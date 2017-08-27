OT83: Slippery Slopen Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. Comments of the week are Douglas Knight on how “eclipse season occurs like clockwork, about every half of a solar year”, and . on how ant colonies sometimes settle wars through ritual combat.
2. I’ve been getting a lot of questions about whether I still endorse my old post “You Are Still Crying Wolf” in light of recent events. I’m not up for causing more controversy right now, so I’ll hide this here instead of writing a full post, but the short answer is: yes. If this ever changes, I’ll put it on my Mistakes page – if you don’t see it there, I still endorse it. I don’t think anything has changed significantly since I wrote it. Trump continues to condemn white nationalism; his opponents continue to condemn his condemnations as insincere or not good enough. White nationalism continues to be a tiny movement with a low-four-digit number of organized adherents, smaller than eg the Satanists; people continue to act as if it’s a gigantic and important social force. I don’t want to get drawn into another ten thousand words on this, but you can probably piece together where I’m coming from from some of the following: this estimate of about 500 people at the Charlottesville rally; this estimate of about 1100 people at a recent Satanic rally, this poll showing more blacks and Latinos agree with the white supremacist movement than whites do (probably a polling error based on random noise; my point is that the real level of support is literally unmeasurably low), the constant Obama-era claims that Obama’s half-hearted condemnations of Islamic terrorism proved he was a secret Muslim, (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10), and this analysis of Trump’s completely unprincipled and stupid way of deciding what opinions to have on things. I continue to think crying wolf is a major danger, with the worst-case scenario being a sort of repeat of the War On Terror, where rampant fear of terrorism (even in the general absence of any real threat) transformed our society and our politics for the worse in various ways. And as always, I continue to believe that Trump is a terrible person and a terrible President, and that any attention we focus away from his gaffes should be redirected to all the terrible laws and policies he’s promoting.
3. I’m trying to stay off Twitter and seriously limit my exposure to Facebook for a while, so if you send me any messages over those platforms, I might not see them.
So, here is a question which I wonder if the community can help me with:
How does one sharpen up one’s ability to continue to have a conversation with someone over a long period? (and by ‘someone’ I mean one’s romantic partner or someone you’d be interested in romantically empartnering)
I am not great at sustaining a conversation with someone when there are no third parties around to do more than their fair share of the burden of conversation, and, while I do have a bit of Andrew Hunter’s problem from a few threads back, I am perhaps a bit more hopeful in that regard. Even when explicitly asked ‘what are your thoughts?’, quite often the answer will just be ‘no thoughts, my brain was just replaying a tune’ or something similar. People who have started from a position of being bad at this, and have improved: how did you do it?
I sort of had the opposite problem as a kid – I’d go on about anything I found interesting, without any regard for what the other person thought of it. I was a horrible bore sometimes, I’m sure. What helped me was a better understanding of when they do or don’t care, and acting on it. It also helps to have other outlets – if I have a really funny D&D story, I won’t tell my wife(who’s never played), I’ll drop a Facebook message to a gamer buddy. It releases the tension of wanting to share a cool experience with someone, without boring those who aren’t interested.
The part of this that’d apply to you, I think, is trying to really understand people as best you can(note: this is really hard). If you have a better sense of what they’ll find interesting, you can go off semi-randomly and still be entertaining. For example, there are friends where I can start talking about the tune that was in my head, what I think of the drummer on that track, and turn that into a 10-minute discussion. Often, “nothing” is code for “I think I’d be embarrassed if I said what I was thinking out loud”, so figuring out when it’ll be embarrassing and when it’ll be safe lets you turn a lot of “nothing” into conversational hooks.
If you want to talk but have trouble generating topics, keep a notepad of topics, assorted little things that popped into your head during the day. When you see that romantic partner and need conversational topics, check your list. The right potential romantic partner will probably find this “endearing” rather than “dealbreaker-weird.”
You might be better served by developing listening skills. Great listeners are valued in conversation since most people seem to like to talk, and active listening is a skill that is weakly associated with men but seems highly sought in romantic partners. You do not need to generate your own topics if you are willing to encourage someone else to take the conversational lead. Asking good questions can sustain conversation.
Interesting idea; I may have to see if I have space for a notepad along all the other clutter I carry in my pockets. To be clear though, I am talking about ‘when the other person is also a quiet type’, so good-listenerdom on its own is not likely to be enough.
(Also, I seem to have been promoted to first place in the thread. Did two people both delete their top-level comments after I posted mine?)
You need two things, a stalling tactic and a PRTG (pseudo-random thought generator). My stalling tactics are work topics or recent reading, whatever’s more incomprehensible to the person I’m talking to. My random thought generator is mentally going through my day. So if somebody asks me what’s on my mind, if something not too dull is on my mind, great. Otherwise I talk about some obscure programming difficulty while mentally replaying what I did that day. At some point, I remember something interesting I did/thought or some part of the sequence reminds me of a decent topic to talk about, and I apologize for boring them with coding troubles and segue into that. It starts out awkward and forced, but naturally gets easier (honestly, every response should probably just be talk to a lot of people, especially people you like talking to, and keep practicing), and sometimes the stalling tactic is basically unnecessary since it only takes a couple seconds to get a thought.
For maintaining a conversation, rather than starting it up smoothly, complimenting whatever they just said can be a pretty good strategy when you’re not sure what to say next. Just saying something like “that’s an interesting take, I’ve never thought of it that way *pause as if reexamining your worldview, (or actually reexamine it)* ” is not a bad way to get people to keep talking.
I stopped reading at “PRTG” to google what that meant, didn’t find anything, guessed that it meant “pseudo-random topic generator”, and was partway through writing a complaint that people shouldn’t use single-use acronyms when I read a bit more and realised to sort of explained it later on – though still, “pseudo” is not something people can get from what you read unless phrases like “pseudo-random” are close to the front of their brain already.
I don’t want to take this out on you so much since it’s not a big deal here, but this is something that really, really, gets to me – people using uncommon (or entirely unique even) acronyms. We’re all fast typists, what’s the point? I see this pretty often without many complaints from people, am I in the minority for finding this annoying? I suppose I understand the appeal of talking in a way only people in some ingroup will understand (for that purpose alone rather than the precision that jargon can bring), but if that’s what’s subconsciously going on I think we can agree it’s something to be avoided. Sorry for the rant, I hope this doesn’t come across as mean. I do mean it as more general point, not specifically a dig at you, no offence is intended.
About your strategy for conversation – I think it’s a good one and I’m going to adopt it but with the notebook approach. I actually found myself today thinking “gosh I wish there was someone around for me to have a conversation with about this thing I’m witnessing, I hope I don’t forget it before I next have a skype call with my long-distance partner!” I *do* forget most of the time though. The fact that we’re not having the experiences together is something my brain is not prepared for. It genuinely thinks it has nothing to talk about when in reality there are loads of things, if only I could prod the mental pathways to them.
Sorry, I agonized over it for a minute, but decided I thought PRNG was well-known enough that people would get that it was a play on that. (edited the original post)
I don’t mind unknown acronyms, but I think you are in the majority on that.
There’s at least two of us.:-)
> PRTG
Pseudo Radioisotope Thermal Generator?
Already edited in response to a previous gripe. Pseudo-random thought generator.
Have a child together. Having a child with someone will create a vast set of joys/concerns/coordination problems that you share and often find interesting to talk about.
Are you also of the “get a dog” school of dating advice?
A) Ask some questions about her life or interests, follow up a bit using active listening, continue in that vein if the topic seems interesting. If it’s not interesting (be honest here), find some angle on it that interests you or ties back to your interests, and talk about that. See if she engages with that or gets bored.
B) Just start talking about things you like or thoughts you have. Not the weirdest ones, at least initially, but you don’t have to stick to your mental list of totally safe socially approved small talk topics. It’s better not to, actually. See if she engages with that or gets bored.
Repeat some combination of A and B until it’s clear whether you have enough in common that it’s worth trying to date (or continue dating). You don’t need to have identical interests, and you won’t, but you don’t want to end up spending thousands of hours together with someone whose every interest bores you and vice versa. This is much more important than physical attraction, shared social group, or whatever else you’re considering important.
Oh good, it’s my named problem now.
Sorry. I didn’t mean it in a ‘type specimen’ way…
I read the thread that Winter Shaker linked. Did you end up doing the Cyrano experiment? That would be a lot of fun.
I cannot resist giving my two cents, perhaps because I am also romantically unlucky. I posted my comment on that thread.
On first dates I like play a game where you take turns asking personal questions to each other. Whenever the conversation stops, whoever was just asked a question asks another one. No matter whether it’s been one sentence or ten minutes since the last question, the continues the conversation when it stops — maybe on a different subject, maybe not. You usually start with generic questions, like “what are your hobbies” but eventually turns to more interesting stuff.
I read about this conversational technique once (I think in Leil Lowndes’ “How to Talk to Anyone”) where you repeat the last few words your conversational partner says to you before a pause. e.g.
When I first read about this technique, it felt super-weird, but I tried it anyway and it always worked. People seemed really happy that I was doing this, and no-one ever objected. So I thought about it a bunch and I realized that it’s basically pure signalling: “I am listening to your story. Please proceed.” There is almost never a time when signalling that is a bad idea. The actual echoing of their words seems to function as a conversational upvote, significantly more powerful than “yeah” or “wow” or “uh-huh”, any of which can easily be taken as “wrap it up” or “I’m not really listening” signals.
Note that in the story above, the dog’s fluffy vest and the Mondale slogan were basically just filler details for the main story. You might not have a strong opinion on either of those things, and that doesn’t matter at all. You’re just acknowledging what was mentioned and allowing your interlocutor to proceed with the story, which is >90% of the time exactly what someone telling a story wants.
One way to think of it is that a conversation’s natural flow is
P1: talk, talk, talk, pass conch
P2: talk, talk, talk, pass conch
P1: talk, talk, talk, pass conch
P2: talk, talk, talk, pass conch
etc
Conversation has several failure modes. e.g.
Monopolizing conversation
P1: talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, talk
P2: …
Interrupting
P1: talk, talk, ta-
P2: talk, talk
This technique is basically Preferential Conch Passing (PCP for short? I am terrible at neologisms.)
P1: talk, talk, talk, pass conch
P2: upvote, pass conch
P1: talk, talk, talk, pass conch
P2: upvote, pass conch
It’s kind of analogous to letting other cars merge in front of you – you have the legitimate power of the conch, and you graciously yield it.
Eventually, your partner will ask you a direct question, or you’ll have something particularly valuable to say. Hop right in. But you can easily do three or four (or ten) PCPs between each actual contribution and your conversation will likely be greatly enriched by your doing so – your partner will feel heard, and will in turn be far more willing to listen to you.
Good luck.
So that’s what Snake was doing that whole time.
Apparently doing this is a natural expected form of conversation in Japanese. Interesting.
Conversations with significant other has a few advantages over conversations with most of the rest of humanity.
The main advantages are the opportunity to use shared reference points and the benefit of lots of iterations.
Couple suggestions –
– Try to be mindful of which conversations topics your partner is truly interested, topics that they will talk at length about. Then be mindful about things that come up that relate to those topics. Those pings tend to be good conversation starters.
– Keep up with their life. Most of the life situations that they describe to you will first be described mid-situation. At some point in the future, that situation will resolve itself. Guess the right time, then ask what happened? Did that situation resolved itself?
– One of the great parts of being in a long term relationship is the opportunity to develop inside humor. Situations that only the two of you experienced can serve as the setup for humor that only the two of you will get.
Work with the medium, use the advantages of the medium.
I have always brainstormed before conversational opportunities; just something my social anxiety makes me do but which hopefully makes me more interesting. I tend to think of stuff like,
“How was your day/what did you do at work today?”
“What do you think of the weather/sportsball event/news item today?”
“Last time I saw you you mentioned X was going on in your life, how is that going?” (Everyone loves this one. It proves you were listening AND remembered, which is obvious proof that they are an important person in your life.)
“After we talked about X last time, I had a further thought about that. Here it is and what do you think?”
“I read a news story/blog post/book that seems to overlap with some of your interests, here is a one-minute blurb about it, what do you think?”
“A funny anecdote happened to me today! Feel free to reciprocate with one of your own!”
“Here’s something I don’t know about you, which I’d like to.”
Interesting thought question — “what superpower would you pick?” “what animal would you be?” “would you rather time travel to the future or the past?” Sometimes you can find things like this online; I think they’re fun and explaining why each of you picked what you did can be a fun conversation and reveal a lot about each other.
If you rely on happening to be thinking of something interesting while you are hanging out with your friend, you’re likely to come up empty. Interesting thoughts worth sharing aren’t generally what float uppermost in your brain at all times.
Do you agree with Trump’s claim that there were “fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville riots? How does that claim affect your view that Trump is not a racist?
It seems plausible that there were one or two people there whose primary motivation was actually the preservation of history, or free speech, or something equally reasonable. Obviously most of the march was using it as a cover story, but any group that big will have a misguided dolt or two who got dragged along by friends, or someone who showed up randomly that believed the cover story.
(This doesn’t excuse very much, of course – showing up cluelessly is one thing, but when the Nazi chants come out, that’s when you GTFO. But they probably do exist.)
To be honest, I’m a bit surprised how there’s near-zero coverage of the pro-statues side outside of the actual white supremacists. I heard on the Tom Woods podcast that in New Orleans there was a non-radical anti-demolition organization that was actually led by a black woman, you’d think the contrarian-sphere in general would’ve picked up on that more than once.
I’m not surprised at all.
You just don’t say that there are “fine people” in a crowd of KKK and Nazis, unless you are a racist or Nazi. Even a racist like Sessions knows not to say it out loud.
Refusing to cooperate with what you “just don’t do” seems to be one of Trump’s major schticks though, so I don’t think his intentions can be read via that line of reasoning. I wouldn’t be surprised if he said it *because* it’s what you “just don’t” say.
Or more likely, he wanted to criticise both sides and complimenting them both too was a clumsy way of making sure he wasn’t solely dishing out criticism, since criticism is usually better received if it’s paired with praise.
His personality type is described as having a, when less than fully healthy, psychological trait of poking people to see how they respond.
Honestly, calling Trump a Nazi gives him too much credit. I don’t think he has an ideology that consistent.
I strongly endorse this opinion.
+1
Related: fascism is an ideology which has as much internal consistency as other political traditions, and poli sci ought to treat fascism as a distinct ideology for analytical purposes. Back in the day (this was more than 20 years ago in the UK, I don’t know if this is different now) poli sci textbooks analysed movements/ ideologies in terms of a tripartite typology i.e. socialist, liberal, conservative. This struck me as wrong. The implication is that either:
1. fascism is unworthy of consideration – but poli sci is meant to be analysis, not endorsement. Recognising fascism as a distinct ideology doesn’t imply liking it;
2. fascism is merely a variant of conservatism – but this is at best arguable, and probably offensive.
I would say that in that triangular typology, fascism is opposite liberalism (between socialism and conservatism, kind of). Libertarianism is opposite socialism, and social democracy/mainstream leftism is opposite conservatism.
IMO, Fascism is clearly a variant of socialism – it treats race the same way communism treats class, by picking one semi-arbitrary group to lionize and another to demonize. The primary difference between the two is that fascism is national while socialism leans international, and that communism uses more explicit methods of controlling the economy, but those are pretty minor in the grand scheme of things. Treating people as nothing but anonymous members of a large group, acting surprised when this doesn’t work out very well, and then killing a bunch of them for being part of the wrong group when you need a scapegoat is pretty much identical between them.
(Of course, since fascism is so universally loathed that everyone plays a giant game of ideological keep-away to pin it on their opponents, and I’m a conservative/libertarian, this viewpoint really shouldn’t surprise you.)
Alternatively, and probably marginally less historically wrongly, fascism is a variant of libertarianism that takes a different view on what actions are morally permissible in support of property rights.
Leftists who move from focusing on class to race are still leftists. Libertarians who move from supporting individual defensive violence (i.e. 2nd amendment) to collective and/or offensive violence can be unquestionably fascist without changing their opinion on anything else.
@1isoru1
What about people who move from socialism to fascism? (True of many fascists in the 1920s and 30s.)
I’d agree that back then that was a plausible transition, mostly a matter of moving from ‘we are allied with the Russian state elite’ to ‘we are allied with the German (or wherever) national elite’. And then either coming to agree that the alliance has become more important that the reason for forming it, or getting stabbed.
@Alsadius
Nazism treated race that way. I don’t think Mussolini or Franco had nearly the emphasis on race.
Trump is a master persuader, and I believe his goal was to persuade marchers to disassociate from the racists/Nazis. Telling someone: “You are racists scum. Stop associating with Nazis.” is probably less effective than telling them: “You might be a good person. Please stop associating with Nazis.” Trump decided to prioritize reducing the number of future Nazis over winning virtue signaling points.
I would agree. So much of left wing belief revolves around saying what you think everyone else believes. Actually believing or thinking out your stance is unnecessary.
i.e. logic supporting your beliefs is secondary to being an accepted member of the group. So virtue signaling is the most important thing. As an individualist libertarian, virtue signaling and it’s completely vapid worthlessness makes my skin crawl.
I want to agree (the Master Persuader model of Trump helped me win a few bets last year) but I also am not sure whether or why Trump would care about there being more or fewer Nazis in the future. And since Nazis seem to support him and he undoubtedly notices that, your hypothesis would make even less sense.
It does make sense, if you think that Trump recognises at some level that every real-life Nazi is a recruiting tool for Trump’s opponents/ enemies. Let’s posit a counterfactual: suppose the number of actual, active US Nazis were to increase from (say) 1000 to 10,000. That would probably generate at least 100,000 more votes for the Democrats.
Maybe the guy just doesn’t like white supremacists just like the rest of 99.99% humanity. I don’t think it makes sense not to assume he has basically the same moral background as everyone else in the U.S.
I mean, in the past he’s publicly denounced groups he was in because he saw too many white supremacists hanging around…
How would you falsify “master persuader”?
—
It wouldn’t surprise me if Scott Adams is paid off by “someone.”
This will take a while to happen but, I suspect that within a few decades we are going to learn a lot about the science of persuasion; how words can effect beliefs and emotions. I predict that future historians using advanced psycholinguistics will recognize Trump as having been a master persuader. In the recent past I won a few thousand dollars betting on Trump becoming President at terms consistent with him having an 18% chance of winning. I make the following short-term prediction: Trump is going to pick his Democratic opponent, someone with so little chance of winning that the Democratic party professionals are horrified that he/she gets the nomination.
@James Miller…
+1 to Ilya Shpitser’s point.
Also, as a matter of epistemic hygiene, I would recommend you stop spending time with Scott Adams’ blog, if you are. (I recognize the phrase “master persuader.”)
Scott Adams writes about some things I don’t know very much about. But when he writes about things I do know a good bit about (e.g. climate change), I see him using rhetorical tactics that even my conservative friends have conceded are patent sophism–that is, knowing use of rhetorical technique to make bad arguments look good–intended to let him continue to cultivate a large audience by saying what Red Team already wants to hear without sounding stupid. By analogy, his writing on climate change is like he had written about tooth-brusthing and said, “Sure, 98% of dentists all agree tooth-brushing is good for your teeth, and your teeth are important for your health. But they are all basing that agreement on the models they use for how teeth work–and models can be wrong! And you don’t understand the models, so if they’re wrong, you wouldn’t know!–so you shouldn’t feel like you need to change your behavior.” If you didn’t know at least a little bit about tooth-brushing, or if you tended to relate to the folks whose team made a virtue of skepticism re: teeth-brushing, or if you weren’t pretty sure that your dentist’s opinion is worth something, you could actually be persuaded by that–and people do find his comments on climate change persuasive, but *only* people who lack some relevant background knowledge. My experience is, if someone is being sophist on one thing, they’re being sophist on a lot of things.
I kind of despair of talking with people online about this kind of thing–I don’t know if this comment will be productive, but dammit I’m trying.
Maybe take it as just my two cents, I guess?
amen to Scott being the worst
that doesn’t mean Trump is or isn’t a ”master persuader”. I think he’s at least good at something…persuasion, or maybe knowing what people want to hear, or just being entertaining. I don’t think there’s nothing there. Not sure how much is there, though.
The big problem with the master persuader hypothesis is that it conveys a sense of superiority (“lol Trump doubters just don’t understand his amazing 11-D chess moves” without actually making useful predictions. One would THINK that you could predict that a master persuader is successful at endeavours requiring persuasion, but Trump has actually done quite terribly on that score — couldn’t persuade more than 46% of Americans to vote for him against the most unpopular Dem nominee in history, can’t persuade Congress to repeal Obamacare, can’t persuade more than 40% of Americans that he’s doing a good job, can’t persuade establishment Republicans to stop backing Flake et al. Of course, the hypothesis is infinitely versatile at explaining past failures (or should I say successes that us sheeple just can’t comprehend?) but if it can’t make any testable predictions for the next 3 years (until 2020) then it doesn’t seem to be doing a very good job.
@AnonYEmous: Trump is good at nothing at all. He won because he EPITOMIZES a good portion of the Republican base, who naturally voted for someone they accurately see as representing them. Unlike all the other racist and unintelligent randos that identify with him, he happened to also inherit a large amount of money, giving him the capacity to generate wide name recognition before running. In the general election, he faced a candidate who was not only super-unpopular, but didn’t even bother to conduct polls in swing states in the last three weeks of her campaign. Combined with his aforementioned appeal to large swathes of America (many of whom weren’t exactly loyal Republicans before), this was enough to squeak out a win.
One other major factor was that, for whatever reason, he actually understood that there are a lot of things wrong with America, and offered all sorts of terrible plans to fix it. This also probably persuaded a lot of reasonably rational yet desperate people to vote for him — if one candidate claims that there’s no problem at all (“America is already great!”) and the other candidate knows that you’re hurting and offers some dubious solution, which would a rational person vote for? I know I’d vote for Trump.
Scott Adams has been selling cynicism by the barrel for 30+ years. I wouldn’t be surprised if he took up the thesis as a thought experiment and ran with it.
It is only half true at best….T’s hucksterism revolts some as it persuades others.
Trump is definitely good at some stuff — he’s good at “one off transactional interactions” (classic example is selling used cars).
Trump is a very transactional dude — he once wrote/said that he likes to just show up in the morning to work, and wing it from there.
—
Dr. Miller: I am not asking for your predictions, I am asking for what experiment would falsify the claim.
—
Re: falsification, read Scott Adams recent post on how failed prediction of “6 months in, it will be awkward to be anti-Trump.” He ate crow, but basically said “this only failed because anti-Trump people are so bad.”
The fact that Adams failed to predict something wasn’t what was interesting — everyone everywhere ever will fail to predict the future, because predicting the future is very difficult. The interesting part was how he handled being wrong in his prediction.
Adams is not playing the epistemic rationality game, he’s a shill, as I said before.
James,
Just having the raw belief that he is a master persuader doesn’t buy you much. If you know what his goal is, like winning the election, it tells you something. But the whole point is to guess what his goal is in that utterance. If you think it accomplishes a particular goal, just say that, and don’t bother to make claims about his competence.
On the other hand, it does give you a strong prior that Trump is effectively accomplishing some goal. So, rather than accept that he’s incompetently going toward X, you keep looking around for another Y which it lines up better with.
I used to think Trump was a master persuader, but then toward the end of the campaign, I decided that hypothesis was gaining too many epicycles to account for his passing up wide-open opportunities. Since he gained office, I’ve seen even less evidence for it.
Right — it feels like the “God has a plan” argument. Given that God is all-powerful, and that shit happens, you must conclude that the shit that happens must be according to a plan. But if there is a plan, one would expect that there would be some kind of pattern pointing to some kind of goal. And that’s not what we see, either in the world at large or in Trump’s method of governing.
If he has a goal, it’s “getting everyone to love him so he’ll win a second term,” and so far I’m not sure he’s doing very well at it.
Or stupid, or just plain ignorant, or if you are trying to win the support of racists, or to reward the racists who have already supported you in the past, or trying to distract people from something, or signaling your immunity to accusations of racism, just off the top of my head. There’s lots of reasons to defend a group of mostly-racists, not just being a racist yourself.
I suspect you haven’t really thought this through, don’t really understand how the game of
thronespolitics is played, and are just looking for an excuse to label Trump a racist because you think that’s an instant checkmate.
I think the point is that it wasn’t a “crowd of Nazis,” it was an anti-crushing-the-culture-of-former-enemies rally that got taken over by white supremacists.
I don’t necessarily think this is true. I’m still not convinced that Trump is racist, since everything that could be considered racist that he has done or said could also be explained by him pandering to his base. Condemning the crowd at Charlottesville as Nazis means alienating the people who voted for me, and more importantly some of the only people still supporting him.
The original claim from “Crying Wolf” wasn’t that Trump, personally, is racist. It’s that he backs racists politically more than other Republican presidents because racists like him.
Of course I don’t agree with it. I’ve grown up in modern Blue Tribe culture. I know that if I agree with it, everyone I know will hate me and I’ll never be able to show my face in polite society again. The commenter above me gets this exactly right.
But if I didn’t know that, I might answer the same way as if you asked me whether there might ever be good people in Hamas, or in the Chinese Communist Party during Mao, or in the IDF, or in the Mafia. I would default to my belief that goodness doesn’t clearly and evenly divide along political lines. I would remember stories like the one about how a black guy befriended KKK members and has so far convinced over 200 of them to leave the organization, and so there was apparently some fundamental decency lurking in those people. I would think about how many people join organizations without really understanding them, or how many people get raised with really weird beliefs and have trouble shaking them off. I would think about how many incredibly bizarre beliefs I hold that most people throughout history would think are evil. And then I would just roll my eyes at you.
Trump isn’t a part of modern Blue Tribe culture, and so he doesn’t realize that all decent enlightened people have to admit that Hamas has some good-but-misled people in it, but only a Nazi bigot could believe that a protest against removing a Confederate statue could have the same. So instead of doing the correct thing and pointing out that they are all inhuman vermin who have no redeeming qualities and can only be met with violence, he foolishly applied the cultural norms suitable for someone like Hamas in this situation. Oops!
But on a more fundamental level, I just hate this question and this whole class of questions. Defend this thing Trump did, or else he’s a Nazi! Okay, now defend this thing Trump did, or else he’s a Nazi! Oh yeah, then defend this thing Trump did or else he’s a Nazi! I think many people do weird and horrible things for reasons other than them being Nazis, but if you ask me to justify a couple hundred of them on an individual basis, they’re all going to come off as me being mealy-mouthed, and saying it’s just a weird coincidence, and making excuses (see the Atlantis metaphor on the original Wolf post). Finally you’ll conclude that he’s a Nazi. And probably by that point you’ll add that I’m biased in favor of him and also a Nazi.
All I can say is that this is how individual and cultural differences work. I think George Washington, Pericles, Ron Paul, and King Abdullah of Jordan are neither Nazis nor monsters, but I’m sure you could find a hundred statements by each which are so foreign to either of our moral systems that I couldn’t defend them, and I’d look Soft On Evil if I even tried. I think it’s hard for some people to conceive of a culture that treats pro-Confederate-statue protesters with the same level of grace that it treats Hamas members, and that it’s definitely hard for them to conceive of a really different worldview, that would cause non-monster people to do things that only monsters would do from within ours. And that’s not even taking into account different mind-designs (I’m not allowed to say this officially, but unofficially Trump is an obvious narcissist and narcissists choose their words and actions in ways very different from the rest of us), and the fact that Trump is a monster in certain ways which just aren’t the exact same ways people are accusing him of being one.
If you just lack that fundamental understanding that people really thinking different from you is possible, then every time someone does something you wouldn’t, you’re going to interpret it as you + secretly evil. And then you’re going to ask me to defend it, and since I don’t have the superpower to instantly understand every other worldview and mind-design and inject that understanding directly into your brain, I’m just going to be able to come up with some kind of pathetic “Eh, maybe it’s not what it seems”. And I’ll lose status for having to defend the indefensible, and you won’t be convinced.
All I can do is ask you to remember all those people using Obama’s poor condemnations of terrorism as proof that he was secretly pro-terrorist. Which is more likely: that the one person you hate the most happens to hold an incredibly evil position that almost nobody does (and that he’s shown no other large-scale signs of in his life outside weird ambiguous statement-making) but which would be incredibly useful to your political side in tarring him with the worst accusation with which one can possibly tar someone? Or that you don’t really understand other people that well, and sometimes they say things that would be awkward or bad in your ontology?
I’m not going to answer these kinds of “WELL HOW DO YOU EXPLAIN TRUMP SAYING X?” questions further on an individual basis, and any time someone asks me to I’m going to link them back here.
I completely agree with everything you say in this comment, but I think it’s worth insisting on one specific point you make, namely that people who seriously think Trump is a white supremacist because of a few ambiguous statements he made are essentially committing the base rate fallacy. There are really very few white supremacists and this should inform the inferences we make based on what Trump says.
I think it might also be that they genuinely believe the base rate is way higher than it is, “white supremacy is everwhere” and all.
Yes, I think you’re right, and this is probably at least in part because they implicitly use a much broader definition of “white supremacist” than the traditional understanding of that expression. See my reply to Nikolai below.
Part of the reason is that their definition of “white supremacy” includes anyone who notices that race does in fact correlate with lot’s of important stuff, e.g., intelligence, criminality.
White supremacy and racism mean entirely different things based on the tribe they originate from (http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/politicsandpolicy/antiracism-norms-and-immigration/).
If you believe, as many do, that 20-40% of the US population is generally somewhere between implicitly and actively racist, then it becomes much easier to believe 2-5% of the population are secret, hidden, white supremacists. With more growing daily.
Whereas red tribe generally views white supremacy to be something that requires people to say “I hate black people.”
I think people on the left should be pretty worried that the new Nazi-mania is going to make it harder to discuss implicit racism – ie “Racism? Isn’t that the thing where there are Nazis around everywhere? Good thing I’m normal.”
This isn’t really helping the “racism is a subtle thing implicit in structures of social domination” narrative. If 90% of the anti-racism energy gets focused on some random skinheads who don’t actually care about it, that’s a pretty big waste compared to the places where it might actually matter.
Sure, people on the left increasingly use a very broad definition of “white supremacy”, which is no doubt partly why they see white supremacists everywhere. But not all definitions of “white supremacy” are equally good.
Here is how “white supremacist” is defined in Merriam-Webster dictionary: “a person who believes that the white race is inherently superior to other races and that white people should have control over people of other races.” I think this is how the expression has traditionally been understood and that it’s a pretty good definition. It requires not only that one believes white people to be superior, but also that, as a result, they should have control over non-whites, presumably through some kind of coercion.
By contrast, liberals/progressives increasingly call “white supremacist” anyone who only satisfies the first conjunct, and often people who don’t even satisfy it but e. g. sell burritos while being white. Such a broad definition of “white supremacy” makes it harder to distinguish between run-of-the-mill racist or even people who arguably aren’t even racist and people who not only are racist but who think that coercion should be used to ensure the social domination of white people.
Insofar as the point of language is to allow us to describe the world in a sufficiently informative way, this broader definition is defective compared to the traditional, more restricted one. I think it’s a pretty good argument against changing the traditional meaning of “white supremacy”. Note that leftists have no problem recognizing that about language when they (correctly) criticize conservatives for calling Obama a “socialist”. They just forget about it when it comes to “white supremacist”, because it’s politically convenient for them.
Now, if people insist on a much broader definition/use of the term, I guess they can do so. But then it’s less clear why we should worry if Trump is a white supremacist, because in that broader sense, it can include things which are relatively harmless.
To all the people arguing about “white supremacy”, is someone who believes that whites have higher average IQ than blacks a “white supremacist” (btw, the evidence points very strongly in that direction)? Would about someone who also believes that social organization should take this fact into account?
I would say that is a fair description of anyone who believes black IQ is:
– _significantly_ lower
– in a way that is immune to _legitimate_ political interventions
– to a degree unsupported by _non-speculative science_
Anyone who says ‘they are not equal because you can’t test real numbers for equality’ is more an annoying pedant. Even in a worst-plausible-case scenario where 10% of the populace were proven to be 10% less productive on average, that’s ~1% of gdp, and you’d have to be a very strict libertarian to believe there is no legitimate state action that could fix a problem on that scale.
The thing is, most white supremacists will happily quote some scientific paper showing a non-zero IQ gap while actually proposing policies that only make sense given at least a sub-species boundary, and probably some kind of glowy racial essence.
And then they use the fact that people object to the concentration camps and the skulls as evidence they are being persecuted for simply saying what the science is.
Well the science supports an average difference of ~10 points does that count as significant?
What kind of “political intervention” would you expect to raise IQ?
Productivity at what job? For jobs requiring high intelligence like, CEO, scientist, or computer programmer the difference in productivity between the top and bottom 10% is orders of magnitude.
See, that’s the trouble. How do you even measure racism when actual KKK generally say they aren’t racist? Everyone says they aren’t racist. And you can’t actually prove whether someone has negative *feelings* for black people, because you can’t read minds.
Yet, racism actually exists, and I guess I’d really like to taboo the word “racism” and find out what percentage of people fit in various categories like –
*doesn’t believe racial discrimination exists, so black people who say it does are just whiners
*believes discrimination exists, but thinks it is sufficient to simply not discriminate oneself, actually working to lessen or counteract it is not important because black people can suck it up
*really only likes and trusts white people, but doesn’t say so, and tries not to be obviously prejudiced in behavior
*believes false and hateful things about various minorities, says so in private company, also has minority friends (always weird to be a minority friend of these people, so they can tell you “well, you’re one of the GOOD Hispanics, but all the rest are criminals and rapists”)
*in private, agrees whites are the only ones who should have rights in this country, quietly discriminates against all others, but doesn’t speak on it publicly
*demonstrates in a white hood
*shoots up a black church
I don’t know which of these categories count as “racist,” but I do know that I know people who fit in all these categories but the last two. So they can’t be THAT rare.
Obviously if anyone picks the exact value which is the highest possibly compatible with known science, they will correspondingly land on the exact border between partisan and supremacist.
Banning lead in petrol does seem to have made a measurable difference. It’s hard to see how all possible further reductions in environmental toxins could end up doing nothing.
That aside, IQ is a test score, not of any inherent significance in itself. To the extent it effects real-world things, like skills needed to do a job, other things, like education and training, can substitute. You could do this in a race-neutral way by supplying overall more education than strictly optimal. Or you could take a shortcut and give the target subgroup preferential access to additional years of education.
Either would do the job; the US seems to be in the process of shifting from the latetr to the former.
It is kind of a problem for this approach that some jobs aren’t very trainable, at least within the existing university system. ‘Computer Science’ has a lot to answer for.
Improving the quality of education available for those jobs would be a major overall win, independent of distributional effects.
The evidence suggests otherwise. At the very least despite over half a century of attempts no one has yet figured out a way to actually make this work.
A University is not a trade school.
A University teaches mathematics (a field of inquiry), it does not teach accounting (a type of work one does involving some types of mathematics).
A University teaches computer science (a field of inquiry about computation), it does not teach trade skills involved in jobs that use computers (version control software, working in teams, etc.), except insofar as teaching these is helpful for its primary mission.
I don’t think Trump is a white supremacist, but I think the biggest argument in favor of that position would be that white supremacists are enthusiastic about Trump in a way that never happened for Romney or McCain or any other recent mainstream Republican.
Seems to me like the reason white supremacists think he’s one of them is the left-leaning media constantly going around saying “he’s definitely a white supremacist.”
I’m sorry, I have to push back on this. White supremacy does not mean swastika tattoos and KKK hoods. Those are relatively rare. But as recently as the 1960s — within my parents’ adult memory — major portions of the USA had white supremacy coded into law. It would be extraordinary if in just a few decades a society went from 30-40% actively supporting white supremacy in law to a fringe position. Extraordinary claims, extraordinary evidence.
My enumeration of “white supremacists” would work as follows: if full-on Jim Crow racism were brought back tomorrow, what percentage of the US population would not object? These are the white supremacists. My suspicion is that we’d be talking about tens of millions of people, not just a few bad apples. Whether Trump is one of them, I don’t know. But I do suspect these are the people Trump is speaking to.
It did decline a lot: https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/are-white-republicans-more-racist-than-white-democrats/
Why? The median population of the US is 38. That’s 1979. The means almost half the population doesn’t even have living memory of a time when MLK Jr day wasn’t a national holiday.
Well said Scott.
Agreed. Well done.
Indeed, this was a really valuable short essay.
Seconding this.
Is there any specific behavior that would push him over the line into racist/fascist/etc territory? I would think if so, something would have qualified by now.
Somewhat related tangent: I dislike the immediate post-terror attack articles to the effect of “It was a tragedy, but we as a country need to be careful and not further disenfranchise those groups in retaliation, that’ll just make things worse etc.” These articles are well intentioned, but at the same time they’re kind of victim blamey and put more fault on the country/victims than is really appropriate (as opposed to the terrorists killing people).
I felt the same way about Trump’s “Well there were bad apples on both sides” comments. It’s literally true both sides had bad apples, but saying this immediately after the tragedy strongly implies both groups were at comparable fault, which is untrue (in this case) and rather victim blamey. Obviously that doesn’t come close to justifying the Trump Supports Nazis positions, but I still think his statements were rather misleading and worthy of criticism.
Or am I just reading way too much into these things?
but saying this immediately after the tragedy strongly implies both groups were at comparable fault, which is untrue (in this case)
Ehhh. Depends on what you mean by “at comparable fault” – at fault for what? Rioting? I’d say heck yeah, both groups were responsible/contributed. Being unpleasant people? Meh. More assholes in the antifa, by the numbers, but there were also more decent people in the anti-Nazi crowd. For killing that woman and hurting the other people? That’s the responsibility of that guy, just as the responsibility for hurting all the other people injuried that weekend is on the people who struck the blow.
Did Trump speak inelegantly in a way that could be easily misconstrued? Heck, I could have just stopped at “Did Trump speak?” and the answer would be the same.
Trump’s comment was after the car attack, I’m pretty sure he was referencing that in particular? I think? Lord only knows with Trump? But if we’re assigning any part of the car attack blame to the groups themselves, their shares should not be remotely equal.
The Right : alt-right : Nazis :: The Left : Muslims : jihadists
I question this equivalency. The “alt-right” is a fringe movement with views far outside of what is acceptable*, while Muslims are adherent to the world’s second largest religion. If you look for it closely you may find similarly unacceptable views in the Quran, or expressed by prominent Muslim leaders throughout history (which this is true for most religions), but the average Muslim is a nice person who just wants to live their life in their community and without trouble, following the customs they’re used to. The average Alt-Righter actively chooses these values explicitly, and actually swims against a strong current of social pressure while doing so.
Maybe there is some equivalency somewhere with a group who is just fed up with “PC culture” etc. (maybe “alt lite”? I really don’t know the nomenclature very well), and similar people on other political ends who hold views outside the mainstream but don’t really wish much harm on anybody.
* ETA: I have to admit though, I don’t know to what degree many / most people at the protest stand behind this, and to what degree this is a mischaracterization by someone who happens to own the domain ‘altright.com’.
I think both groups were at comparable fault though.
Of course the ultimate fault in the specific incident was the individual who caused it.
But on the question of who was responsible for creating the situation that enabled and encouraged that, then both groups are at comparable fault. The white nationalists came in there looking for trouble. The counterprotesters came in there looking for trouble. Trouble ensued.
And I think that right after the tragedy is the most salient time to bring up this issue. Because most people there are not like the murderous car driver. And the potential murderous car driver type is very unlikely to be persuaded not to do such things: he’s looking for an excuse to go off on someone. But the majority of the people invovled are collectively going to be much more ‘normal’ (I’m sure they skew pretty strongly toward the ‘looking for trouble’ types, but again it’s a question of degree) and therefore you might be able to meet them with the message of “don’t go whipping these kind of things up. It creates the perfect envoronment for actual, real, physical, lethal violence to occur. And isn’t ‘stopping the violence’ what you all supposedly want?” I think it’s the best time to try to guide things into avoiding it from happening again.
http://www.slate.com/blogs/the_slatest/2017/08/15/january_daily_caller_video_demonstrates_how_to_plow_through_protesters_with.html
Admittedly, there are a lot more revenge fantasies than there are people acting on them, but this was a revenge fantasy which included encouragement to act.
The worst of it is, they are STILL having this revenge fantasy. Whenever someone plans a liberal protest online, there are always comments of “I’m going to be there with my big truck and drive through the crowd.” A guy lost his job over one of those comments the other day, and while he insists it was a joke and he wasn’t actually going to run anyone over … how is anyone supposed to tell beforehand if you meant it or not?
I wonder if the normalization in rightwing circles of “jokes” about running protesters over with cars is what encouraged the guy to try it. A lot of people also seem to think it’s legal to run people down if they’re in the road, which perhaps the killer believed.
I would think the reasons why you shouldn’t say it officially would apply to saying it unofficially as well.
But if I didn’t know that, I might answer the same way as if you asked me whether there might ever be good people in Hamas, or in the Chinese Communist Party during Mao, or in the IDF, or in the Mafia.
This is a good way of putting it. Whether you’re looking at communism or white nationalism or any kind of fringe ideology, you are probably going to find some violent crazy people and also some non-violent, non-crazy, generally decent people who just believe odd things.
Though I also think in all those cases there is a certain amount of violence baked into the ideology itself. Like, it would be impossible to achieve the goals of communism or white nationalism without large quantities of state violence, no matter how much individual adherents might say they want to do it peacefully.
I’m not sure that is true of either of them, although it depends what you view as their goals. Communism can exist in the form of voluntary communes, such as the 19th century Oneida commune. Worker ownership of the means of production could be produced by workers buying, over time, a majority share in their companies.
A white ethnostate could be produced by lots of believers moving to some low population country or state and acting in ways that made it more attractive to whites than to blacks. That wouldn’t require any more state violence than presently occurs in most states, just somewhat different state violence.
Small groups can exist that follow these models peacefully, but whole societies realistically cannot.
Probably one of the best things Scott has written on a value-per-word basis.
I thought about whether Trump could mean the same thing Scott wrote (there are probably good people in white supremacist groups because there are good but misguided people in all groups). He might have, we can’t read his mind, but it doesn’t fit with the context of the argument he was having with the reporters and it seems too interesting a thought for him to actually have. It’s also possible he honestly but mistakenly believed that the rally was a mainstream pro-monument rally with a few alt-righters in the midst, rather than specifically an alt-right gathering. My guess though is that he learned that some participants had MAGA hats and love him, and as the Reddit poster put it, he has a tendency to defend anyone who says good things about him and hate anyone who doesn’t. And if they like him, they can’t really be Nazis or white supremacists (a kind of narcissist reverse no true Scotsman, if they are my followers they can’t believe horrible things I don’t believe). Again, I’m guessing, but it seems in keeping with his character and his general inability to criticize odious people who claim to like him.
My worry is that it almost doesn’t matter if he is racist down deep. If he decides that Gary Cohn and John Kelly and Rex Tillerson don’t really value him but that various hard right figures do, he’ll find himself on their side defending their views. I don’t think that means death camps, but it might mean pardoning lunatic sheriffs and worse things down the road, like mass deporting undocumented immigrants or putting David Clarke-like figures in positions of real power.
So being willing to actually enforce immigration law now qualifies a sheriff as a “lunatic”.
Faking assassination plots against yourself is not a sign of sanity.
Arpaio has done some pretty weird and/or obnoxious things that would still be weird and/or obnoxious if it was some other area of law that he was famous for focusing on.
No, that’s really not the concern. Sadism, prisoner abuse, large numbers of needless deaths of people in custody, active and enthusiastic racism in policing, and getting a guy to fake an assassination attempt on you and then ruining his life – those are much bigger concerns.
This is why I come here. Well said, sir. Well said.
I don’t think that’s a fair representation of the claim here.
Trump likes people who like him. If those people happen to be White Supremacists, then *whatever*. They are enthusiastic supporters and they are saying nice things about Trump.
Seeing this escalate all the way up to swastika-carrying Nazis was something else. I really don’t think it’s crying wolf to be alarmed that Trump cares so little about anything as long as he sees them as on his side.
It seems like you’re moving the goalposts a bit, honestly. The claim you argued against back in “Crying Wolf” wasn’t that Donald Trump was a Nazi, it’s that he was more friendly to white supremacists than previous Republican presidents or candidates.
As it happens, we have some evidence here! Since Charlottesville, every living Republican president before Trump, and most of the living candidates, issued statements specifically as a reaction against Trump’s. In very strange ways that former presidents and candidates do not normally do, almost as if they saw something really weird going on that required abnormal action.
“Trump is in the KKK’s corner because he’s a narcissist and they say nice things about him” isn’t a refutation – it’s what the left pretty much believes too.
Thank you for the post and the extended comment. May it encourage more of us to make an attempt to be reasonable about these issues.
I’d like to make a minor point about the extended comment. As far as I can gather, Hamas is being used as an example of a group that it is widely considered condemnable but in which open-minded people might find decent members. I don’t know much about Hamas, and I presume the same is true for most of the readers here. What one passively absorbs from mass media in a single country does not count as knowledge, though perhaps some average of what you absorb in a variety of countries and languages is enlightening. So it is hard to know if Hamas is being given a fair characterization without doing a lot of research. Moreover, Hamas should be almost irrelevant to a discussion of American politics. In general, it seems better to choose examples from a more distant but somehow more relevant history with which the readers are expected to be familiar. Since the American Civil War is apparently still controversial, maybe the American Revolution would serve better.
+ Preemptive: I’m not trying to start a conversation about Hamas. This seems neither the time nor the place. I am simply suggesting that Hamas as an example is a distraction.
It doesn’t. Trump is not a racist, he’s a power-focused and hungry person who believes in playing groups against each other for the benefit of himself and his immediate family/friends, and he doesn’t care about the externalities.
You know, I used to think that, but then why do his family and friends get so little benefit? Which of them benefitted from his Charlottesville remarks? My guess is he’s just dumb and narcissistic – see the “this analysis” link in the main post above.
The puzzle with your interpretation of Trump is that he won two contests we all expected him to lose, first the nomination and then the election. It’s possible that he was just lucky and won them in spite of acting on a pattern that made him less likely to win. But I think you have to give significant weight to the alternative hypothesis–that he is a competent demagogue, and most of the things he does that look stupid are tactics with a reasonable chance of getting him political gains.
Further evidence is that he has engaged in extensive and potentially risky business activities over a long period of time and still has money. It isn’t clear whether he was a successful businessman but he wasn’t a catastrophically unsuccessful one, which is what one would expect on your reading of him, here and in the link in the main post.
David, whatever algorithm Trump is running doesn’t seem to translate into any legislative wins given full control of the government.
Who says Trump has full control over the government?
I think he’s (trained and deliberately) good at getting media attention, and (coincidentally, his natural style just perfectly matches this) good at resonating with people who are angry at the current system.
Other than that I don’t think he has many special talents beyond the average businessman, and neither of those two talents seems good at governing or navigating crises.
I think the only thing anyone needed to win the last election would be to respond to utterances like “basket of deplorables” and “America needs a new people” with “no, America has a fine people, it’s the jerks in Washington who wants you all gone that is the problem”
Did Trump do this well? no. Would a dead badger still have won if you could make it appear to say the same? probably yes.
And his approval ratings are abysmal. If he loses reelection, then I think we can say he isn’t a competent demagogue.
Then why didn’t the RNC pick anyone but him? They had a choice of plenty of competent politicians if just anyone could have won.
The unlikely part was winning the nomination, not the general.
The party Trump ran with controls Congress, recently nominated a conservative Supreme Court judge, and will likely nominate more.
This is literally the best case scenario one can hope for in the current US system of government.
—
Much time and much noise has passed since January. What has Trump to show for it?
The RNC picked Jeb Bush. Unlike the DNC, they couldn’t make their choice stick once the voters got involved – and for better or for worse, both parties have committed to allowing the voters to pick their nominees.
Trump won’t be bullied by SJWs, that’s for sure.
He will not allow himself to be seen being bullied by SJWs.
You answered your own question below:
He can’t see beyond his worldview, and has done his best to set his children up within his current power edifice. Unfortunately for him, the US Executive branch isn’t that amenable to nepotism. On the backside, whatever ‘true believers’ he can cater to today will end up buying tons of stuff from the business empires his children will inherit tomorrow.
Trump is definitely a narcissist. So much so that his first instinct is to defend anyone he believes is on his side. And to the extent he absorbed any of Bannon’s lessons on political strategy it was the right play. Keep the focus on Identity Politics because Democrats will gladly paint themselves into a corner of appearing to only care about 30% of the country. Which is crucial since the other aspects of Bannon’s agenda that might actually help his base (raising taxes on the rich and redoing trade deals so that they help Joe 6 pack instead of Joe CEO) are anathema to most of the GOP and are non starters. The only other thing he might make progress on that his base will love is immigration, of course since immigrants are more of a scapegoat than an actual reason his base has seen no gains in 30 years, that will only get him so far.
That no gains in 30 years is the real reason Trump won and why there has been an uptick in racism. Ever since Reagan and Thatcher revived the economics that created The Great Depression there has been no gains made by anyone that has to work for a living and inequality has skyrocketed. When that inevitably exploded in 2008 Obama’s response was to evict main street and bail out Wall Street (a decision that Republicans could only dream of enacting without backlash, kinda like NAFTA or Welfare Reform). Which leaves us where we are now. A country that has more people killing themselves with opiates every year than had soldiers die in Vietnam and Iraq combined because they see no way of improving their life while both parties argue over who can fellate the billionaire class the best.
Oh, and why does the ‘left’ call everyone a racist / sexist? Because there is no solution to that, which makes it safe to talk about without pissing off any billionaire donors. Make no mistake, being on the left is no defence against being labeled a racist or sexist. This is one of my favorite articles because it called out those nominally ‘left’ people who are all too ready to call people a racist…. He killed himself earlier this year. Exiting the Vampire’s Castle.
has there been an uptick? because i’m not seeing it.
Reagan and Thatcher brought back high tariffs, price controls and the gold standard?
Except that it seems to be alienating a lot of people, and costing the left elections, so it’s not that safe. If safe to the donors is all that matters, why not talk about something that doesn’t alienate the majority of the country
Or, to be correct, the economics that would’ve probably stopped the Great Depression in its tracks if only Hoover had followed them.
(Paging David Friedman…)
Yes. Take your pick.
No, they brought back the Gilded Age with their insistence on Laissez Faire fundamentalism.
Good point. They don’t care about winning elections.
@userfriendlyyy
Ah, yes, the SPLC. They’re totally a reliable source. tell me, how many of those hate crimes turned out to be hoaxes?
In the US, taxes in the 1920s were less than 5% of GDP. After years of rooseveltian largess, they soared to 7.5%. Under reagan, they were never less than 17%, and on average, were exactly the same as they had been from 1950 to 1980. So please, what was it you were saying again about laissez faire fundamentalism?
It must be a fascinating world you live in, where elected politicians don’t care about winning elections.
> Ever since Reagan and Thatcher revived the economics that created The Great Depression there has been no gains made by anyone that has to work for a living and inequality has skyrocketed.
As others have said, you really don’t understand the Depression at all. Trump is bringing back the economics that caused it, arguably(high tariffs), but Reagan and Thatcher really didn’t.
The one point that hasn’t been brought up yet is that the lack of gains in median income is mostly an American phenomenon, and it’s mostly a statistical artifact based on the US healthcare system – in other countries, the middle class has done pretty well. In the US, they have as well if you look at total compensation instead of total wages. Problem is, all the extra compensation has gone into health insurance, not into cash money. So when an insurance package costs an extra $10k/year for the average worker, and average compensation growth is 20% = $10k/yr, they see nothing extra in their pay. Conversely, a hypothetical lawyer making $250k who sees the same wage growth will have the same $10k hit from healthcare, but it’ll be out of a $50k compensation bump, so they’ll be $40k better off in wages. Both have done equally well on growth rate of compensation, but wage inequality has grown.
I like this analysis of Trump. It explains him and the historic Marcus Crassus:
http://theenneagraminbusiness.com/politics/donald-trump-and-the-enneagram-what-makes-the-donald-run/
the theory that Donald Trump’s life is dedicated to proving that Donald Trump is not a loser has a great deal of predictive power.
Cassander: The word people use as a go-to insult is often the one they fear most. For a lot of us here it’s some variant of “idiot”. For Trump, it’s “loser”.
+1
I dunno, most of the Trump supporters I know LOVE what he said. Because they have been seeing everything in terms of a conflict between left and right, and if the Nazis are standing in for the “right” in this one,* then obviously all the problems were the left’s fault and FINALLY we have a guy who is properly blaming the left for everything.
*I think this is where they went wrong, but I understand that it looked in many ways like a standard left vs. right protest — they’ve still got Baltimore and Berkley on the brain; if BLM and antifa are on one side, well then the other side must be “the right” and “the good guys.”
Thus, despite how outraged it made the Blue Tribe (perhaps *because* of how outraged it made the Blue Tribe) I doubt it actually harmed his standing with his supporters. They just want to stick a finger in the eye of the left (and, to a lesser degree, the GOP establishment) and his statements absolutely did that, so they loved it.
The version I read of his remarks, it seemed like he had the mistaken impression that the pro-statue side was bigger/broader than it actually was – maybe he heard the name “Unite the Right” and thought it was actually accurate? So he seemed to me to be thinking it was more like the crowd at a typical Trump rally, just with a higher percentage of baddies making the rest look bad. If that was his thinking, it’s obviously totally wrong, but not racist.
That sounds rather plausible to me in that, for the first day or so after the riot, I thought the exact same thing.
Yes, that’s the most plausible explanation I can see. The pro-statue side in general definitely doesn’t contain many baddies, it just happens that this rally here did. Trump not checking the details and making a statement based on a reasonable but incorrect assumption wouldn’t exactly be out of character.
Pax Dickinson was there, and while he might not be a really fine person he’s at least not a neo-Nazi or a white supremacist, to my knowledge. I expect other non-neo-Nazi non-WS groups were there; it is no surprise they were not reported on. On the counter-protestor side, you had the usual zoo of protest groups, most of which were not Antifa. So I’d say for a very low bar of “fine” (meaning not actual neo-Nazis, white supremacists, or Antifa), there were fine people on both sides. I don’t accept guilt-by-association claims because _everyone_ in the culture war is associated with unsavory people; if you hold the non-Nazis to be Nazi-equivalent for being there with the Nazis, then you must hold the women’s rights marchers (one of the zoo) to be Antifa-equivalent.
The press clearly wanted to force Trump to agree that the Unite the Right marchers were solely responsible for everything which happened in Charlottesville because they were Bad People (and therefore justifying the violence of the counterprotesters), and Trump was having none of it. That has seriously made me consider voting for him for re-election.
I’m done defending Pax Dickinson (I’m not sure I ever did, but before this I probably would have if asked).
I realize this might seem to conflict with what I said about Trump above, but the key thing about Trump is he’s never openly supported these people, and he’s always eventually condemned them (even if half-heartedly) when asked. Actually showing up to their rallies seems like a whole different level. The prior against anyone being a white nationalist is super-low, but not so low that when somebody says “Hey, which way is the white nationalist rally where they’re protesting in favor of white nationalism?” you can just ignore it because of the low priors.
Actually, I’ll amend that. If Pax says so, I’m happy to believe that he’s not a white nationalist in some principled believing-in-white-nationalism way. But he clearly believes in something that gets furthered by attending a rally put on by David Duke and Richard Spencer, and I’m not sure what that could possibly be that isn’t indefensible.
But he clearly believes in something that gets furthered by attending a rally put on by David Duke and Richard Spencer, and I’m not sure what that could possibly be that isn’t indefensible.
I dunno Pax from Adam, and what I know of Duke and Spencer is that they’re bigoted people with notions that I don’t agree with who are afraid of demons that I can’t see, and who want a vision for the country that I don’t hold with.
But at this point, I’m really tempted to show up to a rally to link arms and march – firstly on the grounds that ALL AMERICANS HAVE THE RIGHT OF FREE SPEECH AND PEACEFUL ASSEMBLY and secondly just to piss off the sort of rabid antifa and SJWs who already hate me *and* are trying to burn the Constitution to the ground.
You might not find either of those defensible, but hey. It’s a free country, and I’m not gonna tell you what to say.
Keranih, I feel pretty safe in a country where only 500 people show up to a well-publicized rally where they shout “Jews will not replace us”. I would feel a little less safe if there were 5,000 and still less so at 50,000. Not because the march itself hurts me, but it’s a barometer for what proportion of the population secretly wants me expelled or in an oven. I support these guys’ right to march, but adding to their numbers for idiosyncratic reasons is misguided and helps scare people who are neither SJWs nor antifa.
On the other hand, when a group with a whole lot of support in the media and Internet starts calling anyone who supports immigration limits a Nazi with one hand, and violently fighting Nazis with the other… I’m really sorry for you, Ivan, because I totally sympathize with your fears. But there’s a large part of me that starts looking around for barometers of what proportion of the population wants me silenced and punched.
Fair enough Evan, but do you think that going to a pro-ogre rally with a bunch of ogres will help make people realize you are not an ogre? There are a huge number of people who oppose both immigration and white supremacy (judging from the fact that Trump won the election while Spencer can’t draw a significant crowd). Why associate your cause with a tiny, insanely unpopular group?
i believe when he was asked a question similar to “are you a white supremacist” he pretty much said “no, I want to throw out of helicopters more than just minorities”
so just ultra far-right sounds like the right label. I think identity politics really gets in the way of describing this; he wants to murder a lot of people to advance his political agenda, but probably only because of their politics and not their race. Do whatever you want with that.
So, if I’m getting this right, you won’t defend people who were at the rally (Pax Dickinson), but you will defend people who defend people at the rally (Donald Trump).
Have I got that right?
It’s actually not a bad place to draw the line. Going too far into the “You must condemn all who do not condemn those who do not condemn”-land is like one of those really bad breakups between old friends, where everyone has to take a side, and social contact between old friends is seen as treachery.
Rather than start a new thread about the “fine people” comment, I’ll just pivot off Nybbler’s, because I think it’s partially right.
There were many groups who showed up for Unite the Right. One of the groups to show up were the Oath Keepers, a militia that’s made up of ex-law enforcement and ex-military, and who have been around since the Tea Party, and the “fake birth certificate” days of the Obama administration. They’re right-wing, but not even remotely white nationalist or neo-nazi (there was an an incident that enraged the alt-right at a statue protest in Houston, because the Oath Keepers, including Latino Oath Keepers, kicked an alt-righter out of the protest). It’s been surreal to see this memory-holed by almost all media and commentary, but based on everything I know about Trump, he was most likely talking about these ex-law enforcement, ex-military guys that he saw on Fox News when he made his “fine people” remark, not the people walking around with literal Nazi flags.
Be against groups like the Oath Keepers all you want. Ex-cops and military carrying around rifles, and ominously articulating since 2008 that they swore an oath to the Constitution, not the POTUS, is somewhat unnerving (though should be perfectly legal!). But you are strawmanning Trump’s comments when he says there were “many fine people” there, and you immediately find the worst of the worst and assume he was defending literal Nazis, as opposed to the groups that he was probably vaguely familiar with, the ones who have been featured on cable news for years.
TIL the Oath Keepers were only founded in 2009.
For what it’s worth, though, I was a teenager at the time, and my parents were good friends with someone involved in the John Birch Society. So, I can say with confidence that the tradition the Oath Keepers draw from was already live and active long before then, opposing President Bush’s alleged plans to overthrow the Constitution and surrender our sovereignty to an oligarchic one-world government.
If that’s true, Trump really really should have clarified that at some point following the first tweet. He doesn’t even need to be deferential, he could be like “I said ‘some’ fine people, like the patriotic Oathkeepers blah blah blah. OBVIOUSLY the Nazis weren’t included in that ‘some’, good god these liberals are so thirsty for scandal am I right?”.
That’s what you, or I, or anyone in this thread would have done, sure. But we’re not Trump.
And you could argue that it’s strategically unsound and rhetorically negligent. But he’s gotten pretty far doing things that I think are strategically unsound and rhetorically negligent (not even getting into the ethics of it). In his universe this might seem so obvious that it doesn’t even require a clarification.
He DID.
I rather doubt his expressing support explicitly for the Oathkeepers (if that’s indeed who he meant) would have played well at all.
One thing that struck me is that I am unable to find any references in the mainstream media to antifa violence at Charlottesville until after Trump’s statement. The only references within those two days seem to be from very right-leaning sources and a couple of blogs and people posting on Medium and Reason and so on.
The references that come after Trump’s statement are mostly obfuscatory and dismissive in nature, but before then antifa violence was simply memory-holed; the presented picture was that of a crowd of peaceful counter-protesters suddenly assailed by Nazi ram-raiders. While Trump may not have been right about the “fine people on both sides” part, he was certainly right that there was significant violence employed by both sides, and for recognising that at least he deserves more credit than the mainstream media.
—Washington Post, August 12, 2017
Appreciated.
It’s worth noting I’m in the UK; the only footage shown here was of ominous tiki-torch wielding body armoured Nazis looming over poor helpless minorities.
Also from August 12, here is an editorial on fair.org complaining about all of the media outlets that talked about violence on both sides:
http://fair.org/home/for-media-driving-into-a-crowd-of-protesters-is-a-clash/
Lots of news articles cited within.
So basically your argument comes down to anyone who attends a rally that someone brings a swastika to can’t possibly be a “fine person”, but going to a rally with communist flags is perfectly reasonable?
No.
In that case let’s hear it, because that’s what all the arguments I’ve heard boil down to.
The Unite The Right rally’s organisers publicised David Duke’s endorsement of them.
I think intellectually, Trump’s statement is almost certainly true, assuming that you don’t think that merely disagreeing with the movement to destroy statues disqualifies someone from being a fine person. This is particularly true if Trump meant both sides to include everyone in the country who is for or against statue destruction, but it’s probably also true if he just meant people at the rally.
It seems like there’s a general dynamic that if you hold a lefty rally and, say, some communist revolutionary groups or eliminate Israel by force group show up or a bunch of people advertise for days that they’re coming specifically to beat up right wingers, then it’s still important to point out that those radical elements don’t represent the vast majority of marchers, but if you hold a rally and one guy shows up with a swastika, then everybody at the rally is a Nazi unless they either beat up that guy or immediately leave. (Or sometimes even if they do).
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/ct-berkeley-protests-20170827-story.html
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/portland-train-stabbing-suspect-jeremy-christian-free-speech-organizer-joey-gibson/
Another perspective: Trump’s claim was probably true. But “some (literal, 1930s) Nazis are fine people” is also probably true.
How far does the crying wolf (about Trump and his supporters’ alleged racism) go? Is it possible that Trump, and economic nationalism, could be less racist than previous GOP presidents and their platforms?
According to a common narrative, Nixon and Republicans since won the votes of Southern segregationists and used their support to push a pro-business agenda that didn’t benefit these voters. If economic nationalism actually helps a lot of the “Angry White Men” who elected Trump, Trump doesn’t need to rely on racism to hold their support.
This narrative is demonstrably false. As I have discussed before, the south didn’t go republican in the 70s. The southern congressional delegation was almost entirely democratic until the 90s. While it’s true that republican presidents won in the south in this period, that’s because they won everywhere, winning an average of more than 40 states per election from 68 to 88. Despite this, the share of southerners voting for republican presidents was consistently lower than of the rest of the country.
As for economic issues, if you are a white guy with no college degree, what economic benefits do the democrats offer you? Not the subsidies to higher education, you didn’t go, and if you do try, you or your kids will be actively discriminated against in applying. Not the means tested welfare state, you, as a rule, make too much money to qualify for most of it, and if you don’t you probably will soon. Not regulation, you’re far more likely than any other demographic to work in the sort of brown industries the democrats openly brag about trying to regulate out of existence. Even if you don’t work in those industries, you probably know people who do. The democrats do want to tax you to pay for those things though, and to lecture you about how privileged you are, when not calling you a bunch of racist hicks.
White men without a college degree are, far and way, the most republican demographic in the country. That doesn’t happen because of trickery, it’s because the democrats offer this group almost nothing besides condescension.
You clearly know more than I do about southern electoral politics, so maybe I used a bad example. I am thinking specifically of the Lee Atwater tape, where he says that “cutting taxes” in 1980 had the same political meaning that the n-word did in 1954 to some voters. And Reagan’s tax cuts did not benefit white men without college degrees as much as they benefited higher earners.
The interesting thing to me is that Trump/Bannon economic nationalism seems to offer more to these non-college-educated white men than the economic policies of GWB and Paul Ryan, or anything else coming out of the establishment GOP, let alone the Democrats.
I replied more generally further down, but this:
Is specific and not quite right. In 1979, the top 1/5 made 45% of income and paid 55% of taxes. Today they make 50% of income and pay 69% of taxes. So taxes haven’t gotten less progressive, but a little more. As for the total amount of taxes, tax revenues averaged a little under 18% of GDP from 1950 to 80. From 81-2011, they averaged…..just a little under 18% of GDP.
the actual effect of the reagan “tax cuts” are exaggerated by almost everyone. They shaved a maximum of about 1% off the total tax bill, and at least that much was added back by bush II and clinton. They did not make the code radically less progressive, but were fairly neutral in that regard, because while they lowered rates they also eliminated deductions, and deductions disproportionately benefit those paying higher rates.
We’ve been through this before Cassander.
The degree to which a tax system is progressive is the degree to which higher earners pay higher average rates.
In the presence of changes in the distribution of income, average rates do not necessarily track the percentage of income paid by the top x% of the population. You are wilfully using a metric which doesn’t measure the thing you say you are measuring.
I’m interested in reading more about this. Can you point to places where you discussed this more at length and/or to articles which defend that view? I’ve always been suspicious of this narrative, because I also noticed that the shift of the South toward the GOP occurred pretty late, but I’d like to read more.
For what it’s worth, I largely agree with the rest of what you say, but that’s another topic.
A quick look through Wikipedia articles on the elections says that of the 11 ex-Confederate states in 6 elections(so 66 total decisions), Republicans won 49, Democrats 12, and George Wallace(a former Democrat running as a third party anti-civil-rights candidate) 5. That’s 74% to Republicans. Of the 300 total state decisions in those same 6 elections, Republicans won 241, or 80%. Now, a fair bit of that is probably regionalism – Carter won his native Georgia in 1980 despite getting thumped nationally, for example, and he did run up the score down south in 1976 in part for the same reason.
Congressional data is harder to pull good stats from, but for example, this is what Texas looked like in the 70s – almost solid blue. It doesn’t turn majority-red until the 2004 election, despite having a Texan Republican in the White House at the time, and a House that had been majority-red for a decade.
Isn’t that exactly what you would expect from executing a successful regional political strategy?
soru, I’m not following your argument here – can you elaborate?
The Republican position of ‘you are not racist, you simply have a preference for lower taxes’ is obviously vastly more attractive to its target audience than the alternatives. But most people don’t change their vote per-election, they pick it once in a lifetime and stick with it. The few exceptions cause most of the uncertainty in elections, and so get all the attention.
But to take a state from being definitely blue into the zone of uncertainty and then beyond it to definitely red, you can’t just run a charismatic, competent and scandal-free candidate. You need to capture new core voters who will reliably turn out for every subsequent election, because they agree with your parties fundamental principles. And then you still need to wait for the opposing base to die off. This takes generational timescales, so a change made in the 60s will bear fruit in the 90s at the earliest.
@1soru1
This is a plausible argument for some sort of southern strategy, but not “the southern strategy.” “The southern strategy” is defined as winning over those old voters with coded racist rhetoric in the 70s, not adopting new arguments that appealed to a new generation of southern voters that arose in the 90s. It also doesn’t explain why. if this rhetoric was tailored for southerners, it was even more efficacious in the non-southern parts of the country, and led to the largest string of presidential electoral victories in history. If the rhetoric works everywhere, how can you call it a southern strategy?
‘you are not racist, you simply have a preference for lower taxes’ has two constituencies:
1. those who take it as coded racist rhetoric
2. those who are not racist and want lower taxes.
Group 2 can be larger than group 1 without group 1 being insignificant.
It’s worth noting that the US has the lowest overall taxes of any rich democracy. So politically, the case against taxation has been more politically successful than elsewhere. You’d expect any argument over taxes to settle at an equilibrium where equal numbers would be hurt as helped by a change in either direction, and that that point would be the same for similar economies. A deviation from that requires an explanation.
The Southern Strategy is one such; I have not not heard of a better alternative.
@1soru1 says:
By this logic, “There should be affirmative action for african americans” has 2 constituencies, those who take it as coded racist rhetoric, and those that are not racist and want to help a historically disadvantaged community.
Group 2 can be larger than group 1 without group 1 being insignificant, do you claim that racism is a significant motivator of support for AA?
when you take into account tax expenditures, which the US relies on far more heavily than any other rich democracy, and state and local spending, the US is on the low end, but not the lowest. Ireland, switzerland, and japan are all lower, in addition to some smaller countries.
Well, there isn’t really much of a deviation, but even if there were, this argument only holds if you assume people everywhere are identical, with no variance in culture, political tradition, political structure, or personality that might lead to different outcomes.
A tradition of limited government and the culture that goes with it. A constitution that establishes a complicated system of checks and balances that makes sweeping legislation more difficult than in other countries. Lower social trust brought about by a very large and culturally diverse country.
There are 3 better alternatives. And I know they’re better because, unlike the largely mythical southern strategy, they aren’t largely mythical.
Yes, this is broadly accurate. After all, the Democrats are an electorally-competitive party.
Per wikipedia, Ireland has 30% of GDP as taxes, Switzerland 29%, Japan 28%, the US 26%, so I don’t know what set of figures you are using.
You could also note that within the lower tax, the US has a higher percentage of GDP spent on defence than any other democracy. Which is compatible with the theory that the anti-tax argument becomes politically weaker when applied in a situation where it cannot be supported by racial resentment.
Lower efficiency leading to lower costs is hardly conventional economics.
How is that not simply restating the essence of the southern strategy using slightly different language?
It seems to me that you are using the fact that you believe a thing as evidence of the fact that it is true. That seems unwise.
@1soru1 says:
I staretd from there, then added in this. But I grant you, I was looking at spending, not taxation, on the theory that the bills eventually have to be paid.
it’s also compatible with the theory that aliens drip chemicals that cause anti-tax feelings into the American water supply in order to keep our government cash strapped and thus unable to fund a space program capable of returning to the moon.
no, but it’s very basic political science.
I wasn’t speaking specifically of racial diversity, just the sheer size and heterogeneity of the US. But frankly, you can leave the heterogeneity out of the question entirely. Sheer size matters, government spending is negtively correlated with country size, and the US is far larger than any other developed democracy.
It isn’t inconsistent with conventional economics.
Lower efficiency means that the cost of government services is higher. When the price of something goes up, people consume less of it. If demand is elastic, as it could be, quantity goes down by more than price goes up, so total expenditure, which in this context is total cost of government, goes down.
All of that is complicated by the fact that we aren’t talking about consumption decisions by an individual but the outcome of the political market.
The link to OECD report covers not expenditure but ‘tax expenditure’, i.e.
And it doesn’t even mention Ireland or Switzerland. So its not exactly obvious how you can get from that to your conclusion.
You mean like ‘sorry officer, I have considered your offer of arrest, but having looked at the figures, I am afraid I am going to have to take my custom elsewhere’?
In any case, the existence of unresolved efficiency issues suggests that the pure low tax lobby lacks the political support to resolve them. And one explanation for that, when it has been so successful elsewhere, is that it when it tries to do so, it misses the support of the racial animus faction.
@1soru1 says:
Again, this is true only in the sense that the theory of the aliens poisoning the water is true.
I think the first half is more effectively accomplished by mentally redefining anything you do receive as “not welfare”, but it’s the back half that’s key – “one day, I’ll be well off too, so why would I want to hurt my future self?”. Which requires a certain amount of ignorance about recent growth in median wages.
Being more likely than other demographics to work in a coal mine would explain higher relative support, but not really higher absolute levels of support. That would require that these groups are more likely to work in brown industries than other industries, not more likely than other people. That’s only true for a super narrow definition of “these groups”.
You’ve also tried “they know people in these industries” in the past, and that’s true, but they likely know a lot of people, including some people on food stamps. It doesn’t really explain why “coal miner” is such a political touchstone – I think it’s symbolic rather than materialistic, which I guess is a metonym for the whole argument about whether Trump supporters neglect their material interests.
I don’t follow that. Even if median wages are holding constant, most people have increasing income over their employed lifetime.
That’s a fair point David, but Cassander’s narrative requires those expected wage gains to be sufficient to permanently move most/all current welfare recipients out of the income bands in which they qualify.
I think that expectation is common and wrong, but I can’t say I’ve crunched the numbers.
As a side note: even an accurate belief that “I oppose the welfare I currently receive because I may someday have to pay for it when I don’t receive it” is not particularly rational. You rationally pay for a lot of stuff you expect not to need for large chunks of your life.
Saying “even the ones who receive welfare will one day not need welfare, therefore why should they value welfare?” is, I think, factually wrong, but either way it’s not a good way to think about the value of welfare to its recipients.
it isn’t. I showed you the median wage figures below. I will grant you that I don’t have figures broken down by age, race and education level (any two of those is easy to find, but I’ve not found all three), but some back of the envelope math will show that the vast majority of whites in the lower income quintiles are either young or temporarily unemployed, not slaving away at minimum wage their whole lives.
It isn’t, but “I oppose a welfare state that will cost me more than it is ever likely to benefit me” certainly is, and that is the calculation they are making and their math isn’t wrong.
In order for it to determine the material choice between Democratic and Republican policies, this needs to show both that the voter will get limited lifetime benefits from the additional welfare associated with Democratic policies (ideally broadly defined to include all public goods) and that they will end up paying increased tax (again, broadly defined FWIW) under Democratic rather than Republican policies.
Modelling lifetime welfare receipt is tricky. As you note, there will be some people who move in and/or out of the relevant income brackets, so lifetime will certainly be greater than mean annual.
Modelling the difference in taxation is pretty easy – we can see exactly how much less tax each demographic in, say, Kansas can expect to pay following Brownback’s cuts, or how much they can expect to gain from extending the Obama tax cuts (side note: Holy shit, Kansas’ pre and post Brownback tax regime is barely progressive at all, the top marginal rate kicks in at $30k for a single filer – so just about everyone saves something I guess).
I’m going to suggest that the set of people who can reliably expect to make up in tax cuts what they lose in welfare cuts under republican policies (state and federal) is a lot smaller than the number voting for republicans.
@ Cassander,
I feel obligated to point out that Clegg was explicitly reffering to “the common narrative” not objective fact. Clegg’s description of the narrative is accurate regardless of whether the narrative itself is true.
@clegg
Lee Atwater, in his famous tape, is extremely misquoted. what he actually says after the famous quote is this this:
Now, you can say that he’s full of shit, or you can take him at his word. What you (the royal you, I mean, not accusing you of doing this Clegg) can’t do is say that he’s obviously telling the truth in paragraph before this one, and openly lying in this one.
throughout the period in question, republican support in the south builds slowly. throughout the same period, the salience of racial issues declines in the south. This makes it very hard to make a case that the republicans have gotten ahead by exploiting racial issues. If anything, the evidence runs the other way, that republicans only succeeded as race became less important.
@Philippe Lemoine
there was an extensive thread about it several months ago, with the voting data from wikipedia. As I recall, the share of the southern presidential vote that was republican (southern defined as the confederate states+west virginia and kentucky) was lower than the rest of the country in 68, 76, 80, and 84. in 88 it was tied, and in 92 and 96, southern voters were both more republican and more democratic, because of the 10 states ross perot did worst in, all 10 were southern. Note, it’s important to compare the southern totals not to the national total, but to the totals of the non southern states, other wise you artificially lower the average of the other states. If a candidate gets 45% in every southern state and 50% in every other state, republicans did 5% worse in the south, but only 3% worse than the national average, and this small difference was enough to dramatically alter the picture for closer elections.
@pdbarnlsey says:
Quite the opposite. the average person sees very strong growth in his wages as he ages. Most americans will spend time in the top 20% of income, and an even higher share of white people. Income is strongly correlated with age for obvious reasons. even if you’re right that median incomes are stagnating (and I think that can be disputed) that doesn’t meant that everyone in the country is making the same amount they were 20 years ago.
I do not believe that is mathematically correct. If you work in fossil fuels, you’re overwhelmingly more likely to vote republican, let’s say 90% compared to 50/50 for every other industry.. if group A is 20% fossil fuel workers, it will vote 58% republican, compared to 54% if only 10%.
Well I didn’t try to explain that, but the issue can be both material and symbolic. miners famously live in mining towns, where the industry sustains not just those working in it, but indirectly everyone else. that makes the material issue important even to those whose job isn’t coal miner.
That said, I think the better example is the keystone pipeline. that was a project that rather visibly through thousands of construction workers under a bus driven by the environmental lobby. Whatever the merits of the particular pipeline, it made it absolutely clear where democratic priorities lay, and it wasn’t with the blue collar welders.
@cassander
Thank you for the additional information on Atwater, Reagan, etc.
I am really interested in the question of how much a Republican platform of economic nationalism relies on racism, especially compared to a Republican platform of small government (or whatever you want to call the platform of Reagan/Bush/Ryan/etc). If you don’t think the small government platform relies on racism at all, that is fine, but then you are probably not interested in the particular question that interests me.
I think either platform relies on racism a hell of a lot less than a democratic platform that involves explicit handouts to favored racial groups.
Now let’s try to find a definition of “Trump Supporters” which is 20% fossil fuel workers. Or even “brown industries” generally.
Jesus this shit again.
Form 1948 forward the Democratic party’s support for civil rights began fracturing the South from the rest of the party. This is incontrovertible and was repeatedly stated.
This led first to the loss of votes for Democratic candidates for president, but not for statewide or local offices. Both 3rd party candidates and Republican candidates for president were the beneficiaries of this. This is to be expected as the Democratic local candidates were still running as supporters of segregation, the main issue causing the fracture at the national level.
Yeah, I know. People keep repeating that stupid “Southern Strategy” as if it was actually a true description of Republican politics, even after it’s been debunked.
One day I will hear someone use the word ‘debunked’ in some sense other than ‘I already heard that argument and I don’t like it’.
I think ‘debunked’ is too strong; rather, I think the story where Democrats support civil rights in the 1960s —-> the south votes Republican forever more is too simplistic, and only captures a tiny part of the change. I think a story that goes like this:
Democrats support civil rights —-> prominent conservative democrats switching parties, and lets Republicans start making inroads into the south for the first time in generations —> Republicans move to assemble a coalition that includes these new southern voters, but also appeals to suburban white voters outside of the south + black voters enfranchised by the Voting Rights Act allying with liberal southerners to vote Democrat in the south
is a more sophisticated version of the story that’s a little harder to rebut directly.
It’s true that the Republican appeal was not only segregationist, and did not only take hold in the south, but that doesn’t mean that appealing to southerners over segregation wasn’t the start of the realignment.
One pretty good way to get Southerners to stop voting for your party is to go on and on about how anyone who gets the votes of Southerners must be wicked, because Southerners.
@Paul Zrimsek
I’m not sure if your comment was directed at me, but I never claimed anyone was wicked for voting any particular way; I’m just pointing out that the claim that the “Republicans won the south using ‘Southern Strategy’ has been debunked” is only true on a fairly narrow definition of ‘Southern Strategy’.
@eugene Dawn
Except it wasn’t a segregationist appeal, the Republicans never promised anything vaguely like that. And it didn’t just “appeal elsewhere”, until the 90s, it appealed LEAST in the south. Your assertions are completely at odds with how the voting and campaigning actually went down. So yes, the southern strategy has been refuted, and not in a narrow sense. A theory that Republicans successfully appealed to explicitly southern interests is bunk if Republican appeals did worst in the south.
@cassander
See my response to you below: it certainly is the case that the south voting for Thurmond in ’48 and Wallace in ’68 was responding to an explicitly segregationist appeal; it’s not as clear-cut with Goldwater in ’64, but I think the facts that: the south was won on segregationist appeals before and after 1964, the fact that Goldwater was against civil rights, and the fact that Goldwater was the first Republican to win the south, inaugurating an era where the south was reliably Republican in the presidential vote is consistent with the basic story of the Southern Strategy.
As to the claim that whatever message the Republicans ran on appealed least in the south; it depends on which elections you are referring to: for 1968, for example, this is easily explained by the fact that Wallace, an explicit segregationist, obviously would have appealed more strongly to the segregationist vote than Nixon. Is your claim that Republicans performed worst in the south in 1972, 1980, etc., as well as 1968?
If I’m reading this Gallup data correctly, that seems incorrect: it has Nixon winning the south 71-29, compared with 60-40 for the midwest, 59-41 for the west, and 58-42 for the east.
Also, I’m skeptical of arguments along these lines that don’t take into account the fact that the south would have had large populations of African Americans newly enfranchised by the Voting Rights Act; even if there were elections where Republicans running a ‘southern strategy’ underperformed in the south relative to elsewhere, depending on the numbers it may still be entirely consistent with a scenario where white southerners are enough to swing the region to the Republicans, but large minorities of black voters make it a narrower win.
The Democrats managed to have a hold on the South for a hundred years, even when a popular Republican like Eisenhower ran. The fact that Nixon was able to get every southern state is pretty significant.
This seems, at best, incomplete. There is more evidence than just the presidential vote in the south going Republican during Republican blowouts:
– The Dixiecrats won the South in 1948, a party that specifically split off of the Democrats over segregation
– Segregationists in the 1960 election got faithless electors to vote for (segregationist) Harry Byrd in southern states
– The south backed Goldwater in 1964, a decidedly non-Republican blowout (other than his home state of Arizona, it’s the only place he won)
– Segregationist George Wallace won the south with a third party in 1968
So there is a long trend of the south moving away from Democrats over segregation before Nixon/Reagan that I don’t think can be written off by noting that some Republican wins of the south were as part of Republican landslides.
Also, the point about congress is also incomplete. It’s true that it took longer for the south to move to Republicans in the congressional vote, but some of this is attributable to the fact that Democratic representatives who had seniority in congress didn’t want to give it up by changing parties; a good example of this is Mississippi congressman William Colmer, a Democrat who opposed integration, and so endorsed Nixon and Goldwater for president; but who stayed a Democrat to avoid giving up his chairmanship of the Rules committee. When he retired, his assistant Trent Lott became his successor–running as a Republican. Dynamics like this helped Democrats persist in the south longer than in the presidential vote, and so the fact that it took the congressional vote longer to flip isn’t necessarily evidence against the Southern Strategy hypothesis.
Also, I would be curious if the fact that the Republican share of the southern vote being smaller than average would still hold if restricted to white southerners, which is surely what matters.
That’s a pretty big if. Two actually: first that he can actually implement any such policies (not much sign of that so far), and second that those policies will really help his base (evidence there is mixed at best).
The data show attempted illegal crossings of the Mexican border fell significantly after the election, which suggests that his rhetoric alone has been effective at cracking down on illegal immigration. (The linked WaPo article confuses people trying and failing to cross the border, which is what DHS reports, with illegal immigration; I don’t know of any usable data on actual number of people entering the country illegally.)
There have been numerous articles this summer with farmers complaining about the labor shortage. So whatever Trump is doing on immigration, although it isn’t much yet, it is having an impact.
I acknowledge that it remains to be seen whether increases in commercial farm labor costs will create new market opportunities for independent small farms, or otherwise help Trump’s core supporters. But the combination of reduced competition from large farms (due to a labor shortage), reduced foreign competition when/if Trump successfully implements trade protections, and reduced regulations (which are coming here and there) seems in general to have a chance of creating new opportunities for some Americans.
So in the comments on the recent post on EA, Scott mentioned that there wasn’t much focus put on causes with payoffs more than 100 years in the future, because of the huge expected step change from the singularity. That got me thinking on how focused we should be on global warming as a problem, if the singularity is expected within the next 100 years, which is usually the time frame for when the really bad outcomes from catastrophic GW are predicted. Any thoughts?
The singularity is dumb and won’t happen.
But trying to figure out what will pay off 100 years from now is still next-to-impossible because of the confluence of many smaller changes.
(Edit: All irony from my username aside. It’s a cool concept to noodle about. But it won’t actually happen.)
There seem to be many smart people with relevant expertise on both the “it will happen” and “it won’t happen” sides of the singularity question. Is this a semantics problem? Why don’t you think it will happen?
The singularity seems to assume that 1) an arbitrarily-advanced computer will be arbitrarily smart, and 2) an arbitrarily smart computer can make arbitrary advances, that is, raw thinking power is the only rate-limiting step in the advance of knowledge.
I’ll leave it to others to debate the first one, but the second isn’t true. Computer modeling is incapable of accounting for phenomenon before they’re discovered in the real world and programmed into the model. So the computer can develop beautiful mathematical hypotheses about physics, most of which are wrong, but it will have to wait for boring old physical tests to figure out which ones are correct.
For example, the aeroelastic flutter that destroyed the Tacoma Narrows bridge didn’t show up in the (pencil and paper) models used to design it, because the engineers didn’t realize it could happen. So an in-silico linear algebra model of a bridge won’t dump the wind load on the girders when they reach a certain deflection unless the model is specifically programmed to dump the load, and this isn’t apparent from inside the computer. The only reason we program computers to do it now (or, more specifically, engineers develop mathematical models that do this, and then programmers build them into design software) is because we watched a bridge gallop around in the real world.
So, no, Robot Jesus isn’t going to rapture people into the Machine soon after intelligence is developed; the computer might be able to figure out several possible ways that brains work, but regular boring ol’ lab work, the kind that’s limited by the supply of lab workers and the time necessary to grow rats, will sharply limit the advance because the computer can’t figure out if it’s correct without physical testing.
That explanation seems obvious now that I’ve read it, and I’m surprised I haven’t seen it elsewhere. To recap: our technological advancement doesn’t happen by sitting around thinking up new things or even modeling them, we also have to try things in the real world and learn from mistakes. Computers, at best, can only sit around thinking and modeling, so that’s as far as they’ll get.
Makes sense to me. But doesn’t the singularity-will-happen-and-turn-us-into-paperclips argument also include something about computers commandeering hardware?
A lot of the problem is that right now, and for the foreseeable future, commandeering hardware doesn’t really get you far. To keep going on with the bridge example, sure, maybe the computer suborns a milling machine or a 3d printer to make a model of a bridge, but how does it move that model into a civil engineering lab many miles away, and then install and run all of the strain gages, load cells, load cylinders, etc.?
I’d go further, but XKCD already did a good analysis of this problem: https://what-if.xkcd.com/5/
I guess, if the computer is hooked up to other computers via some kind of network, those computers all work together to commandeer what they need?
I’m beyond my depth here already, but I can sort of imagine the argument.
To continue with the bridge example:
At present, to build a bridge, you need a lot of heavy construction equipment and building materials. AFAIK the necessary equipment is not currently 100% automated – you still need human operators who know what they’re doing. Same goes for the acquisition of the materials – they need to be gotten from somewhere, and almost certainly go through one or more processing steps between the original raw harvesting and delivery to your bridge site, and pretty much all of those steps currently require human operators as well.
TL;DR – there’s a whole lot of automation that would need to happen for computers to effectively commandeer everything.
@Loquat
To be fair to Well…, I was only discussing the computer doing research, that is, it only needs to do work with a scale model of a bridge, which is a much more tractable problem. I think it’s still beyond what the Internet Incarnate can handle without human assistance.
Humans are already designing and operating simplistic remote labs.
@Loquat: Isn’t the automization of everything + IoT part of the narrative though? Like, the machinery that acquires the materials and hauls it and installs it, even if right now it just helps humans do that stuff, could theoretically be equipped with powerful- and connected-enough computers to upgrade to some post-singularity superbrain and then just build the experimental bridge on their own.
Not that I believe this will occur, mind you. Just that this is supposed to be how the paperclipping process happens.
Ability to achieve arbitrary advances is not necessary for a smart computer to achieve world domination. Achieving world domination is a matter of finding the weakest link.
“Humans will never be able to achieve dominance over gorillas! That would require humans to do experiments!”
@anonymousskimmer
I’m aware of that. Remote data collection is very robust. I can log on to a website right now that is gathering data from 64 strain gages at 10-s intervals for a lock gate I’m working with. But those gages were placed by a human being crawling around on the structure. There is no robot in existence that our hypothetical intelligence could suborn to place them.
I’m saying that physical experiments that our hypothetical God Intelligence would require to actually validate any hypothesis it generates will, with current technology, require a lot of human beings to actually set up and conduct. I maintain that this step will limit any proposed rapid advance, since there are likely to be many possible hypotheses for poorly-understood physical phenomena (like much of our current biological understanding) and computer modeling cannot choose between them, since all of them are merely math.
@Reasoner
You’re going to have to articulate this “weakest link” that will allow world conquest through pure sweet reason alone, since merely writing those words doesn’t imply that such a weakest link exists.
I’m not sure what you’re trying to say with the gorilla thing. Ancient humans may not have required the scientific method to conquer gorillas, but a computer attempting to advance on the current state of the art will have to conduct some experiments. Like I said before, a theoretical model requires validation in the real world.
But if you built a sufficiently sophisticated model of the physical forces and components themselves? So the flutter is an emergent property of the underlying equations describing the bridge, it’s just that the equations used were simplified in a way which assumed away that possibility?
Maybe I’m just assuming away your objection, or maybe I’m calling for a computer with more bits than atoms in the known universe or something, but it doesn’t feel insoluble once you move past just teaching the computer to use your equations, but faster…
@Reasoner
Computers also have weak links and humans can be expected to target those.
The argument that rapid increase of intelligence isn’t the same thing as rapid increase of knowledge is pretty strong.
I don’t know how much good a GAI could get from finding correlations in existing knowledge that people haven’t noticed.
I’m not sure to what extent a GAI could get people to go along with its projects just by pretending to be other people and/or a normal human organization. Probably a fairly large extent, but I’m not sure how much it adds to the threat.
This, pretty much. Computer simulations that don’t involve more bits than atoms in the known universe, instead involve educated guesses as to which 99.9999+% of reality will be ignored and/or replaced with fudge factors. These guesses can’t be based on analytic proof because that takes you back to more-bits-than-atoms territory. So some of them will turn out to be wrong, and the models won’t match reality.
If you validate the models, by comparing them to real-world experiments, then you can refine your guesses and your fudge factors until you have a useful model. But it’s only useful within the range of validation, because that’s where the fudge factors are properly calibrated and that’s where you know that the parts of reality you ignored don’t really matter. To do anything new, there is no substitute for experiment.
So if Boeing wants to build another subsonic airliner, they’ve got validated structural and fluid dynamics codes that can do most of that work in silicon. If they want to build an SST, they’re going to need a lot of wind tunnel time. And if Skynet wants to Take Over the World, I’m pretty sure there aren’t any validated codes for evaluating world conquest strategies.
CatCube points out that even “very intelligent” AI will have a difficult time taking over the world. I agree with his arguments.
But I also just don’t agree with the idea that we’ll get superintelligent AI anytime soon. And I don’t care what “many smart people with relevant expertise” think, because it turns out that trying to predict decades of advances in a field is not something you can reason through or simulate out in your head, no matter how smart you are. Especially you can’t reason through “how we’re going to power through unknown unknowns like how intelligence really works.”
What you can do is look at the history of how people predict advances in fields. And it turns out that what they always, always, always do, and it’s always, always, always wrong, is they predict quick extrapolations of the current technologies to absurdly extreme levels with no detours along the way.
2001: A Space Odyssey was reasonable near-future science fiction when it was written in 1967 or so. It featured a manned mission to Saturn with an AI in 2001. People were like, “Yeah, 35 years or so, pretty much checks out.”
Obviously insert your own joke about fusion being the technology of the future. In Heinlein’s The Door into Summer, written in 1957, he predicts general-purpose robots in the early 1970’s, and essentially roombas (I think better than we actually have roombas) in the late 1960’s.
The Singularity itself was popularized by Vernor Vinge in 1983. That was about 35 years ago, guys. If technology has been advancing exponentially since 1983, then… it sure doesn’t seem obvious to me.
The whole “technology is advancing exponentially” meme was very popular in the science fiction of my youth. The technological singularity is a manifestation of that same belief. It’s been spectacularly wrong for like 50 years at this point. It’s not getting any more plausible.
My impression is lots of things from global warming can still get really bad within the next 100 years. At the very least lots of people will die and we’ll lose cool things like Venice. As for the really bad outcomes, I would guess we’re not going to activate any feedback loops that turn our planet into Venus II before that time, but I’d hate to have to stake civilization on it.
My problem with the “things will get really bad within 100 years, therefore we must do X” line of reasoning is that very few people are promoting steps that will actually change the rate of warming to the point of “in 100 years, things won’t get as bad”.
(For instance, people invested in climate change continue (for the most part) to refuse to push for more nuclear power plants.)
Secondly, there’s quite a bit of room between “lose civilization” and “lots of people die.” And we *are* going to lose Venice, no matter what we do, short of a large seawall and constantly running pumps.
One notes that the more we spend on efforts that will have trivial effects, the less we will have to cope with the effects that they concede will happen even if we adhere to all their recommendations.
Particularly bearing in mind that *everyone* is going to die.
I think it is usually a mistake to worry about outcomes more than a century in the future. The reason isn’t just the singularity, which is possible but, in my view, far from certain. It’s that there are lots of ways in which the world could change drastically over that long a period, making any predictions very unreliable.
As I put it when I gave a talk on my Future Imperfect at Google, global warming is a pretty wimpy catastrophe. I have three different ways of wiping out the human race faster than that.
I recall a lecture that compared a number of proposed plans. CO2 limitations and such. Al Gores, for instance, would cost an estimated $28 Trillion over the next century, and would delay global warming by 4 years. So we all burn to death and drown (lobster-style?) 104 years from now instead of 100, for the low low cost of $7 Trillion per year of delay. Maybe there are better plans, but unless they’re more efficient by two magnitudes, they’re not worth it.
Singularity stuff aside, my opinion has generally been that while global warming is indeed a problem, the measures proposed would hardly slow it down, but would significantly hobble the economy. We should wait for more effective and efficient means to fight the problem.
Science and technological development is a luxury, not a necessity. It’s why all the rich western countries do it while poorer subsistence countries work on surviving. Who are the people using electric cars and solar panels right now? The rich people that can afford to spend extra to help on a vague existential long-term crisis.
So if we hobble our economy now, for pathetic gains, we’ll have less money and less strong of an economy later to spend resources are far more effective measures new technology will unlock. We’re on a treadmill moving backwards at 90% walking speed. But rather than exhaust ourselves to hold still or move forward at 10%, we should sit down, build an electric scooter, and actually stand a chance of getting off this ride.
Or, you know, just solve the problem by building nuclear reactors. It’s been almost 50 years since Carter was putting solar collectors on roofs. 20 years ago Global warming really started getting important to worry about, and we were promised solar and wind were the future. 20 years later, and they’re meh. Just 10 years ago solar panels were starting to actually generate more energy than it cost to make them (outside of Arizona/California). And it’ll still be 20 years at least before batteries are economical enough to run any region on only solar and wind power. Then a 20 year implementation period for the rest of the country… etc. Oh, and Fusions totally going to come along and not only be possible, but feasible, and more commercially viable than fission to boot!
Scenario 1) we have time and we don’t have good enough technology, so we should focus on keeping our economy strong and only start actively fighting global warming when we have tools to efficiently do so.
Scenario 2) We don’t have time, which means we don’t have the 40 years to wait for a solar/wind/battery grid, so we should be building nuclear plants like crazy, and should have been for the last 20 years.
The people screaming the most about global warming do not seem to go with either of these scenarios. Which is interesting.
You seem to be establishing some elaborate pyschodrama where the reactions of of a carefully-curated subset of the loudest screamer on the ‘other side’ can be used as moral justification for a particular course of action that you support.
In reality, many science-oriented environmentalists are pro-nuclear. Most others would accept it, but think solar is now going to be cheaper and faster.
Wouldn’t it be better to look at the facts and make your own decision, or at least delegate someone you trust to do so?
One of the best parts about rationality as I’ve seen it has been the willingness of invested people to talk about possible policy answers in terms of pros and cons. I think it’s also one of the weaknesses – SSC commentators and rationalists seem to me to lean to the logic (rather than emotional) side rather heavily, to the point of not understanding emotional reactions to things.
On the other hand, there is a tendency for some groups of people to reflexively use emotional responses even when the average “reasonable man” would not. Identity activists, esp on the left, get criticized heavily for this, but so do religious sort and agitprops of all stripes.
In a recent example, ESPN changed out sportscast announcers because of concerns that people would react emotionally and negatively to the name of this sportscaster. My initial response was to think that ESPN’s PR response should have been along the lines of “If you’re so hysterical you can’t tell the difference between an ethnically Korean in sports today and a Virginian military leader who’s been dead for more than a century, you’ve got problems that we can’t help.”
On reflection, 1) there’s a reason I’m not in PR 2) even if I was, that’s not charitable and 3) assuming that “emotional overreaction to things” is a state that some people are more likely to fall into than others, what responsibilities do rational people have in dealing with the irrational?
Among the more satisfying answers I’ve seen have been “ignore them” and “punch them until they stop being irrational/awake enough to say stupid things” but I doubt that these will actually “work” in the sense of making people rational. Plus, I’m generally in favor of less punching.
Thoughts?
This is the second reference I’ve seen to the ESPN thing. Everything I know about it was in your reference. Why didn’t Robert Lee just start going by Bob Lee? Have them change his lower third, have people refer to him on-air as Bob, etc. From a PR perspective, removing the guy seems like a huge blunder.
I’m also disgusted at how Robert E. Lee’s memory has been treated. He was one of the most admirable and inspiring Americans in history.
Probably because his name is *Robert*, not ‘Bob’. Some people are particular about this.
And in the south, Robert L. Lastname is pretty common. Before the rise of the ctrl-left, few people would have gotten any traction by claiming that being named ‘Robert Lee’ was a huge crime against humanity.
Agreed. But, people in broadcasting seem to be fairly not particular about this. (No, I don’t have any data to back that up.)
Why? From what very little I know he seems to have acted typically for a person in his position. But then I admire the pre-Revolutionary Quakers the most.
I just think he was a particularly impressive guy. His life story is kind of amazing to me. Accounts from men who served under/beside/and even opposed to him seem to be uniformly admiring and in some cases even awestruck.
Fair enough.
That’s an excellent question, and I think the best answer is to work to convince people:
1. Only about things that you can convince them of;
2. With respect paid to their emotional states;
3. Weighted towards general principles; and
4. If it can be done in a reasonable amount of time.
1 requires some work to get good at, and definitely prejudices you towards talking to people you know well. 2 seems silly, but is essential. Emotions are, generally speaking, intellectual shorthand for more complicated judgments, and a serious judgment doesn’t tend to come from nowhere. Rather than dismissing emotional states, it’s better to figure out where they come from and translate them into more explicit statements. 3 is standard practice for the community, I should hope, and 4 is both obvious and very much worth reminding oneself about.
An example would be: my mother, a very intelligent person, was (understandably) outraged about Trump’s reaction over Charlottesville, and was seriously worried about white nationalism in America. I acknowledged her anger and fear as both being worthwhile, and then walked through the points about Trump and about the white nationalists (e.g. Trump’s a narcissistic moron who isn’t capable of holding even a repugnant moral principle like neo-Nazism, this was a country-wide white nationalist march that got a few hundred people in contrast to the Women’s March) to show that the worst fears weren’t a serious threat. Then, I talked about a general principle of “widening the scope” from the neo-Nazis to conservatives in general, and how it amplified hate and radicalization among Middle-Eastern Muslims after 9/11 and how the same could happen here. She acknowledged the argument, and agreed with the conclusion: that the white nationalist principles held there were awful and should be fought against, and that Trump is a despicable and weak leader, but that there was no need to panic about there being some massive representation of them in America.
I think this is a reasonable model to use. It isn’t a magic bullet, and it takes work, but things worth having tend to be just that. Does it all make sense?
I’m very sympathetic to your point of view.
On the other hand, when you’re someone like ESPN who’s trying to appeal to the masses, irrational reactions like that matter among the marginal viewer. For an example from politics – where candidates also have to appeal to the marginal voter – look how Robert Heinlein narrowly lost the 1938 Democratic primary to an opponent who was a registered Republican. Commentators point out that Sudeten Nazi politician Konrad Henlein had been making headlines shortly before the race.
…which is similar to the reason most buildings don’t have a 13th floor; even if the builder is completely free of superstition, they’re worried that potential tenants will possibly be superstitious about that, or if THEY’RE not, they’ll be worried about their customers, clients, vendors, or employees being so… so if there’s even a hypothetical person somewhere down the line who won’t want to go to the 13th floor because they think it’s bad luck, they’ll play it safe by skipping the number.
I think that’s clearly the case here – no one seems to be saying “having Robert Lee in town would really offend me”, they’re all worried about some hypothetical third party feeling that way.
From ESPN’s perspective, a whole bunch of stories saying “isn’t this Robert Lee thing a crazy coincidence, I wonder if some easily confused people are going to be offended/triggered?” is still more trouble than it’s worth.
I generally don’t use the jungian typologies but find their calling their T and F functions both rational is useful in this sort of analysis.
Extreme Ts find it rational to avoid various symbolic landmines. No surprise those of other types would as well.
This works fine so long as all of us agree on what symbols equal landmines, and which are just rocks that are part of the landscape, and have been so for decades.
I read somewhere that ESPN and/or Robert Lee himself (source was unclear which exactly) was concerned that he might become the target of internet memes, presumably from the deplorable section of the internet, if they went ahead and had him do the Virginia game. I’m not sure how much a memer could really do with such weak tea as that, but it was supposedly part of their reasoning.
Yeah. It’s worth pointing out that the whole thing started out as an internal personnel move, with ESPN offering to swap Robert Lee to a different game and Lee accepting the offer. We’re only hearing about it because somebody leaked it to Outkick the Coverage, and a bunch of loud voices on the internet saw an opportunity to get their kicks in.
I think reason vs. emotion is a false dichotomy, and I think recognising it as such can help with this. There are certain specific emotions that routinely interfere with the process of trying to believe true things about the world, such as fear of being wrong. There are also places where lack of emotion routinely interferes with the process of trying to believe true things about the world, such as when you don’t care enough about an issue to look past your first judgement.
This is particularly true when you’re trying to understand someone that you disagree with. Understanding how someone thinks and understanding how someone feels are not separate processes.
Most of the time, if you want someone to listen to you, a good first step is to listen to them. Believe them when they tell you what matters to them, make responses that address their particular concerns, stay on topic when sharing your views rather than pivoting to your favourite semi-related hobbyhorses. People like to be engaged with as people.
As an answer to the question ‘is Trump racist’, “You Are Still Crying Wolf” is unimpeachable.
There are, however, other questions that could have been asked. Ones like ‘does Trump bring any level of moral seriousness and credibility to opposing white nationalism?’.
Cal in Nazism, fascism, white nationalism, white identity politics, or whatever, there has, post-WWII, been a bipartisan concensus that there was something there that needed opposing. Now that’s a 1.5-partisan consensus, because Trump clearly does not hold that position. If only becuase that is a political view, and Trump doesn’t really have political views in the conventional sense.
How that will play out remains to be seen. The judiciary are still opposed, but Trump has the power of pardon and a demonstrated will to use it. Numbers of supporters may not be large, and smaller than counter-protestors. But the media/internet footprint inherently required to bring out those larger numbers is immense. Which risks a backlash, if only in the form of posts like this saying ‘the threat is small, why bother?’.
A lot of things are only impossible because people act to prevent them happening.
See, I’d strongly disagree that there has been a consensus that Nazis/white supremacists/etc “needed opposing” in the last 30 years. The consensus seemed much more that they were a vanishingly small irrelevance that could be safely ignored. They were a line item on The Daily Show and little more.
“I see a dangerous animal on the outskirts of town. It has fur, and is on four legs. He appears to have sharp teeth. It’s a wolf.”
“If you will notice we are in Australia and there are no wolves here. You, sir, are crying wolf.”
…
“Well then, I guess it was a dingo that just carried off your child. I tried to warn you.”
Scott does not understand how populism works.
“Well then, I guess it was a dingo that just carried off your child. I tried to warn you.”
I think if they led with “look over there, that animal has your child!” instead of lots of weirdly specific details followed by insistence that it’s a wolf, they might have gotten better results.
Maybe I’m missing the point?
Scott has always agreed that Trump is dangerous; he’d just prefer that people focus on the ways in which Trump is actually dangerous, as opposed to this weird theory that he’s a closet Klansman.
Scott spends a whole lot of time detailing the minute ways in which Trump is not a wolf.
He also spends a lot of time trying to make the case that Trump does not resemble a wolf at all. This is where he goes horribly wrong.
He thinks Trump saying things like “I’m the least racist person you know.” and “Look at this rainbow flag I’m holding.” mean that Trump is 180 degrees from bigoted. But this has never been the case.
Scott would easily recognize the form of argument if the statement made was “I’m more in favor of free speach than anyone you know.” But because the values represented by “free speach” and “pluralism” are in tension with each other, he fails to recognize what Trump does.
As to “An animal has your child” the warning was meant to prevent it from occurring, as it had not happened yet.
And, given that dingos are descended from domesticated dogs, if you just said wild animal we could have quibbles about whether they actually counted as wild. This is the problem with failing to taboo the word “racist” when considering the argument. Scott fell victim to the definition problem.
My critique of Scott is he is an American living in the US, and unlike folks from other places (South America, Eastern Europe, etc.) has not developed a nose for these things.
I recognized Trump’s smell immediately when he ran, as a USSR ex-pat.
The recognition was “olfactory,” not definitional.
Except the as e.g., current events in Berkeley are demonstrating the Alt-Left is a much bigger threat and aside from Trump, no politician has bothered to condemn them.
A new sockpuppet every thread, eh?
“I’m trying to stay off Twitter and seriously limit my exposure to Facebook for a while, so if you send me any messages over those platforms, I might not see them.”
So, as a left-leaning type who is also a civil libertarian who cares about things like free speech (grey tribe, I suppose), I can’t held but notice that quite a number of people who I appreciated from this angle have reduced their social media intake lately, particularly since Charlottesville. Freddie DeBoer – admittedly after pulling a dick move – closed down his account and announced he was going into mental health treatment. Angela Nagle got put on more-or-less a blacklist. Some Tumblr-style liberals I know are absolutely furious at the ACLU “defending nazis.” Heterodox Academy’s recent blogs seem to be about politically navigating “free speech” waters in the post-Charlottesville era. This has coincided with SJW clickbait mongers on the right getting a similar boost – further polarizing the issue. And all that isn’t even getting into Google/Youtube crackdowns or antifa boosting.
Not to overread Scott’s pretty justified idea to reduce social media intake, but I’m a little despondent. It actually seemed like the left was moving on from the old witch hunts and search for heretics, but…it’s back in full-force. Someone tell me I’m wrong?
My read was not that Scott is cutting back on those things because of fears of being doxxed, but because social media all tend to crescendo toward “The Sky Is Falling!” and he’s tired of it.
In addition to unfollowing all posts by (Thinkprogress, SPLC, etc.) I have been unfollowing Facebook friends’ posts (that is, remaining “friends” but choosing not to have any of their posts show up in my newsfeed) at a steady clip since Trump’s election, even after literally installing a plugin which automatically hides all posts with the word “Trump.” Charlottesville sparked a new round of unfollows. I myself stopped posting anything political on social media years ago, but my friends’ posts on political matters only became intolerable (due to their profusion and high heat-to-light ratio) since the election.
Perhaps I’m creating a bubble for myself, but if the outside of the bubble is a radioactive wasteland, I’ll take it. Plus, I read people who disagree with me on SSC.
Back when it was Lent, my younger son persuaded me that it was a good idea to give up something for Lent, so I gave up arguing climate issues on FB. I haven’t gone back, with the exception of a recent slip when I commented on something I saw elsewhere in a form that copied to FB.
I don’t get into a lot of frustrating political arguments online on other topics and my taste for arguing with people about things is pretty well satisfied here, where most of the arguments are civil.
I’ve been doing the exact same, onyomi. There was a moment of inspiration a while back when I realised that what felt like an unstoppable wave of bullshit posts was actually coming from about 6 or so people out of several hundred. There’s been a couple more times when I’ve needed to expand that list, since every time there’s a new bete noir another couple of friends go off the rails and start demanding skulls, but overall it seems to work well.
Tell me I’m wrong?
Can’t. I’ve got IRL friends posting things on FB like “If you say “both sides” and one side is Nazi’s then you’re a Nazi sympathizer” and “Free speech wasn’t meant for a political weapon” and the like. Not to mention the more vicious anti-Republican and anti-conservative things.
Part of me wants to dump them as friends, because it seem to me that the friendship is pretty one sided if that’s the sort of thing they’d say, but so far I have just dialed back off FB again.
I have seen people who think — or at least say — that if you notice they are using the term “Nazi” to mean “anyone I want to punch”, you are a Nazi sympathizer.
I’ve had people outright claim that by opposing politically motivated violence, I am supporting politically motivated “violence”. (Scare quotes mine.)
I’m pretty furious at the ACLU for partially caving. I don’t care at all about gun rights, I don’t think the ACLU should be doing second amendment litigation, but their new policy doesn’t seem to depend on it even being illegal to protest armed. They are announced that they will turn away clients with concededly valid pure free speech claims. That goes against everything they are supposed to stand for. Lots of people quit the ACLU over Skokie, but they kept to their beliefs. The current leadership apparently doesn’t have the intestinal fortitude of their forbears. That being the case they should step aside for leadership that still believes in the mission.
I don’t know whether to be disappointed, or amazed by the fact that they held out for so long. Being nonpartisan on highly political issues as a large organization is a really unstable equilibrium; at one point or another one side is going to have the upper hand, followed by sympathizers of the other side leaving, tipping the scale even more.
The ACLU, like all organizations, is limited in funds. The NRA exists to pick up the second set of lawsuits.
I think it fair that the ACLU recognize that defending rights against the government does not extend to the threat of violence against one’s fellow citizens in order to pursue those rights against the government, even if such threat is legal.
Like I said I have no interest in gun rights. We aren’t talking about gun rights, we are talking about free speech and assembly.
What threat of violence? Being armed alone is not a threat. The ACLU has extensively litigated what exactly constitutes a “true threat”, “incitement”, and so on. In favor of the narrow definition in every case. They can’t turn around now and pretend to be a risk-adverse what-about-the-children organization.
It was cravenness and avarice pure and simple. The leadership was worried about losing donations and staff and put that above the fundamental mission of the organization. This would not have happened under Ira Glasser. Anthony Romero should be resign or be fired. But he won’t. The board will go along with the transformation of the ACLU from a civil liberties organization into a vaguely left wing lobbying and litigation group.
The only silver lining is that the move will backfire, vaguely left wing lobbying and litigation is a much more crowded niche and so this is going to mean real diminishment for the organization. Cravenness and avarice won’t end up working out for them.
I thought for a moment you were using our local alias for the group that may or may not be about ethics in gaming journalism, and actually scrolled up to see what link I’d missed from Scott’s OP, and then I saw that this time he really had put in a link about ants.
I’ve started picking up freelance ghost writing gigs on Reddit, in the $15 per 1000 words range, and made a few hundred dollars so far.
The people I’ve worked for seem honest, and willing to pay in steps. So far, so good, and I don’t particularly care if I get stood up for pay once or twice, since I’m losing nothing but spare time.
• Is there anything I should be doing to protect myself identity-wise or legally?
• Should I be worrying about committing libel/slander? Should I avoid writing on some topics, like, say, medical or legal topics?
• Are there some magic words that I should be using to stop people from holding me responsible for what I write?
• Is PayPal’s lack of anonymity something I should care about? Should I be using some other payment system, or using cryptocurrency?
I’m not so worried about doxxing, since don’t have a reputation in real life. I don’t have close friends or a romantic partner, and the only public reputation I have is with a crappy minimum wage job, so even if I have some bright future I’m cynical and embittered enough that if someone threatened to dox me, I’d literally say “do your worst.”
Long story short… I don’t have much of a web presence, so above all: am I just being paranoid?
Stay away from topics that require genuine expertise – if you’re writing on how to avoid plane crashes, step back, but if you’re writing on how evil Kim Jong-Un is, then go for it. If a sector is heavily regulated(medicine, finance, law, etc.) then tread carefully, and see what sort of disclaimers people who write about it professionally always throw in. If it’s something everyone natters about nonstop, you’re probably fine.
As for avoiding your real name, you can probably register an official business name for at most a few hundred bucks if you really want to, and starting a Paypal account with a name like that might be doable? I’ve never tried.
Just looked into it, PayPal does let you change your account to a business account. Thanks for the tip.
My brother did this for a while, writing English papers and stuff like that for college undergrads who had more money than they had inclination to do their homework. It struck me as immoral, but he’s my brother so I was inclined to be struck by it some way or another. So all that is to say, you might want to avoid doing people’s work for them when it’s expected they will be the ones doing it.
What kind of ghost-writing are you doing?
So far, I’ve been writing how-to guides about “beer money” sites, my experiences with anxiety, advertising copy, and emails that pitch search engine optimization to the recipient.
I don’t personally have a problem with ghostwriting humanities essays, and I don’t have an academic reputation at stake. That’s one of the few things I’m not afraid of, actually. I doubt that the college would punish anyone besides the person who bought the essay.
I’d certainly think twice about writing a STEM paper–nobody wants to think that their heart surgeon paid for his academic work to be done by someone else!–but college STEM courses give out busywork sometimes too.
I do–it’s assisting at fraud. The student is getting a grade based on the false claim that he wrote the paper. I don’t think there is any significant risk that you will get punished and only a very small risk that the student will, depending how careless he is.
Yeah, exactly. I guess it’s more of an ethical objection than a moral one.
First, I’ve read a lot of your posts on SSC and want you to know that you’re one of the people I do respect and who I believe has a lot of integrity.
However: I’ve been through high school and college, and I don’t have enough respect for the humanities as a whole to believe that most humanities instructors have much integrity. The instructors honestly don’t care: I’ve seen instructors change deadlines based on pressure from students, give passing grades to students who don’t participate in group projects while insisting that everyone contributes equally, and share one student’s confidential academic record to another. The humanities instructors that did questionable things far outnumbered the ones who did things by the rules, and the worst part is this is, everyone likes the instructors who appease the students.
So writing someone’s paper may be fraud, but I have no problem committing fraud against humanities instructors until I have good reason to think that the instructors have more integrity than the students.
I don’t know much about STEM, so I’m far less prejudiced against that field. But I think I would know make-work assignment when I see it: if the assignment involves little more than looking up answers in your biology manual, I don’t see any need to respect that. I’ve been in those biology classes. I’ve done it. Yes, intro-level workbooks help you learn the basics of biology. But a teacher assigned it the workbooks arbitrarily, probably because they don’t want to have another thirty to fifty essays to mark, and the student which choose which assignments are worth doing honestly…well, they chose just as arbitrarily.
If something involves inventing fraudulent data or misinformation, that is obviously a problem, and I wouldn’t do that. As I said, it would be different if I’m actually writing something that will actually make a significant difference–I wouldn’t write a threat or blackmail an instructor.
Much as it makes my teeth grind to say it, there are honorable and respectable humanities professors and courses out there. A few of them anyway.
But even if there weren’t, it’s the same principle behind why you shouldn’t steal from Walmart even if you can enumerate logical reasons why Walmart deserves no respect, or why you shouldn’t punch someone in the face even if he’s an asshole for saying he’d meet you at 8 and not showing up until 10:15 because he’s a forgetful idiot who needs to get his life together–at that point it’s more about not contributing to a society where punching is how we tell people we’re angry at them for being late: we won’t fix higher education with selective fraud.
I was probably being a bit harsh when I said I had little respect for the humanities. Humanities are “my” field. I enjoy the humanities, I love writing, and the teachers with little integrity are usually otherwise kind and decent people working in a place that’s a little too cozy and prone to apathy. I also take it upon myself to decide what’s worth investing your integrity in, and what’s mere busywork.
Whatever I do, it’s not about revenge, and it’s not about righting wrongs. It’s about not being able to get a job thanks to the academic system that I spent time and money on, despite earning a diploma and doing a ton of networking that all led to dead ends. It’s about having to work outside the rules with the qualifications that I spent time getting.
Your examples are a little disproportionate. Sure, you don’t steal from Walmart, as a general rule. But if someone was stealing from Walmart because Walmart kept their overtime pay, I’d be understanding if the employee stole–assuming that they’re stealing food and not luxuries, and assuming that there’s no food bank that will accept them.)
I’d probably suggest that they take food that’s been thrown away in the dumpster (as I’ve done when I worked retail and was barely making enough for basic groceries) rather than steal it from the shelves (which I’ve never done) in order to reduce the chance of repercussions.
tl;dr I have a mildly overactive sense of entitlement, and I don’t have fantasies of bringing down the humanities/academia.
I also wouldn’t want my child to have a 1st-grade teacher who paid someone else to do their academic work.
Does “ghost writing” in this context mean, as it does elsewhere, that you compose the text and someone else publishes it over his name? If so I don’t see much risk.
There is the issue of whether you feel responsible for promoting ideas that might be wrong. But there is also the benefit of getting practice writing.
Yes, I compose the text and someone else publishes it under his name.
Re: promoting wrong ideas: I’d be asking the same questions whether I’m ghostwriting or publishing under my own name. I believe in spreading accurate information, but don’t care about getting credit for it, so I’d be perfectly happy paying small damages assuming that (a) I actually did hurt someone’s reputation, ie. that I agreed with the accusation to my own satisfaction and wanted to make amends, and (b) the money is a reasonable amount based on what I have, and what they have. I just don’t want to be sued for saying that Shreddies are squares because it undermined the advertising campaign that said they are diamond-shaped.
I’d hope that reasonable conflicts could be settled out of court, but I don’t know how often that happens. Just curious, do you know of anywhere that tries to mediate conflicts between public figures? It’s unfortunate we only hear about bitter cases. I’m sure that there’s lots we don’t hear about because people reaching pleasant resolutions doesn’t make the news.
We only ever hear about the big court cases it seems. (Simon Singh and the American Chiropractic Association was particularly ugly, from what I’ve read of it).
Dude. Not a good thing that you’re doing here.
Lots of reasons noted by other people, but consider this: you are helping dishonest and incompetent people get a college degree. This certificate will allow them to apply for (and in some cases be hired for) positions for which they are not qualified, which they reached through deliberate fraud. They will be hired for those positions over more honest and/or competent people without college degrees.
Some of those positions will even be in the government. Which will now – through your efforts – have more corrupt and incompetent people in it than it would otherwise.
Please reconsider earning your bread in this manner.
I’m not convinced fraud and rule-breaking are transferable skills. Getting people to write, say, a verbal presentation for you is totally unacceptable in academia, yet having a speech written for you and not crediting the author is totally normal in politics. Not because politics is sleazier, just because it’s how politics works. Actually, in most real world situations, people don’t generally remember the provenance of ideas.
I’m pretty sure that the only reason that humanities bans plagiarism is because (a) STEM fields do it with good reason* and (b) it makes it easier to assign grades. It would be totally possible to have an humanities system that functions if thirty people handed in the same paper: punish nobody, talk to every single student as they hand their paper, and whoever understands their paper gets a significantly higher grade. If plagiarists and non-plagiarists understand their papers equally, who cares who wrote it? Then do actual fact checking on the paper. But humanities instructors aren’t up for making every assignment into a mini-thesis presentations, probably because of time restraints.
On the other hand, if you want to commit fraud in government, you have to literally lie, cheat, and steal, which don’t apply to intellectual property in any literal sense, as per my thought experiment in the previous paragraph. To commit government fraud, you need to actually know who to trust, expect to be backstabbed, or at the very least be opportunistic, instead of going onto Craigslist. I know people who have plagiarised, and I’ve never seen a student publicly humiliated for plagiarism, even though instructors claim it will happen. On the other hand, almost every government worker seems to have been accused in some scandal or other, whether they’re guilty or not.
tl;dr I am convinced that it takes a lot more effort and connections to commit fraud in government than it does in low-level academia. Emphasis on low-level academia, like community college and cheap universities. I expect punishment is harsher in Ivy League schools.
*The reason I wouldn’t ghostwrite for STEM students in most cases: I know that in STEM fields you need to know who the original authors of a paper are so that you can actually repeat experiments, and that banning plagiarism facilitates replication by allowing you to track down who’s falsifying data by looking at their track record over various experiments. In humanities, facts are only dependent on what’s been written before, not on actual findings in experimental settings. In humanities, only the paper matters, not who wrote it.
Except when it comes to funding, tenure, etc….
So, I’ve been thinking a little about The Kolmogorov Option. It sounds incredibly attractive, and, from the individual point of view, is absolutely rational. However, I believe that, in the end, it might constitute a tragedy of the commons. Of course, in the spirit of the original post, I must hasten to point out that the discussion of political science in Stalinist-era USSR has no applications to the modern world whatsoever, so please don’t bring up any.
So, firstly, the Kolmogorov option works really well if you’re studying something totally abstract, like mathematics. But what if your interest lies in genetics, or in “cybernetics” (what we’d call “computer science” today) ? Well, then the Kolmogorov option is not for you, because both of those fields of study have been declared subversive by Stalin. It’s easy to say, “well then you should go study something else”, but what do you do when you’re 20 years into your scientific career, studying particle physics, and the Communist Party decides that particle physics is now Western propaganda, just like genetics ?
Secondly, even pure scientific research does have real-world consequences. Ban genetics, and later down the line you get famine. Each person who chose to toe the party line is responsible, in a tiny way, for all those deaths. Admittedly, if you multiply all those deaths by your own personal contribution factor, you’d probably get a very tiny number that’s not worth worrying about; but because everyone else performs the same calculation and comes to the same conclusion, famine is all but assured.
And finally, the original article says:
These are moving words, and I agree that any individual who does not follow this advice may very well be considered insane. And yet, when we look at the history of the Soviet Union, we see people like Sakharov and Solzhenitsyn, chipping tirelessly away at that iron wall, at great personal cost to themselves. Did they make any appreciable difference ? Would the USSR have lasted even longer without their influence ? I honestly have no idea. However, if your entire population spends all of its time endlessly reinforcing the party line, it seems reasonable to assume that the party line would endure forever (or, at least, until your country is conquered or suffers total economic collapse on its own).
So, in the end, I think the situation looks pretty similar to the traditional Tragedy of the Commons. Each individual is strongly incentivized to act in a certain way; and yet, if everyone does act this way, everyone’s utility is reduced by an amount that is much larger than what their individual losses would’ve been, had they chosen a more cooperative path. I have no idea how to resolve this paradox.
I was thinking of something that’s kind of in the opposite direction–looking from the present to the past and how strong ideological positions are forgotten, rather than how to ensure that unpopular but true ideas are preserved for the future. Anyway:
I’ve always wondered how something like heart transplants became widely accepted. Surely there must have been opposition and outrage at the time–they were putting animal hearts in humans for heck’s sake!–but it flies completely under the radar of history. It’s been overshadowed by abortion ethics and teaching evolution in schools.
And the first transplant happened in 1964! Animal-human heart transplants are in living memory, yet nobody on the street today could name a single person who opposed it, nor a single person who advocated for it.
And it was something that actually happened, and wasn’t just an idea. The layperson could probably tell you more about the Scopes Monkey Trial, which was entirely over what to teach in school, and that happened in 1925.
So, I opened up the newspaper this morning to find out that Trump had pardoned Arpaio, and learned something important about myself. I can see someone make crude and hateful comments, I can see them treat our allies with disrespect, I can see them slack off on the most important job in the country, I can see them show all the mental refinement of a concussed slug, and I can still keep my cool. I can strongly disapprove without descending into hatred. What I can’t do, is see them treat the rule of law like so much trash. That’s my tipping point, and it outrages me.
I can’t fully describe how much it infuriates me that he did that. To break sharply with tradition and use the pardon seven months into the presidency, for someone who hadn’t repented or even been sentenced, for the sake of backing up some of his already deplorable policy and rhetoric alike? To treat the law, the most valuable part of any society, that feature which keeps us on this side of violence and destruction, as a simple matter of convenience? There’s no hell deep enough for that reckless disregard for civilization.
I’m still enough in control to not demand ridiculous penalties, of course. Trump is obviously not sane, and there’s nothing worse that he can possibly be sentenced to than being himself. I just want him out of office and every stain of his on our government expunged, and that can’t happen soon enough. I will stay patient as long as I have to, but the fact that this was permitted means that America has much corruption that needs to be excised. There is a long, long road to recovery, here.
As an additional point towards Scott: I think that an action like this is starting to seriously blur the crying-wolf line. I was initially convinced by your argument, but pardoning Arpaio of a deliberate racial hate crime is making it really, really hard to say that Trump isn’t harboring and expressing racist sentiment. The only thing keeping me even close to the side of Trump-is-not-a-racist is the thought that he might not be consistent enough to have a real pattern of hating any given race. I think it’s beyond a shadow of a doubt, now, that his presidency has made things a lot worse for racial minorities (as well as LGBTQ community members), and that’s certainly worth talking openly about. At the very least, your argument needs serious revision.
As an additional point towards myself: I’ve been thinking more and more about FDR lately, and in particular his coercion of the Supreme Court. I appreciate much of FDR’s policy, and think he was a good president, with only a few (admittedly major) blemishes on his record. While keeping much of that sentiment, I think I’ve really turned the corner on the Supreme Court decision, and in order to stay consistent with myself, think it wasn’t a dangerous but justified move so much as an incredibly perilous and totally unjustified move. It’s joining up with the Japanese internment camps as things-I-deplore-about-FDR’s-presidency, and is now a member of things-that-past-presidents-have-done-which-probably-should-have-gotten-them-impeached. It’s a little weird to say that and that I still support a lot of what FDR has done, but hey, that’s meta-level thinking for you.
How do you feel about Lincoln packing the court–actually doing it (he added one justice, a pro-war Democrat), not just threatening to?
I had much the same reaction to Trump’s action, but I’m still not sure if it was justified. How does this differ from any other pardon, other than the fact that you and I think it was entirely unjustified? Suppose the President pardons someone who got a long sentence for drug use, which I would approve of. Isn’t that also subverting the judiciary and equally bad from the standpoint of a supporter of the War on Drugs?
My initial response was that cancelling the penalty for disobeying a court order is worse than cancelling a criminal verdict. It reminded me the quote attributed, possibly falsely, to Andrew Jackson, who Trump in some ways reminds me: “John Marshall has made his decision; now let him enforce it!” But I’m not sure there is an adequate argument behind that.
So, I had to look up the Lincoln expansion, and what I seem to find is that it was part of a much longer procedure which took the Court from 6 to 10 judges starting in 1807, with the previous installment being in 1837, to match the increasing number of US circuits. I’m not seeing any mention of a political motivation for it, and it certainly wasn’t a massive expansion like adding six would have been for FDR. There were previous kerfuffles between Lincoln and the Supreme Court, and the battle over the expansion of slavery is definitely worth talking about, but I’m not sure that Lincoln did anything which flaunted tradition and seriously threatened democracy and the rule of law. I would be willing to look at more evidence and revise my opinion, but I don’t think at present that it was a travesty.
That said, I do believe there is a category-level difference between Trump pardoning Arpaio and a recreational drug user getting pardoned, not just an issue-level difference. The most critical difference is that the pardon has traditionally been used for clemency and forgiveness, not for explicit support of the crime being committed. (For this reason, I would say that pardoning someone who openly sold drugs and never repented for it would be wrong, as it would be political soapboxing by means of the pardon.) Arpaio is not repentant, hence, the pardon is either supporting what he did or saying he didn’t do it, neither of which really falls under the scope of the presidency. There have been other questionable pardons in recent decades, from Ford pardoning Nixon to Clinton pardoning some sleazy donor (thanks, Bill!), but at least they were done with some nominal attention to the penance principle and were done at the end of the presidency. Doing it now is really, really bad.
I agree with your initial response entirely, by the way. I think you even left a part out: part of Trump’s platform was the kind of immigration-restriction that this guy supported. That is, you get a pardon on disobeying a court order, if and only if you’re disobeying it in a way that agrees with Trump. That means that the only real rule of law is doing what Trump wants – meaning the executive gets the power of dictator. It’s really, really bad for the courts to have no sway over the executive’s goons, and that should be more than enough to say that Trump should be ousted as soon as possible.
I agree with Sam Reuben that Lincoln’s appointment of a tenth justice to the Court wasn’t court-packing. Everyone had agreed for a decade or so that the Court needed reform. Since 1789 (with the brief exception of the 1800 “Midnight Justices” act that was promptly repealed), one justice had been assigned to each circuit court of appeals to “ride circuit” as a member of that court’s bench.
Over time, there had arisen a lot of district courts that weren’t part of any circuit just because the existing circuits were busy and forming a new circuit would mean naming new Supreme Court justice. (Many of them were out west, but some were even in the Deep South.) Finally, in 1855 – five years after California had joined the Union – a Circuit Court for California was finally organized. For the first time, that circuit court judge didn’t sit on the Supreme Court. By appointing Field as a tenth Supreme Court justice for the new Tenth Circuit (covering California and Oregon), Lincoln did nothing more than rectify this anomaly.
You can definitely fault Lincoln’s treatment of the judiciary (e.g. ignoring Taney’s writ in Ex Parte Merryman; regularly trying accused Confederate supporters by military tribunal). But, Field’s appointment was not problematic in the least.
I would argue that both the presidential pardon and the judiciary’s need to rely on the executive to actually enforce its decisions serve as a useful check on the power judiciary, which is after all the least accountable of the branches of government.
I considered this pardon a significant step towards authoritarianism for this reason. Then I found out Arpaio has already been voted out. That doesn’t change the fact that this signals the President’s contempt, or, at best, total apathy, towards the laws Arpaio broke (in a way most if not all pardons do not) but it does make it much less substantively/structurally concerning than it would be if he were enabling a currently-serving public official to ignore the judiciary.
How do you feel about illegal immigrants? I mean, there’s a reason they’re called “illegal”. It has something to do with law.
I can’t say I really approve – I would like to try and control immigration, but I think the best way of doing that would be by legalizing drugs and helping to end the nightmare that we’ve been indirectly funding in Mexico. However, there’s a difference between breaking the law and flaunting the rule of law. Trump did nothing illegal (at least, with the pardon); he obviously is not breaking the law. I was never claiming that he was. Thus, other people who simply break the law are not comparable cases. What Trump has done is to act such that the law does not apply as an organizing and ordering force over this country. People who violate court orders may suffer no penalty, so long as Trump approves of them. Court orders, then, mean nothing. All that matters is whether Trump approves of you. That is not the rule of law, but instead is the rule of an individual. Illegal immigrants, on the other hand, tend to follow the law assiduously outside of their single most notable breach: they drive carefully, they pay their taxes, they never do anything that would get the police involved, because if they do, they’re going straight back to the hell that they had tried to escape. That conduct is very much in keeping with the rule of law. (An exception would be if a commune of illegal immigrants formed and decided to apply its own law within its own borders – these are uncommon, but if I learned of one, I would be angered by it in proportion to its relevance to our country on the whole.)
So, in conclusion, I’m not particularly concerned with illegal immigrants, because their presence doesn’t undermine the assumption that we’re going to be treated equally under the law. Trump’s pardon does.
Isn’t that equally true of Obama deciding that certain categories of illegal immigrants would be ignored even though they were illegal? Of the Rohrabacher-Farr amendment that prohibits the justice department from spending any money enforcing a law (marijuana prohibition in states where marijuana is legal under state law, illegal under federal) that the people who voted for the amendment don’t like?
Those are both examples of things I happen to be in favor of.
Mind quoting me the Obama list? I’d be interested in seeing it. I believe I’ve heard of it, but I never knew exactly who was on the list.
However, I think both it and marijuana are on a bit of a different footing from the contempt pardon. Both are declaring a new, yet consistent, state of law: it is now acceptable to be such-and-such type of illegal immigrant, or it is now acceptable to be a state that legalizes marijuana. This is, quite arguably, an overstep of the executive, and I would certainly rather not see it happen, but neither were matched with blanket pardons of currently detained illegal immigrants or people locked up on marijuana charges. That is, it was acknowledged that even despite the new policy, the judiciary was correct in sentencing the people who were arrested before. Trump’s pardon is the exact opposite: there has been no grand change in policy, no new state of law, and yet this person who has gone against the current law deserved to be pardoned. This means that the law does not apply evenly any longer.
The immigrant decision could possibly be bad (I need to know a lot more about it), because it takes legislative authority on the part of the president, and that’s not where it should be. The marijuana decision is not nearly so bad, because it’s an acknowledgement of states’ rights insofar as something which does not horrendously oppress people or threaten the union is concerned (which is exactly where states’ rights ought to flourish). The pardoning of an unrepentant individual is incredibly bad, because it means that one person is above the law for no reason other than that the president thought so. If you draw the first to its logical extreme, you get a president who decides a lot of minor legal elements and gets slapped down by the judiciary every so often (because they still obey court orders). If you draw the second to its logical extreme, you get a looser federal government and stronger state governments. If you draw the third to its logical extreme, you get a class of individuals who can do whatever they want with no repercussions. I would say they’re on different orders of magnitude.
The crime statistics say otherwise. Also, RE: taxes, the whole reason people like hiring illegal aliens is that they can pay them below minimum wage and off the books.
Is the point that cops should be allowed to break the law until all other crimes have been eradicated? I’m not seeing it.
The point presumably is that cops should be allowed to break the law in passing while trying to arrest criminals. For example, they could break into your house without a warrant, seize your cash on suspicion that it was drug money, and beat you to try to get you to confess. Perhaps this’s a defensible argument, but it runs completely contrary to the Bill of Rights.
A more specific argument would be that over the last fifty years, courts have stretched the Eighth Amendment’s guarantee against “cruel and unusual punishment” and the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of “equal protection” far beyond their original intent, and therefore by the original intent, Arpaio committed no crime. I’m rather congenial to this argument in general, but it strikes me as very possible that what he did would’ve been considered “cruel and unusual” and “unequal” even in the 1790’s and 1860’s.
Which law did Arpaio break? The reason he was prosecuted for the BS “crime” he was, is that, contrary to all the rhetoric against him, he didn’t actually violate any laws.
You are a tedious troll. Arpaio repeatedly violated court orders to cease unconstitutional policing practices, both in terms of arrests and in terms of prisoner treatment. Contempt of court is an actual crime with an actual definition — putting it in scare quotes convinces nobody.
As I understand it, the misdemeanor and associated pardon are SPECIFICALLY for disobeying a specific court order, correct?
Sherriffs are political figures and not really connected to any law enforcement chains of command, but surely they are not literally a law unto themselves? From my limited knowledge of Arpaio’s conduct, it seems like any would be “clean up law enforcement” State AG would be spoiled for choice when it came to finding charges to bring against Arpaio, at least some of which have statutes of limitations longer than Trump’s likely term of office.
The specific court order was “stop racially profiling people,” which makes things worse on the whole Trump ship.
I do hope Arpaio ends up seeing some jail time for what he’s done, because I don’t want him walking the streets as a symbol that his kind of conduct is untouchable. I don’t want him setting an example as the first of his kind.
Are you sure? I saw, possibly here, possibly on FB, a fairly detailed account of the case according to which that wasn’t what it was. It was “stop arresting people for minor traffic offenses and then, when they turn out to be illegal aliens, turning them over to the feds.” He was racially profiling people, but I don’t think the court order was to stop doing so.
I don’t swear the account I saw was correct, but it sounded well informed. Have you checked that your view of the legal issue is correct?
The judge overseeing the case:
From the contempt order:
The problem was not that he was arresting people for minor traffic offenses and sending them to the feds. That’s Arpaio’s line, and the judge here is explicitly rejecting it. The problem was that he was stopping and detaining people based on their race, and then (without having ever put charges against them) taking them to the feds. Any Latino-looking person in his territory would permanently have to be afraid of being pulled over and carted around, regardless of whether or not they were illegal. It was this racial targeting which was the problem.
There are a lot of people who have a vested interest in having what Arpaio was doing be legal and permissible. They’ve been dedicating a lot of resources towards doing so. I’m sorry to say, but I do think you’ve been hoodwinked by them. It is true that there was an initial court order, while the trial was going on, to just stop all turning people over to the feds, but that was a temporary measure intended to stop the bleeding while judicial procedures were ongoing. The final measure was in light of the race issues, as is clear when you check who was suing the sheriff’s office.
Yes, I know, Sam, my point is that at minimum his other potential crimes include:
-entrapment.
-False imprisonment
-systematic/mass Abuse of prisoners under his jurisdiction
And those are just off the top of my head. I find it hard to believe that that court order was the absolute best anyone could bring against him.
Well, they got Al Capone for tax evasion. But who cares, if they get Arpaio for something else Trump can just pardon him again.
Not if he’s convicted in state court for a state crime. I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for Bill Montgomery or Mark Brnovich to prosecute.
Then why didn’t they? You may want to update your beliefs based on the evidence.
This is orthogonal to the crying wolf thing and also to the racism thing. But I agree that it is very bad.
Tradition was the only thing preventing presidents from giving their supporters a license to break the law. The tradition has been broken (regardless of whether Trump intended to end it). This particular slippery slope is in a strong gravitational field: pardons will be a powerful tool to circumvent the courts and reward supporters.
Therefore the pardon power must be curtailed. It doesn’t matter what one thinks of illegal immigration or Trump or Arpaio.
Hamilton discussed this briefly in Federalist #74, and his argument was that sometimes society needs offenders to be quickly pardoned after, e.g., rebellions (which he described in terms reminiscent of Shay’s Rebellion and anticipating the Whiskey Rebellion.) This probably doesn’t cover your argument, but how would you curtail the pardon power? It seems to me pardons are already much too rare in comparison to the broad sweep of Federal criminal law.
I can’t tell you how it ought to be done, but the way it’s likely to be done is by requiring both the head of the House and the Supreme Court (by majority) to sign off on it.
There’s excellent reason for having the pardon power, but if it starts to be used to allow supporters to break the law, then it simply cannot be allowed to stand.
You mean sort of like how left-wing Mayors are allowing their alt-left supporters to violate people’s free speech rights.
Citizens cannot violate the free speech rights of fellow citizens. And mayors should be leery of interfering with either side beyond riot control.
Of course they can. By literally physically attacking them when speaking.
That’s an interesting way of describing “strategic withdrawal” of the police force when the black-clad anarchists show up to crack some right-wing heads.
However, judges abusing their power to not just ignore laws they don’t like, but actual arrest those attempting to enforce said laws, is perfectly fine with you and poses no threat to civilization.
You had better spell your argument out thoroughly, and explain why a judge ordering Arpaio to not racially profile was somehow against the law. Hint: the judge’s order cited the 14th Amendment, and he was quite explicitly banned from racially profiling. It was absolutely nothing to do with deporting illegal immigrants, and everything to do with selectively stopping and searching people who looked Latino. This is what Judge Snow, who gave the order, had to say about it:
So I would advise you explain how a defense of the 14th Amendment was a judicial overstep.
So basically your trying to argue that using Bayesian evidence is against the law.
You seem to be unaware that the Constitution is superior to immigration statutes.
Can you quote me where in the constitution it bans Baysean reasoning.
In terms of the rule of law, I’m not too offended on that point since this is theoretically a thing that the president is allowed to do. (Though him breaking tradition to do it is one more offense in the long line of Trump breaking-traditions-upholding-society.)
No, what gets me is that of all the people he could have handed out his pardon to, it went to this guy.
https://static.currentaffairs.org/2017/08/wait-do-people-actually-know-just-how-evil-this-man-is
Please, if you haven’t take a few moments and read that. It’s horrifying. But to save you time I’ll quote the bit that really sums up everything:
“Arpaio knew the kind of police state atmosphere he was creating, but didn’t care: “If they’re afraid to go to church, that’s good,” he said.”
Scott makes a fairly narrow claim in the “crying wolf” post, which is that the white nationalist movement just isn’t very big. And by any sane accounting he’s right, but it’s a red herring because as Scott himself points out the myriad other ways in which Trump is horrible are still valid. This is one of them. I know it’s a loaded word burnt out beyond all credibility these days, but Arpaio’s actions as Sheriff are unamerican. Someone who sincerely wants to make his fellow man afraid to go to church, abuses his power to intimidate anyone who opposes him in any way, arrests those who disagree and lets his subordinates hurt them in jail, has such a flagrant disrespect for the rule of law that they’re willing to inflict whatever cruel and unusual punishment the gray area of the law will allow for people who haven’t been convicted of anything..
Someone like that might be an american citizen in the legal sense, but they’re not an American. They’re not part of the American family and Trump providing them aid and comfort genuinely enraged me in a way nothing else he’s done yet did. It was his moral event horizon, I have no sympathy for him now.
Your interpretation is exactly why I feel this is an attack on the rule of law: not because a law was broken, but because it helps to dismantle a lawful society.
If “this” means Trump’s election, I think this happened despite the powers-that-be’s desires. If “this” means Trump’s pardon, I don’t see what anyone can do about it, given that the presidential pardon is in the constitution (Article 2, Section 2).
So, I’m not really sure how this is evidence deep-seated corruption. I’d say that Trump is corrupted for some reasonable definition of corrupted, but, then, it seems like removing the corruption will just require one presidential election.
In short, I think this particular part of your comment is overly pessimistic.
“This” referred to the presidential pardon. The fact that we’re getting people coming in here and supporting the use of the pardon to overturn the decisions of the judiciary is solid evidence towards my pessimism.
Why is “use of the pardon to overturn the decisions of the judiciary” automatically a bad thing? That’s what the pardon was instituted for.
What I find disturbing is people conflating “rule of law” with “acting as if judges are infallible even when they make ridiculous interpretations of the law”.
Thank you, Scott, once again, I am vindicated in my decision to never use tumblr. (Functional programming? <shudder>)
Excuse me sir, do you have a moment to talk about our lord and savior SICP?
https://aphyr.com/posts/340-reversing-the-technical-interview
SICP is a multiparadigm book on computer science, not a functional programming book.
Only in the sense that A Canticle To Leibowitz is a novel and not a religious text, that DnD is a form of storytelling and not a game, or that a tomato is a fruit and not a vegetable.
Basics of the airline industry:
I’m soon to leave the airline industry for the defense world, but I’ve learned a lot in my two years here, and thought some of this might be of interest. Also, I don’t feel compelled to research as thoroughly as for my battleship stuff. I’m going to try to explain why airlines work the way they do, so that next time you travel, you’re hopefully less annoyed and actually understand what is going on around you.
First, I’m going to discuss how and why they sell seats the way they do. The basic principle is that they want to get paid as much as possible to move people between A and B, and do so as cheaply as possible. But there are lots of combinations of A and B, and lots of different kinds of people who want to go between them, so the airlines have very complicated rules in place to maximize their revenue.
At a high level, we can assume there are two kinds of travelers: business and leisure. Business travelers have to go somewhere specific at a specific time. They may or may not have a lot of warning, and they’re pretty insensitive to price. So airlines want to charge them as much money as possible. Leisure travelers are the opposite. They make plans long in advance, are very sensitive to price, and are much less firm in terms of when and where they are going. So an airline is going to build rules in an attempt to sell tickets to both groups. Obviously, it could decide not to bother with leisure travelers, but bigger airplanes are more efficient to operate, and there is rarely enough demand on a given route for an airline to sell exclusively to business travelers. Once a flight is being operated, the marginal cost of a passenger is pretty low. But it also doesn’t want to sell the entire plane to leisure travelers, leaving it with no seats for businessmen.
So what airlines do is to create fare rules and fare classes to sort out the different travelers. There are a lot of ways to do this. We could increase the price as we get closer to departure. We could impose conditions on our cheapest fares, such as requiring a stay over a weekend (which business travelers aren’t likely to accept) or restricting flexibility (again, businesses might be willing to spend more on changeable tickets). We could only sell a certain number of our cheapest fares, and then as the plane fills up force people to pay more. All of these are actively practiced by airlines, although the details have changed over the years.
Obviously, our 2-type model is rather simplistic, and we see a sliding scale between the types. Holiday travel is a good example of this. I want to be in a specific place (where my family lives), at a relatively specific time (Christmas day, plus a few days around Christmas), but I’m much more price-sensitive and somewhat less time-sensitive than a business traveler might be, and I’m booking far in advance. So they can get more money out of me than they could if I was just trying to fly somewhere warm and sandy, but not as much as if I need to go look at an airplane on my employer’s dime. So now we might raise the prices for most of our fares around Christmas, although we also will suffer from decreased last-minute business. (I’m not actually sure how much airlines do this. They don’t talk much about the specifics of their revenue-management practices.)
However, not everyone is just interested in going from A to B, and some of them are willing to pay extra for better service. Some airlines, most prominently Spirit, EasyJet, and Ryanair, operate entirely a la carte, selling everything besides the basic seat for a premium. These airlines focus on leisure travel, where they have learned that the most important part of getting someone to book is the ‘sticker price’. People make their decision on the price displayed on whatever travel search engine they use, and then are more willing to pay extra for luggage, better seats, and even in-flight drinks.
This even affects legacy airlines, which introduced checked bag fees as a sort of stealth price increase during the recession, as opposed to raising prices directly. (It also helps that these kind of fees are exempt from the 7.5% federal tax on airfare.) Fuel surcharges were a similar tactic, although one thankfully blunted at least in the US by regulations requiring that advertised ticket prices include all mandatory fees and taxes. The airlines occasionally try to get this repealed, but I personally think it’s a good thing.
Southwest has taken the opposite tack, not charging for checked bags or change fees on even the cheapest tickets. This is basically a marketing decision on their part, differentiating themselves from their competitors. Personally, it’s one I really like, and I fly them preferentially.
This also leads us obviously to premium cabins. Some people are willing to spend more money to make their flight more comfortable (which in practice translates primarily into more space), and so long as they’re willing to spend enough extra to make up for the cost of the extra space, we might as well oblige them. Some of these people are just tall and want a few more inches. Some are businessmen flying from LA to New York overnight who need to give a presentation in the morning, who want a good seat to sleep in. We’ll sell a few rows of economy with more legroom to the first group, and a few first class seats to the second.
Now, in the years since deregulation, airlines have learned a lot about how customers buy tickets. I mentioned that leisure travelers are most concerned by sticker price, and don’t take into account fees very well. But all travelers book primarily on price and schedule/convenience. It’s not uncommon for an airline to charge a premium for a nonstop flight, particularly when one end is at a hub, and most of the competitors on the route would require a connection. (Sometimes you’ll have a nonstop premium within an airline, depending on their route structure.) This also means that the airline with the most flights on a given route has a major competitive advantage.
For all that people complain about legroom, American tried to differentiate itself by offering more legroom throughout coach for a few years, and found that not only were they unable to charge a premium for it, it didn’t even drive bookings to them at the same price. So airlines instead offer a few rows of economy with better legroom for a premium, or for their elites, usually with priority boarding thrown in. (This is usually only available as a buy-up after booking, presumably because that drives more sales than letting people book it on the front end.)
I hope this has been helpful in understanding what the airlines do and why. There will probably be a couple more of these, interspersed with my normal output on ships.
This was really cool. Can’t think of anything in particular to say about it, but I’d like to express my appreciation for the post!
So answer me this. Why on earth can’t airlines put another half inch of foam on the goddamned seats? If you want to cram me into a tiny seat, fine, I get that. But what reason is there for crafting a seat that feels like bare metal after you’ve been sitting in it for 2 or three hours? That 737 costs, what, 70 million? And they can’t slap 2500 bucks worth of memory foam on those seats?
Sorry. I work for the company that builds the planes. Seats are furnished by different companies, and chosen by the customer. I can’t speak to this very well, as it’s not something I have professional contact with, and it hasn’t really been something I’ve looked into for fun, either.
I do know that the seat manufacturers pay close attention to their ergonomic scores. But when it has to be light, relatively cheap, and meet an absurd number of regulations, I suspect they’re doing the best they can. For all we know, memory foam is too flammable, or they can’t make the seats too thick. It’s probably the FAA’s fault one way or another.
Edit: I’ve heard rumors that companies are unwilling to upgrade seats because they can’t swap all planes at once, and passengers on old seats would complain way too much. I rather doubt this. But I suspect it ultimately comes down to the same problem as legroom. Yes, you’d like more of it, but it’s not actually going to drive buying decisions, so the airlines are very limited in their willingness to pay for extra comfort.
When in doubt blame the FAA is generally a sound rule of thumb.
I was being facetious, but I suspect you’re correct.
Man, all this time I thought your job was being a tour guide on some kind of battleship-turned-museum.
No, that was my hobby. (Sadly, emphasis on the was, as I was there for the last time today before I move.) I’m an engineer doing aftermarket support for a major airline manufacturer. For the next week. Then, I move to a job doing aftermarket support for a major military aircraft.
That sounds pretty interesting. Did you ever do technical writing?
Yes. That was the problem. My job resembles technical writing more than proper engineering, which is why I found a new one that didn’t. Also, it helped that it’s on the defense side, which I find more interesting.
Technical writing always seemed like a fun-in-a-super-challenging-way kind of job to me, but one that might also contain a lot of tedium and not-fun tasks. I don’t have enough technical background in anything to find out if my impression is correct (except by talking to my technical writer friends, and to people like you), but I’m glad you found something more to your liking.
One thing I’ve never understood is the enormous premium they charge for first class. When I’ve looked at it, it seems to be two or three times the price of regular fares. I think the premium may have come down some in the last few years so maybe now it is only double or even less. The difference obviously doesn’t relate to cost differences, because there is no way ti could cost that much more for a few more inches and more attention by the flight attendants. I presume the airlines do this as a profit maximizer, but I don’t get it.
You did mention that American tried to get more money for more space and were unsuccessful. My guess is that a small incremental change won’t have a lot of effect, especially since pretty much everyone doesn’t believe what the airlines tell them, so there is time needed for a learning curve. But people do buy first class, and there is certainly a great mystique about it, so I think more would buy if it wasn’t so outrageously priced. I would think if they had planes that were half first class and they lowered the premium to 50% over regular fares, then the airline would make out like bandits. Or even entire planes being first class. Of course these would have to be frequently traveled routes so they would have enough passengers to do this upgrade. like New York to Chicago or New York to LA.
The worst thing about flying these days is TSA, and the airlines can’t do much about that. I really try to avoid flying if I can.
here’s a seating chart for a 737
in place of those 8 first class seats you can fit 15 economy plus seats or 18-21 economy seats. So pricing them at double to triple is definitely about right in terms of opportunity cost for that square footage even before you get to side benefits like perks, baggage checking, meals, free booze, etc.
It’s not that simple. If we assume that the plane is limited by floor space instead of weight (may or may not be a good assumption, and I’ve promised myself I won’t spend too much time on research for this series), then the minimum premium they need to charge to keep revenue constant is 1.78 for the last plane I flew on. A factor of 2 seems pretty reasonable. They might be able to do better on widebodies, where you have more room to play with seat width.
That said, there has been a significant change in the way airlines deal with first class. Up until 5 years ago or so, most people in first were elites who had been upgraded. But they’ve been pushing more and more to monetize those seats, with Delta going from (IIRC) ~30% of first-class being sold to ~70%. This has caused a lot of distress in the frequent-flier community, and might well be bad for the airlines in the long run. (Frequent flier programs are a topic for later.)
It’s been tried. Notice what almost all of those airlines have in common. The only really successful all-business-class (international business is equal or better than domestic first) is the BA route from London City to La Guardia. And that’s special for a lot of reasons. Basically, it’s usually more profitable to attach a coach cabin to the plane.
Edit:
To explain, BA001-004 are routes from an airport in the heart of London to the closest commercial airport to NYC. This is a banker’s route, and there’s no competition on it, because London City has a very short runway, and La Guardia can only take flights that have gone through a US pre-clearance facility. (The westbound flight refuels in Shannon, which has such a facility.) So you have a massive convenience bonus in a market where there’s going to be lots of people with lots of money. And because of the limits at London City, they can’t use a plane bigger than the A318. Normally they’d attach 200-300 coach seats to the 32 business class seats they have, but they just can’t do it.
Get PreCheck. I got it a couple months ago, and it is fantastic.
I’ve gotten it a few times by random airline vagaries, and once the halfway version where they swab your hands and run it through the bomb sniffer but is otherwise the same, and it is good; almost like flying pre-9/11. But actually seeking the favor of the TSA feels like a pretty big violation of my integrity to avoid an inconvenience.
If it’s the TSA specifically you have trouble with, you can spend a tiny bit extra and get Global Entry ($100/5 yrs instead of $85/5 yrs), and get fast customs on return to the US. There, you’re dealing with CBP instead. Of course, given the nature of this board, some people might think that’s worse.
(Personally, I’m not a fan of the TSA, but I’m not going to subject myself to serious inconvenience to protect a tiny bit of integrity.)
So what are we calling your aviation blogs? Bird Watching?
We aren’t. This is a limited series, done because it’s a lot easier to write these than it is the Naval Gazing ones these days. (I have to do quite a bit of research for those, and I’m in the middle of moving.) Probably.
I am curious what SSC commenters think about capital punishment. I have mixed feelings myself, but I am surprised at the strong anti-capital punishment beliefs of some people. It seems to be the consensus in Europe that it is a barbaric practice of the past, which mystifies me. I sometimes give money to Amnesty International, but I sometimes hold back because of their strong belief that capital punishment is somehow equal to torture.
I find the moral arguments completely unconvincing. Some say that people don’t have the right to take the life of another person. But we take away the freedom of other people all the time — I don’t see the difference. Society has to make judgments about individuals as criminals, to provide any deterrence at all. In my opinion, people who have committed mass murder have given up their right to life. I certainly don’t think the Norwegian murderer who killed so many no longer has the right to life. I hate the thought that he may go free some day.
There are some practical arguments against capital punishment that are more convincing.
1) They say that capital punishment has no deterrence value. In my opinion, the only rational reasons for punishing people (prison or death) are for deterrence or just to keep them off the streets, so this is an important issue in my mind. But even though the article claims almost unanimity amongst criminologists, I’d like to see studies, or at least the reasons they believe this.
2) The Innocence Project has used DNA evidence to prove that a large number of those in death row are actually innocent. It does make me nervous about executing innocent people, but it makes me even more nervous about the state of criminal justice overall. Maybe there are hundreds of thousands we’ve put in jail for decades that are innocent. It isn’t really an argument against the death penalty.
3) I have also heard that it costs more to execute someone than to put them in jail for life. But again, this sounds more like an indictment of our criminal justice system than of the death penalty. We should spend just as much to verify that those we put in jail for life are guilty as we do for those on death row.
Mixed feelings also.
Argument against capital punishment I agree with most: carries a huge risk if the State, with the sanction of The People, kills an innocent person by accident (or more accurately, very deliberately by accident). I do think this is very different from accidentally incarcerating an innocent person even for life.
Argument for capital punishment I agree with most: humans in societies might have an evolved psychological need to know that the worst transgressors are being killed–especially as opposed to kept alive, housed, and clothed and fed at public expense. (In fact this argument seems to suggest executions in public spaces would be even better. Related: I’ve heard intelligent arguments that if we’re going to have capital punishment then we ought to be executing people by firing squad or some kind of blunt force trauma if we want the combination of humane and visible/definitive death. I saw one guy on Quora–yeah yeah, I know–say we should do nitrogen gas asphyxiation if we wanted to maximize humaneness.)
The argument that it’s really terrible if the state kills an innocent person by accident also applies to the state sentencing someone to life by accident.
(The usual non-rationalist reply to that is that there’s some chance of discovering that the person with the life sentence is innocent, but that argument only works if either the chance of discovering innocence is 100%, or you accept some losses of innocent people who get life sentences and are not discovered. And if you accept some losses, you ought to accept some for execution as well.)
As I said in my comment (but it was an edit so maybe you had already typed your reply) I think killing an innocent person is fundamentally different from incarcerating them, even for life.
Yes, but I (and perhaps many people) would rather be imprisoned for life than killed. Similarly, just because you accept some rate of uncorrected false convictions doesn’t mean you should accept a higher rate of uncorrected false convictions.
The argument is that imprisonment produces less of those bad effects, not none of them.
On the other hand, if you believe that capital punishment provides more deterrence than life in prison–as best I can tell, it’s still unclear whether it does–then you are trading (say) two executions for three life sentences.
I’ve heard nitrogen asphyxiation mentioned as a humane option as well – in fact, I vaguely recall seeing a discussion on SSC one time about how dangerous it can be to work at a job that for technical reasons has to keep something in a chamber full of inert gas because if you have to go in there yourself you won’t notice you’re low on oxygen until you pass out, at which point you’d better hope your co-workers were keeping an eye on you and can help.
You’ve completely skirted around the most important difference between the death penalty and any other form of punishment: there’s really nothing you can do to take it back once it’s been delivered. With every other punishment imaginable, there’s at least something that can be done to compensate for the punishment (even if it often fails to really make up for it). There’s nothing you can do for someone who’s dead. They will stay dead, now and forever, and that fact is incontrovertible. That’s a really big deal. (Notably, the other “barbaric” punishments are things like mutilation, which are also very difficult to reverse. This is not a coincidence.)
As for my own stance on the death penalty, I believe it to be improper in a modernized society that can afford to keep people in prison, mostly because it legitimizes on the largest scale the idea that there are things that people can do that they ought to die for. Once that’s been acknowledged, a murderer isn’t categorically wrong for killing someone, but simply wrong on the details. I would prefer for the sake of law and order that killing be firmly beyond the pale as a reasoned penalty. In societies where you can’t effectively imprison someone for life, then I’m all for the death penalty or exile, as one or the other may fit the circumstances. America is not one of those.
I’m not sure I fully understand your concept of the “right to live,” by the way. Do we have a right to live? Is it something we exercise, or not, as we choose, like speech or association? It seems to me that it’s more of just a state of being, rather than a right. People are living, or they aren’t living. They aren’t granted the right and then have it revoked under certain conditions. They won’t live forever so long as the right-to-live amendment is in the Constitution. It seems like a mistaken classification to try and call it a “right.” Something that does seem reasonable as a right is the ability to move freely about the country and determine one’s fate more-or-less as one wishes, and it seems quite severe enough to permanently revoke that. At the very least, a spot in a supermax prison ensures there will be no repeat offenses. Could you clarify what other reasons you have for considering the death penalty to be a useful answer to some crimes? At the moment, I have only the abstract concept of the “right to live” and an emotional response to the Norwegian mass-murderer to go off of.
That would be an important difference if, when someone was falsely convicted, there was a substantial chance that the error would be discovered. Unfortunately I don’t think there is. When it happens it makes the news–which suggests how rare it is, given how many people are convicted each year of serious crimes.
It still stands as a difference in kind. I won’t argue that overturning convictions is anything but rare, but killing someone gets to a much higher level of can’t-take-it-back. It’s similar to why we shouldn’t surgically castrate sex criminals (leaving chemical castration to the side).
I’d also be willing to lean a little on the emotional response to killing as supporting evidence. Humans already do treat killing people as a serious line that’s crossed. That’s not purely random, nor part of a cost-benefit equation, and I think it’s right to treat it as having some different character to other kinds of harm. I wouldn’t put it as the ultimate harm, but when we’re talking about societal consequences, I’d certainly like to see it off the table. I wouldn’t mind admitting that part of this is emotional reaction: I’d be much happier when watching the responses to high-profile cases if we had the bloodthirsty mob baying for the suspect to be thrown in prison rather than taken to the gallows. It’s so brutal and primitive.
This seems like a pointless distinction. Even if you just put them in jail for life, you can only take back the punishments of the innocents whom you can detect. And you can’t detect all of them.
In other words, there are life sentences that you can’t take back either.
In order to distinguish life sentences from execution here, you need to use an artificial definition of “can’t take back” where being able to take back some members of a set exempts the other members of the set.
Jiro,
Under either system, some small, but non-zero proportion of persons thought to be guilty will subsequently be shown to be innocent, while the rest will not.
Under capital punishment, these people are shit out of luck.
Without capital punishment they will be freed and potentially compensated (at a cost to the state, but establishing improved incentives to avoid doing it again).
Option (b) is much better for the small number of persons found to be innocent, and this particular distinction is irrelevant to everyone else. That’s a pretty clear Pareto gain, and I can’t really see what you’re getting at with the objection that many people will not benefit.
It’s not a Pareto gain, for two reasons:
1. Keeping someone in prison for life costs a lot of money, which someone has to pay. In a system that treats capital punishment as a normal alternative, it’s a lot cheaper.
2. It’s at least arguable that capital punishment provides more deterrence, in which case you don’t have to convict as many people if the punishment is capital. If a conviction provides more deterrence, you can raise your standard of proof, convict fewer people, and so convict fewer innocent people due to both the smaller number and the higher standard.
Also, if you imprison innocent people, this means the guilty person is both unpunished and free to continue committing more crimes.
I’m not sure why this isn’t highly salient to the many people who just want the person who has been identified as guilty to be punished.
Hypothesis: when someone has been identified as guilty, it’s easy to imagine them committing the crime, so it’s natural and satisfying to want that person punished. It’s harder to imagine some unknown person committing more crimes or getting punished.
There may also be a matter of loss aversion– if you let someone who you want to punish go, you lose that particular imagined punishment.
Another piece of loss aversion might be loss of status by admitting that one’s representatives have made a mistake.
The idea with number 2 is that, while putting someone in jail for forty+ years isn’t really reversible, it’s more reversible than killing them. It points out a cost of capital punishment – innocent men are killed, which is probably worse than imprisoning them falsely, and shortens the window for correcting such decisions considerably. This extra cost will exist as long as there are any false convictions for capital offenses. You may not consider that cost large, or you may think the benefits of capital punishment outweigh that cost, but it is an argument against capital punishment.
I suspect the kind of people who argue against capital punishment would mostly agree with you that the criminal justice system needs other, farther-reaching reforms, but as far as I can tell such reforms are incredibly risky, politically speaking (“soft on crime”). Banning capital punishment seems like a potentially achievable way to reduce the harm of some defects in the system until said defects can be improved upon, so I can see why people who don’t think capital punishment has many benefits would pursue it.
I very, very, seldom see opponents of capital punishment say “there’s an acceptable amount of life-destroying error, but life sentences are under that level and capital punishment is over”. It’s always some absolute.
If you want zero, less is still better than more.
We’re committing “life destroying errors” all over the place, though. Inmates kill each other in prisons. Gangs get out of control and kill each other (and innocents) in shootouts. People get depressed in prison and kill themselves. And so on.
The death penalty is only even considered for (roughly) a triple digit number of people per year in the US anyway. And not many of those people ever actually receive it. So it seems like a weird cause to be passionate about, just from that point of view.
Yes, but people are generally against all those things, too, that’s why they’re illegal. If you have a great idea about how to reduce murder or suicide, people will be very pleased, and happy to implement it (as long as the side effects aren’t terrible). In the meantime, death penalty opponents know how to stop the death penalty from killing innocent people – get the state they live in to stop executing people.
The other major difference between capital punishment and the examples you give is that capital punishment is done under color of law, in the name of the people. People want their government to be just, and in a democracy are responsible (to a degree) for keeping it just.
As best I can tell, the deterrence effect of capital punishment really is an open question, with the supposed unanimity reflecting politics not statistics. The first serious statistical test, by Isaac Ehrlich, found a strong deterrent effect. That set off both a whole lot of politically motivated criticism and serious statistical criticism, and I don’t think anyone ended up with a result strong enough to convince those who didn’t want to believe it, in either direction. For reasons people here are probably familiar with, doing statistics correctly when you can’t do controlled experiments is hard, biasing the results to what you want to find pretty easy.
As some evidence of what is going in in the criminology community on the subject, the following anecdote may be relevant.
Back when I was a faculty fellow at the University of Chicago law school, I got into a conversation with a colleague who was strongly against the death penalty, mentioned the Ehrlich piece. His response was to claim that research showed that deterrence didn’t work and that Ehrlich had refused to share his data, making it impossible for other people to check his results. He offered to lend me a volume on the subject edited by people he knew.
I read it. The only thing in it against deterrence (in general–the book wasn’t all on the death penalty) was the introduction, which offered reasons why the evidence for deterrence might be misleading but offered no evidence in support of any of them. Various articles found evidence that criminal punishment did indeed deter. One of the articles was by someone who had been given Ehrlich’s data by Ehrlich and had duplicated his results.
I told my colleague that. He conceded that he had not actually read the book he lent me. My conclusion was that he had been persuaded to believe what he wanted to believe by a very one sided professional culture that he was part of, believed what his friends told him without any serious attempt to check it.
I should add that the colleague was both prominent and, in my view, an unusually reasonable person.
One argument against capital punishment that I think only I make is that it’s too cheap–not in our society, which has very strong legal barriers against it, but in a society that takes it seriously. That means that if, for political reasons, the welfare of those potentially convicted has little weight in legal decisions, you may get too much punishment on too low standards of proof. It’s part of my old article on the inefficiency of efficient punishment. You have to take account of the incentives on the people making and running the legal system as well as the incentives on potential criminals and potential victims.
A point made in a Larry Niven short story a decade or so before I made it in a JPE article.
One thing I’ve long suggested is more corporal punishment. Yes, really.
I don’t have real data on this, admittedly. But my strong conviction is that ten lashes administered now is *more* deterrent than N years in prison, especially to the median criminal, but is in fact more humane. Having considered it extensively I’d certainly rather be flogged quite badly than go to American prison for even a year (but I expect it’d have more effect on putative criminals.) It’s also dramatically cheaper, and avoids creating a breeding ground of crime.
This isn’t quite the same issue as capital punishment but it feels relevant.
I don’t have real data on this, admittedly. But my strong conviction is that ten lashes administered now is *more* deterrent than N years in prison
Have you read In Defense of Flogging by Peter Moskos? He makes this exact case.
I would agree that it’s more humane and cheaper. Saying “it’s a better deterrent” while also saying “it’s what I’d choose, personally” feels kind of contradictory, but I suspect that once someone went through it the desire to not go through it again would be quite strong.
I guess the obvious objection is “it would mentally fuck up a lot of people and probably give them PTSD,” but that’s also applicable to prison. Probably even more so.
I mean… I’m pretty explicitly claiming I’m smarter than the average bank robber or what have you, hence the inconsistency in preferences.
Other than that I agree with your comment entirely. (I’m not sure I’ve read the particular work you mentioned–writing this comment from plane WiFi on a phone–but I’ve definitely read other defences of the concept and I didn’t come up with it.)
My only qualms about it are tied to the fallibility and potential manipulation and abuse of the justice system.
I feel pretty strongly that there are times and circumstances where killing another human being or beings is not only “not immoral”, but where it is actively morally praiseworthy. If this is true for individuals, then it follows that it should be true for societies.
This is my main objection to the death penalty. If you put an innocent person in jail for decades, then at least they have a chance to live to see their names cleared, but if you kill them, then they lose that chance. I’m not opposed to the death penalty in theory, but I feel that we should hold off on executing many people until we figure out how to reduce our rate of erroneous convictions. If it turns out to be impossible to do that, then I’d be willing to abolish the death penalty.
I agree with other commentators (Sam Reuben inter alia) that I can’t follow your logic there.
Some additional reasons why I tend to be against capital punishment and even for strong legal checks against introducing it:
* Because of the total irreversibility of capital punishment, the justice system that utilizes it may be extra disinclined to admit the chance that conviction is wrongful. Wrongfully jailed people can be paid with money, so the system has a chance to “save face”.
* I also find it plausible that if past some point the perpetrator knows that they will be killed anyway for the crimes they have already committed, they have no reason to surrender or cease (they may even try to achieve so called suicide-by-cop). I believe this is a part of the rationale why our police shoots even machete-wielding terrorists at legs if possible.
* If the capital punishment is in the books, in exceptional circumstances an exceptional government will have less hoops to jump start misusing it to (for example) murder political undesirable persons, conscientious objectors, and alike (which has happened many times in many countries during the 20th century). If there’s instead strong anti-capital punishment legislation, on the same par as the constitution (as currently we have after concluding that murdering people is reprehensible), the government that would like to do something like that will either have to admit they are no longer governing by the rule of law (and everyone, especially the bureaucrats and officers will know it) or they have very strong support to able to legally overturn the constitution.
(edit. To address John Schilling’s issues below, here the life sentence that actually is for life is reserved for the very few very terrible criminals, and I’m content with that.)
I am largely indifferent to capital punishment itself, but I view life imprisonment as capital punishment for moral cowards and I want no part of it. Either commit to returning someone to the human race, or commit to removing them from it.
And in any case, make damn sure you’ve got the right person. Eschewing capital punishment doesn’t get you out of that responsibility. The plan is to lock someone in a cage until it is time to drag out a corpse. There will be a finite period of time in which any mistakes can be corrected, after which it will be too late. But mistakes won’t be corrected, unless someone goes and does it. I’m much more interested in what someone plans to do in the first three months to make sure they’ve got the right guy, than in their claims to moral superiority on account of they have arranged things so that someone in thirty years can fix their mistakes for them. If they care, which they probably won’t, and if they can, which they probably can’t, and if the innocent victim hasn’t been raped to death, which almost nobody cares to prevent.
What if you feel that a swift execution is more humane than life in prison without possibility of parole? I can’t be the only person who’d prefer the former, given the choice.
A better question might be whether more people agree with your “crying wolf” post now that our country is going crazy and gnawing ferociously at its first amendment leg to get off the speck of white nationalism.
Why is White Nationalism a problem at all if it does not include White Dominionism (in the sense of John Derbyshire)? Japan, Poland, Russia, Israel and China have LOTS of nationalism but few people actually believe that this is actually a problem.
Nazism was a real problem not because it contains German Nationalism but instead because:
1.It was violent.
2.It contains German Dominionism.
3.It contains eliminationism.
Unless WN contains any of the things above it is not a problem.
Because there are black and hispanic people in the USA.
One King can rule a country, but two Kings of the same country is a recipe for a civil war. The same applies to forms of nationalism.
There are also non-Poles in Poland and non-Japanese in Japan. Yet there are no potential civil wars.
Not anymore, after the 1945 ethnic cleansing of Eastern Europe reduced the minorities to more manageable numbers. Plus, being oppressed by Communists and then going full speed ahead to join the cosmopolitan European Union probably helped matters too.
There’s a difference of degree, though. Japan has 1.5% non-Japanese people, but the US has 13% black people.
@Evan and alawisunjust I agree.
So what are we supposed to do? Can we reliably help black Americans improve and let them feel that they are not left behind?
Many people would stop their anti-black attitudes if the black crime rate can be lowered to the white one and black neighborhoods can become generally safe and interesting just like Chinatowns. Can we give this a try? We are rationalists so let’s think about methods that do work, not methods that sound great but don’t work.
I mean we will certainly de facto shut down the most rabid anti-black hate sites such as Chimpmania, nwordmania, etc if these can happen. These sites are in fact multiracial with Jews, whites in mixed marriages with non-blacks and a significant amount of Northeast and South Asians but are also much more hateful than real white supremacist and white nationalist websites. They literally cheer when a black person dies. So the problem is not just about white racists.
@HFARationalist, I agree you’ve picked the right goal. I’d recommend looking more at the examples of past American immigration and integration; I’m reading a book right now – William Stuntz’s The Collapse of American Criminal Justice – that has a very interesting argument on that score. Basically, he talks about how police and court procedure are now imposed upon communities from outside (with the best of intentions), while before c. 1950 they were organically grown from within. I’m not sure what I think of the argument yet, but it’s very interesting.
@Evan The problem is really just about blacks. In the worst case Hispanics can always flee to Latin America instead of getting caught in a concentration camp. Furthermore Hispanics don’t attack whites for being white and work more than blacks.
Blacks have nowhere to go, not even Africa. In black Africa there are many ethnic groups. They probably won’t just allow tribeless black Americans to settle there en masse and become a new ethnic group that breaks the tribal balance. Most blacks aren’t criminals, nor do they kill whites simply for being white. However there are indeed blacks who attack whites for being white and blacks who call for such attacks. If the two-way race riot Thomas Sowell worried about ever happens it will be a one-sided massacre. The election of President Trump actually made this scenario less likely, not more likely.
Affirmative action has been tried and it does not work. What works?
First of all I think to solve a problem we have to be able to face facts. That includes whether H.BD is correct and whether reducing single motherhood rate can reliably reduce the amount of crime in black neighborhoods. Facts can’t be racist or sexist. On the other hand acknowledging facts is necessary before we can work with them. We can’t fix problems if we aren’t allowed to find out what they are and what exactly caused them. This procedure can be uncomfortable just like an operation. However the patient will feel better in the long run because the operation is done so it’s worth it.
“Blacks have nowhere to go”.
Liberia is a country expressly formed for this exact purpose. I mean, it’s pretty much a disaster of a country, but still. Not every ethno-nationalist project can be Israel.
I agree that facing facts would be a huge help. It’s possible to stumble into an answer without that, but much less likely.
My own supposition is that the three most important fixes would be reducing single motherhood, increasing employment at legal work (which includes both making jobs more accessible and getting more people to want them), and increasing trust in institutions.
Unfortunately, the only way I can think of to do it in less than another century is for God to come down and change people’s hearts. As other commenters have said here about other societal trends, we’re in a high-entropy state. Trust in institutions and good habits are much easier to destroy than to build.
@ashlael Liberia does not work any more. After the civil wars natives probably don’t want even more Amero-Liberians.
There are things that can be done to increase trust in institutions:
1) Body cameras on police
2) Investigations of police to be handled by the next town or state over
3) Increased police deployment to Black areas
Only number 3 is particularly expensive, and all can be accomplished on the county level.
Counterpoints to Scott on white nationalism and Trump:
Trump seems very lite on solid opinions for things most people view as being important to politics: NAFTA (is it bad / are we leaving?), NATO, probably some other abbreviations starting with N too. My guess is he does not have an opinion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict other than “it’s a tough situation but Jared will work something out that makes everyone happy”. I have no reason to dispute the common perception that his opinion on these is the same as that of whoever last spoke to him about it.
But he does seem to have well defined ideas that fall under what we might call “right identity politics”: bringing back coal jobs, the Muslim ban, the trans-in-military ban, building the wall to keep the bad Mexicans out. He’s tried to reissue the Muslim ban, he’s following through on the trans ban, and is now pushing for Congress to pay to build the wall, presumably because he views wall-we-paid-for as better than no-wall. (I fully expect him to come out with “The main important thing is to get the wall built now to stop all the Mexicans from coming in, and then we can strong-arm Mexico into reimbursing us later”; frankly, I’m surprised he hasn’t said it already.) He’s now pardoned Arpaio as well.
Under that guise things start looking, well, sinister. Obama may not have been a secret Muslim just because he wouldn’t call things “radical Islamic terrorism”, but he certainly was (or chose to behave like) the kind of leftist who doesn’t want to condemn Islam at all due to concerns about multiculturalism etc. Basically, there are people out there who would respond to name-dropping Islamic terrorism as “that’s Islamophobic!”, and regardless of how he felt about the issue, Obama knew this and was choosing not to provoke them. It’s not secret Muslim-level, but it points to something more than just random noise in what words Obama chose to speak at press conferences.
Trump has behaved analogously about white nationalism, refusing to call them out at first, very grudgingly call them out later, and then letting us all know how he felt off-the-cuff at the infrastructure press conference. Sure, maybe he was upset with his aides / the media for making him call out white nationalism by name just because he doesn’t like being pushed around. But in the same way that this said something about Obama, it says something about Trump—there are groups he is being careful not to offend.
I don’t think it’s meaningless that David Duke went on camera at the rally basically saying he was Trump’s evangel; can you imagine him saying that 10 years ago about George W. Bush? I don’t think it’s meaningless that white nationalists seized on Trump’s original words as “this is good for us, he likes us but can’t say it”.
The infrastructure press conference gave weak evidence—”many sides”, comparisons of statues of Robert E. Lee to those of Washington and Jefferson, and “I’m waiting until I have all the facts about this before I condemn anyone”.
“Many sides” is not inherently wrong—the antifa people are pretty nasty, and from the sample of Berkeley they do seem to enjoy excuses to punch people and break things. But they do seem to be more focused on hurting property than on people. The statement “radical leftists have killed much fewer people recently [whatever that means] than radical rightists” seems to be mostly true. Antifa notably had not just murdered someone with a car, unlike the other side. There may be two nasty sides, but one of them seems appreciably less nasty.
The Lee vs Washington comparison is something I doesn’t think holds merit, due to Washington being famous for some good things (founding America, being the first President well enough for there to be a second) and Lee being famous only for betraying his country to fight for slavery.
Still, these are two arguments that I don’t agree with but have seen from the mouths of people I view as intelligent, and I have not decided that they are unintelligent based on that data alone. Basically, these are weak points against Trump, and forgivable in the absence of other points against them.
As for “I’m waiting for more information”, I commend him on his newfound intellectual restraint and am sure we’ll be seeing more of it in the future.
In summary, Trump seems to be alt-lite himself—doesn’t like Muslims because their culture is too different from ours, doesn’t like Mexicans because they suck, wants to “fight for the real Americans”. Opinions that are within the range of “we’ll still visit grandpa, just try not to talk about politics around him”. He probably doesn’t hate Jews or anything crazy like that. But I think he views the white nationalists as merely extreme members of his own team, of the sort that are present on all sides in all conflicts and whose sins are glossed over or magnified in history books corresponding to whether or not their team won. Either Scott disagrees with this conclusion, or finds it less troubling than I do.
From a practical point of view, of course white nationalists don’t pose an existential threat to America, and terrorism in general is vastly over-feared. But I don’t think tying Trump and white nationalists uncomfortably close together is intellectually dishonest, in the sense that the conclusion is false, and I’m interested in doing so because I want his approval rating to decrease further.
To quote Samuel johnson, “How is it that we hear the loudest yelps for liberty among the drivers of negroes?” Washington being both a prominent liberty yelper and negro driver, it seems to me that this description applies as much to him as Lee.
Had Lee won, he would have been considered a founding father of the Confederacy. I don’t see how you can condemn Lee for treason, but not Washington, unless you actually think that “it’s only treason if we lose” is a moral as well as practical argument.
I think it is a bit of a stretch to say that Washington was fighting for slavery, but sure.
I don’t believe in “it’s only treason if we lose”, and I appreciate the correction to what I wrote. I think a better way to argue for my point there is as follows:
Lee is famous in the United States for betraying the United States. It is discordant to have so many statues of him and schools named after him in the US today. As discordant as it would be for there to be many tributes (as opposed to just one) to George Washington in England; moreso, given that in the end Washington had some sympathetic goals.
I think it’s in any country’s best interests not to glorify traitors (a practical, not moral, argument). I think the right understands this well from their general opinions of recent traitors Snowden and Manning. Benedict Arnold, who actually did do some good things for the country before turning traitor, has (AFAIK) exactly one statue relating to him here, and it very carefully avoids naming him due to the traitory business.
So when the right makes an exception to have tons of commemorations for the traitors Lee and Davis, my thoughts turn towards the unsympathetic goals they were fighting for.
How do you feel about Oliver Cromwell? He seized power by force, ruled as a military dictator until his death. Should the U.K. remove all statues of him?
Checking the history, it appears the British ruling class was actually smart enough not to build a statue of Cromwell in Ireland. Had they done so, I would certainly not expect it to stand today, any more than the staues to Nelson and Victoria do.
On the other hand, apparently Wellington is ok.
American, so not super familiar with him, though I’ve heard the name. If England (yes I know he ruled over other places too, but in traditional English fashion I will pretend they don’t exist) was England I before he took over, and England II afterwards, is it more reasonable to think that present-day England is descended from England I or from England II? Or do people not generally think of the distinction in those terms?
@entobat
Cromwell (protestant-aligned) rebelled against Charles I (Catholic-aligned). Following his death, Charles II (Catholic-aligned) was restored to the throne. He was succeeded by his Catholic brother James II, who was then defeated by William of Orange, who was protestant (as were all the monarchs after him). So in that sense, England is more descended from Cromwell than Charles I. But it is a monarchy, not a republic as Cromwell wanted, and the present queen is related to Cromwell’s enemies.
England isn’t much of a monarchy.
This history seems complicated, and I’m not sure how my principles apply after only the two-minute introduction to it.
@entobat says:
So did lee. By his lights, be fought honorably and skillfully to defend his home and country from invaders, in defense of his constitutional rights and democracy. Was slavery a part of that? sure, but it was also part of what washington fought for.
This is the crux of it. the definition of traitor is highly subjective. Lee was only a traitor because he lost. As a rule I tend towards consequentialism, but I have a hard time saying that Lee is a vile traitor in this universe, but a great and noble figure in a universe where Sergeant Bloss smoked some cigars before examining them.
I don’t disagree with your moral judgment. I am not saying that being a traitor makes him a bad person per se—but that being a traitor to the US makes him a person who should not (as a practical matter) be celebrated in the US, because I like the US and support norms that would tend to increase its longevity. Much like Arnold—whom the Boot Monument celebrates for things he did while still loyal to the country! I think this is something like the same reason that other people often oppose celebrating traitors, and this leaves their support of Lee et al a question in need of an answer.
Does this logic apply to John Brown? I grant you that he has fewer statues than Lee, but far from none, and I doubt there will be a campaign to tear them down.
I don’t think vigilantism is a good thing to glorify. Law and order are delicate constructs and “vigilantism” by itself is wielded as ably by the righteous as by the wicked; if our society allows people to use weapons instead of words, they should at least be legendary swords that can only be removed from the slabs they rest in by someone pure of heart.
I would not have put the monuments up in the first place, and on sane corners of the internet I might admit to supporting tearing them down. Politically it is of lower magnitude (fewer tributes), not relevant to a currently harmful brand of identity politics, and probably harder to argue for in the public sphere (“Why does that jerk hate John Brown, the abolitionist’s Batman?”).
I for one think it’s totally irrelevant that Lee was a traitor. Suppose in 1860 the Democrats were able to broker a backroom compromise for a single national ticket, and Breckenridge or Douglas or whoever they ended up choosing narrowly defeated Lincoln in the election. Suppose then that radical abolitionists in Pennsylvania continue to sabotage the operation of the fugitive slave laws, and it escalates to the point that President Breckenridge orders General Lee’s army into Philadelphia; in response, the Northern states secede, and Lincoln and Grant are among the leaders of the “treason.”
I submit that this doesn’t change the moral valence of anyone involved.
That is an excellent point, one that I wouldn’t have thought to make but will likely use in the future.
To the moral calculus, yes, “traitor” is irrelevant; see other threads. Washington was a traitor too.
It is not in the interest of the United States to glorify traitors to the United States; many of those who glorify Lee et al have internalized this principle to some extent; their support for glorifying the Confederate traitors is therefore a question in need of an answer.
No it’s not.
The current conception of federal supremacy did not exist until the civil war made it so. An answer you don’t like is not the same as not getting an answer.
Nobody on the right had recently opened fire on a group of congressmen of the other party at a baseball practice.
Alternatively for refusing to betray his state. You are taking it for granted that loyalty to the nation trumps loyalty to the state, considerably less obvious then than now. In the 19th century, of federal, state, and local expenditure, federal was the smallest.
It’s not even about it being less obvious then than now, it’s just basic historical fact. Robert E. Lee has many recorded statements about how he felt compelled to fight for Virginia, about how that was his primary loyalty, etc. He knew he would have to defy his commanding officers in order to do so, and he was not a guy who took such things lightly.
Merely refusing to “betray” his state could be accomplished by resigning his commission in the federal army and living a quiet life at home. But mere days after he resigned his federal commission he took up arms against the United States. He’s famous for the latter, not the former.
The questions were about Charlottesville. Do Trump’s statements suggest that this was on his mind?
I stand by the point that Antifa is appreciably less nasty; there was a good comment thread on one of EY’s recent statuses about leftist vs rightist violence statistics.
I grant you the point on this one; see my reply to the comment above. What bothers me is the unprincipled glorification of these specific traitors to the US, i.e. our country; it is less important that the thing Robert E. Lee betrayed was the US, than it is that he is a betrayer of your and my country, and is being glorified in your and my country.
I can’t imagine why a Republican politician would have the attempted murder of Republican politicans on his mind. {/snark}
I used to hold this opinion too, until someone pointed out that the current definitions of “rightist” violence includes essentially every single vocal right-winger who commits a violent crime, while “leftist” violence pretty much consists of antifa and communists and doesn’t include violent crimes committed by, for example, minority identity-driven groups.
I should note, however, that I have a strong memory of the opposite problem existing during the Bush administration and immediately afterwards, with “leftist domestic terrorists” begin treated as a huge problem while anti-immigrant militias sprang up everywhere. I suspect it’s more of an artefact of which side just served 8 years in the White House than anything inherent to left or right.
I haven’t been politically involved for long enough to notice that trend, and I appreciate having it pointed out to me. This is something to think about.
Is this pointing to the Bureau of Land Management? Is it pointing to anyone except them?
Yes, but aren’t living in the 19th century. It’s bizarre to be more patriotic than thou and simultaneously celebrate the memory of a traitor to the country for which you are an ultra-patriot.
If the people celebrating Lee were revanchists that to this day considered themselves Virginians first and foremost, then it would make much more sense.
It’s like being a royalist and having a bust of Michael Collins in your house.
What about celebrating the memory of an honorable and capable general of a different country than that which one is allegedly an ultra-patriot of?
Are we allowed to honor the memory of Native American leaders whose tribes were subsequently conquered and incorporated into the United States of America, or are they also retroactively defined as traitors? Are the British allowed to honor the memory of Scottish leaders who resisted British rule before the UK was U, or while the U was personal and of debatable legitimacy?
Where is the implication of retroactivity coming from? Lee wasn’t a loyalist who opposed the American Revolution. Lee was a military officer of the then long existing United States before he took up arms against it.
Most of the journalists at the infrastructure press conference seemed to share your objective, and Trump played along. Presumably he figured that people who didn’t believe his disavowals of white nationalism wouldn’t be persuaded by more robust disavowals, while his supporters like that he doesn’t let the media push him around (or whatever).
As for “I’m waiting for more information”, I commend him on his newfound intellectual restraint and am sure we’ll be seeing more of it in the future.
This. If there’s one thing Trump is really good at and which he loves doing, it’s condemning things. When he refuses to do that, it gives us information.
In contrast, look at Scott’s example of Obama not condemning terrorism forcefully enough for the right. Obama generally projected a calm, even-tempered persona; his barbs at his political opponents were really mild by the standards of American politics and tended to look like sarcasm or mockery or sorrow, not rage. Condemning terrorism in a way that would have satisfied the Michelle Malkins of the world would have been really out of character for him.
Trump, on the other hand, is constantly calling things he dislikes “awful,” “worst ever,” etc. Then when literal swastika-waving Nazis crawl out of the woodwork he suddenly is all about waiting for enough information and looking at all sides. Why did he pick now to start showing restraint? It’s hard to think of a reason that reflects well on him.
My charitable reading of this was that he wants to distinguish himself from Obama who, while calm and even-tempered in many ways, was sometimes quick to jump into the fray and condemn parties in racially-charged news stories, sometimes before we really knew who was at fault or what all the details were.
So, if Obama can be restrained in general but in certain instances be unrestrained–say, when commenting on the recent shooting of some unarmed black person–then Trump can be unrestrained in general but in certain instances be restrained. In both cases you could make a cynical reading and say it’s about playing to some political base (this is the reading I find most plausible), or else say it suggests where the president’s true loyalties lie.
This seems way too charitable, and in particular doesn’t jive with how he acts about Islamic terrorism.
When I wrote “racially charged” that was too generic. See my cynical reading: Obama wanted to position himself a certain way with regard to some racially charged news stories, and Trump wants to position himself a certain way with regard to other racially charged news stories. They both have different groups they’re positioning themselves for.
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Donald-Trump-Rally-in-San-Jose-Draws-Protesters-381728251.html
You’re going to have to be more explicit about whatever point it is you’re trying to make with that link. A woman had bottles and eggs thrown at her at a rally over a year ago, and some cars were damaged, and Trump called Hillary Clinton “pathetic” and said Mexico would pay for the wall, and what is the relationship of any of that to the quoted text?
Given that Trump has an enormous ego and may be a narcissist (note: I am not a psychiatrist and cannot diagnose mental illness), the fact that HIS rallies were disrupted by people very much like those who disrupted the Unite the Right rally is probably relevant to his reaction.
Lee being famous only for betraying his country to fight for slavery.
That’s a very…regionalist statement. In other parts of the country, that’s not the general (or complete) understanding.
But I don’t think tying Trump and white nationalists uncomfortably close together is intellectually dishonest, in the sense that the conclusion is false, and I’m interested in doing so because I want his approval rating to decrease further.
The reasoning that most quickly leads us to the opinion (or end) that we most want is the reasoning we should most closely examine for errors.
Wikipedia says he distinguished himself in the Mexican-American War, was a good Superintendent of the Military Academy, quashed John Brown at Harper’s Ferry, and briefly led Union troops against the Confederacy (before Virginia left). As far as I know he is not famous for any of these; certainly he’s not famous to me, since I had to look them up, though that’s still possibly explained by regionalism. How big a deal are these things? Did I miss any?
I don’t think I’m on this side of the argument for non-rational reasons. I’m pursuing the argument, as opposed to any of the million other things I could be doing, for non-rational reasons, and I’m open about that.
Absent the Civil War, the number of statues of Lee would be almost infinitely reduced in number.
Re the Lee v. Washington comparison, the full argument isn’t that they’re essentially the same; it’s that the popular bailey of the arguments deployed against Lee – essentially, “He was a slaveowner!!! And arguably not such a great general at that!” – apply with equal force against Washington. Yes, you can make more theoretical distinctions, but does the popular clamor care about them? Or the theoretical Leftist clamor, where voices have been calling for years if not decades to dethrone Washington and all the other Founding Fathers from their perch and indict them for slavery?
Noted. I was only hearing the second half of this exchange.
Only the pundit class gives a damn about NATO or the Palestinian conflict, and the only reason NAFTA rises above that level is that it codes so well for pro/anti-immigrant. But then, the reason Donald Trump is President of the United States and so many pundits are still in denial is that Trump has the superior understanding of what most people view as being important to politics. So, try again.
Anecdotally this seems wrong. I lived for 6 years in flyover country and I know people there who don’t read the newspaper and are primarily concerned with their jobs, friends and families. Many of them care about NAFTA and the Palestinian conflict, and these (especially NAFTA) appeared to factor into their voting decisions.
Of course flyover country is a big place, and I was somewhere near manufacturing and Jews, so maybe these issues were especially relevant there. And I only hang out with people who I enjoy talking to, which is a powerful filter.
Tell that to all the leftists calling for Washington and Jefferson statues to go as well.
Lee being famous only for betraying his country to fight for slavery
How about “Lee not leading an insurgency post-war, as some Southerners seem to have hoped, and instead working for some kind of reconciliation in however limited a fashion”? At least, that seems to be the view of some people in this story about “a parish is named in Lee’s honor, on the edge of the campus of Washington and Lee University.”
Anyone else watching the GOT finale?
I’m on the west coast, so it won’t be on for another hour. I will be watching it, though.
Actively avoiding it, as I have with the show ever since it passed the books.
It took me two or three episodes, tops, into Season 1 to realize it was a garbage show propped up by immense production values and a willingness to depict nudity and gore. Part of those production values was in making the plot alluring. Superficial, shallow, what-happens-next-ist hooks pulled me along very begrudgingly until somewhere through the 3rd season when I finally said “enough of this crap” and quit watching. A couple years later I was surprised to hear it was still going.
Sorry. Unsolicited grumpy opinion. It’s late.
Yes, it’s my favorite TV show. Anyone else think that a big theme is the value of consequentialism? Tonight Jon Snow did something that seemed anti-consequentialist, but then he defended his actions on consequentialist grounds.
I feel like GoT used to be more about actions having consequences than it is now. Ned being executed for his refusal to play dirty, the Red Wedding because Rob chose love over honoring contracts. Now I feel like the “good guys” get to have their cake and eat it too — in the end Cersei gave them the agreement that they wanted (and probably would have breached it even if Jon had lied) so no real consequences for Jon. This is probably expected in some way if you want to have a satisfying ending soon, but I think it takes away a bit of the initial appeal (although I still enjoy watching it).
I find myself oddly enjoying this trainwreck of a season. When the show was just getting worse in seasons 4 and 5, it annoyed me, but now, well, I guess if the writers have stopped giving a fuck I can to.
I find myself oddly conflicted. On one hand we have plot holes big enough to sail the Iowa through. On the other I think the show has done more to make characters who pass the Turing test than GRRM ever dreamt of. There were several moments in in tonight’s episode most notably with the hound, Jon Snow”s big moment, and the conflict with Little finger (and Sansa’s conversation afterwards) that I don’t think GRRM would have handled half as deftly as D&D did.
It’s also nice to see a long standing fan theory confirmed
I find the show oddly inconsistent. It has consistently done a lot of really great, original character work. The relationships between robert and cersei, for example, or the tywin/arya exchanges, all fantastic. It wouldn’t be possible to write those bits without a nuanced understanding of the characters, but this nuance seems to be paired with a willingness to totally disregard it whenever it proves even slightly inconvenient. (do we really imagine, for example that littlefinger wouldn’t znxr fher gb tb gb gur abegu fheebhaqrq ol yblny ergnvaref?)
As a rule, I like my fiction highly structured, with setups that feed to coherent plots that pay off satisfactorily, so I can’t rate D&D really highly on that front, but when they step back from the big set pieces and just let the characters talk (without trying to move the plot forward) they usually do a pretty good job.
I don’t think this Season has been anywhere near as bad as 4/5. Those seasons had way too many plot lines going on at once, IMHO. Maybe fine in a book, poor for a television show.
They’ve rushed a lot this season, but at least it’s moving, with only a few plot-lines. I thought half of it was fine (eps 3/4, Frozen Lake Battle itself, and the last episode was okay except for the LF part).
I am shocked, shocked to find that plan “Get Cersei Lannister another pet zombie” somehow inexplicably failed to convince Cersei Lannister to actually join Team Good Guy in their war against the Army of the Dead. Her sudden but inevitable betrayal should serve as proof that absolutely everybody on Team Good Guy is literally too stupid to live, but I doubt that D&D will have the stones to kill more than one or two of the minor ones.
The actual dialogue, I actually enjoyed. This show still has the knack for putting interesting people in a room together and having them talk in a way that makes me want to listen. It merely has to resort to wholesale idiot plotting to get them there, which doesn’t quite spoil the entire effect but close.
Similarly, I enjoyed Littlefinger’s fall from the ladder of chaos. I’d have enjoyed it more if setting it up hadn’t been a matter of “Arya is ignorant. Sansa is stupid. Bran is unhelpful. Arya remains ignorant. Sansa remains stupid. Bran remains unhelpful. Arya is still ignorant. Sansa has somehow stopped being stupid. Bran is actually telling people useful stuff”, with no justification beyond a self-depricating crack about Sansa being a slow learner.
The finale had a better ratio of good moments to crap plotting than most of the season, if only because many of the plot lines came to an end. I’m not optimistic about the next season, though.
I laughed at the image far more than was nice, necessary, or charitable.
How far can individualism go?
I want to have as much individualism as possible as long as no violence is commited and the living standards are preserved. The Non-Aggression Principle should be a guideline of interpersonal relationships. All individuals should be only subject to the state, be allowed to withdraw from any social group including families and tribes and be free from any non-legal rule they have not voluntarily agreed to.
Please point out weaknesses of my idea so that it can be improved. Thanks!
Sorry for going off-topic, but did you delete your other thread on political correctness? It’s gone.
I didn’t. I believe Scott did it.
OK. Well, I was just going to say you might have benefited from or been protected by political correctness and not realized it, and taken it for granted as a result. Since you ostensibly have autism I suspect this is very likely true.
I agree. Things could have been much worse in a more un-PC, conformist or mean environment.
I love intellectualism and knowledge. However I know that a society with too many people like me can not function. People like me provide novel ideas but also weaken social cohesion by fighting against basically any form of social consensus and agitate against any form of conformism. I can.not be satisfied by changing how societies work. Instead as long as shared values I disagree with or taboos that impede intellectualism exist I won’t ever stop complaining.
That is a radical departure from your most recent previous statements on this topic. Seems like your mind has been completely changed.
@Well.. I agree. Usually I pursue intellectualism without considering real life consequences of my ideals if actually put to practice.
For example if my attitude towards sexuality becomes the majority view humanity will experience a serious depopulation.
What counts as violence?
Okay, we can probably agree that pro-Nazi speech doesn’t (but we’ve already gone beyond universal consensus there.) But does blowing cigarette smoke in my face count? Does playing loud music at midnight count? What about blowing your garbage all over your lawn, making my view unsightly and stinking up the neighborhood?
Sure, you can fit most of these in under “preserving living standards,” but the questions – along with hundreds of others – still need to be answered, and there’s no one answer everyone will agree on.
I think all three have exceeded what should be allowed. Nazi speech isn’t inherently a problem, however if it is directed at Jews and others with the intent to threaten or intimidate people it is now a problem. Being a Nazi is a right. Wearing SS uniforms is a right. Writing pro-Nazi speech on Ironmarch is a right. Threatening to gas a Jew is not because it violates the rights of the Jew.
In generals if you do something that affects others then regulations should be introduced at some point. However one person’s rights does not involve control over another person so that nobody can argue along the lines of “Person A does not obey me hence I feel that my right to dominate others is violated”.
I agree that these are all interesting questions.
A lot of things we do affect others in ways that aren’t obvious.
For example, people with unusual taste often find ourselves having to spend more, or travel farther, or otherwise make compromises in order to purchase the unusual things we want. These things don’t necessarily cost more to make or transport, but the fact that they are not in high demand means that we are inconvenienced. This should be clear to anyone who’s been in the market for a used (non-sports) car with a manual transmission. Other people’s private individual purchasing decisions have affected me.
What? Threatening “I want to get together this large apparatus that pretty much can only be done by a government, with the end goal of killing you,” violates your rights? As I understand it, this’s a huge departure from current law which says that only plausible threats are banned. See, e.g., how “If they ever make me carry a rifle the first man I want to get in my sights is L.B.J.” is totally legal.
If you hold to that – would “I wish adultery were a capital crime,” said to an adulterer, also be a violation of his rights?
What makes the state special, such that it gets to subject individuals to rules they have not voluntarily agreed to but other groups don’t?
Because the state has to exist. Otherwise who is going to keep the peace?
Random query:
Is this just a misperception based on my personal taste/generational cohort, or is there in fact a relative paucity of works of fiction in various media featuring Communists as the antagonists/Communism as the deconstructed opposing ideology, at least relative to Nazism? I want to stress that I am ABSOLUTELY NOT making some sort of political contention here, along the lines of e.g. “hahahaha you say you’re against Nazis butwhatabout Communism which killed [x] million more people hahahhaa checkmate liberals” or intending to spark some sort of broader substantive political/historical debate about Nazism, Marxism, WW2, the Cold War, etc.
Again, this may well just be a limitation in my knowledge, but I reflected recently that I can think of a lot of notable popular works of fiction off the top of my head in various media where Nazis are the bad guys, and where moreover the ideology of Fascism is deconstructed to even some small degree, so it isn’t a purely cosmetic choice. The Indiana Jones movies, the Hellboy comics/movie, the Wolfenstein games, lots of the famous World War 2 movies like Casablanca, Saving Private Ryan and Inglorious Basterds, Maus, Captain America: the First Avenger, etc. And there are also quite a few works of fiction where, while the antagonists aren’t literally NSDAP members, they have aesthetics and ideology clearly modeled in part to Nazism: the Empire in Star Wars, Norsefire in V for Vendetta, Death Eaters in Harry Potter, the Enclave in Fallout, etc. (As usual, TvTropes has an excellent page on this trope.)
Whereas, at least I personally can’t think of that many works of fiction well known in the Anglophone world where Communists are the antagonists, or rather where fighting Communists/the ideology of Communism is an interesting and important part of the story. (Will expand on that shortly.) Of course, there’s Animal Farm and Darkness at Noon. You can somewhat reasonably add 1984 to that list, but I think, unlike Animal Farm, it’s more of an attack on totalitarianism in general, including specifically Nazism, rather than just Communism/Stalinism. Likewise for, say, General Woundwort’s warren in Watership Down. Also, some of BioShock Infinite’s antagonists, the Vox Populi, are heavily Communist inspired in terms of ideology and aesthetics. But aside from that, I can’t think of many works of fiction where Communism is the enemy, aside from goofy, shallow and ultimately forgettable ones like the Green Berets or Red Dawn. (Or Tintin in the Land of the Soviets, though I love Tintin too much to put it in the same bracket as such garbage.)
To expand on what I said earlier, I mean that one can of course think of lots of works set in the Cold War, or where the enemy government/soldiers are nominally Communist, but where that isn’t really an important or interesting part of the story. For example, while notable cinema about the Vietnam War, like Apocalypse Now or Platoon, might have enemy soldiers who are Communists shooting at the main characters, the real enemy isn’t Vietcong soldiers/the North Vietnamese government/the ideology of Communism, it’s something that comes from within, whether that’s our own psyche or American society or whatever. (In marked contrast to WW2 cinema.) Similarly, though it’s set in the Cold War, it would be a serious misreading of Dr. Strangelove to say that the enemy is the USSR (or for that matter the US), when it’s really the logic of mutually assured destruction. There’s also lots of great espionage fiction set in the Cold War, like the Third Man, the James Bond novels/movies and Tom Clancy’s early novels, but I think that these tend to use the conflict between the US led bloc and the USSR led bloc as an excuse to tell a compelling story about espionage, rather than as important thing worth exploring in its own right. (This is also kind of true of Top Gun.) Like the way Dunkirk, despite being set in World War 2 and having Wehrmacht/Luftwaffe forces shooting at our protagonists, isn’t really about World War 2 or why Nazis are bad.
To reiterate some stuff from earlier: I wasn’t being rhetorical in asking whether this is real or a figment of my limited perception, I genuinely wonder if other people have the same impression. And I want to reiterate that I’m not making a political argument here, so let me note that there are many perfectly compelling reasons why this might be the case without reference to Stefan Molyneux-tier “hahahhaah it’s because the media is full of filthy Communists who hate capitalism and America and think Stalin did nothing wrong hahaha” glib accusations. For instance, while World War 2 was seemingly a resoundingly successful conventional war that garnered near universal support, the Vietnam War was a grueling, ultimately failed counter-insurgency campaign that provoked sharp divisions in the US.
I don’t know pop culture well enough to answer this question myself, but your one big qualification jumped out at me – how many of the works you mentioned earlier with Nazis as the villain would pass the analogous test of “are they just nominal Nazis or is their Nazism really part of the story”? Would even Casablanca pass that test, if it’s administered strictly enough?
Casablanca didn’t really bother too much with the ethnic cleansing part of Nazism, but the bureaucratism of it got a serve.
The only two movies I can think of off the top of my head that go into the crimes of Fascist or Communist regimes in a serious way are Schindler’s List and The Killing Fields respectively.
For every Dirty Dozen there’s a Rambo: First Blood Part 2 (with it’s inserted Russian as the main villain while the Vietnamese are mostly faceless mooks and cannon fodder), and for every Red Dawn there’s an Inglourious Basterds.
What’s the Fascist equivalent of something like The Longest Day, though?
Nazis are a really safe and easy choice for a fictional enemy. You don’t have to spend a lot of time explaining who they are or why they are bad. There’s a reason why they’re considered a cinematic cliche. Plus, the US actually fought them.
We never actually fought Russians, so it was all more abstract and “far mode.” There was also a very big focus on stability and the balance of power in the Cold War years. People who advocated open warfare between Us and Them were (mostly correctly) regarded as dangerous fanatics who might end civilization as we knew it.
Edit: Movies and fiction are also often about escapism. And talking about a current enemy (the USSR) is less escapist than about the Nazis.
Plus, CULTURE WAR CULTURE WAR CULTURE WAR something something Hollywood. 🙂
The nazis have two traits that make them perfect movie villains. (A) They lost a war against us that was costly to both sides but where they acted with unquestionably villainy so they are universally reviled (B) they did it while dressed fantastically.
But why skulls though?
(But no seriously, what did the Skull and Crossbones represent to the SS?)
Tradition, basically. The Totenkopf was a symbol used by German military units, especially cavalry, going back several centuries. That tradition in turn is based in the same symbolism that led to its association with pirates, and the use of skulls in many other unit insignias of modern militaries or for that matter gang and motorcycle gang tattoos.
Some examples: The Black Brunswickers (napeolonic-era cavalry unit) ; A good example of the Prussian Hussar dress uniform;
@ManyCookies
The skull and crossbones/totenkopf is an old international symbol for death, the defiance of death, danger, or the dead, as well as piracy. The totenkopf was firstly used as a military emblem under Frederick the Great, for a Hussar cavalry regiment in the Prussian army. It then remained in use for various German units, including stormtrooper units in WW 1.
In the interwar period, Weimar Germany had right-wing paramilitary units called Freikorps which were in large part a precursor the the Nazi SA. Paramilitary units with the name Freikorps existed long before that though, the first example were Hussars recruited by Frederick the Great. This explains why the later Freikorps units would be interested in using the totenkopf for historic reasons.
Julius Schreck served with Freikorps Epp and was an early member of the Nazi party. He created a bodyguard unit for Hitler which used the totenkopf. Eventually that turned into a separate elite unit, the SS. Schreck wore a Freikorps Epp badge on his SS uniform, so he seemed to see the SS as a continuation of the Freikorps, which explains why he would keep the totenkopf.
Schreck was sidelined (and died) before WW 2 and Himmler took over command of the SS and kept the totenkopf. He said:
Off the top of my head, you’re looking at a mix of factors:
1) The culture war factor. Specifically, the question “which of the Communists and Nazis is the lesser evil?” is actually a pretty good indicator for which side of the culture wars someone is on: if they think Nazis are worse, they’re likely Blue; if they think Communists are worse, they’re probably Red. I will freely concede that America’s artist types lean Blue; given that, they were already more likely to consider Nazis the greater evil even before taking any other factors into account.
2) Adjacent to that: Exactly how bad the Nazis were was clear immediately after World War II, while the existence/extent of Stalin’s massacres weren’t clear until somewhere between the mid 1980s and early 1990s.
3) The US fought the Nazis in World War II, and that war is popularly considered one of the two most justified wars in American history due to a combination of Pearl Harbor and the Nazis being genocidal assholes. Given that, the above factor, and the supply of “evil Japan” drying up (probably due to Cold War alliance with Japan post-Korea – West Germany was also an ally, but Germany was de-Nazified), Nazis were slightly better suited to the role of least-common-denominator villain than the Communists were. That’s not even counting the supply of straight-up war propaganda left over from World War II. (Case in point: Casablanca.)
4) Speaking of war propaganda, consider the following. You just mentioned that Communist villains tend to show up in spy fiction. How did the United States contest the Soviets during the Cold War? Exactly.
5) While both Nazis and Communists tend to be alluded to in science fiction rather than shown outright (see: Daleks and Cybermen, respectively) my impression is that the Communists are slightly more
likely to show up as allegories. (The Borg are, of course, the Communist stand-in par excellence, and in general “hive mind” translates as “Communist allegory”.)
The question was about communists, not Soviets. The U.S. fought two wars against communist opponents during the cold war.
I think your perception is correct. It’s particularly striking given that the Nazis were defeated before most living Americans were born, whereas the Communists were the enemy until relatively recently.
That’s precisely the reason. After being defeated the Nazis are no longer around to defend themselves, whereas the communists had decades to spread their propaganda.
There’s White Nights, quite a good movie, but I agree with everyone else that there’s very little.
It is definitely true recently, at least, as Nazis and slaveowners have definitely started to fill a “people you can kill without remorse because they’re pure evil” slot in our culture, as evidenced by the films of Quentin Tarantino. This is because these two groups committed the cardinal sin of our current civic religion, which is racism.
I’m not sure if this was always true. I definitely recall as a kid that the Russians were the baddies in everything (even the Star Trek TOS Klingons were clearly Russians). For a little while after 9/11, Middle Eastern terrorists were the go-to villain, but then that became un-PC. Not sure who filled the hatred void between the end of the Cold War and 9/11. Big companies that liked to pollute?
Besides Hollywood is super-left wing blah blah everyone has a weird soft spot for communism they don’t have for other ideologies blah blah I do think there’s also a weird thing where people who kill “others” make better villains than people who kill their own people (yes, I know many of those killed in the Holocaust were, by rights, German, but the Nazis themselves didn’t think so). Which is ironic, because I would kind of think killing your own people is worse. But even when the Russians were the enemy, it was always because they might nuke us, not because they might engineer a famine and starve a bunch of Ukrainians. This may be about how to have movie/book conflict; may also just be about “evil is a fargroup that threatens you, not a fargroup that threatens another fargroup.”
I do really, really hate the whole “punch a Nazi meme” and related Tarantino-esque justified sadism (I also found the “whooohooo!” reaction to the death of Bin Laden weird and off-putting; not that I wasn’t glad they killed him, just that I found the celebratory atmosphere disconcerting) and find it especially worrisome because seemingly new, at least to me: even during the Cold War I don’t remember any sense it was okay to totally dehumanize Russians just because they were our political enemies. Russians weren’t like zombies you could just say “score!” when you ran over them with a truck. But now Nazis and slaveholders have joined the ranks of zombies and other cartoon monsters. Not good, especially when the definition of “Nazi” keeps expanding.
I’m not sure if people are becoming more vicious lately (though I’m well aware that we’re still incredibly not bloodthirsty by standards of human history) or just expressing it differently, though.
I think you’re not asking whether there is fiction with Communists as villains, because you’ve found examples (like Cold War spy fiction) and ruled them out. You’re looking for fiction with the ideology of Communism as the driving force behind the villains, or where the villains used Communist symbology. There’s less of that; Chalker’s “Midnight at the Well of Souls” has Communism as a malign force, but it’s not the main enemy. Much Libertarian SF does as well, though usually ‘modeled after’ rather than actual hammer-and-sickle Communism.
I am a rather serious Taylor Swift fan. (“Know and can sing all of the songs and have bought live tickets twice” serious, not “cosplays from the music videos” or “creepy basement shrine” serious, though it’s irrelevant to this post. For the record, Red > Speak Now > Fearless > 1989 > Taylor Swift.) I mostly follow the music, but get enough splash damage from the celebrity gossip that I am curious about thoughts here. (Before any objects that they don’t care/know who these people are [1], that’s sort of the point I’m getting to; there is no object-level gossip in this post other than enough name dropping to center the discussion.)
For those that don’t pay attention, Taylor Swift is currently “feuding” with a few people, most notably Katy Perry over some sort of backup dancer shenanigans and Kanye West/Kim Kardashian over some nasty lyrics TayTay may or may not have okayed. This is particularly in the gossipy news right now because Taylor dropped a single explicitly about drama (with a strong implication that the entire album is themed similarly.)
Now, I’ve heard a few people say something along the lines of: “Why in the world do I care? This is all made up for attention and to sell albums! Kim and Taylor are probably friends, or at least their publicists are–they’re laughing at you for thinking they hate each other!” I don’t pretend to be experienced enough to know the likelihood this is true, but an interesting thought struck me: even assuming arguendo that you care about celebrity drama at all, does it matter if it’s fictionalized?
Whether or not Taylor Swift hates Kim Kardashian is not, I think, an actionable belief (okay, I could try to John Hinckley/Jodie Foster my way into marrying Taylor–no, I’m not psychotic, there is no world where I would actually do this, anyone wondering–but short of that). I am never going to meet Taylor or Kim; I am never going to personally interact with them; neither is anyone I know. In a sense, if this is made up, someone who cares about their drama is actually a fan of “Taylor Swift” the image–and is there any reason this is more or less respectale than caring about Taylor Swift the actual factual human being?
My general explanation–without real proof–for why people care about celebrity drama is evo-psych-y: my brain thinks I’m living in a hunter gatherer [2] tribe, and if I’ve heard of two people Taylor and Kim who are feuding, they’re my next door neighbors and knowing who to support will affect my decisions about who to share food with/etc. Someone who enjoys celebrity gossip is already feeding that module false information about the “people” they’re learning about, no? Does it matter if the information is fictional because those people live far away in Hollywood or farther away in fictional “Hollywoo”? Is there any reason to care about this distinction?
[1] As a side note, I have a perhaps unfairly low opinion of people who make a point of “not knowing who Kim Kardashian is”. Like..you don’t have to care about her at all to know that, and I don’t think, in most cases, going to the effort to miss that information makes you a better person. I don’t think I care about that sort of thing at all, but I used to play highly competitive quiz bowl, and my memory is pretty good, so unfortunately I do know who a lot of unimportant celebrities are because I heard it once while paying attention to something more interesting and I didn’t forget. I would have to go to quite some trouble to isolate myself in monkish fashion to actually not know who these people are.
Now, if you’ve done that, more power to you; Anathem is maybe my favorite novel and I dream of living in a real live concent. I respect the hell out of you. I’d love to hear how you did it. But given that concents aren’t on the menu, I’ve allowed myself to pay attention to some of the better parts of pop culture (Taylor Swift music, 30 Rock, what have you…) and the worse parts sort of come by osmosis. And I hear a lot more peope sneering a bit about how little they know here who aren’t actually isolating themselves from popular culture totally for a life of the mind and more performing a bit of hipster-y signaling. (I bet there are some exceptions here. Bean has implied he’s managed this by obsession with naval history.)
[2] I really wish I *were* living around many Hunter gatherers. 🙂
I won’t say anything about evo-psych, but I think it is pretty clear that many (most?) people have a basic need / desire to know about other people and their relationships, and that one of the juiciest fruit that fulfills this need is knowing about fraught relationships.
Soap operas are the prime example. It appears to be nearly as satisfying to many people to talk and gossip about the fraught relationships of known fictional characters as real people. The soap opera review magazines occupy the same space in the supermarket and have the same covers as the tabloids.
Professional wrestling has also learned how to play on this urge.
There are two separate questions:
1. Should I care about this feud?
2. Assuming 1 is “yes,” should I care whether the feud is fake?
There’s nothing wrong with loyalties to people you never meet. That’s how we establish group identity larger than the Dunbar number, after all. But even granting that, why should I care about “Taylor Swift” image? And assuming I do, I should definitely care that it is fake (I highly doubt it is in this case, as an aside). These celebrity feuds aren’t as obviously fake as professional writing, and not obviously scripted like television programs.
If they are, then, whatever. Pure consumption value. Better to care about the drama of Taylor Swift than get into a fight with Canada over softwood lumber.
EDIT: My issue regarding Taylor Swift these days? The political left calling out Taylor Swift for not doing enough to denounce Donald Trump.
Matt Y of Vox fame, in the run-up to the election, said there were only 3 endorsements left that mattered: George HW Bush, George W Bush, and Taylor Swift.
She’s a bloody pop singer, just let her sing songs about boys and slumber parties.
I made a post a while back mentioning that I was going to try shrooms to try and combat treatment-resistant depression. Original comment, follow-up after trial dose.
I’ve taken the main “experimental” dose that I’ve been planning, here are my experiences:
I was going to have a friend tripsit me, but he had something come up and wasn’t able to, so I decided to take the 3.5g dry dose in my room by myself. It took a long time to kick in, I was sort of drunk feeling up to about 2 hours after the dose, after which the effects started to get much more potent. The main experience in this stage was giddiness/mild euphoria, with some warping visuals. This was pretty much all that happened in the first 2/3rds, me doing random things and playing video games while also shroom-drunk.
The final third happened when I got into bed, and was a bit less pleasant. My mind started racing uncontrollably through places, books, shows, movies etc that I’d been/consumed/watched before, I felt like I died several times, ate a whole apple (I mean a whole apple, stem core and all. It wasn’t a negative experience, but it wasn’t unambiguously positive like the first 2/3rds. I didn’t experience any traditionally “trippy” Lucy-In-The-Sky kinds of visuals, I didn’t have anything representing a spiritual or meaningful experience, I just kind of went nuts for a while. I remember laughing at silly things, singing Colors of the Wind from Pocahontas for some reason, biting random non-food objects (the curtains, the bed, my blanket, etc). The trip felt like it was lasting much longer than it actually did, and towards the end I started to get this burnt-out feeling, like I get when I wake up without having slept enough. I was mostly just waiting for it to be over at this point. It was fun, but did absolutely nothing to alter my depression. If anything I’m slightly more depressed after, although that is mostly due to some frustrating events that occurred after the dose.
So, takeaways:
– Magic Mushrooms don’t seem to have any magical antidepressant properties on me
– I may need to take a higher dose (5g?) to get the spiritual/meaningful effects people refer to
– It’s pretty fun and basically harmless so cultivating them has not been a waste
– I may have to try tripping outside to get the effects which everyone seems to report
This is probably theoretical, but-
If things get much worse here in the States, can anyone think where would be a good place to move to? Preferably somewhere with what you might roughly call ‘enlightenment values’- serious commitment to free speech, robust civil liberties, etc.
I’ve never thought of myself as a Really Serious Libertarian, but… both the Neo-Nazis and the Antifa terrify me, and if either of them manage to acquire significant political power, I think this could very rapidly become a much less fun place to live.
I vaguely remember someone saying something nice about Belgium…
Assuming you’re willing to live under Sharia.
I’m not.
Was not aware of this, not sure how seriously to take it.
Any better suggestions?
Edit: To be clear, I’m worried there’s gathering cultural hostility toward free speech and Enlightenment culture in America, and I’m thinking about where to run to if the country takes a big step in a totalitarian direction. I see both the Red Tribe and the Blue Tribe as potentially tyrannous, so it’s really hard to root for either of them in the culture war. The Grey Tribe seems pretty cool, but that may be because they don’t really have the power to make tyranny tempting.
But people haven’t always been terrible everywhere- The Enlightenment was a thing that happened. Given the number of countries in the world, you’d think there’d be somewhere with people seriously committed to liberty of thought. In meatspace, I mean.
I think you should consider what evidence caused you to consider both “Neo-Nazis” and Antifa to be serious threats. If you’re a typical gray tribe member, the evidence for why Antifa is a treat is that they’re constantly trying to shut down speech they don’t agree with (including true speech) and pressuring corporations to do likewise, occasionally they beat people up in the streets of Berkley. The evidence for the Neo-Nazis is that Antifa and the people afraid of them are constantly ranting about how much of a threat the Neo-Nazis are so there has to be something to it, right?
Point.
Think I was trying to be politic- in retrospect probably not something I need to do, here.
I do think the neo-nazis would be a problem if they were to acquire serious political power, but that seems unlikely at this point.
Antifa scare me much more, at the moment.
On the other hand, I’m attending a left-leaning college at the moment, so Scott’s comments on Outgroups vs Fargroups come to mind- it’s possible I’d be inclined to underestimate the threat posed by the Hard Right just because I never seem to actually meet any of them. (Except, arguably, here, where everyone is polite and reasonable enough to disable my fight-or-flight circuitry.)
With all that said, I’d like some suggestions on where to move to- ideally, places that resemble neither leftist dystopias or rightist dystopias.
[I realize x-ist dystopia could refer either to dystopias caused by x or dystopias envisioned by x, but in this context that ambiguity kind of takes care of itself 🙂 ]
What do you mean by “rightist dystopia”? Most of the plausible claims I’ve heard would tend to imply that the whole world was a “rightist dystopia” until ~20 years ago.
It depends where the cutoff for ‘dystopia’ starts. The archetypal image would be something like Nazi Germany.
There are a lot of things about 20 years ago which I don’t exactly love, and a lot of terrible things happened, but I’m not sure it ever qualified as a dystopia. It’s possible I’m underestimating how bad it was. When we talk about the past, it seems like Social Desirability Bias causes people to to emphasize the negative- if you try to downplay how bad the past was you’re insufficiently progressive, and there doesn’t seem to be an analogous disincentive when it comes to exaggerating it, so all the pressure is on one side of the question. In practical terms, this makes it hard to really know what things were like back then without doing a lot of research.
That’s my point, you’re being overly paranoid about a “right wing dystopia”.
I meant in Nazi society generally, not the Camps specifically.
Obviously I’d prefer to live someplace that doesn’t have Death Camps, but that preference is so common that it’s not hard to find first-world countries to satisfy it.
The Nazi attitude toward freedoms of speech and assembly, on the other hand, seems hard to escape, at least in some measure. If Johnathan Haidt is right that support for these freedoms is declining in the US, it might be wise to find a place to run to- not just because these freedoms are nice, but because they’re a load-bearing part of the structure of protections that keeps this a pretty nice place to live.
There is no place in Belgium where anything ressembling Sharia law applies. Everytime someone (usually from outside Belgium) has claimed a particular district of a particular Belgian city is “under Shariah law and forbidden to whites/non-muslims”, multiple white non-muslim people who have lived in that district for decades have showed up and called that nonsense what it is.
Leave a ham sandwich in front of a mosque, see what happens to you.
This seems testable. Has anyone tried it?
If the answer is ‘no’, do we have reason to think bad things would happen that make testing it undesirable?
I do not believe that Sharia law has anything to say about that situation.
There was a guy in Britain who left a ham sandwich outside a mosque and got sentenced to a year in prison (he recently died in prison.)
I think there might have been more to it than just the ham sandwich, though.
Actually, Sharia law is 95% ham sandwich regulations.
It’s a lot more likely that Belgium falls under Sharia Law than the US gets taken over by Nazis.
I would recommend Chile. It has a modern infrastructure, a fairly sophisticated culture, great weather (obviously highly variable considering the latitudes it traverses), and is removed from the current culture war nonsense in a way that anywhere in Europe or the Anglosphere is not.
In addition, if there is ever a hard collapse of civilization, the relatively low population density means a higher percentage of the population are likely to survive, the geographic isolation should protect it from wandering hordes/sea people, and the climate/resources make it a likely center for civilization to begin rebuilding.
Switzerland, maybe, but it’s almost impossible to become a citizen and fit in there as an immigrant. I’m afraid the US is your last and best hope. The neo-Nazis are an annoying fringe, and I suspect if you walked up to Richard Spencer and said “L’chaim” he’d jump 14 feet in the air (but don’t try this with the real 1488ers). But the Antifa, along with their allies in government, industry, and academia… they are a real threat.
Freedom House gives very high scores to the Nordics, Canada, most of Oceana, Japan and Uruguay.
So, loads of societies (most, to varying degrees) have some members of families controlling others’ sexual activity (mostly but not only women’s). This, including the focus on women has a fairly clear ev psych justification. But does it exist in other animals? Will a chimp stop its sisters/daughters mating with ‘unsuitable’ mates? Seems weird for it to be just humans but not something I’ve seen talked about.
I see the wolf-crying article is tagged as something you’ll regret writing. I hope you don’t. For me it’s among your best, brilliant and highly entertaining.
When I was a child, I used to hate Tom and Jerry because of all the unnecessary destruction. It used to really annoy me.
So, I think, in the current climate, I’m just in favour of statues in general. Where do people like me go?
How would I feel if they built a statue of Martin McGuiness in Hyde Park? I don’t know.
I think I wouldn’t mind the statue – I’d be more concerned about the attitudes of the people who built it.
If you had a statue of someone who was unambiguously considered bad, like Pol Pot, it would be a great thing – focus our attention on this evil character.
Maybe we just need more statues.
I clicked on two of the ten links (specifically, #4 and #5) that are ostensibly examples of “Obama’s half-hearted condemnations of Islamic terrorism proved he was a secret Muslim” and they… don’t make the “secret Muslim” accusation.
Curious, I’m going to click on the rest now.
#1: a column on The Blaze. Doesn’t make that claim either, but arguably plays footsie with it towards the end: “What is Obama’s agenda? It certainly isn’t to protect Americans, our country, or our children. Does Obama suffer from complete ignorance? Crippling political correctness? Is he blinded by his childhood in Indonesia? I don’t know. But I know something is wrong.”
#2: WorldNetDaily, a known crank site. Does not accuse Obama of being a secret Muslim, but it does accuse him of being cozy with Islamic extremists.
#3: a Pajamas Media column by Roger Simon. Not only does it not make the secret Muslim accusation, it explicitly rebukes it. “As many have noted, Islam is a shame culture (the kind of society that will go berserk over cartoons) and, like it or not, our president is part of it culturally. That does not mean he is stoning adulterers or cutting off the hands of thieves or treating women like chattel, but it does mean he is genuinely and quite deeply ashamed of the religion he, in part, came from. He cannot adjust to or accept the calamities it is causing.” […] “Obama is not a Manchurian candidate and never was. He never had to be. He is just absolutely the wrong human being to be leading the West at this point in history.”
#6: A column from The Week. Doesn’t even come close to making the accusation. It’s actually somewhat generous to Obama.
#7: A New York Post column. Again, nope.
#8: news piece from Daily Mail, a trashy populist British paper. Doesn’t make the claim or quote anyone who does.
#9: New York Post again, written by the same columnist as #7. Doesn’t make the secret Muslim accusation.
#10: Breitbart! But even then they’re just relaying the TV rant of LTC Ralph Peters. But neither he nor the site makes the claim that Obama is secretly a Muslim.
So out of all ten examples, literally none of them charge Obama of being a secret Muslim. Most of them are varying degrees of the “Obama doesn’t take Islamic terrorism seriously” charge, with one arguably coming close to (sigh) dog-whistling it and one actually saying it’s Obama making a deliberate strategic choice. The preceding link before the ten examples (hyperlinked from the “constant Obama-era claims” text, and coming in the form of an accusation against Michael Ledeen from the lefty site Right Wing Watch) is actually closer to that than any of them, curiously, and it’s really more of a bit of over-the-top rhetorical bombast than a genuine conspiracy theory– e.g., Obama is “an anti-American zealot” who has “sided with the enemy” etc.
I don’t doubt there were and still are people who genuinely believe Barack Obama is a Muslim and won’t admit it (I personally can’t believe he’s anything other than an atheist, honestly), and it wouldn’t be that hard to find them. But you’d have to look a lot harder than this, especially if you want to find the charge being genuinely made by notable right-wing figures in serious publications to the same degree Trump’s partisan adversaries do with Nazism.
Which is unfortunate because I still agree with the overall points Scott makes here and he has a *crazy* good intellectual rigor when devoting more time to a post. But as it is this is an inadvertent case of false equivalence, which is ironic considering the topic.
To be fair, most of the condemnations I’ve read of Trump’s speech haven’t been calling him a literal Nazi. They’ve been calling him a white supremacist, or someone who sympathizes with white supremacy. So it might actually be equivalent – Obama’s detractors get summarized as calling him a “secret Muslim” while not actually using that exact phrase, Trump’s detractors get summarized as calling him a “secret Nazi” while not actually using that exact phrase.
Last time we had this discussion, I did the same exercise in the opposite direction, looking at a set of links that purportedly showed lefties who thought Trump was literally Hitler. My results were basically the same as yours: it turns out to be pretty hard to find anybody who will come straight out and say “Trump/Obama is a Nazi/Muslim”.
Do Asian-American men generally have a really tough time dating? I see a lot of white men with Asian-American women (and in fact lots of white men prefer AA women over white women) but you hardly see the reverse. Just as a matter of arithmetic, it would seem that AA men would have a lot of difficulty in the dating world.
As I said before, this is just an inevitable consequence of welfare and the hook-up culture that prefers sexy people to providers.
My theory is that South Asian men should have no problem dating. Instead they should be easier to get a date compared to white men. Southeast Asians should have it better than Northeast Asian men. However labelling SE Asians as Asian certainly make their men sound less attractive due to labelling. Northeast Asian men should be unattractive because they are in a wrong dating market.
You get that impression if you browse a bit on reddit.com/r/AsianMasculinity, a thoroughly weird place being both SJW and TRP. Given how many non-Asian men complain online about their lack of dating success, though, I don’t know what that proves.
Because they aren’t actually Red Pilled. The key issue here isn’t racism so its treatment has nothing to do with racism either.
Providers don’t do well in general in a society with lots of welfare.
OKCupid data suggests that Asian men have it slightly better than black men and much worse than white men.
Oh we have to face facts. Now we need to.explain this phenomenon. My theory might be wrong.
Sometimes Twitter is genuninely interesting and has good information about city planning and disaster:
https://twitter.com/CorbettMatt/status/901959336850804737
Relevant to the title of this thread, as well as the culture wars, Worm fanfic author Ack has announced: “I’m putting Slippery Slope on temporary hiatus until the American political situation has calmed down (due to themes in that fic which hew uncomfortably closely to real life).”
https://forum.questionablequesting.com/threads/vote-thread-for-acks-omake-corner.1144/page-317
Slippery Slope is a “Taylor becomes a Nazi” alternate history fic, where the lead character of Worm gets drawn into the Empire 88.
(The other story of Ack’s that he comments about in the same message is called Trump Card, but it has nothing to do with the current US president.)