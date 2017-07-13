NꙮW WITH MꙮRE MULTIꙮCULAR ꙮ

SSC Meetup: Salt Lake 7/14

Posted on July 13, 2017 by Scott Alexander

I’ll be in Salt Lake City later this week, along with Katja Grace of AI Impacts.

If you want to hang out, let’s meet at the Starbucks in the Sheraton Hotel, 150 500 S at 6:00 PM Friday 7/14.

Edit: Starbucks is very small, overflow in lobby.

7 Responses to SSC Meetup: Salt Lake 7/14

  1. aqs says:
    July 13, 2017 at 6:55 am

    And I’m hijacking this to remind everyone who is not located at Salt Lake City that https://ssc-meetups-community.github.io/meetups/ still exists. Our listing isn’t probably comprehensive (and Github-managed text file still screams of “temporary hack”), but I’m not aware of better alternatives for specifically SSC-themed events.

  2. noahmotion says:
    July 13, 2017 at 11:35 am

    I won’t be there, since I live in Cincinnati, but I feel compelled to encourage people who will be there to eat at Red Iguana or Red Iguana 2, since I love Red Iguana food so much. I suppose this suggestion would mostly be for anyone who does not live there, since I imagine most people who do live there already know about Red Iguana.

  3. DavidFriedman says:
    July 13, 2017 at 11:54 am

    We’re heading east for Pennsic, leaving Saturday or Sunday, so our routes may cross.

    @Noah: If we come through Salt Lake City, what should we know about Red Iguana?

    • noahmotion says:
      July 13, 2017 at 12:18 pm

      Just that they serve very good Mexican food. Oh, and that it gets crowded, but sometimes one location will have a long wait while the other does not (Red Iguana 2 is a couple blocks away from Red Iguana, so it’s easy enough to go to either if you’re in the area).

      More specifically, they have a number of very good moles. I’m partial to the yellow mole, which is kind of sweet and has a nice spicy kick to it. I’ve eaten there a few times (I try to go as often as I can when I’m in SLC, and I happened to be in SLC multiple times last year, so I ate a lot of meals at one or the other location), and I’ve never had a bad meal. I think my favorite might be the Huevos Motuleños, which is a very generous serving of carnitas covered in the yellow mole, with poached eggs and bacon on top. It’s ridiculous and delicious.

  4. dariuou says:
    July 13, 2017 at 11:57 am

    I’ll be there. Looking forward to it.

    Also, I can attest that the Red Iguana has a stellar reputation, but I’ve never been, despite living here for close to ten years.

  5. sterling says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    I am conveniently going to be in Salt Lake City, but I am not flying in till 8pm. So add some deboarding and travel time and I would not make it to the Starbucks till 9pm or 9:30pm. Is this the kind of meetup where things will still be going strong at that time, or would I be there by myself?

    Thanks!
    Sterling

