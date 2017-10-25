"Talks a good game about freedom when out of power, but once he’s in – bam! Everyone's enslaved in the human-flourishing mines."

Open Thread 87.25

Posted on October 25, 2017 by Scott Alexander

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.

  1. ManyCookies says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    To those who put as many toppings on their pizzas/burger/nachos/whatever as possible, what exactly are you going for? Is the combination of six toppings at once really delicious, or are you eating a smaller number of toppings per bite and trying to maximize the number of unique and interesting bites in the meal?

    (I ask as someone who had his burger with nothing but a small amount of ketchup for twenty years, until he adventurously added some red onion.)

    • Protagoras says:
      October 25, 2017 at 12:39 pm

      A little from column A, a little from column B.

    • Charles F says:
      October 25, 2017 at 12:41 pm

      For me it’s purely a matter of quantity. I’ll load my food with toppings, then separate it into a salad plus an entree back at my table.

    • mindspillage says:
      October 25, 2017 at 12:43 pm

      My thought is something like: I like all of these flavors, and I like all of these flavors together, and I will get some unique combination of them in every bite and that will be enjoyable to eat.

    • Eltargrim says:
      October 25, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      An example from my dinner tonight. I got Subway. Every veg they have goes on my sub. Why? It’s free (or rather included) and filling. It also doesn’t taste terrible.

      If I can count on the individual components being high-quality, I’ll have a small number. If it’s low-quality, pile it on, and hope that it averages out to something decent.

      • ManyCookies says:
        October 25, 2017 at 1:31 pm

        Do you get any unappetizing bites from that? It seems like adding a bunch of low quality ingredients would really increase the chance of getting something pretty damn awful.

        • Eltargrim says:
          October 25, 2017 at 5:26 pm

          I’m assuming that there’s a certain quality floor, around the level of mediocre but not bad. If the ingredients were actually bad, I probably wouldn’t be eating there.

    • Jeremiah says:
      October 25, 2017 at 12:52 pm

      I think if I introspect, what it mostly involves is not having access to most of these ingredients in the normal course of things, and so on those occasions when gouda and grilled mushrooms and garlic, and tomatoes, and pastrami (speaking of burgers) are all available I have a tendency to not be able to decide which of these (relatively) rare toppings I really want, and opt for them all. Which does not result in the best taste, but leave me with a smaller feeling of missing out.

    • Well... says:
      October 25, 2017 at 1:03 pm

      Interesting question. ^^ Interesting answers.

    • JayT says:
      October 25, 2017 at 3:41 pm

      I don’t tend to put a ridiculous amount of toppings on things, but sometimes I do. The important thing is that each topping has to add some flavor profile or texture that the others don’t. For example, I’ve never understood why some people will put sausage and hamburger on a pizza. The hamburger doesn’t add any flavor components that the sausage doesn’t already cover, and the sausage adds even more flavors. So in that case the hamburger is almost “watering down” the flavor profile.

      And example of a lot of toppings that work well is something like a Chicago style hot dog. Each topping in that case adds a different quality. Relish adds sweetness, the pickle adds saltiness, the peppers add heat, the tomatoes cool it down, the onions add crunch, the mustard adds tang, and the celery salt adds umami.

      • John Schilling says:
        October 25, 2017 at 7:20 pm

        For example, I’ve never understood why some people will put sausage and hamburger on a pizza. The hamburger doesn’t add any flavor components that the sausage doesn’t already cover,

        Stipulating that hamburger tastes exactly the same as sausage, hamburger + sausage pretty reliably gives you twice as much of that as does a single order of sausage alone, and “double sausage” is not as reliable a way of achieving that goal.

    • massivefocusedinaction says:
      October 25, 2017 at 7:15 pm

      Many burger topping options are mostly salty and umami type flavors (cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, sauteed onions etc) or provide a nice difference in texture (lettuce, pickles, and raw onion) so they generally combine well with each other and a fatty burger.

      In the case of 5 guys, with everything is much easier to order than my favorite 7 or 8 of the 9 standard toppings.

  2. Jeremiah says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    I’m 2/3rds of the way through “Rationality: From AI to Zombies”, and I just finished the part on Quantum Mechanics, where Eliezer puts forth the Many-Worlds interpretation with significant vehemence. I understand this largely takes place in opposition to the Copenhagen interpretation. However, I have encountered the Pilot-Wave Theory on numerous occasions, and the sense I always got was that it was yet a third theory which might allow us to maintain a single world interpretation without the weirdness of Copenhagen.

    However being a bear of very little brain I’ve never dug deep into any of the interpretations, I’m specifically clueless about whether pilot-wave theory is in fact a third interpretation, and how it might relate to the Many-Worlds interpretation. Is there anyone out there who might be able to shed some light on this?

    Specifically is it possible that Eliezer is wrong? That, while Copenhagen is silly, Pilot-wave is a perfectly acceptable alternative, which doesn’t involve Many-worlds?

    • andrewflicker says:
      October 25, 2017 at 12:56 pm

      PWT is one of a few hidden variable theories- they’re certainly alternatives, but “perfectly acceptable alternatives” is more of a stretch. They all tend to require things that are pretty outlandish and heretofore unproven (like FTL communication). While I’m not 100% on board with Elizier, his argument is basically that Many-Worlds is the simplest explanation that basically takes the description of the quantum world “as given” without hypothesizing extra variables or new considerations. (Mostly I think he’s talking out of his depth)

      EDIT: See also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/De_Broglie%E2%80%93Bohm_theory#Similarities_with_the_many-worlds_interpretation

      • Gobbobobble says:
        October 25, 2017 at 3:41 pm

        Hopefully this doesn’t scan as snark: is it any more outlandish than QM was at the start and still appears to be to us laybears?

      • Jeremiah says:
        October 25, 2017 at 5:06 pm

        Thanks, that link was exactly what I was looking for. And it also gave me some insight into Eliezer’s spleen.

      • Machine Interface says:
        October 25, 2017 at 5:53 pm

        Many-world seems a bit like a swindle to me, it looks basically exactly like Copenhagen under new labels. Instead of a magical superposition of states in one reality that influence each other somehow until you observe them, at which point they collapse into one state, you have a magical superposition of parallel realities that influence each other somehow until you observe them, at which point they decohere into one reality. Both posit non determinism (explicitely for Copenhagen, in effect for many-worlds even though it claims it doesn’t) and time irreversibility, even thought the underlying equations are deterministic and time-reversible.

        The pilot wave theory by contrast posits that the wave function is a physical phenomena distinct from the particles observed, that is deterministic, time reversible, requires no highly unorthodox idea, whose behavior when observed (entangled) is not that outlandish, *and* which has mascropic analogous systems: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmC0ygr08tE

        The problem with pilot wave theories is that for a long time it wasn’t considered seriously and so has not been developed to the same degree as copenhagen, so there are still a lot of theoretical aspects that aren’t covered by this model.

        A common objection to pilot wave theory is that Bell’s theorem rules out hidden variable theory, but in fact the theorem only rules out *local* hidden variable theory; a better formulation of the theorem is that any working theory of quantum mechanics has to be non-local; so pilot-wave theory is non local, but so is Copenhagen, as far as I understand. Bell’s theorem can also be violated if we posit a superdeterministic universe, as Bell put it:

        “There is a way to escape the inference of superluminal speeds and spooky action at a distance. But it involves absolute determinism in the universe, the complete absence of free will. Suppose the world is super-deterministic, with not just inanimate nature running on behind-the-scenes clockwork, but with our behavior, including our belief that we are free to choose to do one experiment rather than another, absolutely predetermined, including the ‘decision’ by the experimenter to carry out one set of measurements rather than another, the difficulty disappears. There is no need for a faster-than-light signal to tell particle A what measurement has been carried out on particle B, because the universe, including particle A, already ‘knows’ what that measurement, and its outcome, will be.”

  3. Edward Scizorhands says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Why is Fusion GPS being involved in the building of the Trump dossier count as important news? Even the NYT was covering it. Does this violate some previous denial someone made or what?

  4. Well... says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    About 10 years ago I saw a documentary about some primitive tribe. They had a courtship (?) ritual where one man from the village would hold on to a pole, and all the other men would hold on to him, one after another in a chain. Then the women would come along and try and pry off the man they wanted.

    Does this sound familiar to any of you? Can you name the tribe?

  5. bean says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    It’s weird. It’s a Wednesday when I’m not really busy, and I haven’t been compulsively checking SSC, waiting for Scott to put up the OT, so I can post what I’ve written on (insert topic). I think I like it.

    • cassander says:
      October 25, 2017 at 2:07 pm

      You don’t seem to have comments up on the new website yet, but on your history of the battleship post, I might amend “The Japanese refused to agree to treaty limitations, and instead built the two Yamato-class, the largest (65,000 tons) and most heavily armed battleships ever. They had 9 18″ guns, and armor that was 16″ thick. Unfortunately, the rise of air power meant that neither ship saw action against other battleships, and both were sunk by air attack.” to note that the Japanese abandoned the treaties in 1937, not before.

  6. DavidFriedman says:
    October 25, 2017 at 4:45 pm

  7. wearsshoes says:
    October 25, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    • Nabil ad Dajjal says:
      October 25, 2017 at 5:14 pm

      On a scale of REEE!-to-ten, how normie-friendly is the solstice event?

      I’m debating whether or not to go with my girlfriend. She’s a scientist and irreligious but not aware of capital-R Rationalism beyond knowing that I read this blog. If we do go I want to make sure that she won’t feel isolated or put off.

      On a similar note, will there be non-vegan options for food? She and I are pretty carnivorous and I’m aware that some other rationalist events don’t offer meat dishes. It’s not specified on your Kickstarter page.

      • Nornagest says:
        October 25, 2017 at 5:31 pm

        I went to the Bay Area one a year or two ago. It was occasionally kind of cringey to me, but I have a low tolerance for silly songs.

      • Taymon A. Beal says:
        October 25, 2017 at 6:48 pm

        New York Solstice is designed to be fairly normie-friendly; it’s produced in collaboration with non-rationalsphere secular humanist orgs. Other Solstices are more ingroupy (except for the few that aren’t rationalist-affiliated at all).

  8. cassander says:
    October 25, 2017 at 5:18 pm

  9. johan_larson says:
    October 25, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Right now there are two manufacturers of large commercial airliners: Airbus and Boeing. It seems reasonable that China would make a play for this market at some point, adding a third. When might this happen, and are there already signs that it is on the way?

    • bean says:
      October 25, 2017 at 6:35 pm

      Comac just recently flew the C919, in the same segment as the A320 and 737. The problem is that it’s basically equivalent to the old A320 and the 737NG, both of which are being replaced in production now. There are no orders from outside China, except for GE Aviation Leasing, which is presumably going to lease them in China. (GE makes the engines.) They’re unlikely to be cheaper enough to make it sell on price alone, although if the Chinese start subsidizing heavily, it might end poorly. There are some fairly serious obstacles to them getting into the widebody market.

  10. Atlas says:
    October 25, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Does anyone have advice/thoughts of any kind about making personal predictions (as per the end of year SSC thing)?

    I started doing it fairly recently, and it’s been a ton of fun and very useful. Right now, I’ve made some very long run predictions (e.g. degrees, employment), make midterm predictions every now and then (e.g. friendships, final class grades, finishing certain books) and try to make three short-run predictions every Sunday that can be resolved by the next Sunday (e.g. test grades, arriving to work punctually.) This has seemed decent so far, but I imagine that other people who have been doing this longer might have good suggestions.

    • Atlas says:
      October 25, 2017 at 6:46 pm

      (To expand on why it’s fun and useful, in case anyone isn’t already aware—I find it fun because it makes life, even when it’s dreary and repetitive, feel a bit like a video game with clear goals. I find it useful for multiple reasons: one, it’s a good way to see how accurate your understanding of reality is. It’s easy to say something like “oh, I’ll probably do well on that stats test” or “yeah, I’ll definitely work out tomorrow”, but you really feel compelled to be honest and clear-headed about the future when you have to turn a vague thought into a specific prediction that you’ll return to. Two, it’s good in a self-help sense because you don’t run into the New Years’ Resolution issue of just forgetting about promises to better yourself; they’re written down in Google Docs, so it’s much easier to remember to track your results. Three, you can kind of effect self-fulfilling prophesies, where in order to avoid recording a bad outcome of a prediction you actually take steps to prevent it from occurring.)

  11. Aevylmar says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    I have three statements to make, and they all flow together into a suggestion:

    I write fiction (speculative fiction of various types; mostly fantasy, but also soft SF and superhero), as of yet unpublished. I think it’s pretty good, but I don’t know a lot of other writers in person so I mostly just show my stuff to people I know who read fiction of the sort I write.

    A month or two back, my sister, an editor, posted on the last classified thread offering editing to any other fiction authors, and she got a bunch of high-quality responses from people who wanted an editor, and who are good authors but apparently without the whole professional support network.

    One of the things professional fiction authors recommend for people who want to be successful professional fiction authors writing good stuff is a writing group – a group of people who get together to critique each other’s fiction, in hopes of improving it.

    (See: http://www.pcwrede.com/a-group-of-ones-own/ / http://www.pcwrede.com/getting-good-critique/ / http://www.pcwrede.com/finding-and-feeding-critiquers/, http://www.writingexcuses.com/2008/11/10/writing-excuses-season-2-episode-5-writing-groups/ / http://mbarker.livejournal.com/92894.html, etc.)

    SSC is a society shared by everyone here with cultural norms of personal politeness combined with a strong focus on critiquing individual ideas. It’s also apparently a place with a lot of writers who could probably use a support network for their writing. In the event that I’m not the only person here who doesn’t have a writing group and would like one, would it be worth experimenting with getting together and forming one?

