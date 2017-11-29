Open Thread 89.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
Need help with a software issue? The Greenfield Guild is glad to assist, whether you need a full team to tackle your project, or just a little advice. The initial video consultation is always free: schedule yours today.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
"Having relationships issues? Don’t know who to talk or where to go for help? Relationship Hero to the rescue! We're a hivemind of highly trained relationship experts who provide actionable advice 24x7. The first 10 minutes with an expert are free, then it's $1/minute."
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Iowa Part 7 is up at Naval Gazing. This covers the Turret II accident and Iowa’s last retirement.
I promised a CW link about things going wrong at a sperm bank.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2016/04/white-woman-sues-sperm-bankagainafter-getting-black-mans-sperm/
This is two suits on different grounds about one child, not lawsuits about two different children.
The elements of negligence are: 1) Duty, 2) Breach, 3) Cause, and 4) Harm.
Elements 1-3 are slam dunks. The only question here is if there is a legally cognizable harm. Then if so how much in dollars is required to make her whole?
Similarly breach of contract is probably straightforward to prove, but the normal measure of damages is expectancy. Namely: what is the difference in value between the baby should would have had, had they not breached and the baby she has. That’s an awfully tough question to answer.
They could ask instead for costs that she claims she will incur — counseling or similar, but that’s a rather unsatisfactory answer.
Not just counselling, having to relocate.
I’m assuming negligence requires all four of those? Like, if you catch your doctor saying he didn’t bother washing his hands before surgery, but you don’t actually get an infection, there’s no harm done so you can’t really sue for anything?
Are there any long term studies of interracial adoption? I don’t think it has been occurring with much frequency until the last few decades, so perhaps not. In any case, saying (hypothetically) “Because of this error, I have a 15% lower chance of frequent contact with my child in twenty years and a 5% lower rate of communal support” doesn’t seem to be presenting real harms with any certainty.
Would it be fair to call this a case of female cuckoldry?
Right. In law if some test has elements they all need to be met but if one has factors then only some do.
Interracial adoption is really common where I live, with white parents who can’t have children on their own commonly adopting Asian children.
Karl Marx was predicting in the mid-1800s that the development of capitalism would inevitably lead to the elimination of small businesses and decline in real wages for wage-earners.
70 years later, his “scientific socialism” began being tested and falsified on a massive scale.
Yet haven’t the last 35 years bore particular prediction out? Real wages have stagnated at best, while big business buys laws that raise barriers to entry.
The funny thing is that regulating business to the point that a mom-and-pop operation can’t operate without lawyers and an HR department is considered progressive.
I think Smith also thought that left unchecked capitalism would devolve into oligarchy.
“When the regulation, therefore, is in support of the workman, it is always just and equitable; but it is sometimes otherwise when in favor of the masters.”
Where’s that from?
https://books.google.com/books?id=pl1KAAAAYAAJ&pg=PA224
I recently finished Rationality: AI to Zombies. I do not consider myself a Bayesian. I’m one of those religious people. (Mormon) And I also feel that Talebian Antifragility is a better model for how to behave under uncertainty than Bayesianism, which is to say I had some issues with the book (not the least of which was the length.) I thought this might be a good place to invite people to tell me why I’m wrong or what I missed. My initial review is here.
TL;DR
-Yudkowsky focuses too much on winning, but he doesn’t spend much time on the “when” of winning (though I mention his contributions to existential risk)
-It maybe necessary to lose in the short term in order to win in the long-term.
-Both of these things may contribute to fragility, which from Taleb’s perspective is short-term limited wins which lead to large unbounded losses.
-There does not appear any allowance in Bayesianism for dealing with asymmetrical outcomes. Where being wrong is catastrophic (despite an assessment of a very low probability) vs. where being wrong is inconsequential (but with the same low probability.)
-I mention Scott missing Brexit and the election of Trump as an example of what this looks like.
I’m looking for people to tell me what I missed.
Can you give a thumbnail sketch of what “Bayesianism” is? I’ve studied statistics, and Bayes’ Rule certainly came up, but the notion of Bayesian statistics as opposed to some other kind was never touched on.
Bayesianism is Yudkowsky’s/LessWrong’s term/ideology. Here’s their link on it:
http://lesswrong.com/lw/1to/what_is_bayesianism/
As a thumbnail it’s making very broad use of Bayes Law as a way of making choices when you’re uncertain.
I don’t know about if LessWrong etc. use it differently, but Bayesian statistics* is a mainstream thing. Andrew Gelman has a blog about it, and it is about taking a prior anf getting a posterior.
*Opposed to frequentist.
So, how should you best respond when your therapist starts pushing new-ager pseudo-religious nonsense about “asking the universe for what you want”, that you need to put “positive energies” into “your personal universe” because “people find what they look for” — and therefore, by implication, everything bad that’s happened to you is your own fault because you were ‘looking for it’ with your ‘negative attitude”?
How about when she says you should ignore statistics entirely because they don’t really matter, because “outliers exist” and because “probabilities are meaningless”?
If you like her and just want some affirmations you can believe in, try rephrasing it in a more down to earth way.
“In other words, I should set concrete goals for myself?”
“So you mean if I act confident people will treat me with more respect?”
“Are you saying that I need to appreciate the small positive things in my life I might be overlooking?”
“Hmm, perhaps in my situation I need to consider low odds but high pay-off strategies?”
If you don’t like her then you can probably take it as a chance to look elsewhere, since she sounds like someone who says meaningless platitudes and that’s not what you are looking for.
Honestly, if possible, I’d consider getting a new therapist. That style would not work for me. I’m not sure what I’d do if that option was out.
Granted assuming this is about you and your therapist, I don’t think everything you give an example of your therapist saying is wrong, so maybe just try to filter out the signal from the very loud noises. Your perspective on the larger world seems more negative than is strictly justified (it may be totally justifiable on a personal level; I do not know what your life is like). But I think I personally benefit from your perpective, since your perspective is interesting and coherent and I often enjoy reading it.
Can’t really go to someone else, because it’s the Neighborhood Health Center; you get who they give you. It’s them or the generally worse Community Mental Health Service for someone on Medicaid like me. And she’s otherwise generally been better than many of the other providers I’ve previously had.
To be fair, three points
1. Richard Wiseman holds that there is no such thing as lucky or unlucky and that instead they differ by being open and aware of opportunities. (And had done studies – no idea of replication – to look into this)
2. You miss every shot you don’t take.
3. Statistics can be misleading and are affected by people’s beleifs in statistics. There was a discussion on this website about mistaking ‘a greater porportion of men have experienced being physically attacked at night’ with ‘men are more at risk of being attacked at night’
I’ve actually seen people use exactly that argument to justify spending $100/mo on lottery tickets, and argue that everyone else should too. And I’m fairly confident most everyone here should understand why this is a bad idea, and that the lottery is “a tax on innumeracy.”
True, but it depends on how you structure your problem statement.
If your goal in life is to win the lottery, then buying a lot of lottery tickets is the best way to achieve that goal.
If your goal in life is to maximize the amount of money available to you, buying a lot of lottery tickets is an obvious mathematical loser.
It’s quite possible that the potential net gain in utility of winning $average_lottery_jackpot is significantly higher than the net loss of $average_monthly_lottery_expected_loss such that said choice actually does make a certain amount of sense.
I thought that they’ve shown that it’s mostly the act of talking that helps people, and that the content doesn’t matter that much. Which I suppose argues for both staying with her (because what she says doesn’t matter) or switching (because any therapist which doesn’t annoy you will be as good as any other.)
Does loyalty require optimism? That is to say, can pessimism about a cause’s chances of success be equated to disloyalty toward that cause?
I would say “Definitely not.” The men who flew the Ploeisti raid knew they were likely to die. The Scots who followed Bonnie Prince Charlie weren’t entirely stupid: there had to be plenty of them who knew they’d likely lose.
If you’re internally pessimistic, no. If you act in such a way as to increase the odds that your cause will succeed, you should think of yourself (and be treated) as loyal.
If you’re externally pessimistic, maybe. People react in a bunch of different ways to pessimism, and some of your potential allies may react to your expressions of pessimism in ways that damage the cause. (Sometimes the opposite, of course – convincing people to dig in for a long, uncertain battle can be helpful for example).
Compare:
“Game over man, game over!”
“We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills…”
As with everything, act judiciously.
I was asked to copy this message from late in the last OT to this one, to facilitate further discussion:
Following up some of the Net Neutrality discussion – does the way we pay for home internet make sense?
Most payment schemes for stuff can I think be roughly broken into 3 categories:
1) Pay-per-unit. Examples are gasoline and home electricity – a gallon of gas costs X, a kilowatt hour costs Y. You pay for every unit, and only for the units you buy.
2) All-you-can-eat / pay-for-access. E.g. buffets, Netflix, cable TV. You pay one price to get in the door, regardless of how much you use.
3) Pay-per-capacity. E.g. garbage service (pay for a small bin, pay for a dumpster, either gets taken once a week). Most internet service works this way, your pricing is based on your peak download speed. Mobile plans are sort of this – you pay for a maximum chunk of data, but you don’t usually get credit for unused data.
It seems to me that charging by “pipe size” for home internet doesn’t make a lot of sense anymore. It would be like if the power company charged everyone the same price for 50 Amp service, regardless of if they ran their lights and AC all day or only lived in the house for the weekend.
The user has no incentive to be frugal with data use. The ISP has no real incentive to increase capacity, since they get the same cash from their subscribers regardless of how much data they use. Download speed doesn’t seem like a great price discriminator – most home users want enough speed to stream HD video, and don’t need any more than that. Like the electric company, the same peak capacity works for most, but if everyone used their peak capacity at the same time, it would overwhelm the system.
Technical issues for metering aside, pay-per-byte seems like a more sensible approach. It encourages users (and websites) to be frugal, easing capacity concerns. At the same time, ISPs are encouraged to add capacity since they can sell more data. It makes people pay their “fair share” – data hogs will need to pay for the privilege.
So why don’t we do it this way? Purely technical? Legacy of the evolution of the system (download speed used to be a much bigger discriminator, I think)?