Open Thread 89.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
First!
Can anyone recommend a good book on Old World prehistoric cultures that existed after 3000 BC? Archaeologists have a ton of fascinating data on these cultures, but I’ve found it terribly organized.
I second this request, especially if there is anything available about the ancient middle east which is not heavily politicized.
I will say, from my experience taking a class in college from a fairly prominent archaeologist, that this is a field where things are so up in the air that it’s hard to have such a thing as a survey text.
Like, most archaeologists would assert that such and such cities were part of the Ur III empire at a certain point. And the guy teaching us the class told us that was the majority opinion, but he was also quite clear that his opinion was that there was no Ur III empire, that the dynasty so identified didn’t have broad territorial control, and that the things the other archaeologists were looking at as evidence of those cities being part of the empire actually represented a common culture and trading network. (Was he right? I have no idea. Wikipedia seems convinced there was an Ur III empire, and that matches what the prof said conventional opinion was, but it’s hard to know much about a polity that at least one serious scholar believes didn’t exist.)
And this was only one such example. I think it’s real hard to write a survey history on a period where the basic facts are still up for debate.
Huh. From my ancient history classes, I remember the professor mentioning the Ur III having a particularly unspectacular fall; they just seemed to fade out of existence, with no clear collapse event. I suppose that would make sense if it never existed to begin with.
If you put a gun to my head, I’d say there probably was an Ur III empire, just because the consensus of the field is likelier to be right than my slightly crazy-seeming professor.
I considered at the time that maybe this guy was just uniquely intellectually honest about highlighting the places he differed from the field (although his phrasing was usually along the lines of “here’s the laughably wrong thing you’ll read in most papers”), but even if I compare that class to some ancient Greece seminars I took where we spent a lot of time on differing historical takes, the common scaffolding of accepted facts was much sparser for the ancient near east.
So here’s something I don’t think we’ve talked about here before. Facial hair!
Men of SSC: are you clean shaven, bearded, or mustachioed? Why do you prefer your style of facial hair?
Women and MSM of SSC: how do you prefer your man’s facial hair? Why?
I’ll go first.
I’m clean shaven and shave every morning with a safety razor. I prefer straight razors but when I mentioned getting one my girlfriend made me promise not to (she’s afraid that I would accidentally slit my throat).
I’ve had a beard before and liked it, but I dislike how my face looks during the transitional period between clean shaven and bearded. If I had a month-long vacation I would consider growing it back out but right now it’s more convenient to keep it as is.
More catnip!
I’ve got what’s apparently called a “short boxed beard.” Keep my cheekline pretty low, basically at my jawline. Had this beard since I could grow one (around age 16). Reasons in no particular order:
– Wanted facial hair since I was a little boy (when very young–5 or 6–I even drew it in with marker once or twice); wasn’t about to shave it off when the real thing finally arrived
– I razorburn easily
– Men in my family look better with beards; maybe something about our facial shape? But a kind of family custom anyway
– My wife forbids me to shave it
– I’m a man, men should have beards
– Related to above: I’m all about that sexual dimorphism
– God told me not to shave that hair–He was pretty clear about it
– I can’t imagine how much I’d be spending on razors and shaving cream if I shaved everyday, even just my neck and cheeks (I shave those twice a week currently)
For about 2 weeks in my early 20s I shaved off everything but my mustache, just out of curiosity. My wife said I looked like a Russian Comrade, which I did.
I look pretty much exactly like a real life version of the main character in the Don’t Hit Save webcomic. I look more like that character than its creator on whom it’s based. It’s uncanny.
Nice, sounds like a good style.
I’m not 100% sure what you mean by this. Does your sect not shave? Is it a private revelation? Or are you being playful?
Sorry but it’s hard for me to read your tone.
It’s dirt cheap as long as you don’t have strong brand loyalty.
Disposable razors come in a pack of four or five for a few bucks. And you can buy a can of shaving cream for the same price. So maybe $15-20 a year? I don’t budget it out but it costs way less per year than one dinner out.
Individuals in my sect (Karaism) try to interpret the Torah in a straightforward way. Somewhere in Leviticus and Numbers, a few different times, God instructs men of His chosen tribe not to shave the hair on the sides of our faces.
I agree about the shaving cream, but I can’t use the cheapo plastic disposable razors. I have to use at least the Gilette “Mach 3” or generic equivalent. Anything less and I’m looking at serious razor burn. I try to rinse those blades in alcohol and fully dry them out between each use and keep them in good shape but even then I can only get a handful of uses out of each one before I’m getting razor burn from them. Each refill pack is like $9 and comes with 4 or 5 cartridges, so shaving twice a week I have to replace the cartridge once every few months and that means I’m buying maybe one of those refill packs a year. If I shaved every day it’d be maybe ten times that.
I took the opportunity to look up what my style is called. Apparently it’s referred to as a circle beard. I grew it to compensate for the fact that my previously shoulder-length hair became kind of thin and wouldn’t grow quite as long anymore. It gives me a more serious look.
My wife likes it, but wouldn’t want it to grow any longer than I keep it.
It’s kind of a toss-up for me between liking heavy-ish stubble and clean shaven…really depends on who it is. Though usually a bit of stubble ends up making an already attractive man even more attractive to me, so I guess I lean stubble!
I think men in general look more attractive with beards.
A beard makes a man look stronger, more trustworthy, and profound.
Clean-ish. I have a heavy beard, so like Homer Simpson it’s visible right after I shave.
Full beard, at this point quite unkempt. I generally prefer it to be a bit shorter than it currently is. It’s a playoff beard, of sorts; once a certain project I’m working on is published, the beard is going back to reasonable levels.
I am a guy. I have a goatee (NOT a van dyke, so no mustache) that’s very short. Sometimes I additionally grow a bunch of stubble besides my beard.
I wish I could go heavier on the stubble or even a full beard, but my facial hair is very patchy and thin, and really a goatee or van dyke are my only options. And mustaches tickle my upper lip.
Gordon Freeman’s sort of beard. Wife likes and my education sort of ties into the theme. Sadly enough, the beard does not come with an HEV suit and a crowbar (
Clean shaven.
A neatly trimmed full beard, somewhere in the 2-3″ range.
After five years in the Army of imposed clean shaven-ness, often having to shave without lather on sensitive skin due to time and/or logistical constraints, growing a beard was a project I started on almost immediately upon ETS-ing in 2005. I like it, and the only person who could convince me to change it would be a significant other. Since I don’t have one ATM and don’t appear likely to have one in future, it’s probably here to stay.
This is what I look like with two weeks’ growth, so I stay clean shaven. (I shave every three days or so with a Merkur safety razor in the shower; I get the cleanest shave with the least irritation by using as much running water and steam as possible and no shaving cream/similar; I do often rub down my face with a bit of coconut oil after shaving, or sometimes before if my stubble is particularly long. My terrible facial hair grows pretty slowly, so 2.5 days looks like normal 5-o’-clock shadow; so my periodic shaving qualifies as “always clean shaven.”) Since no one wants curly pube neck beards, I don’t really see this as a stylistic choice: clean shaven is the only thing that looks at all reasonable.
I once was in a production of Fiddler on the Roof; day one all the men were told to stop shaving and grow the longest beards possible. One week out from opening the director looked at me, shuddered a little bit, and told me “You know, Andrew, Perchik is a rebel–he bucks social trends, right? Let’s make him clean shaven to set him apart!” We were all happier that way, but still a bit embarassing.
Full beard, because without it my face is kind of androgynous-looking, which bothers me. I prefer to look clearly male.
Okay, so I’ve been listening to quite a few of Jordan Peterson’s lectures in the last months, and one theme he keeps harping on is that certain stories – mythologies and religious stories, mostly – are foundational for a society. They present the archetypes, the heroes that are worth imitating, the values that are worth striving for, the common problems one will encounter and the approaches to overcome them. That sort of makes sense.
Now since the introduction of universal literacy, cheap books, comic books, television, and cinema, we are absolutely inundated with stories, many of which consciously try to be epic and mythological and, in fact, create their own “pantheon”, and some of which have spawned quasi-religious groups (aren’t Jedi registered as a religious group somewhere?). At the same time, church attendance has gone down massively in most first-world countries.
One might naively think that the oversupply of different archetypal stories undermines the coherence of a society, but that doesn’t seem to have happened. Where first-world societies get polarized, it is not over Batman vs Superman, or even Batman vs. Jesus Christ.
Does that mean that the assumption that the stories play a significant role in transmitting values was wrong in the first place? Or are the old stories still working their mojo somehow? Have they been replaced by some other mechanism? Or is society indeed fractured already, and we just haven’t fully realized it?
Well, a lot of the modern radical social justice movement did grow out of fandoms…
If the stories transmit values then why should the fighting be about the stories and not the values? People might not fight about Batman vs. the Bible, but they sure do fight about whether or not we should execute murderers. Stories are just a part of culture.
Huh. I always figured that acute Joseph Campbell Syndrome would end with Joseph Campbell.
Blue tribe has almost complete control of culture, including pop culture. Blue tribe values are culturally ascendant. Seems more like a confirmation to me, although of course it’s hard to discern the direction of causality (it’s really a feedback loop).
US society certainly seems a lot less coherent to me now than even 25 years ago. Sure, the disunity isn’t literally over Batman vs. Jesus Christ, but one could at least make a case that the surface-level disunity we observe in the flourishing of a million sub-cultures has some roots in the loss of a shared “core” of Western mythology, Bible stories, etc.
In somewhat related news, Americans can’t even agree we like football anymore, apparently, though for different stated reasons in different tribes.
Just here to say I’m a big fan of the linked article. I disagree with a couple things (I don’t buy the “over-saturation” argument, and I don’t think the NBA is going to take over due to a profound lack of parity), and I think there’s some big things they left out (Goodell being an activist commissioner doing a terrible job on off-field non-CTE scandals to include Ray Rice and Deflategate, and excessive penalties damaging the pace of play that aren’t concussion related either), but overall, it makes the point that it’s not JUST a Trump issue. There’s a perfect storm brewing against the NFL, and Trump/Kapernick is one ingredient, but this downfall started before either of them.
About twenty years ago, one could argue that ‘with great power comes great responsibility’ was an American value, transmitted through culture.
I’d like to discuss this in more detail, but this is very definitely a culture war adjacent topic.
I feel that one potential source of value is that these mythological stories provide the sense that there is are ‘higher powers’ than oneself. There seems to be reasonably common opinion that this is a useful psychological position to hold for a few reasons, often with a humbleness-promoting aim (i.e. many religions do this, obviously, but so does Ietsism, as well as more explicitly secular spiritual and moral pursuits).
That said, while I don’t know much about Peterson, it seems like he might be not quite hitting those notes since his pitch appears to be more aspirational?
P.S. I actually would love a quick explainer on him if anyone feels qualified to provide it, I see he’s now a top 20 Patreon creator and is getting referenced all over the place. 6 months ago I’d never heard of him (Google trends has him springing into existence ~1yr ago).
I’m a little surprised you didn’t hear of him hanging around places like this, actually. Peterson is the original “academic resisting the Campus Crazies,” he’s a University of Toronto psychology professor who criticized their pronoun policy and got a lot of shit for it, so he started talking to a lot of the online anti-SJW people back when that movement was still kinda starting out and was a great hit with them. Kept his job too, as far as I’m aware.
As toastengineer wrote, Peterson came to prominence when he resisted a piece of Canadian legislature that would have compelled him to use the whole spectrum of new-fangled pronouns.
At that point, his Youtube channel, where he had posted entire lecture series of his, found quite a bit of attention, he appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcst and Dave Rubin’s show and who knows where else, and became a meme, so to speak.
Academically, he offers an interesting mix of standard psychometry, evolutionary psychology, Jung, Freud, the Bible and Nietzsche. He is very explicit about the importance of personality traits, but also talks a ton about archetypal stories, religious and mythological symbols and so on.
Politically, I’d say he’s a conservative-leaning centrist with a flaming hatred of nazis, communists and postmodernists, and strongly emphasizes free speech and personal responsibility.
As to whether he hits the point of religious stories pointing to a higher power, I’d say yes. He kind of waffles when it comes to the question whether that higher power is a metaphor, or an emergent property, or an actual entity. He has a lecture “God and the idea of ultimate authority” or something along these lines, so you can check that out dir yourself.
One key point is that most of these things came about as a result of capitalism, and were created by companies whose goal was to maximize positive reactions and appeal to as broad of an audience as possible. They weren’t organic creation myths, they were intelligently designed to be wholly inoffensive by borrowing significantly from the existing stories and myths.
Batman has no interest in fighting Jesus. He’d rather adopt a no-kill policy so that all the Jesus people can respect him.
I’m still hoping for more players for my GURPS game set on the planet Terramar, a backwater colony world. It’s a sword-and-sorcery / planetary romance in the style of Nehwon (by Fritz Leiber), the Dying Earth (by Vance), Majipoor (by Robert Silverberg), and Bas-Lag (by China Mieville), but with very different political and economic views from Mieville’s. (I’m an anarcho-capitalist who loves Mieville’s writing style and despises his political and economic views. And I welcome non-libertarians to the game — anyone intelligent enough to read SSC is worth talking to and gaming with.)
I just have to tell you how much I love your handle.
Can anyone recommend a Scott-quality explanation of the whole net neutrality debate, ideally including a steelman argument for the con side (con = anti net neutrality)?
I’m specifically interested in that steelman for the con side.
Hey, the real thing’s right here. I mean, I like the principle of network neutrality, but liking patriotism doesn’t mean I have to like the PATRIOT Act.
tl;dr Net Neutrality is an upward wealth transfer. It makes average people pick up big internet companies’ ISP bill, and makes it impossible to offer reduced, reduced-price services to the poor.
I’m only aware of two arguments for it; one is that ISPs will discriminate against competing services to support their own streaming video services, which is already illegal, and the other is that ISPs will charge you extra for access to Netflix etc… just because they have a monopoly, which… I mean, they can do that, but why not just raise your rates, and make even more money from your monopoly while simultaneously freaking people out less?
Can you clarify what you mean by “already illegal”? What is the other legislation relevant to this?
Reason magazine has an article at https://reason.com/blog/2017/11/26/why-net-neutrality-was-mistaken-from-the
Here is Tyler Cowen on anti-net neutrality.
He has two links at the bottom of the post which are extensions of the argument.
Good stuff Ventrue Capital and knownastron, thanks! Any recommended steelmen of the pro side? It’s easy to find arguments, but if someone has already sorted out the good arguments — or even just the arguments that keep name-calling to a minimum — that would be so nice.
I think this is one of the strongest arguments. However, coming from that pulpit, it’s also one of the worst.
The biggest issue with leaving things to the market, IMHO, is that in many parts of the US there is a single-ISP monopoly, so there is effectively no market.
If I want to set up a will, is there a decent way to do that on the cheap?
In other words you’re asking whether, if there’s a way then there’s a will?
The converse has been known for some time, but I don’t know about this direction, sorry.
Assuming you’re not trying to do anything fancy, absolutely. There are tons of sites online you can use to auto generate the obvious forms from questionnaires, and they work great. (It’s mostly on you, see previous OT for my position here, to read the damn instructions.) You will also need to find your own notary, most likely, but that’s not hard either.
I used Rocket Lawyer because my employer pays the membership. I hear good things about Legal Zoom too.
(Again from previous OT, I’m not a lawyer but I do date them.)
Russian battleships part 1 is up at Naval Gazing.