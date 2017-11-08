"Talks a good game about freedom when out of power, but once he’s in – bam! Everyone's enslaved in the human-flourishing mines."

Open Thread 88.25

Posted on November 8, 2017 by Scott Alexander

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.

40 Responses to Open Thread 88.25

  1. Calvin says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Is there any kind of physical book someone can recommend which fulfills the role of the “sequences” or “Rationality: From AI to Zombies” in introducing someone to the rationality sphere/community? I have a few friends who I know would be fascinated by the conceptual/epistemological aspects of the community, but who don’t want to read a bunch of random blog posts.

    And those friends need Christmas gifts…

    • Nornagest says:
      November 8, 2017 at 12:32 pm

      I usually recommend Daniel Kahneman’s “Thinking Fast and Slow”, although some parts of it haven’t weathered the replication crisis too well. (Same’s true for the Sequences, though.)

    • Egregious Philbin says:
      November 8, 2017 at 12:39 pm

      To address your question directly: I personally can’t. (edit: +1 for TFaS, per above)

      But I want to half-answer you by bringing attention to the fact that MIRI just released the ‘official’ audiobook for Rationality: From AI to Zombies as a podcast. Apparently when Castify – the company originally sanctioned to narrate the text when it was a project undertaken a few years ago – went under, they gave permission to release the whole joint. Free.

      So perhaps your friends are more willing to listen to A Bunch of Random Blog Posts instead.

      On a separate note: a sincere Happy Birthday to Scott. I’ll indulge a Betteridge headline just for your special day.

    • Nick says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:00 pm

      I think this is the third open thread in a row in which this has been asked. It would be helpful if someone could just put together a “Sequences in all forms” post or something; I’d be willing to if no one else is.

    • Sniffnoy says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:09 pm

      I haven’t read it, but Eliezer has noted that the contents of the sequences overlap heavily with “Good and Real” by Gary Drescher.

    • meh says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:14 pm

      They had for a long time been claiming that a physical version was on the verge of being released. But it never happened, though now they are claiming Yudkowsky’s new book will have a physical edition. Have no idea what the hold up with Rationality is.

  2. Odovacer says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Would you support a political candidate who used online or paper polls of his constituents before he voted on something? Something like he’d have a poll on his website about current bills or issues and he would weigh the results of that heavily when taking legislative action.

    Is such a thing possible? Or would it be too open to outside manipulation?

    • Nornagest says:
      November 8, 2017 at 12:42 pm

      If I didn’t, I think I’d quickly run short of national-level candidates to support.

      EDIT: Oh wait, online polls. Yeah, Evan’s right, those are too easy to manipulate.

    • Evan Þ says:
      November 8, 2017 at 12:45 pm

      Online polls? If he didn’t have very good plans in place to address sockpuppets, bots, clickspammers, etc., I would take it as a sign that he refuses to understand the Internet, wonder what other important issues he refuses to understand, and vote against him. Such huge incompetence and naivite would outweigh virtually everything else about the election in my mind.

      And it’d make no difference if he just said “I have a plan” but didn’t explain it in enough detail to convince me it actually worked. If there’re obvious holes in his plan to address something I do know about, or if he doesn’t lay it out for us voters, what does that say about his future plans to address things I don’t know anything about?

    • Brad says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:00 pm

      To get the nub of the question, I don’t want direct democracy. I used to think it was a good idea but I don’t anymore. California initiatives played a big role in that. Brexit a smaller one.

      • Randy M says:
        November 8, 2017 at 1:16 pm

        I would be interested in seeing it tried. My preferred test tube would be an alternate yet observable universe somewhere. Failing that, maybe Rhode Island or something.

        • Protagoras says:
          November 8, 2017 at 1:19 pm

          I guess the current RI government is bad enough to make experiments seem like they might be worth trying. But given what has happened in the past when Rhode Islanders have experimented with alternatives to the usually dominant machine, I expect they’d screw it up.

          • Randy M says:
            November 8, 2017 at 1:35 pm

            Ah, man, now you think I know something about Rhode Island–not really. I was just going for small, modern, and low international impact.

            But I expect the trouble with direct democracy is that very much of the implementation would fall to interpretation, selective enforcement, etc.
            That is, the problem with running a good direct democracy experiment. Implementation problems may actually be features, not bugs in the end. I don’t know, I’m getting older and full of doubt. 😉

  3. Forward Synthesis says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    We can build an entirely rational case for human level artificial intelligence purely by starting with a materialist axiom and observing that humans exist. Empirically, we don’t know how much room the laws of physics allow above humans. Most who seem to think true AGI is possible at all, believe that super-intelligences are the order of the (future) day, so things are generally split between people who are naysayers about the entire thing, and people who believe in AI Gods, whereas the case that “AGI can be better than humans, but not all that much better; more in line with how other technology extends human capability” seems to have few serious advocates.

    We already have existing examples of AI capabilities outstripping human ones in narrow domains; what Deep Blue did for chess, what Watson did for Jeopardy, what Alpha Go did for Go. These are suggestive of the idea that you can just add a load of these models together and then you have general intelligence that’s vastly better in all domains. In light of that, what does the case for a low ceiling above humans look like?

    Is something like “It turns out that when you try to integrate all these modules into a truly general system that can perform across the human range of domains, the overall capability of the system declines towards the human level” plausible, or can we already debunk that? (I can’t remember if Scott addressed this specific thing ever)

    Of course, computers are scalable, so even if it turns out that with the same power and volume statistics, an AGI is human level, we can just scale it up and house it in a huge building to create the supercomputer version, but that does change the landscape of AGI risk a lot, if that’s true, because it means that the points of failure are reduced from every idiot running the magic AGI algorithm on their home computer and destroying the world, to giant corporations and governments being the only ones capable of ever creating dangerously powerful intelligences by adding up human level modules.

    Another related issue is how quickly the world can be changed and how many degrees of freedom are available when doing so. There’s abstract intelligence in terms of how many hypotheses you can test every second, and then there’s applied intelligence in terms of how many steps in a plan can actually be enacted in the world per second. The laws of physics put some pretty hard caps on movement speed, and as a consequence also put caps on how large the space of available response in any given situation. A super-intelligent AGI might in theory have millions of potential options while the stupid humans are only coming up with ten, but it might be that those ten are the only physically realizable options in the search space, and so the AGI’s freedom of action is rapidly diminished. If it wants to go to Barbados, it has to take the plane; there aren’t 50,000 cleverer ways of getting there.

    EDIT:

    As physical limits are realized, you’re getting lower and lower returns on testing hypotheses. We see this in all sorts of domains that seem esoteric, such as how supergeniuses despite being part of the human general intelligence category, have a limited ability to apply that intelligence in a linearly more effective way across all domains, and the reason for that is that some domains are topped out. Being a supergenius never gives you the same magnitude of improvement in being socially persuasive as it does in being good at physics. Language conveys limited information, and you are limited by who you are talking to, and so the improvements top out. Sure you can manipulate people less savvy than you, but there’s no point where you can guarantee a “yes” just because someone’s an idiot. There’s no special cryptic combination of words that allows you to do this. The intelligence is limited by its tools.

  4. Anonymous says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Anyone replaced their incandescent bulbs with LED-based bulbs? If so, any problems with them? The current-generation LEDs seem relatively cheap, bright and energy efficient.

    • Protagoras says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:09 pm

      I have found that (possibly due to buying the cheapest ones I could find) the ones I have gotten have included a couple that failed early, but most of them have been long lasting (as they are supposed to be). That they don’t get hot like incandescents can also sometimes be an advantage. Haven’t really noticed any difference in quality of illumination.

    • Nornagest says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:15 pm

      Color rendering is still kinda crap, especially for cheap bulbs. But that’s a relatively minor issue.

    • CatCube says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:56 pm

      I had a Cree bulb that failed very early, but the other two I’ve used have worked well.

      The really nice thing about LED (and CFL) is that you can put a much brighter bulb in for the same wattage; a “150W LED” will easily replace a 60W incandescent with lower power draw through the fixture.

    • Said Achmiz says:
      November 8, 2017 at 2:31 pm

      I have. They’re great. No problems at all.

  5. meh says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    In case anyone missed from the last open thread, I am curious in hearing anyones negative, or ‘not worth the time’ experiences with meditation.

  6. Egregious Philbin says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    @Scott Alexander:

    Paul Graham noted that the French word Essayer means to try, and believes “[a]n essay is something you write to try to figure something out.”

    I am really curious: what essays have you started in which you’ve tried to figure something out, but came to such an unsatisfactory conclusion that you ultimately decided were not worth publishing?

  7. bean says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    New Naval Gazing out today. Part 3 of my series on the Iowa. Also, please comment on my request for what you want off my list of upcoming topics.

  8. Mark says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Slatestarcodex!

    What is best in life?

  9. johan_larson says:
    November 8, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Bologna sausage: smooth, bland, vaguely meaty, giving no clue as to its ingredients. It’s the perfect food of science fiction. In the grim darkness of the far future where there is only war, the labouring masses get one meat ration per week, and what’s on offer is a lot like bologna. Officially, it’s pork.

    Other foods that belong in fiction?

  10. Brad says:
    November 8, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    I find what’s going on at GITMO right now interesting and kind of hilarious.

    An Air Force colonel, sitting as a military commission judge, just held a summary hearing holding a Marine general, acting as the head of the military commission defense attorneys, in contempt, fined him $1k and confined him to quarters for 21 days. His attorneys turned around and filed a habeas petition in a US federal court, but before the judge could make a ruling, the convening authority — a civilian — suspended the sentence while he reviews the sentence and whether or not he has the authority to review the sentence.

    All of this stems from three civilian lawyers quitting after finding out that their meetings with their clients had been bugged, would continue to be bugged, and they were forbidden from informing their client of that fact.

    Lawfare blog is the best place to go for further information and new developments:
    https://www.lawfareblog.com/why-collapse-al-nashiris-defense-team-matters
    https://www.lawfareblog.com/week-military-commissions-117-habeas-petition-response-contempt-proceedings

  11. Mark says:
    November 8, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Old paperbacks are cheaper and better than new paperbacks.

    Any new paperback I read, the cover seems to come apart as soon as I try to read it in the bath. And the paper just feels bad.

    I got a book last week that was printed in 2017 – I had to put socks on my hands to read it. It felt revolting.

    • Nornagest says:
      November 8, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      Spoken like a man who never bought a Tor paperback in the 1990s. I still have a lot of those books, somewhere. I don’t have a lot of their covers.

      Current mass-market paperbacks feel cheap for sure, but I’ve never had a cover fall off on me in the last ten years. On the other hand, I don’t read in the bath.

    • Randy M says:
      November 8, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      My guess would be a change in the adhesives and/or printing ink, either to lower cost or comply with environmental regulations–probably to lower cost and compete with e-pub.

  12. Kevin C. says:
    November 8, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Since it was posted very late to the previous OT, I’m reposting higher up here.

    Something I found quite interesting, and far different from the usual fare, over at Status451: “Times to Die (Mental Health Part I)“, by Giancarlo M. Sandoval. (While the article is a couple months old, I only just read it now.) It talks about depression, suicide, deep philosophical questions, and personal autonomy, from an author who struggles with depression (and whose description of his first suicide attempt reads as somewhat similar to my own). Several parts stand out, most notably the final two paragraphs:

    Suicide is a personal decision, something that ruminates in the mind of the depressed person for a while, and is not to be taken lightly. As with every personal decision, it has personal particularities that are not easily extrapolatable to other cases. “They were not in a correct state of mind” is one of the usual phrases professed by those that are left behind. However, this judgement call, seen from whatever angle, is not easily assessable, and it becomes hard to process for anyone around the depressed person, let alone entertain, the notion that suicide might was the best option available for the person, at the moment. A lot of these questions come down to personal autonomy, and how much of it has been fostered throughout a person’s development process. One learns of external sources of pain, and internal ways of engaging with them, but if the phantom is haunting from the inside, what is the best way to deal with it? It does not come down to help or hell, other people can momentarily serve as tokens of forgetting, but they do not make for “sustainable solution” for depression or suicide. Because there is not one.

    One of the very first things in any sort of road to dealing with depression, external or endogenous, is to decide is these conditions are something that anyone is willing to live with. It is something I hope to be exploring in future posts. But I could not continue doing so without asserting the first principle of any kind of deal with depression: you have a right to kill yourself. It will never be pretty to write or say those words, as our progressive saviour culture has decided that anyone and everyone should continue living, even if they cannot fathom the thought of existing. The “it gets better” culture, specifically for adults, fosters the idiocy chain of a concatenating cult. If one has decided that there is no going back, there is no going back. When this has pragmatic consequences, no one can know. Yet, positivity culture and the rise of progressive values that elude any conversation about suicide that is not about saving, occlude the unthinkable truth of someone’s existence, that they simply should not be living anymore.

  13. Kevin C. says:
    November 8, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    A lengthy but interesting essay that attempts to grapple with the 21st century political order and the crisis of lost institutional legitimacy: “Liberal Democracy and the Unraveling of the Enlightenment Project” by James Davison Hunter, THE HEDGEHOG REVIEW: VOL. 19 NO. 3 (FALL 2017)

    So, whether from the left, right, or center, the various analyses of contemporary political life unfailingly offer practical, sensible-sounding, step-by-step suggestions for fixing the problems: “If we just try harder, we can set things aright.” Such pragmatic optimism is, of course, a widely acknowledged American trait. As the historian Arthur Mann observed forty years ago, the people of the United States have long had confidence that American know-how can always convert problems into opportunities.

    Nevertheless, while institutions tend to be stable and enduring, even as they evolve, no institution is permanent or indefinitely fixable. The question now is whether contemporary American democracy can even be fixed. What if the political problems we are rightly worried about are actually symptoms of a deeper problem for which there is no easy or obvious remedy?

    What I am driving at is made clearer by the distinction between the politics of culture and the culture of politics. The politics of culture refers to the contestation of power over cultural issues. This would include the mobilization of parties and rank-and-file support, the organization of leadership, the formation of special-interest coalitions, and the manipulation of public rhetoric on matters reflecting the symbols or ideals at the heart of a group’s collective identity. This is what most people think about when they use the term culture war. In this case, culture war is the accumulation of political conflicts over issues like abortion, gay rights, or federal funding of the humanities and arts. Though culture is implicated at every level, the politics of culture is primarily about politics.

    The culture of politics, by contrast, refers to the symbolic environment in which political institutions are embedded and political action occurs. This symbolic environment is constituted by the basic frameworks of implicit meaning that make particular political arrangements understandable or incomprehensible, desirable or reprehensible. These frameworks constitute a culture’s “deep structure.” Absent a deep structure, certain political institutions and practices simply do not make any sense.

    This distinction is essential to making sense of our political moment.

    The record of intellectual life during the past half century is, in part, the record of those often brilliant minds who found the cultural logic of the Enlightenment project and its aspirations to a liberal democratic order vacuous. Yet the ability to interrogate and highlight the imperfections and hypocrisies of that order were a luxury that intellectuals could enjoy only so long as the rest of the citizenry did not. So long as the majority of Americans—even if some of them were “deplorable” or “clinging to their guns and religion”—continued to believe in the project, there would be relative political stability.

    But now, the skepticism of intellectuals has percolated into the general public. Now, everyone is a postmodern skeptic. Now, everyone sees the hypocrisy, questions the efficacy of the government, doubts the goodwill and competence of their leaders. This widespread suspicion and, often, cynicism is in large measure what is so distinctive about our political moment.

    Furthermore, whatever else the culture war of the last four decades has accomplished, it unquestionably intensified America’s legitimation crisis. For decades now, the ideals each side of that struggle cherishes have been the very reasons each side deems the other illegitimate. Back and forth it has gone in a contest that has been less about persuasion than about denigration of the opposition. The cycle has repeated itself with great predictability on every issue: reproduction, sexuality, family life, education, immigration, the relationship between church and state, government funding of the humanities and the arts, and so on. This animus, and the challenge to legitimacy it presents, extends to the parties in power and those who sit in the seats of power. Thus, a toxic Clinton-hatred gave way to an equally noxious Bush-hatred, and eventually to an equally venomous Obama-hatred. Should we be surprised at its latest manifestation, a pervasive disdain for Donald J. Trump, who himself has perfected a toxic form of preemptive attack? This cycle will certainly continue into the future, regardless of who holds the office.

    A common cultural logic is unlikely to return because there is no credible foundation of authority upon which to rebuild it. For all of its continued vitality in personal lives and local communities, religious faith has been thoroughly weaponized on behalf of partisan interests. In the civic or political realm, it speaks no universal truths. And for all of the achievements of science in so many different realms of inquiry, the credibility of science as an enterprise has been undermined by both the skepticism of postmodern theory and the weaknesses of “peer review.” Even in the popular mind, many believe that science itself is biased toward personal and political interests—that facts don’t matter.

  14. Kevin C. says:
    November 8, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    When Men Fear Women” by Leah Letter.

    It’s been very difficult to process all the women’s stories that have come out in the last two weeks since Harvey Weinstein was revealed to be what we already knew he was, but worse. There have been a lot of feelings from everyone. Going online is like attending an Irish wake, just constant collective wailing, everyone’s nerve endings exposed. This is good, I think. Necessary catharsis. But somehow, even when women are suffering, as they have for the totality of human history while pushing new humans through their pelvic bones or being shamed about how they don’t want to push new humans through their pelvic bones, men feel entitled to let the Earth’s women know that actually, they are the ones who are suffering, even though it’s mostly (94 percent) them causing the sum total of the world’s pain (the remaining six percent is split as follows: three percent natural disasters, two percent random animal attacks, a half-percent glacial shifts, a half-percent women).
    So it’s been quite rich to watch men squirm in their seats as the Weinstein story erupted into a national cascade of everyone telling how they, too, were sexually assaulted or otherwise violated by a disgusting but powerful man. Something else also happened: Men took to the internet to apologize to women, or profess their goodness, or say that they were once bad but are now better because they don’t drink anymore, and sometimes all three. “I’m not that guy!” they all wanted say, but, of course, they are.

    For the uninitiated, Dworkin holds a very low opinion of men, which is correct, and thinks they subjugate women simply by existing and also pushing us into various gender constructs, which is also correct. “Being female in this world is having been robbed of the potential for human choice by men who love to hate us,” she writes in Intercourse. “One does not make choices in freedom. Instead, one conforms in body type and behavior and values to become an object of male sexual desire, which requires an abandonment of a wide-ranging capacity for choice.”

    The [“Shitty Men in Media”] list was completely overwhelming to look at, and I was overcome with a combination of nausea, horror, and relief as I watched it being filled out by scores of anonymous women. In its aftermath, I have rarely seen so many men so scared, so angry, searching so hard for someone to blame, and spiraling when there was no one. Men became scared of other men, of what they may or may not have known or encouraged. “Weird that the internet has facilitated the fifth wave of women’s liberation: the great doxxing of bad men,” one of my friends said. “Fear is the only deterrent,” another wrote to me.

    But with the Weinstein fallout, and the List, we saw men actually becoming afraid of what they did or did not do (and honestly, if they didn’t feel any fear, they were deluded). If there’s one thing to learn from the endless morass of emotions that has been the past few weeks it’s that it’s good to make men feel fear, and this is something women absolutely have the power to do, even if it has to come anonymously, and in aggregate. Many men wonder what to do with their entitled mouths and brains at moments like this and the answer is: shut up and go away. Fear, not common sense or respect, is the only thing that seems to drive some of them to silence. However fleeting this change may be, it is a distinct role reversal and, I hope, it is progress.

