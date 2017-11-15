Open Thread 88.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
New Naval Gazing is up. The Battle of Lissa, about the first clash of seagoing ironclad warships.
“It was part of the Third Italian Independence War … The Italians, commanded by Count Carlo di Persano, fielded 11 broadside ironclads, one turret ram (ironclad), 10 large wooden ships, and 4 gunboats”
Isn’t there sort of a contradiction between fighting an “independence war” and already having a navy with eleven battleships? A quick check confirms that most of Italy had been independent since the Second Italian Independence War and this was a straight-up land grab akin to the US invading Canada in 1812 because, come on, anyone with a map can see Canada is part of America.
Which totally would have worked if the US had a navy with eleven broadside ironclads in 1812.
A fair point, but I’m not sure how it’s my fault that the Italians named their wars weirdly.
Well, we did have Constitution.
Has MMA turned up useful information for self-defense?
I think that the single biggest lesson of MMA is: “For unarmed, one on one fighting, a grappling game is essential.” All those pure-striking martial arts just lose.
I don’t know much about MMA, but does that really follow in a fight without rules? I’m guessing MMA bans things that have a good chance of causing death or maiming. Those sound like exactly the sort of things you need to at least threaten if you want to keep someone from closing into a grapple. I say this as someone who tends to believe that most or all pure-striking martial arts are inferior.
I mean… I guess maybe. I can’t flatly disprove it. But I don’t have a lot of confidence in the ability of a striker to land a lethal blow, unarmed, before a grappler can grapple him. Certainly, MMA proves that if you are going for a less-than-lethal blow, you can’t keep someone off you with pure strikes.
Also, for the no-rules grappler, you can use small-joint locks which seems potentially as big an advantage for the no-rules grappler as, like, punching someone in the neck is for a no-rules striker.
I think that’s true, but I think that’s because they’re both fairly minor things that are normally protected against anyway. It’s not trivial to get a hold of someones fingers so that they can’t get out. I train where wrist locks are considered totally legal, and I’m told that they’re everywhere if you know where to look, but it’s just not something that happens much unless the guy specifically trains them. I expect smaller joint locks would be similar (and less disabling if successful).
To me, it seems like the biggest game changer between MMA as-practiced and a “no rules” counterpart is that it’s illegal to kick or knee a downed opponent in the head. Maybe “strikes to the back of the head” too.
For self defense, friends and knives become a real concern and pushes the winning strategies further from jiujitsu towards ground and pound, and from ground and pound to standing striking.
The necessity of developing ground-fighting and grappling/escape skills doesn’t change no matter how good the theoretical striker is. Even if they could guarantee that their first strike that connected would be a fight-ender, every time (very unlikely in the real world), they would still need the opportunity to land that blow.
Real world fights don’t necessarily start with you facing your opponent and at a couple of feet distance, and you can’t always depend on the ability to create distance before a fight starts.
And yeah, blows to the neck/head are probably huge, to which I’d add things like deliberately oblique strikes to knee to cripple the joint, etc. I mean, if I manage to get someone’s wrist in a real fight, I’m going to at least try to break their elbow, wrench their shoulder, or otherwise do permanent joint damage. I don’t have the skill or training to go for small joint manipulation.
If I want to discourage someone taking me down, I want to strike them hard as they close distance. That’s perfectly legal.
Bare-handed, it’s very hard to reliably kill or maim an alert opponent that knows what they’re doing before they close to grappling range: the most straightforward ways to kill a guy bare-handed all involve either grappling techniques (neck breaks, chokes), surprise (hard strikes to the temple or back of the head), or persistent brutality (just keep hammering on a downed opponent until they stop moving). There’s also a few families of old techniques that rely on internal damage to kill through infection or bleeding, but that takes days, modern medicine can easily take care of them, and I gather they were never especially reliable.
You do occasionally hear about someone getting killed with one punch, but when you look at details it almost always takes very bad luck: the usual scenario involves getting knocked over or knocked out and hitting the back of your head on something hard on the way down.
I pretty much agree with all of that and I think the pure striking stuff just isn’t as good. Still, I’m thinking that the knowledge that the other guy has limits on what he is allowed to do to you influences things in favor of grapples.
I know fairly little about this, but my understanding is that the better special forces type organizations teach more striking and less grappling. That might be because they have the advantage of surprise more. Then again, proper self defense also sometimes gives you the advantage of surprise – if you’ve decided you have no option but lethal force, you might as well go from 0 to lethal before they realize it.
That said, those are just doubts. My own personal opinion is that some variant on grappling and joint locks are the way to go for self defense.
I expect (correct me if you know otherwise) that the type of “unarmed” self-defense taught to special forces emphasizes using improvised weapons that might be at hand in an actual confrontation rather relying on more fair techniques. A strike is much more likely to be incapacitating if you can get your hands on something hard, heavy, or sharp first.
The main point in favor of grappling is that it’s really hard to land a disabling blow on an alerted opponent. The main point against it is that you can only grapple one person at a time and it leaves you effectively immobile. A serious problem if you can’t rely one the fight remaining one-on-one, which is why military training tends to put more emphasis on keeping your feet under you.
Special forces are operating in a very different environment than MMA. IIRC, most of their unarmed combat training is for cases where they need an option that’s less lethal than a gun. But the gun is still there if things get out of hand. There’s some work on the ‘here’s what to do if you have no gun or knife’, but the most common opponent in that situation is a scared 19-year-old who has a gun you want. The chance that you have to go up against someone who is good at hand-to-hand without one of you having a gun is pretty small. If you have the gun, shoot him. If he does, then you’re probably dead.
When UFC started in the early 90s, the only two rules were about biting and eye gouging. In that environment, where striking and grappling were more-or-less on equal footing in the rules, it took until the 7th UFC before there was a win that was *not* by grappling submission. If you watch those fights, it’s not even really close: the winner of most of the early UFCs was tiny compared to some of those he defeated (no weight classes at that time), and he often made it look easy.
This.
I had a lot of the early fights UFC on VHS when I was a kid, starting from UFC1 when it was still The (as in singular) Ultimate Fighting championship.
The level of dominance that Royce Gracie had was amazing. The guy was by modern standards a completely one dimensional fighter, with no striking skills to speak of, and yet it took him just under two minutes to choke out an experienced kick-boxer who had five inches, and forty pounds on him.
UFC1 one made it clear that a skilled pure grappler could beat almost any striker in the world. It took a long time for fighters to develop techniques that combined both skill sets into the more balanced style we see today.
I didn’t follow UFC, but was this clearly true for skilled pure grapplers not named Gracie?
Sam Harris has an article on the subject. Mostly he talks a lot about grappling, as sandor says. Some other notes:
Also a caveat about studying grappling:
I don’t think it’s developed fundamentally new ideas; some of the striking is adapted to be in a world where I can shoot a double, and how I shoot a double is adapted to the fact I can eat a shot to the head coming in, but we knew how to punch and throw takedowns before MMA.
It has eliminated (or at least greatly reduced) a wide variety of bullshit out there, however. It’s trivial to refute people who claim their tai chi makes them unbeatable, because I can show you a youtube video of a third-rate UFC reject wrecking their master in under a minute. Repeat endlessly for anything that doesn’t show up semi-routinely in the cage. I’d call that useful information.
About the only such stupid dogma that hasn’t been eaten alive is the BJJ people going “in a real fight I’d take you to the ground and ruin your day” which in fact has been proven true, as sandoratthezoo points out. If you can’t play a reasonably high level BJJ (sambo also acceptable–maybe catch wrestling) game, you lose immediately to anyone who does. BJJ specialists aren’t overwhelmingly dominant in modern MMA, to be clear: you can teach a very good wrestler or striker enough BJJ to stop J. Random Gracie from just submitting him at will without making the striker a Mundials competitor, and at that point he can reasonably expect to use his superiority elsewhere. But you absolutely need that baseline.
An interesting fact is that there are about three sports (that I know anything about) where I think there’s a reasonable argument that the women’s pro level game is more interesting than the men’s: tennis, gymnastics, and MMA. In tennis, this wrests on women’s lower power levels reducing ace rate and encouraging volleys. In gymnastics, this is because it’s a different fucking sport. In MMA, it’s because it’s 10-15 years younger, and with a sport this young this is a big deal: there just isn’t a large pool of high level female competitors who are good at everything (striking, wrestling, BJJ.) Which means you get crazy matches involving dedicated strikers vs people whose only chance is to dive for takedowns at the first opportunity. (Tate vs. Holm was an all time great match for my money.) This just doesn’t happen anymore in the men’s game: sure, Conor would rather stand with Diaz and Diaz would rather fight on the ground, but they’re both willing to play in both environments, because anyone who isn’t world class everywhere doesn’t make it to the UFC anymore.
No one style beats all the others, “super deadly” techniques that you can’t train safely are less useful than stuff you can train safely (that said, groin/eye shots do suck to catch).
That said I’d still rather take on a UFC champ than a random dude with a knife.
Fun fact: I have been beaten unconscious by a former WEC lightweight champion. It wasn’t *fun*, but yeah, 100% take that over a knife fight against even an inferior opponent. Bruises heal, chicks dig scars, and TBIs heal–wait, I’m being told the last one isn’t true. Shit. Guess I got lucky. (Though obviously still would rather risk a TBI than a knife wound.)
For whatever reason, people tend to really underestimate how dangerous a knife is. You have less “death touch chi masters” but you still have guys who claim they can teach you to reliably disarm a knife-wielding opponent.
I took taekwon do in the 90’s, and my teacher there also taught some like very practical self-defense stuff in group classes to, I believe, judges.
He said they did a thing where everyone wore white clothes and they gave someone a sharpie to simulate a knife, and various martial arts instructors tried to teach people to do defense against a knife. His takeaway was: everyone was covered in black marks. Your best hope against someone with a knife is that your wounds are in largely inessential places that don’t cause you to bleed out or suffer organ failure. He was really clear: in a knife fight, you are going to get cut, badly.
I’m now having quite a lot of fun playing the “would you rather” game with getting stabbed vs. a concussion. I’m honestly not sure of my answer. (If there’s a reasonable chance of me bleeding out before receiving care, clearly a concussion, but if this is happening in a hospital ER, say…)
I’ve had close encounters with both and would say that it depends on location. Personally I’d pick a knife in the arm or leg over a bat to the head any day. A knife to the gut? not so much.
The old saying about knife fights is that the winner is the one that lives long enough to make it to the emergency room. I don’t ever want to try to go hand-to-knife or even knife-to-knife if I can help it.
I was told in recent pastthread that
1) noticing that the pickpockets in Paris were overwhelmingly members of one of two different European ethnicities was a “no CW in this open thread” violation, and
2) that mentioning I was told that I was not supposed to notice that reality was itself an attack on my CW outgroup.
So.
Can someone steelman for me the “other side of the CW” positions or frames on those points? Apparently it’s more complicated than just asserting that I was factually incorrect.
I will read and try to understand.
I was the first of several people who told you that.
It beggars the imagination to suggest that you were ingenuous when you said, “I’m told that I’m not supposed to notice X,” and then said, “What? Culture war? I don’t understand!” If this isn’t a culture war topic, then who the fuck “tells” you that you that you’re “not supposed to notice” it, and what does “not supposed to notice it” mean other than, “noticing this is offensive.”
But you are still not steelmaning, or even woodmanning it.
Why is noticing something obvious not acceptable?
It is politeness, like not “noticing” someone has an ugly baby?
Or is it some attempt at some sort of reverse sympathetic magic, where if everyone can all be forced to not say they see something, that thing magically stops being factually true?
Because not all ideologies and religions were created equal.
Some, in fact, stand on foundations that are in part made up. Yet, people are bought-in into those, since those provide them some manner of benefits, such as peace of mind or ability to live within society. Since pointing out obvious contradictions in said worldviews is a threat to the worldview, they are responding with hostility to your attempt to damage the damn thing.
If I posted “Did you know mass shootings have killed far more Americans than terrorists in the past 10 years?”, I am clearly trying to start shit despite that statement being “reality” (if misleading and cherry picked). If I posted that in the Don’t Start Shit OT, I would rightfully be called out/ignored/banned.
Your implication seems to be “If position X is obvious (to person Y?), then X cannot properly be a culture war topic.”
Do you believe this? Do you not, for example, think there are positions you disagree with that are seen as obviously true by some people who hold them?
Forget the culture war aspect. Assume that my side does not exist. Instead, explain this to a Martian.
You brought up something that, while a true fact, is something certain very distasteful sorts of people, whom we like to call “racists” – a particularly annoying subset thereof, in fact – like to bring up a lot, and did not make effort to signal that you were not one of these people. Indeed, you brought this up in a way that was not really useful to the discussion at hand other than as a way of signalling that you are a racist. You then continued to send signals that you were in fact one of these people, to the point where it’s very hard to believe you did so by accident.
There are some subjects that, when brought up, tend to result in long back-and-forth threads with a) emotionally charged content and b) few changed opinions, except perhaps for the “hardening” of existing but softer positions. The host of this site has requested that those subjects be avoided in certain discussion threads.
Why would we do that when the entire complaint against you is “you’re violating the no-CW policy.”
Because that is the uninteresting part.
What’s interesting, is “why do many people in my CW outgroup insist that there are seen facts that have to be be pretended to be not true?”.
There has to be a good answer to that question, a better answer then my model of that frame, because my model of that frame is that’s stupid and insane and counterproductive, so I’m missing something, so I am inviting someone who does hold that frame to correct me. There has to be a better reason, a better answer.
Why do you assert that there are seen facts that are necessary to pretend are not true? Extra points, if you can explain this particular case of seen facts.
Saying that the people you’ve caught picking your pocket are always Romani or Bulgarian is arguably picking a culture-war fight; the facts are what they are, but in the presence of an existing CW battle, throwing around anecdotes like that arguably gives ammunition to one side or the other. Besides, you’re a sample size of one and we don’t know if you’re glossing anything over. That said, this is all academic to me; I’m American, and Americans have no stereotypes for either that’d get taken seriously in a modern context. At least, not in any of the parts of the States I’ve lived in.
But if that’s arguably Culture War, what’s definitely Culture War is claiming that you’re not allowed to notice that fact. That is very openly an accusation of bad faith.
You are right, it is on it’s face an accusation of bad faith. It’s very easy and very comfortable for me to believe that it’s an example of bad faith on the other side. But that is very unlikely to be that simple. That many people cannot be that “bad faithed”. In fact, they probably have lots of very smart people, who have smartly reasoned their way into this stance. So there has to be a better reason.
What is it?
(And, fwiw, I’m an American too. Literally the only place I have ever seen or interacted with Romani and with Bulgarians is on the streets, plazas, and subway stations of Paris. I had no other preexisting notions of either ethnicity, except for garishly false cartoon images of “Gypsies”, which get easily dismissed as cartoons. It’s entirely probable that if I ever go to Bulgaria, I will have an entirely different experience with the Bulgarians I may meet there. On the other hand, I have zero idea where one meets Romani in a “normalized” civil environment.)
Some of these people are in your same CW in-group. They’re just irritated that you’re trying to start shit in the “don’t start shit” thread and pretending that you have no idea what they’re talking about.
I’m not sure what you are asking here. Are you unaware that blurting out “truths” anywhere and anywhen and in front of anyone is sometimes inappropriate? Are you unaware of the concept of polite fictions? What exactly is it that you are confused about?
If you had brought this up in a CW thread, there are a decent number of people around here who would agree with you, and others who would perhaps have explained why they didn’t. Since you brought it up in a CW-free thread, and pretended you didn’t see why that was inappropriate and doubled down when people tried to explain it to you, you pissed away any possible good will. You have come across as a troll, and people are treating you accordingly. It is too late to try to redirect to whatever serious issue you think you have to talk about; nobody cares to discuss that with obvious troll.
Alright let’s about talk the U.S Electoral College, now that we’re out of the CW/controversy-free thread. What are your thoughts on the current U.S presidential eleciton process, and what (if any) changes would you like to see to it? Also if you’re not from the U.S, how does your election system for president/leader work and do you have any grievances with it?
For non-Yanks, the Electoral College/presidential election works as follows:
1. Each state gets a certain amount of electoral votes, equal to its total of representatives and senators in Congress. The number of representatives are weighted by the state’s population, while Senators are fixed at two regardless of population. This obviously benefits the smaller states, giving them more electoral votes per capita (Thank you MattM for this clearer explanation. The nominee that receives the majority of all electoral votes becomes the president.
2. Each state holds a popular election for their electoral votes bundle, winner-takes-all (with a few so far irrelevant exceptions).
One of the purposes of the EC was to withhold the presidency from a candidate who got a foreign bankroll, and then ran up the popular vote in areas where they were already popular. Which is exactly what it did in 2016. Thank you Framers!
Slightly less snarky, the purpose of voting systems other than pure direct democracy, is to make a tradeoff away from “the most popular candidate”, and towards “a candidate that the losing sides will not kick over the table and end the game when someone they didn’t vote for wins”.
That seems unfair when you are on the side of the popular candidate.
It seems a lot more wise when you are on the side of “civil wars are expensive”.
Snark on.
When the EC was established, the number of representatives was only mostly weighted by the state’s population, because it made sense to include all the children whose parents would be casting votes in their interests but it was kind of iffy to extend that to all the slaves whose owners maybe wouldn’t be casting votes in the slaves’ interests. Ultimately, we compromised on counting the slaves as 3/5 of a person for purposes of representation.
Literal slavery is done for; now we’ve got class interests and associated politics to fill that niche. And the White Working Class at least has just made a persuasive argument for some degree of paternalism rather than trusting them to vote for their own interests. So instead of literal slaves, how about making wage slaves count as 3/5ths of a person where representation is concerned? Anyone earning an hourly wage for sure, maybe also salaried employees and maybe people on disability from an hourly or salaried job. Only the self-employed, the independently wealthy, the honorably retired, and other economically free men count as a full person for representation.
Snark off.
Balance of power is totally a thing that matters, and had far more to do with the 3/5 compromise than any principled argument over the ethics of slave representation. So proposals that come down to high-standing principled arguments about why votes for My Tribe’s preferred candidates should be weighted heavier than they presently are, are uninteresting. My serious proposal is that the discussion here should be focused on proposals that preserve the existing balance of power between the major parties in the US (or elsewhere), if necessary including an explicit balance-preserving fudge factor though bonus points if you can hide that behind a veneer of moral principle.
Anything else is a complete non-starter in real-world terms.
Number 1 sticks in my craw as a theoretical matter, but as a practical matter doesn’t make that much of a difference. For example, I believe in this last election if you stripped out all the “Senator” electors Trump still would have won the election. Rather it is number 2 that really makes the big difference — always in campaigning and sometimes in outcome.
The Maine and Nebraska solution is to award one delegate for the candidate that gets the most votes in each House district, and award two delegates to the candidate that gets the most votes in the state overall. This is an improvement, but there are a couple of problems: 1) it inherits and exacerbate whatever gerrymandering already exists at the House district level and 2) there’s a collective action problem in getting states to adopt it — any currently safe state that unilaterally adopted it would be hurting the chances in the next election for “their” candidate.
I can understand the objections to national popular vote, as it is essentially people worrying that what currently happens to places like I live will happen to them, but as someone pointed out in the other thread (Matt M maybe), it isn’t like candidates are currently spending a lot of time in the Dakotas. What’s so much better about them spending all their time in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Miami over New York City, LA, and Dallas-Ft Worth?
Maybe some kind of hybrid would be a good compromise. Perhaps doubling the number of electors doubled and the new electors allocated based on the proportion of the national popular vote won. FWIW I don’t believe this would have changed the outcome of either the 2000 or 2016 election. But at least it would give some reason for a candidate to want to win every vote.
Is there a decent mechanism for inter-state agreements? Like could New York and Texas make an election reform pact, where New York will change how they divy their electoral votes if Texas does it too? If so, that would reduce the national collective action problem (where all 50 states have to agree at once) into a pair-wise collective action problem, where groups of safe but opposite states can “pair up” and simultaneously switch so neither party’s chances are hurt.
(As an aside: the senate based electoral votes did end up mattering in the 2000 election. Bush won 10 more states than Gore and so netted 20 senate votes, larger than the 6 vote margin he won by. Which is not to say Bush would have 100% lost in a world without the senate votes – his campaign strategy would have been way different – but they significantly helped him in a very tight race.)
There are a bunch of interstate agreements that do not run through the Federal level government.
There was a proposal floating around after the election where states would agree to allocate their electors to the winner of the national popular vote. This is totally constitutional — states can allocate their electors however they want, it just so happens that most of them do the winner-take-all thing. And once 51% of the electoral votes are allocated that way, the election becomes a backdoor popular vote.
I don’t know if that ever went anywhere. But I found it interesting because it’s a lot more viable than an amendment, incentives-wise, and has noticeable strategic effects long before the magic 51% figure gets hit.
@Nornagest
“There was a proposal floating around after the election where states would agree to allocate their electors to the winner of the national popular vote.”
This is the National Popular Vote compact. The effort is still active.
According to their website:
“It has been enacted into law in 11 states with 165 electoral votes (CA, DC, HI, IL, MA, MD, NJ, NY, RI, VT, WA). This interstate compact will take effect when enacted by states with 105 more electoral votes. It has passed at least one house in 12 additional states with 96 electoral votes (AR, AZ, CO, CT, DE, ME, MI, NC, NM, NV, OK, OR) and been approved unanimously by committee votes in two additional states with 27 electoral votes (GA, MO).”
http://www.nationalpopularvote.com/
Wikipedia has a breakout of the status of the bill in various states.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Popular_Vote_Interstate_Compact#Prospects
NPV been floating around since 2000, and a few states have signed up, but I don’t expect it to get a majority of the EC and enter effect.
The EC has gone for a different candidate than the popular vote four times in history, and every time it’s favored the Republicans over the Democrats. So red states have little interest in signing up, and purple states are of course harmed by it.
Much of the E.C effects are only relevant in closer races, but the winner-takes-all state elections will always have a rather negative impact on voter turnout and enthusiasm. Because the margin of victory in a state is irrelevant, candidates ignore states that strongly favor one party over the other, regardless of the actual number of their supporters in that state; the 350 thousand Republican voters in New Hampshire are far more important than the 4000 thousand in California. And the majority of the U.S resides in these safe states, so candidates are focusing their efforts on just 30-40% of the total population, while the rest receive little to no direct attention and vote only in completely non-competitive elections.
It’s a kludge for sure. That said, pretty much every attempt at democracy in a culturally heterogeneous environment includes some kludges designed, more or less explicitly, to keep cultural minorities politically relevant and disincentivize majoritarian power grabs, and ours at least has two hundred and thirty years of relative stability going for it.
The best argument against it that I’ve heard is that we now live in a society where there are a lot more relevant cultural divisions than the dense/industrial/urban vs. sparse/agrarian/rural divide that’s built into the Constitution, and that we’re effectively leaving a lot of people out in the cold by relying on it. It would probably be possible to design a more flexible system, one that takes into account future cultural divides rather than baking anything in particular in, and in principle I’d be interested in proposals along those lines. But a glance at a precinct-level election results map shows us that that divide’s still very relevant on a coalition level, and any such proposal would have to be really damn good for me not to suspect that it’s either a Fuck The Cities or a Fuck The Rurals Amendment in disguise.
It’s a silly system, but the only times a popular vote winner ends up losing are when the vote is close; I tend to think the state of the voters, who make a lot of races close that shouldn’t be, is a much bigger problem than the details of the voting system. A better voting system obviously won’t fix the voters. Still, since it is a silly system, if there were a realistic proposal to be less silly, I’d support it. I just don’t think it’s a hugely important priority.
One important consequence of the electoral college is that the vast majority of time it gives a clear winner. This is especially important, I think, in today’s litigious environment. For example, in the 1880 election, James A. Garfield won the popular vote over Winfield Scott Hancock by 4,446,158 to 4,444,260, but won the electoral college by 214 to 155, so it was basically a non-issue. If the president were elected by popular vote nowadays, and the totals came up with that razor-thin of a margin, it would set off a nation-wide orgy of lawsuits and car trunks full of misplaced votes and God only knows what else–Florida 2000 would have nothing on this.
In my opinion, if the election is close enough that any of this matters, it’s basically a 50/50 proposition: Half the country will be unhappy no matter what. In that sort of circumstance, I think it’s difficult to overstate how important having a clear winner is.
To my mind, the EC is a red herring, with plurality voting being the larger structural issue. Ideally, I’d prefer a Condorcet Method of some sort, but I’m well aware that I might as well ask for peace on earth and good will towards men, so in more realistic terms my preferred solution is to hope that we can either strengthen local and state governments and stop making the federal contests the be-all end-all of American politics, or else commit fully to simultaneously maximizing polarization -and- power of the federal branch until it’s 51% of the population stamping its hob-nailed boot on the face of the other 49% until misery and anger is sufficient to burn the system down and try again with a better system.
I’d prefer the “devolution” solution, but in my more cynical and pessimistic moments I feel like the “Centralization + Polarization = Balkanization” solution is the only realistic best case, with the most likely worst case simply being that the 51% is able to stamp its hob-nailed boot on the face of the other 49% indefinitely.
To be clear, to me it doesn’t really matter what faction or coalition or philosophy holds that 51%, because it’s inevitable that they will behave badly towards their outgroups, and you’re ALWAYS in someone’s outgroup.
Not quite an example of “peak neoliberalism”, but pretty similar.
It’s hard for me to figure out how much of that is pure satire and how much bears some relation to reality.