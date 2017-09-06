Open Thread 83.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Anyone here play EVE at all? I’ve been considering getting back into it if I can join a decent null corp. Sadly EVE is still the only MMO with a decent non-raiding endgame even 5 years after I started it.
I have a character subscribed just to fuck around and lose an interceptor every week or so
Ha, I finally got around to having someone who can do interceptors. Alliance always demands I waste my valuable time in PVP so I needed something. Least until I get a few titans to dock around with.
Overcoming unfriendly AI through strength aka how we can avoid the Hobbesian natural condition
I used to believe that efforts to make AI friendly are wasted because no efforts to ban unfriendly AI can ensure that such things don’t appear at all and just one single unfriendly AI is sufficient to destroy the world.
However recently after a discussion on another board I have changed my mind. I currently believe that it might be possible to use a lot of friendly AI to deal with an occasional unfriendly one just like it is possible for normal armed groups aka militaries to curb an occasional lunatic one (ISIS) and it is possible for a group of normal people (the police) to deal with an occasional serial killer. Just like exterminationist coups against humanity by small cabals of murderous lunatics are really hard to pull off, UFAI coups and rampages can be stopped if we have enough power on our side. Hence research into friendly AI is very useful.
I would like to criticize the Dark Forest theory as well. If there are indeed enough alien civilizations I believe DF is very unlikely because there is no such thing as a “chain of suspicion”. Human communication used to be really slow to the point that ancient history should have contained Dark Forests (i.e. The speed of horses is roughly analogous to light speed). However most human tribes did not try to exterminate every other tribe they could find simply for existing. The same should apply to aliens. Civilizations should have some healthy distrust of other civilizations they aren’t familiar with. However they shouldn’t try to exterminate others simply for existing. That kind of hypernazi behavior if discovered can induce retaliation. Furthermore sufficiently advanced civilizations will probably agree to some basic principles such as no extermination and together annihilate any DF/hypernazi lunatic civilizations just like how we deal with ISIS and serial killers so that they can be reasonably safe. I think it is still a bad idea to contact aliens who might be stronger than us but the Dark Forest is unlikely to actually exist.
I agree with you on Dark Forest theory. Another nail against Dark Forest theory it that, no matter how knowledgeable and skilled a species (individual) is, other perspectives can shed light on options not considered. This is even seen in the Trisolaran novels themselves.
If entropy is the final enemy, allies are needed unless you already know a way to defeat it. If you already know a way to defeat it, no one can be your enemy.
Exactly. Dark Forest attackers, Nazis, Paperclip Maximizers and ISIS all belong to the same class, namely Hobbesian entities. The Hobbesian natural condition is so awful that sufficiently advanced rational actors will try to cooperate to avoid it when possible. A purely Hobbesian entity, individual or group probably can not evolve to be too advanced anyway. (Deiseach’s idea) Hence sufficiently advanced entities should worry about Hobbesian entities but should not be Hobbesian themselves. The more actors there are the safer the world is from Hobbesian lunatics. In a community of actors predominantly against Hobbesianism community policing happens in order to keep non-Hobbesians safe and punish Hobbesians.
The more advanced an entity is and the more resources it has the less harm it usually intends to do to others. That’s probably a reason why economic development is correlated with lack of barbarity.
Interesting article from siderea on gender and domesticity. I don’t agree with the interpretation, but it was worth a read.
My comment as it might eventually be allowed to appear on that page is:
This presents an interesting view, and I enjoyed reading it.
I’d like to gloss over the disparity between women and men for a moment, and say that I think housework *is* good for people, and they lose something when they eventually have to give it up. I think part of it is valuing self-sufficiency, which you mentioned. But another part of it seems like a disagreement about what constitutes a whole person.
Like, in intellectual circles, people tend to get reduced to a brain in a jar, thoughts are what a person really is and everything else is supporting those. You seem to be treating the real core of a person as the things they want to do. But I would say my thoughts/words are part of me and I’m responsible for keeping my mind in order and minding my manners, my body is a part of me and both using it for my own enjoyment and also fueling it and maintaining some baseline level of hygiene are important aspects of being human, and my environment is part of my life, keeping it maintained and getting comfort out of it are both important for a person.
Certainly, the capability to manage all of that does diminish as you age, and there will eventually be trade-offs where you give up one aspect of your life to focus on one that’s more rewarding. But you wouldn’t go on dialysis while your kidneys still worked and I wouldn’t outsource my housework until I could no longer manage it myself.
The trend where women do a bunch of stuff for men and that gets ignored is a real problem, but I think framing taking care of yourself (a skill I see in decline in the social circles I interact with) in more economic terms, instead of more in virtue and obligation terms seems unhelpful.
[Superfluous culture warring redacted]
What the article misses is why retirement is possible. It’s possible because there’s a surplus; you work for years, you are compensated for it in money, and you don’t spend all that money (or have it all taxed away), and at some point you retire and live on that surplus until you are dead. Social Security modifies that but it pretends to be the same idea, funded by a tax on your earnings.
Housework isn’t like that. There’s no surplus. You can never build up a surplus. You cook today, you still have to cook tomorrow if you want to eat tomorrow. You clean today, it’ll be dirty tomorrow. You can’t cook 101% of what you need and end up with a surplus of cooking at the end of a few decades. It just doesn’t work. So no, you can’t retire from housework. You can work some other job which makes a surplus, then use that surplus to pay someone else to do the housework. But that’s so expensive you’ll have to be in the 1% to pull it off, unless you go to some sort of dreary (and still expensive) assisted living place.
My fundamental problem with 20 and 30 somethings retiring. It’s unnatural in terms of historic jobs and the tribe.
Twenty- and thirty-somethings can only retire if they build up that surplus, which must be considerably more. I don’t see how it’s “unnatural”.
It’s “unnatural” in the sense that until the last forty years or so, vanishingly-few people of that age could’ve built up that surplus without, at least, consciously managing their businesses. On the other hand, I don’t think that’s a sense that’s worth caring about.
I think you’re distinguishing too much between different sorts of “paying other people,” in a similar way to how Siderea’s arguing people like her grandmother are distinguishing too much between different sorts of work. Sure, in theory, you can save up your money under your mattress and live off it in retirement; but in practice, most people invest it and live (at least in large part) off the dividends. In essence, that’s hiring other people (through corporations) to finance your retirement. Similarly, why shouldn’t you be able to use that money to pay someone else to do housework?
(If you had enough – that is the problem.)
In theory, you could also do what most people did throughout history and live with your grown-up kids… but that’s far removed from our modern culture.
Well, that may be true if you only cook for yourself.
As soon as you also cook for your partner (and maybe some children), they save time and energy which can be (and hopefully is) used for work which generates a form of surplus that is easier to accumulate, typically money (or education in the case of children). So it generates some sort of surplus, just not as directly as other forms of work.
I used cooking as an example, same is true for other types of household.
@blame
Sure and most households with a single/primary arrangement have a large wealth transfer from the partner who earns (most) money to the other partner. If the working partner retires, the pension typically gets shared with the other partner as well*. Furthermore, AFAIK most pensions have survivor benefits if the person who earned the pension dies, while the non-working partner lives.
So it seems to me that a housekeeping person who enables their partner to earn more, typically benefits from this arrangement by having part of the surplus passed on.
* And this regularly gets used to reduce the burden of the household work, for instance by eating out, by buying machines that take over part of the work, etc.
I like it when people link to Siderea. Whatever it is, it is almost certainly at least 90 degrees from my pov, if not completely off the chart in some fourth tangent unrelated to right/left, blue/orange, whatever.
In this case, I think it’s really interesting how very short shrift she gives the concept of biology. As if the differences between men and women’s perspectives on this might not have some evolutionary background.
F’stance – if one watches adult mammals interact with other critters, there is a difference in how infants are treated vs adults. Things that are baby shaped – oversized head, oversized eyes, esp if they’re a bit clumsy – these sorts of things are treated differently even by predators than things which have adult shapes. Sure, hungry enough – or if the baby shaped thing runs, and kicks in the prey drive – and an adult predator will chomp down on the neonate. But frequently enough, adult animals treat baby things even of different species as through those might be their own neonates.
Humans do it too – women more than men, girls more than boys. But watch a toddler playing with toys – even quite *young* children react to ‘baby’ shaped things. The mammal recognition of “baby shape = interesting thing that needs to be investigated and cared for” is hard wired pretty dang far down.
So think of the role of older women and older men in a savanna ape band. Old guy can’t physically compete with the young men any more for sex – there comes a point where even treachery can’t make up for youth. Old enough to be weaker, so not so much help on the hunt. So maybe he’s a teacher, or an adviser, or maybe a lookout. Maybe a craftsman. At any rate, not terribly active.
Older women may or may not be past menopause, but it’s more likely that they would still be caring for younger children – either their own or their grandchildren. Humans, elephants, and larger sea mammals (orcas, other banding whales) have much higher infant survival rates if they have grandmothers in the group than otherwise. The activity of older women in actively teaching young women and helping to chase young kids has a direct impact on the long term survival of the genome. So it may well be that an older person, slowly fading a bit, is going to be less influenced by concious mental decisions and more by instinct. And the instinct of a female may well be more insistent that she remain busy and active than that of a man.
I suggest that when Siderea is attempting to force an equality that she sees as politically palatable on an older person, that she may in fact be denying that woman the opportunity to be *comfortable* – to follow unconscious urges to continue to contribute to the well-being of her family.
IMO, we should be allowing people to make their own choices as to what they want to do. Some people regardless of gender will want to kick back, others will want to stay busy. And it may be that my idea here is only a “just so” story and actual data – when ever we get it – will point elsewhere.
But Siderea’s reflexive reach for a political solution struck me as the wrong approach.
What makes you say that skill of caring for yourself is in decline in your social circles?
I can see some senses in which it is a valuable skill (e.g. keep yourself bathed) and some in which it isn’t (no thank you, I don’t mind getting my sliced bread from the store), and I think Siderea’s making a useful correction. Yes, it can go too far in her direction too… but has it?
Is there any evidence that the use of LSD in safe doses can lead to persistent personality trait changes (such as greater openness)?
There was some talk about dreams in the comments about the PP mental processing model. I’m starting to suspect that I dream differently than other people.
A couple of people mentioned remembering language or dialog in their dreams. I won’t say that literally nobody ever talks in my dreams… but I won’t say for sure that anyone ever does, either. Certainly there’s not a lot of talking. Instead, I just know what the other person is trying to communicate. I do sometimes read things, but of course it’s frustrating because you can’t imagine consistent text (I’m fairly sure this is normal: If you actually want to tell if you’re dreaming, read the same sentence twice. It will be different.) I sometimes drift off to sleep while trying to read aloud to my wife — I just start making up random completions to sentences when I do this (much to her frustration).
Speaking of telling whether you’re dreaming, someone mentioned thinking, in a dream, “Wow, this is just like what happens when I’m dreaming. Crazy that it’s happening when I’m awake.” I never have this experience: when I dream, I never consider that I’m dreaming, at all.
I am never startled or surprised in my dreams. In a pleasant dream, even when a variety of crazy shit happens to me, it all seems perfectly reasonable. In nightmares, the horrible stuff is all eminently foreseeable and inevitable.
I fairly frequently (but not universally) see myself in the “third person” while dreaming. Like, I see externally some person but “know” that it “is me.”
I fairly frequently dream of being someone who is physically not at all like myself.
Does the above jibe with your experiences dreaming? Are there things you think may be idiosyncratic and want to check?
(I read, when I was quite young, that most people dream in black and white, not color. I’m like 99.9% certain that that was complete bullshit and everyone dreams in color. But for what it’s worth, I dream in color.)
I’m not sure whether I dream differently than other people, but the best analogy I can think of for my dreams is reading or playing out a story. I can be surprised on one level, but it’s the sort of surprise you get from a plot twist that was thoroughly foreshadowed in retrospect. I sometimes (less than half the time) see my “self” as a character that’s not me, but my sense of self is only loosely tied to that individual, sort of like a first-person narrator. At least once, it was a third-person (female) protagonist, and I actually remember hearing one line of the (separate) narrative voice. More commonly, though, the “me” in the dream just has some different points of backstory – e.g. I’m in a world with dragons, and I always have been, but I’m still me.
I’ve always thought this’s due to my own mind and my familiarity with fantasy and literary analysis. In fact, I’ve several of these dreams have served as inspiration for stories I’ve written. But, are anyone else’s dreams similar?
On other points – I always (AFAIK) dream in color, I don’t always remember my dreams, people definitely do talk, and I occasionally but very rarely know that I’m dreaming. Also, real people sometimes but rarely show up as characters in my dreams. (Most commonly, it’s my sister and my other good friends. However, just last week, I dreamed our local Men**us Mo***bug as the standard-issue fantasy Dark Lord whom my friends and I were preparing to fight.)
Has anyone here seen the new Twin Peaks season? I thought it was a very interesting, if frustrating in part, season. There is a lot of depth in it, which favors paying a lot of attention and reading the takes of hardcore fans. For example, the Being There-like performance of Dougie was somewhat silly and hard to watch, but also interesting commentary on how people perceive the world according to their biases. I’ve read an interesting take which suggests that it is (also) about Lynch’s struggle with the sequel, where fans simultaneously demand more of the same, yet also something different.
Anyway, I’m still trying to process the ending.
Anyone else have Aphantasia and been able to make any progress on ‘curing’ it?
I almost-always can’t see images in my head at all, but I occasionally catch glimpses, especially while falling asleep or right after waking up (and often, I think, while dreaming). Since I can do it occasionally I’ve been trying to figure how to make it more permanent — firstly, by trying to learn to draw, since I’m a very non-visual person and that seems like a good place to start. I’ve also been trying to, when I do see a glimpse of an image, focus on it and try to bring it into my control without it vanishing.
Still on the list: try psychedelic drugs. Haven’t gotten around to it yet.
[answer to obvious side-question: is it a bad thing that’s worth ‘curing’? I’m not sure. But I’ve experienced, and read others describe, a sensation of being not very good at remembering your own life when you don’t remember in images, and so feeling more in the moment and less connected to your past experiences. I feel that way and don’t like it, I think, and would like to see if I can change it.]
In the previous open thread we discussed the Star Wars films. In this one, let’s do Star Trek. There have been thirteen films: six with the TOS cast, three with the TNG cast, one TOS/TNG crossover, and three reboots with a new (younger) TOS cast. I’m not quite as up to date on these as I am on Star Wars, but let’s try to divide them into the good, the bad, and the in between.
THE GOOD
(2) The Wrath of Kahn (the best in the series; should have its own category)
(4) The Voyage Home
(6) The Undiscovered Country
(8) First Contact (first one with the TNG crew)
THE BAD
(1) The Motion Picture
(5) The Final Frontier
(9) Insurrection
(10) Nemesis
THE IN BETWEEN
(3) The Search for Spock (not bad, arguably good)
(7) Generations (the TOS/TNG crossover)
(11) Star Trek (first one with the third cast; arguably good)
(12) Into Darkness
(13) Beyond
I liked Generations better than First Contact.
The problem with Star Trek movies is that Star Trek isn’t a blockbuster action movie, it’s morality plays in space. The best possible Star Trek movie is indistinguishable from a longish two-part episode but for a higher budget. IMO, they do well when they follow that formula but go off the rails when they try to turn Star Trek into “action blockbuster” material, which mostly amounts to trying to make it more like Star Wars.
Despite being a morality play and more like a long episode of TNG than the other films, however, I mostly agree with your appraisal of Insurrection. Because the unambiguous moral of Insurrection is classic TNG conservatism at its worst (TNG is my favorite, but it’s also the most conservative, sometimes in what I consider a bad way; Kirk always took firm moral stands; TNG is all about “if other cultures want to kill their old people we can’t really judge…”).
Hey, Scott, since you work in the mental health field, maybe you can answer this.
What is the current polite way to refer to people who are, to put it crudely, clinically stupid? I can remember when it was “retarded”, but I’ve gotten some negative reactions when I’ve used that. “Mentally disabled” is what I use now, but I’m not sure it’s quite right.