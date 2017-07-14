Can We Link Perception And Cognition?

Last month I talked a little bit about the Hollow Mask Illusion as a clue to the Bayesian operations going on “below the hood” in the brain. Today I want to go a little bit deeper into what the SSC survey results can tell us here. This is a list of a bunch of different variables I tested in the survey, and the percent of each group who saw the Mask Illusion and Dancer Illusion as ambiguous. “RR” is relative risk:
I don’t have p-values listed here, but almost all the Hollow Mask results, and a few of the Spinning Dancer results, were significant at p ≤ 0.01. And beyond the individual results, a few things jump out of the data in general. The Hollow Mask results and Spinning Dancer results are always in the same direction. And it always seems to be the weirder group who see more ambiguity in the illusion. Yes, schizophrenics see more ambiguity than non-schizophrenics. But transhumanists also see more ambiguity than non-transhumanists. Polyamorous people see more than monogamous people, gay people see more than straight people, EAs see more than non-EAs, et cetera. Where there’s no clear weirder/less-weird dichotomy, it seems like it’s the lower-functioning group that has more ambiguity. High school dropouts rather than PhDs. Single people rather than married people.
So there seems to be a picture where high rates of perceptual ambiguity are linked to being weirder and (sometimes, in a very weak statistical way) lower-functioning.
But why stop there? The dream is to connect this to some sort of intuitively-meaningful cognitive variable.
For a sense of “intuitively meaningful cognitive variable”, consider something like those four-letter things you get on the Myers-Briggs test. Go ahead and interject that Myers-Briggs is unscientific, and no better than astrology, and inferior to the Five Factor Model in every way. But everyone who says that always ends up being INTJ/INTP. And a survey found that SSC readers are about ten times more likely to be INTJ/INTP than the general population, p ≤ 0.001. Without necessarily claiming that the underlying classification cleaves reality at the joints, or even that it gives you more information than you put into the personality test that generates it, differences in cognitive styles seems real. I don’t know how fundamental they are – it could just be something as silly as a freshman philosophy professor who encouraged you to think logically or something – but they seem real.
And they seems different than the variables on the Big Five. The Big Five measures personality. Myers-Briggs claims – maybe wrongly, but at least it claims – to measure how you reason about things. Maybe everyone’s had the experience of meeting someone who seems very smart, but who just reasons in a very different way than they do.
And if the Bayesian brain hypothesis is right, and perception and reason really do draw on the same fundamental processes, then I wonder if we could isolate some differences in reasoning by measuring differences in perception. Could perception of certain optical illusions predict responses to certain cognitive biases? Could that go on to predict things like whether people like analytic or continental philosophy, whether they’re early-adopters or traditionalists, whether they think people are basically good or basically evil?
I know this is an overly ambitious research program. But remember: the studies looking for the genetic underpinning of political opinions usually implicate NMDA receptors, the same receptors most likely involved in the Hollow Mask. And there was a small but highly significant correlation between Mask perception and political opinion on the survey. I agree this is crazy, but I don’t want to say it’s impossible just yet.
On the the next survey, I want to include a whole battery of illusions, including multiple examples of the same illusion asked in different ways, and different illusions that seem to be measuring the same thing. For an example of the latter, take the “saw duplicate thes” item on the table above. This was a question asking if people had noticed various duplications of the word “the” I had put in the survey (like the one in the second and third words of this paragraph). People who noticed the duplicates were more than twice as likely to see ambiguity in the Hollow Mask as others, the highest result other than schizophrenia itself. This confirms my hypothesis that there’s some underlying similarity between these two illusions. If I can get enough of these, then I can eliminate noise and get a better idea of the underlying mental process that might be generating all of these.
With luck, I might end up with a couple of different factors that predict illusion perception. Then I would want to see if those factors also predict performance on reasoning problems (like cognitive biases) and on high-level beliefs (like liberal versus conservative).
The big question is whether some non-neurological factor influences perception of illusions – like maybe just trying really hard to see them. I’m not sure how to adjust for that, except to say that the pattern here doesn’t really look like that. The Dancer illusion was the one most susceptible to increased effort, and it got the weakest results. On a quick check, it doesn’t look like this is all due to something obvious like gender or age. But maybe there’s still some confounding factor that I’ve missed.
This is all super interesting, am curious where this will go!
Potential confound: the survey did not just test the susceptibility to the illusion, but also the willingness to (1) believe that something unexpected and interesting could happen, and (2) to try a bit harder and a bit longer to perceive it. It took me a good 20 seconds to reverse the dancer rotation the first time, but I persevered because I though the effect would be worth the effort. Maybe someone else would have shrugged and moved on after ten seconds. So maybe recording or limiting viewing time would be a good thing.
Have you considered that telling your surveyed group exactly how you’re trying to trick their brain might affect the results?
Also, consider just asking “how much time did you spend trying to see the dancer illusion?”
If you’re redoing the survey, would you consider adding a response somewhere between “I can’t change the direction of the dancer” and “I can change the direction of the dancer easily”? I could change it but it took closing my eyes and focusing for several seconds, so none of the answers actually applied. (This might speak to stochasticlight’s concern above, too).
I would consider including a control: some sort of a perfectly ordinary image that is not an illusion; and another that is an illusion, but one that cannot be flipped like the dancer or the mask. This might help you determine whether you are measuring cognitive differences in general, or suggestibility specifically.
An probably unintentional side effect of this ongoing study is that every time I see a ‘the’ written on this site I become instantly suspicious. I just know it will have an evil twin, even if my Bayesian brain doesn’t perceive it.
I’m sure that it is hard to read the the articles on this site when you are paranoid like that.
Not paranoid enough (which technically means not paranoid at all?), if you didn’t notice the the one he put in this post.
So, Democrats, Liberals, males and social-justice-types are all on the lower functioning, weird side. That’s my takeaway. 😉
Also, why are we all so anxiously disordered?
ಠ_ಠ
This. It would be nice to get more than a few comments into a relatively apolitical topic without being reminded of the hate parade.
If we weren’t, we’d be too busy hanging out with all our friends (who we love and feel loved by) to read a Psychiatrist’s blog, hahaha.
Left liberals, libertarians and non-religious people are lower in Orderliness (a subfactor of Big 5 Conscientiousness). Which means they tend to live messier lives (in every sense) than other people, all else being equal.
Left liberals are also non-trivially higher in Neuroticism, but the correlations are pretty low.
Scott, have you tried to construct a non-Bayesian explanation for this?
—
Slightly unrelated, but was amused to see p-values in this post. Evil, evil p-values.
I don’t know much about NMDA, but one obvious confounder is that liberals and conservatives have usually spent decades thinking like liberals and conservatives. So maybe belonging to a group for that long wires your brain in certain ways. Similarly, schizophrenics have spent a long time being schizophrenic. So just because a condition shares some quirk in their brain architecture doesn’t mean that quirk causes that condition.
Is there any correlation with reading speed?
I think you are at the point where you might want to do a proper scientific experiment rather than more online surveys on your blog.
I feel like we need a special text editor for people who’s brains never see the multiple thes
I have a lot of trouble self editing my own writing because my brain conflates phonetically similar words
ie, I logically know the difference between ‘there’, ‘their’, ‘they’re’, but it doesn’t always ping my brain that every type of example like that is something that might be a problem
Personally I never see the multiple words but my brain seems to be very good at finding errors otherwise.
I think the “the the” thing is a unique class of error.
Potentially interesting note. I notice the duplicates but it in my case it seems to be tied to special reasoning. In essence I’m not reading the repeated “the” so much as noticing that the string is 4 characters longer than it should be.
Same here.
Same here, I’m good enough at finding spelling errors that I used to have a job as a proofreader for a local paper when I was a student, yet somehow I never see those “the the”. I guess it might be because I read Scott’s posts relatively fast and I’m not actually searching for spelling errors, but despite this something like “there” vs. “their” will stand out in my mind. But not “the the”.
Me too. I get paid for proofreading. Most typos and spelling mistakes leap out at me. But I never notice the duplicate thes.
@ phil
I routinely make the same sort of error. In fact actually I have trouble spotting such errors because my brain seems to automatically insert the correct form. Interestingly I also seem to do this for incorrect declensions when reading Ukrainian/Russian.
Spinning Dancer reminds me off that illusion when at some medium speed [of the car], we see the wheels rotating in the opposite direction, which disappears when it slows down.
Jordan Peterson talks about some similar things here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWbj-2DRLps
I was looking at the mask illusion again and I noticed something. It has shading but not shadows. The light source seems to be on the right and maybe a bit behind the viewer, so it should cast shadows of the edge of the mask onto the inside surface during part of the rotation, but it doesn’t.
While the data obviously still count, this could be a big part of how the illusion works and why it feels like something is terribly wrong when looking at it.
Many people accuse the rendered mask of fraud. But here is a video of a real mask. It does have a small shadow, but I find it almost as convincing as the rendered mask.
(Other people say that the illusion rests upon unrealistic placement of lighting.)
Yeah, that’s still pretty convincing. The rendered one does the illusion a tiny bit better but the obvious lack of shadows seems kind of cheap when it’s unnecessary anyways…
I don’t want to sound petty, but it might be that people who are part of unique groups come to identify with that feeling of uniqueness, and are more likely to convince themselves that they are part of the special group that can see through the illusion.
I’d normally have more faith in humans, but I remember this section of the survey and had to exert a significant effort not to pick the “cool” option and settle for being part of the masses. That was despite pretty clearly not being affected by any of them, I just wanted to feel special I guess.
(Obligatory “longtime reader, first time commenting”)
That doesn’t predict the behavior of the two illusions compared to each other at all. The Dancer looks like it’s easier to see through, but we get smaller and often nonsignificant diffs on it, even though the survey participants wouldn’t have known it’s easier.
The face has a clear objective truth to it. If the Dancer has one at all, it’s certainly not an obvious one. (Even if it’s generated from a real 3D model that really is spinning in a particular direction, if the camera perspective is at infinity an identical animation could be generated from the same scene mirrored through a plane parallel to the image plane.)
I don’t even regard the spinning dancer as an illusion.
It’s just an ambiguous image: there’s no correct interpretation.
You are not being mislead.
With the mask you can clearly be wrong – and most people are.
Perhaps relevant: no g-factor for visual illusions? (link, pdf)
I don’t recall if you even asked on the survey what direction it was.
(I suspect this isn’t what you actually meant by ‘direction’, but still felt it was worth mentioning)
What is the story on the Myers-Briggs, anyway? I keep hearing it’s a poor test, but I find I can predict the MB type of people I know fairly accurately. That suggests that it’s not completely content free.
IIRC, it’s basically true that it has little scientific validation behind it, but it’s received relatively little academic attention at all. Professional psychologists prefer their own typologies, like the Big 5.
As such, it’s basically just a development of someone’s pet theory. So it’s less that it’s bogus and more that it’s ad-hoc, unrigorous and unsystematic. Its typology is probably capturing something, but there isn’t any particularly good reason to think the model has much to do with the underlying psychology.
One thing that annoys people is that MBTI throws away information. The questionnaire naturally produces a numeric score for each axis, but MBTI cuts the population in half. But the population isn’t bimodal, but more described by a bell curve. It would probably be better if people were scored E-mid-I rather than E-I.
I would assume that the fact that you only ask SSC readers has a big influence on the correlations you observe. Maybe in order to be schizophrenic and still read SSC you have to be high-functioning in some possibly schizophrenia-unrelated way.
That’s my thinking too.
I’m on the autistic spectrum and I keep encountering others on science blogs. From this I’d assume that we are generally quite intelligent but, IIRC, just over half of autistics have IQs below 70 (two standard deviations below the mean); only 3% of us have IQs above 115 (one standard deviation above the mean).
The internet – particularly science forums – provides a poor sample of the general population.
With your methodogy I’m concerned about the Jelly Bean effect. I suppose a second survey would help combat that, but it’s mostly the same population. What do you think?