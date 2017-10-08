OT86: Utopen Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. There’s a public beta of Less Wrong 2.0 up at lesserwrong.com. See also the overview of what’s going on and why one might want such a thing.
2. Probably there will be an SSC meetup in Berkeley on October 14. I’ll post more details later, but if it’s important to have a little advance warning, now you have it.
Naval Gazing: Fire Control, Part 1
Series Index
I’ve decided to re-write my post on fire control, which is the one that started this series off. First, the voice is very different from what I’ve used since. Second, a lot of people don’t share my tendency to read archives, and it was deeply buried in OT 69.25. Third, I was asked by the tour lead on Iowa to provide an essay on fire control to pass on my knowledge.
The longest-range hit ever by a battleship at sea was approximately 26,400 yards (15 statute miles), made by KMS Scharnhorst on HMS Glorious in the North Sea. Glorious was making at least 17 knots at the time, and it only took Scharnhorst 3 salvos to make the hit. Iowa’s 16” guns themselves had a normal maximum range of approximately 40,000 yards (the exact value varies slightly depending on shell type and barrel wear) or 22.7 statute miles. Coincidentally, that is almost exactly the distance from where the ship is moored to Catalina Island, visible on a clear day. What made gun ranges like these practical?
In the 1890s, naval gunnery was still limited to very short ranges, with 1000 yards being considered the outer limit of effective range. This was little better than had been possible a century before, despite massively improved guns, and stood in stark contrast to land-based guns, which had seen an order-of-magnitude increase in range during the same period. The problem was the movement of the ship, which made precise shooting as practiced on land totally impossible. There had been a few attempts to solve the problem during the 19th century, but none were particularly effective until that of Captain Percy Scott, RN, in 1898. Scott, captain of the cruiser HMS Scylla, replaced the traditional practice of attempting to sight the guns to be on target at the end of the ship’s roll (with the accompanying errors that this estimation caused) with continuously elevating the guns to keep them on target as the ship rolled. Continuous aim, as the technique was known, resulted in a sixfold increase in Scylla’s yearly gunnery score in 1899. This was revolutionary, but there were a few problems. First, it was only feasible on lighter guns, up to about 9.2”. Heavier guns could not be elevated quickly enough to track the ship’s roll, which, when combined with the recent improvements in rate of fire for light guns, made them much more powerful than the heavy guns for a short period. Second, it relied entirely on the skill of the crew, and had limited potential for growth. Third, it only stabilized the gun along the line of sight (level), leaving motion at right angles to the line of sight (cross-level, which is harder to compensate for, as it moves the gun in both elevation and train) unstabilized, a problem that wouldn’t be solved until the 1930s. Fortunately, roll is the most important motion of a ship, and level correction is adequate when firing broadside.
To solve the problem of cancelling out motion for heavy guns, Percy Scott came up with a new solution, the director, which also solved several other problems. This was essentially a dummy gunsight, mounted high up in the ship and set up to pass firing data to a number of other guns, after compensating for the differences in position. This gave several advantages. The director crew was separated from the blast and smoke of firing, and all of the guns were fired from the same key, which gave a tight salvo and a predictable pattern, which was vital to making use of spotting (which we’ll come back to). However, to take full advantage of this, the closely related factors of target range and motion had to be taken into account.
At short range, neither mattered much. The trajectory of the shells was flat enough that they would hit even with considerable errors in range (this was called the ‘danger space’, the range interval in which a shell falling long or short of the target would still hit) and the target did not move far enough in the short flight time to pose a serious problem. However, the quest for longer ranges (driven in large part by the need to outrange rapidly-improving torpedoes) forced solutions for both to be developed.
Rangefinding was a matter of equipment. Several different approaches were tried, but eventually all navies converged on a fairly small binocular rangefinder (as opposed to stadiometers or using the length of the ship as a baseline). These work via essentially extending the baseline between the operator’s eyes, and letting them line up objects at the chosen range. The rangefinder then works out some trigonometry to find a range.
There were still two problems to be solved once adequate rangefinders had been developed. First, the range that the rangefinder produced was not the one that the guns needed to shoot on, because the target was still moving. Second, getting the data from the rangefinder to the guns was a serious problem. The first problem was partially solved when it was realized that the range rate was independent of range, and only depended on relative courses and speeds. What were essentially specialized slide rules were developed to calculate the range rate and bearing rate (speed across), which were then multiplied by time of flight to get the offsets from the current positions to set the sights. The problem was that solution changed as the relative positions of the ships did, forcing constant updates. Also, the lack of feedback prevented cross-checking of the solutions.
Data transmission was initially by voice, but the din of battle made this a poor method at best. The next step was to use a step-by-step transmitter, which moved a receiver a set amount with each pulse from the transmitter. This also had problems, because it would become misaligned if the transmitter turned too fast or if power was lost to one end, and any changes in the connections required realignment. On the gun itself, the receiver was not powerful enough to drive the mechanisms directly, so an operator would manually match the position the computer requested, known as the ‘follow-the-pointer system’.
Even with all of these systems, hitting was still not assured. Errors in the solution, wind, and random chance all meant that some form of feedback was necessary. An observer, usually near the director, would watch the fall of the shells and estimate where the splashes were relative to the target, then relay those corrections to try and put the next salvo directly on the target. This practice was known as spotting. Spotting worked much better on a coordinated salvo than with individual guns, and the shells tended to fall into a more or less circular pattern. If that pattern was placed on the target, hitting was in theory just a matter of time. Elaborate rules were developed to make best use of spotting data in adjusting the solution chosen.
Next time, I’ll cover Iowa’s system in more detail, showing what the early systems described here developed into.
To beat you to the punch on this one a bit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1i-dnAH9Y4
I don’t know if the Iowa’s computers actually worked exactly like this, but it’s fascinating to see how it was done in general.
I did a recent count of the index, and discovered that today’s post was going to be the 50th of my Naval Gazing posts. (I had to exclude hlynkacg’s to make the count work. Sorry.) In honor of the occasion, I decided to write a new introduction, both to the series and to battleships.
Introduction: Series
I’m a former tour guide on the USS Iowa, a battleship now serving as a museum in Los Angeles. (I quit because I moved to Oklahoma, a place known for having no coasts.) Naval Gazing started when someone in an open thread asked about hobbies. I explained what I did for fun, and several people expressed interest in me talking more about battleships, so I kept going. I’ve gradually branched out from battleships to naval warfare in general, both dreadnought-era and modern. At the moment, with no actual battleship to play on, I plan to continue. I’m not former military, but I’ve been a serious military geek since elementary school. An index of the Naval Gazing posts can be found here.
Introduction: Battleships
The name ‘battleship’ comes from ‘line-of-battle ship’, the name given to the large ships of the Napoleonic Wars that fought in a line. It refers to a capital ship (the term for large warships which are responsible for sea control) with big guns as its primary armament and carrying heavy armor. Battleships in various forms dominated the seas from the 1860s (when the first armored warships appeared) until WW2, when aircraft development dethroned them. There are no battleships in service today, and the only battleships to see active service since 1960 are the Iowa-class, which are now serving as museums.
Introduction: USS Iowa
I talk a lot about Iowa, as she was (and still is) my ship. Often the principles under discussion are best illustrated with concrete examples, and those examples are usually drawn from her. But, to my surprise, I’ve never really done a post on her. A post on Iowa’s history is coming soon, but I thought I’d give a brief sketch of the ship here to give context for anyone reading the technical posts with no background knowledge.
The USS Iowa is 887 ft. 3 in long, 108 ft. 2 in wide, and has a loaded draft (depth) of around 37 ft. Her hull number is BB-61, BB meaning that she’s a battleship and 61 being her number in the sequence of battleships authorized for the US Navy. (Not all 60 before her were built, as some were cancelled under the Washington Naval Treaty.) She weighs about 57,000 long tons fully loaded (ships are always measured in long tons, but it comes out to ~64,000 short tons), which is particularly impressive given her top speed of 33 knots (38 mph). The armor belt (on the sides of the ship) is 12.1” and the main armor deck is 6”. The design crew was 2100 men, but it rose as high as 2800 during WW2, and dropped to about 1500 during the 80s.
She commissioned (entered service) three times: once in 1943 to fight in WW2, again in 1951 to serve off Korea, and lastly in 1984 as part of Reagan’s 600-ship fleet. She finally decommissioned in 1990, and has been a museum ship in Los Angeles since 2012.
Iowa is armed with nine 16” guns in three main turrets, and initially had twenty 5” secondary guns in ten twin mounts for shooting at smaller ships and airplanes. Four of these mounts were removed in the 1980s to make room for new system.
In WWII, she bristled with light antiaircraft guns, nineteen quad 40mm Bofors and fifty-two 20mm Oerlikons. All of these were removed before she reactivated in the 80s, due to their obsolescence in the face of modern aircraft. They (and the 5” mounts) have been replaced with four anti-missile Close-in Weapons System (CIWS) mounts, eight 4-round Armored Box Launchers for Tomahawk cruise missiles, and four quad launchers for Harpoon anti-ship missiles.
A couple of minor housekeeping notes. I’m suspending the air transport series for the time being. I have a bunch of Naval Gazing ideas, and currently plan to work through them. There’s one more (a full writeup of boarding methods) written and waiting for a spot, and anything my sister gets me. That said, I’m open to suggestions for both series.
Also, if anyone is interested in guest-writing for Naval Gazing (or needs to get in touch with me for other reasons), my email is battleshipbean at gmail.
I am more interested in the ships than the planes, so this suits me. I think I’ve trawled through most of the archives in search of these posts. I would be interested to hear what you have to say about the economic side – how much capital ships like this cost to build and run over time, and just how rich a country had to be before it could construct & operate the kind of shipbuilding facilities needed.
Fisker automotive: a serious Tesla competitor or not?
I’m searching for a Founder’s Fund-style mechanism for groups of employees. I need a mechanism by which employees can pledge x% of value gained in an exit event to a specific charity. Ideally it will be trackable as a group and legally binding.
Does anyone else here live or work in Boulder, CO and is interested in meeting up? I know that there’s a Denver rationalist community, but it would take me over an hour and a half to get to their meetups by public transit, which doesn’t sound appealing.
Edit: Here’s a temporary email address that people can reach me at if they don’t want to respond here: zbdnboaw [at] clrmail [dot] com. I’ll keep it open for at least one week.
There was a New Yorker article last week that reminded me of Different Worlds, it’s called How Science Saved Me From Pretending to Love Wine.
Despite the title, it’s not actually mostly about the merits of wine. It’s about the way our preferences for certain foods and drinks are influenced by biological differences. Apparently when we say that people have different tastes, it’s sometimes true in a much more literal sense than we realize.
I wonder how much difference in human personalities could be better described as difference in perception.
Interesting article, if not terribly original (esp. with that personal story framing). The father seems a bit of a dick, honestly, that “what I like most is the greatest thing in the world and everybody who doesn’t like it as much is deficient”-schtick is offputting. Maybe there should be a “Worst Instance of Typical Minding” award.
I’d have liked to know more about how that taste expert had saved marriages by showing that spouses “weren’t just picky or stubborn” when they didn’t like something, they actually experienced it differently. This is obvious to me now and it bothers me to no end when people seem to assume that everyone experiences everything the same way and can therefore unproblematically be judged for what they do (forgive me for repeating what I said in my “Different Worlds” comment).
I got my first real visceral understanding of this about ten years ago in a science museum. I had a habit of teasing my girlfriend for always complaining about being cold and constantly making cups of tea mostly not for drinking but for warming her hands, and in the museum we sat down in front of a thermal camera and it showed our picture on a screen in front of us. I held up my hands and I could se them, with all five fingers, glowing yellow. Her hands were stumps. Faded reddish palms with seemingly nonexistent fingers. They barely gave off any heat.
A silly example but it really made me understand, even though I should have before. The taste article made me think of other differences between us: we both like lemon juice in our water but she wants 5 to 10 times as much as I do. She actually craves vegetables. I’ve finally been successful convincing her that when I want to sit in the shade during summer I’m not “being difficult”. Bright sunlight really is blinding to me (weirdly only if it’s also warm, cold and bright is fine).
A lot, I bet. Especially if you include higher-level perception of the kind intertwined with emotional judgment.
I hope differences in taste and perception become more well known, and I particularly hope they’ll act like “gateway drugs” to realizing that people experience all kinds of things differently, including the high-level, abstract stuff. Some people perceive and are disgusted by inequality, others by being told what to do. Some see conformity, others rudeness. Some despise stupidity, others selfishness; some react to abuse of power, others to inefficiency. Some find prolonged eye contact overly intense, while to others it’s an essential part of human interaction.
Etc, etc, leading to misunderstandings, bad faith and constant screw-ups.
Is ego depletion still a thing? The recent focus of SSC on Predictive Processing makes me wonder about how it could explain, well… the whole “can’t find the motivation to do things I really wanna do” thing.
Anyone have thoughts they’d care to share on Blade Runner: 2049?
No, but I did just watch the original and I noticed that the ground car has this dinky little windshield-wiper on it, and that this makes sense since it is self-driving and the human doesn’t need to see the road very well anyway.
Just seen it yesterday with some friends. We all rather liked it, I personally think it captures the spirit of the original very well, both in visual, musical and story aspects, whie remaining orginal. So a very good sequel. It’s not rational fiction, so the protagonist is a bit of an idiot in some ways that the plot requires and there are a couple of minor plot holes, but it’s definitely not bad enough to be annoying.
It’s a shame the original doesn’t capture the spirit of the book better.
(Grain of salt, since I read the book rather than watching the first movie, but a friend who I watched it with had seen the first movie without reading the book and came away with the same impression.)
I thought it was a complete dumpster fire. I’m not going to touch on the stereotypical “bleak, dystopian future city” vibe, or pretty much any of the completely ridiculous “extrapolations” from technology, as that’s basically the source material’s fault, but pretty much everything else was bad too. Damn near every single conversation “beat” was punctuated by a close-up to somebody’s face, with accompanying dramatic music, which lasted for way too long. This was a major factor in how badly the movie dragged out. The characterizations were completely incomprehensible, for the most part. It’s not just that the characters were irrational, it’s that trying to build a consistent model of their behavior was a lost cause. The first two hours of the movie were incredibly tedious, largely because you have no idea what’s going on. Things just seem to happen – and this lack of direction is made worse by the aforementioned characterizations. If you at least had some idea of what was motivating anybody (beyond the villain, who was so cliche it descended into absurdity) maybe there’d be some chance at figuring out the end-game, but all they managed to do was stick in a poorly-foreshadowed twist to “wrap it up”, though it felt more like leaving a bunch of plot hooks for a sequel.
Does anyone know of data or a study looking at the major categories of capital investments made by companies? Something like “X% of capital is invested in machinery, Y% is in real estate, Z% is in vehicles, …”.
This sort of information should be in the notes to a company’s annual report & accounts. Under UK accounting standards (the ones I am familiar with), if an entity has significant tangible fixed assets their total value will be shown on the face of the balance sheet (or Statement of Financial Position) and the total is then analysed in the fixed asset note. Typical categories are Land & Buildings, Plant & Machinery, Motor Vehicles etc. The categories aren’t fixed, it depends on the entity, so land and buildings (for example) might be split. The fixed asset note also shows the effects of depreciations/ revaluations. Many companies also have large non-tangible capital investments e.g. shares in other entities, software licences etc.
Let’s say that time travelers have been present throughout history. They didn’t cause any weird paradoxes and they never communicated with us. They were just observers who disappeared after they were finished watching whatever it was that they watched. When should we expect people to have first suspected time travel and how would it change it history?
I suspect that time travel is likely to be impossible, highly regulated or multiverse-creating. Unregulated time travel (i.e. Israeli Defense Force travels back to 1930 with Uzis and Merkavas to prevent Nazis from ruling Germany while supermodern neo-Nazis do the same to make Germany Nazi) can easily cause complete chaos, even human extinction. However we haven’t observed this phenomenon. Hence I tend to believe that time travel is impossible, highly regulated or hard to detect using our present technologies.
Would you consider it a form of time travel if we had computers and sensors so accurate they could actually extrapolate back from any given state of the universe (perhaps in a particular location) to provide a rich picture of what came before at time n (or possibly even what will come after, though that seems like it would be harder)?
If AIs become powerful enough to accurately predict the future, will that fact itself mess up human society since it will destroy the sense of free will or agency?
I guess it won’t be “real” time travel unless one can interact with or even change the past and/or future (but that gets into all kinds of potential paradoxes I don’t understand), though I am personally hoping more for the “time scope” (something that lets you see a rich picture of the past without you actually being there or being able to change it, maybe in the way we now, for example, are seeing how stars and planets far away looked thousands of years ago).
What you described about the past should not be considered time travel in the same sense that a photo of Churchill taken in 1935 does not make us travel back to 1935. That’s just an image broadly defined. With new technologies we can improve our imaging skills but what we get is still just an image. An image of an apple is not an apple even if it documents the position and velocity of every single elementary particle in the apple which is impossible anyway due to the uncertainty principle.
I don’t think that free will necessarily exists at all in the sense of an indivisible entity. Nor does agency. However chemicals in me that do exist indeed push me to think and act which might generate agency or my own will. Free will is indeed free in the sense that it is independent of other people but not in the sense that it is independent of the atoms that together constitute a human.
I doubt that AI will ever be able to predict the future accurately because it is hard to know what’s going on sufficiently far away from the AI itself. However these facts far away from the AI and us can affect the AI and us.
I don’t think Grandfather Paradox is a real paradox because there is no reason why causality can not be violated. Causality is an arbitrary human dogma that does not have to hold at all. If you do travel back in time and murder your grandfather then he dies while you continue to exist. We can’t use logic to claim that something is physically impossible.
If backwards time travel was possible, it would almost certainly be the kind where it’s impossible to cause paradox’s. You go back in time to prevent the Holocaust and end up causing it.
I always liked the idea of regulation because at first it seems absurd. Do we really expect them to be able to prevent all possible instances of time travel that would be known to us? But if you think about it, they are basically omniscient, so it becomes more feasible. That’s kind of my thought process for the hypothetical. These time travelers would be tourists who are forbidden from interacting with the locals and any possible transgression would be prevented. And they know it works because they can see for themselves. In that scenario, what’s the difference from our world?
I believe a parallel universe scenario is much more reasonable than what you described. Time travel being impossible is probably even more reasonable.
Consider two alternative models of time travel. In model A, you go back in time, change something, and the whole time line that you started with vanishes, to be replaced by the time line resulting from your change. In model B, you go back in time, change something, and that switches you from one line in a branching universe (that you came to) to another line, the one resulting from your change.
The same experiences are consistent with both. But almost everyone will believe the second, because almost nobody wants to believe that he has just wiped from existence everyone he knew, along with all the music, art and literature produced after the change.
Just want to clarify, this is about a hypothetical world where the time travelers were seen by people, observing events in the background. They just didn’t interact. Besides that, the world is the same as ours.
Do the time-travellers make any effort to disguise themselves in period costume? I’m assuming from “didn’t interact” they stayed fairly far away from everyone, e.g. sitting in a forest with binoculars watching an important historical battle through binoculars. When they return to the present, do they make an effort to be alone, or do bystanders witness them literally disappearing?
Those are some measures that could change the difficulty of identifying them as time-travellers specifically. But in general, to identify them as from another time, I’d say you have to 1) notice this as a pattern, not a one-off event, 2) know enough about foreigners to be able to reason about what they might be like (e.g. if you still think there’s a part of africa where peoples’ faces are on their stomachs, I don’t think you’re ruling out a region of asia where everyone wears weird clothes), 3) be more likely to attribute very unlikely events to human action rather than supernatural (and be able to predict the future would have an interest in observing the past).
1) indicates a period with reasonably detailed written history and cross-cultural communication among intellectuals
2) is some time after marco polo, I guess
3) is around the scientific revolution
But even with all three conditions met, it’s hard to get “time travelers” as the answer instead of “observers from isolationist castle in the sky we can’t see” without, say, talking to one of them. My guess is you’d have to catch them observing something you think they couldn’t predict or cause, like the earthquake of Lisbon. But I think for most events it’s more plausible that someone could predict them than that they could travel in time.
Hey, I recently received clicked through a link to Scott’s post about how Western / universal culture always wins (I’d read it before, it’s just that someone linked it so I read it again), and I wanted to give a perspective on what I think he’s missed.
To put it simply: I think people always like the results of universal culture, such as low crime, good political system, freedoms, etc. But they don’t always like the means. This is the main issue with mass immigration into Western nations, or with people forgetting about Western (or, again, universal) values; too late do they discover that they lose out on the results of those things. Or at least, this is a very real possibility; it may not happen in specific cases. But I do think it’s important to keep in mind that, just because certain norms work, it doesn’t mean that people will adopt them.
Has anyone had success with recovering attention span, focus etc.? What’s known to work?
After being vegetarian for a few years I started to have brain fog that went away after I switched to a better B12 supplement.
Selfism
I believe selfism defined on Wikipedia is good as long as people do not harm each other while pursuing their own interests. The key reason why I support selfism is that it does frequently end up benefiting others if means to prevent people from harming each other are employed. Pursuing one’s own interests creates wealth while altruism rarely does that.
SSC, what do you think about my ideas above?
It is unclear to me that, on the margin, less altruism would be better. It seems to me that some points on the Pareto frontier are better than others, and that altruism can move us towards those points.
I think that altruism is very unreliable, and that robust societies rely on incentives or coercion, rather than altruism, in order to move towards those points. But altruism is better than nothing.
I agree that altruism is unreliable. Even though altruism is often better than nothing, I believe that a moral system mainly based on altruism is actually harmful by discouraging and usually shaming self-interests which cause us to lose their benefits.
I’m perfectly fine with a moral system that considers selfism moral while a bit of altruism in addition to selfism is even better. At the same time harming others except for self-defense, altruism that harms oneself and self-harm should be considered evil. However any moral system that consider selfism evil is bad and any moral system that consider self-interest itself evil is obnoxious.
I really enjoy being on stage in front of a large crowd, especially as the center of attention, but though I have a nice voice and really good stage presence, I’m not sure how to get opportunities to do this. I’m an amateur magician, but opportunities for that are rare — I’ve only had a chance to do stage performances at my university’s talent shows. I applied for all the non drama major drama troupe things as an undergrad, but got into virtually none. It’s a cliquish group, I may have burned a lot of good will with my visible and overwhelming despair every time I didn’t get into something, and honestly I’m not sure if I’m that talented at acting (but I really do mean “not sure” — I have no idea how to evaluate myself from the outside).
I’m now back for grad school, and I really do want to find a way to get on some stage. It’s the most alive I ever feel, the strongest positive sensations I can recall experiencing. What can I do?
Karaoke, teaching, emcee at a comedy club, dance competitions, toastmasters?
Chicago has this thing called “No Shame Theater”, where the setup is you sign up to do a short (<5 minute) sketch or monologue or skit about whatever. Mainly comedy, since comedy is big in Chicago, but people do serious stuff from time to time too. Entirely amateur and volunteer. Google results show mainly the Chicago scene, but it looks like there's branches at various universities elsewhere too. If there is one near you, I'd recommend going once before signing up to perform so you understand the typical fare.
Failing that, you could try for an improv group or an open mic stand-up comedy night. Open mic nights can be terrible though, in the sense that many of the amateur comedians are not funny and you'd be forced to sit through their sets.
One reason to think that gun control might be ineffective is that, under a plausible gun control regime, it would still be possible for someone who really wanted a gun to get one. We are interested in decreasing violence on the margin. Gun regulation increases the cost of guns (if only because they would be more annoying to obtain), so this argument amounts to saying that the demand curve for guns, at least among those who intend to misuse them, is pretty flat.
Similarly, some object that if guns were too costly, knives would suffice. Using a knife instead of a gun is less pleasant, so if only knives are available, the cost of killing someone has gone up. This argument amounts to saying that the demand curve for the death of one’s enemies, at least among those who really want that, is pretty flat.
So, is it? How could you tell? This seems true of Al Quaeda and MS-18. But my stereotype of a gang-member is not agentic enough to learn how to multiply. My stereotype of a suicide is too depressed to leave his apartment. My stereotype of a spree-killer would find that his need are better met with a cool trenchcoat and a well-researched music collection. A minor inconvenience could make the last three less likely to act.
For suicide this is well researched. Demand for suicide turns out to be almost comically elastic:
Today I’m angry about elder abuse. Anyone here know a lot more than I do about elder abuse, and want to tell me what the best orgs to follow / books to read are on the subject?
I’m angry because an article in this week’s New Yorker (paywall link here) made me angry. The article is a very awful story of legalized kidnapping of old people who are arguably not managing their estates well, (the legal standard doesn’t seem to have been much more searching than “would a hedge fund invest your money better?”) where the same social worker who solicits from medical professionals a signature that both partners in an aging couple are unwell is also the social worker who gets the lucrative job of managing the couple’s care, and also the social worker who gets the very lucrative job of managing all their assets, after they are forced into a retirement home on a half-hour’s notice, to then endure having someone else control their medical treatment and choice of residence, and watch as their assets are liquidated to pay for spurious attorney fees and etc., and all this when they have adult children or other close family/friends willing and able to care for them. Yuck.
I have a peculiar condition or quirk that I’d like help ‘diagnosing’ and/or overcoming.
The problem arises when I am carrying one or more ordinary objects in my hands, and need to pick up/put down objects in different locations in a certain order. I always end up carrying things for the entire route unnecessarily when I should have placed them earlier, and I often go though a room forgetting to put one of the things down that I meant to, carrying it past it’s drop-off point.
Say i’m getting something out of the back seat car after I’ve parked. I will take the keys out of the ignition and with the same hand pick up a water bottle from the centre console. While im trying to shut the driver’s door (with my knuckle or wrist) with these two things in my hand, i’ll be reaching onto the back seat to pick up a grocery bag. Once I get the bag, I have to knee the door shut, then I get to the house and realise that the bottle is empty and I just wanted to throw it in the trash on the way or leave it in the car after all – now I can’t open the door because my hands are full, and I don’t want to set the bags and keys down because i’ll have to pick them up again. So I go back to the trash with the bottle…..
Argh…It’s hard to explain. Is there a word or phrase for difficulty with the everyday travelling-salesman problem? I’m in my late 20’s with no relevant medical history.
I live in a two-storey house and I probably carry objects up and down stairs for no reason, (sub-consciously?) every day.
What you’re describing is technically “ideational apraxia,” although that’s a junk term if you haven’t had a stroke. If it’s a lifelong difficulty, look into “developmental dyspraxia,” which as far as I can tell is basically on the autism spectrum. I’ve also seen something similar as a manifestation of acute mania, but basically you’re just describing a general dysfunction of executive control. cf. “Highway hypnosis”
Whether you need a stimulant or occupational therapy or are just curious about yourself, remind yourself of the truism that everything you do in life is dependent on successful “sequencing, sequencing, sequencing.”
Some antipsychotics, like olanzapine\Zyprexa, reduce or eliminate the effects of LSD. Can this be meaningfully understood as them being essentially negative LSD, making people less creative and crazy? I keep hearing about the amazing positive effects of LSD, like permanently boosting your Openness stat, or relieving depression. Would taking antipsychotics lower your Openness?
Zyprexa is a 5-HT2A antagonist, and LSD works through 5-HT2A agonism. It looks like 5-HT2A might increase brain “plasticity” in some complicated way. Zyprexa might decrease this in some complicated way, but the dopaminergic effects are so much bigger that it’s hard to tell. Post on this soon.
Really looking ahead to this one, Scott! I am currently on 5mg of Zyprexa daily for my depression, and I have some LSD that I would really, really like to have for the benefits. This is a conundrum I can’t solve on my own.
Would this have any implications for HPPD?
Take LSD and Zyprexa at the same time, if you’re curious. There will be attenuation of some of the visual brilliancy and probably less “ego dissolution,” but the counter-effects definitely are not linear, and you will probably not feel default normal.
Look at the pharmacodynamics. LSD is active at such low doses that the amount of olanzapine necessary to compete for those 5-HT2A receptors is going to have massive spill-over effects at other receptors. It’s an interesting and worthwhile experiment, but ultimately most *trip terminators work by helping you sleep, which is arguably an induced delirium.
*http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/hup.2431/abstract
Anyone here take JBP’s 10bux personality test? Any good?
I’m probably late to the party, but I’ve only just realized Donald is the same name as Vladimir. Both mean “the ruler of the world”. Except that “Trump” means winning against tough opponents while “Putin” means (probably something like) “born at the time of change” (travelling somewhere, usually). Count me converted to nominative determinism. Should have done that sooner.