Open Thread 84.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Breakdown Notes is an online tool to make notes, diagrams, or mindmaps in your browser. It has a free version with ads, and a paid version without.
Relationship Hero connects you to a live expert who gives you tactical step-by-step advice for any human relationship: your date, spouse, family, friend, coworker, etc. It's only $1/minute.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Need help with a software issue? The Greenfield Guild is glad to assist, whether you need a full team to tackle your project, or just a little advice. The initial video consultation is always free: schedule yours today.
What are examples of conspiracy theories that turned out to be true?
When I google that phrase, I find lots of people claiming to give lists, but they are just true conspiracies, not things that were rumored or leaked long before becoming the conventional wisdom. Ideally I want things that were dismissed as conspiracy theories. The lists make no attempt to document this and don’t really seem to even claim it. The CIA is a conspiracy. Everything it actually does is “a true conspiracy theory.” But what did people talk about? The top of all of these lists is MK-Ultra. But was that ever a conspiracy theory, or did it jump straight into consensus reality when the NYT published it in 1974?
The first thing that comes to mind is mass surveillance programs; a lot of rumors and accusations circulated in the late Nineties before the programs were openly disclosed in the post-9/11 world. ECHELON, etc. But I’m not sure where to draw the line between a conspiracy theory and an open secret here.
I think that is a good example, but it seems so hard to demarcate that it may demonstrate how hard it is to evaluate examples.
One problem is that the NSA’s job is to collect information and most of the uncertainty is the continuous question of how good it is at that job. It easy to not notice disagreement on continuous questions, particularly if people aren’t precise. One qualitative point is spying on allies. My impression is that it was widely accepted in France and Germany that the Five Eyes conspired to spy on them, while this was rarely discussed in English, probably because it was seen as conspiratorial.
Maybe what you get out of post-Cold War declassified stuff on Soviet spies – for example.
I don’t like those examples. Identifying individuals doesn’t seem interesting to me. Maybe the fight over Alger Hiss was so acrimonious that I should count it.
If VENONA clarified the order of magnitude of the number of spies, that might be better, but I’m not sure that it did, nor what people really claimed about before.
The idea that there were all these communist spies in the US government was deemed a conspiracy theory, though, wasn’t it? Then the numbers show there were a whole bunch. Additionally, there were individuals presented as innocent – accusations to the contrary presented as conspiracy theories – who in retrospect were guilty.
Julius and Ethel Rosenberg come to mind. My history textbooks, though generally good, still listed them as casualties of the Red Scare in the ’90’s. (In fairness, those books may have been published before the former Soviet Union declassified information confirming their spy status).
My recollection is that, more or less, VENONA plus (much later) declassified former Soviet information strongly suggested that Joe McCarthy was right. At least, right in saying that crucial U.S. institutions including the military and State Department were widely infiltrated by Soviet spies (he was wrong on having evidence and on several specific examples). People today still decry “McCarthyism” as paranoia even though, in broad strokes, he was correct. That strikes me as a conspiracy theory being true (ish) but which was nevertheless so widely derided as to still be considered a conspiracy theory.
Being right on the general idea and wrong on the specific examples doesn’t vindicate McCarthy. Even if there are witches, there’s no points for burning the wrong people in a search for them.
I dunno, I think there’s a meaningful difference between “This guy was a witch hunter and witches don’t exist” and “This guy was a witch hunter and he didn’t properly identify who the witches actually were.”
It might not vindicate McCarthy, but it certainly proves his most ardent critics wrong as well,
Also, “the red scare” as a whole is certainly a concept that continues to be taught and perpetuated, even independently of McCarthy as an individual.
To the extent that communist spies actually did exist, it was not a “red scare” but rather a “correct estimation of foreign intelligence activity” and hence, it was something dismissed as conspiracy theory that ended up being true.
Also, did McCarthy ever convict an innocent person? I was under the impression that he didn’t.
He didn’t convict anyone; he accused. And he certainly accused those who were not guilty.
I worded that poorly, but I was referring to the entire Red Scare when I said McCarthy. My understanding is that it’s generally accepted that everyone convicted of espionage, during that era, was rightfully convicted.
Everyone was worried about communist spies. McCarthy was nothing special.
His main complaint was that State refused to fire known communists, ie, that they investigated and cleared people, rather than just accepting every accusation at face value. His insinuation that these investigations were corrupted by communists seems to be completely false. It is harder to assess whether the strategy was sound, whether the investigators made a good trade-off between false positives and false negatives.
JayT, of the 9 he named to the Tydings committee, were any guilty?
There were about 10 people convicted as espionage, all guilty. But this was a small part of the Red Scare. There were about 100 people jailed for contempt of court and contempt of Congress. They were all guilty of contempt, but I’m pretty sure it was bad to jail them. There were about 1000 people jailed for being leaders of the communist party. They were all members, although I’m not sure they were all leaders. Was jailing them the right thing to do? I’m not sure.
@Douglas Knight
Almost no one in the truman administration worried much about spies prior to the emergence of the red scare as a political phenomenon, and after they worried far more about the damage it was doing to them than actually catching spies. They put considerably more effort into the lavender scare than the red scare, which is ironic, because one of the primary justifications for the pink scare was that gay men might be blackmailed into becoming spies. Much the same was true of the eisenhower administration.
no, it wasn’t. For almost any spy in the period in question, one can give an example of them being accused of spying, only to have fellow spies of fellow travelers intervene to make sure that, at most, they were transferred somewhere else. That’s how the spy rings worked.
Considering that the CIA’s official, post cold war assessment of the situation was that no country in history has ever been more thoroughly penetrated by spies than the US and UK governments was in the 40s and 50s, it’s safe to say that their strategy was definitely not sound.
the standard here isn’t guilt or innocence, none of those people was on trial for espionage. it was reasonable security risk or not.
cassander, if you can give an example, give one.
There are multiple shades of conspiracy theories, as Nornagest mentioned earlier, which I’d categorize as Conspiracy Theory -> Open Secret -> Public Knowledge -> Relevant. Already mentioned are:
MK Ultra was public knowledge until Ted Kaczynski was discovered, at which point it became relevant in the public consciousness — something that had real-world consequences. Similarly for ECHELON, which began as whispers, then an open secret as it grew to include the UK and Australia, then public knowledge after 9/11, and finally relevant after Wikileaks and Snowden. You could also include Area 51, which was a longtime open secret that became public knowledge, although diffused out of relevance because the truth (testing ground for special but not-alien aircraft) is underwhelming.
https://theintercept.com/2016/10/06/in-the-chicago-police-department-if-the-bosses-say-it-didnt-happen-it-didnt-happen/
TL,DR: Chicago cop is involved in drug trafficing, everyone in the projects knows, low-level police know, police bosses keep it hushed up.
The Katyn massacre certainly counts, but probably conspiracies during war or organized by totalitarian regimes are not interesting, and Katyn was both.
To get true conspiracy theories you would need a secret to be partly exposed, but the people who know about it (or who it adversely affects) to not have the resources to prove it quickly. So one good place to look is for organizations dealing with colonial subjects or a domestic underclass.
The Katyn massacre seems like a good example, but one that requires expanding my definition. The Soviet hypothesis was widely discussed in the Western press, at least back to the end of the war, so it wasn’t dismissed. But it failed to reach consensus, probably because of the lies and omissions of the Western governments.
This doesn’t qualify as a conspiracy ‘theory’ per se, but….. The Thuggee cult in India is a pretty good example of a real-life conspiracy/secret society, albeit in a premodern society. At least according to the Wiki page their very existence was unknown before the British publicized it.
I suppose any secret society qualifies as a conspiracy, though I’m not really clear how many of them (Freemasons, Knights Templar etc.) were ‘real’. The Thuggees were one of the few to be actually be documented and prosecuted
The official story on 9/11 is a conspiracy theory (it’s illegal to hijack a plane, and the terrorists worked together to do it, making it a criminal conspiracy). Once you accept that all 9/11 hypotheses are conspiracy theories, we’re just trying to find one that fits the most facts.
The official 9/11 story is easily debunked. For example, Osama Bin Laden repeatedly denied involvement, and the tape where he admits it appears to not be him (they call this the “Fatty Bin Laden” tape, because in the midst of dialysis treatment, Bin Laden appears to have gained 30-50 pounds, and his nose has changed shape).
The whole point of terrorism is to take credit for your misdeeds. Bin Laden denied it, so more investigation is needed to determine guilt. Alternate hypotheses that depart from the official narrative have more explanatory power, but all require further investigation via physical evidence to have been “proved.”
Here’s a list you may want to consider. These are the ones that have been confirmed by official sources. Take your time as you descend the Rabbit Hole.
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/wiki/locc
Hoo boy.
There Stalin actually was a dictator who actually murdered millions and actually was orchestrating a global conspiracy in service of himself and communism, agents of which actually were active in the very highest levels of the US government, revealing its secrets for largely ideological reasons. This ceased to be true by the mid-50s, but all of it was dismissed as crackpot.
I’m not even close to an expert on any of this, but would some of the pharisees criticisms of Christ apply here?
At the end of the day, regardless of whether he’s the Son of God or not, he DID in fact promote heresies, resulting in raising his cult of followers up and vastly expanding it in such a way as to greatly diminish their control and influence over the Jewish religion.
How about alien spacecraft which, years later, were discovered to be then-classified military aircraft.
What toppings do you put on your pizzas?
I’m really hoping your username is relevant to this question. But to answer for myself, nothing particularly interesting.
hmmm…
hmmm…
hmmm…
This is the culture war thread, so: ham and pineapple on pizza is good.
You’re a monster.
Indeed it is good, although I personally prefer to replace the ham with pepperoni.
This. The problem with Hawaiian pizza isn’t the pineapple, it’s the ham, which is just bad.
I recently had a Chicago-style deep disher with giardiniera, Italian sausage, pineapple, and bacon. Delicious.
Yes. But adding a third ingredient with a bit of bite makes the pizza even better. I like to add onion.
I think Jalapenos work well as a third ingredient too.
We should be friends.
Truly we live in a degenerate age.
Once more into the breach, dndnrsn! I’m with you, ham and pineapple is quite fantastic, for the usual reasons of mixing sweet and savory and salty so as to provide balanced contrast in a dish. Canadian bacon and other such meats are a suitable substitute- at home, I’ve made it with smoked pork loin as well.
I enjoy adding jalapenos as a third ingredient sometimes for variety, but the simpler pairing is probably my preferred taste.
Ham and pineapple on pizza is okay, but pepperoni and pineapple is way better. The spiciness of the pepperoni sets off the sweetness of the pineapple better than the blander savory flavor of ham.
Yep, there’s something glorious about the mixture of evaporated pineapple juice ham juices, and mozzarella cheese. I also like them with onion and a few slices of canned mandarin oranges.
Burn the heretic! I’m all for combining sweet and savory (some Asian dishes do it quite well), but if there were a devil, pineapple would be his pizza topping. And ham is also, as others have quite accurately noted, a most inferior member of the pantheon of pizza meats.
Upon further consideration, people favouring something a bit smokier than ham are correct. And the last couple times I’ve had Hawaiian I’ve added salami.
My favorite pizzas stretch what’s allowed to be called a pizza just a little bit, but they are:
– Replace the pasta sauce with beans+salsa. Use mexican cheese blend instead of mozzarella. Toppings include avocado, pico de gallo, and onions.
– Replace the pasta sauce with pesto diluted with spinach. Use mozzarella plus feta for the cheese. Best toppings are artichoke hearts, black olives and broccoli.
– For a regular pizza, more toppings is basically better, but my favorites are green olives and mushrooms.
I can get down with the middle one. For the other two you deserve to have your house bombed.
Radicchio!
You even spelled it correctly, with the obligatory punctuation. It is after all a word that is not spoken but exclaimed.
For meats, I like pepperoni, bacon, and grilled chicken, and for veggies I like onion, peppers, olives, and garlic. I generally like having a combination of 1 or 2 of each of meats and veggies on a pizza. And I like having a lot of garlic in the tomato sauce if not put on as a topping.
Just mushroom, duh.
I order mine white (no sauce) with pepperoni, red onion, basil, and a gallon of olive oil.
Pineapple and anchovies. (A little sweet, a little salty. Delicious.) Some mushrooms and spinach if we’re going crazy with the toppings here. And plenty of garlic.
Pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and [lots of] jalapenos. I follow lvlln’s suggestion of lots of garlic in the tomato sauce, but I rarely make pizza from scratch.
Go to is sausage and mushroom, although a chewy thin-crust slice of pepperoni folded around a handful of arugula and spring greens is really fantastic.
Culture war provocation: cold leftover pizza, straight from the fridge. Delicious or despicable? There is only one correct answer and I know what it is.
While I wouldn’t go so far as to say it’s delicious, cold leftover pizza is pretty good, and better than reheated leftover pizza in most cases. ETA: Though, admittedly, it’s mostly pizzas with meat toppings that are actually good cold. A cold slice of cheese or veggie pizza will usually be just okay.
It’s edible, but I’ll only eat it if I’m feeling really lazy. The temperature is less of a problem than the dry, leathery texture of day-old pizza crust.
It’s delicious, but for even more deliciousness heat it up in the oven (don’t you dare touch that microwave!)
Tolerable only if you have a hangover.
And why put it in the fridge? Leave it in the box on the counter. It’ll be fine.
Depends on the type of pizza, some ingredients don’t handle refrigeration well. But cold pepperoni pizza is great, especially with onion.
One of the reasons to order a pizza is that after you enjoy the deliciousness of warm pizza, you get to put the rest of it in the fridge so that you can enjoy the totally different deliciousness of cold pizza later.
I am not a fan of cold pizza. I’ll reheat it in the oven for best results, but I’ll even stoop as low as microwaving it before eating it cold.
Cold pizza is pretty good. Not as good as when it’s fresh, but frequently better than when it’s been reheated.
Despicably Delicious!
Cold pizza is OK. I’m never deterred from it but wouldn’t seek it out.
Related: cold Chinese or Indian leftovers are almost as good as reheated. No problem eating those cold. The big mystery is why they’re never even half as filling the next day as they were the night before.
Chicken, mushrooms and onions.
One of my favorite toppings is pepperoncinis. The vinegar cuts the meat and cheese very well. I like it best with sausage and mushrooms.
Otherwise, I’m a big fan of deep dish, and with that I also like sausage, spinach, and ricotta.
Peperoni, mushroom, and bell pepper.
I wasn’t going to answer this but I’m hungry now so it’s fun to think about.
My ideal pizza is deep dish of course. Thin crust pizzas are occasionally good but I’m never going to get as excited about a thin crust as a deep dish.
Topping-wise, my ideal pizza could go one of two ways depending on whether I’m in the mood for a “red” pizza or a “white” pizza, so named because of the type of sauce used. My mood usually will depend on what else I’ve eaten that day and to some extent how cold it is outside. (Cold and eaten healthy all day = red pizza time.) (It’s much more permissible for the white pizza to be thin crust.)
Red: spicy italian sausage (preferably in large jagged chunks, as though it was crumbled by hand by someone with severe arthritis), onions, bell peppers, black olives. Don’t be stingy with the cheese. Anchovies on the side. Every other slice will receive a liberal sprinkling of crushed red pepper.
White: roasted artichoke, spinach, roasted garlic, onions, black olives, tomato slices, and basil. The cheese is fresh mozzarella (the kind that comes in a ball so it’s cut into circles). The white sauce is actually green because it’s pesto.
Grated Parmesan will be liberally sprinkled over either pizza.
Toppings I am opposed to:
– Mushrooms
– Pineapple
– Chicken
– Bacon
– Pepperoni if it’s those thin wide discs…pepperoni should curl up into thick little bowls
– “Buffalo chicken” pizza, “barbecue” pizza, “cheeseburger” pizza, “taco” pizza, and other gimmicky abominations. If you want a cheeseburger just order a cheeseburger. If you want a taco just go get a taco. Cheeseburgers and tacos are phenomenal. To adapt Hank Hill: “Can’t you see you’re not making those foods any better, you’re only making pizza worse?”
I like (good) deep dish pizza.
It isn’t pizza.
Civil Aviation: Part 5
I should start talking about safety by emphasizing that air travel is very safe. It’s about an order of magnitude safer per mile than a bus or a train, and two orders of magnitude safer than a car. There is literally no safer way to travel long distances, and a tremendous amount of work goes into that, because an airliner is massive and complex, and is constantly trying to break. This post should not change your opinion about flying, but if that’s something you’re really nervous about, you probably should stop reading now.
My previous job was as a small cog in the machine that sees these problems before they get out of hand, and fixes them. I’ll outline the process I participated in (this is a composite of various experiences):
Aluminum is a wonderful material. It’s light and strong. But it also cracks easily. So there are hundreds of required inspections done at various intervals on every airliner out there. One day, during one of these inspections, someone notices a crack in a fitting in the wing root. It’s rather large, so they call their engineering department, who looks at it, measures it, and checks the various manuals which tell them what they can fix on their own. (It’s said that an airliner is ready when the weight of the paperwork is about the same as the weight of the airplane, so there are a lot of those.) They decide they don’t have the authority to fix it, so they call the manufacturer. This is called an AOG (Aircraft on Ground), and it’s a big deal, because the airline isn’t making any money on the plane while it’s doing that. The manufacturer has a team of engineers who look it over and come up with a quick-and-dirty fix to get the plane back into the air. (In this case, quick-and-dirty means that they have to watch the area very carefully to catch any further cracking, but so long as nothing is found, it’s safe.) They then go to the next crisis, which is probably a truck running into a different airplane on the other side of the world.
The reports from the wing root crack get turned over to another group, which analyzes them to see if there’s a systematic problem. Maybe the designers were a bit too aggressive when they did the fitting in question, and we need to replace it with a new design. So the design group is called on to figure out a better design. If the plane is still in production, the most important thing is to change the part being put on in the factory. Then, a service bulletin is issued to change the aircraft that are already in the fleet. This is the legal vehicle for making a change to an existing airplane. There’s a tremendous amount of regulation around the configuration of airplanes, to make sure that nothing gets on that isn’t approved. There’s a group of engineers who figure out how and when to make the change, and what other alternatives the airline might have, and then they hand it off to another person to write up (my old job). This is not as easy as it sounds. It’s a legal document, which means it has to be written very precisely to make sure that the airlines have to do what the manufacturer wants them to do, and it’s going to be going to airlines all over the world. Also, the FAA, who approves it, has very strict standards. And engineering is constantly refining their solution, often up to the last minute.
Eventually, the bulletin goes out. In this case, it mandates new inspections for cracking in the fitting, and if there is cracking, or if the airline wants to get out of the inspections, gives instructions for changing to the new fitting. A team goes out and makes sure that the replacement procedure actually works. (This is much more helpful than you’d think. Even the best drawings/computer models are sometimes inadequate, and when the plane in question is old and has a bunch of changes in the area, it’s impossible to know what the fleet looks like without going out and looking at it yourself.) If it doesn’t work, then a revision is issued. The FAA mandates that the bulletin be done, and the world’s other aviation authorities follow somehow. (I’m not actually sure how.)
20 years later, the airplane is out of production. Someone is doing another routine inspection in the area, and discovers a crack in the wing skin. They call the manufacturer, and more analysis is done. This time, they discover that by stiffening the fitting to stop it from cracking, they moved the stress into the wing skin, which is now cracking. This is obviously very bad, and alarm bells begin going off. A high-priority project is put together to get the wing skin in that area inspected before there’s an actual failure. This could mean that an SB is out and mandated by the FAA in a matter of days (normal time from project start to mandate is ~2 years), but that’s pretty rare. Usually, the first pass goes out with instructions to contact the manufacturer if problems are found, while a second round is done to figure out a long-term solution that can be written up in a revision to the Service Bulletin. The airlines are interested, as they want a solution that is as cheap to implement as possible, preferably one covered by the manufacturer. (The warranty is long expired, but that doesn’t stop them from asking.) Eventually, the chosen solution involves disassembling part of the wing, removing a whole section of skin, and reinstalling a replacement. This is annoying, and leads to an early retirement of part of the fleet. This is seen as good news by some people at the manufacturer, as it’s fewer of the things they have to support.
This same process happens on every other part of the airplane. Every part of the next airliner you get on is rigorously certified, carefully inspected, and everything is documented to make sure that no problems are missed. Yes, occasionally an airline messes up and flies a plane that isn’t fully compliant. But this is ultimately a non-issue. Everything is chosen to be very conservative (the inspection standard is to give two good chances for crack detection between when the crack becomes detectable and when it gets critical), so the only damage is to the airline’s bottom line when the FAA notices. Airlines outside of the western bloc are not always so careful to comply with safety directions, although the international airlines are pretty good.
I’m not sure I’ve said everything I want to on safety yet. I’ll probably talk about the causes of airplane crashes later on. Does anyone have other aviation topics they’d like me to discuss in the meantime?
What would ultra-economy air travel look like if airlines were allowed to radically sacrifice passenger comfort but not safety? I’m thinking something like strap-hangers in a full subway car, but perhaps there are other ideas.
The problem is that does compromise safety. One of the things I’ll probably cover next time is safety in case of a crash (survivable crash, that is, which is more common than you might think). The most important thing there is being able to get out. That comes in two parts. First, being packed in like a subway car hinders evacuation. Subways get away with it because they have lots of big doors. Not practical on an airplane. Second, that sort of seating is unlikely to be as safe in a crash. More injuries leaves more people on the plane to die of smoke inhalation.
There’s currently a dispute between the FAA and certain passenger rights groups over the safety of current seat pitches. 28″ comes out OK in evacuation tests, but the tests are mostly run on skinny people who are paying attention. I’m not sure who is right here. I think the flyer’s rights people are idiots who don’t understand basic concepts like ‘the plane costs basically the same to fly no matter how many people are on it, so reducing the number of passengers we can put on it by mandating increased legroom must increase fares’. But they do have a point about the testing standards. On the other hand, I’m not sure that 28″ is that much worse than 30″, no matter what your standards.
The limit on airliner passenger capacity is set not by the number of seats, but by the number of people that the manufacturer can demonstrate will be able to escape ahead of the fire and smoke that will likely fill the cabin soon after a crash. And the manufacturers have already reached the point of regularly injuring people, sometimes severely, in these demonstrations. So while you’ll occasionally hear some joker talk about standing-room-only airline flights, these are rarely serious proposals and it is hard to see how they could come to pass.
They often fly quite a bit below the rated capacity of the planes, particularly on longhaul jets. On the other hand, those are longhauls, and comfort is worth a lot more on those kind of flights. Also, the premium cabin is bigger, which brings down total numbers. I’m not sure how the rules are written now, but I’m pretty sure that the FAA would not be amused if you tried to do standing economy and palatial first with the same passenger count as a currently legal configuration.
I also feel like in terms of passenger comfort, the Ryanairs of the world are already pretty much scraping the bottom of the barrel for what people are willing to put up with to save a few bucks.
Are they charging by the pound yet? If not, then there is at least one indignity yet to be inflicted on the travelling public.
@Matt M
I really would not think that. But perhaps I’m just cynical about the lower end of the traveling public, who, so far as I can tell, operate on a very simple algorithm:
1. Buy whatever looks cheapest online, doing no research into reputation or fees
2. Complain that they aren’t treated well
So far as I can tell, these people would buy stand-up seats if they were $10 cheaper, and then gripe about it at great length.
To elaborate on this part, lest it sound reckless or cavalier, the inspection standard must not be “no cracks, are you crazy, we’re not flying anything with cracks in it!” Everything made out of metal has cracks in it from the day it is built, and with a few exceptions (mostly massively overdesigned steel structures far too heavy to fly) the cracks will grow continually until the item is removed from service one way or another. So “no cracks” really means “no cracks that I can see”, and chasing away any pesky busybody peering at your airplane with a magnifying glass lest he see the cracks, and scrapping perfectly good airplanes because cracks in one location were harmless but visible, and then having lots of airplanes crash because even invisibly faint cracks in another location turned out to be dangerous.
So we calculate how big the cracks can be before they are dangerous, and how fast they might plausibly grow, and as bean notes back out an inspection schedule and methodology that gives us at least two chances to catch them. Or, if that’s not practical, set an absolute maximum service life that will retire the part before the cracks could become dangerous.
I 100% endorse this. Very close attention is paid to this sort of stuff, to the point where in a couple of cases, I’ve seen very aggressive reactions to problems that I think were almost certainly caused primarily by something more direct that wouldn’t be common across the fleet. (For example, the plane with the wing root crack had a really hard landing a few cycles ago, but we’re going to push out an inspection on all airplanes immediately.) On the other hand, I was proved wrong in the only case that I’ve seen the full follow-up on.
How big are the invisible cracks in my car (where I certainly haven’t see any?) Are we talking nano, micro, or millimeters?
Mostly micro, but there are probably some in the millimeter range that you’d find if you look closely. A common inspection technique is to let a penetrant dye soak into the part and then wipe clean the outer surface; it can be surprising how many macroscopic cracks you didn’t notice until then.
My airplane currently has two cracks in the centimeter range, not in primary structure and being measured annually.
You’ll have to tell me what steel structures these are. A solid portion of my job is inspecting steel structures on dams, or bridges on government property, and I’ve not found one without a crack yet, especially if you’re talking about using NDT.
I actually look hard for cracks until I find a new one, because that emotionally validates spending $3000 to send me out to do the inspections (they’re required on a schedule, but I feel like I’m being lazy if I don’t come back without finding something.)
I believe he was saying that there are some in which the cracks do not continuously grow over time until the structure is no longer in use, not that there are some in which there are no cracks.
I may have raised this question before, but I’m not sure.
How practical would tourist class sleeping accommodations be, where by “tourist class” I mean not a lot more expensive than current tourist class flights? I would think it would be possible to configure a plane with about the same number of passengers lying down as sitting up. Ideally one would want a design that let you switch, convert seats to beds and beds to seats. Failing that, you could have a design that was part seats, part beds. Obviously you would need a design where beds were stacked at least two high, perhaps three high.
Current long distance business class does what I am describing, but at a high cost and without stacking, and packing passengers a lot less densely.
I’ve also always wanted bunkbeds in cattle class. I am guessing the limit is evacuation, since it’d be bloody hard to get (especially less mobile) people out…
The other thing I wonder about is motion sickness–I hear a lot of complaints about anything other than upright seats facing forward causing it. (I go out of my way to choose rear-facing seats on the Google shuttlebusses when I’m in the Bay, because I find them *more* comfortable, but apparently I’m unique.)
This used to be common back in the 40s and 50s, before jets arrived. But I don’t think it’s particularly practical today. First, seats are smaller. I wouldn’t want to try it with a seat pitch below 36″ or so, which is firmly in Premium Economy territory today, but was common then. They’re also narrower, although that might be solvable by going 3-high. Second, this is going to be heavy, and cut into the overhead bin space. Third, safety standards are a lot higher. You’ll get badly sued if you have someone fall out of the top bunks, or if they get hurt climbing in. (And I have some trouble getting in and out of the top bunks on Iowa, which are probably of similar size and height, and I’m small and pretty nimble.) Also, you can’t build seats like you used to. Fourth, it’s not worth it on most routes now. You’ll need at least an hour on each end to get things settled, which rules it out on transcons and transatlantics. Only on transpacifics does it even remotely make sense. Fifth, the passengers have changed. No longer can you assume that everyone will want to go to sleep. If I’m on a different clock than the guy next to me, maybe I want to work now and sleep when I get there. Working from my seat is easy. Working from a bed I have to get into is not. Also, the passengers are just generally less cooperative today. You might find a niche on charter flights or something, but it’s not worth it for the seat manufacturers or the airlines to develop it.
Evacuation might or might not be a deal-breaker. Most crashes happen very close to takeoff or landing, and so long as you had everyone in their seats then, it wouldn’t be a big deal (provided the bunks didn’t come loose and hit people). I can’t think of any cases where the plane had a mid-air problem that wouldn’t have given the flight attendants time to at least prep the passengers in the bunks, and probably get them out of them, before a landing requiring evacuation. (Obviously, if the plane just blows up, they’re dead anyway.) On the other hand, this kind of logic rarely works on the FAA.
Given your description, wouldn’t another way to describe it be that “aircraft safety standards are 1-2 orders of magnitude too high”? After all, we’re happy to accept lower safety standards for other similar long-distance transportation.
Assuming for a moment that the FAA decided that was reasonable to do, how much of the cost of an aircraft or its operation be reduced and still fit inside that safety envelope?
That’s per mile, though. We travel way further on them than we do on other transportation methods. A better calculation would be lives saved per dollar spent of safety measures.
I’m going to challenge this premise. The problem is that car crashes are only interesting when someone famous was in the car, while buses are inherently a bit safer relative to cars (more mass and better driving) and trains have pretty much the same conditions as busses, as well as being slightly more photogenic. But airplane crashes are very photogenic, which means that it’s in the best interests of the industry to keep them as low as possible. A flaming airliner hurts all of us, no matter who built it or why it crashed, in a way that car accidents don’t hurt the motor industry.
At a wild guess, I’d say 10-25% on ticket costs. A lot of the drivers for safety would still exist. I’d guess that you’d see bus/train levels in a lower-regulation society, from the major operators. The big difference is with the minor players. When planes break, it’s a lot more spectacular than a bus or a train.
My Favorite Sister [her choice of title], who is the airport geek in the family, has agreed to write one or more columns on the subject. Not sure when I’ll get them, but another thing for you guys to look forward to.
A professor of political science named Bruce Gilley published an article called “The case for colonialism” in Third World Quarterly, a respected academic journal. This happened 2 weeks ago. The scandal has been brewing since:
– Full text of the article (alternative link). Chief claims: colonialism has usually been a positive influence compared to likely alternatives; anticolonial movements and sentiments in Third World countries have caused and continue to cause huge setbacks in development and well-being of their citizens; we should encourage Western re-colonization of parts of such countries on a voluntary basis, with the cooperation of their governments. An example of such possible arrangement is sketched out for Guinea-Bissau.
– This is a “Viewpoint” article; I think it means that it’s meant to be closer to a polemical essay than a careful scholarly article; despite that, it’s still supposed to undergo double-blind peer review.
– There’s been a change.org petition to retract the article and apologize, ~7k signatures.
– Some editors of the journal threatened to resign if the article is not retracted.
– The editor-in-chief published a response to these threats and retraction demands claiming the article underwent proper peer review and that provocative Viewpoint articles are explicitly part of the tradition at this journal
– 15 members of the editorial board have resigned today, claiming among other things to have some evidence that the peer review process has not been properly followed.
– Nathan Robinson writes at length on why Gilley’s paper is morally odious and in fact tantamount to Holocaust denial, but is wary of attempts to have it retracted and does not support them.
Thoughts?
“All right, but apart from the sanitation, the medicine, education, wine, public order, irrigation, roads, a fresh water system, and public health, what
have the Romanshas colonialism ever done for us?”
I mean, this is the SSC comments section, so I’m aware that having read any history isn’t considered a prerequisite for blithe opinions about history, but: read some history.
Oh, ‘k. How many history do I need to read before I can get certified to make contentless condescending putdowns? Three? Four?
Enough to understand that public service provision wasn’t the notable feature of actually existing colonialism?
Edited to add a bit more: in news that shouldn’t shock any observer of institutions, colonial governments were concerned with the people and powers they were accountable to, and with the welfare of subject populations only secondarily or to the extent that it decreased unrest at affordable prices.
Colonialism wasn’t “some foreigners come run a country as a hobby project”, it was “a metropole with an agenda of domestic economic development figures out how it can bend a foreign territory to that end.” Cash crop quotas, trade and production restrictions, corvee labor and other near neighbors of outright slavery on occasion; the governing goal was to get rich and trade on favorable terms.
Rome is actually an interesting contrast, because Rome was interested in incorporating territory into the parent state in a way that colonial governments generally weren’t (France is the border case here, but in practice functioned like a fairly typical colonial power in most places, and while we could talk about Algeria at length I’d argue it doesn’t really align with the Roman model.
Again, this shouldn’t come as news to any structuralist. And that’s before we get into the pathologies of how people act when they wield power without local accountability over people they’ve been told are their natural inferiors, etc.
I don’t think it was the notable feature of Roman-occupied Judea either
To put it in a non-condescending way: we all like colonialism here because it’s contrarian and anti-nationalist, and we also hate mercantilism because it’s stupid. But the notable feature of colonialism was mercantilism. Even Great Britain (a fairly enlightened state) made it illegal to pick up salt off the ground in India, so as prevent competition with metropolitan manufacturers.
And this isn’t an accident: of course a government with control over people A and B, but which is only accountable to A, is going to interfere in markets to support A.
(That said, I’m not sure why your venerable joke in particular was the prompt for all this.)
yeah, I snapped at this because it looked like a sort of lazy contrarianism that ticks me off around here, but I may have misunderstood the thrust of your comment (I caught the Life of Brian reference, but my point was that colonialism tended not to be particularly concerned with providing “a fresh water system, public health” and the like.)
Compared to what?
@.
Yeah, exactly. I don’t disagree with any of that, or with Rob’s edit. IMO the quote is funny in part because despite all those things they’re still right to rebel, but that may be an uncommon interpretation.
Natives absolutely are right to want to cast off exploitative mercantilism/imperialism. They’d just be fucking idiots to also throw away all the nice institutions and infrastructure.
Is there a change.org petition demanding that they not retract the paper? If so, I want to sign it.
If so, I expect there’s also a change.org petition demanding that the change.org petition not to retract the study be itself retracted.
Can I sign a change.org petition to shut down change.org?
Why not?
Actually, let’s make this a tradition. Keep a petition to shut down the petition site on the front page of all the major ones. I sincerely think this would demonstrate the spirit (and the limits) of democratically directed change better than just about anything else they could do.
And it’d be funny, of course.
Did you read the article, or are you just making this argument on principle?
The Nathan Robinson piece that Anatoly linked makes a strong case for the claim that this is a shoddy paper that doesn’t actually grapple with any of the hard questions, and is instead deliberately crafted to provoke outrage so that Gilley can portray himself as a martyr for free speech:
This does not seem like a dynamic that deserves to be encouraged.
Principle. I tend to think colonialism wasn’t as bad as it’s commonly made out to be, and also dislike calls for rejection of papers on ideological grounds.
And even if Gilley is in fact playing the free speech martyr angle with a bad paper, that doesn’t mean that he’s not correct about how the left is going to respond.
See, I agree with you, but this could also be asked of the people who signed the petition. How many of them do you expect actually read the article?
The obsession with scorekeeping in history and related fields is pretty obnoxious. Questions like “was colonialism good or bad on net” are pretty close to meaningless and unknowable and are clearly different from modern policy questions.
And yet, virtually every public school and cultural outlet is pretty clearly saying “bad on net” all the time. Is nobody allowed to suggest maybe they’re wrong?
Yeah. I hate all moralists. Colonialism is just foreign rule with all its ups and downs.
Is this true, or is it just something that everyone knows? I don’t remember my history textbooks that well, but they mentioned some upsides of the colonization of the United States.
You are probably right about the way the Philippines is covered in US history textbooks, but I’m not sure what authors are supposed to do there. Contemporary arguments for maintaining control of the Phillipines were I think so inflected with jingo-ism that it takes a lot more effort to read them sympathetically than you can expect from high-schoolers.
Maybe textbooks are excessively pro-Wilson, which means being excessively anti-colonial? They do tend to give presidents the kid-glove treatment.
I will grant you that “was colonialism good or bad on net” is almost meaningless and unknowable. But, “would Africa be better served if Western governments took a colonial approach to improving Africa?” is very much a modern policy question. Gilley is trying to make a case that the answer to that question is yes. Did he overlook the really bad parts of colonialism to get that answer? Yes. Is that overlook acceptable, I would say yes because he is auguring for a better form of colonialism where all Africans are considered persons which was not the case 100+ years ago.
Is there anybody in a Western government who would countenance taking a colonial approach to Africa? If it is a policy question, it is a hypothetical one at most.
You make a good point that there is probably no one in a Western government that would go through with the idea.
Why limit it to a western government? There is a non-western government with one of the largest economies in the world and interests in Africa.
Not for all the tea in China, all of Kroesus’s gold, and true love thrown in for lagniappe.
That’s a thankless job, with nothing but heartache in the end.
(But as David F says – China will.)
Then I wish them the traditional old reward:
Everyone thinks they’re a victim these days. /s
Too many moralists as usual. I’m starting to think of moralism as something harmful.
Let’s talk about something objective instead. Is there any difference between colonialism and other forms of ancient or modern imperialism that it is something distinct from them?
Skimmed the original article and the response by Nathan Robinson.
The tl;dr I got for the article was that the rate of progress under colonial rule was better than the rate of progress under anti-colonial rule. Further more he argues, it would be best for Africa if developed countries took a colonial approach again (he gives three methods for how this could work).
The tl;dr I got from the response was that the acts committed by colonist countries were so horrible that colonialism can not be supported by a cost benefit analysis. Robinson asserts Gilley had to shorten history to make the comparison favorable at all. Also Robinson says the cost benefic analysis is flawed and make it is a-kin to saying that an abused wife should stay with her husband so that their kids can go to a nice school. Further more he makes the prediction that Gilley purposefully made an outrageous claim and is going to try and play the moral high ground when he get censored.
I don’t know enough about African history to make a sure but I do think that parts of the problems in Africa are due to poor self government in part introduced after revolts against colonial rule. I think Gilley is proposing a very interesting solution to help improve Africa as a whole. I think his solution could work. It is interesting that Robinson is saying that, colonialism was so bad before we cannot do it again.
I dislike that the reaction is that the response looks like “Gilley is wrong and immoral in his statements so redact the paper.” I would much more like to see a criticism of how Gilley is wrong (Robinson kind of hand waved that). Also, Robinson doesn’t address the counter argument that if done correctly, colonialism could do all of the good that Gilley argued for without all of the really bad stuff. I think that would be the most charitable way to interpret what Gilley is arguing for. Sadly, I don’t think I will get to see anyone argue against the charitable interpretation.
“No other path to democracy has had as high a success rate as having the British notice what a nice country you have, and take it over until they got bored with it.”
– J. Schilling, Slate Star Codex, 2015
That said, Robinson’s takedown seems on-target for this particular piece. You cannot argue for colonialism on utilitiarian grounds without ackowledging the costs as well as the benefits, and if you are going to name-check the Force Publique as a benefit on the grounds of martial efficiency you really kind of do have to take note of the task it was originally set to efficiently pursuing. Either Gilley is so tone-deaf as to make James Damore a model of tact and social awareness, or he’s deliberately trolling.
Sounds like a win to me. The enforcers of ideological conformity can remove themselves.
the more I read Nathan Robinson, the more I look past the initial goodness to the underlying badness
it’s the problem of a lot of left-socialists really: if they acknowledge that certain arguments are good, they’re fucked. In this case specifically, he really has read the arguments and they are bad. But I wish he’d take on, say, the op-ed he talks about, instead of linking to an even worse site which just does a terrible job discussing it
I like to be aggravating on the internet, so my favorite question to anti-colonialists is “if you apply your definitions to the American South, and think of the Redeemers as an anti-colonial movement, do you agree that “The War of Northern Aggression” is a fair description?
I think it’s interesting to compare the Iraq War with the Civil War:
Both had bogus initial justifications(WMD’s and the fact that the South technically fired first after the North baited them)
They both had people oppressing a minority group
Both wars empowered those oppressed groups
But they also led to the deaths of many people
And lasting economic damage
The resulting occupation was very unpopular and resulted in insurgencies that lasted years
1) Having some other sort of people come in and tell you how to run your country and your culture sucks. It is Righteous to resist this sort of thing.
2) Better roads, better markets, better schools, and so forth means fewer babies (and grannies, and young mothers, and midlife men) die of starvation and disease. This ain’t nuthin, and it’s particularly suspect if you’re rejecting the crap the Romans have done for the colony as a whole whilst being of the social class that will *still* be on top once the Americans/Conquistadors/Brits/Romans leave.
3) The Myth of The Noble Savage And The Evil Westerner really has a lot to answer for. The Brits (and Romans, and Americans) are far from true angels, but there are some really horrid cultural practices native to non-Western traditions. Suttee and the concept of Untouchables wasn’t invented by pale guys from a damp moldy island and forced on the poor defenseless South Asians. Any weighing of the pros and cons of colonialism needs to bear this in mind.
That I list three different things does not mean they all have equal true weight. Me, I think that “y’all ain’t th’ boss a’ me” is a vital principle, and can stand on its own. But then I’m a Southerner, so I would, wouldn’t I?
Other people, who were of a less relativistic stance, and more absolutist (and utilitarian) could be expected to hold that increasing health and lifespan and moral living is of paramount importance.
(Bugger. Ninja’d in part by SamChevre)
As a rule, most of the people in the countries that got colonized were already being ruled by someone else, usually people pretty distant in class and culture even if they spoke the same language.
True. And I have only moderate sympathy for Brahman class Indians who bitch about how horrible it was to live under the British imperial yoke. (Being serious here – I do have sympathy, but not an unlimited well.)
Still, there is a difference between the devil you know and the weird furin sort. Or so many sorts of people seem to think.
What makes me so angry about this and a few other academic “scandals” that have been brewing lately is the disingenuous appeal to academic rigour the critics always make: as soon as the paper comes out with a conclusion people don’t like “the methodology was garbage,” “the peer review process wasn’t properly followed,” etc. etc.
The thing is, you can find problems with any published paper if you’re of a mind to look for problems (this is a bigger problem with peer review, actually–whether you get a positive or negative review is too random, and clearly has a lot to do with whether the reviewer was already predisposed to your viewpoint, jealous that you came up with the idea first, too tired and busy and feeling resentful that he agreed to write the review, etc. etc., at least in the humanities). So on the off chance a paper arguing a controversial viewpoint makes it past two reviewers, either through sheer luck or being very careful, other academics who don’t like the conclusion will always be able to claim that the academic rigour was crap if they feel like doing so.
But of course, they would give a strong endorsement to an equally (or less) rigorous paper arguing for a conclusion they liked. The formula works: “conclusion I like? Relax demands for rigour.” “Conclusion I don’t like? Turn up nitpicking demands for rigour until nothing gets through.”
The Robinson article, while it can’t help indulging in some moral grandstanding, at least has the right idea by actually taking on the arguments of the paper. It’s the isolated demands for rigour resulting in demands for retractions and calls to ignore the arguments because proper academic standards weren’t followed that bother me.
“The peer review process wasn’t followed” sounds suspiciously to my ears like “we are going to boycott the election” – it’s a last gasp attempt to circumvent a loss everyone knows is coming.
This is not to say that there *aren’t* papers whose review process has been…ummm…greased – that Lancet paper claiming a million Iraqi dead from the US intervention comes immediately to mind. But imo it’s far more common that a borderline paper gets eventually passed than something outrageous gets pushed through.
The upside of this is that everyone nowadays seems to be willing to jump on a chance to replicate. This is less useful in an opinion piece like this one, but still. Baby steps.
I’m trying to do a version of “We didn’t start the fire” that spans between the end of that one and now. Suggestions for events/people to include?
taylor swift, forrest gump, Y2K, donald trump…
man this thing writes itself
I was surprised that Cordelia Fine’s Testosterone Rex won the Royal Society’s prize for science book of the year. I haven’t read it, so maybe the rest of it is good, but from the science based reviews and working through the two of her math examples that PZ Myers published, I had the impression that the science (and the math) was questionable, in that most of the points she scored were against straw opponents.
Has anyone read it? I pulled it to check the context for one of the math exàmples, but that’s all I read of it. (The math example was not good, fwiw).
https://amp.theguardian.com/books/2017/sep/19/testosterone-rex-royal-society-science-book-of-the-year-cordelia-fine
Myers praised the math, while Cochran mocked the same example. But I think picking that out was just as much a straw man as what she did. Schmitt said “as many as” and should be mocked for it. I think he went on to give a more nuanced argument and it’s unfair to him to ignore that, but it right to condemn his opening. Mocking Fine for mocking Schmitt is wrong. And while she didn’t acknowledge what else Schmitt said, she went on from the tail claim to give central distributional statistics like
That isn’t the right statistic to look at, and it isn’t a complete argument, but it isn’t as stupid as looking at the tails, so it’s unfair to pretend that the she ended there. (But Myers ended with the tails, so he deserves this mockery.)
Similarly, Cochran mocks her as if she never noticed that prostitution exists. But she acknowledges the controversial nature of her claim and cites sources.
Thanks.
The math on that example is even sillier than it sounds – I got the book from the library, and Fine calculates the number of partners needed to have a 90% chance of having 2 children per year, apparently based on:
1) The assumption that a monogamous man “might expect to father” one child in a year;
2) 2 is more than 1.
3) Therefore, to have a selective advantage over the monogamous man, the promiscuous man must . . . actually I can’t explain the 90% confidence factor at all. Steps 1 and 2 are wrong, but at least I understand them.
It’s just bad math – it’s either wrong or irrelevant. The expected number of children per year of the monogamous man is probably less than one; all the promiscuous man needs to have a selective advantage is an expected value higher than the monogamous man (technically an expected value of grandchildren would be better, but that’s not what Fine’s looking at); and you don’t need a 90% confidence interval of having more every single year.
All in all, that math example suggests to me that Fine either doesn’t understand or doesn’t grapple with selective advantage. I personally think biological behavioral differences look very much unproven, but you don’t need a 100 children per year reproductive rate or 90% chance of having 2 children every year to have a selective advantage.
I don’t think Schmitt should be mocked, FWIW – i interpret the “as many as” as being a deliberately extreme example – nothing in Schmitt’s argument relies on or requires any kind of super-promiscuity. But I take your point that the other stuff in Fine’s book might be very good.
Star Trek is often criticized for sending out all the high ranking officers at the same time. How would a conventional military handle away missions?
You’d either have a dedicated Marine detachment, or pick a junior officer to lead the detachment. How junior depends on the mission. There are some cases where the captain might lead it himself, but the XO is almost certain to be left behind in those cases. You certainly want the ship under control of someone responsible. An away party of the Captain, the XO, and a couple of other officers is only likely to happen when you’ve been invited to a party in port.
That seems about right. One other thing that bothers me. We always see the senior officers at work around the same time. But wouldn’t the XO generally have a different schedule than the Captain?
Probably not. Most of both men’s work is composed of the administrative tasks of running a ship, and that kind of thing is more easily done if everyone runs the same schedule. This applies all the way down the chain. The OOD for the night watch is reasonably trusted, but it’s easier to leave orders to wake the captain if anything goes wrong than it is to have someone senior up all the time. The captain has a cabin right by the bridge explicitly for this purpose.
> The captain has a cabin right by the bridge explicitly for this purpose.
I toured a pair of ships last weekend and that’s something I was wondering about. The captain of each, and the admiral on one, had relatively spare sea cabins by the bridge and in-port cabin in officer country. The sea cabins were much more sparsely furnished than the in-port cabins.
How much time was spent in port? Presumably not including the home port where there’d be a house of some sort. Aren’t the in-port cabins kind-of waste of space, why not just make the sea cabins nicer?
What ships? And how were they? I’m going to have to start traveling for my ship fixes, so I’d like any reviews you have.
Not exactly. The in-port cabin on Iowa has a small bedroom and a big dining/living room. It’s there for things like hosting dinner parties and planning meetings. You couldn’t fit something that big near the bridge. Too many other things need to be near the bridge. Again, using my best reference, the sea cabin is tiny. Also, they make good cabins for VIPs. Roosevelt stayed in Iowa’s in-port cabin when we took him across the Atlantic to Tehran.
They were USS The Sullivans and USS Little Rock. I didn’t have time to see the submarine they also had.
I enjoyed walking through them, but it was self guided and the signs were a little skimpy. They also filled parts of the ships with what seemed like a fairly random assortment of exhibits not having to do with the ships themselves.
I don’t think there’s a close conventional military analogy to Star Trek away missions, because the Enterprise is not usually engaged in military operations on them. (For the cases where it is, Tom Lehrer has the solution.)
The closest real-world analogy to the type of role the Enterprise is serving in over most of TOS and TNG might be something like the famous 1836 voyage of the Beagle in which Charles Darwin participated. This had a nominal goal of charting certain features and clarifying problems with existing charts, and in similar voyages scientists had served in official roles (e.g. as hydrographer or ship’s surgeon) and conducted their own research on the side. Darwin was attached less formally, essentially as a companion to the ship’s captain, William Fitzroy, who had scientific interests of his own. The Beagle’s officers did the survey work, in or near the ship, while Darwin did his zoological and geological research alone or with enlisted members of the ship’s crew.
I admit to having almost never watched Star Trek, but I don’t think that Beagle is quite the right analogy. That kind of surveying is done in areas where you have at least a vague idea of what is waiting for you. The proper analogy is probably James Cook, going out into the blank spots on the map. But circumstances change, and Star Trek is a lot more like a modern navy than one of that period. (This isn’t a necessary feature. David Drake’s RCN series does an excellent job of porting the 1700s RN into space. The Captain often goes off personally on dangerous missions, but there’s someone competent still on the ship.) I could see the Captain leading an away party, particularly if there’s something delicate to do, but he’ll have the Marines on call to bail him out if something goes badly wrong.
Despite the tagline of “explore strange new worlds”, the Enterprise doesn’t do much actual exploring in Star Trek — or at least in TNG, which is what I grew up on and what I know by far the best. Most of the away-team missions I remember from it took place in known space, and followed a formula of “our sensors/another ship/word on the street detected something weird on this planet, let’s go check it out”. Other common formulas were “this colony went dark, we need to figure out why” (that’s where I’d send the Marines) and diplomatic problems of various sorts (where sending the captain might actually be appropriate, since he’s the ranking Federation representative).
These missions often had a non-trivial chance of one of the crew dying and that usually happened in unpredictable ways.
If I can call a car “new” for the first year I own it, I can certainly call a world “new” for the first generation of colonization. I do agree that for diplomatic meetings with new-ish civilizations it makes sense to have the captain at the table. But the XO stays with the ship.
Don’t forget “we’ve fallen into a weird space hole and need to get out of it.” That happens to the TNG crew a lot.
Another bit that Star Trek and its imitators usually get wrong is that the person who sits in the captain’s chair and gives orders when the captain is occupied elsewhere is not automatically the highest-ranking officer remaining on the ship and may not even be the highest-ranking officer standing on the bridge at that moment. There will be a list of officers who are qualified to stand watch as OOD(*), the captain picks one, and they then speak with the captain’s delegated authority until relieved.
If there’s a serious possibility of combat or other catastrophe, then as bean notes the CO or XO will almost certainly be actively commanding. Otherwise, the XO probably has a desk full of administrative tasks waiting for them (that, rather than “backup commander”, is most of why ships have XOs), and there’s probably half a dozen junior officers who will someday have commands of their own and need the experience, so the captain will rotate through them as he or she sees fit.
If combat or other catastrophe leaves the captain, XO, and the designated OOD all unavailable, then you revert to “highest rank available takes command”.
* “Officer of the Day” or “…the Deck”, sometimes the “Command Duty Officer [CDO]”, and I keep forgetting which services use which terminology; IIRC the USN and RN have it different.
USN is Officer of the Deck. I’m not sure the designated OOD would always remain in command. If he’s a junior lieutenant, he’s probably going to pass command to the Tactical Action Officer. On the other hand, you’re right that he might not pass command to the engineer, and definitely wouldn’t pass it to the surgeon.
Of the Day and Command Duty Officer are still used in USN as well, but mainly with shore commands I believe
Hell I was the OOD on a regular basis as an E-5 at my 10-person reserve center 🙂
As someone who has learned naval operations from Top Gun and JAG, but could recite most of the ST:TNG technical manual verbatim:
Is is possible for an unrelated officer to be qualified to command the ship? Could the ship’s engineer or surgeon get the required qualifications so they could take over in an emergency/skeleton crew operations/funzies?
In ST:TNG the chief medical officer got the required qualifications and stood watch on the night shift occasionally for personal reasons, leading to cases where she actually leveraged that background. OTOH, the ship’s councilor decided to do the same thing and it Always Went Badly.
In the USN, there are at least 3 categories of officer, Line, restricted Line, and Staff. Line officers are Surface warfare officers, submarine warfare officers, naval aviators, special forces, those sorts, the people specifically trained to lead and fight the ship, basically anyone who wears a uniform in TNG.* Staff officers medical, supply, JAG, and other pure support functions., the blue uniforms. Restricted line officers are in between, technical experts like engineers and aircraft maintainers, intelligence officers, and some others, the yellow uniforms
As a rule, only unrestricted line officers can command ships. It’s possible to move between the categories, but doing so, AFAIK, amounts to a career shift, like from the engineering department to sales at a big company.
* Note, the TNG colors only loosely match IRL roles, and are not even consistent in universe.
Also, no matter how wrong “Star Trek” may consistently get this, I don’t think they ever got it “Aliens” wrong. Faced with a dead colony and a high probability of combat, that group sent down an away team consisting of the commanding (and only) officer, the senior NCO, and every man, woman, and sentient robot on the ship – even though said ship still contained potentially useful capabilities like the backup shuttlecraft and the orbital nuclear bombardment weapons.
Wasn’t that all part of Cnhy Ervfre’s plan?
Not sure if this is the right forum for a personal finance question (longtime reader, first-time poster!), but thought I’d take a stab at it as this is a rationalist/data-driven crowd.
I’m a mid-30s guy with a relatively high-paying sales job (tho I live in an expensive coastal city), and a relatively small nest egg (let’s say in between $100k and 250k). I never made or saved much money until my early 30s when I moved in to my current career, now I feel I’m playing financial catchup. (My credit is decent and I have no debts at this point). Like most people (or maybe all people….), I would like to be more financially well off than I am. I’m also quasi-well read on modern personal finance, I don’t need any 101-level explanations etc. Also, I save quite a bit of my income annually (provided I don’t have a down year).
My question is- rather than putting everything in an index fund or real estate for moderate gains- why not continuously risk portions of my nest egg on asymmetric bets, until I find one that pays off? Asymmetric meaning the downside is limited and my upside is a 10x, 20x, 30x or more…. I don’t want to gamble blindly (“put it all on red!”), and I wouldn’t risk my whole net worth on one wager- but why not invest in speculative bets in chunks? Examples would be angel investing, options trading, etc. I fully understand the risks (losing all of my personal savings on failed bets)- however, I’m intrigued by the potential upside, uninterested in ‘average’ returns, and willing to basically be a speculative investor. Just curious if anyone else is doing this, or if there’s any literature/documentation/someone wrote a book or Medium post about doing just this (closest example I can think of is Musk putting literally all of his Paypal money into Tesla and SpaceX, if this story is true)
Anything that everyone knows is already priced in, so you don’t just need to be right, you need to be more right than everyone else. Investing in your own company can make sense: you know more about your company than most people. Playing AMD options if you are a big PC gamer could make sense, as could playing SSTI options if you are in law enforcement. Just some examples.
Asymetric bets exist but you have to pay for them: e.g. calls give you lots of upside and limited downside, but you need to pay whoever writes the call a chunk of extra money for the privilege of getting such a nice probability distribution.
Or not, because it gives you a false confidence. The company that makes the best graphics card is not necessarily the company who has the best stock to buy. A whole lot of “investment 101” advice centers around “don’t think your non-wall street industry expertise or casual hobby makes you well qualified to pick stocks in that area”
I don’t know if you’re the right kind of sales guy for this, but if you are, join a pre-IPO/post-traction software company that does enterprise business (and thus needs high-competence salespeople). They should give you stock options. These are high upside, and the downside is you probably get lower expected overall compensation.
But you should still earn enough to pay your bills and put money away into conventional savings so you aren’t betting the farm.
And that you’re not diversified, such that if the company fails, you’re out all of your investment capital AND your regular income stream (although perhaps you’re a good enough salesman that finding a similar job will be a trivial concern, in which case this matters less)
For sure.
Have strongly strongly considered this, for sure. I think I’m a bit old for the hot startups (they prefer employees in their 20s, generally). Also, the equity thing is pretty high risk too- I’d hate to lose money on a trade, but I’d really really hate to spend 4+ years of my life working 60+ hours a week only for the company to not work out and the options to equal nothing. Which seems to be the startup scene, generally. Also, I think we’re sort of entering a bear market for tech startups
I’m 40, and have worked in startups for most of my career. The early-stage startups that only hire people in their 20’s aren’t a good idea anyway unless your financial plan is “>$10M or bust.” If you’re at least moderately interested in high six figure or low seven figure payouts, then you should be looking at places that have already achieved traction and have high dozens or low hundreds employees.
I don’t work 60 hour weeks except in rare crisis situations.
Your options are likely to be worth nothing, but your salary (in these later-stage startups that I’m suggesting) should be enough that you aren’t blowing years of your life to no reward even if the options are worth nothing. For example, I make around $200k/year in salary.
I’m in engineering/management, not sales, but my understanding is that for a B2B company, you should be able to see something broadly similar in sales.
Take all this with a huge grain of salt. It’s hard to generalize.
The financial payout curves in Silicon Valley are dramatically misstated, in every direction, for every class of company, by people who should know better (most of whom aren’t lying for their own benefit.)
I would summarize it in four points:
– you dramatically underestimate the money available from large profitable companies (Google, Facebook, Apple, etc), if you are a strong and experienced person or become one, play the game reasonably well, and get 60-70% percentile lucky. This is a hard ask but not an impossible one.
– If you are especially special, that curve continues going up. Substantially. Arguably the best thing to do with a really good startup offer is to get Google to match it, not take it, even if you are an actual, not recruiter bullshit, rockstar.
– you dramatically overestimate the payoff from a successful startup, anywhere other than the 99.5% percentile of startups, anywhere other than being C-level or founder. This includes most jobs at most unicorns which successfully exit. I want to make this clear: my guess is that a very good, very successful, early but not single-digit-employee-number person at Snapchat, who sold every single share of stock on IPO day (which you probably could not do for lockup reasons; this person is probably still holding most of their stock), made $X00,000. (Value of X may vary, but gun to my head I’d guess 3.) This is wildly better than you can expect to do, liquidity wise, and is not enough to buy a house in SF. It will not change your life.
– being a founder or C-level invite at even a moderately succesful place can do very well. That has substantially more career risk than other options, and is hard to succeed and hard to obtain. (It is not hard to obtain the title “CEO of a startup”, but most people labeled so are buying the prestige of the title, not any reasonable shot at an exit. That prestige is not worth as much as they think it is.)
Patrick McKenzie has written extensively on this.
He’s a sales guy, not a tech guy. I’m not sure that there’s as strong a path to $250k-$500k total comp at the Big Fourish tech companies for sales guys as there is for tech guys (I really know nothing about sales in GoogAppleBookSoft).
Clearly, there are some very, very, very well-compensated sales guys out there in the general world, but I don’t really know how objectively best at sales you need to be to get that kind of comp.
I think that a reaction to a lot of startup mythology has been to somewhat underplay the amount of money that is available to people from an IPO. I made $X00,000 from a company with a successful IPO, but which did not go on to become $100B or $50B or anything, and I was a very junior employee and had an employee number in the four digits. This was, admittedly, a decade ago, and many more modern companies have left less money on the table for their employees, but if employee #75 at Snapchat with a great history there made less than $1,000,000, then that’s crazy.
The limiting form of this is buying lottery tickets (…which I occasionally do as mostly-a-joke and sort of a metarational ploy when Powerball gets to positive expectation. See also this joke.) There exist objective functions of money where this becomes a good idea, but I think you’re likely to be deluding yourself if this is a substantial part of your portfolio.
The basic answer to your question is this: If you expect a 20x payout on a win, you’re either an investing genius or rationally expect a less than 5% chance of winning. Given that even a 20x payout won’t change your life unless you’re risking substantial sums…you’re going to drain your finances pretty substantially doing this.
What complicates this more is that most people consider money to have diminishing returns: this makes the bets even worse, since they’re going to be mostly priced linearly. I don’t know if diminishing returns are actually accurate across the scale, though. I sometimes say that going from my current net worth to 20% higher wouldn’t make a difference…but that going to 10x would dramatically alter my life. But it’s hard to make this concrete.
In short: I wouldn’t, in general, recommend it, for any substantial amount of money. A lot more people go broke trading forex than become rich. Angel investing is…well, I don’t know anyone who’s gone broke doing it, but I do know people who have wasted anything from “car” to “house” money with nothing to show for it, and amateur angeling is a really bad idea because of adverse selection (you will only hear of startups who can’t get Paul Graham and other prominent VCs to pay attention, and that’s a bad signal.)
Diminishing returns on money is mostly hedonic studies, and hedonic studies are mostly bullshit, and/or pointing out that Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are not experiencing continuous, decade-long orgasms (AS FAR AS WE KNOW).
I, like you, suspect that a substantial raise won’t radically change my life but “fuck off money” would, though it probably wouldn’t make me buoyantly happy all the time.
Tribal people around the world are inherently given to the “fuck off, money” attitude, as they are materially impoverished. Yet despite their great, almost utter poverty they are by all accounts even happier than the industrialized West. One could take a lesson from them. That it is better to literally be dirt poor, in the sense that you live in mud huts, than to engage in consumerism.
Furthermore, as this graph indicates, there is correlation between wealth and reading habits on a national scale, with wealthier countries such as Japan and Korea reading less than their poorer neighbors such as China. This is no doubt because wealth facilitates wanton excess. Why do something as pleasant as reading when you could be playing stupid zero-sum signaling games with ever more costly positional goods? Or just pumping yourself full of drugs and playing video games?
I am afraid that the hedonic studies are far more correct than you could ever imagine. Wealth does not enhance life. It ruins it. To the OP: you are better off finding cheap, rewarding hobbies than engaging in the consumer lifestyle to which you are heir. The need to consume costly things has been inculcated in you since birth, but not for your own benefit. Not even advocates of libertarian society such as Jack Vance think that immodest wealth is good. Do yourself a favor and live cheaply.
You have misunderstood the meaning of “fuck off money.”
Also, the whole tactic of, “Hedonic studies are true, I know because I read hedonic stories” isn’t what you’d call iron-clad logic. The hedonic treadmill, I believe, applies far more to how you describe your happiness than to how you feel.
You’re right….. I get it, I really do. It’s just tough to see people achieve fantastic speculative returns all around you, and sort of content yourself with an S&P 500 index fund. Just shooting from the hip- people got rich off holding bitcoin for years, investing in any number of startups (Google/Facebook/Tesla/Uber etc.- did you hear the story about the SoCal school district that invested $15k in Snapchat and now it’s worth millions etc.) The Chinese stock market in 2015 if you got out at the right time. And so on. It’s tough always being late to the party….
I’d like to see a broader theory of/overall look at speculative investments and return, haven’t really found anything out there yet
Just remember, the people losing their shirts are also happening all around you, in greater numbers, but they don’t trumpet that. Availability bias
In a very general sense, this is basically the business model of Private Equity firms. So you should consider that those are the people you will be “competing against” in the marketplace, and they have teams of Harvard MBAs working 80+ hours a week on analyzing this stuff. And even then, on average, they typically earn a few percentage points higher than the S&P at best, which matters a lot if you’re investing billions, but matters fairly little to the 100k or so you might be able to throw at this.
You say you’re not interested in “average returns”, but as I said, on average, that’s about what you get. A 10x return is the same as a 2x return if you’re only 20% as likely to actually achieve it, and 80% of the time you strike out.
I would strongly recommend against this as anything resembling an “investing” activity. If you want to do it, treat it as gambling for entertainment purposes, which it more closely resembles than any sane “retirement saving” strategy.
If you want to maximize expected wealth you’ve probably got it backwards. Usually, the expected value of asymmetric bets with high upside is negative, and the expected value of asymmetric bets with high downside is negative.
People like positive skewness and pay a premium for it, and people hate negative skewness and pay premiums to avoid it. Which is why lotteries and insurance companies are profitable.
You mention options trading as something you’re thinking about – in that case what I describe is pretty well-documented. The long-term profitable strategy is selling options, not buying them.
I think studies are pretty clear that you can’t increase your expected value by including some high-risk elements in your investments – there are lots of very fat investment funds run by very smart people, and they’re out there bidding high-risk investments to something pretty close to their expected value.
People are right that if you’re comfortable with a few to several years of higher risk in your career, you probably have options there. You have some control over what skills you develop and how hard you work, and everybody needs a good salesperson.
Some good answers already, but I’ll just add that the textbook answer to wanting more EV at the cost of more risk is to lever up a market portfolio.
For many years, I did high-risk investing with about 10% of my portfolio–similar order of magnitude to yours. It paid off for me–I figured that I increased my return about 1% on my whole portfolio. Here is what I did.
I invested in market stocks, of businesses I knew something about–mostly competitors of, or in markets adjacent to, my employer. I looked for places where prices were depressed, and I knew enough about the business and the market that I expected that depression to be “long-temporary” — more than 6 months, less than 5 years. Short-term trading seemed to me to advantage leveraged professionals, and I did not want to spend a lot of time on it–but investing 5%-10% of my portfolio in things that I thought might easily double in two years paid off well for me. (Then I took a job where I had access to my employer’s investment strategy, and could only invest in index funds without a lot of hassle, so I stopped.)
Rational Expectations theory implies that public information is already priced into the stocks, so to have a higher than normal expected return you need to act on non-public information, on something you know on the basis of which you are willing to bet against the world. For instance …
I bought the original Macintosh when I was a professor in Tulane Business School. I mentioned to a colleague that I was buying it, and he asked me why I didn’t buy a PC Jr. instead.
It was a reasonable question from his standpoint–they were probably about the same size. But the PC was running an 8088, the Mac a Motorola 68000, a chip normally used at the time for much more advanced multiuser machines. The reason it needed all that power was that running a graphic interface was expensive. I had been using a personal computer (an LNW80, a TRS80 Clone) for some years, had written a book on it and had seen a film about the Xerox Star which made it obvious to me how much better a graphic interface would be. On that particular issue I was an insider, not in the legal sense but in the sense of having a bunch of information which, that early in the personal computer age, few investors had. I took my colleague’s ignorance as the norm and concluded that Apple stock was probably seriously underpriced. So I bought some.
I made two other successful bets at various times, as well as a few less successful ones. The basic principle in each case was that Rational Expectations told me that I didn’t have to look at all of the relevant factors that lots of other serious investors knew, because those would already be priced into the stock. What I needed was one factor where what I thought I knew implied that the company was worth substantially more than it otherwise would be. If I was correct that other investors didn’t share my belief, hence it wasnt priced into the stock, but the belief turned out to be wrong I would get about the average return on my investment. If I was also correct about my belief, I would get a better than average return. So a “heads I win, tails I break even” bet.
Obviously this doesn’t hold if enough other investors share my belief so that the current price reflects, say, a .5 probability that the belief is true.
Sam’s description of his strategy sounds like the same general approach.
The standard (academic) finance explanation would be that the market portfolio maximizes the tradeoff between return and risk. Investors who are willing to tolerate more risk achieve their highest expected return not by overweighting to riskier assets, but instead by levering up to invest more into the market portfolio. This is pretty straightforward to prove mathematically, though of course the devil is in the assumptions.
As an individual investor, the way you’d implement this sort of strategy is probably to take out as much debt as you’re comfortable with (e.g. a mortgage), hold as little cash as you can, and invest the rest in a broad, passive index fund.
Outperformance with any other strategy would require some combination of (1) luck, (2) inside information, or (3) exposure to more esoteric risks beyond price volatility. You obviously can’t count on (1), the chance that you have an actionable form of (2) is extremely remote, and (3) is mostly a technical issue that probably doesn’t change anything in the end.
So if I were looking for above average returns, I’d figure out how to invest more money into the market instead of trying to shift what I was investing in.
Some jurisdictions require sellers of a house where a murder has happenned or where paranormal activity is suspected (a “stigmatized property”) to disclose this to any prospective buyers. I believe that requirement stems from the perception that the new owner should know all the facts that might make the house harder to sell or less valuable. I do wonder, though, if such houses are really harder to sell per se, or whether that only comes about because EVERYBODY fears that they will be harder to sell and therefore are not willing to pay as much for them. Do you know if there have been any studies disentangling the depreciation due to the original facts from the depreciation due to the perceptions regarding the possibility of a future re-sale?
Does anyone know what’s going on with Berkeley’s Free Speech Week? Why did the students not pay for their reserved rooms on time? Why have so many speakers on the schedule said they were never contacted?
http://www.dailycal.org/2017/09/18/uc-berkeley-releases-updated-list-speakers-free-speech-week/
Can distorted morality lead to worse outcomes for humanity?
As a utilitarian I believe morality is merely a set of rules agreed upon for the purpose of benefiting each other. Hence it makes no sense to have any form of morality that leads to worse outcomes for everyone. Any form of moralizing that does not serve its proper purpose, namely benefiting humans, is useless at best and harmful at worst.
Take the ethics of ISIS as an example. ISIS is objectively not an amoral organization. Instead it is clearly a very moral entity with a really awful sense of morality that it enforces. However its morality is worse than absolute amorality when it comes to its outcome. Similarly we can discuss the Khmer Rouge which was another really moral organization that caused lots of deaths.
We can also apply the same idea to SJ leftists. They certainly have some form of morality or at least they claim to do so. In fact devoted SJWs are very moral in the same sense ISIS and Khmer Rouge members are, namely they do believe that their way is the right way and they are making the world a better place through their morality. However what is the result of their ideas getting implemented? SJWs have been crying “racism!” for many years. However has the real problem, namely underachievement of black Americans, been solved through SJ? Or at least are we closer to the solution than before due to SJ? This is doubtful.
The same idea can be applied to the Christian and Jewish moralists. If we apply the principle of whether something is beneficial or harmful then are their agendas actually beneficial? Do they care more about following religious dogmas or do they care more about actually helping humans in a secular sense (i.e. “I pray that you don’t go to hell” doesn’t count)? I’m not sure.
The world does not lack morality. Instead sometimes it has too much of it applied in wrong situations but not enough of it when it is actually beneficial. Distorted forms of morality frequently causes cultural ossification, censorship of free speech and other forms of harm. I believe unless we need to explicitly apply or discuss morality in a rational discussion we should leave it outside the discussion.
Excessive moralism is excessive, yes, and tautological cat is tautological. Absent any way of telling what forms of moralism are excessive before they start producing mountains of skulls, this sort of statement tells us literally nothing.
I agree. I will be careful to not make this mistake again.
I personally believe that morality has a purpose which is to help humans instead of being an end itself. Any moral doctrine that turns out to harm humans no matter how wonderful they sound is evil and should not be accepted.
There are several kinds of moral doctrines that are particularly doubtful:
First of all, moral doctrines that do not involve helping and not harming humans aren’t necessarily going to benefit humans and hence might be doubtful. If a moral doctrine exists for a purpose other than helping existing humans it is usually harmful. In particular any moral doctrine that allows ideas of a dead person to control living humans for the sake of honoring someone who is no longer alive and hence has no reason to be respected is absurd. Similarly any moral doctrine that places any weird form of honor above human lives is absurd.
Secondly, any moral doctrine that supports the supposed interests of a non-sentient collective entity over the interests of individual humans that constitute the entity is doubtful. For example any idea that the honor of an ethnic group is so important that its members should suffer and even die just to preserve the honor of an entity that can not feel or suffer is doubtful.
At last, any moral doctrine that supports some lesser value of some humans over more important interests of other humans is doubtful. There is nothing more important than a human life and in particular causing a dictator to be mad for 5 minutes should not result in a death penalty. Similarly the very idea that one can be fired for racist speech is evil because causing someone to lose a job causes a lot more harm compared to racist speech.
I’m getting ready to start the process of buying my first house. Any general recommendations? What is the recommended first step? Where is the best place to get a mortgage?
The quality of your investment in your house rests on two things – your ability to enjoy living in that house for itself, and your ability to sell the house at no loss when you decide to live somewhere else.
How much you enjoy the house will depend on things that you know about yourself and I don’t – do you hate stairs? Sunken living rooms? Fireplaces? Gas stoves? Large yards? Little grocery shops around the corner? You pick all these. You can and should safely ignore paint schemes and bathroom mirrors – these are dead simple to change. So are floors these days. However, cracked fountations, bad windows, and substandard plumbing should be completely avoided.
Regarding resale value – like they say, location, location, location.
1) Decide if you are going to stay there for 5+ years. If you’re not going to stay there for that long, don’t buy.
2) Find a map of the school districts for your area. Don’t buy houses in bad school districts. Don’t buy above half the median cost in a good school district.
3) If an area appears to be similar to one that would have been ‘redlined’ in the 1960’s, seriously reconsider buying there. If you’re going to stick it out and gentrify the area, that’s one thing. If your life changes (career, marriage, family) in the next ten years, you’ll be screwed. People with lots of money don’t buy in low rent neighborhoods, and at best you’ll be stuck doing the long distance landlord thing, which is a quick way to burn out the last bits of your faith in humanity.
Best place to get a mortgage…really doesn’t matter any more. Who ever it is, they’ll sell your note pdq.
Try reddit’s landlord page. They have good thunks on real estate, even though its mostly about buying to rent out.
With regards to the school district, how does it work when you are looking at buying in a district that has 100+ schools, ranging from great to awful? How do you find out if the house you are looking at would put you in one of the awful schools vs a great one? The quality of school means nothing to me personally, since I don’t have kids, and even if I decide to, they would go to the private school my wife works at. I understand the argument for resale value, but at the same time it would be hard to buy based off of a feature I never see any benefit from, especially when it could mean the difference between buying a nice house or a small condo.
My main reason for buying is that I don’t have any plans on leaving the area I currently live, and I could be paying a mortgage for less than my current monthly rent.
If you don’t have (or plan on having) kids, I would actually suggest “good house near awful schools” as a likely bargain opportunity.
You should maximize for yourself, not for the hypothetical preferences of the potential person who will buy it next…
This was my thought as well. People fight over the good school district, but I have the competitive advantage of not caring about school.
This. Buy in a bad school district, but near a good one. My house cost half what it would a mile down the road in the good school district, and costs half as much in taxes. (We are home-schoolers–it’s easier to home-school in a bad school district.) Yes, the resale value will be less, but I don’t think appreciation will be less.
*shrugs* As I said, if you for reals don’t care about resale value, school districts don’t matter. (The boundaries of school districts and school ratings are available on the internets.) But you should at least be aware that the ‘bargain’ house should be compared in value to houses in similar districts, and not to the structural equal in a good district.
Regarding plans – dude, it’s 2017. Leave yourself an out. You have literally no clue what’s gonna happen next year. If something catastrophic happens to your wife next year, you’ll be down her income *and* possibly access to the private school for the kids. I’m not saying don’t choose bad school district and private school anyway, but make that choice deliberately, with a plan B sketched out.
Regarding your ability to pay your mortgage with less than the monthly rent – remember that you’ll also have to pay taxes, buy insurance, and fix stuff in the house. You’ll have to fix A LOT of stuff in the house. Budget that stuff in when you’re making your plans.
I definitely care about resale value, but at the same time I also want a place I will enjoy living in, and it is probably more likely than less that I would live in this house for 10+ years.
When I say “mortgage”, I’m really saying “fixed costs”, so I’m taking stuff like insurance into account. Tax breaks as well. I do know that my upkeep costs would go up, but I figure that if I buy a house with no major issues (say foundation or roof problems), anything else I can reasonably expect myself to be able to fix without too much problem. I’ve only ever called my landlords a handful of times because I’ve always found it faster and easier to just fix issues myself.
There are obviously unknowns that could throw everything off, but that can be said for anything. We could afford the type of house we are looking at on just my salary, and if we really pinched and saved, probably just my wife’s salary too, so I feel as well insulated against loss of job type issues as I can expect to be. Even if we did have kids, and my wife no longer worked at a school, it would still be five plus years before I had to think about where I wanted to send my kid to school. So buying in a good school district would be purely based off of resale value.
Term you’ll be using a lot: PITI. Principal, Interest, Taxes, Insurance — the major fixed costs and the ones typically paid to the servicer of an escrow mortgage. Which brings up a few bits of important trivia.
One: typically when you get a mortgage, the mortgage servicer will want to be the one who pays the taxes and sometimes other fees (insurance, homeowners association dues). They set up an escrow account, which you pay into monthly (and at closing) and they pay those expenses out of. You don’t pay into it separately, it’s just that part of your mortgage payment is directed there. The servicer will periodically do an analysis to make sure your escrow payments are sufficient to cover expenses, and if they’re not, will increase them and sometimes insist that you make an additional payment to cover any shortage. There are limits to how much they can demand as a lump sum, however. In the unlikely case that expenses go down, they will reduce the payment and/or refund some money.
Normally this is no big deal, but some people don’t like it (it does tie up a small amount of cash) and will insist on a non escrow mortgage, which can make the mortgage harder to get and possibly more expensive (higher rate or points).
Point two is homeowners insurance: The mortgage company insists on it (whether your mortgage is escrow or not); it’s protecting them as much as you. You can choose who provides it. If you don’t get it, they will provide it for you and charge you for it, at an inflated price. So be sure you have your insurance lined up before closing, and keep it current.
Foundation and roof problems are not in the same category. Roofs in most areas are wear items; they’re going to need replacement every few decades. So a worn-out roof isn’t necessarily a reason not to buy a house; it merely translates into money (cost varying widely according to roof size and material, but high thousands to low tens of thousands in my area, with asphalt shingles). Major foundation problems, though, can be dealbreakers; they can be economically infeasible to repair.
Other upkeep costs you wouldn’t have in an apartment
* Landscaping. If you have a significant yard and you and your wife don’t enjoy yardwork, you’re going to be paying for this.
* Utilities: Even if you were paying for them in apartments, your house is likely bigger, and will cost more, possibly a lot more.
* Major repairs: Damage due to storms, roof leaks, drainage problems, heating and air conditioning, major appliances, hot water heater. Off the top of my head. Even if you’re handy, there’s some of this you won’t be able to do and some where the materials cost is high. (if you can do gas plumbing, refrigerant work, repair a roof, replace drainage tile, do sheet metal work, AND cut and patch concrete, just ignore this. Actually gas plumbing isn’t hard but I won’t do it inside because if my house blows up I want it to be the professional’s fault).
There should be maps or lists showing which address is assigned to which school. If your real estate agent is any good, they can find out, or you can dig on your own (by contacting the school district if the info isn’t on line).
If you don’t have kids, there’s nothing per se wrong with buying in an area assigned to poor schools, provided it’s reflected in the price. It even means less downside risk. Even if you change your mind, you have a few years to move if desired. But areas with poor schools often have other problems (such as crime, bad neighbors, or a lack of useful local businesses), so check those out.
Crime/neighbors are definitely a major concern. Useful local businesses to a degree, but at the same time, I live in the Bay Area, so no matter where I am I’ll always be close to something.
I’m sure there are school maps somewhere out there, I just can’t find them. I’ll put more effort towards that when I actually have an address to look up.
Sorry, didn’t realize you meant to buy in the Bay Area.
Please feel free to disregard my advice entirely. I would never suggest anyone purchase real estate there. That’s an insane market.
That it is, but the rental market is even worse than the buying market, I assume because no one can afford to buy. Still, I really like living here, so I’ll make it work.
Agreed with keranih. Your closing will be done in a room with “Lasciate ogne speranza voi ch’entrate” inscribed over the entrance.
Not sure if you mean “below half”, “above double”, or if there’s actually so many amazing pick up opportunities that buying above half the median price makes you a sucker.
Set aside an extra few grand for some random issue/needed repair that the inspectors and everyone else will somehow miss.
I just got through buying my first house, and it was a process that made me anxious.
Early on, as one of the first things you do, spend at least one weekend by yourself going to open houses that are in the general area and price range to get a baseline idea of what you can expect when you narrow down your search.
Get a good realtor, one that stays involved in the process and explains things as you go.
Read over everything, and ask questions. Mistakes can happen. My realtor and I both independently spotted and questioned a mistake by my mortgage lender that the seller missed and signed off on, costing the seller a decent amount of money. This left the seller upset and uncooperative after the sale when we needed to ask for minor things.
http://homeguides.sfgate.com/credit-union-mortgage-vs-bank-mortgage-40695.html
Circumcision is damaging to the human penis, because the foreskin is erogenous tissue equivalent to the clitoral hood. Thus, circumcision is a mutilation of the penis.
CMV, bois.
edit: look up “Meisner’s corpuscles”
I’ve heard you can “regrow” your foreskin with stretching exercises. Don’t know if that’s true of clitoral hood. But I don’t know why you’d want to regrow your foreskin anyway: smegma is a one-word argument in favor of circumcision.
You can regrow the skin, but not the specialized nerve endings that are erogenous (the Meisner’s corpuscle’s referenced above).
You would want to do skin expansion (it’s not regrowth because the lost tissue is lost permanently) so that the glans, an internal part of the penis, is protected from friction and drying out by clothing.
As for smegma, women produce 10x as much smegma. The difference is that their bodies haven’t been cut up, so they’re still naturally lubricated. Why did you think vaginal fluid had a whitish color? It’s not because it’s a white fluid. That’s smegma
Just out of curiosity, does the female propensity for smegma justify, in your mind, preemptively slicing off the roast beef, as it were, at birth?
I don’t think so, but hey, I’m just one voice on the internet. What do you think about applying your argument to baby girls? Genuinely curious, and thanks for starting the conversation.
I’m fond of the case where part of the judge’s conclusion is “legally speaking, this house is haunted.”
Dead humans have no rights
The very idea that one should take the interests and wishes of dead humans into account when making a decision is absurd because dead humans can no longer feel anything.
However this principle has almost never been applied anywhere in human history. Why is this true? There are no ancestors turning in their graves, period. There is no reason why we living humans should do anything to please them.
Are you referring to inheritance, or something else?
No, I’m not talking about inheritance. Instead I’m talking about the absurd idea that living humans should somehow care about the wishes and ideas of their dead ancestors.
The less people care about the wishes of dead humans the better off the people are. The modern Western society is one of the societies with the least amount of such bullshit and it certainly helps. However such bullshit still exists. Otherwise this “turn in one’s grave” phrase would not have existed.
There are a couple ways of looking at this.
The hard-nosed functional way is to observe that while the opinions of your dead relatives, or at least those that you’ve personally known, might not have any consequential bearing on your decisions, they do have some psychological bearing — even if your grandpa is dead, your mental model of your grandpa isn’t. It’s that mental model that you’re trying to fit when you make decisions, and you can’t just make it vanish in a poof of logic, decision-making doesn’t work that way.
Relatedly, you might observe that dear departed Grandpa had more life experience than you and therefore, all else equal, might have been expected to make better decisions on average. If your model of him is saying “don’t do this”, then maybe it’s not a good idea, unless you can work out the details of why he’d say that well enough to firmly dismiss them. (Say, if he had a snake phobia and you’re considering adopting a python.)
There’s also the sketchy neotraditionalist way, which I don’t fully endorse but which might be worth considering, and which goes like this: we aren’t unmoved movers, but are vectors for social technologies we pick up from various sources. Some of them were passed down from our ancestors. And to paraphrase Neal Stephenson, the fact that your ancestors survived to reproduce is strong evidence in itself that those social technologies were stupendously badass, because they existed in a nightmarishly unforgiving state of Darwinian competition and all the ones that weren’t stupendously badass died. If you’re making decisions about whether to adopt social technologies, it makes sense to discount new ones, or ones from other civilizations that might not be as well adapted to your circumstances, accordingly.
The idea that the interests and wishes of future humans should be taken into account is equally if not more absurd. The dead can at least lay claim to thier own existence, and gave us the world we now inhabit. What have hypothetical future people done to warrant consideration?
Our actions can actually affect people hypothetical future people, not the dead. Let’s say you had X amount of money. You can either take that money and spend it on a child you don’t yet have(maybe a crib or something of that nature) or spend it on something you have no interest in but that your dead parent would have liked. Would you really suggest that the former option is inferior to the latter option?
Are you suggestion that the alternative is superior? The net effect on actual people in both cases is null.
In the present, yes. But assuming you had a child, they would have access to a crib so the effect eventually has a positive outcome. Short of resurrection, there is absolutely nothing you can do that would help the dead.
So you told sandoratthezoo that you don’t object to inheritence. that raises a question. You, a rich old man, set up a will establishing that your fortune be used to establish a foundation to further some purpose. Doesn’t matter what. I get hired by your estate lawyer to carry out that will. Do I have any moral obligation to do what your will says to do?
I don’t necessarily agree with the idea of inheritance. However before we can abolish it we need to think carefully. Views of dead people have no value unless we can resurrect them. Dead people themselves are irrelevant unless something related to dead people also affect living people.
I believe in your hypothetical example the will should be respected not out of obligation to the dead person but out of legal obligation.
Do you think the law should mandate respecting the wishes of the dead? I can think of a few pragmatic reasons for inheritence.
I leave money in my will to go to a particular good cause. It’s true that if the money is somehow diverted elsewhere after my death, that will not affect how happy I am. But the knowledge that there are institutions which will result in the money going where I want it after my death makes me happier now which helps justify the existence of those institutions on a utilitarian basis.
Think of it as a special case of the rule utilitarian vs act utilitarian issue. The rule “be bound by the wishes of dead people” makes live people better off, even if the act of following those wishes does not.
We were just talking about Terry Pratchett’s books, which got me to thinking about book series, and how the quality/appeal can vary over the course of the series or the author’s career. I can think of several series where my favorite book has been midway through the series, with both later and earlier works being somewhat lesser, even if still enjoyable. (In particular, there’s the thing where the best novel is the first one, or where everyone’s favorite is the end.)
Craig Johnson’s Longmire series – my favorite is #7, Hell is Empty, with #5 The Dark Horse a close second.
Kage Baker’s The Graveyard Game is, imo, easily the best of her Company novels. (Plus, as it’s about a bunch of time traveling cyborgs in thrall to mysterious overlords, reading it out of order is less an issue than one would think.)
Of Lois McMaster Bujold’s Miles Naismith novels, Memory stands far and away above the rest, but with the distinct disadvantage that (imo) you really do have to read eight books before in order to get the effect. OTOH, Civil Campaign was just a riot and *fun*.
Any one have other long, meaty series to suggest, with midpoint highlights?
How about the Aubrey/Maturin series of tall-ships naval adventures?
The series doesn’t really catch its stride until #3, “HMS Surprise”. I’m not sure which one is the very best, but it might be #9, “Treason’s Harbour” or #10, “The Far Side of the World”. And there’s ten more novels to go after that.
Memory is my favourite, but the runner-up is probably Ethan of Athos. I wasn’t such a fan of Civil Campaign – some parts of it were great, but others felt annoyingly preachy. (Also, what’s wrong with the guy raising lots of daughters?! He was treating them okay and you have room, dammit!)
Bujold could get preachy, tis true. She did a better job of managing it than most.
I agree that there was an argument to be made that the daughter scheme wasn’t exploitative in and of itself, but it was pretty much in line with making a horse your heir – the sort of thing that really needs to be cut off before the notion spreads to other people. Plus, you know, Barraryar – there was just so much galactic madness that they could choke down in any one decade.
(The guy’s wife offering to warm him with her plasma rifle was funny, though.)
If I’m remembering correctly, wasn’t he stealing the eggs for daughters from the leftovers from the couples who were using uterine replicators? Seems problematic in a lot of ways.
Ethan of Athos isn’t really in the same series, just the same fictional universe.
It was a balance-of-power issue. Gregor didn’t want him to get the benefits he would have gotten out of being able to use them. Also, use of other people’s embryos without their permission.
A few open threads ago we talked about Lent and other types of self-denial. If I remember right, most of the benefits people (including myself) named were focused on themselves–ways in which my self-denial makes me better off at the end.
I now realize an important benefit of self-denial is when it’s done as a devotion to someone else. Personal experience has shown me this can be extremely effective at bringing the self-denier closer to the person he is devoting his self-denial to.
Self-denying in devotion to God therefore makes sense in a way I hadn’t formerly considered.
How do people develop filters–as in, ways of seeing the world that result in some particular category of thing becoming more obvious than it otherwise would be. Is there any academic literature on how filters are formed, or steps a person has to go through to get a new filter?
How about non-academic literature?
In non-Academic literature – Caryll Houselander’s experiences (told in The Reed of God and Caryll Houselander: Essential Writings) describe her experiences in learning to see every person’s sufferings as the Passion of Christ.
This is…an extremely hard teaching.
Wutchu mean?
Sooo…you see someone from your outgroup – say, Richard Spencer. And you see him get punched.
That’s Christ, being scourged with whips by the Roman guards. Sara Palin and Hillary Clinton – the woman taken in adultery, about to be stoned to death. Trump – Simon “Even God Calls Me ‘Idiot'” Peter, stumbling along trying to do the best he can.
But mostly just – see Christ in everyone, and respond to the truth of that seeing, and not the outer shell of mortality.
(the phrase itself is a ref to John 6:60, and the Houselander teaching/visions references Matthew 25:31-46)
That sounds incredibly confusing if not Rorschachian.
That’s the point.
It’s a hella lot less confusing when one gives up on clinging to ones own judgement of other people and just tries to love them as completely as one loves Christ.
(Or as completely and as wisely as Christ does. But the first way is much easier.)
As has been said, it’s *hard*. But simpler.
Kipling fans out there– can anyone recommend a good mass-appeal short story to “sell” Kipling to a
youngishlate-teenage person of average reading ability, narrow sympathies and limited cultural literacy? Assume that the person guardedly liked “Rikki-Tikki-Tavi” but found “The Man Who Would Be King” unacceptably “long and confusing.”
Does it have to be a short story? Kipling is more famous for his poetry than for his prose.
A young person might like this one, for example:
http://www2.fiu.edu/~milesk/Rudyard_Kipling_Law_of_the_Jungle.htm
Most of Just So Stories are good for this – IIRC I particularly liked The Beginning of the Armadillos
If the kid’s reading Rikki-Tikki-Tavi independently, the Just So Stories might be a little too simple for them; I think of them more as bedtime stories for very young children.
I’d start with the rest of the Jungle Book.
Depends: I read Just So Stories at fifteen, when I was old enough to enjoy fairy tales unironically again. There’s a window there where kids can’t do that, though.
I am particularly partial to those in Life’s Handicap, but I suspect the appeal is limited. Likewise “The Undertakers,” which I appreciate because it contains the oldest literary (and poetic) reference to ‘shallow reference pools’ that I know. (*)
If he likes sports, “The Maltese Cat” may be to his taste. Also try “With the Night Mail”.
Other favorites: “Her Majesty’s Servants”, The Village that Voted The Earth Was Flat, and The Cat Who Walked by Himself.
(*)Older examples taken with a glad heart.
I’m fond of the Puck of Pook’s Hill/Rewards and Fairies stories. I think all of them would be accessible to the person you are describing. Also the Jungle Book stories.
For poems, “The Ballad of East and West” is not only an entertaining story, it will equip him to look down on all the people who dismiss Kipling as someone who believed that “East is East and West is West and never the twain shall meet” is about cultures. “The Last Suttee” is technically impressive and a good story, although I have some reservations on the ending twist. “A Code of Morals” might amuse some people that age.
In keeping with the now established tradition of discussing Sci-Fi shows, my personal favorite, Babylon 5!
To this day, B5 remains one of the most ambitious shows ever put on television. Officially, it was a 5 year story all planned out in advance, a novel told on television. Unofficially, it wasn’t exactly that, but to a remarkable degree it managed deliver on this promises. Checkovs set up in the first episodes are fired years later, secrets and mysteries are established, revealed, and have consequences. Other than game of thrones, I can’t think of any show that has set out to tell as ambitious a story, and game of thrones had source material to work from.
There are many flawed elements of babylon 5. It is almost entirely written by a single person, J Michael Straczynski, which means a very clear voice shines through, for good or ill. When it’s bad, it’s quite bad, but when it’s good, it knocks it out of the park.
Particular mention must be made of Peter Jurassic’s masterful portrayal of Londo Mollari. Jurassic has a masterful ability to give JMS’s worst dialogue exactly the right touch to sell it. Londo Himself is one of my favorite characters in all of fiction. He goes on an amazing, and tragic journey that is foretold in the first episodes but manages to be fascinating all the way through. And this a political journey despite JMS not having a particularly deep understanding of politics.
The show was ahead of its time by at least a decade, and even well into the age of prestige television, almost no one is attempting to do what B5 did on TNT in the mid-90s. It’s a damned shame. Any other fans around?
I was a big Babylon 5 fan when it was running, but I didn’t have cable at the time, so I couldn’t watch season 5. I never have gone back and rewatched it. I should do that some day, though I wonder how well it would hold up for me.
the special effects do not hold up. At all. They weren’t great then (some of the, for lack of a better word, fight choreography was quite good, but there’s a limit to how good mid-90s computer effects could be), and they’ve actually gotten worse over time, as many files were lost and so the transfer to DVD had to use video quality.
The main story arcs, though, they still hold up, and that’s the magic of the show.
B5 well deserves the praise it gets. It has its struggle points, but – for the record – it had me here, at the end of episode 5, season 1. I yelled at the screen a lot, periodically, afterwards, but B5 is dang good stuff.
(Battlestar Galactica is still my fav space opera, but I remain willing to be won back by either Farscape or Firefly.)
It basically brought space opera to television, back before it was cool to have long story arcs. Plus, the overarching plot was really good. Much more importantly, it was coherent; he clearly had an idea of where he wanted the story to go (unlike BSG. Watching BSG was like when you’re all excited to eat a delicious pizza and then discover that there’s pineapple on top of it.)
Season 1 is painful to rewatch, but that’s true of a lot of shows. The special effects are dated. But the story is really good, and it was landmark series, and all scifi fans should watch it. And I agree that Londo is a superb character.
I loved it when I watched it in the 90s, have been a little afraid to go back and look again for fear it doesn’t hold up.
Season 5 was disappointing (at least at the time), though.
@DavidFriedman and @Matt M
Continuing the discussion on the Political Compass globalization question.
DavidFriedman’s last post on this topic, which quotes me replying to Mark V Anderson:
The original question wasn’t about profit seeking, it was about corporate profits, which is a far more limited subset of profit seeking.
So you’re saying, for people who believe this, that all transnational agreements (and laws pertaining to borders) which deal with movement of humans, information, goods, money, shipping, fishing, etc… across borders should prioritize corporate profits regardless of what else is negotiated away or left off the table in favor of prioritizing corporate profits, because only prioritizing corporate profits can maximize the benefit to humanity as a whole.
I might be straw-manning this position, I really am unsure, so feel free to set me straight. But if not, I’m sorry, but this seems like a dangerous monomania.
@Matt M
You wrote:
You misread the question (and I may be partly to blame for removing the focus of the conversation from globalization). This isn’t about how corporations can benefit humanity, but whether Economic Globalization should prioritize humanity or corporate profits.
@rlms
Your comment scraping analysis has me under libertarian with 6. What is this supposed to indicate? I missed whenever you described it.
(Question reposted and slightly edited from 84.5)