage in the untouched Amazon, Chesterton’s fence doesn’t really suggest not drastically altering just any environments. But treating it as conservationism focused on humans rather than pretending the pre-human environment was teleologically designed to support humans maybe suggests a few things.
It suggests not making current continents significantly more polluted than modern Europe; it suggests not drastically altering the atmosphere or ocean. But we already have better arguments to be careful about this sort of things than analogies to Chesterton’s fence. Heavy metals at high enough concentration in your water will kill you and the same for lots of other things. We’re pretty good in the developed world at mostly avoiding this sort of things compared to how good we were at not poisoning ourselves in the past. There is however a lot of work to be done in other parts of the world.
Enough methane and CO2 emissions will drastically raise the temperature, etc. But there are already very good reasons to be careful about attempting any drastic cutbacks via reducing consumption of what causes all the pollution humans put out. The only cautious and politically palatable route forward at the moment is attempting to reach a technological breakthrough. If the problem was taken more seriously, perhaps we could transition more of our baseload power to nuclear or have a carbon tax, but I’m not holding my breath. Too many people are scared of nuclear power. And some environmentalists groups have even proven willing to fight against attempts for a carbon tax if they don’t get other unrelated things along with it (proposition in Washington)!
Because the underlying argument for Chesterton’s Fence is that the fence is there for a reason, even if we don’t know what it is. The current environment was not designed for us and we were not designed for it–human evolution, not to mention primate or mammalian evolution, occurred over a period during which climate varied by quite a lot, and humans currently prosper over a wide range of different environments.
It would make almost as much sense to claim Chesterton’s fence as an argument against the development of antibiotics or modern surgery or paternity testing. All of those changed features of the human condition–but not features that existed because past people or past civilizations had found them useful, or because past civilization that didn’t have them went extinct.
How far back are you going? The XKCD temperature timeline doesn’t look too promising.
Compare xkcd to the analyses in wattsupwiththat and JoNova.
I love xkcd, but as Penn Jillette says, “Don’t take dieting advice from a juggler.”
I feel like you’re representing Chesterton’s Fence here as ‘don’t change anything ever.’ Useful modern surgery exists today because we Do understand organs and processes in our bodies. Antibiotics exist because we Do understand chemical processes and the immune system. Chesterton’s Fence doesn’t require that we never remove a species from an ecosystem, only that we have really good understanding of the role of that species and good predictive power over what would happen were it to disappear in order to want to change it. Do we understand ecology that well? (that’s a genuine question, I am no ecologist)
In my opinion, one of the biggest troubles there is that the people who care too much about the endangered species and similar issues are also against the ways to prevent that extinction in useful ways. It is like, those people would say (not a real example, just theoretical) “we are against the global warming as it will kill the polar bears”, but if you suggest a genetic modification of those polar bears that lets them survive the warming (and become actually useful for humans, maybe?), they would say that they are against that, too.
If you genetically engineer them, are they still polar bears? (Depends how big a change you make I guess.)
A lot of this feels like just-so-ism to me. Saying we should go with whatever extinction happens presumes that whatever goes extinct was going to do so anyway. There’s no rule saying all extinctions are fine, any more than there is one saying they’re all regrettable. Although I do appreciate reminding us that the former case can exist.
Moreover, there was a point in earth’s history where biodiversity was exactly zero on any scale you’d care to define, and now it’s “better” on that scale. Granted, it took a few billion years, but now that’s it’s up and running, you could pave over any 100-mile square of the world and it would likely grow back something within two generations. I feel as if our main concern should be more subtle than simply the reading on the biodiversimeter, but rather whether what moves in is something too expensive to live with, relative to the expense of managing whatever ecology we have right now.
Meanwhile, the general benefit to biodiversity is supposed to be similar to that of investment portfolio diversity. If that’s the case, then there might be a way to hedge disease threats by preserving small biocultures in relatively small parts of the world, possibly even in labs. Preserving entire rainforests makes less sense, since much of that biodiversity is consequently inaccessible to us when searching for cures or hardy lifeforms, and much of that diversity is also evolving ways to hurt us at the same time.
For anyone who missed it, and because I am getting in near the beginning of the thread, another meetup at our house in San Jose this Saturday.
I stumbled across the last SSC survey results today. I view the commentators here and on the subreddit as pretty right-leaning, so I was rather surprised by the decisively left-leaning political spectrum graph from the survey. Am I just hopelessly biased and viewing anything to the right of me as right-leaning, or are the SSC commentators actually to the right of the lurkers?
Not sure how you asking that question here and getting answers to it below would satisfactorily clarify the answer to this question. Unless thousands of people (lurkers) reply here, the answers you’ll get will be from but a subset of the people who originally answered the question in the survey. A likely biased subset. If the replies in the survey lean left, then most likely so do the readers (I don’t know or care, I don’t find politics interesting).
It might be possible to condition on lurker status in the survey and see if the political preferences of non-lurkers are different from those of lurkers.
If I recall, right-leaning SSC readers mostly fall under the autistic right, aka libertarianism, representing economic conservatism and social liberalism, rather than the more mainstream and socially-adjusted right that’s currently (always?) popular in the West, which espouses social conservatism and economic liberalism.
Btw, I reckon that social conservatism-economic liberalism is the default worldview of the average, non-aspergic Homo Sapiens. The most natural politics for human groups is something like ethno-socialism.
I’m a little confused by what you mean by economic liberalism. To me it sounds like “right-wing economically”, with economic decisions being made by individuals, and a very free-market-based economy.
Is this how you meant it? I got the impression you meant the opposite, but perhaps I misunderstood your comment.
Liberal and Conservative are terribly mangled words in american political discussion.
“Economic liberalism” here means, I think, left-wing economically.
Stop saying “autistic right”. It’s about as juvenile as saying “rethuglicans”.
I take it as a non-insulting and accurate descriptor, personally
There are some left types who post here, but the vast majority do seem to be on the right-far-right-alt-right-libertarian axis. Post something critical of Trump and watch them crawl out of the woodwork, or just read the last hidden-open-thread where Trump was discussed, but only if nausea is your thing.
As to why the left mostly only lurks? I do not know, it’s an interesting question though.
My suspicion is that it’s a positive reinforcement thing. As a left-winger* I find the comment threads a little bit intimidating sometimes, and I rarely get involved in political discussions here. (Having political discussions with multiple intelligent people who disagree with you can be educational, but it can also be exhausting, and it’s always time-consuming.)
*I think it’s worth pointing out that I’m not from the US, so when I say “left-winger”, I mean actually left-wing, not just free-marketeers with a different colour of tie.
I would be very much surprised if as many as ten percent of the people commenting support Trump. I suspect you are judging how right wing the commenters are relative to your immediate social environment, where roughly zero percent support Trump, not relative to the U.S. population, where considerably more than ten percent do.
Also, you may be seriously underestimating how many of the people in your social environment support Trump or have other views that are heretical in that environment. As you may have noticed, people here occasionally comment that they don’t post under their real names because having their views on issues related to politics known by their real world associates would have negative consequences. In that respect, the online conversation may give a more accurate impression of people’s views than the realspace conversation–although of course, in both cases, you are interacting with a very nonrandom subset of people.
It isn’t necessary to support Trump in order to bend over backwards to defend him and never get around to posting about the reasons you don’t support him.
Maybe all the times people calmly point out that he’s an embarrassing, unqualified charlatan go largely unremembered since they lack that hysterical emotional punch the media’s revenues are so addicted to.
Who’s bending over backwards around here to defend Trump? Every discussion I’ve read here involving Trump seems to be between people plainly critical of Trump on one side, and people also plainly critical of Trump on the other side, but trying to be more careful about how that criticism is applied.
This.
When the full propaganda press was on for the Iraq war, it got to where you almost couldn’t argue against the war without being asked why you liked Saddam and plastic shredders and rape rooms and Uday and Qusay. We got so used to everyone on TV or in print sticking in lots of “we all agree they’re horrible, let’s say some more about how horrible they are” that when you didn’t say that stuff, it came off like you were on his side.
This same thing has happened w.r.t. Trump. So much of the world can’t say his name without mentioning what a fascist Nazi anti-Semitic homophobic racist woman-groping monster he is, that when you say “well, yes, Trump is a terrible president, but I don’t think he actually eats babies for breakfast,” it comes off as some kind of support for Trump.
I’d suggest perhaps both?
By which I mean I think the suggestion from fion above (that left-wingers, particularly of the SJ variety, have to exhaust willpower reserves to post here since they are almost certain to be challenged) is likely true, but I think it’s also likely true that you’re interpreting certain signals (lack of specifically inflected vocabulary, the presence of unburnt witches, and so on) as coding “right wing”, since that seems an extremely common response to SSC from those left of centre who have not already been stung by purity crusades.
I think the commenters here include not very many mainstream American conservatives, and a whole lot of people who are both broadly right wing and serious outliers w.r.t. the rest of the world. Think h. beady, all trite, ethnonationalist, libertarian, and Moldbugian views.
Even a few people espousing such uncommon views seems like a lot, if you’re used to more common political and social ideas.
My impression, possibly biased, is that the most striking set of outliers is the one I am part of. There are a significant number of anarcho-capitalists here, almost certainly more than Trump supporters. Given that Trump supporters are more than ten times as numerous as libertarians, judged by the most recent presidential election, and only a small minority of libertarians are anarchists …
The Neo-reactionaries may be even rarer in the general population, but I don’t see as many of them here.
I should probably add that I’m guessing that well over half the people who comment here are in the U.S., so I’m using the U.S. distribution of views for comparison.
Huh, you appear to have found a variation of the term that isn’t banned!
> interpreting certain signal
You mean like the phases:
> unburnt witches
> stung by purity crusades
?
To my mind these signals are being interpreted quite correctly.
As signals of right wing views or of hostility to parts of the left? Those are not the same thing. I suspect there are quite a lot of people who voted for Hillary or, earlier, for Bernie who share that hostility.
The comments section definitely leans right, but there’s also the issue where the “left-right” divide here mostly concerns cultural issues, rather than economic ones. So you have people who consider themselves “left-wing” arguing for “right-wing” positions.
That’s just a limitation of a single axis political discrimination, even if people are frequently pretty clustered.
I’d totally buy commenters being to the right of lurkers. There aren’t a lot of places someone right-wing can go for smart discussion, so we gravitate here. The same isn’t true of left-wingers, and I’d totally buy a lot of them being driven off because dealing with smart people on the other side is hard. (This is not a criticism. I will often avoid political threads here because I just don’t feel like it.)
It’s true that there is smart discussion from right-wingers in this comment section.
There’s also basic right-wing crankery (especially the American flavor), and it gets no push-back from the smart conservatives commenters.
Left-wingers/liberals/socdems, on the other hand, are here and everywhere more eager to fight among themselves.
I think pushing back against cranks is a waste of time. The cranks won’t change their mind and the non-cranks already agree with you.
A boot forcing you to write intelligent, point by point refutations of every Sidles post, forever.
What JulieK said. I don’t want to have a coronary trying to argue with someone of the likes of say… Jim. I argue with people who I disagree with but who aren’t crazy. I don’t need to convince someone of anything to gain from the interaction, but I do need them to post coherent responses that I actually have a useful framing for.
You know the old joke about playing chess with a pigeon?
There’s also basic right-wing crankery (especially the American flavor), and it gets no push-back from the smart conservatives commenters.
Asking as a right winger (of the socio type) who has an interest in non-crankery discussions (of both the nutjob and annoyed spectrums of ‘cranky’) – can you expand on this? What *specific* “basic right wing crankery” do you see getting “no” push back? This is the sort of thing I’d like to know was annoying people across the aisle.
This is not to say that this would necessarily get a change – a vital part of most conservative/libertarian pov is you ain’t the boss a me – so there would be a fair amount of “yeah, yeah, whatever, I’m ignoring that” rather than overt disagreement in response to a comment where there was a lack of agreement. (Or: where a sufficent number of left-leaners were already jumping in. In my non-universal experience, right wingers are less apt to dogpile – or, are less apt at doing so, possibly due to apathy & lack of social competence.)
I would also warn people against assuming all other persons shared their own culture and taught responses to different things – what looks like factual support might not be emotional support, and vice versa.
Especially grating for me are the ecology, climate change, economy where it interacts with natural resources, and quasi-conspiracy theories about the motivations and morals of people who disagree with them on those subjects.
(I finally have a project rolling to work with climate scientists, I’m waiting for my hush money)
(I worked with oil industry researchers before (as an academic), I did not receive any hush money from them)
I agree that this thing is actually bad. However, I also think its a waste of time to argue about. I’m glad Brad is willing to pushback against Birthers or whatever, but I’m not going to spend my time on that.
“economy where it interacts with natural resources”
You still believing in peak oil?
@keranih For me, the base level lack of empiricism that doesn’t get pushed pack on is the irritating thing, especially at a rationalist website.
So a few OTs back, someone post some baloney about Chicago’s municipal elections, and Democratic primaries being the only accountability elections – which would be a neat trick, because Chicago municipal elections are non-partisan and there are no Democratic primaries. If you don’t understand how a thing works even at the most basic, elementary levels, why are you talking about it like you do? Especially when it’s used in service of nonsense right-wing talking points.
I might have a blind-spot here, so I am also interested in the crankery. A lot of the real world conservatives I deal with are very close to the Obama-is-a-Kenyan-Socialist, His-Name-Was-Seth-Rich variety. The various Red Pill boards I sometimes read have a whole host of other crankery that goes even beyond the Birther stuff.
It’s possible I am over-looking the crankery, but is that happening here?
I’ve argued against other conservatives elsewhere that AGW is a real thing and not a made-up conspiracy, but I haven’t read much here about it.
While you are correct that there are no party primary elections, this is a pretty credulous statement. It’s officially non-partisan, in that they don’t put a letter by your name on the ballot, but that doesn’t stop people from noticing which way your wind is blowing.
The spirit of the statement was not exactly outlandish either: getting the backing of the political Machine still goes quite a long ways here.
It’s not credulous, it’s the structure of the elections. I don’t mean “non-partisan” in the sense they aren’t Democrats, I mean “non-partisan” in the sense that the parties don’t control ballot access. Yes, someone can get the backing of Democratic Party apparatus, and then leverage that into an electoral victory by having the Democratic Party help them get more votes than their opponents. But getting the support of the Democratic party establishment doesn’t keep every other Democrat’s name off the ballot the way a partisan election would. There were four people running for Alderman in my ward during the last election, and they ran in the real municipal election, not in some tiny-turnout Democratic primary.
I think this depends on your definition of ‘crankery’. If this is your biggest exposure to conservatives in person, then I’d guess some of the open Trump supporters would look like cranks. Personally, there’s nobody here who is likely to commit the mistake I saw on my facebook feed recently of claiming that “the $900 billion/year we spend on welfare for illegals should go to veterans instead”. And yes, I pointed out the absurdity of that number ($900 bn/yr is 25% of all federal spending). That, I’ll classify as crankery.
I’ve seen a fair bit of outlier right-wing belief getting pushback from people I think of as broadly on the right. David Friedman and I[1] both pushed back on some of the anti-Islamic stuff posted by Conrad Honcho; John Schilling pushed back on a lot of the apologia w.r.t. the Charlottesville rally.
[1] David knows a lot more about Islamic law and culture than I do, so his comments are quite a bit more valuable. OTOH, it’s a stretch to put him on the right.
I agree that some right-wing commenters push back on crazy/stupid right wing people here, which is very helpful.
I also agree there are a lot of right wing people here that are some combination of crazy/stupid. Which is not helpful.
I agree with Scott’s general take on trying to deal with this — “I will just ban people based on fairly arbitrary criteria having to do with virtue ethics/my taste,” but I disagree with where he draws the line (waaaaay too permissive of tire fire level stuff).
—
In terms of general strategy, I think LW/LW-sphere loses by associating with/tolerating alt right/Moldbug types. In other words, a lot of downside, not a lot of upside.
From the LW/LW-sphere point of view, they would be a lot better off if abovementioned folks had their own forum, a sort of upscale Ask-The-Donald. Of course abovementioned folks will never agree to be driven off, because they are free-riding on an existing community infrastructure, while adding very little to it.
There was a spin-off during the [early banned term] era. It was called More Right, and in typical [banned term] aristocratic style, did not allow commenting beyond the occasional “letter to the editor.” The adherence to bygone norms was quaint but ultimately probably counter-productive.
To paraphrase Kent Brockman: “I said it before, and I will say it again — aristocracy simply doesn’t work.”
@Ilya Shpitser
Funny how it gets reinvented all the time in places avowedly anti-aristocratic.
It’s not even so much that this claim is false, so much as “why does it apply more specifically to these people than to other people” ?
I ride on norms of good faith and I provide them to others too, except to actors I specifically have marked as bad faith, and even then I give some faith to them. Have I done anything to build the infrastructure? Why or why not? Come to think of it, have you? Why or why not?
My experience is these folks don’t change their mind and won’t change the subject (e.g. Eugene Noir + his army of sockpuppets).
The LW/LW-sphere isn’t really about these topics.
Hence the “free-riding.” I am here because I am interested in biases, cognitive and otherwise.
Assuming you count libertarians as conservatives, that isn’t true. I fairly often point out problems with right-wing arguments on issues such as Islam, where I have some expertise to contribute.
For instance, a mere three days ago, someone else claimed:
I responded:
Is that sufficient evidence that what you just posted was false, or do you want me to dig farther back than Open Thread 89.75?
Why do we do this seemingly every other open thread?
If left leaning posters and lurkers devoted the effort they currently put into grumbling about how right wing this place is, and hand-wringing about how the near-right posters don’t sufficiently denounce the far right cranks (do YOU like arguing with cranks of any stripe?), then the over representation of right wing readers would be “solved” to the extent that it’s a problem.
Rant off. Anyway, the real answer is “the comments are right leaning, but not in a way that really matches the way the USA as a whole is right leaning, and also there’s a good chance that whatever online place you think is centrist is probably somewhat left-biased relative to an objective weighting”. Or even more simply, the answer to both clauses of your question is “yes”.
Maybe we need a hammer and sickle open thread where all the crushed and oppressed left-leaning throw off their chains and freely and boldly comment on whatever in however a manner they like, while the scowling right-leaning running-dog lackeys keep quiet?
Didn’t we do one of those a while ago?
We do? I (feel like*) I haven’t seen the specific topic of “is it just me or is the comment section pretty right leaning?” come up recently at all. I can’t think of any such discussions since I started following the OTs really closely in ~August. (But that’s weak evidence because I’m bad at this “recall an example” memory skill.) Maybe I’m conflating this question with discussion of the survey results, which I feel like WAS pretty common earlier in the year but has died down a lot.
BUT: @ManyCookies and other people in this thread —
I think I remember either an SSC post or comment thread that analyzed the survey data split up by “the whole survey” vs. “commenters”, but I can’t find it in the archives. Does anyone know what I’m talking about? Seems like it might be helpful to the discussion here.
As far as I can tell, the regular commentators (based on duck typing) are to the right of the survey and the effect is even stronger if you weight it by number of comments or words. As compared to US politics it is a strange sort of right but the nonetheless easily identified as right.
My estimated stats for comments on the most recent 100 posts (covering the 10% most prolific commenters, who account for about 80% of comments):
Left-wing: 24%
Right-wing: 34%
Libertarian: 21%
Other: 6%
Unknown: 14%
Details from the last time I did this here. List of commenters I put in each category (ordered by prolificacy) here.
Damn, I haven’t broken the top 100 this time. Not sure I did last time either.
Corrected I did, I am stupid.
No, you did!
Ooooo… I read that totally wrong. I thought the list was in order of comment frequency. I didn’t see it’s just by category. Cool.
Thank you for linking this! And of course for doing the analysis in the first place. 🙂 It was the first thing the OP brought to mind, but I didn’t remember who posted it or when.
Considering that this is actually an “other” blog, others are badly underrepresented in the comment section.
Something must be done.
First order of business – right and left wingers should stop attacking each other.
It alienates political weirdos.
I think the median SSC commenter is someone who is
-somewhat right of centre economically compared to the US as a whole, in the “but MARKETS!” sense
-in some ways, more socially liberal than the US as a whole (eg, I think the question “are trans women women?” would get a higher “yes” % if posed on SSC than if posed to all Americans)
-but, completely terrified that the “Hairdye NKVD” or whatever you want to call it is going to come and get them
And this last one really sets the tone. Charity when talking about the left, or certain segments of it, withers, standards of precision drop, etc. Stalin would probably be more popular here than the standard-issue left-wing college activist.
What does NKVD stand for in this context? I get what it refers to, but I can’t suss out the specific referents.
Predecessor to the KGB.
People’s Commissariat for Internal Affairs
The NKVD was the main Soviet secret police organization under Stalin.
I think you have an excellent point. I created an account to reply to this post, but asked myself before I did “Am I in a position to weather a harassment campaign?”. I am aware that this is a very low probability event, but have seen enough people harmed by such things that it weighs on me regardless. I attempt to remain charitable towards college activist types (I don’t like the term SJW) and their positions, but I am aware that I sometimes fail.
P.S. I now agree with the commenters who have requested a confirmation dialog on the report button; I hit it unintentionally when initiating this reply. Dndnrsn, please accept my apologies.
Stalin would probably be more popular here than the standard-issue left-wing college activist.
Are you saying we don’t need fifty Stalins, comrade?
Comrade, are you suggesting that one Stalin is not enough? Your lack of confidence in his ability to do the job himself has been noted.
He probably would. He’s better read, was more thoughtful, and had more interesting things to say, and was wrong in more interesting and illuminating ways than any possible campus SJW.
In order to define a median you need an ordering.
The pattern you describe exists, but I doubt it is true of a majority of commenters, which it would be if that was the variable you were ordering on and your statement was correct.
I, for example, am not “completely terrified that the “Hairdye NKVD” or whatever you want to call it is going to come and get” me. I have sympathy for those who do feel that way–their worries may be legitimate in their circumstances. But I spent twenty-two years in a leftish Silicon Valley university and never had any problem with people attacking me because my political views didn’t fit with theirs.
You have tenure.
substitute stalin for lenin and this is just part of the ongoing thing I keep saying to you; leninism (or communism, or however you want to call it) is a fringe part of the left now, and intersectionality (or Social Justice, etc) is its core
yeah there’s a lot of left communists but a lot of it is just as an add-on near as I can tell; they believe in equalizing race, sex, and then class as an extension of the idea of equalizing everyone, but they didn’t read Marx and have an epiphany. Moreover, the committed ones (think Current Affairs) clash with these guys at a low level. But not higher than that because it’d cause them problems. Especially since they (probably accurately) think that class should come first.
Anyways I don’t know how true specific parts of this statement are but I think it’s basically accurate on the whole and I also think that explains the problem; intersectionality is marked by a lot of really negative behaviors and by a lot of resistance towards people who try to point that out. Those against it even as a low level are potential allies; those for it accumulate badwill, as does the ideology, and with bad will comes outgroup framing (and thus outgroup homogeneity), plus bad faith. Personally, I try to be accurate about intersectionality – I think that’s more than enough to do it in. Some may object to what I view as accurate, and certainly have before.
Kind of an aside, but this reminds me of me noticing recently the same message coming independently from 3 of “intersectionality’s” whipping boys: Sam Harris, Jordan Peterson, and Milo Yiannopoulos, who are center-left, center-right, and med/far-right respectively, all claiming to believe that the best thing to do right now is to always tell the truth. Of course, what is true and what is false can be under contention, but at the least it seems clear to me that “intersectionality” is very open about wanting to stamp down on things that are true if they believe that such true things lead to injustices – which is to say, “truth” is nothing more than a tool to use and discard as needed.
And I’m also reminded of my noticing recently a lot of people saying that the way to resist totalitarianism is to always tell the truth, and that fear of telling the truth is a sign that things might be headed in a bad direction.
No idea if any of this means anything, but certainly I think trying to be as accurate – and honest – as possible when describing “intersectionality” – or any other ideology, really – is likely to serve all of us well in the long run (even if it might cause lots of suffering to some of us in the short run, of which there’s no shortage of examples).
There’s a whole thread of discussion (we’ve had it here) about whether there are areas in which either:
a. All discussion should be suppressed.
b. True statements should be suppressed, perhaps to be replaced by reassuring / socially beneficial lies.
IMO, you can come up with lots of examples of times when truthful statements can cause a lot of trouble, but a systematic policy of suppressing truthful statements to maintain social cohesion seems like its enormously worse overall–like giving yourself cancer to cure your cold.
When this complaint was first being raised, we had a handful of common self-declared communist posters. I think they’ve migrated to tumblr since. Maybe the complaint had an aspect of self-fulfillment (in the prophecy, not self-help sense) as I think it’s probably more true now than it used to be.
But, then again we also used to have more outrageously re– erm, significantly dexterous posters, like Jim or Spandrel that were banned or got bored.
SSC overton window doesn’t reach as far in either extreme, imo, but the median has probably gone rightward.
I think Spandrel popped up again recently (as 天可汗).
True, but if you have to phrase it as “popping up again” that seems like an exception that proves the rule.
We’re talking about common commenters (Commonters?) who set the tone, not very sporadic posters.
Indeed so. It is much fun and illuminating to go archive binging back into the comments of posts here years past.
I know the term “lol” is overdone, but I really literally did lol when one such poster enthusiastically posted verses from “The Internationale”, like it was some sort of persuasive argument.
It’s too bad they ran away. If they can’t support their outlook under Scott’s umbrella, that is more evidence that they can only make their argument from the barrel of a gun.
>erm, significantly dexterous
I have no content-ful response to your comment, but I thought this was hilarious.
As a lurker commenting for the first time, I may have some insight to offer here. The survey results tracked my perception of the commenters here pretty well in this regard.
In my experience, people with mixed political opinions tend to classify themselves further to the left than others classify them. I am one example of this. I support strong individual rights (including gun rights), basic income, moderate immigration policy, and targeted regulation of free markets. I support the stated goals of the social justice movement but am deeply uncomfortable with their willingness to deploy harassment tactics to achieve them. I am an atheist and generally think that religion has too prominent a role in American public life. I vote a mixed ticket and vote in the Democrat primary, but have not yet voted for a Democrat for president. I answered “3” on the survey’s political spectrum question, and believe that this is still an accurate representation of my personal beliefs. Scott’s description a while back of “bleeding heart libertarians” is probably the least wrong political label I could apply to myself, though it’s far from a perfect fit.
People on both sides of the aisle seem to weight points of disagreement more heavily than points of agreement when estimating someone else’s position on the political spectrum. For example, I have several Democrat friends who assume I’m a Republican and several Republican Friends who assume I’m a Democrat.
So I think your observation is explained by the intersection of two biases (in some proportion that I don’t feel qualified to speculate on). First, as a person on the left, you’re more inclined to see others as being on the right. Second, many of the sorts of people who find SSC valuable are inclined to see themselves as further to the left than many would expect.
My 2¢:
I think the issue stems from the perception that you only need one right wing opinion to be a rightist but to be a leftist you need the whole slate of left wing opinions.
So if you’re a gay atheist in favor of drug legalization but you’re an immigration skeptic, you’re a rightist. If you’re in favor of wealth redistribution and anti-racism but you’re also a traditionalist Catholic, you’re a rightist. If you’re a bleeding heart libertarian in favor of gun control and single-payer healthcare but you know the FBI crime statistics, you’re a rightist.
So of course we “out-number” leftists. We’re the union of literally every ideology which isn’t #currentyear left-liberalism.
That can be entirely reasonable depending on what people choose to post about. If you, on rare occasion, offhandedly mention that you are in favor of wealth redistribution and anti-racism, but post multiple times a day about how evil abortion is, then yeah it make sense to consider you are right wing poster.
But I disagree there is an asymmetry. If a poster spends all his comments on calling other posters racists and talking about white privilege, but happened to have mentioned one time that he was a traditionalist Catholic no one would consider him a right wing poster.
I know what you’re alluding to, because you say this constantly, but to be honest I don’t really see it.
For example, I don’t really see Deiseach as being “a right wing poster,” at least not in the sense in which I am.
She’s very very skeptical about IQ and holds entirely conventional blank-slatist views on the heredity of intelligence. She’s equally skeptical of free trade and capitalism, with a definite class warfare vibe. And she’s vocally in favor of expanded social services with the caveat that she expects them to be properly managed. Whenever those topics come up, and they come up often, you’ll find her commenting from a left wing perspective.
She’s more Catholic than Nancy Pelosi, so that means she’s on the right regarding abortion and gay marriage, and she’s not a big fan of the Clintons personally. But that just makes her a bog standard Christian Democrat. If she’s counted as right wing on that basis, there’s not much ground left to the left.
What about Aapje? He’s my central example of a right wing poster that bizarrely counted as on the left.
As for Deiseach is a tough case because of the non-US bundle of positions, but I think you are soft peddling some of it.
For example some of the extended “it’s your own damn fault you are having problems” rants about social welfare cases go well beyond “with the caveat that she expects them to be properly managed.” It shades into something close to Reagan-esque. Likewise “not a big fan of the Clintons” is way underselling it.
I agree there isn’t any of the H B D stuff, but that’s hardly a litmus test for the right. There’s hardly an elected politician in the country that goes for that.
To be honest I don’t really have a strong impression of his politics as a poster. I mostly remember him posting apolitical things.
Going back through the last few OTs, it looks like he’s opposed to disparate impact and “listen and believe” but also in favor of porn and reducing the stigma associated with welfare recipients. So kind of vaguely centrist?
Maybe I just missed something but I’m not seeing him as strongly left or right.
I guess it comes down to orthodoxy versus orthopraxy?
The practice of the left is to fight to increase social welfare and to defend it against any threat of decrease. The doctrine is that there’s no such thing as welfare fraud or “undeserving poor.” If you show up at mass every week but you don’t think that 1 = 3 makes mathematical sense, are you in communion or not?
With the Clinton family, it’s certainly true that disliking them is evidence in favor of someone being right wing. Just like if you heard that someone listens to country western music. But a lot of yellow dog Democrats, my father included, hate Hillary Clinton and love country western music. Despite Her best efforts, the left is not defined by personal allegiance.
Sorry if I was unclear, I was thinking more in terms of ordinary voters and not career politicians.
There are a lot of things that many people believe but are never said in Washington DC. In fact that’s probably why our President is a reality TV star instead of a lawyer or general this time around.
Aapje is Dutch. When you live below sea level up becomes down, left becomes right, and consonants become vowels.
More seriously, US/Euro(/RotW) differences are further evidence that having only two buckets to shove politics into is fundamentally flawed.
One way I can see for the comment threads to feel more right-wing than the commenters really are: there are common beliefs / claims floating around that seem factually wrong or at least questionable, and many people here will challenge them. (An example is Scott’s post about people claiming Trump is a racist, when the evidence for that is fairly weak.)
It is easy to read that as “Scott’s posted a pro-Trump essay.” But of course he did no such thing, and he’s made his low opinion of Trump pretty clear. He just published an essay disputing one set of claims about Trump. He may be right or wrong in that essay, but it’s not supporting Trump, and it’s a hell of a stretch to call it right-wing.
Similarly, lots of us (Scott especially) have disputed a lot of SJW type rhetoric and claims and arguments. This is true, even though Scott appear, as best I can tell, to support most of the policy goals of SJW types. It’s easy to read this as Scott somehow being opposed to, say, gay rights or women in science or something. But of course Scott’s actual stated positions support those things.
Being fair to Brad I would self-identify as on the right, especially as social liberalism goes even more towards the left in my own country, so he’s not unreasonable to say I am conservative/right-wing (though I possibly may not be as right-wing as he thinks, or maybe I am more right-wing than I think).
My social welfare rants are not “there should be no social welfare, let the bums starve in the streets” because I do think social welfare is a necessary part of a working society in the modern age; too many stories from my family’s past generations of people getting sick and dying from not being able to afford sixpence for the dispensary doctor. What I do rant about are the ones that are gaming the system, and getting themselves into situations where they expect someone else to clean up their mess for them, and do nothing to learn from the experience or avoid repeating it the next time. There are misfortunates who cannot look after themselves and will be exploited and will always need help because, for instance, they will happily hand over all their dole money to a ‘friend’ who then disappears (or uses it to buy drugs) and leaves them in the lurch, and they can’t then understand “but I have no money, I can’t buy food, why can’t you give me more money now instead of telling me wait until next week for my next payment?” and I have nothing but sympathy for those people (and a lot of anger for the inflexibility that is built into the system).
But the slick operators and sly entitled ‘it’s my right to get what I want when I want it as I want it and it’s racism/sexism/other ism if you refuse me and I have all the rights and no personal responsibilities’ – I have no sympathy for them.
@Deiseach: Theodore Dalrymple?
I think this still covers up an important distinction. Calling someone “a left/right wing poster” bakes in the assumption that the person holds corresponding views on all/most topics. Brad, you may not intend that implication but I think most everyone else reads it that way. “You are a poster with strong right-wing views on abortion” is more precise and entirely fair.
I think it is largely true that the posters here come from what Scott would call “blue tribe” backgrounds and/or currently reside in “blue tribe” environments. It is likely that their personal bubbles are politically liberal (I am intending to keep blue/red and liberal/conservative distinctions… distinct). If they want to talk about liberal policies and blue tribe values, they have plenty of opportunity to talk about that outside of SSC. But SSC may be the one place they can have reasonably intelligent discussions about their unorthodox right-wing views without risking being a pariah in their local bubble.
And really, it makes sense for people with unorthodox or strong views on a few issues to talk mostly about those issues, even if they mostly agree with their local bubble on other issues.
For example, consider a straight-ticket Democrat voter who nevertheless leans Trumpist on immigration issues. They believe strongly that Democratic electoral success requires moving right on immigration. In a discussion among Democrats, they may try to steer the discussion toward right-wing views on immigration. Does that make them a Republican? Of course not! They are a Democrat trying to shift the views of the party on immigration. The fact that they talk mostly about their views on immigration is because their views on the other Democratic planks are already accepted and unnecessary to discuss.
Basically, it’s important, I think, to take SSC in context. Yeah, in a vacuum the comment section is a discussion of views that lean right. But in context, it’s a bunch of blue tribers discussing the limited subset of their views that are unorthodox or even taboo amongst the blue tribe. If everyone here is a right winger, why are they posting here instead of NRO, or Breitbart, or Instapundit, or so on? I think it’s largely because, while what they discuss here may align with certain views on those sites, taken as a whole, the posters here would on the whole really not fit in with more red tribe or more conservative spaces.
It also strikes me that positions on specific issues among SSC posters may not fall nearly as nicely onto a left/right spectrum as is the case among the general public.
My intuition is that a lot of the way that issues cluster on the ideological spectrum is due to going along with your side, rather than having a common logic. If that’s right, then we should expect that the more people have thought through individual issues on their own, the more likely they are to have opinions that differ from their tribe/party/etc. SSC seems to me to attract people who are unusually willing to think through issues themselves, and to consider conclusions that are quite different from what their neighbors believe.
@gbdub
I see what you are saying but I think, maybe ironically, the way I’m looking at things is more charitable to the outgroup.
If right wing is pejorative then what you are saying makes a lot of sense. We wouldn’t want to call someone a right wing anything unless we were really sure. But if right wing is just some descriptor then it is no big deal to call someone a right wing *poster* even if “IRL” he is a left wing *person*.
Each poster knows how he votes, what organizations he belongs to, what his full range of political and ideological views are, how he treats other people. Each of the rest of us only can read what he chooses to post. I don’t see anything wrong with characterizing the output of those posts as they are.
Especially if we need to round off to a first order approximation — as we often do — it makes sense to say “oh yeah the SSC comment section is pretty far right”. If the context makes more detail appropriate then, sure, get into the question of religious conservatives vs libertarians vs H B D vs blue tribe dissidents vs etc, etc, etc.
It’s not so ironic considering not everyone has the ability to define what is pejorative.
That is, the average person does not see his opinions as wrong, even when they map 50+% to the right wing, but that doesn’t mean he can’t turn on popular entertainment and see more contempt towards the right than the left and not want to take up the label. So they aren’t right-wing, they’re “a moderate/liberal who thinks for themselves”, etc.
I’m going to stop before I bust out words like “internalized” and feel like a sociologist.
to be a leftist you need the whole slate of left wing opinions
It certainly seems that way. I’ve mocked on here before the “women will be devastated by Trump’s victory as it threatens reproductive rights” kind of reporting, where it’s assumed ALL women want this one thing in the same way, hence ALL women will, should and must vote for the party promising they love, love, love Planned Parenthood. Women are treated as a monolithic block who must share the correct views (or else they’re gender traitors, not real women, etc).
There is the expectation that naturally, if you’re a decent, caring human being, you will have the whole smorgasbord of Acceptable Opinions: you’ll be all about checking your privilege, pro-LGBT+ rights, pro-abortion rights, want the highest possible minimum wage, of course have the right opinion on climate change, probably tending more now to being inclined to vegetarianism if not outright veganism, etc. etc. etc.
That someone might have congruent opinions with you on (say) old-school Labour issues like unions and working week hours and pay but not be in lockstep on structural racism or ‘it is a human rights violation and should be a prosecutable crime to call someone ‘she’ instead of ‘he’ or ‘xie’ even if it’s an honest mistake” is not acceptable and seems to be becoming regarded as unthinkable. Have the wrong opinion on any one of the slate, and you’re One Of Them (the deplorables).
Maybe it’s not a distinction between commenters vs lurkers but regular readers but occasional readers? There were 5,500 responses.
No, I’m pretty sure OP is talking about perception based on the comments section vs. results of the survey of readers. I don’t think any of this allows us to distinguish reader frequency, and that frequency would have much less bearing on the discussion than the commenter/reader divide.
(Although one divide I think might be interesting — unfortunately don’t think we have any way to observe/analyze — is the divide between commenters in the Open Threads, lurkers in the OTs, and readers (possibly could split by regulars/occasional) who avoid the OTs. Hmm, and now this has me wondering if people judge the comments section leaning more by the OTs or regular posts more. I definitely judge by the OTs — especially the hidden threads — because the regular blog posts seem to very a lot more.)
I would like to see the word “veryance” be introduced as a word for “measure of how extreme a position is.” ie, “Despite the veryance in the academic social sciences political views, there is surprisingly little variance.”
Or,
“The rationalist position on ai threat shows great veryance from the public position, but remarkably low variance.”
Because I have an affection for effective affectation.
How scientifically plausible is implanting knowledge directly into a human’s brain?
Like, is it realistic to think that, given the inefficiency of conveying information to another human through verbal or written language, it may one day be possible to “download” knowledge directly into a mind?
Basically, human A wants human B to know something, some complicated state of affairs that may be misunderstood if communicated through the ambiguity of language, or maybe it’s a simple packet of information, but human A wants human B to absorb it as quickly as biologically possible. It would also have the benefit of being completely unambiguous. The new knowledge human B has is identical to that of human A.
Note that I don’t necessarily mean Matrix style “I know Kung-Fu” learning. Nothing that requires muscle memory, just the transmission of semantic knowledge, or facts about the world, that one human wants to transfer to another.
The information also doesn’t need to be “true,” it’s up to the receiving human to verify it, but the receiver will be under no uncertainty as to what the sender means.
As far as I understand, as of now this is not merely highly improbable, but may in fact be impossible to achieve under the laws of physics we live in. This may in fact be impossible even if you postulate the existence of some sort of quasi-magical nanotechnology, which is itself very likely impossible under our current laws of physics. Human brains are just not similar enough.
Could you expand on that? If quasi-magical nanotechnology means Drexlerian nanotech, I can’t see any problem with it from the laws of physics.
If you’re going to say something is impossible, there needs to be a pretty strong justification for why you think so, not just that it seems hard. What scientific law says that it can’t be done?
I wouldn’t go so far as Bugmaster, but moving information from one brain to another via language is something we have complicated evolved systems to do. You seem to be imagining something that bypasses all that, which could only work better if it had substitute systems for accomplishing what our existing systems do (primarily, as Bugmaster notes, coping with the fact that brains are not all that similar to one another by translating the information from brain A’s encoding to some neutral format and thence to brain B’s encoding). So while I don’t agree with Bugmaster that it would be impossible, it would be enormously difficult.
My best bet is that, like a lot of sci-fi technology, this is feasible but not practical. I don’t really know for certain, as brain research is still in its infancy and there might be a big breakthrough that makes this simple and easy, but I doubt we’ll see a huge change there.
The biggest problem is, most likely, human brains are large neural networks that build upon set pathways that all converge on a roughly similar human experience. Trying to plug and play memories between these two systems would be like trying to open a Scrivener file with Word, both handle text but are simply not storing data in a way that’s readable to the other. That’s not even considering how different neural states might affect the stored data. Leaving aside non-neurotypical persons (for example, how would you render a schizophrenic’s hallucinations to someone who’s never experienced such a thing) Human memory is a very limited and malleable thing. Things change in size based on how scared someone is of the object, and their memory of events can be radically reshaped by things like phrasing and priming.
Now, this does bring me to a second point. Just as files can be converted its plausible that memories could be too. This does impact the whole ‘unambiguous’ part of your premise as any translation will have to make alterations and assumptions. It’s also, likely, a huge technical challenge. Unless memory is markedly more modular than currently thought there’d be seven billion (and counting) different formats that would all need to be interchangeable for memory transfer. A surmountable task, but not a small one by any measure.
Finally, there’s also an issue of reading. People have intrinsic bias, and at the neurological level this could be considered a facet of how they process information. If you give someone a memory about a clown you liked and they’re afraid of clowns, will they remember it with joy or fear? It’s another level of ambiguity that can creep into the system, and is especially worrying if memories turn out to be as lazy as some theorise. Communicating unambiguously might actually be easier in written form.
‘I met my best friend, Tim, at the coffee shop near work.’ Is pretty clear. A memory might be:
‘[I] met [Best Friend], at [Shop [Coffee]] near [Work]]’
Which could end up being read at meeting the receiver’s best friend near their office and very strange.
Anyway, tldr: possible yes, simple very much no.
@OptimalSolver
I suspect that the best chance to get something like that is cybernetics, where the human brain is augmented by a device that can store facts, do lookups, do calculations, etc. Basically, a smartphone connected to the brain. Of course, the question is whether it’s possible to connect the brain to such a device.
@I don’t necessarily mean Matrix-style ‘I know kung-fu’ learning-
You’d think by now there’d be a coffin version of Dance Dance Revolution. Type in some labanotation, get in the coffin, strap the old bod to servomechanisms, be pushed through the physical motions of Baryshnikov or Bruce Lee. The body stuff is bound to be easier than the brain stuff.
My understanding is that you’d need sufficient knowledge about the recipient to be able to go in and implant the information in such a way that they’d want to believe that it’s true.
Plus, at some point, you would have to buy an airline.
Is income inequality in an ostensibly democratic, mostly capitalist Western country a net harm to society in and of itself?
Discussed here, Scott’s review here.
Thanks!
I don’t know, but it seems that the only two stable states are “high inequality” and “near-universal poverty”.
According to Wikipedia (1, 2), the Gini coefficient of the USSR in the 80s was significantly higher than that of the Nordics, and comparable to the US’s. Furthermore, having high inequality (as measured by Gini coefficient) seems to be pretty strongly correlated with near-universal poverty in the present.
I stand corrected.
Though it does raise the question of just how communist/corrupt the USA is.
Measuring the Gini coefficient of money in a society in which money is an insignificant source of power is stupid. But it’s not just an error, it’s propaganda. Soviet money existed solely for the purpose of getting you to make this error.
Why would Soviet money exist for the specific purpose of making you think the USSR had high inequality? Wouldn’t they want to suggest inequality was lower than it was, rather than higher?
@Placid Platypus
I assumed Douglas Knight was referring to Anonymous’ error in thinking that the USSR had relatively low inequality. As you say, the fact that their actual inequality was higher than suggested by their Gini coefficient strengthens my argument.
Yes, PP, exactly, Soviet money was manipulated to make it look like the Soviet Gini was as low as that of America, which is low by world standards. I should have been clearer than “this error”; I meant RLMS’s trusting of numbers and putting it in the same general range as developed countries, not the precision of America vs Sweden, or his general conclusion, which is correct and from which communist countries were outliers. It is mildly surprising that they could not make it as low as Sweden’s (if they failed, which I don’t buy because I don’t trust comparison between different sources), but that is false precision.
Anonymous,
Scandinavia doesn’t seem particularly unstable (and in so far that it is, it has more to do with migration issues, with is orthogonal to wealth distribution within a country).
Right.
This. National socialist Scandinavia looks like it’s maximized utils if high inequality is considered negative enough to not maximize GDP instead.
I think there’s a value to reducing inequality at the top and the bottom, so to speak.
At the bottom, people who can’t take care of themselves not getting some kind of help is socially corrosive, and heartless to boot. Meanwhile, those who can take care of themselves being in a position of precarity is also socially corrosive, morally troubling, and potentially dangerous – people will only want to play by the rules if they feel they’re getting a fair shake. My ideal society would be one where Joe Schmoe who plays by the rules can work a 40-hour week, have a decent apartment somewhere safe, decent food and medical care, have time off to crack open a cold one with the boys, the occasional vacation, etc. That’s a good society and stable.
At the top, I think it’s also socially corrosive to have people who are so wealthy they are completely disconnected from the rest. The biggest disconnect isn’t between the guy flying business class and the poor schmoes flying coach, or the person driving the BMW versus the people on the bus, but between first class/BMW and private jet/chauffeur. You don’t want a little article in the newspaper about how some hedge fund manager dropped several million on his daughter’s sweet 16, and you don’t want there to be people who think a 500k salary is poverty-level. Having people with that level of power who are disconnected from everyone but other super-rich is dangerous.
I’m pretty certain we have that society in the contemporary United States, except that we have to at least pretend that the medical care is The Best Possible and not admit that we are settling for “decent”.
Has there ever been a society where this wasn’t the case? I’d have a hard time thinking of one. There’s always a gilded class, and if they try to disguise that by not having actual money and just trading in favors as members of the nomenklatura, I don’t think that many people are actually fooled by that. And the people at the very top of the decision-making heirarchy, are never going to be people with firsthand experience with questions like “do I risk paying the rent late so I can have a mechanic check on the funny noise in the car’s transmission?”
If you think there is a society anywhere that didn’t suffer that sort of inequality, I’d seriously like to know what you think are the best candidates.
Because I think you’re wrong about the guy driving a BMW and flying business class not mattering. That guy always exists, but if we stop recognizing him as “rich” and treat him as part of the (upper) “middle class”, and particularly if he’s middle management at Joe Schmoe’s factory or office, then Joe can start to feel like he should have those things to – which will never be the case for the million-dollar birthday parties. This leads to the Schmoes spending themselves into debt for BMWs they can’t afford, and feeling resentful about economy-class seat pitches rather than astounded that they can fly across a continent at Mach 0.9 for a couple day’s wages.
That society does not exist in the contemporary US. There’s plenty of people who are in precarious situations despite following the rules and doing what amounts to 90% of their best.
And, no, there’s never been a society where there weren’t outta-sight rich people. But that doesn’t mean it’s good, and I think there’s more of those people/they’re more disconnected than there were, say, 50 years ago.
You do make a good point regarding “everyone should get a BMW.”
A decent apartment somewhere safe does a lot of the work. (So does decent medical care, but we collectively have been around and around on that one.) In objective terms we are living in a golden age of safe neighborhoods. There a few small exceptions here and there in e.g. parts of Chicago, but by and large safe is used as euphemism for desirable. Some of those elements of desirability are objective — like length of commute and park space, but there is a large positional element. And it is built in to the definition of a positional good that no everyone can get the best ones.
I assumed “Joe Schmoe” was meant to refer to the average or median American; sorry if I misinterpreted that.
But just as every society has its very rich without necessarily being dangerous, bad, or unstable (and I’m not convinced their mere number matters as much as you do), every society also has its very poor and yet we don’t consider them all to be dangerous, bad, or unstable. Outside of the extremes, how many Americans are in “precarious situations” in spite of their willingness to settle for a decent apartment somewhere safe, and how many bought that precariousness by insisting on a decent apartment in the Bay Area or a five-bedroom house somewhere else (and with it the home equity that allows them to imagine they can afford a BMW)?
@Brad
A golden age compared to the 70s, 80s, 90s, but maybe not compared to the early 60s, or the 50s. As for “decent apartment somewhere safe” I don’t mean the most desirable apartment somewhere desirable, but somewhere without roaches where you won’t get stabbed.
@John Schilling
When I talk about precarity (which is SO a word, spellchecker) I’m thinking more about employment. People getting by from short term job to short term job. Or, going a bit upmarket, university teaching being done by untenured profs and PhD students increasingly.
I suppose what I’m trying to say is that getting the hard end of things should be restricted to people who don’t play by the rules – who either break the rules, or legitimately are lazy screwups, or whatever. This is a bit utopian, yes.
Could you expand on why it is bad? I can see three possible answers:
1. Because the money should go to poor people who need it more.
2. Because the existence of such people makes other people worse off (for example, John’s BMW point for the level below this one).
3. Because such people have too much political power.
These are all quite different arguments–one of them might be true and the others false. Is your reason one of them or do you have another?
Uhhhhhh, mostly 3, really. I don’t think it’s good that you’ve got a class of people who have so much wealth and power. Especially today, thanks to transportation, communications, etc technology, and with the ways the economy has changed.
A super-wealthy class more loyal to itself than to the peasants isn’t a new thing, but a super-wealthy class the wealth of which doesn’t come from land, or from owning all the factories in such-and-such a place… Kings were by and large not great rulers, but a king who screwed up too bad would probably end up sans head; he can’t just pick up his land and go to the next opportunity.
It’s not just that they’re extremely powerful, it’s that they can potentially move their skin out of any individual game, so to speak.
I am probably speaking heavily out of emotion here.
Thanks. I think my reaction is the opposite. They are neither wealthy nor powerful in comparison to the whole rest of the society–the richest individual in the U.S. has total assets more than an order of magnitude below the annual expenditure of the U.S. government. But they are wealthy enough to provide the privileged minority solution to some public good problems–one individual pays for what benefits many because the benefit to him is enough to make it worth doing.
In the political context, I think we are better off with both Soros and the Koch brothers than we would be with neither.
@ dndnrsn:
Interestingly, I think you’ve just re-invented the argument for giving the franchise only to landowners.
@dndnrsn
I’ll accept that for the sake of argument. But for how much longer before that? If the 50s and early 60s were some historically anomaly is everyone really entitled to live in that anomaly?
I come at this from having been a gentrifier several times. Even in a neighborhood where someone occasionally gets stabbed, which I agree isn’t ideal, that’s not at all the same as you are going to get stabbed. Stabbings aren’t randomly distributed.
If someone spends a large fraction of his income, or worse still makes a highly levered bet with more money than he has, to live in a “good neighborhood” it’s hard for me to have a lot of sympathy when he complains that he can’t make ends meet. I’ve lived in “bad neighborhoods” and I know from personal experience that “good neighborhood” is a want not a need. So it’s a like a guy with a Ferrari complaining that he can’t afford to take a vacation. Yeah he choose somewhere else to put his luxury dollars. That’s how it works.
I’ve been meaning to start a conversation in one of these threads hitting on this. Specifically, how much of what we think of as the “American Dream”–how living in a suburban house on one income with a dependable car, should be an option for everyone–is the result of the decades following WWII, in which American industry was largely untouched by a war that greatly damaged every other industrial nation?
Even the casualties that the US suffered in the war may have had the silver lining of paving the way for integration and allowing more women into the middle class work force without immediate reduction in wages.
Meanwhile, Germany, England, France, Russia, China, Japan, had a need for US goods that could fuel a steady expansion at the same time the development of rapid mass media could shape the perception of normal. How much of American exceptionalism comes from getting to fight in wars that haven’t touched our mainland for 150+ years?
One of the most striking things about the current concern over inequality is the extent to which it’s driven by the resentment of the near-rich towards the ultra-rich. I still think that someone who’s capable of driving a BMW and flying first class and experiencing it as deprivation, is disconnected from the rest of us in a more profound and potentially dangerous way than your hedge-fund manager.
I agree that’s what is going on. It seems like the most complaints about the 1% come from the 5% and 10%. But is a plausible alternative explanation to just plain envy (which to be clear I think is a good null hypothesis) that these guys being nearer to the 1% have better visibility into the ways that they (ab)use the power their wealth gives them?
A sort of far-group vs out-group argument?
Good point. I don’t think it’s 5% or 10% vs 1% though. It’s more, like, 1% vs 0.1% or whatever. The top percentile income in the US starts a little under $330k. That’s a ton of money by any reasonable standard, but a corporate lawyer making that is probably rubbing elbows with people who are top 0.1%, which starts around $1.5 million. In comparison, top 5% begins a bit above $150k, and top 10% a bit under $120k.
Paul:
I feel the same way about someone who’s sitting in a heated house with wood (not dirt) floors and no leaks in the roof, with indoor plumbing, who experiences it as deprivation.
What’s experienced as deprivation obviously depends on your expectations, and it’s not obvious that this is wrong, even though it can lead to (does lead to) a kind of hedonic treadmill where you feel like real success = being able to afford one notch higher quality of {house, car, furniture, etc.}.
Quality of life for Joe Schmoe is an important metric that doesn’t get enough attention. Right-liberals talk like economic freedom is more important than all the negative externalities put together, while the left comes across as believing that Joe is a privileged SOB who deserves nothing because there are so many poor Muslims and transgenders to put on the welfare rolls.
F that. If Joe plays by the rules, he should be able to find a 40 hour a week job that pays enough to support children in a safe neighborhood, not to mention able to find a future mother for his children without being tried for crimes against feminism or losing out to rich polygamists.
That leads us to questions of what a good life looks like, and how to support it. And there you get back into culture war stuff.
For example, I strongly suspect most people (with a US upbringing, at least) are happiest in something like a standard marriage where they have a steady job, a house, and a couple of kids. I suspect genuine membership in a community (church, private club, active in the neighborhood, scouts, whatever) is really important for this. I think single motherhood is usually pretty bad for the mom and the kids and the surrounding society, whereas stable married couples having kids are usually pretty good for the mom, dad, and kids, as well as the surrounding society. (Similarly, PUA types who go in for lots of casual sex are making the world a worse place.)
That leads to a certain set of ideas about how to make society better, which may or may not be mainly about government policies or laws. Steve Sailer talks about affordable family formation, which seems like a pretty good thing to aim for. Charles Murray talks about all the ways the lower class has lost all kinds of social capital and well-being over the years (more unwed births, less community involvement), and that strikes me as stuff I wish I knew how to reverse. I’m religious, and think most people would benefit from some kind of church, but I also think that those uninterested in church would still benefit from some kind of cohesive community involvement–private clubs, lodges, scouts, whatever.
That’s in some sense a conservative worldview, even if I don’t particularly think the government is the right mechanism for doing anything about it. (I mostly don’t–we could maybe tweak public benefits or family law to make things a bit better, but mainly this is about people deciding what to value and how to live their lives, and the law is an extremely blunt tool for shaping that.)
You mean doctors getting paid more than fast-food workers?
I’d agree with the notion that there’s generally too much income inequality, but that the optimum amount is nonzero.
Google’s Artificial Intelligence Built an AI That Outperforms Any Made by Humans
When I read that earlier today it scared the crap out of me. It still does.
It reminded me of this Eliezer Yudkowsky post from a month ago or so:
https://intelligence.org/2017/10/13/fire-alarm/
Because if that isn’t the smoke starting to fill the room and telling you that there might be problems just behind the next door I don’t know what is. What’s the next headline on the topic gonna be?
I look at it a bit like a recipe that spells doom.. what combination of AI features do we need to be doomed and which of those do we have already?
And how much time do we have left to to solve the alignment problem or make enough progress to come up with a solution that might not work forever but buys us enough time to solve the rest of it?
I deeply fear that one day we’ll wake up and simply notice that it’s too late.
Want to make a concrete bet involving money on a specific thing you are worried about?
Why doesn’t EY note predictions about nuclear fusion being X years off (or any number of examples)? Because he is pulling a bait and switch, trying to make threatening AI seem inevitable to the same degree that flight and the A bomb now seem inevitable.
Why should we devote time and resources to AI issues when some madman could be in their basement using CRISPR to create a super virus that will wipe out all of humanity? We won’t know that it has happened until it is to late, but we can surely see the smoke (advances in gene manipulation) that make it possible. We absolutely have to do X, Y and Z right now (despite pretty flimsy evidence that X, Y and Z will prevent such an event from occurring).
This isn’t just (potentially) a waste of resources, at the end of WW2 there was support for attacking/bombing the Soviet Union on the basis that once they got the bomb they would do it to us. These people got a lot of ‘smoke’ correct, they were right about Stalin being evil, ruthless and all kinds of mean, scary and nasty. You can be right and still be wrong.
Architecture search is promising, and perhaps even scary, but I think this way of summarizing the news isn’t very useful.
It’s really not very surprising, given how “simple” the architectures of these classifiers are, that (carefully targeted) automated search can find small improvements. While this is impressive, take a look at figure 6 in the paper. Basically the “meta-AI” is just barely outperforming “random search”. (The paper refers to random search, without irony, as “considered to be a very strong baseline”)
So basically: it’s easy to slightly improve on the performance of human-designed CNN architectures, which like all human-designed architectures are optimized partially for understandability rather than performance alone.
Am I just hopelessly biased and viewing anything to the right of me as right-leaning, or are the SSC commentators actually to the right of the lurkers?
We of the jack-booted right (because that’s the only right there is, as I am informed by hyperventilating concern pieces morning,noon and night) have tyrannised our way into seizing control of the means of production – sorry, wrong totalitarianism. Seizing control of the commentary boxes is what I meant to say.
We drive off, by dog-piling, any poor liberal/leftist who dares raise their bowed head and timorously type out a tentative opinion of their own. You can see this in action by going back in the history and reading the plaints of the driven-off. A certain former temporary participant is particularly plangent about the Evil Right-Wingers who stoned them so hard, they were forced to flee for their lives and abandon their experiment in empathy (sample lamentation from over on their blog: “Kind of like how “rationality” is perverted to support alt-right eumemes at SSC”).
Heh, heh, heh! Tremble before the fearsome conquering might of our eumemes, puny leftists!
The Rightful Caliph is also too pure and good for this world, so is too charitable and inclined to see the best in others and ascribe good intentions to them, hence why he does not smite mightily with the ban-hammer and crush our infestation.
Or, contrariwise, some of us are mouthier than others and when given a chance to express our opinions and views without being hopped on as “You’re a Nazi!”, we express ourselves with sprawling freedom and frequency, so we look more numerous and/or active than others who are not conservative/right-aligned/right-wing/alt-right/You’re A Nazi!
This is a phenomenon that [link to old SSC post which I think exists but am too lazy to look up]has been discussed before[/link]: the spaces which make a priority of being equally open to all parts of some ideological spectrum are going to get dominated by that part of it whose ideas are on the whole least tolerated elsewhere. I remember this being a major issues at /r/femradebates (haven’t checked up on there in a long time, though).
You’re thinking of Neutral vs Conservative.
Well from what I’ve seen, pretty much, yeah.
Indeed.
Well from what I’ve seen, pretty much, yeah.
Why change a winning strategy, Wolfy? 🙂
It’s a little unfair to use b*******s as if they were a central example, don’t you think?
It’s a little unfair to use b*******s as if they were a central example, don’t you think?
If you are referring to the person to whom I think you are referring, indeed they were not a central example of anything except extreme narcissism (if you turn up here of all places, refer to your self-proclaimed genius while commenting in text speak, and expect to be uncritically acclaimed as ‘wow tell us all about your startling insights into the red brain phenotypic divergence!’ with no “prove it, show your workings”, then you have another think coming).
But given that a substantial section of the commentors over on the sub-reddit like to roll their exasperated eyes about the right-wingers on SSC proper, given that the favourite accusation of bias by the left-leaning does involve “dog-piling”, and given that the person referred to above likes to toss off on their blog little bon-mots as follows, where people who don’t know the background to the ‘flouncing off declaring they’d been witch-hunted and online-stalked into a state of terror’ series of interactions are going to take their characterisation as fair, true and accurate:
then I am going to snarl right back at them. In my turn I am tired of the whole “if you’re not a card-carrying Democrat or even better a member of the Socialist party, an ancap or some other variety of rare political specimen, then YOU’RE A NAZI” attitude all too prevalent right now*, and I’m going to be just as broad-brush about THE LEFT AS ONE HOMOGENOUS LUMP until maybe possibly it finally sinks in that “hey, maybe a guy proudly proclaiming himself to be a Marxist and a Socialist should not be quite so enthusiastic about the modern resurgence of McCarthyism, maybe, you think?”
*EDIT: I don’t mean the general run of left-leaning/left of centre commentors on here, who are decent about not whipping out the YOU FASCIST RACIST NAZI card every time anyone challenges or disagrees with them, but this attitude is oozing in everywhere else online.
Why do you read that person’s blog? And can I have a link? I enjoyed many of her comments.
I remember stumbling upon it by googling a phrase that she initially overused. But that was… about a year and a half ago, wasn’t it? Anyway, if you are looking for it now, it’s startlingly easy to find.
I don’t follow it, I nipped over in the aftermath to see if I could figure out what the hell they were banging on about here with that social physics notion (it being their own blog, maybe over there they would DAMN WELL EXPLAIN IT?). Bad idea and I’m not going to waste more time fighting about or over it.
If you want to read it, do as I did – with my advanced hacker online stalking skills – and Google the name they used on here, you’ll find it!
I see a lot of left wingers say that the SSC comments and subreddit are really right wing, whereas right wingers are more inclined to say that lots of left wing stuff is tolerated, or they mention Scott’s commie tumblr friends. But I see more complaining posts written from the left wing POV. That’s one of the reasons I think this place and the reddit are pretty right wing—just the way I like it 🙂
If you want to be snarky, how about “when you’re used to privilege, equality feels like oppression.”
Ooh, I have to remember that one.
The left-leaning lurkers don’t much look forward to being treated as if they’re strawmen, as this post very, very well demonstrates, so they(we?) decide to spend their free time arranging flowers and drinking tea.
Ah, so the few leftists who comment (like me) are just the ones who don’t like flower arranging and rarely drink tea.
That’s clearly a sign you’re an alien or a barbarian. Everyone likes drinking tea at 5 o’clock each day.
The U.K. representation, even with the rest of the Commonwealth included, is not, I think, a majority here.
Arrange the tea, drink the flowers 🙂
Does this mean the Irish Breakfast tea I sometimes drink is actually plant nutrients? 😛
It’s all just hot leaf juice (heresy!) 🙂
I drink tea while reading this blog.
This comment chain inspired me to go make tea 😛
Coffee counts as a vegetable no?
I was already drinking tea the first time I saw this comment chain. Seeing it again reminded me to go make more.
SSCers with extensive knowledge of psychiatry: what do you think of this Quora answer about depression? It sort of jives with some of the intuition I’ve gradually arrived at, but I really have no expertise whatsoever in this field.
It’s bad.
The first suggested reason is “The Red Tribe is doing terrible things, so of course people have the sads!” This seems really implausible, and useless, and flag-wavey, and spiteful. And wrong.
The second suggested reason is : some sort of constructive interference between manipulative pharma companies, patients seeking quick fixes, and obliging doctors. That could account for some of the increase. But, consider what it would look like if A. the prevalence of depression was independently increasing, B. pharma companies were trying to capitalize on an expanding market, C. patients had heard there were effective medicines and were seeking them out, and D. doctors were confident in those medicines and willing to prescribe them. It would look exactly like the situation described in the Quora answer. The world in which B, C, and D occur in concert without A to incite them is much weirder. The world in which B+C+D+!A occurs only in the instance of illusory depression is even weirder than that! So this second suggested reason is actually the absence of a reason.
As someone with only tangential knowledge, I’d point out that most anti-depressants are now generic medications. If you look at this list of anti-depressants, you’ll see that almost none are covered by patents any more. The few which are, are in categories where there are lots of generics available. Just about every anti-depressant you can name from TV commercials, etc., is now a generic.
The use of antidepressants has skyrocketed since 1986 because doctors decided that Prozac worked and was safe, so they treated more people. In theory this is good, except that it doesn’t work for mild depression and it is probably less safe for patients than older antidepressants (though safer for doctors). But regardless whether this was a good idea, it has probably had a distorting effect on the diagnosis of depression, so it’s pretty hard to tell whether depression has increased, or just antidepressants. Generic Prozac entered the market in 2001, which is probably the explanation of the particular increase mentioned in the answer.
I should say that increasing the usage of antidepressants was an improvement over the status quo levels of use. But maybe it would have been better to use the older antidepressants.
Monty Python’s Flying Circus on evaluating the intelligence of penguins: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZmx0jml1jk (some pretty spot on jabs at IQ researchers).
People who know game (paging Nabil ad Dajjal?): what’s worth reading? I’ve read and liked Mark Manson’s Models. His emphasis on integrity rather than faking it and running routines suited me well. But I suspect it’s not the whole picture, and I’d like to read a bit more. But the rest of the material I can get hold of seems… mixed.
I’ve seen “Juggler method” recommended by smart people, but I don’t think I was that impressed by the material I could find of his—basically a PDF of forum posts, I think. (Maybe he has better stuff that I missed?) Roissy turned me off (way, way off) at first, but on looking at it again (maybe after reading some worse stuff inbetween) it’s actually starting to look a little better—at least his prose is good, and I feel like the quality of thought is good enough that there might be some salvageable gems in amongst the dross.
Are there any others that are good or might be useful?
I might have some other related questions, but I’m reluctant to clog up Scott’s nice clean message board with them. If anyone’s willing to discuss this sort of thing by email, then let me know and/or drop me a line—you can see my email at the URL my username links to.
RSD has pretty much taken over the seduction training market.
But that’s a different question to whether they’re any good!
Isn’t that Tyler Durden’s thing? I’m a little bit creeped out by him, admittedly coloured by his unflattering portrayal in The Game. (I don’t know whether that portrayal’s fair.) He strikes me as a little bit of a sociopath, and I’d prefer not to read them.
I’ve watched some of their videos and it’s pretty impressive how they can walk up to girls and within minutes, seduce them. If they were frauds, then it’s impressive how long they’ve been able to sustain it.
Selection bias?
What is thy bidding, o summoner?
I haven’t read much in the last few years so there’s probably a lot of good stuff out there that I’m unaware of. That said:
The most helpful books I’ve read were Bang and Day Bang by Roosh V. Bang focuses on club game, which is hateful to me, but encapsulates the core insights. Day Bang refines that into a tool box which you can employ in the countless random encounters you’ll have with women during your daily life. They’re both pretty cheap so I won’t share the PDFs.
The only big weakness of those is that their age shows a bit. They were both written pre-Tinder and so they’re focused almost entirely on face-to-face pickups. That’s still the best way to meet women but for the best results you’re going to want to supplement that with a dating profile. There are a lot of resources out there for optimizing your number of matches but I can’t recommend anything specific. Once you’ve matched though, normal text game as he discusses applies.
Edit: re-reading your post, this seems like the opposite of what you want. IMO it might still be helpful but maybe not for you right now.
Also this isn’t exactly Game advice but there was an episode of Penn & Teller’s Bullshit on supposed psychics and spirit mediums which really helped me tighten my Game.
Cold reading is a set of techniques that “psychics” use to make it seem as though they’re very insightful. The gist is that you make vague statements that invite the person to volunteer personal information and then repeat that information back to them as though it was what you were originally saying and they just finished your thought.
Another useful trick along those lines is the Barnum effect. I personally like to say two contradictory statements where both on their own are compliments. E.g. “I can tell you’re the kind of girl who wears her heart on her sleeve; it must be hard finding people who really understand you.”
It sounds really dumb but nothing makes a woman feel more connected to you then this sort of “deep insight” about her personality. It does lower your estimation of women’s intelligence after a while though so be careful.
Thanks.
I’m one of the luddites around here without a smartphone, so I’m not that interested in Tinder game right now. I am on OKCupid, and I think my profile on there is decent, but I’m not really active on it right now, nor did I have that much luck with it when I was.
I’m reading Day Bang now and quite like it, though I haven’t really put it into practice yet. I agree that it seems more ‘real-life’ and more practically useful than a lot of the night game stuff I’ve come across. I’ll probably try Bang next, even though, like you, I find clubs and club game loathsome.
I’ll check the cold-reading stuff, but I doubt my own ability to deliver it without rolling my eyes so hard I put my back out. But perhaps I can swallow my pride (or should that be integrity?) and give it a go.
Day Bang more or less stands on its own but I recommend reading both because it was written with the understanding that you had already read Bang. So there are concepts which he kind of glosses over rather than devoting as much page space to.
That said, putting it into practice ASAP is going to be better than waiting until you have a miniature library. This is a more, ahem, hands on sort of skill than anything and you’ll want practice. Set yourself a quota of approaches per day / week and see what works for you and what doesn’t.
Yeah I mean again this is just something that works for me. If it’s not something that you can naturally work into conversations then you should focus on other angles.
As for integrity, we were all nice guys once. It’d be great to live in a world where women were attracted to good men but that’s not our world. Don’t feel guilty about doing what works.
It’d be great to live in a world where women were attracted to good men but that’s not our world.
It’d be great to live in a world where men did not assume they had an automatic right to the attention of any random woman, and if they don’t get it that is the woman’s fault for not sufficiently appreciating them, but that’s not our world either.
Wait, you’ll read Roosh, but RSD is too extreme?
Anyway, what Nabil said about putting it into practice is right: Go find some wingmen. Commit to going out a couple days a week. Commit to doing five approaches every time you go out. Accept that it might take you years to get good.
(When you’ve done that, you’ll have your own opinion, and you won’t need to to ask whether a book will mislead you if you read it.)
Did I mention you should find some wingmen? That part is really important.
I’ve written this article about a community in Slovakia that has almost driven itself into extinction. It may be of interest to the crowd here: http://250bpm.com/blog:113 HN discussion thread here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=15830623
Are we witnessing the begining of Götterdämmerung (pinned thread on top)? Abramson presents a quite compelling story, meseems. (For a refresher, read the whole pinned thread.)
What are your predictions for Trump, Pence, Kushner? For the GOP? The USA?
I’ve put money on Trump being out of office by next year.
We talked about that once, I hope you got long odds on that bet! Mueller’s investigation looks serious, but impeachment in a year is nigh impossible. Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings took months even for a (relatively) straightforward perjury case tried by an opposition congress, and this’d be a complicated obstruction case tried by a supporting congress. And even if Mueller somehow finds a massive indefensible bombshell in the next year, I suspect Trump would be too proud to outright resign and would wait for the senate conviction.
What are your odds on Mueller actually finding any “bombshells”? They seem low to me, based on 3 assumptions:
1) the whole thing has leaked like a sieve, so I doubt they are sitting on anything
2) Mueller is already well outside the original scope he was supposed to be looking into (election interference) and digging around in the post-election activities of Trump’s staff
3) we’re already into the frustrated prosecutors game of “I can’t prove you did anything illegal, but I don’t like you, so I’ll nail you for procedural nitpicks”. I.e. Flynn going down for lying about his probably legal activities, and Trump being accused of obstruction (not officially yet, but that’s what the left wing pundits are salivating over) for not admitting that he knew that Flynn lied to the FBI about his probably legal activities.
Which is of course pretty much what the impeachment charges against Clinton consisted of – “you lied to us about the legal stuff you did!” and those were a farce too. But a farce driven by an opposition Congress who still wouldn’t convict. With a friendly Congress I doubt anything against Trump even goes that far.
Mueller probably won’t find anything incriminating Trump directly w.r.t. the Russia probe, but will almost certainly find sketchy deals a la Whitewater or Hillary’s infamous Cattle Futures trade, and probably more and bigger ones, given Trump’s general lifestyle for the last several decades.
That leaves the question of whether he will be impeached and removed given discovery of genuine wrongdoing from before he was president. Impeachment is about politics, not right and wrong–to impeach, they have to get a majority in the House to vote for it. To remove him from office, they need a 2/3 majority in the Senate. Both of those bodies are currently majority Republican.
I think we can model the decision as follows: to a first approximation, all Democrats will default to voting to impeach/remove, and all Republicans will default to voting against that. (This assumes some plausible case can be made for impeachment, but I’m assuming Mueller will find *something*.)
To overcome their partisan vote, each congressman has two things happening:
a. His view of what each possible vote he may cast will do to his political future.
b. His view of how important this issue is. (That is, you might vote in a way that would be bad for your political future if you thought the issue was important enough.)
We might break Mueller’s possible discoveries into three categories:
a. Serious national-security-impacting stuff, like actually knowingly working together with a Russian government disinformation campaign, or passing secrets to the Turkish government in exchange for campaign money, or whatever.
b. Serious stuff that doesn’t impact national security, like having paid bribes and knowingly dealt with the mafia when building casinos in the past.
c. Technical violations of the law that look like an attempt to get the bastard on *something*, like having violated some money-laundering/reporting or campaign-finance laws in some way that doesn’t look to have been otherwise particularly shady.
In case (a), I think he’ll get impeached and removed–Republican congressmen will care enough to pay a price to get him out of office, and their voters will be less inclined to exact such a price.
In case (c), he won’t be impeached, or if he is, he won’t be removed. Even Republican congressmen that despise Trump won’t want to burn down their political careers for such bullshit charges.
Case (b) is the interesting one, and I’m not sure how that will go. It’s also a little worrying to me, because Trump could easily end up in a situation in which he knows that he’s a free man as long as he’s president, but that as soon as he leaves office, he’s likely to be indicted by federal or state authorities. I don’t think it’s a good situation to have the president have that kind of incentive to stay in power. It’s really a bad situation, IMO, when there’s no way to negotiate a safe way for him to step down (like having Pence promise to pardon him–that won’t work for state offenses, and it’s possible we get multiple states who could charge him).
What’s the statue of limitations on things you expect in this category? I don’t know Trump’s business practices, so maybe you expect things that happened a couple years ago, but it seems more likely to have been longer ago, statistically and due to less need and more risk as celebrity increases–perhaps mitigated by increasing hubris.
That’s a good point. It’s quite possible he’ll have stuff in category (b) (serious violations that don’t really impact national security but aren’t obvious bullshit charges) that, for whatever reason, don’t really threaten to send him to jail, but might still be the basis of an impeachment attempt.
Impeachment as a sub-category of firing seems like a way to punish somebody when they are outside the limits of the law but have old skeletons come to light.
@With a friendly Congress I doubt anything against Trump even goes that far-
I can’t name one D party congressman who could vote against impeaching Trump and still get re-elected. The R party congressmen are overwhelmingly as Never Trump as they dare to be and still face their next election. Trump has the luck of the Devil himself but he’s obviously going to be risking impeachment for the next four or eight years.
Serious stuff that doesn’t impact national security, like having paid bribes and knowingly dealt with the mafia when building casinos in the past.
Would that work, though? He’s never held political office until now, so any bribes and so on would be as a civilian. Yeah, he could be got on criminal charges but that would be the same as for any other citizen. Can he be impeached as a president for crimes committed in his non-political life? And if he could, that doesn’t really make things better for Hillary if the whole insider trading thing is correct and that was an offence committed in her ‘civilian’ life, if it could be used to unseat her via impeachment. Do the Democrats really want to risk opening a can of worms that could be used against any future candidate, unless they can be positively sure June Moon is so squeaky clean you could use her as an operating theatre? (And given all the sex scandals committed by liberal cause-supporting men being revealed all over the place now, can they ever be 100% sure any possible candidate does not have some skeleton rattling away in the far back of a closet?)
That’s a sucker bet – he won’t resign and Republicans won’t turn on him. Peter Beinart agrees.
Put some money on that, maybe? If you win, you get money. If you lose – hey, Trump’s out! 😉
I put a twenty on Trump for that exact reason. Should have embraced my inner trader and gone for the perfect hedge.
At what odds? I’d certainly take the other side of that bet at even money.
It’s currently 2:1 odds on predictIt, I’d absolutely take the Remain side at those odds.
Hmm. The only part I’m not sure of is about life expectancy. But I guess for a generic 71 year old man annual death probability is only 2.5% and so that shouldn’t change things much.
I think I’m going to buy some contracts, thanks.
@Brad
Trump’s rich, “out of pocket replacement of all possible organs” rich. I wouldn’t worry overmuch about his health.
Outside of science fiction, that doesn’t mean much. There are very few health situations in which an unlimited budget will make a big difference relative to what health insurance will pay for. Richer people do tend to live longer, but it isn’t because of better medical care (and probably largely isn’t causal at all).
@actinide meta
I know general well-being flattens out above upper working class, but does that hold for the far right of the bell curve?
How much does the promptness of medical treatment matter? The president has a doctor shadowing him, and the White House and Air Force One have emergency equipment+medication+operating tables.
Probably a lot. Treatment within an hour is a big deal for any kind of stroke/heart attack situation. In this case, though, it isn’t about being super rich, but about being president–I think Trump’s health prospects are not improved beyond baseline any more than Clinton’s would have been.
Putting the cutoff at say $250M and above for “can buy organs for cash”. Do these guys disproportionately make it to 90 as compared to people worth, say $5 million?
I know general well-being flattens out above upper working class, but does that hold for the far right of the bell curve?
Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother lived into her 102nd year, and the current monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II is now 91 while her husband is 96 (this is part of the problem with/for Charles; he’s now 69 years old, he’s been groomed to be the next monarch all his life and since she refuses to abdicate and there is no sign of her dying as yet, his entire life is wasted hanging around waiting and by the time he does become monarch, there may not be much time left to enjoy it – shades of Queen Victoria who lived to be 82 and her son, Edward VII who was 60 when he finally succeeded her and only reigned for nine years, dying when he was 69).
Well, anything can happen, but I don’t think so. Everyone is getting really excited about possible impeachment and how far up the chain does this go, but they’ve already had to row back on “TRUMP ORDERED MEETING WITH RUSSIANS!” to “Somebody (probably Jared Kushner is the speculation) told him go meet the Russians”, which is not looking great as chances for “Finally a do-over and get the right result this time round!”
The most recent dogged enthusiasm for an impeachment eventually fizzled out in “what the exact meaning of ‘is’ is” and I can’t see this going anywhere either (unless somebody pulls out real provable footage of Vladimir himself in person giving orders to Trump about what he is supposed to do and what the Russians are going to do when hacking the election).
To remove him from office, they need a 2/3 majority in the Senate. Both of those bodies are currently majority Republican.
I think some of the recent glee over the Democrat victories is precisely this; hoping to unseat the Republican majority/majorities in the midterm elections and besides finally getting power back, the delicious prospect of being able to get Trump because now the Democrats are in control in Congress.
I don’t know how well that will work out, but we’ll see!
It’s been backpedaled even further. Now apparently it’s Kushner told him to talk to everybody on the UN security council (which includes the Russians) about supporting Israel.
None of this is illegal and is part of the basic job of foreign policy.
I would put the probability of Trump being removed from office at .001%. The Dems/left would be wise to stop pinning their hopes on impeachment (for what crime no one even knows) and instead figure out, I dunno, something to make people want to vote for them? Like jobs or taxes or healthcare or something? But instead I think they’re going to go into midterms screaming about Trump and Russia and lose.
As a Republican this is fine by me. Never interrupt your enemy while they’re making a mistake and all that.
One doesn’t have a basic job of foreign policy until he takes office. And it probably violated the Logan Act, but I’m of the opinion that the Logan Act is unenforceable for multiple reasons including desuetude.
So I agree with your underlying conclusion (not sure I’d put it quite that low, but low) but not all your reasoning.
I recall Obama getting some mockery for his “Office of the President Elect” seal, at least from some right sources. I don’t know how much foreign policy, if any, he was conducting, though.
I’m not sure if it’s a good thing or not, or if it should be changed due to new capability or norms, but getting a jump start on a job you have been given is a faux pas while conspiring to rig an election is “light treason.” If searching for the latter only reveals the former, it’s going to come off as a–what’s the technical term? nothingburger?
This seems like a rather absurd claim. You’re the legally designated successor to the Presidency. You will be doing foreign policy very soon. Your transition team getting a head start on is exactly the sort of thing they should be doing to make sure that you take over the Presidency smoothly. It’s possible that Trump’s team went past the traditional lines for the president-elect’s transition team, but I don’t know that’s the case, and I’d like it proved before I care at all.
The relevant historical predicates are: Kissinger allegedly intervening in Vietnam peace talks before Nixon took office and Reagan allegedly negotiating with the Iranians during the hostage crisis before he took office.
Both have been subject to the type of strenuous denials that imply the people doing the denying would think it was wrong to do so.
(The above is from memory, I wouldn’t swear to it.)
Buuuut…. not to pick nits, Brad, but the reason those cases may have been controversial, and hence memorable, is because they were interjecting themselves into the middle of active, hot conflicts at the time.
I don’t recall in 2015 or mid 2016 very much talk about conflict with Russia (recall “the 1980’s called, they want their foreign policy back” from the 2012 election debates), and certainly no concurrent life-or-death conflict between us.
Hold up (thinking while typing) if he’s meeting with Russia to start talks about going after Isis in Syria, that could be roughly analogous, then. Especially as it would be potentially a policy change.
Isn’t the story that Kushner sent him out to lobby countries to vote down a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements? That conflict may not be the hottest it’s ever been, but it is certainly an ongoing conflict.
My sense is that the norm is that the sitting President be given room to conduct US foreign policy until he leaves office. If the above is accurate they violated that norm. As I said they also likely violated the Logan Act, but I don’t think that law is enforceable today.
Eh… I’m generally in agreement with you except I see a qualitative difference between trying to get allies (or at least non-belligerents) on board with your incoming policy and interjecting yourself into ongoing, 2-party negotiations with a hostile foreign power.
But it’s not really enforceable, because an elect (of the presidential, not calvanist sort) could just make a public announcement of not intending to enforce a deal if it includes x or y.
To be above reproach, that’s the kind of thing that should be said to your predecessor in private–but there’s always the chance that it was, and they did not want to take that into consideration because of opposing policy views.
One of the things that Flynn talked about was Israel.
The other topic of conversation was the sanctions that Obama had just leveled against Russia for interfering in the election. That’s a pretty clear case of a hot issue. Flynn said “please don’t escalate”; Russia didn’t escalate; the next day, Trump tweeted “Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart!”.
My understanding is that Brad is correct that the Logan Act is a non-starter. Nevertheless, this is a pretty big norm violation (source):
Hitting the ground running is one thing, but if your goal is a smooth transition, then you keep the State Department in the loop, instead of secretly calling up the Russian ambassador and then lying about it.
Now apparently it’s Kushner told him to talk to everybody on the UN security council (which includes the Russians) about supporting Israel.
So how does “Trump is the president of the alt-right white supremacist Nazi anti-Semites” stack up with “go tell everyone support Israel”? I mean, it may be dodgy, but it does look like “He’s a horrible racist – well, except about the Jews” which would probably be the first time in history such a thing happened (open to corrections about Noted Historical Horrible Racists Who Liked The Jews, However).
@Iain
This is a case which seems excessively vulnerable to partisan spin. “The Trump team disobeyed precedent and the requests of the Obama administration to consult with Russia early” vs “Obama tried to impede Trump’s completely normal contacts with foreign powers before the transition”. I don’t have the time or inclination to figure out which is right, and most people are just going to believe whichever one they want to.
Note that candidate Obama met with a pretty long list of foreign leaders in July 2008.
I think it’s just assumed that those all stick together. You hate Muslims, blacks, gays, Jews, Mexicans, trans people, people who wear funny hats, etc. That’s the sort-of standard way those accusations are packaged.
Obviously, that’s nuts–there’s zero reason to think Trump is anti-Semetic, little reason to think he has any particular animus against gays, blacks, or trans people (he’s probably more positive toward gays and trans people than any other person who had a shot at the Republican nomination), and some reason think he dislikes Mexicans and Muslims. (Or at least that he thinks it’s in his interests to say so, whatever he really believes in his heart.)
Improprieties about exactly when and how Trump’s transition team started talking to the Russians are not going to convince 18+ Republican senators to vote to remove Trump from office. And if that’s the thread Mueller is pulling on, then it’s likely that “Trump colluded with Putin to rig the election” is a dead end. That was always a thin hope for Team #NeverTrump, not because Trump is too honest to have done such a thing but because Putin is too smart for it, but it would have been impeachment-worthy even by GOP standards and it is the scandal that was all but promised.
There’s a small chance that Trump will engage in unambiguously impeachment-worthy obstruction of justice in response to this, and a small chance that he’ll resign if he runs out of loyal staffers and his close family starts facing jail time. Also a small chance that he’ll start a nuclear war to distract everyone. But the most likely outcome is an even more isolated and embittered Trump still holding out in the White House and the GOP too afraid of his supporters to risk moving against him however much they’d prefer Pence.
So, who are the Democrats going to put up against Trump in 2020? Is it still Hillary’s Turn?
We’ll put up Hilary again if the GOP puts up Romney. Loser’s Bracket 2020.
I still don’t understand, by this logic, why this would be such a bad idea for Putin. Getting caught breaking US law is a lot worse if you’re trying to be president of the US than if you’re an outside actor.
Getting caught breaking US law is a bad idea no matter who you are. Actively colluding with Donald Trump to make Donald Trump president when you could just be quietly working behind the scenes to make Donald Trump president, greatly increases the chance of your getting caught, so don’t do that. Actively colluding with some guy who acknowledges debts and groks OPSEC might have a payoff that’s worth the risk, but Donald Trump is neither of those. If it’s to your benefit to have him in the White House, sure, leak DNC emails to Assange or whatever, but there’s no need to talk to Trump about it. Why would you even consider doing such a thing?
And yes, as bad an idea as it would be for Vladimir Putin to engage in such pointless conspiracy, it would be an even worse idea for Donald Trump with his greater legal exposure. But Putin is the veteran intelligence officer and politician here, so it’s his judgement rather than The Donald’s I trust to have avoided that gaffe.
The clear added benefit of active collusion is that, if it works, you have leverage over the US president in the ability to threaten to reveal the very bad thing he did.
There’s clearly a downside in the increased risk of getting caught/getting the potential next president angrier at you. But it’s not totally clear to me that it’ll be worse for Putin in the world where Elizabeth Warren becomes president in 2021 if she’s mad at him for his active dealings with Donald Trump than just for intervening in the election without coordination.
Edited to add: it’s also not clear how much it increases the risk of getting caught; seems like they got fingered in a pretty normal post-hoc computer security investigation way.
This isn’t to say that you don’t have a point, or that I think there’s definitely explicit communication waiting to turn up.
Yes, I’ve always said that the media and Democrats are doing Putin’s propaganda work for him by running with the line that he’s this all-powerful political mastermind who can control the fate of the world’s elections with a couple of FaceBook ads. And in doing so they’ve also handed him a diplomatic nuke. All he would have to do to send the west into a (further) tailspin is announce “HAHA, yes it’s true, I Vladimir Putin control your president, my puppet, ha ha!”
That trick never works. Or, more precisely, I don’t know of a single case of that trick ever working against an elected official in a democratic nation, and about five minutes of googling only comes up with speculation and conspiracy theories. Politicians seem to be basically immune to such “leverage” because, if they can win elections at all, they can almost always deny everything and keep their office anyhow. Conversely, if evidence of wrongdoing is going to seriously harm a politician’s career, it has to come from an absolutely unimpeachable source, and nothing impeaches an accuser’s credibility like “I tried to blackmail him and he wouldn’t give in – listen when I tell you about the very bad thing he did, damn it!”.
Possibly I’m missing something. Do you have examples of elected officials in mature democracies changing their votes or policies (as opposed to paying some cheap hush money) because someone threatened to reveal the very bad thing they did, or having someone actually reveal the very bad thing a politician did because they refused to submit? Because if the theory is that this is a thing that happens but there’s no evidence because nobody ever gets caught, that gets us back into conspiracy-theory territory.
Putin, being somewhat of an expert in this field, can probably be trusted to engage in the sort of conspiracies that work in reality rather than the ones that only work on the pages of second-rate thrillers.
I think it is a mistake to look at the set of charges that Mueller chooses to bring and assume that he doesn’t have anything else. Mueller threw the FARA book at Manafort, but (thus far) has let Flynn off lightly. Lawfare’s analysis, which I find compelling, is that this implies Mueller is after bigger fish. Flynn has made it clear that other members of the Trump transition team knew what he was up to.
If the Republicans retain control of the House and the Senate in 2018, impeachment is almost certainly DOA. If the Democrats win one or both, though, and Mueller continues his methodical advance, I expect fireworks.
Mueller is almost certainly after bigger fish, but if Flynn and Kusher are guilty of trying to set up an illicit(*) channel to Russia after the election, that strongly implies no such channel existed during the campaign.
(*) or dubiously licit then lying about it.
Dems winning the Senate in 2018 would require a electoral bloodbath. The class up for reelection includes everyone who rode Obama’s coattails in 2012. I can look around for the analysis I saw if you’re interested, but from memory it’s something like 6 of the 8 contested/purple state seats (many of which voted for Trump in 2016) are already held by the Dems. In order to win the Senate in 2018 the Dems would need to win all their safe blue seats, all the contested seats, and flip safe red seats. Unless Trump starts a nuclear war or the economy completely tanks next year I don’t see that happening.
The Senate math is definitely stacked against the Democrats in 2018. But more so, it is flatly impossible for the Democrats to get within shouting distance of a 2/3rds majority in the Senate unless large numbers of Senate Republicans who are not facing a 2018 election either defect or resign.
The president’s party always suffers in midterm elections, and the political climate looks pretty good for Democrats right now. (See, for example, the recent election in Virginia.) If the Democrats can hold all of their seats, they need to pick up Colorado, Arizona, and one more. Roy Moore is giving them a real shot in Alabama right now. If that doesn’t pan out, there are a couple of other vaguely plausible routes. Republicans are not particularly popular right now.
This 538 chat gives the Dems about a 30% chance of taking the Senate. It’s not model-based, and should be taken with several grains of salt, but 30% is roughly where they had Trump on election day. It’s a long shot, but it’s far from impossible.
Winning the House isn’t easy either. The Democrats have a significant edge in popularity, but the Republicans did a good job gerrymandering after winning all the state houses in the 2010 midterms, so the Dems need to win the popular vote by 7 or 8 points to take control.
The more control Democrats have over Congress, the more likely we are to see impeachment proceedings, even without further Mueller bombshells. The single most likely outcome, of course, is still that Trump serves out his term.
Most obvious ones to me are Warren and Gillibrand. Cory Booker seems likely. Cuomo, Jerry Brown, McAuliffe, O’Malley from the governor side.
There’s also always the possibility of Zuckerberg and Bloomberg…
If she wants it, doesn’t it have to be?
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, but Democrats are really backing themselves into a corner by completely going in the tank for all of this “Russia rigged the election for Trump” stuff, because that narrative strongly implies that Hillary did not deserve to lose, was not a weak candidate, etc.
She can run on the platform of “I would have won if not for Russia” and what does the mainstream left say in response to that exactly? They have no choice but to agree, to run her again, and most likely, to lose again.
Yeah, “we was robbed” is a great narrative for making yourself feel better, but a lousy one for figuring out what went wrong last time so you can do better next time. Next election, it is certain that foreign governments, corporations, interest groups, etc., will still be doing all kinds of things, fair and unfair, to sway the election or convince people to believe/do stuff that affects the election.
The idea that the 2000 election was stolen from Gore was held by a large number, possibly a majority, of Democrats. That didn’t result in their running him again in 2004.
I’d give 10 to 1 odds against HRC being the nominee. I also don’t think much of the chances of most of the other names being kicked around in the media — Sanders, Warren, Booker. My guess is someone that even many mid-range political junkies haven’t heard of yet if they don’t live in the same state.
The Facebook event link for Boston secular solstice links to the NYC page.
Can anyone recommend a forum for rock music, preferably one that is lively but not populated by children and jerks?
No. Rock is dead. Rock is dead they say.
Long live rock, be it dead or alive.
Thought this was photoshopped when I saw it elsewhere, but no, this is how our Taoiseach turned up for an emergency cabinet meeting this morning.
Ah Leo, could you not throw on an oul’ tracksuit top or something and not be displaying your toned and fit body to an adoring nation at this hour of the morning? 😀
National supermarket chain is introducing this – any opinions? Useful initiative or gimmick? (I think this would be good for very young children and I’ve heard of PECs before, but what about any people here who are high-functioning – would this have been a problem when you were a kid?)
Isn’t that what you are supposed to do for an emergency meeting? Drop what you are doing and go to the meeting ASAP?
The emergency meeting was scheduled for 9 o’clock this morning,so if they rang him up at home at 7:30 and said “Hey, Taoiseach, we’re having an oul’ crisis sesh, just to let yeh know like”, he would have had plenty of time to forego his morning run and turn up properly dressed.
Plus he had time to grab an (easily identifiable) national newspaper to read in the car, so it’s not like he was out for his regular exercise and got the call half-way through the distance.
And as a matter of fact, he is the one who sets the date and time of any emergency cabinet meetings as Taoiseach, so he is the one who is having his department ring up the rest of them and say “Put on the suit and tie, Mick, yer going to get yer picture in the paper tomorrow morning arriving for the emergency meeting!” So all in all, there is no way he had to dash straight from his morning jog to Leinster House without even time for a shower and a change.
I have no idea what this is meant to signal (apart from “youthful, vigorous, urgency, springing into action at the drop of a hat to defend the national interest” and the likes, particularly after the little blip over “does being forced to accept Frances Fitzgerald’s resignation after defending her make him look weak?”) but this is Ireland – “urgent emergency meeting” means everyone only turns up ten minutes late instead of the usual fifteen to twenty 🙂
Finals are approaching at my law school, leaving little time for my creative work.
But while I was researching for Contracts (without question, my favorite class) I started thinking about the legal principles involved in a contract with Satan. I quickly spotted an odd interplay between some passages in Genesis and some contract law principles.
Couldn’t help myself, and wrote an extended “hypo” around it:
http://www.theodidactus.com/dee-v-satan-an-extended-contracts-law-hypothetical/
I think it’s still pretty interesting even if you don’t know a lot about contract law.
When I was interning for a judge we got a case where a prisoner sued, inter alia, Satan and the Pope. Dismissed it for lack of proof of service …
Yeah, I have heard of cases like that.
Here, I guess, that problem got solved because we know Satan’s counterarguments.
So I found Cruelty Free Investing a couple days ago, via this Forbes article via a very non-sympathetic source.
Leaving aside my strong opposition to the goals and language of this group, I do wonder about the effectiveness of their lists – they have “good” and “bad”, with narry a shade of grey. In comparison, I see Givewell, and Seafood Watch and heck, even The Livestock Conservancy which all use a spectrum method of rating charities, ocean catch species, and heritage livestock breeds (respectively) by degree of recommended action. (Heck, even the NRA rates political candidates on a sliding scale.)
There’s a deeper question here, I think, about defining good and bad, and when an absolute is needed, and when things are more generally complex and what happens when we-as-a-society start pretending that the line between “ok” and “not okay” is broad and grey, vs narrow and pretty distinct. (That’s generally “arguing from edge cases”, isn’t it?)
But basically I’d like opinions from people sympathetic to the “Cruelty Free” group to speak on their perception of this tactic. Is this helpful? Supportive of your efforts? Something you’d tweek?
I think having only “good” and “bad” might be okay if and only if you’re very clear up front that you’re only calling out the best of the best and the worst of the worst.
If you’re trying to comprehensively rate every investment possibility, I think you need at least one or two shades of gray. Otherwise you’ll take heat from both sides over marginal cases – some percentage of potential allies will be turned off by your absolutism, and companies might be less willing to make efforts to win your approval. But your true believers will also get upset, because inevitably somebody in the “good” column will be found to have some flaw you were willing to overlook but your fanatics aren’t.
Adding a “marginal”, “questionable”, and/or “neutral” category could help mitigate this.
Right, it strongly depends on your goals I would think. If you’re looking to provide one additional data point to investors who want to consider social responsibility as one of many potential criteria on which they will validate investments, a sliding scale is definitely better.
But if you’re trying to provide a list of the best of the best to people who only want to consider socially responsible investments, good and bad works fine.
(Having some submission problems, sorry if this turns into a double post)
You need a black-and-white list if you want people to actually process and act on it.
Obviously for an individual investor it’s way less work to just look at a list than to process a bunch of numbers or, worse, essays. But that’s the less important thing.
More importantly, most money is managed by institutions these days. If you have an eight to nine figure sum of money to invest, you can go to a variety of asset management companies and tell them to invest your money in its own individual separate account subject to some overall constraints. If those constraints are in a simple form, like the Cruelty Free Investing list, they’ll happily do it for you, because that’s a standard sort of constraint that lots of people and organizations need for various reasons. If you made something much more complicated they’ll tell you that they can’t do it. (By which they mean you’re not worth it to have as a client, and that if they let all of their 500 clients put in oddball requests then their process gets hopelessly complicated.)
Alternately a mutual fund can market itself as being cruelty-free based on a list. Investment managers don’t have special expertise in animal cruelty so they want to outsource their cruelty metric to an external organization. If the metric was more complicated than a list (“we want the market-cap weighted average of cruelty scores in the portfolio to be less than 1.7”) then it becomes difficult for investors to monitor and see that their wishes are being respected.
Valid points, but this doesn’t rule out a black-white-grey list. Or, more accurately, an approve-disapprove-neutral list. Investors can ask for their money to only be placed in companies on the white list, or that it not be placed on the black list. The people making the list can avoid most of the problems of a black and white list, even if it’s not a nice numerical sliding scale.
Yeah I don’t deny that it might be better for users to have a few shades of differentiation – then one person could say to their asset manager “don’t invest in anything in list 1” and a more scrupulous person could say “don’t invest in either of list 1 and list 2.”
But my main point is that in the end some investment firm is going to need to be handed a binary list, and they are not going to want to take any responsibility for the list’s contents.
One similar thing I’ve seen is from religious organizations not wanting to invest in say alcohol or porn. The asset manager doesn’t want to take responsibility for deciding whether buying Time Warner might count as investing in porn.
More realistically these days, someone will lunch an ETF. I don’t think SHE is very well put together but it’s the sort of thing that’s going to get most of the “socially responsible” investment dollars.
I remember seeing Yudkowsky claim that these kind of funds are pointless, since decreased demand for a stock on an ethical basis that causes its price to fall will result in higher demand from investors without such ethical qualms, so the total investment will remain the same. Anyone knowledgeable have an opinion on this?
You get higher investment from the unscrupulous investors, but this does not completely cancel out the loss of investment from the ethical investors. And increased investment by unscrupulous investors is driven precisely by the price being lower, so you are hurting the company to some extent.
Cliff Asness spells it out:
https://www.aqr.com/cliffs-perspective/virtue-is-its-own-reward-or-one-mans-ceiling-is-another-mans-floor
I read a paper that made a convincing (to me) case that there is an effect on prices when some investors can’t or won’t invest in some assets. Those investors have to “pay” other investors to distort their portfolios away from the otherwise optimal portfolio. The change in price is of course a change in cost of capital for unpopular businesses.
Nevertheless, the effect is probably small unless the group of activist investors is huge. I doubt that this is ever a particularly effective form of altruism. Modeling it as cheap talk is probably, in practice, pretty accurate.
It’s also worth considering that if all of the socially responsible investors withdraw, that leaves only the evil, greedy, capitalists solely in charge of the company at that point, with no whiny dissenters to hold them back.
We certainly wouldn’t want to do this when it comes to politics. Imagine the left declaring that the best way to protest Trump’s policies is for left-wingers to sell their voting rights to Republicans.
A few quick things:
I’m doing a reading of Worm on my radio show/podcast Wingardium Leviosa.
I’m heading to Seattle this weekend for PodCon! If there are any other podcast-adjacent SSCers in Seattle, I’d love to meet up.
What are the current most trustworthy political fact checkers?
I had an argument about politics with a highly-politically-motivated family member that devolved to (uncharitably paraphrased): “do you have any idea what’s going on in this country? You would if you just used $MEDIA_SOURCE.” I am reasonably sure that $MEDIA_SOURCE is feeding her a pack of bullshit. I would like to be able to efficiently provide references on any given claim, but I don’t want to waste my limited life-hours thoroughly researching the Current Crazy.
My usual go-to for debunking urban legends is Snopes. I see from Google that they do politics too; I don’t know if they’re as good at it. I’m looking for something that’s reasonably comprehensive and widely considered trustworthy. I acknowledge that that’s a tall order, because any source that acknowledges stories that support Our Side are false will be assumed to be partisan hacks for Other Side. But I’m hoping something, somewhere will suit.
Ideally I’d like a single fact checker trusted by both Scott’s left- and right-wing commentators, but failing that I can deal with separate checkers suggested by each. To make that easier, please describe your wing and tribe when making suggestions.
Hypothesis: Anyone motivated enough by politics to be a political fact checker is too biased to be trusted to be one. (And these days “politics” is broad enough to include journalism, parts of science, much of religion, bits of history, etc.)
This is similar to the Hitchhiker’s Guide‘s ideas on political power.
That occurred to me. 🙁 I figured it couldn’t hurt to ask, though.
If somebody is that far gone, it might be best to try a less biased source on their own side, rather than seek out a truly unbiased fact checker.
I find the fact checker sites like Politifact or WaPo’s checks to actually be pretty good about listing the facts and the positions of both sides, but they sneak a fair amount of opinion into the write-ups that you do need to keep an eye out for. In particular I’ve found Politifact to be unreliable as to what counts as “mostly/partially true” vs “mostly false”, which are inherently subjective. This isn’t too much of a problem if you read the whole article, you’ll get a good idea of what exactly are the false and true parts and can judge their relative importance yourself, but you ought to totally ignore the frequent “Republicans are less truthful then Democrats!” articles that rely on straight counts of these subjective ratings only, and don’t account for any selection effects regarding which claims are actually examined.
I hesitate to list a particular example because I don’t want to get into a debate on it, but as an example, there was a fact-checking article on a Trump tweet that basically said “Germany owes NATO a bunch of money”. The article noted, correctly, that Germany (along with other NATO countries) has significantly underspent on it’s pledge to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense. I.e. it is true that they aren’t supporting mutual defense at the monetary level they agreed to. The article also noted correctly that this isn’t literally money owed to NATO in the form of a bill they failed to pay.
But the article spent much more time grammar lawyering the true meaning of “owe” and “debt” than was strictly necessary, and also went out of its way to be charitable to Germany’s underspending (“they’re getting better!”). In other words, it used a fairly trivial distinction (“Germany owes NATO money” vs. “Germany has not spent the money on defense it pledged to do in order to contribute to NATO goals”) to rate Trump’s statement a falsehood, when it would be just as easy to take the same facts and say, “Well, as a 140 character summary of the issue, yeah it’s largely true that Germany hasn’t met their financial obligations to NATO”.
Like I said, don’t mean to get into a debate on that particular issue, but if you’ll be so kind as to take my example at face value for the sake of argument, hopefully you’ll agree that that form of “thumb on the scale” editorializing is a common and easy failure mode of fact checking sites when there is any gray area.
Agreed. There was an example before the election where Politifact or Snopes rated what was basically the same claim (I think it was about the unemployment rate) as (mostly) false when Trump made it and mostly true when Sanders made it. But if you read the articles rather than just the headlines, they will reliably tell you whether a claim is blatantly false.
to add on to this, either politifact or snopes wrote articles commenting on the truthfulness or lack thereof of Trump’s predictions about the future, which triggered me to no end
the articles were like ‘this is unlikely’, but I came looking for facts, not your opinions about what next year’s facts will be
Wing: bog-standard right-wing Republican.
Tribe: Red.
I think all media is propaganda, because humans are naturally biased. Selection of stories to report or ignore or “facts” to check or not check are in themselves biased operations. Anyone who claims to be “unbiased” is worse than biased, because they’re also self-blind to their bias.
I find Snopes has a left-leaning bias. The way they do it is by strawmanning or weakmanning the argument. Remember, they get to pick what goes in the “Claim” box that they’re then stating is true or false. So the situation will be something like
Conservative person/outlet makes true claim A.
Snopes: “Claim: Conservative person/outlet claims B. FALSE!” where B is very similar to, but not quite A.
Snopes will then spend five paragraphs “debunking” B, that only a silly uniformed person could possibly believe, and then at the very bottom say “oh but what is maybe true is something like A.” The vast majority of people will just see “CLAIM: FALSE” at the top of the page and never see the switcheroo.
If you want to counter specific facts from your politically obsessed family member, I recommend either finding a “debunking” from a news source they already trust, or better yet, just go look at the source documents.
I think you’re best bet is that you get one fact checker who is conservative, one is who progressive and compare the two.
For those who don’t know me: I’m a fairly big game nerd. Tabletop, brainteasers, crosswords, video, you name it. One game caught my attention as being very appealing to this crowd: Exit/Corners. It’s a puzzle game within an episodic mystery involving five main characters, reminiscent of Japanime games with lots of character-driven dialogue. This one is based somewhere in Canada / US, however.
I’d love to see what y’all think of it.
http://exitcorners.com/
I seem to recall a SSC-adjacent individual who was writing a blog consisting of a tour of the pan-American highway via Google Maps, starting in Alaska, but can’t find it. Does anyone have a link or even recall what I’m talking about?
Which is a worse thing – waiting for the next Song of Ice and Fire book, or waiting for the next Elder Scrolls game?
Personally, I think I’ve given up on Song of Ice and Fire – I quite like the first three books, which I read about 15 years ago now, but I think I’m pretty much over the whole thing at this stage. Certainly can’t be bothered to re-read them and try and remember what the hell was happening.
Elder Scrolls – just feel incredibly annoyed by Bethesda not doing anything. I feel now about Bethesda the way I felt about George RR Martin in 2010, but it’s worse.
I gave up on GRRM just as I had given up on RJ before him (and never went back and read the Sanderson stuff). I try to avoid starting unfinished series now but don’t always succeed.
Never got into Elder Scrolls.
This was my reaction to Dances with Dragons. Or rather to the wait for it. Never bothered to read it, since almost all the characters I remember are dead, anyway.
As far as Elder Scrolls, it’s a completely different genre, but I am enjoying the Elder Scrolls Legends online card game.
Elder Scrolls went MMO, and if Warcraft is any precedent, once you go down that road you never really come back…
I was late to the party on Song of Ice and Fire, given that I binge read the books a few months before Game of Thrones came out. So not much waiting exactly.
That said, given the steady decline in quality of the books I wasn’t very eager for the next one anyway. The last two books especially felt like half a book’s worth of material stretched out to the length of four books. I don’t think that we need an ending badly enough to justify two more books that bad or worse.
I feel the same way about Game of Thrones post season 5. Seasons 6 and 7 were awful and I don’t care how long it takes them to make season 8. My girlfriend and her roommates want to watch it with me so I’ll still end up seeing it but I would never see it on my own.
I want to get dog piled to see what everyone is talking about. A “dog-man”?
I’m going to say something left wing, and I’d like all of the right wingers to attack me with your best shots please.
We should tax the rich ’til the pips squeak. Spend money on libraries, schools, parks. Get our brightest and best working in industry, engineering, education and entertainment rather than thinking up new ways to manipulate and exploit us.
Tax financial institutions. Ban the speculator. Bin the adverts.