Open Thread 87.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Relationship Hero connects you to a live expert who gives you tactical step-by-step advice for any human relationship: your date, spouse, family, friend, coworker, etc. It's only $1/minute.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Need help with a software issue? The Greenfield Guild is glad to assist, whether you need a full team to tackle your project, or just a little advice. The initial video consultation is always free: schedule yours today.
To those who put as many toppings on their pizzas/burger/nachos/whatever as possible, what exactly are you going for? Is the combination of six toppings at once really delicious, or are you eating a smaller number of toppings per bite and trying to maximize the number of unique and interesting bites in the meal?
(I ask as someone who had his burger with nothing but a small amount of ketchup for twenty years, until he adventurously added some red onion.)
A little from column A, a little from column B.
For me it’s purely a matter of quantity. I’ll load my food with toppings, then separate it into a salad plus an entree back at my table.
My thought is something like: I like all of these flavors, and I like all of these flavors together, and I will get some unique combination of them in every bite and that will be enjoyable to eat.
An example from my dinner tonight. I got Subway. Every veg they have goes on my sub. Why? It’s free (or rather included) and filling. It also doesn’t taste terrible.
If I can count on the individual components being high-quality, I’ll have a small number. If it’s low-quality, pile it on, and hope that it averages out to something decent.
Do you get any unappetizing bites from that? It seems like adding a bunch of low quality ingredients would really increase the chance of getting something pretty damn awful.
I’m assuming that there’s a certain quality floor, around the level of mediocre but not bad. If the ingredients were actually bad, I probably wouldn’t be eating there.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sensory-specific_satiety
I think if I introspect, what it mostly involves is not having access to most of these ingredients in the normal course of things, and so on those occasions when gouda and grilled mushrooms and garlic, and tomatoes, and pastrami (speaking of burgers) are all available I have a tendency to not be able to decide which of these (relatively) rare toppings I really want, and opt for them all. Which does not result in the best taste, but leave me with a smaller feeling of missing out.
Interesting question. ^^ Interesting answers.
I don’t tend to put a ridiculous amount of toppings on things, but sometimes I do. The important thing is that each topping has to add some flavor profile or texture that the others don’t. For example, I’ve never understood why some people will put sausage and hamburger on a pizza. The hamburger doesn’t add any flavor components that the sausage doesn’t already cover, and the sausage adds even more flavors. So in that case the hamburger is almost “watering down” the flavor profile.
And example of a lot of toppings that work well is something like a Chicago style hot dog. Each topping in that case adds a different quality. Relish adds sweetness, the pickle adds saltiness, the peppers add heat, the tomatoes cool it down, the onions add crunch, the mustard adds tang, and the celery salt adds umami.
Stipulating that hamburger tastes exactly the same as sausage, hamburger + sausage pretty reliably gives you twice as much of that as does a single order of sausage alone, and “double sausage” is not as reliable a way of achieving that goal.
Many burger topping options are mostly salty and umami type flavors (cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, sauteed onions etc) or provide a nice difference in texture (lettuce, pickles, and raw onion) so they generally combine well with each other and a fatty burger.
In the case of 5 guys, with everything is much easier to order than my favorite 7 or 8 of the 9 standard toppings.
I’m 2/3rds of the way through “Rationality: From AI to Zombies”, and I just finished the part on Quantum Mechanics, where Eliezer puts forth the Many-Worlds interpretation with significant vehemence. I understand this largely takes place in opposition to the Copenhagen interpretation. However, I have encountered the Pilot-Wave Theory on numerous occasions, and the sense I always got was that it was yet a third theory which might allow us to maintain a single world interpretation without the weirdness of Copenhagen.
However being a bear of very little brain I’ve never dug deep into any of the interpretations, I’m specifically clueless about whether pilot-wave theory is in fact a third interpretation, and how it might relate to the Many-Worlds interpretation. Is there anyone out there who might be able to shed some light on this?
Specifically is it possible that Eliezer is wrong? That, while Copenhagen is silly, Pilot-wave is a perfectly acceptable alternative, which doesn’t involve Many-worlds?
PWT is one of a few hidden variable theories- they’re certainly alternatives, but “perfectly acceptable alternatives” is more of a stretch. They all tend to require things that are pretty outlandish and heretofore unproven (like FTL communication). While I’m not 100% on board with Elizier, his argument is basically that Many-Worlds is the simplest explanation that basically takes the description of the quantum world “as given” without hypothesizing extra variables or new considerations. (Mostly I think he’s talking out of his depth)
EDIT: See also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/De_Broglie%E2%80%93Bohm_theory#Similarities_with_the_many-worlds_interpretation
Hopefully this doesn’t scan as snark: is it any more outlandish than QM was at the start and still appears to be to us laybears?
Thanks, that link was exactly what I was looking for. And it also gave me some insight into Eliezer’s spleen.
Many-world seems a bit like a swindle to me, it looks basically exactly like Copenhagen under new labels. Instead of a magical superposition of states in one reality that influence each other somehow until you observe them, at which point they collapse into one state, you have a magical superposition of parallel realities that influence each other somehow until you observe them, at which point they decohere into one reality. Both posit non determinism (explicitely for Copenhagen, in effect for many-worlds even though it claims it doesn’t) and time irreversibility, even thought the underlying equations are deterministic and time-reversible.
The pilot wave theory by contrast posits that the wave function is a physical phenomena distinct from the particles observed, that is deterministic, time reversible, requires no highly unorthodox idea, whose behavior when observed (entangled) is not that outlandish, *and* which has mascropic analogous systems: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmC0ygr08tE
The problem with pilot wave theories is that for a long time it wasn’t considered seriously and so has not been developed to the same degree as copenhagen, so there are still a lot of theoretical aspects that aren’t covered by this model.
A common objection to pilot wave theory is that Bell’s theorem rules out hidden variable theory, but in fact the theorem only rules out *local* hidden variable theory; a better formulation of the theorem is that any working theory of quantum mechanics has to be non-local; so pilot-wave theory is non local, but so is Copenhagen, as far as I understand. Bell’s theorem can also be violated if we posit a superdeterministic universe, as Bell put it:
“There is a way to escape the inference of superluminal speeds and spooky action at a distance. But it involves absolute determinism in the universe, the complete absence of free will. Suppose the world is super-deterministic, with not just inanimate nature running on behind-the-scenes clockwork, but with our behavior, including our belief that we are free to choose to do one experiment rather than another, absolutely predetermined, including the ‘decision’ by the experimenter to carry out one set of measurements rather than another, the difficulty disappears. There is no need for a faster-than-light signal to tell particle A what measurement has been carried out on particle B, because the universe, including particle A, already ‘knows’ what that measurement, and its outcome, will be.”
Why is Fusion GPS being involved in the building of the Trump dossier count as important news? Even the NYT was covering it. Does this violate some previous denial someone made or what?
The DNC and Hillary campaign had denied paying for it; this contradicts that. By some definitions (stretches, but the kind of stretches that have been lobbed against Trump) this would even involve them colluding with Russia(ns). Also, it looks like the dossier was used as a pretext to get FISA warrants on members of the Trump campaign.
Long version here.
Josh Marshall from Talking Points Memo: What’s Up With The Times Piece on Elias, Steele and Fusion GPS?.
About 10 years ago I saw a documentary about some primitive tribe. They had a courtship (?) ritual where one man from the village would hold on to a pole, and all the other men would hold on to him, one after another in a chain. Then the women would come along and try and pry off the man they wanted.
Does this sound familiar to any of you? Can you name the tribe?
how did you get a video of my bachelor party?
It’s weird. It’s a Wednesday when I’m not really busy, and I haven’t been compulsively checking SSC, waiting for Scott to put up the OT, so I can post what I’ve written on (insert topic). I think I like it.
You don’t seem to have comments up on the new website yet, but on your history of the battleship post, I might amend “The Japanese refused to agree to treaty limitations, and instead built the two Yamato-class, the largest (65,000 tons) and most heavily armed battleships ever. They had 9 18″ guns, and armor that was 16″ thick. Unfortunately, the rise of air power meant that neither ship saw action against other battleships, and both were sunk by air attack.” to note that the Japanese abandoned the treaties in 1937, not before.
The comments should be enabled. I can see the box when I open it, even while not logged in. Can you try to leave one there? But yes, I will fix it.
Ah, I see them now, you just have to click on the individual comment to get to them, and there’s no “X comments” indicator.
Cool. All fixed, and approved.
Just a note to remind people in the Bay Area that we are having a meetup this Sunday, starting at 2:00, at our house: 3806 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA 95117. If possible let me know if you are coming so we will have a rough count, relevant to how many loaves of bread to bake. ddfr AT daviddfriedman.com
Midweek reminder that the NYC Solstice Kickstarter is ongoing! We’ve raised 40% with 5 days left. As a bonus, we’ve added a bunch of incredibly cute collectible stickers as backer rewards. Even if you’re not interested in attending, there are perks at every level for supporting us.
If you are interested in attending, please also consider joining the Rationalist Megameetup the same weekend (Dec 8-10, Solstice is on Saturday December 9). It’s three days’ room and board in NYC for just $125, with an Unconference and lots of chances to hang out with other rationalists
On a scale of REEE!-to-ten, how normie-friendly is the solstice event?
I’m debating whether or not to go with my girlfriend. She’s a scientist and irreligious but not aware of capital-R Rationalism beyond knowing that I read this blog. If we do go I want to make sure that she won’t feel isolated or put off.
On a similar note, will there be non-vegan options for food? She and I are pretty carnivorous and I’m aware that some other rationalist events don’t offer meat dishes. It’s not specified on your Kickstarter page.
I went to the Bay Area one a year or two ago. It was occasionally kind of cringey to me, but I have a low tolerance for silly songs.
New York Solstice is designed to be fairly normie-friendly; it’s produced in collaboration with non-rationalsphere secular humanist orgs. Other Solstices are more ingroupy (except for the few that aren’t rationalist-affiliated at all).
A reminder that this month’s DC SSC meetup will be on Saturday, October 28th at 7pm. We’re in the usual location: 450 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, 14th floor lounge. As usual, bring something to share, whether it’s a discussion question, tasty snack, or interesting news article. Bonus points to anyone who dresses up as Moloch for Halloween.
Since SSC readers seem to be better at cooking than solving trolley problems, we’re also repeating the dinner meetup in Arlington on Saturday, October 14th at 7pm. There are eight spots available; email Judson Kempton and bring an entree or side dish if you’d like to attend.
For those of you who like to plan ahead, here are the dates of the next two monthly meetups:
November 25th (Thanksgiving potluck!) at Tim Catlett’s house.
December 16th, location to be determined.
Right now there are two manufacturers of large commercial airliners: Airbus and Boeing. It seems reasonable that China would make a play for this market at some point, adding a third. When might this happen, and are there already signs that it is on the way?
Comac just recently flew the C919, in the same segment as the A320 and 737. The problem is that it’s basically equivalent to the old A320 and the 737NG, both of which are being replaced in production now. There are no orders from outside China, except for GE Aviation Leasing, which is presumably going to lease them in China. (GE makes the engines.) They’re unlikely to be cheaper enough to make it sell on price alone, although if the Chinese start subsidizing heavily, it might end poorly. There are some fairly serious obstacles to them getting into the widebody market.
Have they made any serious attempts to get into the Boeing or Airbus supply chains?
I’m not sure. I don’t know of any major assemblies done there. Secondary components are a lot less important, but I’m sure they’re involved there.
Does anyone have advice/thoughts of any kind about making personal predictions (as per the end of year SSC thing)?
I started doing it fairly recently, and it’s been a ton of fun and very useful. Right now, I’ve made some very long run predictions (e.g. degrees, employment), make midterm predictions every now and then (e.g. friendships, final class grades, finishing certain books) and try to make three short-run predictions every Sunday that can be resolved by the next Sunday (e.g. test grades, arriving to work punctually.) This has seemed decent so far, but I imagine that other people who have been doing this longer might have good suggestions.
(To expand on why it’s fun and useful, in case anyone isn’t already aware—I find it fun because it makes life, even when it’s dreary and repetitive, feel a bit like a video game with clear goals. I find it useful for multiple reasons: one, it’s a good way to see how accurate your understanding of reality is. It’s easy to say something like “oh, I’ll probably do well on that stats test” or “yeah, I’ll definitely work out tomorrow”, but you really feel compelled to be honest and clear-headed about the future when you have to turn a vague thought into a specific prediction that you’ll return to. Two, it’s good in a self-help sense because you don’t run into the New Years’ Resolution issue of just forgetting about promises to better yourself; they’re written down in Google Docs, so it’s much easier to remember to track your results. Three, you can kind of effect self-fulfilling prophesies, where in order to avoid recording a bad outcome of a prediction you actually take steps to prevent it from occurring.)
I have three statements to make, and they all flow together into a suggestion:
I write fiction (speculative fiction of various types; mostly fantasy, but also soft SF and superhero), as of yet unpublished. I think it’s pretty good, but I don’t know a lot of other writers in person so I mostly just show my stuff to people I know who read fiction of the sort I write.
A month or two back, my sister, an editor, posted on the last classified thread offering editing to any other fiction authors, and she got a bunch of high-quality responses from people who wanted an editor, and who are good authors but apparently without the whole professional support network.
One of the things professional fiction authors recommend for people who want to be successful professional fiction authors writing good stuff is a writing group – a group of people who get together to critique each other’s fiction, in hopes of improving it.
(See: http://www.pcwrede.com/a-group-of-ones-own/ / http://www.pcwrede.com/getting-good-critique/ / http://www.pcwrede.com/finding-and-feeding-critiquers/, http://www.writingexcuses.com/2008/11/10/writing-excuses-season-2-episode-5-writing-groups/ / http://mbarker.livejournal.com/92894.html, etc.)
SSC is a society shared by everyone here with cultural norms of personal politeness combined with a strong focus on critiquing individual ideas. It’s also apparently a place with a lot of writers who could probably use a support network for their writing. In the event that I’m not the only person here who doesn’t have a writing group and would like one, would it be worth experimenting with getting together and forming one?