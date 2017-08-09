I.
The lizard people of Alpha Draconis 1 decided to build an ansible.
The transmitter was a colossal tower of silksteel, doorless and windowless. Inside were millions of modular silksteel cubes, each filled with beetles, a different species in every cube. Big beetles, small beetles, red beetles, blue beetles, friendly beetles, venomous beetles. There hadn’t been a million beetle species on Alpha Draconis I before the ansible. The lizard people had genetically engineered them, carefully, lovingly, making each one just different enough from all the others. Atop each beetle colony was a heat lamp. When the heat lamp was on, the beetles crawled up to the top of the cage, sunning themselves, basking in the glorious glow. When it turned off, they huddled together to warmth, chittering out their anger in little infrasonic groans only they could hear.
The receiver stood on 11845 Nochtli, eighty-five light years from Alpha Draconis, toward the galactic rim. It was also made of beetles, a million beetle colonies of the same million species that made up the transmitter. In each beetle colony was a pheromone dispenser. When it was on, the beetles would multiply until the whole cage was covered in them. When it was off, they would gradually die out until only a few were left.
Atop each beetle cage was a mouse cage, filled with a mix of white and grey mice. The white mice had been genetically engineered to want all levers in the “up” position, a desire beyond even food or sex in its intensity. The grey mice had been engineered to want levers in the “down” position, with equal ferocity. The lizard people had uplifted both strains to full sapience. In each of a million cages, the grey and white mice would argue whether levers should be up or down – sometimes through philosophical debate, sometimes through outright wars of extermination.
There was one lever in each mouse cage. It controlled the pheromone dispenser in the beetle cage just below.
This was all the lizard people of Alpha Draconis 1 needed to construct their ansible.
They had mastered every field of science. Physics, mathematics, astronomy, cosmology. It had been for nothing. There was no way to communicate faster-than-light. Tachyons didn’t exist. Hyperspace didn’t exist. Wormholes didn’t exist. The light speed barrier was absolute – if you limited yourself to physics, mathematics, astronomy, and cosmology.
The lizard people of Alpha Draconis I weren’t going to use any of those things. They were going to build their ansible out of negative average preference utilitarianism.
II.
Utilitarianism is a moral theory claiming that an action is moral if it makes the world a better place. But what do we mean by “a better place”?
Suppose you decide (as Jeremy Bentham did) that it means increasing the total amount of happiness in the universe as much as possible – the greatest good for the greatest number. Then you run into a so-called “repugnant conclusion”. The philosophers quantify happiness into “utils”, some arbitrary small unit of happiness. Suppose your current happiness level is 100 utils. And suppose you could sacrifice one util of happiness to create another person whose total happiness is two utils: they are only 1/50th as happy as you are. This person seems quite unhappy by our standards. But crucially, their total happiness is positive; they would (weakly) prefer living to dying. Maybe we can imagine this as a very poor person in a war-torn Third World country who is (for now) not actively suicidal.
It would seem morally correct to make this sacrifice. After all, you are losing one unit of happiness to create two units, increasing the total happiness in the universe. In fact, it would seem morally correct to keep making the sacrifice as many times as you get the opportunity. The end result is that you end up with a happiness of 1 util – barely above suicidality – and also there are 99 extra barely-not-suicidal people in war-torn Third World countries.
And the same moral principles that lead you to make the sacrifice bind everyone else alike. So the end result is everyone in the world ends up with the lowest possible positive amount of happiness, plus there are billions of extra near-suicidal people in war-torn Third World countries.
This seems abstract, but in some sense it might be the choice on offer if we have to decide whether to control population growth (thus preserving enough resources to give everyone a good standard of living), or continue explosive growth so that there are many more people but not enough resources for any of them to live comfortably.
The so-called “repugnant conclusion” led many philosophers away from “total utilitarianism” to “average utilitarianism”. Here the goal is still to make the world a better place, but it gets operationalized as “increase the average happiness level per person”. The repugnant conclusion clearly fails at this, so we avoid that particular trap.
But here we fall into another ambush: wouldn’t it be morally correct to kill unhappy people? This raises average happiness very effectively!
So we make another amendment. We’re not in the business of raising happiness, per se. We’re in the business of satisfying preferences. People strongly prefer not to die, so you can’t just kill them. Killing them actively lowers the average number of satisfied preferences.
Philosopher Richard Chao combines these and other refinements of the utilitarian method into a moral theory he calls negative average preference utilitarianism, which he considers the first system of ethics to avoid all the various traps and pitfalls. It says: an act is good if it decreases the average number of frustrated preferences per person.
This doesn’t imply we should create miserable people ad nauseum until the whole world is a Third World slum. It doesn’t imply that we should kill everyone who cracks a frown. It doesn’t imply we should murder people for their organs, or never have children again, or replace everybody with identical copies of themselves, or anything like that.
It just implies faster-than-light transmission of moral information.
III.
The ansible worked like this:
Each colony of beetles represented a bit of information. In the transmitter on Alpha Draconis I, the sender would turn the various colonies’ heat lamps on or off, increasing or decreasing the average utility of the beetles.
In the receiver on 11845 Nochtli, the beetles would be in a constant state of half-light: warmer than the Draconis beetles if their heat lamp was turned off, but colder than them if their heat lamp was turned on. So increasing the population of a certain beetle species on 11845 Nochtli would be morally good if the heat lamp for that species on Alpha Draconis were off, but morally evil otherwise.
The philosophers among the lizard people of Alpha Draconis 1 had realized that this was true regardless of intervening distance; morality was the only force that transcended the speed of light. The question was how to detect it. Yes, a change in the heat lamps on their homeworld would instantly change the moral valence of pulling a lever on a colony 85 light-years away, but how to detect the morality of an action?
The answer was: the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice. Over time, as the great debates of history ebb and sway, evil may not be conquered completely, but it will lessen. Our own generation isn’t perfect, but we have left behind much of the slavery, bigotry, war and torture, of the past; perhaps our descendants will be wiser still. And how could this be, if not for some benevolent general rule, some principle that tomorrow must be brighter than today, and the march of moral progress slow but inevitable?
Thus the white and grey rats. They would debate, they would argue, they would even fight – but in the end, moral progress would have its way. If raising the lever and causing an increase in the beetle population was the right thing to do, then the white rats would eventually triumph; if lowering the lever and causing the beetle population to fall was right, then the victory would eventually go to the grey. All of this would be recorded by a camera watching the mouse colony, and – lo – a bit of information would have been transmitted.
The ansible of the lizard people of Alpha Draconis 1 was a flop.
They spent a century working on it: ninety years on near-light-speed starships just transporting the materials, and a decade constructing the receiver according to meticulous plans. With great fanfare, the Lizard Emperor himself sent the first message from Alpha Draconis I. And it was a total flop.
The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends to justice. But nobody had ever thought to ask how long, and why. When everyone alike ought to love the good, why does it take so many years of debate and strife for virtue to triumph over wickedness? Why do war and slavery and torture persist for century after century, so that only endless grinding of the wheels of progress can do them any damage at all?
After eighty-five years of civilizational debate, the grey and white mice in each cage finally overcame their differences and agreed on the right position to put the lever, just as the mundane lightspeed version of the message from Alpha Draconis reached 11845 Nochtli’s radio telescopes. And the lizard people of Alpha Draconis 1 realized that one can be more precise than simply defining the arc of moral progress as “long”. It’s exactly as long as it needs to be to prevent faster-than-light transmission of moral information.
Fundamental physical limits are a harsh master.
Very nice!
Like all great psychiatrists, Scott is clearly insane.
This post will be footnoted in a Ph.D. thesis in fifty years.
Excellent.
Now I’m off to imagine a world in which this ansible works…
There are many problems with the story, including the fact that negative average preference utilitarianism is false, as well as the claim that the same things will be moral for different kinds of creatures. But if you overlook the falsehoods, something like this would actually happen.
I think it’s more probable that negative average preference utilitarianism is true and that we live in an unjust and uncaring universe.
What would it mean for a moral system to be objectively correct and for the universe to be unjust and uncaring?
I’m having a lot of trouble wrapping my head around this concept.
This comment frustrates my preference for reasoned argumentation. Can you enumerate the problems you have detected and explain why NAPU is false?
I think the problem with it is ultimately that the fact that morality improves over time (things bend toward justice) is only true in an aggregate, averaged-out way, and that the mice’s preferences for the lever don’t apply because they are a single thing and arbitrarily imposed. So it doesn’t follow that the mice will be able to find the ‘correct’ position of the lever
If it works in an averaged-out way, doesn’t that still imply that you could use an error-correcting code to transmit some amount of information?
I still don’t think so because morality is only improving because humanity is getting older, wiser, more experienced, and more knowledgeable. It’s not just happening by itself for no reason.
If they don’t know what’s happening to the beetles, which is the thing that determines the right position of the switches, they have no way of becoming more knowledgeable about that matter. So it’s limited by the speed of light not for mysterious cosmological reasons, but because ‘normal’ communication is the only way to know what’s happening far away.
To explain further, let me give a different version of the story:
Suppose that the lever positions on 11845 Nochtli are connected to an actual ansible that we assume to work through ‘normal physics’ means (whatever that would be), but the communication is strictly one-way; the lever position data is transmitted back to Alpha Draconis, but no information can go from Alpha Draconis to 11845 Nochtli faster than light.
The switches control a nuclear bomb placed under a major city on Alpha Draconis. At a certain set time in the future, long enough for the arc of justice to take its course, the bomb will either go off or not, depending on what the position of the switches is.
The beetles are removed in this version, but the mice remain. The mice do not know which switch position corresponds to ‘armed’ or ‘disarmed. They have to come to a consensus as to what position to put the switches in.
Does anyone think that the mice could get it right at a higher rate than chance?
Or even to take it further, suppose the transmission goes back in time, like through a wormhole whose mouth was flown from Alpha Draconis to 11845 Nochtli, so the explosion will have already occured centuries in the mice’s past. I still maintain that if they don’t know about the outcome they have no way of formulating an optimal strategy.
A different perspective is that morality doesn’t exist at all, and what improves over time is *cooperation*, because there is an evolutionary pressure for it to do so: cooperation is the most efficient competitive strategy, and so structures that cooperate are more likely to outcompete structures that don’t — this is true regardless of the zoom level you’re at, from free-floating single-gene self-replicating RNA strands to human superstructures.
Then we humans come along, become self-aware, invent the disciplines of history, anthropology and sociology, notice that we are more cooperative than our ancestors, and we say “Well hm gee! The past sure does look terrible! It sure is a nice thing that we are more moral than our ancestors and can now see the errors of their ways! Truly, irrepressible moral progress must be a law of the universe!”
*Machine Interface waves a tiny “Moral Antirealism” flag*
I knew it was going to be good when I got to ‘an ansible made of negative preference utilitarianism’.
Likewise, but now we need a write-up on the naval applications of such a device. Seems like it would revolutionize submarine warfare until the enemy determines which
frequencyspecies of beetles you’re using and starts spoofing/jamming the signal.
Note that the arc of justice is long. I believe it’s too long for tactical communication to be practical.
Also, I have hobbies that are not naval things. Not many, but a few.
Do they involve beetles?
No. No they do not.
Paperclips, then?
I feel like there’s a Gravity’s Rainbow style joke here relating the moral universe to the trajectory of submarine-launched weapons, but I can’t quite make it work.
The arc of the KN-11 is long, but it bends toward San Diego? No, that’s lame. Maybe I should stick to dirty limericks about rocket equipment.
Like dirty manufacturing processes?
A contractor known as Nantucket
Cast nozzles inside an old bucket
They’d fill it and spin
Wet ceramics within
And FEA? They’d say nah, f*ck it
I read part I, and thought it was nice that Scott was writing fiction again. Then I got to part II and realized it was going to be one of those articles where it’s a metaphor for something. Then I got to the end, and now I don’t know. I think it’s both.
As we know from Unsong, everything is simultaneously itself, a metaphor for itself, and a metaphor for indefinitely large numbers of other things in the universe.
Bravo.
Long time lurker. This is the one that finally got me to register. 🙂
Does negative average preference utilitarianism not mandate killing dissatisfied people (or rather, people who want a large amount of unreasonable / unfulfillable things?)
No, because of their bedrock preference for existence. Also, nonexistence would frustrate any other preference, satisfiable or not.
The fact that killing them prevents the satisfaction of their other preferences is irrelevant because it’s negative preference utilitarianism.
It does seem to me that it’d be susceptible to utility monsters: say, murderous creatures with strong individual preferences that are frustrated for each other creature that hasn’t been killed yet.
Isn’t every type of utilitarism susceptible to this?
My first thought was to wonder about whether you could lobotomise people so that they had fewer (unsatisfied) preferences.
Is there something immoral about building the ansibles?
It takes a lot of misery for the beetles and the mice (rats?– there’s an inconsistency) to do the experiment, and the rodents are sapient.
Anyway, thanks for the story.
Are the lives of the ansible-component animals better or worse than those of similar creatures in the wild? Maybe it’s immoral to /not/ build ansibles…
“The lizard people had uplifted both strains [white and gray rodents] to full sapience.”
Presumably, they should be counted as equivalent to lizards.
It’s “ad nauseAm”.
I’m sorry. I’m a small, petty man.
Great story though.
Seems a little odd to capitalize the “A”, but I’ll go with it! *Pettiness serve, returned*
Shortly thereafter, the lizard people designed another ansible based on the same principle, but using themselves instead of the rats. There were some engineering details to smooth out in order to transition from a lever position to their own more complex issues, but these were resolved in due time.
Their transmitter they put on their moon, a light-minute away.
The lizard people of Alpha Draconis 1 have resolved all their moral dilemmas and live idyllically, with the original ansible preserved mainly as a museum, though kept ready in case the philosophers come up with new moral issues.
(The physicists are exploring what happens when they put receivers and transmitters closer and closer together, to study the exotic particles formed when the long arc of moral progress is forced into being unusually short. A morality collider is under construction – fears that it might create a destructive mini black hole were calmed by determining that creating the collider would be a morally positive event.)
Anyways, great story!
Next post is going to about psychedelics, right?
(Why do you say that? Oh, no reason.)
Both Scotts, almost at the same day, have posted great articles. What an unexpected and lovely coincidence.
http://www.scottaaronson.com/blog/?p=3376
If you’re going to ask your commenters not to talk about the glaringly obvious modern example of your essay, maybe you should do the same and not throw in a Trump = Nazis jab.
If negative average preference utilitarianism can produce an Ansible, I’m all for it!
Cute stuff.
Some points on the negative average utilitarian stuff in the spirit of humorless pedantry:
Standard average Utilitarianism doesn’t actually tell you to kill below average people. On any plausible picture (as plausible as this kind of picture gets, anyway) you maximize the average utility, over the entire life, of all the people who do, did, or will exist. Killing a lower than averagely happy person doesn’t increase the average – if they had more happiness coming in the future than suffering, it lowers the average, since they still go in the denominator but the numerator is smaller.
Also, the negative average preference view doesn’t solve Parfit’s problems with the average view. It still implies that if the universe is full of people who do nothing but suffer agonizing torture for a thousand years, you ought, if you can, create more people who do nothing but suffer agonizing torture for five hundred years, since it improves the average.
There are quite a few other howlers in Chao’s paper:
In response to the objection that his view implies that the world would have been better if nobody had existed:
“However, this argument is false as it is based upon an impossible assumption. This
argument contains an implied premise (which is necessary, given that someone
is giving this argument) that there is a conscious being evaluating existence
without existing themselves, which is necessarily impossible.”
This is wrong on so many levels it hurts.
I don’t see that it’s wrong. Rather it’s a cheap way to dismiss an argument in lieu of a better answer. He can’t dismiss a more sophisticated version of the question, such as allowing the sole evaluator to exist, or simply considering a hypothetical utility calculator which is not a conscious being.
You don’t have to make the question more sophisticated. The response is just straightforwardly nonsensical. It takes the fact that someone must exist to give an argument to mean that someone’s existence is an implicit premise in the argument itself. And then, as best I can put together, to get the supposed impossible commitment, it conjoins that with the antecedent of a counterfactual embedded in a conditional in one of the premises of the argument being criticized, as though that were also an assumption of the argument. Words cannot adequately describe the crimes against logic being committed.
And that’s not even mentioning the absolute mess being made of “possible” and “impossible”. It’s like a Guinness book attempt at the most basic philosophical errors made in a single sentence.
Brilliant story. Asimov would have been jealous..
I happened a few months ago to come across some essay of Frederich Hayek, arguing our morality is evolved (in both the biological and social senses). Namely we morally believe things not from some grand theory but because they’re what works for the survival of ourselves and our cultures. And there’s no particular reason why evolution would have arrived at a theory that is explicable in our terms.
So, we can argue around the edges, over particular cases, but it’s quite possible we never will have a worked out theory that doesn’t in some cases strike our evolved morality as repugnant.
I haven’t seen the movie Interstellar, but I have heard this quote:
This would make an ansible absurdly simple: as the transmitter, put a psychopath capable of deliberately manipulating their own emotional state such that they truly believe it, and put a highly empathic person as the receiver.
Now, the transmitter-psychopath tells himself “I love her. I love her not.” The empath-receiver notes down these feelings.
And we have just transmitted the number “2”.
Not the dumbest line I’ve ever heard in a movie, but probably the dumbest I’ve ever heard a movie’s ostensibly skeptical, rational, scientist character deliver.
Never change, Scott.
I have to confess that as much as I dislike puns, after all the setup about lizards and mice and pheromones and beetles, that I was disappointed not to see something punny at the end. I mean, you’re not going be kraken the record you set with unsong anytime soon, but you do have a reputation to uphold.
I know obfuscated writing is a grand old Rationalist tradition, but posts like this really need to end with a straight forward explanation of what the author means. The only reason not to, is to let people signal their in-group knowledge.
Why would you assume that the author means anything at all?
Yeah, this is just silly play.
I agree that it’s more of a joke than anything, but if I had to give it a straightforwards meaning, it’s this: Negative average preference utility might be the perfect moral system in terms of avoiding the repugnant conclusion and other pitfalls, but it’s impossible to use for decision-making, because it’s based on the number of unsatisfied preferences in the entire universe.
Bringing new life into the world could be moral, if there are billions of other people suffering and a happy, healthy kid raises the average a little bit, or immoral, if most other people are really happy and your screaming kid will bring down the average a little bit, and you can’t know which one unless you’ve gone around the world and checked how many people are happy or unhappy. Scott’s story takes this to an absurd extreme – the happiness or unhappiness of a colony of beetles on one side of the galaxy instantly changes the morality of birthing new beetles on the other side of the galaxy.
In short, NAPU’s pitfall is that it’s possible for the same act to be moral or immoral depending on the existence of people you’ve never met and can never interact with.
I, for one, would walk away from Omelas.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Ones_Who_Walk_Away_from_Omelas
There was a Doctor Who story, The Beast Below’, based on a similar theme. The survival of a human colony depended on the enslavement and suffering of a giant space whale that carried the colony on its back.
Every year the truth would be revealed to the citizens and they would face a choice; free the whale and face extinction, or wipe away the memory of the whale’s existence until the next election.
Time after time they chose the latter.
In fact, it would seem morally correct to keep making the sacrifice as many times as you get the opportunity. The end result is that you end up with a happiness of 1 util – barely above suicidality – and also there are 99 extra barely-not-suicidal people in war-torn Third World countries.
As you’ve set it up, there’s no reason to stop at 1 util, or for that matter at zero or -1 or any other number.
and as long as I’m doing pointless nitpicks of a joke story, I don’t get why you need each box to have a different beetle species? You’re looking at the average utility within species, and then doing some sort of aggregation-of-averages?
Each beetle species is transmitting a separate bit of information. You need to have a separate beetle species for each bit, because if you had one box of beetles turned on and another box of the same species turned off, the changes in utility would cancel out. The mice can only detect the average utility for a species.
In short: with NAPU you can’t do a local moral decision (in physicist’s meaning of “locality”). But doesn’t that apply to most moral systems?
No. For virtue ethics or deontology, you only have to decide if your action violates your personal moral code. And for standard utilitarianism, you only have to know if the people you’re interacting with increases or decreases in utility. You do have to be able to predict the future – saving someone’s life might turn out to be immoral if that person becomes the next Hitler – but you don’t need to know about the utility of someone on the other side of the galaxy that you never interact with.
Alright that final conclusion was incredible. Bravo.
This may well be the nerdiest joke I have seen in my life.
And brilliant! Thank you.
There’s a fairly simple solution to this problem: measure the rate of change of the moral arc of the universe rather than its value. You would probably need a more sensitive ansible to detect it – perhaps involving multiple populations of rats for each bit so that you can see how many of them have flipped one way or the other – but in principle it should work.
Ahahahaha! Love it!
Why was the ansible a flop? It seems to me that it succeeded brilliantly at uncovering a new aspect of the physics of morality, and teaching the lizard people something they didn’t already know. I assume, in particular, that the rats at the receiving station had no direct sensitivity to the radio waves arriving there—and hence, there really is a moral force that has causal effects on the physical world, and that’s totally unknown to early-21st-century human physics. Even if that force doesn’t propagate faster than light, still worth multiple Nobel Prizes.
It should be Roger Chao not Richard Chao FYI.
Does Roger Chao live on Alpha Draconis 1
This was satisfying.
The problem is that if 11845 Nochtli and Alpha Draconis I aren’t in the same rest frame, then a moral arc that appears to be bending towards justice in 11845 Nochtli’s coordinate system may be bending away from justice in Alpha Draconis I’s coordinate system. C’mon, that’s just basic relativity.
What conclusions does “negative” average preference utilitarianism draw that a “positive” average preference utilitarianism wouldn’t? If I say that world W is morally preferable to world W* whenever I would prefer to be a randomly chosen individual in W than W*, am I a negative or positive average preference utilitarian, or am I just confused?