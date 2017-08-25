Open Thread 82.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
-
I have an old project, long abandoned, to produce computer programs to teach economics. It looks as though it is being revived as open source.
http://daviddfriedman.blogspot.com/2017/08/reviving-living-paper-project.html
I think this is a great idea! In the future I may do that for mathematics if I have time.
Another project that can be interesting is searching through research papers to produce a summary of important points.
If I remember right, summarization algorithms are relatively mature, although I’m not sure how effective they are on hardcore technical text.
My main idea is to look for bold and italic text in scientific papers.
I am now seriously considering giving up some of my current hobbies to try to help with this. (I’ve long had it on my to-do list to understand your price theory book well enough that I could explain the material to other people.)
The point of the project for me isn’t mainly to teach economics, although it is supposed to do that. It is to find ways in which a computer can teach better than a book.
Back when I did the programs for Price Theory, I sometimes attended econ meetings where my publisher had a booth. A question I sometimes got asked about the programs was how many chapters of the book were on the disk. The answer was none. The chapters were in the book where they belonged. The programs were intended to teach things in ways in which the book couldn’t. Hence my title for the project: Living Paper. My favorite of the three programs I actually did, Curvedraw, would be as relevant to a calculus course as to an economics course, since its purpose was to teach intuition for the relation between a function and its derivative–in my context total cost and marginal cost (and, in the program, average cost).
Back then, the idea of educational software was mostly that computers were sexy, so students would do the same things with the computer that they wouldn’t do with the book. I haven’t followed educational software, so don’t know how much of it has gotten beyond that point by now.
One of my other failed projects, c. 1985, was for software to let students take exams and professors grade them on computers. The idea was to make both taking and grading easier in various ways. Such software now exists, but all of its ingenuity goes into keeping the student from cheating, not making it easier for him to pay attention to which questions still need more work or to make it easier for the professor to grade all answers to question 1 in random sequence.
If anyone wants to revive the project (“Electric Blue Book”), there might still be a market niche unfilled.
Based on my experience, it varies heavily by the software package. Whatever I used for Calc 3 was pretty good. You got graded in real-time, and there was enough feedback that it was genuinely helpful because you could more or less figure out where you were going wrong. The Mastering X series, on the other hand, was of the devil. There was one problem where the official answer was 0, and because the margin was set as a percentage, you had to give exactly 0. Also, one professor had a tendency to abuse it to set more work than they would have if they’d manually graded it, and in stupid ways. We needed to write complete and net ionic equations for like a dozen problems, and couldn’t copy and paste. It was infuriating. That’s more of a use problem, but I do think there’s some space in the marketplace. The problem is the same as the one that leads to high textbook prices.
Is that just, “Purchasing decisions not made by end users,” or did you have something else in mind?
That’s pretty much it. I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of this software had a much better interface on the teacher side than the student side, and they probably give it away to the professor and make the students buy the license.
@bean
Might vary by school, but what we had was teachers who were mandated to use Mastering X by the department, and they spent a lot of time complaining about their interface and apologizing to the students for the sorts of problems you were mentioning. They also called it a waste of money for the school, so I think they don’t only make money off students, but they could have been wrong or I could be misremembering that part.
This National Review article touches on some ideas we’ve discussed:
(asterisks added to get this past the filters…)
I think the fact that this is the case for most people is the ultimate source of a nontrivial fraction of humanity’s problems.
This idea’s been operating in the background for me for a while, but I’ve never seen it verbalized until right now.
I think one of the goals of rationalism should be to get people to behave opposite of that statement, since ideally, to believe something IS just to accept the conclusion itself. People not wanting to accept themselves as the type of person who believes something often leads to people refusing to adopt beliefs that are probably true (for example atheism). And conversely, accepting oneself as the ‘type of person who believes something’ often leads to people taking party lines, and taking on beliefs that are probably not true because they fit the image of someone who believes the first thing (for example I don’t really see any reason that people’s beliefs about marijuana legalization should be correlated with their beliefs about the death penalty, but they definitely are). A lot of babies are thrown out with the bathwater because of that phenomenon.
I guess what we should try to promote is the concept of actually thinking for yourself, or something like that.
I think that these can both follow quite naturally from a high level of general belief in the efficacy of punishment in achieving an orderly society. I think that belief is almost certainly tragically mistaken in the case of cannabis legalisation (I am agnostic on the death penalty – it’s one of those things where I instinctively don’t like it, but realise that my instinct is not really backed up by a deep understanding of the stats) … but I don’t think there’s anything logically incoherent about the two beliefs correlating.
But:
1. Changing your beliefs does change you as a person. Facts are facts are facts, but humans are comprised of reactions. One would expect a certain belief to exert a particular limited range of effects on its believer – nothing else would make sense.
2. What would it look like if one of the effects of belief-in-rationalism was to be the type or person who eschewed anything that smacked of tribalism, whether that was good or bad? Maybe, in being a rationalist, you have to accept that this is the type of person that you are.
3. Even if you’re right that this is a very bad thing, mere reversed stupidity is not intelligence.
I’m not sure whether your post above is influenced by faith. I was a quasi-rationalist when I believed in religion. One thing religious quasi-rationalists may do is to invent or adopt lots of anti-epistemology to placate their own intellects while allowing the religious dogmas to exist or they will throw the dogmas out.
Are you going to say this every time someone religious comments?
@Wrong Species Don’t worry, no.
Wrong Species,
They might. It’s part of the process. This passage from No Safe Defense, Not Even Science is pretty instructive :
Insofar as it means anything to anyone, I don’t begrudge them.
It is rather to the point of Nancy’s original post, though. At least for now, this is the type of person that they are, as a direct result of the chasm between their prior and current beliefs.
Are you going to say this every time someone religious comments?
Of course they are. How else will they swank about being smarter than the average bear? “Yes back when I was an ignorant idiot, I too believed really stupid things. But now I’ve dropped all that and my epistemology is better than yours, so much better it brings all the rationalists to the yard (I could teach you but unfortunately you’re not autistic so it wouldn’t work)”.
BTW I don’t hate Abrahamic theists. However I have to be cautious about you guys’ reasoning. How can I know that anti-epistemology isn’t involved in any given rationality-related post written by a quasi-rational Abrahamic theist?
Back then when I was an Abrahamic theist my quasi-rational reasoning was filled with anti-epistemology such as nothing is necessarily real and “I just know!” Furthermore there were many topics I didn’t dare to mention to not offend AG. When a person believes in the existence of AG it is possible that their mind is constantly censored to not offend AG, their speech is certainly heavily censored to not offend AG and their reasoning is filled with anti-epistemology. How can we trust the quasi-rational outputs of such a gagged mind?
No offense but your mindset might be similar to my old one and the output of my old mind can not be trusted because it is so AGism-infested.
You may have your beliefs but please at least reject anti-epistemology so that your unverified beliefs aren’t going to change how you reason about secular topics.
This isn’t just theists who can have their minds filtered; everyone has their minds filtered by their worldview and preconceptions. Before Einstein, many scientists’ minds were blinded and censored by their assumption that light could not be deflected by gravity. Now, some people’s minds are filtered by their assumption that every race must have equal intelligence; others’ are filtered by their assumption that intelligence is largely genetic and does unchangeably vary by race. Yes, some of these are more filtered than others – but the filter is still there.
@Evan The difference is that AGists sometimes refuse to unfilter their minds when evidence shows up against their filters. So do SJWs. To me they are equally irrational. However SJWs are worse because they usually claim to be atheist and rational while AGists at least confess that they have faith.
Rationality involves removing filters when enough evidence shows up against it. Hence a true rationalist should be able to convert to theism based on evidence if enough miracles show up even though they reject faith. However are you guys able to convert to agnosticism if there is sufficient evidence that AGism is unlikely to be correct?
Actually, I’ve never seen a discussion of SJWs and religion. It’s plausible that a lot of them are atheist/agnostic/spiritual but not religious, but I don’t have anything I’d call evidence.
I don’t think they claim to be rational, they claim to be right.
@HFA
Everyone is biased about something, even you. There is a belief you hold dearly that someone thinks is so ridiculous that no one should take you seriously. And when they bring it up you, you would dismiss their evidence which they see as just as a further sign of your “faith”. Just because you think they have ideological blinders when it comes to religion doesn’t mean they are irrationally biased on everything and should be ignored. It’s called compartmentalization.
@Wrong Species When I’m irrational I’m sometimes open about that and try to make myself more rational. We are all biased. However we are not equally biased. Furthermore compartmentalization is not legitimate.
At the very least my beliefs on sexuality never (directly) infect my beliefs on other topics too much through anti-epistemology.
@HFARationalist, I could say the same – I try to make myself more rational, and I try to avoid anti-epistemologies.
You’ve been saying religious bias is uniquely pervasive in that regard, but that remains to be shown – especially given that numerous branches of Christianity do not share your former terror at incurring Divine displeasure through rational consideration.
At the very least my beliefs on sexuality never (directly) infect my beliefs on other topics too much through anti-epistemology.
Funny, I sorta kinda seem to remember a few comments you made about your dream transhumanist future in which sexuality of all sorts would be done away with, sexual desire would be hacked so it no longer existed, reproduction would be finished, no more babies because yucky, and the likes because all the energy humans expended on sex and romance could be put to better uses (like a world of STEM with all the useless crap like art cleared away).
@Deiseach I agree that this can cause bias. I don’t deny that I have strong bias against sexuality and a strong dose of cynicism towards the entire humanity. This does make my worldview very cynical.
One fact is clear. My refusal to get coupled does alienate myself from the rest of humanity hence my lifestyle is really just intellectual and asexual hedonism (i.e. I just want more knowledge and reason. To hell with the society! I refuse to have a child even if my childlessness will cause humanity to be extinct! Humans have rejected me, hence I reject humans!)
Deiseach: any chance I can convince you to just not touch the poop?
That’s an interesting angle of old beliefs coming back in a new form.
I’ve seen the argument (possibly from RAWilson) that Leary’s SMI(2)LE (Space Migration, Increased Intelligence, Life Extension) is a replay of go to heaven, be transfigured, become immortal.
I’ve wondered if FAI is rather like Orthodox Judaism– binding an powerful and dangerous entity with chains of logic.
I don’t think this is the case. Many ideas have logical consequences, and working those out is nontrivial. For a belief which is foundational to purported systematic belief systems (like religions or ideologies), the onus is (in a weak way) on the new believer to show that all those purported consequences don’t follow, whether because they depend on other beliefs the new believer doesn’t share, or because the arguments for them aren’t valid. For someone who has a hard time working that out, or confidence that they do share most or all of those other beliefs already, or confidence that the arguments are actually valid, accepting all of it is not so irrational. So I definitely don’t approve of this “I’m the sort of person who would accept all of this” reasoning, but I do think there’s okay reasons for conversions of this sort, and that that may lead to someone “taking the party line” even if they should really evaluate how you get from A (which they accept) to Z.
Right, ideas have logical consequences, but they are either obvious or if they’re not the way you work out the consequences comes from the ‘type of person’ you are. Neither of those are coming from the belief itself.
I don’t think the onus is on the new believer because most ideologies seem to be arbitrary enough that you shouldn’t assume a priori that they’re cohesive. Since the ideology as a collective has evolved over time and doesn’t behave like an entity or agent (Moloch), the burden of proof should be on the ideology as a collective since it’s easier for it to get really weird and arbitrary from that process than just one person thinking things through.
I strongly agree.
I’m mad at both Nazis and leftists for attacking Jews for simply being successful. I’m mad at SJWs who fail to see a distinction between all anti-SJW movements. I’m mad at people who actually believe that Buzzword Racism and Buzzword Sexism have to be correlated.
I think one of the goals of rationalism should be to get people to behave opposite of that statement, since ideally, to believe something IS just to accept the conclusion itself.
I think that might be good, but people aren’t like that – it’s difficult to say “Okay, I believe this but that has no bearing on what kind of person I am”. Indeed, we throw around accusations of hypocrisy if someone states they believe/disbelieve something but then don’t act/act in a way that contradicts or at the least does not live up to that (e.g. politicians having affairs).
People not wanting to accept themselves as the type of person who believes something often leads to people refusing to adopt beliefs that are probably true (for example atheism).
Wasn’t that one of the aims/tools of the newly aggressive strand of atheism back when it was at its peak? “We’re not going to be satisfied merely with arguing against religious belief, we’re going to make believing in gods/theism ridiculous so that people will be ashamed to admit they’re believers! By using mockery and ridicule we will make it so that nobody who wants to be thought of as cool or even normal will ever admit to being a believer!”
I remember there being a lot of posts mocking religous people. I’m not sure if it was consciously targeted to make people ashamed to admit they’re religious, but I understand what you mean.
And I disapprove of that tactic and its effects, intentional or unintentional. If people stopped believing in god only because they’re afraid of the social blowback, they’re only being accidentally accurate, and they’ve ended up practicing bad epistemology.
That can be a very dangerous effect, but I wonder if this is something so deeply ingraned in the human mind that it’s easier to work around it and work with it then try to eliminate it.
I mean, you actually see that at work here. People say “I am a rationalist” or “I am part of the rationalist movement”, which means “I am the type of person who tends to believe the things that people in the rationalist movement believe in”, right? Of course, the rationalist movement is unusual in that part of the “ideology” is to question everything, including assumptions taken by the rationalist movement itself, but I think it still generally holds true.
Same thing for other, related movements; if someone says “I am a transhumanist” or even if someone says “I am an atheist” you can often make highly correct assumptions about what their beliefs are on a wide variety of subjects.
And that might not necessarally be a bad thing, either. For example, if you want to convince someone to support life extension research or friendly AI research or cryogenics or whatever, it might actually be easier to first get them into a mindset where they think “a transhumanist is something I would not mind being” first, since that inherently will make them more open to learning about and maybe accepting ideas under the “transhumanist” umbrella.
And that goes for shaping your own identity as well; if you start off with the idea that “I am a tolerant person”, or “I am a rational person”, that might make it easier for you to move past intolerant or irrational ideas that you have developed through the culture.
So, in short; recognize that this effect exists, but it might at least sometimes be better to work with it instead of trying to totally eliminate it, especially if the latter isn’t possible.
I recommend the Matt Lewis link, and it connects to here, about conservatives being able to choose who they include in their movement, and that they can and should disassociate themselves from white supremicists.
Reminds me of the story about Lyndon Johnson suggesting his opponent had “intimate relations” with a pig (if the story is true I’m sure Johnson didn’t use the euphemism). His campaign manager said “Sir, you know he doesn’t do that!”. Johnson replied “I know that, but I want him to deny it.”
The media keeps associating libertarians (one group of which threw Spencer out of a convention he crashed, according to Lewis), Gavin McInnes (who DID distance himself from Charlottesville, BEFORE the event), Moldbug (still Jewish), and everyone else they can stick with the alt-right label with white supremacists, and they do this not because there is truth behind it but because it serves their purposes. Denying it and distancing does not help; just the opposite, it paradoxically cements the idea of relationship as with Shakespeare’s “The lady doth protest too much, methinks”.
I don’t think this is the media’s fault. Non-violent law-abiding Muslims are constantly trying disassociate from Jihadists, and every head of state and major newspaper in the West trumpets it as hard as they can. It still doesn’t work.
Islamism needs to be destroyed. Then persecution and fear of Muslims will naturally disappear.
During the early 20th century there was no global hatred towards Muslims. I believe people in the Middle East will find their path into modernity and stable prosperity while Islam will be like modern Christianity or get destroyed.
The only distinction between the jihadists and the other Muslims is the lack of killing people. This is a pretty major distinction, but it’s the only one. If there were groups of libertarians going around murdering “statists”, other libertarians would be hard-pressed to disassociate regardless. On the other hand, libertarians and fascists are (obviously) rather different; the association in this case is created by the media.
Not true, not kind, and definitely not necessary.
@The Nybbler There are also other distinctions. For example a Shia Muslim is much less likely to kill people compared to a Sunni one. A Salafi Muslim is much more likely to kill people compared to a non-Sunni one. A sufficiently secular Muslim-in-name-only does not wear distinctive clothing so they are unlikely to support Islamism.
@HeelBearCub I disagree with the true/kind/necessary rule. I just wish that all posts are as true as possible. Then it should not contain ad hominem. That’s it. Requiring that some post is kind results in SJWism.
@Nybbler: your extraordinary claim requires extraordinary evidence. Do you truly believe this, or are you just trying to act as a counterweight to elite conventional wisdom?
@HFARationalist: the kind/true/necessary rule is needed in order to avoid groupthink. Sometimes you and your tribe might be wrong about things. If you are kind to people who disagree with you, they might be able to correct your false beliefs. More importantly, groupthink is maintained by deprecating people who disagree with your group, and being scrupulously kind to your opponents (especially when they are not present) can prevent this.
@HFARationalist
It’s a big internet. You are free to set up your own blog and use whatever rules you like in the comment section of it.
@Brad I apready have a forum, Rationalitycorner. You are free to use it. 🙂
@. Thanks! I assume that this works.
Haha to be fair, I can’t prove that this works as advertised. But this website is strong anecdotal evidence (-:
@. Yes. My only complaint is that there are too many AG-worshipping people who haven’t all identified themselves.
The problem here is not really AGism itself but anti-epistemology. If an AGist only believes in messed up things about AG then it’s fine. However AGists here are mostly quasi-rational and hence are likely to have lots of anti-epistemology like I had when I was an AGist. Hence all posts by quasi-rational AGists here may be corrupted by AGism and its related anti-epistemology.
Hmm, yes. We really ought to be able to see at a glance who is an AG-worshiper in order to protect our rationality. Perhaps if we put a little cross/star of david/star+crescent next to their usernames. Just for epistemic caution of course.
(I don’t actually think this a good idea)
That’s so passé, multiple parenthesis is where it’s at.
@Charles F Nah. That sounds like Nazis. However we do need to be able to know who actually believes in AG so that we can discard their posts that contain clear anti-epistemology.
Dogmatic SJWs and other people also need anti-epistemology as well so again let’s take their words with a grain of salt.
What’s extraordinary? How do you distinguish a Muslim jihadist who just hasn’t killed anyone in the name of Islam yet from a Muslim non-jihadist who won’t ever kill anyone in the name of Islam? You can break into large groups like Sunni and Shia, but there’s still a lot of non-jihadist Sunni out there, so that doesn’t change the statement much.
You can’t narrow down to some small subgroup, distinguished by something other than their murderous views and actions, and say “there’s where the murderers are”. If we could, it’d be pretty easy to solve the immigration security issue; we just wouldn’t let that subgroup in.
Contrarily, it’s easy to tell a libertarian from a neo-Nazi, without even considering whether either has killed anyone. The ones with the swastika flags, fascist symbols, chanting “you (or Jews) will not replace us”, and calling for the expulsion or extermination of non-whites… _those_ are the neo-Nazis and white supremacists.
If the post contains clear anti-epistemology, we don’t need to know anything about the poster to disregard it.
> Contrarily, it’s easy to tell a libertarian from a neo-Nazi, without even considering whether either has killed anyone.
Maybe easy for you, but I bet say a Saudi cop would do better at the former than the latter.
Is there some kind of objective test?
@Charles F I agree.
“How do you distinguish a Muslim jihadist who just hasn’t killed anyone in the name of Islam yet from a Muslim non-jihadist who won’t ever kill anyone in the name of Islam”
How can you tell whether anyone is going to be a murderer or not?
Well, actually, men tend to be more violent than women…..
Yes. Nobody considers that unkind to notice, however. And of course there are a lot of other differences between men and women; nobody sane would seriously suggest that if a woman tends to be in groups where there are a lot of men that she’s likely a man and a murderer.
HFARationalist, to be perfectly frank, the last several open threads have seen you repeatedly schooled by “AGists” on everything from religion to politics to the basic terms under debate, not to mention rationality itself. You are the last person here qualified to say that “AGists here are mostly quasi-rational” or to accuse them of having “lots of anti-epistemology” or to suggest that their posts are “corrupted by AGism.” You are especially the last person in a position to complain that AGists haven’t all identified themselves, given that you are displaying prejudice against them in this very post.
Please, knock it off.
As an atheist, I second Nick.
Abolishing Islam is more practical than abolishing men, but not enough more practical.
The only distinction between the jihadists and the other Muslims is the lack of killing people.
Rather more than that; the Jihadists (ironically, in view of all the Western thinkpieces calling for an “Islamic Reformation”) are the ones with a very conservative and fundamentalist view of Islam, a Sola Scriptura view where only the unadorned word of the Qu’ran and no later interpretations or accretions count. Hence the iconoclasm, heretic-hunting, smashing tombs of saints as places of pilgrimage because of idolatry, imposing dress codes and social controls, etc.
@Deiseach
You mean there are significant groups of Muslims who don’t believe in the dress codes and social control, accept that drawing Muhammed is OK, etc? My impression is that all that is _mainstream_ Islam (Sunni and Shia both), and the more liberal groups are a dwindling exception.
@Nancy Lebovitz
I didn’t call for abolishing either one. I’m just claiming that the reason Muslims in general get lumped in with jihadis, and libertarians get lumped in with neo-Nazis, are different.
However AGists here are mostly quasi-rational and hence are likely to have lots of anti-epistemology like I had when I was an AGist.
“But enough about me, let’s talk about you – what do you think about me?”
You diverted a developing discussion about Islamophobia into talking about your own hobbyhorses. HFARationalist, you are not an autistic, you are a narcissist.
Nobody cares if you had a pink or a blue blankie when you were three. Unless it is relevant to the topic (and “I am so much smarter because I was able to discard all the programming and those fools weren’t” is not relevant), stop going off on tangents.
You mean there are significant groups of Muslims who don’t believe in the dress codes and social control, accept that drawing Muhammed is OK, etc?
I think there are Muslims who don’t wear headscarves, would like their religious figures to be treated with respect (and the “drawing Muhammed” was not about respect, it was about deliberate mockery; I thought it was a bad idea because whatever about free speech, it was also defending the right to be offensive and that draws in a lot more people than ‘mad bombers’, the same way that there is a difference between drawing an image of Christ and one that is meant to be a poke in the eye) and would like to be able to live in a secular society as Muslims without having to either continually deny they’re mad bombers or adopt all the shibboleths of the progressive.
I think when the Western response is “stop believing in your religion as is and instead adopt a nice, liberal, watered-down version that is acceptable to Western sensibilities – be the Muslim equivalent of an Episcopalian”, that pushes a lot of moderate or would like to be moderate Muslims to a defence of their faith that is more fundamental.
I think the main problem is the assumption that anything stronger than “there are many paths up the mountain” means the same as “mad bomber”. Conservative Christians get this (the “so if you think abortion is murder, why aren’t you calling for women who had abortions to be put in jail?” and “you’re the same as a clinic bomber, aren’t you? I mean you believe the same thing they believe” lines) and I think Muslims get it too, and I think there is increasing radicalisation in Muslim countries (Turkey is particularly worrying and what is going on in Indonesia isn’t great, either) and whatever the solution is, it is not going to be helped by “The only difference between you and them is that you haven’t killed anyone yet”.
Let’s say we had a Turing test with a libertarian and a neo-Nazi. They will always answer your questions accurately. You can ask them anything except “is it ok to use violence against political minorities other than in self defense”. What kind of questions would you ask? I think asking what is the role of government would suffice.
Now take a conservative Muslim and a jihadi. You can ask them anything except their views on violence against infidels. What do we ask them?
“Now take a conservative Muslim and a jihadi. You can ask them anything except their views on violence against infidels. What do we ask them?”
You could ask them whether they believe they’re obligated to obey the laws of the government where they live.
This wouldn’t cover all the cases, but it would at least be a start.
http://www.quran-islam.org/main_topics/misinterpreted_verses/authority_(P1246).html
@Nick I apologize. No offense is intended. Maybe compartmentalization works for you but it certainly did not work for me. I know that it was irrational and since I had lots of time to think about everything it evolved into more and more serious forms of anti-epistemology. I know that it is possible for a cherished belief to cause bullshit rationalization and have experienced it myself. Eventually I built an entire system of anti-epistemology so that I was at peace. However such systems of anti-epistemology can be very dangerous.
Furthermore you are probably not an autist. One fact about autism is that it can lead to extremism. An anti-epistemological idea inside the mind of a non-autist is less dangerous compared to the same idea inside the mind of an autist. If an autist does believe in something they are likely to actually act as if the stuff they believe is correct. We are less likely to be into groupthinking. However this also means we are much more likely to become completely dysfunctional over what you non-autists consider trivial or insignificant.
Maybe you can somehow have faith (in fact whether someone is an AGist does not matter, it is whether they believe they have enough evidence to support their claims that do) and rationality but I can’t. I love pondering about even the most trivial idea. Keeping a cherished belief for me can actually lead to lots of anti-epistemology.
> I think asking what is the role of government would suffice.
Rand al-Hitler says:
‘Government is a necessary evil for defending against existential threats ‘
@Nancy Lebovitz, suppose he answers, “No, I do not think I am obligated to obey laws mandating I provide cakes for gay weddings.” Next?
@HFARationalist, I think you’re dangerously missing Nick’s point.
I’m afraid I don’t accept this apology, on the grounds that you show no repentance for the statements I’m responding to. I’m not saying I’m offended, and I would never have commented just to say that. I’m saying that you’re wrong, and if you care about the truth as much as you say, you should be paying attention to that. Let me try this one more time….
My point above was that the last several threads have shown that—regardless of whether you want to hear it—you have a lot to learn from theists. That doesn’t mean that you need to accept their beliefs as your own, but it does mean you need to be willing to engage with their ideas. What you did above to rahien.din is a prime example of your being unwilling to do this. This, more than anything, I’m telling you to knock off—for your own good.
I’m sorry for your terrible experiences with Christianity, but a site like this, where people enjoy talking about ideas and where some people are Christian, is not a suitable safe space for you. Indeed, someone here might even, with the utmost care and caution, suggest that you drop the defeatist attitude and confront whatever you’re afraid of, because that’s the only way to grow as a person and to grow closer to the truth. Please don’t blame them. We’re rationalists here, and we can’t help being influenced by that.
Furthermore you are probably not an autist.
Cut that out. Several people have already told you that using “I am an autist” is not a Get Out Of Jail Free card. If you genuinely cannot stop this kind of tic (“I’m an autist! I’m autistic! Don’t blame me, it’s my autism!”) every time you get criticised in order to avoid engaging with the criticism then maybe you should read and re-read any comments before you post them and delete the extreme “I love this, this is a killer point, oh boy this will make them sit up and take notice” parts you particularly cherish, because usually it’s those parts where you come off as off in your own little world with no attachment to the one the rest of us are living in.
Nancy Lebovitz,
As a dude, this made me laugh.
HFARationalist,
…
Consider that you are currently becoming completely dysfunctional over your anti-“anti-epistemology.” You may have escaped from extremism into… another form of extremism.
Actually, I bet there isn’t anything in any Abrahamic holy book which forbids baking cakes for gay weddings.
@Wrong Species
“Let’s say we had a Turing test with a libertarian and a neo-Nazi. They will always answer your questions accurately. You can ask them anything except “is it ok to use violence against political minorities other than in self defense”. What kind of questions would you ask? I think asking what is the role of government would suffice.”
Taking central examples of each ideology, there are lots of things that would work, e.g. “How much should the government regulate businesses?” or “Should we drastically increase immigration from non-white countries?”. In a less convenient world where the Nazi is an ex-libertarian and still likes markets, and the libertarian is kinda racist, you probably need something like “Are public perceptions of the Holocaust accurate?”. If your neo-Nazi isn’t anti-semitic (possibly that is a contradiction for neo-Nazis, but I think it’s possible if we change it to a libertarian and a white supremacist), it gets harder.
“Now take a conservative Muslim and a jihadi. You can ask them anything except their views on violence against infidels. What do we ask them?” That depends. If the conservative Muslim is stipulated to share the views of the jihadi but disdain violence, then obviously it’s impossible. Otherwise, you ask them about one of the things they have differing opinions about.
@Nancy Lebovitz, in other news, “Jesus never said ANYTHING about felony home invasion!” Even though the Bible and Quran don’t say anything about baking cakes for weddings as such, they do say a lot about not helping people in their sin. (At least, the Bible does, and I gather from Muslims’ behavior that the Quran agrees.) So, for someone who believes gay marriage is sin, the conclusion follows.
Is this a serious answer? If someone told me that, I would just ask more questions until I got something less vague, like on free trade or minimum wages. Or maybe about government building roads and regulating finance. I don’t think you realize how different libertarians are from everyone else.
@Nick I see. I agree that we shouldn’t judge who is more rational than others based on whether they believe in AG. Even back then when I believed in AG I did encounter people who were less rational than myself. Dialogues and learning are always good.
@Deiseach I do have a tendency to build my own pet theories. Explaining everything by autism and lack of autism makes no sense because this is just a one-size-fits-all theory which makes it useless.
But the fact that Spencer did decide to crash a libertarian conference is relevant. Reporting it might smear some innocent libertarians, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be done. I don’t think Gavin “much less [sic] than six million [were murdered in the Holocaust] and they starved to death and they weren’t gassed” can complain too much about being associated with white supremacists. I’m pretty sure Moldbug has either openly stated or at least implied that he supports racial slavery, in which case he definitely can’t complain (although I don’t think he’s widely known outside the internet, so I doubt the media is smearing him anyway).
Relevant to what? “Neo-nazi crashes libertarian conference, gets thrown out” is not at all support for the proposition of some sort of positive association between neo-Nazis and libertarians.
He didn’t crash the DNC, or a Peta meeting for instance. It indicates that he likes libertarians, and is evidence that his friends do to. It doesn’t tell us much about what libertarians think about him (and indeed the fact that they threw him out suggests “not much” is the answer), but it is notable nevertheless.
@rlms
Let’s say David Duke endorsed Mitt Romney in 2012 just because he didn’t want a black President. Does that tell us anything about how racist Romney is?
@Wrong Species
Did you read my most recent comment? I’m saying that “Spencer crashes libertarian meeting” gives us useful information about Spencer, but not much about libertarians. Likewise, David Duke endorsing Romney tells us little about Romney, especially if Duke explicitly gives his reasons.
Side note: since you bring up David Duke, it is interesting that he endorsed Trump but in 2008 was ambivalent about whether he preferred McCain or Obama.
@rlms
If they threw him out then what exactly do you think Spencer trying to crash a libertarian conference says? Either tell us or stop vaguely trying to hint at something because although you are careful not to explicitly say it, you are definitely trying to imply the racism of libertarians with your hinting.
@Wrong Species
It suggests that there is something about libertarianism that he likes. I’m not saying that they’re racist, or even that he thinks they’re racist, although those are possible explanations. From the article linked above, it could also be that he thinks libertarians will be open to unusual and unpopular ideas such as his. I don’t know what explanation is correct, but an explanation is demanded.
An explanation isn’t demanded unless you assume that libertarians are courting racists in some way. If a Stalinist endorsed Bernie Sanders, you wouldn’t say that this demanded an explanation. This whole thing where you imply that libertarians are racist but in a way that has plausible deniability is very tiresome and unconvincing.
Stalinist support for Bernie Sanders certainly would demand an explanation! Anyone supporting anyone else demands an explanation. Often the explanation is pretty obvious so no-one cares. That isn’t the case for Spencer-libertarians, unless you are deeply uncharitable towards the latter, and I don’t think it is for Stalinists-Sanders either (but in any case that’s irrelevant).
Hey, I’ll say it. There are libertarian positions which are extremely racist-friendly, the most notable of which is opposition to government protections of racial minorities. Ron Paul was very outspoken in his opposition to the civil rights act, and libertarians often defend the right to “freedom of association” specifically as an ability to do things like “only serve/hire white people.”
Now, I absolutely believe that lots of libertarians hold these views out of a maximalist view of individual liberty. But I also don’t think it is a coincidence that the only even slightly significant political movement in the US that openly argues for the elimination of the bulk of the laws against racist practices happens to draw a bunch of racists.
And then you also get into the fact that you have some major libertarian hero figures like Ron Paul who had longtime connections to some of the proto-versions of the type of movements we are discussing.
Back in 2008 the New Republic decided to go deeper than the handful of excerpts everyone had heard about with racism in a couple of old newsletters.
https://newrepublic.com/article/61771/angry-white-man
“But, whoever actually wrote them, the newsletters I saw all had one thing in common: They were published under a banner containing Paul’s name, and the articles (except for one special edition of a newsletter that contained the byline of another writer) seem designed to create the impression that they were written by him–and reflected his views. What they reveal are decades worth of obsession with conspiracies, sympathy for the right-wing militia movement, and deeply held bigotry against blacks, Jews, and gays.”
Not going to quote the whole thing but it is worth a read.
The Venn diagram of libertarian and white supremacist is not new and has always had some very noticeable overlap.
Reading the New Republic piece, I don’t see any examples of bigotry against Jews. There are some negative comments about Israel but they look as though they are motivated by foreign policy concerns, not anti-semitism. Not all that different from attitudes one sees nowadays on the left.
So how DO you deal with it? Just dismissing it seems like it would work, as soon as your opponent starts with the Godwinning you just interrupt, say “cut it out,” and re-state your point to bring attention back on to what your actual beliefs are instead of “you don’t really believe that, you’re actually a Nazi.”
But how do you do that when your opponent is in almost total control of the means of communication?
The first time I saw an article that identified the term “alt-right” and included both groups like white supremacists and nazis as well as neo-reactionaries and the “manosphere” and so on wasn’t the mainstream media trying to attack those groups, it was Milo’s article on “An Establishment Conservative’s Guide To The Alt-Right”.
I don’t think it’s accurate to blame “the media” for this grouping; as far as I can tell, this was a label and a grouping created from within the alt-right movement labeling themselves, and even when they created this general label they knew there were a certain number of white supremacists within that umbrella and didn’t seem to care at the time.
I think this is backwards, when “the media” started just calling everyone to the right of Clinton who knew what a meme was as “alt-right”, a bunch of people went ahead and said “sure, why not?” (In Milo’s case, it was probably opportunistic base-building), then it turned out there was a group who called themselves alt-right, and had a very particular set of beliefs, and everything got messy and complicated.
I think you have the order of causality backwards.
First of all, as far as I can tell, Milo and Breitbart in general started trying to do “base building” around the concept of the “alt-right” before the mainstream media was actually talking abut the “alt-right” as a thing. In other words, there were a significant group of people calling themselves “alt-right” and organizing online as such before the media started talking about it; it wasn’t something created by the media, it was something created by the group itself, and then the media reported on it. (Although I agree that by the vague and fuzzy nature of the group, a lot of people who might not have thought of themselves as alt-right got kind of lumped in by the label.)
Secondly, when Milo wrote that article, he clearly knew that a significant part of what he called the “alt-right” were, well, actual Nazis. If you read the article, he talks abut the “1488’ers” as being part of the movement (“88” being code for “heil Hitler”) although he tries to dismiss them and to claim that the rest of the alt right “wishes they would go away”. Even beyond that, he does talk significantly about “white identity” being a core part of what makes the alt-right different from the “normal” conservatives.
So, it’s not they didn’t know what the alt-right was; they knew, they just didn’t care, because they were trying to create a new political movement that encompassed a lot of groups that felt left-out by mainstream conservationism, and they knew that that would by necessity have to include at least some white supremacist groups.
Also, the whole alt-right and neo-reactionary movement always had a slogan/ ethos that you “never punch right” and that there are “no enemies on the right”, which makes it inherently hard for them to criticize or distance themselves from other groups more extreme then they are.
Why shall anyone disassociate themselves with white supremacists? To me (sole) White Supremacy without leaving any room to others is just an impossible ideal for some so why shall we even care? The problem is not Supremacism. Instead the problem is violent tribalism. For example Dylann Roof is ideologically a moderate for he considers Jews white and Northeast Asians great. That put him in the H.BDer range. However he has shot people while real White Supremacists on Stormfront mostly haven’t. The problem isn’t mere extreme beliefs. Instead what people do about their beliefs are at least equally important.
The only thing we need to care about is stopping violence.
I agree. But unfortunately, many people will respond that “words are violence.”
Jiro T has been complaining that sometimes SSC readers give too much charity to people attacking others. Here Dougherty is doing the same thing, assuming he isn’t just continuing the attack. The Matt Lewis article is a hit piece; claiming libertarians are really just people who want to discriminate against black people is perhaps the second most common smear (after “Republicans who want to smoke pot”, which Lewis also uses). It plays fast and loose with the term “alt-right”, using it widely to refer to McKinnes and Moldbug’s groups while at the same implying that it refers to neo-Nazis (who would have Justine Tunney and Moldbug both on their “eliminate” lists).
Evidence in favor of it continuing the smear rather than just being based on it: Dougherty implies that Spencer is an example of a libertarian-turned-alt-rightist, but even Lewis notes that Spencer got thrown out of a libertarian conference after crashing it, though he then ignores this.
Apparently, this is mostly untrue. Kessler tried at one point to show up to join an occupy march because he thought they were anti-globalist and liked that, but when he got there he quickly clashed with the rest of the people at the march and left; he wasn’t actually involved with Occupy in any significant way.
http://www.snopes.com/2017/08/17/jason-kessler-soros-deep-state-plant/
Just a minor quibble; overall, I agree with the article and think it makes some good points.
There’s definitely something to this. There are certain ideological positions whose adherents, or at least most vocal adherents, seem to be bitter, angry, and resentful all the time. And not even about specific concrete people or policies that might eventually go away (e.g. Obama/Trump) but instead about large amorphously defined groups of people (the media/the patriarchy).
That fact alone makes those positions less attractive. Maybe it shouldn’t, but it does.
This reminds me of a study I heard referenced in The Skeptic’s Guide to the Universe a few years ago, about how conspiracy theorists tend to believe in multiple conspiracy theories even if those theories aren’t particularly related to each other. It makes sense; if one’s mind came to the conclusion that some massive powerful force is fooling everyone else but oneself, then the subject doing the fooling need not be limited to just one entity or area. And the nature of conspiracy theories is such that any evidence to the contrary is merely evidence of the coverup, and the more convincing the counter-evidence is, the more powerful the forces performing the coverup are, so it’s a ratchet that just goes one way.
Same sort of thinking manifest in ideology, perhaps. Heck, there’s often plenty of literal conspiracy theorizing among those types, like the pizza pedophilia ring thing.
Yeah, it’s an interesting cognitive failure mode.
I’m reminded of an argument I got into on an RPG mailing list, decades ago. Someone was suggesting a house rule or something. The scenario involved rolling 10d10 (ten 10-sided dice), and one of the commenters said something about it being a degenerate situation if someone rolled all 10’s.
So I was like, “Yeah, I mean, the odds of that are one in ten billion, I don’t think we have to care a lot about that.” And this person countered that he’d seen 10d10 come up all 10’s — in fact, twice in one night.
I replied that it was considerably more likely that someone was using biased dice or biased rolling techniques or was just flat out cheating than that he’d seen two 1 in 10 billion events in a single night’s die rolling. He was offended and argued with me.
So far, so standard “I don’t understand probabilities.”
But the interesting thing was that he brought up in support of his view that really unlikely statistical events are… not actually really unlikely… that he’d also seen 8 natural 20’s on a 20-sided die in a row (1:25,600,000,000), and a twice-in-a-row clean miss with an 18 die pool in Exalted (1:103,000,000), and other unlikely events.
And so that’s an interesting mental fallacy. The proper response to seeing more and more extremely unlikely “random” events is to question to a higher and higher degree whether or not they’re truly random. Like, in my view, seeing a single one-in-ten-billion roll? Well, committed roleplayers roll a lot of dice. There’s a wide audience of gamers I’ve interacted with who’ve had a chance to tell stories of unlikely rolls. There are a wide variety of different unlikely die scenarios, any of which could be a plausible story of “you’ll never believe what happened to me.”
But the more different unlikely stories accumulate to one player, the more likely that person is being played or is a liar.
But he didn’t see it that way. Having bought into the idea that a really unlikely event happened to him once, he thought that showing more unlikely events increased the plausibility of the one event.
Seems like a similar mentality to a conspiracy theory.
If theoretically rare die rolls are coming up relatively often because of cheating, then the rules should accommodate those die rolls.
Well, perhaps true, but that wasn’t the argument he was making. He argued extensively that this wasn’t cheating and that, I guess, everyone misunderstood how probabilities work.
Supposed proofs resolving the P versus NP problem pop up every few years or so, and to my knowledge they’ve always proposed P != NP. Has there been a seriously considered proof attempt of the other case, P = NP?
I played around with trying a while ago, and based on previous work which generalized (possibly a subset, I cannot recall precisely) NP problems to graph analysis, came to the conclusion that the problem might be solvable if network graphs could be translated into a canonical form (that is, such that any network graph could be trivially compared for equality to any equivalent network graph), as, IIRC, that was the major NP component remaining in the previous team’s work. I made zero progress on that problem, however, and suspect matrices are inadequate as a mathematical expression for the purpose of solving that particular problem.
There’s been work on non-constructive P = NP proofs, but I don’t think any has gotten to the point of a proposed proof for review.
I don’t know about the “seriously considered” part, but many claimed proofs that P is indeed equal to NP are collected on this page along with claims to the contrary, and claims that the question is independent of ZFC. I didn’t bother to count, but it certainly doesn’t look like claims of unequality outnumber claims of equality by any significant amount.
P = NP being independent of ZFC would be rather weird. Unless I’m mistaken, it would require one of the following
1) P != NP, but there does not exist a formal proof of this fact. This isn’t all that weird by itself, but it also requires that there must be nonstandard models of set theory where P = NP. Of course, there are also nonstandard models of set theory where the reals are “countable”, so perhaps this isn’t a problem.
2) P = NP, but the polynomial-time algorithm that solves 3-SAT* cannot be proven to run in polynomial time. This sounds really wrong, though I can’t say it’s obviously so because there might be connections to the halting problem and I don’t know enough about computability theory to know whether there is.
On the upside, if it turns out P = NP is independent of ZFC and (2) can’t be the case, that would give indications about how to extend ZFC. Unlike the continuum hypothesis, which hasn’t seen a need to be nailed down yet, it seems like an axiom system should be able to prove a much more practical result like P != NP.
Of course, the real conclusion of this is that P = NP is probably not independent of ZFC (or even fragments of it). Just really hard to prove.
If there are standard versions of set theory where P != NP, but nonstandard versions where P = NP, does that tell us anything about whether we can build a real-world computer that solves NP problems in P time? Does it make sense to talk about an experimental program where we look for problems like this in order to empirically determine what version of set theory is correct?
If someone claims to have a polynomial time algorithm for an NP-complete problem, no one seriously considers the paper, but instead says “implement it and get back to me.”
What about if the algorithm runs in polynomial time but has a constant hidden by the big O of 2 ⇑ (2 ⇑ (2 ⇑ (h/2)) + 3) ?
My guess is that such claims are much less than 1% of claims that P=NP. More common, maybe as high as 10%, are nonconstructive claims. People who explain why they can’t identify or run their algorithm are treated like those who claim to prove P≠NP. Most of which aren’t seriously considered, either. This doesn’t answer Many Cookie’s question, whether a single proof had ever been seriously considered, but I think it is relevant to why his impression of the publicity doesn’t match Random Poster’s numbers.
This ^^^. A proof that P == NP wouldn’t be a super-elaborate hundred page paper, it would be an algorithm that solves the Traveling Salesman problem in polynomial time and it would shower its inventor in sweet, sweet cash.
What types of commercial applications would such an algorithm have?
Well, good question actually. Lots of NP-hard and NP-complete problems have commercial applications — the actual traveling salesman problem is itself describing a genuine, commercial problem! Like, being able to route to a large number of destinations via the most efficient route would be great.
But actually, there are approximate solutions to these problems that are pretty good and relatively computationally efficient, so a perfect solution might not actually be much of an upgrade.
(That said, there is a Millennium Prize for P vs NP, so you can get a million bucks that way).
The classic one is stealing all the money on the internet, but I don’t know if that works any more; encryption may have moved on.
Anything to do with delivery – Amazon, Fedex, UPS.
The commercial version of the problem – without the constraint of not using the same path twice – is relatively easily solvable in polynomial time. (N^3, where N is the number of nodes in the graph; R, below, refers to the set of points to visit).
First, calculate the shortest path between every node on the graph. That’s N^3. Store that in N trees with bidirectional pointers, with a hashmap for each node pointing at each node of itself in each tree. Using these trees, looking up shortest distance is at most N. Next, calculate the shortest path between each point you want to visit. (R). Next, choose two arbitrary points having the shortest distance between them (arbitrary in case of a tie), and the path between them, as both sides of your starting loop. Now iterate through each other node to visit, inserting it into the loop wherever it adds the least additional distance. (R^2)
Is this rather horrible algorithm going to result in the shortest possible path? No idea. Probably for all but pathalogical cases, which is all that matters, commercially.
But this is fairly standard for NP problems; for real-world cases, they are usually reducible to P, usually within a small margin of a perfect solution. A general-purpose solver which could solve NP problems in polynomial time will probably be less performant than a domain-specific solution, however, and in practice probably wouldn’t be very important, in the full scheme of things.
My personal suspicion is that P=NP, given the success of domain-specific solutions, but that neither a proof nor a solver are feasible.
This is very problem-dependent. Some important problems are NP-hard just to approximate within a constant factor.
The best known approximation for the traveling salesman problem is within a factor of 3/2, provided that the distances form a metric space (which is likely for most real-world applications).
I don’t think a polynomial algorithm for a problem known to be in NP would lead automatically, and certainly not obviously, to a way to crack AES or ChaCha.
Edit: Hmm the post this in reply to disappeared.
@Brad
Maybe not obviously, but my understanding of NP problems is that they’re frequently demonstrated to be in NP in the first place by reducing them to one of the other NP problems; “NP-complete” is a relevant term here.
@Skivverus
But cracking a symmetric cipher isn’t generally thought of in terms of complexity classes. I don’t know that there are any such reductions.
Asymmetric schemes, with their frequent reliance on the discrete log problem (sometimes over an elliptic curve) or prime factorization seem better candidates for an immediate application.
No, it isn’t obvious, because you can’t attack the ciphertext of a system used to encrypt random data.
Here is a problem in NP: given a sequence of outputs from a PRNG, determine the seed. (That is, a family of PRNGs in P with growing seed length.)
With the right definition of “secure against polynomial adversaries,” a private-key cryptosystem is equivalent to a secure PRNG. Thus the existence of such a system implies P≠NP.
Unless I’m missing something, I think that’s the answer to a question no one asked. CSPRNGs aren’t parameterized by seed length, I’m not even sure how that would work.
The deleted claim was that a proof of P==NP would break symmetric encryption. I don’t see how you get there from, say, a O(n^4) algorithm for SAT3.
If it’s encrypting random data you are worried about, posit the attacker has the SAT3 algorithm and his task is key recovery from a known plaintext in faster than brute force time.
@Brad
A stream cipher is just a keyed PRNG, so if you can solve the PRNG problem you can solve a stream cipher. Similarly, any known-plaintext break of a cipher computable in P is in NP; the cipher itself is the verifier. Technically the decision problem in NP is “does a key exist which produces this ciphertext for this plaintext”, but the equivalent search problem (OK, wiseguy, what is that key?) is also in P if P = NP.
Yes, inasmuch as AES is a finite problem, it is impossible to compare to asymptotic questions like PvNP. But most cryptosystems are pretty close to parameterized families. It is quite reasonable to say “If cryptography is possible, then P≠NP.”
But the hypothesis is weak: only protection against polynomial adversaries. If you can break cryptosystems with time n^log(n), you might say that cryptography is practically impossible, and yet if it is impossible to do better, still P≠NP. P≠NP is a robust hypothesis because it is not a precise hypothesis. If SAT were solvable in time √2^n, that would not immediately imply that anything about other NP problems. They might be solvable in time √2^(n^2) time, which is not useful.
Asking for better than brute force is not quite the right condition. You can compensate for a √2^n algorithm by doubling the key size. Indeed, we use 256 bit keys to compensate for quantum computers. Of course, you can only double prospectively. Such a polynomial transformation could ruin your day, but NP doesn’t care about it.
Douglas Knight: point of order: you *can* solve SAT in time O(\sqrt{2}^n).
http://jeffe.cs.illinois.edu/teaching/algorithms/notes/04-fastexpo.pdf (Page 3 contains the claim.)
k-SAT can be solved in time b^n, for b<2, but b(k) should approach 2 as k grows, the strong exponential time hypothesis.
Sounds unreasonable. If your algorithm runs in O(n^100) the implementation will do you no good.
Don’t be fooled, the P=NP problem is purely theoretical, with little to no practical applications (despite the popular literature).
I mean, sure. You can construct a scenario in which the exponents are so high for a polynomial solution that it has no practical benefit. But that’s not really a very likely scenario, I think. What would require 100 looping levels or whatever to do, that didn’t require n looping levels where n is the size of the problem? If you can make 100 looping levels do any size problem, why do you need 100 looping levels?
If P == NP (it doesn’t), then I’d expect it to be the case that a solution would be not an insane exponent. A clever way to compose two quadratic algorithms together, such that the total complexity of the solution is O(n^4) or O(n^4 * log n) or something. But actually… I mean, come on. P != NP. We can’t prove it, but we can feel it.
You’d be surprised. There are a number of examples of polynomial algorithms with higher complexity. Take, for example, this paper, which approximates an NP-hard problem within a factor of 0.8776 of the optimal solution in polynomial time, the only downside being that the time complexity is roughly O(n^(10^100)).
This paper:
http://graphics.berkeley.edu/papers/Cantarella-AED-2004-06/
Gives an algorithm with running time O(n^78) plus a bunch of other stuff and a HUGE constant.
I’ll do you one better. Say P !=NP, but I can solve an NP complete problem in O(n^(log log log n)). While it is exponential, in practice it is not very big for any reasonable n.
The proof could be non-constructive. Which would be deeply unsatisfying, but still a proof.
Depends how you define seriously considered. My advisor had a student who came up with such a proof, and my advisor considered it. Guess how the story ended.
Did he “find” a polynomial time solution to an NP-hard problem?
I don’t know. My advisor doesn’t like to talk about it since he (the student) had some sort of a severe mental episode as a result of the whole thing and had to leave the program.
Ah, that is not how I guessed the story ended. Good show of respect from your advisor.
He was right, but the proof was considered too dangerous to be known, so he was taken to a secret facility in a black helicopter and made to work on math problems for the NSA.
Or…he made a mistake.
For what it’s worth, Donald Knuth gave an interview where he let slip that he, personally thinks P probably equals NP, but that in practice it makes no real difference. http://www.informit.com/articles/article.aspx?p=2213858
I don’t think he ever proposed a proof, though. And I don’t think most computer scientists agree with this position…
I recently completed a 10 day silent meditation retreat and wrote about my experience here: http://danfrank.ca/reflections-on-a-10-day-silent-meditation-retreat/
It was really difficult, stimulated intense feelings, but ultimately, not very impactful.
A lot of people in the SCC community are interested in meditation. In fact, the positive endorsements on here (and other adjacent websites) played a big role in giving me confidence to experiment with it. So now that I’ve dabbled with the practice, I’m happy to answer any questions anyone has either about experimenting with meditation, or going on a retreat.
Thank you for sharing
Thanks, I thought that was an interesting read. I did a 3 day silent retreat (plus a day for arrival/departure with talking etc) a couple years ago and I’ve thought about it often since then. It was a smaller group and much more secular, you might prefer something more like that.
I’d be curious how your reflections will change as time go on. I’m especially curious (it sounded like you were too) about the feelings of pain that came up around the 7 day mark. I had a similar experience but then I don’t know if I got into it as deeply as you since I barely felt like I was ‘really’ meditating by the last day. Anyway I remember talking with a monk who was guiding a couple of our sessions and mentioning how I kept feeling a pain in my upper back and shoulders as I sat.
He said that it was possible I needed to adjust my posture or the positions of the pillow. But also that in his experience ‘grief lived in the shoulders’. I remember being kind of taken aback, and on reflection thinking about how accurate that felt. That’s something I’ve come back to a lot, how emotions instantiate themselves in our bodies, perhaps beneath the level of consciousness, like an underwater mine.
I’d like to go on a longer retreat, I think there are other insights out there. Many of them might also be painful, but I think they could be necessary.
Would you go again if the opportunity arose?
Has the recent market power study been discussed here? [Link
Pro-paper description
Counterpoints by Marginal Revolution [1] [2]; Robin Hansen; and Karl Smith
Noah Smith defends the paper and responds to some criticisms here
the original paper argues that large increases in markups on the price of goods represent an increase in the market power of firms, almost to monopoly levels. This is then pointed to as a potential source of many modern economic ailments, particularly declining wages. The critics argument can be distilled down into the data not fully supporting accusations of monopoly conditions, and instead at worst markets are in monopolistic competition. There’s obviously a lot more to both sides, but you’re better off reading the above links to get the full picture.
My economics knowledge is limited to teaching a high school class on it, so I don’t have much to add from that perspective. I will say that the paper seems intuitively accurate, given how many markets seem to have become dominated by a few super firms with very large market shares, and the seeming inability of anti-trust or competition regulators to do anything in the anglo saxon world that limits these mega firms. What are your thoughts?
Classic Noah Smith, not in a good way. He switches between time frames without warning to get to the result. It is almost impossible to follow even for economics enthusiasts (like me) because of the vague wording at times. He is a talented writer in this sense, he lays out the facts for his story and knows what language to use to generate the impression that X=Y without having to outright state it. What he doesn’t mention in the piece is where the holes in his argument are.
Here he is referencing a graph starting in 1985, and then he comments on the 50s and 60s, basically ignoring the 70s. This is significant because virtually everyone who argues that labor has lost its share of profits says that it starts in the early 70s.
This is where it gets slippery. Smith shows us a graph of profits that he endorses as “more accurate” that starts in 1985, this displaces the previous graph of profits (which it agrees with reasonably closely for the period that both cover). The previous graph shows profits falling from the 50s and 60s (eyeballed average ~10%) into the 70s and 80s (where the peak never even hits that ~10% average from 1968 through 1996).
Then
The attached graph shows that corporate investment has fallen in very recent times hitting its low around 2010 and being below (again eyeballed) average since ~2008.
Let me lay out the holes as I see them.
1. Market power supposedly is a major reason for the decline in labor’s share of income. Smith doesn’t mention a start date, but the early 70s are generally cited in the literature, the only evidence of corporate profits that he presents shows decreasing profits during this period. This is directly in opposition to the theory of market power, and generally what you would expect with Cowen’s monopolistic competition hypothesis where both labor and capital are losing due to dead loss issues (it also fits other dead loss hypotheses such as increased regulatory burden).
2. Smith argues against the monopolistic competition stance with an investment graph that shows very low levels of investment in the recent past. However that same graph shows rising levels of investment from ~91-99 with 99 looking to be the peak of the graph, and falling investment from 81-91. There is no apparent correlation between his approved profit graph and the investment graph outside of the 5-10 year stretch at the end which he uses as evidence.
Overall his defense is ad hoc with fragments being presented as a strong argument with holes that you would only see if you happened to be familiar with them before hand.
Markups don’t explain monopsony power in the labor market.
EDIT: Just look at this. Straight increase in the markup rate:
https://niskanencenter.org/blog/markups-market-power/
You can clearly see that this does not tie out at all to the actual labor share of income or the company profit rate.
What does this measure really tell us about macroeconomic conditions?
There’s some inverse relationship between company profit margins and labor share of income, but it doesn’t tie out directly to this profit rate. My guess is also to be careful about capital income measures after Piketty’s failure to account for house income (which is a capital income measurement not accruing to businesses, even if it takes away from labor share of income).
Some time back, there was an Open Thread discussion of abortion.
At some point, I voiced my opinion that if an abortion would stop a beating heart, then abortion should not be allowed at that point. The typical response was that “the vast majority of abortions are not at that stage of development”, but I found it odd that no data was offered.
So I went on a little search (and got distracted by other meatspace events).
In the United States, the best statistics that are available are provided by the CDC.
This is not mandated-reporting; it still appears to be the best representative sample available. According the the Abortion Surveillance Report produced by the CDC, something like 90% of abortions in the United States happen at less-than-or-equal-to-13-weeks of gestation.
These numbers are further subdivided into less-than-or-equal-to-8-weeks-gestation, and greather-than-8-weeks-but-less-than-13-weeks-gestation. Unless I’m misreading those numbers, something like 65% of all abortions in the United States happen at less than 8 weeks gestation.
Another website gives details about development during pregnancy. This website measures time past-expectant-mothers-last-period and time-since-fertilization.
Apparently, during most of human history, women measured pregnancy from the end of the previous period. Only recently have women (or their doctors) been able to measure from the point of fertilization.
This development pattern is shown:
1. Ovulation produces an egg in the date range of 11-21 days after the end of the woman’s previous period.
2. After intercourse and successful fertilization, the zygote spends 6-12 days traveling into the uterus, while developing into a blastocyst
3. The blastocyst embeds into the uterine wall and develops into an embryo.
4. The above date ranges make fetal age a messy range at “week 3 of gestation, week 1 of fetal development”. But there are noticeable structures developing into cardiac/nervous-system/digestive organs at this point.
5. At “week 4-5 gestation, week 2-3 of fetal development” there is said to be a distinguishable heart-beat, measurable movement of blood through developing blood vessels, and distinguishable limb buds.
6. At “week 6 of gestation, week 4 of fetal development” there is a heartbeat that can be detected through vaginal ultrasound.
7. At “week 8 of gestation, week 6 of fetal development” there are ears, skeletal structure, muscles that can contract, hair follicles, and every major organ present in an adult human
I notice something immediately. If all abortions in the less-than-8-weeks-gestation group happened during that 8th week, then all of them stopped an active heartbeat.
However, if all of those abortions happened before the 4th week of gestation, then very few of them stopped an active heartbeat.
So I don’t think we have good enough data to presume that “the vast majority of abortions do not stop a beating heart”. Because the fetal heartbeat begins somewhere after the 4th week of gestation. (The first trimester ends at 13 weeks of gestation.)
The wide date range from end-of-mothers-previous-period to date-of-fertilization makes it hard to estimate actual fetal development at the point of abortion.
However, if the pregnant woman is a week past her first missed period, then it is highly likely that the developing fetus already has a measurable heartbeat.
Thus, if the argument that “abortion should not stop a beating heart” is the best measuring point for when abortion should be forbidden, then abortion should be forbidden past a very early point in pregnancy. It should definitely be forbidden past the 8th week of gestation, and possibly past the 5th week of gestation.
However, the messy spread of time from end-of-previous-period to point-of-fertilization can make this hard to measure.
Which then results in the uncomfortable conclusion that the safest method is to forbid abortion past the easiest point to measure–the 4th week of gestation, or the first time the expectant mother has missed her period.
In a separate post:
Link for CDC statistics on abortion in the United States.
While it’s certainly an evocative image, I’m not really sure why the heartbeat itself should be ethically or legally significant.
As you pointed out yourself, adopting this standard would be a de facto ban on abortion. Most pregnant women won’t have even realized that they’re pregnant until they’re almost past the deadline and many won’t know until well after the fact. And much of the information needed to make an informed decision, such as genetic amniocentesis, isn’t available until long after that deadline has passed.
Why should people who oppose an outright ban on abortion support an effective ban like this?
I mean, lots and lots and lots of things have beating hearts. What is special about a beating heart?
This very much feels like an attempt to smuggle in preferred assumptions as if they have been previously agreed to.
As a guess, the original response was to the often seen claim “every abortion stops a beating heart” which is (as OP shows) profoundly untrue.
Oh? It seems to me that OP’s shown it’s largely true (at least, assuming that most abortions take place past week 8… which I’m under the impression is the case?)
OP says “Unless I’m misreading those numbers, something like 65% of all abortions in the United States happen at less than 8 weeks gestation.”
and, regardless, every != most
I think I missed that the first time round, and you may not want to re-litigate it here, but I am curious as to why you would think that ‘beating heart’ should be the schelling point, rather than the more obvious schelling points of ‘conception’, ‘birth’ or ‘point at which we can be reasonably confident that the nervous system has developed enough to be able to experience suffering’.
[Okay, I should have expected to be ninja’d on that one 🙂 ]
Pet peeve: “Conception” isn’t really a thing. There’s fertilization (when egg and sperm join), and implantation, when the now-embryo is attached to the uterine wall.
Additionally, there are a number of other steps in the Development of the nervous system which might be used.
Why is an information booth at a train station a more obvious Schelling point than e.g. a coffee shop? Coffee shops are better places to meet people, because you can sit down and eat/drink/read/whatever while waiting for them and later while chatting with them. And yet Schelling’s students chose the information booth.
We’ve got thousands of years of broadly cross-cultural heritage, even in medicine and law, that says a heartbeat defines life. In most relevant cases, the presence or absence of a heartbeat closely correlated in time with the presence or absence of every other marker for life that we care about. But, unlike “reasonable confidence that the nervous system has developed enough”, heartbeats are easy to define and easy to measure. You don’t need to sit down and appoint a committee for lengthy deliberations to get to a beating heart standard.
That’s why “beating heart” is a more obvious Schelling point. Conception and birth are even more obvious. The thing you’re looking for, I think, is a carefully negotiated optimal solution, and that’s pretty much the opposite of a Schelling point.
No, we don’t, unless you equivocate on what you mean by “life”. Something with a heartbeat is alive in the biological sense, but that doesn’t make it human or give it rights. Chickens have beating hearts and you’re allowed to kill and eat them (unless you’re a vegetarian, but few vegetarians oppose abortion, especially at this early stage). And I believe chickens have been known to have beating hearts for thousands of years.
I’m not equivocating at all when I say that “life” is orthogonal to “species”. By longstanding tradition pretty much everywhere, a thing that has a beating heart is always considered alive and thus entitled to all the rights and considerations of other living members of its species. “alive” + “human” = Thou Shalt Not Kill, “alive” + “livestock” = try not to torture it too much, etc. Similarly, a thing with a non-beating heart is traditionally always considered not-alive and thus entitled to all the rights and considerations of a not-alive thing of its kind. “Not alive” + “human” = do not eat, dispose of respectfully, “Not alive” + “livestock” = anything goes but we’ll look at you real funny if you have sex with it, etc.
Traditionally, pretty much every time we’ve cleverly tried to move the lines or create new categories so that a living thing created by human sexual reproduction can be defined as “not really human” or denied the rights and considerations of other humans, we’ve wound up regretting it. Trying to create such a category for not-yet-sentient fetuses is again going to take you into the opposite of Schelling Point territory. For clear demarcations without contentious negotiations, you’ve got two borders you can work with and you need them to be as unfuzzy as possible and as uniformly accepted as possible. So, what divides “human” from “not human”, and what divides “living” from “dead”?
> By longstanding tradition pretty much everywhere, a thing that has a beating heart is always considered alive and thus entitled to all the rights and considerations of other living members of its species.
I think that would make a heart transplant murder, no?
It’s hardly going to resolve the question, but you can look at the other end of life. The official standard is that brain stem death is enough reason to turn off a life support machine.
Some would disagree with that, but is there anyone out there who would not unplug a headless corpse?
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/when-decapitation-doesnt-mean-death_us_58124189e4b096e8706962e5
Organ transplants generally have required a rethinking of traditional standards of life and death, in a manner that not infrequently results in doctors being accused of murder by e.g. aggrieved parents of the “donor”. And sometimes by the police.
Since it results in saving the lives of unquestionably innocent people, and we usually get everyone else involved to agree to it beforehand, there’s a strong incentive on society to adopt a non-traditional standard of death for this purpose. But the alternatives to “heart stopped, time to pull the plug” for this purpose are clearly fuzzy and ambiguous enough to not qualify as Schelling points by any standard, even when we can attach an EEG machine and measure brain activity.
Other plausible Schelling points: As noted, breathing is a traditional one, but useless for this purpose unless we’re trying to allow for immediate postnatal abortion. “Quickening” is traditional on the other end but largely deprecated in the western world, and subject to obvious reporting bias. Fetal viability, but like brain activity difficult to evaluate on a case-by-case basis. Dividing pregnancy into trimesters has sufficiently established itself in western medical practice that it could presumably be used, and IIRC was used by the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade. It would be really, really helpful if hearts started beating at or about the end of the first trimester and viability at the end of the second, but nature hasn’t obliged us on the first part of that at least.
That’s where the equivocation comes in. Something with a beating heart is considered alive in the same way that a chicken is. But it is not considered alive in the sense “it’s alive so I don’t have the right to kill it”. You can’t just prove that the fetus is alive in the first sense and then switch over to the other one.
To the vast majority of the human race, nothing human is, was, or ever will be “alive in the way a chicken is”. A human is either not alive at all, or it is alive in a way a chicken will never be, and anyone who proposes otherwise is a monster.
And to people who recognize different orders of animal life, e.g. vermin < livestock < pets, a creature is either not alive or it is fully alive in the usual manner of its type. Your attempt to collapse these two axes into one, in a sort of moral "ontogeny recapitulates phylogeny" way, isn't without a basis in reason, but it has almost nothing to do with how the vast majority of humans who aren't utilitarian rationalists are going to evaluate moral questions.
"Hey, guys, it's so simple! We just treat embryos between six and twelve weeks like they are alive in the sense that chickens are alive so that we can deal with them they way we do chickens!" is not the Schelling point that brings agreement on troublesome abortion questions, it is the thing that gets its proponent dismissed as a second-rate Peter Singer.
But this means you’re agreeing with me. Having a beating heart proves that a fetus is alive in the same way that a chicken is–and nobody uses that definition of “alive” on humans.
Proving that a fetus is alive by a definition nobody uses, and then pretending that it means the fetus is alive according to a different definition, is equivocation.
If you think the phrase “a fetus is alive in the same way that a chicken is” is at all relevant in attempts to persuade people who aren’t nerdy rationalist utilitarians, then no, I don’t agree with you. But I don’t know how to explain it any better than that, so I guess you’ve managed to shut me up.
It’s supposed to be persuasive, but not in the sense that you’re supposed to believe it. The whole point is that saying that a fetus is alive because it has a heartbeat doesn’t tell you anything that people actually care about.
Okay, I take your point … I was thinking more in terms of ‘rough estimate, based on current medical knowledge, of when a developing nervous system is likely to have the capacity to suffer, pending us improving our understanding so as to be able to pinpoint it more accurately’. But if that’s still too elaborate to count as a schelling point, then fair enough, I will retract my use of that term.
However, I stand by my original point – that ‘conception’ (even despite the fuzziness that Garrett points out) and ‘birth’ are both deeply flawed, but ‘heartbeat’ just seems like a really really weird option. It’s so close to conception as to make practically no odds, (assuming you are taking a ‘minimise suffering’ position, rather than a ‘for supernatural reasons a new soul with the same rights as an adult pings into existence fully formed at fertilisation’ position, which you presumably can’t be if you are arguing for heartbeat) and there is nothing magical about a heartbeat in a thing which was already being sustained, and will continue to be sustained for several more months, by nutrients from a bloodstream pumped by a completely different heart anyway.
That is to say, in the case of a developing embryo, the presence or absence of a heart beat very obviously does not correlate with the presence or absence of every other marker for life that we care about, so arguing that that should be the cut-off seems to me to make even less sense than conception, birth, maybe even than an arbitrary number of weeks.
Pragmatically, if fetal heartbeat occurs at six weeks, that’s enough time for an attentive woman to note that she’s missed a period, pee on a stick, say “oops…”, and make a quick visit to the local clinic. This takes care of most of the demand for abortions, and so most of the controversy.
Or would if it weren’t for the combined problems of inattentive women and obstacles deliberately placed in the path to the clinic, but six weeks at least gives you room to address the issue.
It’s not just a matter of women being inattentive about their periods– some women have irregular periods.
“Breathing” would be another obvious Schelling point, though one that abortion opponents are unlikely to adopt.
Also, as cardiac development is something I have a bit of expertise in: the heart develops before basically any other organ in the body. It starts contracting before the gut and the lungs are anything more than an undifferentiated mass of mesenchyme, before the neural plate transitions to the neural tube. Before the limbs are anything more than lumps on the side of the embryo. Heart beats start before the heart itself is fully developed, instead of a four-chambered heart it is only a peristaltic tube when it begins contracting. By choosing this specific marker as a cutoff, you’re biasing yourself towards one of the earliest possible developmental markers – and I suspect this is something the OP knew when he or she chose it.
What traditions do you mean?
There’s tradition that says, “No Heart Beat => Dead”. So, “Alive => Heartbeat”. But, you can’t use “A => H” to get “H=>A”. That’s just bad logic.
When I think of cultural tropes around when stuff’s alive, the one that jumps out is, “Don’t count your chickens before they hatch.” This is literally saying that the thing isn’t a chicken until it has hatched. The still-developing egg is just an egg.
If we look at livestock pricing, there’s nothing special about heartbeats. Here’s an article on bred heifer prices.
The author doesn’t talk about heartbeats because the presence of a heartbeat isn’t culturally significant. The cow’s pregnant, or it’s not. The calf is born, or it’s not. But there’s no jump in price for the calf-fetus getting its heartbeat.
This matches what I’ve seen with religious traditions. No religion I’m aware of would change it’s funeral or post-miscarriage rights based on the presence or absence of a heartbeat.
As an example, the Conference of Catholic Bishops has rites for Blessing of Parents after a Miscarriage or Stillbirth. It doesn’t talk about stage of pregnancy because that’s not a culturally-salient distinction.
Guttmacher Institute does a lot of work on this, they are a “research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights in the United States and globally” so they do think abortion is the bees’ knees, but their stats are generally trustworthy.
Pregnancies that make it to 4 weeks still have a ~25% chance of ending in miscarriage.
Would you really declare that these miscarriages are as morally-significant as the death of a 12-year-old with leukemia? If so the implication is that we’re massively mis-allocating our medical research funds.
Miscarriages would be such an overwhelming loss of QALYs that we should focus almost all of our medical research on them, to the exclusion of pretty much everything else.
And, I’d argue that the state should ensure that everyone deserves a funeral and a respectful burial. If a person’s family can’t or won’t provide this, then I think the service should be conducted at the public expense. Would you support full funerals for naturally miscarried tissue?
The alternative is saying that these ‘deaths’ are only morally significant when it helps restrict women, and aren’t of a concern otherwise.
—-
But, I’m another person who doesn’t see why I should support “beating heart” as a a better coordination point than “breathing.”
I don’t assign much moral weight to newborns. So, I’m not worried about us ‘slipping’ to any plausible point.
Instead, I accept “infanticide is legal murder” for the same reason I’d be ok with a country saying, “kitten-burning is murder.”
Both crimes acts are extremely rare. They’re deliberate, and not something people would do out of necessity. So, while I think the acts are over-criminalized, there’s not a lot of practical harm. People can avoid infanticide or kitten-burning in the same way they avoid walking in front of trains.
The “beating heart” standard, in contrast, would require significant number of people to hold their spouse’s hand, as the spouse hemorrhages out due to a ruptured Fallopian tube. That seems far, far more repugnant than infanticide.
I don’t assign much moral weight to newborns. So, I’m not worried about us ‘slipping’ to any plausible point.
Oh, that will be reclassified as euthanasia, under right to die laws. Baby X can’t speak for themselves but would you really force a child living with an incurable syndrome that is in great pain to exist for the few years of life they have, instead of a painless and humane death? The parents can make this medical decision and they’re asking us to help Baby X.
I don’t think we’re “slipping”, I think we’ve already “slipped”. It’s just haggling over the price, now.
Would you really declare that these miscarriages are as morally-significant as the death of a 12-year-old with leukemia?
A non-trivial fraction of parents do think so now, in the USA today.
Other places, other times, you didn’t grant people the status of humans until they get to five years old or so.
The alternative is saying that these ‘deaths’ are only morally significant when it helps restrict women, and aren’t of a concern otherwise….I don’t assign much moral weight to newborns.
The first sentence shows a strong lack of charity/understanding of the other side, and yes, cremation/burial for miscarriaged babies is a thing.
The second sentence is not wrong so much as very rare. I don’t think you well understand the pov of many people on this, which makes it hard to make arguments that other people will accept. (Or so I’e been told.)
The “beating heart” standard, in contrast, would require significant number of people to hold their spouse’s hand, as the spouse hemorrhages out due to a ruptured Fallopian tube. That seems far, far more repugnant than infanticide.
To me, this looks like a motte and bailey exercise. Even the Catholic Church does not *require* that a woman die of an ectopic pregnancy. It might be helpful to note that ectopic pregnancies occur at about a rate of 1 per 100 live births, while in the USA today, the abortion rate is about 20 abortions per live birth. And the death rate even in undeveloped nations is very low – around 2% of ectopic pregnancies result in the death of the mother. (In the literature, one is more likely to survive being carried to term as an ectopic pregnancy than being infected with rabies, but the survival gap is very slim.)
While I would not wish this situation on anyone, I don’t think the math entirely works out in favor of your argument.
My intuition violently rejects this statement. Are we working under two radically different sets of assumptions?
Back of the envelope calculation: there are ~300 million people in the US [a little more], half of whom are women. Women live on average 90 years and give birth to 3 children [a little less], so 1/30 women give birth in a given year. This comes out to ~5 million births.
100 million abortions a year means the average woman gets two abortions every three years. That seems way, way, way, too high. Getting pregnant takes a while! It probably takes at least a month of unprotected sex for the average woman to even conceive a child, so the maximum is probably 36 abortions every 3 years. But there’s no way the demographics of “can afford / has insurance for 36 abortions in 3 years” and “can’t figure out how IUDs work” line up. And there are plenty of women who never get an abortion—or only once in their life (the classic “I made a mistake”)—who will drag the average down considerably.
Google confirms that there are 4 million live births in the US every year, and further supplies that there are 600,000 abortions reported to the CDC. Are you saying that > 99% of abortions in the US are not reported to the CDC?
@keranih
Just seconding what entobat said. CDC statistics put the rate at something like 200 abortions per thousand live births. in addition to the sheer mathematical implausibility of, at a minimum, 80 million abortions being preformed every year, it’s odd that your figure is off by exactly two orders of magnitude. I think you’ve simply misplaced a decimal point.
Monday brought news of an incident at sea, the collision between the destroyer John S McCain and a tanker near Singapore. 10 sailors are still missing, although some bodies have been found. This followed on the heels of the USS Fitzgerald collision in June, which killed 7. There have also been a pair of more minor incidents earlier this year, the grounding of the cruiser USS Antietam and the collision between the USS Lake Champlain and a Korean fishing boat. All but Lake Champlain are homeported in Japan.
Fundamentally, I believe these are the result of failures of seamanship. Not running into things is one of the most basic skills of running a ship, and while good seamanship can compensate for bad electronics, good electronics simply paper over bad seamanship until something major goes wrong. We’ve seen the same effect in aviation, called instrument fixation, most notably the crash of Air France Flight 447, where an electronics failure caused the crew to become confused and pilot the airplane into a crash.
There’s been some speculation about these being the result of Russian or Chinese cyberattacks. This is really implausible. No cyberattack has yet been invented which will cause the failure of the Mk 1 eyeball. Maybe a complete systems crash that caused a failure of all communications and electronic plotting would make this forgivable, but the crew would have noticed and reported that. And then the problem would be fixed.
The USN appears to be taking this seriously, although I’m not sure it will solve the problem. The relief of the 7th Fleet Commander (7th Fleet is the USN’s western Pacific fleet) is fairly typical, but the zero-defect culture of the USN has caused problems in the past. People tend to fudge the results until it blows up on them. We’ve seen this with a rash of ship captains being relieved for various causes over the past 10 years. It looks like the USN might be promoting the wrong people, and I desperately hope this means they get to the bottom of it. Or the problem could be concentrated in certain areas. All the ships involved were old and assigned to 7th Fleet. We don’t yet know if this is a result of those factors, or coincidence. A good place to start getting answers is finding an independent flag officer (I’d suggest looking at either the Coast Guard or the Royal Navy) to run the investigation. But the situation is still developing, and there is a lot of work being done. Not sure when it will spill into the public eye. The best place to watch is probably the US Naval Institute news blog, which is generally somewhat more accurate than the regular media.
I knew a paint chemist who could go on for hours about the different types of black.
Minor grumble…
While I understand the reasoning, the use of “missing” in this context has always bugged me. We know where these guys are, they’re behind the watertight bulkhead that separates the aft berthing spaces from the rest of the ship.
Conceivably they could have been up and about even when they were supposed to be getting rack time, been knocked overboard by the impact, and are now treading water in the Pacific.
Not terribly likely at this point, but since it’s Really Really Bad to get that wrong in the first few hours, I can see the logic behind “missing” as the initial classification and the lack of urgency in changing it. Soon enough we’ll either find the bodies or close the first phase of the investigation.
Like I said, I understand the reasoning, it just irks me.
I imagine that “Missing” also trips some bureaucratic filters necessary to get search and rescue deployed, and as John Schilling noted, it’s important to get them out there fast.
It might be the inverse of “DUSTWUN” used in Iraq and Afghanistan, which is “Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown”. If you called someone “Missing In Action”, well, that needs to be reported to the Pentagon within a few hours, because (IIRC) the President wanted to be woken up if a Soldier was declared MIA. If somebody is DUSTWUN, you can take a day or two to look for them without waking up the President.
Minor paraphrase:
Is this a thing that happens? Special Relationship and all, but I didn’t expect that to extend to “come audit how we run our military”. I’d have guessed that the brass were far too paranoid for such things 🙂
There’s a lot of low-level interchange between the USN and RN, to the point that a surprising number of USN carrier pilots and deck crews are RN. (This has occasionally caused problems because the USN prohibits facial hair and the RN doesn’t if you can still seal your mask.) At a higher level, it’s unlikely because the USN doesn’t think it has to listen to anyone else. Most bridge crews in other navies have the standard international watchstander certification. The USN doesn’t, probably simply because they aren’t willing to let the auditors in. Or, uncharitably, because they aren’t up to standards.
As an example of the different cultures, during one exercise a USN and an RN warship bumped (the nautical equivalent of a fender-bender). The next day, the USN ship was missing, and the RN admiral asked what had happened. He was incredulous when he was told that the US ship had been ordered back to port for an investigation. He had apparently been involved in a similar incident early in his career, and been given a letter from a senior admiral beginning ‘today you became a better sailor’.
Thanks!
That’s much more in line with what I’d expect 🙂
IIRC the RN only allows facial hair if it is a ‘full set’ (full beard and moustache connected to each other). The RAF allows moustaches but not beards, as does the Army (except pioneer sergeants who have beards). Sikhs, of course, are an exception.
You’re probably right. I just recall hearing some of the RN people having to carry around copies of the relevant regulations while on exchange tours.
The theme of comments on the Navy subreddit (see here, here, and here) has been to blame fatigue.
Reading things like this:
“I averaged 3 hours of sleep a night on my DDG and CG. Sometimes I’d go days, 48-36 hours, depending on scheduling, before I could catch more than a 90 minute nap over lunch in my shop.”
With a whole list of responses about how they have the same experience and this is typical of the Navy makes this seem like a pretty serious problem. Cyberwarfare might not be able to sabotage the Mk 1 eyeball, but 48 hours without sleep is getting into “literally hallucinating” territory, and the ability to exercise good judgment will be compromised long before then.
The aviation comparison is also interesting, since apparently sleep deprivation has been recognized as a big enough problem for naval aviators that pilots and flight crew have strict limits on working hours and are required to get a certain amount of sleep every night.
If this is actually the problem it seems like the fix should be fairly straightforward- implement new policies to ensure that sailors are getting adequate rest, and enforce them.
I’m reluctant to just blame fatigue here. Was it contributing? Almost certainly. But two collisions leaving sailors dead with three months is massively above base rates. Sailors have been sleep-deprived since at least Nelson’s day. Unless someone can show that fatigue has gotten a lot worse recently, I still think there’s a serious problem somewhere else.
All that said, don’t have any objection to an anti-fatigue program for the ship’s crew similar to what the air crews get. Hlynkacg should be able to talk more about that.
As noted, fatigue/inattentiveness was recognized as an extremely common cause of crashes and flight deck mishaps fairly early which lead to the adoption of regulations and institutional/cultural norms regarding “crew rest” on the aviation side. The most significant being clear delineations between “up” (on duty) and “down” (off duty) time and an emphasis on contiguity. “6 hours rest” means “6 hours uninterrupted rest”. NAVAIR regs specify how much down time personnel get for a given amount of up time, and “breaking crew rest” (putting someone back on duty before their allotted down time has elapsed) is treated as a moderately big deal.
I can’t really speak much about life on the Surface Warfare side but, I remember a conversation I had during my first detachment to a small-boy* where one of the younger boat guys was shocked that we [the air det] expected to and would stay at our stations for 8, 12, even 24 hours at a stretch. My understanding is that duty/watches for the ship’s company were allocated in 4 hour blocks, and while (on paper at least) they were getting more a lot more down time than we were, it was rarely uninterrupted. I also got the impression that the line between on duty and off duty was a lot more porous for the boat guys. I don’t think telling a supervisor, or random NCO looking for a working party “find someone else, I’m out till 1600” would have gone over well at all.
*Aviation parlance for non-carrier naval vessels that do not have their own aviation facilities.
Unfortunately, the Mark I Eyeball comes pre-hacked with a vulnerability to objects on a steady collision course.
Playing devil’s advocate, if I could hack a PPI or other display so that any object on a constant, closing bearing gets a small fictitious bearing change with each update, I’d wager I could get a fair number of deck officers to disbelieve their own lying eyes and/or lookouts’ reports. Maybe even until it was too late. I don’t think it could be kept hidden well enough to make for a really effective attack, so I don’t think it is what is happening here, but it’s an interesting, nasty thought.
A reasonable point, but it seems unnecessarily elaborate as a scheme. If I could hack USN PPIs, I certainly wouldn’t risk giving the game away by trying to get their ships hit by merchies. That capability would stay safely concealed until the actual war started, and my fighters started disappearing from their screens. Also, I’ve heard that the Fitzgerald’s CIC correctly plotted the ship that hit her, and for some reason the bridge did nothing, but I don’t have sources offhand.
So could this possibly be the results of all the increasing bells and whistles, with sailors being trained on the machinery and the old-fashioned “look over the side with your own eyes” approach gone out with the dodo?
That’s my guess as to the prime cause. There’s obviously other contributing factors (I wouldn’t be surprised if everyone involved was really fatigued), but it’s hard to see how this could have happened with proper manual situational awareness.
There’s a lot of issues in the surface warfare community. (Glossary: SWO is Surface Warfare Officer, the people responsible for driving warships). Lack of standardized training, a culture that doesn’t focus on lessons learned, and the fact that they aren’t necessarily the cream of the navy. There are undoubtedly good SWOs, but the bad ones aren’t being washed out early enough. And then there’s the frankly bizarre, like Staple Head.
Where do these people go? Subs? Aviation? I would’ve expected “running the big expensive ship” to be a prestigious, competitive position.
More or less. Aviation is probably the most prestigious, along with SEALs. Submarines are sort of off to the side. It takes a special kind to do that.
AIUI, there’s basically no way to wash out of the SWO track, except by running your ship into something. It’s kind of the default you do if you don’t want to do something else. There are undoubtedly people who really want to drive ships, but I’m not sure the Navy is doing a good job of separating them from everyone else.
Command of a ship is very prestigious and highly competitive. Being a junior officer aboard one is not, and that’s being charitable.
Aviation, specifically fixed-wing carrier aviation, has been the most prestigious career track on the officer side for a while. Personally I blame Tom Cruise. Special Programs (SEALs, Divers, EOD, SWCC) are prestigious but more so on the enlisted side. There just aren’t enough leadership billets in it for your average fresh-faced academy grad to consider it a sound career move. Subs are prestigious but also kind of weird, they do cool things and have very high standards but they keep to themselves. Non carrier aviation has a (not entirely unwarranted) reputation, as where people who wash out of harder programs end up. SWO, being the largest community by a wide margin, ends up as “the default” and I think there’s some merit to bean’s suggestion that the Navy is not doing enough to separate those who are SWOs because genuinely want to drive big ships from the those who are there because they look good in white.
Is this mostly for fixed wing P-3/P-8 type stuff, or helos as well?
Both, but there are enough people there by choice to keep the community healthy. At least that was the case in my day.
So now I’m reminded of Robert Heinlein’s story about “The Man Who Was Too Lazy to Fail”, wherein the quasi-autobiographical protagonist determines that World War Two is coming soon, a young-ish man’s postwar prospects will be greatly diminished if he isn’t a veteran of some sort, and he’d rather not suffer inconvenience, discomfort, and/or death on the path to becoming at least a second-rate war hero.
Decides to fly maritime patrol aircraft, on the grounds that A: aviation is mature enough to be reasonably safe if you aren’t pushing the limits, and the second engine plus emergency water landing capability helps, B: most likely to be based stateside, and if not then on a nice tropical island, and C: U-boats have only a minimal antiaircraft armament which they rarely use to any effect.
Actual Heinlein served in the SWO community and then invalided out with tuberculosis before having to decide what he was going to do in WW2. But it does occur to me that, at this point, flying a P-8 is basically flying a 737 but you get “veteran” benefits and prestige to carry into your second career as an airline pilot.
FWIW, submariners consider themselves the most elite and selective (and, yes, the weirdest) of the three main warfare communities, but then everyone in the Navy thinks their job is the hardest and most important and that they’re criminally underappreciated.
..Staple Head? Google provides nothing of interest.
See here
the fact that they aren’t necessarily the cream of the navy
From “King Solomon’s Mines”:
…and don’t even think about getting the Army involved. 😉
Thank you, that made me chuckle and reminds me that I’ve been meaning to read the rest of Haggard’s Quartermain stories.
Unrelated question going back to the carrier vulnerability thing:
How hard is it to mission kill a carrier by hitting the catapaults or arresting gear? I assume the cats are more vulnerable than the arresting gear, but it seems like a hit on either of these would effectively mission kill the carrier, even if everything else came out relatively unscathed. Obviously the next question is how long it takes to get back to operating capability, but I imagine there’s no hard answer to that without knowing more about the size of the weapon, where it hit, etc. However, I imagine it would probably involve a trip back to a shipyard to get a decent fix done, and who knows what the lead times are on some of that stuff.
The catapults are surprisingly small targets and in the Nimitz has 4 of them but really only needs one, maybe two. I can think of a few easier targets that have less redundancy. The arresting gear on the other hand might be worth aiming for. Punching a hole in the landing area would at least buy you an hour or two, and wrecking the arresting gear machinery spaces below it might necessitate a return to port. Those piston assemblies are pretty massive and I don’t know how many (if any) spares are kept on board.
Interesting.
My thought process is that the exposed bit of the arresting gear is pretty easy to replace, as it’s basically just a cable and a pulley, while the valuable bits are below deck. The catapaults, as you say, are small, and there are four of them. However, it seems like they have a lot more vulnerable bits close to the surface, depending on how precise the cats have to seal up and how easy they are to fix. If they’re basically just a bit of pipe, as suggested by this image https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/f/fd/US_Navy_081030-N-7981E-065_Darren_Schmittler_cleans_a_section_of_a_steam-powered_catapult_track_aboard_the_aircraft_carrier_USS_Abraham_Lincoln_%28CVN_72%29_during_maintenance_at_Puget_Sound_Naval_Shipyard.jpg, then perhaps they’re not as attractive a target as I would have thought. On the other hand, it seems like there is a fair bit of other gear required to get the cat to work properly, but I’m not clear how vulnerable the rest of it is.
I get where you’re coming from, but still consider the arresting gear a better target. The wires may be easy to replace but the gear itself is not, and unlike the catapults the vital bits are concentrated in a single location.
That’s a really good question, and one I don’t have a good answer for. As hlynkacg points out, there are four cats, and they’re reasonably spread out. You also have three or four arrester wires, each of which has an independent dampener. And the weapons you have just aren’t likely to be that accurate, particularly as the deck is several inches thick. The latest ship I have good numbers on hand for is Midway, which was 3″, which is enough to be fairly resistant to most modern anti-ship missiles unless they land right on target.
Ironically I’ve actually given this question a lot of thought. 4+ hours in Stbd D waiting for the pointy-nosed assholes to finish thier deck quals will do that. I’m honestly not sure how much of it I’m comfortable sharing in public.
In a general sense getting a mission kill on a carrier is tricky because it’s already a floating maintenance depot. A lot of the fiddly little bits like sensors and communications that you might take a smaller ship out of the fight can be readily repaired/replaced by the carriers own onboard facilities. redRover’s Idea of targeting the arresting gear is a good one, but runs into practicality issues. A hit that trashed the A-Gear machinery spaces would certainly be a mission kill and likely necessitate a return to port but scoring that hit is going to be tricky. At the end of the day though I think the best bet is probably just to kill it with fire.
Aircraft and Aircraft Carriers both have tendency to fill any empty volume they have with gasoline. A sizable conflagration will draw the crew’s full attention and certainly preclude the launch/recovery of aircraft.
Question: in a modern combat environment, can you really target any specific part of the carrier? Bean seems to be implying pretty strongly that any hits at all you’ll take and be lucky to get. No?
Now what this means is the above discussion is actually “in the case where someone gets lucky (or throws enough metal) and mission-kills a carrier, what did they likely hit?”, which is still interesting, but less tactically relevant.
In regards to “promoting the wrong people” there was a joke when I was in that went
Mr. Roberts never made captain, but Mr. Bligh did.
Animal ethics question: I am reading Wilson and Holldobler’s The Ants and it says something really striking:
There are plenty of animals (including humans) that substitute displays of strength for total combat, and it’s easy to imagine how this evolved since it is better for both the winner and the loser. Something like that is happening here: since the fight is ritualized rather than all-out, the weaker colony’s workers, pupae etc. are preserved. But they are not reproductive! And the reproductive ant is frequently killed. It is as though humans mugged in a dark alley would agree to bet their lives on an arm-wrestling match rather than fight, in order to keep their phone screens from getting cracked. You can imagine this giving humans a group advantage – at least this way someone gets an intact cell phone – but it still seems really weird.
That does seem weird. Why acquiesce if they’re just going to kill you anyway?
> Why acquiesce if they’re just going to kill you anyway?
Because genes are selfish, not moralistic. One surviving copy is better than zero, for either side.
What copies survive in this case? And if there’s some non-zero chance of a successful defense, then acquiescence doesn’t makes sense from a selfish gene perspective.
The copy held by the attacking queen.
Right…so ritual combat benefits the winner, but not the loser. Given that these aren’t repeated games, as the loser is destroyed, it’s hard to see how the losing behavior would have evolved given that it doesn’t benefit any of the genes of the loser.
I thought the point was that it benefits the gene, which is held by both of them.
I think there’s a little bit of nuance lost here. In a ritual combat that’s fairly even, territory is maintained and neither colony loses many ants. In one that’s close, but favors one over the other, the losing colony cedes territory and the next time it happens it will be closer to their colony and they should be able to make a better showing because of that. If one is the overwhelming winner, they destroy the other colony and take over.
Could be; I guess we just need more information.
True if the ‘losing behavior’ is genetically distinct from the winning one. But if it is a single trait that is sometimes beneficial and rarely negative, then that’s enough for evolution to work.
Given ant battles lack tactics, morale, weaponry, etc., they are going to be pretty much deterministic. In species that lack a dedicated solder caste, they are a matter of workers pairing up and killing each other; the side with ants left over wins. So submitting when you are going to lose anyway is near-zero cost.
So even if a strategy of ‘accept surrender, fight to the death’ was biologically possible, it would have no reason to be evolutionary superior to ‘accept surrender’. So Occam’s razor favors the simpler strategy.
@1soru1:
Even if we assume for the sake of argument that ant battles are a strict numbers game, I don’t think your conclusion is true.
One colony can be wiped out but still have surviving sister colonies. So long as the colony being wiped out is more related to other nearby colonies than it is to its conquerors, a gene for taking the bastards down with you will tend to spread, because it makes your relatives safer from subsequent attacks.
> So long as the colony being wiped out is more related to other nearby colonies than it is to its conquerors
If there were some biological mechanism whereby that assumption might be tested, and acted on where applicable, then using it would likely be beneficial.
I mean, there’s probably already selective pressure to avoid picking fights with related colonies. (Unless the solution is just to make sure you fly far enough when forming a new colony that your neighbours are unlikely to be related.)
The point Urstoff is making is that the opposing Queen, the only “true” holder of the genetics of the defeated colony, dies. So none of her genetic code survives.
What I think you may be saying here is simply that the genetic package for this particular behavior is more likely to survive if this behavior is adopted.
I’ve maintained that this kind of game theory explains altruism as well. Sure, the individual who is truly altruistic may lower their own chances of survival, but the altruistic package is more likely to survive. This explains why it doesn’t seem to depend very much on complex kin calculations.
You can say that the gene package is “selfish”, but that doesn’t mean that the individual isn’t actually altruistic.
Honeybee queens fight and the colony follows the winner, so presumably the ants have the same instincts: follow the winning queen. Otherwise you’re wiping out the population for no gain if the two colonies fight each other ‘to the death’. Taking in the losing larvae etc means the greatest number survives, and since only the queens reproduce, the mostly sterile workers don’t lose anything by submitting to another queen – they don’t get to transmit their genes in general, anyway.
When honeybee queens fight, the fighters are siblings or mother and daughter, all closely related to the workers in the hive. Queens of different hives don’t fight.
To quibble – workers of a hive with “queenright” are strongly hostile to invading queens and will kill them if possible. In order to introduce a new queen to a hive, one must kill the old queen and introduce the new queen in a way in order for her pheromones to take effect and coopt the workers to accept her.
Only the queen is killed, right? And possibly only “driven off”, which maybe leaves a slim chance of turning the tables later?
So let’s alter the analogy: bands of people gather together and ritually challenge each other. An obviously dominant display results in the weaker group serving as slaves to the stronger and removed from the reproductive pool*, rather than being immediately killed. I think there are some people who would replace all-out war with this if given the choice. It doesn’t even sound *that* far off from some things I’ve read about actually happening.
*In humans, we’d likely see only the males removed, but whatever.
It is true that this happens among humans (Zheng He was the victim of just such a settlement)[I was probably wrong about Zheng He]. If this is an instinctive way of resolving conflicts among humans it also demands explanation.
The ambiguity in “driven off” may explain what’s going on here, a lot could hinge on the deposed queens’ survival rate.
Is it weird that I find it weird that you find it weird?
Possible they can be. Better a shot than no shot at all.
Why did human eunuchs work at all?
Perhaps the two ant colonies are relatively closely related? Odds are they would be if they are close enough for a ritual war. And if so, then the extra workers from the one colony would aid the survival of the other colony. Odds are they are only combating in the first place due to some resource limitation or other environmental factor which risks both colonies in some way.
The above description reminds me a bit of the Moche civilization:
“Why did human eunuchs work at all?”
In the real world, there’s a pull towards reproductive success, but people have additional motivations like comfort, pleasure, and status.
Yes 🙂 , it was a rhetorical question.
I’m sure the motivations of ants also do not solely revolve around reproduction. Reproductive selection is not synonymous with “fully determined by reproduction”.
How sure are we that this actually happens?
A little searching turns up that ants do ritualized combat– display combat where no one gets killed, and a mention of workers being enslaved, but no mention of queens being killed.
I checked the source, which is Tournaments and slavery in a desert ant by Hölldobler. The article is just as vague as the quote about what exactly happens to the defeated queens; I think they must not have observed it directly. It is definitely possible that this a big nothing.
Maybe nearby ant colonies have closely related queens on average; a high expected degree of relatedness would justify this behavior.
Prediction: when a new queen of this species leaves the nest, it does not travel far from its parent colony.
If an ant colony’s survivability is directly related to its size (seems plausible) and if non-ritual ant wars are waged in large part by attrition (seems plausible) then the winning colony’s survivability is maximized if combat is ritual.
Therefore, ant species that tend toward such ritual combat will outperform ant species that tend toward physical combat.
Music of totalitarian movements
I’m not sure if anyone else here has listened to music of totalitarianism but I suggest that let’s give it a try as long as you don’t live in a jurisdiction such as Germany that bans them.
I’m not sure whether it is suggestion at work. However Nazi songs are uniquely depressing. Does anyone else believe that Horst Wessel’s song is just depressing?
No clue, but I once got curious and listened to a bunch of Nazi punk music on Youtube. I thought it might be interesting to see if these guys reject the “black” roots of rock music (i.e. blues) and injected something very different instead, kind of the way Helmet does (lots of unusual key changes, dissonant harmonies, unorthodox rhythms, occasional odd meter, etc.).
Well it turned out the Nazi punk bands weren’t nearly that smart or sophisticated: it was all basic 1-4-5 chord progressions in 4/4 (or 2/4, really) with angry rapping over them, mostly about how white kids should stop acting black and sagging their pants. The music was incredibly boring and uniformly poorly recorded.
Sorry but that’s just pseudo-Nazism. America isn’t disciplined enough for the real thing.
I’m talking about actual, serious Nazi songs such as Horst Wessel’s Song and the Devil’s Song (SS marches in enemies’ land). I can understand why they caused people to commit the Holocaust.
Here are my comments on real Nazi songs.
Horst Wessel’s Song is melancholic with the idea of an oppressed people seeking revenge.
The devil’s song is basically SS members openly declaring themselves Satanic (which is really shocking in a Christianized society in 1940s) and amoral.
Both are really horrible as music, especially the latter.
It seems plausible that they liked the Devil’s Song because they were already bad rather than that the Devil’s Song made them much worse.
Are We the Baddies?
I agree. It was originally a Condor Legion song. I’m not sure whether the lyrics have worsened over time.
The melody seems to make people cold and cruel. It’s certainly not going to make one happy. Both the melody and the lyrics are fit for Nazi mass murderers and unfit for normal people.
P.S. The foreign versions of this song usually have less insane lyrics. The German version is the worst.
I don’t think it can be argued that USSR produced the most inspiring national anthem in the world. I can’t hear it without feeling an urge to run up a red flag and start slitting throats.
I agree that USSR had a nice national anthem. It is still used by Russia now. It certainly calms and motivates people.
The North Korean one is also good.
Communists usually pretend that they are in heaven even when they are in hell.
Nazism should be seen as a distinct phenomenon from fascism. The music of Italian fascists is enjoyable. The music of Nazis on the other hand is horrible.
Okay, fair cop. My apologies.
Are you actually interested, or just trolling?
Interpreting it charitably, figuring out how to monetize disaster relief would be a huge coup for libertarianism.
That’s what “price gouging” is. It benefits everyone by drastically increasing supply, but people hate it anyway because they somehow think there’s a scenario where demand skyrockets, supply keeps up with demand in the short-term, and prices remain the same.
Allowing price gouging benefits people in the immediate situation but creates bad incentives.
What bad incentives does it create?
It creates incentives to raise prices.
Eh, an incentive to raise prices isn’t so bad. What is, though, is an incentive to create disasters, which increases as the price spike does.
That is, the Broken Window Fallacy isn’t as much of a fallacy if you happen to make windows. Mostly we mitigate this by hunting down people who break windows (or who pay other people to break windows from the proceeds they expect from the increased demand).
It creates an obvious good incentive–to make sure that, if a disaster occurs, you have an inventory of the goods people will want, which you can sell at a high price.
I discovered some time ago that the local immigrant owned family owned “dollar store” keeps an inventory of window fans, window ACs, and small ceramic electric heaters stored in some very cheap warehouse space a few hours drive outside the city, that they opportunistically keep stocked up when they find really good prices.
When there is a local weather temperature excursion, they sell them at a 10x-plus markup.
There are people who think this sort of thing is immoral. Such people are wrong, and are stupid.
Well, yeah, and those short-run price increases increase short-run supply. Are you claiming it increase prices in the long-run as well?
Come on. Giving an example of a good incentive (it incentivizes sellers to stock up) doesn’t mean the bad incentive doesn’t also exist. It’s not as if they are mutually exclusive. Whether the situatioon is overall better or worse considering the incentives depends on the balance between good and bad incentives.
Correct. You asserted bad incentives. I pointed to an obvious good incentive.
You wrote “it creates incentives to raise prices.” Why is that a bad incentive? Given that supply was less than demand at the old price, raising the price until they are equal looks like a desirable change.
Are you in favor, in other contexts, of pushing prices below market equilibrium? If so, why?
To be sure, stockpile goods and then sell them is definitely a good market-based response, but it does seem relatively hard to do rapid provision of non-excludable goods, a.k.a. repairing the roads and corpse removal.
There might also be a great opportunity to make loans to the survivors, since an unpredicted disaster means a whole lot of people desperate for immediate cash who also aren’t deadbeats. Do retail banks have disaster-chasing divisions?
I can’t even tell what Brad is replying to. It appears as a top-level comment, and nothing in Scott’s post looks relevant. Everything else in this thread reads like everyone knows except me. Is my thread format broken somehow?
No, I deleted the substance of my top level post. It was a fairly obnoxiously phrased question about conservatives about to be hit by a hurricane and whether or not they’d eschew government help.
conservatives about to be hit by a hurricane and whether or not they’d eschew government help
I think that speaks to the problem in the main post; “conservatives” is a wide-ranging term that covers a lot of points of view, but it gets treated in effect as “really right-wing” and as we’re seeing, conflated with “conservatives = alt-right = white supremacists = Nazis” (I’ve seen at least one comment online making this exact same jump, and there seems to be a current of sentiment about “see, we told you Republicans were Nazis and you didn’t believe us!”).
I’m a conservative, and right now there has been severe flooding in part of the country (not my part) and the government is promising financial backing to the local authority to repair damage and I don’t see why this would be a problem. My only scepticism, in fact, is that the aid money will be set aside or handed over without a festoon of conditions.
“Conservative” does not automatically mean “anti-government” or “libertarian”.
So I’m sure many here, and everyone who pays attention to the culture wars, have heard about the story of one Robert Lee being moved around in his college football announcing duties by ESPN. There’s still a lot that we don’t know and perhaps might never know about the circumstances, such as how much of it was a voluntary choice by Lee versus pressured onto him (especially given that ESPN recently had massive layoffs a few months ago). And the fact that he was re-assigned to another game that wasn’t obviously a downgrade (at least, not obvious to me, not knowing much about college football) and the fact that he was a part-time employee rather than someone with a career track at ESPN makes the decision seem more reasonable than it otherwise might have been.
But what this got me thinking about was the uncomfortable place that Asians have in the current culture war in the USA. When it comes to representation in professional sports, it seems to me that Asians might be one of the least represented racial groups (is this actually true? My perception is that both athletes and announcers – who tend to be ex-athletes – are overwhelmingly white, black, or Latino, with different skews for different sports, like hockey being very white or basketball being very black), and we just saw the professional opportunities of an Asian announcer being manipulated purely because of his name. Yet the people most loudly complaining about ESPN’s actions tend to be those who also loudly complain about others loudly complaining about mistreatment of racial minorities.
Recently there’s also been some controversy over a lawsuit over affirmative action due to its discrimination against Asians, with people seeming to take sides entirely based on how they always felt about affirmative action, with no modulation for how they feel about racial minorities.
For a while, I’ve been considering Asians the elephant in the room in the race wars in America – we’re clearly minorities, and many of the same arguments about representation, the othering of non-whites, the treatment of whites as default, etc. that many on the left use to support the notion that non-whites are being oppressed apply to us just as well as to any other non-white race. There are additional Asian-specific concerns, of course, such as the hypersexualization of Asian women and the exact opposite of Asian men. Yet we’re also highly inconvenient for many other arguments, such as school performance, income, career success, which tend to be better than those of whites, despite all the obvious evidence of oppression listed above.
So one big thing that I’m wondering about is, where will we be 5 years from now? Will Asians still be the elephant in the room that no one really honestly talks about, used when convenient but ignored when not? Will we be sufficiently welcomed in the left as another legitimate member of the POC who are oppressed by society, to join the fight in dismantling the kyriarchy? Will our population-level academic/financial success be used as obvious evidence that we must be an oppressing others and get us into the same group as whites? Or something else I haven’t imagined yet?
In 2012 I wouldn’t have accurately predicted what the culture war landscape would have looked like in 2017, and I really have no idea what it will look like in 2022. As an immigrant from Korea, I’m not sure which of the 3 situations seems most likely, or which I’d even prefer the most.
You need to prepare for the worst. As the power and prosperity of Northeast Asians increase so will hatred towards Northeast Asians. Several decades later Northeast Asians might be in the same shoes whites are in now, strong but hated.
So you need to always be ready to move.
I hope China and North Korea become democratic ASAP. If that happens you will at least have a safe place to emigrate to. You need to be prepared for Koreas getting annexed by China and non-NE Asians throwing you out like Jews because you earn money through hard work and intelligence. Then you should decide whether you want to return to Northeast Asia or remain outside it at any time. You may move from nation to nation to keep yourself and your property safe, you know.
Take care! 🙂
Oh and Southeast Asians and Indians are very different from you. They aren’t in the same racial situation you are in.
You don’t seem to go into any rational support for your assertions here. Certainly, Asians getting labeled the hated oppressor just like the Whites is a real danger, but what makes you think it is bound to happen? And why decades? I’m thinking decades is a way too long a time span to make accurate predictions about something like this – I imagine something completely unexpected might be in vogue in a few decades. I was very much into the social justice movement when I was in college 10 years ago, and I wouldn’t have predicted that it would have become what it is today – I wonder if you’re in any better position to make predictions.
Also, when it comes to East Asia, I think hoping for China or North Korea to become democratic, or thinking that China will annex the Koreas are all rather unlikely. If any of those happen, it’s likely to happen with a lot of violence that would override any concerns I have about the social treatment of Asians.
You seem to be laying out a truly worst case scenario, but I don’t see reason to believe that it’s a likely scenario – at least, not likely enough to seriously commit resources to prepare for. Yes, if left unchecked, SJWs are likely to cause incredible amounts of death and suffering. But they’re not unchecked.
You don’t seem to differentiate among Northeast Asians, Southeast Asians and South Asians. They are in completely different situations.
Northeast Asians are likely to be able to do well in the long run. However if China and North Korea stay erratic it is possible that despite the fact that Northeast Asia will likely be rich there will be enough Northeast Asians who don’t want to be in Northeast Asia (e.g. China annexes both Koreas and Koreans don’t want to live under Chinese occupation). If that’s the case the NE Asian diaspora is likely to behave like a market dominant minority similar to some parts of the Jewish and Lebanese diaspora, namely they tend to be rich but they frequently worry about safety.
Southeast Asians on the other hand may not necessarily do very well especially if we consider Pacific Islanders Southeast Asians. Hence they may choose to stay in America and other places even if SJWs or Nazis are running amok because their home countries may be even worse. If racism in America ends in a new Jim Crow or Apartheid they will be able to make a living. If instead real Nazism appears they need to move out or they will be gassed.
South Asians are in another situation which is different from the first two groups. They tend to be elite members of their respective groups back in South Asia. So it is mostly an issue of whether they will have opportunities here. If Nazis run amok they will leave ASAP.
I usually only think about worst case scenarios which is why I talk about genocides and genocidal race wars all the time. The whites vs NAM conflict isn’t about to end soon and NE Asians as well as Jews need to evacuate on time to not become casualties in this stupid conflict.
I think you might be able to write a really interesting piece of speculative fiction with this. I don’t think this kind of worst case scenario is worth considering more than that, though. For Jim Crow or straight-up Nazism to come to the US in a dominant way would require many many things to go wrong in a row for which we have lots of corrective measures in place. I’m not particularly worried about that. I’m a little more worried about dekulakization, but still well within the “pay attention” phase, not the “prepare for” phase.
@lvlln
I’m not really sure.
The point is that a new Jim Crow or Apartheid or even mass expulsion is NOT the worst case scenario. The worse case scenario I’m actually thinking about is genocide. As long as you can leave this is not that bad.
I think that in general, in popular political discourse, intellectual consistency is rare. I’d expect it to continue to be the case that Asians are treated as minorities when their experience fits into the narrative that a person is pushing, and ignored otherwise.
Because when people really do investigate what’s going on with Northeast Asians and their similarity with whites it will probably lead to H.BD and that thing is radioactive.
Another funny thing is that people failing to separate this stupid pseudo-racial “Asian” category into Northeast Asians, Southeast Asians and South Asians.
Another funny thing is that people failing to separate this stupid pseudo-racial “Asian” category into Northeast Asians, Southeast Asians and South Asians.
Because nobody outside of America uses those categories; over here “South Asian” means “Indian” and would be used in that way, or the local PC term would be used (the Brits have their own ethnic categories).
I agree. 🙂
People value concision over precision. Those with ancestry from the Indian subcontinent are only a about 1% of the population. From the south-east Asia, about 2% with about half of that being Filipinos. East Asians are about another 3%. The total is about 6%. In contrast, African-Americans are about 12.5% and Latinos are about 18%.
The alternative to an omnibus Asian category isn’t more specific categories, it’s being omitted from the conversation altogether. That’s what happens to every group in the world that doesn’t fit into White, Black, Latino, or Asian.
I agree. However socioeconomically it makes a lot of sense to separate these three groups.
Being omitted from the conversation isn’t necessarily a bad idea especially for successful groups.
That’s already happening.
That’s already happening too, except nobody says it explicitly.
Eventually Northeast Asians will leave. If White Nationalists control America they will leave due to the white mob. If NAM control America they will leave due to the NAM mob.
Eventually Northeast Asia will be so rich that almost no Northeast Asian will want to remain in America any more just like Japanese Brazilians desiring to leave Brazil.
Then the “model minority” idea will end because the word “Asian” will refer to children of poor Southeast Asian refugees who are similar to NAMs socioeconomically. The new model minority will be Indians or they will simply be reclassified as whites.
This is likely to happen in the next 50 years.
Well, yes, hence the “still.”
Well, yes, but it’s the “explicitly” I’m wondering about. As explicitly and openly and hatefully as whites get labeled as oppressors?
If that happens it is not necessarily bad for you. If I were you I would choose to be on the white side instead of the NAM one because the former is safer.
One possibility is that Asian women will go one way (with the idpol group), and Asian men the other (with the white males, which they tend to be lumped in with in the first place). And so the culture war just gets messier and messier.
Hm, that’s a good point. I could definitely see that happening and becoming more explicit. Some anecdotes that probably don’t mean anything but which come to mind are Suey Park being a very outspoken pro-idpol voice at one point, while Tim Tai and Andy Ngo have been subject to abuse by people who were pro-idpol.
I think there’s a number of sociologists writing about how asians in America are slowly “becoming” white, for the purposes of group identification and social dynamics. See how previous generations of Irish, Germans, or even “hispanic whites” eventually just got lumped in as “white”.
This can happen after Northeast Asia becomes so rich that new immigrants from that region generally cease to show up which has already happened for Japan. When that happens and the current intermarriage rate does not drop Northeast Asians who have not left America will be largely absorbed by whites.
It’s not complaining about persecuting a minority, it’s pointing out evidence that the current round of anti-persecution has gotten absurd.
There’s a vague implication that the former is desirable and the latter undesirable. This does say something about the oppression narrative.
You are minorities in America, but evidence is very much lacking that you suffer because of it, and given that there is a continent of 4 billion or so Asians (Asia) just over the sea with a myriad of nations designed or evolved with their interests in mind, I don’t see why non-Asian countries should prioritize the particular concerns of its Asian sub-populations, given that they have the same legal rights and protections as other citizens already.
Evidence listed:
-Private organization rearranges its employees assignments to avoid negative PR from liberals (who apparently don’t do nuance any longer)
-Are subject to being displaced by affirmative action
-Being a minority
-Not “seen as default” despite being a whole 6% of the population
-Asian women hypersexualized (more than white women?) and Asian men not sexualized
This… kinda seems like “first world problems.” Can you give obviouser evidence of oppression?
I think those who complain most loudly about oppression of minorities tend to view the above as sufficient evidence to convince anyone that they’re being oppressed. I also think those people wouldn’t consider the fact that Asians make up just 6% of the population particularly relevant – for instance, they seem to find the idea of considering “cis” the default to be highly problematic, even though trans people make up an even smaller proportion of the population. Do you disagree?
I personally think oppression should be evidenced by empirical data of common acceptance of actual discrimination that leads to worse outcomes, not hazy ill-defined terms like “seen as default” or “sexualization” or “objectification.” But that’s not considered the proper metric these days among the people who most loudly talk about noticing and fighting oppression.
My mistake, I thought you were putting this argument forward, rather than questioning the consistency of those who might. I do not think “those who complain most loudly about oppression of minorities” is a group that is scrupulously objective and rational, and I don’t think you are going to convince them to support you by pointing out that you also suffer oppression as they define it.
So, to answer your question, I think Asians will continue to be the odd ones out, not as powerful of a group nor as, let’s say, captivating of a grievance narrative, as those who are able to better capitalize on “historic under-represented” status, until your share of the population grows, at which point you may briefly wield significant power before splitting into subgroups.
@lvlln Northeast Asians will do well even if more discrimination appears just like Jews. SJWs and Nazis are really similar in the sense that they both try to artificially transfer resources from one group to another, believing that this can somehow make the world more fair. That doesn’t work.
@Randy M This is unlikely to happen since most Northeast Asians and maybe Indians will leave if America ever becomes weird. The percentage of Asian Americans is likely to drop instead of rise in the long run.
Asian women hypersexualized (more than white women?) and Asian men not sexualized
Asian men were sexualised in a racist-adjacent fashion, see the movie Broken Blossoms which does have one scene where the character Cheng Huan has a moment of sexual temptation and is portrayed as the leering, yellow-faced demon terrorising pure white womanhood (it passes very quickly and his good intentions are established after that). The whole idea of White Slavery also played on that; the lurid campaigns against it portrayed it as a matter of gangs of foreigners trapping and kidnapping white women for prostitution.
Why Asian men were later seen as not a sexual threat (and then that developing into not possible sexual partners at all) may possibly have to do with that role being shifted mainly to black men and perhaps Asians being very careful in the wake of things like the Mann Act not to engage in cross-racial romances and marriages with white women.
This is an interesting idea. I don’t know whether it works better than mine though.
My idea is that this phenomenon is in essence non-racial in nature. Instead it is a consequence of social changes. Different groups are adapted to different environments. Hence when you put them together they don’t necessarily behave in the same way.
The traditional white cultures did not have full sexual freedom as existing today. However they did have courtships compared to Northeast Asian or Muslim cultures which mainly practiced arranged marriages.
@lvllin By the way, hypersexualization of (Northeast and Southeast) Asian women is one of the factors that has been keeping these two groups safe. It’s in your interests to let this trend continue. In fact due to this trend John Derbyshire, Richard Spencer and many other alt-right leaders (even Andrew Anglin!) are not hostile or not very hostile to Northeast Asians which makes genocide of Northeast Asians unlikely unless China and US are caught in a war.
The opposite for (Northeast and Southeast) Asian men on the other hand is a real problem for you unless you are asexual. However this trend wasn’t actually caused by racism. Instead it was caused by the dating culture of America. Racism does not explain why black men have a lot more success with white and other women compared to Northeast Asian men. Since there is welfare providers aren’t very popular here and Northeast Asian men are traditionally primed to be providers you are basically in a wrong dating market. In fact your marriage prospects would have been higher in 1960s. If you are looking for a spouse you can always aim for Latin American and Southeast Asia. There are enough ladies there looking for providers. That’s why Japanese Brazilian men can get ladies, even Portuguese ones easily despite the fact that Brazil has a lot more racism compared to America.
Interesting data point: in Canada, despite Asians (East, South, and Southeast) being a larger % of the population – 6% in the US, in Canada I would guess 14 or 15% (a bit over 13% as of 2011). This makes them the largest minority group in Canada. If you take South Asians out, East and Southeast Asians are still the largest minority group.
Despite the fact that the demographics are completely different, the discourse is still basically the same as the US.
I think a large part of the reason asians have gone unmentioned for so long is that they aren’t an electoral prize. Asians are only 5% of the US population, and 1/3 of them live in california, one of the least electorally dynamics states in the country. With no rewards to be won by mobilizing them politically, no one will bother to do so.
Maybe I should save this for the next classified thread but this is more seeking general advice/thoughts so let’s do this.
A week ago I (successfully) defended my PhD. That’s the end (almost to the day) of a 7 year grad school career. At this point I’m not exactly sure what I want to do, but I do know I don’t want to stay in academia. Beyond that I haven’t narrowed down my options that much, for one I don’t want to miss an interesting opportunity, and also I think I’d probably enjoy a wide variety of experiences, so long as their sufficiently different from my previous life.
Here are some of the skills I have already and that I’d like to keep developing going forward:
Explaining complex topics to laypeople, with PowerPoint if necessary.
Working with teams of other smart, driven people, leading them if need be.
Analyzing complex problems, with statistics if desired.
Finding creative solutions, and figuring out how to actually implement them, since that’s the hard part.
What I don’t want to do more of:
Wait a month for rats to be born before the next round of experiments.
Wait 2 months for reviewer comments.
Write grants forever and ever.
My current thought is to go into consulting, and I’ve got some leads I’m working to that end. I’d be really curious what other suggestions you all might have.
I’m afraid I can’t offer any suggestions, but congratulations on finishing the marathon!
Thanks!
Congrats!
Finance and tech are obvious options – have you ruled them out already?
Thanks as well!
I haven’t ruled either out, I think tech is less likely only because I’m not a great programmer nor inclined to become one. On the other hand there’s a lot of interesting biotech developments I’d like to get into. I’m also pretty interested in machine learning and AI (mostly on account of reading this blog) but I’m not sure where to go with it.
Finance I’m not super familiar with but I understand I’d have to go and get certifications before going far, so that kinda dims my enthusiasm.
Haha, I’m in a remarkably similar situation (7 years of grad school, defend next week, don’t want to stay in academia, not sure what to do next). If you don’t mind me asking, what was your PhD in?
I obviously don’t have much advice for you (if I did, I’d use it myself). But I’ll at least say congrats, and best of luck.
Wow! I’m in the same boat for the most part. I worked with mice* in genetics and am finishing after ~6.5 years. However, I’m still writing my dissertation. I know for certain I don’t want to do a post-doc or go into academia. I’m considering a biotech start-up, pharm company, or consulting. I too am mediocre when it comes to programming. However, I know a neuroscience PhD who went to a programming bootcamp and now does data science. He seems to like his new job quite a bit, and makes good money
*Man, waiting for those suckers to breed and give me the right genotypes was a huge time-sink. It made me a bit envious of those in bioinformatics and those who worked with bacteria.
User experience research.
New study on panic disorder that’s somewhat tangential to the Suffocating Woman post. The study shows some interesting results around a receptor which functions as a pH sensor somehow within the context of the inflammatory response of our microglia (basically the brains immune cells) . From what I understand the expression of this receptor was much higher in those suffering from panic disorder. Perhaps these pH sensors play some part in detecting suffocation, maybe even being involved in kicking off and building up the feedback loop that Scott proposed in his post.
I’m currently reading Winter Tide— it’s the sequel to The Litany of Earth, which is available for free at Tor.
The premise is that Lovecraft’s Deep Ones are a maligned and mistreated minority– they’re good people with a worthwhile religion and a little magic, not to mention knowing much more about the history of intelligent life on earth than people do.
As you may be able to deduce, this is very SJW. Lots about oppression, and no reason to think anything will get any better. Graceful writing, tremendous love of learning (a good bit of the story is about Deep Ones recovering their cultural heritage), vivid characters.
The religion includes a good bit of stoicism.
This may be of interest to conservatives because it’s about a culture where tradition is true and valuable.
I liked the original short story! Does the book do more with the, like genre elements of it? Because I liked “Deep Ones as mistreated minority” in the original short story, but it seems like if it’s just a novel-length examination of that conceit, it would stretch a little thin. But given a good plot and more depth to the Deep Ones qua Deep Ones, rather than Deep Ones as a stand-in for any oppressed people would probably get my purchase.
I’m not very far into the book, but there’s more about the history. We get to meet a Yith!
I’ll report back when I’ve read more of the book.
Through the Shadowlands: A Science Writer’s Odyssey into an Illness Science Doesn’t Understand is definitely a rationalist book. A science writer with a background in mathematics is hit with a devastating combination of intermittent severe (and worsening) exhausting plus paralysis.
She goes to conventional medicine first, but it isn’t useful.
She didn’t like support groups much, but eventually explores extreme caution about mold, and finds it helps enough to make her life better.
She does a double-blind test with washcloths, half of which have been exposed to a little mold and half of which weren’t. She didn’t react 100% accurately, but got it right enough that it’s some evidence that something physical is going on.
Anyway, the book is about a stubborn effort to rationally solve a hard problem.
Were people more impulsive in the past? This might just be selection bias, but reading through various historical events, it seems behaviors like dueling, feuds, and large scale wagers were more common in the past than they are now. I can make up a just-so story about how modern civilization selects for higher executive function, but I’m curious if there’s any evidence this is actually the case.
People were definitely more violent (read the various lists of riots on Wikipedia and you will probably be shocked how many there are, especially controlling for population size).
Society was also younger in general.
Related: my father likes to say that one of the major themes of A Song of Ice and Fire is that in a society where people are considered adults at the age of 15, you’ll see a lot more stupid and impulsive behavior.
Gregory Clark in “A Farewell to Alms” documents a significant downward trend in rate of return on land in England from 9-12% around 1200 AD to less than 3% in the late 20th century. IIRC, he interprets this as a facet of a broader trend of real interest rates declining due to people becoming steadily more long-term-oriented rather than present-oriented.
Does he consider the alternative explanation of increasing security of property rights?
I just got some Modafinil using a GoodRX coupon at Stop n Shop. I had a prescription but didn’t try to get it covered by health insurance. Without the coupon it would have been around $600, with the coupon $71.
Okay, I know this is some generic versus brand name thing, but honest to God:
America, your systems are broken. This is not sane pricing differences. Sane pricing is “it’s as much as €100 cheaper for car insurance if you shop around” or “I got it €50 off in a sale”. Not “it would have cost me $800 if I went with version A but I got version B which only cost $35”.
No one pays the “average retail price”; I’m not even sure what purpose the retail price serves. Insurance companies negotiate lower rates, and individual consumers use discount/co-pay cards. I have a medicine that would normally cost $1200 a month and instead I pay $5 because the manufacturer gives me a co-pay card. I presume this is because that $1200 is over and above what the insurance company pays, and they’d rather have what the insurance company pays rather than nothing at all.
Urstoff, that still makes no sense.
Imagine going into a greengrocers to buy an apple. At the till, you are told “That will be $300”. “What?” “Ah but if you have our loyalty card it will only be $0.30!” “Yeah, but still – what?” “Well, our wholesalers negotiate it down to $3.00, then all our regular customers sign up for the loyalty card and we only charge them $0.30!” “But why can’t you just charge that in the first place?” “What, and wreck our perfectly functional system?”
I didn’t check the last time I was in Ireland, but do hotels list their nominal rate on a placard inside the door like they do in the US? And if so, does anyone anywhere ever actually pay that price?
It profits sellers while not harming the normal range of buyers to have an unrealistically high “sticker price” in a number of cases. E.g., if theft of the item is common, it gets you maximum restitution and the thieves maximum sentences. If some of your customers are rich foreign tourists who don’t know better, they may pay full price. If some of your customers are the sort of people who won’t feel right unless they’ve haggled and negotiated a “bargain”, the sale ends up proceeding at the usual price but they feel better about it.
The people harmed being in the first case thieves, in the second case rich foreign tourists, and in the third case no one at all, I’m guessing there won’t be much support for any demand that these practices go away.
And to customers who don’t feel good about it but recognize that they’re running as fast as they can to stay in the same place, this is just deadweight loss. Both parties are worse off than if there had been no fake price, no fake negotiation, and the ultimate price had been the same.
In that specific transaction, both parties are no worse off. In the next transaction, the local merchant may be quite a bit better off and the rich foreign tourist may be a little bit worse off, iff the merchant posts an excessive sticker price that everybody local knows not to pay. The transaction after that, the local merchant is no worse off and the tourist who is proud of their haggling skills is a little bit better off.
I suspect you may be exaggerating the magnitude of the deadweight loss necessary to facilitate these local gains.
@Deiseach
I expect pharmacies are simply afflicted with the same cost syndrome we have in most other areas of health care that are usually covered by insurance – there’s a way high list price, different insurances negotiate that down different amounts, and almost everyone these days has insurance. So the provider definitely doesn’t want to lower their list price below the highest negotiated insurance price, and usually even wants to stay above that so that even the insurance company with the highest price can say they’ve negotiated a better deal for their customers. It’s an incredibly annoying system for the customer, I know.
As I understand it, Quaker merchants gained a lot of business from their competitors by setting “fair” prices in advance when the norm was haggling down from an artificially high asking price over everything. The fact that they were successful enough to displace the norm and force their competitors to copy them indicates that enough people find it an irritating waste of time instead of “getting a good deal” or whatever.
Also, if the asking price is too high, the negotiation ends up like this, only without Murray. (Not now, Murray!)
You’ve been taking modafinil for a while, haven’t you? Has it really been costing $600/month? Have you been fighting with your insurance company? importing from India?
No. I tried it a few times several years ago. I remember it because much cheaper then.
It occurs to me that “Jews will not replace us” makes no sense except as a mishearing of “you will not replace us.”
Insofar as people on the right are worried about being replaced, it’s being replaced by immigrants, especially Hispanic immigrants. That fits both conservative worries that immigration or legalization will produce more Democratic voters and claims from the left that whites will soon be a minority. The world population of Jews is only about fourteen million, almost half of them already in the U.S., so there is no way that anything short of an implausible mass conversion could result in Jews in Americans outnumbering non-Jewish whites.
Is what is going on the media mishearing in order to fit the right wing anti-semitic stereotype, itself coming from the idea that right=Nazi=antisemite? Or is it members of the alt-right making the same mistake on their own behalf?
At a slight tangent, I don’t think there is a consistent link between fascism and anti-semitism. Fascist Italy wasn’t very anti-semitic, despite pressure from its German ally, and I don’t think Spain was. Under the Italian rules, as I understand it, the restrictions on Jews did not apply to Jews with evidence of Italian patriotism, such as those who had fought in the Italian army in WWI. Checking a webbed account, I find “Indeed, Franco publicly denounced racism and antisemitism in Morocco during the Civil War and Jews served in his forces without official discrimination” along with some points in the other direction.
I think the idea is that they’re claiming that mass immigration is being orchestrated by the Jews to replace white people. I’m a little unclear on whether the supposed motivation for this is anything beyond “Jews are just inherently evil.”. That was the impression I got from the alt-right discussions I’ve seen of this idea.
So your interpretation is that what the phrase means is “we will not let the Jews bring in non-white immigrants to replace us”? That makes more sense than “we will not let ourselves be replaced by Jews.”
@
eyeballpepeeyeballfrog: seconded.
It definitely was “Jews will not replace us” or possibly the singular. eyeball frog is correct in what the anti-Semites believe. This has been an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory trope since at least the late 19th/early 20th century (which appears to have been the period where anti-Jewish sentiment began to shift from a largely Christian-motivated, medieval-style, blame-for-the-death-of-Christ-and-blood-libel form to a biological, conspiracy-theory form).
The most likely explanation: “You will not replace us” was a signature phrase of the event, appearing in some of the advance materials on the organizers’ twitter account. That set it up to also be a chant at the event. Spontaneous variations on chants at demonstrations are very common, and obviously can’t be given much intellectual scrutiny in real time. So some participant — in awareness of a general if nebulous anti-Jewish sentiment that was also quite clear in the advance materials on the organizers’ twitter account — probably “offered” the alternative up to the crowd, and it was taken up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n12sjwk9FBE
You can clearly hear “JEWS” with the sibilants that would not be present for shouting YOU.
There may have been one group that was trying to stay on track and say YOU will not replace us and another chanting JEWS, but the idea that no one at all was chanting JEWS is objectively disproven
I agree that this seems to be a mishearing of the actual chant—at least, I’ve only seen it described as such in mainstream outlets like the New York Times that are antagonistic to white nationalists, and not quoted as a tagline/chant by any actual organizers or outlets affiliated with the march. (Which makes sense in that people who would chant “Jews will not replace us” would necessarily chant “you will not replace us”, but the converse is not necessarily true.)
However, I think this misunderstanding is understandable, because the chant “Jews will not replace us” fits with the beliefs of many white nationalists: the demographic transition you mention above is (allegedly) driven by Jewish influence in media, education and government, and thus, while the influx of immigrants is not notably Jewish, its purported final political cause is the nefarious influence of Jews.
Another piece of evidence in favor of this hypothesis is that, while some liberal Jews today, like e.g. Matt Yglesias, identify the CSA (and identity politics in the white South more generally) as a symbol of blood-and-soil nationalism that is thought to be Bad For the Jews, in actual history the CSA was not anti-Semitic toward the relatively few Jews who lived in the South, as Judah Benjamin’s appointment as Secretary of State suggests. (And more generally, while I would want to get some more solid evidence, my impression is that white Christian Southerners have generally been indifferent to/favorably disposed towards Jews on the whole, or at least much less anti-Semitic than one would predict on the basis of the traditionalism/nationalism=anti-Semitism theory.)
The historical relationship between Jews and nationalism seems to have been quite complicated, contra both the views of anti-Semites and some left-leaning Jews, however, or at least that’s what I’m learning from the book Esau’s Tears.
Having watched a livestream, the audio was fuzzy, but it sounded like one of the crowds was alternating chanting the two, with maybe 25% of the people saying Jews or something similar rhyming with you and ending with an ‘S’.
As to why, it’s hard to say. From browsing /pol/, who seem to be the most antisemetic community I can think of, approximately 0 of them were at the rally to confirm or deny. Their theory seems to be that since the FBI (or CIA I can’t remember), have plants in both the antifa and “alt-right” (they claim Mike Peinovich and Richard Spencer are govt plants) side of things, these were actors or plants of some sort. While it does seem possible, I have 0 basis for judging whether there’s any reason to believe them or any of the more mundane explanations like people are offering here.
Like, it seems incredibly stupid for me to believe this, but believing any of the other explanations also seem incredibly stupid. And even if any one explanation i’ve seen including theirs is anywhere close to correct, it’s probably also 90% wrong.
“Jews will not replace us” might not make sense, but it is incontrovertibly what the marchers in Charlottesville were chanting. See, for example, the Vice documentary (link should go to the right time in the video).
They’re not subtle about their antisemitism. For a couple more examples, see here and here (from the same documentary).
even if you believe the Vice documentary was touched up or selectively cut, in live footage you can definitely hear an S sound in the chant that would indicate a not insignificant portion of them were saying “jews.”
Certainly sounds like it, which leaves the question of what they mean by it.
Nancy Lebovitz’s comment “Abolishing Islam is more practical than abolishing men, but not enough more practical” reminded me of something I’ve been meaning to ask for a while. Given that men are responsible for a hugely disproportional amount of the world’s violence, and violence is bad, should we try to abolish men? Obviously, genocidal campaigns are also bad. But there are other possibilities. For instance, we could try to isolate the biological factors that cause men to be so violent (testosterone seems like it could be a big one) and try non-coercive methods (pay people to take antiandrogens, or in the near future directly alter genetics). Other than side effects from current medical technology, are there good arguments against this? (Yes, but I’d like to hear and discuss them.)
We could also alter women so that they find violent men disgusting. This would do wonders to reduce male violence.
True, but I think that’s less tractable (Society Is Fixed Biology Is Mutable). Altering women — and men for that matter — to find violence abhorrent is more complicated than just altering men to be more like women; we don’t have a clearly biologically defined population of “people who abhor violence”.
OBSF: The Gate to Womens’ Country
https://www.tor.com/2012/04/18/sons-and-decisions-sheri-teppers-the-gate-to-womens-country/
“We could also alter women so that they find violent men disgusting. This would do wonders to reduce male violence.”
Assuming that such is possible, they should also be altered to find non-violent men more attractive.
I do wonder what world you’re living in, though. I know a lot of married men (with children, even), and they aren’t especially violent. I could be wrong, but I don’t think they had violent pasts.
Doing so would significantly drop rate of reproduction among the affected population. Even if you avoided any direct side effects, the non-violent men who resulted would not be attractive to most women.
First we should eliminate all predator animals to reduce the suffering of prey animals and see how that works out :^)
“Diversity” is obviously one of the most contentious topics lately, and I think part of the problem is it’s so often left underspecified, perhaps sometimes intentionally so, as to what exactly we mean by “diversity” and in what contexts. Therefore, I’m going to write a brief rundown of types of diversity I can think of and purposes/contexts in which they might seem to be beneficial or harmful. I am curious whether others agree with my assessments:
1. Racial Diversity: this seems the thing people mean most often, but I honestly have trouble thinking of a lot of benefits to racial diversity per se. If racial diversity is a proxy for cultural diversity, I can see more benefits (new music, foods, sports, ways of looking at the world), but obviously there is great cultural diversity within races. It seems strange to say that a town with first-generation Italians, Spanish, Irish, German, Swedish, and Polish immigrants lacks diversity, while a town with half black Americans and half white Americans is diverse. Racial diversity might confer some genetic benefit in the offspring of mixed-race children, but I don’t think it’s big enough to justify as an end in and of itself. It is good for individuals, of course, if they are not constrained against marrying the person they love, but racial diversity per se doesn’t seem to have a lot to recommend it except as a proxy for ethnic/cultural diversity, and it seems a pretty poor proxy.
On the negative side, it also seems like racial diversity, perhaps due to some temperamental traits held in average by races, but perhaps simply because of the visual difference, seems to make it harder for people to fully integrate. Witness that we still have “the black neighborhood” in many American cities. We might say that that’s just the fault of white racism, but even if it is, that might be hard to ever fully overcome.
2. Cultural/Ethnic Diversity: As stated above, cultural diversity seems to add a certain richness: you get exposed to new arts, music, food, sports, ways of looking at the world. The downside may be that you lose the sense of community that comes with e.g. everybody celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas. You may be able to get around this to some extent by saying “okay, now everybody celebrates Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Cinco de Mayo,” but there is still clearly some benefit to having some shared cultural assumptions, especially at the neighborhood and city level. Maybe as you move up to the national level it becomes less important, but then you have the problem of different groups, so long as they remain culturally distinct, breaking into squabbling blocs, each fighting for their own group interests rather than the interest of the nation.
3. Gender Diversity: This basically means more women in traditionally male jobs and roles and vice-versa. The biggest benefit here is again one of individual freedom: women who want to be physicists and men who want to be primary school teachers are not prevented from doing so. But that’s again a benefit of not restricting people on the basis of gender, rather than a benefit of gender diversity per se. That is, it’s an argument for not discriminating against women, but not for actively aiming to achieve a gender quota.
At the societal level, we don’t restrict the talent pool for any given pursuit to just half the population. I’m not sure if this makes a big difference. Depends on how many really talented men and women would have been kept out of contributing to their preferred fields under a more traditional gender role system. Disadvantage seems to be loss of sense of peoples’ roles in society. Overall, seems to be harder on men, since in practice this means they have to compete with women for the jobs men traditionally did and also have a harder time finding women who want to e.g. focus on homemaking and raising children. Probably results in lowered birth rate. Extra income made by two-income households may just get sucked up in extra taxes, money spent on daycare, etc. Smart women who would have been focused on childrearing now leave that important job to people who are probably less intelligent and invested in their children.
4. Diversity of though/political persuasion: Red tribe likes to complain that academia is all about the racial and ethnic diversity but not ideological diversity, and I think this is true. I think in academia, especially, the argument for intentionally making sure diverse viewpoints are represented is strong, especially given the danger of group think. Academics will counter there are limits: surely we don’t need to hire an intelligent design proponent for our biology department. Sure, there are limits, but it seems we should err on the side of assuming different schools of thought are legitimate, given the strong bias people have to assume that people who think differently from them are just wrong.
Outside academia the argument seems weaker. It may be beneficial to your life/business if you are able to tolerate/do business with people of diverse thought systems, and you may enrich your life if you have the opportunity to be exposed to them, but having a high diversity of ways of thinking about the world within the neighborhood, city, or higher political entity seems more likely to result in conflict and breakdown of societal trust than the reverse.
Overall, the conclusion I’m seeming to reach even as I write this is that diversity per se doesn’t seem to have a lot of advantages, and that most of the advantages traditionally ascribed to it are actually advantages of tolerance. It is good for the individual if they don’t live in a society which will reject their chosen friends or spouse just because she belongs to a different race or culture. It is good for a society not to refuse to consider the ideas of a different culture just because they come from a different culture. It is good for a society to not refuse to trade with a different society just because it is a different society. It is good for society not to prevent talented women from entering a field just because they are women.
Outside the example of diversity of thought in academia, which acts as a guard against groupthink, however, the benefits of diversity per se seem questionable at best, and there are also significant downsides. To my mind this means that fights for e.g. not discriminating against people in employment are probably good, but that fights for intentionally aiming to achieve e.g. a diverse student body for its own sake are probably misguided.
Overall, I think this is part of what I might term my own attempt to reconcile my libertarianism with the critiques of the alt-right. Recently there has been handwringing over the “sinister libertarian-to-alt-right pipeline.” And maybe some would claim I myself am in this pipeline. I certainly think some alt-right proponents have some good points, especially on this diversity issue. But I think “tolerance, not diversity for its own sake,” may be a good way to reconcile it. Put differently, I might call it “libertarianism toward the peaceful, alt-rightism toward the violent,” or simply “live and let live.” That is, do not use violence, coercion, political power, or undue social pressure to prevent people mixing freely, yet also do not accept violence, coercion, political power, or undue social pressure as the cost of achieving someone’s ideal of a perfect, homogenized world.
Different scales, too. I hardly see this get talked about.
For example, what would please a diversity-mongerer more: if I married a black woman and was emotionally close with her family but wanted to keep my country mostly white, or if I pushed for my country to become more racially diverse but refused to date or marry or have friends outside my race?
From what I’ve seen in the culture wars, they prefer the second. Brad Torgersen of Sad Puppies was married to a black woman and was just a non-Blue-Triber (I don’t believe he was an ethno-nationalist), and he got plenty of hate. Meanwhile if you look at the average writers room of the places attacking him, they were 100% white/jewish women of whom most likely associated primarily with other white/jewish women.
Sort of related: a lot of people don’t really think about things in terms of demographic percentages, overrepresentation, underrepresentation, etc. So “diversity” becomes a fuzzy stand-in term.
Example: people will look at a Silicon Valley company that is 80% male/39% white, 29% East Asian, 29% South Asian, 2% Hispanic, 1% black and say “this company is not diverse” when what they really mean is “black and Hispanic people are hugely underrepresented, and women are quite underrepresented too.”
As lvlln notes elswhere in this OT, Asians often don’t get counted for these purposes. Universities where white people are underrepresented relative to the general population, and where Asians are overrepresented, will still get referred to as being “really white.” What people are noticing is that there are groups that are even more underrepresented.
Diversity of thought to avoid groupthink could be important in many fields, not just academia. One typical claim by race-and-gender diversity-pushers is that women and people of other races bring a different perspective which can be valuable when designing products for diverse markets. If true, this would apply even more to diversity of thought. (But it may not be true; the Japanese and Chinese have certainly successfully made many products for the American markets)
No, that’s the wrong answer. The correct answer is “in Bakke, the Supreme Court said that reverse discrimination is permitted for the sake of diversity.”
That’s really all it is. Everyone talks about “diversity” because that’s the magic word that the Supreme Court has said you have to use. Pretty much the only people talking about any other kind of diversity are people saying “since you claim to be sincere about diversity, let’s see if you’ll follow through on it in other cases”.
Which leads to nonsense like HR departments talking about diverse and non-diverse individuals.
You might want to check out this heterodox academy podcast.
TL;DR version (c’mom, it’s just 30 minutes) – there is a tension between wanting cultural equality, cultural sovereignty (or cultural purity/preservation) and cultural integration – if we want equality, we’re going to decrease differences, cultural integration tends to mean one culture swallowing another, and cultural sovereignty (such as American Indian separate nations) leans toward separate but equal. It’s very hard to work for more than one of these.
One of the most frustrating conversations I ever had with a…a…a leftist focused on identity politics (*) was in discussing “prejudice against Jews” in the abstract sense. I tried to point out that if “Jews” were distinguishable from “WASP Americans” then in those differences there might be something that would cause random person Henry to prefer the company of Jews while random person Pete preferred the company of non-Jews, while random person Tom might see no difference.
But if *everyone* was like Tom, then there would be no differences between this group of humans labelled “Jews” and this other group labelled “WASPs”. The person I was speaking with was ethnically Jewish, insisted that there were cultural differences between the two groups, and yet “there is no reason to discriminate against Jews ever!”
Granted, trying to tread this ground would have been difficult for someone more tactful and of a culture/class closer to the person I was speaking to, but it was tremendously frustrating to me that I could not well communicate that I thought it possible to prefer to not hang out with a person of a particular group without automatically having the preference of throwing people in ovens. For this person, being uncomfortable in a different culture was the same as wanting genocide for members of that culture.
(*) I want brownie points for not using a much shorter three letter term
Sixty years ago, humorist Jean Shepherd pranked the bestseller lists by having listeners to his radio show ask bookstores for a nonexistent novel, I, Libertine by the equally nonexistent Frederick R. Ewing. Due to the way the lists were compiled, a “bestseller” didn’t actually need to have a single copy sold if enough bookstores reported that customers were interested in it. Sure enough, this “novel” hit the charts before it was even written. Shepherd did this for a laugh, and when he and Ted Sturgeon actually wrote I, Libertine they donated the profits to charity.
Well now we’re much better at tracking book sales, but the NYT had a #1 bestselling young adult novel this week that nobody’s heard of and that apparently isn’t in stock at any bookstore in the country. This book, Handbook for Mortals, is real, as is its author, Lani Sarem, but its “bestseller” status was the result of a deliberate campaign to place bulk preorders at independent bookstores that report to the NYT list. Someone allegedly affiliated with Sarem “bought” just enough copies to climb to the top of the list, but few enough at each store that the sales wouldn’t be considered “corporate” and get the book a dreaded asterisk on its bestseller status. Somehow wrapped up in this is actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, who owns the movie rights to the book and is trying to get outside funding to make the film – and did I mention that Sarem and Nicholas are slated to star in the movie, and the company that published the book is owned by Sarem’s husband?
Things move a lot faster today than in the ’50s, and Handbook for Mortals was removed from the bestseller list just a day after it first appeared there. Still a bit surprising that it’s only slightly harder to game the system now than it was back then.
I have heard of a similar tactic for ebooks. You get a hundred fans to each buy a copy of the book at the same time on the same day. Amazon’s software shows the book as a bestseller for the next hour or two. During that time, if it works, another hundred or more people buy it because it’s a best seller, and with luck it goes on from there.
I heard this described by an author who claimed to have done it. Details from memory, and I have no idea how accurate his account was.
It’s a semi-common tactic. I’ve heard it called “Book-Bombing”, and I’ve seen authors use it to try and drive attention of their own or friends’ works.
An excerpt from the fascinating transcript of the cross-examination of Charles J. Guiteau. Guiteau shot President James A. Garfield on July 2, 1881. Garfield died eleven weeks later.
During his trial, Guiteau’s appointed counsel put forth an insanity defense, but Guiteau himself vehemently insisted that he was not medically insane.
Guiteau was found guilty, sentenced to death, and hanged.
Where should I go to see the far-Left/BLM/SJW/hardcore feminist/etc. (approximate) equivalents of…
– 4Chan /pol (i.e. the unabashed, uncensored, “subconscious train of thought” of a movement’s underbelly)
– Unz review (i.e. a thoughtful more intellectual cross section of the movement, accommodating some disagreement)
– TRS (i.e. a rather forceful and often-fiery blog that tends to hone in on the latest issues and rallying cries)
A few representative Twitter handles would be illuminating too.
What do you think is the essence of each of these – what would you be looking for in an “equivalent” of each?
Good question. I’ll update the original post.
Weird, something tripped the filter and I don’t know what. Anyway.
1. probably some part of Tumblr is where you’d find the people on the not-mainstream left who are sort of the bizarro mirror-world version of /pol.
2. I don’t know if I’d include Unz in with those. Unz does stuff like reprint with permission people who are mainstream respectable, like Bacevich – and his thing is “American foreign policy is really stupid” which isn’t left or right inherently. I’m kind of blanking on this one. Are you wanting more idpol stuff, or economic leftism?
3. Isn’t TRS basically just a more polished /pol?
Thanks.
1. Do you know where on Tumblr? (I’ve never really used that site.)
2. I agree about Unz, but he collects enough far-right/All Trite people there that I think that’s the core readership. Seems so from the comments anyway. I guess what I’m looking for is “thinking man’s far-Leftism”.
3. Maybe. I haven’t read more than a handful of posts there and they seemed a lot more put together than just “polished” but your characterization might still be right. Still would like to see a leftwing analog or the closest to it.
I imagine the way to find what you want on Tumblr would be to search for likely hashtags, see who’s posting what, and see who follows/reblogs who.
I’m not sure. I’m not familiar with leftists. However I will disagree that Unz Review is necessarily a far right website.
Let’s add more websites.
AmRen (American Renaissance) (Polite, not antisemitic, basically just WN)
VDARE (Basically just WN)
Stormfront (A forum)
VNN (Another forum)
Daily Stormer (Basically a WN who is also antisemitic and is into trolling)
Infostormer (Similar to daily stormer)
The Phora
Occidental Observer
Iron March (This site is very antisemitic. However it isn’t really racist. Instead it is just fascist in the literal sense of the word.)
Jacobian, maybe, for the far left.
You mean jacobinmag.com? Or something else?
For a left wing equivalent of Unz review I’d go with Z magazine, the old Marxist standby monthly review , Jacobin, or maybe ROAR Magazine. But I just don’t think there is a left wing 4chan.
There is just a deep asymmetry between the American far left and the far right. The far left are qusi-anarchists whose ideal society looks something like Syrian Kurdistan, or Revolutionary Catalonia. The far right includes people who idealize the axis powers. Aside from some truly marginal leftovers from the fringe of the 1960s anti-war movement, who were literately carrying pictures of chairman Mao, I don’t think there is any equivalent on the left.
How does the report link work? If one should activate it in error, is there a means of undoing it?
I’m not sure it’s worked at all for the last several months. Back when it did, it put the comment in a queue for Scott to look over whenever he got around to it.
Emojis as a new lingua franca of humanity
I’m not sure whether this has been tried before. However we can indeed try to invent a new language that is mainly based on emojis. People who speak English words will pronounce them using English words. People who speak French will pronounce it using French words, etc. Regardless of which language people speak we might be able to get the message through.
Is there a way to follow a comment thread without commenting?
What is the current state of 3d printing (additive manufacturing)? I somewhat get the impression it has not lived up to the hype, and if so why would that be? Have there been unexpected challenges in production or something?
Also how profitable can this be as a hobby given a good product idea?
Does anybody have any guess where would be a good place for a gay man to look for potential partners in a traditionalish heterosexual marriage resulting in some smallish number of children? Lying about it for the entire course of a marriage is probably not an option. Being okay with extramarital dates or hookups with men would not be a requirement. Being okay with infrequent sex would be. Religiousness would be perfectly okay, barring some extreme cases, as long as they’re fine with somebody non-religious.
Is there any context where women would have a reasonable chance of being okay with that setup?
(Feel free to question the premise/wisdom. This seems to be sort of weird and there’s probably a reason for that. But I reserve the right to ignore you.)
You presumably mean lying about it to your spouse. Are there requirements about how the arrangement needs to look from the outside? What about your spouse’s sexual outlets?
Yes that’s right. Lying to almost everybody else indefinitely is an option I would be okay with in theory but in practice it seems like secrets don’t last, and I’m not particularly concerned about how it looks from the outside.
As for their sexual outlets, as long as it makes them happy and doesn’t involve me much it’s basically fine with me, but all else being perfectly equal: low libido/ace > masturbation > some FWBs > secondary relationships > casual sex, but the difference between the endpoints is really pretty small.
Suppose you’re monogamously married (with children.) You either
– Walk out on your family for three months, then get yourself together and come back to work on your marriage.
– Cheat on your spouse for three months, then get yourself together, break it off & tell your spouse, and work on your marriage.
Which of these is morally worse?
(I have an answer that to me seems blindingly obvious, but I am realizing this might be one of those things where it’s differently blindingly obvious to everyone, so I’m curious.)