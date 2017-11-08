Open Thread 88.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
"Having relationships issues? Don’t know who to talk or where to go for help? Relationship Hero to the rescue! We're a hivemind of highly trained relationship experts who provide actionable advice 24x7. The first 10 minutes with an expert are free, then it's $1/minute."
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Need help with a software issue? The Greenfield Guild is glad to assist, whether you need a full team to tackle your project, or just a little advice. The initial video consultation is always free: schedule yours today.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Is there any kind of physical book someone can recommend which fulfills the role of the “sequences” or “Rationality: From AI to Zombies” in introducing someone to the rationality sphere/community? I have a few friends who I know would be fascinated by the conceptual/epistemological aspects of the community, but who don’t want to read a bunch of random blog posts.
And those friends need Christmas gifts…
I usually recommend Daniel Kahneman’s “Thinking Fast and Slow”, although some parts of it haven’t weathered the replication crisis too well. (Same’s true for the Sequences, though.)
To address your question directly: I personally can’t. (edit: +1 for TFaS, per above)
But I want to half-answer you by bringing attention to the fact that MIRI just released the ‘official’ audiobook for Rationality: From AI to Zombies as a podcast. Apparently when Castify – the company originally sanctioned to narrate the text when it was a project undertaken a few years ago – went under, they gave permission to release the whole joint. Free.
So perhaps your friends are more willing to listen to A Bunch of Random Blog Posts instead.
On a separate note: a sincere Happy Birthday to Scott. I’ll indulge a Betteridge headline just for your special day.
I think this is the third open thread in a row in which this has been asked. It would be helpful if someone could just put together a “Sequences in all forms” post or something; I’d be willing to if no one else is.
So you’re saying you’d be willing to sequence sequential Sequence suggestions?
I haven’t read it, but Eliezer has noted that the contents of the sequences overlap heavily with “Good and Real” by Gary Drescher.
They had for a long time been claiming that a physical version was on the verge of being released. But it never happened, though now they are claiming Yudkowsky’s new book will have a physical edition. Have no idea what the hold up with Rationality is.
Would you support a political candidate who used online or paper polls of his constituents before he voted on something? Something like he’d have a poll on his website about current bills or issues and he would weigh the results of that heavily when taking legislative action.
Is such a thing possible? Or would it be too open to outside manipulation?
If I didn’t, I think I’d quickly run short of national-level candidates to support.
EDIT: Oh wait, online polls. Yeah, Evan’s right, those are too easy to manipulate.
Online polls? If he didn’t have very good plans in place to address sockpuppets, bots, clickspammers, etc., I would take it as a sign that he refuses to understand the Internet, wonder what other important issues he refuses to understand, and vote against him. Such huge incompetence and naivite would outweigh virtually everything else about the election in my mind.
And it’d make no difference if he just said “I have a plan” but didn’t explain it in enough detail to convince me it actually worked. If there’re obvious holes in his plan to address something I do know about, or if he doesn’t lay it out for us voters, what does that say about his future plans to address things I don’t know anything about?
To get the nub of the question, I don’t want direct democracy. I used to think it was a good idea but I don’t anymore. California initiatives played a big role in that. Brexit a smaller one.
I would be interested in seeing it tried. My preferred test tube would be an alternate yet observable universe somewhere. Failing that, maybe Rhode Island or something.
I guess the current RI government is bad enough to make experiments seem like they might be worth trying. But given what has happened in the past when Rhode Islanders have experimented with alternatives to the usually dominant machine, I expect they’d screw it up.
Ah, man, now you think I know something about Rhode Island–not really. I was just going for small, modern, and low international impact.
But I expect the trouble with direct democracy is that very much of the implementation would fall to interpretation, selective enforcement, etc.
That is, the problem with running a good direct democracy experiment. Implementation problems may actually be features, not bugs in the end. I don’t know, I’m getting older and full of doubt. 😉
We can build an entirely rational case for human level artificial intelligence purely by starting with a materialist axiom and observing that humans exist. Empirically, we don’t know how much room the laws of physics allow above humans. Most who seem to think true AGI is possible at all, believe that super-intelligences are the order of the (future) day, so things are generally split between people who are naysayers about the entire thing, and people who believe in AI Gods, whereas the case that “AGI can be better than humans, but not all that much better; more in line with how other technology extends human capability” seems to have few serious advocates.
We already have existing examples of AI capabilities outstripping human ones in narrow domains; what Deep Blue did for chess, what Watson did for Jeopardy, what Alpha Go did for Go. These are suggestive of the idea that you can just add a load of these models together and then you have general intelligence that’s vastly better in all domains. In light of that, what does the case for a low ceiling above humans look like?
Is something like “It turns out that when you try to integrate all these modules into a truly general system that can perform across the human range of domains, the overall capability of the system declines towards the human level” plausible, or can we already debunk that? (I can’t remember if Scott addressed this specific thing ever)
Of course, computers are scalable, so even if it turns out that with the same power and volume statistics, an AGI is human level, we can just scale it up and house it in a huge building to create the supercomputer version, but that does change the landscape of AGI risk a lot, if that’s true, because it means that the points of failure are reduced from every idiot running the magic AGI algorithm on their home computer and destroying the world, to giant corporations and governments being the only ones capable of ever creating dangerously powerful intelligences by adding up human level modules.
Another related issue is how quickly the world can be changed and how many degrees of freedom are available when doing so. There’s abstract intelligence in terms of how many hypotheses you can test every second, and then there’s applied intelligence in terms of how many steps in a plan can actually be enacted in the world per second. The laws of physics put some pretty hard caps on movement speed, and as a consequence also put caps on how large the space of available response in any given situation. A super-intelligent AGI might in theory have millions of potential options while the stupid humans are only coming up with ten, but it might be that those ten are the only physically realizable options in the search space, and so the AGI’s freedom of action is rapidly diminished. If it wants to go to Barbados, it has to take the plane; there aren’t 50,000 cleverer ways of getting there.
EDIT:
As physical limits are realized, you’re getting lower and lower returns on testing hypotheses. We see this in all sorts of domains that seem esoteric, such as how supergeniuses despite being part of the human general intelligence category, have a limited ability to apply that intelligence in a linearly more effective way across all domains, and the reason for that is that some domains are topped out. Being a supergenius never gives you the same magnitude of improvement in being socially persuasive as it does in being good at physics. Language conveys limited information, and you are limited by who you are talking to, and so the improvements top out. Sure you can manipulate people less savvy than you, but there’s no point where you can guarantee a “yes” just because someone’s an idiot. There’s no special cryptic combination of words that allows you to do this. The intelligence is limited by its tools.
Anyone replaced their incandescent bulbs with LED-based bulbs? If so, any problems with them? The current-generation LEDs seem relatively cheap, bright and energy efficient.
I have found that (possibly due to buying the cheapest ones I could find) the ones I have gotten have included a couple that failed early, but most of them have been long lasting (as they are supposed to be). That they don’t get hot like incandescents can also sometimes be an advantage. Haven’t really noticed any difference in quality of illumination.
Color rendering is still kinda crap, especially for cheap bulbs. But that’s a relatively minor issue.
I had a Cree bulb that failed very early, but the other two I’ve used have worked well.
The really nice thing about LED (and CFL) is that you can put a much brighter bulb in for the same wattage; a “150W LED” will easily replace a 60W incandescent with lower power draw through the fixture.
I’m more interested in keeping the light level as it is, and lowering energy expenditures.
I have. They’re great. No problems at all.
In case anyone missed from the last open thread, I am curious in hearing anyones negative, or ‘not worth the time’ experiences with meditation.
@Scott Alexander:
Paul Graham noted that the French word Essayer means to try, and believes “[a]n essay is something you write to try to figure something out.”
I am really curious: what essays have you started in which you’ve tried to figure something out, but came to such an unsatisfactory conclusion that you ultimately decided were not worth publishing?
New Naval Gazing out today. Part 3 of my series on the Iowa. Also, please comment on my request for what you want off my list of upcoming topics.
Slatestarcodex!
What is best in life?
Hot water, good dentishtry and shoft lavatory paper?
Whatever Elon Musk is up to.
To kill your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentations of their women, etc, etc.
A nice old paperback,
A duvet wrapped around you,
Sitting on a small chair,
Like a guy out of Ran.
Bologna sausage: smooth, bland, vaguely meaty, giving no clue as to its ingredients. It’s the perfect food of science fiction. In the grim darkness of the far future where there is only war, the labouring masses get one meat ration per week, and what’s on offer is a lot like bologna. Officially, it’s pork.
Other foods that belong in fiction?
I’m tempted to cheat and say “Soylent”.
Velveeta, American cheese, and other fake cheeses.
I find what’s going on at GITMO right now interesting and kind of hilarious.
An Air Force colonel, sitting as a military commission judge, just held a summary hearing holding a Marine general, acting as the head of the military commission defense attorneys, in contempt, fined him $1k and confined him to quarters for 21 days. His attorneys turned around and filed a habeas petition in a US federal court, but before the judge could make a ruling, the convening authority — a civilian — suspended the sentence while he reviews the sentence and whether or not he has the authority to review the sentence.
All of this stems from three civilian lawyers quitting after finding out that their meetings with their clients had been bugged, would continue to be bugged, and they were forbidden from informing their client of that fact.
Lawfare blog is the best place to go for further information and new developments:
https://www.lawfareblog.com/why-collapse-al-nashiris-defense-team-matters
https://www.lawfareblog.com/week-military-commissions-117-habeas-petition-response-contempt-proceedings
Old paperbacks are cheaper and better than new paperbacks.
Any new paperback I read, the cover seems to come apart as soon as I try to read it in the bath. And the paper just feels bad.
I got a book last week that was printed in 2017 – I had to put socks on my hands to read it. It felt revolting.
Spoken like a man who never bought a Tor paperback in the 1990s. I still have a lot of those books, somewhere. I don’t have a lot of their covers.
Current mass-market paperbacks feel cheap for sure, but I’ve never had a cover fall off on me in the last ten years. On the other hand, I don’t read in the bath.
My guess would be a change in the adhesives and/or printing ink, either to lower cost or comply with environmental regulations–probably to lower cost and compete with e-pub.
Since it was posted very late to the previous OT, I’m reposting higher up here.
Something I found quite interesting, and far different from the usual fare, over at Status451: “Times to Die (Mental Health Part I)“, by Giancarlo M. Sandoval. (While the article is a couple months old, I only just read it now.) It talks about depression, suicide, deep philosophical questions, and personal autonomy, from an author who struggles with depression (and whose description of his first suicide attempt reads as somewhat similar to my own). Several parts stand out, most notably the final two paragraphs:
A lengthy but interesting essay that attempts to grapple with the 21st century political order and the crisis of lost institutional legitimacy: “Liberal Democracy and the Unraveling of the Enlightenment Project” by James Davison Hunter, THE HEDGEHOG REVIEW: VOL. 19 NO. 3 (FALL 2017)
“When Men Fear Women” by Leah Letter.
Okay, so she’s a Dworkin fan, and she has the opinions I’d expect from a Dworkin fan. Why are you reading this? And why are you quoting it here?