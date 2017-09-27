Open Thread 85.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
The following is an air travel guest post by my Favorite Sister:
(Effort post index, including this series)
I was reading through what bean had posted on commercial aviation earlier, and I ran across a question about why hubs exist. As much as I love my darling brother, I don’t think the answer he gave did justice to the complex, wonderful world of airports. And yes, I am that person who actually enjoys long layovers, and thinks that the airport textbooks bean has given me for my birthday and Christmas are very good gifts. One of the highlights of my summer was sitting in an airport reading an airport management textbook. It was glorious. [bean: Yes, this is all true. She really is almost as geeky as I am, just about different things.]
Airlines are famously a “pray really hard, cross your fingers, and hope you’ll make enough money to buy a new plane or retrofit old ones” industry. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is expecting airlines across the world to have a near record total net profit of $29.8 billion, with a profit margin of 4.1% in 2017. The $29.8 billion number might sound really great, but that’s the net profit of all of IATA’s 278 member airlines. This works out to about $107 million per airline, which is enough to buy 89.7% of a Boeing 737 MAX9 (list price of $119.2 million as of May 2017). Granted, some of the IATA airlines made more, some made less, and some lost money, but we’ll use averages for simplicity’s sake. It’s important to remember that most airlines don’t pay full price for their planes [bean: Industry rule of thumb is that airlines pay about 50% of list], and the purchase of planes is generally funded by either sale of stock or large loans. Hubs save airlines a lot of money. I’ll leave an in-depth explanation of the costs of a commercial flight to someone else (ahem, bean) [bean: Hey, you’re the one with the accounting minor], but, in essence, airlines only make money when their planes are in the air, and a plane costs roughly the same to fly whether it’s full or not, because the weight of an additional passenger and their baggage is a drop in the bucket compared to the empty weight of the plane itself. So, airlines make the most money off of full flights, and bleed money on the flights where half the seats are empty. Airlines have a very good incentive to run flights as full as possible. Even though I might want to travel from, say, Lawton, Oklahoma to Lewiston, Idaho, there will never be a direct flight from Lawton to Lewiston because there isn’t enough demand (or really any demand at all- let’s be honest, there’s not much in Lawton, and there’s not much in Lewiston). This is where hubs come in.
For the sake of argument, let’s pretend that there’s only eight airports in the US, four on the east coast, say Atlanta (ATL), New York (JFK), Charlotte (CLT), and Miami (MIA), and four on the west coast, in this case Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Las Vegas (LAS), and Seattle (SEA). For the record, the FAA lists 514 commercial service airports in the US, which means, in reality, this is significantly more difficult. Suppose our pretend airline, Bean Airways, wants to be able to connect anyone from one airport to any of the other airports. If Bean Airways ran a flight from each of the airports to each of the other airports, there would be 56 flights. If, on the other hand, Bean Airways picked one airport on each coast to be a hub, there would be far fewer flights. Let’s use ATL and LAX for this example. You’d have a flight to and from Atlanta for each of the airports on the east coast, and to and from Los Angeles for each of the airports on the west coast, and a flight between Los Angeles and Atlanta. This is a total of 14 flights to cover the same service area. The two transcontinental flights (one eastbound, one westbound) would be what’s known as a trunk routes, or very profitable, high-demand routes. By having one transcontinental flight it each direction, the flight would become a trunk route for Bean Airways, and Bean Airways would have a significantly higher profit margin and much fuller flights than if it tried to run 24 transcontinental flights by having a direct route between every airport. [bean: This isn’t quite right, because it would require two stops unless you’re originating or destination in ATL or LAX. In practice, you’d probably set it up so that you’d have one flight from each city to each hub, which still means we drop from 24 transcons to 8. Maybe less, theoretically as low as 4 if we just have one hub for transcons. Passengers dislike making multiple connections. To put more real-world numbers on this, by the late 80s, it was possible to fly between 48,860 pairs of cities in the US with one stop (ref Hard Landing by Thomas Petzinger Jr.) This was great for the 22 people a day who flew between Norfolk and Kansas City. Lawton to Lewiston today still requires a double connection.] [I, bean’s favorite sister, would like to take a moment to point out that not all passengers dislike multiple connections. Specifically, I don’t dislike multiple connections. More airports to explore that way. Also, my example is still a very viable way to explain the necessity of hubs. Since you’d be the CEO of Bean Airways (as scary as that sounds), you can run as many flights as you’d like, despite whatever I think.] [bean: Yes, but since the extinction of the mileage runner, you’re the only one who likes multiple connections, and you don’t spend enough for the airlines to care.]
Legacy carriers really like hubs, and the related hub and spoke transportation model, which is what was described in the Bean Airways example. Airbus tried to capitalize on this when they developed the A380, which allows for the movement of a lot of people at once on ultra-high demand trunk routes. The other model is point-to-point, which is used by low cost carriers, and was the transportation model Boeing had in mind when it developed the 787, a smaller wide-body jet with an ultra-long range that is perfect for long, low demand routes. Allegiant is a prime example of this, as they don’t allow connections, and basically just let people to go from point A to point B. Southwest is a mix of hub and spoke and point to point. They have some airports they use more than others in instances where people need to change planes (Chicago Midway, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix, Orlando, Love Field, Houston Hobby, Oakland) that could be considered “hubs”, but, in general, if there’s enough demand to justify a flight between two cities, Southwest will be very quick to open a route, because direct routes are always cheaper for an airline than connections, assuming the demand exists to justify a direct route. I’ll address why in another post, assuming my dear, sweet brother lets me write anything for him again. Thanks for letting me take over for a bit, bean! [bean: Hmm. I think you’ve probably done enough to earn a second one, but I’ll see what the others have to say.]
I’m curious how hubs are selected. How did Delta, for example, come to operate so famously out of Atlanta?
How much of it is political – incentives offered by city or state governments to attract an airline? Does that even happen all that much anymore? How often to airlines move hubs, once they’ve selected one?
How much of a role does the airport play in hub selection? For example, my home airport of Kansas City is a beautifully convenient airport to fly out of, but due to the way the terminals, security, and gates are laid out it’d probably be a nightmare to catch a connection through. Do hubs follow airport design, or do airports follow hubs? If another airport has a hub in a city, are other airlines incentivized to also route through that city, or to establish their own, independent hub in another city? What support services are available at hubs that aren’t available at the end of the various nodes, if any?
The logistics of mass airplane flight has always fascinated me, sorry for the barrage of questions. I’ve been looking forward to this series all week!
(Answers are by bean. The Favorite Sister may or may not chime in at some point)
Delta has always run Atlanta more or less as a hub, even back before hub-and-spoke became so common. The statements about ‘whether you’re going to heaven or to hell, you’re going to go through Atlanta’ is, IIRC, pre-deregulation.
Hubs are selected for a combination of airport facilities (terminals, runways, and slots), geographic location (you want short flights to the spokes), and local demand. Ideally, you want to put the hub in a place people want to go, and a place people want to go places from. This means you always have a baseline of traffic, and it’s particularly good for attracting the high-revenue business traffic.
Operational needs are likely to take priority, but if it comes down to two or three nearby cities, politics might play a big part. There hasn’t been much hub movement of late. Hubs grow and shrink. The consolidations of the past decade have meant that there were too many hubs, and quite a few of them have gone away. I can’t think of a new hub proper opening recently. Airlines seem to prefer to grow at existing hubs instead.
Most hubs have been hubs for a while, and have been built as hubs. If you were to put a new hub in at an airport that hadn’t been one, you’d be likely to have to build a new terminal to handle the level of traffic, which is very different. Picking up an old hub for a song might work well, though. St. Louis springs to mind. There might be some interesting number-crunching you could do on O/D vs connecting at major hubs and cities of similar population that aren’t hubs.
The only cities which are hubs for multiple airlines are New York, LA, Chicago, and to a lesser extent Seattle. (Discounting Southwest, as their business model is rather different.) Business travel is the foundation of legacy airline revenue, and fighting over market share in a market smaller than the big three is just going to leave everyone bloody. Set up a hub somewhere else.
The big thing that springs to mind is spare airplanes. At a hub, a plane that breaks just gets swapped out. At an outstation, you probably don’t have that luxury.
I’m sure that I’ve annoyed my sister enough with these answers. If she comes up with different replies, I’ll post them or encourage her to get her own account.
That’s mostly right. Generally, airports are there before they become a hub, but, in some cases, new airports are built (Denver and Hong Kong spring to mind). The new Denver airport and the new Hong Kong airport were specifically built to be hubs because the old airports were hubs that weren’t designed to be hubs. This is especially true in the case of Hong Kong. Here’s the Wikipedia article on Kai Tak Airport, Hong Kong’s airport from 1925-1998. link text
I’d be interested in the explanation as to why direct routes are cheaper, myself. Obviously, there has to be sufficient demand – but just as obviously, there is sufficient demand if you fly small enough planes, infrequently enough. So the next obvious question is, how many flights do you need to “connect” two cities? I would naively think that two direct flights each way per day, morning and late afternoon departure, would suffice to capture almost all of the traffic between any regional city pair if the competition is requiring a layover, but that’s just a wild guess.
Off the top of my head:
1. You’re flying the minimum possible distance, and only taking off once. This saves fuel and time, both of which are expensive.
2. It’s operationally simpler. You don’t have to worry about people misconnecting, or about getting baggage between planes. You don’t have to schedule around letting people make connections.
The big problem is that there are relatively high fixed costs for a given flight. By hubbing, I can replace a bunch of regional jets with a few 737s, and make a lot more money.
One of the biggest drivers of business travel market share is frequency. If I’m on someone else’s dime, I care a lot more about convenience than I probably do on my own dime. If one of your two times doesn’t work for me for whatever reason, I might well rather have a layover than spend an extra night on the road. That said, what you describe is basically Southwest’s business model (although they generally have high frequencies, too), and they clean up on it. The legacies are more interested in moving people in and out from their hubs or points further away.
bean’s favorite sister here (he missed out on one of the biggest factors of why direct flights are cheaper and I was so annoyed by it that I decided to procrastinate on my homework and answer this instead). Also, yes, I decided to shamelessly ride my brother’s coattails and borrow his username.
Landing fees and other fees associated with the use of an airport are a huge factor in why direct flights are cheaper. The three categories of airport use fees are landing fees, which are typically variable based on the weight (generally maximum takeoff weight), number of seats, operator, time of day, etc., parking charges, which are variable based on length of stay, size of aircraft, weight, etc., and passenger charges. Passenger charges are usually only charged for departing passengers, but some airports, notably Bridgetown, Barbados (BGI), charge for both arriving and departing passengers. Excluding taxes, the single biggest portion of the ticket goes to airport use fees, not fuel or the cost of the plane. The fewer stops you have to make, the fewer airports you have to pay to use. It adds up rather quickly, especially when you consider the astronomical landing fees at some airports.
Really? My understanding is that MIA is one of the highest-cost airports in the country, and landing fees there are around $20/passenger. More typical is something like half that. Average round-trip airfare is, what, $200-300? You’re saying that fuel is 10% or less of the ticket price? Maybe today, but not a few years ago.
You’ve mentioned Allegiant twice now. I keep hearing that they’ve had a ton of safety issues with their planes. Should I hesitate to fly with them?
Depends on your tolerance for risk. Allegiant is definitely the least safe of the major carriers, but probably no more than a factor of 2-3 less safe than anyone else. Still definitely safer than driving. That said, I’d look very closely at other options before booking with them. They charge fees for everything, and you’re not going to get good customer service. Do the math ahead of time, and figure out the lowest price for what you want, not just the sticker price.
I’ve thought about flying with them just to say I did it, and I might have done so if they’d flown a route I was interested in. Never happened, and they don’t fly to OKC.
Who else is in the market that would be paying full price? Or is the “list” price just 100% inflated to make stock look more valuable than it really is? Are billionaires really interested in passenger jets..?
I have no clue. For all I know, it’s like healthcare sticker price. I may poke around a bit and see.
(Note that the rule of thumb is not hard and fast. It varies depending on model and demand. I’d expect you can pick up a 747-8 at a much greater discount than a 777X.)
(I just posted this on the previous thread before I realized there was a new one up, sorry)
So, I just heard about these weird attacks in Cuba. And it seems like a pretty interesting mystery. Anybody here have pet theories or domain specific knowledge about possible explanations?
It seems unlikely but possible that the experts are all wrong and it actually is possible to have a compact, cheap, directed sonic attack generator, and that the sound can produce the effects we’re seeing.
But I’m inclined to think that if the experts are saying the effects don’t make sense and the device would have to be unreasonably bulky due to acoustic laws or w/e, they’re probably right. So, trying to work around those, the first thing that comes to mind is that they’re reporting sound, but maybe the victims are just wrong about that. An electromagnetic wave/radiation emitter could be pretty compact and cheap, and possibly have weird damaging effects on a brain, and who knows how your brain would interpret being disrupted in that manner, it might think it was sound.
Or maybe they really are being targeted by some sort of sound-based thing, but that’s not the actual cause of the brain damage. A drug or poison could be doing the actual damage, and the sound aspect could be accomplishing something else. Or they could be linked, like how strychnine can cause even more problems if the subject is exposed to loud noises or bright light. The victims could be poisoned to sensitize them to the noise and then attacked with a noise that might actually be much quieter/milder than what they feel like they experienced.
For the cases where the noise seemed localized to the bed, they don’t mention the stupid simple possibility that somebody was watching and turning it off/on when they saw the target move, though who knows why anybody would bother with that except to be deliberately confusing. And if it actually did have to be a pretty loud noise, and they managed to isolate it in one hotel room, is it possible to have a loud noise generator in one room, and loud noise dampeners/cancelers set up in the surrounding rooms? Or would that be way too much equipment?
What other strategies could get these sorts of confusing experiences/effects without actually being confusing/convoluted themselves? Hypnotize the subject to implant a false memory then hit them on the head to cause a concussion xp? Are there any that make sense as strategies even apart from the amount of confusion they’re causing? Or do we basically have to accept that as a goal of the attacker even they’re forgoing some simpler methods for the sake of mysteriousness?
It’s extremely unlikely that there is any “sonic weapon” targeting the US embassy in Cuba. Assuming this is not just a case of mass hysteria, then it’s probably a surveillance device gone wrong.
In the 1940s the US ambassador to the soviet union was given a hand carved copy of the great seal of the United States by a troop of Young Pioneers (basically Communist boy scouts), he proudly hung it in his office and went about his business.
A few years later a radio operator and the British embassy overheard a mysterious transmission of a conversation apparently taking place in the US ambassador’s office. American personnel swept the office, and to their surprise found the the seal was indeed emitting a radio signal. When they broke it open they found a remarkable device that they dubbed “the thing”. It resembled a pill bottle, or perhaps an over sized spool of thread, affixed to the end of a long antenna. It contained no battery, and was connected to no discernible external source of power. When western technicians examined it in detail, they discovered it consisted of little more than a condenser microphone attached to the end of an antenna. The device acted as a transceiver, receiving it’s power from a 330 MHz signal used to “illuminate” it from a distant surveillance station. As the thin conductive membrane that covered the the acoustic cavity resonated, the change in capacitance provided amplitude modulation to the remitted signal effectively broadcasting any sound in the ambassador’s office back the KGB listening station.
It would not be too hard to design a similar device that used ultrasound. If there is actually an ultra sonic signal bombarding the US embassy in Havana, and something like this is the source, then there should another, very much weaker, signal being emitted from a device hidden somewhere in the building. The transmitting and receiving equipment would have to truly massive, with a powerful, and power hungry, speaker for sending out the initial signal, and a large parabolic microphone for reviving the modulated reply. One of the nearby buildings could easily conceal such a apparatus, but I expect that a discrete mobile version is out of the question.
As for the reports of “attacks” at diplomatic residences, or multiple locations away from the embassy, I would chalk it up to a kind of paranoid hypochondria, where every random ailment is attributed to nefarious sound waves.
Continuing our discussion about art from the last OT…
@johan_larson:
I think the quality of art isn’t related to technology and “options” so much as to the character of artists and their ideas. Otherwise we should be in a golden age of Hollywood and literature right now, yet we aren’t.
I should have said the 1880s, but you get the point. Consider the works of: Ilya Repin; Rachmaninov; Mussorgsky; Debussy; Kramskoy; Frederic Remington; Gilbert Munger; Sibelius; Twain; Dostoyevsky. These were masters. Giants. In 140 years what will they say about “Cool Hand Luke”?
@The Red Foliot:
No, I have a couple realist painters in my family. They’re even more pretentious than me, if you can believe that.
Realist painting wasn’t novel in the 19th century either though. For example you had Leonardo in the 15th century, Michelangelo in the 16th, Rembrandt and Vermeer in the 17th…all doing realism. (Michelangelo’s work was especially ahead of its time.)
How do you know we aren’t?
There is no accounting for taste, so maybe future generations will look back with nostalgia at our artistic output.
Realist painting went out of style because of a guy named Louis Daguerre. By the early twentieth century, any person with a bit of experience, a camera, and a properly equipped studio could create something that would make Velázquez green with envy. Once a cheap automatic process could duplicate, and then exceed, the works of the masters, the public lost interest in that kind of art. Of course, some people still appreciate realist paintings as displays of sheer technical talent, rather than for purely aesthetic reasons, but that is relativity niche abundance.
As for music, who is to say that any of the composers you listed are better than those of the twentieth century? From the neoclassical school we have Igor Stravinsky, and Carl Orff, you have atonal music from Schoenberg, Adorno, and Xenakis; you have minimalist compositions from Cage, and Glass. Other then your personal tastes, I see no metric by which we can judge that there has been a decline in quality.
In literature it’s even more apparent, because there weren’t the same kind of huge stylistic changes, that accompanied music, and painting. In your opinion, who was the greatest english language writer of the ninetieth century?
For novelists the twentieth century gave us Hemingway, Orwell, London, Fitzgerald and Nabokov. The eighteen hundreds had Dickens, and numerous other long winded writers fond of sentimental plots, purple prose, and shallow characters. Oscar Wilde got it right; one must have a heart of stone to read the death of little Nell without laughing.
I forgot to note about modern photorealism: in some ways it’s more limited than the older Realists because it’s based on seeing the way a camera sees, rather than the way the mind sees. For example in terms of lens distortion and exposure latitude.
Stravinsky, Orff, the atonalists, Cage, and Glass aren’t even in the same ballpark as the composers I listed. Stravinsky comes closest of those you mentioned, I suppose. Samuel Barber, Kodaly, and Shostakovich would have come even closer but they’re still inferior.
I’m willing to concede on literature that the 20th century was probably stronger on the whole than the 19th. I haven’t read the Russians in Russian, but if what everyone says is true they might be a notable exception.
Note: I wrote my original comment right after a weekend visit from my very pretentious artist father who idolizes the 19th century Russians, so I was kind of in the mood (in that mode?). I’m not really as pretentious as this–I mostly listen to Helmet-esque rock these days and my art collection is mostly Tlingit and Norman Rockwell prints for crying out loud–but I must now defend my argument out of stubbornness.
Scott: You should become a psychiatrist who specifically provides therapy for aspiring effective altruists.
I read two things on here that gave me this idea: One, your angst about 80000 hours claiming that medicine is not a great field to enter, in terms of marginal positive effect on the world. Two, the story of the unemployed trans math grad who felt shame after seeing how successful other rationalists are, where you reassured her that there are many people like her, out of sight.
So unlike normal psychiatrists who just help people get their lives together, you’ll be helping people get their lives together and increasing the number of successful effective altruists. In theory any therapist could help unsuccessful effective altruists, but perhaps knowing that their therapist “gets it” could establish a better relationship.
I’m sure you’ve thought about it and decided the logistics don’t work out, but, there it is anyway.