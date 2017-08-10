Open Thread 81.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
In the last* thread, entobat wrote:
and:
I just wanted to give everybody in favor of abortion but opposed to infanticide the opportunity to respond in a more appropriate, more salient place.
Go for it.
(* Culture-War-and-GMO-Free)
There certainly seemed to be a lot of people on that thread taking the ‘abortion is immoral’ stance, without dealing with the possibility that abortion starts out at not-immoral at the zygote stage, but gradually becomes more likely to be immoral with increasing possibility of the blastocyst / embryo / foetus being able to suffer, which struck me as odd given that seems to be most people’s ethical intuition.
One of the really obnoxious things about the abortion debate is how people tend to engage in such extremely black and white thinking. This is a bullet that nobody needs to bite.
I’d agree that abortion is homicide in exactly the same way that infanticide is. But that doesn’t mean that abortion is never justified, nor that infanticide should be legal.
Abortion coupled with genetic screening is a boon for public health. It’s a life-saving medical treatment for conditions like ecotopic pregnancies. It can help reduce the damage caused by rape incest and infidelity. Under all of those circumstances it also provides valuable embryonic stem cells to researchers.
You don’t need to pretend that abortion is clean and uncomplicated in order to oppose bans on it. If you’ve ever supported a war, congratulations, you understand that homicide isn’t always murder. It shouldn’t be a first resort but sometimes it’s the best out of a bunch of bad options.
One of the really obnoxious things about the abortion debate is how people tend to engage in such extremely black and white thinking. This is a bullet that nobody needs to bite.
This doesn’t just happen in the abortion issue, either. People get this worked up about gun control, visa overstays, and even bimetallism.
I often wonder if this is truer in the US than in other nations, and if so, if it’s only among specific slices of the US. (A lot of my friends in Texas don’t get nearly so worked up over politics as my friends in DC.) It’s like there’s this primal nerve that people have gotten good at linking to various viewpoints.
I think the black/white thinking is because that’s ultimately what gets coded into law. Attempts at providing discretion such as the good-cause-as-determined-by-a-judge are opposed.
I’d object to your statement about “public health”. At best it reduces health-care costs. But someone delivering to-term a child with a genetic disorder doesn’t have a negative impact on the health of others (like communicable diseases do).
I mean, when pushed about it, most people who are for abortion still think there should be restrictions in place. The law in most countries that do allow it reflect this: abortion is legal until n weeks, barring exceptional circumstances.
Which makes sense, entobat’s reasoning doesn’t seem that bad, the problem is that his starting premises are kind of whack: Most people believe newborns to have personhood, and that doesn’t magically happen when they’re taken out of the uterus. Those who support abortion believe Blastocysts do not. Personhood is gained, gradually or abruptly, somewhere in between. Hence, a restriction. Since the issue of determining “when” is hard, a conservative estimate is used.
When did kid’s cartoons start getting good?
A friend of mine recently showed me Steven Universe. I had mostly heard about it third-hand from people complaining about the Tumblr fandom, but it’s actually middling quality SF. And while it’s deeply progressive, bordering on SJ really, the creator is obviously more invested in creating good art than agitprop.
Since Avatar came out there seems to be a niche of “smart children’s cartoon” which I don’t remember existing when I was a kid in the nineties. I’ve heard similar things about Gravity Falls and My Little Pony although I’ve never seen the former and refuse to watch the latter (bronies are so goddamn weird, I’m sorry I just can’t deal with it).
So when and why did this happen?
I think a better question is probably, “Why were kids’ cartoons so insipid for a long stretch?”
I grew up on Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry. They always had clever references for the adults to laugh at, not all of them pop-culture (cf. “Kill the Wabbit”). Plots may not have been as sophisticated as in Stephen Universe, and settings were usually stock (mad scientist’s castle, forest, desert canyon landscape), but that’s probably because they couldn’t have plot arcs across episodes (really, 7-minute shorts) the way Avatar can.
The rarer, Saturday-morning-only, cartoons seemed to be by a handful of companies, and were less silly (Godzilla, Tarzan). I think toy tie-ins usually sucked, and probably have a lot to do with the decline in general quality.
Somewhere in there were the Japanese imports, the most awesome of which was Star Blazers. They were only half-aimed at kids anyway; I understand a lot more re-watching them now with various kids and nephews.
By the time my kids started watching Saturday-morning cartoons, they were all promotions for Japanese collectibles. Or Dragon Ball Z, which I quickly discovered was highly overrated (and filled with characters named after vegetables). But by that point, there was an entire cable network for cartoons, plus Qubo, and 24-hour kids’ programming from PBS.
Does The Tick count? That first aired in 1994. Of course, it was less popular- it became a cult hit later when in re-runs.
Animaniacs (first aired 1993) is also pretty smart.
Incidentally, both of these were on the same network originally.
I once read an analysis suggesting there was a “second golden age” of cartoons in the late 80s through the 90s, driven by offshoring of the actual animation work (which allowed more budget to be spent on writing, and the writing not to be wasted on low-quality animation)
“Second golden age” might be accurate. My memory wants to put a stake in the ground at the year that Batman: The Animated Series debuted, opening a small floodgate that gradually grew over the years.
Cartoon Network probably had a hand in it as well, perhaps enabled by widespread cable TV, making it possible to serve a market of people nostalgic for older cartoons from Warner Bros. and Hanna Barbera, and looking for more. Inject some classic anime and some burgeoning 3D and you’ve now got the pretty pictures and breadth of writing necessary to bring in the crowds and the ad revenue, finance more production, and then start being selective of your writing and animation talent.
There were spikes of good and bad writing here and there, as I recall. I grew up in the 70s watching old WB cartoons of course, which were generally sterling, but every once in a while some completionist would air lesser-known shorts, and so I’d see some Porky Pig cartoon drumming up support for the war effort, or various Merrie Melodies or Popeye or Betty Boop shorts that weren’t very engaging. Hanna Barbera cartoons seemed about on par with sitcoms at the time, and had the same vibe – I didn’t get them. (I also didn’t understand why Wile E. Coyote was funny until years later.)
The 1980s were a sea of toy cartoons – Gobots, Transformers, He-man, Dungeons and Dragons, some comics (Spider-man, Hulk), and various arcade games (Donkey Kong, Pac-man, etc.). Writing quality varied a lot – every once in a while I’d see a He-man or Spider-man or D&D episode and wonder how in the heck that story got in there…
Yeah, I was going to suggest Animaniacs as a possible candidate here. I watched it religiously for years as a child!
Gargoyles and Reboot in the 90s were both fantastic.
I do urge you to watch Gravity Falls when you have a chance. Of all the ‘good kids shows’ of the past decade, it’s easily my favorite.
I dunno when this happened, but I think the ‘why’ is: somebody realized that if you add an extreme focus on characterization and character development to the traditional children’s cartoon formula of ‘exciting adventure happens every episode’, the viewer’s brain stops encoding the show as ‘entertaining performer I like to watch’ and starts referring to it as ‘a friend whom I have been through so much with.’
I mean- Dexter’s Lab, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Powerpuff Girls, etc were funny and enjoyable shows. They introduced cool concepts, they didn’t talk down to kids too much, they were fun to watch, etc. But they didn’t really go anywhere the same way that the modern smart cartoons do.
(I think this is also why I liked Pokemon so much as a child, even though the episodes were comparatively plodding, the animation was bad and the characters were all total morons. Non-Japanese cartoons just weren’t even trying to give me character development or over-arcing plot.)
And of course the move from “mostly episodic” to “arc based” hasn’t been limited to kids’ shows.
The fact that it’s now easy to access the complete run of a TV show and you don’t have to worry that you’ll lose someone if they pick up the show mid-season probably contributed to that.
How many of these cartoons are really “kids’ cartoons”? There seems to be a growing demograhic of older cartoon consumers, so many of these shows may be more targeted to them or to have a “broad appeal”, that is, to not alienate this segment.
I remember as a kid being frustrated with the cartoons, even the cartoons I loved, being repetitive.
I’m sure there were hundreds of thousands like me. Some of them grew up into cartoon writers and producers. They kept the things they liked, and fixed the things they didn’t like.
Children’s media evolves the same way adult media evolves.
I was recently linked to this article about many common instances of recycling being actively counterproductive in terms of wasted resources, and only encouraged by local authorities as a means of preventing people from illegally dumping when they are confronted with the true market cost of landfill. Assuming this is the case, what should we be trying to steer ourselves towards?
Mandatory deposit schemes on food/drink containers (increasing transport costs as they will need to be more durable and therefore made of heavier materials, and also will need to be transported back to factories for refill)?
Manufacturers obliged to pay for disposal/reuse of packaging (again, creating transport costs in getting the materials back to the manufacturers, but incentivising the creation of less rubbish in the first place)?
A push towards genuinely compostable packaging, with tax incentives in its favour (which seems like the neatest solution if we can get the chemistry right and and make it affordable)?
Just resign ourselves to having to dig enormous holes to fill with rubbish and then try to turf them over in a not-too-ugly/dangerous way when they’re full up?
[Edit – or end up like in one of the Red Dwarf books, designating one of the planets of our solar system as the waste planet and sending all the trash there … of course, in the book, it was Earth that drew the short straw – the human colonies on all the others managed to argue why it shouldn’t be their planet 🙂 ]
A tax on anything that generates waste (e.g. food packaged in non-recyclable material), with the revenue used to subsidize landfills and pay for litter pickup?
A deposit scheme doesn’t entail actual reuse (some states have them now on drink containers that are identical to the ones used everywhere else), it can simply be a mechanism to make the manufacturer responsible for disposal.
“Just resign ourselves” will often be the sensible option. Part of the distortion in thinking about recycling is exaggerating the costs of dumping.
Another is not noticing how anything remotely complicated is (apparently?) not worth doing. The natural way to “recycle” glass is to reuse the actual container. That was what they did with coke bottles way back when. Now, some combination of organizational difficulty and (I would guess) worries about contamination prevent any of that. When considering alternatives to landfill-ing what is no longer wanted, the barriers have to be pretty low.
Yeah, I remember when I was young we used to get milk delivered in glass bottles that you left on your doorstep for collection and refilling. Now there is no delivery, and our milk comes in nominally-recyclable (but presumably not actually worth the bother recycling) plastic bottles.
It certainly feels like a step in the wrong direction, and the timing is way to wrong for me to be able to blame it on the birds 🙂
But given that milk is already a perishable product, not liable to be stored for months like fizzy drinks, it seems plausible that we ought to be able to package it in some sort of plastic-like but fully compostible material. I’m curious as to what are the barriers to doing that.
p.s. on recycling: Where I live, drink bottles have a deposit. But there aren’t any automatic machines that accept bottles and give you back coins. You have to go into the store and give them to a clerk, who gives you your money (or possibly only store credit). And the closest grocery store, which will sell me bottles of drink anytime, only accepts bottle returns on Sundays from 7 am to 2 pm. 🙁
The Battleships of Pearl Harbor, Part 3
The invasion began on Leyte Island in October of 1944, and triggered the largest naval battle in history, the battle of Leyte Gulf. The Japanese, who had long planned for the ‘Decisive Battle’ between their battleships and those of the US, planned a counterattack on the US landings in three main groups. Their carriers would come in from the north and draw off the US carriers covering the invasion, while two groups of battleships would sneak up on the invasion fleet from the east, passing through the Philippines and pincering the US transports from the north and south.
The northern group (basically without planes after severe losses in June during the Battle of the Philippine Sea) managed to draw off Admiral Halsey. He’s often criticized for this, but in fairness, he was tasked with destroying the Japanese fleet, and the US didn’t realize how badly they’d been hammered. The center group (with the faster battleships) had been detected, and appeared to have turned back after Musashi, Yamato’s sister ship, was sunk. They in fact resumed their course, and their encounter with escort carrier group Taffy 3 is the stuff of legend, but also a matter for another time.
The southern group had two older battleships, Fuso and Yamashiro, famous as the possessors of the ugliest superstructures ever fitted to dreadnoughts, the heavy cruiser Mogami and four destroyers. It was to pass through the Surigao Strait on its way into Leyte Gulf, and had manage to escape nearly unscathed by American air attack, if not unnoticed. They were followed by an independent cruiser group, two heavy and one light cruiser and 7 destroyers, far enough back to not participate in the main battle.
Rear Admiral Jesse Oldendorf was the commander of the 7th Fleet’s heavy support forces. He had battleships West Virginia, Maryland, Mississippi, Tennessee, California and Pennsylvania. Of the survivors of Pearl Harbor, only Nevada was missing, on her way from the Atlantic. Oldendorf also had four heavy and four light cruisers, 28 destroyers, and 39 torpedo boats. He placed the battleships across the northern end of the strait, with the cruisers in two groups slightly to the south. The PT boats and destroyers were distributed along the sides of the straits, to launch torpedo attacks as the Japanese came north.
And now, as John Schilling requested, I will tell the story of “Surigao Strait, where a Japanese task force encountered a fleet of invincible zombie battleships on a dark and stormy night”. (To be pedantic, there were squalls, but it wasn’t particularly stormy, as best I can tell.)
The PT boats made the first contact at 22:36 on October 24th, 1944. They launched repeated attacks over the next few hours, but all failed to harm the Japanese. Then, at 0300 on the 25th, the destroyers began their attacks, much more successfully. The first two torpedoes hit Fuso after an 8-minute run, crippling her, and sinking her within the hour. (Probably. Her exact fate is shrouded in mystery, and I don’t have time to run this down.) Four more ships were hit by the next wave of torpedoes at 0320, Yamishiro (who was able to maintain speed, but flooded the magazines for Turrets 5 and 6) and three of the destroyers. One merely lost her bow, while the other two went down immediately. Ten minutes later, Yamirshiro was hit again, but struggled back to 18 knots.
At 0351, Oldendorf’s cruisers opened fire, followed by the battleships two minutes later. The Americans lay cleanly across the bows of the Japanese force, crossing their T perfectly. West Virginia, Tennessee and California had all been refitted with Mk 8 fire-control radar, while Maryland, Pennsylvania and Mississippi had the older Mk 3. West Virginia fired first, at 22,800 yards, and scored a hit on her first salvo. She was followed by Tennessee and California at 0355. Their fire was very effective, even though they were shooting over the cruisers part of the time. Initially, Yamishiro’s narrow radar target made it difficult for them to see, but she began to turn to unmask Turret 3 (Turret 4 having been disabled early on) at 0359, and this broadened her profile enough that Maryland was able to join the fight, aided by ranging on West Virginia’s shell splashes.
Yamashiro’s hull has never been examined, and the night action did not allow a careful examination of the hits, but she was badly handled by the American bombardment, and at 0405 she was hit by yet another torpedo. She finally managed to straddle the cruiser USS Denver a minute later, the closest she would get to damaging a major US warship (a few destroyers suffered damage from her secondary guns). At 0409, Oldendorf was told that he might be hitting a US destroyer, the Albert W. Grant, and ordered a cease-fire. Mississippi had finally gotten on target, and fired the last salvo from the battleships, bringing to a close the era of the big-gun battleship. Ironically, though she was not at Pearl Harbor, she later became the testbed for the RIM-2 Terrier SAM. Pennsylvania never fired.
Mogami had been disabled by cruiser fire, and she and Yamishiro turned south to try to rendezvous with the follow-on cruiser force. However, she was caught by two more torpedoes, and began listing 45 degrees to port. By 0421, she was on the bottom, with only 10 of her 1,600 crewmen surviving.
The cruiser group following the battleships turned back after its flagship, Nachi, collided with Mogami. The ships of that group, along with destroyer Shigure of the lead group, survived. Mogami, slowed by the collision, was sunk by airplanes the next morning.
The invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa were the last actions for the old battleships, in their traditional role of providing fire support. Several ships did prepare to meet Yamato if she managed to run the gauntlet of American aircraft to Okinawa, but it did not prove necessary.
Nor were the ships immune to damage (except at Suriago). Every one except the Pennsylvania took at least one Kamikaze hit, and Maryland was torpedoed off the Marianas in June of 1944. She made it back to Pearl under her own power, and was back in the battle line come August. Pennsylvania was torpedoed off Okinawa the next year, mangling three shafts. She was sent home, and never fully repaired due to the late stage of the war.
Postwar, Nevada and Pennsylvania were too old (and Pennsylvania too damaged) to retain, and were used as a target vessels in the atomic bomb tests at Bikini Atoll. Both were dangerously contaminated. Pennsylvania sunk off Kwajalein Atoll, and Nevada was sunk off Hawaii by gunfire and torpedoes from, among others, the USS Iowa.
The other three ships were laid up in reserve, where they remained until 1959, when they were given up for scrapping. It’s sad that none of them were preserved, although I suspect that they were not well-maintained in reserve, and that made it uneconomical to turn them into museum ships.
Your story checks out.
There’s actually a mystery here. It’s obvious that the pagoda masts were created to confuse and frighten enemy optical fire-control personnel. But the Japanese insisted on fighting at night, throwing that advantage away. I can’t figure out why.
The comments to “Contra Grant” by Scott and Adam Grant don’t mention the greater male variability hypothesis, which was mentioned in Hyde’s article. That hypothesis says that when there is a large variability combined with a small difference in the mean you can get a significant number of outliers such as more male geniuses and more males who are mentally retarded.
Hyde reported a moderate difference of 0.41 in computer self-efficacy and a small difference of 0.33 in current computer use. Those differences along with the greater male variability hypothesis could explain the larger number of males in tech companies that are highly selective about who they hire (hire from the right tail).
Are tech companies more selective in hiring than companies in other prestigious professions where the percentage of women is higher?
More selective in general? Maybe not. But more selective for the particular traits where men excel relative to women… probably?
You’re answering the question in a way that counts against the variability hypothesis as an explanation for the phenomenon.
Not really. If you’re selecting only from the far right tail of IQ, AND you require a certain minimum aptitude in “computer self-efficacy” or whatever, your pool is going to be more male-skewed than if you’re selecting on IQ alone.
selective hiring != every employee is king of the moon
Which genetic quirks have you observed in yourself and your family?
My father was left-handed, and so are two of my kids.
I have a lazy eyelid, and so do some of my kids.
My husband used to have a tongue-tie, meaning that the tissue connecting his tongue to the bottom of his mouth is shorter and tighter than usual (until a surgeon snipped it), so I wasn’t surprised when all my kids inherited the trait. I was surprised a few years ago when a nurse came to put a thermometer in my mouth said to me, “Did you know you have tongue-tie?” 🙂
Sun-sneezing.
From the subreddit, an in-depth analysis of a ridiculous issue: whether the stereotype of bronies as right-wing is accurate.
I agree with the analysis: it should be obvious that most bronies aren’t in the alt-right, just on numbers alone. The brony subculture is almost certainly several times larger than the alt-right subculture. It’s fun to imagine that a third of Americans are in the basket with us but the vast majority of deplorables are just normies who oppose open borders.
That said, it was really jarring to see how many alt-right commentators embraced the show. It was very surreal to read Jim’s defense of the show especially given his position on anime. I mean I watch cartoons myself but I don’t try to incorporate guilty pleasures into my political philosophy.
How many of those corvids, dolphins, chimpanzees, octopi, and other creatures we test for sentience are likely to be lizardmen?
Recent Events have gotten me thinking more about actually applying financial independence.
One point I’ve realized is that for many people, hearing “I saved enough money so that I don’t think I need to work any more.” triggers feelings of “Your lifestyle is really weird.” and “You are apparently obscenely rich.” There is a lot of weird and unstated anxiety around money and earnings in my local area, and I assume it to be similarly elsewhere; taking the active step of quitting your job and sending this signal to everyone you know seems to carry a huge cost.
Therefore, when you’ve reached a point where getting fired won’t impoverish you, there seems like there’d be an extra quiet factor to taking public stands for things you find important (that are considered taboo by your work culture); if you get fired for standing up for something you believe in strongly, then you’re not making a statement about your lifestyle. You’re just taking the cultural importance we place on our jobs and using that to highlight the point you’re making about what it was you were standing up for.
As a person who has several pages of spreadsheets analyzing my likely financial outcomes in a variety of scenarios, I freely concede that I’m likely overthinking this. But I do wonder if any other SSC readers feel that there are strong incentives over than the purely financial to remain what our culture considers Gainfully Employed, and how those incentives might end up being used.
Good lord, that’s no fun. You have to quit, in a meeting, preferably while yelling and pointing.
I did this once; it was pretty great.
Go on…
UBI arguments touch on some of this – how much do people work because they have to vs. because they want to. No consensus; it’s likely very individually variable.
I ran across an article debunking many of the claims in James Damore’s diversity memo. I haven’t had time to read either meticulously enough to resolve the disparities yet. Perhaps someone else does.
One of the APA papers linked in that article was the Hyde study, and the author references the Grant article, which Scott has already dealt with.
Overall I don’t find that article super convincing. To the extent it “debunks” Damore, it only does so by basically conceding that men and women have different preferences, but argues that the evidence for those differences being genetic/biological is weak. It hand waves at “cultural expectations” as an alternative explanation but I don’t think it proves that there is no biological component (to me that would be the threshold for a “debunking” rather than a “questioning”).
But I think Scott has the right tack on this argument – genetic or not, the differences in preferences seem to manifest early enough, and to be real enough, that from the perspective of Google hiring they might as well be innate. The source of these differences is irrelevant to the question of whether truly non-sexist practices would actually result in gender parity in the field.
This leads to Kevin Drum’s criticism – if Damore’s central point was that Google’s diversity initiatives are wasteful, he could have made the same points with simply the age-old “it’s a pipeline problem” argument without going Full Bio-Determinist. This would make the same point with about 5% of the blowback.
I don’t know if I buy Drum’s resulting theory that he was looking to invoke conservative martyrdom / wingnut welfare, though.
There is evidence for a non-zero effect of gender but Damore’s citiations were for the most part thin and ill-chosen. I found Josh Barro’s criticism more convincing.
A thought experiment that may help to get to the root of a teamwork problem in Damore-ghazi. One of the more popular responses touched on this, but it’s full of SSC boo-lights so rather than link it I’ll construct something parallel.
Scene: A company whose products are mostly or entirely software. Size is 100 people or more (on up to megacorp). You represent senior management.
A front-line individual contributor posts where all employees can see and are reasonably likely to, a missive about how the India office is hurting the company. (Any software company of this size or more has one, of course; if they’re outsourcing to eg Tata instead all the same arguments apply plus some extras). Specifically:
– The office is stacked with freshers[1], hurting productivity and code quality
– The office wouldn’t exist except that Indians are so cheap to hire
– Skewing hiring towards India is hurting product quality compared to a counterfactual of hiring 1/3 as many in the US
For least-convenient-possible-world reasons, assume all that is objectively true. Also assume it won’t leak (so public pressure doesn’t apply), and the government doesn’t care about anti-Indian discrimination so government pressure doesn’t apply (probably approximately true in real life).
So how do you handle this guy, outside of firing?
It seems to me keeping him around is, at best, going to cause significant logistical problems or significant morale problems. You’d have to keep him away from any work that involves the India team (if such work even exists) and possibly away from your H1B crew and/or Indian-American co-workers. Otherwise there are going to be significant resentments on both sides.
[1] Freshers = just out of college. They are subsidized by the Indian govermnent in addition to having entry-level wages, so hiring does tend to get stacked that way. (Caveat: my experience is from 2000s, so actual India-relations conditions may have evolved some since then).