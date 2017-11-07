Does Age Bring Wisdom?

[Related: Can It Be Wrong To Crystallize Patterns?]
I.
I turn 33 today. I can only hope that age brings wisdom.
We’ve been talking recently about the high-level frames and heuristics that organize other concepts. They’re hard to transmit, and you have to rediscover them on your own, sometimes with the help of lots of different explanations and viewpoints (or one very good one). They’re not obviously apparent when you’re missing them; if you’re not ready for them, they just sounds like platitudes and boring things you’ve already internalized.
Wisdom seems like the accumulation of those, or changes in higher-level heuristics you get once you’ve had enough of those. I look back on myself now vs. ten years ago and notice I’ve become more cynical, more mellow, and more prone to believing things are complicated. For example:
1. Less excitement about radical utopian plans to fix everything in society at once
2. Less belief that I’m special and can change the world
3. Less trust in any specific system, more resignation to the idea that anything useful requires a grab bag of intuitions, heuristics, and almost-unteachable skills.
4. More willingness to assume that other people are competent in aggregate in certain ways, eg that academic fields aren’t making incredibly stupid mistakes or pointlessly circlejerking in ways I can easily detect.
5. More willingness to believe that power (as in “power structures” or “speak truth to power”) matters and infects everything.
6. More belief in Chesterton’s Fence.
7. More concern that I’m wrong about everything, even the things I’m right about, on the grounds that I’m missing important other paradigms that think about things completely differently.
8. Less hope that everyone would just get along if they understood each other a little better.
9. Less hope that anybody cares about truth (even though ten years ago I would have admitted that nobody cares about truth).
All these seem like convincing insights. But most of them are in the direction of elite opinion. There’s an innocent explanation for this: intellectual elites are pretty wise, so as I grow wiser I converge to their position. But the non-innocent explanation is that I’m not getting wiser, I’m just getting better socialized. Maybe in medieval Europe, the older I grew, the more I would realize that the Pope was right about everything.
I’m pretty embarassed by Parable On Obsolete Ideologies, which I wrote eight years ago. It’s not just that it’s badly written, or that it uses an ill-advised Nazi analogy. It’s that it’s an impassioned plea to jettison everything about religion immediately, because institutions don’t matter and only raw truth-seeking is important. If I imagine myself entering that debate today, I’d be more likely to take the opposite side. But when I read Parable, there’s…nothing really wrong with it. It’s a good argument for what it argues for. I don’t have much to say against it. Ask me what changed my mind, and I’ll shrug, tell you that I guess my priorities shifted. But I can’t help noticing that eight years ago, New Atheism was really popular, and now it’s really unpopular. Or that eight years ago I was in a place where having Richard Dawkins style hyperrationalism was a useful brand, and now I’m (for some reason) in a place where having James C. Scott style intellectual conservativism is a useful brand. A lot of the “wisdom” I’ve “gained” with age is the kind of wisdom that helps me channel James C. Scott instead of Richard Dawkins; how sure am I that this is the right path?
Sometimes I can almost feel this happening. First I believe something is true, and say so. Then I realize it’s considered low-status and cringeworthy. Then I make a principled decision to avoid saying it – or say it only in a very careful way – in order to protect my reputation and ability to participate in society. Then when other people say it, I start looking down on them for being bad at public relations. Then I start looking down on them just for being low-status or cringeworthy. Finally the idea of “low-status” and “bad and wrong” have merged so fully in my mind that the idea seems terrible and ridiculous to me, and I only remember it’s true if I force myself to explicitly consider the question. And even then, it’s in a condescending way, where I feel like the people who say it’s true deserve low status for not being smart enough to remember not to say it. This is endemic, and I try to quash it when I notice it, but I don’t know how many times it’s slipped my notice all the way to the point where I can no longer remember the truth of the original statement.
And what about number 9 on the list? Believing nobody cares about truth is cynicism, which seems sort of like wisdom. But traumatize someone enough and they’ll reliably pick up some new cognitive styles; it’s much easier to give someone hypervigilance than it is to cure them. Imagine someone reading enough newspapers that they hear all of the worst and scariest things, and maybe start thinking that the country is 50% Nazis and 50% violent antifa. Is the resulting pessimism and paranoia really wisdom? Or is it just a more stable, more thermodynamically-preferred state than innocence?
And if I accept my intellectual changes as “gaining wisdom”, shouldn’t I also believe that old people are wiser than I am? And old people mostly seem to go around being really conservative and saying that everything was better in the old days and the youth are corrupt and Facebook is going to be the death of us. I could model this as two different processes – a real wisdom-related process that ends exactly where I am now, plus a false rose-colored-glasses-related process that ends with your crotchety great-uncle talking about how things have been going downhill since the war – but that’s a lot of special pleading. I remember when I was twenty, I thought the only reason adults were less utopian than I was, was because of their hidebound rose-colored self-serving biases. Pretty big coincidence that I was wrong then, but I’m right about everyone older than me now.
There’s one more possibility that bothers me even worse than the socialization or traumatization theory. I’m going to use science-y sounding terms just as an example, but I don’t actually think it’s this in particular – we know that the genes for liberal-conservative differences are mostly NMDA receptors in the brain. And we know that NMDA receptor function changes with aging. It would be pretty awkward if everything we thought was “gaining wisdom with age” was just “brain receptors consistently functioning differently with age”. If we were to find that were true – and furthermore, that the young version was intact and the older version was just the result of some kind of decay or oxidation or something – could I trust those results? Intuitively, going back to earlier habits of mind would feel inherently regressive, like going back to drawing on the wall with crayons. But I don’t have any proof.
Wisdom is like that.
About old people becoming more conservative, isn’t it more that they stay in place as society becomes more liberal? 538 had an article on how judges become more liberal as they age, for example.
Although interestingly, one of the theories they suggest to explain this is social pressure from their press/society.
“Sometimes I can almost feel this happening. First I believe something is true, and say so. Then I realize it’s considered low-status and cringeworthy. Then I make a principled decision to avoid saying it – or say it only in a very careful way – in order to protect my reputation and ability to participate in society. Then when other people say it, I start looking down on them for being bad at public relations. Then I start looking down on them just for being low-status or cringeworthy. Finally the idea of “low-status” and “bad and wrong” have merged so fully in my mind that the idea seems terrible and ridiculous to me, and I only remember it’s true if I force myself to explicitly consider the question. And even then, it’s in a condescending way, where I feel like the people who say it’s true deserve low status for not being smart enough to remember not to say it. This is endemic, and I try to quash it when I notice it, but I don’t know how many times it’s slipped my notice all the way to the point where I can no longer remember the truth of the original statement.”
The way you write the above paragraph makes me feel like it’s meant to be one of those shared experiences other people can relate to, but I have never experienced anything like this. I don’t know if you’re weird or I am.
I’ve certainly changed opinions on a lot of things as I’ve aged, but I can’t think of one where I can’t point to a specific piece of information I was previously missing that caused the change.
If you want another data point: I very much recognize the experience.
I recognise this, or at least something similar too.
I expect most people don’t though (although maybe most people on here will)
It sounds a lot like the sort of phenomenon that people have been chiding DrBeat for talking about too emphatically.
Maybe that’s how neurotypicals feel.
Can you think of any instances of yourself expressing an opinion that makes you cringe now?
I recall being in an explorative phase with religion, having an existential crisis over solipsism, and randomly expressing a belief in nonlinear reincarnation to my physics class in an attempt to have it both ways with the existence of other minds, and being the only mind.
I forget how I abandoned that belief, but I definitely associate worrying about solipsism with childishness now.
Yeah, for sure. I was all on board with the “Make Poverty History” campaign in my early 20s. Now I support reducing foreign aid. This isn’t because I no longer care about the world’s poor, but because I looked into how effective foreign aid actually was at reducing poverty, and the results weren’t good. I’m embarrassed at how simplistically I thought about the issue back then.
I’m with ashlael. I’m not even sure what that paragraph means, exactly. I know I’ve never experienced anything like that.
Re: passage,
I kind of recognise it, but I stop at the first stage – tone is the important element.
I certainly don’t take against people for holding low status opinions, but I might take against them for being rather too strident.
I don’t know if the rest of you are just being more honest/modest than me, but, I find the whole idea of a “low status” opinion a bit weird, and the idea of resenting someone for being low status even weirder.
It’s a bit like someone having a “low status” but powerful kick in a game of football, and me resenting him for it. Sounds like a kind of self-satisfied cliquey bully-ish thing. You lose points in both the game and the meta-game for stuff like that.
I’ll get as far as stage three, looking down on people for being bad at public relations. Sometimes. Sometimes I’m more forgiving, and sometimes I understand that being perfect at public relations wouldn’t change anything so go ahead and tell the truth already.
I think I’m good enough at holding a private grudge against the people who are making me hide the truth that I don’t let it proceed through the other stages Scott mentions. But now he’s got me wondering if I might have missed something.
Given your football analogy, you might be interested to know that basketball has a well-documented history of a low-status but superior maneuver that pros seem not to use entirely for status reasons. Underhanded free throws (also known as the low-status-sounding ‘Granny Throw’) can be trained to be more effective than regular free throws, but almost no one uses the technique.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/08/sports/ncaabasketball/underhand-free-throw-rick-barry.html
http://revisionisthistory.com/episodes/03-the-big-man-cant-shoot/ (warning: contains high levels of Malcolm Gladwell)
I find the underhand over rated. If it was that much better, some people would use it. For every 10 people who think it looks bad, there would be at least 1 who just wants to make his free throws… that or they think low status will have large in-game consequences.
A very important thing to keep in mind for anyone who wants to engage in Kolmogorov complicity.
I’ve got to admit that I find the whole idea behind that paragraph kind of horrifying.
If something is true yet saying it is “considered low-status” in a society then that society is broken.
If it’s not clear if something is true or not, then it should be discussed, not suppressed.
That’s a rosy view, but truth makes a lousy signaling device unless it’s controversial.
I don’t see it as being about signalling at all.
Corrupting your own brain so that you believe an idea is true but wrong is just … well, doublethink.
Or worse, if you get to the end of the pathway.
Perhaps we’re arguing past each other.
For example, it is statistically true that African-Americans are more likely to be criminals than Caucasians. But stating that fact without caveats or qualifiers is frequently used to state a false implication (black -> criminal). So making that statement is “low-status” not for it’s veracity but for it’s subtext. In fact, the very way I’ve framed it here as binary truth/non-truth when by it’s nature it’s a probabilistic statement is also an error of sorts but not factually incorrect.
And that conundrum does indeed lead to doublethink on that subject and similar ones.
“If something is true yet saying it is “considered low-status” in a society then that society is broken.”
Of course society is broken.
Wisdom is realizing that it’s not completely broken.
Phantom upvote.
Everyone knows your mother-in-law is a poor cook. Pointing it out loudly during Thanksgiving dinner is low-status.
This may come as a shock, but Moloch does not optimize for truth-seeking behavior.
But the point of the paragraph is that the question of whether or not it is true ends up being meshed with the question of what status believing it produces.
I’ve recently experienced something very similar, but also somewhat different, that I’d like to share in the form of a story with all the loaded terms removed for the sake of not arguing about ideologies.
Imagine getting a craving for some desert you haven’t had in a long time, say cherry pie.
So you walk down to your local eatery, and order some cherry pie. You’re told that they don’t approve of child pornographers, wont be serving cherry pie, and start acting rather hostile towards you from that point on. You think this is all very weird, but dismiss it, until it happens again at several other places. Something is very strange, and for some reason people associate cherry pie with child exploitation, and you don’t know why, and you heard some theories and they don’t make any sense.
You share this weird experience with a coworker, who says that its some form of mass hysteria, and you should ignore those idiots, and why don’t you come over this weekend, he’s going to have some friends over for some cherry pie. So you do. And there is this nice little party, full of normal seeming people you haven’t met before, and there is cherry pie, and when everyone gets their slice they all sit down and start watching child p*rn together.
And after that you’re suddenly filled with desire to never touch cherry pie ever again, and maybe all cherry pie fans really are awful people. But you still don’t know why, and deep down you don’t see anything bad about the pie itself, and still think its perfectly innocent and delicious.
In other words, what if a group that represents a certain ideology (that you believe/used to believe in) is accused of being something awful, and you feel that’s very unfair because that ideology does not in anyway require the awful thing, but the group turns out to be filled with those same awful people.
I suddenly find myself pulling back from the ideology itself, despite it seeming right on many fronts (or at least more right than alternatives), and I can’t quiet square it all up in my head.
Isn’t the issue here that unreasonable vilification becomes self-justifying in the eyes of society? If eating pie gets you socially ostracized, then all the already ostracized people can just keep publicly eating pie, because it can’t get worse for them, while the otherwise acceptable people stop doing it (publicly).
The non-child porn people who have a huge craving for pie and keep eating it, will be mostly invisible to society, as they will bake their own pie and eat it in private, never letting others know.
So the visible evidence will make social ostracization seem warranted, even though all the evidence was created by the ostracization in the first place.
Would non child porn people be in such a hurry to make and eat pie, even in private?
People who have something to lose change how they think. Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose. When you are a nobody, you can think and say things no one else can.
This is what really bothers me about people getting fired for political/social opinions. The boss can say whatever he wants because he owns the company (Trump). The destitute can say or do whatever they want because they don’t have jobs or anything to lose (rioters). All of us middle class schleps have to keep our mouths shut, so our public discourse is left to the wealthy and the desperate. This does not seem healthy.
This does not seem healthy.
Maybe it’s not a bug. Maybe those states (I doubt there are any of that kind now) with a looot of horizontal connections are somewhat protected from this “feature”.
I recognize the opposite of what Scott described. If an opinion is considered low status I become worried it might be true, because if it untrue people would reject it without feeling the need to do anything extra. If people feel the need to also lower the status of anyone who holds the opinion, maybe they’ve got something to hide.
In other words: “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”
Of course, this gets annoying when opinions are both low-status and untrue, like conspiracy theories.
And the square of that annoyance for conspiracy theories that turn out to be true.
Example: knowing about government surveillance pre-Snowden.
I certainly recognize it but remain in the condition of being low-status and cringeworthy instead of avoiding it.
I’ve felt exactly what Scott described. For me it was Young Earth Creationism.
I was really into Young Earth Creationism, always reading Answers in Genesis blogs and books, keeping up with the Institute for Creation research. I can still cite you 10 different proofs that the world can’t be 4 billion years old.There was never a moment where somebody gave me a piece of evidence that proved I was wrong (that is to say, that I perceived as proof I was wrong).
But I had a blogged, and it was one of many subjects I blogged about, and I got so much pushback and ridicule about it that I began to despair that nobody would take me seriously because I was a YEC. I wondered what the point of talking about YEC was if it would just make it easy for others to dismiss anything I have to say as coming from a wacko nutjob. So I stopped blogging about it. Then I stopped reading Answers in Genesis. Then I started to cringe whenever the subject came up on its own. Then I did my best to stop thinking about it altogether. Now I don’t know how old the earth is: I don’t know because I don’t want to revisit the subject, because its painful and embarrassing and who really cares? Yet at no point was I convinced that my previous position was wrong. I was passionate about YEC, had piles of books on YEC, etc. Yet now I don’t want to think about it, and I don’t really care. Not because of evidence, or argument, but because of social shame: in other words, because being a YEC is “low status” and “cringeworthy.”
I don’t think he’s writing it as if he expects most people to have experienced it. It is probably like meditation, lots of people are never introspective enough to see it changing. But now that you’ve heard about it, look for it when you start changing your mind.
This sort of bias worries me too, but I’m a little more optimistic about my prospects as I age. A lot of old people certainly go around being really conservative and complaining about Facebook, but a lot of young people also go around being young Earth creationists – Peter Singer is 71, but doesn’t seem to have deteriorated into a crotchety old great-uncle. I think part of the problem here might be sampling bias. Most relatively young people are probably going to spend the majority of their time in intellectual contexts talking with people around the same age, so disproportionately few examples in their model of “old people” will come from those within their ideological bubble, and thus when I think “old person” I imagine something roughly like the median 70-year-old, who is probably much closer intellectually to the median 30-year-old in 1987 than they are to the median 30-year-old I know.
That said, I don’t think too highly of the views of 3-years-ago me, and even a significantly lowered rate of change in my future opinions would suggest I’ve got several more iterations of this to go; it’s not clear to me how (or if) this sort of forced epistemic uncertainty should be combated. Perhaps one could do careful self-surveys on a variety of topics annually, and track their opinions over time to see what’s more and less stable?
Scott, sometimes you display the most regrettable ageism.
(A very popular sort of ageism, in our society. Sadly. But that’s no excuse to jump on the bandwagon.)
First: no, they don’t. Second: to the extent that they do, why are you so sure they’re wrong?
As to the first: ask my grandmother if “everything was better in the old days”. She’ll look at you like you’re an idiot.
As to the second: are you really prepared to defend the claim that Facebook won’t be the death of us? Shall I dig up your “Lies, Damn Lies, and Facebook” post series? (How many of those were there? 4? 5?) And all the hand-wringing lately about how Facebook (and other social media) contributed to our current political situation/climate…
Perhaps you could’ve picked a better example of something that “old people” “go around saying” and that is so laughably wrong that you can casually, without much reflection, write off the possibility that they’re right.
The quote you got hung up on is just an illustration for “people are getting more conservative as they age”. I don’t think you should take it too literal.
I mean, the whole post is about how he doesn’t know whether they are right.
My first impulse was that Scott’s probably right and you’re over-reacting… then I tried to model how my grandparents would / would have answered the question, and remembered that all the talking about decades past tends to be about how much the Great Depression / lack of ubiquitous cars and air conditioning sucked. I did hear a couple of old ladies complaining about video games and people not getting their parents’ permission before marrying, and a couple old men saying racist things. I wonder if it’s a bubble thing: those old ladies were in the sort of setting I’d normally avoid, while the old people I’d more consistently interact with are more of the “you don’t know how good you have it” variety.
actually you appear to be factually incorrect.
From some quick googling:
From recent polls of adults over the age of 50:
50% believe that life in the past was preferable to today,
19% per cent prefer the present day.
Your grandmother is part of a minority.
What you call ageism is actually just an accurate description of the majority belief among older people.
I would be quite willing to argue that while Facebook effectively turns standard gossip up to 11 it is extremely unlike to actually be the death of us all.
You do realise that people might think life was better – the ‘we didn’t have to lock our doors back then’ ideal (the Terry Pratchett response that that was because no-one had anything worth stealing should always be born in mind) – but also recognise that life now is better in terms of medical technology and the like. So if you ask a question about was life better (and a link would be useful, as the question could be loaded) people may think so in certain ways.
Another way to look at it is that for most of us life was better as a kid, since it was more exciting, novel, fun and free, but is also better now, since we have autonomy and (unless you are a lot younger than me) a much more accessible and friendlier world. (And if you are still a kid and are reading this, congratulations on your great future ahead of you.)
Nearly all the young people I know, across the political spectrum, think the past was better than the future will be (though what their referent of the good past is depends on politics, obviously, and is never something they lived through themselves.) All of the exceptions I can think of are people with jobs in tech who are active in EA. Though obviously both aspects of this reflect the filter bubble thing. (A quick Googling for “millenials optimism pessimism survey” returns confident headlines that young people are super pessimistic and young people are super optimistic, so take that for what you will.)
Mostly agree with Said on substance.
I find old people are often very wise. For example, take these interviews with centenarians.
And frankly, I’m not at all convinced that Facebook isn’t rotting our brains, which makes me suspect that people who said analogous things about past technologies were actually right (e.g. TV).
If I imagine a world in which technology has been progressing, so that we keep getting richer, but we also keep inventing more destructive things (Facebook, video games, drugs, TV, etc) that make us dumber, depressed, less self-reliant, and less able to function like adults, would that world look different than ours?
(Of course, this trend will reverse when we start genetically engineering the kids.)
What I’ll say in defense of FaceBook over TV is at least people are writing more. I think we’re in a golden age of literacy. Used to be you wrote some essays in high school and then never wrote a thing again unless your job demanded it. Now people are reading and writing every day.
Just as the youth have the pleasurable activity of shocking the older generation with their hairstyles and fashions and “Today my pronouns are xe, lir, and bomptypom”, the oldies have the pleasurable activity of harrumphing about “you kids get off my lawn!” as well as forcing them to listen to tales of having to walk ten miles barefoot in the snow uphill both ways to get a raw turnip for the only meal of the day 🙂
I don’t know about wisdom, but what 58 years on this planet has taught me is perspective.
In my experience things are rarely as good or bad as the conventional wisdom suggests.
I am 44 and looking back at when I was 33 I cannot help noticing how naive I have been back then. I’ve also grew much more conservative. I can only guess what kind of person I’ll become at 55 or 66 if the trend continues. Sometimes I console myself that I’m getting wiser, but it may also be that I am, as I grow older and any change becomes ever more painful, getting trained to avoid change. I’ve just returned from Silicon Valley back to Europe. At 33 I would be pleased to go there, meet people, have interesting conversations. Now I’m mostly complaining about jetlag. Next time I’ll probably invent excuses to avoid such trip.
The desire for intellectual consistency then makes me say things like “travelling is bad” and “in the ancestral environment people were not supposed to leave their group”. And one can easily imagine how that can morph into, say, anti-immigration argument.
Another example: I worry a lot about nuclear weapons these days. I can give a coherent argument for why they are the most important problem right now: They are the endgame of every doomsday scenario. Whether you worry about AI, economic inequality, bioengineering or nanotechnology it always ends in the same way. The problem disrupts the society, social chaos ensues, nuclear weapons end up in the wrong hands, one missile is fired, with all the defence systems on hair-trigger alert the chain reaction happens, the end. However, it may also be that I am just replaying the fears from 80’s, returning to my childhood as old people tend to do.
I don’t think the people worried about any of these four things consider nuclear weapons a critical part of the danger.
That’s the point. People at large don’t panic about nuclear weapons. So maybe I am just growing dumber as I age. But how can I know?
Indeed – nuclear weapons are to an extent self-limiting: it takes a relatively advanced civilization to make them, and they’re powerful enough to knock out advanced civilization but not to wipe out humanity entirely, so even at peak stockpile we were under gigadeath risk but not existential risk.
Weapons based on AI, engineered diseases, or nanites could, if they’re possible at all, reproduce themselves without further civilizational support, so they’re actually existential risks.
Economics has never been an existential risk in the past, but I suppose it may have become a possible precursor to “not with a bang but a whimper” existential risk in the future, if/when technology makes “a boot stamping on a human face forever” become possible.
Funnily enough, even with all the fretting about North Korea and US gunboats, nuclear obliteration is not something that really scares me, precisely because in the 80s in my teens and early twenties I went through a period of “okay, all that rhetoric ramping up, Russia in Afghanistan, this is really going to be it” – and it wasn’t, and here we all are and the Cold War is over (well, overish? Is there a new Cold War with Putin?)
So right up until we are all reduced to a fiery ball of ash, I’ll be going “Nah, never gonna happen”.
And don’t let worrying too much about being wrong or not taking into account all aspects or something keep you from taking up a stance on things you feel strongly about. Richard Dawkins wasn’t all wrong, you know. He wasn’t completely correct either, but he put his weight on the scale on the side where it was needed at the time.
Regarding 4: remember that for hundreds of year, Theology was the noblest of academic disciplines. Also remember that the people at the top are probably better than their competitors at something, but it may not be the thing that ought to be required in that position. (Or do you think that 45 is a particularly sharp thinker on policy issues?)
Regarding the NMDA receptor thing, and the worries that your younger self had the “intact” intuitions, you might consider that turning more conservative and cautious with age may very well be an evolutionary feature, not a bug, and that it takes all sort of risk-taking styles in a complex society, but it’s for good reasons we don’t let 20-year-olds run the show.
Again, don’t worry too much, and don’t stop caring about the truth. You’re doing fine, much better than most everyone else, you’re making an impact, and we need you.
To expand on an interesting point you made …
Being male is a high risk profession, reproductively speaking. So it makes sense for young adult males to be willing to take risks in order to get mates and status. In the modern world, you can see the result in auto accident statistics and the resulting insurance rates.
One thing this suggests is that the increasing conservatism pattern might be more true for males.
Only if you don’t have an effect in females which goes in the same directions. Many women become much more conservative after they’ve hand children. At a risk of explaining everything with biology, this makes sense – a woman invests quite a lot in her offspring. Being socially conservative has a lot to do with being risk-averse. If you are a woman over 40 then you are not likely to have any more children. The best you can do is to protect what you have and this can result in a similar increasing conservatism pattern.
What would be interesting to see though is whether these shift happen in men at women at roughly the same time and what the shape of the function is (how quickly it changes at which point in life on average). Of course, the latter is way too detailed to ascertain from any sociological data.
Have you considered that you’re still mostly the same guy, but you’ve just immersed yourself in a different culture?
There’s college kids who do drunken jello shots off women’s breasts in Cancun during spring break, and then fly back to their dad’s law firm. They’re still the same person, but they have a wild side and a conservative side. The environment modulates their behavior.
Can you model your 25 year old self’s brain, and ask him to read this post? What does he think about it? Maybe he would have had the exact same reaction. “Yeah, I guess I can’t argue with it.”
He might also have said that this post was appropriate for the world he was living in, while your post is appropriate for yours.
I am 36 and while I have seen some of the same, call ’em, heuristics, I think I reached the opposite motivation. The first half of the article seems to have a “why bother” vibe to it. Like, people don’t care about the truth, so why search and speak it? But I think the more interesting idea is “ok, how do you make them care when they don’t care?”
I was roaming the Blue Mosque in Istanbul last week, reading some of the educational information about Islam and Mohamed that’s posted in the courtyard, and it occured to me that “what is a prophet but someone who sees a version of the truth that others don’t and can speak it in a way that makes enough people care?” I don’t know a ton about Mohamed or Buddha but just living in the West I know enough about the life of Jesus that it was something like “he saw and spoke what he believed to be radical truths, it resonated with a lot of people, but a lot of other people didn’t like it and made life difficult for him.”
That sounds like a day at the office to me 🙂 My point is that seeing the world as it is doesn’t have to be the beginning of the end, it could be the end of the beginning, the “now what” stage. How do you go from being an elevated thinker to an elevated doer, once you recognize that wise thoughts themselves don’t change the world?
I think that’s really important. In Judaism there’s a concept of “Tzadikim Nistarim”
I think that’s an incredibly encouraging concept, it speaks to the power and relevance of an individual striving. If you think of anyone in history who’s done anything worth remembering, they have done it with understanding but transcending all the “reasons not to” that you mention in your writing.
Just below the surface, there are likewise lots of people working to make things happen which is what moves the world forward. The world needs the best and brightest to act.
Thank you “xyzelement” for this erudite & hope-inducing comment … note that the mathematics community, too, appreciates and celebrates its lamed vavniks. 🙂
This comment set off my Sidles detector weakly, maybe 35% likelihood or so.
I click the link, and whaddaya know.
He’s not known to be subtle.
Assuming the Biblical account is roughly accurate, reactions to Jesus (both positive and negative) were much more political in nature. It was not that his teachings resonated with some and upset others, but that he was claiming to be the Messiah. This was understood as a political claim at the time, and a threat to the existing power structure. (He also criticized the religious authorities directly, which probably upset them.)
Mohammad was hardly a peaceful presence, and the Old Testament prophets were according to the texts about them extremely involved politically. Buddha was a prince by birth, whose renunciation was a public statement. So Jesus claiming to be the Messiah is of a type, not an exception.
This makes sense in the light of xyzelement’s suggestion of prophets as those who see an alternative truth. An alternative truth is not simply another way of seeing society, but a way of reorganising society, a politically disruptive and potentially violent renegotiation of social order (I can’t get through a thread nowadays without recourse to postmodernism, thanks Scott…). Whilst in a mature democracy a fair amount of new truth can be contained within the system through new parties and through open discussion, in any theologically-defined society prophets were either threatening the social order or reinforcing it in a novel fashion. Prophecy was a mechanism for change not simply a religious manifestation – for a prophecy to have effect, followers had to be attracted, which would be an indication the prophet’s views were widely accepted. It is not hard to find failed prophets in scripture and history: those who never acquired a critical mass of followers and caused limited change might still be prophets, but their prophecies were not in tune enough with conditions to cause change.
My impression is that aging is likely to bring more experience (which is generally good) but also more temperance (which is good for most things, but bad for shooting for the stars which is often needed even if it’s unrealistic).
But it’s very very hard to untangle that from changes due to the society you’re immersed in.
And a Nietzsche quote on that:
Second:
I think there could be selection effect. Not all people get wiser as they age and many hit a ceiling at some time. Maybe those are the ones most likely to make their opinions heard (I mean, it’s hardly the case that the wisest are the loudest among the younger population either). And the really wise ones stay silent because their wisdom has become impossible to communicate?
It reminds me of the quote from Julian Barnes’ Staring at the Sun:
Lol … in regard to this particular “rambling vs laconic” Barnes quote … “Thrice the brindled cat hath mew’d” … the Barnes-cat having previously mew’d here and here on SSC. 🙂
Oldsters who irrepressibly ramble, yet still possess plenty of creative mental marbles (as most folks appreciate, including me), include Ursula LeGuin … Wendell Berry … and John Luther Adams.
As we know now, dark triad spam-bots have been vituperatively and pervasively slandering the world’s elder-voices … an effective response is to listen to these rambling elder-voices even more attentively. 🙂
You are John Sidles, and I claim my five pounds.
Dark triad spam-bots, indeed.
Scott, I’m curious what you make of terror management theory. I haven’t researched it much myself, but some of my psychology friends are really into it. The Tl;dr as far as my understanding is that a lot of human cognition is based around fear of death, and that one of the biggest ways we manage that terror is by binding ourselves to our cultural values and identity.
I wonder of there are parallel processes occurring as we age–we gain new information which causes us to be wiser and less revolutionary, which may make us more conservative or more liberal, depending on our starting position. But with age comes increased mortality salience, so we become concerned with the preservation of traditional values so that something we are ego-bonded to will survive us.
(I think the former process may also be largely contingent as having openness to experience as a strong personality trait.)
I’m skeptical of TMT, but if it gave us the QM sequence, it can’t be all that bad.
An alternative hypothesis (that ‘makes sense’ of the change in NMDA receptors amongst other things and processes) is that people in their teens and twenties are the descendants of other people who ‘successfully’ established their social status and found mates. People in their thirties and later are also the descendants of other people – but those who ‘successfully’ nurtured and protected their children and grandchildren. And that change is ‘enabled’ by changes to receptors in the brain and amplified by culture. Individuals may differ but populations display evolutionary themes.
So wisdom is perhaps finding your place in the world and then conserving it. Just as other troop or herd animals do…
So, the subconscious, glacially-slow, nigh-undetectable by introspection, and yet obvious from the outside view, shift of preferences and incentives with age.
It’s driving me crazy too. E.g. I’ve long known that with age, I’d acquire a strange urge to “settle down”. And when it happened, I found it perfectly easy to justify as having less slack in how I treat my body, and needing a more stable lifestyle to maintain productivity. GAAAAAH
Please, everyone, share your data points. I beg you. I’m 28, what else is waiting for me?
You’ll feel worse for a time when you realise the glory days of ‘youth’ are behind you and responsibilities are building up. After that you will start feeling better as you realise that the struggles of youth and the routine stress of later adulthood are behind you. Realising that those earlier things were not really that important is one of the comforts of age, grants you a little more of a balanced perspective, and is often called ‘wisdom’.
It is not inevitable though. Some people retain the political views of their youth, or the sexual attitudes of their youth but people who do not seem to be authentic are pitied.
Hope that helps.
I’m barely older than you, but I do have a buncha kids. The new incentives imposed by kids impose such a stark, nearly instantaneous impetus for behavior change that it’s one of the few times when you can perceive yourself changing over a very short span of time. You see that external incentives drive your very preferences.
As a bonus, you may come to see that you don’t really control your own existence, because your outer reality and your inner landscape are both constantly shaped by things that aren’t you.
I’m 35 and would just say to expect an increase in the instinct to settle down, combined with wishing you’d started maybe 10 years earlier. I have a nephew who is turning 6, another nephew turning 2, and we lost a niece along the way but she’d have been 3 this year. I live in Brooklyn (a place I love) and am free to do as I please when I’m not working. Yet my sisters post photos of themselves in the suburbs (a place I hate), dragging these little vomit and poop machines around in their time off, and I’ll suddenly find myself painfully envious of them.
Older people generally have a lot more money and status than young people. So, it’s not all bad.
28? Oh honey, enjoy it while it lasts. The human body is a bit like the wonderful one-hoss shay; it hangs together marvelously well for quite a while but when one part goes, they all tend to go. The good news is that you have another twenty years or so before it all goes south at once!
Another explanation for that – one I was expecting you to give – is that as you grow older you grow more powerful / gain status, so “keep things mostly as they are” seems like a better deal than “let’s overturn everything and rebuild society from scratch”, and your mind comes up with more rationalizations for the status quo.
Maybe in the antebellum south, the more slaves you owned, the more you would realize that slavery is not so bad an institution after all.
The two effects could work together; to get a better idea of which one is stronger you’d have to look for the opinions of people who are young-but-privileged, or old-but-powerless.
I am middle aged and probably the best thing about aging has been that my emotions are duller now. When I have a problem at work, I am less likely to freak out about it and more likely to sleep well, knowing that in all likelihood I will find a way to muddle through. Even having less intense positive emotions has been constructive since I am less likely to engage in destructive behavior just for some thrill.
When I was young, a mildly unpleasant incident felt like the end of the world, so to speak. That feeling was pretty much counter-productive.
So to the extent that wisdom means exercising good judgment, I would say that my wisdom has improved with age because my judgment is less clouded by intense emotions.
Secondly, I will join some other commenters in saying that I’m not really on board with your blanket characterization of old people being “really conservative”, thinking the old days were better, etc. The closest sense in which I observe such a thing to be true is in my observation that older people seem less accepting of very modern ideas and developments than younger people are. For instance, an elderly person is more likely to express concern over the fact that nowadays people are spending more time looking at their phones than interacting with each other. This is not exactly in the sense of “things were better in the good old days” (I’m sure they mostly recognize the benefits of having the internet in one’s pocket too), but in the sense of feeling apprehension about some of the dangers of new lifestyles and reluctance to adopt them. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve begun to notice some of this in myself as well. My theory is that this comes down to a feature of our brain development, where we are more flexible to new behaviors and ideas when we are younger, so our brains get molded during our youth but then become more rigid and resistant to accepting new things. We don’t become more conservative as we age, so much as we become more set in our ways while the world around us continues to innovate.
Actually, what I am much more interested in lately, and would love to see a thorough discussion on, is how idealism/radicalism versus pragmatism/incrementalism is correlated with age. Or to put it more concretely, why were so many of my younger friends passionate supporters of Bernie Sanders in 2016 (even with his crotchety old guy aesthetic!) while more of my older friends stood behind Hillary Clinton? This ties in with your changing attitudes towards utopianism as well. I suspect it has a lot to do with perspective gained from experience, both in that (1) things can get much more dire than younger people fully understand; and (2) there tend to be a lot of complicated hidden mechanisms that dampen radical change, and most pushes for revolution are less likely to work than younger people realize. This is not to imply that the pragmatism/incrementalism route is always better, because there are also disadvantages to being jaded and discouraged to the point of having one’s mind closed to radical new ideas. Maybe an analogy can be made with mutations versus continuous genetic variation driving evolution, or something like that.
(Btw I still like the “Parable on Obsolete Ideologies” essay, but I think that’s because I choose to view it as a rebuttal to one particular strongly-taken position rather than as a thorough analysis of all sides of an issue.)
Some thoughts and experiences related to this post. I’m a similar age, and have been through a similar process – although much less rigouress a process.
First. I’m pretty sure that a lot of this is proper learning from experiences where things have seemed obvious or clear and you believed them quite strongly, and then it turns out you’d missed things. That’s certainly been quite a big part of my experience – it’s often been I thought I knew what I was doing or understood someting and then it truned out that i didn’t. Likewise, and possibly more influentially, it’s often become clear that clever people in senior positions don’t have much of a clue (I note this and recent post about how do I know it’s not me – but for less complicated ideas soemtimes it’s clear).
Second. As someone says above, we need to distinguish between individual people changing their views as they get older, and the centre grounds shifting as younger people are more liberal than their predecessors. My feeling is that for economic issues people’s individual views probably do shift rightwards as they get older, but for social issues it’s seems likely that it’s the centre ground that’s moving. Although for today’s more exterme identity politics left youfs that might change.
Third. I think it’s worth distinguising between types of people and how their views might change. People who are properly interested in politics, for example, are – I would exepct – much more likely top have big changes in their views, than those that aren’t. See ex-trotskists now in the Tory party or at least Blairite in the UK. I expect that the people interested in politics changes are likely to be relatively more driven by learning from experience and reflective thought than people just slowly change their views over time from, for example, a bit left to a bit right of centre. Or left to a bit left less left, right to a bit less right etc.
Fourth. I think three probably applies to the rationalist community. Not necessarilly in terms of political views, but certainly in terms of beoming more sceptical, less sure, more cynical etc. That’s not to say the NDMA receptor thing isn’t going on too. Just that it’ll be both learing and biolgical changes, no doubt in a complex circular kind of way, but that people that think about things a lot will have relatuvely more influence from the learning and thinking stuff.
Funny, I’ll be 33 in less than a month. I thought of trying to make a similar list (now vs 10 years ago).
1. The birth of consciousness about power and politics, and how it affects everything.
2. A much heigthened understanding of subtext – how people say things with hidden meaning, sometimes even hidden to themselves.
3. Due to 1 & 2, a greater understanding of self-image and self-deceit.
4. Due to 1-3, loss of belief that I am a good person, and how that actually makes me a better person than I was before this understanding. Also, a much greater ability to see what really motivates people, and how that is dissonant of what they say or even believe actually motivates them.
5. Due to all of the above, a much diminished hope in mankind’s future in general, and a move from very leftwing political thinking to a more centrist political alignment (yes, Chesterton’s fence).
6. I have fully understood that I am going to die.
7. Due to 6, I have started meditating intensely, having kept a meditation practice for 8 years now, with several months spent in solitary retreat. And I hate meditating, as I find it very unpleasurable, very time consuming, and a very difficult thing to do in general.
8. Due to 7, I live in a condition that is close to a permanent low-grade acid-trip. This makes my sensory perception very different from how it was 10 years ago.
9. I am less sure that there is such a thing as truth, and more focused on usefulness — applicability and expectable outcomes — and self-consistency — even at the expense of usefulness.
10. I have drastically cut down the number of activities I engage in, and the number of people I engage with. I still somehow read this blog from time to time.
Maybe whether you see young functioning of NMDA receptors as “intact” or “unripe” depends itself on your other views. What I mean is, who is to say that the changes make the NMDA receptors function more poorly, from a political or value perspective. There would still be no way to say whether the views of wisdom are worse than those of youth.
Anyway, if it’s any comfort, I don’t think it matters much whether you’re right or not. It doesn’t matter much whether any random individual is right or not. What matters more is the beliefs of the population or community in aggregate, and the dynamics there are complicated. That’s a population made of people both old and young, liberal and conservative, etc. And I can think of people who were dead wrong about a lot of things who still influenced a lot of people in a good way.
But of course our inability to bust out of our own heads and grasp the truth and the thing itself extends to this too. We can never know if we’re having a positive influence, probably. That sucks. Still, you’ve got to try.
What is the cause and the effect there? Maybe becoming more conservative affects your NMDA receptors? Remember, there is no ghost in the machine, you are your brain.
Btw, I’m slightly older than you and I also became more conservative in recent years, mainly as a reaction to identity politics. I don’t think it has anything to do with socialization, since some of my beliefs that changed, changed towards the “lightning before thunder” side.
This is funny. I found that as I got older I realized how terrible most people were at their jobs.
I think this is a ‘rejection of your upbringing’ kind of thing:
If you were raised to believe that people are basically good and competent at their jobs, which I understand was true for a decent chunk of the recent past, then as you mature you’re more likely to realize people actually suck.
If you were raised to believe that people suck at everything, which seems to be the case now, at least in my bubble, then as you mature you realize that maybe people might not necessarily be morons.
I dunno. I’m 47 and I do feel like I’ve gained wisdom as I aged. But most of that wisdom is of the form of learning my own limitations and something of everyone else’s too.
I’ve seen things I passionately argued for (or against) happen and turn out to be terrible (or great). I’ve been working on the same piece of software for nearly two decades, and so routinely get my nose rubbed in mind-bogglingly stupid things I did a decade or two ago. I recall my impressively awful episode of Dunning–Kruger in Irish Traditional Music, when I thought I was hot shit but didn’t even have a hint that I didn’t actually understand much of anything yet. (And now 16 years on, I have the wisdom to recognize how badly I did then, and to wonder where I might trip up that way again, but I don’t have the … meta-wisdom? … for that to manifest as anything other than doubt.) I’ve seen how badly I can misjudge a person. From studying up on autism I’ve learned that a lot of traits I previously attributed to basically conscious choices might well not be — that feels like my latest epic lesson.
I’ve also been paying attention to politics enough to see both US parties swap positions and go on arguing that their approach is correct without ever apparently noticing their own 180 degree turn. I’ve see my friends on Facebook spread really stupid viral arguments like they are slam dunk logic.
Thing is, my “wisdom” mostly manifests as doubt. I think that does help me avoid falling into stupid mistakes quite so often. I’m not at all sure it helps me make correct decisions.
(I should probably expand this to full post length, and hope to do that later, but I don’t want to accidentally doing the thing where an email is important enough to get a good response, so you end up never responding to it)
Happy birthday, indeed. Since no one else seems to have pointed it out yet, let me state what seems to me to be completely obvious, which is that #2 is a load of bull.
You are special. You can and do change the world.
I’m not saying that to the proverbial/general you; this isn’t a “everyone is beautiful in every single way” thing, or a “anyone can change the world” pep talk. This is a “You are Scott Alexander and you have a voice and platform that actually matters” pep talk. People really do actually listen to you. People who matter. Your opinions filter in to the general discussion. I’m not talking only about rationalists or people in Berkeley, I’m talking about people like Tyler Cohen and Ezra Klein. If I had to list “blogs/people everyone in my office reads that aren’t explicitly about our work” you’d be on the list at #3 behind Tyler Cohen and Matt Levine.
Maybe 10 years ago it would have been reasonable to say that you (probably) weren’t special and couldn’t change the world. But why would you believe that less now rather than more? You’ve actually already changed it, and mostly for the better. So when you notice you’re doing things that quash truth, or worse encourage others to quash or disregard truth for other values (as you’ve done recently and explicitly), you’re not just fitting in. You’re doing real, sizable harm. Snap out of it.
Act like you matter. Because you do.
In general, it seems like you’re making the mistake of thinking that because there are hidden/complex reasons behind the things people do, and you’ve seen some of those reasons but not others, and at least some of those reasons are good reasons, that this means that there’s a good reason for most (seemingly dumb) things people do and believe. No. A reason, or even worse an explanation, does not mean a good reason!
Anyway, that’s what I have time for right now, except the reminder that yes Facebook is ruining everything and seriously you have all the information and know full well that it’s true, and implying that it isn’t true by associating it with low-status in the form of an old-person stereotype really isn’t helping.
(Also: this might not be your cup of tea personality-wise, and be at odds with your anonymity policy, but once you have recovered your conviction that spreading your opinion is a significant net good, you should consider becoming more visible on channels other than your blog. I would definitely love to hear you talk with, say, Joe Rogan or Sam Harris for two or three hours.)
But what should the default assumption be? Should Scott’s default assumption when he sees someone do something he doesn’t understand be “There’s probably either nothing to understand here or it’s nonsense”, or should it be “I should attempt to understand this”? It sounds like he’s learned—from experience—that the latter is often better than the former. I’m not saying I necessarily agree (it happens that I do), but unless you have an argument for why most people’s hidden/complex reasons are most of the time bad, it seems you’re just asking him to ignore what he’s learned.
Maybe something like, “make a good-faith effort to understand it, and if it still sounds like a bunch of bullshit, come to the provisional conclusion that it is.”
A short view at history should convince anyone that it’s entirely possible that large groups of people, as well as lots of brilliant individuals, have been completely wrong. If there’s a discrepancy between a group of people and a dissenting brilliant individual, there’s no shortcut to determine which one is correct, no guarantee that the group’s paradigm is in any way better.
I’ve been reading Age of Em and it’s got some related bits:
As an intellectual, your productivity is presumably measured in ideas. So as you age you’d expect them to get better, but less innovative?
FWIW… I would expect an intellectual age curve that balances: cognitive development, experience, and senescence to peak somewhere between 30 and 40/50. It actually isn’t that unreasonable that you currently have things figured out better than you ever have and will be peaking at some point in the next decade.
I liked that phrase about cynicism that its goal is not to maximize truth, but to minimize disappointment. It’s safer if you’re really hurt by disappointment, and that’s the reason a lot of innocents shift into cynicism so easily after being traumatized.
1 is also a change that has occurred in my thinking.
Intellectual conservatism is not the label I would apply to James Scott, although he does say interesting things.
You are wrong about point 2.
James S. works better on the populist/elitist axis, IMO.
I get very mixed emotions reading things like #2 (“I’m special and can change the world”), because I’ve gone through the exact same humbling evolution during the last 10 years (I’m roughly 3 years younger than Scott), yet I’d dearly love to have realized the level of talent and influence that Scott has. I guess, Scott explained in his 30th birthday post of three years ago, it’s all relative.
To stick up for young people now all we oldies are tut-tutting over them, you do need that sort of innocent vanity and brashness to think “I can do this, I can change the world!” in order to tackle the big issues and hard problems. If you had the attitude of age at the start, you’d never try. It’s only once the world has knocked some of your corners off that you realise it’s a very big place and maybe you can’t change it all, but perhaps there’s a manageable chunk you can do something with.
And some people do go on to change the world, even when everyone else is shaking their head and saying “it’ll never get off the ground”. So hurrah for the self-centred blinkered viewpoint of youth which thinks it is special enough to do what has never been done before, because sometimes that really happens!
Changing the world is easy. You just have to identify a thing that is important to some people and work on it until those people recognize that you’ve contributed something meaningful. By this definition, I’ve changed the world, like, three or more times. Just not in the kinds of ways that Elon Musk has changed the world.
I think the diversity of perspective that comes with age is a valuable thing, so long as we remember that it’s the diversity that helps, and not just that one type is necessarily strictly better than the others. I’ve seen this at work. There were (previous job) some older engineers who have seen basically everything, and they were so conservative it sometimes drove me nuts. “If you only care about the plane not crashing, just ground the whole fleet now.” (This was pretty much the logical extension of some of the stuff they were saying.) At the same time, I recognize that my position is probably far too aggressive for the flying public. My proposed solution was to take the decision-making out of the hands of the most senior people, and give it to people in the middle, advised by both the old people and me.
I’ve noticed a vaguely related trend in science:
you get a number of grand old academics, the kind of people who continue to hang out at the institution long after they’re officially retired who are an absolute goldmine for various minutiae of their subject.
They’ve tried many approaches over the decades and can warn you about dead ends….
but they also often have an overabundance of cynicism.
Often they remember that approach X didn’t work, they may not remember the exact details as to why. their memory of the event gets pared down to “that’s a dead end”… and then at some point a new generation of grad students come along and eventually someone ignores the advice that X is a dead end and it turns out that in the 30 years that have passed the things that made X a dead end no longer apply. The sequencing methods can now read through long-repeats or the chemistry used for some step is improved or some background piece of knowledge has been added to the field that now allows people to power through the former roadblock.
Is that wisdom? Knowing lots of dead ends can be useful and can save resources…but it can also be maladaptive as the world changes around you.
Outside science:
The distribution of wisdom seems to be a tad spotty. Some people get older and wiser… some just get older. There’s a reason “forwards from grandma” are a thing and are quite recognizable.
My mental model of old people who say crazy things is that they’re unthinkingly regurgitating the conventional wisdom of their day. Young people do this all the time, too, but their day is today, so they’re unthinkingly regurgitating the conventional wisdom of the present day. This gives them cover. Instead of sounding crazy, they just sound basic.
Most young people of my generation sound crazy to me when they regurgitate CW (e.g. on Facebook). Old people often sound wiser.
Alternatively (and I’m guessing the mouse study would not be able to decide this) gaining wisdom might be one with aging. To spell that out, if the mind is a physical process of the brain, then gaining wisdom must be a physical change in the brain, part of which could involve those NMDA receptors.
On thing that happens as you grow older is that mental processes run their course. So it wouldn’t surprise me if there is both more wisdom and more foolishness going around among old people.
I’m more than twice your age, so it may be interesting to see what has changed.
1. I am considerably less interested in learning new skills. My younger son spend a good deal of time on what look like very interesting computer games–Paradox Interactive historicals. From time to time he suggests I might like them, and thirty years ago I would have, but at this point both the learning curve and the amount of time they take are serious barriers. Similarly, I have pretty much dropped out of WoW, largely because I concluded that I was not going to make it above mediocre relative to the people I was raiding with–for a number of reasons, but one of them that I wasn’t willing to put the time and effort into playing better that they were. For similar reasons, although I find blockchain currencies interesting and ingenious, I haven’t put the amount of energy into understanding the details and issues that I would have when younger.
2. In at least one case, I am less able to learn something new. I know a lot of poetry by heart, learned in the past very easily. It’s still possible for me to memorize something new, but much harder.
3. My guess is that there is some shift from fluid to crystallized intelligence, a pattern I observed in my father–from thinking things out afresh to using the answers I thought out in the past.
4. My daughter thinks that, although I still enjoy interacting with small children, I am less patient than in the past, comparing my interaction with her when she was little with my interaction with my (adorable) granddaughter. That raises the interesting question of whether, if ending or reversing aging becomes practical in time for me (unlikely but not impossible), I would want to raise another set of children.
David Friedman’s self-report on aging and cognition is consonant with, and is compatibly extended by, a semi-obscure neurological monograph (that is in our local university’s music library): neurologist Frank R. Wilson’s Tone deaf and all thumbs? An invitation to music-making for late bloomers and non-prodigies (1986):
Professor Wilson’s older-learning experience closely matches my own, in that the essential quality to be treasured and cultivated is not youth itself, but rather the actively participatory passion of caring … a passion that, most commonly, is first experienced in youth, yet fortunately is not unique to youths.
When it happens that active caring-passions diminish with age, the reasons are (most commonly) not physiologically geriatric, but rather originate (for example) in accumulated life-disappointments … disappointments that need not be passively accepted as affectively determinative.
A concrete recommendation: “yes” to coffee, “no” to alcohol.
Re: blockchain, I found that simple basic crypto as covered in The Code Book is enough to give you a fair understanding of blockchain basics while also giving you enough to understand most of modern info security.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Code-Book-Secret-History-Code-breaking/dp/1857028899/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1510154128&sr=8-1&keywords=the+code+book
Personally I’ve been a little depressed about how much of the world is obsessed with crypto-currencies while having basically no idea what any of it means.
A while back I was hanging out at my local hackspace’s open night when some young women got to asking me about bitcoin services “for a report”.
All fairly basic stuff, so over a few drinks I explained the reasoning behind why people criticize some services because it means them having both X Y and Z piece of information etc.
I assumed they were students doing a report. A while later I got a thankyou email and it turns out they were actually working for a financial services company and said report was apparently for that.
I had a “holy crap, major financial decisions are being made on the basis of What Some Guy in a Hackspace Told Me” moment.
I’m 30 years older than you.
I’ve come to the conclusion that one can’t be sure who’s right and who’s wrong, and sometimes what’s wrong for me is right for them and vice versa.
Part of this way of thinking (is it wisdom? is it stupidity?) may come from experience. Or maybe my declining energy has something to do with it.
When I ask someone about something I usually accept what they tell me at first, and then slowly come to believe they don’t know what they’re talking about.
Edited to add: Maybe they are right.
I’m wondering if there might be a connection here to your earlier post about New Atheism. Perhaps in addition to the factors you described in its decline, enough of the brash young things who populated the movement at first might have simply aged into more nuanced views of religion and society. Not that they’d start believing in God, but they might be less interested in the kind of strident expressions of atheism you mentioned as being the first half of the problem. There will always be a fresh crop of young atheists, but without enough elders/mentors, a movement never gets past a certain point.
I know this is a weird hill to die on, but I absolutely don’t see that New Atheism has become less popular. Or perhaps I think that’s just not a useful framing on the issue. Perhaps the marketing phrase “New Atheism” has declined but the underlying phenomenon didn’t go away. New Atheism isn’t something people talk about anymore because it’s boring. It was really shocking for a brief period of time that famous people were loudly saying “religion is bad”, because that wasn’t normal. Now it’s downright mainstream.
It’s not that New Atheism somehow died out. It’s that the debate about it died out because it won. It made its way inside the Overton window.
When I was a kid it was weird and scary to find out that somebody was an atheist. It’s normal now. It’s just a thing.
Part of this is that the Internet happened. When I was a kid and teenager, I think many of my friends were closet atheists. The Internet created shared knowledge that there are a *lot* of atheists, and mutual knowledge about that mutual knowledge, which instantly changed the equilibrium. The Internet also promulgated and filtered the best atheist arguments.
Sam Harris, one of the New Atheists, is a frequent and popular guest on the Joe Rogan podcast, which has millions of regular US listeners, and Harris has his own very popular podcast. He constantly talks about how bad religion is. Dawkins continues to write books and give talks. Daniel Dennett continues to be Daniel Dennett. Christopher Hitchens died, so we’re not getting that particular firebrand of a voice anymore. To me all of this amounts to a shift in marketing tactics following a big social success, not “fading into irrelevance.”
I think the Bible has a lot of wisdom to offer here (speaking of that old post of yours!). I’ve come to really enjoy the book of Proverbs, and I now consider Ecclesiastes one of the best works of literature ever written. I guess that figures, since they were written by the wisest person ever! 😉
Proverbs begins with an extensive meditation on just what we mean by “wisdom”. It basically works out to “willingness to learn”, whether from experience or from others. Of course, the net effect of taking this mental posture over a lifetime is to learn a lot.
I think there’s a certain natural arc of personality changes that accompany aging, that are probably a combination of biological, social, and learned. People become more mellow, less ambitious, less willing to try new things, and so on. This probably partly reflects learning: with more experience, people have a better perspective on life, and know what they want. But I think it’s also biological and social, reflecting an adaptive strategy: early in life, you pursue a more risky strategy of aggressively trying new things to find your niche. Then later you adopt a safer strategy of sticking with the best option you’ve found so far. This matches the explore/exploit optimal strategy in the multi-armed bandit problem.
Then there are changes that basically come from switching to a different reasoning style due to a different knowledge base. When you’re young, you have little experience, but relatively more explicit knowledge, and a well-functioning brain. Thus you tend to reason out logical conclusions from known facts and premises. However, as you age you accumulate more implicit and tacit knowledge, and thus your reasoning style switches to something closer to averaging over lots of similar cases. (Sort of like a switch from inside view to outside view reasoning.)
Anyway, right now I’m pursuing an intentional strategy of trying to keep my outlook young in various ways, while also trying to incorporate the best of age-related wisdom. One part of this is trying not to become too cynical, which I think is a mental poison in our society.
(p.s. I think that part of your becoming more cynical isn’t age-related, but just reflects the world being relatively crappy recently. That’s my guess anyway. I would be curious to hear the perspective of older readers on this, since they presumably have a longer perspective.)
What can a 33-year old tell a younger self, or a relative, or anyone aged 11 or 22, for example?
Well, you can’t tell them. I mean, yeah sure you can tell them as in speak to them, but they won’t listen unless they’re inclined to, and if they’re hitting those teenage years they’ll be sure you’re an outdated old fart who knows nothing about how they feel and what they want. And early twenties are going to be “oh you baby boomers/gen xers have no idea how tough it is nowadays!” (to be fair, life is tough for the young adults nowadays, but uniquely tough? I don’t think so). It’s only after it happens the way you warned that the message sinks in.
So basically all you can do is warn them, step back, and be prepared to help with the mopping up if things get messy (if the kid is right and it turns out okay after all, that’s good too and you should acknowledge that). But a lot of it is “okay, this is a bad experience and you are suffering but honestly you will get over this” and giving them a shoulder to cry on.
It’s easier when you’re not the parent/authority figure they’re having the dispute/rebellion against, because the one thing that you can do is give calm advice since you’re not taking sides. Even if you have to say “yeah, your mother is right about this” and they go “I hate you uncle/aunt!”, then it’s still a lot less heated than the battlezone of adolescence in the family home.
Wisdom sits beside the gates and lifts up her voice 🙂
Proverbs 8:22-31
I’m not sure if there’s a direct link with NMDA, but one of the biggest change in life, which seems to affect everyone, is how we relate to time. I don’t miss my childhood much, but one thing I do sorely miss is how summer afternoons seemed to last forever and ever.
Nowadays time seems to go by much more quickly. Which is alarming since I’m obviously more aware now of the inevitability of death. I’m not sure what to make of it in terms of how it affects opinions, but it’s one of the most noticeable change between youth and old age.
Not trying to be coy or flippant or anything but,
Have you ever read any books on time management?
The reason i ask is i just complete a few after finishing undergrad and noticing how much time i was wasting and how much days on end seem to slip by in an instant.
By no stretch of the imagination am i good at it, but the few times I’ve actually managed to follow the books advice and manage my time well, i noticed time seemed to slow down.
Like i felt like i was 8 again and the time between 11 and 3 was never ending, and i’d wake up thinking it was friday then notice it was only wednesday and i had somehow gained 2 days instead of losing 3.
I dont know maybe I’m just feeling the correction from bein a lazy slob for so long, but i think a part of the Time Flies experience as you get older might be just that you lose the artificial time structure provided by teachers and supervisors
And i really want to hear what ithers have to say about their subjective experience of time!
In my experience, time seems to slow down when I’m doing things, preferably concrete things (making stuff, going places, etc, as opposed to merely reading). I guess being lazy is part of my problem. On the other hand I don’t think organisation in itself would change my perception, except insofar as it would push me to do more things (maybe this is the whole point ?).
I’m pretty sure nonetheless that there is a change, a physiological change in time perception, I should look for studies on the subject.
In any case I haven’t read any books on time management, I’ll take recommendations if you have some.
I do indeed think that some of my bad habits today were acquired as a reaction against externally imposed structure in school.
I really liked Getting Things Done by David Allen.
He goes through in equisite detail how to organise a desk, your papers, your things to do, ect. So that that you can actually relly on them And not have remebering tasks and appointments be a drain of will power.
The book is the rare self-help boom that has the real feel of knowledge instead of just the feel of being “inspired”
It has the right ratio of inspiring sounding ideas to proper use of a filing cabinent.
To your point about school. School actually was really good at making time stretch out, remember looking at the clock at what felt like 6 and seeing it was only 11, and then checking the calendar and realizing “shit its not friday but monday”.
The problem is you weren’t achieving anything in school except stretching out time. And because you always had that external structure you never learned how to do it by yourself without that structure.
It could be one of the pathways to immortality is just kung fu master level time management. Like if i can get really good at it maybe I’ll be able to live a subjective century from now and only be 26 afterwords.
I mean there’ll be the tradeoff of always having to maintain self control, but hey if you want to drink the blood of the unicorn you have to deal with the side effects.
“It’s amazing how much ‘mature wisdom’ resembles being too tired.” — Robert Heinlein.
At 45, I don’t know how wise I am (probably not very), but I’m definitely too tired.
A few of the things you list I’ve gone the other way on. On 4, I’m even more likely to believe others are incompetent in the aggregate, and that academics are just circlejerking. I find myself surprised when I deal with someone who knows their own job (home renovation will do this to you), and I dread seeking out experts in fields I know little about because I know sorting out the incompetents and the frauds is so difficult. Less belief in Chesterton’s fence. And less worry that I’m wrong about everything, because it’s pretty clear that even if I am, there’s no one who has the right answers.
But I never was much of a utopian, and I can see ways the world is better than it was when I was younger. Obvious ones include the fall of the Soviet Union, meaning no fear of global thermonuclear war (sorry, Kim, but while you might make me nervous but it ain’t the same), and the reduction in street crime. Then of course there’s the modern Internet. But there’s negatives too, including the rise of Social Justice, the concentration of jobs in urban centers, increased government (rules, regulations, and taxes), and there just being too many people (did I mention I’m antisocial and always have been? This at least saves me from Facebook and Twitter.)
Oh god, this. Who here *remembers* living in the dense urbans in the 1960s and 1970s?
Anyone who has rosy memories of that time were too young, were not actually there, or were on the wrong side of that conflict.
Wow our personallities are almost the complete opposite.
(Maybe major difference in trait agreeableness)
I intuitively reject respectable, high status, non-cringeworthy oppion when i come across it (atleast treat very skeptically/hold it to a high standard of rigour) speciffically because I intuitively know that the social and societal pressure to get me to believe it is so strong.
Ive found this to be really helpful in calibration and my thinking A. Becuase even if i reject an idea or set of oppinions i’m still going to know the ins and out of it becuase i live in this society and B. Because I can actually trust my common sense when i think something is “just common sense” becuase I’ve already given an extreme, rigourous and suspicious thinking over to anything i would classify as common sense.
Im not sure how well this would work for others:I talk rather coyly when i talk about politics or anything controversial when im in polite company, and my close aquaontances roll their eyes when i dont act so contrained, also I’m not sure whether or not its easily translatable to anyone whose not a moral nihilist ie. Thinks moral questions are just preferences once coordination problems have been identified. Like i cant count the number of times just noticing “ah he’s using moral language instead of nuetral (rational) propositions, this is a power play” helped me really see through a problem (i now consider “moral” language a tell that someones trying to exploit someone else and use their status to make someone act against their interest). But this method really isn’t available to someone who takes moral language seriously.
On the whole i find it much better to be a freak with wacked out socially unacceptable ideas than the normie i used to be, i have a ton of new frames and ways of looking at things and i havent lost anything! I can still apply the normie interpretation whenever i want because you just absorb what “respectable” people would think about something by osmosis.
Has anyone else tried this? What do you think? I know im a bad person by almost every standard, but do you expect I’m a more accurate person?
> “ah he’s using moral language instead of nuetral (rational) propositions, this is a power play”
If you’re a WEIRD Millenial (like the majority of this forum) you were taught to question moral authority from the Church, and from the “Corporations” [scare quotes]. I think this lines up well with Scott’s theory that low-status=low-belief. Your problem is that you’re targeting high status institutions, and that’s a risky road to walk for you and anyone seen walking with you.
Consider an office in SF: one person keeps a statue of the Virgin Mary, the other person keeps an action figure of Hillary Clinton. Which one do you ridicule?
Might just be that I’m no longer in a red tribe enviroment but virgin mary is really inoccuous, like it just signals their background isn’t anglosphere (if i was in a very catholic country i could imagine mocking the virgin mary being funny (like in private moments or with friends im not a complete asshole)).
The hillary clinton action figure on the other hand…
But to adress your point: I’m very aware I’m targeting institutions and groups with power and real “moral” authority. What would be the point in trying to tear down a group thats already beneath you?
You select your targets based on their threat assessments, and groups that are high status, control the culture and control the epistemic environment are a threat to my very thoughts!
This is why i was so suprised by Scott’s admission that he couched his ideas in his thoughts and looked down on those who spoke up in public!
Sure maybe you need to pretend to be a good high status believer, but you should try to be atleast free in your thoughts! You should be working to correct for the toxic epistemic enviroment so as to atleast have accurate beliefs yourself! You should be dreaming of the day when you can speak your mind openly! You should be privately chearing on the brave souls who challenge the system that you dont feel you can challenge! You should aid and abet those brave souls to the extent you can without risking yourself! You should save your contempt and hatred for the real enemy!
You shouldn’t internalize the attempt to control you. If your surrounded by the high status enemy then you just look them in the eye and lie. you don’t contort your beliefs so as not to be offensive to the enemy.
(Moral nihilism note: i don’t mean “should” in the above in a moral way but a practical way. I assume Scott and readers want to have accurate beliefs, to be free in their thoughts and that they have a healthy hatred of those who want to distort and control their thoughts. If you don’t mind being a slave in your own mind and don’t hate those who would be your masters, then good for you! You may disregard my advice)
Consider that different problems might best be handled by different frames of mind. Old people could be systemically better about personal relationships and youth could be systemically better about public policy.
I’m older now than I was, and also older than you, and I ‘feel’ wiser. I feel a lot wiser and think I could easily dodge many of the mistakes of my youth now given similar decision points. But whenever I feel myself getting complacent in my wisdom I remember:
Young people were more opposed to slavery than older people
Young people more opposed to Vietnam than older people
Young people realized that black people were people before older people did
Young people realized that female people were people before older people did
Young people realized that gay people were people before older people did
Young people realized that people who immigrated were people before older people did
Young people realized that drug policy was bad people before older people did
Young people realized that mass incarceration was bad people before older people did
Getting those questions right is probably more impactful on a social level than a wide variety of other seemingly important points. Across time, if you lived through all human history, a very strong strategy for maximizing your moral worth would have been to always side with the 20somethings regardless of your own judgment.
Which 20somethings, though? If we mean specifically the ones on the winning side of historical ideological battles, then that just leaves us back at the original question of “which ideology is going to win?” without the reference to demographics.
Almost all of your “realized that X people were people before older people” did are wrong, a conceit of activists (some of whom are young and some of whom are not). And they were wrong in the same way; that no one actually believed that the X people _weren’t_ people. The partial exception is “black”, and that was an abberation; considering black people as less than people was a rationalization for their treatment, not the cause of it. Probably a rationalization invented by young people, but I don’t have data on that one.
Institutionalization rate (combined involuntary committment and prison) is inversely correlated with crime, so I’m not so sure that is bad.
I don’t know about age and opposition to slavery. Or Vietnam, though young people had an obvious self-interest in that one.
Young people realized that female people were people before older people did
So true! When I was a four year old female girl-child, my grandmother insisted on treating me as though I were a chair – she was too old to realise that female people are people, too!
If you mean things like “suffragettes agitating for the vote”, the leaders were often married women, so whether that counts as “older” or not I don’t know – what is your cut-off point for “young”, up to 25 or what?
If you mean “the sexual revolution and free love”, then probably yes, it was young men who wanted to fuck young women without the necessity of marrying them first, but as the saying goes, “a standing prick hath no conscience” so I don’t know how much that was about “you are a free equal independent person like me” and how much about “don’t be a drag, baby, men need to be free and women shouldn’t hang on to them!”
I remember seeing a picture in one of my history books of a women’s society for the right to vote (in France, not sure if the word “suffragette” applies, but they were contemporary). And I was struck by the fact that their reasons for voting were really not progressive at all. It was stuff like “women should vote to fight against immorality”.
And I’ve read that, at the beginning, women voted more conservatively than men, at least for a time, after being given the right to vote (again, in France, seventy years ago, not sure if this applies elsewhere).
The first big political issue for the newly-enfranchised suffragettes of the United States was Prohibition. Susan B. Anthony, IIRC, was a prohibition (or at least “temperance”) activist before she was a women’s-suffrage activist, and I suspect the latter may have been but a means to the former end.
Took them a few generations, but they got what they were after. As did everyone else in the country.
Specifically, what happened is that as soon as women got the right to vote, they
1) made damn sure that younger women were deemed “not adult” and so thus were not in vote competition with them, and
2) made damn sure that prostitutes and other “immoral” women were branded as criminals, and so thus not in vote competition with them.
They then turned their voting bloc on criminalizing consorting with the women they had just made sure were not going to be allowed to vote, then criminalizing drinking, and then imposed a tax on bachelors.
You cannot say I’m wrong about any of this.
I think preventing “vote competition” from prostitutes was probably not a major concern for most newly suffraged women.
Your history is a caricature, and your examples are cherry-picked (try “young people recognized communism as the wave of the future before old people”). Besides, old people had a point on a few of those.
Others have pointed out that you’re probably overly simplistic, yet I completely agree with your first sentence and you’re probably onto something regarding the relative advantages of young people and old people.
You aren’t made up of the same atoms you were made up of a decade ago, why should you be made up of the same ideas?
My PI is a developmental psychologist, and we’ve talked about wisdom before. I haven’t looked into the literature myself, but apparently it does exist, and it seems to be associated with two things. All of this is based on my imperfect recall and anyone capable of reading the literature on their own would be much better served by doing that.
First is “postformal operational thought”, which is the developmental stage where you have a bunch of systems and ideas on call and can choose which to apply to a given situation (there is an epidemic of this in Scott’s posts). This thinking strategy is extremely good at picking up on nuances, which is why we’ve internalized the idea that a certain style of contradiction sounds wise. (e.g. “It is precisely because Chesterton is wise that we should not believe anything he says he says”; see also Yoda’s line in response to the phrase “great warrior”: “Ha! Wars not make one great.”)
Second, in order to gain wisdom, you need to have both experience and enough time to properly think about that experience. So it is the case that some people get wiser as they grow older, and others (whether because they’re unreflective, or because their life circumstances aren’t conducive to productive reflection) don’t. I think this largely explains the difference between the old people who are obviously awesome and the old people who do stupid things like vote for that dastardly Other Political Party.
It’s probably redundant to remind you of SMBC’s cartoon about societal complexity, because SSC is probably where I first saw it myself. But I’m over sixty and can 100% vouch for its veracity. Many of the things you seem sort of melancholy about losing will in fact come back to you (for better or worse).
Call it metis, if it helps 🙂
A friend of a friend once let me in on three axioms he used to explain, well, people and politics. This looks like a time to bring up Axiom 2: People are Stupid.
Now, the important thing to remember about Axiom 2 is that it’s wrong. People are incredibly smart about the things that we specialize in and practice frequently. Unfortunately, we tend to think we’re smarter than we are about everything else, especially things that impact us.
A chunk of what you’re talking about here (3, 4, and 7 especially) are basically internalizing that Axiom 2 applies to you, and not just other people. This, I think, is wisdom.
The part about getting “better socialized” is more like Use and Abuse of Witchdoctors For Life – in some areas of your life, being factually correct is (relatively) maladaptive, and you are going native. This seems like settling for a local optimum. Not surprisingly, people start to do this after spending a while searching. So it’s a natural part of aging, and probably a lot of why older people tend to be “conservative” – they’ve spent some time searching for better states, and have come to value the stability of the best one they found. Not sure I’d use the word wisdom specifically, but it’s a defensible algorithm.
Also, apparently you were born 6 days after my little brother. Happy birthday!
If Scott had children, how would he go about transmitting wisdom, lessons learned or related ideas in an age-appropriate way?
What can a 33-year old tell a younger self, or a relative, or anyone aged 11 or 22, for example? How does that transmit in an age of social media?
Tell them all the things you think they ought to do. But present them as cautionary tales of things NOT to do, and make them sound really cool when describing them.
Explicitly imparting wisdom is hard, so I’m guessing quoting aphorisms at them won’t work.
I think you teach kids wisdom by (1) giving them a wide variety of books from different perspectives, and (2) giving them lots of diverse experiences.
Kids also learn a lot tacitly by example. So modeling wisdom in your own words and actions is probably important too.
There is absolutely *nothing* more important, after the dice-roll of biology and genetics.
“I can’t hear what you are saying over the sound of what you are doing.”
“Where did you learn that this was okay?!!!” “From you, Dad.”
Cat’s in the Cradle, by the Silver Spoon…
What can a 33-year old tell a younger self, or a relative, or anyone aged 11 or 22, for example?
Well, you can’t tell them. I mean, yeah sure you can tell them as in speak to them, but they won’t listen unless they’re inclined to, and if they’re hitting those teenage years they’ll be sure you’re an outdated old fart who knows nothing about how they feel and what they want. And early twenties are going to be “oh you baby boomers/gen xers have no idea how tough it is nowadays!” (to be fair, life is tough for the young adults nowadays, but uniquely tough? I don’t think so). It’s only after it happens the way you warned that the message sinks in.
So basically all you can do is warn them, step back, and be prepared to help with the mopping up if things get messy (if the kid is right and it turns out okay after all, that’s good too and you should acknowledge that). But a lot of it is “okay, this is a bad experience and you are suffering but honestly you will get over this” and giving them a shoulder to cry on.
It’s easier when you’re not the parent/authority figure they’re having the dispute/rebellion against, because the one thing that you can do is give calm advice since you’re not taking sides. Even if you have to say “yeah, your mother is right about this” and they go “I hate you uncle/aunt!”, then it’s still a lot less heated than the battlezone of adolescence in the family home.
Getting older may not necessarily mean getting wiser but it does mean having seen Thing before, so you’re less enthused than young person whose first experience of Thing/Event/Sensation/Feeling/What the hell, you mean this happens? it is, and less likely to pick up the torch and pitchfork and sally forth demanding revolution now. You’ll either have found a way to work around Thing, cope with Thing, or decide that Thing isn’t really that important.
Finally the idea of “low-status” and “bad and wrong” have merged so fully in my mind that the idea seems terrible and ridiculous to me, and I only remember it’s true if I force myself to explicitly consider the question. And even then, it’s in a condescending way, where I feel like the people who say it’s true deserve low status for not being smart enough to remember not to say it.
Re: this, I can’t say I’ve had the same experience. I’m used to things I believe and/or consider true being considered low-status and even cringeworthy*, but that has never really mattered that much to me (“so you think I’m low-status? eh, haveta agree with you there, but that has no bearing on whether this thing is true or not”). But like, I’m a hopeless loser, so YMMV as the young people say.
*This is as a social conservative and as a Catholic, though often not at the same time. I mean, when it comes to Catholicism or more broadly religious belief in general, some people even write neat little parables comparing us to Actual Literal Nazis, can you believe it? 😉 Plainly risible, as Catholicism is the Most Evil Evil That Ever Eviled, way worse than the Nazis – just ask Richard Dawkins!
Though in that parable, asking what would I do at the end? Kill Colonel Y, he obviously knows too much and is attempting to pull my strings for his own ends. Then I’d worry about the problem of de-Nazification without some spooky time-traveller trying to make me his sock-puppet – how do I know but what he’s a human quisling sent back from the 34th century to pave the way for the rise of our new insect overlords by diverting history, via the choices I make now under his advisement, into the path they wish it to go?
I just wanted to say thanks for your contributions to this site, Deiseach. You’ve been a joy to read :).
Gently teasing the young’uns is one of the privileges when you get to be decrepit and your knees are creaky and bending down takes longer than it used to.
I’m old enough to be Scott’s – auntie, let’s say 🙂 It’s a privilege and a joy to read his work and it’s great enjoyment interacting with all the folks on here. Ad multos annos, Dr Alexander!
I care about truth. Deeply. I really do.
That doesn’t mean I go talking about uncomfortable truth to random people I meet.
You’ll understand when you’re older.
I have self-esteem cycles. The period is usually about a month, and they go like this:
I do something impressive or I read about something impressive and uplifting. This puts me on an upward trajectory where I feel good about myself, accomplishments feel like they matter, and I can get work done. This plateaus for a bit. Then I start to slip or get distracted. Then either I screw something up or something terrible happens and I start to backslide. It gets to the point where I feel terrible about myself, I can’t get anything done, and my life is useless. That plateaus for a bit, untio mechanically going through the motions starts to produce results again. Then the cycle repeats.
The reason I mention it is that I introspect a lot, and this influences my philosphy drastically. This post is exactly the kind of thing I would come up with during my down cycle, especially about fundamental human experiences that I’m just missing.
I wonder if Scott or anyone else has an experience like this.
I used to get this a lot, now I deliberately do things that act counter-cyclically. If I start getting too excited about some new achievement, I slow down and think about it more. Maybe pick it apart and find flaws, or deliberately take a break to let passions cool a little. Not too much- I still want productivity!- but enough not to spiral up to an unsustainable plateau.
On the downswing, I do similarly- I take breaks from the “bad stuff” to get easy wins (single player games are good for this), I try extra hard to do things that had positive effect on me in the past even if it doesn’t “feel” like it will work right now, I set deliberately-low goals that I can knock out and get a sense of achievement, etc.
This has done a lot to moderate me- I’m often the most cheerful person in the storm now, and the most cynical during the parade. (so to speak)
My speculation:
Specifically related to socialization (ie. acquiring socially acceptable ideas) vs wisdom (acquiring true ideas), I think it’s socialization you’re describing. Specifically, you’re experiencing synaptic remodeling that you can’t control as a result of all of the social stimuli, positive and negative, you receive as a blogger/famous person. Something like operant conditioning or whatever. I felt this was happening to me when I was tweeting. The thought would be as I wrote a tweet / post “what will the community think of this? Will it be praised? Will it be dramatically flamed?” After I posted I would worry about this also. I think synaptic remodeling must be happen in the presence of such worries (if they are happening for you like they happened for me).
My solution was to never engage with social media ever again, because I didn’t like how I felt it was changing my thought patterns. In fact I deliberated a long time before even responding to your post, as even that is ‘off limits’ in my new policy. But I *really* like your blogging and so I sometimes feel a compulsion to reply comparable to the feeling I get when someone brings donuts to the lab (more social instinct?). Given that I want you to not remove yourself from the blogosphere like I’ve done, my proposed solution, if this model is correct, is to have a kind of policy of social vigilance (actively expect that you will conflate truth with acceptability, the process you described where you ideas you believe to be true but low status get downgraded, and try to always get back to the roots of your beliefs) and well as social courage (I will say what I believe to be true, respectfully and with appropriate qualifiers, and damn the consequences). It feels to me like you’re already exercising such policies, but maybe strive to practice them even more vigorously?
In any case, keep blogging. Also, you may never hear from me again (it’s against my policy ;), but know that the social stimuli coming from the comments section is the product of serious selection pressure and that there are many lurkers like me who don’t like to comment but perhaps view things differently, more moderately, and are pretty down with you just writing whatever you think is true so we have the chance to experience your viewpoint.
“Age”, yeah right. Bowhead Whales live over 230 years, Greenland Sharks live over 400.
1. Read Mitteldorf’s book.
2. fix your telomeres.
3. fix the rest of your epigenetics (start by reading up on nicotinamide riboside… which, BTW, is what most of your old patients need rather than your brilliant “therapeutic droning”)
As Yellowbeard says, “They’ll have to kill me before I die!” 😉
Mitteldorf:
https://www.amazon.com/Cracking-Aging-Code-Science-Growing/dp/1250061709
And yes, human “aging wisdom” is just the effect of your cellular self-destruct programs. Spare us please (I’m twice your age, BTW).
There’s an alternate hypothesis (which seems pretty obvious to me): time is necessary but not sufficient for producing wisdom. (Or, alternately: wisdom is the result of integrating and generalizing from really enormous quantities of really diverse experience, and while cosmopolitanism can speed up wisdom generation and being sheltered can slow it down, we don’t have any reliable way of making information exposure and wide-scale integration and generalization fast enough to see deviations from average adult wisdom levels before around age 30.)
Wisdom also seems to have a big overlap with types of thinking that require impulse control — ‘wise’ behavior depends upon extended system II thinking. Infants are totally incapable of this kind of impulse control, and it’s generally not great at age 20 either. “Age leads to wisdom” may actually be a misleading overgeneralization of a much more accurate idea along the lines of “adulthood makes wisdom possible”.
If both of these things are true, then you can expect that people don’t generally reach average wisdom levels until around 25, and then in even the best case progress is slow enough that it’ll take five to ten years for all but extreme outliers to become noticably better.
You’re in a great situation to optimize for wisdom: you’re a deep thinker with a background in psychology (giving you the tools to identify and counter your own biases), living in a world where instant cosmopolitanism is in a glowing rectangle in your pocket, and you’re basically willing to give new ideas a chance to infect your brainmeat.
Scott:
To put it bluntly, I think you’re right now and you were wrong then :). But when talking about “does age bring wisdom?” it depends on what you mean- information accumulation or absolute moral truth? Clearly, we accumulate more experiences over our lives, and thus have a “more statistically significant sample size of life” to draw from as we get older. The average 50 year old probably knows more about trees or politics than the average 5 year old. And although it is somewhat zero sum- in that the facts I might have known about video games faded as I got older while the facts I knew about college or my job became more in focus- it’s not completely zero sum by any means, at least until we get Alzheimer’s or whatever. We accumulate information. We’re humans. That’s what we do.
But moral truth- as that is a more shifty topic- I mean, maybe it just peaks at age 33?? The old and the young tend to either have utopian ideas about how we can easily “fix everything” or tend to embrace a somewhat hopeless nihilism regarding social change. The middle aged tend to take a more balanced approach to these problems. And this might simply be because middle aged people actually have the most “skin in the game” due to their station in life. Old and young people are more willing to watch the world burn, and thus more willing to jump to hasty conclusions regarding moral truth. Middle aged people are so attached to everything that they really will be hurt if the status quo suddenly collapses in a negative way, and so they are bit more reasonable and less exciting in the way they talk about things. Which doesn’t necessarily mean they’re always right of course, but that they tend to take the risks associated with their propositions a little more seriously. Anyways, those are my thoughts.
I’m 64.
I was planning to bring in “It’s amazing how much mature wisdom resembles being too tired”– thank you, Nybbler, for supplying the source.
I came up with “Nostalgia is fond memories of when your knees didn’t hurt”.
One change in me– I used to be a just plain libertarian. I no longer have faith in people’s ability to make big social changes and get good results. It’s also possible that people who hate libertarianism have a point. I have become what I call a harm-reduction libertarian. If I see a government policy which I think has clear bad effects, like the war on drugs, I oppose it.
I’m not at all sure how much what I think of as me is just neuroticism in the general sense (not Big Five)– for example, I’ve noticed I’ve got a habit, a strong fast habit, of comparing my emotions to other people’s and assuming theirs are better. I’m not talking about the unabomber here, but anything that’s vaguely in the normal range. If you feel a need to offer advice, please talk about methods for making things better, not just that I shouldn’t judge my emotions.
Speaking of, I’ve learned that it’s possible to head useless advice off at the pass. I’m not saying this always works, but telling people firmly that I only want certain kinds of advice does help. It may be especially useful to tell people to indicate their experience with the area.
Time and change: Food is a *lot* better than it was when I was a kid. Maybe not junk food, but there’s a tremendous varied amount of good food around. On the other hand, people are less sane about food. There are more eating disorders, more weird beliefs, and probably more status tangled up in food. I’m not sure whether there is a net win for people, but I’m better off.
We have no idea what people who live to be 200 in good health would be like, and this may depend on details of longevity tech. Do we get people who are physiologically 20? Or 50? Or there are various changing processes that go at different rates.
Age and wisdom is probably complicated. Which old people? Wisdom about what?
I’ve heard that people don’t mature during the years that they have chemical addictions. Is this true? Plausible?
Modern life is like this a lot. There are credit cards every where, which can be a trap for people, but if you use them judiciously, you can benefit from the ease even earlier. Free to play games, likewise. The internet has tons of garbage, from disinfo to hyperstimuli, but you can use it to make life easier in many ways.
Happy birthday, old man! I’ve got 18 years on you, but I was a little curmudgeonly in my 20’s.
A quick review of my personal perceptions; the risk of a personal post on a blog like this is that you get personalized heckling:
1. Less excitement about radical utopian plans to fix everything in society at once
JRM: Good. AI alignment is important, but I think this is a positive step.
2. Less belief that I’m special and can change the world
JRM: This is probably pretty normal, but you’ve never been [name redacted to avoid debate derailment.] You are special and you are changing the world a little bit. The thing is, a 0.1% increase in world utilons is a huge deal. I don’t know what your contribution will end up being, but having a truth-sensitive person is vital to societal well-being.
3. Less trust in any specific system, more resignation to the idea that anything useful requires a grab bag of intuitions, heuristics, and almost-unteachable skills.
JRM: I’m uncertain about this. What I am semi-certain of is that luck plays a meaningful role; you just can’t plan adequately for that and it’s probably healthier not to just yell “luck!” and duck down and hope for the best.
4. More willingness to assume that other people are competent in aggregate in certain ways, eg that academic fields aren’t making incredibly stupid mistakes or pointlessly circlejerking in ways I can easily detect.
JRM: Good. Usually. Some, of course, are, but a rebuttable presumption of field-level expertise is useful, I think.
5. More willingness to believe that power (as in “power structures” or “speak truth to power”) matters and infects everything.
JRM: Drat. I kind of think this too, and I’m worried about it, from both sides of the power grid.
6. More belief in Chesterton’s Fence.
JRM: This is sensible. As a curmudgeon, I always believed in this.
7. More concern that I’m wrong about everything, even the things I’m right about, on the grounds that I’m missing important other paradigms that think about things completely differently.
JRM: Doubtful. I mean, there may be bigger/better models, but I think your general rightness exists and is important.
8. Less hope that everyone would just get along if they understood each other a little better.
JRM: Yeah. At some point I will tirade on the failure of people to try to actually improve the thing they want improved, from gun control to pro-life folks.
9. Less hope that anybody cares about truth (even though ten years ago I would have admitted that nobody cares about truth).
JRM: NO NO NO NO NO NO. Some people care. A lot. I realize you feel infected by non-truth considerations and that’s understandable, but don’t quit on us, man. Your audience largely cares about the truth, which is why we are here. Many of us are willing to step up for it. Bring truth. (I concede that people collectively care about the truth less than I’d like to see.)
Of course, those are just my opinions. I could be wrong.
JRM wrote “NO NO NO NO NO NO. Some people care. A lot.”
I basically join JRM in his disagreement, and would even put it more strongly. Any claim like “no one cares about the truth” seems to collide with a powerful counterargument generated by taking any of a classic class of classic counterarguments against “there is no truth” (Samuel Johnson “striking his foot with mighty force against a large stone, till he rebounded from it — ‘I refute it thus'”, or Dawkins’ “show me a cultural relativist at 30,000 feet and I’ll show you a hypocrite”) and not exactly filing off the serial number, but maybe doctoring just one digit of the serial number. And IMHO, the classic counterargument wins, hands down.
In particular, in the real world, if you try to operate as though no one cares about truth, reality will trip you up.
That said, a related slightly more careful and twisty claim does seem to be true. (And you, like me, seem to grouchily appreciate its importance more at 33 than you did at 23.) People and organizations do rather strongly tend not to be very fond of the truth. A lot of the time when they happen to arrive and remain near the truth, it is not just blind luck, but it turns out it is not fondness for the truth that has put them there either. You needn’t look very deeply to see how only painful correction by reality has driven them there despite their strong tendency to stray. (“Let them hate me, so long as they fear me.” — Truth remarked this, and I overheard. It’s true!)
It seems to me that this is a close parallel to various other distastefully unglamorous things, and I’ll give two examples. First, it is proverbial and true that many people tend to delight in thinking about more-glamorous military issues but overlooking workaday issues, notably logistics. Second, it is proverbial and true that “where there’s much there’s brass” while people show a notable tendency to be drawn to more glamorous occupations.
In all three cases of tendency for lack of enthusiasm — for truth, for logistics, and for unglamorous occupations — people who *want* to care do seem to be thin on the ground. Indeed they are rare enough that by Lizardman’s constant, perhaps absolutely no one wants to care. However, in all three cases, reality is patiently stubbornly insistent, and this matters. If you go to war, don’t tell yourself no one cares about logistics, because you are at considerable risk of facing an adversary who has come to care about logistics, distasteful or not. If you go someplace that only financially successful people can reach, you are likely to find a significant proportion of people who care about less-glamorous occupations, even if at some level they would prefer not to. And as you pass through reality, you are likely to encounter various outcomes which are hard to explain without underlying concern for the truth, even if you may reasonably suspect that this concern is no more than wary respect for the truth, rather than any enthusiasm for it.
We are at an extremely unusual, possibly unique historical moment[*] when our technology has lifted us so far above subsistence that a hard winter is a laughably insignificant threat, and even military rivalries seem to have very little urgency. (How many generations has it been since conquest has made a nation more prosperous than rivals that just chilled and hung out, patiently taking advantage of low-hanging fruit of tech progress? Some became more militarily formidable, yes, because size matters in war. But in most other eras the conquest temptation could be much stronger, because the military pie-eating conquest offered prizes other than more pie. And the bigger-but-less-prosperous combination is also less obviously a military advantage in our era than in many others.) In many ways this tends to make our era a nice time to live, but it does tend to make truth bite less sharply and promptly, which tends to give delusion much more scope to run wild without being promptly pruned by starving to death this February, which does tend to be aggravating. Despair for truth is probably a normal reaction, but IMHO it is clearly an overreaction even in the short term (given that, e.g., we routinely travel at 6 miles above the ground). And in the longer term, all bets are off because the population of minds is likely to change radically (overdetermined: general AI, genetic engineering, and/or some surprise like radical innovations in brainwashing), but if somehow none of those game-changing things kicked in, then very likely our absurdly cost-effective communication and recording and computing would weigh in very strongly against some kinds of confusion and delusion. (More or less the same way that the eventual impact of movable type and paper was considerably greater than its impact in the first generation or so.)
[*] (The rivals I can think of are prehistoric, not historic. E.g., quite possibly there was a comparable amount of slack in various regions of North America for some generations after humans first arrived on an ice bridge, and/or after various plagues raced ahead of the European landings and stomped native populations far below the carrying capacity of the land.)
I’m pretty sure that my current view is more sophisticated than my previous beliefs: I have a pile of arguments my younger self had never considered, and I don’t think I’ve forgotten any of the arguments my younger self had.
But if I try, I can steelman most of my younger self’s beliefs to account for my current arguments, requiring only hard-to-test empirical premises that my current self finds implausible but my previous self probably wouldn’t.
So the question is, does increasing sophistication actually correlate with tracking the truth?
A counterpoint to the general mood of the last few posts: modernism. There do exist society-wide changes which trample over fences in the road based on logical decisions (ie unstable inference chains), and end up with colossal utilitarian improvements.
The reason doctors didn’t wash their hands for centuries was mostly… that they didn’t wash their hands for centuries. Until someone did the math and insisted that this particular fence is broken – only to be utterly ignored by older, more conservative doctors.
On the other hand, yes, revolutionaries pretty much always end up being proven to be idiots.
I think you’re describing a calibration problem. We are idiots, swimming in a world complex beyond our comprehension – that’s a literal truth. But we still _have_ to make decisions, the best we can given the circumstances. We should occasionally (often) backtrack and check context and track records, but aren’t you describing here context-first decision making? You’re WEIRD, so your decisions etc. Isn’t there a hint of identity logic in this? It is pretty infectious, after all.
Revolutionaries are idiots because they’re young, inexperienced and with an agenda. I don’t think revolutions themselves are like that – because, well, modernity wasn’t.
One thing that complicates these ruminations, at least for me, is the unreliability of memory. I’ve long considered myself to have above average recall. But unless I were to go back and read the occasional bit of on-line argumentation from a decade ago, I don’t have views now and then to compare, what I have is my views now, and a recollection or reconstruction of my views as a younger person. I remember my confidences and passions shifting over time, some different patterns of behavior, but how much of that is a subconscious attempt to paint my current self as wiser?
Anyhow, that disclaimer aside, here’s some changes from early 20’s me to late 30’s me:
-Definitely less certainty on many broad topics, especially ones that don’t connect to me personally. Health care policy? I was probably in the right direction before, more or less, but certainty goes from, say, 90% to 55% or something. Similarly with government spending and other macro-econ topics. This could be a product of not reading about it as much, but the general lack of certainty holds true often, though not universally.
-Lack of focus. I think this is not entirely aging, but also habit/technology related. I worry an ability to multi-task is actually an inability to focus. Probably related to the easily accessible, intermittently rewarding internet etc. Less follow-through on projects, although I was always more of a starter than a finisher.
-Less physical energy, more care needed for body upkeep, including stupid little things like not having the same tolerance for spicy foods. Or possibly I didn’t care as much about bodily discomforts before? Or couldn’t see cause and effect clearly? This relates to the memory thing.
-I would agree on the observation of increased cynicism, although I was never utopian, so it isn’t a huge increase.
-I’m more aware of my flaws now, living with the results of them. I’m more confident of my strengths, I think, but I’d have a shorter list than before, I expect.
I think being old (and more financially secure) makes you better at satisficing. I remember not long after moving for a job, the cable company charged me for an installation fee that I was told was free. After spending 4 hours on the phone, and being transferred 5 times, I realized that I could either get angry and frustrated fighting it, or just pay it and be happy. This obviously would have been a harder choice when I was younger and had tighter finances.
This is also possibly relevant
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4884451/
none of this is the kind of wisdom that humans gain with age. humans get used to living; they dwell within their systems and gain deep skill in handling what life throws at them. if they socialize, they gain skill at avoiding simple scams; if they farm, they gain skill at surviving the winter; you understand that humans are animals?
you are correct that this is just you being dommed by the society
i have observed 2-5 humans who care about truth, total
The pessimistic version of this phenomenon, I think, is that as you get older, your cognitive biases simply shift from one batch to another. Or from one combination to a different combination.
The more optimistic version, is that wisdom really is a thing you can acquire as you get older; some mixture of intelligence, experience and observation.
You’re a smart enough chap that I would figure you for the latter camp.
Regarding obsolete ideologies, I think you got it right the first time. “Anything that can be destroyed by the truth, should be”, and so on.
I’m not as old as you, but reflecting on my aging, I don’t see much in common – compared to you, I probably started out less “radical” and optimistic about people’s willingness to change. I was and remain “radical” in the sense that I think there are many $20 bills on the ground, I was and remain cynical about convincing people to pick them up. I increased my estimate of the number of competent people in the world, but I still don’t expect much from the average person. I’ve certainly changed my views on several object-level issues, but I still think I got the overall big picture right in my late teens – though one of the bigger differences is that I now see that the world is even further from my ideal than I thought then (the education system being a prominent example). I went from neoliberal centrism to radical libertarianism, both politically and culturally.
Does age bring wisdom? Does age make us more conservative or liberal?
I’m 73, and I find that I have become more cautious in some ways and more adventurous in others.
This is mainly for two reasons, one of which arises from the other: this is for me a time of loss and limitations (loss of good health in some ways, decreased energy, loss of my car, living on a low fixed income, and last but not least, loss of family members and friends); while mourning what I am losing I am also thankful for what I still have, and I want to be a good steward of what I have, so I try out new things which are still within my capacities, such as starting to study NT Greek.
So I have a sense of loss, and also a sense of gratitude and adventure, and I treasure God’s gift of life. I also know that we have an amazing God, who created an amazing world, and that there are many things that I could not know even if I could live for several lifetimes trying to find out about them. I am at peace with having a sort of ‘folder’ in my mind which carries the label ‘don’t know’.
Is this wisdom?
I don’t know 🙂
Blessings
Christine
I worry that you are for some reason losing trust in your own ability to construct the truth in favour of an impression of truth created by those who have managed to create a consensus about which views are ‘low-status’. But you are an incredible thinker, so if your thinking leads you to a truth that differs from that of the crowd, why are you cowed by the fact that so many people look down on it. Ask yourself what assumptions they are making, and how many of them have actually asked the questions you have asked to reach the point you are at. It is a salutory lesson that you can make a good living in academia destroying received wisdoms, repeated in print, because no-one has ever gone back and checked the original source or replicated the original experiment, or that something presented as a hypothesis has somehow become a fact without ever being proved. If intelligent and skilled people as a group can manage to create falsifiable truths quite so often through simple acceptance and assuming others have checked the fact to be accurate, why do we fear that going against the beliefs of the group is wrong? If you are thinking for yourself you have to justify your points (and you do this well); if you are part of a group this sort of effort is not required and group think sets in: 10,000 minds following group think are less effective than one mind considering the question, because only one side of the equation is actually thinking.
You seek to protect your reputation and ability to participate in society, or at least that is what you state above as the reason behind the temptation to abandon ‘low-status’ thoughts. But this is a paradox, considering your blog is not simply a restatement of conventional wisdom, but at times a vicous demolition of that – I first read it through being introduced to You are Still Crying Wolf as part of a debate around whether Donald Trump was a bad candidate (summary of debate conclusions – yes, but perhaps not that bad, and perhaps better than the opposition), a post which blew me away with its ability to reason a point and disrupt a narrative.* I do not get the feeling that you associate with circles that will have looked on that post kindly, despite its deployment of evidence, because the narrative around now President Trump is more important to many than anything resembling truth: they seek to create a truth through consensus (because they know Trump to be racist…) rather than a truth through facts. You seem to resist this, and therefore place yourself in what to many appears to be a low-status/wrong view despite your reasoned argument. Do you feel that you are wrong to do this? It is something of which you should be proud.
I don’t remember at what age I lost the concern to follow the silent majority and to stick to where my questioning took me (it never took me anywhere as good as yours does…). At the lastest it can’t be that much after your age, since I’m only nine years older than you, and since I’ve been difficult to label and liable to undermine arguments for years (I do have the training of a humanities PhD though, which helps). But hopefully a further change to come will be for you to adopt a much more justified realisation of the value of your opinion against the consensus. Even people you trust and respect who have not thought through an issue that you have are not going to be able to comment on it as well, and will likely fall back of what is known to be correct. So stick with your rational conclusions, and if they differ from those of others, remember that you are as likely to be right as not, and that it would be a hell of a lot less fun if everyone agreed with each anyway.
It is perfectly acceptable to abandon views to fit in socially, and so long as you are aware you are doing this, not even intellectually dishonest. But it seems to be a concern to you (it has come up before recently, notably in the uncertainity about the reception of your explanation of postmodernism) that others who you hold important or learned disagree. But ask yourself this – if these people are truly important to you, will they insist on their thoughts being followed and your conclusions being underplayed? Would those you respect be worthy of your respect if they refuse to accept you functioning as a thinker, but only as a follower?
*Intellectually honesty requires me to point out you did tag this as a thing you’d regret writing. God knows why – it was something that needed (and still needs) to be said.
Happy birthday! Dude, 33 is too young to get all old-timey. People tend to be more productive and more knowledgeable in their 30s: I think it’s conventional wisdom that between 30 and 45 or so educated people have a plateau where they basically believe things consistently and “get better at being themselves” (the ages may vary for different people). More risk-taking and mental plasticity is great in some contexts (especially in tech, which is why we can even have the level of obsession with age that leads you to lament your old age at 33). But I think it’s objective to say you’re wiser and more likely to be right about any particular thing now than 10 years ago, and will be until you’re at least 40. When you’re 55, then we’ll talk.
Just wait until 35, though. That’s when the TV starts talking to you. “Men over 35 should ask their doctor about Xzxyphlam…”
You move up an age cohort on all the surveys. “Under 18; 18 to 24, 25 to 34, 35 to Dead.”
Just saying, more crotchetiness incoming.
Happy birthday. I too am 33 this year. What has surprised me about aging is that I am moving, politically, to the left rather than to the right. I was a teenage libertarian, but have voted for Democrats in all presidential elections. Many of my friends likewise moved left – some voted for Obama ’08 after voting Bush in ’04. Another has transitioned from being a standard-issue Republican in 2014 to a standard-issue Democrat in 2016, now he supports BLM and his local teachers’ union. Maybe that was a function of us all starting from a more conservative place (we grew up in solid Red-Tribe communities) and moving away from the extremes.
But rather than just a generic “conservative” or “liberal”, I find that age has made me become less individualistic and more communitarian. I find I value the communities I’m a part of more highly and want more people to join and feel welcome. I want to make little sub-communities and spend time with people in them. Having a kid has increased this feeling – it’s hard to find communities where my spouse and I can both participate, especially at the same time. It’s hard to take time away from my family to participate in communities as just myself. As a result I value the communities I can participate in all the higher.
Are you implying that you consider libertarianism to be right-wing? these guys, among others, would object strongly to that characterization.
FWIW, I don’t consider communitarian impulses to be incompatible with libertarianism. True communities evolve from voluntary interactions; they can’t be created at the point of a gun.
Some voluntary interactions among a few strong leaders. Everyone else does what they’re told or else.
Anarcho-communists are pretty atypical for libertarians. I was more of a Paul Ryan type, which I think is more typical. When I was a teenager, especially during the Clinton administration, many libertarian ideals were shared by conservatives. The Bush administration was surely very non-libertarian which contributed to my vote for Kerry in ’04, as I still held many libertarian ideals even as I moved away from them.
As a teenaged libertarian, I thought that community could be built through enlightened self-interest and voluntary interactions. Part of my change in politics has been the observation that, at a large-community scale, the incentives against defecting become too weak.
Many libertarian ideals were parroted by conservatives. Not sure if we ever saw enough action to qualify as “shared”. They always seemed to be much more skeptical about government power if and only if they didn’t currently have much…
I know a bunch of self-identified anarcho-communists and anarcho-syndicalists, and most of those I’ve met would be offended to be called libertarian except in a certain crunchy technical sense. Walk up to them when they’re five drinks in and accuse them of libertarianism, and you might get hit.
I have also found that when the chips are down, they tend to support more rather than less government intervention except when that intervention involves cops.
Happy birthday! Given that you’re our anointed cult leader, you probably should be extra careful for the next year or so. Just a precaution. Also, don’t go causing disruptions in places of worship and/or trade.
One thing that happens as you get older is that you can look back and see all the times things did not turn out as you expected. This tends to blunt the overconfidence bias.
I’m 62. I have a lot of thoughts on all this.
(1) I don’t use the word “wisdom” much, but I think it comes experience and reflection rather than just chronological age.
(2) Don’t make the mistake of thinking that getting older will make you more like today’s existing set of older people. First, every cohort is qualitatively different. Second, the older the cohort, the less formal education it has, and that turns out to make a difference.
(3) Don’t assume that past generations had it easier or better than you do. I am old enough to have seen SEVERAL glum pronouncements that “this current generation of young people will be the first to be less successful than their parents…” It never turns out to be true. Indeed, I wonder if that moment of deep pessimism is a necessary developmental stage, breaking down expectations and making it possible to succeed.
My father was a professor of history and a homeowner in a college town. I envied him and took it for granted I could never be as successful as he was. When he finished his Ph.D, he had faculty job offers from three universities, which seems inconceivable today. But he also volunteered (and lied about his age) to fight in World War II — he was badly injured by shrapnel, his teeth were blown out of his mouth, he contracted malaria, etc., etc., and he probably never would have gotten to college without the G.I. Bill.
I never got a Ph.D or a faculty job, but in pretty much every way, I am far better off today than my father ever was.
(4) When I was young, I was deeply pessimistic about the world, and about myself. I participated in the 1970s anti-war and environmental movements, indeed, I felt some responsibility to do so, but I didn’t entertain much hope that we were actually changing the world.
Like Scott, I have become mellower, more sophisticated, more nuanced, more practical, more accepting of things as they are, less interested in utopias. I continue to be on the political left, and I can’t imagine repudiating that.
What has changed most dramatically in forty years is that I am optimistic now. The more I learn about the world, the more grim the past looks compared to the present. Steven Pinker’s The Better Angels connected up and crystallized a lot of things I already knew: we live in the most humane and peaceful and prosperous time in history. We (the world) are doing many things right.
I have come to regard large-scale paranoia, historical pessimism, and cynicism (all of which I have plenty of personal experience with) as emotionally rewarding but ultimately blinding and self-destructive habits of mind.
“Sometimes I can almost feel this happening. First I believe something is true, and say so. Then I realize it’s considered low-status and cringeworthy. Then I make a principled decision to avoid saying it – or say it only in a very careful way – in order to protect my reputation and ability to participate in society. Then when other people say it, I start looking down on them for being bad at public relations.”
For me the first time I noticed something like this I was listening to a Bill Clinton speech. Before that speech I had thought of ‘charisma’ as mostly a myth or something about good social skills. I can’t remember the topic of the speech, but it was something I disagreed with strongly. But throughout the speech I found myself nodding along, completely agreeing with him. When I turned the TV off suddenly I thought “wait, I don’t agree with that at all”. It really scared me to realize that as smart as I thought I was, I could still fall under the spell of charisma under the right circumstances. If you’re being fair about how you think, it can be troubling to really see how much of it isn’t as rational as you want to believe.
On the old people are wise front, one of the most profound things I’ve ever heard was told to me by a 97 year old woman at the bridge club. She said:
I don’t know if there is an afterlife. But if there is, I have millions of years to figure it out so I don’t need to worry about it or rush it now.
I imagine that to some extent this could be tested by looking at predictive abilities, a la “Superforecasters” by Philip Tetlock, and The Good Judgment Project, wherein his research claims to identify people who are systematically better able to make predictions. That systematic higher accuracy, if true, suggests that there is something knowable about the seeming messiness and non-linearity of the world, and I think that would spill into the domain of wisdom, suggesting that not all is merely subjective. There are discernible patterns in the world, and the human experience maps onto an objective reality (or a consistent simulation of reality) which can be optimized to produce better or worse outcomes with respect to the reduction of needless suffering (presumably the heart of wisdom?). So two things could be tested with the prediction framework — 1. how accurate are an individuals’ predictive abilities (and therefore understanding of reality) and do they change over time, and 2. does this predictive accuracy seem to improve with time in the general population? If an individuals’ predictive judgment were to improve over time, that seems like a reasonable proxy for general discernment. Similarly with the general population – do people have better judgment on average in their 40s than in their 20s? It would make sense, since if the cohort of people who traditionally held more power in societies were also those with the best judgment, that would be evolutionarily advantageous. It seems we could test it this way.
I empathize with a fair bit of this post in any case. Not the bits about avoiding low-status opinions, as most views are high-status somewhere, making them attractive for developing community and for social climbing in one or another subcultural dominance hierarchy if that is what one is interested in. But I’ve had some dramatic shifts in perspectives over the years, most recently with respect to the utility of religion, based on Jordan Peterson’s advocacy of religion as a sort of cultural operating system which gives life meaning and helps us better orient ourselves as individuals and societies. That doesn’t do much to dent my metaphysical sense that the Abrahamic “God” is no more likely real than Thor or Vishnu, but it makes me much less likely to try and persuade anyone to give up their belief in their god(s). This after agreeing with the New Atheist perspective that religion was likely a major contributor to needless suffering in the world. And similarly on newly seeing the sexism inherent in modern feminism, after considering myself a feminist for a good fifteen years. And finding globalism to be wreaking more havoc in the world than it is likely to ameliorate. And others. In all these cases, I feel I have a better informed opinion, but also feel chastened enough by suspecting that I was wrong in the past that I hold these latest, “conservative” opinions more loosely than my earlier opinions. Except in the heat of debate, when I sometimes find that perspective shrinks. My neocortex is strong, but my limbic system is still a bit rowdy.
As for the question, this may seem a bit flippant but no. Age does not bring wisdom. What age does bring is perspective, and perspective and wisdom are often correlated.
One way in which you IIRC moved more towards the direction of “everything was better in the old days” than you maybe recall here, would be your essay on cost disease.
I get what you’re saying but medieval people believing in what the pope says is a bad example. There were plenty of “heresies” until one or two became popular enough to stay at the end (or after, depending on definitions) of the Middle Ages. And heresies were only the extreme part of it. The history of the Holy Roman Empire in particular was a long strain of disagreements between the emperor and the pope. We mostly know about the disagreements of secular and clerical leaders with the head of the Church but common people probably had their own beliefs which frequently clashed with the official line. Even in cases where people agreed the pope was always right, how do cases where we had two competing popes fit into the schema?
And.
Related:link text
Zvi at Don’t Worry About The Vase making a principled case for (a steelmanned version) of this- and he hardly fits my mental model of “cranky one guy”.
Maybe we should update in the direction of the elderly being right about this one? Or at least less wrong than they seemed at first?
Also, happy birthday! We’re lucky to have you.
If you’re curious about the effect you have on other people, here’s a brief rundown of how my stances on these topicshave changed since discovering your blog, and, through it, the Aspiring-Rationalist-Sphere:
1. Less excitement about radical utopian plans to fix everything in society at once (YES, A LOT)
2. Less belief that I’m special and can change the world (YES, A LITTLE- this is still sinking in)
3. Less trust in any specific system, more resignation to the idea that anything useful requires a grab bag of intuitions, heuristics, and almost-unteachable skills. (YES, A LITTLE- I tend to hear this argument from people who put too much trust in their preferred grab bags, though, so I don’t think either option works *consistently*. This shouldn’t be surprising- if one approach consistently worked with no tradeoffs, everyone would use it for everything.)
4. More willingness to assume that other people are competent in aggregate in certain ways, eg that academic fields aren’t making incredibly stupid mistakes or pointlessly circlejerking in ways I can easily detect. (NO, NOT AT ALL- I had to double check this to be sure I was reading it right. Yudkowsky just published a great article entitled “Moloch’s Toolbox” making the opposite case much better than I could. But, dude, you christened Moloch, so I’m very surprised to hear this from you. I’m confused. Elucidate?)
5. More willingness to believe that power (as in “power structures” or “speak truth to power”) matters and infects everything. (SORT OF?- It’s an oversimplification, but sort of broadly true. You wrote a great article about this on your old LiveJournal- something with a long title and a parable involving Donald Trump and Rebecca Black. I didn’t completely agree with it- I thought it oversimplified things, too- but it was ten times better than what you usually hear on the subject. To be fair, I’m currently attending a very left-leaning college, and so I usually hear the term used by people who seem to have no mental model in mind at all for how it works.)
6. More belief in Chesterton’s Fence. (YES)
7. More concern that I’m wrong about everything, even the things I’m right about, on the grounds that I’m missing important other paradigms that think about things completely differently. (NO- your arguments for this are great, but I was already MAXIMALLY PANICKED about this.)
8. Less hope that everyone would just get along if they understood each other a little better. (COMPLICATED- I’ve been exposed to some great arguments for and against this. Yes, a lot of the differences between people run very deep, but I also think real understanding levels are very low. Even Ideological Turing Tests can only measure what people believe, not why they believe. I think increasing understanding would probably help, but wouldn’t fix everything.)
9. Less hope that anybody cares about truth (even though ten years ago I would have admitted that nobody cares about truth). (YES- but I probably agree more with you-ten-years-ago than you today. I think I care about truth. I think my parents do. I don’t think civilization would have gotten this far with literally zero concern for truth. So the issue is that many people sacrifice truth to their other concerns, and that people are incentivized to pretend to care about truth when in fact they do not. I would say that truth is a Haidtian Sacred Value to people like you and me and a lot of the other people here, and we tend to model other people that way, too, which is often a mistake.)