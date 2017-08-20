Open Thread 82.5

Open thread.
My brother’s been replying to my emails with short, snide-sounding emails of his own. (Email is our primary mode of communication.) While my emails are all typed on my computer, it turns out he’s been sending his emails from his phone, where Gmail suggests canned responses to him based on what I’ve written. Those canned responses are what I’ve been reading. It seems noteworthy that they so consistently sound snide to me.
I would argue this is a fail in a larger sense than just the AI.
(Edit: put the last sentence on its own because it’s the main thing I meant to bring up for discussion here.)
Whenever I use the first recommended word on my iphone I end up getting stuck in a loop. I just checked now to see what it is and eventually I get to “you don’t have to do it again and again” and then it repeats itself…
I’m not sure I understand what you mean. (I don’t have a smartphone.)
My brother sent me a screenshot from his Gmail app. It shows my message filling most of the screen and then at the bottom are several tappable blue boxes with complete canned responses in them: “Oh, that’s great!” “Interesting, me too.” “Well, good luck with that!” etc. where each one might refer to a different sentence or phrase in my email. As he taps each one they are added to a reply email as text.
Ah, not sure about Android, but on the iphone when you’re text messaging, there’s usually three words it “suggests” based on what you’ve typed so far. So if I type “Where are you” the first word it’s likely to suggest is “going” and “from” and “now” make it as well. It’s generally pretty good at finishing words and sentences, but you can also use it “from scratch” and create some rather interesting results.
There is predictive text on pretty much any smartphone. When you’re typing a message it will show you the three words it thinks are most likely to come next. I find it often gives me the prepositions I need, and it figures out a lot of authors’ names so that I can save a couple seconds by tapping the suggested words instead of spelling them out.
Gmail (or maybe the google inbox app) specifically, offers entire responses that you can tap and send. So I save the effort of typing, “Sounds good. See you then.” a bunch of times. I think the failure is that the more specialized they try to make the response, the more likely it is that it won’t quite fit and you’ll type something yourself to not cause confusion. But if they make sure to keep the responses generic enough that there’s a low chance of them not applying, they don’t have any sort of personal quality. Maybe the non-technical side of things is that for a good-enough ready-made option, we generally won’t put any effort into improving it, so general millennial complacency.
(Edited: changed the last sentence a couple times)
Yeah, I think it’s a combination of the devoid-of-personality thing, and the terseness that gets to me.
I sometimes send text messages that way (“OK” “See you soon” “On my way” “No prob” etc.) but almost never emails. I feel like emails should have some personality in them, especially when they’re to close family members. Unless they’re short-range coordination-of-some-event emails, it comes off as dickish if the email is terse and devoid of personality.
(My phone actually has pre-fab text messages I can select from or create my own, but no easy way to access them, thank goodness. Smartphones of course access them for you automatically, by scanning the content of the message you’re replying to or reading your own usage patterns. I’m guessing smartphones offer a way to turn this off, but few people seem to do so.)
This pretty much nails it in my opinion, because I think what bothers people most about this sort of thing is that it sounds exactly like the other person isn’t paying attention, or else like a facsimile of not paying attention (which people can totally do as a passive-aggressive thing). Imagine if all your in person conversations with your brother were like these email exchanges.
@Nick:
And now get this: turns out I was wrong, he says only one of the emails he sent me was canned. So now one of my closest relationships is a Turing test and I’m the judge, and what I come away with is that he’s really good at sounding like he wants to be nice about not giving a crap.
The technology has advanced faster than our social conventions have adapted to it. I have no gracious way of saying “Please don’t write like Google auto-reply.”
Well, that sucks. I’m sorry. I don’t know what norm can really fix a thing like that other than “be conscientious as hell.” I mean, did he really not realize his responses seemed terse and contentless?
With our dynamic, it’s hard to tell whether he knew or not. You never can discount the uncontrollable impulse for brothers to be assholes to each other.
You should get a smart phone.
Nope, it violates my personal ordnung.
You should change whatever that is.
Do you have any reasoning for why I should do either of those things?
Smart phones are better than dumb phones.
@Well
It’s been 5-10 years since the point where almost every reasonable person had a smartphone. So chances are you ordnung was developed based on information that’s 5+ years out of date. In order to decide whether it’s still a valuable rule, you should get one to calibrate for the changes in the smartphone market.
(Or don’t, obviously)
No, they’re worse.
Name something a smartphone does that my dumb phone can’t, and you’ve just named something I don’t need or want my phone to do.
@Well
Can you do encrypted messaging with a dumb phone? Is that something you care about at all? That and audiobooks are the two reasons I wouldn’t want to switch to a dumb phone.
@Charles F:
My ordnung is constantly renewed every day. The information’s as up to date as it can be.
– Encrypted messaging: no interest. Even with a smartphone I doubt I’d go to the trouble to set that up anyway.
– Audiobooks would actually be much worse on a smartphone, because the only time I have to listen to them is in my car where I have a CD player.
@Well
That’s fine. Just playing devil’s advocate.
But that does make me curious. Is it really literally reviewed every day? How detailed is it? Does it change often (are changes mostly additions or removals)?
Feel free to not answer these questions as I don’t know exactly how to interpret “personal” in “personal ordnung.” And putting up details of your rules for public criticism might not be a fun thing.
Might as well say, here are a couple universal advantages of dumb phones:
– Way longer battery life.
– Much lower cost and, if you can find a provider who doesn’t force you to pay for data if you don’t use any, lower monthly costs as well.
– Lower liability, not just because of the lower cost but also because they can survive falls and dings better–and without having to buy any extra accessories like specialized rugged cases.
The only universal disadvantage I can think of is that sometimes they have lower call quality.
@Charles F:
I guess I don’t mind talking about my ordnung. Nobody’s ever asked.
Renewed daily = pretty much every day something reminds me about my technology choices and I spiral off thinking about them and assessing them. (That doesn’t necessarily mean I spend more than a few seconds in realtime, although I have; you can cover a lot of mental ground in a split second, especially if the main path is well-worn.)
Changes are fairly gradual but both additions and removals happen. I would say it probably works out to something like 1 addition or removal per year.
@Well
Is there anything in particular you’re optimizing for (especially things that you might not expect other people to consider)?
And approximately where’s the cutoff for what can get considered? Is your car in any danger of falling out of favor? AC/Heat? Electric lights? Plumbing? Simple machines?
I, too, don’t have a smartphone. I get a lot of teasing about it, which I can take in good spirits, but I’m not about to get one. I really like not being online 24/7. The web’s addictive enough when it’s confined to a desktop computer; I’m not about to start carrying a constant drip-feed of it, too.
The only thing I really miss is maps. Saying “sorry I’m late, I got lost” is admittedly pretty embarrassing in 2017.
@Charles F:
It feels like there is something I’m optimizing for, but I haven’t spent much time trying to articulate it yet. I guess it’s some combination of the values and tastes that mostly inform my identity. If you put a gun to my head and forced me to sum it up in 2 words it’d be “live simply” but obviously there are a lot of nuances since I have a car, a computer, a house with central air, a cell phone, etc.
Really, I think basically everybody does this “personal ordnung” thing, but most people aren’t as scrupulous about factoring in their technology choices in particular, and maybe most people don’t think much about their own values.
There isn’t really a cutoff for consideration. I often mull over the idea of getting rid of my car, living without electricity, etc. and I’m always on the verge of getting a landline and tossing my cell phone, though obviously I haven’t actually done it. I think if I was single and childless I’d probably live much more simply than I do, but as Hank Hill said to Chappy-who-kills-his-own-meat-grows-his-own-food-and-poops-in-an-outhouse: “There isn’t a Mrs. Chappy, is there Chappy?”
@James:
Keeping a paper map in my car, being early to everything, and having a good sense of direction have pretty much eliminated the “Sorry, I’m late, I got lost” problem, but I do realize not everyone can do that. They still sell stand-alone GPS devices, right? I’d probably get one if I was bad with maps, punctuality, and directions.
Let me guess – you’re typing this post on a smart phone, and that was one of the three suggested canned replies.
The only relevant reply, too — the other two were some nonsense about paper clips.
Huh, so it’s a new Gmail thing. I was wondering why I was seeing canned response options on so many of my emails all of a sudden.
The feature is called Smart Reply Ray Kurzweil is involved.
…of course he is.
From your second link:
The next two words are not “into paperclips”.
Okay, not to single anyone out here, but we’ve all been making so many paperclip jokes the past few open threads I’m worried our brains are already being turned into paperclips.
Just read that story last night, after seeing it in discord. I recommend it. Very good characterization, interesting mystery, and pretty short.
Okay, I can see the reasonable idea behind this: for a generic response (like “Okay see you Monday”) to save time and, for those of us who were too old to grow up learning to use our thumbs to type on those tiny phone keyboards, effort it’s a good option.
Unfortunately, communications aren’t confined to simply “Hey Joe, want to meet up on Monday?”.
I don’t know if improvements would be better or not; if they manage to make something that can convincingly write a reply along the lines of “Hi, Sally, great to hear about George’s new wellingtons, can you tell me where to find a pair in my size?” then there won’t be any need to actually read any of your messages any more, the machines can do it all for us and then AI AND PAPERCLIPS 🙂
Yes, Gmail has “other powers” we mere masses are not privy to, and I’ve spent several months recently trying to de-louse myself from all Gmail’s intentional blights. Oh well, just have to work out how to live without email, given that particular ‘offering’ was obviously far too useful to the likes of mere mortals. peace, S
Naval Gazing
Network-centric Warfare, Part 1
Series Index
One thing I’ve been talking about doing for a long time is a discussion of sea surveillance, and it’s finally time to do so. However, sea surveillance isn’t the main topic, and I should not have sold it as such. Instead, the topic of interest is net-centric warfare, where sea surveillance serves as the source of data. This is because the trouble in taking, say, sightings of a carrier group into targeting for a missile is not just in the sighting but in the whole process between the sighting and the missile hitting the target.
Net-centric warfare is often sold as being the next big thing in military affairs. This is not true, and it’s not even net-centric. Like several of my favorite things to talk about, net-centric warfare was in fact invented by Jackie Fisher, and it should instead be called picture-centric warfare.
The basic insight behind picture-centric warfare (the name net-centric was an invention of Arthur Cebrowski, who fervently denied that it was an evolution of existing systems) is that when the battlespace is large, and the forces available are small, good information and communications can substitute for raw force. Before he became First Sea Lord and set about revolutionizing warship design, Jackie Fisher was commander of the British Mediterranean Fleet from 1899 to 1902. He faced three main enemies: the Russian Black Sea Fleet, and the French Atlantic and Mediterranean Fleets. He was strong enough to defeat any one of them, but could not stand up to all three if they combined. To be able to win if there was a war, he had to be able to defeat them in detail, and couldn’t simply attack one speculatively. However, he had a major advantage. If the French and Russians were to coordinate their attacks, they would need to communicate, and that would require them to use the undersea cable network controlled by the British. In fact, Malta, his fleet headquarters, was a key node between France, French North Africa, and Russia. Fisher convinced the mangers of the cable companies to provide him with copies of the relevant messages, and also set up a network to provide information from agents in the various ports. He then set up a ‘war room’ responsible for dealing with all of this information and turning it into a map of the Med. This system was obviously never tested in combat, but it went with Fisher when he became First Sea Lord, and played a critical role in the dreadnought revolution.
The battlecruiser was the answer to the problem the British were having of finding the money to buy enough ships to deal with commerce raiders, enabled by Fisher’s new coordination of information (see the post on battlecruisers for a longer version). By drawing on the various sources of intelligence available to the British, including radio broadcasts, the knowledge of world shipping held by Lloyd’s of London, and the cable network, Fisher could detect raiders and vector battlecruisers onto them. Steam turbines were also an important part of this revolution, as they allowed high speeds to be sustained. This in turn gave Fisher an advantage when maneuvering his fleet against an enemy which did not have his central picture.
This revolution was not without controversy. The movement of control from the commander at sea back to the Admiralty was in direct violation of longstanding tradition, and made Fisher many enemies. However, it worked well during WWI, allowing the British to hunt down most German raiders (most notably at the Falklands), and made possible the Battle of Jutland, although the miscommunication between Room 40 and the Admiralty cost Jellicoe the chance of a decisive victory.
Both codebreaking and direction-finding were important sources of information, but only codebreaking was revealed to the public after the war. The British, due to their knowledge of the potential of codebreaking, were much more reluctant to use radio tactically, contributing to their difficulties at Jutland. They’ve continued to put much more emphasis on emissions control (EMCON) to this day.
Jutland also saw the birth of tactical picture-centric warfare, with the use of plotting onboard Iron Duke. This was the simple idea of keeping track of all of the various units on a map, but there were serious practical problems. Jellicoe sometimes saw battlecruisers doing a reported 60 knots, or destroyers doing 4. At the time, each ship was reporting its own position based on dead reckoning, and the lesson that plotting needed to be relative to the flagship was an important one. The British signal difficulties, discussed in the Jutland articles, also contributed substantially to Jellicoe’s problems. Friedman, in Network-Centric Warfare, suggests that the reason for Scheer’s second encounter with the Grand Fleet was the lack of situational awareness brought on by a lack of a plot.
WW2 saw both tactical and strategic picture-centric warfare developed even more. The use of strategic plots was vital to both sides in the Battle of the Atlantic, as the British tried to steer convoys away from U-boats, and the Germans tried to steer U-boats into convoys. The British system turned out to be better, and spawned many of the fields of modern management in the process. In the Pacific, the Americans used a similar system, and refined it to the point where American submariners sometimes complained that they missed Japanese targets because of poor navigation on the part of the Japanese.
Airplanes were also a major change in strategic information-gathering. The Germans had used Zeppelins in the North Sea, but they were slow and badly limited by weather. Patrol airplanes, such as the American PBY Catalina, allowed patrols of much greater areas. This didn’t always work (most notably at Pearl Harbor, where the patrols weren’t in the right place), but it made it a lot easier for commanders to keep track of what was going on around them.
The tactical plot, though, proved truly revolutionary. Before WW2, night fighting was considered extremely hazardous at best, due to the inability of commanders to keep track of the battle. Plotting allowed at least the initial salvoes of a battle to be properly aimed, and when radar arrived, it at least raised the possibility of keeping track of a battle as it progressed. The US created a dedicated space, called the Combat Information Center (CIC) tasked with monitoring all sources of data available to a ship and integrating them into a series of plots from which decisions could be made. Improved communications and sensors allowed all ships to maintain plots, as opposed to earlier tactics, where only the flagship had one. This paid dividends starting in the 1943 fighting in the central Solomon islands, when the US finally began to match the Japanese at night fighting.
During the later half of the war, picture-centric warfare moved more and more into the air, and ultimately lead to systems like AEGIS. Coming soon, probably next week. I don’t expect to do anything of my own on Wednesdays for a while, but if anyone is interested in guest-posting, I can be reached at battleshipbean at gmail.
Any thoughts on the John S. McCain collision? How many more Burkes have to bump civilians before we start assuming Russia or China is screwing with our navigation?
If Russia and China are screwing with our navigation and the navigators on our ships aren’t figuring it out, they should be fired for that, in addition to running into civilian ships.
I saw this in the news and was very puzzled because tankers are big so how do you just run into one? Or let one run into you? Is it because now all navigation is done by watching readouts and not looking out windows, so nobody is physically on deck going “Uh guys, isn’t that another ship dead ahead?”
My understanding is that at bare minimum a collision is a career-ender for the officer of the watch and the captain, at least in the surface warfare track. A junior enough officer who was officer of the watch might be able to get some promotions in another track, but they’ll never get a command or XO slot on a ship and will probably top out around Lt. Cdr. or Cdr. in a desk job.
Something is deeply wrong with our Surface Warfare community. Yes, Malacca is very crowded and vessels often run with no lights to avoid pirates. But the crew should have known that. I don’t think it’s the Russians or Chinese unless they have radar jammers, too. Hopefully they manage to get this sorted out before too long, but I’m not even going to try to defend the crew this time around.
I will say that the Singapore Navy struck me as very professional when I was there, although their museum was really annoyed to get to.
Does anyone else hate it when friends you’re talking to in person are texting constantly? How about when your friends take forever to respond to your own messages? How about when both of those things are true? Seriously, someone find me a way to square these:
1. My friends are constantly having conversations by text that are more important in the moment than the one I’m having with them, in person
2. My friends take all day or more to respond to my messages, if ever
…with this:
3. My friends love and care about me and my feelings are defeasibly important to them
…in a way that isn’t really depressing.
Granted, I haven’t brought it up with them, so maybe I’m the one being a jerk here. To make this a little less about myself: what are the correct norms for group dates like meals and evening hangouts with the advent of messaging and the smartphone? Am I being overly harsh here if I think people shouldn’t be checking their phones during a group lunch? How about just banning burying one’s face in one’s phone?
When they are on their phones while talking to you, are you sure they are texting? Is it possible they are doing something else?
(But generally I agree with your premise that a whole lot of people are guilty of 1 and 2 which makes 3 very questionable)
I can recognize the motions: open the phone, swipe to respond to incoming text, type for a while, and tap to send. It’s pretty distinct, and I’ve seen it from the other side sitting beside them on the couch for instance. It’s definitely distinct from browsing the internet on the smartphone (which during a conversation is if anything worse).
I haven’t had this experience with my own friends, but I’ve seen it first-hand with the family of someone close to me.
I can tell you what I think the correct norms ought to be, but that ain’t what they apparently are.
I don’t think you’re being overly harsh. I think it’s rude to have your phone out of your pocket or checking it more than about once per 1/2 hour if you’re hanging out with other people.
PS. I think the best way to change this going forward is for people to teach their kids better phone etiquette, and also to expect visiting friends of their kids to follow that etiquette.
Just a thought: I think the norm that “text messages are of lower priority” makes more sense than the other way around. The advantage of the text messaging is that you can get almost all relevant context by reading the message history (and therefore less meaning is lost when you respond in a day as opposed to “the next minute”), while the advantage of meat-space communication is larger bandwidth, with a disadvantage of that the person you’re with can’t really do their own things while waiting for your response.
That and I would like to have a way to say something to people that they can respond to at their leisure.
My thoughts:
– I think if the texting came first, you shouldn’t necessarily privilege the person you’re hanging out with just because they’re in meatspace with you. Get your text conversation to a decent pausing point and say you’ll be unable to respond for a little while.
– I’m generally opposed to checking your phone with any regularity once you’ve established an in-person interaction with somebody. One ongoing interaction at a time is the proper way to do things.
– Taking a long time to respond to messages sucks, but it’s not necessarily reasonable to expect people to always be available even if they do care for you.* Even if it occasionally makes me feel sad or unvalued when I’m basically shouting into a void, I don’t prioritize responding to all my interactions equally and I guess I just have to work around it by finding more than one person to talk to, so usually somebody will be available.
– Group interactions get far more leeway in by book with respect to checking out and using your phone, but it’s still not great, and anybody who does that while another person is stuck in meatspace surrounded by texting people is being very rude. Basically, feel free to disengage briefly while there’s a thriving interaction, if there isn’t a thriving interaction, try to start one back up.
– People often respond well to the suggestion that people put their phones on the table and the last one to check theirs before the check arrives pays. But in a group where paying for a group lunch is any kind of a hardship, this would probably be overkill.
– People don’t respond well to requests to modify their behavior in any way that doesn’t feel like a game, and asking for people to change what they’re doing to make you feel better doesn’t end well. (But maybe I’ve just been bad at this)
*Edit: @Well brings up a good point about this, it’s accurate for me but YMMV
I think Nick was saying this expectation is (at least somewhat) reasonable given that his friends are constantly typing on/checking their phones.
That was 100% me typical minding. I’ve been told repeatedly that responding to me takes significantly more effort than responding to most people and people aren’t always in a position to do so even when they can respond to other things. Feel free to mentally remove that if you think you’re a more normal communicator.
Nick will have to answer that one for himself.
As for me, this was actually an issue my brother and I discussed wrt my emails–he isn’t as interested in or comfortable writing long thoughtful emails as I am. So, some of what I interpreted as Google auto-reply was actually him passively trying to say “I don’t feel like having a deep discussion” without actually saying it.
Yeah, you have it right.
It seems to me you can detest one of those things but not both. We can have a social norm where we ignore texts when we’re in a real conversation, or a norm where we’re expected to respond to texts as rapidly as possible, but we definitely can’t have both at once.
You can’t have both norms at once, but you can totally have both of these things happen to you at once.
If I understand him correctly, Nick is suspecting through logical inference that his friends prioritize rapidly responding to the people they care about…but that he is not such a person.
Sadly I think Nick is right, and the answer, if feasible, is for him to find better friends. (At some point our host talked about how often this can be the right solution, though I can’t find the post.)
But as to the actual etiquette question, I struggle here too–I absolutely like it when people rapidly and reliably respond to texts/IMs, and try to do the same for them. But this does sometimes imply I need to do so when around others, which has its own problem. I do try to be fair in my prioritization of people I care about, as a first pass (i.e. if I’m texting a good friend and around another one, either share attention well between them (apologizing to the local one or finding time when they’re otherwise occupied) or tell one or the other I need to excuse myself. (I do not always succeed.)
@Nick:
I don’t know what your relationship with these friends is like–are they your very closest friends? just work buddies? etc.–but it might be one of those Abilene paradoxes where none of them actually like the norm but they all figure “all my other friends do it, I might as well too” and all it takes is for one of you to make a strong vocal stand against it: “Hey guys, how about we put our phones away and act like grownups?”
If these are really close friends of yours, they might be either receptive to it or at least willing to argue about it but let the friendship survive. If they’re just work buddies or more casual friends, they might decide to stop hanging around you, but then you’ve only lost crappy friends, whom you should be ditching anyway.
Many poor interactions are the result of people playing this game. In the game, looking at your phone is a strong move with no hard counters. The common response is to reciprocate if/when the phone-looker again becomes invested in the conversation.
The romantic equivalent of the game has been the result of many thinkpieces over the years.
Since honest conversations, analytical reasoning, and linking to essays are losing moves, the only options are to play the game and abandon hope of all but the most superficial relationships, lose spectacularly by addressing the game (will provoke contempt in some), find better friends, or organize to coordinate meanness against these norms.
The simplest explanation is probably that the person (if hetero/male) is prioritizing communication with females (wife/girlfriend/prospect) over communication with male friends.
My wife and I are excited to be moving to Boston this January for at least two years. We’re Australian and it’s our first time to America so I’m looking for guidance / tips / advice to maximise our USA experience. Does anyone have advice for Australians moving to the US? Any recommended Boston ‘must see’ locations / events / experiences?
I will give you a general warning: Boston is a great city but moving in can be horrible, especially if you plan on having a car.
You will get lost a lot. If you are living in the city, your car will get towed at least once. Worst of all, you will have to go to the Registry of Motor Vehicles, which seems to have been refined over decades into the worst possible experience. (If at all possible, go the RMV in Boston, next to Haymarket. Avoid the Watertown one at all costs)
Boston has a reputation for being rude. I would say that generally people are aggressive but friendly. Everyone just kind of assumes that everyone else is out to screw them over, but as soon as you present yourself as friendly people warm right up. My wife and I visited Toronto a while ago and there was something kind of unsettling about the public transportation. It took me a day to realize it was that the bus drivers weren’t yelling at us for not knowing how everything works.
I say all this not to put you off of moving to Boston, but to warn you so you don’t get put off when you arrive. It’s a great city and a great place to live and I love it, it just takes some getting used to that is ultimately well worth it.
How strong is the consensus against group selection in evolution? Could anybody here argue for it?
Complicated.
The issue isn’t that group selection, as a layman might think of it, doesn’t happen, the issue is that group selection as a biologist thinks about it is a substantively different thing, and modeling evolution that way leads to incorrect intuitions.
I had an email.exchange with Dawkins a while back discussing the issue, and ultimately it comes down to that group selection in the biologist’s sense of the term requires very specific and unusual circumstances. Suppose you have two groups of wolves, for example; for unspecified genetic reasons one group is at a local size maximum, and one isn’t. Suppose furthermore that increased size benefits the individual at the fitness expense of the group. The group at the local size maximum can’t get any bigger, the other can, so the increasing-size group might die off in favor of the other once their pack fitness decreases sufficiently – but strictly as a result of individual selection.
The whole process can still be modeled as individual selection, of course, but in a certain sense dead-end evolutionary attractors can be treated as a kind of group selection. Other situations that can resemble group selection include circumstances where a pool of genetics produces a more flexible genome – the success of sexual over non-sexually species being one example of this.
But the critical element of group selection is that individual selection is always the stronger force, and never turns off. Most group selection conceptualizations tend to discard individual selection to some extent, which is invalid. If an individual can be made better off by burning the group commons, they will. The selection happens at a group level when avenues of burning the commons are closed off.
ETA:
The standard model of selection now is genetic selection, rather than individual selection. This is, however, harder to explain and discuss; it is substantively easier to discuss individuals and groups than the fuzzier boundaries produced by allele selection, which can cross any arbitrary number of individuals. So I’ve used technically incorrect language here, which nonetheless should be close to conceptually accurate.
After reading yet another article which mentions the phrase ‘killer robots’ 5 times and has a photo of terminator (and robo-cop for a bonus), I’ve drafted a short email asking the author to stop using this vivid but highly misleading metaphor.
I’m going to start sending this same email to other journalists that do the same from now on. I am not sure how big the impact will be, but after the email is already drafted sending it to new people is pretty low effort and there’s the potential that some journalists will think twice before referencing Terminator in AI Safety discussions, potentially improving the quality of the discourse a little.
The effect of this might be slightly larger if more people do this.