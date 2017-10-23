Kolmogorov Complicity And The Parable Of Lightning

A good scientist, in other words, does not merely ignore conventional wisdom, but makes a special effort to break it. Scientists go looking for trouble.
I.
Staying on the subject of Dark Age myths: what about all those scientists burned at the stake for their discoveries?
Historical consensus declares this a myth invented by New Atheists. The Church was a great patron of science, no one believed in a flat earth, Galileo had it coming, et cetera. Unam Sanctam Catholicam presents some of these stories and explains why they’re less of a science-vs-religion slam dunk than generally supposed. Among my favorites:
Roger Bacon was a thirteenth century friar who made discoveries in mathematics, optics, and astronomy, and who was the first Westerner to research gunpowder. It seems (though records are unclear) that he was accused of heresy and died under house arrest. But this may have been because of his interest in weird prophecies, not because of his scientific researches.
Michael Servetus was a sixteenth-century anatomist who made some early discoveries about the circulatory and nervous system. He was arrested by Catholic authorities in France and fled to Geneva, where he was arrested by Protestant authorities, and burnt at the stake “atop a pyre of his own books”. But this was because of his heretical opinions on the Trinity, and not for any of his anatomical discoveries.
Lucilio Vanini was a philosopher/scientist/hermeticist/early heliocentrism proponent who was most notable as the first person recorded to have claimed that humans evolved from apes – though his theories and arguments were kind of confused and he probably got it right mostly by chance. City authorities arrested him for blasphemy, cut out his tongue, strangled him, and burned his body at the stake. But nobody cared about his views on evolution at the time; the exact charges are unclear but he was known to make claims like “all religious things are false”.
Pietro d’Abano was a fourteenth century philosopher and doctor who helped introduce Arabic medicine to the West. He was arrested by the Inquisition and accused of consorting with the Devil. He died before a verdict was reached, but the Inquisition finished the trial, found him guilty, and ordered his corpse burnt at the stake. But he wasn’t accused of consorting with the Devil because he was researching Arabic medicine. He was accused of consorting with the Devil because he was kind of consorting with the Devil – pretty much everyone including modern historians agree that he was super into occultism and wrote a bunch of grimoires and magical texts.
Galileo Galilei needs no introduction. He made important discoveries about pendula, gravity, motion, and celestial bodies, and supported Copernicus’ heliocentric doctrine. Although the church was generally willing to let heliocentrism pass, Galileo’s defense of it was so aggressive and stepped on so many people’s toes that the Inquisition told him to tone it down and discuss it only in terms of one of many interesting hypotheses. Galileo sort of complied, writing a dialogue where a heliocentrist and geocentrist debated one another – but the geocentrist’s name was Latin for “Dumbass” and seemed to be a nasty caricature of the Pope. The Inquisition threatened to torture Galileo, Galileo recanted, and he spent the rest of his life under house arrest. But this was because of his rudeness and political missteps, not because of his science.
Giordano Bruno was a contemporary of Galileo’s. He also believed in heliocentrism, and promoted (originated?) the idea that the stars were other suns that might have other planets and other life-forms. He was arrested, tortured, and burned at the stake. But although his “innumerable worlds” thing was probably a strike against him, the church’s main gripe was his denial of Christ’s divinity.
I’m not a historian and I don’t want to debate any of these accounts. Let’s say they’re all true, let’s accept every excuse we’re given and accept the Church never burned anybody just for researching science. Scientists got in trouble for controversial views on non-scientific subjects like prophecies or the Trinity, or for political missteps.
Scott Aaronson writes about the the Kolmogorov option (suggested alternate title: “Kolmogorov complicity”). Mathematician Andrey Kolmogorov lived in the Soviet Union at a time when true freedom of thought was impossible. He reacted by saying whatever the Soviets wanted him to say about politics, while honorably pursuing truth in everything else. As a result, he not only made great discoveries, but gained enough status to protect other scientists, and to make occasional very careful forays into defending people who needed defending. He used his power to build an academic bubble where science could be done right and where minorities persecuted by the communist authorities (like Jews) could do their work in peace.
It’s tempting to imagine a world where Servetus, Bacon, and Galileo followed Aaronson’s advice. They pursued their work in optics, astronomy, anatomy, or whatever other subject, but were smart enough never to go near questions of religion. Maybe they would give beautiful speeches on how they had seen the grandeur of the heavens, but the true grandeur belonged to God and His faithful servant the Pope who was incidentally right about everything and extremely handsome. Maybe they would have ended up running great universities, funding other thinkers, and dying at a ripe old age.
Armed with this picture, one might tell Bacon and Galileo to lay off the challenges. Catholicism doesn’t seem quite true, but it’s not doing too much harm, really, and it helps keep the peace, and lots of people like it. Just ignore this one good prosocial falsehood that’s not bothering anybody, and then you can do whatever it is you want.
II.
But Kolmogorov represents an extreme: the politically savvy, emotionally mature scientist able to strategically manipulate tough situations. For the opposite extreme, consider Leonid Kantorovich.
Kantorovich was another Russian mathematician. He was studying linear optmization problems when he realized one of his results had important implications for running planned economies. He wrote the government a nice letter telling them that they were doing the economy all wrong and he could show them how to do it better. The government at this point happened to be Stalin during his “kill anybody who disagrees with me in any way” phase. Historians are completely flabbergasted that Kantorovich survived, and conjecture that maybe some mid-level bureaucrat felt sorry for him and erased all evidence the letter had ever existed. He was only in his 20s at the time, and it seems like later on he got more sophisticated and was able to weather Soviet politics about as well as anybody.
How could such a smart guy make such a stupid mistake? My guess: the Soviet government didn’t officially say “We will kill anyone who criticizes us”. They officially said “Comrade Stalin loves freedom and welcomes criticism from his fellow citizens”, and you had to have some basic level of cynicism and social competence to figure out that wasn’t true.
Even if the Soviet government had been more honest and admitted they were paranoid psychopaths, the exact implications aren’t clear. Kantorovich was a professor, he was writing about a very abstract level of economics close to his area of expertise, and he expressed his concerns privately to the government. Was that really the same as some random hooligan shouting “I hate Stalin!” on a street corner? Surely there were some highly-placed professors of unquestionable loyalty who had discussed economics with government officials before. Even a savvier version of Kantorovich would have to consider complicated questions of social status, connections, privileges, et cetera. The real version of Kantorovich showed no signs of knowing any of those issues even existed.
If you think it’s impossible to be that oblivious, you’re wrong. Every couple of weeks, I have friends ask me “Hey, do you know if I could get in trouble for saying [THING THAT THEY WILL DEFINITELY GET IN TROUBLE FOR SAYING]?” When I stare at them open-mouthed, they follow with “Well, what if I start by specifying that I’m not a bad person and I just honestly think it might be true?” I am half-tempted to hire babysitters for these people to make sure they’re not sending disapproving letters to Stalin in their spare time.
The average person who grows up in a censored society may not even realize for a while that the censorship exists, let alone know its exact limits, let alone understand that the censors are not their friends and aren’t interested in proofs that the orthodoxy is wrong. Given enough time, such a person can become a savvy Kolmogorov who sees the censorship clearly, knows its limits, and understands how to skirt them. If they’re really lucky, they may even get something-like-common-knowledge that there are other Kolmogorovs out there who know this stuff, and that it’s not their job to be a lone voice crying in the wilderness. But they’re going to have a really cringeworthy edgelord period until they reach that level.
All of this would be fine except that, as Graham says in the quote above, scientists go looking for trouble. The first virtue is curiosity. I don’t know how the internal experience of curiosity works for other people, but to me it’s a sort of itch I get when the pieces don’t fit together and I need to pick at them until they do. I’ve talked to some actual scientists who have this way stronger than I do. A really good scientist is like a heat-seeking missile programmed to seek out failures in existing epistemic paradigms. God help them if they find one before they get enough political sophistication to determine which targets are safe.
Did Giordano Bruno die for his astronomical discoveries or his atheism? False dichotomy: you can’t have a mind that questions the stars but never thinks to question the Bible. The best you can do is have a Bruno who questions both, but is savvy enough to know which questions he can get away with saying out loud. And the real Bruno wasn’t that savvy.
III.
So imagine the most irrelevant orthodoxy you can think of. Let’s say tomorrow, the government chooses “lightning comes after thunder” as their hill to die on. They come up with some BS justification like how atmospheric moisture in a thunderstorm slows the speed of light. If you think you see lightning before thunder, you’re confused – there’s lots of lightning and thunder during storms, maybe you grouped them together wrong. Word comes down from the UN, the White House, the Kremlin, Zhongnanhai, the Vatican, etc – everyone must believe this. Senior professors and funding agencies are all on board. From a scientific-truth point of view it’s kind of a disaster. But who cares? Nothing at all depends on this. Even the meteorologists don’t really care. What’s the worst-case scenario?
The problem is, nobody can say “Lightning comes before thunder, but our social norm is to pretend otherwise”. They have to say “We love objective truth-seeking, and we’ve discovered that lightning does not come before thunder”. And so the Kantoroviches of the world will believe that’s what they really think, and try to write polite letters correcting them.
The better a scientist is, and the more curiosity they have about the natural world, and the more they feel deep in their gut that Nature ought to fit together – the more likely the lightning thing will bother them. Somebody’s going to check how light works and realize that rain can’t possibly slow it down that much. Someone else will see claims about lightning preceding thunder in old books, and realize how strange it was for the ancients to get something so simple so wrong so consistently. Someone else will just be an obsessive observer of the natural world, and be very sure they weren’t counting thunderclaps and lightning bolts in the wrong order. And the more perceptive and truth-seeking these people are, the more likely they’ll speak, say “Hey, I think we’ve got the lightning thing wrong” and not shut up about it, and society will have to destroy them.
And the better a school or professor is, the better they train their students to question everything and really try to understand the natural world, the more likely their students will speak up about the lightning issue. The government will make demands – close down the offending schools, fire the offending academics. Good teachers will be systematically removed from the teaching profession; bad teachers will be systematically promoted. Any educational method that successfully instills curiosity and the scientific spirit will become too dangerous to touch; any that encourage rote repetition of approved truths will get the stamp of approval.
Some other beliefs will be found to correlate heavily with lightning-heresy. Maybe atheists are more often lightning-heretics; maybe believers in global warming are too. The enemies of these groups will have a new cudgel to beat them with, “If you believers in global warming are so smart and scientific, how come so many of you believe in lightning, huh?” Even the savvy Kolmogorovs within the global warming community will be forced to admit that their theory just seems to attract uniquely crappy people. It won’t be very convincing. Any position correlated with being truth-seeking and intelligent will be always on the retreat, having to forever apologize that so many members of their movement screw up the lightning question so badly.
Some people in the know will try to warn their friends and students – “Look, just between you and me, lightning obviously comes before thunder, but for the love of God don’t say that in public“. Just as long as they’re sure that student will never want to blackmail them later. And won’t be able to gain anything by ratting them out. And that nobody will hack their private email ten years later, then get them fired or imprisoned or burned at the stake or whatever the appropriate punishment for lightning-heresy is. It will become well-known that certain academic fields like physics and mathematics are full of crypto-lightning-heretics. Everyone will agree that physicists and mathematicians are useless eggheads who are probably good at some specific problems, but so blind to the context of important real-world issues that they can’t be trusted on anything less abstruse than e equalling mc squared. Dishonest careerist mediocre physicists willing to go in front of the camera and say “I can reassure everyone that physics proves thunder comes before lightning, and any scientists saying otherwise are just liars and traitors” will get all the department chairs and positions of power.
But the biggest threat is to epistemology. The idea that everything in the world fits together, that all knowledge is worth having and should be pursued to the bitter end, that if you tell one lie the truth is forever after your enemy – all of this is incompatible with even as stupid a mistruth as switching around thunder and lightning. People trying to make sense of the world will smash their head against the glaring inconsistency where the speed of light must be calculated one way in thunderstorms and another way everywhere else. Try to start a truth-seeking community, and some well-meaning idiot will ask “Hey, if we’re about pursuing truth, maybe one fun place to pursue truth would be this whole lightning thing that has everyone all worked up, what does everybody think about this?” They will do this in perfect innocence, because they don’t know that everyone else has already thought about it and agreed to pretend it’s true. And you can’t just tell them that, because then you’re admitting you don’t really think it’s true. And why should they even believe you if you tell them? Would you present your evidence? Would you dare?
The Kolmogorov option is only costless when it’s common knowledge that the orthodoxies are lies, that everyone knows the orthodoxies are lies, that everyone knows everyone knows the orthodoxies are lies, etc. But this is never common knowledge – that’s what it means to say the orthodoxies are still orthodox. Kolmogorov’s curse is to watch slowly from his bubble as everyone less savvy than he is gets destroyed. The smartest and most honest will be destroyed first. Then any institution that reliably produces intellect or honesty. Then any philosophy that allows such institutions. It will all be totally pointless, done for the sake of something as stupid as lightning preceding thunder. But it will happen anyway. Then he and all the other savvy people can try to pick up the pieces as best they can, mourn their comrades, and watch the same thing happen all over again in the next generation.
The Church didn’t lift a finger against science. It just accidentally created a honeytrap that attracted and destroyed scientifically curious people. And any insistence on a false idea, no matter how harmless and well-intentioned, risks doing the same.
IV.
I’m not against the Kolmogorov Option. It’s nothing more than a band-aid on the problems that even a harmless orthodoxy will cause – but if there’s no way to get rid of the orthodoxy, the band-aid is better than nothing. But politically-savvy Kolmogorov types can’t just build a bubble. They have to build a whisper network.
They have to build a system that reliably communicates the state of society. “Stalin claims that he welcomes advice from everyone, but actually he will kill you if you try to give it.” Or “God probably doesn’t exist, but lots of us know this, and we all just go to Mass and mouth the right words anyway.”
This is harder than it sounds. A medieval monk being told God doesn’t exist probably has a lot of questions. He’s likely to go kind of crazy for a while, crave the worldview-shards that he needs to rebuild his fractured philosophy. “What about Heaven? Does that exist? Where do we go when we die?” (“Psssst, Epicurus has some good arguments for why the soul doesn’t survive death, you can get a copy of his books from the monastery library.”) You might even have to prevent overcorrection: “Is there even such a place as Jerusalem?” (“Yes, now you’re just being silly, Brother Michael went there on Crusade and says it’s very nice.”)
(when a heretical belief turns out to really be completely wrong – maybe occultism would be a good example here – a whisper network might be the only place where you could get high-enough-quality debate to be sure.)
They have to help people get through their edgelord phase as quickly as possible. “No, you’re not allowed to say this. Yes, it could be true. No, you’re not allowed to say this one either. Yes, that one also could be true as best we can tell. This thing here you actually are allowed to say still, and it’s pretty useful, so do try to push back on that and maybe we can defend some of the space we’ve still got left.”
They have to find at-risk thinkers who had started to identify holes in the orthodoxy, communicate that they might be right but that it could be dangerous to go public, fill in whatever gaps are necessary to make their worldview consistent again, prevent overcorrection, and communicate some intuitions about exactly which areas to avoid. For this purpose, they might occasionally let themselves be seen associating with slightly heretical positions, so that they stand out to proto-heretics as a good source of information. They might very occasionally make calculated strikes against orthodox overreach in order to relieve some of their own burdens. The rest of the time, they would just stay quiet and do good work in their own fields.
Such a whisper network would be in the best interests of the orthodox authorities. Instead of having to waste their good scientists, they could let the good scientists could join the whisper network, learn which topics to avoid, and do good science without stepping on orthodox toes. But the authorities couldn’t just say this. Maybe they wouldn’t even think of it, and nobody (except maybe Kantorovich) would be dumb enough to try to tell them. Individual secret policemen are always going to see the written law – “arrest heretics” – and consider the whisper network a legitimate target. Kolmogorov is doing the Lord’s work, but that won’t give him a pass from the Inquisition.
His reward will be that people with a drive to make the world make sense – to have everything fit together seamlessly and beautifully – will be able to quietly collect all the orthodox and all the heretical pieces, satisfy themselves, and then move on to doing good work in math or physics or whatever harmless field doesn’t affect Christianity or Marxism or lightning or whatever. Academies other than the worst and most curiosity-crushing have a little better chance to endure; academic bureaucrats other than the most slavish have a little more chance to remain in their position.
But also: maybe this is how common knowledge spreads. Maybe some atheists survive, go into science, become vaguely aware of each other’s existence, feel like they have safety in numbers, get a little bolder, and maybe the Church decides it’s not worth killing all of them. Maybe everyone stays quiet until Mao dies, and then Deng and Zhao look at each other and say “So, just between you and me, all of that was totally insane, right?” I don’t know how often this happens. But the chances seem better than for open defiance followed by certain retribution.
The thunder-and-lightning example seems like a bad comparison for this kind of situation, in that the false claim is (1) easily observable to be untrue, and (2) utterly useless to the society that propagates it. Neither of those statements applies to Stalinist communism or medieval Christian theology. (That doesn’t imply any particular judgment about whether those belief systems were true or good on balance, just that, Chesterton’s Fence-style, they existed for some reason better than serving as a strawman example.)
I imagine you might respond that inane claims *do* serve a purpose. Forcing everyone in society to agree that “lightning comes before thunder” is a cheap and easy way to detect people who might also disagree with “the king rules by divine right”. This is true even if it’s not the overt motivation behind believing “lightning comes before thunder” (in fact, it almost certainly won’t be). This kind of honeytrap may be socially beneficial (from the divine-right fans’ point of view), even if accidental.
But that situation would still beg the question of whether the edgelord types are missing something. Is divine right really beneficial? (For whom?) Often the edgelord perspective glosses over the fact that something besides “truth” is at stake. One might unwittingly take sides in a social or cultural power struggle, or destroy a useful institution, based on one’s perception of “truth”.
(For the record, I don’t think that’s what’s going on with religion– or at least it isn’t the only thing going on. But the possibility is worth considering.)
Oops… should be “thunder comes before lightning”. Apparently I out-Kolmogorov’d myself. 🙂
You can substitute Lysenkoism as a real world example in the Soviet Union.
Don’t both of those things apply to both Stalinism and Dark Age Christianity? The harm of Stalinism (central bureaucrats don’t have the knowledge to effectively implement central planning, are highly vulnerable to corruption and both of these things being true, no one has an incentive to do good work) isn’t necessarily obvious until you try to implement such a system, but it doesn’t take long before the flaws become apparent once you do. As for the medieval church, these people were literally pushing faith as a virtue! It takes about five seconds before someone’s going to think, “wait a second, don’t I need evidence before I can have the trust needed for faith? And once I seek out evidence I’m no longer the guy who ‘believes though he has not seen’?”
Neither of these things will necessarily lead to capitalism or atheism immediately. What’s going to seem more likely, especially to a scientifically-minded person who is probably more focused on questions of fact than on questions of politics-that the whole of society is wrong on something this obvious, or that the scientist has made a mistake? And so, anyone who cares about truth is going to be gaslit horribly as they wonder why nothing adds up. But if the whole world claimed that lighting and thunder were reversed, wouldn’t the exact thing happen to anyone who bothered to actually look at a thunderstorm? “It sure looks like the thunder is following after. Wow confirmation bias is strong, clearly I need to train my perceptions better!”
As for being utterly useless, both Christianity and Stalinism would appear useless unless one bought in to the parts of the doctrines that explain why they’re actually super important (eternal salvation and/or a better economy). It wouldn’t take long for any society that decided to make lighting a political issue to come up with a reason why this was a big deal. Consider how parts of modern social justice have decided that video gaming is a mark of misogyny, rather than just a hobby like any other, or that futurism article Scott reviewed recently that decided that there were more white males in the optimistic and singularitarian futurist camps, and therefore believing in a good and/or singularitarian future must mark one as a
hereticEvil White Male.
Sure, lightning vs. thunder doesn’t obviously fit into an overarching narrative for us, because we haven’t seen it politicized. But couldn’t one just as easily imagine Stalin welcoming help on implementing the Five Year Plan better, because isn’t the important thing to build a worker’s paradise, and if Kantorovich can help out, he’s a Hero of the Soviet Union? Couldn’t one imagine a Christianity where bloody wars weren’t fought over whether the Communion turning into flesh and blood was literal or symbolic because Jesus didn’t specify, He just said to practice Communion? Anything can be politicized, and with disturbing ease.
The problem with the last paragraph is, how do you coordinate that? The common knowledge has spread, some of us are ready to start talking about it, and you’re still in “hush you fools” mode. How are you distinguishing “safety in numbers” boldness from “cringeworthy edgelord” boldness?
The Deng and Zhao example is one possibility– you’ve got a group ready to come out of the woodwork when the lightning-and-thunder folks lose power.
Another possibility is that everything happens by degrees. If you can get a lot of people to test the lightning-and-thunder rules just a little bit, you can make it more socially acceptable and move the needle a little bit at a time without attracting too much attention from the authorities (and if they do try to crack down they’ll appear unreasonable). When the authorities make an example of an edgelord it often scares people away and moves the needle back in the other direction, so doing everything by whispers may be a better way to make progress.
fool! why speak now? the prophet shall come, and drive all before them. the orthodox shall burn and the heretics shall rejoice. the meek shall bend before power as they always have and always will. from violence we came, and to violence we shall go. the long peace is at an end….
The whisper network: also known as gossip. Many true things are gossiped about before they become common knowledge. Also many false things.
People who like to believe only verifiable things will avoid gossip, and then what happens?
Why is meta-level discussion of unspeakable truths such as this (as well as Aaronson and Graham) largely immune to the cudgel? If the effect is as strong as you suggest in the lightning example, wouldn’t meta-level discussion also be banned?
Also, worth noting for the sake of discursive continuity that this falls into the category of cognitohazard discussions.
I mean, under Stalin, it sure wouldn’t be. The fact that most Americans believe in the notion of free speech — by which here I mean the words “free speech”, though not necessarily much of the actual idea — may play a role; explicitly arguing against it, at least, may look bad. But I think the bigger explanations are: There’s no central authority doing this, just a popular movement, which relies on people’s enthusiasm; and the more levels of indirection, the less enthused people are going to be about going after it. And then on top of that, in many circles the core of this movement just isn’t large enough to accomplish what it’s doing alone, instead relying on popular support from people on its periphery, so it has to be able to convince them, too. (And then on top of that, in some circles it has to get not just people on its periphery, but people actually in the general population, limiting it even further.)
It isn’t immune. See t mes wielding his cudgel below.
Exactly. “Dog whistle” means “everyone’s smart enough not to say [banned thing] openly, so when you say [accepted thing that relates to banned thing] it’s as if you’d said [banned thing]”.
In some ways this whole post was about dog whistles on an overt level. Which I guess is ironic?
I wasn’t being uncivil. Seems like a leap to call it cudgel wielding. I was just pointing out he might be wrong about which side is the thunder side and which is the lightning side.
This discussion does point out a secondary problem to dog whistles and whisper networks. Not only is the outgroup position not allowed to enter discourse on equal footing, the in group has a hard time legitimately attacking the outgroup position because the outgroup can always retreat with “no i wasnt really talking about that”. So the true side has a hard time winning once and for all regardless of which side of the fence it is on.
Like, OK, fine, you were just trying to talk about the object level things Scott might be implicitly discussing… but such things isn’t the topic here. And attempting to argue such things in this topic is… not really going to contribute to the cause of clear thinking, you know? Go discuss such things in another thread where it’s more relevant, or the open threads that aren’t culture-war-free. Talking about it here — and you’ve admitted, it’s not actually relevant to the point, so there’s no reason that here needs to be the place you talk about it — is just going to bring out tribalism in people and make the discussion worse.
(Also, if you’re confused about the response you’re getting here… remember that people will generally read your comments in light of Grice’s maxims. If you say something clearly irrelevant, people won’t just assume you’re spouting irrelevancies for some reason; they’ll assume you believe it to be relevant. You’re only going to cause confusion if you go around saying things that aren’t relevant without explicitly marking them as such — especially if they’re things that other people honestly do believe to be relevant.)
I did not concede it is not relevant to the point. Did Scott concede he had issues in mind himself? I don’t see my comments as inappropriate, off topic or impolite.
If your critcism is that I could have been more explicit in stating what I’m talking about… I see your point but thats kind of ironic in this context isn’t it?
You said your reply to my earlier comment here that the correctness of what particular examples Scott might have in mind does not bear on the epistemological point being made. Given that, what do you possibly expect to be gained from trying to discuss such particular examples here? Because there’s quite a bit to be lost — it’s going to make the whole discussion more mindkilling. Talking explicitly about examples is going to make people focus more on the examples than on the important point and tie the important point to the examples in their mind so that those who disagree with Scott will be more likely to dismiss the important epistemological point. There is a reason this post was written in the style that it was, and part of that is to keep people from dismissing the point out of hand based on (not actually relevant, but associated in their mind) examples. Don’t encourage such behavior!
I’m not saying being more explicit. (Well, I am saying be more explicit about what you consider relevant or irrelevant.) I’m saying this is a bad thread to talk about such things on, given that you have plenty of other options for talking about such things here on SSC.
@Sniffnoy
The ability to write these things in such a way that people don’t immediately figure out what it is ‘really’ about and them immediately either dismiss it as heresy or preach it as the orthodoxy.
I remember a while back there was a CGP Grey video along the lines of Scott’s Toxoplasma post, and at one point, he cuts the middle of the video and inserts something like “Stop. Whatever issue you think this video is about, it isn’t about that. Put that away” and I remember realizing that he had caught me mid-thought-forming-in-my-head and I felt ashamed for a moment, then realized he was right.
There’s very obviously, as you say, a reason why the post is structure in the way that it was. Anything enlightening on how?
I find the analogy between “being criticized for saying something” and the purges in Stalinist Russia to be ridiculous on its face. Log off now and then.
They weren’t just criticizing atheists, they were burning them at the stake.
And they aren’t just criticizing people now, they’re firing and blacklisting them.
Sorry that was I unclear. I was referring to this paragraph :
You might get fired, not hired or yelled at, sure. You’re not going to be shot or put in a gulag. We are not talking about atheist bloggers in Bangladesh here.
Attempting to permanently discredit someone as one of the bad people you should never listen to, is not the same as honestly arguing with them.
Anyway, the important question isn’t, how badly are people hurt, but rather, to what extent is honest truth-seeking discouraged, and the resulting picture of the truth being distorted? Saying “oh but at least we didn’t kill anyone in the process” just isn’t much of a defense against the claim that you’ve given a lot of people a seriously bad epistemology.
The original Scott Aaronson post was I-swear-totally-not-about the Google memo and its fallout. Getting fired for expressing opinions is not quite like being purged, but it’s more like that than it’s like being criticized.
Another thing – I don’t think it took particularly much brains to figure out which matters to STFU about in Catholic Europe or Stalinist Russia. So the effect size of smartness on uncovering truths deemed dangerous seems small
There was a sequence, at least in the Spanish Inquisition and Stalinist Russia.
1. Declare a view (Judaism, pro-Tsarism) off limits and banish from Spain/to Siberia or kill anyone who expresses it
2. Realise that people occasionally lie about their beliefs, particularly if threatened by banishment or death. Require public affirmations of Christianity or loyalty to the new regime on the threat of banishment or death.
3. Realise that people can really lie about their beliefs. Start looking for subtle signs of a lack of belief in Christianity or Stalinism. On the threat, naturally, of banishment or death.
4. Realise that people might be communicating their beliefs in code. Accuse people based on your interpretation of their code, on the threat of banishment or death.
5. Say something that sounds vaguely like a code. Realise, possibly, that you probably should have stopped at step 1 as you are sent to the torturers or loaded on that truck heading East.
Is this actually true about the Inquisition, though? I’m not an expert myself, but I’ve seen the Deatheaters claim plenty of times that the Inquisition didn’t torture you until you confessed, but rather until youstopped confessing, which is very different. In fact, that would be very in line with allowing the sort of whisper networks Scott wants.
It’s the nature of the criticism. Not the mere fact of it.
One thing you’re not really addressing is how to avoid those whisper networks from spiraling into their own epistemic traps. The whole “and don’t go that far, because that’s silly” stuff seems rather glossed over and a major issue. Underground whisper network are particularly prone to compounding bad claims. See for example hundreds of years of esoteric nonsense that leads to smart people getting all into the occult and terrible terrible means of finding knowledge and then sharing them with each other.
“Hey buddy, saying IQ is real will get you shunned badly by the other students and possibly sanctioned by the teachers. Also if you think that’s bad, wait till you hear about how global warming is fake, blacks are subhuman, and we should really be able to rape 6 year olds.”
Whisper networks seem particularly prone to turning into singularities of tribal epistemic closure because trust piggybacks and people have bad instincts on the whole when it comes to rationality and vigilance, even when they have good instincts for curiosity.
This seems really important. It is not a coincidence that very often the people who publically say “Lightning comes before thunder!” are very often awful people who you would legitimately shudder to be associated with.
I suspect the idea that any network like this has been healthy is wrong, though retrospectively the correct portions just shine brighter. The point of the post seems to be that they are, nonetheless, important enough to participate in and protect. In an optimistic view, the more correct portions slowly become mainstream while the dubious parts fall away under inspection.
To put it another way, expecting that all of your beliefs will be correct is a level of confidence which is harmful. Since the people who wield power aren’t the same people who doubt their beliefs, any network which remembers to doubt itself is pretty harmless. There’s no need to be a true believer in facts, they’ll be true regardless.
This is similar to the Roman Catholic justification for going after heretics: adopt slightly unbalanced doctrine X, and soon you’ll be believing destructive and obviously false Y.
I think you’re correct, and not just because of tribality, but because of selection against those holding opposing viewpoints simply because of safety concerns. The last person you would think of inviting to your whisper salon would be someone strongly holding the orthodox view, as they would be seen as the most likely to rat you out.
The dog whistle is getting louder and louder… I think your position is wrong. Maybe the status quo isn’t dialed in perfectly but I think the evidence points to the “Truth” being closer to the mainstream consensus. I don’t have access to any information you don’t and I use the word “think” for a reason but your side is constructing narratives out of incomplete/ify data and engaging in storytelling as least as much as the other side.
I don’t want to lie and say I don’t have specific things in mind when writing this. But I think this post stands on its own as a generic claim about why white lies can be bad at the social level.
It does stand on its own just fine. Nevertheless, we still both know what the other is talking about (more or less). So consider it a critique from the other side that has pierced your whisper network. Maybe the thunder does come first for some of these unspeakable issues.
I think part of the function of whisper networks is to hold debates on these issues – that was kind of what I meant to point to with my Jerusalem example. You can’t trust any debate outside of a whisper network because you know one side has its hands tied behind its back, but a debate within a whisper network can actually be productive (in either direction).
Ideally, yes. But, that depends on the good debaters showing up to the whisper networks instead of steering clear of them, on people being sincere there instead of keeping one eye out for spies, on people recognizing that their interlocutors are sincere instead of just unwoke, and on a lot of other things.
And also, it depends on the whisper networks actually being able to produce good science. If you wanted to make an argument about evolution in the Middle Ages – well, you couldn’t, because the evidence wasn’t there. Even if you somehow knew exactly where to dig for fossils, your whisper network didn’t have the money to send out an expedition to East Africa. It’s the same thing if your forest band of radicals can’t afford to send out an expedition looking for Jerusalem.
@Evan P, was this truly the case in medieval Europe? I mean I know Darwin went to the Galapagos, but the evidence he cited included European animal stock and pigeon breeding and some basic stuff about the number of offspring a female animal can produce.
@Tracy W, sure, and you could run Mendel several centuries earlier if you had a good pea garden and some time. But from there you need to wave your hands and extrapolate a lot to get to natural history, especially before geology’s gotten off the ground.
(Pun unintentional.)
I totally agree. Maybe we should set up the first “great whisper debate” for those who are interested in amicable discourse. Would be fun experiment if the terms were to discuss on a dog whistle and subtext basis only.
Debates in public are, on the whole, much better than debates in private: e.g., Jensen vs. Flynn in public advanced science more than most private debates.
@Tracy W, Selective breeding tends to show that evolution could produce species, but in order for it to actually be the explanation for the species we see, the Earth has to be extremely old, which was not generally believed to be the case in the middle ages. Also, just recognizing that it is a possible explanation doesn’t on its own rule out other explanations. So the Galapagos stuff is extremely important because the geographical distribution of species makes sense on Darwin’s account, but is quite mysterious otherwise. Looking only at animals from one region of the world it is much harder to see conclusive evidence for evolution.
If you look at medieval or even Renaissance paintings of Biblical stories, or Greek-Roman myths, or drawings of exotic locations, they all tend to resemble the artist’s local environment in many details: not only in anthropic elements such as architecture and clothing styles, but also in natural elements such as plants, animals and general landscapes.
Before the Age of Sail, very few people traveled long distances, and therefore everybody imagined the world pretty much as their backyard. People with some education might have been vaguely aware that certain regions were warmer or colder, and might have vaguely heard of specific exotic animals, but nobody could really imagine the immense variety of lifeforms that existed on earth.
In the 18th-19th centuries as more and more people traveled, some of them, the Naturalists, started to notice such variety, and compiled extensive collections of accurate drawings, descriptions and preserved specimens. And they noticed that this variety was not random, but followed patterns, and therefore set their minds to make sense of these patterns, to find the underlying rule. And finally one of such Naturalists, Charles Darwin, found the rule.
Could have people come up with good arguments for evolution centuries before Darwin? In theory yes, in practice probably not. Even if there was sufficient evidence available, it was not salient enough for people to notice that there were even patterns to be explained.
I can think of several things Scott might be talking about, not just one.
I can think of one thing that it’s probably not based on prior posts, but which this might look like a dog whistle for without that context.
This post isn’t about any one thing, though I have a couple of examples in mind.
If so, then why is it heresy to say otherwise?
Nobody is burned at stake, sent to the gulag or fired from a near-anagram of it for saying that the earth is flat, are they?
This does not mean that all heretic beliefs are correct, of course. Occult magic is really nonsense and Jerusalem does really exist, after all. But if the powers that be have to resort to censorship to defend their orthodoxy, then this is evidence that they probably don’t really have a good argument for it.
But you’re not attacking “white lies”; you’re attacking the idea that any claim, no matter how abhorrent and obviously false, should be unacceptable to publicly proclaim.
“Society should not have false beliefs” isn’t exactly controversial, since (as we all know) our society loves truth and welcomes honest criticism. “Society should not censure people with false beliefs, no matter how harmful they would be if implemented, no matter if people are actually implementing them” is super controversial even at the meta level.
Whether Scott happens to be right on the object level on claims not discussed here doesn’t really have to do a lot with the more general harmfulness of this sort of thing…
I agree. The “general harmfulness of this sort of thing” was not the subject of my reply however.
I’m confused as to your position: you agree the behaviors under discussion are generally harmful, but in this case you still support them? I’d like to understand your reasoning on this…
I was speaking about some of the pet “unspeakable” topics in the ssc-sphere, not about a surface level reading of the post which I agree with in the same common sense way almost everyone will agree.
Sounds like something a heretic would say.
Surely comedy plays a pivotal role here in providing a socially acceptable space to explore the edge of socially unacceptable ideas? You can often get away with obviously joking about something that you could never say in seriousness, and the more people hear the jokes the less taboo the topic becomes, until eventually it breaks out into common sense.
The problem is, going back to the thrust of the OP, is that being successful at comedy takes a very high degree of social skill. You have to be especially savvy when dealing with very controversial social issues. Chris Rock had a high degree of success riffing on the N-word…Michael Richards less so.
Comedy as practiced by actual comedians and broadcast to huge audiences is hard, but comedy as practiced by a group of friends making jokes like “hey, look, it’s the thunder” when a desert course accidentally arrives first is not hard.
Most people can probably think of examples in their lives where comedy has been used to obliquely approach a sensitive topic. I interpreted void_genesis as having meant this kind of low-key plausible deniability.
@CatCube
Chris Rock also has a trait that results in him getting the benefit of the doubt for ‘racial humor’ much more than a person who doesn’t have that trait.
In our society, on some topics the people who most clearly see a specific fault in the popular narrative due to the typical life experiences for their group, are also the people who get the least leeway in criticizing the narrative, directly or through humor.
Since people often judge prevalence by how many people speak out and often get offended and try to suppress claims that don’t fit the narrative, you can easily get self-reinforcing narrative + taboo combinations. So people can come to think something is false because they rarely hear about it. Then the assumption is often that the people who do talk about are lying and have nefarious goals, so most people don’t talk about it as to not be accused of being nefarious. This then leads people to conclude that it’s not a real issue as they hear little about it and see only a few antisocial people speak out (because the pro-social people tend to care a lot about being accused of being nefarious).
What also often happens is that society (self-)segregates into subgroups who each develop their own narrative + taboo combination, so then we get bubbles with their own realities.
PS. I don’t think that Michael Richards was actually riffing on the N-word. AFAIK he attacked loud audience members with racial slurs. That’s not ‘a bit.’
Knowing that is part of the “social savvy” that I was referring to.
And I think that Richards was under the impression that his attacks were “jokes.” Comedians going after audience members that offend them (hecklers, interruptions, etc.) can be pretty vicious. However, he tried to freestyle racial slurs and it (rightly) bit him. Daniel Tosh ran into a similar wall when somebody objected to a set on rape, and he made an extremely poor extemporaneous “joke” about the heckler getting raped.
@CatCube
Yeah, but my point is that a white person who is just as socially savvy as Chris Rock still doesn’t have the same ability as him to get away with certain jokes.
If we would wave a magic wand and make everyone equally imperfectly socially savvy, you’d still have people who don’t realize that certain jokes can only be made if you have a certain immutable trait. So you will have persons who make that joke while being oblivious that it can only be made by some people. Then if that person happens to have the right trait, he will get lucky that his obliviousness is not punished by society, while a person who is identical except for having the wrong trait, will get unlucky to have his obliviousness is punished by society. Neither of these people is any wiser than the other or did anything different, yet one gets punished and the other doesn’t.
So there is a fundamental imbalance here that is separate from a person’s social ability.
As for Richards, he himself said that:
That doesn’t sound like an attempt at humor, but rather extreme anger making someone use the most hurtful words he could come up with (which doesn’t necessitate believing that it’s right to refer to black people with the N-word, but merely the belief that it is going to be very hurtful to most of them, combined with ‘red mist’).
One thing that bothers me about this post is how the “at-risk thinkers” category blurs the line between “people who advance truth in a particular area” and “people who like to question received wisdom”. In my experience the two are largely orthogonal.
Many of the greatest scientists of [whatever we’re calling this period] were utterly orthodox. Many other great scientists– including some of those you cite– were way into the occult, or alchemy, or spiritualism, or any number of other weird and not-strongly-correlated-with-truth belief systems. In any era we can find plenty of thinkers who are geniuses in one respect and crackpots in another.
Being prone to defy conventional wisdom may be statistically helpful for achieving Great Discoveries in certain contexts, just because those tend to require being at the edge of the ideological bell curve. And certainly it’s good for societies to keep that kind of person around and not burn them at the stake. But if you try to parlay that into a judgement of “this kind of person will have lower-than-average expected distance from the truth in any given area”, then you might be disappointed. Selection bias is almost certainly at work here.
Scientists tend to get in trouble in proportion to how political they get. I like some politically active scientists (meaning scientists who talk to the media, basically) and dislike others. I shudder at the way many good men are ruined. But the problem isn’t the ‘system.’ That’s like having an avalanche fall on you and saying the problem is gravity. I would argue that suppression of political opinions is the essence of politics. This is life – brutal competition, with any cooperation that lasts being cooperation TO COMPETE BETTER. To abstain from this sort of thing, which is considered ‘icky’ by many in this area, is in the end to abstain from life.
Politics is war by other means. The answer to political problems is to get better at war. Scientists are often naive children on a battlefield, acting like their enemies are family or friends. They do not understand the essence of politics – that the other side seeks their destruction just as surely as if they were lobbing shells, they are merely restricted by a powerful protection racket. Each side seeks dominion for themselves and ruin or subjugation for their enemy, all the same.
Conspiracies can have utility, but sooner or later the blade needs to be wetted, literally or metaphorically. If there’s no way for you to bring your enemy to ruin, sooner or later he will find you and bring you down. This is not a question of truth against lies, but of people against other people with fundamentally different interests. The instant a person is saying something true, his statement is not just about truth but also about him. And the ‘about him’ part is the most salient part when someone is worried about being trampled into dust by this fellow and his compatriots. And everyone except his compatriots has that worry. Whether they recognize that or not, their instincts are not as idiotically naive as they are.
The question of how to be good at politics needs to be approached methodically, systematically. Operational security is surely some part, but nothing like the whole. ‘Rationalists’ and those adjacent need to learn how to fight in this realm effectively. They need to understand that the ’emotional’ side of arguments is not noise but signal, that that signal is coming from fairly well tuned evolved heuristics, and that embracing a value-system that does not emphasize caring about this sort of thing, caring about their own proliferation, means winking out of existence pretty quickly. The truth is a tool in this game of proliferation and annihilation, a means and not an end. Elevating truth in this naive fashion actually just condemns it to relative darkness. If you use truth as a hammer to smash your foes’ skulls, you will have great riches and forge many hammers. If you sit around worshiping the hammer, someone will come along and bash you with a rock, and in all likelihood the hammer will garner a great deal less respect.
TL;DR don’t avoid politics, git gud.
This objection comes up occasionally, and I think most here have heard it already. It doesn’t gain traction partly because to exhort people to be more dishonest in pursuing their interests when their interest is for everyone to be more honest is a bit paradoxical. How do you do that?
It’s a valid point but more cynical that you strictly need to be. Moloch can be kept at bay, but that needs work and everyone can’t be consuming social capital (defecting). It needs to be produced too. The modern world exists because people did.
I tried to re-read Foundation recently, and this reminded me of this quote, brilliant in its simplicity:
I think In Favor of Niceness, Community, and Civilization is relevant here.
And if you’re on the autistic spectrum and will never be able to successfully bash anyone’s political skull in—or realize that your actions might be interpreted as attempts to do so—but will successfully prove many a math theorem (some of which might be interpreted as attempts to so bash)?
If you (general you) don’t realize that many things are really about power you are indeed stupid. If you don’t realize that some are not you are stupid as well.
Sadly the incentives are asymmetrical because PD type situations are a thing.
99% of the time this kind of thinking will slowly corrode you to dust. But in the 1% rest it is vital.
I’d be interested to hear this argument and how it accounts for the longevity of disputative organisations like the British Parliament or the Swiss Cantons.
Funny then that they’ve managed to extract millions in funding, the support of public education, recognition and fame.
We can see this in the history of France and England. They were at each other’s throats for centuries but eventually one got the upper hand and brought the other down.
Or the UK and the USA: the Brits couldn’t bring the American Revolutionaries to heel so the Yankees destroyed the British state. Burnt down Big Ben, disposed the monarchy and lugged the Crown Jewels back to the Smithsonian.
Based on past performance I think an American President could console themselves with thoughts of their future lucrative public speaking career.
I know this is hyperbole, but the US did pursue a strong anticolonialist policy postwar, with the Suez Crisis as an archetypical example of the relationship between the two nations at that point.
And as any Brit or Frenchman will tell you: it ain’t over yet!
Anti-colonialism is hardly bringing your enemy down. Indeed, from an economic viewpoint, it’s probably beneficial for a country to lose its colonies.
As for “it ain’t over yet” that is of course true in and of itself but that way lies an un-disprovable hypothesis.
> Back to the Smithsonian
I just want to point out this particularly wry bit of ironic argument. To those who didn’t see it, look up the original funding source for the Smithsonian.
Stalin occasionally responded to direct challenges by intellectuals and artists in a non-lethal fashion.
Bulgakov, the author of “The Master and Margarita,” was a Soviet playwright who kept getting censored. He wrote a letter to Stalin in 1929 asking permission to emigrate. Stalin called him up and explained that he had to censor his works, but that he admired Bulgakov, so Stalin got Bulgakov a job as a theatrical director and kept him from getting arrested or fully purged throughout the 1930s until he died of natural causes in 1940.
It’s a weird story, but a small number of talented people with immense courage managed to challenge Stalin directly and survive. Even Stalin didn’t feel like being Stalin all the time, evidently.
That’s a fair point, but I think that if your survival strategy relies on Stalin feeling magnanimous that day, then you’re still basically screwed (on average).
Previously on LessWong.
(This is a great post and I’m in favor of it! It is much more than a rehash of the essay I’m linking. I just want to point people to prior art and maybe get them to read the rest of the sequences. Scott rewriting and expanding on them is a great good, but I don’t think he’ll get to all of them.)
The two essays appear to me to be entirely disjoint. Servetus’s views on the Trinity were not entangled with his science.
Section III of Scott’s essay seems pretty much identical to my link, except with less assumption that it’s being done intentionally. It is, in fact, specifically making the point that one’s views on the Trinity *are* entangled with one’s science, via one’s epistemology.
When I was about 7 I started questioning the orthodoxy of Santa Claus. By the time I was about 9 I had learned to stop discussing my beliefs. And when I was about 10 my parents confessed to me that, yes, it had all been a sham the whole time. I was an eldest child.
I find it hard to think of my 8 year old self as an edgelord though.
Personal bugbear: saying such-and-such a person needs no introduction, and then introducing them right after that!
Galileo in this case. I understand that it is really difficult not to do it, but I just want to get this off my chest.
Galileo’s problem was in part that the Catholic Church was drifting away from science during his lifetime as part of the Counter-Reformation. Before the Reformation, the upper ranks of the hierarchy were intellectually elitist and didn’t much mind highbrow speculation about astronomy (e.g., Father Copernicus dedicated his 1543 book to the Pope).
But over the next 80 years, the Catholic Church decided to respond to the anti-elitism of the Protestant Reformation by moving in a very populist direction. Catholic art (e.g., Caravaggio, Bernini) became more melodramatic and less intellectual than during the Renaissance (e.g., Raphael painted the School of Athens on the pope’s apartment wall in the early 1500s, but this glorification of non-Christian scientists and philosophers was less in fashion during the 1600s.
Galileo got trapped by this drift in Italy away from scientific thinking. He had Cardinals who supported him, but they were getting fewer in number as the logic of the Counter-Reformation worked itself out.
In general, this tendency for authoritarian tendencies to become more extreme and thus pester scientists who formerly were given a pass is a common one. Jared Diamond, for example, did yeoman service to the conventional wisdom in the past, and has a good chance to make it to his grave without being subjected to a massive struggle session, but if he were a younger man he’d likely to suffer Watsoning at some point at the hands of the new Red Guard.
Even after some googling I’m having trouble understanding the verb Watsoning, care to enlighten me? What happened to Watson (I think he was tar and feathered from the context, but there are other possibilities)? Which Watson is it named after, there are a lot of them?
Edit: Thanks Evan, I had no idea that guy was still alive.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Watson#Avoid_Boring_People.2C_UK_book_tour_and_resignation
A big form of social control is via what I call the weak form of the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis (that vocabulary facilitates thought and lack of vocabulary retards it).
Actually, a big source of the friction was Bellarmino’s insistence on empirical evidence for geomobility vs. Galielo’s insistence that it be taken on faith. The Church, alas, was firmly aligned with what was then the scientific consensus, the “99%” of scientists who agrees that the objections to the dual motions of the earth were profoundly unanswerable, given what was known or assumed by natural philosophers at the time. They weren’t about to overturn all of physics just on the say-so of a jumped-up mathematician who had more epicycles in his model than Peuerbach’s then-current version of Ptolemy.
When Lembo, Galileo, and others observed the phases of Venus, that put paid to the Ptolemaic model and the Gilbertian model. (There were about nine models then in contention.) But astronomers then flocked to the Tychonic or the Ursine models because they not only matched the outputs of the Copernican model (being mathematically equivalent) but also fit the data better by explaining the lack of parallax and the lack of Coriolis effects.
If you think it’s easy to demonstrate that the earth possesses a dual motion, spinning like a top while careening like a dervish around the sun without leaving the Air and Moon behind and without all of us losing our balance and staggering around like a politician dodging a question, we’d all like to hear it. But remember: no appeals to authority, just whatever evidences available in the early 1600s.
As for evolution of new species: as long as people thought the world was eternal, there was no reason to suppose its furnishings were not also eternal. Jews, Christians, and muslims might believe the world had a beginning in time, but the default philosophy in science was Aristotelianism, and that held that the world was eternal, or at best, cyclical. Certainly, there were no species known to the medievals that were not known to Aristotle. For that matter, there were none known to Darwin that were not known to Aristotle, with the exception of a) species in regions that Aristotle had not known, and b) finer distinctions of species that Aristotle had not made. No one will look for an explanation of the origin of species if they have never seen an example of a new species originating. Even so, Aquinas did make one passing comment in the Summa theologiae, that IF any new species should ever appear, it would do so through the powers inherent in matter from the beginning; i.e., through natural processes. This was a follow-up on Augustine’s concept of rationes: “reasons” embedded in nature for future unfoldings and developments, often taken as the embryo for the concept of evolution (originally: the unrolling of a scroll).
Bruno was not an astronomer, and his interest in cosmology was only insofar as it supported his hermetic mysticism. Read his Ash Wednesday Supper, a Seven-Way “Dia”logue. He clearly does not understand astronomy and is even contemptuous of Copernicus.
One needn’t multiply entities by imagining some sort of “atmosphere” hostile to scientific curiosity when it is only necessary to imagine an atmosphere hostile to Bruno. Bruno was no more burned for his inchoate cosmology than Lavoisier was guillotined by the rationalists for his chemistry. Look up the cosmological thoughts of Nicholas of Cusa and what happened to him.
+++
My old history prof once cautioned us that when we studied the Battle of Salamis, we should do so in the expectation that the Persians might still win. IOW, you have to read history from pastward, and not looking back over your shoulder from the future.
A big difference between pre-modern Christendom and the Soviet Union was the latter was far more monolithic and politically centralized. A medieval thinker who was on the outs with, say, the Pope or the Dominicans could often find a principality with a friendly monarch who would hire him as court librarian or who had a Franciscan monastery in his duchy where his cousin was the abbot. This meant that life was full of interest for the dissenter, since the winds of politics could send him on his travels once again, but it was a lot less hopeless for a dissident than in an 8,000 mile wide superpower with armed borders to keep its subjects in.
Here’s my biggest problem with this whole idea:
Suppose I live in the antebellum South. I KNOW Slavery is an abhorrent institution. However, speaking out against it will get me lynched. I’m a public figure who is researching important things – say, about medicine and human biology – and I’m also frequently asked to justify slavery on racial / human biological grounds. If I refuse, I lose my ability to do good work. If I acquiesce, then a hundred and fifty years later, everyone remembers me as a horrible racist. Which do I do?
Move north.
The question of whether to actively support the edifice of lies is a different one from whether to passively avoid contradicting it. In my opinion, at least, a public intellectual or scientist has a duty not to promote claims they know to be false in their area of discourse. However, if you want to be a medical/biological researcher in the antebellum South but don’t think the time is ripe to overthrow slavery, I think the advice would be to be obscurantist about anything that would directly contradict the prevailing racial theories, and try not to get into situations where you have to directly make pronouncements on them.
Consider not caring about what people think about you a hundred and fifty years later.
You may also want to consider how well a “I was just following orders” defense will work out at your war crimes tribunal. In that parable, the turn around came much quicker than 150 years. So even morality and ethics aside, its not always clear cut.
That question boils down to “did my side win?”. If your side won, you’re scot-free. If your side lost, you’re doomed unless you can prove you were an active traitor to your side (and then you can still easily get treason as its own reward).
Seems to have turned out okay for the NKVD, and rather poorly for anyone who failed to cooperate with them.
If the NKVD are the Soviet secret police they purged themselves numerous times and two of the NKVD leaders, Yagoda and Yezhov, were killed in the Great Terror.
And cooperation didn’t save you from the NKVD.
Consider then how you think of yourself, that night.
If you overestimate the threat and the necessity of the whisper network, you strengthen the authorities by retreating from public defiance. If there’s some social impulse to ban truths like “lightning comes before thunder”, the best thing to do is to confront it as early as possible, as long as you can get away with it. You can be on the lookout for a whisper network just in case, but the first thing is to make sure everyone knows the truth and proclaims it while they can. Maybe even if you don’t defeat the thunder-firsters outright, they’ll have to create their own bubble where the truth is banned, instead of spreading it to the rest of society.
But while some have suffered from Stalinist or religious oppression, we’re not likely to encounter anything that pervasive. What people actually want to avoid is some office worker coming in with a superior look and making annoying remarks like “You thunder/lighting-firster sheeple!”. They don’t care about orthodoxy, but they care about people who won’t shut up. If Alice and Bob go to thunder- and lightning-firster meetings, no one will object if they don’t make an issue of it.
I don’t think you meant to imply otherwise, but it might be worth pointing out that none of the thinkers you list were atheists (except maybe Vanini). Some of their “heresies” were positively religious, rather than doubt or skepticism. Your example of an atheist monk whisper network gives an incorrect picture. I don’t think this changes your point, of course. It just bothers me a bit to see a broader issue of religious liberty framed as religion versus atheism. Mormons, Quakers, Kurds, and peyote cultists have the same (maybe dubious) claim on Giordano Bruno that the New Atheists do.
This “whisper network” idea sounds great, but it suffers from some crippling issues.
First of all, despite being somewhat secret, it is still incredibly dangerous. A single bad actor who pushes the “defect” button on the whole thing — for any reason — can obtain the power to instantly destroy anyone and everyone who is desperately holding down “cooperate”. This means that the scientists who do choose participate in it would have to be either very brave, or very foolish. This shrinks down the pool of potential scientists quite dramatically.
Secondly, some topics of research are directly opposed to established doctrine; there’s just no way around it. If the Church says that the Sun goes around the Earth, and if you can never publish any research that states otherwise, then essentially the entire discipline of astronomy is now permanently shut down (plus or minus a few engineering applications). Same thing goes for evolution and biology. This problem is exacerbated by the fact that it’s very difficult to predict ahead of time which Church dogmas will lock humanity out of the next technological revolution, vs. the relatively harmless dogmas that can be safely skirted around. This gets even worse when you consider the fact that Church dogmas tend to fluctuate over time. The harmless research you’re doing today might well become heresy tomorrow.
Thirdly, take a look at the list of those persecuted scientists once again. Galileo. Bruno. Bacon. They have many things in common, and one of those things is, essentially, martyrdom. Today, we can still occasionally point to those people and say: “You see this ? This is why you don’t burn people at the stake for disagreeing with you”. Would we still have space travel and genetic engineering today if everyone on that list stayed quiet and minded their own business and maybe whispered a few forbidden words now and again ? Well… maybe we would, it’s hard to tell for certain… But the chances get a lot worse with every major scientist who chooses to play it safe.
This last issue, BTW, is the classic “tragedy of the commons” scenario. If every one of these scientists chose to maximize their own benefit, following a perfectly rational and sensible strategy, then our entire civilization would suffer dramatic losses. I realize this sounds cruel, but personally I’m glad that some of them chose to risk it all, and tossed the dice.
Three names across 400 years? And only two of them scientists? And one of those really a proto-scientist.
1. It was not the Church that said the Sun went around the Earth. It was the established science since before the time of Aristotle. The proofs were empirical and impressive. Geomobility, otoh, was based on religious faith (Pythagoreanism). The Church Fathers of old had implicitly absorbed this scientific consensus in their interpretation of scripture; and practice was not to deviate from the interpretations of the Fathers unless there was demonstration to the contrary, as Bellarmino wrote in his letter to Foscarino. So if the geostationary theory were falsified, then it would be legitimate to read the scriptures in question as metaphorical and admit that the old philosophers (and hence, the Church Fathers) had not understood them rather than to claim that what was clearly false was true. Thus, he told Galileo in their one-on-one that, while he could continue to teach Copernicanism as a mathematical model (“hypothesis” in the language of the time), he could not teach it yet as an established physical fact. Not without empirical evidence. Galileo agreed because he expected to have that empirical evidence Real Soon Now. It proved, however, frustratingly elusive.
2. Bruno was not a scientist. He was a hermitic mystic who liked to use scientific talk to sound highfalutin, much like a postmodern deconstructionist using topology. Read his Ash Wednesday Supper.
3. Bacon was a Franciscan friar in the early Middle Ages. The prohibition was actually laid on a colleague at his friary, but it was applied in general to all the friars. No publications outside the order without prior review and approval. Bacon’s illness and the imposition of other duties interfered; but the three works for which he is best known were written at the express personal request of the Pope, bypassing Bacon’s superiors; so there was clearly no general animus against his science. Further, nothing was done against his friends and mentors Robert Grosseteste (he of the scientific method, of optics, etc.) and Peter de Maricourt (rules of magnetism), so again, no general animus against science.
As we used to teach in problem-solving: a successful theory not only has to explain what happened, but also must explain what did not happen. If Bacon was “perseculted,” then why were not Grosseteste and Peter, who works were arguably more important, not also “persecuted”?
Scott quotes venture capitalist Paul Graham’s 2004 essay “What You Can’t Say,” which is an important exposition of why so much hatred is directed at cognitive dissidents:
“No one gets in trouble for saying that 2 + 2 is 5, or that people in Pittsburgh are ten feet tall. Such obviously false statements might be treated as jokes, or at worst as evidence of insanity, but they are not likely to make anyone mad. The statements that make people mad are the ones they worry might be believed. I suspect the statements that make people maddest are those they worry might be true.”
He goes on:
“When a politician says his opponent is mistaken, that’s a straightforward criticism, but when he attacks a statement as ‘divisive’ or ‘racially insensitive’ instead of arguing that it’s false, we should start paying attention. … Labels like that are probably the biggest external clue. If a statement is false, that’s the worst thing you can say about it. You don’t need to say that it’s heretical.”
Why discuss “divisive” topics? Graham offers threes reasons:
“Curiosity”;
“I don’t like the idea of being mistaken”;
“It’s good for the brain … Great work tends to grow out of ideas that others have overlooked, and no idea is so overlooked as one that’s unthinkable …”
But Graham doesn’t want his readers to sacrifice their fabulous careers over this. So, he advises, don’t say anything in the open. But then, again:
“The trouble with keeping your thoughts secret, though, is that you lose the advantages of discussion. Talking about an idea leads to more ideas. So the optimal plan, if you can manage it, is to have a few trusted friends you can speak openly to. This is not just a way to develop ideas; it’s also a good rule of thumb for choosing friends. The people you can say heretical things to without getting jumped on are also the most interesting to know.”
True. But oral discussions among a few refugees in the catacombs, while better than complete inanity, are hardly as good for the country as a whole as written discussions and public conferences.
Fortunately we have the Internet now and the persecution is mostly done by individuals, not the government, so you can be anonymous and still discuss controversial issues.
Unless you use your real name on the Internet, of course…
Magnificent steelmanning of anticlericalism.
You assume that we all agree that edgelording is an unavoidable trait in the truth-seeker. But edgelording doesn’t come from a desire to seek the truth, but from a desire to rub others noses in your superior smarts. (At least, that was my experience as a teenaged edgelord.)
There is a very important difference between carefully researching the LQ and discovering ‘huh, it turns out lightning *does* come before thunder’ and then moving on to something else, and standing on a park bench shouting ‘WAKE UP SHEEPLE! I ALONE HAVE DISCOVERED A TRUTH THAT YOU ARE ALL TO STUPID TO DISCOVER!’
I too experience curiousity as an intellectual itch, but that itch is entirely scratched by discovering the truth.
Correcting people who are wrong? That’s an entirely different itch (but sometimes a socially useful one!), and it’s misleading to imply they are the same, because the question is then: when should you correct someone who is wrong? Which is a more interesting and useful question, but one where the answer is less morally clear-cut.
How about a sense of irritation at bad arguments? Or terrible observational skills?
I sometimes have a feeling of “You people, you are better than this! There’s no way you should be arguing this sort of sloppy stuff! I know you’ve got a head on your shoulders, for goodness sake use it!”
@sconzey & Tracy W
How can you know whether you are right unless you have made your claim and given people an opportunity to shoot holes in the argument?
I have a question. How do social norms form to begin with, how do they change and what sustains the equilibrium?
Our current days feel to me to be plagued by some social norms of religious-level conviction that are not most importantly wrong (in fact probably partly right), but more that they are coupled with a sort of holiness. Anyone who touches the holy grail must be destroyed-type situation.
These seem to come and fall. Most of Eastern-Europe has seemed to throw out Marxist orthodoxy quite easily and without much disruption. It seemed to only be perpetuated by the authority remaining in power. With a more religous orthodoxy this is slightly more decentralized I suppose. But still there must have been spheres of influence. Some countries, some areas (Florence, Athens) where the orthodoxy for a time didn’t reach.
If one where to take the whisper-network to Next-Level Whisper-network, could one perhaps create a place where the orthodoxy had no reach, and where truth-seeking could survive and generate memes until it figured out a way to overthrow or corrupt the religious authorities?
To find the Soviet era whisper network, you might like to check out science fiction of the time; e.g. by the Strugatsky brothers. Start with “Hard to be God”, then go on to “Monday begins on Saturday”; between them they contain much of this post.
I would just like to get on the record the premises of the argument as originally presented elsewhere
> It is OK to imprison and torture and kill people who are rude to figures in authority
> It is OK to imprison and torture and kill people who adhere to the wrong religious beliefs
> As long as you don’t to this to people only because of scientific beliefs it’s OK.
Worth pointing out too, it can be very hard to work out which are obscure scientific questions and which are politically sensitive matters. This is a fast moving target.
Finally, this is very costly. Darwin held off publishing Origin of Species for decades for fear of the reaction. Several of Nietzsche’s books were not published in his lifetime for the same reason.
Affirmative action would be very costly in an alternate universe where different groups had substantial genetic based differences which people pretended did not exist because of ideology. In that alternate universe, more people who were incompetent would be doing jobs they were not up to, with potentially high costs and even fatalities.
This might very well be my first comment on this site, and I fear it’s a rude comment, because I’m not going to address the post itself, but one of its premises, having to do with the list of scientists you offer. While I realize people mention the explanations you recite as evidence that the church* wasn’t “anti-science,” I suggest another way to think of those examples is that the church–and religion–are not *peculiarly* anti-science, or at least haven’t always or necessarily been so. That’s no defense for giving religious authorities the power to censor or punish thoughts, but it’s possible to use those examples of scientists to demonstrate a narrower point.
*Of course, once we get to Servetus, we can’t really use “the” church anymore. Not that we really could before, but with the reformation there were more institutions that lay claim to that title.
The Death of Stalin was a very entertaining comedy and I recommend it. Before I suggest that it could be a rich source of metaphors for discussing this sort of thing, Does anyone have any audiobook recommendations for someone who wants to know how historically-accurate it is?
This post is kind of empty, since it contains nothing about the magnitudes of the effects involved.
OK, you sketch out a mechanism by which “thunder comes before lightning” might have a corrosive effect on the whole truth-seeking enterprise, and you’ve used all the usual writers’ tricks to make it seem like a big big deal, but there isn’t actually any reason in your post that I should believe this is a significant effect. “Some people” will ask socially inconvenient questions and be silenced – how many? One person a century? How would I think about if this is going to be strong enough to matter?
The medieval Church was a far stronger and more significant reality-distortion than anything we’ve got going on today. Maybe we could think of that as an upper bound on the strength of these effects in today’s society. What was the ratio of scientists silenced to scientists that continued working unmolested in that period? How much was progress actually impeded? Anyone have any way of estimating that?
If we want another example of how bad the practical effects can get, we can look at the great leaps forward Soviet genetics took under Lysenkoism, as mentioned upthread.
IIa.
The Algernon argument at work.
Potentials tradeoffs for “I have the ability to challenge large, fundamental concepts” may include “I don’t have enough sense to not write a letter to Stalin criticizing his policies” or “I will endorse lunatic occultism to the extent that I invent new colors” or “I will also directly challenge my world’s largest and most powerful institution on its home turf.”
IIb.
This has always bugged me. Your implicit claim is “if not for the church, everyone in medieval society would have acted in a manner that I would find totally reasonable.” Whence the church and its disagreeable attitudes?
This is not mere hand-waving. It all had to come from somewhere. Even if you claim “The-Church-people developed a system of non-negotiable arbitrary beliefs, which non-The-Church-people would never have developed on their own. But all of the non-The-Church-people acquiesced to these beliefs arbitrarily,” you’ve just moved goalposts so to let society off the hook. Society is on the hook.
Moreover, the alternative scenario you propose is one not worth embracing. Arguendo, if not for The Church, the lay contemporaries of Bruno would have been entirely willing to update their worldview from “lights embedded in celestial spheres that orbit the earth” to the correct view of “other suns, around which other planets orbit, potentially inhabited by other life-forms.” What else would they have been willing to update? Refer to IIa. What would that look like on an individual level? What would that mean for society? My guess is it wouldn’t be all that great.
There are correct and incorrect timings with any paradigm. Consider the Second Vatican Council. It was a big surprise when it happened in the 1960’s, and it caused some definite upheaval. But that upheaval was peaceful. If it had happened in to 1560’s, there may have been civil war. Even if Gregory XVI had proposed such reforms in the 1860’s, the proper response would have been “Wait a bit, Father.”
I’m not even denying that the Church (in your examples) was acting to maintain its power and authority, for surely it was. But even this self-serving impulse is not necessarily bad/deplorable/the wrong thing. Society has inertia. Sudden changes in inertia cause problems. Resistance to these inertial changes is not even at the level of a Chesterton fence, because, it’s reasonable to expect that such resistance will someday be gone. It’s more like a Chesterton speed limit sign. Maybe “Chesterton speed limit sign” is the same thing as “externally-imposed epistemic humility.”
My competing hypothesis : the iconoclasts you cite lacked the ability to respond to Chesterton speed limit signs (neither implicit ones, nor explicit ones). Refer to IIa.
III/IV.
There is a certain kind of website which the SSC filters are really, really good at rejecting. As a psychiatrist, Scott knows exactly which one I’m thinking of. It’s a spectacular (and pernicious) whisper network. The vaccination opposition movement is a great example of a whisper network that attained enough mass to go public. A whisper network, in these cases, is exactly the wrong place to go if you want high-quality debate or to flee orthodoxy.
What you’re ultimately describing isn’t necessarily “truth-containing heterodoxy vs truth-denying orthodoxy.” What you’re describing is “competing orthodoxies, which may or may not contain truth.”
I feel like a lapsed skeptic for not thinking of global warming in this context until it came up. *does the lukewarmer’s cross*
I’m a Catholic, and I appreciate the distinction you are making, and think you’re being very fair and even-handed, even though I may disagree with you on some finer points.
I don’t think orthodoxy of a society can ever be quelled or suppressed. We just trade one orthodoxy for another. And any orthodoxy believes the old Catholic maxim that “error has no rights.” It seeks to crush all dissent.
In the west, we’re living under a strange humanistic progressive orthodoxy now. It purports not to believe in anything, except the cardinal sins of sexism, racism, climate change denialism, and failure to sufficiently celebrate homosexuality and transgenderism. It has its own liturgies, its own codex of forbidden literature, its own sacred tradition, its own rules of blasphemy.
I don’t think it’s possible to make a society that doesn’t seek to quash all heterodox thought. It might be possible in limited circumstances or for limited times, but as a more-or-less permanent state, it doesn’t work. I don’t buy the whole conservative argument that this was the case until the 1950’s when liberals took over. It as just a different orthodoxy that was extant before the modern progressive orthodoxy conquered all. Until after WW2, blacks, Catholics, Jews, Asians, etc. were second- or third-class citizens. As were anyone who didn’t pay lip service a sort of bland, patriotic protestant Christianity that didn’t actually require people to live in a manner that was virtuous or sacrifice anything for the common good.
There’s a big problem with this post: we already have anonymous discussion fora. These are whisper networks free from the disadvantages of their hypothesized medieval counterparts, in that they are large and can contain vigorous debate; they can even be used to co-ordinate large-scale actions that would be socially or legally unacceptable.
And yet 4chan, Dark Web fora etc – although they can be interesting – do not actually resemble the virtuous whisper network you describe. Instead, they are predictably filled with pedophiles, anti-semites, conspiracy theorists, trolls and outright con artists, all egging each other on to ever-greater fits of stupidity.
The only topic I can think of that actually sort of fits this “whisper network” description is drug use; drug users are actually pretty good at coordinating and sharing information. But to say that drugs should be legal, and even to share information on them, is perfectly legal (and indeed quite popular in liberal circles!) Drug users only make use of the whisper network because it provides an avenue for selling and purchasing drugs; using it to share information is a side benefit.