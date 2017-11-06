OT88: Homage To Threadalonia

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
JRM is still looking for people willing to help him with his campaign (site, Facebook), in particular “campaign donations, quality political advice, and graphic artists”. If you’re interested, let him know on the site, or here on this thread.
The rationalsphere is having a bit of an identity crisis right now- the extensive post “The Craft & The Community – A Post-Mortem & Resurrection” on the new LessWrong site goes into this in detail.
The heart of our community is seeing flaws.
That is what we do.
That’s the first step.
Now we work on making things better.
But the solution offered at the end of the post above isn’t the only one on offer.
Some of us have been living in a new cultural frame for the last few months. We are still building it out, but it is taking shape quickly.
It’s called Origin.
Our discord server: https://discord.gg/2F6GkQY
Introduction post: https://hivewired.wordpress.com/2017/09/13/an-introduction-to-origin/
Re: the theme – what’s everyone’s predictions for Catalonian independence?
Mine: Catalonia being de facto independent a year from now (ie monopoly on force in its territory) is about 10% chance. A real war (let’s say 500+ deaths including armed combatants on both sides) is more like 2%. Both would have been higher a week or two ago, but whatever Madrid is doing seems to be working.
I’m betting the Spanish government just bought themselves a Catalan IRA. Hope they’re happy.
I think the better approach would have been to be open to secession in principle, but insist that it happen by due process. Require one referendum to begin negotiations, and another to accept the negotiated terms of secession. Then draw out the negotiations as long as possible, making secession seem like a horribly complicated business of unsexy bureaucratic minutia that will cost the secessionists much of their support.
Well, they are already used to deal with that kind of stuff.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terra_Lliure
How would independence even happen? Catalonia wouldn’t go to war and if they did, they would lose. They aren’t going to get other countries to back them up, because no one cares that much. And obviously Spain isn’t going to just let them go. Are there any other options?
The Catalonian police threaten to shoot any Spanish troops who come into Catalonia, there are a few small battles and the Catalans don’t back down, Spain decides it doesn’t want a full civil war?
Catalans keep protesting and going on strikes and setting fire to things, it’s a huge crisis for the Spanish government, they decide they don’t need the aggravation and let them go?
Spain overreacts and kills some peaceful Catalan demonstrators, there’s massive widespread anti-Spanish / pro-independence sentiment, they manage to hold another referendum and this time it’s clear that practically all the population wants to go, Spain loses international support, they decide to let them go?
Recent events have shown that Catalonia will not achieve independence “illegally”. Not many people are willing to die for independence from a country whose democratically-elected parliament they send representatives to. So as long as Spain is willing to respond with any kind of force at all, they will win.
Secessionists will have to be patient and wait for the opportunity to get a referendum on independence that’s backed by Spain. This could happen for reasons of public opinion or for reasons of realpolitik/sausage-making. They might have to wait a long time though.
Meanwhile, expect the Catalan language to diminish over time and with it, interest in independence. It’s a lot of effort to learn a second language and only be able to communicate with zero additional people. But the existence of the Catalan language probably has a lot to do with why this movement has gone so far.
Independence is not gonna happen. Nobody powerful outside favors it. In the very unlikely case of civil war, they’re just gonna lose it.
Meant to say this on the last OT but forgot: I want to provide one voice in favor of the early December date for this year’s NYC solstice celebration (or the solstice anywhere else), rather than something closer to December 21st. It doesn’t matter for me at the moment because I live on the other side of the Atlantic from the cities where such things are hosted, but I’ll very likely be back in the US again one of these years. December 20/21st is too close to Christmas Day, which I always spend with family (very far from any rationalist hub) for me to be traveling to such an event.
Considering investing in bitcoin, never done before. Those of you who have: any advice, or resources I should look at? Trustworthy/recommended clients and wallet providers? Obvious newbie errors to avoid? Thanks.
My advice: buy it and just forget about it.
I first bought some Bitcoin near the peak of a local maxima in June. I chickened out shortly after and sold it all during a dead cat bounce at a small profit. The price continued to fall before the fork, and I thought I was clever to have dodged the bear market. Then it started rising again but I hesitated, thinking that its sudden rise was too rapid and that it would soon correct. The correction never came, and I lost a lot of potential profit.
My investments would be worth so much more had I just held.
Are their any moral realists who don’t believe that “objective morality” lines up perfectly with their own moral instincts?
I.e. are their any realists who say “I personally believe x is morally abhorrent, but I also believe that on an objective, fundamental level, x is completely right.”
That sounds like fodder for cognitive dissonance to me. Any examples?
Or did you mean that in the “I feel that X is right, but I intellectually know that X is wrong” sense?
https://srconstantin.wordpress.com/2017/11/02/psycho-conservatism-what-it-is-when-to-doubt-it/
Sarah Constantin taking a look politics and psychology that attempt to start from an understanding (not necessarily accurate) of what people are really like.
What occurred to me after reading it is that one of the things about the modern world which tends to be rough on people is the amount that people relocate. While this does enable people to get away from bad social networks and/or to social networks which suit them better, much of this relocation is more about education and better jobs.
Telecommuting hasn’t worked out to be as useful as a lot of people hoped.
The problem is that having people move so much is that it’s hard on social networks.
I don’t think this gets much attention because no one has any idea what to do about it and it’s not easy fodder for moralizing.
https://www.lesserwrong.com/posts/yPLr2tnXbiFXkMWvk/an-equilibrium-of-no-free-energy
I’m having problems with logging in at LW2.0 (yes, I’ve taken it up with them) and I have a couple of object-level comments about putting bright lights up all over the house.
One is that there’s a variable I don’t see mentioned– people seem to usually sit in front of lightboxes. Perhaps bright light plus moving is more effective against depression than bright light and sitting. While I’m dubious about claiming very much about the ancestral environment, I think it’s safe to bet that people moved a fair amount when it was sunny– not necessarily exercise, but not being static either.
Also, if I wanted to capitalize on bright lighting the whole house, I wouldn’t be trying to prove it, I’d just be selling bright-light-the-house kits with some carefully worded claimed and a money-back guarantee.