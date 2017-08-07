Links 8/17: On The Site Of The Angels

Benjamin Lay was a four-foot-tall Quaker abolitionist who, among other unusual forms of activism, kidnapped a slaveowner’s child to give them a taste of what slaves had to go through.
ProPublica: The Myth Of Drug Expiration Dates. Most drugs (strong exception for tetracyclines) are neither dangerous nor ineffective once expired. The idea of “drug expiration dates” is just bureaucratic boilerplate. It also costs health systems billions of dollars per year. And key quote: “ProPublica has been researching why the U.S. health care system is the most expensive in the world. One answer, broadly, is waste — some of it buried in practices that the medical establishment and the rest of us take for granted. We’ve documented how hospitals often discard pricey new supplies, how nursing homes trash valuable medications after patients pass away or move out, and how drug companies create expensive combinations of cheap drugs. Experts estimate such squandering eats up about $765 billion a year — as much as a quarter of all the country’s health care spending.”
xhxhxhxh: the research on what leads to intrastate conflict and rebellion. No effect for traditional worries like income inequality or ethnic polarization, etc. Mostly just bad economy and slow growth.
Vice: Everyone Hates Neoliberals, So We Talked To Some. What do self-described neoliberals identify as the core of their philosophy? Key quote from Samuel Hammond: “We are free market globalists, and evangelists of the amazing power of trade liberalization to create wealth, eliminate disease, lift hundreds of millions of people from poverty, and end the pre-conditions for war. At the same time, we are more pragmatic and consequentialist than our utopian and deontological libertarian counterparts… We believe free markets and commercial capitalism are the tools of social justice, rather than the enemy.”
Tengrism, the religion of Genghis Khan and other steppe nomads, is making a comeback in Central Asian republics looking for a suitably nationalist alternative to Islam.
Study: “Across four samples (including a nationally representative sample), we find that stronger obsessive-compulsive symptoms are associated with more right-wing ideological preferences, particularly for social issues.” This should probably be considered in context of Haidt’s work on the Purity foundation, and the Germ Theory Of Democracy.
How Class In China Became Politically Incorrect. Key quote: “Research by the University of Sydney’s David Goodman has found that around 84% of today’s elite are direct descendants of the elite from pre-1949. This suggests that six decades of Communism may not have a dramatic impact upon the elites”. Seen on Twitter with the commentary “Darwin beats Marx every time”.
From Rationalist Tumblr: those claims that medical error is the third-leading cause of death, kills 200,000 people every year, etc? Totally exaggerated. And most people interpret it as ‘number of stupid mistakes by doctors’ when it really means more like “the number of bad health outcomes that could be prevented with perfect god-like-omniscient understanding of all patents’ health situation”.
Andrew Gelman takes on James Heckman; read the comments for some good debate around Perry-Preschool-style interventions.
2016 election margin by district by population. Make sure to spin it around to get the full 3-D effect. This is the first graph I’ve seen that manages to combine two dimensions of space plus two extra variables in a really good instantly-readable way.
72 top researchers and statisticians (SSC readers might recognize Ioannidis, Wagenmakers, Nyhan, & Vazire) sign their names to a paper recommending the threshold for statistical significance be raised from p = 0.05 to p = 0.005 to decrease false positives and improve replicability. Some pushback from other statisticians involved in the replicability movement including Timothy Bates and (preemptively) Daniel Lakens. Both groups agree that it’s a hackish solution that ignores all the important subtleties around the question, but disagree on whether having something easy is at least better than nothing.
US Court Grants Journals Millions Of Dollars In Damages From Sci-Hub. It sure would be a shame if this caused a Streisand Effect where many more people became aware of the existence of Sci-Hub, a free and easy-to-use source for almost all otherwise-paywalled scientific papers, which by the way depends on reader donations to stay online.
Related study: Sci-Hub Provides Access To Nearly All Scholarly Literature. “As of March 2017, we find that Sci-Hub’s database contains 68.9% of all 81.6 million scholarly articles, which rises to 85.2% for those published in closed access journals….we estimate that over a six-month period in 2015–2016, Sci-Hub provided access for 99.3% of valid incoming requests. Hence, the scope of this resource suggests the subscription publishing model is becoming unsustainable.”
The Intercept: US Lawmakers Seek To Criminally Outlaw Support For Boycott Campaign Against Israel vs. Volokh Conspiracy: Israel Anti-Boycott Does Not Violate Free Speech. Some people on Rationalist Tumblr explained this to me: the bill says that Americans can’t join foreign anti-Israel boycotts, but doesn’t prevent them from starting their own, including ones that are exactly like the foreign ones and can’t be distinguished from them in any way. The bill’s proponents say that the only thing it does is prevent foreign countries from demanding American companies boycott Israel as a precondition to doing business there. I think the opposing argument is mostly that laws often get overapplied, and this one seems more overapplicable than most.
Machine Learning Applied To Initial Romantic Attraction: “Crucially [machine learning techniques] were unable to predict relationship variance using any combination of traits and preferences reported beforehand.” See also my previous post on this topic.
Study by Amir Sariaslan and others: after adjusting for unobserved familial risk factors, no link between poverty and crime.
Edge conversation on various things with Rory Sutherland. Starts with why art prices are so much more responsive to fame than architecture prices (a Picasso might cost a thousand times more than a less painter’s work; a Frank Lloyd Wright house costs 1-3% more than a house built by a nobody) and only gets better from there.
Hypermagical Ultraomnipotence: Why the tradeoffs constraining human cognition do not limit artificial superintelligences.
I was really excited about an upcoming depression treatment called NSI-189 that seemed to do everything right and had the potential to revolutionize the field. Well, it just failed its clinical trial.
First genetically-engineered human embryos in the US. Found it was possible to safely correct a defective gene without damaging the rest of the genome (and here’s the paper). The embryos were destroyed and not carried to term. Any kid born with a correctable genetic disorder after today is going to have one heck of a legitimate grievance against our philosophical establishment.
Freddie deBoer: Bernie Sanders Is A Socialist In Name Only. I really like this piece, and I was going to write it if nobody else did. Most of the policies being mooted by the supposedly socialist left today – Medicare-for-all, better social safety nets, et cetera – are well within the bounds of neoliberalism – ie private property and capitalist economies should exist, but the state should help poor people. “Socialism” should be reserved for systems that end private property and nationalize practically everything. I’m worried that people will use the success of neoliberal systems in eg Sweden to justify socialism, and then, socialism having been justified, promote actual-dictionary-definition socialism. To a first approximation, Sweden is an example of capitalists proving socialism isn’t necessary; Venezuela is an example of socialism actually happening.
Did you know: the first recorded Sanskrit inscriptions are in Syria, not India.
American Runners Are Getting Slower. Definitely see the r/slatestarcodex comment thread. A good example of ruling out a lot of possible confounding factors for a seemingly bizarre result – but I find the argument that the best athletes are moving into other sports more convincing than the article’s own nutritional theory.
Retailer apologizes after accidentally selling product saying “MY FAVORITE COLOR IS HITLER”.
Remember how everyone thought that, if we legalized euthanasia, it would be used as a tool to kill marginalized and oppressed people who couldn’t say no to it? Data after a year of California’s right-to-die law finds it’s disproportionately used by college-educated white men and concludes that Death Is A Social Privilege.
What jobs have the highest and lowest divorce rates? (conditional on being married in the first place). Key finding: everything math- and computer-related has much lower divorce rates than everything else.
Widespread Selection Of Positive Selection In Common Risk Alleles Associated With Autism Spectrum Disorder. This is pretty complicated, but I think what it’s saying is that in general, having autism risk genes increases your intelligence up until the point when you actually have autism, when you become vulnerable to all of the normal autism-related-cognitive-deficits. But this is probably very heterogenous across risk genes and other risk factors.
Israel working to shut down Al-Jazeera out of concerns about “encouraging terrorism”; pretty good example of how anything less than free-speech-absolutism can be circumvented by a sufficiently urgent-sounding plea.
Facebook shuts down an experimental language AI project, and the media goes crazy.Everyone on every side of the AI risk debate, from Eliezer Yudkowsky to Yann LeCun, wants to make it clear they think this is stupid and it has nothing to do with the position of any reasonable person.
An academic study into horseshoe theory? Authoritarianism and Affective Polarization: A New View on the Origins of Partisan Extremism finds that “strong Republicans and Democrats are psychologically similar, at least with respect to authoritarianism…these findings support a view of mass polarization as nonsubstantive and group-centric, not driven by competing ideological values or clashing psychological worldviews.” Okay, but you still need some explanation of how people choose which group to be in, right?
Single Dose Testosterone Administration Impairs Cognitive Reflection In Men. Note that “single dose testosterone” is very different from “having lots of testosterone chronically”, “being fetally exposed to testosterone”, “being genetically male”, and five million other things it would be easy to confuse this with.
The Hyderabad office of India’s Department of Fisheries.
British Medical Journal Global Health: new data available after the US invasion of Iraq conclusively determines that the claim that US sanctions starved thousands of Iraqi children was a lie deliberately spread by Saddam Hussein.
Congress passes “right to try” bill allowing terminally ill people to access not-yet-FDA-approved medications. Someone in the comments noted that there’s already a procedure for terminally ill individuals to appeal to the FDA to do this, and FDA approves 99% of such requests already. So not only is this mostly a symbolic victory, but one worries that the 1% of requests that aren’t approved might be pretty bad ideas.
j9461701 on the subreddit posts about the extreme male brain theory of autism, finding it mostly unconvincing. I mostly agree, though it’s important to remember that hormone differences can have varying and seemingly paradoxical effects depending on what level of the various metabolic processes they come in at.
In response to my question about why prediction markets aren’t used more, Daniel Reeves links me to a study of his offering a pretty simple response: yeah, they’re better than other things, but not much better, and they’re a lot more annoying to use.
Paper on empathy (via Rolf Degen): people with born with a condition that makes them unable to feel pain feel like other people are just weaklings who exaggerate their problems. Classify under “metaphors for life”.
My impression is that identical twins seldom fall in love with the exact same person. It sounds like it would be a good premise for a romantic tragicomedy, but it doesn’t seem to happen much.
I don’t know why.
I’m going off vague background knowledge that could be totally wrong, but don’t identical twins often form separate interests and preferences in other fields, too? E.g. music, hobbies, etc?
Identical twins raised together often try to be more different than they would if they were raised separately.
For example, Peter Shaffer’s play “Amadeus” might really be about his rivalry with his twin brother Anthony Shaffer. They started out writing mystery books together, but then Peter specialized the writing for the stage while Anthony went into law and advertising. But then Anthony ruined Peter’s ego by suddenly writing the huge hit stage play “Sleuth.”
My interpretation of “Amadeus” is that diligent Salieri is Peter and unfairly talented Mozart is Anthony. I could be wrong, but both of their works appear to be obsessed with the pressures of being twins.
By the way, Anthony was straight and Peter was gay. That happens rather more than you might expect among identical twins.
Also, they seemed to believe they weren’t identical twins, but people who knew them told me that of course they were identical. It’s also pretty common for identical twins to believe they are fraternal twins due to very small differences.
Huh, that’s interesting.
But then, it seems to me the fact that identical twins raised together don’t usually fall in love with the same person can be explained by conscious differentiation, and those who are raised separately just don’t see the same targets enough to collide. Or is there a deeper mystery I’m not seeing?
I think we aren’t using the right model. I strongly believe that science will eventually be able to explain what sexual attraction is about.
And sufficiently rich/health-insured parents. But I agree.
I think there’s a reasonable argument for caution, especially in light of the replicability crisis. If we do find that this method of attacking certain genetic disorders works and works at any rate approaching perfection, then I’m in full favor, but this kind of thing deserves a few more tests before it gets opened up to the public.
The basic argument is: although old dangers are certainly threatening, new ones have the added problem of being threatening in unexpected ways. As a culture, we’ve learned how to handle people with various genetic diseases and give them at least acceptable lives. With potential damage from gene therapy, we have no idea what to expect. We simply don’t know how to handle those problems yet, and that bodes ill for the people who might have them. Consider thalidomide babies, or mesothelioma patients. Both were results of new technology without proper consideration.
Of course, it goes without saying that the arguments that will actually be leveled against gene therapy are going to be more about meddling with the unknown or based on utter tripe in the same manner as vaccines have been bizarrely rejected. My goalposts are pretty simple: as soon as the medical experts and testing bodies are confident enough in the process to bring it up to political debate, I’ll support it. I trust their knowledge of when it’s done over my own. But I sure ain’t gonna try to rush it out; a failed deployment of gene therapy is going to set the field back literally decades, until everyone who saw it go wrong the first time around is dead. That’s a lot of people set up to suffer, and too much for my conscience to bear.
“(a Picasso might cost a thousand times more than a less painter’s work; a Frank Lloyd Wright house costs 1-3% more than a house built by a nobody)”
My father grew up next door to a Frank Lloyd Wright house in Oak Park, IL from 1917-1929. While FLW houses may or may not sell at a premium, they certainly add a premium to housing prices in their neighborhood. Oak Park is currently an affluent and heavily gay neighborhood.
My wife grew up a couple of miles to the west in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, which had a fine housing stock but not at Oak Park’s superstar architects level. The Austin neighborhood right next door to Oak Park is currently a depopulating slum with a very high homicide rate.
When I went with my father to see his old Oak Park neighborhood in 1982, I warned him that it would be a depressing experience. He scoffed. As we drove through dismal Austin on our way to Oak Park, I repeated my warnings. Then we arrived on his block with its six or eight Frank Lloyd Wright houses. it was paradise. Dozens of European tourists were wandering around listening to an audio tour and snapping pictures.
On the other hand, I’d probably rather live in my dad’s comfortable old anonymous architect house than next door in the amazing but slightly demented FLW classic.
When Mies van der Rohe built Chicago’s first steel and glass apartment tower around 1949 he reserved the penthouse for himself. But then he realized he couldn’t see his building from inside it. He eventually moved to the old building across the street from which he could admire his masterpiece conveniently.
Some links relevant to a recent brouhaha, which shall remain unnamed.
When you just look at the Big 5, the most significant male/female differences are in Agreeableness (largest difference, at 0.5 standard deviation) and Neuroticism.
There is this paper, which found only a 24% overlap in personality between men and women.
http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0029265
The problem with this is that it uses the Sixteen Personality Factor Questionnaire (16PF), which while a great first stab at using factor analysis to determine personality traits back in the 1940s, has been superseded by the Big 5.
There is also this study using the BFAS, which is, finer grained, empirically derived using factor analysis and predicts things more accurately than the Big 5. It shows that differences are more significant at the aspect level. But it doesn’t give us the percentage in overlap, like the previous paper.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3149680/
I will also remark though, that comparing personality across cultures is pretty problematic, so I’m skeptical of studies showing that more egalitarian countries have wider differences in personality. Maybe so. But caution is called for.
Could you be specific about the advantages of BFAS over 16PF?
The question this the 16PF paper is answering is: can you write a personality test to distinguish sex? In some ways that’s a stupid question, but it doesn’t matter how bad you think the test is for any other purpose: the conclusion is that this linear combination of 16PF has validity as a sex test.
Venezuela is actually precisely as socialist as Sweden by this metric; i.e., it features capitalist ownership of the means of production combined with extensive consumption-related, state-led redistribution to the poor. It is led by a government that proclaimed it intends to work towards real socialism (by your, Freddie’s, and their definitions,) but this was actually true of Sweden as well for much of the twentieth century. The relevant differences concern deeper non-ideological differences in economic structure (i.e., Venezuela’s governments dependence upon oil revenues for its expenditures, and being a poorer economy in general) and political situation (Venezuela has a history of more recent political violence, and rightists can be reasonably sure the big power over would support them in the overthrow of the government; additionally Venezuela never developed neo-corporatist institutions that could have peacefully resolved distributional questions, as the Scandinavian countries did.)
Your “paper on empathy” link is broken, should go here. And both Tengrism links go to the same section of the Tengrism wikipedia article, don’t know if that’s intentional.
Your link is broken exactly the same way! Correct link: http://www.nature.com/nrn/journal/v18/n8/abs/nrn.2017.72.html
And now I know how it happened to Scott, thanks. I’ll leave it that way for posterity.
re: Israel and Al Jazeera. This is not about the Al Jazeera you’re familiar with, but Al Jazeera Arabic, which plays a major role in Middle Eastern geopolitics. The concern is not Al Jazeera being critical of Israel, but how their station has instigated violence against Israelis. Specifically, over the past 2 years, Al Jazeera Arabic has played an instrumental role in spreading slander about Jews/Israel regarding the Temple Mount, and is causally connected to a very large number of deaths/violent acts from both the stabbing intifada, and the most recent standoff.
“Study by Amir Sariaslan and others: after adjusting for unobserved familial risk factors, no link between poverty and crime.”
I can kind of see why you only devoted one line to this. It’s a bit of a bombshell; I mean, it’s not a total surprise, there’s lots of evidence that shows it coming, but it’s still a smack in the face to see it. I would like to see more research on the subject, because the conclusion of it (i.e. that there are a lot of people who are basically born as more likely to do harm to themselves, others, and society at large) is horrific to consider.
“An academic study into horseshoe theory? Authoritarianism and Affective Polarization: A New View on the Origins of Partisan Extremism finds that “strong Republicans and Democrats are psychologically similar, at least with respect to authoritarianism…these findings support a view of mass polarization as nonsubstantive and group-centric, not driven by competing ideological values or clashing psychological worldviews.” Okay, but you still need some explanation of how people choose which group to be in, right?”
I have a feeling that if this were about post-Reformation Protestant-Catholic tensions, we’d find a very simple answer to the question. The most probable determining factor, assuming that the study is on the level, is just what social group you identify into based on birth and other qualifications. For a lot of the die-hard authoritarians, I doubt that their group membership is precisely a choice so much as a consequence of their born-into identities.
Crime and Poverty:
I bet there *is* a correlation between socio-economic class and the *type* of crimes committed, but let’s face it most people behave only because if they don’t they get in trouble.
Republican v.s. Democrat:
Who’s yo daddy? No, srsly, back in the 1990s there was a study that claimed to prove that the biggest predictor of what party you’d be in was what party your family was. This is, of course, before the Republican lost their backbone[1] and the Democrats lost their minds.
For a more modern choice, Abortion, Gun Rights and how your taxes are spent.
[1] Some would say that since they’d been out of power at the federal level from the (IIRC) late 30s to the mid-90s they never really had a backbone to lose.
It is a little puzzling, but also unsurprising since it is consistent both with the genetic correlations and the obvious & confirmed observation that intelligence had to be selected for at least some periods during human evolution: since SNPs predictive of autism risk overlap with intelligence SNPs and the latter have been selected for… So the question is why, since intelligence seems to reflect mutation load and general health factors, is autism/spectrum/Aspergers about literally the only trait out of 100 or 200 I have compiled where the bad increases with intelligence rather than decreases? My best guess is maybe it’s a kind of canalization – higher intelligence being more demanding of resources and lack of infection etc, so things like prenatal infections do more damage and break complicated fragile recently-evolved-and-so-not-robust functionality like social cognition & theory of mind.
Is autism a new trait evolutionarily speaking? What about lack of autism? Are you sure that social cognition & theory of mind are evolutionarily recent?
I know that anecdotes don’t count. However from my observation of autists including myself it seems that what we lost are the evolutionarily ancient traits, not the newer ones. In fact many among us like machines, knowledge and love the civilization humans have created. However we lost some animalistic abilities. For example some of us aren’t interested in reproduction or can’t locate a potential mate.
What is the evidence for this? That there are lots of positive correlates?
To spell out and reject an argument that you seem to be alluding to, but neither quite endorsing nor rejecting…
If IQ were caused only by mutational load, that would predict no downsides. While probably lots of variance in IQ comes from unique mutations, the substantial variance that has been detected seems to come from common medium rare mutations (MAF > 1/1000). These are out of mutation-selection balance, so they must have some downside. So, yes, it is mysterious that we can’t find others.
Re China:
You seem to be implying that China has simultaneously both A.) A distinct class of ruling elites, and B.) Implemented communism to some meaningful extent. This only makes sense if you are using an extremely non-central definition of communism. Using this non-central definition gives strong ammunition to the argument that true communism, half communism, or anything even resembling communism, has not actually been implemented in China.
The quote from the paper cited is illuminating: “The dominant class are those who own and control wealth or power”.
So the “haha, human nature wins again” only makes sense if China is actually communist. But if the economic policy of China is actually state capitalism, and lo and behold there is a ruling class of elites, what does Darwin have to do with this?
Yeah, but they tried really hard for thirty years to implement real communism.
The election results map makes me want to bring up again a sort of half-baked defense of the electoral college I came up with right after the election, which I think someone else described as something like “the land gets a vote.”
So, obviously the electoral college is biased against city dwellers in favor of rural people. Against my argument people understandably said “what, the views and desires and opinions of each individual city person are less valuable than those of each individual country person??”
I think within the narrow range of the logic of democratic voting, I am willing to bite this bullet and say “yes” (and I say this as someone who has lived most of his life in cities and who currently lives in a very big city).
Why? Because the government claim to control what goes on in Alaska is, in many ways, a more significant claim than its claim to control what goes on in Rhode Island.
Government claims of sovereignty are about more than just controlling people in the abstract. They are about controlling peoples’ movements, ability to build things on their property, what they do with their property, who gets to extract natural resources and on what terms, etc. etc.
The population of Rhode Island is bigger than that of Alaska, but Alaska is a much bigger percentage of the Earth’s habitable, exploitable, surface. Which is not to say that, at twice the size of Texas, Alaska should get twice as many senators as Texas or anything nearly so extreme. Rather that, if we concede government has any responsibilities to those it claims the right to govern, it also has to account for the land it claims the right to control.
In democracies, giving citizens the right to vote is essentially the tradeoff governments offer (not that you can refuse, or hold out for a better offer) in exchange for citizens acceding to the government’s political authority. Currently, virtually all land in the world is controlled or claimed by one government or another and virtually all people are subject to some government jurisdiction. Certainly it makes sense to say that a larger number of people get a bigger say in the running of the government they are subject to; but pure numbers is not remotely a full picture of the type of authority governments claim.
The populations of Taiwan and Australia are about the same, but the land area of Australia is two hundred times that of Taiwan. By most accounts, Taiwan is a medium-sized island and Australia is a continent. Controlling a whole continent is a bigger deal than controlling what goes on on a medium-sized island. Yet if Taiwan and Australia were somehow subsumed into one empire, the people of Taiwan, as a group, would get equal say over what goes on in that entire continent–who can immigrate there, who can visit there, who can trade there and on what terms, what you can build on your property there–as all the people actually living there. That seems unjust to me.
But you view it as just that the Australian voters would have a bigger say than the Taiwanese over who gets to immigrate to Taiwan, trade with the Taiwanese, build on Taiwan, etc.? I think maybe a lot of the “unjust” intuition is coming from the lack of any compelling reason for Taiwan and Australia to join together as a single nation in the first place.
I agree that it’s hard for me to disentangle my general ethical problems with forced political association of any kind from my specific intuition about this case.
I certainly don’t think it’s just that the people of Australia get equal say over what goes on in Taiwan as the Taiwanese, either, for the same reason I don’t think it’s just that people in the next town get equal say over what goes on in this town, or that my neighbor get equal say about what goes on on my property.
But given that we live in a world of many forced political unities, the US being one of the larger ones, and assuming Calexit, Texit, or secession of Austin from Texas, or Boulder from Colorado are not on the table, the question is about what is more just or unjust within those constraints.
And, if we assumed that, for some strange reason, Australia and Taiwan were forced into a political unity, and separation or secession were not options, I do think it would be more unjust that the people of Taiwan have equal control over the whole continent of Australia than the reverse, though the reverse is also bad.
Of course, there’s also an injustice in the people of Australia claiming, as a political unit, control over a whole continent, despite the fact that most of it is uninhabited. Why should such a small number of people get to control what happens on such a large percentage of the Earth’s surface? But given that this is just how governments work nowadays (they claim the right to control what goes on on all the land within often expansive borders including much uninhabited territory, not just what goes on in the specific spots its citizens are owning and occupying), I can’t think of a better way to hold governments to account for this greater claim of authority, again assuming separations, secession, archipelagos, etc. are off the table.
There’s even very conservative expiration dates for _iodine tablets_. Fortunately when there was a shortage of replacements, someone at the NRC had the bright idea of distributing instructions telling you to crush the expired tablet and take it with liquid (the only thing that happens to iodine tablets is they take longer to dissolve).
https://www.nrc.gov/about-nrc/emerg-preparedness/about-emerg-preparedness/potassium-iodide/ki-faq.html
That is humorous.
I found out this myth in my twenties when using my dad’s old neosporin which had expired before I was born.
Benjamin Lay […] kidnapped a slaveowner’s child to give them a taste of what slaves had to go through.
I’m very curious what effect the kidnapping had on the family, or on the child in particular. The source doesn’t say, and it seems like the sort of thing that could just as easily backfire if done to sufficiently stubborn people.
Even in that worse case situation the hypocrisy of their response would make for a good tale in his pamphlets.
Depending on how it was done, I do feel sorry for the child (unless the child thought this short, hunchbacked man was funny and went along with him – this was a few centuries before ‘stranger-danger’).
Bioethicists are still fucking awful, as are criticisms of suicide rights.
Suicide has a more lasting impact on others than yelling loudly at night in a housing complex.
If the latter can be condemned I do not see why the former cannot also be condemned.
nursing homes trash valuable medications after patients pass away or move out
I saw the same thing when my mother died – she’d chosen hospice at home and some sort of IV opiate had been ordered, but she died faster than expected and the nurse didn’t even have time to insert the IV, much less hook up the opiates. Afterwards, the nurse had to open the untouched IV bags and dump the contents down the drain. Fear of cross-contamination turned up to 11, I guess.
This is one of those cases of the headline lying when the article underneath it is perfectly fine. I don’t think any Mittani documents written in an Indic language exist. Rather, their documents are written in Akkadian, and we can tell they spoke an Indic language because of their names. The article describes this like so: “the first people to leave behind evidence of having spoken Sanskrit aren’t Hindus or Indians – they were Syrians”. Modulo a discussion about what it means to be “the first people to leave behind evidence” of something, this is accurate. “The first recorded Sanskrit inscriptions”, though, would appear to be talking about texts which are written in Sanskrit.
I could certainly have predicted this as to the male side of the divorce. I do tend to worry about people like the woman who complained to my mother, “my husband is loving, earns a good salary, and is an excellent father. But he’s just not exciting… I want to leave him”.
A friend of mine, complaining about how her roommate’s boyfriend had dumped her for another girl, asked me once whether any of my friends had engaged in this nefarious behavior. I thought privately to myself how stupid that question was and responded “engineers don’t do that”. She asked why not. I said “because their ability to find a[nother] girlfriend is limited”.
She responded with the text “Ha ha ha 😀 😀 “. And then followed that up with “Hilarious!”. And then screenshotted the conversation and posted it to wechat for all her friends to enjoy.
At that point, I kind of felt that the level of agreement was uncharitably excessive. :-/
This shows something very wrong with the current culture. A society with its STEM and intelligent population more likely to have less kids for whatever reason tends to have less STEM people and intelligent people in the long run. A society that sexually deprives its brilliant people tends to have its most brilliant sector moving elsewhere.
That’s deleterious sexual selection at work.
You mentioned “WeChat” which is a Chinese software. It’s unfortunate that the sexual plague that plagues the West isn’t leaving East Asia alone either. The same degeneracy that made the West anti-intellectual will do the same there as well.
We can’t restore the patriarchy without seriously harming creativity and productivity. We can’t leave the sexual free market like that either or STEM people risk getting completely outbred and the society risks degenerating. My proposal is that we have to get rid of sexuality through transhumanism.
Re Bernie Sanders and Sweden:
Both socialists and capitalists are attempting to lay claim the successful middle ground.
Your worry is that socialists will lay claim and try to implement dictionary-definition socialism. Yet here you are, attempting to lay a capitalism claim. Should I be concerned of the implementation of dictionary-defining capitalism? I have seen too many conservatives and libertarians attempt to hand wave unfavorable comparisons between the the U.S. and the Nordics by something along the lines of “we are both capitalist nations”, or even more bizarre “they are actually more capitalist than us .” Acting as if there is no daylight between the U.S. and having 1/3 of the population is employed by the government, and state owned enterprises comprise 88% of the value of the value of the GDP. .
Why? The usage of both “capitalism” and “socialism” typically refer to placement along an ideological spectrum, not adherence to dictionary definitions. The largely-populated democratic socialist parties of Europe (which all essentially advocate for mixed economies) would suggest that usage of socialism for mixed economies is normal and not a-historic. I could make your same claim, and say that capitalism should be reserved for systems that abolish public property and privatize basically everything, therefore all mixed economies are socialist.
See also, e.g. the Wikipedia article on the New Zealand labour party. If you wanted to reserve “socialism” for the dictionary definition, I think that ship has sailed.
(I was actually surprised to check my 1984 New Zealand Pocket Oxford and find that it did in fact provide Scott’s definition. I was 16 at the time, and I’m pretty sure my generation at least was using the word in the “new way” long before then.)