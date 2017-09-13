Open Thread 84.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Has anyone here tried xylose isomerase for treating fructose malabsorption?
I have no personal experience to share, but here’s an article suggesting its effectiveness: “Oral xylose isomerase decreases breath hydrogen excretion and improves gastrointestinal symptoms in fructose malabsorption – a double-blind, placebo-controlled study” with free full text: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/apt.12057/abstract.
Yes, I’ve seen this and am wondering if anyone has experience with it themselves – the study just tested with free fructose in water, so I’m not sure how much it will help with say, polymer fructose as there is in garlic and onion (which are the main problems for a fructose malabsorbant person if they want to eat at a restaurant). I’m guessing it helps but am interested in anecdotes prior to doing my own testing (I’ve ordered some and it’s on the way).
The new slogan below the masthead. Did I miss something?
He changes it up every so often.
It came from Tumblr.
This sounds like the perfect 1950s horror movie.
Okay, I’m a bit slow, but I finished the Samzdat metis series, and I think the important part can be stated very briefly. (Note I haven’t read any of the books, so this is just a review of Samzdat).
I’m assuming you know the main idea of Seeing Like A State: Modernization destroyed a bunch of illegible value.
But as the SSC review points out, modernization tends to fix its mistakes. Scientific agriculture v1 is a disaster, scientific agriculture v2 is a Green Revolution.
The point of Polanyi is that v2 happened for crop yields, but it never happened for eudaimonia. Old traditions did a bunch of illegible stuff that made people feel good about their lives, modernization v1 bulldozed that, and that’s it.
This makes a ton of sense and is tremendously important. I suspect it speaks to the “why don’t 2010s poor feel 10x richer than the 1900s poor” deal, Yudkowski on the “poverty equilibrium”, and that whole complex of puzzles.
(Though I also don’t rule out the “things always sucked, get over your Golden Age nostalgia” hypothesis. (Okay, strong evidence the Comanche had good lives. Amend it to “things have sucked since the Bronze Age.”))
Now for the parts I don’t consider important. You’ll notice this includes the latter two books. Basically, I consider them attempts to understand the aftermath of the v1 modernization of eudaimonia. It’s an important project, but I’m not convinced they’ve gotten that far on it.
Hoffer’s okay–“people lost their sense of meaning, so they seek in in mass movements” is a reasonable hypothesis. But he seems to make a lot out of movements being selected to avoid concrete success, in order to preserve the frustration that fuels them, and I just don’t see “death by success” being common enough to be a major selection pressure on movements. Movements narrowly defined (e.g. Occupy Wall Street) die mostly for other reasons, and movements broadly defined (e.g. “Social Justice”) achieve concrete subgoals all the time. So the “movements are evolved to keep you frustrated” thing seemed like an attention-grabber that’s not especially true or useful.
Lasch… well, I guess I’d need to get into my feelings on The Last Psychiatrist, because without further reading I can draw no lines between TLP, Lasch, and Samzdat’s thoughts on this. That can wait for another day.
Lastly, the talk of power makes some sense, but what we need is a legible measure of the kind of power that actually matters. Material wealth is a form of power, but evidently not the kind that makes one feel powerful. And I guess I just wonder how we know what we’re after is a form of power at all, if it isn’t any of the types of power we have epistemic knowledge of?
Overall, the sequence had reasonable insights, but not at a great signal:noise ratio.
Sure, but does anything they accomplish actually, well, accomplish anything? They get some innocent/not completely innocent guy fired for doing something they don’t like, everyone forgets about it, racism and the wage gap are entirely unaffected.
They achieve things they set out to do, sure, but those things aren’t particularly big accomplishments, and they have no real impact on the world, certainly no positive impact.
Social Justice isn’t a single movement. It’s several movements under a common banner. Some of which have ceased to exist, others have been replaced by evolved versions. The left of today isn’t the unionist left of yesterday and they themselves weren’t the communists of yore. BLM isn’t the civil rights movement, Femen aren’t suffragettes.
Or look at the feminist movement. There are hardly any second-wave liberal feminists around anymore. Largely because they achieved their goals.
I think the point sam[]zdat is making is that these mass movements toy with frustration by saying “You’re only frustrated because The Man is denying you fundamental right X. Join us, get X, be happy!” There’s only two problems with this: First, it doesn’t work if X is something people already have. Second, once you tied your identity, sense of self-worth, and identity to being a noble fighter for X, you’ll have a hard time admitting that X is finally upon us. So movements that achieve their goals either experience mission creep, or they stop being relevant.
People try to control people. Animals of the same kind try to control animals of the same kind. Eukaryotes of the same kind try to control eukaryotes of the same king. Life of the same kind tries to control life of the same kind.
As long as all of this remains true it is irrational to believe that whatever gain a class has made in self-empowerment or self-autonomy vis-a-vis the control of other people is permanent.
E.g. The suffrage movement pivoted to seeking suffrage for minorities and those of draft age. They still must seek total suffrage for those who have difficulty proving citizenship (e.g. those citizens old enough to not have the proper documentation), those poor enough to lack transportation to the nearest polling station, those whose employers won’t let them have time off to vote. And more generally for those who are targeted by disinformation in order to convince them not to vote. In some states some aliens used to have the right to vote; it’s conceivable that suffragists could see this loss of suffrage as something to fight against too (especially since many of those aliens are paying direct and indirect taxes, and otherwise being controlled by the government).
@thenoblepie
There is a large chance that they are taken over by a more radical element when the initial goal has been reached, as those who are happy with the end result leave the movement, since they have nothing to fight for. Ultimately, movements are brands. Taking over and repurposing a brand can work since people tend to have certain associations with brands and are often slow to update their assumptions.
I think that the relevance of movements is primarily determined by how well they can convince the average person that they have an important goal.
Some movements that get taken over by radicals settle on narratives that sound crazy to normal people, but when they come up with narratives that are highly persuasive to poorly informed outsiders, they can get a lot of support from people who don’t realize that these narratives conflict with science.
For example, equal pay for equal work is a perfectly fair demand and 70 cents to the dollar sounds like a very good reason to demand change. The average person won’t be aware that most of the pay difference is provably due to unequal work, that there are many gender-level workplace differences where men are worse off, etc.
The SJ movement is also extremely aggressive in silencing their opposition through slander, misrepresenting the opposition, denying them a platform, etc. As a result, the movement doesn’t get the same scrutiny/push back that many other movements get.
Except, obviously, in many ways they’re completely different from brands.
I don’t mean to single you out but this is a tendency I’ve noticed in these comment sections to massively overextend analogies, most commonly computers and coding used to understand mind and economics used to understand all social formations and behaviour, presumably because the SSC population is particularly keen on and has a good understanding of computers and economics.
The problems come when you use the same metaphors repeatedly. If you always discuss the brain as if it were a computer, it comes to seem increasingly like a computer to you. You start to only see the ways in which it is like a computer and miss all the ways in which it isn’t.
Using a thing which you understand well as an analogy in order to make sense of something you understand less well can be useful. “In some respects, social movements can be seen as similar to brands” has the potential to be illuminating but “ultimately, social movements are brands” is completely reductive.
When I say that movements are brands, I mean that in the same way as saying that Apple or Pepsi is a brand. People say that very commonly and they don’t mean that Apple does nothing but branding. Similarly, they don’t mean that Apple and Pepsi are identical companies.
So the way I see it, you are chastising me for a completely non-standard reading of my words. Nowhere in my comment did I claim that ‘branding’ is a universal explanation of everything surrounding advocacy movements. I just explained why movements rarely just dissolve themselves when they reach their initial goals, but why they tend to get taken over. That is a very specific point and I never extended my analogy beyond that.
When you claim that people tend to get stuck on an explanation/analogy and can’t look beyond that, that seems more descriptive of your own behavior, since you seem to be interpreting my comment according to a narrative you have established in your own mind, rather than being open minded.
Yes, Apple and Pepsi are brands. As you point out they are both companies, they are entities which are endeavouring to sell products to make money. Social movements are not companies and they are not brands.
I’m not quite sure what your point is. Well-known multinational corporations are brands but they do things other than branding, therefore movements which try to bring about social and political change are also brands?
Yes, but I think your explanation didn’t give a good answer as to why they don’t dissolve themselves because it was based on a flawed analogy. Did third wave feminists understand themselves to be doing something that wasn’t feminism but decided to infiltrate the movement and redefine it because it had a good brand? No, they understood themselves to be continuing a tradition and building upon the work of those that came before them.
@Art
I think it’s fair to say that movements themselves are groups of people doing a thing and not really a brand. But there’s also a sense where Feminism, or Occupy, or whatever are rallying points outside of the actual work that people are doing under those banners.
People are Feminists when they’re between marches because Feminists are like them and they trust things closely associated with feminism. And it makes coordinating a large group easier than trying to argue for each individual policy.
Maybe brand isn’t the best word to describe them, and certainly I think distinguishing the activities and the symbol is important.
For more/better details about this, this post on the decentralized left is interesting. One relevant quote:
Obergefell?
Consider 3 hypothetical Americans: Aaron (born in 1968), Ben (born in 1987), and Chris (born in 1995).
Hypothesis: given that birthyears are all we know and assuming everything else is “typical” about these three, there is likely a bigger generational gap between Ben and Chris than between Aaron and Ben, despite the age gap between Ben and Chris being well under half that between Aaron and Ben.
Agree/disagree? Anyone relate this to a similar personal example where it was true or untrue? I’ve had many examples of this in my life and found it pretty consistently true. I’m in my early 30s and if I have two coworkers aged 27 and 50, I’m almost always assured to have more in common (and more to talk about) with the older one. (It’s why I know I’m a millennial but I feel like Gen X.)
I blame the internet and cell phones.
Do you think this is because extrinsic factors led to Aaron’s and Ben’s generations having more similarities than Ben’s and Chris’s? Or are 30-somethings always more like their older colleagues than 20-somethings?
My personal feeling is more the latter. And I think that has a lot to do with actually starting a career, and raising a family. I have more in common with my older colleagues because we have kids, we have similar goals, we have similar frustrations, despite being from very different generations.
Both, but I think you overly discount the former. For instance, when I was 21 I felt closer generationally to 30-something grad students than to freshman undergrads. Again, I blame cell phones and the internet. People born in the mid 90s grew up up with those things in a way people born just a few years earlier did not.
I just think this is an availability heuristic at work until proven otherwise. You may be discounting the rather vast differences between Aaron’s and Ben’s generations. You may also be discounting the possibility that, in 2007, 30-somethings born in the mid 70’s would have made the exact same calculations regarding your generation.
Do you believe generational gaps are evenly distributed over time?
More basic than that.
You observe that your kinship with more generationally-distant Boomers exceeds your kinship with more generationally-close 20-somethings.
A. your hypothesis : this tells us that there is something unique about that generation (and you propose this is ultimately due to certain technologies).
B. my proposed null hypothesis : 30-somethings tend to relate better to their older peers than to their younger peers, for reasons applicable to any generation.
If we can’t reject B, then any experience of A could just be an availability heuristic.
—
Here’s maybe a more pertinent thought : you might be misapplying the label “generational” to what is actually a natural and desired experience.
For instance : as a 21-year old, you had more in common with the grad students than with the college freshmen, and you strongly imply that this is unexpected. But that’s the exact point of going to college. If at the end of college you have more in common with the freshmen than with the grad students, you did it wrong.
To your original point : maybe those 30-something grad students you felt such kinship toward didn’t feel the same for you. In fact, maybe they had the exact experience you describe, wherein 20-something [Well…] felt more distant from them than did their older peers.
I think what you may have noticed is that you, [Well…], have aspirations and goals, and one manifestation thereof is the sort of people you want to associate with. I don’t think it has anything to do with cellphones.
Its been pointed out to me that age feels logarithmic — the older you are, the less difference a year makes. This probably doesn’t explain all of it but I think it a large part.
Another possible explanation is that you and the 50 year old are in the same life stage (e.g. married, home owning) whereas the 27 year old is still living a young/renter/single life.
See my other comment.
Strong disagree. In fact, I feel the exact opposite. I’m 32 and relate more closely to my 25 year old co-workers than to the 40+ crowd (who would characterize both me and them as “millennials”)
It probably has a lot to do with life situations. I relate to the younger crowd because I’m still single. Perhaps if you’re married with kids, you relate to the older crowd.
I’m looking at the same question farther back. I think I may have had more in common with my parents than my kids do with me. Two examples:
When I was growing up, it was still taken for granted that sex outside of marriage was on the whole bad and not all that common, although it obviously occurred, and that there was something wrong with a woman who engaged in casual sex (less true of a man). I was just a little too young, or perhaps socially retarded, to pick up on the full scale acceptance of non-marital sex, including casual sex. But it’s part of the world my children grew up in.
I grew up before the internet and personal computers. In my kids’ culture, it is normal not only to have friends whose realspace identity you don’t know but to have norms against revealing your realspace identity or information that implies it, except to close friends. That’s the instantiation of a pattern I discussed in print when my younger son was three, possibly earlier, but I was discussing it as a possible future consequence of computer networks and public key encryption, not as a part of the actual rules of the society I was living in.
There are probably other differences, but those are the ones that strike me.
>I blame the internet and cell phones.
I remember someone talking (naturally I can’t find the link) about the difference being that people born around 1995 or later are too young to really remember the world before 9/11. There was kind of a significant cultural shift then. The article then linked this to the rise of SJWism by claiming that the rise in authoritarianism after 9/11 translated into a greater acceptance of authoritarianism in that generation, but I’m not so sure of that.
So, I came politically of age around/just after 9/11, and “you’re with us or you’re against us”, “how dare you not do [thing that might not actually solve the problem and could make it worse], you’re clearly in favour of [problem]”, etc, were big on the right then. They’re hardly absent on the left now. But is that just the equivalent of someone who started listening to the radio in 1973 and is stuck there – am I just seeing something that’s always present on all sides?
What kind of a social/cultural force is the military in the US today?
I’ve read books like Gleick’s The Information and Isaacson’s The Innovators the past few years and Hodges’ Alan Turing: The Enigma more recently. It seems the twentieth century had a lot of the following things: the military funding important research with wide applications and implications in society; smart, capable people working in, with, or at the behest of the military; and positive regard for the role of the military. I point to things like computing, information science, and, uh, applied physics for the first; Vannevar Bush, Grace Hopper, and any of the scientists involved in the Manhattan project or Los Alamos for the second; and leaders like MacArthur for the third*.
So where is all that today? Is the military pursuing cutting edge research and employing great minds, or are those all working elsewhere? Are there Vannevar Bush figures writing seminal articles in The Atlantic that I’m just not aware of? Do we have anything like a contemporary MacArthur? I don’t know remotely enough about twentieth century history to have well-formed opinions about this, so I’m interested in hearing anyone weigh in more about that too.
*Disclaimer that I know very little about MacArthur, but it seems he was very well regarded and influential at the time.
Re: MacArthur. We also don’t have any conflicts like WWII in which a MacArthur like figure would ride to prominence. Maybe it would be more apt to compare to famous military figure from the Vietnam era? (I can’t think of a good example but I don’t know much about the Vietnam war)
Also I don’t know that MacArthur is a good example of “positive regard for the military” after 1950 or so (when did Truman fire him?)
Colin Powell seems highly regarded and respected. Patreaus was until he was caught boinking some reporter or something.
Mattis is legendary in the marines.
What kind of a social/cultural force is the military in the US today?
I think people’s perspective on the US military is frequently a product of the media culture in which they grew up. Individual events may come and go, but your original impression is going to set the tone.
For kids growing up today, I think they’re getting mixed messages, namely, individual servicemen and women are good and heroic, the ‘military-industrial complex’ is bad. I would guess this differentiation is a product of the War on Terror and the availability of the internet allowing the perspective of individual family of soldiers to be heard. Saving Private Ryan is probably the last cultural artifact that can be seen as setting the tone across the entire American culture (left/right and red/blue), treating the soldiers as heroes but the war as horrible.
As far as the military’s ability to culturally project, it’s no longer the military development projects that attract public interest, as most of the ones that aren’t classified are decade-long boondoggles. The last real gee-whiz military technology was the public revelation of stealth aircraft and precision guided munitions in the first Gulf War. GPS, though awesome, isn’t really gee-whiz. Most of the military’s ability to project cultural force has been through skilled public relations, usually through Hollywood, and that’s been tempered by technology making the need for capturing actual weapons systems on film obsolete. The high water mark for the military’s role in film I’d say would be Top Gun.
I’d say they’re a little more subtle now. My good friend was an Air Force officer with a degree in Public Relations. His job was “Air Force Liaison to Hollywood.” He worked on set for Transformers and Iron Man. If the Air Force personnel in Transformers had a line, Michael Bay would ask my friend, “what should this guy say here?” and my friend would tell him. It was a pretty neat job.
Basically if you’re making a movie or TV show (Stargate SG-1) that makes the military look good, the military will come help you do it.
Basically if you’re making a movie or TV show (Stargate SG-1) that makes the military look good, the military will come help you do it.
I don’t think the military’s cooperation has been as successful at boosting its image in recent years. Top Gun couldn’t have been made without the Navy’s assistance, had a story centered on a quasi-realistic military, and it made a large number of kids want to be naval aviators (or at least regard them as ‘cool’). Battleship / Transformers / Iron Man are all movies that could be made without the military and have stories centering around a science fiction gimmick, and so don’t nearly boost the military as much.
Movies that center around a quasi-realistic portrayal of the modern military tend to require a level of nuance that would be vetoed by a PR type (see Crimson Tide), so the military tends to assist sci-fi stories where the military aspects play a supporting role. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, I think they did a good job with Stargate SG-1, but it’s not as effective at changing the public’s perception of the military as dedicated war movies are.
Looking at the list of movies that the US military provided assistance to, the only ones I see relating to recent wars that had any sort of box office success were Black Hawk Down (released in the cultural climate just after 9/11) and United 93 (not depicting US forces fighting abroad).
[Disclosure: the following was taken from Wikipedia. I don’t consider Wikipedia to be a canonical source, but it’s useful for fast facts and information. I welcome anyone providing better sources.]
In it’s discussion on Black Hawk Down, Wikipedia quotes Newsweek writer Evan Thomas as saying “though it depicted a shameful defeat, the soldiers were heroes willing to die for their brothers in arms[…] The movie showed brutal scenes of killing, but also courage, stoicism and honor[…] The overall effect was stirring, if slightly pornographic, and it seemed to enhance the desire of Americans for a thumping war to avenge 9/11.” My contention is that Evan was right at the time; public sentiment was and still is such that the American public regards American soldiers, even losing, as heroes and movies that disregard this are doomed to fail. However, the botched execution of the War on Terror caused the current media environment which now supports a disconnect between portrayal of individual American soldiers and portrayal of the military as a whole, and that the burned-in public perception of the War on Terror makes it hard for the DoD’s PR campaign to change the perception of the military as a whole for the foreseeable future.
*Grumbles*
Bakaara Market was not a “shameful defeat”. The UN in general and Clinton in particular were looking for an excuse to pull out. The primary mission objective was completed and even the most conservative estimates have the US inflicting a 10:1 casualty ratio on the enemy.
Newsweek’s reviewer nonetheless describes it as a defeat, and they weren’t alone. Yes, there were political reasons for that at the time, but Thomas was writing fifteen years after the fact.
Hlynkacg is right. “Black Hawk Down” is the story of a force outnumbered twenty to one and beset by equipment failure, poor planning, and a divided command nonetheless accomplishing their mission and walking out under their own power, leaving the battlefield littered with enemy dead outnumbering their own twenty to one.
This is what victory looks like.
And not even a pyrrhic victory. One or two more like that, and it would have been the Aidid clan militia, not the US Rangers, unable to continue the fight.
The society that looks at “Black Hawk Down” and sees a defeat, is the society that will never know victory in battle and war. The question is, to what extent does Newsweek speak for the United States of America in this respect?
Cue further grumbling about “thrivers” insulating themselves from harsh realities.
Military research: presumably there’s stuff that’s military technology right now that will be useful civilian technology in five or ten or twenty years.
Experts working in/with the military: ditto. Was Bush’s article considered seminal the moment it was published? And, if the US were to do a full-court press on some issue of science, presumably a huge number of incredibly intelligent people would be employed.
Highly thought of individuals in the military: Matt M mentions Powell and Petraeus. MacArthur was a larger figure than either, but as quaelegit notes, WWII was a larger war. Compare how MacArthur got fired to how McChrystal got fired – that different?. (@quaelegit: Westmoreland was famous, but probably not popular; Abrams seems widely respected) Of course, a major factor here is that the popularly-known generals in WWII (Eisenhower, Patton, Bradley, MacArthur, etc) won. What war since WWII has both been a. major and b. a US victory?
Can you think of any examples from five or ten or twenty years ago, then? There’s a pretty sizable gap between the era I’m talking about and the late nineties. Probably I should have been more precise than “twentieth century.”
GPS is just outside that timescale (first civilian receivers sold in 1989, declared dual-use in 1996, selective availability turned off in 2000).
Onion routing may count (patented by the US Navy in 1998, first public release of Tor in 2003)
You could argue that driverless cars started out as military (the DARPA Grand Challenge first run in 2004).
GPS and onion routing sound like excellent examples, thanks.
Using thousands of pages of documents acquired through the Freedom of Information Act National Security Cinema exclusively reveals that the national security state—led by the CIA and Pentagon—has worked on more than eight-hundred Hollywood films and over a thousand network television shows.
(https://www.amazon.com/National-Security-Cinema-Government-Hollywood/dp/1548084980/)
Personal Success vs Evolutionary Success
I personally believe that an individual should pursue personal success but not evolutionary success. Evolution does not have any purpose, hence it is not a game individuals should try to win. An individual should not be a slave to other people, societies, cultures or reproduction.
Fellow SSCers, what do you think?
…and yet you favor eugenics.
Somewhere in your head is a clutch pedal that’s squashed down as hard to the floor as it’ll go.
I support eugenics because it is a social responsibility and it makes it more likely that future humans will contain enough rational, STEM-loving people I like. It has nothing to do with spreading my own genes which I’m not interested in at all.
So my positions are:
1.I don’t want to reproduce.
2.I don’t want seducers to reproduce a lot, either. Instead I prefer that future humans should share my preferences without being my close relatives.
The benefits of such a eugenics program, if they come to fruition, would not be felt by you personally, but by your descendants. Oh, wait…
I won’t have any descendants. My support for eugenics is just a consequence of me caring a bit about humanity.
This doesn’t make a lick of sense. Evolution applies to species, not individuals – you couldn’t play that game even if you wanted to.
An individual can do no thing other than what their genes and environment dictate. Every exhortation of “I don’t play the evolutionary game, I work for personal success!” is just another instance of evolution playing itself like a drum.
Even if your claim was “I am going to try and win the evolutionary game!” that claim, its confused basis, and every action flowing therefrom would be slave to gene-environment interactions.
I mean…
Individuals can, and almost always do, do things inconsistent with what their genes want them to do, where that is a useful metaphor for maximizing the frequency of their genes in later generations. I don’t think I know anybody who is producing as many children as he or she could produce and successfully rear. Most men do not make great efforts to donate to sperm banks.
This is an identical confusion.
The reason why men don’t flock to sperm banks is precisely because their genes (in interaction with their enviroments) do not want them to.
Their genes don’t want them to in the literal sense– that is, their genes don’t produce a positive desire to propagate through sperm banks?
There’s been a scandal (maybe not the only one) of a man running a sperm bank who included a bunch of his sperm secretly. Were his genes different? Was he more inclined to abstract thinking than most people? Might there be a genetic basis for liking fraud and/or pranks?
One might say, the overall behavioral vector of the interactions between their genes and their enviroment does not include sperm banking.
Well this is kind of my point. In some sense, the answer to all of those is “Yes,” but in some sense it is purely uninformative to say so. “His genes made him do it” is synonymous with “It was his nature to do so in such a situation” is synonymous with “He did it.”
You know? Does Jay Gatsby pine for Daisy because he does, because it it is his nature to do so, or, because the words on the page denote that he does so? It’s all of the above. Joining those things with an “or” is an error.
Similarly, if you say “I’m not going to do what my genes tell me to do!” then you have only said that because your genes have told you to say it.
@rahien.din:
I want to have my body stop aging, better yet get a couple of decades younger. This doesn’t happen. Does that mean I don’t want it?
Similarly, using “want” as a metaphor for the logic of Darwinian evolution, my genes want me to produce as many successful offspring as I can. I don’t act that way because evolution has not yet produced, perhaps cannot produce, a gene that gets me to do it.
Viewing what people do as the interaction between what they want and the constraints on what they can get, in economic jargon between their utility function and their opportunity set, helps us understand how people behave. Viewing genes in an analogous way helps us understand the characteristics of organisms produced by Darwinian evolution.
David Friedman,
I agree that organisms have constraints. I (and my genes) may want to outrun the bear, but that does not mean I can.
Your genes “want” you to have done exactly as you have done, and to do exactly as you will do. There is no separation. If you haven’t acted to maximize your number of offspring, that too is due to the interaction of your genes and your environment. If you feel the wish to stop aging, the act of [feeling the wish to stop aging] is due to the interaction of your genes and your environment.
It must be pointed out that a gene’s chance of persistence is not definitely increased by the survival and procreation of any single organism, group, species, or class. A gene present in two competing populations may be better-served if the weaker population goes extinct and the stronger has a greater foothold on existence. Or it may be better-served by a steady equilibrium between them that maximizes persistence of each. It may be better-served by its ability to fit inside a virus, even if the origin host species is wiped out by infection. It may be best-served by maximizing offspring in a prey organism, or by producing a limited and thus more sustainable number of predator organisms.
Your genes don’t necessarily want you to maximize your number of offspring.
Ah, just imagine the first man born with a gene that makes him strongly desire to have as many children as possible! How long would it take for all human beings to have this gene? And what would be the consequences? A huge spurt of population growth followed by a Malthusian crisis?
For how long as it been the case that such a gene would confer a large advantage in reproductive success? I suspect that if you go back a few centuries, most men were producing pretty nearly as many children as they could successfully rear, due to the combination of poverty and the lack of reliable contraceptives.
If that is correct, then the fact that such a gene has not yet appeared is only weak evidence that it won’t appear.
Oh, I agree. I wasn’t being facetious. This is actually a serious concern of mine.
I’ve heard people express similar concerns about memetic selection, with the suggestion that in 2-400 years most people will be fundamentalist Christians / Muslims / Africans or whatever.
The pessimistic view is that natural selection (genetic or memetic) operating on society generically leads to Malthusian outcomes, which suggests that our escape from this state is likely to be temporary.
(I’m actually teaching my students the Malthusian model next week. I wonder if I should fully pull back the curtain to reveal the shambling horror, or just stick with my usual “Malthus was right about all of history up to when he wrote it down” line.)
Species should be replaced with populations. Disregarding the rare fact that some individuals are capable of creating a new species, an individual can generate a population.
You’re absolutely right, good point.
I would agree that there are no good arguments for pursuing evolutionary success. If you’re achieving your personal goals and someone tries to convince you you aren’t really winning, because evolution, then ignore them.
That said, if you feel internally motivated to reproduce, there’s no real argument against that (except insofar as it clashes with other desires).
I agree that I should act for my objectives, not those of my genes–that’s one reason I have not tried to donate to a sperm bank. But understanding the objectives of the genes is useful in understanding the characteristics of the organisms they build.
The two periods in a person’s life when they are the most need of outside support are when they are very young and when they are very old. Having descendants is a hedge against the perils of advanced age, even in this era of advanced medicine. Yes, it’s not a perfect guarantee and there are other options, but they are riskier than relying on descendants (and I say this as someone vanishingly unlikely to reproduce myself.) That those descendants should be as successful as possible to have as much support as possible should one live to an advanced age follows naturally. There are other reasons for wanting successful descendants, but that’s just the most selfish and rational.
I read opinion pieces like What Betsy Davos Gets Wrong About Sexual Assault (by Elizabeth Adetiba, in The Nation) or Don’t Weaken Title IX Campus Sex Assault Policies (by Jon Krakauer and Laura L. Dunnaug, Aug. 3, 2017, New York Times Op-Ed), and I get rather disturbed by the way they attempt to frame this issue as protecting “victims” vs. protecting “rapists”.
The question at hand is whether the “preponderance of evidence” (i.e. >50% certainty) in favour of guilt should be the standard for expelling a student who has been accused of rape. By the very terms of the question, in a hair over 50% of cases that land on this border, the accused will be guilty, while in a hair under 50% of such cases, he will be innocent. Arguments that suggest that policy in this matter would predominantly affect “victims” and “rapists” do worse than beg the question—they beg something that is explicitly not in question, which can’t help but hopelessly befuddle the point.
Even reserving the term “victim” for victims of rape in this context appears rather biased: surely an innocent student who is expelled by such a university policy is likewise a victim, of the accuser or society.
I don’t think that’s right. If we assume the accuracy of the final step in the adjudication process is 50%, we still need to know the distribution in the pool of people subject to the final adjudication step in order to determine the ultimate false positive and false negative rates.
Also, it isn’t just people that land exactly on the border, it’s anyone in the gap between “preponderance of evidence” and “clear and convincing” (or other mooted standard).
I don’t follow. If our pool of people is those for whom we have determined there is a 50% chance that they are guilty, we should expect the distribution in that pool to be 50% innocent, 50% guilty, ± whatever margin of error there was on our prediction. That’s what 50% means.
I think, in practice, the people who push for a “preponderance of evidence” standard believe:
1) Most sexual assaults don’t produce a lot of evidence, and thus devolve into “he said vs. she said”
2) Women lie about being raped very infrequently
3) Even if the accuser can’t produce great evidence, or even a consistent story, that may be because of trauma (this was covered in Part 2 of Yoffe’s series)
So basically, 50/50 evidence actually means a much greater than 50% chance that the accused is guilty.
Not saying that’s correct, but I think that’s what the proponents of the preponderance standard believe. Basically, they believe that the weaker standard of evidence is required to produce a sufficiently low false negative rate (because of 1 and 3) and it won’t produce too many false positives because of 2.
Isn’t this tantamount to saying that the accusation itself constitutes strong evidence of guilt, on the one hand, even as we decline to call it evidence, on the other hand? This needs to be acknowledged, for a start. Saying that “there’s no evidence of something but we have strong reason to believe it’s true” is something of a contradiction in terms.
What is the role of so-called “evidence” in this view of things? If it’s the only thing we should be relying on to issue our rulings, then why do “extra-evidentiary” reasons to believe in the guilt of the accused play a role in our policy? Contrarily, if what we care about is our assessment of the actual likelihood of guilt, what does it matter how much of our assessment derives from “evidence”?
That’s exactly what it is.
“Victims deserve to be believed” and “false accusations are incredibly rare” are both meant to invoke this logic without explicitly stating it.
It often lingers even long after accusations are proven to be false. People still refer to cases like Duke Lacrosse, Kobe Bryant, Ben Roethlisberger, and UVA fraternity suspiciously with comments like “where there’s smoke there’s fire” or “something bad probably happened even if it wasn’t technically criminal rape.”
@C. Y. Hollander
I mean, sort of. It depends on what you call evidence.
Let’s say I have chosen one person in the world to ask you questions about. This person is a real, singular person. That’s the only thing you know.
I ask you to guess whether this person is more than or less than 5′ in height.
Do you have “evidence” about this person’s height? Not… as the term is traditionally understood.
Is there a better bet, over or under 5′ in height? Sure. Most people are over 5′ in height.
The grand tragedy of this whole way of thinking is that 1 and 3 are both demonstrably true, but the entire concept depends on 2 to be at all useful or worthwhile, and 2 can at best be described as wishful thinking.
@Zorgon
3 is certainly not as true as many of the proponents of a “preponderance of evidence” believe. They certainly spread a lot of fake science about it.
Many of the proponents also go out of their way to make the problem of a lack of evidence (1) even worse by disallowing a lot of evidence or evidence gathering that can speak in favor of the accused. For example, the accused is often not given access to all the evidence/accusations, not allowed to cross-examine witnesses, not allowed to call their own witnesses, not allowed to bring in circumstantial evidence, etc.
Despite it this, quite frequently the “preponderance of evidence” is still in favor of the accused, so then the last resort of these courts is to ignore some of the evidence. For example, we have the case where the alleged rape happened during a threesome, so there actually was a witness present who said that the accused was enthusiastically participating. That was ignored and the accused convicted.
So when the proponents of “preponderance of evidence” go out of their way to not collect as much evidence as they can, I have little patience for the complaint that they must loosen the standard of conviction because of a lack of evidence.
@Aapje
I’d suggest there is plentiful evidence in favour of victims commonly being unable to produce coherent evidence in pretty much all cases of violent (and even non-violent) crime; a lot of the trouble with the fake science you reference is that it is part of a class of feminist-driven scholarship trying to position rape and sexual assault as being unique in things like lack of reporting, poor conviction rate or difficulty in evidence gathering. That’s how we end up with complete fabrications like this bloody image which gets posted in Every Single Damn Article About Rape.
The preponderance of evidence approach only makes sense if you actually believe we live in the kind of rape epidemic that people who are convinced by these campaigns describe. Concepts like “rape culture” make sense likewise. So that’s the thought process that drives portion 1 and 3, along with the baseline that crime is just difficult to punish without an unacceptable false positive rate.
But for 2? I’m not sure exactly what thought process leads to thinking that women in general are perfect angelic beings that would never dream of using the superweapon they have been granted to destroy the lives of anybody (male) they have sufficient motive to destroy; but 10 years ago I would never have used the word “feminism” to describe it. I call it “wishful thinking” as a form of motivated reasoning; I want to live in a word where my opponents are well-intentioned but misguided. The alternative is that there is a large, well-funded, influential and politically powerful group who literally believe I should be punished purely because I was born male; and nobody wants to believe that.
Here’s the WaPo editorial against DeVos on the issue: “Why DeVos’s position on campus sexual assault is flawed: The Education Department must not abandon the effort to purge our colleges of the scourge of sexual violence.”
It’s important to be charitable here, and I think most people are genuinely interested in helping assault victims rather than just punishing men. But when you’re throwing around language like “purge the scourge” apparently sincerely, it’s hard not to conclude that you’re operating in full moral panic mode.
This is dumb hysteria. DeVos has never suggested that colleges should ignore sexual violence, or that efforts to prevent it should be “abandoned.”
DeVos didn’t, but her subordinate Candice Jackson famously said
Jackson apologized for the way she said it, but she didn’t actually retract her statement. I think if you believe in “the scourge of sexual violence”, it’s rational to think that someone who claims 90% of it is a particular kind of BS is probably going to be inclined to ignore that 90%.
Fair, but even that I think is slightly different.
Saying “most of what we call sexual violence is not actually sexual violence” is still NOT the same thing as saying “sexual violence is okay and we should ignore it.”
It’s a dispute over the definition, not a dispute over whether or not the thing is acceptable. No one, anywhere, is in favor of violent/forcible rape being legal or going unpunished.
I think a large part of the problem is terminology. I do not agree there is a “rape culture.” I can agree there is a culture of insufficient concern for consent. If you’re drunk enough that you cannot drive, you’re probably also too drunk to evaluate whether or not your partner is properly consenting to sex.
Vehicular manslaughter from drunk driving is not good, but it’s not murder, isn’t called murder, and doesn’t carry quite the same emotional connotation as premeditated murder. Having drunken sex while being unable to make sure your partner isn’t too drunk to consent to sex is not good, but it also shouldn’t be designated with the same extremely emotionally loaded words we use to describe someone who forces someone else to perform sex acts under threat of violence or death.
Other words with less baggage would probably make it easier to talk about and prevent such things.
@Conrad Honcho
I think part of the confusion about terminology is because our culture has, to a large degree, lost the concept of seduction as a distinct and significant evil/harmful act (I think, as contrast, the Romans considered it a crime), so a lot of what ought properly get considered seduction defaults to rape. If I have sex with a woman by lying to and deluding her (say, promising her things I have no intention to give), that’s an evil of a sexual nature, but it isn’t rape. But since seduction doesn’t carry the weight it once did, and since people still want to punish evil, people end up arguing such things are, in fact, rape.
This is only tangentially related to your comment about drunken consent, though on that note I’d argue most cases where both parties are drunk are better understood as mutual seduction than mutual rape (and certainly not “one person is a rapist and the other a victim”).
It’s possible to obtain sex without doing this?
@Conrad Honcho
Is it a legal problem (lack of laws that punish people for negligence, rather than evil intent) or a cultural problem? The current sexual culture (at least, the one that reigns on most campuses) is a really screwed up one. It’s a horrible mixture of sex-negative (sex is kind of shameful and dirty, women are pure but fragile and don’t have full agency, men have agency but are impure and predatory, men are trying to score and women are trying to play goalie, sex is dangerous enough that it should be saved for the safe confines of established relationships) and sex-positive (sex is fun and nothing to be embarrassed about, men and women both have agency and want sex equally much, sex is no big deal, but negotiated consent is absolutely crucial).
The result is a culture in which people will have casual sex pretty promiscuously but need to get drunk first, men are still the pursuers and are judged by their conquests (which does not create an incentive to be careful about consent), sex is something you do but don’t talk about, and the same issues of agency one gets in the old-fashioned sex-negative thinking. It’s a hunting ground for predators, a situation in which people get hurt without anyone meaning that happen, etc.
EDIT: So the problem is that neither the traditionalists nor the libertines got what they wanted.
@powerfuller
That actually can be counted as rape in some jurisdictions.
@powerfuller
If you’re talking about some sort of rape via fraud that is still illegal in some states. But “seduction” in that sense seems archaic. “Seduction” in the modern sense is more like persuasion, which is not inherently fraudulent.
But yes we used to have many systems for preventing sex that people might seem to consent to at the time but either did not or that they regret later. Abstinence until marriage, “Slut shaming,” (and to a lesser extent the shaming of cads), chaperones, “stay away from my sister or I’ll pop you one,” “good girls aren’t alone with boys” and all that. And all of these systems have been torn down and clarity replaced with confusion.
ETA: I agree with everything you said dndnrsn, and your last line sums it up nicely.
And I would say it’s a cultural issue unless we’re going to start arresting anyone who fornicates while intoxicated (and I mean all participants) which seems unlikely. But, if the result of drunken mistakes is not, in fact, merely a regrettable mistake because “sex is no big deal” but is in fact a violation by a rapist because sex is so intimate and important, then it’s far too important to risk while drinking. And it can be a life or death issue, given diseases, risk of pregnancy, etc. This does not seem like a workable system, and I’m very glad I’ve been happily married for 16 years now and don’t have to deal with it.
@Matt M
Of course. It’s a bad thing to do. My claim is that this kind of behavior is “seduction,” which is an immoral, but not criminal act. Since we don’t really talk about the evils of seduction anymore, but people still want to punish evils like this, some people have instead tried to put this behavior under the umbrella of “sexual assault” or “rape,” which is a confusion of terms and makes it more difficult to talk about sexual morality (or mores). I guess it’s part of a tendency to conflate what’s legal with what’s moral. I don’t think it’s a good idea to outlaw seduction, but I think it would be helpful to differentiate between seducers and rapists.
EDIT: @dndnrsn and @Conrad Honcho
Thanks for the info; I wasn’t aware of those laws. I had in mind seduction via “I’ll take you to my private island tomorrow and shower you with presents,” not having sex by pretending to be somebody else. I agree such sex should be illegal in the latter case, but not in the former. In the latter case, I would say it violates consent since the victim is having sex with somebody other than whom he or she agreed to; in the former, the victim had a false idea about the person (I thought he was rich, but he wasn’t), but nevertheless did consent to having sex with that specific person. The law that reflects the situations I had in mind would be suing over a breach of promise to marry.
I believe that in Athenian law it was a more serious crime than rape.
From the husband’s point of view that makes a kind of sense, since seduction means not only that his wife might be pregnant by someone else but that he cannot trust her, since she was willing to be seduced.
@Zorgon
That is simply not true: “Notably, survivors of recent horrific events—the Aurora movie-theater massacre, the San Bernardino terror attack, the Orlando-nightclub mass murder—have at trial or in interviews given narrative accounts of their ordeals that are chronological, coherent, detailed, and lucid.”
Controlled stress experiments also find that:
“Stressful, aversive events are extremely well remembered. […] Stress hormones are known to enhance postlearning consolidation of aversive memories but are also thought to have immediate effects on attentional, sensory, and mnemonic processes at memory formation. […] Stress, moreover, amplified early visual and inferior temporal responses, suggesting that hypervigilant processing goes along with enhanced inferior temporal information reduction to relay a higher proportion of task-relevant information to the hippocampus.”
In other words, people get tunnel vision and thus get hyper focused on the things they consider relevant, but they store that information really well. So a person who is robbed may remember many details about the gun and know exactly the steps they took to appease the robber, but may get the race of the robber wrong and may be unable to describe the facial features of the robber or accurately pick them out in a lineup.
This is not incoherence, but selective attention, which is something very different. A normal human flaw/feature is that we fill in the blanks in our memory with best guesses. This is why people give partially incorrect testimony even for real crimes, but they also do this when you ask them about any event in their past that didn’t produce stress.
@Conrad Honcho
“This does not seem like a workable system”
It isn’t. But it isn’t going anywhere. Because those old systems have been torn down, and thanks to the continuing opposition to them by powerful societal elements, are now unavailable*. But none of the new alternatives proposed seem workable, because they’re incompatible with how romance and human biology works. (See the discussions here about how mood-killing “affirmative consent” proves; or consider that “man as pursuer, woman as chooser/gatekeeper” is exactly what sexual selection theory in the vein of Trivers, Bateman, etc. predicts for mammals like us.) So we’re left with this horrifying, injurious, and — most notably — birthrate-depressing mess. Yet another way we’re doomed.
*unless you’re Amish, Hasidic, or a (non-European) Muslim.
I think that for 90% of men, if they were fully honest about their feelings and intentions towards women, they would be wholly unable to obtain female companionship.
I’m absolutely certain that’s true for me.
So, in your worldview, is the only morally acceptable option for me to die a sexless virgin?
@Matt M.
I mean, sure.
I suppose it depends on how much freight you give to the modifier “fully” honest. Everyone has dark thoughts: if you broadcast every bad idea that came into your mind at full volume, people would certainly be freaked out by that, but that doesn’t really make you a bad person.
But if we’re talking about not “stray thoughts or whimsy,” but, like, your actionable character. Who you really are as a whole person, not your worst self. If we stipulate that a generous woman who understood, in context, who you really are, would be horrified by you, then sure. I have no problem saying that you should die a sexless virgin.
(And I feel like you’re trying to make people who want to act charitably towards their community-members excuse your stipulated bad behavior in a passive-aggressive manner.)
Sometimes, the most charitable thing to do to your fellow community members is to be less than 100% truthful with them.
@Matt M
It’s a matter of degree. I don’t think anything less than absolute total honesty is evil (in part because being honest about one’s feeling is nigh impossible — you may sincerely intend to follow through with a promise of emotional commitment that later on you realize you can’t fulfill). I have no desire to judge who’s being deceptive and to what degree, as I lack the qualifications. Hiding your flaws at the beginning of a relationship, or pretending to be more invested than you are (sometimes with the hope the investment may become more sincere with time) are common, and I don’t want to condemn people to involuntary celibacy for it. Those are venial sins I suppose, but at some point willful deception becomes malicious and harmful. It’s a matter of conscience to figure where the line is drawn; I can only decide the details for myself.
Yep! And sometimes, you hit the limit of charity. Which is what I did here.
Re: Matt M honesty discussion:
White lies are an entrenched part of our social and romantic culture. Revealing everything about yourself doesn’t just reveal what you already are, it also makes you a socially inept weirdo.
So, the hypothetical where everyone has to be totally honest is going to be pretty different from the one where only you have to be totally honest.
ETA:
Do you think that would still be true if that 90% block simultaneously became honest?
Suppose false rape accusations are very rare. If somebody accuses somebody else of rape, 99% of the time it’s because the accusation is true, and 1% of the time it’s due to confusion or malice. Then if 99 rapists and 1 non-rapist are subjected to the preponderance of evidence standard, we would probably see much more than 50% of convictions happen to guilty people.
If we decided to apply that to every student all at once without requiring a complaint. So there was no filter changing the distribution of people examined, we might see a lot more innocent parties than guilty parties convicted, since there are a lot more innocent than guilty parties to check.
This is still subject to the false positive paradox, isn’t it? The accusation test may be 99% accurate, but since far less than 1% of the campus is a rapist, we should still treat an accusation without any other evidence as probably false.
@eyeballfrog
No. Notice I didn’t say there was a 1% false-positive rate (of all the tests that should be negative, %1 aren’t), I said that 1% of positives are false (of all the tests that come out negative, 1% shouldn’t have). Subtle but important difference.
No I don’t mean the pool coming out of the process, I mean the pool going into the process.
Maybe this will help:
In order to get the true false positive and false negative rates, we need to know: the true distribution, the error characteristics of the measurement, and the threshold. We can’t derive it from the threshold alone.
All your talk of “false positive rates” and “false negative rates” is a giant red herring, since “preponderance-of-evidence” refers to the bottom line, based on the evidence we have, not the positive result of some hypothetical test. In the example you quote, for instance, a woman with a positive mammogram has a 7.8% chance of having cancer; therefore there is not a preponderance of evidence that she has cancer.
Would you tell such a woman, “The preponderance of evidence points to your having cancer, but you nonetheless probably don’t”? Well, maybe you would. A number of people here seem to be distinguishing between “evidence” and other forms of knowledge, but the distinction seems dodgy to me.
C. Y. Hollander,
No it’s not. In fact these rates are exactly what is most important.
What he’s saying is that there is a difference between accuracy and predictive value.
Accuracy is an inherent characteristic of a test.
Predictive value is how well the test can answer specific questions about a specific population. Predictive value is dependent on characteristics of the test (such as accuracy) and characteristics of the population.
Maybe the problem here is that you are failing to distinguish between using the word ‘evidence’ to refer to a legal term of art and using the word to refer to the Bayesian definition.
The legal definition is only useful within the framework of an adjudication process itself and does not bind anyone outside the process. To give an analogy, take innocent until proven guilty. That’s a legal maxim that the criminal justice system is required to and ought to follow. But it doesn’t mean that the rest of us are required to believe that OJ Simpson didn’t murder his ex-wife.
When Elizabeth Adetiba writes about ‘victims’ and ‘perpetrators’ in a magazine she isn’t acting as part of the campus disciplinary system and isn’t required to comport to the fictions that it runs on. Instead she is free to, and indeed should, use Bayesian reasoning.
I *think* we’ve all been misunderstanding you and I’ve mostly come around to your way of thinking. I think there are two things worth trying to clarify.
First, the shift was from “clear and convincing” (75%), to “preponderance of” (50%), right? So the affected group is anybody whose final probability of guilt came out anywhere between those two standards. You would expect at least 25% and not more than 50% to be innocent (plus or minus some error terms). And you shouldn’t assume that all of the people affected will be clustered around the 50% mark.
The second point is that people don’t have generally well-calibrated beliefs. So whatever the standards are supposed to mean, we’re probably not going to get any good predictions by taking them at face value and doing a bunch of math.
There’s also the problem that university tribunals will virtually never provide the truly correct amount of justice/punishment.
Being expelled from school (and effectively black-listed from the upper class) is way too harsh a punishment for drunk sex. But is also way too lenient of a punishment for violent rape. These people are woefully ill-equipped to handle this situation.
All true, but isn’t this sleight of hand common to all “tough on crime” rhetoric?
Indeed it is. Sexual assault is the left wing’s tough on crime domain, although the right joins in when it’s sex crimes against children.
The attempt to frame any and all prostitution as “sex trafficking” is designed to forge an alliance between left and right to wipe out voluntary behavior among consenting adults by capitalizing on this.
I’ve been noticing this issue coming up more and more on Woke Twitter lately. It seems like while the radfems were willing to throw the TERFs under the bus in the name of The Cause, the anti-sex* radfems are far more deeply rooted in the movement.
(* anti-sex-with-men, of course. Lesbian sex is holy and pure, and that’s why
all women should be political lesbians all hetero sex should be recognised as rape lesbians should be at the centre of all feminist activism the incredibly high rate of domestic violence between lesbians needs to be downplayed at all coststhe feminist and L GBTmovements should always be allies!)
Taking a totally agnostic stance on the facts of the question, I think that you’re misunderstanding the hypothesis.
Let’s take 500 software objects, call them OpaqueBalls. OpaqueBalls have a hidden variable in them, isRotten. isRotten is true or false, but you can’t observe it in any useful way. You want to get rid of the OpaqueBalls that have isRotten=true, and keep the ones that have isRotten=false.
OpaqueBalls have a method on them called evidenceOfRottenness.
If OpaqueBalls have isRotten=false, then evidenceOfRottenness has an 80% chance of being 0, a 10% chance of being 1, a 5% chance of being 2, and a 5% chance of being 3
If OpaqueBalls have isRotten=true, then evidenceOfRottenness has a 50% chance of being 0, a 10% chance of being 1, a 10% chance of being 2, a 10% chance of being 3, a 10% chance of being 4, and a 10% chance of being 5.
You badly want to retain all OpaqueBalls that are not rotten, and badly want to dispose of all OpaqueBalls that are rotten. But you are willing to live with a low false-positive and false-negative rate, because you live in the real world.
Let’s say you have 500 OpaqueBalls, and 250 of them are rotten and 250 of them are not rotten. Okay, so maybe in that circumstance you get rid of any OpaqueBalls that have a 4 or 5 evidenceOfRottenness. That gets rid of 20% of the rotten OpaqueBalls and 0% of the non-rotten ones, and you’re left with 250 non-rotten balls and 200 rotten ones. Or maybe you get rid of all the ones with evidence 2 or higher. That gets rid of 10% of the non-rotten balls (leaving you with 225 of them), and clears out 40% of the rotten balls (leaving you with 150 of them).
But let’s say that you know that your overall population of OpaqueBalls is 90% rotten.
Now let’s say that you apply a heuristic of “any non-0 evidenceOfRottenness is enough to throw it out.” You throw out 20% of the non-Rotten OpaqueBalls (but that’s only 10 of them), and in return you get to dispose of 50% of the rotten ones (and that’s 225 of them).
That’s the claim. OpaqueBalls are accusations of rape. Rottenness is the hidden truth of whether or not a rape really did happen. The people who are arguing for an expansive reading of the evidence here believe that accusations of rape are overwhelmingly true, even if there is not evidence that they are true. So they say that in a cohort of people expelled for rape, a small minority (like 10 of 235) will be falsely accused, while a very large percentage of them (like 225 of 235) will be people who really are rapists, but for whom overwhelming evidence of their crime does not exist.
Again, I am making no claims about the underlying truth or falseness of this model: just that this is the model that people like Adetiba, Krakauer, and Dunnaug believe.
I have a prediction about this comment that hashes to CDC7B2BAC9BAD8D55729212250DD6CE4 in MD5.
“Preponderance of the evidence” doesn’t take into account the base rate. A bare accusation and a bare denial get you to 50%; if due to other factors the accuser is slightly more credible than the accused, you have enough for conviction; that’s how weak “preponderance of the evidence” is.
And “other factors” can be as simple as “we all know that false accusations are super rare and she’s accusing you, sooooooo…”
While getting away from “preponderance of evidence” is important, there are so many other much bigger and easier battles to pick.
Like “if the accused is found not guilty he no longer any punishment.”
Or “the accused gets to know what he is accused of.”
Unbelievably, we don’t have those yet.
Or, “you are allowed to prepare a defense and cross-examine witnesses”
Or, “if the supposed victim insists no crime occurred, charges are dropped”
Can someone explain to me the logic of the political positioning of “medicare for all” bills?
This seems weird to me because I don’t see “medicare” thought of as some amazing and magical program. Most people I know consider it good that it exists, but also see it as an endless bureaucratic nightmare. Why would you want to attach your socialized medicine bill to the medicare “brand” (for lack of a better word)?
I know that a lot of people wish that health care was cheaper, but are there really a lot of 40 year olds out there saying “Boy, I sure wish I was on medicare!”?
Because “medicare for all” sounds way less scary than “socialized medicine” or “single-payer healthcare”.
It’s also rhetorically useful for reminding people that the US already does a lot of “government healthcare”.
Does it? Single-payer doesn’t sound that scary imo. “Socialized” kinda does (to the extent that “socialism” does, which seems to be getting less so every day).
The point is, are they really so uncreative that they can’t come up with some new euphemism? Like “guaranteed health-care for all” or something? You can describe the concept without referring to medicare specifically.
Even if you don’t like medicare, it’s politically toxic to talk about cutting it. Thus “All we’re doing is expanding this existing program that everyone agrees is essential” is much easier to sell than “We’re creating a massive new government entitlement” even if the end result is identical.
Yeah but there’s no need for the proponents to characterize it as a “massive new government entitlement.” Let the critics do that, and then you can respond with “actually it’s just like medicare,” or whatever.
I mean, I agree that cutting medicare is politically infeasible. My perception is that it occupies a position of “good to have, can’t get rid of it, better than nothing” in the public consciousness, but NOT one of “this totally great and amazing thing that everyone really wants to have!”
…or you could not wait for your political opponents to figure out the best way to smear it before you start defending it. It’s always preferable to set the terms of the debate yourself.
Speaking of, see this Washington Post article titled ‘The Democracts have become Socialists’. It covers all the Democrat Senators that have come out in favor of ‘medicare-for-all’.
Take a look at the comments section to see a strong embrace of socialism as some evidence for your claim that the term becomes less scary every day.
Isn’t some of the “less scary” legitimate, because most of the people calling themselves “socialist” these days are just strong welfare-state capitalists?
Not quite forty yet, but boy, I sure wish I was on medicare!
If you work for a very large employer, or especially if you work for a government, you may not realize quite how crappy things have gotten in the small and medium business market, never mind the individual one.
Medicare doesn’t have a network of doctors. I don’t know of any private insurance that doesn’t make a distinction between in-network and out of network, and even finding one with any out of network coverage at all is getting tough and expensive. Then there’s Medicare’s trivial hospital deductible. Try finding that in a private plan.
The only really bad thing about Medicare as compared to private plans I’m familiar with is the coinsurance for part B (20% of the Medicare-approved amount).
This is true in the sense of “Medicare does not distinguish between in-network and out-of-network providers”.
It’s not true in the sense of “any doctor will take Medicare”. Many providers don’t take Medicare at all, and others that do won’t accept new patients, because they lose money on Medicare patients due to a combination of restrictions/requirements and repayment rates.
I have a network employee plan while my girlfriend is on Medicare. It is much easier for me to find a provider for anything other than emergency care (where it’s the same, because basically all the ERs accept both Medicare and my insurance).
My experience is different. The last few times I’ve had to change insurance providers, I haven’t been able to keep my primary care physician. Whereas when my parents moved to Medicare they were able to keep both their primary care physician and most of their specialists.
If you don’t mind my asking, what is the order of magnitude number of employees your employer employs?
10^3, but does that really matter when most companies use one of a small handful of major insurance providers?
I think the main helpful thing is that we use a large insurer (United Healthcare) that seems to be accepted by a very high percentage of providers, and we are in a large city, so there are a lot of in-network options.
Also, moving from private insurance to Medicare is probably easier if you are keeping your doctor – some will grandfather in, but not accept new Medicare patients. Medicare might be better than Medicaid though, which is where I really have first hand (well, close second hand) experience, and that might vary by state.
I agree that medicaid is a different story. My disabled sister is on that and has an extremely limited selection.
In terms of the networks and the insurance providers, at least in NYC it isn’t as if there’s one Blue Cross network and any policy no matter how obtained uses that network.
When I was looking for a small business plan a few years back there were explicitly different options from the same company which differed only in the size of the network. When I moved to an exchange plan with the same company, it was a different network again.
The first poll I found has a 72% approval rating for Medicare, so it’s as popular as anything can get in America these days.
That’s somewhat surprising. But I still think there’s a difference between “I’m glad this exists” and “This is something I want for myself.”
Of course I live and work in high income circles so perhaps my bubble is showing too strong on this one.
As a partial response to that issue, you can look at the users. Almost all users of Medicare are over 65, and conversely, most people over 65 get most of their health care through Medicare. The poll I linked gives 87% approval in people over 65 years old.
I still don’t think that addresses my point.
If you asked me if I approved of broccoli, I’d say yes, in the sense that I like that broccoli exists, is available to be eaten by people who like it, and that I would be opposed to banning it, sure. And I’d expect that broccoli approval would rise among people who regularly eat a lot of broccoli as well.
That doesn’t mean I want to have broccoli for dinner tonight in lieu of a steak. Or with every meal. Or whatever.
I think that implies that there’s a “steak dinner” that Democrats could be offering instead, but it’s not obvious that one exists.
“Single payer” is a snoozer. “[President]Care” has been run into the ground. The actual title of the bill (ACA, AHCA, etc) isn’t that descriptive. Medicare is reasonably popular and well-known.
Given that a lot of people seem to like broccoli and would take it if you offered it to them, I don’t see the problem with offering “broccoli for all.”
People might be upset if you forced them to eat it.
It’s not just steak though. It’s “broccoli instead of whatever it is you otherwise were going to have.”
People who otherwise would have starved would accept that, but would anyone else?
IIRC, pre-Obamacare, most people were satisfied with their health insurance coverage. Hence the need to strongly sell it with “if you like your plan, you can keep it” (which turned out to be a blatant lie)
Even phrasing like “medicare-option” would probably be better than “medicare for all” in this regard.
I would be interested to see some polling on this. Presumably the extra ~10^7 uninsured people weren’t all satisfied, though I can easily believe that many of them were. Of course that’s only~1/30 of the country.
I also wonder whether it is no longer true that most people are satisfied with their insurance? My insurance hasn’t changed at all, but it’s hard to know if that’s typical. There could also be a Revolution of Rising Expectations effect: both parties have now promised radical improvements, which must make the status quo seem more and more unsatisfying.
Has your profession ever been portrayed accurately on screen, in a movie or TV show?
I’m a software developer, a profession that rarely appears on screen at all. There are hackers, to be sure, but that’s rather a different matter, at least if we are using the common meaning of “hacker”.
The best I’ve seen is in the show “Silicon Valley”. There both the regular crew at Pied Piper and the engineers at Hooli have the right look: casually dressed, young men, white or asian. Even their work environments look right. The startup guys cluster around a big table covered with monitors; the Hooli guys have minimal desks in big open rooms.
Aerospace Engineer here. Yes, we actually did figure out how to put square pegs into round holes to save a lunar expedition. We do come up with really exotic slingshot maneuvers to enable deep space missions in the face of otherwise-crippling propulsive limitations; we probably could blow the nose off a spacecraft to vent oxygen for a bit of extra delta-V but really, we’d have devised a much less dramatic contingency operation involving commanded valve operations and documented it in a memo six months ahead of time. And we totally wind up having sexy adventures with international jewel thieves who look like Michelle Pfeiffer on a regular basis.
Other than those three, I’m drawing a blank on movies or TV series with aerospace engineers in major roles. Unless you count Montgomery Scott and his various imitators, in which case, no on the accent, yes on padding our schedule estimates.
Falling Down?
I got the impression Michael Douglas’s character was a draftsman, not an engineer.
You might be right, I haven’t seen it for a while.
Every time I see the meeting scene, I can’t help but remember the time in college when I was in a meeting and we ended up building a model out of the coffee supplies and a box sitting in the lab, because the whiteboard just wasn’t cutting it. (That’s the only thing they missed. Any discussion of that sort starts on the whiteboard.)
Oh, yes. That happened to me a couple of weeks ago.
I’ve been wondering about that bit in The Martian… What conceivable reason there may be for crew access to liquid oxygen inside Hermes, given that it is a fire hazard?
Also, blowing VAL supposedly gave Hermes about 30 m/s delta-V (in the book at least). Naively, this seems wrong – if one assumes 500 m/s exhaust speed (average speed of molecules in air) and mass of air being 1% of total mass, that only makes 5 m/s delta-V. (Air being 1% of total mass is a generous overestimate, given that for ISS the number is less than 0.3%). Am I missing something here?
Oh, and johan_larson : I’m a biochemist by trade, so no, my profession has never been portrayed accurately on screen.
Yeah, well they don’t want to bore people do they? ;P (I’m in Synbio).
Well, if the crew doesn’t have access to oxygen, there’s an even more severe asphyxiation hazard. Any aerospace vehicle this side of a Piper Cub is going to have stored oxygen for life-support purposes; that’s a fire hazard whether in solid (chemical), liquid, or compressed gaseous form, and the liquid often has the lowest packaging mass.
You’re probably right on the delta-V numbers, though at least the movie has the excuse of making Hermes an extremely spacious spaceship and so likely to have several percent of its mass in cabin air. The book made a minor plot point of the ship being ISS or U-boat level cramped, so it’s less excusable there.
And I wasn’t kidding about there being documented contingency procedures for all of this, if not as part of the Hermes design process then certainly by the time they returned to Mars. Lewis wouldn’t have had to ask how much maneuver capability the reserve RCS propellant would give them, and Johanssen would have rewired the forward airlock three months earlier to allow both doors to be opened by typing in a command sequence from the flight deck. Well, two command sequences, an enable and an execute, to make sure nobody fat-fingers it at the wrong time. But it’s less dramatic for the audience without the explosions and all.
Enlisted was the best and most accurate show about the army ever. They cancelled it.
ETA: Generation Kill is supposed to be extremely accurate. I wasn’t there in 2003 (or Iraq at all, or in the Marines for that matter) but I’m told by guys who were there that it’s spot on. The radio chatter is about as perfect as one could hope from a TV show. Also, if you watch it and think “there’s no way a Sergeant Major could ever act like this,” oh man are you wrong.
Re: Generation Kill
I didn’t go to Iraq till 2006 but I have a few friends who were with
the Camp Pendleton Penis CultFirst Marines at the time and they all vouch for it.
Interesting. I liked “Generation Kill” a lot, but I thought it had a couple of exaggerated elements, namely the thuggishness of some of the enlisted men and the cluelessness of a couple of the more senior figures, such as the sergeant major and “Captain America”. I would have expected better from a select element of a storied service, and dismissed it as the effects of frustration from someone way down on the totem pole who just didn’t have the complete picture. But if that’s for real, oh my.
AFAIK First Marines hadn’t deployed as it’s own maneuver element since Korea. They were(are?) primarily an expeditionary unit. As such the middle and upper ranks typically aren’t expected to be on the front lines. This is what happens when you get a bunch of garrison types, who’s chief qualification was the ability to wrangle a plum assignment from their detailer, and put them in charge of kicking hornets’ nests.
johan_larson: I have personally worked for officers (field grades!) dumber than Encino Man, argued with several sergeants major more aggressively stupid than theirs (I forget his name), and I’ve been that idiotic LT (which they don’t actually stereotype in Generation Kill, Fisk was pretty good, but you know the trope – well, I hope I wasn’t that bad, but I might have been). I have only once met someone as needlessly dramatic and suicidal as Captain America, but he didn’t make it to captain. Sometimes the system works.
That reminds me of another piece of fiction right on the money: Catch-22. Once you know this, it’s easier to see that it’s a tragedy, not a comedy.
You’d be surprised. If I were to write a story and include the last platoon leader I had (a VMI grad, no less) I would be accused of milking the hoary old “Can’t Spell ‘lost’ without LT” tropes and writing a stereotypical butterbar. To which I’d respond that no, he made first Lieutenant eventually, but that’s neither here nor there.
I’ve come to believe very strongly in the “warriors” vs. “careerists” model of military culture and advancement.
This was meant as a reply to Johan right?
Seconded on Silicon Valley, although the tech companies I’ve worked for, whether startups or big corporations, always felt like they had more adult supervision than on that show. I haven’t seen a show or movie try to depict my specialization within IT.
My previous career was in film. A few movies have portrayed film shoots reasonably accurately. Tristram Shandy, I thought, probably did it best. I haven’t seen a movie or show really try to depict the world of post production, which admittedly is usually (though not always) much less dramatic.
I’m an actuary. There is only one movie I know of about an actuary, which is About Schmidt, and he’s retired.
Most movies miss the sheer interestingness of actuaries: the sort of people who won that lottery of fascinations often won others. I’ve had colleagues who were professional actors, professional musicians in a variety of genres, competitive bikers, super-knowledgeable about local history, and on and on.
Fight Club was about an actuary. I think.
Well, half of one at least.
How many bare knuckle fights do actuaries have a year, on average?
None (that they can tell you about)
Much like with Along Came Polly, I think the protagonist is an underwriter, rather than an actuary.
Even though it’s innaccurate, I (and many other friends) still use ACP as an illustrative example when asked “wtf is an actuary even?”. So it does have that going for it.
One of the kid predators in Zootopia wanted to be an actuary, though he appeared for like 10 seconds and was talking about finding tax exemptions (not at all an actuary’s focus).
Aside from “Silicon Valley”, about the only film I can think of that starred software engineers as such was Office Space. It gets the demographics right, but not much else: none of its characters are nerds, they don’t have the sorts of odd fascinations that even non-nerdy software engineers usually have, they dress like they just stepped out of a time machine leading from IBM in the 1970s, and their roles seem to be defined mostly by dealing with bureaucracy — a problem I’ve never, ever had in my day job despite having held software engineering jobs I hated.
Funny, because they’re both Mike Judge productions.
I’m too young to know, but I think a lot of the differences between the two reflect genuine differences between how software was developed (and what kind of software was developed) in the late 90s/early 00s and now: big, monolithic, behemothic corporations (think 90s Microsoft) vs. small, hip, lithe, app-y startups.
But you’re right that the characters in Office Space aren’t really recognisable geeks.
Not all software developers work in Silicon Valley and not all of them are sharp. They guys in Office Space are pretty credible as a mediocre in-house development team working for some rather old-fashioned outfit like an insurance company in the 90s.
Office Space gets everything right about working as a software developer in a non-tech company
There are so many medical dramas and they are all so medically terrible. If I had a nickel for every patient in asystole who got shocked and then walked out of the ER within hours…
For its faults, House MD actually describes the process of forming and working through a differential diagnosis. This is maybe the most important part of medical decision-making, and they largely get it right. (Even if they stick things in people’s eyeballs and rummage through their apartments at least twice as often as doctors actually do.)
Scrubs really captures the casual lunacy inherent in medicine, particularly medical training. It works because you can’t tell which bits of absurdity are purely comedic, and which bits are verisimilitude.
Everything else is just a flashier version of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. And that’s fine – my wife loves Royal Pains, even when their depiction of medical practice makes her cringe/chuckle.
The forensic accounting in The Accountant was relatively true to life.
Are there any insurance salesmen who saw Cedar Rapids? How well did that do?
Side note: I assume we’re excluding documentaries and near-documentaries from this list. Otherwise, I’d ask about how well The Big Short handled hedge fund managers. Although, come to think of it: how well did Margin Call do?
Margin Call grossed $19 million world-wide on a budget of $3.5 million. It did $5.3 million in the US. It was barely released in theatres.
I get the impression Margin Call was a passion project for the director. He managed to persuade a bunch of slightly-past-their-primes major actors to star in it for very little, but couldn’t line up real distribution. It ended up being almost a direct-to-video movie.
It’s still damn good though. Go see it.
Can’t speak to it’s accuracy.
On the previous thread in response to the Equifax data breach Brad stated:
So let’s hear it. What are your (everyone here) ideas for a system of vetting people for lending purposes?
Well, I’m guessing that likelihood to pay back a loan is g-loaded, so we could give people IQ tests. Or, there’s another simple factor known to correlate with….
<runs out of the room to avoid hail of thrown objects>
Just to give one example, the model could be inverted. That’s how the debt rating industry works, the borrower hires the rating agency, not the lenders. Then the reporting agencies would have a consumer-provider relationship with borrowers and would better incentivized not to piss them off by leaking their information to hackers. Of course that model carries its own problems.
A perhaps larger point is that the credit rating agencies, despite claims to be comprehensive, are really about credit cards. Information about defaulting on a mortgages or going bankrupt can be found from other sources and for things like unpaid medical bills the reports rely on voluntary reporting and are rather incomplete. Where they really shine is credit cards. The reports are comprehensive, detailed, and the only sources of information about on time payment of credit card bills. That information is clearly a valuable signal, otherwise it wouldn’t be so widely used, but I very much doubt that underwriters would just throw up their hands and give up if for some reason they couldn’t get it.
Hand it over to non-profits staffed by religious people who take the ninth commandment against bearing false witness seriously.
I’m not sure there’s a sufficient supply of those people.
I’m going to forget I’m a libertarian and ignore feasibility and say that everyone in a credit rating agency (especially including the CEO) has to test high on conscientiousness + not wanting to hurt people.
Part of the problem is probably that the people paying credit rating agencies aren’t willing to pay enough for the job to be done carefully. I have no idea how to solve that.
I have a history/military/tech question for all the folks here with relevant interests. I really love old instructional videos like this. Plus, mechanical analog computing is fascinating. Anyway, my question is concerning the personnel/maintenance of old fire computers. Were they basically a box on a shelf that whirred away for years on end? Was there a guy whose job it was to clean/adjust/maintain them? If so, was it more like, “Anyone who can rebuild a carburetor can do it,” or more like, “Nobody dares pop open the case of a modern automatic transmission unless he’s A Transmission Guy”?
This is actually my favorite thing, although there’s only so much I can say about it within the guidelines I laid down for myself when doing Naval Gazing.
The computers took quite a bit of maintenance, and there was a guy who was responsible for them. Things like changing the friction pads and making sure everything was lined up. I’m not sure of the exact schedules, but I do know that the work was done shipboard. I believe it was more of the later in terms of maintenance. The mechanisms are gorgeous (I’ve gotten to see a cam on its own, and it was described as ‘nerd porn’), but not that delicate.
Online manuals:
Mk 1 Computer
Mk 1 Computer Maintenance
Fire Control Fundamentals
Basic Fire Control Mechanisms
Edit:
Actually, I may have misread the question on tech skill. It would have been just the fire control techs doing the work, but I’m not sure it was seen as as specialized as working on a modern automatic transmission. I did meet a 50s-era FC on my last regular day there, but didn’t get to ask as many questions as I would have liked.
Does anyone have links to useful research, or informed opinions, or the like, about probiotics. I find it difficult to find useful articles by my usual “have you googled that” method due to the amazing amount of hype, but have seen just enough research to think there might be something there?
Here’s a recent review of meta-studies on probiotics:
Using probiotics in clinical practice: Where are we now? A review of existing meta-analyses.
I can’t comment on it much. I’m no expert in the field and I’ve only skimmed the article. Let me know if you can’t access it.
On book recommendations: thanks SSC for the recommendation of the Rivers of London series: I have read it and am greatly enjoying it.
I decided to not write a proper column today (still moving, been kind of busy) and update my bibliography with modern naval stuff:
(Series Index)
“This is interesting, but I’d like a more rigorous general technical background on this stuff”:
Navies in the Nuclear Age by Norman Friedman:
A history of the warship from 1945 to the early 90s. Somewhat inaccurate on Soviet ships (although better than earlier works), but a good introduction to the overall development in warships and naval warfare throughout the Cold War.
“I want to know about naval warfare in general in the 80s”:
Modern Naval Combat by David Miller and Chris Miller:
An excellent look at 80s naval warfare. A bit dated now, but well worth the (very cheap) price. The concepts aren’t that different now, and while that generation of ships is mostly gone, it’s still pretty good.
An Example of Modern Warship:
Type 45 Destroyer Owner’s Workshop Manual
A promotional tie-in between Haynes, famous for their car repair manuals, and the Royal Navy, the best look I’ve ever seen at the fabric of a modern warship. Covers everything from the radar and basic tactics to the sewage system. Amazing book, so long as you remember it is a recruiting tool for the RN, and thus leaves out the blemishes (like the class being cut from 12 to 6.)
Naval Weapons:
Naval Institute Guide to World Naval Weapons Systems by Norman Friedman
The latest edition is on sale. Amazingly comprehensive, and very detailed look at what goes into modern weapons systems. Older editions are still good and much cheaper, and the first edition is online.
Net-centric Warfare:
Network-Centric Warfare by Norman Friedman
A specific look at a current buzzword, from 1900 to the present. My series on the subject is mostly based on this book. Decent, particularly if you’re interested in naval computer systems.
Interaction of Seapower and Space:
Seapower and Space by Norman Friedman
A look at the interactions of seapower and space power. Very good, if a bit dated. Lots of interesting details on military space programs, in addition to the naval elements.
(Just about anything by Norman Friedman is good, though these are the best.)
I’ve moved the official bibliography into a Google Docs to allow me to update it as I read more.
There was a debate 0.5 threads ago over how effective FEMA was compared to alternatives.
This article indicates that the bulk of the manpower and money is being provided by Christian groups:
Which is not to say that the government is sitting on its hands here:
Checkmate, libertarians.
FEMA helped cut through the red tape of another government agency. Take that, libertarians.
Edit: Upon rereading it looks like you’re taking the pro-libertarian position here. Does the name after checkmate refer to the winner or the loser?
it’s sarcasm, probably
The loser. Though it’s possible you’ve discovered an unusual case of sarcasm being used on the Internet.
Ohhhhhhhhhh
The main use of “checkmate” around here seems to be to mock the kind of people who allegedly say “checkmate.” Since I’ve never seen anyone here use it unironically, I recommend we retire the ironic use, since it seems unsporting to make fun of people who aren’t here to defend themselves.
The article shows that FEMA is already functioning as a coordinator for private organizations, in other words it has adopted a soft-libertarian policy. The check-mating (or more likely, inconclusive but probably mostly pro-libertarian data-point) will be when we look back and see how this policy performed relative to more state-focused ones.
Does anyone have any insight on how effective, in terms of combating violent crime and drug addiction, (or ineffective as the case may be) Duterte’s Total War on Drugs has been? It’s been condemned by various Western governments and international NGOs, but from the articles and news reports I’ve read/listened to, it seems to be extremely popular among Filipinos, with something like >75% support. However, I haven’t heard a ton of hard evidence one way or the other on how actually effective it’s been. (Though I think that the fact that it’s evidently very popular with Filipinos is suggestive.)
A known failure mode of these kinds of initiatives in corrupt countries is that it is much easier for the police/paramilitary units to extort people (actual criminals or innocents), as people can be executed without trials, so there is no review of the evidence. Any person who is judge, jury and executioner is well-placed to extort people.
There have been several scandals where this corruption happened, but it is obviously hard to figure out the full extent of this or whether there was any credible evidence of drug trade/use or other crimes against the executed people (the lack of trials causes a lack of reliable statistics).
However, even Duterte says that 40% of the police engage in illegal activity and he has a strong incentive to downplay it.
So my guesstimate is that it will be marginally effective at reducing overall drug use, eliminating some of the poorest addicts, while the drug users with a job will generally pay off the police. Similarly, it would likely eliminate many of the independent drug pushers, allowing the police-backed drug mafia to dominate (even more). I would expect the higher incomes for corrupt policemen will make them more dominant and more common in the police force.
The most effective part may be that many minor criminals seem to have turned themselves in and are now imprisoned, but we know that prison often makes people more criminal, especially in these countries, where gangs run the prisons. So a lot of people whose only ‘crime’ is to have used drugs may be pulled in to crime networks where they make actual victims. So I expect a huge crime wave after this crackdown subsides (which will happen).
Bear in mind that a distressingly high proportion of people seem to model ‘use of drugs’ (usually making a totally unprincipled exception for whatever drugs are favoured by the local majority, typically alcohol, caffeine and tobacco) not as a public health issue to be sensibly managed, but as an existential-threat-level evil that must be fought, and which, being evil, cannot be compromised with. It seems to strongly trip enough people’s purity/sanctity moral intuitions (assuming the Haidt model is useful here) that the usual care/harm considerations that would normally guide public health policy are just thrown out the window.
That is to say, principle of charity and all notwithstanding, a lot of people seem to react to the phenomenon of drug supply and use the way people react to totally imaginary crimes like blasphemy or witchcraft. In those cases, it’s easy to see that the popularity of harsh punishment for blasphemers or witches is largely uncorrelated with any actual reduction-in-negative-consequences-of-blasphemy-or-witchcraft achieved by such punishment.
None of this is to dismiss the actual risks of drug use, just to say that the public appetite for specifically punishment as a means of addressing those risks appears to be something of a popular delusion.
Have you ever lived in a neighborhood with a lot of drug addicts? I’m asking because I suspect that those of us who have are much less likely to see concern as delusional.
Americans, by and large, can hold our liquor. I’m not constantly tripping over drunks passed out in the gutter or watching drunken brawls. It would probably be better if we drank less as a nation but it’s hardly a crisis. You can’t say that about heroin.
A civilized society doesn’t have parks or streets closed off by mobs of leaning zombies. Once that happens, restoring civilization becomes the top priority.
I don’t mean that it is delusional to be concerned about the effects of drug use. I mean that is it delusional to think that a system that focuses on punishment above all else (or worse, to the exclusion of all else) is the best/only way of addressing those effects. Given what we know about
a) the powerlessness of interdiction to prevent more than a negligible fraction of the drug supply entering most countries that aren’t tiny, rich islands – a fraction which is simply absorbed as a cost of business by the traffickers,
b) the non-disastrousness of decriminalising personal use, as in Portugal
c) the life-saving effects of safe injection facilities
d) the enormous crime-and-terrorism boosting effects of gifting a lucrative industry entirely into the hands of organised crime
…it is at the very least extremely non-obvious that punishment is even net beneficial at all in reducing drug related harms, let alone so beneficial that it makes sense to be wildly enthusiastic about it.
And, as I often bring up, any polity that has severe criminal penalties for involvement with both heroin and cannabis, while having only moderate regulatory restrictions on the adult use of alcohol, is either tragically confused about the relative risks of those three drugs, or is optimising its drug policy for something uncorrelated with any sort of public health goals. At least Duterte seems to be more-or-less on board with medical cannabis, so, could be worse…
You literally cannot prevent the production and consumption of alcohol. I have made low-percentage alcohol (root beer and ginger beer) in my own home with hardly any tools or ingredients. It is trivially easy to make. Distillation is much harder, and I’d agree that we could come down on distilled spirits. But ignoring the fact that heroin and marijuana are derived from very specific plants that can be targeted and destroyed, while alcohol can be produced by anyone with a plastic bag and some sugar, is not, shall we say, reality-focused.
I’m not sure that we do know about a).
It’s certainly the conventional wisdom that it’s impossible to stop the flow of drugs. Just as it’s conventional wisdom that torture never works and that eating red meat is unhealthy. To be honest, the conventional wisdom sounds suspiciously like wishful thinking on the part of Bobos / SWPLs.
I’m skeptical of b) for much the same reason: “a European country tried this crazy scheme, and it’s taking longer than one news cycle to catastrophically fail” is a very common justification for all sorts of nonsense all the way back to literal communism.
Point c) is a nonsequitor.
Point d) proves a lot more than you think it does. After all, with slavery illegal criminals and terrorists have an exclusive market on forced labor. Clearly by your reasoning we need to decriminalize the slave trade in order to cut off funding for organized crime…
Caethan
Well, okay, you can destroy specific plants from specific people’s gardens. But cannabis is a hardy weed. It will happily grow wild in lots of places. Admitted the crop you’d harvest won’t be as desirable as something grown under ideal conditions. But the same is true of clandestine homebrew vs professionally produced craft ale.
Heroin is a different matter (though again, poppies are fairly resilient, and you could presumably at least scrape together some opium from wild-growing ones if you were so inclined). But the resources you would need to devote to invading every garden and park, uprooting every clandestinely planted cannabis plant, especially in a huge and sparsely populated country like the USA, wouldn’t be far from the same ballpark as you’d need to devote to invading every house and shed, smashing demijohns.
I’m willing to grant that the latter task may be a bit easier, but not so much easier that the widespread alcohol=okay; cannabis=evil attitude makes any sense.
Heck, what percentage of people who support cannabis prohibition would actually assent to the proposition ‘Yes, I agree that, on a rational analysis, alcohol is probably at least as dangerous a drug as cannabis, but to enforce alcohol prohibition at all would cost us so much more blood and treasure than we currently spend on cannabis prohibition that I’m prepared to cut my losses and prohibit the less-dangerous-but-more-easily-suppressed drug while leaving the more dangerous one alone’? What percentage of cannabis prohibitionists even support the outlawing of distilled spirits, a form of alcohol we can both agree shouldn’t be noticeably harder to prohibit than cannabis from illicit grow ops? I don’t know, but from my interactions with drug prohibitionists I wouldn’t bet heavily on it reaching even 50%.
Nabil:
See for instance here:
b) Okay, but ‘since 2001’ is surely longer that a news cycle. And if it really is such a crazy scheme, you’d expect at least that it would have drug problems as bad as, if not worse than, the EU average. Instead, at least according to Wikipedia, we get things like
or
c) is only a nonsequitur if you think that using drugs is inherently evil regardless of harm caused, or are concerned only about the effects of problematic users on other people. If, on the other other hand, part of your reason for being concerned about drug users is the harm caused to the users themselves, then evidence that supervised injecting facilities reduce overdose deaths ought to be relevant to ones considerations on whether a punishment-only drug policy is best. If you then add in the consideration that prohibition makes injecting drug use much more dangerous than would be the case if manufacturers could be legally bound by purity / accuracy-of-dosage regulations, then that surely has to count against it as well, even if it is currently difficult to get a handle on how large an effect that is.
d) Sure. The fact that drug prohibition is a boon to organised crime is not a knock-down argument against drug prohibition. But it is a factor to be considered. The Taliban wouldn’t have the power they do if they didn’t have the revenue stream from Afghanistan’s opium harvest, to pick just the most obvious example. And remember that selling someone something that they want to buy is not remotely like enslaving them and forcing them to work for you against their will. The case for allowing criminals a monopoly over the profits of obviously-predatory criminal activity is one thing; the case for allowing them a monopoly over the profits of an industry that has been non-disastrously operated by legal actors in other times and places, especially if the reasons for doing so are presented as a paternalistic public-health initiative with very little evidence that it actually does promote public health, is inevitably weaker.
[Edited to add: in sum, I could be mistaken – it could be the case that criminal prosecution, even to the extent of an arbitrarily-enforced informal death penalty, is the least bad option for minimising drug related harms. But I do not accept that I am so obviously mistaken that anyone should be enthusiastically supportive of that level of state violence in support of improved public health.]
In a pointless duplication of effort, I created a dark SSC theme for Stylish/Stylus because I’m bad at searching and didn’t see that one already existed until after I’d finished it. It looks somewhat different to the other one, at least.
Does anyone know of U.S. medical schools that do not have strict undergrad course requirements, e.g. Keck (USC)?
Thanks in advance 🙂
Trying againwith one URL removed:
Re: Star Trek Borg Queen
In 83.75 various people mentioned how annoyed they were with the existence of a Borg Queen. Given the particular obsessional foci of the Borg an eventual Queen (or King) seems a probable event, and thus Star Trek is basically right in creating one.
Ignoring the minutiae and focusing on the broad strokes, this is how a Borg Queen would come about:
The Borg assimilate various species seeking to get closer to perfection by adding various diverse strengths to their portfolio. Eventually they come upon species 125 (the Borg Queen’s species), which is a eusocial species, and assimilate members of it. Eusociality seems closer to social perfection when looking at sociality in a simplistic hierarchical way, thus a member of species 125 becomes Borg Queen (There are various ways this could have happened. This Queen may have been raised or programmed to see the Borg ideals as ideal, or may already have thought so, regardless she identifies with them, so selection of a Queen does not risk altering the fundamental drives of the Borg.). The various social distinctivenesses of the previous 124 Borg species present in the pre-Queen collective is eliminated or subsumed under a species 125 eusocial mantle.
The existence of species 125 as a eusocial species means that there are always plenty of replacements when a Borg Queen is killed, and there may actually be multiple Borg Queens active at once.
Meh, the whole “borg are a faceless collective” thing was pretty much scrapped as early as Locutis. Why does Picard get a name and his facial structure left largely intact? To scare the enemy? Sure, but a queen serves a similar purpose so why not?
A Borg Queen, or at least a queen of a cube, makes some sense. I wouldn’t expect the coordination of activity for a cube to be done by anything that looked like an individual, but that’s at least defensible. What doesn’t make sense is that she’s a homunculus, the little individual running the whole cube (or species, which makes even less sense).
@Matt M: Locutus was a false face for the Borg, part of the strategy for beating those pesky humans. So I don’t think his existence is such a problem.
Right. And maybe the Queen was “part of the strategy” for converting Data or for scaring other species who respect/fear unique leaders more than faceless collectives or what have you.
Point is, precedent was already set that the borg will use individuality as a strategy when it suits their needs.
I think Stefan nails the ideological Turing test in arguing against ancap here (in case it’s not clear, he is an anarchocapitalist arguing against ancap here).
He also offers an interesting argument near the end, after taking off his Turing test hat: people are positively inclined towards arguments that justify them not questioning fundamental beliefs not just because people don’t like being wrong, but because questioning fundamental beliefs is often socially costly.
I recall myself drifting leftward somewhat during my first few years in grad school, and I think it wasn’t even so much because I actually heard more good arguments for leftism; rather, being surrounded by leftists made being right wing feel more socially awkward. And had I already been left wing, entering that social environment would definitely have increased the social disincentive for me to seriously question those beliefs (of course, I’m sure it can work the other way if you’re surrounded by rightists).
I had a really similar experience in college. I was the sole conservative among a group of liberals. And not uncommitted liberals, either – they avoided even speaking to me for a week or two after the 2004 election. Probably to my benefit.
The purely social aspects propelled me toward greater rationality. I knew my friends to be smart, and thoughtful, and pragmatic, even though we differed politically. This forced me to have some serious epistemic humility, but also, to make my own arguments with greater rigor. And I genuinely changed my mind about some things.
For an example in the other direction …
Harry Johnson was a prominent left wing economist in the University of Chicago economics department. My impression is that other people on the left viewed him as much too right wing. One possible explanation is that, in a department dominated by people strongly pro-market, he tended to drift in that direction for the reasons discussed above.
An alternative explanation is that if you find you cannot defend some of your views you drop the ones you have weaker arguments for and fall back on a position, probably less extreme, that you can defend. Think of it as abandoning the motte as indefensible and moving to the bailey.
Nitpicking: I think you meant “abandoning the bailey as indefensible and moving to the motte”.
Maybe one reason there are two directions here, is that some views become easier to defend once they become more extreme? Finding an ethical justification for taxation is harder than saying “property is theft anyway.” Vegetarians who want to deny that animals can be morally considerable need to tie themselves up in knots.
Funny, I have the opposite experience, as it was while I was much more exposed to leftists, attending college in southern California, that I made much of my movement rightward from “bog-standard working-poor Republican, except atheist” toward my current state as a monarchist kyriarchist ultra-rightist. But then, in my case being “socially awkward” was inevitable no matter my politics, so that may be a factor.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/ta-nehisi-coates-scar/
This is a handy hook for a few questions I’ve got. Please say something about your degree of familiarity with Coates’ writing when you answer. I’ve read a bunch of his articles for the Atlantic, but not his books.
Do you think it’s fair to say that most of the people he mentioned hurting him have been black?
(Not especially about the link) Did he ever explain why he chose to describe racism as hurting “black bodies” rather than “black people” or some such?
My impression is that he became obsessed with racism in an unhealthy way after he took on the project of getting a gut-level understanding of Confederates. I realize my description of the change is vague, but if there are any people here who read him with a lot of attention, have you seen shifts in his point of view? When did they happen?
I find Coates’s success extremely depressing. He’s basically a very eloquent Black Panther (his parents were Black Panthers), but now, being a Black Panther is seemingly just mainstream Blue tribe thought (and this has nothing whatsoever to do with white nationalism making a comeback…)
Like the article writer, I find his writing incredibly difficult to stick with because it’s so self-righteous and always begins by asserting things he knows he can count on his intended audience to nod with in vigorous agreement, but which are actually far from obvious, such as the idea that Obama, upon assuming the office of POTUS, was self-evidently a far more accomplished individual than Donald Trump:
“If I have to jump six feet to get the same thing that you have to jump two feet for ― that’s how racism works. To be president, [Obama] had to be scholarly, intelligent, president of the Harvard Law Review, the product of some of our greatest educational institutions, capable of talking to two different worlds … Donald Trump had to be rich and white. That was it. That’s the difference.”
The thing is, this makes perfect sense to his intended audience. To his intended audience, being president of the Harvard Law Review is, indeed, much more impressive than building a bunch of hotels and casinos. But not everyone shares that world view.
Coates used to be better. I used to like his writing, even if I didn’t agree with all of it.
I’m currently reading the comments to the link. One of them points out rightly that Trump isn’t a typical candidates.
I might as well mention that the best thing I got from Coates’ earlier article was from a comment which pointed out that there’s a difference between a slave-owning society and a society where the elite defines itself as owning slaves.
Here’s a probably better theory from the comments on the newconservative link– Coates’ (who used to have an excellent commenting community) was hit by a troll army:
How do I take the italics out of the blockquote?
Also, The New Conservative seems to have much better than average comments.
If you put the italic tags around something in a blockquote, it will de-italicize it.
Edit: ninja’ed. You’re fast.
I remember liking Coates a lot before he went off the deep end, and the theory that it was a reaction to excessive online trolling makes sense to me. I saw a similar phenomenon happen at a leftist site I used to frequent – without going into too much detail, there was a change in management, the new (all-female) mods approved the publication of an article that attracted lots of internet outrage, and after some months of being attacked they’d gone into full-on defensive mode where anyone who was less than 100% supportive of them and all their actions and beliefs was clearly just another misogynist troll enraged that these women dared to hold opinions.
If that was what happened to Coates, I don’t know that a mentor would have helped. Maybe the presence of hired moderators to delete the trash from both comments and his personal correspondence before he could see it, but I don’t think that would have been a workable solution.
I also used to be a pretty consistent reader of TNC. At some point, he seemed to become really focused on conveying a particular strongly-held ideology about race that more-or-less explained everything, and I found myself less and less interested in what he had to say.
Coates was pretty great at The Atlantic for a few years. I don’t put it down to trolling, though – The Atlantic did a fairly decent job of keeping that back (and the people in the comments who inexplicably think that TNC would have been dealing with the torrent of ick are grimly amusing; media companies have interns for this sort of thing).
No, it was pretty simple; Critical Race Theory became mainstream, and Coates became a lunatic almost overnight. I don’t know if he underwent a Damascene moment or always harboured the desire to witter on incessantly about “black bodies” and using words like “violence” to describe structural biases, but pretty much nothing he’s written since has been worth reading.
Using his father’s money as seed.
Versus what? Coming from a professional class upbringing?
There are a greater number of Trump’s class going out and building buildings (following directly in a parent’s footsteps is all too often expected) than there are of Obama’s class going out and being elected president of the Harvard Law Review (or equivalent institutions). While Obama followed in his ancestral professional class footsteps he didn’t directly pursue the same job any of his recent ancestors had. This is, indeed, more impressive.
That said, the entire fact that anyone lauds either of them is annoying to me. They personally didn’t rise far enough on their own effort to warrant laurels (IMO). And winning popularity contests is never anything worth a laurel, merely a high five or “good job” at best.
Though as mentioned, Trump is very atypical (for a Presidential candidate). Obama’s accomplishments are pretty much in line with a “standard” presidential candidate. If anything he was “under qualified” having never held an executive office and being a junior senator in 2008.
Now you’re right that his background is NOT typical, but I’m not sure it’s fair to consider it strictly disadvantageous. It’s uncharitable to dismiss him as an “affirmative action candidate”, but it is certainly true that his race and background opened some doors, given that his accomplishments occurred primarily in social spheres that were either mostly black or were mostly white, but valued and actively promoted racial diversity (i.e. were actively seeking minority participants).
Put more pithily, white guys born to nobody single mothers don’t go to Harvard and become president either.
They might go to Georgetown University and become president.
The question isn’t “should we be impressed by Donald Trump’s accomplishments prior to his becoming POTUS?” nor “should we be impressed by Barack Obama’s accomplishments prior to his becoming POTUS?”; it’s “is it completely self-evident that Obama, at the time he became POTUS, was a much more accomplished individual than Trump was at the time he became POTUS?”
I think you could argue that they were both pretty impressive (certainly compared to Joe Sixpack). You could argue that they were both pretty unimpressive as POTUSs go. You could argue that one or the other is more impressive. But I don’t think you can take it as a given that it’s completely obvious Obama’s pre-POTUS accomplishments were much more impressive than Trump’s. To a certain set of people, of course, they were; to another set, they very much aren’t. Not seeing why this claim is in need of justification reveals either that Coates is preaching to the choir and doesn’t care or else badly fails to understand the world view of large swaths of the country.
And you know, I think he elsewhere makes some good points about what may be real double standards. Would “grab ’em by the pussy” have hurt a black candidate more than it hurt Trump? Maybe. I still think they treated Herman Cain unfairly, though I have a perhaps paranoid suspicion that a decision was made he had to be destroyed because a black Republican.
But making a habit of starting out his statements and articles with bold, unsupported assertions, like how Obama had to be 3x the candidate Trump had to be because he was black, basically just serves as toxoplasma.
I agree, especially to your point that one’s assessment thereof is entirely due to one’s own affiliations.
Honestly the more I thought about it, the more impressive Trump’s accomplishments seemed. Yes, he started from privilege, but he genuinely has accomplished a lot. Like Honcho, if I had been given some six-figure sum, I would have invested nicely and I probably would be debt-free and I’d have nicer TV’s and vacations, but that’s it.
Even if we stipulate (as Blue Tribe is wont to do) that he’s not actually a great businessman, this stipulation only serves to enhance his accomplishments. As in, if Trump had sailed around the world in a one-person catamaran, it would be even more impressive if he had done it without knowing anything about oceanic currents.
Moreover, I don’t think we can entirely hold the failures of his businesses against him. Businesses failing or being sold seems just to be what businesses do. The fact that they are temporary (or held temporarily) does not mean that their owners were strictly unsuccessful. It may have meant that calculated risks were well-taken.
I guess the more I listen to Sam Harris’ screeds about Trump, the more my null-hypothesis-generator points out why Trump is perhaps not the slobbering, blithely-addled, paper tiger he was made out to be.
Is it too early to start talking about the poor treatment accorded to Columbus Day by modern blue-tribers? 😉
IIRC Scott Adams had some good posts on this about how most of Trump’s high-profile failures were simple licensing-arrangements that were very intentionally structured to be low-risk, medium-reward, such that only one or two of them really needed to hit to make the entire enterprise worthwhile.
Matt M,
Like, a diversified portfolio? Imagine that. (We need a sarcasm font.)
Maybe a digression, but : did you listen to Scott Adams’ appearance on Sam Harris’ podcast? I was rather stunned by how badly Harris whiffed. He didn’t just miss Adams’ point – he got the whole domain wrong.
I emerged from that podcast with a whole lot more epistemic humility about Trump.
I agree with onyomi that Trump not being “successful” is non-obvious. If that’s failing, I would very much like to fail like Trump. I do not think that with a small loan of a million dollars I would wind up with nearly as many hotels, golf resorts, airplanes, and hit television shows bearing my name.
This may be trivially simple to you and to Coates’ audience, but to me it is not unremarkable.
This.
Even among the set of “people whose rich parents loaned them a few million dollars” Trump’s success (and no, I’m not talking about investment returns as compared to the S&P, I’m talking about celebrity and fame and name recognition and brand value, you know, things that matter in nationwide elections) is pretty remarkable.
ETA: And the whole “all he had to do to win is be a rich white guy” criticism is remarkably dumb, because most of his primary opponents were also rich white guys, and the person he beat in the general was certainly rich and white, and Obama was able to defeat various rich white guys, and so on and so forth…
Also, The United States is already rather well established [citation needed] and is not a start-up project. I’m not sure that “came from nothing and became a success” is better than “started successful and became more successful” with regards to the Presidency of the United States. There are probably overlapping but distinct sets of skills required for each of these endeavors.
Discounting Trump because he didn’t start from nothing isn’t persuasive because the United States isn’t starting from nothing, either. “Can take something already successful and make it better or at least keep it from tanking” is the sort of management ability I’d like in a President.
We’ve talked about Coates here before, though it was a while ago. I followed Coates very closely through roughly 2013, considering him one of the best writers around on US racial issues. He went off the rails, and I think openly acknowledged that this was the cause, in response to the Jordan Davis shooting. Trayvon Martin upset him, but he accepted that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict and sometimes bad things just happened. Jordan Davis was too much coincidence for his tolerance, and something broke under the strain.
Since then, he’s viewed everything about US politics and culture through the prism of Literal White Supremacist Evil. While our Scott A can write “You Are Still Crying Wolf” from the perspective of reason, Coates can no longer see a little yappy dog and not conjure a fantastic pack of ravenous dire wolfs set loose upon his people. I stopped reading Coates shortly after, about the time he stopped allowing dissenting views in the comments to his blog, and so can’t comment on his recent books, his take on the Trump presidency, or Dreher’s assessment. What Dreher describes does about match what I’d expect from a 2017 Coates.
I can believe he once was and could be much better; as Dreher says, that’s part of what’s so depressing. He’s insightful and eloquent enough that he could possibly facilitate understanding and empathy. But that’s not the effect, nor, seemingly, the intent of his writing today.
The trick to reading Coates is to remember that he is going to focus on one factor, and that weighing it and integrating it into everything else is up to you. It’s like reading the Last Psychiatrist: No, not everything is about narcissism, but it can still be informative to grab that hammer and pound on every nail-like object in sight.
An example of a non-obvious insight that the hammer-happy approach gets you, from his latest essay: we often hear from social conservatives that Trump’s rhetoric aims to explode certain newfangled pieties that are used by coastal elites as a method of social control. But this is attractive exactly as far as you see yourself as controlled rather than controlling. Therefore hearing “grab them by the pussy” from someone below you is bad, while hearing it from someone of your class is good (or at least forgivable). This would explain why Trump and Cain, while both pursuing a similar disenchanted and angry demographic(?), adopted such utterly different personas.
(I’m also getting sick of the meta-contrarian conventional wisdom that race is a distraction, and ready for the meta-meta-contrarian counterpunch. Probably I’d be more annoyed by Coates three months ago when the CW was still fresh.)
I don’t think race is a distraction, but I do think that hardly anyone in the US mainstream seems to be able to think straight about race. And one result is that any issue that touches at all on race tends to get caught up in this hazy area where nobody is able or willing to think straight and discuss the issue. Discussions of immigration, policing, and educational policy are often wrapped around the axle by their proximity to racial issues.
On the “black bodies”-question: I think he owes this term to post-structuralist influences, specifically Judith Butler. She has a theory about how female bodies are represented and talked about and how this shapes how we see them, and also what they are. I’m not a fan of that theory, as it does weird things like making a philosophical theory of the body, but then the body is abstract again and the actual body is ignored. But I’m not an expert of post-structuralist roots of third wave feminism.
But I would say that Coates is generally quite much influenced by post-structuralism. His texts circle around how certain things are represented in culture. The main thing the cultural sciences took from post-structuralism is that how something is represented in culture shapes the thing itself. But I’m also not a Coates expert, I read some pieces of him, but I never finished any of them, as I find it tiring that Coates buries the reader under tons of details and then draws a rather basic conclusion.
To add to Bjorn on the whole ‘bodies’ thing, here’s a rough constellation of concepts which I think I see in Coates:
1) race is about the body in an obvious sense. Uploads are not going to have this problem. People get more excited about physical differences than ethnic differences (to the extent that if you want to persecute a culturally distinct but physically normal subgroup like Jews in Europe you need to fantasize some visible physical differences)
2) slaves owned nothing but their bodies, so they were controlled through direct bodily violence.
3) there is an alleged tendency to cure problems with whites using incentives and nudges while curing problems with blacks using batons or by putting them physically in a small room.
Catalonia wants to hold a referendum on secession and 700 mayors that have offered to assist in the vote are being summoned for investigation by the Spanish government under the threat of prosecution. Those that don’t show up are being threatened with arrest.
I think smaller governance structures that increase diversity and competition are generally a step in the right direction, so I hope the secession succeeds, but it’s interesting to watch the lengths the larger state will go to to protect its dominion.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/spain/11179914/Why-does-Catalonia-want-independence-from-Spain.html
“Screw you, I’ve got mine”. I guess with the European Union those in the rest of Spain could still move to Barcelona for better prospects, but I wonder how much Barcelona’s income is used to provide formative opportunity for those in the other regions of Spain, and to what extent this would hinder the competitive development of other Spaniards vis-a-vis the Barcelonans. This could very well lead to less competition instead of more (except solely in the governing sphere, which is hardly the most important sphere to compete in).
Why is “screw you, I’ve got mine” seen as worse than “screw you, I’ll take yours?”
In a vacuum, definitely no reason. But depending on what sort of mutual obligations Spaniards conceive themselves as having for each other, it might be much worse or much better.
Certainly for any risk-sharing unit to function, from the EU all the way down to the nuclear family, there needs to be some mechanism to prevent exit by the upper 50.0000001% (who would then split again, who would then split again…). And for everything else to function there needs to be a mechanism to prevent arbitrary seizure of property. But these mechanisms aren’t written on gold tablets, and can be expected to differ in their details from one place to another. So to answer this question we’d need to know how Spain works.
Risk-sharing units can function well under some circumstances and not well under others. One thing that works to improve performance is to hold shirkers accountable to lessen the chances of negative risks. In a family unit, it’s relatively easy to keep an eye on who’s free-riding (like playing video games all day instead of working), and to shame them to get them to pitch in. Threats of exit can work well too, like telling your dead-beat husband that he better get a job or you’ll leave him, or your insurance company saying they’ll drop you if you keep getting DUIs.
Exiting an unhealthy risk sharing unit seems reasonable if that’s your preference. I can understand why the dead-beat husband might not like this, though.
I’m trying to imagine how the US federal government would react to a serious modern-day attempt to organize, say, a secession referendum in Texas. My guess is that a serious attempt that looked to have a serious shot at succeeding would get at least this harsh a response.
How would we figure out whether this kind of secession would be a win or lose for people overall? I have no strong opinion on Catalan independence, but I am interested on how we’d figure out whether it would be a net win or lose for mankind, for Spain, and for Catalan. FWIW, I’d expect actual secession of Texas from the US, if it somehow happened, to be really ugly and traumatic, and it’s hard to imagine that it would end up better for anyone.
As Antonin Scalia wrote, that issue was “settled at Appomattox.” Texas isn’t going anywhere without violence. And Texas is big, and Texas is rich, but Texas is not bigger and richer than the rest of the US. Catalonia is in a similar position.
And as Bob Murphy quipped, the issue of whether it’s acceptable to use violence to suppress a secessionist movement was, therefore, settled by John Wilkes Booth in a theater.
Might doesn’t always make right.
“Might doesn’t always make right.”
Might may not decide who is right in a conflict, but in certainly decides who is left at the end.
Man, the US military can’t even keep Afghanistan under control. You think they could successfully subdue a sufficiently-motivated Texas?
The US military hasn’t stopped trying to keep Afghanistan under control, and nobody in the US military actually cares about that hellhole. You think they’re giving up Texas without at least sixteen years of bloody fighting?
Don’t expect much of Texas to be left standing by Year 17.
I think a good portion of the military would refuse to fight against Texans in the first place.
Then it comes down to just how motivated Texas really is. Do they give up as soon as whatever they can muster as a standing army officially surrenders (like the confederacy did), or do they continue to resist as a modern insurgency, which is virtually impossible to put down without truly massive advantages in both manpower and technology?
@Matt M
There’s a statement I’ve seen around, in multiple variations, to the effect of: the US military wasn’t defeated in Vietnam by the NVA or the Viet Cong, but by the State Department and Walter Cronkite. If instead of our troops being saddled with onerous ROEs and ridiculous objectives, they were given the same rules and mandates as in WWII, do you think they’d still be as unsuccessful? Would we have ISIS in Iraq if we’d treated Baghdad and Mosul like Tokyo and Dresden? How long would it have taken MacArthur or Patton to get Afghanistan “under control”?
The problem isn’t inbred mountan folk, its what we in Death Eater circles sometimes call “the Blue Empire of the consulates”. Because for those folks, the “Red Empire” at the Pentagon is the outgroup, while those Pashtuns and such are just useful far-group proxies, who lefties find sympathetic “oppressed brown folk” no matter how many boys they rape, gays they kill, or women they mistreat.
But do you think those same restraints will be kept in place when deploying the troops domestically? It’s one thing to stick it to the Red Empire when they’re trying to fight those poor, oppressed Muslims, but when it comes to fighting the ultimate nearby outgroup, the hateful Deplorables? Do you remember Sherman’s Atlanta Campaign? MacArthur going after the veterans, women, and children of the “Bonus Army” with cavalry and tanks? Why wouldn’t they give Houston or Dallas the ol’ Dresden treatment? The Mass Media Megaphone will spin it as a regrettable but necessary measure to stop the “haters” and save the minorities of Texas from being killed or oppressed by the murderous, Tim McVeigh-esque “fascists”.
You know the bratty child, who when forced to share a toy, breaks it instead on the principle of “if I can’t have it, nobody can?” I expect the same attitude by our elites as to any would-be-secessionist territory (as with the state I live in; remember there’s an Alaskan Independence Party). If somehow conventional military force proved insufficient to prevent secession, they would in fact prefer “radioactive wasteland Texas” to an independent Texas. You really think, if nothing less worked, the Cathedral wouldn’t nuke an actively secessionist Texas?
That’s nonsense. The vast majority of “insurgencies” (yes, even “modern” ones) fail, as was covered in my discussion with Nornagest and others in this thread. They succeed only when against foreign forces (never in a civil war situation), where there are elements in the government of the foreign power who are sympathetic, and when backed and supplied by (other) foreign powers. And, per Moldbug, never when the insurgents “were to the political right of the government forces.”
Communist China’s done pretty good at crushing every attempt at an insurgency, hasn’t it?
More:
As John Schilling said further down; The society that looks at “Black Hawk Down” and sees a defeat, is the society that will never know victory in battle and war.
If all our hypothetical Texans have to do is make a better showing than the Somalis or Afghanis I’m feeling optimistic.
Yeah, because they’d be fighting for them.
Re Vietnam, and also totally changing the subject, I suspect the US secretly attained its war aims. McMaster’s book on the run-up to the Vietnam war paints the following picture:
Since MAD was important, new and exciting, foreign policy people in the US were totally obsessed with the signalling value of US actions. Under this model you win when you’ve convinced your opponent that it’s in his best interest to give up, and you do that by signalling that you can hurt him and are willing to hurt him. The US obviously can, so it’s all about signalling willingness. McNamara saw that the best way to signal that the US cared about preventing communist expansion in SE Asia would be by getting a bunch of Americans killed over it.
It’s plausible that this signal was sent successfully, and that the communist powers would have been more aggressive without that signal. No idea how to evaluate this though.
I don’t think it’s quite correct to say that the US military was defeated in Vietnam. The war was a loss, the US was defeated, in that it failed to achieve its political objectives and its enemies succeeded (always the bottom line), but the actual forces involved — even with poor morale and restrictive ROE — were militarily superior to their enemies throughout.
The reason we lost is that those political objectives were self-defeating regardless of the status of forces: that’s the real lesson of Vietnam, and one that we’ve persistently refused to learn since. But change those objectives and you’re no longer fighting the Vietnam War, you’re fighting some other war in Vietnam. And self-defeating or not, we limited those objectives for a reason.
@hlynkacg
But that’s not “all they have to do”; they’d have to make a better showing than the Axis Powers. Because they won’t be up against the hogtied-by-leftists US Military-as-in-Somalia-or-Afghanistan, but the full-bore unchained World War II bomb-cities-to-rubble US Military.
Because while our left-wing rulers may have more sympathy for child-raping Pashtun than our troops, there is literally nobody on Earth that they hate more, that they more want dead and wiped forever from the face of the planet, than us Deplorables.
Like the Confederacy did? Just what the hell do you think Reconstruction was?
@Matt M
@Incurian
I have to disagree. The evidence I’ve seen points to our soldiers being just as obedient to their Leftist commanders as the Berkeley PD is to theirs. We’re talking about the troops seen here and here. (I’d like to also point you to this comment by “Whiskey” at Steve Sailer’s.)
In fact, let me quote from one of my comments over at Sailer’s:
And the few who don’t obey these orders will be shot for mutiny, pour encourager les autres.
Not to mention, there’s the dependence of modern warfare on the technological supply chains, and the dependence of those supply chains on engineers, parts, equipment, etc. from contractors like Lockheed and such. And those companies, whose products are so expensive that they themselves cannot afford them, will go with whoever can more plausibly pay their bills, and how is that not USG? So when the “loyal” troops continue to get munitions, parts and maintenance for their tanks, bombers, fighters, drones, while those who “defected” to Texas cannot as those of these things they took with them run down and wear out, what then?
We dropped substantially more ordnance in Vietnam than we did in WWII; we certainly didn’t lose the war because we were shy about bombing.
The biggest strategic limitation we imposed on ourselves was that we wouldn’t put boots on the ground past the demarcation line. That prevented us from seriously threatening North Vietnam throughout: as WWII had already proven on several fronts, strategic bombing is pretty good at messing up a country’s infrastructure but it’s not good at destroying its will to fight. For that you need an actual territorial threat.
In the absence of such a threat the war was effectively a contest of attrition, something that Americans had little stomach for then and less now.
This is a really weird discussion, since “everything else is normal but Texas secedes for some reason” is a rstrange counterfactual. Kevin seems to be imagining a backstory where the US has fallen to an Afrinazi coup or something, while IrishDude’s scenario is “Texas secedes for pocketbook reasons while staying in a currency union and free movement zone.”
And for further reinforcement of this point, let me quote from Chief Justice Salmon Chase’s majority opinion in Texas v. White,
Once you’re in, you’re in forever. Period. Any attempt to leave has been ruled absolutely forbidden for all time, and will be met with all necessary force, no exceptions ever.
You sure seem to gain a lot of respect for the letter of the law when you think it supports your doom-and-gloom narrative.
@Nornagest
See, I expect that’s the way our Left-wing rulers will interpret and enforce it. When the letter of the law suits them, they can be the strictest of textualists. When it doesn’t…
How convenient for you.
Maybe, though there are strong free speech protections in the U.S. and a referendum seems like a form of speech to me.
Julian Assange made this argument on Twitter last night. That referendums are speech and the refusal to allow them should be treated as an abridgment of the right to free speech.
I think “referendum” is being used as synecdoche for “referendum with a convincing commitment to stop sending taxes and close the northern border if it passes”
Interestingly, a few of the language learning apps / websites where I hang out are starting to put forward Catalan as a supported language. I wonder if it is a coincidence that this (rather than, say, other minority Romance languages like Galician, Corsican, Sardinian etc) is starting to be supported at this moment in history.
Tribalism Marches On! – relevant column from Pat Buchanan on Tuesday. Powers that be do not like change:
One: at the time neocons derided Bush for his position on Ukraine; Two:
there a have been some pretty major geopolitical changes in that part of the world since 1991.
One thing that people seem to have forgotten is that the the break up of the Soviet state itself, as opposed to just the Warsaw pact, was not a goal of American policy. At the time of that speech Gorbachev was still in control, and committed to a policy of reform, and decentralization. Out of a fear of chaos, the US adopted a position of supporting a reformed, but still unified, Soviet Union. In his memoirs Bush himself gives his rationale for the this position:
Eighteen days after Bush made that speech worst fears were realized when hardliners staged a coup against Gorbachev. The putsch ultimately failed, but the collateral damage to Soviet institutions ended any hope of continued unity. With trust in the central government shattered the soviet republics rapidly declared independence. In Ukraine the motion for secession passed with ninety three percent of the vote.
Upholding the status quo of Ukrainian independence in 2017 is a completely different proposition from pushing for the break up of a supper power in 1991. When facts on the ground change policy should change with them.
My Basque friend is excited about this, but I don’t expect it will go anywhere.
So I was exposed to a really interesting business concept recently and wanted to hear whether people here think it’s feasible.
(I’m not asking whether or not you think it’s ethical. I already know the arguments for and against it. Please don’t derail into a boring ethics debate!)
Normally when you find a pathway which you suspect can be drugged, you’re committing to a potentially decade-long billion-dollar process of drug development which has a near-zero (<0.1%) chance of success. No start-up can actually do that, so your plan is to get far enough into the process that you're bought out by a Pharma company which hopefully carries it to the finish line.
But I found out that, rather than doing that, a few scientists from my institution had the idea to instead market the compound they identified as a cosmetic agent. The approval process was fast and cheap, and while they can't claim to prevent any particular disease they've done research which strongly suggests that it can. In vivo human testing is very challenging here but if they wanted to they could probably do so in e.g. St Kitts.
Is this a brilliant way to avoid the FDA bureaucracy or is it just kicking the can down the road? It sounds smart but I have to imagine that regulators and judges aren’t going to be amused by it.
TL;DR: Is this the One Weird Trick to bring drugs to market?
I’d worry about product liability. Although there have been some giant lawsuits when it comes to FDA approved drugs, I have to imagine courts are giving them more leeway then they would a cosmetic product. I’d think it would have to have a virtually non-existent side effect profile or you’d lose all the money you’d make in damages.
I don’t know anything about the legal background, but insurance wouldn’t cover an innovative maybe-works drug being sold as a cosmetics agent or a sports supplement or whatever.
Couldn’t you do the same thing with marketing it as a nutritional supplement, also under much lighter FDA regulation?
I wonder how that works w.r.t. patent protection, and also how it works w.r.t. getting it paid for by insurance companies, Medicare, etc.
Evidently they have a patent of some kind, although I don’t know any of the details and lack the training to understand them anyway.
No clue on how this interacts with insurance companies / doctors. dndnrsn doesn’t seem to think it would be covered.
Hi all,
I am an undergraduate math major. I’m considering getting a masters in computer science (or math, or economics) in Iceland or Norway, because the tuition there would be free. First of all, is there a catch to this other than cost-of-living? Second, if not, how low could I reasonably get the cost-of-living to be for Oslo or Reykjavik?
Aren’t graduate degrees free (+you get a stipends) everywhere? If not, how do people afford them?
Can only speak for America, but Masters degrees are almost never free. It’s usually only PhD programs which give stipends.
That’s supposedly why PhD programs hate letting PhD candidates go: if you join with the intention of mastering out after your qualifying exam they’re out a lot of money compared to enrolling you in a Master’s program.
That’s generally true for Phd programs. Many, but not all, programs intended to confer masters degrees are cash cows for U.S. universities.
Very loosely speaking, the Ph.D. is for a career in academia, the MS for industry. Often the Masters is paid for the by the company you started working for when you got your BS/BA. Otherwise, you pay for it out of savings or by loans and in either case in anticipation of a substantially increased salary when you get the degree.
Or, you tell everyone you plan to get a Ph.D., apply for the stipends and assistanceships, etc, then walk away two years later with the MS.