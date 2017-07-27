Open Thread 80.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
Your “Durandals” link is broken, with an extra bit of punctuation at the end.
Good catch. That seems to happen a lot when I work up the links offline. Of course, if I leave them bare, I forget to finish them half the time…
What is the usual expected turnover rate of journalists in high profile news organizations?
This question is partially driven by a claim I read in one of the other threads, that most news outlets are owned by a handful of major corporations, and that their output reflects the preferences of those corporations as to what they’d like their audiences to hear. “Right” or “left” doesn’t matter quite as much as whether it suits the purposes of the CEO. I’ve heard this claim numerous times over the years.
However, all of the front line reporting is done by journalists, who seem to be very much in control of their stories. They genuinely believe what they write and report. Clearly, a major organization can affect content by replacing a journalist more easily than they can by leaning on said journalist to edit their story a little.
And if anything, I take that mechanism as indirect. CEOs don’t hire and fire journalists, AIUI; news directors and editors do. CEOs lean on the directors and editors. (There’s a joke I once read about that…)
So how often do news directors and editors tailor their journalism staff? And how much does influence run in the other direction – senior journalists resisting replacement by editors? Senior editors resisting their CEOs?
I work for a media organization that has very low turnover. It’s a small organization, but the CEO has zero role in evaluating the content the reporters produce, and if he tried to lean on one to change a story, there would be an uproar. If you wanted to build up an ideologically committed workforce, you’d have to do it all through hiring. the CEO has neither the time nor ability to have an impact on a day to day basis.
For what it’s worth, most critiques of the media I have heard don’t claim that anyone is actually lying; the question is which stories get reported on at all. My understanding is that editors assign stories to journalists, so editors could enforce a line without ever tailoring the workforce.
That’s the usual critique of the media made from the left. The usual critique made from the right is that they are in fact deliberately lying.
I would say the critique has changed in the past year. From the right, the complaint was typically about what stories are “covered, with a pillow, until they stop moving,” and what things candidates are asked about (you won’t see a Democrat asked about Charlie Gard). But claims of outright lying, especially by the Washington “Democracy dies in Darkness” Post, have greatly increased.
There is a group called VIPS (Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity) comprised of a number of former high-ranking U.S. Intelligence Community members. The group gained much praise back in the day from outlets such as Mother Jones for writing a series of memoranda to President Bush Jr warning against going into war in Iraq. VIPS expressed their belief that the official CIA stance regarding the weapons of mass destruction was “fraudulent and based on a war agenda.” They backed their opinion with a thorough analysis of the available evidence.
Just a few days back VIPS issued a memo addressed to our current President. The memo strongly criticizes the official intelligence community stance regarding Russian involvement in the DNC “hack”. In addition to providing a critical analysis, VIPS have also submitted digital forensic evidence showing that a) there was a deliberate effort to fraudulently blame Russia for the DNC WikiLeaks, and that b) the Guccifer 2.0 persona (that the official narrative labels as a Russian government effort) operated in the Eastern Time zone and had direct access to DNC computers (i.e., that the documents “he” released were leaked, not hacked.)
We discussed some of the evidence showing that the Guccifer 2.0’s Russian fingerprints were intentionally planted a while back in one of the SSC open threads. (Although the discussion hasn’t gotten much traction back then. I find the technical analysis fascinating and, if anyone is interested, I’d be happy to provide more background.)
I’m glad to see the digital forensic reports, which were initially produced by independent investigators, were now picked up and verified by the VIPS group. I just hope that President Trump and others will pay attention.
I don’t find this terribly convincing. They make a decent case(*) that the breach “originated with a copy (onto an external storage device – a thumb drive, for example) by an insider”. But copying big valuable directories full of work product onto thumb drives is what insiders do, not for reasons of cyberespionage but because it makes it easier to do their work at the hip coffee shop down the block from their home rather than their basement office across town. The DNC probably has made at least modest efforts to secure their own servers from prying enemy eyes, but they clearly aren’t able to enforce strict infosec discipline on their top people, so an obvious attack vector is to look for the personal laptops/iphones/whatever of known DNC officials in insecure environments.
Which would give the signature VIPS is claiming – the first copy is done locally by an “insider” with no attempt at obfuscation, and a subsequent copy is made a modest time later with some level of maskirovka applied.
That the actual hacker will almost certainly attempt concealment, deception and misdirection with unknown competence, possibly including a highly competent attempt to masquerade as a third party doing incompetent concealment and misdirection, should temper any assessment of “Here I have proven that the DNC was hacked by [X] for sure!”, including this one. And this one, while claiming high confidence, is IMHO weaker than most for reasons noted above.
Would be interested in Controls Freak’s take, if he’s still around.
* Assuming they aren’t completely making things up, which I can’t verify
John, please see my comment below that I made in response to entobat. You can certainly verify at least some of the analyses in question by yourself since the primary sources are still up. And I encourage you, as well as everyone else, to do so.
I don’t believe VIPS are saying X did it “for sure”. If my comment made it seem so, it’s my bad. What they are saying, however, is that the IC “assessment” that it was Russia is very problematic. Please read the memo itself for details. In addition to the digital forensic evidence in question, there are other aspects of the story, such as timing of public statements made by involved parties, that need to be considered when trying to figure out what Guccifer 2.0 really was. Again, the memo itself as well as the g-2.space site are great places to find the relevant information.
My first thought is to wonder if this is related to the Imran Awan case and the hard-drives that Debbie Wasserman Schultz allegedly threatened the chief of the US Capitol Police over.
Interesting question. As far as I can tell, none of the publicly available information confirms any sort of connection between the two cases, but it’d be interesting to see how the situation develops.
Is there an easy way to find primary sources on this? E.g. the report says “The 2GB of data were copied to a physical storage device in 87 seconds”, but not “here is the metadata that shows that the copy was to a physical storage device, and that it took 87 seconds”.
I don’t have any reason to distrust this group, and the Russia conclusions they draw seem mostly reasonable given their presentation of the evidence, but I’d like to see and judge it for myself.
Certainly. Thank you for asking. The primary sources are the files released by Guccifer 2.0, still available on his site.
And below are links to the original analyses by independent investigators that the VIPS seem to have relied on. (I haven’t seen the technical report they submitted in addition to their memo, but from what I understand, the report relied, at least partially, on the research below.)
A site that compiled all of the independent research concerning the Guccifer 2.0 persona, including original research by the author himself: http://g-2.space/
In particular, here is the discussion of the metadata suggesting a copy paste job into a pre-prepared Russian template: http://g-2.space/intent/
And here is the report that examined the transfer speeds, etc that suggests local access to files: https://theforensicator.wordpress.com/guccifer-2-ngp-van-metadata-analysis/
Btw, authors of both sites are open to comments, feedback and questions.
The author of the detailed technical report appears to be Norman C. (Skip) Folden, an 84 year old man who graduated from West Point in 1956 and worked for IBM between 1966 and 1986. Since then he seems to have been running his own company: Folden Management also known as Palladin Advocacy. Neither of these names seem to have left any kind of mark on the internet.
He was apparently defrauded by some kind of oil and gas huckster in 1995. He appears on a list of Rand Paul donors from two years ago, and is cited on a UFO website as a “longtime UFO investigator”. There are also a few genealogy posts.
None of this is conclusive of anything, and the author of a report doesn’t logically have any bearing on its accuracy, but considering the need for proxies on this for most of us, I will point out that this sparse digital footprint leaves me skeptical of his expertise in digital forensics.
That’s a good point. I have verified the Guccifer 2.0 “copy-paste” metadata evidence for myself and I suspect that if I hadn’t done so personally, I’d have a harder time finding this as convincing as I do.
I have now posted links to the actual technical analyses on which the VIPS seem to have relied (at least partially). The analyses are not terribly complicated and reasonably easy to follow but they probably require at least some background in CS/IT to comfortably tackle. I know there are enough people on this site who are going to be able to investigate the evidence for themselves and I’m hoping they will add to the discussion. The authors of the analyses are open to feedback and suggestions and I have seen them amend and add to their analyses over the past several months as questions and suggestions poured in.
I don’t know if anyone here has played The Witcher 3, but it’s set in a medeival European-esque region, and includes a trading card game (Gwent) played by many of the characters, across multiple nations. That got me to thinking about how such a game could be created and managed consistently between separate, and even warring, nations in a pre-modern era. How would the legitimacy and authenticity of cards be assured, when any king could commission overpowered custom cards for his croneys? How would rules be adjudicated when travel is slow and dangerous?
It… wouldn’t?
I don’t know if the game involves any gambling, but if it does, bringing an overpowered card nobody’s ever heard of before seems like a good way to get yourself stabbed in a pre-modern tavern. If it doesn’t, then there isn’t that big an incentive to make cards that are unreasonably powerful instead of whatever cards you think will promote an entertaining game.
As for disputes over the rules, the base is probably simpler than modern games like MtG and there would be a lot of local house rules.
If the Yugioh anime has taught me anything, it’s that you save the busted cards for boss fights.
Triple Triad comes to mind.
The rules would probably have to be very simple, if for no other reason than because you won’t be able to fit much text on cards without printing presses, and lots of people are illiterate anyway. You’d probably have to rely on keywords and symbols for most of it.
I think verifying authenticity would best be done by an organization like the Catholic Church. They could coordinate across national borders, and local priests would have learned about it at seminaries. You’d probably have to sell it as an alternative to brawling/duels, or as a worthwhile mental exercise, to get the Church to take it up, though.
https://www.theguardian.com/education/2017/jul/25/no-such-thing-as-a-gifted-child-einstein-iq?CMP=fb_gu
There’s a huge gap between ‘IQ isn’t everything’ and ‘anyone can become gifted with the right environment’. Besides the article’s ignorance of studies on genetics vs nurture, there’s the complete ignorance of cutoffs. Nobody doing graduate math is going to do poorly on IQ tests, at least the math part. And the Einstein as slow/dummy thing is basically just a myth.
I thought the conclusion was overblown, but if it’s true that a lot of people with major accomplishments (at least in intellectual fields) weren’t impressive as children, this might well affect policy.
When I say “weren’t impressive” I mean it very literally– average or a little above average.
Einstein wasn’t a dummy as a child, but was he much above average?
See, this is where I think the article goes very wrong. It’s basically equating ‘not super-precocious’ with ‘completely normal’. Yes, people who get into college extremely young are not usually the ones who end up with Nobels. But Nobels are rare, and have a lot to do with being in the right field at the right time. In the IQ experiment it refers to, it says that Alvarez and Shockley were passed over for not scoring well enough, but it doesn’t say what ‘scoring well enough’ meant. Checking the link that the cutoff was IQ 135, which is 2.3 SD above average, assuming that the normalization was done well. What I still don’t know is how well either of our Nobel laureates scored on the test, but I have really serious doubts that either was below 125.
I guess my point is this. Yes, there are things besides a high IQ required to be a recognized genius/Nobel laureate. Curiosity, perseverance, and luck (to be in the right place at the right time) spring to mind. But you still need IQ, and it’s absurd to claim that anyone who isn’t developmentally disabled can be a genius.
Let’s put some math on this. Let’s say there are three variables we need to declare someone a Genius. IQ, Other Intellectual (OI) and Luck (L). You need a total of 6 standard deviations to reach the threshold. A typical Genius is going to be 2 SD above on all three, and a total of .0015625% of the population will meet or better that. Now, what about someone with 3 SD IQ? They’ll need 1.5 SD of each of the others for the most probable combination. That’s .00067335% of the population, making 3 SD IQ Geniuses about half as common as 2 SD IQ Geniuses. I’m probably mishandling my statistics somewhat, and reality is obviously more complicated than this model, but in a multifactor model, IQ can be less than everything and still be important.
IIRC, from The Making of the Atomic Bomb, he was definitely bright, and the stuff about his ordinary beginnings is basically overfitting. (For instance, he was a technical expert at the patent office, not a normal clerk.) It’s been a while since I read it, so I don’t have all the details to hand.
As I recall from the article, he got into university because he had high physics and math scores but low “general” scores. Sure sounds to me like a genius, in a narrow field mind you.
So my current love ultimate Frisbee seems to be the latest community in which the SJW movement has gained sufficient clout to start throwing its weight around.
The World Flying Disc Federation communications director was forced to resign after some tweets defending the use of a male commentator in the recent World Games. I actually don’t know the full details, particularly since most tweets have been deleted, but it seems WFDF had real trouble getting a commentator for the World Games and could only manage to get one (like many sports, ultimate usually has 2, a play-by-play and color commentator) who would have to commentate from UK while watching the feed rather than from on-site in Poland where the World Games were. The commentator was male, which made at least one Canadian World Games player angry enough to tweet, which the communications director responded to, and it blew up into some big argument.
Given that he was the communications director, an explicitly public facing job, this forced resignation actually doesn’t seem egregious – his job performance is highly dependent on how the audience reacts to him. More troubling to me is that the audience would react to him in this way, for daring to doubt the main SJW narrative about the patriarchy and how to achieve gender equity.
And gender equity has been a big thing in the world of ultimate lately. Recently the editor in chief of Ultiworld faced a lot of backlash for opining that USAU (the USA governing body of ultimate) should’ve negotiated to put the Men’s finals on ESPN2 instead of the Mixed one, because he believed that that was a better way to draw non-player viewers. I’m not sure he’s right on this – yes, historically men’s sports have tended to outperform women’s sports in terms of fan draw (and this has been true of ultimate), and it’s also true that the highest talent in the sport plays in the Men’s and Women’s divisions rather than Mixed. But it’s also true that having a Mixed division at the highest level is very unusual and a way for ultimate to stand out, and a non-player fan may be drawn to that more than the superior athleticism of the Men’s division over the other divisions.
But I do find troubling that the backlash he’s faced has been of the standard SJW form, such as that fans who would stay for Men’s but not Mixed aren’t fans we want. Very shortsighted consider just how niche a sport ultimate is. Right now there’s a semi-pro ultimate league in the US (American Ultimate Disc League) that has, AFAIK, been losing money every one of the 6 years it’s been around. I think we may be on the cusp of ultimate breaking out as a sport that at least gets recognized as a real sport on the level of, say, lacrosse, and I worry that the drive to prioritize SJW goals over anything else may end up killing such aspirations.
The Ultiworld EIC also faced backlash a couple months ago because he only had the resources to send one person to report on a particular high school tournament, and he had that reporter report on the boys’ division rather than the girls’, because the high school teams in the boys’ division in that tournament were higher profile in the national stage than the high school teams in the girls’ division in that tournament. To his credit, he stood his ground for the most part in his podcast, though he did apologize for the way he communicated.
On a local level, there’s also the fact that Boston Ultimate Disc Alliance, the organization that runs leagues in the Boston area, has made this Summer’s Hat League strictly mixed M-F 3-3, when in the past they’ve traditionally gone 4-3, 5-2, or even 6-1 due to the fact that men’s signups have significantly outnumbered women’s (even at 6-1, there was generally a waiting list for men, with none for women). Not only have they not adjusted the league to match demand, they’ve actually reduced the number slots (ultimate is traditionally played with 7 on the field for each team) just to make the match 50/50. This has led to many men losing opportunities to play competitive ultimate in the area, with basically no gain for women other than that they get to experience playing on 50/50 teams.
Having seen this phenomenon up close in the gaming community a few years ago and the atheist/skeptic community a few years before that, I’m a little hopeful things will get better as people build safeguards against these attacks, but I’m also sure the worst is yet to come, and I worry that the ultimate community is already so small and niche that it may never recover to gain the prominence it has the potential to.
I feel like this fits into the thrive/survive dichotomy that’s been used to describe the left and right. On the extremes, people make the error of either believing survival is harder than it is or taking survival for granted, and overcorrect for those. In the case of ultimate, I guess I think the recent growing success of the sport is tenuous, and it requires constant and careful vigilance to keep up. I don’t think we have the slack to play around with particular causes within the sport when the continuing growth of the sport is on the line. Have people noticed this kind of phenomenon in other similarly tiny subcultures? I think I heard about the Magic community and the Warhammer community going through similar stuff, but my perception is that both of those are much more popular or at least long-term resilient than ultimate.
So, it sounds like all the controversial communication has been happening on…Twitter.com? That if the commentator would have just kept his phone in his pocket or whatever, this whole thing could have been avoided?
Hard to say, but it definitely seems like Twitter was the main place where it all exploded. I imagine there would have been calls for WFDF to respond to the Canadian World Games player who complained – that the communications director couldn’t just ignore it, even if he didn’t have to respond on Twitter.
FWIW, I think WFDF did capitulate and hire a female commentator for the World Games and drop the male one they had arranged for.
Maybe Twitter is the root cause of SJWism? It really trivialises the process of complaining about things and since most of the SJW agitation is inane, it seems like there may be linkage there. Imagine if, like in olden times, you had to duel people over disagreements. While there would no doubt be many foolish duels, there would doubtless also be an overall reduction in disagreements, as people would be chary to incur the costs of such things.
Some audiences are worth placating. How hard is it to say “These complaints are unreasonable and baseless and we stand behind our decision” and then ignore the tempest in the teapot?
I’m not sure how realistic that option was. If, for instance, the Canadian player who complained managed to convince all her teammates to boycott the World Games, that would have caused WFDF to lose face, possibly jeopardize their chances at getting into the Olympics in the near future, and put pressure on the board of directors to fire the leadership. I don’t know how likely a boycott would have been, but given the tenor of the conversation, my sense is that even if not everyone on the team agreed, likely most people on the team could’ve been cowed into boycotting. I imagine Canada could’ve easily convinced the USA team as well.
The petition got 1,496 signatures, and the account has 7,306 Twitter followers. It’s entirely possible that ultimate frisbee is simply stuck with a social justice fanbase and must appease the beast. I guess you could say that they should ditch them to reach to a wider and more mainstream base, but as a guy who considers himself a gamer I don’t know if I approve of that.
Social justice’s chief problem, as seen in this article, is that dissenters are bad people. I don’t fuck with Stefan Molyneux at all, but as he’d say that is “not an argument”, and it seems unlikely that a video about the existence of the patriarchy contains any of his dumber opinions. But he’s a bad person because he disagrees politically – and in fact, they would argue that terming his opinions as political disagreements is in and of itself disingenuous. Not much else to say really.
Hey, fellow Bostonian! Woot.
My naive impression of these sorts of movements within fields/hobbies is that they’re less likely to become permanent if the measure of that field’s quality is more objective. With subjective fields you can always argue the traditional measures of quality are themselves unjust, whereas it’s pretty easy to tell in a sport which team is the worse, and (though not as objective), spectators can easily tell a well-played game from a poor one. In those fields, the trade-off of quality for equality is obvious, and if it reaches a limit people will lose interest (including the SJ folks), leaving only the ones most dedicated to the sport. In subjective domains the can more easily hang around and keep asserting the apparent excellence of traditional-thing-X is just a cultural delusion. Not sure if this is accurate.
My other impression is the SJ folks who do this are often the people with the least love of the thing itself, and as often as not will get bored of ultimate when they realize they don’t like it as much as they like spreading the gospel. So hopefully it’ll peter out after a few years. But I guess you’ll have to switch from leagues to to pick-up games for the time being.
(reposting from OT 80.50 where I posted it a few hours ago…but I expect it to be dead soon)
Short version: I’m looking for people to go hiking with in the second half of August around Sydney or possibly Melbourne.
Long version: I’m visiting Australia between the 12th and 26th of August, I’m visiting a friend who however leaves after my first week in Sydney (windsurfing on Mauritius, I guess Australia is too cold for her now). My plan is to go hiking in one of the national parks around there, but from what people told me (even here), hiking is not as safe over there as it is in Europe, so it might be a good idea not to do it alone. I don’t know anyone else in Australia though, so I’m looking for someone who’s willing to go on a hiking trip with a complete stranger (unless you count this forum, I suppose), a group of people is also fine, perhaps better.
I don’t have a clear plan yet, so we could tweak to the needs and wishes of the group. I’d like to do a 5-day trip but a couple of shorter trips would also be fine. If you’re from around Melbourne and would like to do that, that’s also a possibility, the flight is like 90 minutes, so I guess I could do that, although it would be more convenient to go somewhere from Sydney (my flight back to Europe is from Sydney as well).
Let me know here if you’d be interested and I can give you more personal info (short version – I’m 28, Czech, finishing PhD in probability theory, I speak Czech, English, German, some Portuguese and Spanish but I guess everyone here speaks very good English anyway, so the language should not be an issue) and more importantly an e-mail address or something so we can discuss things further (I can also send you my photo so you can decide whether I look like an ax murderer or just a knife stabber).
If you don’t want to join yourselves but know some people who might, please let them know. Likewise, if you know any Aussie forums where to post an ad, let me know as well. I already posted one on Australian Explorer and Gumtree.
Thanks a lot and G’day!
I happened upon a gender-related article that claims that a major source of bias among social psychologist is the papers they cite in their work. As evidence, the writer presents some papers and their cite counts, where he claims that the scientifically worse papers, with ‘politically correct’ outcomes get more cites than the scientifically better papers. He counts scientific quality by sample size, scope, whether it is a meta-analysis or a single study and multiple measurements over a long time vs a single measurement.
I consider it quite plausible that scientists would engage in cherry picking based on their biases and this seems like an obvious failure mode in science, given that for many claims, you can find both papers that show a significant effect and those that don’t (or show a significant effect for an incompatible claim). There are also quite a few papers that have conclusions far beyond or even inconsistent with what the study itself shows. These could also be falsely be used to argue in a paper that a premise is most likely true.
However, his example is itself scientifically weak (by his own standard) given the small sample size, scope, it not being a meta-analysis and just one measurement. So I was wondering whether people here know about more comprehensive research into scientific cherry picking, discussions about this phenomenon and such.
I could imagine that using network analysis, you might even be able to find ‘bubbles’ in scientific fields, where you’d find that a group of scientists form a network that prefer to cite papers with certain outcomes and papers written by each other, while another group does the same for other papers and also cite each other. One might then challenge the each group to address the most cited paper by the other group, create bipartisan research groups, etc, etc.