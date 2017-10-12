SSC Meetup: Bay Area 10/14

WHEN: 3 PM on Saturday, October 14
HOW: We haven’t done well with cafes or other more traditional meetup spaces in the past, so we’ll probably just meet outside and sit on the grass. Bring blankets / refreshments iff you want them.
WHERE: Berkeley campus, meet at the open space beside the intersection of West and Free Speech. Please disregard any kabbalistic implications of the meetup cross-streets.
WHO: Special guest Scott Aaronson from Shtetl-Optimized. Also me, Katja Grace, possibly David Friedman, hopefully other people.
WHY: Because Professor Aaronson will be giving a lecture on Black Holes, Firewalls, And The Limits Of Quantum Computers (to which you’re all invited) at Berkeley later in the week and kindly agreed to hang out with us while he was in town.
See you there!
The link you posted for the Aaronson lecture seems to have a different date: ‘Oct. 18, 2017 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm’.
Thanks, fixed.
Bring your PM2.5 filter mask. It’s still pretty smoky outside.
I noticed from the news headlines that California was on fire! So how is everyone and I hope nothing worse than “smoky air” befell you all?
I imagine fire in California is something like rain in Ireland. Occasionally it gets really bad and floods/burns a neighborhood but most of the time it’s just “meh”. The hills are on fire? Must be autumn.
How bad is it really? Smoking a pack of ciggarettes bad? 2 Packs?
Variably, Beijing-bad.
For people not already tied to the news, some maps:
https://airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=topics.smoke_wildfires – this one includes air-quality maps, though I’m not sure I believe the air quality in Napa is that good.
https://maps.nwcg.gov/sa/#/%3F/38.5/-122.5/10 actual fire areas.
https://zoom.earth/#38,-122.5,9z,sat,pm,2017-10-13 Satellite maps, about 36 hours out of date. Scroll back to 10/8 pm, then forward.
Will Aaronson’s lecture be recorded for those of us who like interesting things but live far away from the hub of interestingness?
Yes, I’m almost certain it will be recorded, but don’t have details.
“Iff” vs. “If”? Do you usually have problems with too many snacks?
I’m in MTV and dreading an hour drive out to Berkeley. Are there any other South Bay’ers attending that are open to carpooling?
I’m going to be coming from Stanford, and would love to ride along with someone that has a car. (If someone’s comfortable with it, I’m also happy to drive their car one way!)
Now, how does one arrange offline contact through here…
I’m in San Jose and might be going. ddfrATdaviddfriedman.com
I’m dmzATstanford.edu .
Just as a warning: I’m in Santa Barbara now; supposed to fly to SFO tomorrow morning, landing shortly after noon. Alas, because of reduced visibility from the smoke from the wildfires, they’re now limiting the number of flights allowed into SFO, and it’s possible that my flight will be delayed or cancelled—in which case, I might be late to the meetup if I make it at all. Will post updates when I know more.
–Scott Aaronson
Have you started looking at other options yet? When facing this kind of situation, it’s always best to know what you want before you get to the agent, because you care a lot more about what happens to you than they do. Specifically, do you have to go into SFO or could you fly to, say, OAK instead?
Yes, I could do Oakland or even Sacramento, no problem. And I could depart from LAX. And if I learn early enough about a cancellation, I might even be able to hitch a ride with a colleague who’s driving there.
Your worst-case scenario is probably a will-they won’t-they with you stuck either at the gate or on the tarmac, and I’d think it’s reasonably likely in this case. Particularly if you have status with the airline in question, it might be best to see what you could do to get re-routed early. If the flight cancels, everyone else will be in line too. Try to be there before them. Maybe go up to the gate agent and tell them that you’re flexible and willing to be re-routed to another airport.
(In Professor Farnsworth voice) Good news, everyone! I’m now physically on the plane, and it looks to be on time. So, while I don’t want to count my chickens before they’ve landed(?), it looks like I’ll indeed be there at 3PM. Looking forward!
–Scott Aaronson
Ok landed!
A group of us are carpooling up from the South Bay. Still room if we take my minivan, so if anyone want to join us, call: 408 244-3330. I hope to leave my house around 2:00. 3806 Williams, San Jose, CA.