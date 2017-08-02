Open Thread 81.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
I’m looking for good web-scraping tools and frameworks to build side projects and automate more of my life. I’m familiar with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. What are your favorites? In this instance I’m heavily biased towards free/open-source.
If you can work in Java, the JSoup library makes it easy to parse HTML files and extract portions of them.
https://jsoup.org/
Not sure exactly what sort of scraping or automation you’re interested in. I expect you’ve already got RSS feeds figured out at least. One thing that might interest you is if this then that which can connect to a lot of common things and automatically perform actions based on rules you build.
Are there any specific things you want to automate?
Yep, I use and love IFTTT.
I’d like to be able to build more complex systems that actually use a website (such as input form parameters and run a search) and, if results of a certain type are returned I fire an action (like an email).
A basic example would be to watch for very specific flight deals. Imagine a system that would check flight prices, in airline miles, between specific cities, on a rolling six week forward-looking window, and then if the price and flight time met certain criteria it would send me an email.
Naval Gazing: The Battleships of Pearl Harbor, Part 1
Series Index
I recently discovered that I hadn’t discussed the attack on Pearl Harbor. This was not an intentional oversight, and I intend to correct it.
In Pearl Harbor on December 7th were eight battleships, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Tennessee, California, West Virginia and Maryland. All of them were of WWI-vintage, representatives of what was known as the Standard Type. These were ships commissioned between 1914 and 1923, all of broadly the same size, and the first ships designed for long-range combat using an all-or-nothing armor scheme. All had four turrets, and all but West Virginia and Maryland mounting 14” guns. (They had 16” guns instead.)
All of the ships except Pennsylvania (which was in drydock) were moored along Ford Island in the famous ‘battleship row’. I’m going to focus on the stories of the individual ships during the attack, moving north to south. The attack began at 0748 on Sunday, December 7th, and a total of 353 Japanese aircraft were involved, in two waves.
Nevada, the oldest of the active battleships, was alone at the north end of Battleship Row. She was fortunate to have two boilers online when the attack began, as she was shifting which boiler was providing power to the ship. She took a single torpedo forward at 0802, causing some flooding, but her gunners, who managed to man their positions very quickly, shot down one of the attacking planes. (As an aside, Nevada’s action report is very interesting. It starts with ‘offensive actions’ and ‘damage to the enemy’, and then goes on to discuss damage to Nevada, in contrast to the other battleship’s action reports.)
At 0840, Nevada got underway, the only battleship to do so during the attack. She initially made for the entrance, but was redirected to stay within the harbor due to fear of mines. During the second wave, she was hit by at least five bombs at around 0950, badly damaging the forecastle and bridge and starting fires throughout the ship. There was insufficient watertight integrity high in the ship, and water was able to flow aft from the bomb holes. Nevada was ordered to beach herself to avoid blocking the channel when she sank, but had turned in a very good performance under the circumstances, despite losing 50 men.
Arizona, ahead of Nevada at the start of the attack, did not fare nearly so well. She took four bomb hits from high-altitude level bombers in the first few minutes of the attack. One ricocheted off the face of Turret 4, and detonated in the captain’s pantry. Another struck near the mainmast, and a third near the rear AA guns. The fourth bomb, though, ensured Arizona’s place as one of the most famous battleships ever. There is still some controversy over what the bomb that struck near Turret 2, set off, seven seconds after the impact, a massive explosion of Turret 2’s magazine destroyed the center of Arizona, collapsing her foremast, and putting her on the bottom so fast she did not have time to capsize. About 1100 of her 1500 crewmen died with her.
West Virginia took the most damage of any battleship, two bombs and an estimated seven torpedoes. The torpedo defense system (TDS) she shared with Maryland, California, and Tennessee was one of the most effective ever designed, but she was badly overloaded, and none of the torpedoes hit the TDS cleanly. One hit aft, damaging the steering gear and rudder. Three struck below the armored belt, and another struck the belt directly, requiring the replacement of several plates when the ship was repaired. One or two, hitting after West Virginia had begun to list, actually went over the belt and through holes made by previous torpedoes, detonating on the armored deck. A final torpedo was recovered and disarmed by EOD technicians. Both bombs failed to explode, one having penetrated into Turret 3. Fires took 30 hours to extinguish, and only prompt counterflooding and the presence of Tennessee inboard of her kept her from capsizing before she sank to the bottom. Among the 106 dead was the Captain, who was subsequently awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions after being wounded.
Inboard of West Virginia, Tennessee was protected from torpedoes, and escaped relatively lightly on the bomb front, too. She took two hits, one on Turret 2, which disabled the guns (and killed West Virginia’s captain) and the other on Turret 3, disabling one gun in that turret. Most of the damage she took came from debris and oil from Arizona, although her crew managed to keep her mostly intact. Only 5 men aboard died, although it took them until the next morning to finish firefighting operations.
Oklahoma took three torpedo hits moments after the first bombs fell on Ford Island, and began to list 25 degrees immediately. The order to abandon ship was given, but 415 men failed to get out before she capsized, her masts digging into the bottom of the harbor. Her roll was aided by two more torpedoes on the armored belt as she went over.
Many of Oklahoma’s crew swam over to Maryland, inboard of her, to aid in fighting her anti-aircraft batteries. Maryland, protected by Oklahoma’s remains, survived with only a single bomb hit forward, which missed anything vital. Only 4 men of her crew were lost.
California was moored at the south end of Battleship Row on her own, and took two torpedo hits on the port side at 0805. (Interestingly, the initial action report claims three torpedo hits, but more modern sources have reduced this to two.) Despite her excellent TDS (which was not penetrated), she suffered extensive flooding. Some hatches were open for maintenance pending an inspection, and Morison suggests that her watertight integrity was generally poor due to a focus on polish as a flagship. Counterflooding kept her level, and the crew manned her anti-aircraft guns, using human chains to pass ammo up when the power failed, and did their best to keep her afloat. However, a pair of bomb hits later in the attack, and burning oil from the other ships, forced them to abandon the pumps, and California settled, finally coming to rest on the bottom on Wednesday, December 10th. 99 of her crew were lost, including two men, Robert R. Scott and Thomas Reeves, who were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.
Pennsylvania, the fleet flagship, was in drydock with the destroyers Cassin and Downes forward of her. This protected her from the aerial torpedoes that did so much of the damage to the other ships. Attempts were made to torpedo the caisson (door) of the drydock, but failed. She opened fire on the planes at 0802 (apparently, they were allowed to carry ammunition into the drydock), and only took one bomb hit during the second attack, which damaged the boat deck and some of the secondary 5” guns. However, Cassin and Downes were badly hit by bombs, and Pennsylvania was damaged further when torpedo warheads on Downes exploded. Morison gives 18 killed aboard, although I’ve seen other numbers, too.
On the other side of Ford Island was the USS Utah, a former battleship converted into a AA training/target ship. She took two torpedo hits early in the attack, and quickly joined Oklahoma on her side.
Next time, I’ll cover the post-attack careers of each ship. Some never returned to service, while others played key parts in the later stages of the war.
Do ships ever have active anti-torpedo systems, sort of like AAA but directed at underwater targets?
They’re the fusion power of naval warfare. They’ve been on planned ships since the 50s. For a variety of reasons, they don’t work particularly well. There may be some in trials right now on US CVNs.
They aren’t like AAA, but there are acoustic decoys.
Thoughts on Elsagate?
https://steemit.com/elsagate/@theouterlight/what-is-elsagate
In meatspace, I’ve met two or three people who don’t just enjoy weird random stuff from the internet, they really go all in for it. Maybe there are thousands upon thousands of such people out there, and these are the ones generating the views for the videos discussed in that article.
The views are almost certainly faked. Picking a random video as an example , there’s ~100 comments on a 2 million view video, which is way way lower than the thousands of comments other million+ videos. At least half of those comments are obviously fake “great video! :)” things, and the other half are quick “wtfs” from people who clearly didn’t watch the whole thing. If there was some massive ironic crowd watching these things, I’d expect a lot more comments actually riffing/discussing the content of the video itself, like “holy shit baby spiderman took a dump in a pool of M&Ms and got arrested for it” (I’m not bullshitting, that segment is about a minute in).
Copying a request from the bottom of the last thread:
I’m looking for a therapist and/or psychiatrist in the NYC area (preferably Manhattan) and I was wondering if the community has some recommendations. Rationalist-friendly would be nice, but not necessary. I’m mainly looking for help with anxiety/depression/akrasia. I’ve tried talk therapy in the past (both CBT and psychodynamic) and found it slightly helpful, but I’m probably more interested in medication.
Thanks!
This is late, since I finished Cryptonomicon a month ago, but for the sake of tradition here are the Neal Stephenson novels I have now read, in the order I liked them: (the order I read them is in parentheses)
1. Seveneves (1)
2. Anathem (2)
3. The Diamond Age* (6)
4. Cryptonomicon (7)
5. Snow Crash (5)
6. Zodiac (4)
7. Reamde (3)
…and I still enjoyed Reamde a lot.
*In many ways Diamond Age was really my favorite, but it just didn’t have any outer space in it!
Considering the chronology of these books, I kind of sense that Stephenson was much more expressive as a writer when he started out, but, roughly speaking, as his writing became blander his ideas became more interesting. His endings definitely got cornier though. (BTW, what the heck is up with his sex scenes??)
Also from tradition: based on the above list, what sci-fi would you recommend?
PS. Based on one’o’y’all’s recommendations I started reading Carter Scholz’s Gypsy but didn’t get to finish it, although I plan to.
Have you tried Iain Banks? “Use of Weapons” and “The Player of Games” are excellent.
Thanks.
I think somebody recommended him before but I can’t remember if I looked into those books. I’ll investigate them further to see if I might be interested in reading them.
So the last couple of years i’ve been on a Sci Fi mission starting with Stephenson (and Rajeniemi), and this is what i’ve done. I think this is broadly a re-post of a fair few open threads ago.
-Iain M Banks (very Stephenson)
-James SA Corey (very Stephenson)
-Richard Morgan (slightly darker again, as easy to read) – easily my favourite with Banks, Corey and Stephenson.
-Hannu Rajeniemi (more out there ideas)
-Alastair Reynolds (slightly darker, harder to read mainly due to writing style I think)
-Peter Watts (very dark, genuinely hard to read for me)
-Cixin Liu (harder to read because of the translation I think but still good)
Others like Orson Scott Card, John Scalzi and Ann Leckie I personally found too ‘pop sci-fi’ for my liking. Bordering on pulpy and the ideas aren’t as well thought out. But I still read them. David Brin on the other hand I got a few chapters in and deleted the damn thing it was so bad – others may like him though who knows. Kim Stanley Robinson has great ideas but is really, IMO, a bad writer. Took me ages to slog through his stuff. On the fantasy side, if that is your boat, I did like Jaqueline Carey as well (the first two trilogies, the 3rd is total trash and clear money making only IMO) – but I am somewhat of a sucker for feelgood fantasy with happy endings.
I work in software, and in this industry companies tend to make a big deal about diversity, meaning diversity of race and in some cases gender. But suppose you went beyond that, and prioritized other types of diversity too, including memetic diversity. You’d have an HR department that slapped high-fives whenever they brought on people with unusual ideas like Marxism or Objectivism, or off-the-beaten-path hobbies like playing the accordion or doing needle-binding. And the big bonus would go to whoever found someone really unusual, like a Zoroastrian or a neo-Nazi.
Doing this seems possible. But would it be worth the trouble?
I’ve found they make a HUGE deal about “women in tech” but relative to that they rest on their laurels about racial diversity because they feel they’ve met their quota with all the south and east Asians.
The schtick behind HR depts prioritizing gender and racial diversity is “these are superficial differences; diversity makes us stronger; we’re leveling the playing field” etc. If you get into diversity of ideas and hobbies then that schtick becomes (even) harder to defend, while crying out (even) more loudly to be attacked.
You wouldn’t have to work at it; there’s a lot of weird people in software. You just have to stop the other diversity push — the one which says that if anything makes a member of an underrepresented group uncomfortable, one must cease and desist all things related to it; that sort of kills the off-beat.
I think a soft version of this is already in play in many places.
I recently graduated from a Top 20 MBA program and a whole lot of their interview prep emphasized how to tell your story and highlight “what makes you unique” specifically to include things like oddball hobbies. You had to come up with some plausible way it relates to job performance, but the main takeaway was “make yourself memorable, that’s the single most important thing – it’s fine to be remembered as ‘the accordion guy’ so long as you’re capable of doing the job.
Now I work for an elite consulting firm and we have a lot of people with diverse (in the truest sense of the word, not just based on skin color) backgrounds who are into weird hobbies and have unexpected past accomplishments.
Hello! Reader for the past couple of weeks, and first time commenter. I wanted to say 1. thanks for doing this (huge fan) and 2. I think the comments may be either disabled or malfunctioning for your gender imbalances post? It’s either one of those, or I’m bad at figuring out the comment system on wordpress.
They were disabled on purpose. Scott often disables comments on topics that are particularly controversial, for various reasons mainly relating to his desire to not be harassed by a Twitter mob and hounded out of his real life profession.
Oh okay! That’s very helpful. The page didn’t directly say disabled (it simply didn’t have a comment box) so I was a bit confused. Bit of a bummer though that people would get so bent out of shape about the topic. I actually had a lot to say on that one. xD
It used to say “Comments Disabled” instead of the comment link when he did that in the past, but I guess that broke. Anyway, you could probably say it in this thread; as the “hidden” open thread comments would probably be less “problematic”.