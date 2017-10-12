"Talks a good game about freedom when out of power, but once he’s in – bam! Everyone's enslaved in the human-flourishing mines."

SSC Meetup: Bay Area 10/14

Posted on October 12, 2017 by Scott Alexander

WHEN: 3 PM on Saturday, October 14

HOW: We haven’t done well with cafes or other more traditional meetup spaces in the past, so we’ll probably just meet outside and sit on the grass. Bring blankets / refreshments iff you want them.

WHERE: Berkeley campus, meet at the open space beside the intersection of West and Free Speech. Please disregard any kabbalistic implications of the meetup cross-streets.

WHO: Special guest Scott Aaronson from Shtetl-Optimized. Also me, Katja Grace, possibly David Friedman, hopefully other people.

WHY: Because Professor Aaronson will be giving a lecture on Black Holes, Firewalls, And The Limits Of Quantum Computers (to which you’re all invited) at Berkeley later in the week and kindly agreed to hang out with us while he was in town.

See you there!

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

22 Responses to SSC Meetup: Bay Area 10/14

  1. qt31415926 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    The link you posted for the Aaronson lecture seems to have a different date: ‘Oct. 18, 2017 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm’.

  2. mobile says:
    October 13, 2017 at 5:45 am

    Bring your PM2.5 filter mask. It’s still pretty smoky outside.

  3. Mengsk says:
    October 13, 2017 at 7:06 am

    Will Aaronson’s lecture be recorded for those of us who like interesting things but live far away from the hub of interestingness?

  4. Yaleocon says:
    October 13, 2017 at 11:55 am

    “Iff” vs. “If”? Do you usually have problems with too many snacks?

  5. Jonathan says:
    October 13, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    I’m in MTV and dreading an hour drive out to Berkeley. Are there any other South Bay’ers attending that are open to carpooling?

  6. scottaar2 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Just as a warning: I’m in Santa Barbara now; supposed to fly to SFO tomorrow morning, landing shortly after noon. Alas, because of reduced visibility from the smoke from the wildfires, they’re now limiting the number of flights allowed into SFO, and it’s possible that my flight will be delayed or cancelled—in which case, I might be late to the meetup if I make it at all. Will post updates when I know more.

    –Scott Aaronson

    • bean says:
      October 13, 2017 at 4:16 pm

      Have you started looking at other options yet? When facing this kind of situation, it’s always best to know what you want before you get to the agent, because you care a lot more about what happens to you than they do. Specifically, do you have to go into SFO or could you fly to, say, OAK instead?

      • scottaar2 says:
        October 13, 2017 at 5:14 pm

        Yes, I could do Oakland or even Sacramento, no problem. And I could depart from LAX. And if I learn early enough about a cancellation, I might even be able to hitch a ride with a colleague who’s driving there.

        • bean says:
          October 13, 2017 at 6:21 pm

          Your worst-case scenario is probably a will-they won’t-they with you stuck either at the gate or on the tarmac, and I’d think it’s reasonably likely in this case. Particularly if you have status with the airline in question, it might be best to see what you could do to get re-routed early. If the flight cancels, everyone else will be in line too. Try to be there before them. Maybe go up to the gate agent and tell them that you’re flexible and willing to be re-routed to another airport.

    • Scott says:
      October 14, 2017 at 10:34 am

      (In Professor Farnsworth voice) Good news, everyone! I’m now physically on the plane, and it looks to be on time. So, while I don’t want to count my chickens before they’ve landed(?), it looks like I’ll indeed be there at 3PM. Looking forward!
      –Scott Aaronson

  7. DavidFriedman says:
    October 14, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    A group of us are carpooling up from the South Bay. Still room if we take my minivan, so if anyone want to join us, call: 408 244-3330. I hope to leave my house around 2:00. 3806 Williams, San Jose, CA.

Leave a Reply