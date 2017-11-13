Book Review: Legal Systems Very Different From Ours

I.
Medieval Icelandic crime victims would sell the right to pursue a perpetrator to the highest bidder. 18th century English justice replaced fines with criminals bribing prosecutors to drop cases. Somali judges compete on the free market; those who give bad verdicts get a reputation that drives away future customers.
“Anarcho-capitalism” evokes a dystopian cyberpunk future. But maybe that’s wrong. Maybe we’ve always been anarcho-capitalist. Maybe a state-run legal system isn’t a fact of nature, but a historical oddity as contingent as collectivized farming or nationalized railroads. Legal Systems Very Different From Ours, by anarcho-capitalist/legal scholar/medieval history buff David Friedman, successfully combines the author’s three special interests into a whirlwind tour of exotic law.
Law is a public good. Crime victims have little economic incentive to punish the perpetrator; if you burn my house down, jailing you won’t un-burn the house. If you steal my gold, I have some interest in catching you and taking it back, but no more than I do in catching some other poor shmuck and taking his gold. It’s only society as a whole that wants to make sure criminals are reliably punished and the innocent consistently safe. This is the classic situation where economists usually recommend government intervention.
But sometimes that doesn’t work. Maybe you live in an area like Somalia or medieval Ireland without a strong centralized government. Maybe you live in a strato-klepto-kakocracy run by warlords who can’t even pronounce “jurisprudence”, let alone enforce it. Maybe you’re a despised minority group whom the State wants nothing to do with, or who wants nothing to do with the State.
Gypsies living scattered in foreign countries have generally wanted to run their own communities by their own rules. Nothing stops some of them from calling themselves a “legislature” or a “court” and claiming to make laws or pass sentences. But something does stop them from trying to enforce them: from the State’s point of view, a “court” that executes an offender is just a bunch of Gypsies who got together and committed murder. So the Vlach Rom – Romanian Gypsies – organize courts called kris which enforce their sentences with threat of banishment from the community.
Gypsies traditionally believe in marime, a sort of awful pollution that infects people who don’t follow the right rituals; anyone who interacts with polluted people will become polluted themselves. Kris courts can declare the worst offenders polluted, ensuring their speedy ostracization from Gypsy society. And since non-Gypsies are polluted by default, the possibility of ostracism and forced integration into non-Gypsy society will seem intolerable:
The effectiveness of that threat [of ostracism] depends on how easily the exiled gypsy can function outside of his community. The marimé rules (and similar rules in other societies) provide a mechanism for isolating the members of the community. Gaije, non-gypsies, do not know the marimé rules and so do not and cannot obey them. It follows that they are all polluted, unclean, carriers of a contagious disease, people whom no Rom in his right mind would willingly choose to associate with; when and if such association is unavoidable it must be taken with great care. The gypsy view of gaije, reinforced by the gaije view of gypsies as uneducated and illiterate thieves and swindlers, eliminates the exit option and so empowers the kris to enforce gypsy law by the threat of exclusion from the only tolerable human society.
This reminds me of The Use And Abuse Of Witchdoctors For Life: once your culture has a weird superstition, it can get plugged into various social needs to become a load-bearing part of the community structure.
Amish also live under the authority of a foreign culture and have settled on a similar system, with a twist. The basic unit of Amish society is the church congregation; Amish settlements big enough to support multiple churches will have many congregations mixed together. Each congregation will have its own rules, especially about which technologies their members are or aren’t allowed to use. Amish people who violate their congregation’s rules, either by using forbidden technology or by the usual litany of sins, are punished with public confession or temporary ostracism. Amish people who refuse to abide by lesser punishments are excommunicated, though they can be un-excommunicated if they change their minds and agree to follow the court’s orders.
Amish congregations are nominally democratic, but in practice Friedman calls them dictatorship-like because everyone votes the way the bishop wants. But they are a “competitive dictatorship”; since there are so many different congregations in the same town, an Amish family who doesn’t like their congregation’s leadership or legal system can move to another congregation and agree to bound by their laws instead. This makes it a rare remaining example of a polycentric legal system outside anarcho-capitalist fantasies or Too Like The Lightning:
Such a system can be viewed as a competitive market for legal rules, constrained, like other competitive markets, to produce about the product that the customers want. Competitive dictatorship is the mechanism we routinely use to control hotels and restaurants; the customers have no vote on what color the walls are painted or what is on the menu, but an absolute vote on which one they patronize.
They do encounter the same problem as the Gypsies: can you just commit a crime, then accept your ostracism and integrate with another society somewhere else? The Amish have some internal mechanisms to prevent this: congregations are usually on good terms with each other, but if Congregation A accepts a member being shunned by Congregation B, then all of Congregation B’s members will shun all of Congregation A’s members. In practice, this makes it easy to switch rules as a member in good standing who honestly doesn’t like the laws, but hard to break the laws and get away with it.
Of course, you can still leave the Amish community and go join broader American society. But have you seen broader American society?
18th century England had a government, a court system, and some minimal law enforcement – but it really sucked. There were no public prosecutors; anyone who felt like could bring a criminal to court and start prosecuting him, but if nobody felt like it then the crime remained unpunished. Prosecuting took a lot of time and money and was generally a thankless task. And the government didn’t want to go to the expense of imprisoning people, so they usually just hanged convicted offenders (if the crime seemed really bad) or pardoned them (if it didn’t seem to merit hanging). The exotic anarcho-capitalist part comes in as English civil society creates its own structures to work around these limitations.
Merchants, landowners, and other people with wealth banded together in mutual-protection-insurance-groups. Everyone in the group would pay a fixed amount yearly, and if one of them got robbed the group would use the money to hire a prosecutor to try the criminal. Group members would publish their names in the newspaper to help inform thieves whom it was a bad idea to rob. But this wasn’t about leaving poor people out to dry. The groups would also help indigents who couldn’t afford their own prosecutors, partly out of a desire to crack down on crime before it reached the point where it could inconvenience them. They wouldn’t help people who could have afforded insurance but declined anyway, though – otherwise there would be no incentive to buy in.
(if this sounds familiar, it’s from another, very different David Friedman book)
What about the lack of good punishments? Once a trial was underway, prosecutors would usually cut a deal: the offender would bribe the prosecutor with a certain amount, and the prosecutor would drop the case. The size of the bribe would vary based on how much the offender could pay, the extent of their crime, and the facts of the case (and therefore the likelihood of the magistrate choosing hanging vs. pardon). This not only helped tailor the punishment more precisely to the crime, but helped defer the cost of prosecution: victims (or their mutual-protection-insurance-groups) were incentivized to press charges because they could recoup their costs through the bribes paid to drop them:
What both modern and contemporary commentators seem to have missed is that, however corrupt such arrangements might be from a legal standpoint, they helped solve the fundamental problem of private prosecution. The possibility of compounding provided an incentive to prosecute-it converted the system into something more like a civil system, where a victim sues in the hope of collecting money damages. And while compounding might save the criminal from the noose, he did not get off scott free. He ended up paying, to the prosecutor, what was in effect a fine.
10th through 13th century Iceland was in the same position as the Vlach Rom: a legislature (the Althing), some courts, but no executive branch. Unlike the Rom, the Icelanders’ problem wasn’t foreign oppressors – it was that they were the Viking equivalent of those hard-core libertarians who live in compounds in Montana where the Feds can’t reach them. In this case “the Feds” were the forces of King Harald Fairhair, who had just taken over and centralized power in Norway. Some Norwegians decided they would rather live on a remote and frequently-exploding piece of rock on the edge of the world than be anyone’s subject: thus, medieval Iceland.
If an Icelander thought a crime had happened, they would go to court and plead the case themselves. If the court pronounced a guilty verdict, it would demand a penalty from the criminal. Usually this was a fine paid to the victim; even murders were punished with wergeld. If the criminal paid the fine voluntarily, all was well. If they refused – or didn’t even come to court – then the court could declare the criminal an outlaw, meaning it was legal to kill him and take his stuff. And:
One obvious objection to a system of private enforcement is that the poor (or weak) would be defenseless. The Icelandic system dealt with this problem by giving the victim a property right – the right to be reimbursed by the criminal – and making that right transferable. The victim could turn over his case to someone else, either gratis or in return for a consideration. A man who did not have sufficient resources to prosecute a case or enforce a verdict could sell it to another who did and who expected to make a profit in both money and reputation by winning the case and collecting the fine. This meant that an attack on even the poorest victim could lead to eventual punishment.
A second objection is that the rich (or powerful) could commit crimes with impunity, since nobody would be able to enforce judgment against them. Where power is sufficiently concentrated this might be true; this was one of the problems which led to the eventual breakdown of the Icelandic legal system in the thirteenth century. But so long as power was reasonably dispersed, as it seems to have been for the first two centuries after the system was established, this was a less serious problem. A man who refused to pay his fines was outlawed and would probably not be supported by as many of his friends as the plaintiff seeking to enforce judgment, since in case of violent conflict his defenders would find themselves legally in the wrong. If the lawbreaker defended himself by force, every injury inflicted on the partisans of the other side would result in another suit, and every refusal to pay another fine would pull more people into the coalition against him.
There is a scene in Njal’s Saga that provides striking evidence of the stability of this system. Conflict between two groups has become so intense that open fighting threatens to break out in the middle of the court. A leader of one faction asks a benevolent neutral what he will do for them in case of a fight. He replies that if they are losing he will help them, and if they are winning he will break up the fight before they kill more men than they can afford! Even when the system seems so near to breaking down, it is still assumed that every enemy killed must eventually be paid for. The reason is obvious enough; each man killed will have friends and relations who are still neutral–and will remain neutral if and only if the killing is made up for by an appropriate wergeld.
I think this is asking: are we sure you can’t end up with outlaw cascades, where everyone just agrees to be outlaws together? Suppose Warren Buffett cuts off my arm. The court asks him to pay a fine, and he refuses, so the court declares him an outlaw and legally killable. I gather some of my friends to form a posse to kill him, but he hires a hundred bodyguards to resist me. There’s a fight, the bodyguards kill my friends, and the court fines the bodyguards. They don’t pay, so the court declares the bodyguards outlaws. I gather a thousand people to kill Buffett and/or his hundred bodyguards, and Buffett and his bodyguards pool their money to hire a whole force of mercenaries to resist us. The mercenaries kill lots of us, the court fines them, and the mercenaries don’t pay. Now the court declares the mercenaries outlaws. But it seems like at some point maybe more than half the population of Iceland will be outlaws, and then maybe they just have to declare a new legal system or something.
An Icelander might retort: why doesn’t that happen in modern America? A policeman catches you dealing drugs, so you offer the policeman $10,000 to let it pass. The policeman refuses because it’s illegal and he would get in trouble. Well, you say, what’s the worst thing that could happen if you got in trouble? The police would come after you? But police would hesitate to arrest a fellow officer, plus we’ve already established that they can be deflected with bribes. Sure, there’s a stable equilibrium where you arrest me right now. But there’s also a stable equilibrium where 51%+ of the nation’s police join our sordid bribery chain, accumulate more power than the law-abiding police, and end up as some weird mercenary army that takes over the country and rewrites the law to their own advantage.
This is a good place to remember that David Friedman is also the author of A Positive Account Of Property Rights, maybe the single most mind-opening essay I’ve ever read. No summary can do it justice, but the basic outline is that governmental “legitimacy” is the government’s position as a conspicuous Schelling point for everybody who wants to avoid civil war/the state of nature/a worse government. Once it’s common knowledge that a government is legitimate, everyone expects everyone else to enforce its rules, and so they’ll enforce its rules in turn until it becomes common knowledge that the government isn’t legitimate anymore. This works just as well in medieval Icelandic anarcho-capitalism as it does in modern America. Just because our government dresses all of its enforcers-of-state-sanctioned violence in snazzy uniforms and makes them work out of the same building doesn’t make the whole system any less of a mass hallucination.
II.
This book works well alongside James Scott’s Seeing Like A State and the whole discourse around cultural evolution.
In Seeing Like A State, ordinary people living their daily lives blunder into highly advanced systems about the best way of doing whatever it is they do. Primitive farmers will know every tiny detail about exactly when to plant which crops, and how to exploit microvariations in soil quality, and know ridiculous tricks like planting fish heads in the ground as fertilizer. Ordinary city-dwellers will organically build houses and stores and streets in exactly the right fractal patterns to maximize some measure of quality of life. Scott dubs this “metis”, an evolved intuitive sense of practical wisdom that often outperforms seemingly more scientific solutions.
Many of the societies Friedman profiles in Legal Systems Very Different From Ours seem to operate on metis. Most don’t know who developed their legal system; in a few of them, it is explicitly declared to have been the work of God. Most don’t really know why their legal system works – in some cases, Friedman only gives an economic analysis of why some rule might exist after admitting that previous scholarship (both modern academic, and within the society in question) has failed to come up with answers. And a lot of them are too brilliant, and need too many weird interlocking parts, to be the work of any single person.
“Cultural evolution” is the idea that cultures evolve in a way analogous to biological organisms. The definition gets kind of fuzzy – if I come up with a good idea and my culture adopts it, is that the result of “cultural evolution” or ordinary human ingenuity? `But a lot of people find the concept to have some value – and if it has any at all, Legal Systems Very Different From Ours has to include some of the best examples.
Friedman frames this in economic terms. Social “entrepreneurs” come up with some new system that solves a need, and it catches on by raising the utility of everyone involved. The mutual-protection-insurance-groups of 18th century England work this way: somebody invents them and offers the opportunity for other people to sign on, everyone who does ends up better off than the people who doesn’t, and they eventually reach fixation. Same with the criminal-prosecutor bribes; someone thinks it up, it leaves both sides better off, so everybody who hears about it does it. Viewed very optimistically, wherever there’s a problem in your culture, institutions to solve the problem will magically appear and spread until everybody does them.
Conflict is an especially fertile ground for cultural innovation. Friedman stresses how many legal systems, including advanced ones with lawyers and codes and everything, show signs of originating from feud systems, which might be the most basic form of law. They work like this: “If you offend me in some way, I will try to kill you”. A slightly more advanced version that takes account of possibly power differentials between offender and victim: “If you offend me in some way, everybody in my family will try to kill everybody in your family”. This originally sounds unpromising, but it turns out that people really don’t want their family members murdered. So we end up with an even more advanced version: “If you offend me in some way, we had better find some way to arbitrate our dispute, or else everybody in my family will try to kill everybody in your family”.
The Somali system seems to be somewhere around here: if two people have a dispute, they find a mutually agreeable judge to arbitrate; the judge will decide who’s in the wrong and what fine they need to pay to make it right. If someone refuses to go to the judge, or refuses to abide by the judge’s decision, then it’s family-member-killing time. Needless to say, Somali judges’ services remain popular. And since judges gain status by arbitrating, and since only judges who make widely-regarded-as-good decisions get invited to keep doing so, there’s economic pressure for the judges to make good decisions (which then go down as precedent and inspire future cases). It’s easy to see how something like this can turn into a perfectly respectable legal system where people totally forget that killing each other’s family members is even an option. Catch it at this last stage, and hear enough people admit they have no idea who “invented” their legal system, and it looks like it appeared by magic.
In fact, one of the most interesting things I got from this book is that all legal systems need a punishment of last resort – one that can be enforced whether or not the offender agrees with it – but these punishments practically never happen in real life. The Gypsies and Amish will ostracize members who defy the court – but since everyone lives in fear of ostracization, in real life they’ll just pay the fine or make their public confession or whatever. The English will hang criminals at the drop of a hat – but since the threat of hanging incentivizes them to bribe prosecutors, in reality few people will need to be hanged. The Icelandic courts could declare offenders outlaws who can be killed without repercussion – but the threat encourages Icelanders to pay the wergeld, and nobody has to get outlawed. The Somalis are ready to have murderous family feuds – but the possibility of such a feud keeps people willing to go to arbitration. Even our own legal system works like this. The police can physically drag you to jail, kicking and screaming. But more likely you’re going to plea bargain, or agree to community service, or at least be cooperative and polite while the police take you away. Plea bargains – which are easier for prosecutors, easier for defendants, and easier for taxpayers – seem like a good example of cultural evolution in action; once someone thought them up, there was no way they weren’t going to take over everything despite their very serious costs.
III.
Two other things worth noting about Legal Systems Very Different From Ours.
First, something kept seeming off about all the legal systems mentioned, which only clicked into place about halfway through: they really, really didn’t seem be prepared for crime. A lot of them worked on a principle like: “If there’s a crime, we’ll call together a court made of all the town elders, plus at least three different religious leaders, plus the heads of the families of everybody involved, plus a representative of the Great King, plus nine different jurists from nine different universities, and all of them will meet on the Field Of Meeting, and a great tent will be erected, and…” The whole thing sounded like it might work as long as there was like one crime a year. Any more than that and none of the society’s officials would ever have time for anything else.
As weird as it is to punish murder with a fine, the fines these societies levied for murder sounded really high: the Islamic price was a hundred camels, the Irish price was seven female slaves. The average person wouldn’t have that many slaves or camels, so people in Arabia or Ireland would band together into clan/family-based blood-money-paying-groups that acted kind of like insurance companies. If a member got convicted of a crime, everyone else would come together to help them pony up the money. I assume this helped incentivize people’s families to discourage them from committing crimes. But it has the same feeling of nobody expecting very many crimes to be committed. How much of medieval Arabia’s GDP consisted of transfers of 100 camels from murderers to victims’ families?
One little-admitted but much-worried-about justification for mass incarceration in our society is the concern that some people are just so naturally violent that, left in the outside world, they would offend again and again until they died. The societies in this book didn’t seem to worry about this. If someone killed, their family would give up the relevant number of camels, and then everyone would be on their way. As far as I can tell, the Amish have no idea what to do about any crime more dire than using a telephone. Nobody used anything at all like incarceration. 18th century England occasionally sent prisoners somewhere horrible like America, but once the colonies revolted they experimented with jails, found them too expensive, and just sort of flailed around punishment-less until they finally discovered Australia.
There’s a lot of concern about police brutality, police racism, police failure-to-actually-control crime, et cetera. A few far-leftists have flirted with the idea of abolishing police, and the only way I can make sense of this is by analogy to something like Somali or Icelandic law. These were genuine community-based non-hierarchical legal systems. And, for the place and the time, they seem to have worked really well (Somaliland, which uses traditional Somali law, is doing way better than Somalia proper, whose law system is somewhat westernized). But I also know that it’s weirdly hard to get a good picture of how modern crime rates compare to ancient ones. On the one hand are statistics like the ones saying crime has increased by an order of magnitude since 1900 or so; on the other are findings like Steven Pinker’s that violence is constantly declining. Apply the “court made of town elders plus at least three different religious leaders plus…” to Baltimore, and the Field Of Meeting is going to get pretty crowded. On the other hand, in my past work with criminals I’ve been constantly surprised by how much role their families and their communities still play in their lives, and maybe a system that left legal enforcement up to them would do better than the overstretched and underperforming police.
(but what would the transfer process look like? Just cancel all funding for the Baltimore Police Department and hope for the best?)
Second, some complaints that are kind of unfair because they’re along the lines of “this book is too good”, but which probably need a mention.
Whenever I read a book by anyone other than David Friedman about a foreign culture, it sounds like “The X’wunda give their mother-in-law three cows every monsoon season, then pluck out their own eyes as a sacrifice to Humunga, the Volcano God”.
And whenever I read David Friedman, it sounds like “The X’wunda ensure positive-sum intergenerational trade by a market system in which everyone pays the efficient price for continued economic relationships with their spouse’s clan; they demonstrate their honesty with a costly signal of self-mutilation that creates common knowledge of belief in a faith whose priests are able to arbitrate financial disputes.”
This is great, and it’s important to fight the temptation to think of foreign cultures as completely ridiculous idiots who do stuff for no reason. But it all works out so neatly – and so much better than when anyone else treats the same topics – that I’m always nervous if I’m not familiar enough with the culture involved to know whether they’re being shoehorned into a mold that’s more rational-self-interest-maximizing than other anthropologists (or they themselves) would recognize.
And also, the cultural evolution idea is really optimistic. I’ve been trying to read a bit more about Marxism and Postmodernism lately, and they would be pretty skeptical about analyzing social systems by asking “What large-scale problem of human interaction is this system the exactly optimal solution for?”
Like, there’s a perspective where lots of countries have a King, because societies that have a single central nexus to their coordination structure are able to coordinate better than ones that don’t, and having them rule for life promotes long-term thinking, and them be hereditary provides a clear Schelling Point for secession disputes that prevents civil war and cleverly ensures that the previous ruler is incentivized to promote the peaceful transfer of power to the next one, and this is why constitutional monarchies have slightly higher yearly GDP growth than other forms of government.
And there’s another perspective where lots of countries have a King, because some guy seized so much power that he can live in a giant palace and order people around all day instead of doing work. And if anyone tries to prevent him from doing that, he can arrange to have that person beheaded.
Legal Systems Very Different From Ours is very much part of the first perspective. It’s a story of nations and legal systems evolving towards ever-more-optimal and ever-more-efficient institutions for the good of all, and it presents strong evidence supporting that story. I can’t disagree with its evidence from within its narrative, but I still wonder how much to worry about this alternate way of looking at things.
Third, in all of the fretting about how terrible our government is, and trying to change our government to be less terrible, and trying to convince other people to go along with our terribleness-decreasing government change proposals – it’s important to keep on remembering the degree to which you can still pretty much do whatever you want.
In New York, Orthodox Jews with business disputes still bring them before a tribunal of rabbis, who judge them based on Jewish law. In Pennsylvania, the Amish live their own lives in their own way pretty much completely disconnected from US government decisions (although they needed a decent lobby group, the Amish Steering Committee, to work out a few special exemptions like from the draft). Socialists occasionally set up worker-owned companies run for the good of the proletariat, and they make products and earn money just like everyone else.
If you don’t like the government, you’re out of luck. But if you and your whole community don’t like the government, you can organize your own internal relations however you want. You can’t override existing laws – you’ll still have to pay taxes, and you can’t set up a bomb-making factory in your backyard. But you can add as many new laws as you want, enforced by threat of ostracism from your community, plus any other clever commitment mechanisms you can think of. There’s nothing stopping communities – a broad term covering anything from villages to church congregations to cults to political organizations to online message boards – from creating internal welfare systems to help their poorer members, taking a say in when their members marry or divorce, making home schools that educated their members’ children, demanding their members in business treat their employees or business partners a certain way, et cetera.
Right now doctors’ services are super-bloated and expensive because if a patient sues them they can be held liable for not filling out any of seven zillion forms or following any of twenty zillion best practices. But if the doctor only saw patients in their own community, and everyone in the community had mutual arbitration methods that worked better than the courts, maybe they could charge a fraction of the current price. This might not be illegal, as long as the community wasn’t based on a protected group like race or religion. There just aren’t many existing communities strong enough to make it work.
But some small seeds are starting to sprout. Social justice communities have sexual harassment policies much stronger than those of the country at large, and enforce them by ostracism and public shaming. Christians are trying to build the Benedict Option, an embedded society that works on Christian norms and rules. And there’s always the seasteading movement, currently led by – oh, that’s interesting – David Friedman’s son.
Legal Systems Very Different From Ours hints that we could build something like Archipelago gradually, without anybody noticing. The Jews and Gypsies did something like it. So did the Amish. Maybe all we have to do is start threatening to feud against each other’s families, and utopia is right around the corner.
[Legal Systems Very Different From Ours is available for free online at this link]
And if anyone can figure out decent ways for a Robin-Hanson-ian em-clan to put together a similar sort of internal legal system for its members, and can describe how cultural-evolutionary pressures would lead em-clans to tend towards any particular systemic details, I would love to read about it.
One way we could describe the purpose of laws is ‘a system for resolving conflicts between people in a way that is maximally favourable for the society they live in.’ This neatly captures some key points: stealing is punished because everyone wants to keep the things they have, murder is punished because nobody wants to die, and so on. But these conflicts arise because people want different things. In practice, if a person disappears under suspicious circumstances, their spouse is the prime suspect in the investigation. Given the freedom to pull over and search any citizens they want, police will usually go for black people (YMMV) because they’re more likely to have drugs on them.
Em clans do not have this problem. The essential unit of an em clan is a collection of entities which are duplicates from a common source. This could be either a person (Shannon’s brain upload – 2045) or another em (Em of Shannon spun off in 2049). Applying the practical, contemporary common uses of the legal system, we immediately start to run into problems. An em clan generated from a recreational user of cocaine certainly isn’t going to outlaw cocaine. Ems don’t have physical bodies, so criminal law is largely non-applicable, with certain exceptions for things like deliberately instantiating other ems and then torturing them.
The real genius of the idea of an em clan is that everyone in the clan wants the same things, in a world where the subset of things they can have and trade are extremely limited. Things like server time, hardware, maybe certain goods in meatspace.
Prediction time: I think em clans could operate just fine as a true democracy – all contentious decisions are resolved by a vote from every member of the clan. No logistical problems, no voters significantly less intelligent than any other. Prior to voting, different ems (remember, effectively the same person) can publicly declare the reasons the other ems should support their particular take on the issue, and there might be structured debate as well. I imagine that such a system would probably be mostly formal, and that the only issue that might ever be sorely contested is whether a group of ems should be allowed to leave the clan and start a new one.
Caveat: I don’t think Robin Hanson’s vision of an economy staffed by ems is likely to happen and I haven’t considered the matter in depth, so this is even more speculative than the idea of em clans in the first place.
I’m not an expert by any means, but this doesn’t quite seem right. As I understand it, medieval societies gave out a lot of death penalties relative to modern societies.
As an actual expert (I have two degrees with the word medieval in the title…), I would ask which society you are referring to here, since medieval is a rather big catchall: it covers Aztecs. who probably did use death penalties a lot, albeit that was a factor of religion, and the Icelanders, who did it so rarely that they wrote sagas about the known times it happened…
But in general medieval systems did not enforce death penalties, preferring to use the threat to enforce compromise and reduce the capacity for feud. Only where there was a strong central authority, such as some medieval Chinese states, whoever sat in Byzantium (in a very constrained local area) or apprarently the theological rulers of the monumental American cultures, or one-off rulers with a lot of personal power, would you find the ability to enforce death sentances. And even there, the application of justice often alienated outlying groups, and may have actually helped contribute to the eventual collapse of those strong states/hegemonies.
Gypsies are Amentan??
Yeah, but they’re red.
Just googled “define Amentan”, no results. Translation for the unenlightened?
I’m tempted to think that escaping the mainstream is a more difficult project than this makes it out to be. If you try to organize it based on race–say, an exclusively African-American commune–or if you make it based on traditional religious doctrine (and therefore make it anti-queer), you’re likely to fall afoul of our expanding civil rights code. And even without that, the sheer cultural force of the Internet seems like a powerfully flattening cultural force, giving all of society access to the same information–and same temptations.
But even if we *can*, I remain unsure that we *should* promote this kind of proliferation of communitarian moral diversity. In some ways, it seems similar to the original federalist ideals of the early United States. And if that system had one lesson to teach us, it might be that you can’t sustain a system when one faction sincerely (and rightly!) believes that the other’s way of life (in that case, slavery) is immoral and needs to be abolished.
And to anyone who thinks that there aren’t moral divides of that significance in the US today–the number of fetuses aborted since Roe v. Wade is an order of magnitude larger than the number of people that were ever slaves in the US. And the whole deal with trans children and hormones is probably going to only become more intensely argued, as each side gradually comes to believe (rightly or wrongly) that the other is abusing children, whether by exposing them to or preventing them from using hormones. These moral divides exist. Our cultural homogeneity just paves them over enough that we don’t kill each other over them. I’d be cautious to tamper with that system, lest we unintentionally pave the way to another Civil War.
The people who sincerely believed that those other people over there had an immoral way of life that needed to be abolished became, um, the people who sincerely believe that those other people over there have an immoral way of life that needs to be abolished. Except instead of slavery, it was drinking alcohol, and then it was having cultural norms against homosexuality, polygamy, and pederasty (yes, really, look up Wilhelm Reich), and then it was Christianity at all, and…
Despite that abortion is much more serious to pro-lifers than transgender children or gay wedding cakes are to the people who for some reason keep sincerely believing that everyone else’s way of life is immoral and needs to be abolished, “let’s ban abortion nationwide!” seems to be much less popular than “let’s enforce the baking of gay wedding cakes nationwide under threat of re-education and ensure that every preteen in America has access to puberty blockers and HRT!”. Like, we’re talking the difference between a few gays having to drive a bit further to get a wedding cake and a death toll equivalent to the Holocaust every nine years. And yet…
I think transgender children and gay wedding cakes are more popular themes for media to talk about, for culture-war / outrage-farming reasons and because most media types are a lot more socially liberal than the rest of US society. But I very much doubt that there are as many people in the US who are worked up about demanding bakers make wedding cakes for gay marriage, or that transgender children get medical treatment to suppress puberty, than are worked up about banning abortion.
But given inertia, does that matter? No, there probably aren’t enough people who are going to ostracize a Christian baker for not baking a gay wedding cake, but it doesn’t matter because when it does happen the state is currently on the side of the offended gays.
[I tried to post a comment resembling this before and it disappeared without trace. Perhaps included a Forbidden Word or something.]
You appear to be suggesting that the idea that “those other people over there have an immoral way that needs to be abolished” is held on only one side of the current US culture war, and that it’s the “left” rather than the “right” side. (Note: In the previous version of this comment I tried to clarify what I mean by “left” and “right”, which is not necessarily the same as political left versus political right — but I think what got the comment eaten may have been one or more of the terms I used to try to clarify. So you’ll have to guess at the distinction I’m making. It shouldn’t be too hard.)
I think that’s a difficult position to hold. Neither side is literally trying to abolish the other, so I take it the question is about the rhetoric each uses and about what they’re trying to make the law do. So let’s compare. The more overheated members of Team Left like to call Team Right, or some of them, Nazis. That’s pretty bad. But the more overheated members of Team Right like to say that Team Left are in league with the actual devil (note for the avoidance of doubt: yes, he is supposed to be worse than Hitler), that their permissive morality is calling down the wrath of God upon the nation — and, er, that they’re responsible for “a death toll equivalent to the Holocaust every nine years”. Which would, again, be worse than the Nazis.
So much for the rhetoric. What about the law? Well, Team Left is willing to use the legal system to make life difficult for bakers who don’t want to bake wedding cakes for gay couples. (That hardly seems to me to amount to abolishing anyone’s way of life, for what it’s worth.) Team Right, on the other hand, fought very hard to make it impossible for gay couples to have weddings, including delightful rhetorical moves like trying to link homosexuality with pederasty. But I’m sure no one would [looks up a few paragraphs] … oh well, never mind. Team Left makes occasional attempts to stop churches claim tax exemptions at the same time as making political pronouncements from the pulpit. Team Right, on the other hand, put “In God we Trust” on all US currency despite the First Amendment, and got local laws passed requiring schools to teach creationism — oh dear, I’m sorry, “intelligent design” — in science classes.
So it seems to me like Team Right has a stronger track record of (1) serious abolish-the-other-side rhetoric and (2) serious abolish-the-other-side lawmaking than Team Left.
Let me repeat that I don’t mean “left” and “right” to imply exactly the standard left/right dichotomy, nor do I think everyone falls neatly into one bucket or the other. “Team Left” and “Team Right” are far from making up the whole population between them.
As for that final “And yet…”: it seems to me that the obvious conclusion here is that by and large anti-abortion activists don’t really believe that abortion is the moral equivalent of “the Holocaust every nine years” — because if they did, they wouldn’t just be waving placards and making laws to make life unpleasant for women seeking abortions, they’d be starting a civil war.
g:
I think you’re making the common error of giving little weight to things that you yourself wouldn’t find onerous, and giving a lot of weight to things you *would* find onerous. And that makes it easy to decide that your tribe’s efforts to hassle the other tribe are really small, quite pardonable inconveniences, whereas the other tribe’s efforts are nasty and unforgivable.
And later, w.r.t. abortion, I’m pretty deeply skeptical of your ability to mind-read your political opponents, so you can know that their stated beliefs aren’t really what they believe. For what it’s worth, even antislavery activists (pushing back on something we now all agree was an immense and horrible evil) overwhelmingly didn’t want a civil war to stop it.
It should be a warning sign, when your conclusions are extremely comfortable ones (my tribe is the good guys, their tribe is insincere and evil). That can be true, but it’s awfully easy to convince yourself of it even when it’s not, and it’s hard to see how you get a lot of new insights about the world convincing yourself of it.
A perfect and on point historical example:
“We’re not forcing you guys to disband your cult of YōdHē. And we’re not forcing you guys, the splinter sect of those YōdHē guys, you Chi-Rho guys. We’re not forcing you to disband your little clubs. But you know the rules, you gotta burn a little incense in the Temple of the Emperors. It’s not like it really means anything, it’s just a civic tradition, let’s us know we’re all on the same page, right? What’s your problem? It’s easy, everyone does it…”
The interesting thing about the Somali example is that this isn’t some sort of unique “traditional Somali legal system” at all, it’s just the sharia. But it’s also not what anyone, including hardcore theocrats like Isis, ever means when they talk about implementing the sharia: what they mean is a fundamentally “modern state” legal system with some Islam-flavored rules and punishments, or a modern state legal system with a subsidiary sharia in miniature legal system for certain specific disputes (often divorce and inheritance). Once a given society has replaced a system of jurists’ law with one of state law it’s very difficult to even conceptualize going backwards, even if you’re sure that’s what you want to do.
Not sure it’s “just” the sharia. The book treats Islamic and Somali law pretty differently, and Somali law has some parts I don’t recognize from Islam (like “you kill someone from my clan, I get to kill two people from yours”)
yeah that’s definitely not part of sharia. sharia is ‘you kill someone, you get the death penalty or you pay blood money to the family, at the discretion of the family.’ but there’s no laws saying someone who didn’t commit a crime but their family/ tribe did gets a punishment.
(there’s similar stuff in pakistan that’s like that where your family is punished for your crimes, and again that’s a separate thing to sharia, it’s traditional pakistani/ tribal law).
You can’t say ‘the sharia’, since sharia is simply a learned interpretation of the wisdom in the Qu’ran and the ahadith (and which hadith can be included can be a matter of debate), and is therefore specific and local. So you might be more right than Scott gives you credit for about sharia, without having read the book or knowing the evidence to allow me to substantiate this hypothesis, but that may be because sharia can be used to justify local practices by selecting the examples and priortising those aspects important to the user. There is (despite the efforts of at least one Egyptian university) no single corpus of sharia for any sect of Islam I have encountered (some of the smaller ones might however be small enough that they can have a set sharia, which would function presumably like the requirements of the Amish churches).
This makes Islamic law sound more fractured than it is. A large majority of Muslims are Sunni. There are four madhabs, schools of law, in Sunni Islam. They agree on most of the law, tend to disagree on relatively fine points–how many lashes as punishment for a particular offense, exactly what drinks are covered by the prohibition on wine.
As I interpret the terminology–not everyone agrees–none of them believe that they know what sharia is, because sharia is law as it exists in the mind of God. Their theories are fiqh, jurisprudence, the human attempt to approximate the implications of the divine commands.
As always though with regards to the community stuff, we have the objection — OK, fine, maybe that’s great for the communities, but what about the actual individuals within the communities, the actual people we actually care about? Which is to say, a key part of the whole Archipelago idea is exit rights. And obviously the Amish case is based around limited exit rights! But if you’ve been raised Roma or Amish from birth, to what extent can you really be said to have exit rights? As described, it would appear that their whole system only works because people aren’t really willing to leave. And I mean then you consider all the people born into the community who unjustly have their freedom curtailed by its rules — “You’re an element of the community, this is your assigned role, no you don’t get to just do what you want” — but also can’t practically leave, or can’t really grasp the idea of leaving? I’m not sure this proto-Archipelago goes where you want it to. Seasteading, sure, but social justice? A big way they recruit and retain members is by convincing you that everything outside is intolerable. Not my idea of a positive example.
(Anyway “Legal Systems Very Different From Ours” is quite an interesting book, if sometimes repetitive, and having also read it I definitely also recommend it. 🙂 )
To what extent can you really be said to have exit rights?
Good point! I suppose I am doing exactly what Robin Hanson would warn against — comparing against perfection rather than current institutions. So indeed such a quasi-Archipelago might well be an improvement. I do still want to point out that gap, though, between such a quasi-Archipelago and a full Archipelago with some way to ensure exit rights.
Although I guess my need for exit rights is somewhat reduced compared to such situations given that we have stronger individual rights here in the first place than a lot of these communities.
What if the thing you want exit from is a community in which some of those individual rights are making things worse?
For example, modern US society makes alcohol readily available for adults, and not too hard for kids to get. Maybe you would be happier living in a community where it was really hard to get. (I think some American Indian reservations are dry, in response to the genetic predisposition to alcoholism of some tribes.)
Or maybe your most basic beliefs include the idea that homosexuality is morally wrong, and you’d like to live in a community where that belief is at least enforced with social ostracism, and perhaps with expulsion from the community.
It’s not always guaranteed that everyone wants more individual rights. How would you feel about living in a society where it was considered a moral imperative to allow anyone over the age of 12 complete sexual freedom, and 12-year-olds sleeping with adults was just part of that freedom? That’s adding some individual rights, but if you have kids, you might well prefer a society with more restrictive rules w.r.t. sex between 12 year olds and adults.
Speaking as a French citizen: pretty good, thanks!
There’s no law forbidding me to ever come back if I ever emigrate. I can keep all my money without even changing bank accounts. I do need to make a formal demand to another country, which is never a trivial process, but I don’t think there are many barriers from immigrations between rich EU states.
I can even go to Belgium or Luxembourg and not have to learn another language.
(I heard people immigrating from France to start a company was a thing ~10 years ago; I don’t think it’s changed; our laws are still a mess)
On the other hand, your “easy exit” is only to other very similar states, indeed states that exist in an explicit legal coalition where they’ve agreed to certain commonalities and cooperation. You won’t be able to escape French legal trouble by hopping the border into Belgium.
So I’d say your right to exit is more like the Amish person who switches congregations rather than the Amish who leaves entirely to go be “English”.
Furthermore, as you see with Brexit, even if you and a whole “congregation” want to leave together, the remaining coalition will (at least threaten to) make this maximally unpleasant for you.
I’m neither an Amish nor a Gypsy, but from what I can tell, their exit rights are largely illusory. Leaving the Amish community is not like moving from Michigan to California; it’s more like moving from Michigan to Asgard (*). No one speaks your language (at least, nowhere near fluently). You have no idea how anything works; in some cases, you don’t even possess the mental constructs or biomechanical organs necessary to use the most basic facilities. It is extremely easy to cause grievous offence, commit a crime, or even die outright by making some small mistake; it is incredibly difficult to do anything productive because all of your skills are millennia out of date.
This doesn’t mean that moving to Asgard is impossible; a few brave, resourceful, and/or lucky souls could manage it once a decade or so. But it does put the exit option out of reach of most people.
(*) The comic book one, not the mythological one, although that too might apply.
In the case of the Amish, things are made much more easy by the existence of non-Amish Mennonite communities, which are culturally very similar to the Amish, but slightly more forgiving. In fact there’s a whole spectrum of Mennonite communities ranging from the Amish at the most isolationist to other groups which are basically just slightly-conservative Protestants, and Amish who are forced out of their communities typically don’t go straight to urban contemporary America, but to Mennonite communities which are culturally and geographically next door.
Good point.
Would an openly gay Amish reject be accepted by the Mennonites?
They could always go to the Mennonites, stay in the closet for a while and gradually move on to more open communities.
In 2017? The handling of homosexuality has been a source of considerable controversy for the past 20 years in the portion of the Mennonite community that Mai La Dreapta characterizes as “basically just slightly-conservative Protestants”. However, the very reason for the controversy is that many individual congregations in this orbit are accepting openly gay members, leading in turn to controversy about the membership of the congregation itself within various regional and national conferences (of churches). While perhaps all such congregations will be modernized, there remains significant cultural heritage and affinity such that they would likely prove a great source of help for such a person.
Indeed, although this is probably not a forum where anything will come of the following, I have such an abundance of useful contacts for anyone in this situation that I would encourage such a person to contact me or be referred to me. However, my internet presence is crap, so instead please contact theunitofcaring, who will refer you to me.
The Amish are Anabaptists so they don’t baptize children. Teens can leave.
What the Amish really don’t like is adults who have chosen to go through adult baptism then breaking the rules.
Steve Sailer,
That is entirely true, but in the context of the discussion started by Bugmaster, it is worth explaining that Mennonite communities with cultural and geographic proximity make it less intimidating for teens not to join the Amish.
Note the number of illegal immigrants to the US from very poor and backward bits of El Salvador[1], Guatemala, Honduras, Bolivia, etc. Tons of people come here despite the language barrier, huge difference in technology and society, and active defenses trying to keep them from coming or force them to leave. That suggests that the right of exit can be powerful and important *even when it’s expensive and hard to exit.*
[1] I remember chatting with a Salvadoran cleaning lady in my old office who used English borrow words for things like vacuum cleaners, having never seen such a thing back home.
Not my impression at all. Quite a few Amish who stay Amish make good money by trading with the outside world, see for instance or for a more marginal but very cool example see here.
Others have pointed out specific ways in which Amish communities’ exit rights are not as illusory, because of the existence of a kinda Archipelagian spectrum of more and less strict (aka “low”) related communities, and because officially joining a community is something that you do as an adult, by choice.
I would just add that the Amish seem to be very much aware of the choice involved. The Rumspringa tradition seems to be pretty much *about* exploring the available options so teens/young adults can make an informed choice about what community they want to be part of.
From the book, and from a few other things I’ve read and watched,gypsy communities don’t seem to have such mechanisms for people to choose to exit the community, or to join it except by birth.
The people we care about benefit from living in a strong/healthy community so we agree to take to actions that will strengthen the community even if it comes at a personal cost because we are not cold-blooded lizard people.
And, what, you can’t have a strong, healthy community with strong individual rights? We just have to accept that people born into the wrong community have to live with “Well you’re a woman/Jew/Dalit/Cagot so this is what we say your role in life is”? I’d say people are hurt by that more than they’re hurt by the lack of that.
This sort of thing is why I don’t put much stock in the idea of “rights of the community” — rights of the community always seems to mean the right of the community to trample over unpopular individuals.
Seriously? Leave that sort of sniping out, would you? It adds nothing; I could just as well say “we let people do what they want even if it weakens the structure of the community because we are not cold-blooded lizard people”. It’s not an argument for any side.
I kind of agree with you, but I think your position is too absolutist. Community requires each individual to surrender some rights, by definition. For example, you might surrender your right to murder people you don’t like, even if they really really deserve it; in exchange, you get to live in a place where arbitrary murders are somewhat rare. To use a softer example, you may be compelled to surrender some of the fruits of your labor, in exchange for roads and bridges. The question is, how many individual rights are you willing to surrender, and is the tradeoff worth it ?
I don’t think we’re in such disagreement. I’m certainly not advocating for the right to murder anyone; even the most individual-rights-obsessed deontological libertarian can tell you what’s wrong with that. Nor am I objecting to taxation — especially given how government is often needed to protect individual rights. But I have to admit I didn’t really make myself pretty clear.
Rather I’m objecting to things like: communities that hand out preassigned roles based on your birth; communities that run based primarily on authoritarian/traditionalist/conformist intuitions and the resulting “monkey politics”, so that being unpopular means you can be victimized with impunity, and being popular means you can get away with anything; that don’t tolerate weirdos (not even if they’re useful!) or anything associated with them; that don’t examine their own rules but take tradition as dogma, that reject any attempt at improvement as inherently wrong and unnatural; etc.
I realize that probably sounds like some kind of strawman, and when stated in such an extreme form perhaps it is, but, these communities exist (at least in less extreme form), and often a larger government has to step in and stand up for the rights of the people in these communities! I hope that makes clearer why I’m worried about exit rights!
I realize I’m not saying anything that’s not basic liberalism, but these days basic liberalism seems to be worth repeating…
@Sniffnoy:
I agree with some of your examples, and disagree with some of the others (depending on severity); but the more important question is, how do you decide where to draw the line ? For example, how do you determine that taxation is ok; handing out preassigned roles based on birth is not ok; and some other example in between would only score at 68% ok… and so on ?
I understand and support the case for “basic liberalism”, but IMO it’s kind of arbitrary. You and I believe that e.g. caste systems are totalitarian and stifling; meanwhile, people living in such systems might believe that the alternative leads to total chaos and moral deprivation. They probably don’t even see castes as a tradeoff; or if they do, they see it as an easy, no-brainer deal. I am not convinced that there’s a better argument against such a position other than “that’s not how we do things”.
> I am not convinced that there’s a better argument against such a position other than “that’s not how we do things”.
Differentiate between what people really want, and their beliefs about whether the system delivers it for them. People in cast-based societies probably value different things from us, but we can still compare their desires with what the system gives them. And our desires with what our system gives us. And then try and optimise the system(s).
(there’s a wrinkle in that people often value social stability, so there’s a great status quo bias; still, it seems we should be able to say things like “there is a society X, that would give these people in cast-based societies a life more in tune with their preferences, if they could painlessly transition to it”. And whether that statement is true or not seems an empirical question).
Civilization is finding the balance between community standards and individual liberties. Yes, a community that stifles individual rights is stifling, but a group of individuals with no respect for community standards is not a community. Civilization exists in the boundary between chaos and order.
I would say nobody gets to do exactly what they want in the way they want to do it all the time; you can have a rugged individualist who eventually burns through all the good will and runs out of new people who don’t know them/know about them, so they end up on their own because they are intolerable for others to try and live with. From the individualist’s side, this may seem like persecution and imposing community values over individual rights, but from the side of the people who have to deal with an asshole, well – you see what I mean?
So even if you end up with a community of “everyone has the right to do absolutely what they want”, there will be some restrictions or restraints on absolute liberty, be that “no, you can’t fuck fourteen year olds” or “no, cannibalism isn’t legal here, even if the person agreed you could eat them after death”.
But are we Omelans?
I’m going to comment below at more length on the Amish-Mennonite legal system, but in brief, the laws only apply to people who have, as adults, chosen to join a community. You can grow up Amish, never choose to join the community, and leave with no legal consequences.
Clearly there are costs to leaving the community you were raised in, whether that’s Manhattan or a FLDS enclave in the mountains somewhere. However, even the right to an expensive/unpleasant exit is worthwhile, since it lets you escape really horrible situations. And what situation is horrible depends on your personality and preferences–it’s quite possible for a community/enclave to seem like heaven to one person and hell to another. Alice marries an important church elder at 15 and has a really good marriage, becomes extremely close to her sister wives, and can’t imagine wanting to leave. Betty marries an important church elder at 15 and hates him and her married life, can’t stand her sister wives, and wants to GTFO right now.
A right to exit, even an expensive one, gives Betty the ability to leave, and makes the world a better place.
The thing is, any community worth being called that is going to have exit costs, and the better the community, the higher the exit costs. If there is no cost to leave, that implies there are no advantages to being in the community, so it’s not going to be much of a community to begin with.
Now there can clearly be, for lack of a better term, “artificial” barriers to exit. Cultural norms / taboos that don’t directly benefit or even harm individual community members, whose only purpose is to isolate the community (thereby strengthening it). The Romani idea of pollution seems to be one of these. These artificial barriers would, I wager, be more likely to be harmful to individuals.
On the other hand their are “natural” costs to exit that arise inevitably from the community policies that directly help community members. For example if you’re in one of those business coalitions with mutual support / legal enforcement / insurance / welfare, you’re likely to do business mostly with other members of your coalition who have precommitted to your same standards. Leaving the community will therefore cost you not only your insurance but most of your client list too. Yeah, this cost would suck for an individual who wants to leave, but you can’t eliminate the cost without losing much of what made the community attractive in the first place!
Being in a community is going to necessitate some curtailment of freedom.
There are absolutely costs to changing communities. I could be in a near ideal community, but know that there is a nearly identical one next door that I could join tomorrow that also has tacos on Tuesday. I’m not going to do it (unless I really like tacos) because the human costs of switching can’t be mitigated by any formulation of the archipelago.
I think the key point here is that the legal mechanisms themselves should be designed to minimize exit costs, regardless of the various other cultural or personal variables that may influence one’s decision to exit or not.
I’m reminded of the classic argument faced by libertarians: “If you hate the state so much, why don’t you just leave!”
Aside from issues like “But I was born and raised here and my friends and family live here and it would be very emotionally traumatizing for me to leave all of that just because I’d prefer to drink raw milk and not get thrown in prison for it”, the counter-argument also includes a more legalistic component, something like: “I can’t just leave. In order to truly be free of the US tax code, I have to renounce my citizenship, which is a long and burdensome process complete with taxes on any and all property I wish to retain for myself, and restrictions on my future ability to return.”
I think we need to distinguish between the Amish system of “You can leave if you want but good luck finding a job and making friends among the English” and the East German/Movementarian system of “Anyone is free to leave so long as they are able to summit the barbed wire wall and tiptoe through the minefield without exploding.”
I wonder if a plausible alternative equilibrium state for the USA is that it becomes a kind of giant penal colony where a large proportion of the entire country’s population ends up as ‘felons’ with curtailed rights; of course, most of the felons are not actually locked up, as it would be unaffordable, but rather are granted the ‘opportunity’ to avoid prison by working various unpleasant jobs for low pay. Basically, the economy becomes based to a significant extent on convict labour. The legal system declares lots of fairly innocuous activities to be crimes with long sentences, so it’s very difficult for children of felons to stay within the letter of the law and most become felons themselves. The way the remaining ‘law-abiding citizen’ elite manages to preserve its status is through selective prosecution, plea bargains and so on, enabled by social connections. It helps that a significant proportion of the elite are employed as police, judges, lawyers and so on, and the rest probably have cops/judges/lawyers amongst their close relatives.
As far as I can tell, such a situation is compatible with the US Constitution and could evolve organically without any sort of revolution. Even slavery is still constitutionally permitted as of 2017, provided that the slaves are lawfully convicted of a crime and in the process of serving out their sentence (which could be ‘1000 years’ or ‘multiple consecutive life terms’, or whatever other absurdities the US legal system comes up with). Some US states already seem to be experimenting with creating a large underclass of ‘ex-convicts’ with reduced civil rights (inability to vote, for example); they just haven’t figured out how to do it in an economically sustainable way yet.
Two objections:
Our economy does not need a huge pool of unskilled laborers. Your system might involve these people being given some sort of make-work jobs, but it wouldn’t really be so important to the economy.
What happens when they don’t comply- they are put in prison? A significant percentage of people violate the terms of their parole; showing up every day to an unpleasant job is presumably more onerous than your typical parole conditions, thus the percentage of violations will be even higher.
I think both complaints are addressable.
Cheap labour is relatively unskilled labour, not absolutely, so the sort of labour might change (as the nature of labour changes) but the work’s relative status and probably tedium would remain low and high respectively.
And the US can allow for extreme punishments – your constitutional rights are defended by a subset of the judicial elite that Colin suggests remember, and their interpretations change to suit social demands (hence the liberalisation of the twentieth century). If this scenario came about we could expect the Supreme Court to interpret the constitution in a way to allow the use of punishment to support the system, not to be a barrier to the development of the system on a long-term scale.
Slave labor doesn’t have to be chattel slavery. It could be classical “make money as you wish, and pay a portion back to one enslaving you” slavery. Which could end up looking like, essentially, much higher tax rates for the convicted underclass, combined with loss of voting rights (less ability to reform the system, or protest, etc.). In that scenario, slave labor isn’t limited to unskilled labor.
A scary, and not so implausible, possibility.
Bob Murphy sketches out a very interesting view of how private prisons might function in an AnCap society in this lecture.
The TLDR version is that they’d basically be hotels/labor camps for shunned people.
This is a pretty common sentiment, that the prison system is a modern day version of plantation slavery. I hear this sort of thing constantly.
The problem is that planters actually made money on their slaves. It wasn’t as much money as they could have made owning factories but it was bringing in revenue.
Convict labor loses money. Ex-convicts typically don’t work, and when they do work they’re still going to be in the bottom 40% of earners who pay a negative amount of income tax. So where is the money coming from exactly?
The reality is that the kind of guy who winds up behind bars was never going to make anyone any money and is currently a huge drain on society. Keeping him locked up, or limiting his options when he gets out, is about mitigating that loss. It’s not a profit-making enterprise.
Private prisons in our world typically have their basic costs covered by the taxpayer, so any money they make by making convicts work is profit. Thats different from a plantation where each slave has to provide for themself.
My dad’s a forensic psychologist- his job involves talking to prisoners up for parole and trying to assess the odds that they’ll commit violent crime if his bosses let them out. He’s been doing if for a long time, and, from the numbers, he’s very good at his job. I think he’d agree with this- there are some people we currently can’t fix who need to be contained.
I’m not sure how small a percentage of the population this might be, though. It’s important to remember the Chinese Cardiologist factor. And we certainly lock people up for things that have little to do with violence- ending the drug war would be pretty big.
Crime rates have been falling dramatically as we lock up “non-violent” drug offenders. While yes, the crime for which the drug offender was locked up may not have involved violence, but that doesn’t mean the person themselves was otherwise a saint.
I’m curious as to how much more serious crime (robbery, rape, murder, etc) has been prevented by removing people from society for drug offenses. If we let everyone in jail for non-violent drug offenses free, and legalized/decriminalized most drugs, what would happen to non-drug-related crime rates?
I think this is where cross-country analyses come into play. The US greatly increase incarceration rates, compared to other developed nations, but our crime rates haven’t gone down dramatically more than in other counties, which would limit ho much of the effect you could potentially attribute to that cause. Lots of things other than incarceration have changed over time that can effect crime rates – as Scott has written about before, banning leaded gas was a major one.
The naturally violent people can be easily distingushed by community. For example, google up Russian term “Gopnik”. In general, they are a small, but noticeable percentage of the population – and it is strange that the laws don’t permit outright killing them.
I think one of the reasons that fines were extreme and they were mostly concerned about really rare crimes is that they were aimed at controlling the actions of kings and other powerful figures. I think back in the day a lot of things relied on the ability of individuals to deliver a beating or kill someone freelance without recourse to whatever judicial system existed.
There’s also the difference population density. Much like sewer and political systems, the technology needed to handle what humans do by the hundreds of thousands or millions is on a fundamentally different level than that needed by a few dozen or a few hundred or even a few thousand if most of them live miles apart from each other.
I’m just going to lump in The Book of the Couple here, which is a treatise which is an amalgam of 8th-13th century Irish contract law on partnerships (“couples” weren’t simply marital couples). Fines are a very large part of punishment, and there’s a complex system in place to administer, judge, and carry out decisions and judgements (the hereditary class of jurists known as the brehons, possibly an off-shoot of the bardic/poetic caste since both were organised on oral tradition and the recording of local customs, history, and traditions, and both were part of the retinue/administration of the local chieftain). But it’s not simply financial penalties which are seen as constraints on behaviour, there is the gain/loss of status involved with personal honour that acts (or is assumed should act) on regulating behaviour:
(Hunger strikes have a long history in Ireland as a means of invoking social opprobrium on the enemy).
From the obligations and rights of the second class of marital union (there are ten “couples of cohabitation and procreation” in Irish law of the time):
Crucially, this is all rank and status based, which means those at the very lowest level of society or who have lost their status often have little or no recourse in law.
“I think back in the day a lot of things relied on the ability of individuals to deliver a beating or kill someone freelance without recourse to whatever judicial system existed.”
David Friedman’s chapter on imperial Chinese law deals with this extensively. A big part of the goal seems to be to get people to bother the imperial bureaucracy as little as possible, while still symbolically balancing the scales of justice (sorry, I con’t know a correct culturally relevant analogy) and keeping the peace.
It seems really clear that there’s a lot of non-economic incentive going on — desire for revenge or justice are natural human drives, more so than standard economic ones. I guess this ties into your second thought in the last section: if the book is predicated entirely on looking at this through an economic lens, mightn’t it be missing the main explanation?
Friedman mentions that natural-human-desire-for-vengeance is probably just evolution’s solution to this same problem.
I doubt it; that seems suspiciously group selection-y.
I think it’s more like a self-interested precommitment: to not get screwed over, you seem like the kind of person who would take revenge (even when it’s of no material benefit to you), and the easiest way to convincingly seem like the kind of person who would take revenge is just to be the kind of person who would take revenge.
Yeah, the desire for revenge looks like an adaptation to get us to altruistic punishment.
Vengeance is not just limited to humans in nature. I know of a few examples among birds — crows harassing people who are cruel to other crows, cowbirds destroying the nests of birds which eject their parasitic offspring.
It’s not heinously impossible to look at these as economic transactions, especially the brood parasitism, but I don’t think that’s necessarily parsimonious. I don’t know the extent to which these animals have emotions, but if they do, it’s probably a similar sort of indignation to ours. It may be for the good of society as a whole that it be the case that “criminals are reliably punished and the innocent consistently safe”, but it’s not like we need an organized system to ensure that people try to punish people who wronged them. If anything, the point of the legal system seems to be limiting and formalizing that punishment.
See Jack V’s comment about evolution below — there’s the question of why is this a good equilibrium, and there’s the question of how things actually reach that equilibrium.
But yeah I guess we have to consider the fact that because things happen by certain mechanisms such as desire for revenge and justice, sometimes things are going to stick in an equilibrium that isn’t good. E.g. the use of torture in Europe for a long time which was just straight up worse than, you know, not using torture, but stuck around for a long time anyway.
Yeah, the “How pissed off are people at the criminal” question is kind of missing in this analysis.
I mean, if someone in my family got killed, I probably wouldn’t be fine with it once the murderer’s family promise to give me a lot of money to compensate.
So you kill the killer, and then your family gives the money back to them as wergeld.
That’s essentially what is happening in the killing duel in Njalsaga, with the wives pushing the killing and their husbands, who are friends, passing the money back and forth. If I remember correctly, only the first victim is himself innocent–after that each killer is himself killed as the next round.
The Icelandic system also had the option of lesser outlawry, either as a court verdict or part of an out of court settlement (which is how the vast majority of cases seem to have ended). That meant three years out of Iceland, after which the offender was free to return.
One thing I got wrong in my old article on the system and corrected in the chapter in the book has to do with the relation between outlawry and wergeld. If you killed someone and the process went all the way through the court to a conviction you got outlawed even though you paid the wergeld. But almost all cases actually settled out of court, and the usual settlement terms for a killing were wergeld without outlawry.
All of this has to be qualified by some uncertainty. There is a good deal of inconsistency between the (very late) written accounts of the legal rules we have and what happens in the sagas–including Sturlung sagas. I discuss this in the chapter.
I mean, if someone in my family got killed, I probably wouldn’t be fine with it once the murderer’s family promise to give me a lot of money to compensate.
You always have the option to refuse compensation, but the wider clan and society generally will push for acceptance to prevent the kind of “you killed my father, prepare to die” then you kill the killer, then the killer’s son kills you, so your son is blood-feud bound to kill him, and so on and on. If it’s a really bad murder, probably there will be sympathy over “I’m gonna get him”, but for a normal kind of “both parties were drunk, got into a stupid row, and one guy was knocked down and cracked his skull and died” affair, generally financial recompense to support the bereaved family will be more acceptable.
I’d be more fine with this than with “they sit in jail forever or receive a lethal injection, the process of which costs hundreds of thousands of dollars that is paid by me (in the form of tax dollars) rather than paid to me”
I’m not sure there’s any sort of justice system imaginable that would produce a result where one was “fine with” the eventual outcome of a close family member being murdered.
In that case, at least the killer gets robbed of his freedom just like he robbed your son’s. Works for me.
“The Icelandic courts could declare offenders outlaws who can be killed without repercussion – but the threat encourages Icelanders to pay the wergeld, and nobody has to get outlawed.”
Nobody has to get outlawed; a shitload of dudes get murdered. I’m as big a fan of the Althing and its law as anyone, but Njals Saga* has a casualty rate that Game of Thrones would envy.
It’s been a while since I’ve read the saga, so here are some choice quotes from the Wikipedia page:
“Both husbands die by the axe of Hallgerður’s doting, brutish foster-father, Þjóstólfr . . . [it] is Hrútr who, despite the family ties, avenges the death by killing Þjóstólfr.”
“Hallgerður charms a number of dubious characters into killing members of Njáll’s household and the spirited Bergþóra arranges vengeance. After each killing, their husbands make financial settlements according to the status of the victims. The fifth victim is Þórður, foster-father of Njáll’s sons.”
Note: in this section of the saga, the weregild is paid after every death; the next sentence is always someone doing a murder anyway.
“In the battle, fourteen attackers and Gunnar’s brother Hjörtur are killed.”
Gunnar is eventually outlawed (despite being, as the saga WILL NOT SHUT UP ABOUT, just a swell fuckin dude), and then attacked in his home, and then killed at the relatively affordable price of two additional deaths and fourteen woundings. The feud escalates, and culminates in a 100 on 30 showdown, where Njal’s home is burnt, etc. etc.
The overall effect is not of a balanced system of law, but of scorched-earth retaliation, the repeated collapse of fragile truces, and in general, peace that is only achieved long after the first several cohorts of combatants are entirely dead.
It is of course quite possible the sagas exaggerate, or focus on those instances where the system failed most dramatically; “Hrun son of Hrun did no crimes, because boy he’d get in trouble” is not a good saga story. But if you rely on the sagas to paint a picture of the function of Medieval Icelandic law, you have to conclude: the system did not do a very good job ameliorating feuds, let alone averting them.
*Also known as “The Story of Burnt Njal”, because of what ultimately happens to the eponymous character, three guesses as to what it is.
To be a little more quantitative: the wiki estimates that Medieval Iceland had a population of about 50,000; at least 50 people are killed over the course of Njal’s Saga in the context of those feuds alone. The wiki gives the duration of the events of Njal’s Saga as “several decades”—which gives a homicide rate associated with just that feud of 3 to 5 per 100,000 per year (and this is a lowball).
I’m not qualified to compare that society to its contemporaries. But it doesn’t seem like it’s got a vastly lower rate of crime than, e.g., contemporary America.
That’s a weird comparison. I know nothing about that saga, but it only concerns a few families, right? Presumably there are other murders going on in the rest of Iceland during these decades, and the homicide rate could be much higher (or not).
Next, let’s all go watch _The Untouchables_, and use that to compute the US murder rate during the 20s.
I think that is the point he is making, that in such a small community even a single bloodfeud could produce a murder rate as high as what we experience in modern society, even in the absence of other murders.
Njal’s Saga is also notable for being the most extreme example of continuous violence recorded from Icelandic society, so it is an outlier (there are a fair number of Icelandic sagas) not a standard example. The story may have been notable for its exceptional level of violence, rather than being the equivalent of a newspaper report of a routine homicide (there’s a phrase that is painful to type…).
It is also arguable that Njal’s Saga is showing the breakdown of the judicial system that David Friedman discusses, with repeated failures of legal intervention and wergild payment to stem the violence and the drawing into the feud more and more figures. This matches with (probably due to the fact it was read by every historian working on this period…) the normal narrative of twelfth-thirteenth century Icelandic history, where the declining number of chieftains (I guess the events of Njal’s Saga would have contributed to that) meant that political leaders were more powerful, and therefore more able to break existing social bonds, hence increased disregard of the legal system – if a leader was strong enough to be above the law, he was an attractive patron.
I haven’t read the saga, nor do I know much about medieval Iceland, but was the saga intended as (or used as) a cautionary tale? “Hey everybody don’t kill people or else your whole families are going to wind up murdering each other like Njal?”
I wonder, though, if the sagas are the exceptional cases where it all broke down – as you say, there’s no fun in “and for thirty cases everyone behaved sensibly, except then that one time Ivar had to be a dickhead about things, and that’s the reason for why that village is in ruins that you asked me about”, the story that gets told and remembered and passed down is not The Thirty Sensible Guys but rather That One Time Ivar Had To Be A Dickhead.
One of the Three Sorrows of Irish Storytelling, the Fate of the Children of Tuireann, is the neat way the son of the murder victim makes the collection of the erec (weregild) the means whereby the murderers end up dead, without him having to kill anyone himself. In a nutshell, the three sons of Tuireann and the three sons of Cainte were deadly enemies, and when the sons of Tuireann met Cian (one of the sons of Cainte) alone, it didn’t end well for him. Lugh, the son of Cian, noticed his father’s absence at the victory feast celebrating his victory over the Fomorians and seeing the sons of Tuireann put two and two together; they didn’t admit anything but agreed to pay the restitution. Lugh asked them for seven items which, on the face of it, seemed easy enough but then he dropped the other shoe: these were all famous treasures and heavily guarded, and as they realised, if one quest didn’t kill them, another one would. They barely made it back home alive, having managed to complete the last quest, but fatally wounded. Lugh refused to let them use one of the magic treasures to heal themselves and they died, and so he had his vengeance without technically breaking any rules.
“One little-admitted but much-worried-about justification for mass incarceration in our society is the concern that some people are just so naturally violent that, left in the outside world, they would offend again and again until they died.”
Scott asks: What happened to career criminals and basically defective anti-social pests? Old time legal systems seem to exist to adjudicate difficult cases in which both sides had some support.
Here’s an anecdote: NFL star Marvin Harrison, long Peyton Manning’s favorite receiver, retired and opened a bar in the slum where he grew up. A local career criminal who’d been a plague in the neighborhood for a long time started causing trouble for the new investor.
After awhile, the bad guy was dead. Most of the citizenry and the police didn’t seem to be in any hurry whatsoever to arrest anybody. But they also didn’t act like it was a mystery who did it.
Eventually, Harrison was elected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2016.
http://www.philly.com/philly/sports/eagles/20150130_Marvin_Harrison_a_Hall_finalist__slaying_victim_s_kin_still_seek_answers.html
So maybe that might give us a clue about what happened to bad guy pests: a local hero would come back from the wars and after awhile the bad guy pest was dead. And few felt this was the kind of thing that needed to be adjudicated.
Of course, in this case, like so many others, the neighborhood pest has surviving family members who are sore about his death.
Cause of death: Needed killing.
It came to pass that Pelops came from Asia, and renamed Apia the Peloponnese after himself. Two of his sons, Atreus and Thyestes, slew their brother in a feud and were exiled to Mycenae. The king appointed them joint stewards while he was away at war with the sons of Heracles, and upon his death they feuded over who would be king. Atreus brought pollution upon his side of the family by sacrificing the sons of Thyestes and serving their cooked flesh to their father. Yet Atreus did become king of Mycenae. He was succeeded by his son Agamemnon, while his son Menelaus became king of Sparta by marrying the princess Helen. When she was carried off to Troy, Agamemnon sacrificed his daughter Iphigenia to Artemis to obtain a favorable wind for the fleet. After nine years of war, his wife greeted his homecoming with an assassin’s dagger. Their son Orestes slew his mother for slaying his father. Now the House was so wicked that the Furies attempted to punish Orestes, and were only stopped when Lady Athena created the court system as an alternative to revenge killing.
We stage this story in her city to remind everyone what would happen if someone chose not to obey the court.
Here’s some criticism of David’s portrayal of medieval Iceland. Not super-detailed, but I imagine that it represents a mainstream view of problems of the period.
(While I’m poking David to respond to critiques, I’ve always been curious whether he has a stock answer to Nick Szabo’s criticism of the core point of Machinery of Freedom — that you can derive economically just governance purely from contract law.)
Re: “this just happened” vs “this serves this need”, I can’t help thinking of biological evolution, where things definitely “just happen”, but they do end up in local optima. If you’re looking at an animal, you can often see what it gains from being like that. But sometimes what it gains isn’t great.
Huh. I generally find fictional legal systems quite questionable, but those historical examples make me think again, I’m not good at guessing what’s plausible.
I’m not sure how I’d want things to work. My guess is, in Amish type communities, it’s common for there to be “missing stair” type problems people who are always jerks to the extent they can get away with it, when there’s not sufficient consensus to punish them for a particular crime. But that if everyone is in a community together, there’s much much less street crime etc. Many of the problems in our national societies are those that between or outside communities.
I wonder whether most Americans could be considered to be living in partial anarchy because they live under a legal system they can’t afford to use. The government and businesses get away with a lot for a long time.
“Metis” might be a partial answer to a question which has been on my mind. Robin Hansen has written about many customs and institutions which don’t achieve their nominal purposes very well, but do work as status signalling. On the other hand, somehow people manage to live– it’s as though there’s a balance between signalling and useful behavior which is not very consciously mediated.
As far as I can tell, doing really destructive things as signalling gets limited by “common sense”, and the usual joke is that common sense is very rare. However, a better interpretation might be that common sense is common with the meaning of being shared. And it’s more like senses (it at least feels as though it’s perceived directly) rather than thoughts.
A possible problem with Friedman’s style of explanation might be that it settles on plausible explanations, which is not the same thing as proving that a particular explanation is true.
Very interesting. And in some ways, comforting. It’s easy to assume that the idea of real justice (as opposed to, “the big guy in armour chops the head off of anyone who annoys him and calls it justice”) and social safety nets and other nice things are new-fangled notions that didn’t exist even as a concept before the twentieth century, and that before then it was all might-makes-right and devil-take-the-hindmost, all the time. It does restore some of my flagging faith in human nature to be reminded that people throughout the ages have started with the same concerns that we have (people would like to not get killed, robbed or otherwise brutalised. People would like to not get executed. People would like to not have to go to war… well, okay, professional warriors kind of do, which is why it’s not so great when those are in charge, but regular people would much rather stay home and mind their own business if at all possible) and come up with semi-functional solutions. And if their solutions weren’t perfect, well, ours don’t work a lot of the time either.
The backside of that is of course that after ten thousand years of human civilisation, we’re still at the stage of “pay money to not get killed,” but I’ll try to concentrate on the positive. I feel like I need that this week. :p
Social justice communities have sexual harassment policies much stronger than those of the country at large, and enforce them by ostracism and public shaming.
And the moment they actually solidify those policies into something that you can learn and be confident that you’re safe as long as you follow it, rather than the current situation whereby there are no official rules (because we’re all about FREEDOM TO BE YOURSELF, yo!) but you’ll be tarred and feathered if the wrong person decide that you’ve “obviously” overstepped some line that would “obviously” be a matter of common decency to anyone not being deliberately obtuse – the moment that happens, I’ll be happy to rejoin those communities.
Yes, I know, I know, bitter much? :p Like I said, I’m not having a good week.
+1
Metis-space has attractors. Some attractors are objectively nicer places to live than others. But spaces in between are even worse than the shitty attractors. At least in the attractors the predictability allows wealth formation.
I think you go past part III Second too quickly. These descriptions of strange legal systems are idealized. In reality if someone of sufficiently high social status committed a crime, they’d get away with it. If a group of you banded together to beat up someone nobody liked, the legal procedure would never happen and his family members would be told to shut up about it or they’d get beat up too.
I like the story if Sir Thomas Holte, the bad tempered baronet who got away with murdering his cook.
I’m glad Scott liked the book. One thing he did not make clear is that it has not yet been published in the ordinary sense–what he read was the current, reasonably final, draft, webbed for comments. I have a publisher looking at it, and if nobody else wants to publish it I’ll self publish.
A few points I wanted to comment on:
Scott writes:
That is true in some states, including California where I live, but not in all. The U.S. has compulsory schooling, and the state gets to decide what counts as a school. The Amish have been surprisingly successful in getting their version of schooling accepted, but there is no guarantee that a different community could.
As others suggest, this is not correct. Parts of Somali law are based on Islamic law (for reasons I discuss in the book, I think fiqh, not sharia, is the correct term for it), parts are not.
Yes. Scott doesn’t mention it, but I argue in the book that the Romany system in the U.S. seems to be breaking down because the tolerance of the surrounding society reduces the cost of exit.
(About Amish exiting)
That’s a considerable exaggeration. All Amish are bilingual in English and their home language (there are two different ones, both German dialects). Amish have been pretty successful in running small businesses, working construction jobs, and various other things that are also options in the greater community. Off hand, I can’t think of anything that would be a grievous crime in the non-Amish system that an exiting Amish would have any reason to do.
And in fact, about ten to twenty percent of each generation do leave–often, as another commenter pointed out, for Mennonite communities. Indeed, one puzzle about the Amish is how they manage to maintain their system without the sort of strong barriers to exit that the Romany traditionally had.
Correct. I am not claiming anything close to certainty, just trying to make sense of various legal systems.
I do discuss the question of how violent Iceland was. I don’t think one can take Njalsaga as good statistical evidence, since sagas select out the interesting parts. There was an old attempt to go through the Sturlung sagas, which describe the final period of breakdown and, unlike the family sagas such as Njal, were written at the time by participants, counting bodies. The estimate worked out as something comparable to the U.S. highway death rate–for the period when the system was breaking down. Compare that to the almost breakdown of the U.S. system during the Civil War. And it looks as though the conversion from paganism to Christianity under the saga period system was much less bloody than the conversion to Lutheranism under the later system of royal rule.
Here’s my 2014 write-up of the Cochran-Harpending theory that the Amish have been breeding themselves for the last ten generations to be more “plain.”
http://takimag.com/article/race_of_the_amish_steve_sailer/print
With some parts of Somali law being fiqh and some not, How do you interpret the Islamic Courts Union?
I don’t know enough about it to say. My main interest was in the traditional system of Somaliland, not the continuing mess coming from the creation of the state of Somalia, it’s collapse, and the attempts of outside power to recreate it.
How complete is the draft? I read it about a year ago when you mentioned it on this blog and it had a few “reference goes here” or “finish this sections” left, but otherwise the ideas were all finished.
It’s fascinating, by the way – thanks for putting it on the internet for free. My only possibly useful comment is structural – The book might benefit from an introduction chapter to each section – before the Gypsy and Amish law sections, a page or two on embedded law systems and what to look for, and keep the full chapter of synthesis after that. The information and ideas presents in the chapters about each system of law is so alien I think a quick “heads up, the next few chapters are linked by the idea of a divine force providing legal legitimacy” would be useful, but the synthesis chapters coming after is good since I don’t think they’d make sense without the specific chapters first.
Thanks for the comments.
The only thing missing at the moment is the chapter on Student Law, and I don’t know if the author of that will ever actually finish it and send it to me. But if I get a publisher I expect his editor will have suggestions, and if I publish it myself may get my editor (my daughter) to give it a final pass.
Also, I’m still not sure if I should shorten the very long chapter on 18th c. English criminal law.
> And there’s another perspective where lots of countries have a King, because some guy seized so much power that he can live in a giant palace and order people around all day instead of doing work. And if anyone tries to prevent him from doing that, he can arrange to have that person beheaded.
You’re saying that like “Kings exist because they’re powerful” and “Kings exist because they provide stability” are two distinct interpretations, but they’re kind of interconnected.
Large scales monopolies on violence have clear rules on who gets to be the Tzar of violence because the Tzars of violence have an incentive to make sure the rules of “Who is the Tzar” are as clear as possible, which require violencing the hell out of anyone who tries to break the rules.
But yeah, that’s a pretty interesting question. Is “being able to behead anyone who disagrees with you, but not too spuriously or they might reach the schelling point of overthrowing me” beneficial to the governed people, in a weird game-theoretic prisoner’s-dilemma-ish way? My gut says “yes”, but Western governments seem to be doing mostly fine with very little spurious beheading, so I’m probably just simplifying politics beyond usefulness.
I had a quick play with this idea. Imagine a 3×3 grid. The vertical axis provides for three levels of knowledge: common (everybody knows that everybody knows, and everybody knows . . .), private (I know but I don’t know if you know) and secrecy (nobody knows). The horizontal allows for three levels of co-oporation: submissiveness (I am willing to be ripped off), fairness (I want half) and dominance (I am capable of taking, and willing to take, all I can get).
Dominant individuals will want their dominance to be private knowledge, but not common knowledge. They have an incentive to let you know what they’re willing to do–so you’ll submit at low cost–but not for everyone to know that everybody knows, allowing us to band together to the dominant figure’s detriment. A system of laws for the most part adhered to helps the dominant figure project this communal illusion. ‘Look at these rules I came up with that curtail my own freedoms.’ And the benefit accrues both ways, because the system of laws minimises fair and submissives’ individual risks.
I don’t know if this is a Schelling point so much as straightforward strategic reasoning allowed to reach its natural conclusion under group conditions.
Meanwhile for fair individuals, common knowledge is probably optimum. I am going to be fair and so it’s handy if you believe it and we can transact with minimum wasted signalling. A system of laws works well here provided it is clearly more powerful than I am and can’t be skirted; else it loses signal value. Thus as society becomes more mercantile, we end up both with sophisticated legal theory and the means to enforce it; both barriers to rorting the system.
Submissive individuals, meanwhile, need to keep schtum, which would make strict enforcement beneficial. (I have no choice but to try to punish you even though I’d be quite happy to let it slide.) Not that the law is likely to be written around their interests.
Eh . . . Go easy, folks. Tis just speculatin’.
Yes, this is an important point. Presumably an actual Marxist account of the evolution of monarchy would be historical-materialist in methodology; monarchies arise not because somebody “seizes power” but because they’re better-optimized for their own organizational survival than the competition, given the technology available at the time (with respect to economic production and military power both.). The extent to which this is aligned with some kind of general well-being depends on the relevant technology. If you need lots of factory workers and able, willing riflemen for continued existence because that happens to be the state of the art in economic production and force projection, organizational stability is pretty close to general well-being. If you only need a few mounted knights (ignoring the actual historical role of agricultural labor here in order to make my point), maybe not so much.
A dozen cases of spurious beheading a year would be better than how the so called “justice system” works now. Kill a dozen random people quickly with a single headsman, or slowly slowly torture by inches hundreds of thousands a people a year, by cops, prosecutors, and prison guards, hmm…
I’m sure that the guy who a bunch of jail guards gleefully torture murdered by being tied up and thrown into a full-on hot shower for screaming hours on hours would, given the choice, picked beheading instead.
“If a member got convicted of a crime, everyone else would come together to help them pony up the camels,” Scott said hoarsely.
agree to bound by their laws instead → be bound
anyone who felt like could bring a criminal to court → felt like it
blunder into highly advanced systems about the best way of doing whatever it is they do → blunder into smth about smth sounds odd
everyone who does ends up better off than the people who doesn’t → don’t?
didn’t seem be prepared for crime → (to be)
My big problem with this is that it tends to wrap up social stability and doing what’s right and treat them as if they’re the same thing.
I know I know I’m implying that there’s something to the idea of “right” beyond what the local society enforces.
it’s easier to see if you apply the same kind of view to our own society and see how it matches up.
For example the existing US bail system where financial services companies loan people the cost of bail in exchange for 10% of the total even if you’re found totally not-guilty is a fairly stable system and maximises something or other and solves some other problem… but it’s also a horrendous system that effectively punishes the poor more than the well off… but that’s ok because poor people have so much less power or economic clout that them being pissed off about it isn’t a problem as long as their level of pissed-off-ness doesn’t reach critical levels and cause big riots….
The Amish system sounds nice until you remember that in many of those communities bringing your grievance to the secular authorities is itself an offence warranting [maximum penalty]. So we have some lovely real-world examples of cases like a Amish girl who was raped for years by her brothers and father, it was eventually brought to the attention of the community. The dad and brothers were ploughing buddies of the local head-honcho and were part of a well off and big family so they suffered the steep penalty of having to say sorry in front of church and spend 6 weeks in penance.
The girl who was raped for years then found herself in breach of the communities rules because she was unwilling to completely forgive years of sexual abuse in exchange for a grudging “sorry”. So, because she didn’t want to forgive and forget all the brutal rape and move back in with papa and brothers she was ostracised while her abusers were welcomed back into the community after their 6 weeks “penance”.
Again, it’s a stable system. Kicking out the occasional penniless powerless young girl doesn’t do much to undermine the system as a whole.
I’m reminded of a more secular non-justice situation. old story of a drug,Eflornithine that was effective treating a pretty horrible disease: sleeping sickness. Unfortunately sleeping sickness pretty much only affects really really poor people. So even though the expensive step, the research was done it still wasn’t profitable enough to produce it because the people dying weren’t rich enough. So production was just shut down by the patent holder. (they meanwhile continued producing a cream using the same substance to suppress growth of hair sold in richer countries)
It’s economically stable, the people most harmed by it have too little power to fight back or upset the apple cart… so the system maximises XYZ etc while doing something that most people would consider abhorrent.
Many of these things feel like they are to justice what the Eflornithine thing is to economics.
Actually enforcing any really harsh penalty against that super rich and powerful guy who abducted and killed that girl is super-hard… but we can enforce a modest fine at least by threatening to make his life awkward….. which will generally keep him from murdering very many people except when he really really wants to.
I get the feeling that more mature legal systems seem to aspire to more than just stability. Or perhaps other societies were just happier with the idea that harming people with no power to upset the system is more ok and the society I grew up in is freakish in viewing general prohibitions against rape and murder even of poor people as sacred values and the idea of trading the right to commit a murder for the equivalent of about $70000 feels abhorrent.
I think I came across some sections of this book when I was browsing David F’s site a while back and I do consider it both fascinating and excellent, some of it a little too certain: a romani I know didn’t believe her community matched some of what was described very well but then I imagine they’re quite heterogeneous.
This is a good point. I guess it’s like how biological evolution produces organisms that are good at reproducing. It doesn’t necessarily create organisms with a good quality of life.
Societal evolution produces systems which are stable, but doesn’t necessarily produce systems that are nice to live in.
Having said that, I feel as though that should come as a by-product if we accept the premise. Like, biological evolution has to produce organisms whose quality of life isn’t too bad, or they’d be in danger of killing themselves and not reproducing. Similarly, societal evolution has to produce systems that aren’t too horrible to live in or lots of people will try to change them and then they won’t be stable anymore.
That’s a good way of putting it.
Though i’d also argue that biological evolution has few limits on how awful it can make quality of life as innate repulsion from the concept of suicide is just another slider that evolution can adjust. You could have a species for which every moment is agony but which is also extremely strongly repulsed by suicide while still being utterly miserable.
The social equivalent might be a society where everyone is miserable but the society has built up regicide or rebellion as the ultimate of taboo sins to keep itself stable.
societal evolution also only has to produce systems that aren’t too horrible to live in for the fraction of the population with any significant power to change things.
I’m reminded of one of the SSC entries:
http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/09/27/bottomless-pits-of-suffering/
the society can be counted as the 1000 people outside the pit and , say, the 1,000,000 inside it. But the 1,000,000 inside it have zero power to change society. The few people you do pull out of the pit might have extra incentive to change things but that just makes pulling people out of the pit a source of instability in society which hints that such a society might simply end up with a strictly enforced “Never pull anyone out of the pit” law.
Sort of like biological evolution. We get beautiful things like fields of wildflowers with butterflies pollenating them, but also ugly things like wasps’ larvae devouring their prey from the inside out. It all has to work, and if it happens to meet our other goals, that’s great, but not guaranteed.
I think I heard about a powerful guy in Hollywood who got away with something similar- would you say that was in the context of a mature legal system?
If we’re talking about the same powerful Hollywood guy, then I don’t think the legal system was actually brought into the matter.
Rape is a tricky thing to prove anyway, and I don’t think any legal system can balance presumption of innocence with punishing the guilty party in cases where the evidence is less clear. Sex with an underage minor is easier to prove, as long as evidence is collected quickly, and I believe most courts in LA would do a better job if biological evidence was available.
This obviously discourages victims to come forward (what good is it if no one is going to believe the victim?).
In the general case, I believe this is a problem with any legal system, no matter how “mature”. Any system that requires enough evidence to unambiguously convict someone will let too many guilty people walk free.
Unlike bribing judges and stuff like that (which mean the system is not mature enough), the above problem seems impossible to solve, unfortunately…
This could easily, and more correctly IMO, be rephrased as “traditional societies have a realistic appraisal of their own limitations while modernity fantasizes about limitless power.”
Think about your chosen example: a drug which some poor people need to live is more expensive to manufacture than their demand can support, while some rich people can afford to buy it for frivolous purposes. That’s generalizable. After all, isn’t that exactly how you would you describe a famine where the rich go to sleep with full stomachs and the poor starve?
But nationalization of agriculture doesn’t end famines: in fact it reliably causes famines whenever it’s tried. The choice isn’t between the poor starving and everyone eating well; it’s between the poor starving and everyone starving.
Perfect justice is impossible. Trying to do the impossible leads to failure. And that failure is invariably much much uglier than the original problem was.
Isn’t agriculture heavily subsidized in many developed countries in order to keep prices low? I remember reading it somewhere. It doesn’t detract from your point at all, of course. A subsidy is completely different from outright nationalization. It often maintains competition between producers and incentivizes efficiency (if you can produce more cheaply you’ll get more money).
You have it backwards. In developed countries, where farmers are a small part of the population, government intervention is generally for the purpose of pushing food prices up in order to buy the votes of the farmers. The EU does it by trade barriers against cheaper food from places such as Africa. The U.S. has at various times bought agricultural produce and stored it in order to push prices up or paid farmers to keep land out of production. Currently the U.S. requires gasoline to have a fraction of ethanol in it, despite the fact that most of the environmentalists eventually concluded that growing corn to turn into ethanol did not actually slow global warming–because it pushes up the price of corn.
I wonder if these two paragraphs are somehow related. Most developed countries have effectively ended hunger, defined as people dying from famine. Yes, not everyone can eat whatever they want all the time, but in the US, for example, there is basically zero hunger. Some of this is due to welfare, of course, but I’d bet most of it is because we produce more than enough food to feed everyone at reasonable prices, and food consumption is quite stable among people. People need to consume a given number of calories per day, a number that’s quite similar (probably no one needs to eat more than 5000 calories per day, for example). So we’ve solved hunger by simply having technology that magics hunger away plus some basic redistribution scheme.
Healthcare is much more complicated than this. There is a huge disparity of needs in healthcare. Some rare people never need any (zero dollars spent in healthcare for their entire lifetime), while some people need to spend a lot. As technology advances, so does our capability to do something for those people, which costs money. This creates an obligation to spend more and more money in healthcare to preserve people from dying (dialysis for kidney failure, hormone replacements, hypertension drugs, etc.) or keep their quality of life (surgeries for joint pain – yes, some of them work and are very expensive, etc.). This means we probably can’t weasel our way out of the moral dilemma with technology, as technology has been making the problem “worse”: each time a new treatment is discovered, it creates a new obligation to spend money, instead of the alternative, which is to let the person die or simply live with a lower quality of life.
It’s been long since a treatment has been discovered that prolongs active life in a way that makes the person contribute to society more than the price of the treatment, and this state of affairs will probably continue in the medium term (I don’t dare make predictions for the long term because I risk missing something like antibiotics).
I’m not actually in the pharmaceutical industry, but I’m at a biomedical science research institution and know a fair number of people in the industry and government.
The current situation where a handful of new drugs come out every year with a billion dollar price tag is pretty much entirely due to the regulatory environment. You can argue pros and cons but with a less stringent process we could easily be making tens to hundreds of times as many drugs as we do.
Some of them wouldn’t work as well as advertised or would have nasty side effects. There would also be people who could be treated then that we can’t treat today.
Personally I’m against this artificial scarcity, for the same reason that I would oppose a return to collective farms. But even if you think it’s the best option, it’s not a problem with the technology being inherently expensive.
I believe it *is* inherently expensive at the current level of effectiveness, because the regulations are needed for it to be effective. Once you break down regulation, people will start selling snake oil or worse. I don’t know what’s the optimum level of regulation, of course, and I believe we’re probably not there. But I think the optimum isn’t zero regulation.
I didn’t say anything about zero regulation. Any less convoluted system would involve the same trade-off.
In terms of effectiveness, I don’t think that you understand how intense the process is. By the time you get to Phase III you’ve weeded out 90% of drug candidates and tested extensively for effectiveness and toxicity in both humans and animals. The remaining two phases and post-approval studies cost hundreds of millions of dollars more and add years to the process, not to mention the cost of eliminating all but a literal handful of the 10% of drugs that were good enough to get past Phase II testing.
Making approval cost a half billion less or take a few fewer years isn’t going to leave us in a dystopian hellhole of poison pills. It just means that we’re choosing from the top 10% of drugs and not the top 0.1%.
You can argue the trade-offs but it’s not as though any loosening of regulations is going to lead to snake-oil.
There is some evidence on this–Peltzman’s classic article on the Kefauver Amendments to the Pure Food and Drug Act. The amendments required that a new drug be not only shown to be safe, already required, but effective–do something useful.
As best Peltzman could judge, the requirement had no effect on the average quality of drugs. It did, however, reduce the number of new drugs that came on the market each year roughly in half.
That’s a brief summary by memory, but I expect the article is webbed somewhere.
Do you mean by this that “6 weeks of penance” is the normal punishment for rape in the Amish, or is the punishment much worse and this was a case of corruption of justice? Corruption of justice also exists in mainstream normal American society. Maybe if you ask the Amish they’d say that rape is horrible and deserves exile but then wouldn’t ban their friend who did it. Couldn’t this thing happen with normal judges/juries from a Western country? I think the main difference here is that once a judge convicts, the right punishment must be applied (you can’t convict someone of rape and condemn them to a 5€ fine, for example), but I can totally see a judge/jurie fail to convict a friend or an important person.
I believe that in practice judgements rendered in a a “normal” legal system will be more just than whatever happens with the Amish
“I get the feeling that more mature legal systems seem to aspire to more than just stability. Or perhaps other societies were just happier with the idea that harming people with no power to upset the system is more ok and the society I grew up in is freakish in viewing general prohibitions against rape and murder even of poor people as sacred values and the idea of trading the right to commit a murder for the equivalent of about $70000 feels abhorrent.”
I suspect a big part of this isn’t “maturity” but “wealth.” We moderns aren’t biologically better than anyone else, but we have more spare resources (money, labor, knowledge). Tracking down every murderer or rapist or any other criminal is expensive, and we are able to comfortably throw more resources at the problem than, say medieval Iceland could. The intuitions are in many ways the same at the individual level – they were obvious to Buddha and Jesus, among plenty of others.
We also chase diminishing returns in medicine by throwing vastly more money at them than our ancestors did, but I doubt we care for our family members so much more than they did. See the recent articles on https://randomcriticalanalysis.wordpress.com/
I’m very interested by the question of “X happened because societies who do X are more successful and survive better than societies that don’t” vs. “X happened because it was in the interests of the powerful.”
Would they always look the same? Can we come up with any tests that would increase our credence for one kind of explanation over the other?
One of the things that makes me hesitant about believing cultural evolution-type arguments is that the numbers involved seem too small. Biological evolution works because there are large numbers of organisms, and because their generations are short, there are large numbers of generations. And it still takes hundreds of thousands of years to do anything. But how many societies are there at a given time? How often do “generations” happen? I think these numbers are much smaller, which will reduce the signal-to-noise ratio of any evolution.
Am I just misunderstanding cultural evolution? Am I over-interpreting the analogy to biological evolution?
And it’s an important question, because our interpretation of why society is the way it is has big implications for what we should do to make it better. If you believe that things happen because they’re in the interests of the powerful, then that might incentivise you to fight power, especially if your class has different interests from the powerful class. (Hence Marxists are virtually always leftists.) However, if you believe that things happen because of cultural evolution, then you might feel more passive. You’d be hesitant of changing anything because our society has presumably evolved to something pretty good/stable and you shouldn’t be confident that you can do better. Your beliefs would probably go to the meta-level, to try to create the kind of background on which cultural evolution can be most efficient, and you might not concern yourself with the details of how the society actually looks.
(Of course, if it’s true that society evolves along the lines of “X happened because societies who do X are more successful and survive better than societies that don’t” then presumably any perceived obstacles in current society in the way of cultural evolution are there because society is stronger for having them. I’m not sure you can even escape to the meta…)
I’d be grateful if anybody who understands either viewpoint could help me find holes in my understanding/reasoning.
Knowing sod all about cultural evolution, I would have imagined the unit of replication is a behaviour, of which many thousands can fit within an individual lifetime. When you then recognise that a behaviour can be copied and/or trialled en masse in a fairly short space of time, while replicating, say, a giraffe takes much longer, the apparent speed of cultural evolution appears to make more sense.
That helps explain the timing issue, but it makes it more mysterious to me how societies are supposed to evolve. Is the state of “having a king” a necessary consequence of a given combination of behaviours?
I recommend Joseph Henrich’s book. There are a lot of cases where there’s no “it favors the powerful” element, so we can see cultural evolution at work a bit more clearly. The numbers don’t seem to be a problem.
I’m glad Scott liked the book. One thing he did not make clear is that it has not yet been published in the ordinary sense–what he read was the current, reasonably final, draft, webbed for comments. I have a publisher looking at it, and if nobody else wants to publish it I’ll self publish.
A few points I wanted to comment on:
Scott writes:
That is true in some states, including California where I live, but not in all. The U.S. has compulsory schooling, and the state gets to decide what counts as a school. The Amish have been surprisingly successful in getting their version of schooling accepted, but there is no guarantee that a different community could.
As others suggest, this is not correct. Parts of Somali law are based on Islamic law (for reasons I discuss in the book, I think fiqh, not sharia, is the correct term for it), parts are not.
Yes. Scott doesn’t mention it, but I argue in the book that the Romany system in the U.S. seems to be breaking down because the tolerance of the surrounding society reduces the cost of exit.
(About Amish exiting)
That’s a considerable exaggeration. All Amish are bilingual in English and their home language (there are two different ones, both German dialects). Amish have been pretty successful in running small businesses, working construction jobs, and various other things that are also options in the greater community. Off hand, I can’t think of anything that would be a grievous crime in the non-Amish system that an exiting Amish would have any reason to do.
And in fact, about ten to twenty percent of each generation do leave–often, as another commenter pointed out, for Mennonite communities. Indeed, one puzzle about the Amish is how they manage to maintain their system without the sort of strong barriers to exit that the Romany traditionally had.
Correct. I am not claiming anything close to certainty, just trying to make sense of various legal systems.
I discuss the question of how violent Iceland was in the chapter. I don’t think one can take Njalsaga as good statistical evidence, since sagas select out the interesting parts. There was an old attempt to go through the Sturlung sagas, which describe the final period of breakdown and, unlike the family sagas such as Njal, were written at the time by participants, counting bodies. The estimate worked out as something comparable to the U.S. highway death rate–for the period when the system was breaking down. Compare that to the almost breakdown of the U.S. system during the Civil War. And it looks as though the conversion from paganism to Christianity under the saga period system was much less bloody than the conversion to Lutheranism under the later system of royal rule. The evidence I have seen from elsewhere, in particular England, suggests that murder rates were considerably higher than in modern societies.
So I think there is evidence that the saga period system resulted in less killing than alternative contemporary systems, but evidence short of proof.
Regarding your comments about kings, I highly recommend the Simon Schama TV series “A History of Britain” (which goes from 3000BC to 2001). There’s a very clear and common pattern, of:
1) King who understands that he’s there to make things run well, keep the barons onside/wealthy, and prevent the country falling into chaos.
2) Their child, who has grown up seeing their father rule (relatively) well, and puts in less effort (because the country is pretty stable), but doesn’t get too corrupt. The barons grumble a bit, but life goes on.
3) _Their_ child, who believes that kings are appointed by God, and that they can rule however they like, and the whining of the barons makes them disloyal/treasonous. Eventually the barons rise up, and the king is replaced with a new one, who understands what he’s there for.
4) See (1)
Related: anacyclosis.
To be fair, this was a relatively short period of time (or less than zero if you’re talking about *discovery*).
The timeline is something like:
1770- Captain Cook claims New South Wales for Britain. This becomes known when he returns the next year. The Dutch had landed in Australia more than a century earlier, but only on the NW coast (New South Wales is the SE coast). As yet, no effort is made to settle New South Wales.
1775- Battle of Lexington, the “shot heard round the world”. The American Revolutionary War starts, and AFAIK within a year transportation of convicts to North America stops. Over the next 10 years, various attempts are made to deal with convicts who would otherwise be transported, including sentencing them to hard labour within Britain (Criminal Law Act 1776), building prisons (Penitentiary Act 1777, though this did not result in any actual prisons being built), warehousing them on prison hulks (old ships), and offering to pardon them if they joined the military. Most of these were meant to be temporary measures until the situation in America was resolved.
1783- Treaty of Paris signed, recognising US independence. The transportation issue is now permanent.
1784-85- Various laws passed to establish a penal colony somewhere else in the Empire. They settle on New South Wales, which has still not been settled by Europeans.
13 May 1787- the First Fleet of convict ships leaves for Australia.
26 January 1788- the First Fleet arrives.
At least once the Icelandic legal system did split into two mutually outlawed groups. This was during the conversion to Christianity. It was resolved very quickly though by appointing a Lawspeaker to decide and he converted everyone to Christianity. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christianization_of_Iceland Here is an interesting podcast on it. https://sagathingpodcast.wordpress.com/2016/10/01/saga-brief-6-the-conversion-of-iceland-part-1/ One interesting point they raise is due to the fact that Icelandic law was so fundamentally religious that it was impossible for their to be two religions as it destroyed the ability to trust each others oaths. Thus the whole country had to convert or not.
That’s an instance of very general problem with libertarianism: it gives better results starting with an roughly equal distribution, and worse results with an unequal distribution..and it tends to generate inequality over time.
Tanadrin:
What a way for a libertopia to go!
It’s really quite an amazing book. One interesting concept that captured my imagination is the concept of strict liability from Chinese Laws:
I find it quite fascinating to think about different trolley problems under the assumption that regardless of the outcome, the person making a decision will be punished for violation of the cosmic rule.
Utilitarianism can produce similar outcomes. I’ve seen proposed as the correct view of ticking time bomb torture scenarios that the person with the option should use torture in such cases, but should also be punished for it. Allowing anyone to get away with torture will unacceptably increase the risk of it being used in the much more frequent cases where it is undesirable. People should only torture if they’re so certain it’s the right thing to do and it’s so important that they think it’s worth taking the punishment. Or at least that’s one proposal; not suggesting that all or most utilitarians think the math actually works out that way (or that I do), but that utilitarianism could in principle produce answers like that if the circumstances line up right.
I apply similar (though not quite the same) logic towards use of deadly force (in self-defense, police work, etc.)
Basically, I’m comfortable with taking any use of deadly force to trial, because I’m comfortable with the idea that you shouldn’t pull the trigger if you’re not willing to explain to a jury why you did it.
This doesn’t mean that I think putting everyone on trial is *optimal*, of course. But it might be a better Schelling point than we currently have.
A few details on the Amish-Mennonite legal structures: the OP is mostly correct, but a few critical details are wrong.
The first, and absolutely critical, note: these structures are all vow-based. Only adults (well, really teenagers–typical age is 16-20) can join the church, and only AFTER you have joined the church by baptism are there any penalties for leaving.
The second is that it is almost entirely forward-looking: if you sincerely repent and apologize, you aren’t punished for past vow-breaking for more than a few weeks or months–and even then, it’s more a test of “are you serious about this and really willing to abide by the judgment of the congregation” than a punishment. This aspect can cause some tension, since even egregious behavior doesn’t result in much punishment if you act sincerely sorry and stop doing it.
Think of the Amish system as dividing people into four groups:
1) Us: this specific congregation with its specific rules
2) Those in fellowship with us: other sufficiently-similar congregations
3) Them: anyone who is not and has never been part of Us or those in fellowship with Us. (This includes everyone from less-conservative Amish, to Hindus; it’s an inclusive group.)
4) Renegades: those who were part of Us by taking vows to Us, and broke them, and refuse to apologize and keep their vows.
Only Renegades are excommunicated and shunned.
Here’s one incorrect detail: respecting Our judgments is a requirement for being in fellowship with Us. But not doing so doesn’t make you a Renegade unless you were one of Us; it only makes you one of Them. So if group A doesn’t respect the excommunication of someone from group B, that doesn’t mean group A will all shun all of group B; it just means no one is free to leave group A and join group B.
Normally, anyone can move between groups in fellowship (this varies somewhat from congregation to congregation–it’s generally easier in the Mennonite world, where the permission to move is the default, than in the Amish, where permission is generally given but you must ask for it and be granted permission to go somewhere specific).
Another correction on a detail: it’s not that everyone votes with the Bishop. It’s usually this way: the rules are set and known. To change a rule requires:
1) The Bishop’s agreement
2) The other ministers unanimous agreement (There are usually 3 or 4 other ministers)
3) An overwhelming majority vote from everyone else (the requirement is by congregation, but usually 75% to 90%)
One key jurisprudential quarrel is what things require the permission above:
1) In every congregation I know of, formal changes to stated rules require that permission
2) In some congregations, openly breaking a stated rule can be punished without that process; in many, excommunication also requires that permission. (This quarrel blew the churches I grew up in to shreds forty years ago, and the ripple effects are still going.) When excommunication requires a full vote, you can leave (or break the rules) without punishment if a sufficient number of people think you do not deserve punishment. That’s often a way of forcing a vote on a formal change of the rules–openly break them when a significant number of people back you.
3) In some congregations, permission to leave requires this process (that’s more common among Amish congregations)
4) In some congregations, some kinds of business ventures require this sort of permission. (That’s what I was formally excommunicated for–not getting permission before buying a house to repair.)
Leaving the Amish world isn’t as bad as moving to Asgard: it’s more like moving from the US to India or Kenya.
Based on nothing at all: this sounds like something that might work in London, but would have been very weird outside of a city. Is this one of those times where we say “nation” but mean “capital”?
One aside: we’re used to having a lot of minor nuisance type laws enforced by the legal system. In many places (including many parts of US society) that kind of thing is handled informally, with social pressure or hard words or someone getting beaten up. And that involves obvious problems–the friendless little old lady is rarely going to demand that the 30 year old biker next door turn down his damned stereo. (Or if she does, she’s necessarily going to take no for an answer.)
Until quite recently in England, justice was local. Until the mid-19th century, criminals (except traitors and possibly a few others) were only tried in the county where the offence was committed. A law was passed in 1856 to allow cases from outside Greater London to be heard at the Old Bailey so William Palmer, the Rugeley poisoner (Rugeley is in Staffordshire in the Midlands), could receive a fair trial as any local jury would have been prejudiced. But even then, Palmer was returned to Staffordshire to be hanged.
Presumably they have the possibility of turning those crimes over to the non-Amish justice system. Many people would say that the ideal role of a community justice system is within a two-tier system- your community handles (a) things that the government doesn’t care about at all (like someone Amish using a telephone) and (b) civil cases where both parties agree to go to the community judge; but actual crimes get handled outside the community.
For example, I’ve seen a lot of bloggers saying that a university’s disciplinary authorities should never handle actual crimes; they should always call in the police in such cases.
+1
In fact, this is how most private organizations work. The boss may yell at you or fire you for coming in late, but he doesn’t call the police on you unless you assault a coworker or steal money. (Even then, he may prefer to handle it quietly by firing you.) A minister who has an affair with an adult parishioner may be forced by his church to step down, but won’t be going to jail for it. And so on.
In general, no, they won’t turn to the outside justice system. That’s where the fact that this is a religious system, at base, shows: they will co-operate with the outside justice system to some degree, but won’t ask for it’s specific protection.
(For example, when I was a boy, we would report thefts since that was viewed as protecting others, but would not be willing to press charges, since that is for our own benefit.)
I wonder. If a group of armed thugs moved into the middle of an Amish community and shot any Amish person who attempted to come chat with them, what would they do about it? Give up the land and let the people be and continue to turn the other cheek during any robberies?
I feel like they might appeal to English law on that one…
There was a real life example of this during the Russian revolution.
A group of anarchists led by Nestor Makhno were committing atrocities against “Russian” (ethnically German) Mennonite colonies. Killing the entire male populations of villages, mass rapes, robbery, etc.
A few thousand young Mennonite men, organized and armed by German army veterans, formed Selbshutz (self defense) units in response. They were unsuccessful in resisting Makhno’s forces and when the Red Army joined forces with Makhno they were defeated. Many Russian Mennonites fled the country afterwards and established colonies in Canada.
The consensus seems to be that renouncing pacifism was a mistake and only made things worse. Better to get the hell out of dodge than to stand and fight.
And the Selbshutzen are still remembered as somewhere between traitors and fools.
Amish and Mennonites run: they don’t fight. There have been several countries that had major Amish and Mennonite communities, but don’t anymore because they were driven off by violence (Guatemala, Honduras).
This is also sorta how tribal law enforcement in the US works in the places where it occurs–they’re limited in terms of sentences they can hand down (1 year jail, or, if the case is tried under a sufficient number of Western-style safeguards, 3 years), so they handle the low level stuff and leave the felonies to the feds.
The main issue there is that there is a sometimes a gap. The Feds will typically handle the sorts of crimes that would lead to 10+ years of imprisonment, but ones where 4-9 years seems more appropriate tend to fall through the cracks
I’m still interested in feedback on the Pax, a proposed legal system very different from ours (a “constitutional anarchy”).
One thing that strikes me: American culture puts a huge premium on the right to exit.
The great majority of Americans are here because our ancestors decided to leave their traditional society and try for something better, often across much tougher barriers and accepting much higher risks than anything we’d be likely to face today. (The exceptions are descendants of American Indians and people brought here as slaves.)
Much of the US was settled by people doing that same thing again–deciding that their life in Virginia sucked so they’d try homesteading in Oklaholma or Missouri or North Dakota or something. And again, they were accepting huge personal risks and hardship for an uncertain gain.
And modern US society has this notion of leaving home and making your way in the world. This is unevenly distributed–lots of people stay within 100 miles of where they were born–but plenty of us, especially the most ambitious and successful–chase our dreams or goals or jobs across the country. (The downside of this is the progression of American neighborhoods and suburbs–the original nice suburb gets more run down and poorer over time, and the ambitious/successful people leave for greener pastures, till eventually there’s not much tax base left to maintain things.)
All this means that American society has a really strong attachment to the right of exit, to “voting with your feet.” It’s a big part of our culture, not least because most people who are involved in producing our popular culture had to leave home and move to some cultural center to be in a position to produce it. And this makes me wonder if we over-emphasize it relative to people from other cultures.
This could well be called Comparative economics of criminal justice systems.
I keep meaning to read that book.
Regarding “how can they handle more serious crimes?”, the obvious answer is contained in “after the clan combine has paid the 12 camels, the accused is turned over to his family”.
Far enough back, how families took care of family members was an internal matter.
And “took care of” both possible senses of the term.
The accused’s grandfather and his grandfather’s brothers now probably owed those 12 camels to the other clan leaders, and they were *pissed*. And they had the right and power of life and death over their wayward grandson. They could beat him bloody, and everyone would agree they were right in doing so. And then they could put him to work doing painful and degrading labor, until that debt was paid. And if it never was, well, there was always need of idiot grandsons to do painful and degrading work.
This reminds me of Peter Leeson’s claim that
trial by ordeal actually worked.
(Longer academic version)
Entry costs may be considered by the exiter and from a different perspective by the other society or group being joined. Those costs for that entry or joining may not be well-defined, or acknowledged, or may be circumvented. Whose costs, in a who-whom context.
America for some decades has been undergoing publicized struggles with the joining and entry definition and control.
I am fascinated by the use of “whom” in this sentence.
At first glance, I thought it was wrong. “Group members” are in subject position, “thieves” are in object position, and if you put the relative pronoun in dative (object) case it means it refers to “thieves”. So “to inform those thieves x satisfying ‘it would be a bad idea to rob thief x'”, rather than (the presumably intended) “to inform those thieves not to rob the group members”.
Then I started doubting myself. Consider the sentence fragment “who(m) it was a bad idea to rob”; as I remember from my linguistics courses, this is secretly the complete sentence “it was a bad idea to rob who(m)”, but spooky wh-movement and the fact that it’s actually a subordinate clause cause it to take the form that we actually write. The “who(m)” is in object position in this sentence, so it needs dative case, and should *always* be “whom”.
Wait, no, that’s definitely wrong. Otherwise it would be impossible to distinguish the two meanings Scott may or may not be conflating: is it a bad idea to rob the group members, or the robbers?
This leads me to derive a rule that anyone who cares probably already knows: the relative pronoun takes the case of its referent, not the case of its position in the relative clause. The two options parse as
i.e. the verb “inform” has only one object, in this case the people being informed; and
i.e. the verb “inform” has two objects, both the receiver of the information and the information they’re receiving.
This reasoning feels right to me, because now that I’ve done it I can’t look at the sentence any other way.
…um, also, I liked the book review.
This is why atomization is so great. Additional communities can be more restrictive but not less. For those of us who don’t get the benefits, at least with atomization we can leave behind the obligations.
The Amish congregation courts system is not a complete legal system since it only adjudicates religious matters. If there is a theft or a murder in an Amish community, it will reported to the cops.
I suppose that the Gypsies report murder, but deal with theft and most other stuff internally. So Friedman’s best examples of semi-privatized legal systems are the Gypsies, some medieval Viking outcasts living in the middle of nowhere, and the Somali. Looking at the outcomes of such societies makes for an excellent argument for a state-run legal system.
No. Before mass incarceration became financially feasible, the naturally violent people were just hanged, or declared outlaws and summarily killed by private enforcers as in medieval Iceland or the American Old West. There were only so many camels that you would be willing to pay to save your crazy uncle’s ass yet another time. And yes, there were probably fewer naturally violent people in such societies than ours because they were being actively eliminated.
Abolishing the police seems like a reasonable course of action, if your goal is turning your society into Somalia 2.0.
Nope, it still sucks. And btw it also has a “westernized” legal system, where by “westernized” I suppose you mean state-run (as if China didn’t have it since forever), it is just incredibly inefficient and corrupt, which creates the market for competing private courts and enforcers. They persist not because they are “traditional” or they are in anyway better to a properly run public legal system, but because they are better than a crappy one.
David Friedman is on very solid ground when he is talking about these legal systems in an historical context. These things absolutely did exist and did work more or less how he describes them as working.
However, he is on far-shakier ground when he and his readers try to speculate how these legal systems might work in the context of modern, industrialized countries.
They take it as a given that, in the modern context (just as in the medieval/modern underdeveloped country context), there will be some reflective equilibrium around the idea of protecting private property rights, even if those rights happen to end up being enforced by an archipelago of private mercenaries, blood-feuds, communal courts, etc.
In my opinion, David Friedman has not fully assimilated the lessons of the French Revolution (in particular, the “Convention” phase from 1792-1794), the fate of the liberal revolutions of 1848, the 1917 February Revolution in Russia, the Chinese Revolution of 1911 & subsequent Civil War.
The lesson I am thinking of is that liberal revolutions are not possible any more (with the weird exception of the anti-communist “color” revolutions of 1989-1991 in the former Soviet bloc). I don’t know, maaaaybe we have entered into a new historical phase since the Fall of the Soviet Union, and liberal revolutions are now possible again. But for the most part, ever since 1789 it has not been possible for liberals to radically weaken the power of the state and still maintain the protection of private property rights. In each instance (and here I am making a purely descriptive claim and reserving judgment on the matter), the initial liberal revolution was hijacked by proto-socialist or socialist elements hell-bent on violating private property rights. First the sans-culottes, then the June Days in Paris, then the Bolsheviks and Maoists, etc.
It’s amusing to see liberals rail against the state, or devise ways of weakening the state, when the fact of the matter is that the state is actually their most-needed friend, despite warts and all. Liberals have to re-learn this every time they try to radically weaken the power of the modern state, only to unleash anti-capitalist forces that then compel the liberals to scramble back into the arms of authoritarians who at least understand how to protect private property, gosh-darnit!
Most sober-headed liberals who actually bear the responsibility of governing in the highest positions of power cannot afford to entertain these utopian-liberal fancies, and they know it. They see that Otto von Bismarck was on their side all along—that what they cherish most, when push comes to shove (private property), will not be most effectively protected by an archipelago of self-governing anarcho-capitalist utopias, but by blood and iron! They reluctantly recognize that weakening and decentralizing the power of the modern state is irresponsible and detrimental to private property in the modern context. Yeah, it might have worked in Medieval Iceland. But good luck protecting investments abroad with your archipelago communities, with your scattered mercenary armies and private security forces!
Those who forget this lesson will end up making themselves look like fools and hypocrites as they are compelled by events to scramble back into the arms of even the most despotic governments, revealing their true priorities when it comes to political liberties vs. private property über alles.
But go ahead…be my guest. Radically weaken the state. Have another go at it. Do our work for us (and by “us,” I mean revolutionary leftists). See how it works out for you…
To follow-up on my comment, I want to talk a little bit more about the anti-communist “revolutions” of 1989. They are definitely a fly in the ointment of my thesis that liberal revolutions are no longer possible or safe for liberals to instigate, lest things get out of their control.
What’s so perplexing about the 1989 anti-communist “revolutions” is not that there were revolutions in the first place (lord knows that even most leftists were not satisfied with those systems and would have welcomed some sort of purging of the bureaucracies). What is perplexing is the fact that the revolutions did not aim for some improved version of “socialism with a human face” as earlier attempted revolutions in the Eastern bloc had done. Here was an example of a temporary power vacuum, plus a working class that was large, concentrated, armed with (semi-)advanced means of production, and even, thanks to official state policy(!), schooled in at least some version of Marxism (if perhaps an unconvincing revisionist variant that apologized or was twisted to rationalize whatever the state was doing). Even if the official state version was imperfect, at least some semblance of Marxists ideas was on workers’ mental radar. At least it was a foundation for further interest, development, clarification, study, action, etc. In all, this was the sort of opportunity that earlier revolutionaries would have salivated at the prospect of….
And yet, what did we find as soon as the color revolutions began? This should have been a repeat of 1917, except easier. Whereas in 1917 only a smidgen of workers were familiar with Marxist ideas, now the outlines of those ideas were commonplace. Whereas in 1917 most of these countries were predominantly rural and agricultural, now they had a solid industrial base and large-ish proletariats. It should have been a piece of cake in 1989 to topple the liberal provisional governments with ease and advance a specifically working-class agenda.
But no, we witnessed instead a working-class that was complacent, that did not see itself as a class with specific class interests, and that did not use the temporary power vacuum to self-consciously advance its own interests as a class (whether that would have looked to workers like some sort of Trotskyism, anarcho-syndicalism, council-communism, market socialism, or even outright capitalism). It is significant that the restoration of capitalism was not promoted as a means of promoting perceived class interests. Not only did workers reject the idea that socialism happened to advance their class interests at that particular moment (that would actually be an understandable line, as it accords with the Menshevik line during the Russian Revolution and even the Bolshevik line during NEP). It’s that workers did not even think in terms of class interests at all (whether those interests would be advanced by socialism or capitalism).
Why did Eastern European workers not fight to defend the Soviet bloc? Maybe it was inhuman and corrupt. OK, but why did they not, at the very least, fight for some sort of socialism? Maybe they had lost confidence in its practicality. OK, but why did they not, at the very very least, fight as a self-conscious class, if even for the restoration of capitalism (if they happened to judge that as in their class interests at that point)? It seems that workers in Eastern Europe had ceased even thinking in terms of class interests—the very fundamentals of Marxism.
The only case I happen to know very much about is Poland. I know that Solidarnosc in Poland started out as a self-conscious workers’ movement (with ambiguous aims that at times included the aspiration for some sort of “real, uncorrupted socialism,”) that became neutered during the military dictatorship from 1982 onwards into a mere political party with reformist aims and a cross-class “national-interest” mentality. I still don’t have a satisfactory explanation for how that happened, and it bugs me….
I’m not sure I see the surprise. A society that has more-or-less eliminated a problem is always apt to forget that the problem existed in the first place.
I think you fail to consider how much the Soviet bloc sucked and how much it tainted (rightly as I would say, or wrongly as you might say) the idea of socialism.
I know that in some places communism was identified with Russian power and the Revolution was thus partly nationalistic. Maybe that has something to do with it. And of course in East Germany the presence of west Germany probably helped. Overall though I suspect that class struggle was simply seen as being less important than better living standards that were offered by the west. Why do you think that class consciousness is more natural than national consciousness under the circumstances?
Great read. I would add a section on crime and punishment systems of social primates.
Tribal criminal justice systems serve as a very developed version of an “archipelagic” legal system. In another comment, I mentioned one issue they have in being forced by US law to rely on US enforcement for major crime and the gap that exists when it comes to medium-tier crimes.
There’s also a second issue they face that I wanted to break out separately, because I think it’s a systemic reason why an archipelagic system would never be stable: non-tribal members committing crimes against tribal members.
There are two logical solutions to this issue. One is to rely on the society of which the criminal is a part to enforce its laws against him/her. The problem there is of costs and incentives–it is simply too easy for the outside authority to ignore the crimes. Not only is the victim a nonmember, but the offender is typically someone living on the reservation, so the outside authority doesn’t even have to worry about an unpunished criminal actually living within their community. This option was the one that was used, exclusively, for a long time, and a lot has been written about its failings.
The other option is to give the archipelagic society (in this case, the tribe) authority over the non-member offender. The US began to explore this option in the last few years under a provision of the Violence Against Women Act. The issue here is the US gov’t was only willing to grant this jurisdiction in cases where the tribe guaranteed (more or less) the same level of constitutional criminal defense rights they would enjoy in a US court. This, I think, is natural and expected–individuals in control of their community are not apt to cede authority over their freedom to communities in which they have zero say. The ultimate effect, particularly when joined together with prestige (the legal systems of a more prosperous society naturally coming off as better and more sophisticated) and training (the most readily available quality legal training coming from regular US law schools means many tribal judges are trained to think in terms of US law, and may have had/have day jobs within it) acts as an extremely strong trend to make tribal courts look and act like Western courts, and there are few if any tribes whose primary* legal systems don’t look very much like the US one
I think similar effects would act to push any kind of system of anarchist/voluntaryist/libertarian legal systems towards homogynization, and have verifiably done so in the USA. Note, for comparison, how most of the examples given here avoided this issue through geographical isolation or, in the case of Somalia, being the kind of place people don’t really live in unless they have to, and the remainder (the Amish and the Orthodox) are relying on an outside hegemonic system that is substantially limiting their authority.
* more traditional secondary systems that aren’t particularly influenced by US law are fairly common, but they’re often unused due to the fact that all parties, including offenders, must voluntarily submit to their jurisdiction
Fortuitously, Robin Hanson’s latest post proposes a Legal System Very Different From Ours*: http://www.overcomingbias.com/2017/11/villain-markets.html
Essentially, prediction markets in who’s guilty of wrongdoing.
* He envisions it running within our existing legal system, but I’m pretty sure the results would be so different as to de facto constitute a LSVDFO
At a considerable tangent … . Many years ago I wrote an article giving my interpretation of Ronald Coase’s work, in particular “The Problem of Social Cost.” Coase’s comment on it to me was the one never understood one’s ideas until someone else explained them to you. I suspected at the time that he did not intend the comment to be taken entirely literally.
Reading Scott’s summaries of my work sometimes makes me appreciate how Coase felt.
But how does he do that, exactly? Excluding the science-fictional cases where the King is a mad scientist with a bunch of Loyal AI Killbots, of course.
If the king wants to have someone executed, and that someone doesn’t want to be executed, then the king has to give an order to a general who has to give an order to a colonel who has to give an order to a captain who has to give an order to a sergeant who will lead ten soldiers to go drag the condemned to jail, court, or straight to the executioner’s block. That’s a lot of people who can make the King’s power go away.
If the sergeant decides that he and his ten soldiers are going to openly stand against the king’s tyranny, sure, the King orders a general to send a colonel with an entire regiment from a different chain of command and from far away to come kill the sergeant and his men. But the sergeant and his ten men can stop at the local tavern on the way, drinking and bragging about what they are going to do loudly enough and long enough that gosh, Captain, Mr. condemned wasn’t home when we got there but we’ll sure go looking for him tomorrow if you insist. If the King’s demands for beheading are broadly perceived by sergeants and common soldiers as unjust, then the King’s power to behead won’t really extend beyond the palace walls.
Probably there will be a different power structure in the hinterlands, one that involves tribal elders exchanging camels and cooperative sergeants getting free drinks at the local tavern.
And if it is the generals who think the King isn’t up to par, then the King needs to worry. He can probably have two or three loyal generals gang up on one rebellious one, but span of command issues mean it will always be possible for a handful of people to meet in one room and decide that there’s going to be a new king (or note at all) and make it happen in spite of the loyalist holdouts.
There’s stability from the fact that it (usually) isn’t possible for one general to make this happen, or a lone sergeant for the decentralized version. If it were, well, me being king is always preferable to some other guy being king, so there’s always a civil war or two in progress. Instead, successful rebellion or resistance requires the support of people who aren’t going to be king under the new order any more than they were under the old.
But that still puts a fairly hard limit on the King’s ability to do whatever he wants by way of his power to have people beheaded: if the right people – and it doesn’t take very many – see an alternate political order that’s better for them even though it still involves their not being King and still having to take orders, offering more than a marginal improvement to justify the cost, then the King’s power goes away even if he does remain a King within the palace walls.
The traditional solution used by unpopular Kings is to have a separate small elite Army with lots of detectives and assassins who’s job it is to keep the regular Generals and Captains fearfully obedient.
They used to be be called things like “the Kings Hand”, then later “the Secret Police”, “the Ministry of State Security”, and “Political Officers”.
Of course, this kicks the problem up a level, the King’s power goes as far as he is able to keep his secret police happy. Eventually the secret police will start picking the next King, usually from their own ranks,…
See Roman Emperor Claudius, among others.
Widespread near ubiquitous surveillance.
Chinese social graph activity tracking and “citizen scoring”.
ML systems constantly combing through that surveillance data and social graph data.
All of the SF I’ve read and all of the think tank serious policy papers I’ve read written by people who even know how to spell the words in those three preceding phrases are still painfully uninformed and intellectually thin as to how powerful any one of those things are, let alone how they can work together and reinforce each other.
We’re not going to get Brazil. We’re going to get something weirder…
