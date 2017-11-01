Open Thread 87.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Have fun visiting your dead kin, everyone!
So there’s been some talk lately about the possibility of another Constitutional Convention. (Economist, Esquire).
Questions:
1- Have you heard about this possibility?
2- What do you think the odds are of it happening?
3- What do you think it’s “black swan” potential is?
For myself, obviously the answer to the first is yes. As to the answer to the second, I figured it was pretty low, but the Economist (linked above) quoted both supporters and opponents as giving it even odds before 2020.
As to the answer to the third. I’m reminded of the calling of the Estates General as a means of figuring out how to keep France from going bankrupt, but which ended up being the first step towards the eventual revolution. There are some interesting parallels (for example the convention is all about proposing the Balanced Budget Amendment). I neither want to make too much of these parallels, but things are headed in an interesting direction even without the possible complication of a convention. (If you’re interested in a deeper dive, I wrote about it in my blog.)
1. No.
2. 5%
3. Negligible.
Isn’t it kind of a contradiction to say the black swan potential is negligible? The point is that it’s a major event and we wouldn’t see it coming, right?
That sounds like a bad line of reasoning. You think that there are non-negligible chance of major events coming from literally everything because definitionally a black swan is one we don’t see coming?
What are the odds of a black swan event coming from you brushing your teeth this evening? How about tomorrow morning?
I think they weren’t asking about the chances of a black swan event, those are always negligible. I thought they were asking for casual unsupported speculation about the sorts of big important things that could happen. So I interpreted your “negligible” as “if this happens, its unexpected effects will be minor.” Or something like that. Discounting the possibility that if we had a convention, something big and important could happen there.
Ah, I was reporting the odds that I was predicting for a black swan happening. If they meant “what are the effects of a black swan,” then I misanswered the question.
1) Yes
2) I think it is highly unlikely. You need 34 states to call the convention. There are currently 25 states where the Republicans control all of the legislature plus have the Governor, and another 2 states where the Republicans have veto proof majorities in the legislature and a Democratic Governor. So there would have to be some sort of bipartisan interest in the idea and I can’t see that happening in today’s partisan atmosphere.
3) Even if a con-con managed to happen, I don’t think it would lead anywhere. For ratification of any amendments that came out of it there’d have to be 38 states (by either state law or by plebiscite). That seems even more far-fetched.
And I don’t think a repeat of the original constitutional convention where they threw out the then existing ratification formula is likely either. There aren’t any George Washington figures with the army behind him to make it stick.
re: 2-The Economist is saying that there are 27 states who’ve passed the resolution, and there are seven Republican controlled states which haven’t, but who are going to consider the resolution in the next couple of years. Thus the estimate (by some) that there’s a 50-50 chance of having the convention by 2020.
Hmm. The implication of that article seems to be that when Article V says ” on the application of the legislatures of two thirds of the several states” it means the governor has no role regardless of state law. I seem to vaguely recall that the Bush v Gore court held otherwise with respect to article II, section 1, clause 2: “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors …”
Of course if it is a political question then the ball is in Congress’ court how to interpret that line.
Bah. All you need is a simple majority in congress and one state legislature of the same party willing to temporarily carve itself up into tiny pieces. President doesn’t even get a say. And then they get whatever they want in the convention, too! Easy-peasy.
The founders were lousy security analysts.
1. No.
2. Eventually? Pretty decent, I think. Soon? Pretty low.
3.
Please explain the quoted term.People will definitely say it was inevitable if it happens. They always do. Whether it’s a major event or not, it really depends what changes they make. I mean, if they merely updated it to the de facto state of matters, they would be cutting their own throat, but conservatives always do.
The term “black swan” comes from the book of the same name by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. Basically it’s an event which is judged to have a low probability before it happens, it happens despite that and consequently has a major impact. In retrospect lots of explanations are provided for why it was actually inevitable. The French Revolution was definitely a black swan. I think it remains to be seen whether the election of Trump qualifies…
Thanks.
1) Yes, but not with these specifics
2) 2%
3) If it happens, I think that a large group of people will be predicting it with high probability at least a year in advance. I think we’ll see the idea mentioned and debated on every news network > a year in advance.
1. Yes.
2. I have no reliable information so I’m using the 1/N heuristic to say that it has a 50% chance of happening.
3. If it happens that would in itself constitute a sort of Black Swan. It’s always been theoretically possible but two centuries have gone by without it happening a second time.
2- I say pretty low. as soon as it started to gain momentum and seemed possible, there is a good chance congress would step in and remedy whatever grievances. The threat of having one should be enough, therefore I think the odds of it actually happening are low.
The bipartisan issue would have to be something that is taking away power from the federal government and giving it to the states, otherwise the typical route to amendments would be easier. I.e. it needs to be something federal senators and congressmen would not propose.
1. I have heard about this possibility continuously for as long as I have been paying attention to politics. There’s always someone saying “ConCon going to happen Real Soon Now”. It’s a different someone every few years. I probably haven’t heard of the specific someone that you just heard make the claim, but (see #2) I don’t pay much attention to specific claims of this sort.
2. 200+ years and it hasn’t happened yet. More to the point, 33 questions that reached the point of requiring changes to the Constitution, and they never went the ConCon approach. That approach would require strong bipartisan support to do something of unprecedented risk and uncertainty, where simply proposing an amendment to fix whatever it is you think ails the republic only requires strong bipartisan support to do a specific known thing. So, I’m going to go with <2% chance of a ConCon to deal with the Trumpocalypse.
3. I do not see any meaningful distinction between this and question #2. Perhaps you could elaborate.
History of the Iowa, Part 2 is up at Naval Gazing. I believe comment mirroring is still broken.
Actually… bizarrely… further testing reveals that it seems to work for some SSC posts but not others. (Try it with this one, for example.)
I’m continuing to look into the cause!
Right. Comment mirroring is now working, at least on that post.
Comment mirroring is now working.
What was the problem? Two evils conspired to produce this glitch: lack of foresight and website bloat.
The library I use to parse a retrieved web page had a constant in it, MAX_FILE_SIZE (meant, no doubt, to prevent undue load on one’s web server, or hanging server processes, that might be caused by attempting to retrieve and parse a giant remote web page that some malicious person placed there as an attack). If a retrieved page is found to be larger than MAX_FILE_SIZE, parsing is not attempted.
This library was last updated in 2014. MAX_FILE_SIZE was set to a very generous 600 kilobytes. After all (thought the fellow who wrote this parsing library), what madman would create a webpage where the HTML—just the HTML—would exceed 600K in size?!
Clearly, our man has never read SlateStarCodex. This page, for example, is over 800K. (That’s just the page, now; we’re not counting the 9 stylesheet files, the 12 Javascript files, or the 120 image files that make up the webpage as a whole.)
These are the sad times in which we live.
P.S. I increased MAX_FILE_SIZE tenfold, and now all is well. After all—what madman would create a webpage where the HTML, by itself, would exceed 6 MB in size?!
Hello all, I’m looking to purchase a not crazy expensive desktop PC that will comfortably run games like the Witcher 3 and Fallout 4. (In addition to performing simple tasks like web browsing, of course.) Can anyone offer some guidance in terms of good choices here? Many thanks in advance.
(Also, I personally don’t need to have really spectacular maxed-out graphics to enjoy a game, so as long as games like the ones mentioned above can run smoothly on relatively low graphics settings I’m quite content. So I’d rather not pay a big premium for top of the line graphics if possible.)
If you are looking to build your own, Logical Increments is a great site that recommends parts for any budget. They even have pages with specific recommendations for Fallout 4 and The Witcher 3.
If you’d rather purchase an already built PC, you can at least take their recommendations and look for that Processor/Graphics Card on another site.
According to their guide to The Witcher (which seems to be the more demanding game), the Very Good tier is Smooth on a lower resolution and Playable on a higher one. So, for graphics card you’d want a RX570 or above, or a GTX 1060 or above. For a processor you’d want a R51400 or above, or an i5 or better.
The ‘Powersearch’ option on Newegg can help you find a pre-built PC that matches those criteria. Here is a quick search, possibly those PCs are even more than you’d need (though that does help future proof them a bit).
I would avoid Radeon GPUs and go with a GTX 1060 or preferably 1070 (6 or 8BG vram), manufactured by a Gigabyte or MSI. You should be able to afford a good GPU since the cost of memory and storage are so cheap now.
If you go down the route of ordering parts from a parts-selector website and giving them to a builder (or building it yourself), make sure the parts are compatible with the motherboard. If there is nothing built into the website that checks it at states compatibility explicitly, check it yourself.
Well, I’m busy as fuck, but I wanted to re-post my post from the last thread. Unfortunately it got deleted. Understandable, mind. So hopefully people from the last thread, like Iain and Shakeddown, will remember well enough to carry on the conversation, and maybe I’ll be less busy in a few hours.
The gist of it being: I think right now “””the left””” has a big problem where people I like on it are unable to address certain arguments because they might end up being wrong, and if so they would be screwed, so to speak. Well, they could lie about it, but they’re honest people. Example given was Current Affairs.
(If mods read this post and have access to my previous post, maybe you could do me a solid and throw it my way?)
One of the examples you used, if I remember correctly, was “Obama is the real racist”, implying that Obama is at least more racist than [insert suspect group here]. I don’t see that as fitting in to the “unable” (or really afraid) “to address” category.
A Jane Austen Kind of Guy claims that Austen is primarily read by women and it’s considered weird for a man to like her books, then criticizes this state of affairs. But is the claim accurate?
“But the strangeness, the effrontery, of a heterosexual man who reads Jane Austen is so obvious, so much a commonplace, that the dean could take it for granted as the unstated premise of her question.”
Huh? Is that really a thing? Asking for a friend.
The movie “Sideways” has an interesting moral problem.
Jack and Miles are friends on a trip to the California wine country before Jack’s upcoming wedding. During the trip Jack wants to play the field a little, and encourages Miles to do the same. Jack promptly begins a sexual relationship with Stephanie, and Miles rather more reluctantly does the same with Maya, her friend. Jack has never before met these women; Miles knows Maya slightly from earlier trips.
Some time later (a day? a couple of days?), Miles lets it slip to Maya that Jack is soon to be married. Maya get very angry at Miles, insisting that he should have told Stephanie that Jack was in no position to enter a long-term relationship with her.
The question is whether Maya is right about that. Jack is Miles’s friend, and as such Miles should be willing to keep small confidences for Jack. Since Jack is not married, his desire for a quick hookup is a fairly minor matter, so Miles has a duty to Jack to keep his secret. Miles is not really friends with Stephanie, so he does not have a duty to warn her that is nearly strong enough to overcome the duty to Jack. Stephanie is, to be sure, Maya’s friend, but your lover’s friend is a fairly distant relationship, so I think the same applies. Accordingly, I think Maya’s was wrong to get angry at Miles in the film.