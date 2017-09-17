Open Thread 84.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Naval Gazing:
The Pursuit of the Goeben and Breslau
Series Index
While rebuilding the battleship index in Google Docs, and ran across a mention of Goeben and Breslau, with the statement that I’d get back to it later. So, seeing as it’s now much later, I’m going to do so.
I’ve put together a map to make this easier to follow.
The battlecruiser Goeben (sister ship to Moltke of Jutland) and the light cruiser Breslau formed the German Mediterranean Division, stationed at Pola, the main Austrian naval base. They had been sent in 1912, to project German power into the region, with the wartime mission of disrupting the flow of troops from French North Africa (modern Algeria) to France.
The British Mediterranean fleet, composed of the battlecruisers Inflexible, Indefatigable and Invincible, four armored and four light cruisers and a flotilla of destroyers, was ordered on July 30th to cover the French transports, and on August 2nd, to shadow Goeben while maintaining a watch on the Adriatic in case of a sortie by the Austrians. Admiral Souchon, in command of the German force, had already sortied, but was spotted in Taranto, Italy, by the British consul, who reported the findings to London. The Admiralty ordered Indomitable and Indefatigable sent to Gibraltar to guard against a sortie into the Atlantic, presumably an attempt to return to Germany. Souchon, however, was headed for Bone and Philippeville, embarkation ports in Algeria. On the evening of the 3rd, after having slipped through the Straits of Messina ahead of British searchers, he was informed that the Germans had signed an alliance with Turkey, and he was to head for Constantinople immediately. He ignored these orders, and bombarded the ports (doing very little damage) at dawn on August 4th before heading back to Italy to coal again. Shortly thereafter, Indomitable and Indefatigable sighted Goeben, but the British had not yet entered the war, and they did not engage. Admiral Milne, the British commander, reported the contact, but did not tell the Admiralty (headed by Winston Churchill) that the Germans were heading east, and Churchill continued to believe they would attempt to interfere with the French troop movements.
Both Goeben and the British ships were having boiler problems, reducing Goeben’s speed from 27 to 24 kts, which was still faster than the British ships could manage. The light cruiser Dublin managed to stay with the Germans for a while, until she lost them in a fog. By the next morning, the Germans were safe in the neutral port of Messina, and the British had declared war after the invasion of Belgium. Because of the need to stay well outside Italian territorial waters, Milne was forced to cover both sides of the strait. Inflexible and Indefatigable were placed on the north side of the strait, while the light cruiser Gloucester was sent to cover the south, due to the continued British misunderstanding of the German plan. Indomitable was sent to coal at Bizerte, Tunisia, instead of to Malta, another unfortunate choice.
The Germans had problems, too. The Italian authorities were slow to supply coal, and Souchon had to take coal from German merchant ships in the port. However, he wasn’t able to get enough to allow him to reach Constantinople before the Italians ordered him out of the port entirely on the evening of the 6th. The Ottomans had decided not to join the war yet, and the Austrians (not yet at war with France and unsure of their fleet) were unwilling to help Souchon, making his situation worse. For some reason, Souchon was allowed to decide where to go, and he chose Constantinople, hoping to force the Turk’s hand.
Milne assumed that Souchon would go either west for the Atlantic, or head into the Adriatic, which was already patrolled by a squadron under Admiral Troubridge, composed of the armored cruisers Defence, Black Prince, Warrior, and Duke of Edinburgh (who we met at Jutland) and 8 destroyers. Goeben would have had a massive advantage in a gunnery duel, leading Troubridge to plan a night attack in the entrance to the Adriatic where superior numbers would tell. However, he was under specific orders not to engage a superior force, which had been intended to mean the Austrian fleet.
When Souchon left Messina, he was shadowed by Gloucester (there was a full moon, allowing the chase to continue through the night), who reported when he revealed himself to be headed for the Aegean instead of the Adriatic. Troubridge headed south, hoping to intercept Souchon at dawn, where he could close and use his destroyers to launch a torpedo attack. Unfortunately, only three of his eight destroyers had sufficient coal to keep up with his dash south, and at around 4 AM on the 7th, it had become obvious that he would not reach the intercept in time. He thus applied his orders about not engaging a superior force, and turned back.
Souchon didn’t know he was now safe, and that the battlecruisers were far to the west. He continued to strain towards a rendezvous he had set up with a collier off of Greece. Gloucester briefly engaged Breslau, but neither side inflicted serious damage, even when Goeben fired at long range. Finally, on the afternoon of the 7th, Gloucester, her coal nearly exhausted, broke off at Cape Matapan as the German ships entered the Aegean.
Souchon met his collier on the 9th, while the British were distracted by miscommunications about the situation with Austria. It wasn’t until midnight on the 8th that Milne took the battlecruisers west, and he still thought it was all an elaborate feint, and took station off the entrance to the Aegean until the early hours of the 10th, when Souchon, alerted by the increase in radio traffic, set off again at dawn after coaling for 24 hours. (Yes, coaling was that hard.)
By the time he reached the entrance to the Dardanelles, columns of smoke from the British were visible on the horizon. Souchon, uncertain of how the Turks would respond, requested a pilot, and the Turks decided to allow him through. The British were denied entrance, and the pursuit was over.
To avoid the legal complications inherent in then-neutral Turkey allowing the ships to pass into the Black Sea, they were officially transferred to the Turkish Navy on August 16th, and renamed Yavuz Sultan Selim and Midilli respectively, although they retained their German crews. Souchon was made commander-in-chief of the Ottoman Navy.
The gift of the two ships did much to swing Turkish public opinion in favor of the Central Powers, particularly after the British seized two ships building for Turkey and paid for by public subscription. On October 29th, Souchon, under the guise of taking his ships to sea (and with the concurrence of some Turkish officials), raided the Russian coast. Goeben (I’m going to continue to use the German names) bombarded Sebastopol, while Breslau bombarded the grain port of Novorossiysk. Damage was fairly minimal, but it did force the Ottomans into the war a few days later.
There was a short battle off Cape Sarych on November 18th, where Goeben engaged five Russian pre-dreadnoughts. The results were inconclusive, and Goeben took a hit which killed 13 men and damaged one of her secondary guns, while doing light damage to one of the Russian ships. Goeben struck two mines on December 26th, which was only partially repaired during the war, due to the absence of drydocks that would fit her. She bombarded Allied positions at Gallipoli, which brought her into brief contact with allied battleships. May 10th saw another inconclusive encounter between Goeben and the Russian fleet, while the new Russian dreadnought Imperatritsa Ekaterina Velikaya engaged the ship on January 8th, 1916 with no results on either side. A coal shortage limited operations in 1917, until the armistice with the Russians late in the year.
On January 20th, 1918, Goeben and Breslau sortied again, this time into the Aegean. They sunk a pair of British monitors (coastal bombardment ships), and were preparing to attack the base of the pre-dreadnought covering force when they ran into a minefield. Breslau sank, while Goeben took three hits. She was beached just outside the Dardanelles, and crippled for the rest of the war.
Goeben was originally to have been transferred as a prize to the RN, but the Turks held onto her. She was in bad shape, but a new floating dock was purchased, and she was finally repaired in 1930. She remained in service until 1950, undergoing further refits. The Turks offered to sell her to the West German government in 1963, but the Germans declined, probably because of her poor material condition. She was towed to the breakers in 1973, the last dreadnought outside of the United States.
Hey bean, what’s the most elaborate (large? expensive?) warship that never saw any action of consequence?
The Swedes had the Vasa, which sank on its maiden voyage, but that was a long time ago. Anything more recent? I’m thinking there may have been something commissioned for WWII that was essentially sent directly to retirement after V-J Day.
I’d nominate Shinano. Originally intended to be a third Yamato-class battleship (the biggest battleships ever made), then it was converted to be a carrier partway through construction, then it was sunk by a submarine ten days after commissioning (the largest ship ever sunk by a submarine), without ever launching a plane.
If we disqualify Shinano (sometimes ships last 5 minutes in combat, sometimes they last for 5 wars), then the obvious winner is Vanguard, a British battleship commissioned in 1946, who never fired her guns in anger.
Or every ballistic missile submarine ever built, if you want to look at it a certain way. (And thank goodness, too.)
Do we know if the Ptolemaic Forty was ever in combat?
I know very little about ancient naval warfare. But I doubt it, given that it seems to have been absurdly big for a ship of that size.
I’m partial to beleester’s answer, but you have the whole bayern class of battleships, two of which were finished just after jutland, spent their career sitting at kiel, sortied once to attacka convoy that didn’t exist, then were scuttled at scappa flow.
Bayern was heavily damaged in Operation Albion, the attack on Riga in the Baltic. I think that disqualifies her. Baden never saw combat, but she at least had the possibility of doing so.
Thinking it over more, I don’t like Shinano for the crown. She was kind of a stupid design, but she was sunk in combat. Yes, some of it was self-inflicted (lack of proper damage control), but things like that do occasionally happen in war.
More proof that German battlecruisers could punch well above their weight class. It only took one of them to bring down the Ottoman Empire (which you seem to have misspelled several times here).
Oops. And outside the edit window, too.
I’m not entirely sure they wouldn’t have entered the war anyway, but I also don’t feel like improving my predictions on this matter. I have enough on my plate right now.
Yeah, along the lines of bean’s suggestion, I feel like Ismail Enver Pasha was entirely capable of destroying his country without any foreign help.
Well, we’ve had a Star Wars thread and a Star Trek thread, so how about a Stargate thread?
I watched a lot of Stargate SG1 before I ever saw the original trilogy or much Star Trek, so maybe it’s personal bias, but it’s always seemed to me to be a stronger series. I was rarely disappointed by a Stargate episode (well, until Universe) the way I was many Voyager and Enterprise episodes. Not to make this a vs. thread or anything; I like all three, and I’ve hardly watched any Stargate in years, but I rewatch Star Wars and Star Trek regularly.
So what do you guys think of Stargate?
Stargate was pretty wonderful. Not sure about the later spinoffs though, just saw SG1 and some reviews of Atlantis.
Red Dwarf was also better than Star Trek.
You only say that because you’re toast obsessed.
The plots were often absurd, but the series was still mostly fun. I thought the main cast was better in Atlantis, but the villains were even sillier, making the Atlantis vs. SG1 comparison pretty much even. I actually liked Universe a lot, though there were certainly some weak episodes.
I’ve only seen a few scattered episodes, and never really understood what the fuss was.
Someone want to take a stab at explaining what was awesome about the series?
I find it hard to articulate exactly, but for me at least, SG1 scratched the itch for interesting/fun ensemble cast + mid-to-high concept sci-fi that had previously been covered by Star Trek in it’s various iterations.
It helped that the series was based around modern-day Earth, with the addition of the titular MacGuffin. It meant that the series didn’t rely as much on the ‘have our scientist use our technobabble to solve the problem of the week’ plot.
The cast and character dynamic played into it well; Richard Dean Anderson is exactly the right actor to play the guy that can pull off a low-tech solution to a high-tech problem.
Bra’tac: (Contemplating how to destroy the shield generator) The shield generators are far below. There, in the very bowels of the ship. We must climb down several decks, through the length of the ship. Then. taking our weapons we must…
Col. O’Neill (Anderson):(Arms two grenades and tosses them down. They watch as the generator explodes.) Grenades.
Me too. From the few episodes that I’ve watched I got the impression that it was a low-budget Star Trek ripoff.
Stargate at its best shared one feature I really liked about Star Trek at its best, and very few other SF series – depicting military officers as competent professionals who got the job done (or sometimes not) with a minimum of personal drama. Because if I want the personal drama, if I want to see someone not getting the job done because that would require spending ten minutes not arguing with their girlfriend or their ex-wife or whatever, there’s entire TV series devoted to that and you’ll note that I’m not watching any of them.
Stargate at its worst had a mythology that was pretty clearly being made up as they went along, and took itself too seriously for me to let them get away with that.
I’m curious to know what you found disappointing about Universe.
Me, I was never a big Stargate fan (had seen a smattering of SG-1 and none of Atlantis; knew nothing about the lore except that there’s a race called the “Goueauouaouaeoua’oueaold” and another called the “Asgard”), but I thought that season 1 was some of the best tv science fiction I’ve seen. Particularly the stuff in the middle, after they get on the ship but before other alien species show up, when the show’s focus was on character tension and trying to survive on a dying ship. I seem to recall it getting less good after that, though, and I don’t remember a single thing about season 2. And Robert Carlyle is great.
I was a fan of SG-1 but “meh” on Atlantis and agree heartily with your assessment of Universe.
Alright, three’s a trend! this just means I get to bring up babylon 5 next open thread!
do it!
Is that what you want?
What I want is irrelevant.
Sorry, the next slot was already claimed for Red Dwarf!
http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/09/17/open-thread-84-5/#comment-547634
Indeed.
Is there literary name for the concept at the heart of stargate? The melange of sci-fi and actual history. And what other movies use it?
Let me wave a big red flag of warning before anyone thinking of seeing the movie “Alien:Covenant”. (I’m going to go ahead and spoil the ending, since Ridley Scott isn’t around right now, which means I can’t literally piss in his shoes.)
Ridley Scott did a lot right in this film. It looks great, there are appealing characters, and the action really moves. And through artful choices in characters, dialogue, and gear, the film respectfully references earlier films in the franchise. I was ready to give it an A- until a revolting twist ending made it a tragedy. As such, C-, unless you like your entertainment black as tar.
(Spoilers! Final warning!)
In the final minutes of the film, after all the action is done, the heroine of the piece is about to re-enter cryo-sleep. A chance comment reveals that she has been betrayed by the android on the ship. At that point, it’s too late to do anything about it; she is already in the pod and going under. It is strongly implied that she is going to end up a xenomorph-incubator with the rest of the colonists aboard the ship.
This is the woman who managed to escape a planet with an entire ecology based on the Engineers’ bioweapons. She faced two (TWO!) xenomorphs on the way out, in close combat even, and beat them both. She had paid her dues; she earned her victory through heroic action. But the director threw all of that in the scrap-bucket for shock-value.
I’m done with this franchise. There are only two Alien films.
We already know that all of them save Newt die prior to Aliens, so what’s surprising about that ending?
The ship in A:C isn’t headed for LV-426. It is going to Origae-6. I see no reason to believe it is the one that carried Newt and her parents.
Okay then. I may be wrong, or the android may have redirected them.
I have not seen the film, just going on what I’ve heard about the prequels a couple of years ago.
Did we watch the same movie?
Twist ending???
The ending was telegraphed an hour in advance! That’s not a twist!
It looked terrible 90% of the time (Plasticy CGI, the ships and the aliens looked terrible. Boring, dry landscapes. The Dead city did look great and the flashback to how it died was also visually stunning, but both were completely wasted through the plot), the characters were barely caricatures, the dialog was stunted expository nonsensical schlock. The deaths in the movie had no emotional heft. The pacing was rushed. There was absolutely no tension at all.
The last half hour of the movie was a completely unnecessary, rushed, remake of the first alien movie for some inexplicable reason
I rate it a solid F, and the ending had zero impact on that rating either way
Seconded.
And I did not, at all, understand David’s motivation. “Creators created my creators so I’m going to…kill people and create monsters that will probably never create anything because they’re just killing machines.” Why…?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JTnztV5oJQ
Peter Thiel mentions someone named Loughlin (sp?) who was a tenured professor who investigated scientists ripping off the government and had his career wrecked for it. A fast search doesn’t turn up who it might have been.
Anyone know?
Bob Laughlin
When was Bob Laughlin’s career ever wrecked? (There was his short-lived leadership role at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, I suppose, but that hardly seems relevant.)
So I checked the Thiel video. The bit about Laughlin starts at 9:10.
What Thiel actually says (quoting one of Laughlin’s grad students) is that Laughlin was defunded. This might refer to just one project. I have no idea how Laughlin’s career is going in general. Thiel also said that the grad students couldn’t get PhDs because they couldn’t pass peer review.
I exaggerated what Thiel said about Laughlin’s career, and I’m sorry for that.
Annoyingly, Thiel describes this as part of the problem of political correctness, which I think makes political correctness out to be *any* enforced conformity of speech.
Anyway, I haven’t found anything about Laughlin and a general investigation of scientific fraud, though I did find that he was early to notice a fraudulent paper from Bell Labs.
Hello SSC community,
I arrived at the tail end of the classifieds thread, and the beginning of this one…so I posted the same thing in both. I hope that’s not a problem
My name is William Dooling, I’m the guy that wrote Synchronicity, which I shared on a previous classified thread, and which seemed to get a pretty good reception around here*
Anyhow, I’ll announce, here, the completion of another creative project, this one is a bit more interactive.
I have recently created a text-based adventure game, in the manner of the old fantasy games that were popular in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. It was created using ADRIFT, a tool for creating interactive fiction (if you don’t know about that, I suggest you check it out here: http://www.adrift.co/
There’s a link to the game on my website, here: http://www.theodidactus.com/tingalan/
you can download the game as a windows executable file here:
(your computer might think it’s a virus)
You can download the game as an “adventure pack” that runs off the ADRIFT engine here
and you can get the adrift engine itself here
The above links will always go to the most recent version of the game, and I intend to update it quite a bit over the next day or so, as people find more problems with the game that my playtesting crew missed. It’s a pretty big game, and it’s designed to be very difficult (and more than a little confusing).
The game has an old-school manual, here which I suggest you take a look at even if you have no intention of playing the game, because I’m really happy with how it turned out.
If you have any questions about the mechanics, or if you find any bugs, please write me at Theodidactus@gmail.com and I’ll try to get back to you as quickly as I can.
Good luck out there, stay sane, and don’t get eaten…
* who am I kidding, you guys gave some of the nicest compliments I’ve ever received.
I’ve been binge-reading Fancyclopedia lately, with a focus on the First Fandom era. It interests me how much continuity there’s been since the early days, and how “fandom” grew from such humble beginnings. In particular, although now there are cons and online communities (and earlier, there were clubs and fanzines) for just about any kind of media imaginable, there don’t seem to have been any kind of “fan communities” before the 1930s and pulp science-fiction magazines got the ball rolling, and for a long time it was localized to that particular group.
The first Worldcon, in 1939, featured a number of luminaries of the nascent genre, a screening of Fritz Lang’s Metropolis, and the invention of what was many years later named cosplay. Isaac Asimov and Ray Bradbury were there – as fans; they’d both just started writing, that’s how long ago it was. And of course, no gathering of young nerds would be complete without heated internecine fighting over trivial matters. As this is the culture-war-free thread, I don’t know if it’s appropriate to get into the Futurians/New Fandom feud, even if the culture war in question has been over since before most of us were born. Suffice it to say, one of the main combatants wrote a book about it called The Immortal Storm, which I’m told is every bit as overdramatic as the title suggests, and one reviewer says it makes the outbreak of WW2 feel like an anticlimax. (If anyone’s interested, I can say something about it in 84.75 – or even here if there’s no objection.)
On the other hand, the con fit into a single ballroom and only had 120 in attendance. There was no charge for the main programming, although the banquet cost $1 to attend, a princely sum very few could afford in those days. And aside from those pioneering cosplayers (Forrest Ackerman and Myrtle Douglas), business attire was the standard dress code.
Browsing through the wiki, and the old fanzines and con memorabilia linked from it, is a fine way to waste an hour or twelve. I may be posting some tidbits I find here in the future.
Does anyone remember a fairly recent piece about fandom as an ongoing conversation which started in Gernsback’s magazines letter column?
Hi SSC, I’m curious if anyone knows of any online evaluation that would help me get at what my political ideology is. I keep hearing things like social conservative, paleocon, neo-liberal, libertarian, etc and I’m interested to know what group I would most align with. I’m in the USA by the way. All I’ve really been able to find are things that show which political party you should join, which isn’t really what I’m after. America: land of the two-party system where everyone’s a single issue voter because the two major parties clumsily group people who actually have strong differences of opinion on a lot of issues.
Contrary to popular narrative, this is a complicated topic. Rather than finding a quiz telling you which club to join I think you’d be better off trying to articulate your beliefs yourself and then find a like minded group of people.
To that end; What exactly do you believe? alternately, what do you think most other people get wrong?
If you need a quiz to tell you what your ideology is, you almost certainly haven’t done enough research/study to justify holding the opinions you do. The proper order is study, then form opinions, not form opinions then study.
@ cassander
For some people It’s not about knowing what their ideology is, it’s knowing what that ideology is commonly named (if there is such a common name).
@hlynkacg
Even if you want to join a group it’s hard to if you don’t know who shares the core of your beliefs (and not just some superficial planks).
What exactly are your political beliefs?
One of the interesting features of the 2012 US presidential election was that both major-party candidates had written books explaining their visions for the country. Why don’t you try reading them and figure out what points you agree and disagree with? That would be a good start to a political education.
Mitt Romney’s book is “No Apology: The Case for American Greatness”.
Barack Obama’s book is “The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream”.
That’s not an interesting feature of the 2012 election, that’s a boring feature of every election. In 2016, approximately all 8,315 candidates for the Republican nomination had written books (usually plural) explaining their visions for the country. Well, OK, usually one explaining their vision for the country and one about all the adversity they had overcome in getting to be The One who would carry out that vision.
It’s a thing you do if you want to be President.
Also I suspect most of them were ghostwritten, and all of them for the purpose of inspiring their party’s base, providing easily-mined quotes for sound bites, and offending no one except the other party’s hardliners. I suppose if someone genuinely doesn’t know if they are a Generic Democrat or a Generic Republican, this sort of book might help them decide. But kenziegirl was specifically not asking for advice on which of the two US major parties she should join, instead namechecking alternatives she’d heard of but didn’t know too much about.
We got any books for those? “The Machinery of Freedom” for the anarcho-capitalists, of course, with the bonus of regular Q&A sessions with the author right here, but there should be counterparts for the paleoconservatives, neoliberals, etc, etc.
If you want to know if you’re a paleoconservative, read Pat Buchanan’s books and see if you find yourself nodding along. I highly recommend “A Republic, not an Empire.”
Your question is confusing because it’s hard to tell what you’re planning to do with the information.
If a quiz tells you that your preferred policies are, say, more National Conservative than Anarchocapitalist how does that help you? What’s the next step?
If this is about your identity, I strongly suggest that you don’t ground your self-conception in politics. Finding meaning in your accomplishments and the relationships with your family / community is much more healthy than looking for it in political activism. Whatever your politics are they’re a small part of your life compared to the people you spend time with and the work you do.
The political compass will pinpoint you broadly, though likely not as specific as those categories you list.
Your score will also map to a broad range of US and international political parties (if you look at some of the side-bar pages) which might help in further pinpointing.
Who’s interested in a Star Trek thread next Sunday for the premiere?
what are the odds it’s not a trainwreck? I like that they’re trying to be different, but you don’t push back the airing of your show for months if it’s good.
I’m wibbling on this since I got burned so badly with Enterprise.
Good things: A proper theme tune! Yes, the Alexander Courage motif and I don’t care that they took it wholesale, it’s way better than Faith of the Glurge.
Things maybe not so good: They gave Spock a human step/foster-sister. Look, stop pulling new and hitherto unmentioned family members out of the air for Spock!
Alex Kurtzmann, co-writer of the scripts for the first two reboot Trek movies is involved.
Bryan Fuller’s involvement as co-creator makes me uneasy; unlike those thrilled by his TV shows, I don’t really like his work. I do see that he has a creative vision, but there’s just something a tiny bit off about him as far as I’m concerned and I’m not too sure where he’ll take this – I don’t want the dark side of the Federation, thanks all the same, and rumours of “we’re going to see the Federation at war” as plot arc make me very uneasy because this has been done before, and done to death, in previous series and movies.
Well, we’ll just have to wait and see! Anybody who does want to do a thread, I’m open to being spoilered since Lord knows when I’ll get to see it myself 🙂
I will not be watching. They’ve had enough delays, production changes and bizarre thematic choices to sour me off the idea.
If it were premiering on Netflix, or a channel I (or a friend) had access too I’d probably see an episode or two. But they want me to pay to watch, and haven’t done anything to demonstrate it will be worth watching, and I try to avoid acquiring TV programs by nautical methods.
Came across some good nominative determinism today: “We Need to Know More About Government Searches of Travelers’ Electronic Devices” by Carrie DeCell.
One possible reason why societies require social bullshit for important positions
One possible reason that sounds natural to me is that a society does not want someone potentially hostile to itself, its interests and values to control its resources. Not tolerating the social bullshit or not pretending to uphold its values and customs signals that this person has unusual ideas. These ideas might be great. However they might also be very awful. A person with unusual ideas are much more likely to be dangerous compared to kool-aid brainwashed people.
For example my views expressed here do signal amorality, bitterness and danger if not seen from the literal point of view even though I’m actually neither amoral nor dangerous. A person who thinks about genocidal race wars enough to openly talk about is is much more likely to actually start one compared to someone sufficiently brainwashed so that this idea does not even come up regardless of whether they are actually racist. Similarly a person who actually thinks about elites exterminating all other humans enough to talk about it in public is much more likely to start a genocide or at least consider most humans genocidal. Such a person is at least very unlikely to trust other people or social fabrics and will discard all social rules under certain circumstances.
Even though these ideas such as high-tech genocides may happen are themselves amoral and aren’t necessarily completely awful worries they may signal lack of virtue, hostility towards and distrust of any society, etc.
I’m glad that SSC is anonymous. Hence I can discuss these dangerous ideas without people IRL considering me a monster.
A person who thinks about genocidal race wars enough to openly talk about is is much more likely to actually start one compared to someone sufficiently brainwashed so that this idea does not even come up regardless of whether they are actually racist.
I’d be rather more concerned that you seem to think not contemplating the possibility of genocide is down to brainwashing rather than “no, I’ve thought about this and decided it’s wrong” 🙂
I won’t commit a mass murder because I’m not an amoral person. However I consider most humans to be utterly amoral if not blinded and intoxicated by bullshit.
That’s the worst thing possible for a politician to signal.
No one wants to think their leader is going to lump them and all of their friends in with the “bad hombres”. And there are good existential reasons for not wanting that!
>Similarly a person who actually thinks about elites exterminating all other humans
I’ve considered this too. It’s common to see people justify higher taxes and more redistribution via saying or strongly implying that “rich people have to give us more of their stuff or else we’ll just rob/kill them”. Anti-capitalist sentiment seems to be increasing (at least on the internet) at the same time that technology is advancing in ways that could make it practical for a small private group of people to kill a very large number of others. And that technological capability is likely to land in the hands of the rich and powerful first.
Anyway I’d agree that most people – even the intelligent – seem to have mental censors preventing them from seeing to the endgame of potential future escalations*. It’s the same kind of thing that makes people unable to grok the orthogonality thesis. As you say, this may be a good unconcious signalling strategy during normal times, but might abruptly fail when an endgame scenario actually arrives.
* Though to be fair there are certainly people who are quick to jump to “kill ’em all”.
@Jugemu I don’t know whether money itself will be more important than programming skills in a new Hobbesian state of nature. I believe it’s possible that a small group of highly intelligent STEM people hostile to humanity or at least most humans will be able to start a genocidal Blitzkrieg against the rest of humanity. For example a small group of Nazi or Islamist STEM people may try to exterminate Jews in a sudden attack using biological weapons. A small group of STEM incels may try to occupy some weak country using robots to rape some women. Who knows?
Societies will have to either regulate potentially dangerous STEM disciplines or buy people in these disciplines off to prevent all kinds of random putschs. Strong AI and robots may be considered some form of weapons and as a result one may need a license before they can create or own some.
First of all, it isn’t that you’re openly talking about it, as plenty of people here are openly talking about it, when you bring it up. It’s that you bring it up all the time.
Secondly : of course they are more likely to do so. We could replace “genocidal race wars” in your paragraph with “arson” and people’s reasoning would be more clear :
A person who thinks about arson enough to bring it up all the time is much more likely to actually start one compared to someone sufficiently kool-aid brainwashed that the idea of arson does not even come up.
Consider Person A, who is worriedly fixating on arson, Person B, who would like to commit arson and is testing the waters, and Person C, who has no desire for nor fixation on arson. Almost everyone is Person C. Persons A and B are uncommon-to-rare. The only people who bring up arson are Persons A and B. There is a greater proportion of arsonists in A&B than in A&B&C. Therefore, to bring up arson all the time is to cause those around you to update their estimation that you want to commit arson. And this is reasonable.
I agree. There is a key difference though. Genocides aren’t very easy to start, unlike mass shooting or arson. I doubt anyone on this board actually has the ability to start a genocide especially since such extreme ideas are currently very unpopular.
“Let’s kill them all in order to control their land” hasn’t been going on for years. “Let’s kill them all because we hate them.” is arguably more popular. “Let’s kill all humans other than us just because we can.” is something that has never actually happened.
To make more clear what’s the comment about, I’ll give it a ‘title’:
From Titan to Kalahari: visions for contemplating, and for refining value systems
Eric Weinstein, Sep 15:
“This photo may be humanity’s high water mark and the most inspiring image I have ever seen.”
(https://twitter.com/EricRWeinstein/status/908669192869527552)
Weinstein’s comment refers to a 2004 photo of Titan’s surface. I was thrilled by the Huygens-Cassini mission. But Weinstein’s comment made me sad, and somewhat disturbed, worried … overall, gloomy.
Instead of criticizing a very brief claim written under special circumstances, I’ll try to show a contrasting vision of what could be humanity’s ‘high water mark,’ and what could be inspiring images. Science fiction and the technologically modern world showed humanity possibilities of flourishing that were hitherto unimagined. I was surprised, therefore, to read on the links bellow that the technologically primitive world can show flourishing possibilities that the technologically developed world seldom imagines:
On the possibilities of reduction of stress:
https://disqus.com/home/discussion/filmsforaction/43426/#comment-998129262
On the possible ranges of reliable social networks:
http://www.humansandnature.org/culture-how-capitalism-changes-conscience#comment-2804960164
Possibilities of nutrition / general living standards that are decent and secure:
https://disqus.com/home/discussion/newstatesman1913/science_says_revolt/#comment-1102436433
P.S.
Note well: 1. I’m not suggesting lack of controversy over facts: views can produces illusions.
2. I’m not suggesting any simple, direct transfer of a practice between different environments.
Am I being unduly pernickety about this?
My workplace is advertising vacancies for two positions and I’m handing the preliminary queries and getting the applications sorted for the interview board. One applicant who has an MA also used the grocer’s apostrophe in their covering email.
This is not going to affect their application; everyone will be sorted on qualifications and experience before short-listing for interview. But I can’t help feeling that it indicates a certain shakiness in their grasp of their subject.
(1) It doesn’t matter a damn, they’re not being hired for their grammar skills. This has little to no bearing on their ability to do the job.
or
(2) Allegedly educated to Masters level should indicate at a minimum the ability to write and speak correct, fluent English. This sort of sloppiness may indeed spill over into work-related matters.
There is, of course, always option 3:
Not their fault, if they’re of the generation where it was decided focusing on creativity and expression was more important for the little blossoms than correcting with red biro their spelling, punctuation and grammar in their compositions 🙂
Any opinions from the employers/hiring related people out there? I mean, I know I’m being a fuss-budget but is this the kind of thing that would make you mark down an applicant?
As someone who is tentatively a part of that generation, I ask you to forgive that applicant. It takes a special kind of soul to go out of their way to learn the specific rules of grammar after being taught on the “whole language” model. Most students my age stopped learning grammar rules after the second grade.
Honestly, even at university most people my age (20-30) can’t spell as well as I would like, and their grammar is a little rusty. I know my grammar is rusty although I wouldn’t make that particular mistake. Spellcheck mostly solves the first problem. I’d say hopefully you can tell if they are sloppy about things more work related, but so many job applications don’t contain any component that actually measures job performance- like a work sample- so…
Do as the young blossoms do and follow your heart?
All else equal, it would count against them slightly, but I’m also against the school of thought which says “a thoughtful applicant would never have a typo on their cover page,” because seemingly no matter how many times I read something I always find a typo after I send it off and there are typos in most published books I’ve read (one method I have found that works well for important things is to read the whole thing out loud). It also matters, of course, if one is applying for a job as an editor and brags about his attention to detail in the cover letter.
If you think that this person didn’t just slip up but actually doesn’t understand how to use apostrophes, then that would be worse in my mind, but not a dealbreaker, necessarily, depending on the job. I don’t care if my auto mechanic knows how to spell, for example.
I’d treat it as a small mark against them, but it depends on the position and the format- there’s a decent chance it’s a typo or autocorrection, not an mistake of deliberate writing. If that’s so, it’s still a mark against them for haste or poor editing, but that might be a lesser crime depending on the position.
If I disqualified poor spellers, for example, I’d probably never hire another programmer- most seem positively allergic to careful spelling. (EDIT: Possibly due to the overuse of tab-complete or other such matching techniques when coding? I’m open to suggestion.)
In my opinion, that should not change the decision. If there were grocer’s commas all over the page, maybe, but due to the “Paris in the the spring” effect it’s very hard to catch one’s typos.
Thanks to everyone who replied to my request in Classifieds III, either to the post itself or via email.
Within hours I had multiple responses, approaching the problem from multiple angles, including:
– An offer to write a custom SQL query, documented to the degree that it is a tiny SQL tutorial (which is what I went for)
– A free Python script and instructions on how to execute it
– VBA code to install into Excel, written on-the-fly with the offer of support in making it work
– A proposed general solution in SQLite
– A link to the necessary tools and tutorials to start learning R, which I have wanted to learn for a long time
– Multiple emails just indicating interest in helping, which I have not been able to adequately respond to
Y’all are fantastic. Thanks again!
Has anyone here ever tried to create a Tulpa (maybe even successfully) and wants to share some stories?
I find the concept interesting but kind of hard to believe.
I’ve been tempted to try, but it contravenes my personal rule against inducing mental disorders.
Yes but it’s been a very frustrating experience. No matter how much electricity I use, the little golden ball isn’t turning into a copy of Kyle MacLachlan.
Last week we discussed Seth MacFarlane’s new sci-fi/comedy show on Fox, The Orville.
I watched the second episode last night and was pleased with the direction it took. They took on a more dramatic storyline, with proper sci-fi idea (the nature of orders/command, alien cultural & technological differences). Unfortunately the execution missed the mark. Much of the humor was too colonoscopy-themed for my taste, and the dramatic dialog was a bit wooden. Alara’s character development was interesting but rather heavy-handed.
The ending, however, was perfect. It showed that you can mix drama and comedy in a way that works. It was just the right amount of silly to match the serious plot and keep the show on an even keel.
I’m an eternal optimist, and last night saw a lot more of what I had hoped for in the series. It didn’t feel like it was reliant on Star Trek jokes to keep going, though I’m hoping for less fart jokes (that’s probably too much to ask from MacFarlane). It showed a willingness to engage serious topics in a thoughtful but light-hearted way. There’s still a lot too improve, and the show’s niche enough that it’s never going to please everyone, but it was a step in the right direction. In any case, it’s not like the original Star Trek was a well-spring of believable characters or acting talent. Even TNG took a whole season to grow a beard (literally), I just hope Fox gives this one a chance.
I had mixed feelings about the first show. I liked the music, though if people are going goshwowoboyoboy over the music, the state of (sf? tv? sf tv?) music must be dire.
I liked the look– the ships (both interior and exterior) were very pleasing.
However, the pacing was slow and the humor was mostly awful.
Also, the solution to the problem was just painful. It seemed clever, but where the the matter come from?
In the second episode, the humor was too painful for me.
So I’m extremely late to the party, but I recently discovered the RPG Monsterhearts and it looks promising. I’m planning on running a session of the second edition with my players and was wondering if anyone who has played it had any thoughts or suggestions.
Random thoughts after having read the booklet:
1. The author is in-your-face SJ, to the point that there’s an entire chapter on triggers and white guilt, but despite her claims the ideology seems more tacked on than baked into the mechanics. The only game mechanic which you could argue “challenges heterosexism” is the Turn Someone On mechanic, and she helpfully included a fix for that in the page on asexuality. Yes, there’s a page on asexuality. Did I mention that the author is an SJW?
2. I LOVE the Mortal and Queen classes. This game actually has mechanics for playing Bella Swan or Cordelia Chase! The author definitely gets how silly the genre is and isn’t sticking to the World of Darkness trenchcoat-and-katana school of vampires.
3. Compared to Dungeon World, I feel like the GM moves are underdeveloped. She could spare dozens of pages to talk about critical theory but can’t fit in a less vague set of mechanics? It seems simple to run but I also have a decade of RPG experience by now. A newbie GM is probably going to be confused as to what he’s actually supposed to be doing.