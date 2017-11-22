Open Thread 89.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
What is the current favorite prediction market?
Two years ago I asked and didn’t get much response. At the time I believed that the answer was that Betfair was the best, while PredictIt was open to Americans. The situation with bitcoin and play-money markets may have changed since then.
Unfortunately, to my knowledge, it hasn’t. I made a small amount of money on PredictIT, that would have been much larger without fees, and really dislike that I’m restricted from making more money (than I am now by being gainfully employed, I mean) by being a superior forecaster on a few narrow issues.
Re: this (exactly three years old) comment by Scott under the Categories Were Made For Man… post (saying that there is no harm in using transgender people’s preferred pronouns, and they are not withholding important information), and also this comment (most straight men, including Scott, use an anatomical/chromosomal definition of sex when it comes to who to have sex with/kiss/cuddle):
A collection of (slightly cherry-picked) links showing that some transsexuals do have sex without disclosing that they are trans [1], and the claim that “an mtf transsexual is a woman” (in every acceptable sense of the word (as implied by the one who makes the claim)) is very much used to argue that there is nothing wrong with not disclosing this, and that having an issue with it is not heterosexuality but transphobia or homophobia [2]. [Links in reply, I suspect I’m running into some comment length limit.]
Note that while in many of the stories I linked the man turned to be OK with the trans partner, most polls show that 60-90% of people wouldn’t be OK with it. On another note, I fully agree with the analysis that many people mistake a debate about definitions for a debate about facts, though I would use the same argument as an argument for the opposite side as Scott did (as did another commenter).
[1] cont. 11abcd 12abcde 13 14ab ([1] 1-10 and [2] are awaiting moderation)
[1] cont. 15a 16a 17 18 19 20 21 22
So does Sidles always have this many links and references? If so, Sidles spotting seems really easy.
This doesn’t read like Sidles to me. Not enough smugness and rhetorical questions, none of the usual Sidlesisms, no clear social justice (ahem, “pro-empathy”) line, and I’m getting a new-commenter vibe that Sidles wouldn’t have.
Yes, their politics seem completely different. 🙂
Damn really? I was going off link-spam and the abundance of asides, but I guess I have much to learn.
What’s a Sidles?
John Sidles, a commenter here who got banned for being obnoxious and then came back and got banned a dozen or so more times. Lately Scott’s taken to deleting his posts when he sees them, which seems more effective.
He’s got a very distinctive style that he’s either unable or unwilling to change, which makes him easy to pick out no matter what name he adopts (although about all that style has in common with the ancestor here is an abundance of links).
And on this topic, I give you: http://transgender-uber-alles.tumblr.com/
Poes Law is in full effect, I honestly can’t tell if this a troll or the real thing.
The “I was trolling” post at the top wasn’t a tip-off?
Posts can be a lot longer than this, but WordPress automod doesn’t like large numbers of links.
What’s your best life hack? Apologies for using the term life hack.
I’m seeking non-trivial answers (ie. free lifetime global travel via credit card churning > methods of extracting ketchup from a bottle).
Just read the instructions.
Many large, powerful bureaucracies have clearly written instruction manuals, and if you just read what they say, then write down what they say to write down and send it where they say, you win. Someone falsely report a debt against you? (For that matter, someone report a possibly-true debt you don’t want to pay and don’t feel like convincing the lender was wrong?) Send the right two letters and it just disappears. No, really. I’ve done this and it’s exactly as easy as it sounds, you just have to have the patience to write a few letters.
Patrick’s hobby is debt letters: mine is small claims court (I am undefeated as both a plaintiff and a defendant standing in for my employer, and god I want more opportunities to play, because it’s a very fun game. [1]) You know how you win in small claims? Read the instructions. Show up in a suit and act like a calm professional, then do what the judge says and you win. How do I mean? Last time, the judge started the session of five cases by saying essentially “I’m going to repeatedly interrupt you to ask you “what did this person do which means they owe you money?” You’re going to ignore me and tell me why they’re mean or bad or made you sad. I don’t care; tell me why they owe you money.” Lo and behold, everyone did exactly what he said they would. Even people with really obvious breach of contract claims could not listen and follow basic instructions. If the guy before me had responded to the judge with “I paid him $5,000 to paint the house; we specified the paint should look like this; here is a photo of it not looking like this!” instead of a long rambling story about sprayers, he’d have won.
When I go to small claims court, I find the relevant law (not as hard as it sounds for the kind of things that put you in small claims!), highlight the line that says “Alice owes Bob money if/unless X happens”, then read that out loud to the judge, along with a page of evidence that X did/did not happen. And then I win. It feels like cheating.
There’s an interesting connection between nerddom and this superpower. Anyone who’s done tech support knows that most times a computer system tells you something has gone wrong, you can just look up what that means and do the obvious thing, and it works–but almost no one we know *does* this, due to some sort of learned helplessness. But most nerds I know don’t transfer this outside of the domain they learned it in. Turns out? Works IRL too.
It’s like magic. Read the fucking instructions.
[1] For the record I’ve only had to sue someone once, a very abusive landlord. I don’t go around filing frivolous lawsuits because, I mean, I’d rather live my life. Having done it once means it’s even less likely I’ll have to again: anyone who messes with me I will provide with court records demonstrating conclusively that if you try to cheat me, I will take you to court, win, and enjoy the entire process. But I sort of wish someone would make me go through with it. It’s much like how rationally I would much rather never end up in a bar fight, but having done enough BJJ that I think I’d probably be a favorite, part of my brain wishes idly that some clearly terrible person would force a physical confrontation.
That’s a beautiful post.
I know it’s not actually representative of small claims court, but my dad watches a ton of “Judge Judy” type shows and it amazes me how many people insist on trying to fight with her and then act shocked when she rules against them. You can tell within the first 30 seconds of someone speaking whether they are going to win or lose, because inevitably, there’s always one side that is calm, polite, respectful, and sticks to the facts – while the other side yells, argues, name calls, and avoids direct answers to direct questions. The whole thing is utterly ridiculous.
I bought a used Lenovo x230t and physically removed the WIFI daughter-board. I only have work-related material on it. When I need to do work I leave my phone at home and take it to a coffee shop. At home I hook it up to a wired connection, and I have a USB WIFI dongle for unusual circumstances.
I started out leaving the dongle at home too, but after about 3 months I don’t associate this machine with network access, so it hasn’t been a problem having it in my bag. If it starts to be I’ll just leave it at home again.
For less flexible hardware, one could also just remove the relevant WIFI drivers.
Let me first say that Andrew Hunter’s response is phenomenal, and will deeply overshadow anything this particular Andrew has to say.
That being said, it’s *amazing* what sorts of things you can improve with simple hypothesis testing in real-life! People will spend *months* researching the best way to do something, without even spending a few days testing a theory! Often times you can conclusively prove relationships (whether they be work-related things like the correlation between free shipping promotions and product sales, or personal matters like the link between getting enough sleep and having the willpower to skip a calorie-dense lunch) with a modicum of effort and some basic math (and if you hate math, there are free calculators online!).
Short list of a few things that such self-experimentation has helped me with:
Diet/weightloss
Mental focus
Relationship harmony (holy shit, but this one surprised me. Society does it’s damnedest to convince you that experiments won’t help here!)
Skill growth
Exam grades
Order of work tasks (aiming for total productivity)
How many people are strongly motivated by praise from the right superiors?
I had a conversation last night where I stated (in my mind uncontroversially) “of course, people will go to the ends of the earth for an “attaboy” from the right high-status leader they look up to” and my interlocutor stopped me to say she didn’t think most people did this. Which of us is typical-minding?
I certainly know that having a senior black belt tell me that my sweep was really slick is a huge dopamine rush for me. The right thought leaders at work calling me out as having kicked ass is pretty similar. It’s difficult to measure their exact impact on my utility function: we could, in theory, run experiments where sometimes a Google Fellow calls me smart and sometime I get cash bonuses (it’d be hard and noisy…), but I can’t imagine how to funge BJJ approval against other incentives. But it feels like a major motivator for me–and I thought this was pretty typical for social monkeys.
Napoleon said “A soldier will fight long and hard for a bit of colored ribbon.” Granted that’s not quite the same as an attaboy, because you have a physical artifact that you can show off to others to prove that Napoleon praised you. But I think it comes from a similar place and you are more correct than your interlocutor.
That bit of colored ribbon is motivating because it’s a signal to other people that this particular person displayed ability, grit, and valor under extreme duress, and thus is the kind of person that should be respected, and that a pretty girl should consider marrying.
The ribbon itself is not the merit. If you gave everyone that ribbon, it would stop signalling valor or value.
If a boss went around publicly praising everyone all the time I presume it would reduce the motivational value of praise from him as compared to another boss that was more stingy with praise.
Anyone have strong opinions on whether to choose a Roth 401k vs. regular if your employer offers both?
This is a topic of loud controversy among the financial planning people at work. What that means is that it doesn’t matter (or more precisely, that one or the other is better, but they’re sufficiently close and it’s too hard to predict which, so don’t worry too much about getting it right.)
I recommend the trad 401K because if you retire early there are pretty simple tricks to play to bleed it into a roth IRA without too much pain, but it won’t suck horribly if you go roth.
Important: max whichever you pick out. Then do a backdoor ROTH IRA and max that too (this you do totally independently of your employer. I use Betterment.) Then if you can, do a mega backdoor (this requires your 401K plan to not be terrible. Vanguard makes it trivial if you’re lucky enough to be using them.)
Thanks for the pointer to the mega backdoor. I was aware of the regular one but not that.
Yeah, it’s a neat trick (that shouldn’t exist…) Neither should the normal backdoor. Unlike the normal backdoor, it takes a bit of actual understanding of what is goign on (at least moderately.)
Financial planners will tell you it comes down to whether you expect to be in a higher or lower tax bracket during retirement. Unless you have a very firm belief in this one way or the other (I certainly haven’t the faintest clue) I recommend hedging and having one Roth-style IRA/401k and one traditional IRA/401k. If you already have an IRA get the opposite 401k. If you don’t, my blind guess is a doctor’s income probably exceeds the limits for a Roth IRA, so traditional IRA + Roth 401k would be the way to go there.
This is right.
This I find objectionable. Mind you, I think you gave him the same actionable advice I did: have a trad 401k and a roth IRA. But I don’t think this is an active hedge in any meaningful sense, nor should you be worried about mitigating “risk” here. It really is just a guess about whether your tax rates will be lower in retirement. Most people think yes, but you could imagine otherwise.
In any case, it’s better to max out either one than freak out picking the best and max neither.
(Of course, IANACFP, I just do this for fun, but I move enough money for enough people that I am pretty sure I know what I don’t know.)
I recommend not being overly reliant on either. These are government supported programs whose value is entirely related to the government choosing to continue to support them. If you’ve followed the news much lately, you’ve probably seen headlines like “Trump is planning on stealing your 401k!” These stories are usually exaggerated, but based on a very real possibility. When you build a nest egg on “tax-free” funds, the state still has something of a claim on your funds. Right now they say they won’t tax them so long as you meet certain criteria, but they set those criteria and can change the criteria at their own leisure.
Make sure you have some reasonable amount of savings in already-taxed dollars in a traditional savings or brokerage account, one that everyone concedes is yours, and nobody else (especially the state) has any claim on whatsoever.
That seems to be an argument against Roth; with the regular retirement funds, you get lower taxes now, and pay taxes later, with Roth, you forgo the lower taxes now in exchange for avoiding future taxes. If you’re concerned the government might change the rules (which is, of course, always a risk), use the regular option to get the benefit of the current rules immediately, so it doesn’t matter if the rules change later.
Not entirely. Their tax advantages relative to a regular account with a brokerage of your choice depend on government policy that may or may not persist over the next 30-40 years, but the underlying equities are still yours, they’re just in a special category for tax purposes. Worst case, they change the rules on you and you’re e.g. on the hook for capital gains on your Roth IRA, which sucks but it’s not equivalent to losing everything.
I would be much more worried about Social Security.
Come on man, get creative here!
It’s not just tax rates that matter here, it’s withdrawal penalties, which lead to a lack of liquidity.
Worst case isn’t just “you have to pay regular capital gains taxes now” (at current rates, which happen to be higher than 2017 rates, whoops!) It’s also “but your early withdrawal penalty is still in effect, and actually, it just happened to go up. Whoops! So you’ve got a bunch of money squirreled away in an account that offers no advantages over a regular bank account, except it also has significantly less liquidity and you have to pay massive fees in order to touch it. Whoops!
If we REALLY want to get paranoid, maybe it goes up to 99%. And maybe that’s followed by massive money printing and inflation, leading to a nice fat million dollar balance in your account that you saved up for years, only to watch it slowly lose all of its purchasing power while you’re powerless to do anything with it.
Sure, but what’s in it for the government to do that?
The withdrawal penalties don’t actually make the government a meaningful amount of money; they’re almost entirely a punitive measure designed to keep your money in the account until age 65, when you become a retiree newly flush with tax-free cash and presumptively grateful to your betters for keeping it there when you could have spent it on whisky and strippers in your misspent youth. Increasing the penalty looks bad and does nothing, which means it’s anathema to any government short of Ferdinand Marcos’.
Now, there are a few Marcoses floating around. But if the government ever starts blatantly raiding retirement accounts, nothing is safe, because retirees are the last people that any politician wants to piss off in a democracy: they vote more than anyone else, they contribute more to party organizations, and to make matters worse they’re photogenically vulnerable. If the government’s taking your IRA then it’s decided to go full-bore tyrannical, the economy is fucked, and you should have been buying gold and ammo and cigarette cartons that you can use to trade for potatoes and shoot Lord Humongous after the inevitable collapse. And you might be that cynical, but I wouldn’t make it a cornerstone of my retirement strategy unless the tanks are literally in the streets.
(This does not apply to Social Security, because there are ways to fudge the numbers there such that the current crop of retirees doesn’t get screwed. Slowly increasing the payout age is the most straightforward way to do this.)
You’re right, such an extreme scenario is not realistic. But we weren’t discussing realistic, we were discussing worst-case.
Realistic is probably something like 401ks being increasingly seen as one of the “loopholes” that the rich use to avoid having to pay their “fair share.” A Bernie-esque politician is elected on a promise to stick it to the fat-cats, and one of the ways he does so is by significantly decreasing the value of these investments relative to normal accounts, without necessarily making them any more liquid. Maybe it’s not just “you have to pay current capital gains rates” but also an extra 10% charge as “interest” to compensate the government for the time value of money for all those years you were allowed to hold these funds without paying taxes on them, a system we now acknowledge was an immoral mistake.
You shouldn’t “worry” about social security. You should completely dismiss it. The odds of anyone currently under the age of 50 of receiving anything of value from it is almost nil. The Supreme Court has already ruled that the tax collected and the benefit program are entirely separate and distinct, so there is no legal obstacle from the government simply stopping paying out benefits (and continuing to collect the tax, for that matter).
Legal obstacles mean nothing to those who make the laws. The real obstacle to the government “simply stopping paying out benefits” is that old people vote. Do you expect that to change for some reason?
A shift in demographics such that there are fewer older people relative to younger people, combined with some sort of fiscal disaster leading to an actual need to cut spending in a meaningful way?
I don’t really know, but I strongly advise everyone to have a better plan for their future needs than “hope people vote in a way that benefits me”
That is far too pessimistic. Have you ever actually looked at the numbers here?
People under 50 might receive somewhat less than they currently are promised? Sure, that’s entirely possible. But saying they’ll get nothing, or a pittance? The kind of budget crunch required to send Social Security spending all the way to zero is very unlikely.
@Chalid
That sort of budget crunch is a mathematical certainty unless something changes. Granted, that’s mostly do to medicare/caid not SS, but since it’s all paid out of one budget, it all needs to be considered together.
Yeah, any scenario in which my IRA of any form gets confiscated is not a scenario in which any us equity investment is of value (and I’m not really into buying ammo and antibiotics for retirement purposes.)
Changing *tax* treatment might lean me towards trad over roth. Difference comes out being pretty small though.
Well they wouldn’t call it confiscation!
But let’s be serious here, Scott is what, early 30s? Retirement funds are designed to be withdrawn in your 60s. Do you really think they won’t change the rules relating to retirement savings at all over the next 30 years? Or that any changes made will be in the favor of responsible savers in the upper quintile of incomes? Please.
Taxes are the bribe you pay to get the state to renounce its claim to your assets (until you die at least). Morally reprehensible though they may be, there is some value in that.
A lot of other ideologies use motte-and-bailey type arguments, and to me it looks a lot like they’re actually doing so accidentally.
Seems like that’d be a very easy thing to accidentally do, and hard to catch once you’ve started: it’s basically a Heisenbug; whenever you’re thinking carefully about a concept you switch to a different definition of that concept.
So: are we using motte-and-balieys without noticing? How would we notice if we were?
Is there a database or summary statistics of voting power over time? eg, percent of population eligible to vote / actually casting votes. But also size of districts. For example, the 1832 Reform in England barely increased the voting rolls, but had a big effect by equalizing the size of the districts. Probably the right summary statistic is the harmonic mean of voters per district.
There is broad agreement that the prequel trilogy of the Star Wars Saga wasn’t very good. It certainly wasn’t up to the level of the original triloigy, and parts of it were worse. But let’s look at this from a different perspective. In all those hours of film, what was actually good?
I think Lucas did some good casting. Natalie Portman, Ewan McGregor, Christopher Lee, Liam Neeson: these are fine actors.
Some of the fight choreography was good, particularly the fight against Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace.
Anything else?
I disagree with the idea that the fight choreography in the prequels is really good. I will grant you that the lightsaber fights all look fantastic, but they are almost universally lacking in the dramatic tension that makes them feel like they have any emotional impact beyond sheer spectacle, and the ones that do have it usually fritter it away by going on too long. My favorite lightsaber fight is the darth vader/luke duel in Empire.
That said, the whole pod racing sequence is pretty awesome. It’s too long and doesn’t belong in the film it’s in because it adds nothing to advance the plot, but it’s a great bit of filmmaking.
The lightsaber fights in the original series are… not good kendo, they’re slowed down so you can see how they work, and the actors don’t really know what they’re doing, but they’re recognizable as something that looks kinda like a swordfight. (Probably because they’re cribbing from Kurosawa, but hey, steal from the best.) The lightsaber fights in the prequel trilogy look like a cross between a demonstration form and a rave, all as practiced by hyperactive rodents.
I’ll take the former any day.
Senator Palpatine as a genuine Phantom Menace, a villain whose all-paths-lead-to-victory plotting leaves the heroes imagining they have won a great victory because they defeated losers like Darth Maul and Nute Gunray, and isn’t it nifty that our good friend Palpatine is moving up in the world as reward for all the help he’s given us? He loses a bit of that as he becomes more overtly the Evil Emperor, but a story like Star Wars needs a great villain and outside of the core trilogy it needs one that isn’t an obvious Darth Vader knockoff. Ian McDiarmid came through on that front.
Qui-Gon Jinn as a superlatively competent but still modest and soft-spoken Jedi knight. The first trilogy set a high bar on what a Jedi in his prime would have to be when we finally got around to meeting one, and this time it was Liam Neeson who came through. To be fair, he’s kind of specialized in playing that guy for half his career, but that just means they picked the right actor. And backed him up with good writing and direction.
The worldbuilding, especially on Coruscant, Naboo, and the expanded Tattoine. The Old Republic was a place of wonders brought alive.
And really, there was a whole lot of good stuff there. Even after the last and worst of the three, my one-line review to the colleague who hadn’t been able to join us was, “This would have been a superb movie if only they had rewritten every single line of dialogue.” I still think that’s about right. But Palpatine and Qui-Gonn even got some good dialogue, and of course the worlds didn’t need any.
What kind of politicians are called by their given names?
Left or Right? Moderate or Extreme? Male or Female?
Is it a sign of support or opposition?
Most kings, whether by their supporters or their opponents.
Politicians who want to cultivate an “aw, shucks, just an ordinary Joe looking to serve” persona.
Politicians who follow in the footsteps of a famous relative who is the default referent for the family name.
And where do nicknames or initials fit on this scale? FDR, JFK, Bobby, Dubya, etc.