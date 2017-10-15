Open Thread 86.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
The Moral Economy: Why Good Incentives Are No Substitute for Good Citizens by Samuel Bowles
I would like to thank Wrong Species again for recommending this book. I read it and it partly changed my mind. It seems that a society of sociopaths can never work well regardless of what kind of laws that exist.
Harmful forms of ethics (e.g. ISIS, Nazis, Communists, etc) remain a problem. However having no ethics and solely relying on self-interest does not seem to result in a good society either.
Moral indoctrination is not a good solution either because it hampers reason and promotes conformism in an already very conformist species.
Is there any way out?
You’re not allowed to argue quantification of “beyond a reasonable doubt,” in criminal trials for the very good reason that we have human jurors who are bad at it.
What should the percentage be, though? (This is a different question than the N Guilty Men question of how many innocent people we can stand convicting for each guilty person convicted.) Should it vary by crime? The standard does not vary by crime now.
They’re different numbers, but I think we can derive one from the other, at least if we know (or are willing to guess) what fraction of the population is guilty.
Part 2 of “does anyone want to meet up in Boulder, CO?”: if you’re interested, please send an email to slatestarcodex.boulder [at] gmail [dot] com and/or join this Facebook group. We could have regular meetings on, say, the third Tuesday of every month (to complement the Denver group), but I’d also be up for climbing/hiking/biking/walking/skiing/etc. with other SSCers.
Does anyone who attended the Berkeley meetup have any comments or suggestions for the next one?
I thought it worked pretty well. I didn’t notice people organizing dinner groups at the end of it, which might have made sense.
Is the open thread a good place to get career advice? Let’s find out!
My situation:
I’m tenure-track math professor at a nonselective SLAC in the midwest. I ended up at my institution in part because I burned out on research in grad school (I still like working on hard problems; it’s the part where I have to produce publishable material on a deadline and be judged on it that’s hard on me; I had some bad experiences early in grad school that kind of messed me up). My pay is low even for academia (about $45k as a 9-month salary, with a few thousand more available if I teach a summer class online). I have very few math majors (currently a grand total of 6; that’s 6 total, not per year) and most of the other students on campus are math-phobic. I’m concerned for the future of the major as well as of my institution, as undergraduate enrollment has been in a decline. Low enrollments in the major mean small classes, which means that I’m required to teach a heavy load in terms of total credit hours (currently averaging 14 per semester), and I’m feeling a bit exhausted as being early-career means lots of preparation time. On top of that, there’s no guarantee I’ll get tenure anyway. I also don’t feel like I’m using my talents well in my current role.
On the other hand, I like my location: I’m in a small town, live a 5 minute walk from my job, have a vegetable garden in my yard, and own a cozy little house with my wife. I do like sharing mathematics with other people, so there are parts of teaching that I very much enjoy. I also like my colleagues; many of the professors at my institution are great people. I’m not eager to move again right now. If I do end up leaving eventually, I don’t think I’d want to stay in academia. The low pay is an issue, but not an immediate problem; my town is low-cost-of-living and we’re pretty frugal. So I’m not sold on trying to leave my current job yet.
What I’m looking for:
I want to find an activity/occupation with which I can (a) use my talents and problem-solving skills in a way separate from teaching, so I can stretch myself mentally and not feel boxed in and like I’m an underachiever wasting my potential, (b) make some substantial extra money over the summers to shore up my low salary, and (c) develop skills for a second career in case I do decide to (or am forced to) make an exit from my current position. Also, I’d need to be able to do this without moving. This is a pretty limiting set of requirements, so I’m willing to call it a win even if requirement (b) takes some time to get off the ground.
My skills/talents/credentials:
I have a PhD in mathematics. My field was in pure mathematics (computability theory, though I started out as a number theorist so I know a little bit of that too), not applied. I have some reasonably impressive contest-math accomplishments from high school and undergrad (USAMO top 12, Putnam HM) but nobody cares about that once you’ve finished undergrad. I’ve also done some programming – ACM ICPC team in undergrad, and over 300 project Euler problems in my last year of grad school while procrastinating on my PhD thesis – but don’t have any experience with actual software development. I’m a decent writer. Beyond that, I’m not sure what counts as relevant skills; I’m sure there are some, but I don’t have a good gauge of what sorts of things are actually valuable.
I’m looking for (1) good ideas for where to start looking, (2) sober thoughts on my prospects in this endeavor or outside academia in general, and/or (3) some actionable first steps. I figure that SSC readers include a bunch of people with similar talents, but who have made more effective use of them than I have, so maybe some of you will have some good ideas.
If you are looking to change careers, software development would be a good choice, particularly since you say you can already program. Assuming you are willing to move for work, you might hope to triple (!) your income if you can snag a job with a major software company in a major center (San Francisco area, New York, Seattle). As a PhD in math, you have a very impressive credential, and the big dogs (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft) would all be interested in interviewing you.
You do need to prepare. All the majors put their candidates through grueling interview routines requiring coding on whiteboards, and you need to be ready for that. These interviews aren’t particularly like actual software development, but you need to pass them to get hired in the first place.
Working your way through an algorithms and datastructures book would be good preparation. There’s a lot of such books. This one isn’t one of the classics, but looks sound:
https://www.amazon.ca/Data-Structures-Algorithms-Michael-Goodrich/dp/0470383275
If you want to go a step farther, some familiarity with concurrent programming would be useful. This book looks decent:
https://www.amazon.ca/C-Concurrency-Action-Anthony-Williams/dp/1617294691
For more about how these interviews work, try this book:
https://www.amazon.ca/Cracking-Coding-Interview-Programming-Questions/dp/0984782850
If you know anyone at these companies, it would be useful to get them to nominate you through their internal HR system. Things will go faster. If not, just apply directly to an entry-level software development job and wait. It’s possible that HR will steer you towards mathier, more analysis-oriented jobs because of your background in math. If so, I advise you not to fight it; they are steering you towards your strengths.
If pure software development isn’t quite your thing there is a related profession called data science. Data scientists are mad hybrids of business analysts, computer programmers, statisticians and AI experts who focus on finding patterns in large data sets. But I expect someone else in this forum can give you better advice about how to join their ranks.
I’ve been watching episodes of David Mamet’s 2006-2009 series “The Unit” about a special forces unit patterned on the Army’s Delta Force. The series depicts a small group of soldiers (“operators”) and their wives. The operators travel around the work, kill people, and blow stuff up. They live in an almost entirely male world. They are all men, and virtually everyone they encounter in the course of their work is a man too. Meanwhile, all the spouses are women, and their world is the base housing and their children. Some of them manage to work, but it’s a bit tricky because their husbands’ jobs come first and soldiers often have to move. And they don’t know much about their husbands’ work, because all the details are classified.
It’s striking how the show is almost two completely different shows running in parallel. You could edit them that way and air them separately, aiming at very different audiences, of course.