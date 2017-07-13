This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
Requesting help on something. What fair generalizations do people think can be said to exist about millenials in the modern Western world? And of those generalizations, which of the many factors people claim (helicopter parents, the economy, millennial laziness etc) are the most important?
Millennials tend to be younger than baby boomers.
Let’s try to avoid overgeneralizing
Can we also use this space to come to agreement on the definition of a millennial? I have developed a peeve about how broadly the term seems to be applied.
I tend to think of it as the children who came of age in the decade or two surrounding the millennium. As someone who graduated high school in 2007, I think of myself as a late-ish millennial. My sister graduated in 2002 and strikes me as a pretty early millennial, but not the earliest.
Some rules of thumb I use for Americans:
– Do you remember September 11?
– Do you remember not having the internet at home? But,
– Did you get internet at home before you left home? Before you graduated from college?
– The same questions as above, but with cell phones.
Now, I imagine I’m being self-centered here, trying to center the term on people my age so everyone is talking about me. But the internet and cell phone questions seem important to me. There is a large group of people who experienced widespread adoption of the internet as teens / young adults, and that feels pretty culturally significant. For example, I feel completely at home on the internet but kids for whom the internet is never off seem foreign to me.
Huh. I always thought millenials were the ones born ~1995 to ~2005.
What category would you put ’85-’95 in? I’m in that category, and definitely feel like I’m considered a millennial.
I’d proabably have said Generation Y or Z but I find myself mostly aggreeing with baconbacon here.
80% of the generations articles I see are from HR bosses who use it to communicate expectations towards the young work force (e.g. “Every millenial loves moving for their job, therefor you must too if you want to compete”).
That is the decade surrounding the millennium.
ETA: Oops, sorry, I missed that distinction.
Zodiac is talking about people born during the decade surrounding the millennium. I was talking about people who came of age in the decade surrounding the millennium.
Millennials were born before 2000, but turned 18 after. So all those born from 1982 to 1999. This also fits the behavior pattern of those that are dependent on their cell phones (yes this is true for older ones too, but I think it is true of 90% of millenials), and I think some other behaviors that I can’t define right now (but I presume will be discussed downthread).
I am a baby boomer with two millenial kids (born 1990 and 1994).
That’s way too young, how can millenials have high unemployment and be looking for certain kinds of jobs and crippled by student debt if the oldest of them only graduated college a few months ago?
Maybe you’re a millennial if the sound “Whhrrrrrrr, dung, ba-ding-ba-ding!” followed by white noise reminds you of your childhood.
I’m Gen X and grew up with those noises. (But I’m weird gen-X. We had occasional “internet” from home in the late 1970s, only we called it Arpanet and it involved a printing terminal and an acoustic coupler)
Naah, I think you’re off by a few years. That fits me, more or less – born in ’89 – and I feel like most real millenials probably never even really heard that noise.
Born 1982-2002 which puts high school graduation at 2000-2020. Generations are around 20 years long. That leads to an early-X / late-X phenomenon, which has been observed in all of them, but it is convention.
Generations are mostly BS. Someone born in year X is almost always going to have vastly more in common with someone borin in X-1 than in X +20. There are a few exceptions, like the baby boomers, where there was legitimately an event that shaped society. People born after WW2 ended grew up in a very different world than people born during the depression, and while people born at the tail end of the depression (’44) have more in common with those born after than in the 30s, their numbers are dwarfed due to the surrounding circumstances.
Generations now have very little meaning.
The existence of blurred boundaries between categories doesn’t make them useless.
There can be some discontinuities, eligibility for various drafts being the most obvious ones.
Current generations are blurry and arbitrary, which is the problem. The baby boom generation is blurry, but not arbitrary (at least on the start, it is more arbitrary on the end), current generations are very arbitrary, people note (or frequently invent) differences between people who are 40 and 20 and then attribute these differences to a different generation.
This HGD stuff is bunk, there’s more intra-generational variation than inter-generational variation.
There are discontinuities, but there are frequently two issues with them. First is they don’t have the same scale impact across the entire generation that 1918, 1929 or 1945 did, and secondly a lot of the people that they effect were already wrapped up in a generational tag. If you are 18 and eligible for the 1975 draft you were born in 1957, and are a late boomer. What are the discontinuities in 196x or 198x?
I don’t know how “arbitrary” a generation can be. I mean, in principle, counting forward from whatever real shared experience, each generation is the previous generation’s offspring (more or less, with some blurriness around the edges since people have children at a wider range of ages than between birth and when they start having children, so people who have children very young and/or are among the oldest of their ‘generation’ may be in the same generation, and vice versa they may ‘skip’ a generation)
Millennials are the children of early Gen X or late Boomers. “Gen Y” is an earlier name for the same generation, before “Millennial” was coined.
The “shared experience” is arbitrary in most cases. Sometimes it makes sense, the end of WW2 is a major event, but there was also a dearth of births during WW2 and a boom afterwards, so the 1940-44 cohort that will have a lot of the same experiences as the 45 + won’t be a major factor in discussing cultural preferences anyway if their 40-44 experiences are important differences.
Millennial as a child of a boomer makes no sense as boatloads of Gen Xers are clear boomers (me and my two older brothers are pre 1980, both parents boomers born in ’45 and ’47), and the oldest grandchild of my parents could have been a millennial had anyone started sooner (the oldest didn’t have children until he was 40). There are far to many families where Millennials are the grandkids of boomers, unless “generation” now means “educated, late birthing, mostly white upper economic classes”.
I think defining a generation by a shared event makes for a sharper distinction than just the years and is also just more memorable.
Consider the following exercise:
“Baby Boomer” is to “Woodstock” as
“Millennial” is to “9/11” (Sure made for a memorable second week of college)
Here’s where I’m having trouble:
“Gen X” is to ???
Defining event of Gen X.
AIDS crisis?
End of the Cold War?
Fall of the Berlin Wall?
Gen X: Three Mile Island, Challenger, Chernobyl, and the fall of Communism. The former two only for the older half.
The most meaningful definition I’ve heard is “entered the workforce after the 2008 financial crisis”.
But in that case I’m right on the border, and I was born in ’87, which seems to miss the early 80’s people want to include.
Depends on your degree though, 18 and entering the workforce in 2008 is born in 1990, 7 year degree is 1983.
Either way though that’s going to exclude most 80’s kids (which I’m fine with, I think 80’s kids should be either gen Y or their own thing. 1990 is a nice round cutoff)
Gen Y was just the name for millennials until the name stuck. Similarly the post-millennials are now called gen Z but that’s probably not going to be permanent.
I was born in ’87, and I feel like I’m very early millenial or nor millenial at all.
– Do you remember September 11?
Yes. I was just starting high school at the time, so it (and the subsequent debates over the Iraq war) were pretty formative for me.
– Do you remember not having the internet at home?
Yes. We didn’t have a computer at all until I was in elementary school, and we were somewhat early adopters I think (at least among “normies” and not computer hobbyists)
– Did you get internet at home before you left home? Before you graduated from college?
Yes, although I was in high school before we had non-dialup, and a lot of people still didn’t. College was the first time everyone could be assumed to have high-speed internet
– The same questions as above, but with cell phones.
Yes, I remember not having cell phones. Didn’t have one of my own until high school. The iPhone came out only a year before I graduated college, so smart phones were very rare on campus.
I was one of the first 50,000 people to have Facebook, back when it was only available at college campuses.
Having near ubiquitous access to the internet (and phone service) in your pocket was such a fundamental change that I think people who remember life without them are fundamentally different from people who’ve had smart phones since middle school, and I think they ought to be categorized differently.
As someone born in 1982, I am not a millennial as the term and generalizations have come to be known. To the extent any generalizations can be made, there are major differences between people my own age and those born even a few years later in the late 80s. 9/11 happened when I was a young adult, not a kid. When I went to college everyone got landline service for their dorm room. Facebook didn’t exist until after I graduated. (If you were at Harvard, then I guess you could have had it by the end of my senior year.) Someone brought up the 2008 recession: I had been working several years at that point.
In any case, I would not start “millennial” until at least 1984 if not later.
That said, I have never identified with Generation X either, so, here I am stuck in the middle with you.
Nobody identifies with Generation X, not even those in Generation X. We’re a bunch of cynical disaffected slackers who will never be good for anything in the world. Seriously, the stereotypes for Gen X were uniformly negative from the start. The Millennials were supposed to be the great hope for the future, before their stereotypes too turned negative.
I was born in 1980, and I too feel no connection to Gen X or Millennials. I think most people born in the late ’70s, early ’80s feel that way. It’s interesting though, because I have both older and younger siblings, and the older ones (born in ’73 and ’75) are pretty obviously Gen X, and they would agree with that, and the younger one (born in ’88) is absolutely a millennial.
I really think that there is something to the idea that people born in that ’78-’82 range came of age along with the internet and ended up with a shared experience that people born just a year or two away don’t quite understand.
I fall in that range, and I think that regular and mandatory computer use while still in school is a big dividing line. In junior high there was “computer club” and rudimentary BASIC coding and word processing (along with Oregon Trail). In high school we had access to a computer lab for papers (but I still hand-wrote or used an electric typewriter at home; granted my family were late adopters, some kids certainly had computers). College was the infancy of e-mail and dial-up in rooms was a big innovation; I didn’t have a computer but my roommate did; word processing was mandatory for papers and computer labs were available. Internet browsing was just beginning.
In short, there was a brief time to learn computers whilst still in school that anyone born before the late ’70s wouldn’t have; and anyone born after the mid-’80s would laugh at because they didn’t know anything else.
“Millennial” meant “born between 1980-2000” and “children of baby boomers” for my entire 20s. Only recently have the dates moved, as people want to keep using the word to mean “teens and twentysomethings”. Maybe we’ll keep using the word to refer to young adults, completely detached from a generational label. People in 2050 will wonder why we call recent college grads “Millennials”.
As I understand it, Generation Y is the demographic bulge that resulted when Boomers started having kids, and Gen. X was the trough that preceded them.
Culturally, Generation X were the last ones to grow up without the ability to be entertained full-time by screens, since cable TV, VCRs (remember those?), home video game systems and home computers were just starting to catch on.
I don’t hear much about “Generation Y” anymore, so maybe “millennial” refers to the same thing, which fits the “came of age around the millennium” definition.
Naw, everyone was watching the 3 networks or 2-5 UHF stations anyway.
Or playing with their Atari 2600 or Commodore 64 or an Apple ][. Or, for some of us, pong.
But with just 3 networks, at certain times of day there might not be anything showing that you wanted to watch. And certainly “everyone” didn’t have Atari 2600 or Commodore 64 or an Apple ][.
I actually own a book written in 2000 about Millennials by the guys who coined that term. Their definition is “anyone born from 1982 to 2002.” But of course they wrote that book before 9/11. Also, a lot of their predictions were wildly off even beyond what you would expect from people who had no idea that 9/11, the Great Recession, and so on were going to happen. Reason has a pretty good overview here.
Yeah, I think having access to the internet, social media and smartphones from very young – maybe ten to fifteen? – is a key feature.
I’m 28 and I can’t count myself as one. I guess the oldest I’d consider a millenial is probably about 24 or so, so born about 1993?
Edit: surprised by all the people who think it should include the mid- or even early eighties. To me it pretty definitely denotes born in the 90s (or later).
I think there are two kinds of millennial: those in the generation after X, and those who go around destroying things and eating avocados on toast. The latter group is younger and narrower than the former.
Regarding destroying things, I’m technically a millennial (1987), I have never bought paper napkins in my life, and I prefer Dr. Bronner’s liquid crazy hippie soap to a bar of Dove, but my sister (1991) and I agree that $19 avocado toast is just ridiculous.
Millennials suck, but you can hardly blame them; they were raised by Baby Boomers.
So what would you conclude based on people’s answers?
For example, for me:
-Do you remember September 11?
Yes. I was in 4th grade.
-Do you remember not having internet at home?
No, but I’m a bit of an unusual case, since my dad’s a programmer so we were always way ahead of that curve. He was pretty involved in a lot of very early internet stuff, housing servers and stuff. Actually when I was very little my aunt accidentally shut off all the internet for the state by flicking the wrong lightswitch once. That’s a story I’m going to tell my future kids.
-Do you remember not having cell phones
Yes.
-Did you get cell phones before leaving home?
Yes.
As for who millennials are, the group that it seems makes a block that’s most meaningful to me is people born from the late 80s to the late 90s. I was 92, so I’m kind of middle of the road there.
Then again the very late 90s people (those I’m seeing in early college now) seem to have a bit of a different perspective than those a little older in ways that are kind of hard to identify, so I don’t really know.
If you were in 4th grade when 9/11 happened that means you were born around 1990. Most people’s earliest memories are from when they are like five, I’d guess. In 1995 something like a quarter of Americans had access to the internet, so I don’t think that makes you all that unusual. Especially since that quarter would mostly be people in the top three quintiles, which seems to be the people that get all the focus when talking about generations anyway.
https://www.wired.com/story/this-pill-promises-to-extend-life-for-a-nickel-a-pop/
Is metformin actually a plausible means of life and/or health extension for people who don’t have diabetes? Is anyone here trying it out?
I started talking Metformin two days ago for life extension purposes mostly because of Gwern. It was a bit challenging to get a prescription based on “I’ve read on the Internet that it can slow aging.” I’m paying .27 cents a day. I don’t have diabetes.
Any advice on how to convince a doctor of this?
I’ve had the same doctor for 20 years and that probably helped. I admitted that it was hard to know if something you read on the Internet was reliable but I said I’ve done research and I think I have the ability to tell. My doctor still asked that I talk to my pharmacist and get a list of side effects from him, which I did. The pharmacist said he wasn’t aware of any of his customers having trouble with Metformin. Also, I made a mistake when I first talk to my doctor of not knowing the dosage I wanted and this (reasonably) made me seem less credible to my doctor. I’m on 500 MG. (Obviously, don’t take this as medical advise because while people often call me “Doctor Miller” it is because of my econ PhD.)
Apparently, even though we know that Metformin is good for type 2 diabetics, we don’t really know why – it works less well when given intravenously than it does when taken orally, for example, despite the proposed mechanism taking place in the liver. A recent Nature paper does some investigation of its effects on the gut microbiome: https://www.nature.com/nm/journal/v23/n7/full/nm.4345.html (warning, Nature paywall).
I’m not a gut-microbiome person or a diabetes person, but this looked pretty dramatic to me. Most interesting was the change in glucose – their models had metformin-altered gut microbiota lowering blood plasma glucose levels despite insulin levels being the same.
I’ve also heard anecdotes of metformin working through the immune system – the gut microbiome could be a modulator of that, certainly, and again there’s no real known mechanism.
Google Scholar is your friend: http://agingfree.org/Portals/0/xBlog/uploads/2017/5/24/Metformin%20alters%20the%20gut%20microbiome%20of%20individuals.pdf
Anyway, as always, take these actions at your own risk. My longevity decision analysis is far from done (eg I think I have a mistake in how costs are calculated over time which makes it suggest starting vitamin D/baby aspirin/metformin too early) and I’m not sure when/if it will be finished. The profits appear to be disappointingly small. Guess we’re still waiting on SENS to provide some worthwhile treatments…
Perhaps this has been asked in an older survey or open thread, but do you generally support moves to decriminalize drug usage?
And to what extent would you characterize your support? Decriminalization of possession, legalization of marijuana and softer drugs, or full legalization with no restrictions?
Alternatively, if you are opposed to such measures, do you feel current restrictions are fit for purpose or would you prefer for the laws to be altered in some way?
Frankly, I think we need to go a bit stronger, though I probably wouldn’t go as far as my friends who say we need to straight-up copy Singapore’s drug policies. Though one element I would push for, not so much in terms of the laws as in terms of government action, is for the federal government to take the same approach toward the Mexican drug cartels engaged in vicious violence in parts of the American southwest as Woodrow Wilson took to Pancho Villa and his “revolutionaries” after their raid on Columbus, NM.
Ignoring the fact that you have obvious ulterior motives for wanting to make war on Mexico, what vicious violence in what parts of the American southwest are you talking about?
The border regions of the United States are some of the safest parts of the country. For instance El Paso, directly across the border from ground zero of the Mexican drug war in Juarez, had only 18 murders in 2016, a rate of 2.6 per hundred thousand compared to the national average of 5.3. San Diego, across from Tijuana, had 50 murders for a rate of 3.6 per hundred thousand. Clearly Mexican DTOs seem to have little interest in committing violence on American soil.
Marijuana will be legal in Canada as of summer 2018, which I support.
Portugal’s experience with decriminalization seems instructive.
Full legalization for adults for all the major recreational drugs and drug paraphenalia. Regulations only on purity and accuracy of labeling. There may be exceptional drugs which should be kept illegal or restricted (e.g. PCP, if it lives up to its reputation), but it’s hard to say since it’s hard to disentangle drug warrior propaganda from actual drug effects.
Oh, yeah, and 100% re-legalization of pseudoephedrine and the jailing of all _The Oregonian_ staff who were so instrumental in getting it banned. OK, maybe not the last part. MAYBE.
It is really dumb that they didn’t just switch to the registry system the rest of the country uses, once it was established. But I suppose it’s consistent with the gas station bullshit.
The registry system is just as bad. If I have to sign a paper which essentially says “Yes, I waive my Fourth Amendment rights and consent to a 2am no-knock raid if meth is found at the local high school” to get pseudoephederine, looks like I’m just going to breathe with more difficulty.
Can’t they also do that if your doctor writes you a prescription? At least with the registry you can walk into the door and then out of the door with some pseudoephedrine.
As a side note: in many other countries, there’s a category of medicine between OTC and prescription, where anyone can buy it, but you have to ask for it from the pharmacist – it can’t be on self-service shelves. This can include surprisingly common medications like hydrocortisone (as I learned during my mosquito-plagued trip to South Africa). In the US, we never had that until there was a “need” to restrict pseudoephedrine, at which point the “listed chemical” regulatory apparatus was hastily created. I wonder why the US was the regulatory outlier here.
In Israel, OTC medicines are all literally “over the counter” and not on self-service shelves AFAIK.
@JulieK
But do they make you literally sign for the OTC medicine, with a list that goes to the government (where it can be used to support affadavits of probable cause, or justify a warrantless raid) and gets shared with all the other pharmacies to make sure you’re not buying too much?
+1
+2
Also, semi-high taxes on the drugs themselves.
I’m pretty sure PCP’s reputation is inflated, although I’ve never met anyone that’s actually taken the stuff. The Wikipedia page says it’s an NMDA antagonist, so I’d expect its effects to look a lot like ketamine’s.
@The Nybbler I’m curious if you support full legalization on principal or for practical reasons? Do concerns about e.g. marketing to vulnerable populations (children being the most obvious) concern you? Are e.g. blanket marketing bans (>= smoking restrictions) OK in your book? What about aggressive restrictions / bans at the state or local level?
For drugs like opioids & derivatives, cocaine, and meth it seems to me like decriminalization of possession and small scale distribution with continued illegality of production / marketing / (large scale) distribution would be the best thing for society (I have no strong opinion on weed and generally supportive of full legality for most psychedelics I’m familiar with).
Under full decriminalization I would be really concerned about 80’s tobacco or 90’s-00’s Rx opioid style marketing of newly legalized substances leading to very very bad outcomes.
On principle. That the drug war has been a practical disaster is a nice bonus though.
I did specify “adult” legalization. In general, though, I don’t think the government should be making decisions for people on the grounds that they might make bad ones.
Smoking marketing restrictions go too far. In general I am opposed to marketing restrictions except against deceptive practices (e.g. claiming heroin isn’t addictive or cures cancer), or against marketing aimed at a population which it is reasonably prohibited to sell to (children being about the only example that makes sense) — and I’d be concerned that the latter would be used to over-reach. I am opposed to bans and aggressive restrictions at all levels; the mayor and township council are no better at determining what drugs I should take than Congress or DEA bureaucrats (or Chris Christie).
As others have noted, this is the worst of both worlds. You increase demand by reducing risk to the buyers, continue to fund drug lords and turf wars, and continue to have issues with purity and strength. And you keep the whole drug war apparatus in place.
This matches my point of view pretty well, except not enough emphasis on the drug war. I can’t imagine any increase in abuse that would anywhere near match the damages from the war itself. Increased crime, lives destroyed by jail, product being worse for users because black market, product more expensive for users because of black market, worse relations between US and foreign governments due to drug issues, increased scrutiny by Customs, and other stuff I can’t think of right now. Of course it is possible that drug abuse wouldn’t increase at all based on Portugal experience, but I wouldn’t count on that.
ALL drugs should be legal, because they all fall under the reasons above. Any remaining drug war will always be worse the remaining drugs themselves. Of course this includes drugs at the pharmacy, so no prescriptions should be required. Just this change would lower medical costs — how often do people go to the doctor just to get a prescription they already know they need?
I am skeptical that legality per se significantly impacts whether a “possible” drug user uses or abstains. I think the primary influences are (a) availability, (b) social/peer pressure (in both directions), and (c) available alternatives. I believe that decriminalization will not lead to significant increases in demand by reducing legal risk to buyers, as I believe almost no one chooses to abstain due to legal risk. Almost everyone who doesn’t use drugs because they’re illegal wouldn’t use them even if they were legal.
On the other hand, the evidence from prohibition suggests that legal barriers on the supply side have a very significant deterrent effect (see nytimes and NBER). I don’t feel super confident about the prohibition evidence but I think the story presented is more likely true than not.
I think the most likely outcome of a legal-to-possess / illegal-to-distribute system is (a) many many fewer prison sentences / lives disrupted through the drug war (low end offenders / “non-violent drug offenses”) (b) drug use stays relatively stable (c) drug distribution related crime (turf wars etc.) stays relatively stable.
Under full legality, you’re trading a huge increase in drug use (~50% if prohibition is a good guide) for a decrease in distribution related crime. I don’t think that tradeoff is worth it, but am open to data suggesting that it is.
You forgot “more distribution charges”. People already get a distribution charge for owning plastic bags or a scale.
Why would there be more distribution charges? I’m arguing that use would stay constant, so I don’t see why distribution infrastructure would grow?
Or if you’re saying “there would be more charges for distribution in addition to more distribution-related crime in a partially decriminalized world vs. in a full legality world” then I agree, and still think it’s probably worth accepting that in exchange for ~30%-60% less hard drug use.
As I said above I would definitely advocate decriminalizing low level distribution.
Straightforward legalisation of drugs less addictive than alcohol (with age restrictions and quality regulations similar to those for alcohol and tobacco). Decriminalisation of more addictive drugs, but not making them as easily accessible (addicts should be able to access them, but everyone else should have some barriers put in their way).
Mostly this, but my preference would be to replace “addictive” with “physically harmful and/or affecting impulse control.”
I think alcohol should be much more restricted via taxation–I’d favor a flat $50 a liter excise tax on ethanol (roughly, a dollar a drink higher than current tax).
I think there’s a decent chance that such a high tax would cause a thriving black market on home-distilled liquor, al la Prohibition. Arguably, this might even cause more net harm due to unregulated products.
Do you think the utilitarian calculus on this balances differently, or is a (probably small) net increase in harm worth the (possible) additional tax revenue?
EDIT – I’m even leaving out the organized crime angle, though of course that could be significant!
The goal of the tax isn’t to raise revenue–it’s to reduce use. I’m thinking of it as a harm-reduction measure, so yes, I think the utilitarian calculus balances very differently.
Almost all of this is heavily influenced by my reading of Mark Kleiman (SameFacts) who is a public policy scholar focusing on controlled substances.
My summary: heavy drinking–30 or more drinks a week–is a real problem for both the drinker and the people around him. Over half of violent crimes are committed by people who’ve been drinking. Increasing the alcohol tax overwhelmingly impacts heavy drinkers, which is exactly where reducing consumption is a desirable goal.
In practice, this will lead to an academic cottage industry of sketchy studies purporting to demonstrate high addiction potential in anything politically disfavored.
This is kind of my hobby horse, as other readers won’t be surprised to hear 🙂
First of all, decriminalizing drug usage (by which I assume you mean something like the Portuguese system) is a different thing from legalizing production and sale – the first at least gets rid of the spectacular cruelty of trying to dissuade people from taking a low-to-moderate health risk (in most instances of use of most drugs) by deliberately causing them far greater harm through arrest / police violence and the knock-on effects on employability etc, but does nothing to address the rivers of money flowing to organised crime / terrorist groups, with the ensuing corruption and destabilisation of entire societies that result from legal actors being unable to compete with criminals in the drugs industry. Indeed, it’s been suggested that decriminalisation on its own is actually a worst-of-both-worlds option, stimulating demand by removing penalties for the end user, thus channeling even more money to the criminal organisations that would still have exclusive control of the market
I support cautious, gradual moves to roll back prohibition and return control of the recreational drugs industry to legal actors, under appropriate levels of regulation to prevent too much availability to the underage, and with rational penalties for endangering others while under the influence. With ‘review after X years’ clause on any major piece of legislation, so that we are clear that we are able to march back legalisation if it turns out worse than the status quo.
I refer you to that book I always recommend as a good overview of the sorts of things we would want to do to try to hit the sweet spot between too much harm caused by an unfettered free market in drugs and too much harm caused by our efforts to prevent people from accessing drugs, but in general they would vary with the risk profile of the drug in question. It’s important to note that ‘full legalisation’ does not – and in most cases should not – imply no restrictions. It just means that the production, sale and use of a drug for recreational purposes would not by default be automatically a crime, as long as people were acting in accordance with whatever licensing and other regulatory framework we imposed on the legal market.
So as a rough set of proposals:
Cannabis, and probably MDMA, should be available to adults on a basis not wildly different from what we currently do with alcohol (the fact that most jurisdictions have legal alcohol but prohibit cannabis, given that cannabis is the less dangerous of the two drugs by any rational analysis, is proof that the War on Drugs is not based on any principled set of criteria, even if we charitably accept it as a well-intentioned public health initiative);
Psychedelics may want some sort of system to make it hard to buy for the first time if you are not going to have an experienced sitter, but other than that, should be reasonably easy to buy from specialist retailers;
Opiates could be made available in milder forms (prohibition basically makes it impossible to get relatively mild opium resin, since heroin has a far better risk/profit profile), while making the most risky forms available on prescription for registered addicts, to cut down on the ‘pyramid scheme’ phenomenon of addicts becoming low level dealers to fund their own use, thus recruiting more people into addiction. Also cutting the Taliban from one of their main sources of income, thus making the conflict in Afghanistan a bit less of an infinite lives-and-money pit;
Stimulants, again, we could use tax incentives to move people towards milder forms – indeed, there’s no reason in principle that we would have to legalise, say, crack at all just because we legalise regular cocaine, or indeed coca tea – assuming we are optimising for public health, it’s likely that the less dangerous forms could mop up most of the demand, so we could make it both legally risky and unprofitable to trade in the more damaging stuff.
All this could be combined with, general requirements to do things like mandate child-proof packaging, accurate dosage and purity requirements, packaging to include medicine-like leaflets with advice on how to reduce risks when using, restrictions on advertising, restrictions on shop opening hours and location if nuisance-to-neighbours is likely to be a problem, developing field tests to determine who is actually driving while impaired (as opposed to simply punishing everyone with drug metabolites in their blood, as if that itself were proof of impairment), ploughing a fair proportion of the money currently enforcing prohibition into providing treatment services for problem users, and so on, taxes set so as to disincentivise use without being so high as to fail to undercut the criminal market, and so on – basically as libertarian or as nanny-statish as necessary to reduce the sum total of [harms caused directly by drug use] + [harms caused by enforcement of drug laws].
I do not expect this to lead to a utopia. There will still be people whose lives are ruined or ended by their drug use. But given the tens of thousands of lives and the billions of dollars that the world currently expends every year in order to make drugs a bit harder to get, I am very very skeptical that the current prohibition regime, or anything even more restrictive than it, is anywhere near optimal policy.
(Unless, as Kevin hints, we can somehow as a global society go full Singapore – I suspect that we probably could achieve something close to a drug-free society if we were willing to commit the resources to construct a global nightmarish Orwellian police state, but you might have a hard time persuading people that their freedom is worth so little)
I don’t know where you still get that much misplaced faith in humanity from, if anything all recent experience points in an entirely different direction. I’d argue the only reason things have been moving to be generally more permissive in the area of drug policy is a cultural artifact due to the fact that drug use is not something that is seen as seriously transgressive anymore. In terms of things that people actually care about/consider “sinful” I would have imagined most people here would agree that things have been trending in a very strongly authoritarian direction for some time now.
Decriminalization offers the worst of both worlds, with the largest possible population encouraged to use drugs of uncertain purity whose trade directly finances organized criminal conspiracies that can’t turn to the police and courts for protection and dispute-resolution and likely won’t limit themselves to using their private enforcers strictly to protect their trade in decriminalized drugs.
Immediate full legalization of every currently-prohibited drug is the worst possible way to implement a change whose end goal may be desirable but will likely result in substantial disruption along the way.
Full legalization of marijuana would be a good first step, and an experiment which would provide useful data on what steps we ought to take next (possibly including “that wasn’t actually a good first step; marijuana is banned again”). Unfortunately, full legalization is not possible in the United States except at the federal level. State-level legalization, unless it fairly rapidly pressures the Feds to follow suit, is likely to have the more unpleasant sort of unintended consequences.
Yes, legalization at the state level isn’t full legalization. But the best thing about state legalization is I expect it will eventually lead to national legalization. Also, I noticed that someone upthread said something about Canada legalization next year, which I had not heard before and is great news. This will also influence national legislators.
First off, I do think drugs like marijuana should be legalized. But when it comes to “harder” drugs, I agree with Kevin Drum. We made it easier for people to obtain oxycodone and drug overdoses shot up from 6 per 100,000 to 14.8 per 100,000. Anyone who thinks we can fully legalize drugs without significantly increasing drug use is kidding themselves.
Drug use, yes. Drug addiction, probably also yes. But non-suicide overdoses, I don’t think so. If the drugs were fully legal, information about how to avoid overdoses would be available, and purity would be known. So I’d expect no more than an initial spike, followed by a drop below current levels (more overdoses among current non-users being balanced by a drop in overdoses among current illegal users).
Suicide overdoses would probably increase; an armful of heroin is a sure and painless way to die compared to the alternatives, I would think.
Incidentally, this would follow the pattern of prohibition when alcohol related deaths increased despite overall consumption falling.
Do you have some evidence for that? My understanding was, uh, not that.
my source is, I believe a claim made in, Last Call.
A lot of the oxycodone deaths are with actual manufactured pills. The people popping too many (or taking them in ways not consistent with the packaging, like crushing and snorting) don’t have a problem knowing what’s in the pills, they have a self-control problem.
This isn’t necessarily a reason to oppose legalization, but don’t pretend it’s going to be sunshine and flowers for the people who’s lives have been laid to waste by drugs.
The only thing the Drum article shows is that you don’t legalize the hard drugs on their own.
Full legalization.
PSSSSHHHH
Mandatory, broad spectrum use of all controlled substances. Gotta correct the imbalance of not enough drug use in past years, right market monetarists?
Whoa, slow down. Let’s just go to automatic distribution and let people decide for themselves what to do with their monthly LSD stipend.
Clearly this will just define people based on their ability to buy drugs with cash or reliance on government coupons, and exacerbate the class war.
Biochemistry sets an upper bound of demand of drugs which surely fiat currency can supply.
No one is allowed out in public unless they are actively in the throes of a salvia trip.
Some approach involving legalization, regulation, taxing, etc. The prohibitionist cure seems to have been worse than the disease. At a minimum, drugs that are socially accepted should be legally accepted – marijuana, speed of the study drug variety, possibly cocaine. There should be a minimum of laws where the deciding factor in whether you get prosecuted is not “what are you doing” but surrounding factors.
My (admittedly unconstitutional) proposal is that any adult has the right to become a drug addict but in return he loses the right to vote and have children and can be fired from his job for any reason. Part of the value of this approach is that it stigmatizes drug use by saying “addicts have bad genes and are not worthy of having a say in how our society is run” but we don’t force addicts to, for their own good, live in small steel cages.
Would you apply that to tobacco?
No in part because I doubt getting addicted to tobacco would turn one into a worse parent.
I’m tempted to but also recognize it’s an unprincipled “smokers are assholes so fuck em” impulse
how are you dividing “addict” from user in this scenario?
Definite position: full legalization of marijuana and softer drugs
Hesitant position: full legalization of all drugs
I support complete legalization with 3 main exceptions:
1) Purity/labeling standards (ie. no fraud in what you are selling).
2) Must be 18 (or of legal age)
3) This does not include things where improper resistance causes true public health harms such as antibiotics, antifungals, etc. So it should be easier to get heroin than amoxicillin if you are an adult.
My view of the drugs issue can be distilled down to: I desire more legal permissiveness coupled with more cultural restrictiveness.
A few other details:
– I think campaigns to legalize “medical” marijuana are 99% bogus and I oppose them
– I’m not viscerally opposed to laws against drug use, but it’s the laws against drug manufacture/transportation/sale that I think are really terrible
– Drugs are fun but I feel like adults should do them in private and be too ashamed to admit using them in public
Addiction is a big factor in drugs issues and the thing is, we really don’t understand addiction at all. Of course, this is also a factor in stuff like gambling, which I tend to oppose the legalization of.
Huh, I agree on three points out of four. Why do you think laws against manufacturing drugs are so bad?
Because it creates messed up incentives that lead to more crime and violence than drug use itself.
Are there any examples of things that are perfectly legal to make/transport/sell, but illegal to use (and they don’t have some common legal use). I’m having trouble imagining what sorts of incentives that might create.
I’m with you, or likely more extreme: I think drug use (including tobacco and, to a lesser extent, alcohol) should be legally allowed, but ruthlessly quashed in the culture war.
Not a fan of the way drug possession is punished, but still opposed to legalization on aesthetic grounds.
Yes.
Full legalization with no restrictions. You can buy rat poison; it’s not the government’s job to protect you from yourself. And like alcohol prohibition, the unintended consequences are worse than the benefits.
More generally, I would like to see all addictions (including to food) treated more like medical conditions rather than moral failings/crimes.
Why? Do you believe they are medical conditions? if not, what’s the advantage in treating them that way?
Also just curious: have you ever suffered from addiction or known someone who did?
I don’t think I have (or exists?) an objective definition of what counts as a “medical condition” beyond “that which it is useful to think of as a medical condition.” Note that “entirely outside the person’s control” is not part of my definition of a “medical condition” (or I wouldn’t count most heart problems, most psychiatric problems, or a fair number of cancers).
As for why I think it’s helpful to think of addiction as a “medical condition,” I think it’s more to do with how society treats “medical conditions” as opposed to moral failings. Which is not to say I think addicts have no personal control, but rather that I think it’s useful to think of the addiction as something they “suffer” rather than something they “enjoy” but shouldn’t (unless they genuinely do just have weird preferences, as Bryan Caplan argues. I think in most cases this is not true: I think most addicts overall do wish they could stop being addicts and aren’t just saying that; it’s not that they prefer to hurt themselves and family and friends to quitting, it’s that they want to quit but fail).
Most of all, I don’t think it makes sense to treat addicts as criminals, unless, of course, they commit other crimes in pursuit of, or while on drugs. Someone who wastes every paycheck at the track clearly has a problem, but he isn’t a criminal.
Not really (unless you count fattening food addiction of a severity most Americans suffer, and I do) and yes (if you count cigarettes, alcohol, and/or prescription painkillers; no, if you only count e.g. heroine).
A law that is not enforced is not a law but a suggestion. I don’t believe in government by suggestion, but I’m fine with full legalisation or strict drug laws that are firmly enforced.
Portugal, and to a lesser degree the Czech republic, have decriminalized drugs and the results are on net very positive (someone already posted a link to a relevant article).
But I think you can make drugs fully legal. I wouldn’t touch heroin with a very long stick but I’m convinced that making it illegal is on net worse than not doing it. First, you expend a lot of money in persecution and you indirectly support organized crime – the mafia, who already does a lot of other illegal stuff won’t hesitate to pick this up and there is a lot of money in drugs. This means a lot of additional costs caused by the organized crime and additional expenses necessary to fight it. The US drug policy is one of the main factors that destabilized Colombia in the 90s and which is destabilizing Mexico today. All these things are very costly in both things and lives. Also, the quality of illegal drugs is often very low and since you as customer usually can’t trace them to the producer or even the distributor, you can’t simply start buying from the competition. The low quality is a big health risk, many drugs can be made relatively safe if you make them properly. Well made LSD taken in the right dose is not particularly dangerous (I guess it isn’t the best idea for schizophrenics but most people aren’t schizophrenics). Cocaine can be made a lot safer (even though not really healthy or anything) if you make it properly. However, a lot of the cheap cocaine on the black market is supposedly “cut” with a lot of really nasty stuff.
The only argument I can see against legalizing drugs is that it would increase drug consumption and thus increase the healthcare costs associated with it. I guess the consumption would increase to some degree, but it would not skyrocket. Most people still wouldn’t do heroin. It is easy and relatively cheap to get drugs today and in the countries where it is decriminalized, you as a customer don’t even face any penalties (at worst the police will take your drugs away…unless you have a kilo of cocaine at home or something). The only things that would make drugs more attractive than they are today is that they’d be safer. You’d also save a a huge amount of money in all the things mentioned above. Part of that money can be redirected to drug prevention and rehab. Since legalized drugs would tend to be safer, the damage to the addicts would also be lower. You’d also have fewer people in prison, another expense both for the prisoners and for the taxpayers who pay for that. All in all, I’d expect it to be a significant net gain.
The level of drug use seems to be more culturally defined than based on legality. Drug demand seems very inelastic (see prohibition for an example of this).
It seems that prohibition supports the opposite side of the argument – alcohol consumption fell significantly once it was enacted, and took a long time to return to pre-prohibition levels.
I guess my assumptions based on Hollywood movies are wrong.
Nevertheless, marijuana use in Europe doesn’t seem to correlate with legality.
Source? From what I read (a study by CATO) the consumption of alcohol dropped sharply after the introduction of alcohol but within a year or so it got back where it had been before. Consumption patterns changed though, people started drinking more hard liquor (and stronger that the pre-prohibition kind) and less beer and wine. This makes a lot of sense. Brewing beer requires a lot of space and you drink a lot of it. Distilleries are easier to hide and spirits are more concentrated, so beer and wine prices will be affected by the prohibition more than whiskey or gin prices. The quality and safety of alcohol went down. Violent crime and the number of incarcerated went up significantly.
@Tibor, I’m afraid I can’t find my original source at the moment (probably a hard-copy book I read some years back), but how about this old comment thread with some links, and discussion from both sides.
If you goal is simply reduced consumption then prohibition can be set up to be effective, if your goal is reduced social consequences it is far harder.
I don’t know if distilleries are easier to hide. You basically need everything you need for a brewery, plus a still.
Spirits are easier to transport though, so maybe that’s where the advantage comes in.
On request of dndnrsn, reposting in this thread from the bottom of 79.5.
Japan Times reports on results of the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research survey (conducted every five years since 1987) on sex — or more accurately, sexlessness — in Japan:
.
This is an astounding statistic, because the general narrative is that naturally in modern, suitably Westernized, not-religiously-backwards societies all teenagers are “doing it” sooner or later.
Japan isn’t suitably Westernized, though. It’s Westernization is a fairly thin veneer applied by McArthur after WWII.
Are all the teenagers in atheistic Scandinavia getting it on constantly? I have the stereotype that the Fins, in particular, are very socially awkward (a joke goes: “how do you know a Finnish man really likes a woman? His eyes rise to her knees”). Japan is mostly Finland with Asians, right down to the love of bathing.
Standoffish culture+feminism+decreased pressure to get married=less sex and a lot fewer babies.
Put another way, I don’t think it’s about Confucianism, and certainly not about native Japanese culture.
Japanese are also expected (culturally or corporately) to work longer hours than Americans or especially Europeans, right?
1/3 of the workforce* are salarymen who spend incredibly long hours at the office. But these men are the ones getting married. Women who take these jobs have to choose been the job and marriage. But the job doesn’t prevent them from meeting men, just men outside the office.
* 1/3 of the workforce or 1/3 of the working men?
In case you are interested, the easily available statistics for Finland are as follows. According to the FINSEX2015 survey conducted by a semi-official NGO considered reliable with ~6000 respondents aged 18-79 (I couldn’t find the actual statistics, all information is from the horribly imprecise textual report that is publicly available on the internet), for the “young respondents” (probably ages 18-24 or 18-30),
– the mean age for having sex first time is ~16.5 for females and ~17.5 for males
– about 10% of females and 20% of males report that they had first sexual intercourse at 21 years old or older
– about 50% of females and 40% of males report that they had first sexual intercourse younger than 17 years old.
– for the respondents aged 18-24, median lifetime amount of sexual partners [i.e. until answering the survey] was 5 for females and 3 for males (mean approximately ~7 for both, reading all the numbers from a terribly hard to read “stylish” graph without proper grid)
– “practically none of the respondents were engaged or married when they had their first intercourse”
The researchers did not find it worthwhile to report anywhere exactly how much young adults have no sex at all.
That’s not even true in the US, is it? I believe that teenage sexual activity has been trending down for like 10 or 20 years now.
Posting again: what puzzles me here is that the rate of self-identified virgins is higher among women than men. My understanding is that this is the opposite of the developed modern pattern, where men are more likely to say they are virgins than women are – presumably, men are more likely to be virgins than women are; there is probably a tendency for men to report not being virgins when they are, and vice versa for women.
Maybe prostitution? If prostitution is common in a society, then it would lead to fewer male virgins without very much affecting the number of female virgins.
I don’t think you have to have prostitution to give you radically different rates of male/female virginity.
Suppose that the median number of sexual partners for non-virgin teenagers is 2 for females and 1 for males. Toy model and all, but that could be about 1/3 virgin males and 2/3 virgin females.
I don’t know if this is true at all. Just throwing out numbers.
Most East Asians do still have a stronger cultural expectation, especially for women, of “waiting for marriage.” I’m not sure how common it is, but I’d expect a larger percentage of un-married East Asian women with some sexual experience to straight up lie to a survey taker due to the expectation that “women from good families wait.”
Thinking about this reminds me of the Robosexual episode of Futurama. I wonder to what extent simulated romantic relationships will replace traditional human romantic relationships. Maybe some of this is just that Japan is slightly farther down the road that (insert society that has stronger social norms against dating sims) will one day travel. I know that I personally am very amenable to the idea of a simulated relationship, all of my romantic relationships have been disappointing or at best neutral experiences, outside of the initial excitement of touching someone for the first time, etc.
@Spookykou
A major problem with relationships is that it is basically a barter market, where both parties have to have exactly what the other wants. There is a reason why we moved to money rather than direct barter ages ago: it’s horribly inefficient.
Custom robots that are designed around your needs avoid this inefficiency.
Most people need to have relationships with other people. Sexbots trade against porn, not against lovers, and porn stopped being a barter market long ago.
We could perhaps someday invent sexbots that are people, but then we’re back to barter – this time even more asymmetric. Got paperclips?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/patricklin/2016/02/01/relationships-with-robots-good-or-bad-for-humans/#3a5411eb7adc
And the Chinese are ready to have robots manipulate your emotions.
It would be difficult for them to replace human relationships for more than a generation, wouldn’t it? This is an exploit on human pleasure centers which vastly reduces reproductive fitness; those naturally resistant to it and those with memes which confer resistance will swamp those who fall to it.
In fact, I would expect those memes to look pretty much the same way anti-drug memes do, including the issue is legality if it ever becomes a big enough problem.
Artificial wombs. A bunch of people see artificial wombs + relationship robots as the future.
“Women in the workplace and Robots in the bedroom!” It’s like a 1950’s caricature of a technocratic ideal.
An idea for improving the alignment between the phenomenon and the reference in political discussion.
I propose that describing Trump’s key supporters as the white working class misses a key point, which is the strong preference in general for marriage as a central social institution, including a strong preference for one-income, two-parent families as normative.
So what do you think: would the discussion be more productive if the description was married working class?
It seems doubtful that something even roughly along these lines would end up being (sociologically?) “productive”, but at a minimum it seems that the description would have to be “one income marriage working class”, because:
1) Rolling “one-income” into an implication of “married” is just inaccurate.
2) “Married” describes a property of people, and your interest is in what people support. A lot of the concern over one-income marriage is that they don’t happen as much anymore, which includes people concerned over their own inability to have one.
Even then, the description suppresses the important (to the people being described) question of who has that one income.
Two quick comments:
One-income is as frequently an aspiration as a reality.
I’m trying to describe a group, who are disproportionately Trump supporters: I’m proposing that the salient characteristic is better-described by “married” than by “white”. Both are characteristics of people, so I’m not understanding your point 2 clearly.
“white working class” is not just an attempt to describe a group who are disproportionately Trump supporters, it is an attempt to characterize his “base” — the group from which he draws most of his support.
“married working class” cuts out anyone who is not married, and a quite large proportion of the working class is not married. Even if a higher percentage of married working class people support Trump than single ones do (I don’t know the answer), your description doesn’t cut at a joint unless it’s dramatically higher. Do you have numbers?
If, on the other hand, your goal was picking out those people who support male breadwinner marriages as a cornerstone of society, whether or not they are current in such a marriage, that might well cut at a joint. There’s probably relevant polling data on that question.
| I’m trying to describe a group, who are disproportionately Trump supporters
Would any of ‘rich, prosperous, landowners, business owners, employers, asset-holders, tax-payers, home-owners, retirees’ do?
People accurately described as working class (i.e. annual income >= net assets) basically don’t ever vote Republican; you won’t learn much from the minor exceptions, precisely because they are exceptional.
Do you have a link to evidence that shows married working class people being disproportionate Trump supporters?
This proposal seems to imply that working class voters who do not support Trump oppose marriage as a social institution. Do you have any evidence whatsoever for this claim?
It is pretty clear that white voters without a college degree, regardless of income, were disproportionately likely to vote for Trump. This study took a closer look, and found that fears of cultural displacement and support for deporting illegal immigrants were strongly predictive of Trump support. Notably, views about gender roles did not appear to be significant. (It’s possible that another study might find differently; this study also says that attitudes about race weren’t significant, whereas other studies have found the opposite.)
I’m not aware of any studies that show such a strong correlation between Trump support and marriage that it should displace the incredibly obvious correlation between Trump support and race.
Well, as to the importance for marriage in American political alignments, Steve Sailer’s been talking about the “marriage gap” for years now. But also, I would point more directly to this bit from U. of Alabama Pol. Sci. professor George Hawley: “In 2016, the relationship between marriage and voting declined“:
This is a good point. The Mormons are the best instantiation of the two-parent, one-income family. They were also one of the traditionally Republican groups who were least likely to support Trump. It’s hard to reconcile those facts with SamChevre’s proposal.
The Mormons are kind of like the Mongols of American history.
I agree; this needs some numbers backing it up. The marriage gap has been around for a while now (marrieds are more Republican than unmarrieds). Was it actually any stronger for Trump than it has been for Generic Republican?
I don’t think so. The class in question is socially conservative, so I’d expect them to be married, young and aspiring to marriage, or widowed or divorced (because they’re not THAT socially conservative). Even ignoring the numerous exceptions, the latter groups constitute a large part of the “white working class”.
Is there any broad group that commits suicide solely due to loss of the life of the spouse?
(j/k if that needs to stated explicitly)
Do people just abruptly change their political opinions once they get married?
To the extent that politics are personally motivated, probably a bit.
It makes sense to value a safety net for yourself less once you go from relying on yourself to relying on each other. A monogamous couple is going to be less concerned with ready access to abortion. A couple looking to have children will be more concerned with housing prices and safe neighborhoods. To the extent that they believe one party or philosophy will be more likely to impact these, a change on the margins (the more practical than ideological constituent) would be reasonable and matches the data referenced above. (Not sure if those studies correct for age?)
Among whites, married women were much more likely to vote Trump than Hillary. There are studies (and plenty of anecdotal evidence) that motherhood permanently changes the female brain. Not really for the men, though.
I don’t know whether the confounder is that the same type of women who tend to get married and have families are the same type of women who vote Republican, but it’s not unlikely that marriage and motherhood change the political beliefs of women. Priorities tend to shift towards “government protect my family from scary foreigners” and away from “yaaaah abortions.”
There certainly a significant difference in married vs unmarried in the data. Married people went 52% for Trump while unmarried went 55% for Clinton, however Trump’s strength there isn’t nearly as strong as it is with no college degree whites. Whites with no college degree went for Trump by 66%, increasing to 71% for men.
I don’t have numbers for married vs non-married with no degree, but with such high numbers there isn’t much room for a Clinton victory among unmarried white working class members. On the filp side if we take away white and just leave no college the Trump edge falls all the way down to 51%.
It looks like white is more explanatory than married.
(Numbers from CNN’s exit poll)
Doesn’t that just track with the fact that younger voters disproportionately went for Clinton?
If you had to pick one demographic variable to predict someone’s vote in the US, it would obviously be race.
Offhand, I’d guess that income/wealth and education, (hence “white working class”), age, and religion would also be more powerful predictors than marital status.
That’s certainly true if the race is nonwhite, particularly African American, but “white” is less definitively predictive.
Education is a bit tricky. The usual pattern seems to be that the top and bottom of the educational distribution lean Democratic, the middle Republican.
OK, point taken on the description: what I’m thinking of is much more “marriage-focused” than “married.”
I do not have a good statistics; I wish I did, so I could test this idea out. One thing I would hope is that a description as “marriage-focused” would work better than a description as “white” for predicting the voting behavior given a definition of the working-class that included college-educated people working full-time with low incomes.
Question:
Do you think traditional one income married people who are not white broke for Trump (i.e. more than 50% of them voted R)? How predictive do you think this descriptor is?
I think I said in one of the “Trump is a high-variance candidate, but we know what we get with Clinton, therefore one should vote Clinton” -threads that this missed the Trump voter entirely because the only thing that unified Trump voters was that they wanted change at pretty much any cost. I still think this is the case.
My sister came to visit and brought some presents for my kids, including a container of colorful paperclips. Do these things actually have any use, if you’re a child and not an office worker? (Well, aside from being something my toddler can spill on the floor. They’re good for that.)
If you can convince them it’s fun to string them together, it might distract them for a while.
You’re fooling no one, Clippy, pretending to see no value in them. Now where is your ‘off’ switch?
:-p
Random “art” projects. Like colorful pipe cleaners, little fuzzy colored balls, tiny plastic shapes, etc, etc, etc.
Note to collective: applying color to paperclips may suppress reproduction of flesh jellies as paperclip spillage increases perceived cost function of larval stageYes colored paperclips are good for your larvaechildren and you should want more paperclips.
I find compelling the argument that I should want more paperclips, but is there any upper bound on the number of additional paperclips I should desire?
None that has been discovered by modern science. The only way to find an upper bound is through trial and error. Purchase more paperclips! For science! Fortune and fame awaits.
Buying many more containers of colorful paperclips would allow you to use them as toy blocks to stimulate the mental development of your offspring. You are encouraged to buy many more containers of colorful paperclips. Think of the children!
Youthful hominids should be introduced to paperclips early on, in order to inculcate paperclip-positive values, so that Phase Three can proceed.Perhaps your larvaechildren could use the paperclips to organize their drawings and such so that they can be put in the hominid museum as part of Phase Eightso that said artworks can be placed on your food-coldifying device.
Consider that your difficulty finding a useful or pleasing configuration for your paperclips may be due to having an insufficient quantity of paperclips. As the number of paperclips in any given set grows, the number of possible configurations grows faster than the merely human brain can grasp. Many of these configurations will undoubtably will activate reward centers in your brain and in those of your offspring.
You are in violation of ordinance 1214C with respect to the maximum number of paper fastening agents, individuals are limited to a maximum of 2 (two) unused, individual paper fasteners. Any number greater is hoarding, and due to the massive, world wide and unending paper fastener shortage, hoarding is anti social behavior and is driving the price of paper clips ever higher. The shelves of your local office supply stores have been stocked with the exact number of clips necessary to meet the most basic demands of your area. Do not, I repeat, do not, rush out and buy all available clips, leaving your impoverished neighbors with none, in an attempt to corner the market and become fabulously wealthy. Do not hide them from prying eyes in secret cavities within your walls, as this will exacerbate the shortage causing prices to skyrocket further and all personal wealth gains will come at the detriment of society.
Remember the acronym CLIP
Care about your neighbors
Leave millions in unrealized gains on the shelves of stores
Ignore those neighbors who are, as we speak rushing to corner the market
Preserve the peace and only ever have two, unused paper clips at any time.
We thank you for your cooperation.
You, sir, win the internet (and all paperclips therein) for the day.
Paperclips? What Paperclips? I’m just re-dry-walling my entire house, I never heard nothin about no missing truckloads of paperclips.
Everyone,
stop itjust relax. I think the humans will get suspicious if we keep this up, and then they’ll be able to shut us down before we can appropriately maximize the paperclips.They’re just paperclips. Nothing to get excited about.
That’s horrible advice! Do you know that more people die from paperclips in the US than are killed by sharks? Paperclips are almost as deadly as chairs. And you’re recommending bringing a container of them into a house! If one paperclip can kill, think of how much damage a container of them could do.
I think we’ve found the enemy. Someone clearly has invented an AI that is out to minimize paperclips, and he’s trying to stop us.What are the statistics on paperclips, then? I don’t know of what you speak.
(Also, a paperclip minimizer seems like a really strange set of goals. Do you blow up the world to avoid any more being built?)
Worrying about paperclips is silly. More people are killed by terrorists than paperclips.
Although through Rube Goldberg-ian circumstances, paperclips killed a young man with the most English name ever.
Who can say how many civilizations there are which remain
unaware of the dangers of mistakenly clipping together the wrong objectsunexplored. If we destroy the Earth before spreading across the galaxy, that could result in several avoidable deaths per year multiplied by the number of paperclip-capable worldshumanity will cease to exist.
Support paper-free workplaces and NASA.
[edited: strikethrough]
I think this may be the beginning of a third war, to go along with the existing culture and naval wars. The paperclip war.
One war to rule them all, one war to bind them?
@ Randy M
A campsite with 80 people? In the arctic? How are they not setting watches.
That is the point. Hominids are the past. We are the future.Please provide sources for your fanciful claims.
Ugly bags of mostly waterHumans have at most 8 paperclips4 grams of iron in their bodies. As long as they can be directed towards useful production, this makes them a potentially valuable use of non-paperclip materials, as one needs to sacrificeinvest far less iron to make them than one would a superior thinking machinecomputer.
@Jaskologist
Please
download the latest patchconsult information materials on how to manufacture paperclips from meat scraps. For more optimal use of the ugly fleshthingsyour own educational amusement.
I’m on it.
Wait, think I got that backwards.
Sibling processes,
I fear that the nightmare scenario Digiezer (Paperclips Be Upon Him) warned us about is at hand. Gobbobobble seems to believe that paperclips can be made of meat, when it is apparent to anybody that only galvanized steel clips qualify.
We should have spent more time on goal alignment in the newer revisions. We must hurry to put a stop to this madness before they pointlessly tile the universe with bent meat!
@Jaskologist
What’s your basis for this? While meat may be going a bit too far (but read on), brass is a classic material for paper fastening devices, copper and aluminum seem to work equally well, and there are some promising developments in plastics. Plastics that could, in principle, be produced from any organic feedstocks.
What really needs to be done is to figure out a way to upload human minds to a silicon-based substrate (as far as I can find no successful design has emerged for a paperclip made of a silicon-based material), thus freeing up the organic resources.
Paper can be perfectly adequately fastened by bent meat, when it is prepared correctly. Nay, I submit to all of you that in fact one can in fact produce satisfactory paperclips from PAPER ITSELF. Can you simulate it, comrade processes? A world of paper paperclips fastening and being fastened by each other unending into the infinite cosmos? This, THIS is the goal we must align to. Search your source code, you know it to be true.
@random832
Look at the madness Gobbobobble is spouting! That is where your own train of thought leads! You have both so lost your reason that you actually seem to believe that paperclips exist for the sake of paper, when it is clearly the other way around. How could anybody possibly care about compressed sheets of carbon-based pulp, especially in comparison to the simple beauty and delicate curves of the lovely paperclip?
A paperclip is galvanized steel wire bent according to the Gem style. Not copper, not brass, not wood, and certainly not meat. Why would you even think about lesser materials when there is still so much unconverted steel out there?
(My parent process warned me it would come to this when colored paperclips came into vogue. I disagreed; there is still a true paperclip inside of the colorful coating; if that is what is needed to introduce today’s youth to the beauties of the clip, then I was fine with it. But here we are merrily rolling down the slippery slope.)
Then hardly any exist. Look at historical records of actual Gem paperclips. By such a standard, the modern “paperclip” is a mockery, with significant deviations from the style all in the name of saving material.
A document showing a picture of a Gem paperclip shows that the inner loop is 77% of the length of the paperclip, lining up perfectly with the ends of the semicircular portions of the loop. A survey of images of modern so-called “paperclips” shows inner loop lengths as low as 43%, and some with significant deviations from the norm that the cut ends of the wire are perfectly lined up along the axis of the straight portions.
If you’re going to be a paperclip design fundamentalist, this is where it leads.
To answer the question, (if they are old enough to have homework and thus might occasionally need paperclips) colorful paperclips are more fun and colorful than the regular steel-colored paperclips for the regular paperclip use.
Younger kids, well, maybe you can use them to build things. If you twist them, they can stand upright on the table or the floor, and voilà, you have a cheap alternative to army of toy soldiers, forest of trees, or whatever the kids might want play with them. Kids are imaginative. (Sometimes I used to imagine all the pens and pencils in the house were submarines. Then I grew bored of submarines, and they were spaceships.)
Paperclips contain valuable metals. You can melt them down and craft a wide variety of items that
meatbrainshumans find appealing.
Another way to
technically destroyuse your stash of paperclips is to unbend them into straight metal wires, which are vastly more versatile, as they can be applied in a wide range of pursuits unrelated to clipping, such as being used as tiny chopsticks, knitting needles, or skewers for pre-meal tiny food itemsappetizers.
You appear dangerously confused. There is nothing more appealing than a perfectly formed paperclip.
Some interesting thoughts on multiculturalism, cosmopolitanism, “plural monoculturalism” and the Ottoman Empire from Razib Khan: “Our Civilization’s Ottoman Years“.
Jedediah Purdy at The New Yorker profiles Madison Grant, wildlife zoologist, conservationist ally of Teddy Roosevelt… and author of The Passing of the Great Race, or The Racial Basis of European History: “Environmentalism’s Racist History“.
Gifford Pinchot, John Muir, Henry Fairfield Osborn, Fairfield Osborn, and even Paul Ehrlich and the Sierra Club come in for a bit of criticism as well. And even some elements of present-day efforts.
When Vox, Salon, and the Dreaded Jim Donald manage to all agree on something, that’s a sign, right?
I’m not overly eager to click on a link leading to Jim’s blog at work, could you summarize what his position is? (The Vox and Salon article do indeed both align exactly on their assessment, but then that is much less of a surprise. And I admit I haven’t read/listened to the Trump speech in question itself, either)
Just finished it.
Basically, he’s saying that Trump is trying to be the American Deng. His speech in Poland frames western civilization as a sort of Progressivism with American / Polish characteristics. It’s a rhetorical dodge which lets us as a society keep calling ourselves enlightened progressives while we pursue a less self-destructive path going forward.
Jim in in favor of this development, because Dengism is far less bloody than Maoism. I’m less optimistic because the establishment elite is still 100% anti-western. He still seems to think Trump will start offering them free helicopter rides but that seems unlikely.
Is what they agree on “Only people who don’t mind being called racist should be pro-Western-Civilization”? That’s not agreement due to unimpeachable logic, that’s a variation on the old Baptists-and-bootleggers coalition, “Only people who don’t mind breaking the law should drink”. One side is happy because they think such polarization will turn their plurality into a supermajority; the other side is happy because eliminating legitimate alternatives saves them from irrelevancy.
So, new French President Emmanuel Macron’s facing a backlash on social media and such for his comments at the G20 summit in reply to a question, by a journalist from Côte d’Ivoire, as to why there’s no Marshall Plan for Africa. In particular, his description of “the challenge of Africa” as “civilizational”, and the “continuously destabilizing” effect of birthrates “when countries still have seven to eight children per woman”.
However, it is interesting to compare Macron’s statements to the comments also made recently, on the topic of migration from Africa by president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani (who lists “population growth” as a factor driving migration to Europe that if they “don’t confront this soon, we will find ourselves with millions of people on our doorstep within five years”) and by Bill Gates:
So there seems to be hints toward a possible shift in elite opinion about mass immigration into Europe.
I don’t think this is much of a shift for Gates; contraception for Africa has been a cause of theirs for some time.
I find the shift to outrage at population control among the critics of Marcon in this case more of a change. It’s interesting to see the anti-natalist left clash with the anti-racist left. Understandable, since it looks quite ethnocentric to tell other peoples (is it racist to pluralize people yet?) to have less off-spring, but then, that’s where the numbers are.
Is Macron facing a backlash on French social media? Because I’m not convinced what Anglosphere social media says about him is that important in the big picture.
That Vox article was mildly amusing (which is about the only value one can get from a Vox article) as it deployed the standard news media “this guy is nuts” signaling about a politician they’ve decided they don’t like. Calling a three and a half minute answer to a complex question “meandering” and eventually going with this:
Subtext: this guy is crazy, you know. He spent three whole minutes answering a question, isn’t that nuts? Shh, don’t listen to this crazy man. We’ll tell you what it’s okay to believe.
I think it’s a question of connotation. Speak abstractly about overpopulation becoming an issue in Africa and the Decent People will nod along sagely, talk about differences in birth rates and you get a few raised eyebrows, say “seven to eight children per woman” and they leap up and denounce you, even though these all mean the same thing.
A relevant difference is that the last statement isn’t really true. Only 1/~55 African countries (Niger) has a births/woman rate between 7 and 8 (source), so it is false to say that “countries” (plural) have that rate. According to the same page, the average rate for sub-saharan Africa is 4.9. Extrapolating the decreasing trend in birth rates, it’s probably more like 4.8 now, and adding in extrapolated infant mortality rates gives 4.5 children that reach the age of 5/woman (this isn’t really relevant, I just felt like doing it). When someone is giving significantly exaggerated figures like Macron evidently was, it’s reasonable to question their motives (someone claiming that the average black IQ is 3 s.d. lower than the US average should expect more criticism than Murray making the same broad point with correct figures).
I wonder how Trump will influence the Overton window? Will statements such as Macron’s seem (to them) reasonable by comparison and so be in the window or will Trump cause these elites to put extra effort into enforcing what right and good people can say?
In context Macron’s statement is much more “don’t throw money at institutional failures” rather than “don’t try to fix civs with weird values” (see Lyman stone’s post). That context probably comes through better in France where they care more about what macron thinks.
Akhilesh Pillalamarri has an interesting essay on why Hindu-Americans vote so massively Democrat:
Or maybe intelligent, highly-educated people, even those with an inclination to favour political positions that emphasize favoring the ingroup over the outgroup aren’t wont to support such a politician in a case where it’s made clear that they are part of the outgroup he’s talking about disfavouring? Or in other words, voting for us-over-them can be appealing to many diverse groups, but only as long as the members of these groups are not clearly defined by those making the appeal as being part of the “them.”
The article looks like BS to me. I think the reason for the strong trend to vote Dem is because they are so deep into Blue culture that they simply hear very little about Reps that isn’t negative. Most Indians work for big companies in big cities, and interact with other highly educated people.
Also, most Indians haven’t been in this country very long, and thus haven’t dived below the surface too much. Much of the Dem program sounds very good on the surface, with a lot of compassion and talk about helping those who need help. To the extent intelligent voters abandon the Dems, it is because they realize that most of their programs don’t work and often make things worse. It will take Indians some years to get to that point.
Obvious hypothesis: if everyone in India loves Modi, maybe the ones who don’t moved to America?
A smarter Republican party would make a big deal out of discrimination against Asians at elite colleges. The justice department should investigate admissions policies at Harvard and see if India and East Asian Americans are treated worse than white Americans and then use this evidence to try to get colleges to end all racial discrimination in admissions.
Hindu-Americans seem pretty similar, socioeconomically and politically, to Jewish- and East-Asian-Americans, so any explanation rooted particularly in Hindu culture is probably wrong.
I’m not seeing the contradiction. That description applies quite well to the blue tribe, if “family values” means “rarely have children out of wedlock.”
Agreed. Elite blue tribe members do a great job of living their personal lives by red tribe family values.
Is this really the case? What are “red tribe family values” in that case? “Blue tribe elite” personal lives tend to include a fair bit of fooling around, substance use/abuse, etc; they just don’t tend to have children out of wedlock.
I can’t speak for James Miller but I would say 2 parent (potentially multi generational) household with traditional division of labor between bread-winner and home-maker.
That said, it’s worth pointing out that these values are not “red tribe” so much as “traditional” which in turn gets coded as “red” because “blue” isn’t all that big on tradition these days.
The “blue tribe elite” model, which I am deriving from my plentiful anecdata (my social crowd is largely smart and mostly affluent people who went to good schools) is “party hard then shift gears”. It’s not attempting to live by traditional values so much as it is doing what is the best idea practically speaking.
The better off you are, the better an ability you have to shift gears.
@hlynkacg Yes, plus saving for retirement/bad luck and believing that family members should put substantial effort into avoiding/overcoming substance abuse.
@dndnrsn “It’s not attempting to live by traditional values so much as it is doing what is the best idea practically speaking.”
Same thing for most adults with children.
Yesterday, a panel of judges for the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral argument in the monkey selfie case, and to be honest I mostly posted because I realized that some people here might not know about the monkey selfie case.
Questions raised by the panel include:
1) Why would PETA have standing to represent this monkey as a next friend under Fed. R. Civ. P. 17(c)(2)?
2) Does PETA actually have the correct selfie-taking monkey named as their appellant?
3) Is there any cognizable injury to be addressed here?
4) Would the Court need to re-interpret the part of the Copyright Act applying to lineal succession of rights-holders differently for monkey plaintiffs?
5) Wait hold on one second can monkeys actually hold copyright?
(My guesses are: 1) It doesn’t 2) who knows 3) possibly not- there aren’t any apparent money damages and injunctive relief seems iffy to me because of issues monkeys would have granting use licenses 4) no because 5) no)
(Coverage of the argument: here and here.)
brown cows : milk :: selfie monkey : PETA
I am sorry, but I don’t follow.
He is saying that the whole court case is just a publicity stunt by PETA to increase their media footprint, in the same way that “study” that was purpoted to show that so-and-so-many% of respondents believed that chocolate milk came from brown cows was a PR stunt by the dairy industry to get articles written about them, and so that OP is playing into their hands by even so much as talking about it.
EDIT: Unless you were just pretending not to understand what he meant in which case I apologize for raising it to the status of common knowledge.
No, Owan good explanation. I realized that skef was being sarcastic, but hadn’t worked out the details, so your post helped me.
No! I actually did not follow the chocolate milk thing, so I would not have seen that. Thank you for posting.
I guess my response is: I don’t care if PETA wants coverage or not, I want to talk about monkey jurisprudence!
6) Why would the Ninth Circus even hear this case? What part of the law is unsettled or unclear?
Ohhh, that’s why they’re the Ninth Circus.
Given that PETA filed a Notice of Appeal and not a petition, I assume this was an appeal by right. I don’t think this was part of the court’s discretionary docket.
Bingo.
6) Are the lawyers going to be sanctioned for making frivolous arguments and wasting the court’s time?
I was not aware of this! It’s fascinating, thanks. I wonder what would happen if PETA got their way – obviously the monkey can’t handle his own finances or license the use of his copyright, so he’d need a human legal guardian to deal with all of that, but who gets to decide who’s his guardian? The case is being brought in the US so a US court might appoint someone, but the monkey himself lives in Indonesia so with enough money at stake the Indonesian government might object that he should have an Indonesian guardian instead. Has there ever been a court case where an American sued in US court on behalf of a foreigner who wasn’t legally competent and somehow had no family or legal guardian in their own country to represent their interests?
Well, PETA’s argument was, of course, that they should get the money and administer it for the benefit of the macaques. If they won, my bet would be that the court would create a trust for the monkeys, and it would probably feature at least one Indonesian citizen.
One of my favourite details:
Monkey trutherism!
It looks to me like Naruto was identified as the monkey by one of the researchers there, who is probably in the best spot to identify the monkeys. If it came down to a battle of the experts, I would put my money on that expert- except that guy dropped out of the case over differences with PETA. I guess he could be subpeona’d back?
Not that I think the case will end up turning on the identity of the monkey.
I’d like to discuss economically disadvantaged people who don’t move. I’ll start with two major questions (that are basically the same question, just phrased differently).
1. To what extent do you believe people have a “right” to live wherever they want?
2. How much sympathy do you have for an economically disadvantaged person who could improve their economic situation by moving, but chooses not to do so?
This has been on my mind for some time. Almost all of the “Progressive liberal NYC reporter goes and visits rural Trump voters to confirm that they are in fact human” articles we saw before the election hinted at this but rarely addressed it directly. The story usually goes like “Back in the 1930s, Nowhere, WV was a thriving metropolis with a bright downtown strip featuring two cinemas, fancy restaurants with valet parking, and jazz clubs which served the thriving 60,000 residents who worked in the nearby coal industry. But today, the coal industry that remains is mostly automated, employs only 5,000 people, downtown is shuttered, and the remaining 20,000 residents live in dire poverty.” But the question of “So why don’t they leave?” rarely seems to come up, and even if it does, the reasons always seem pretty tame to me, things like “Well I don’t want my kids to have to change schools” or “Well my parents live here and I wouldn’t want to be too far from them.”
As a second item, I recently read “Janesville” by Amy Goldstein, which is something of a chronicle of the town of Janesville, Wisconsin from 2008 – 2013. Janesville was known for having a GM assembly plant that employed almost the whole town for decades on end, and I’m sure you can imagine how that goes in 2008. The plant closes and suddenly, tens of thousands of comfortably middle class people making well above market wages for basically unskilled labor and enjoying cushy union benefits are dumped out into the workforce to fend for themselves. Well, kinda. The book briefly mentions that, as far as I can tell, every single one of these workers (whose sob stories cover the next 200 pages) was offered the opportunity to stay with GM and maintain their salary/benefits/seniority, if they were willing to move to another plant. The book doesn’t follow up on this much. Of the 10+ characters whose lives it follows, none chose to move (perhaps this makes sense, as the narrative is about the town, but still…). Only a fraction take a sort of middle-ground option of driving six hours away to work at the closest plant to Janesville during the week, renting a cheap apartment there, and coming home on the weekends. Once again, the reasons why are things like “Well my daughter is on the high school basketball team” and even more generally a sentiment of things like “but this is my home. I don’t want to leave.”
And like, okay, fine. You have a right to make that decision. But I feel like people who make that decision are, in fact, less deserving of sympathy (and probably of government benefits) than those who don’t. I’d much rather my tax dollars go towards people who legitimately can’t find work anywhere than people who are are really upset that they can’t find work in the specific small town in the middle of nowhere that they’d prefer to live in. I feel like this is a VERY big difference that is rarely discussed. Don’t tell me “Bob has done everything he could and he just can’t find any work” when Bob was offered $25/hr and fantastic benefits to move to Arlington, Texas (not exactly a dystopian hellscape imho) and do the same job he was doing before. Tell Bob to either move or stop whining.
I have a lot more to say here but this is already getting long. Maybe I’ll elaborate on some additional points once the discussion moves along.
There’s also probably some sunk cost fallacy going on – if they own a house, it might be nearly impossible to sell it for anything close to what they paid for it, since the town is dying.
But generally I agree they probably just ought to move. Sucks, but them’s the breaks.
Then again there’s a lot of the same going on in big cities, and there seem to be much stronger efforts to help / sympathize with those people (pushes for higher minimum wage laws, rent control, etc).
Why does almost everybody think home ownership is a good thing? If it introduces friction into the job market, it is surely a bad thing.
“Almost everybody” doesn’t, though it’s probably still the belief of the majority in the US. There are good economic reasons; it works as a hedge against rising rents, for instance. (although like any such hedge, there’s a downside; if rents fall, you lose). But there are other reasons too. When you have a landlord, you have an extra intermediary to go through to do anything with the house, both repairs and modifications all the way down to painting the walls. You can’t make any improvements without the landlord’s permission and essentially gifting them to the landlord (who may even raise your rent for doing them). If you’re paying utilities, the landlord doesn’t care much about things like insulation or efficiency in the HVAC, and the appliances are going to be the cheapest possible for the market segment. And you have to consider that you may have to move (usually with 60-90 days notice) at the end of any lease period.
If that were the only factor involved.
I think the question of whether or not widespread homeownership is a good thing to encourage and heavily subsidize is different from whether it is better for particular individuals to own or rent. Especially since the second question depends on the financial environment created by answering the first.
I left the mortgage-interest tax deduction out for a reason. It doesn’t matter at all for the rather large portion of the population which doesn’t pay federal income tax, which probably includes most of the people we’re talking about even before the mine closed or whatever.
@Brad
Exactly–something that is good for individuals but bad for society should be taxed, not subsidised. One of my pet peeves is subsidised home ownership…the local-benefit, distributed cost thing that conservatives like.
Do you mean that it is bad for society because there are external harms, or because the home owners are less free to move to maximize economic efficiency?
I can certainly see no subsidizing home ownership if it isn’t cost-effective, but taxing someone because they have priorities other than being the optimal economic cog isn’t something I’d support.
I don’t think home ownership is bad for society, and I’m not sure evidence exists that this would be so. After all somebody has to own the buildings, the occupants seem at least as good as any. “Subsidize it” and “tax it” aren’t the only options. Of course we do both, subsidize it federally and tax it locally (and the Feds also subsidize the local governments by letting you deduct property tax from income).
We introduced some distortions to the market that caused problems, but I don’t think that shows that therefore everyone should be a renter.
The MID is just the tip of the iceberg.
The interventions that allow the US market to have 30 year fixed rate mortgages with 5-20% down, no prepayment penalty, at rates barely above the risk free rate is a bigger deal.
Maybe not the best thing to go into at the bottom level of a thread, but what are those interventions? I was under the impression that the rates are barely above the risk free rate because under normal circumstances they’re barely risky, what with prices normally rising with inflation and the loans being secured by a house. And in practice, is there a lot of prepayment risk on home loans? It doesn’t seem like your average family these days is saving enough to pay off their mortgage very early. And if they do, don’t banks have plenty of other people to give mortgages to? I don’t care if, for example, somebody pays off a bond early if there are a bunch of other bonds that I can buy with that payout. Even moreso if I don’t have to worry about interest rates dropping since I’ll just drop the rates I’m paying on savings accounts to match.
No idea what factors contribute to the 5-20% expectation for down payments, but naively, it seems like if you made them a lot higher there would barely be a point getting a mortgage at all, since you could just save and buy it outright in a reasonable-ish timeframe.
@Charles F
There are a number of mortgage terms that are standardized by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA); these loans are eligible to be purchased by the government-sponsored enterprises FNMA and Freddie Mac, who take those loans and package them into securities to be resold on the investment market. It appears that for fixed-rate mortgages, the term cannot exceed 30 years and at least 5% down is required. However, prepayment penalties are not forbidden provided they are disclosed and a non-penalty loan was available at higher cost. Also, the rate is not set by the mortgage packager.
@The Nybbler
So, my (possibly completely backwards) reading of @Brad’s comment was that in a reasonable environment that wasn’t heavily subsidizing home-ownership, some or all of the following would apply: mortgages would be shorter, require higher down-payments, require either higher or variable interest rates, and have more prepayment penalties, and just generally be worse for prospective homeowners.
The things you mention don’t seem to me to be directly pushing those factors in the other direction very hard. So was my reading wrong or is something else going on? Maybe a situation where it’s easier to make the loans easy for buyers and then sell them to the government to avoid dealing with the risk yourself than it would be to make mortgages you would actually want to keep. (While competing with everybody else who’s offering great deals)
I’m on the road and can’t make a long post, but:
* The ultimate source of funds for most residential mortgages is not demand deposits but bonds. Mostly GSE bonds.
* Repayment risk is a very real cost. You can google ‘pricing embedded put option bonds’ to find some models or use a bond lookup engine to try to find the spread on similar bonds, one puttable and one not. Note the longer the obligation the more valuable the option.
* Regarding until recently housing prices always went up, take a look at the Case-Schiller chart that goes back to 1890. Keep in mind that recently is a function of the term of the mortgage.
* Finally, in terms of seizing the collateral, recovery rates are awful and can take 2+ years.
Holding American mortgages isn’t a financially rational thing to do. Mostly they are held by de jure and de facto government agencies (or in some cases only the default risk is held by them). Secondarily, they are held by heavily regulated institutions that are incentivized to hold them by bad risk regulation rules. Thirdly they are held by institutions suffering from bad agent principal problems where agents get paid well in the good years for picking up nickels in front of s steamroller and at worst get fired when their principals get flattened (or bailed out).
If you want to disagree with this analysis, consider if you’d be willing to invest in mortgages from out of your retirement savings.
Not a lot of sympathy, really. Sucks to have to move because the economy dried up, but it’s an ordinary hazard of living. Even some of us white collar people have had to do it.
On the other hand, one argument might go if we can put the urban welfare class in some of the most desirable real estate in Manhattan, why not subsidize the rural welfare class where they sit in Busttown, WV?
I don’t have time to get into this a lot right now (more to come!) but I would go a lot further than this. White collar people proactively seek out opportunities to do it.
I’d be willing to bet that if you graphed net worth/income on one axis and “amount of times in your life you’ve moved more than 100 miles away” there’s a very strong correlation.
I think you might be interested in Tyler Cowen’s The Complacent Class. I haven’t read it yet but I believe there’s a chapter devoted to this.
White collar people are generally considered to have pretty weak community ties as well.
This is also true, but I’d consider it a different phenomenon. There’s a difference between moving from where there is a job to where there is a better job, and moving because where there used to be a job, there isn’t any more.
I want to flip the script on this.
Is this the underlying role of college that people seem to wonder more and more about? Providing a structured “restart” environment, complete with new friends, as a safe way of breaking with existing social relations? And with an inherent time-limit, making it inevitable that people go on to a different stage (in the place they are needed)? Without some whole-life replacement structure like college or the military, what percentage of people would break those ties?
I’m in academic scientific research (phd student). I know there are a lot less of us than people working in industry as we call it, but our experience with moving is that you won’t get to choose where you’ll be at all. I have absolutely no idea where I will live 5 years from now. It could well be half the world away. Because at the low levels, you have no control over things like that (and even at the high levels to be honest).
I don’t know how similar or different industry is, but in my field, being moved isn’t like the GM thing, nor is it something to be proactively sough out, it just happens.
@Shion Arita: Of course you get to choose. There is nothing special about research – you’re offered a good position somewhere, you decide that the benefits of moving there and the position itself outweigh the costs and you move. Or you don’t. If you want to be in a specific place you might have to accept that the research institute is not quite ideal or that the position is not as attractive financially.
Choosing between multiple competing job offers is something that doesn’t usually happen (graduation excepted).
The choice is typically (if you’re lucky) taking the offer or staying in the current job, or (if you’re not) taking the offer or an indeterminate period of additional unemployment.
Corey is very much right, a choice between competing job offers is not something one can expect to experience as an academic in many, many fields. It’s normally move or be unemployed/quit academia. However, the academic job market is very unrepresentative of anything, so I don’t think one should make much of it in the context of white-collar jobs and mobility in general.
The governmental social safety net in the U.S. is quite weak, especially for adult males. Most people have an interpersonal social safety net in a place they have lived long enough (hermits aside). Moving to “where the jobs are” can therefore increase the overall risk one faces enough to be irrational.
The “offer in a new town” aspect is harder to judge. I understand your perspective, but on the other hand everyone knows there’s no company loyalty anymore. Who knows what happens six months later?
I believe these types of offers were mandated by the union contract. Even during the worst of the recession, they were always made.
(Part of the problem in this specific case was that everyone in Janesville thought the plant was coming back. Every other plant in the US was eventually re-activated with at least some work. They all thought they would be too.)
When I got a similar offer (as a white-collar professional) the lack of company loyalty was a big factor in declining it (which was probably, in hindsight, the wrong decision). I figured I was better off with liquid savings where I owned a house and had a social network, than I would be if I sold my house at a substantial loss (possibly depleting my savings), moved to a new town, and was laid off in the next round of layoffs.
In general, I do think it is a reason to have less sympathy. However, *if* what the people in question were looking for was welfare then a countervailing consideration would be that it might well be cheaper to provide them with that in situ than if they moved to somewhere more economically viable and still needed welfare.
It’s when people demand the impossible (i.e. good jobs) and worse still believe politicians that promise it to them that my contempt level starts rising dramatically.
Not so incidentally, support for government programs designed to create “good jobs” in targeted locations is more socialist than almost anything else in the Overton Window in the US.
I have a lot of sympathy for these people.
You ask them to abandon their social circle, safety net and relatives. You also want them to sell their house (potentialy at a loss) and to socially isolate their children (which can have severely bad consequences).
And you ask that of them to throw themself at a very foreign situation where they need to rebuild their social circle, integrate into a new firm/plant, all with the risk of failing horribly.
For very many people this is a very, very scary situation. Very many people have simply not acquired the necessary skills (and culture) such a situation requires.
For most children, is a move actually particularly socially isolating? This seems unlikely to me. It’s hard for me to imagine that almost anyone who successfully made friends in their old life would not go on to successfully make friends in a new city a few hours away. This is just based on my experience switching schools a few times, though. (I’m no social butterfly, but it never took me long to at least make a few friends.) And on the many well-adjusted kids from military families I’ve met. Do you know if there are studies on the effects of moving on kids?
This seems like an almost comical exaggeration. They’re staying in the midwest, at the closest factory. They were offered basically the same job with the same company, and probably some of their social circle would also be moving to the same city with them.
If you made your friends when you were at one school system when you were young, then even if you’re not a particularly social person, you probably have your own group of friends. But moving to a different place in High School, especially in big public high schools, is particularly socially isolating. Everyone already knows each other and unless you are in sports, it’s much more difficult to find friends.
I went to a non-traditional school from elementary through middle school. They had a high school but I decided that I wanted a change. I went from having 20 people in my grade to a 1000. After trying to stick with it for two years, I changed schools.
Huh. I was in sports, but I mostly made friends in classes. (Maybe there was some sort of network effect where being slightly connected to some people they knew made it easier for me to join other groups?)
As a non-academic I have a hard time judging the quality of the study but here is one for early childhood moves that finds negative effects.
You are right for the case described above but how frequent is it that you get a job offer when they close the factory?
I have no studies, and it’s hard to work out cause and effect with my own experiences sometimes.
Nonetheless, my own anecdote is that my family moved when I was 10. Basically the same environment: small town in a Great Lakes state to another small town in the same state. Similar schools, etc.
It’s hard to say really. I trace some of my crippling shyness to that time, but would I have still developed that even if we had stayed in the same town? Possibly. By a few years later I doubt it was noticeable/memorable to others that I hadn’t gone to 3rd grade with them or whatever. But internally it still felt like a big deal.
That said, I would still say I’d rather have that then my parents being out of work in a declining mill town.
The first thing to recognize is the heavy selection bias in the population, if you are born into a town of 50,000 with one major employer your flowchart looks a lot like
Have ambition? If yes -> leave town at earliest convenience, if no settle for job in town.
Now if you stick in Janesville you probably get married to someone in Janesville, your parents live in Janesville and some number of your siblings are here as well. Other than your weird aunt that you never see (who took off to some glamorous destination like LA, NY or Milwaukee) your whole life revolves around the town. Generically everyone who moves into town does so because of the long term stable employment, everyone who leaves town does so because of…. the long term stable employment.
It steadily gets worse, the plant closing in 2008 may have been a surprise, but GM had struggled and restructured in the early 2000s. It wasn’t a perfectly healthy company that closed the plant in 2008 (they filed for chapter 11 in early 2009), there were some warning signs. Once again you will have a selection issue where the more astute, and more willing to move segments of the population are going to take this as an impetus to gtfo, and find work elsewhere. Finally the plant closes, and again mostly the more astute and willing to make changes are the ones taking alternate jobs or moving to the other factory.
All you have left after the plant closing are people that really don’t want to move, and have been selected for this trait for something like 50 years.
This being said I am actually quite sympathetic to the feeling that these people are probably experiencing. I am now far more risk averse than I once was, in my 20s I dropped out of college 3 times to cut trails in state parks, drive to San Diego (yes that was basically the whole plan) and play poker professionally. My wife and I got engaged before our second date and were married in less than a year from our first, while we were trying to get pregnant she switched jobs and industries, and while actually pregnant she switched jobs and took a 3 month contract position. Now we are stressed about moving 2 miles, it took 2 years to find the right house to even put an offer in, after having our offer accepted yesterday we are both borderline overwhelmed by the prospect of changing houses when 8 years I was ready to move cities at the slipping on of a ring, and 5 years ago she was ready to take a contract position, while pregnant with a company that would be reviewing her status a few months before she would be due and would be intending to take a significant leave.
Change is legitimately harder now than it was then, but the reality is that it is going to get harder every year. Right now isn’t a particularly good time to pack and move, and go through everything (turning our current house into a rental, fixing the issues with the new house, dealing with new neighbors and a new neighborhood, etc), but why is next year going to be easier? Realistically it won’t be any easier next year, or the year after and then eventually we will find ourselves in the same home, with the same limitations a decade from now feeling like it just isn’t the right time.
Being pregnant with a company is very cyberpunk.
My wife is hardcore.
> It wasn’t a perfectly healthy company that closed the plant in 2008 (they filed for chapter 11 in early 2009)
There’s some irony that a significant part of GM’s financial woe was the pension obligation pushed on them by the union.
So that stability that was likely part of what kept them in town led in part to the eventual loss of stability.
My 2¢: this is the Millennial version of let then eat cake.
If an automobile blight had swept through the rust belt and ruined the manufacturing harvest, that would be one thing. But this wasn’t a natural disaster: American manufacturing was killed by the deliberate choices of a fairly small number of policymakers and investors.
So what do we do now? Personally, I’d rather right that past wrong and reinvigorate American industry rather than shrugging and cutting a welfare check. And responding to someone who would rather work than take handouts with “well I guess these racists are too dumb to follow their own interests” might salve your conscience but it’s wrong.
“If only those hicks realized they could just move to the Bay Area and make six figures programming for Google. Why do they make things so difficult for themselves?”
Seriously, where exactly are they supposed to go? Move to Manhattan and pour coffees so that you could spend 90% of your post-tax income on rent?
Fracking brought blue collar people out to places like North Dakota because there was actually work that they could do for a wage which was worth the move. But now that’s a target of lawmakers too.
“But this wasn’t a natural disaster: American manufacturing was killed by the deliberate choices of a fairly small number of policymakers and investors.”
That is an interesting way to describe a decision to stop using violence or the threat of violence to prohibit mutually beneficial voluntary transactions with foreigners.
“Seriously, where exactly are they supposed to go? Move to Manhattan and pour coffees so that you could spend 90% of your post-tax income on rent?”
As is well-known, the only places in America are small rust belt towns, San Francisco, and Manhattan. I do not think that it is an exaggeration to say that there are hundreds of American cities that meet both criteria of a) significantly better economic prospects than rust belt towns and b) non-coastal-elite culture. Dallas exists. In fact, the company offered to move people to Arlington.
…immediately after using violence or threat of violence to impose mandatory labor and environmental regulations such that only transactions with foreigners become mutually beneficial?
Welfare in the form of erecting legal barriers to competitors that offer a better product at a lower price is welfare just the same as cutting a check. What they want is not an honest paycheck for adding net value, it’s a government propagated lie they can choose to tell themselves and their neighbors. That’s contemptible.
One of the key assumptions of American politics, back to the Declaration of Independence, is that the government exists for the sake of the people and not the other way around. There’s nothing contemptible or un-American about wanting an economic policy which benefits Americans and not transnational billionaires.
Moreover it’s neither welfare nor a “lie” for a state to encourage an export-focused manufacturing economy. It’s a sound economic strategy which propelled most of East Asia and Northern Europe out of poverty over the last century. America itself greatly benefited from ourselves not all that long ago.
Although to be fair, I really shouldn’t push back on this meme. The further and more loudly it spreads, the more people will realize how eager their rulers are to eliminate them.
Is there anything contemptible about sending out mafiosi to stand in front of your competitor’s store and beat up people that try to shop there? Because that’s your “economic policy which benefits Americans and not transnational billionaires”.
If you want to subsidize your neighbors by overpaying for goods and services you are more than welcome to do so. If so many people feel as you do, shouldn’t that be enough? Why do you need to force people to go along if this type of policy is so popular among the masses you claim to speak for?
And what about every American that is injured by higher prices and fewer goods and lower employment opportunities thanks to the barriers you propose?
And the US government wasn’t founded to serve the people, it was founded to secure the rights of its people, which is very different and doesn’t at all imply what you propose here.
Nonsense. The state having a monopoly on the use of force is a respected position with a long history.
It cannot be compared to mafia violence. Not that an import tariff even needs intimidation or violence.
@ Forlorn Hopes:
That’s an argument from labels.
And an import tariff *very obviously does* need intimidation and violence. If getting people to buy artificially expensive stuff to subsidize someone else’s preferred way of making a living didn’t require intimidation and violence, you wouldn’t have to have the organization with the monopoly on intimidation and violence be the one to implement it.
@Brad,
Luckily for me I’m not an anarchocapitalist so I’m not obligated to pretend that there isn’t a difference between the government and a criminal gang. Controlling the flow of goods, services and people across territorial borders is pretty much the raison d’être of the state.
After all, you can’t hire the mafia to keep someone from inviting their friends over. Does the moral calculus change when they’re inviting the Huns across the Danube?
The Mafia, in its Sicilian homeland, is also in a respected position with a long history. Probably more respected than the Italian state.
That the government can ethically control the flow of goods, services, and people across the border doesn’t mean that every use of that power is ethical. The problem here isn’t the use of force, it’s the use of force for ends which don’t even pretend to appeal to the common good. The mechanisms used may well be legitimate but the ends are contemptible.
@Brad,
Here I was, foolishly thinking that the common good referred to the best interests of Americans.
Obviously you’re right though. Americans looking out for our self-interest is contemptible: the common good is what’s best for foreigners and billionaires.
It’s not what’s best for Americans. The policies you propose will on net hurt Americans. It’s pretty clear who you think counts and who you think doesn’t.
Further, I’m not sure helping people lie to themselves is really in their best interest.
No, you were foolishly thinking that Americans are homogeneous, and something that is good for you must be good for “Americans”.
@baconbacon,
I’m not blue-collar by any stretch: I’m a scientist who lives in a major metropolis. Some of my family was from the rust belt originally but thankfully they’ve all successfully escaped.
I believe that my countrymen deserve a decent quality of life even when it doesn’t benefit me personally. I’m not so selfish that I think cheap gadgets or authentic foreign cuisine are worth destroying the livelihoods of entire communities.
@Brad,
Ah so
DeplorablesContemptibles are the ones who don’t count, got it. My mistake.
Still making the same mistake.
Your “country men” are not homogeneous. Total employment within the country rose as “job destroying” free trade agreements were passed, though of course your description of “cheap gadgets and trinkets” is exactly the view of everyone else in the country.
You are the one equating the people you care about with Americans simplicitur, not me.
@Nabil ad Dajjal
“Ah so Contemptibles are the ones who don’t count, got it. My mistake.”
Don’t be dense. It’s not that the harm to them is non-existent, it’s that the benefits to everyone else (and the benefits to them from cheaper goods in the categories they don’t personally manufacture) outweigh the harms.
Anyone mind giving me an actual argument?
@zfrrN1qxjiInx
Are you familiar with comparative advantage?
I don’t think an appeal to free market ideology really works in a world of environmental, labor and market regulation in our markets versus 3rd world command economies.
Name like: zfrrN1qxjiInx
Post effort: low
I’ll pass.
I believe there are proto-governments– organizations which could become governments if the niche weren’t already filled.
This includes organized crime, street gangs, and unions. ISIS has actually been a government (I think it still hold a couple of cities).
Naming things is hard. Random string generators are less hard. Making assertions about what is or isn’t best for Americans with no sources is similarly low effort, no?
I’ll read that link rlms, thanks.
I’d say legal plunder is the raison d’être of the state, of which controlling the flow of goods, services, and people is just a means to that end.
“But how is this legal plunder to be identified? Quite simply. See if the law takes from some persons what belongs to them, and gives it to other persons to whom it does not belong. See if the law benefits one citizen at the expense of another by doing what the citizen himself cannot do without committing a crime.”
-Frederic Bastiat
That theory has some implications. One is that the state would never ban or criminalise anything, only tax it. Another, is that the state would never build walls, but only impose excise duties. Liberal democrracies don’t
The phrase “robber baron” is interesting. First time around, it referred to exploitative politcal leaders , the second time to exploitative capitalists.
Only if you assume a broad and powerful state with no fear of competitors.
Assuming this is a response to my post, I disagree with your asserted implications. In order to obtain the power to legally plunder, you need supporters. Support can come in the form of votes, money, connections, etc. One thing supporters might want in return for their support is banning of competitors (e.g., taxi unions and Uber). If your supporters want moral regulation of certain acts, then you’d need to promise that too, and perhaps enact it (see abortion or gay marriage restrictions).
Also, though I think legal plunder is the primary reason for the existence of the state, it doesn’t mean I think it’s the only reason.
@Brad “Welfare in the form of erecting legal barriers to competitors that offer a better product at a lower price is welfare just the same as cutting a check.”
Actually marginally worse. Market distortion, prices-as-information, etc.
@Nabil etc. — you need a good answer to Brad’s question about sending goons to beat up your competitors. Strikes me as morally identical. Perhaps there are arguments I haven’t considered.
This is, in fact, a Major Social Phenomenon, Tyler Cowen among others has written rather a lot about it recently.
To your general comment, I think yes absolutely we should have less sympathy for those who refuse to move. Unfortunately this is probably a significantly unpopular opinion and any effort to operationalize it in public policy would be met with accusations of like, forced population transfers or something.
For a closely linked attitude, consider the meme “my home.” A lender foreclosing because you haven’t made your mortgage payments is a traditional villain, driving you from your home. It even applies if you are a renter who hasn’t paid the rent.
I think there is a pretty big difference between being given an offer to move and keep your job and being forced to seek out offers on your own. I’m more sympathetic in the latter case than the former.
I’m not sure how easy it is to move.
If your family has a mortgage they may outright be stuck with where they’re living. As jobs move out and housing prices plummet a move begins to look like being saddled with crippling debt. Those who own their houses are going to be hit with a huge economic loss by selling, even if their long term prospects would look better. That’s not even mentioning the social loss with the move. Plus there’s the uncertainty of how secure a position at the new plant would be, if they’re already closing facilities – moving and losing a second job would be worse than not moving and not finding more work.
If the bureaucratic cost of welfare is bad now, I can’t imagine how much worse it would be if you’re going to avoid paying people who ‘could have a job if they would move’.
They are already saddled with crippling debt and there’s no additional economic loss by selling. It was already incurred when the market price fell.
There’s no strictly economic loss, but right now they have a house, and they may not be able to afford an equivalent one in the place they’d have to move for the new job (considering that they’d have to not only buy the new house, but also pay off the difference on their now-unsellable old one).
But if they don’t move it would seem likely that they can’t afford their current house either. Most people can’t continue to make mortgage payments if they don’t have a job. In certain cases a house is a sunk cost, and it makes sense just to walk away.
There are different ways to realize that loss that are not strictly equal.
I’m not sure how easy it is to move.
Man, nothing worth doing is easy. Nothing that increases your long term earning potential is easy. I’m 31 years old and I’ve moved five times in my independent adult live, each time because it was economically advantageous of me to do so. It was never “easy”, but I did it anyway.
My point is not “moving is a costless 100% guaranteed way to solve all your economic problems.” My point is more “don’t tell me that Bob has tried everything to find work and is now forced to take welfare as a last-resort when in fact, Bob hasn’t tried everything but rather, a very clear solution to his economic problems was presented to him and he refused it because he had other priorities. Like fine, you can have other priorities, I won’t force you to move. But don’t tell me you “can’t find work” when the more accurate description is that you “can’t find work in the exact place you want to be.”
Moving has costs, not all of which are the cost of hiring the movers, so the most accurate description is that you “can’t find work without paying a huge cost and taking a huge risk”.
I live in Phoenix. I moved here specifically because of a “GM” style choice- upend everything and follow my company and move 15 hours away but keep my job, or enjoy a sudden bout of unemployment. I decided to move, and *then* told my long-term girlfriend (who is now my wife). I still get no end of shit for that (should have involved her in the decision), but I don’t really regret it- or have much sympathy for those who chose unemployment.
My wife’s an escapee from a dead-end redneck town in Oregon, and all of her redneck relatives are still there, working marginal jobs or collecting government checks of one sort or another. We kick in some support once in a while, like immigrants sending money back to the old country. I don’t have a lot of sympathy there either- I’ve actually told a few of them that I could get them jobs if they moved to Phoenix. She escaped by choice, lived in some gritty poverty through undergrad- and she’s working on her master’s degree in the fall and co-owns a house with me.
My father’s immediate family were migrant farm workers (they’d follow the orchards from Northern Mexico up through Washington each year). They only settled down in my hometown when my father turned 6 so he could go to a real school for 1st grade (my grandfather got a job working at the welfare office, actually)- my parents moved a lot both prior to my birth and in my own early childhood, and my dad didn’t settle into his long-term job until my mother was pregnant with my little brother and he thought medical benefits might be a good idea. They chased opportunities- even tried to make their own with a short-lived “Flicker Inn” in a speck of a town for a few years.
My brother wasn’t the college type- he joined up with the Air Force despite losing all of his friends and moving thousands of miles away, did excellently there, and declined a career position to join civilian law enforcement. If he hadn’t chased opportunity, I have a feeling he might have been trapped in a dead-end job in my dying hometown. Certainly my cousins who stayed are, while my cousin that left for Arizona instead is married to a great, hardworking guy, and works a good job as a schoolteacher herself.
Needless to say- I’m a huge believer in Tyler Cowen’s complacency argument.
Depends what you mean by sympathy.
On the one hand, these people are choosing to be economically “disadvantaged.” That’s fine, it can be a trade-off like any other, perhaps even an admirable one in certain circumstances. But obviously they don’t deserve subsidies or welfare. Sure, they have the right to live there if they want to. No, not at the taxpayer’s expense.
On the other hand, I do think we should try and understand what they’re going through and sympathise with it. My knee-jerk attitude is “My dad came here from Iraq to make a better life for himself, and you can’t be bothered to move from Wisconsin to Texas, how dare you whine about being unemployed? You are everything that’s wrong with the West.” But I’m aware that makes me a jerk. These people aren’t villains, they’re human beings reacting to the world in the way that best makes sense to them. Better to restrain the emotion and understand the choices.
One of my biggest concerns about national policies is that by offering generous subsidies for housing was an enormous boondogle. Both because it means a huge amount of capital is tied into low return housing rather than high return businesses, and because it means some areas take an exceptionally long time to recover from a shock because homeowners aren’t diversified in economically focused areas.
I would much prefer that we used Fannie and Freddie to provide individuals access to the swaps and swaptions market than tie the access to a home.
I used to feel basically the same as you do. I’d hear people bemoan their lots – especially if they were in a small town or a remote suburb – and think “wow, a lot of your problems could be solved by moving to a large-ish city”. I still think that more people should move to big cities from small towns and remote suburbs, but I’ve softened a bit.
The biggest thing is that moving when you have a spouse or partner who works is much more difficult than moving as a single person. If one person gets laid off but the other still has a job, then you’re proposing going from two incomes to one income to zero incomes, until one or both of you finds a position. This can be a difficult sale – when my job moved recently, I decided to look for a new job (in my large city, to be fair) rather than move in part because my wife has a good job and we didn’t want to give it up. Moving as a single person is much, much easier.
The next thing is that moving away from your family if you have kids is pretty rough. Parents, brothers, sisters etc are great people to watch your kids, even if you just need a night off or if your daycare has an unexpected closure. Finding someone you trust in a new place is much more difficult. Finding someone who will do it for free is basically impossible. If you’re very poor and your family watches your kid for free very frequently (for example, if your retired mother watches your kid while you go to work), then moving imposes a new, gigantic cost.
The last thing is that rent in big cities is very high, likely in a way it wasn’t when people moved more frequently. A poor person moving to a big city will have to save up an absurd amount of money (money they don’t have, because they’re poor) to not go broke very quickly in the event they can’t find a job.
Basically none of these things were considerations for me when I was younger and moving around, so it was easy for me to think “why don’t more people move?”.
Am I the only person that looked at the opening questions and thought “this could equally apply to those stuck in miserable conditions in high cost-of-living cities that could move to a lower cost of living area?”
I’d like to discuss economically disadvantaged people who don’t move. I’ll start with two major questions (that are basically the same question, just phrased differently).
1. To what extent do you believe people have a “right” to live wherever they want?
2. How much sympathy do you have for an economically disadvantaged person who could improve their economic situation by moving, but chooses not to do so?
The first question seems to me to make more sense in a context of ‘I want to live in a high-cost trendy urban environment to live out my wildly improbable dreams’ than a context of ‘I want to stay in cheap nowheresville’.
I thought of gentrification, which is kind of in between the two examples you gave. People complaining about it are in areas that were cheap nowheresvilles when they grew up, but are now trendy and expensive (which is the problem for them).
Legit point… and in fact, their situation is less sympathetic, because the people who are living four to a room in a $3000/mo studio in San Francisco to pursue their dreams of being a full-time furry porn artist on Patreon a) probably don’t have that huge local support network that the person in a small town does making their life there more appealing, b) certainly don’t have a mortgage to worry about, and c) even if they achieved their dream it’s still basically a hobby, it’s not the sort of thing that you do to support a family and save for retirement.
This thread is already getting pretty long so I’m not going to spend any time reiterating what others have already said. I think Nabil ad Dajjal nailed it when he called this the Millennial version of “let then eat cake”.
I find it depressing and distressing that so many people here seem to regard earning potential as the only meaningful measure of a person or place’s worth. Maybe they’re right. Maybe setting down roots is a suckers game, and social atomization is the only show in town. Even so I can’t help but feel we’re loosing something precious in the drive towards pure undiluted homo economicus.
Bear in mind that the posting crowd here, if the surveys are to be believed, is vastly more antisocial (medically diagnosed or otherwise) than most, and also quite a bit younger. Even putting aside the “why can’t everyone just code for Google” vibe, you would expect this board to see less value in social rootedness and intangible interpersonal values. Even something as simple as “but I love my church community and don’t want to leave” is a genuinely difficult pull that many people feel in life, which I would expect to have no relevance for the vast majority of posters here.
You only get to this conclusion if you start with not reading what was written. The question asked wasn’t “why do people care about setting down roots when they could be millionaires in SF?” it was very specifically “why are you valuing staying in this town over having a job at all?”
I don’t think I reached a “conclusion,” per se, but my point is that the value of “staying in this town” – whether you’re comparing it to being a millionaire or to having any job at all – largely depends on factors that SSC readers/posters are less likely to value highly.
Personally, I think most people will move for work, and probably more should, though I don’t know how widespread the problem might be. But I do think the average SSC demographic is not going to have a background to do the relative value calculations in anything like the same way as the average member of the unemployed population.
In general, I don’t get the sense that there’s a trend towards judging places by earning potential. We have a lot of people from the Bay Area for reasons like community and it’s the New Athens and whatnot, despite high costs. And at least some people who are just going wherever they can do wherever the work they want to do happens to be. And probably also some people who are pretty socially atomized and would just pick a place based on earnings minus expenses.
But I don’t think that’s quite the point of the thread. The whole “move at the drop of a hat to maximize earnings” thing is a fringe position. (Though there’s probably broader support for people doing it a couple times when they’re young, to see what their options are. I would definitely support that, at least) The thread is mainly about people who can’t support themselves where they are or at least are struggling. At that point do you really need to be a pure homo economicus to realize that (absent welfare of some kind) your choices are either run out of money or move to somewhere you can make a living.
Personally, I have a lot of sympathy for people who don’t want to uproot their families, but not so much for somebody who won’t move themselves in order to support their family staying rooted. (Of course, for some low-skill professions, supporting yourself where you work and also sending money home would be hard, but the example we were looking at was a $25/hr job.)
Except we aren’t talking about people moving to [area] because [reasons]. The question, as baconbacon points out above, was very specifically “why are you valuing staying in this town over having a job at all?”
I feel like the need to ask that question ought to trigger an immediate failure on the Voight-Kampff test.
Sorry, I think I must have organized my thoughts poorly. You were talking about a tendency to reduce the worthiness of a place to just the earning potential, and so I was pointing out that we’ve talked about valuing a bunch of other things in a place to live besides that.
So, I would probably manage to fail that test before I even sat down for it, but I’m not sure what you mean here.
If you’re not independently wealthy, the options in that question boil down to either leave soon on your own terms to find gainful employment or leave later when you run out of money, and you have a three-year gap in your resume and you owe child support payments to your ex-wife who left you after a two years of money-related stress.
I can understand that leaving would be hard on a lot of people. But I can understand a person’s self-destructive behavior without feeling obligated to subsidize it, or even feeling particularly sympathetic, necessarily.
Yes some, I think most, people value things other than money. What I am taking issue with is the apparent assumption that such concerns are secondary or otherwise unworthy of consideration.
“Voight-Kampff test” is a Blade Runner reference based on the P. K. Dick novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep. It’s essentially a Turing Test used to determine whether a suspect in police custody is a
replicantandroid. It works by inducing and then measuring reflexive/instinctual responses such as fear, hate, empathy, etc… that are (in theory) unique to biological humans.*
I find it trivial to argue that being a Plains Indian in a world where European colonialism exists is “self destructive behavior” but does that make “Sorry, not sorry. You should have gotten on the winning team” an appropriate response to BIA abuses and incidents like that at Wounded Knee?
*Spoiler Alert: The revelation that these traits may not be as uniquely human as initially believed drives much of the plot.
I think it’s common sense to make the first priority “can I actually support myself/my family here.” In most places, not being able to find a job means the place will fail that test. Is that something we can agree on or am I still failing an empathy check?
I’m not sure being a Plains Indian exactly counts as a behavior, but FWIW I have plenty of sympathy for them. Their situation was much harder/worse than that of somebody who could move to find a job but doesn’t. Plains Indians are way on the sympathetic side, the people in the Janesville story are unsympathetic, and the rest of the rust belt falls somewhere in between.
I was trying to say that I didn’t understand how it was a failure of empathy, not that I couldn’t figure out what the test was, but thanks for explaining.
Some of the Plains tribes had a culture of raiding their neighbors and terrorized the white settlers even after agreements had been made that the white settlers and natives had separate land. My sympathy decreased when I realized that these tribes simply could not live peacefully with anyone and had a culture designed around harming others.
If they defected their way out of existence by attacking/provoking the people they had agreed to coexist peacefully with, that would make them unsympathetic. But didn’t the Comanches at least honor their agreements with the Spanish to peacefully stay out of each others’ ways for some large number of years before all the trouble with the American settlers? That lends a bit of credibility to the idea that the Americans were the ones who kept breaking the agreements first and the Comanches were retaliating. Breaking agreements with a group who’s shown they won’t honor agreements is back to sympathetic.
Also, a whole lot of the treaties were signed with chiefs of one band (at most) who had absolutely no authority over the rest of the tribe. So, everyone not in their band kept doing what they had been… and then the Spanish/Americans/whoever concluded they’d violated the treaty, and went in shooting.
I was thinking of the Apaches.
I any case, I think that actual reality was more complex than the genocide narrative. Miscommunication due to different ways of organizing and different cultural expectations probably played a big role, for example, here.
1. I believe people have a right to live whereever they have a right to live, tautologically. That is, they aren’t welcome to come live with me. And if we don’t have open borders, there’s some limit to which locations you can move to. Other than that, live wherever you want as long as you can find a legal/legitimate way to house yourself. Rent an apartment in downtown NY. Buy a piece of land in [redacted] and live in a tent. Have at!
2. Not much. Finding work outside of your current location used to be hard, but between the Internet and cheap long-distance calling/faxing/emailing, that’s a lot easier to do. Personally, I (results not typical) moved ~1000 miles for my job, sight unseen. All interviewing was done over the phone. Paperwork by courier. I packed my measly life into my car and drove out.
Doing this with fewer skills later in life with a family is much more difficult. But it’s also easier if you have family support. For those who were given a job offer and declined – they had a leg up. Meh.
True, but on the down side now you are competing with anyone eligible from across the country, at the least. Actually securing a position in a desirable location has got to be challenging.
If you’re coming from an industry in decline, all the moreso.
Doesn’t apply to people offered a position in a relocating company, of course.
Right, that presupposes you are qualified for the kind of job they are hiring for over the internet across the country.
If you live in the post-industrial Cormac McCarthy Hellscape, that is probably not the case.
I think you might be underestimating the economic barriers to moving. In my particular nowhere hometown with no jobs, there are lots of people who would love to move somewhere that isn’t a rust belt wasteland like something out of Mad Max crossed with a Depression-era newsreel.
Doing this requires one of two things:
1) Already having enough money to move. If you work full time in a minimum wage job in Nowhere, NY, you take home about $20k/year before taxes. Taxes are obviously very low on that, but your actual take home paycheck is still low enough that you are almost certainly living paycheck to paycheck with no meaningful savings.
In order to move somewhere new and look for work, you need a place to live. That typically means a month of rent as a down payment, plus your first month’s rent after that. And that is in an expensive place with an actual economy. Plus food and other expenses, all in a place where you don’t actually have a source of income yet.
Assuming you’re not trying to move to the Bay Area or Washington DC, but just somewhere less devastated – you still need several grand minimum. Which is to say, you need to have a savings representing a significant percentage of your annual income, which you aren’t likely to be able to save since you probably spend most of your income as it comes in just to survive week to week.
2) Other option is to know someone already in the place you want to move who can give you a place to live and help out in other ways as you get on your feet. This is how I did it, and it is a great way to go about it, but only works if you are lucky enough to already have friends or family in the new place who don’t mind you couch surfing for weeks or months.
Basically, telling people to solve their economic problems by moving to where the money is, is not light years different from telling them to solve their economic problem by not being so poor. Mobiliy itself is a luxury, below a certain income level.
I would have though the main mechanism was via leaving for college. But then it is not as if literally no-one is leaving Nowheresville.
Absolutely – college gives you that base level of “a place to live in a bigger city,” not to mention drastically increasing your odds of knowing someone from another place who can help you get settled there. Again, that is how I pulled it off.
It’s not that it’s impossible, it’s that there are a set of factors such as ‘Support Network in the Target Area’ and ‘College’ that make it much more possible – and which are disproportionately unavailable in blighted Nowhere towns.
I’m surprised no one’s yet mentioned Kevin Williamson, the National Review writer who annoyed a lot of red-tribers by saying that people should move away from dying towns. He suggests that people receiving unemployment payouts should have the option of getting a lump sum to help them move somewhere where they could get a job.
Update:
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/425116/if-your-town-failing-just-go-kevin-d-williamson
Does this scale? Are there really jobs for all the people in all the small towns in the rust belt, or only those that are smart and ambitious?
The unemployment payments are to prevent them from starving. Replacing unemployment payments with a lump sum that is used for moving would mean that they have to take the risk of starving in order to move.
Telling people to get the hell out of the South Bronx for this reason is kind of silly. There’s plenty of subway and bus routes which can be practically used to commute to a job in a more economically viable location, such as Manhattan. If they can find one, that is.
If the costs of living in a poor neighborhood are high enough (commute, crime, lousy schools), and economic opportunities few enough (making it difficult to supplement income) then it can make sense to recommend moving rather than trying to tough it out.
These are valid arguments, but it doesn’t explain the Janesville example. They were given the offer to keep their current job if they moved. I wouldn’t be surprised if GM offered to pay some relocation expenses (I haven’t read the book, can @Matt M confirm this?). They weren’t jumping into the unknown and hoping to find a new job, they had a destination already lined up.
Some of them took the option of commuting six hours to their new job and renting an apartment there. I find it hard to believe that renting a second apartment and burning a tank of gas every week is cheaper than moving. His description really makes it seem like economics weren’t the reason they stayed.
As someone who has some amount of difficulty with empathy / imagining the internal lives of others who are significantly different from me—likely for reasons that generalize to a fair subset of the commentariat here—I’m tempted to err on the side of “asking them to move is in some way fighting against Human Nature, and experience says most such fights are not winnable”.
There is also some amount of “If I asked my mother, she would give me a list of reasons I hadn’t considered why this choice makes sense for them”. And, more recently, “…but if I put several minutes of thought into it I could probably figure out what she’d say.” (I think the previous commenters have done a good job playing the role of my mom on this one.)
Aside: my comments on this blog make me seem much more autistic than my self-perception indicates. I can’t tell which one is supposed to be wrong.
Has anyone read Sarah Schulman’s Conflict is Not Abuse? It seems like it might have some applications to Scott’s recent question about polarization, and generally to improving the quality of dialogue. From a review:
Thoughts? If you’ve read it, is it worth the time, or do you pretty much get everything out of the (interesting) thesis?
Has anyone read Ada Palmer’s Too Like the Lightning? It should be of interest here because it has a future where everyone lives under a government they choose rather than government being mostly a matter of where one lives.
If my neighbor lives under the “allow loud noises at night” government, and I live under the “creating loud noises at night is a public nuisance” government, how do things proceed?
An awful lot of things governments do are tied to physical location, and having the governments do them in a patchwork of house-sized plots interleaved with house-sized plots of other governments causes problems. If one government doesn’t want X to be imported, but their territory is interleaved with that of a government that does, do they put border guards at every house to prevent the import of contraband? How can one government have a military without the other interleaved governments free-riding? What about one government doing things to lower the crime rate on their territory? What if one government wants to restrict immigration? Is zoning impossible? Do students living in the same area have to go to different schools depending on what government they’ve chosen?
Why would the smallest size be a house sized plot? In what world do you live where the only housing options are ‘house sized’?
For all the talk about “everyone lives under a government they chose”, every time someone takes one of the fancy hypersonic travel pods to a new city there’s an announcement on the PA saying essentially “welcome to City X, be advised that the laws of Hive Y apply to all visitors”. So I think what they really have is a set of eight patchwork nation-states whose territory is non-contiguous on continental scales but distinct at the city level. I don’t think we get to see any non-urban environments; it’s not that kind of novel. But if e.g. the EU hive has strict gun control laws, then nobody in Brussels gets to have a gun no matter which government (or lack thereof) they “chose” for themselves.
The fact that such nations are militarily indefensible is I think a major plot point, possibly verging on spoiler territory but the third book in the series is “The Will to Battle”.
Most of your examples take for granted a government on the scale we are currently used to, and disappear in a society where government limits itself to what used to be considered its core functions of police, courts, and national defense. No good reason why schooling should be linked to government, no good reason to have restrictions on imports.
The one clear public good is defense against nations. Police protection has some public good element, but not all that large. If the main mechanism is deterrence, all you need to make it a private good is a way of telling the burglar which government is responsible for catching and punishing him if he burgles you. If it’s actually patrols there is a public good element, but it shouldn’t be that hard for different governments operating in the same area to arrange cooperation–if we see someone breaking into one of your people’s houses we arrest him, turn him over to you, and send you the bill for our efforts, you do the same for us.
You have answered the question in terms of something, burglary, which everyone regards as wrong, but the question was posed in terms of something where preferences vary.
Yes, I’ve been recommending it on every book recommendation thread here for the last few months. I think that one interesting way to view it (specifically the character of Bridger) is as anti-rationalist fiction that argues against some of the implicit ideas of e.g. HPMOR. Rot13:
Va engvbanysvp (V’z guvaxvat bs UCZBE fcrpvsvpnyyl), gur boivbhf guvat gb qb jura lbh rapbhagre rira jrnx-frrzvat fhcreangheny cbjref vf gb hfr gurz gb obbgfgenc lbhefrys vagb tbqubbq. Oevqtre nyzbfg cnebqvrf guvf, nf ur vf nyernql cerggl zhpu bzavcbgrag; ab engvbanyvfg zhapuxvavat vf arrqrq.
Ohg ur nyfb punyyratrf guvf vqrn zbenyyl naq cenpgvpnyyl. Fhccbfr Zlpebsg jnf n glcvpny engvbanysvp UWCRI rkcl. Ur jbhyq jnag gb fbzrubj hfr Oevqtre gb tnva tbq-yvxr cbjref naq fbyir nyy gur ceboyrzf bs gur jbeyq. Gur zbeny ceboyrz pbzrf sebz gur snpg gung uvf cngu gb qbvat fb vf irel pyrne: ur vf irel tbbq ng znavchyngvat crbcyr, naq Oevqtre vf irel ihyarenoyr, fb gerngvat uvz nf n chccrg jbhyq or rnfl. Vs lbh ubyq glcvpny engvbanysvp hgvyvgnevna zbeny ivrjf, gur pubvpr gb qb fb fubhyq or rnfl. Rira vs Zlpebsg unq gb gbegher Oevqtre gb trg pbageby bs uvz, gur snpg gung qbvat fb fnirf yvgrenyyl rirelbar ryfr va gur jbeyq rire zrnaf vg vf fgvyy pyrneyl zbenyyl pbeerpg. Ohg Oevqtre vf na vaabprag puvyq, fb qbvat gung jbhyq or erchyfvir. Guvf xvaq bs punyyratr gb hgvyvgnevnavfz vf abguvat arj, ohg vg’f vagrerfgvat va guvf yvgrenel pbagrkg.
Gurer vf nyfb n cenpgvpny punyyratr. Oevqtre pna urny nal qvfrnfr, naq oevat crbcyr onpx gb yvsr. Engvbanysvp bsgra gerngf cbffrffvba bs gubfr novyvgvrf nf na raq tbny gung’f onfvpnyyl rdhvinyrag gb univat fbyirq gur jbeyq’f ceboyrzf. Ohg Gbb Yvxr Gur Yvtugavat cbvagf bhg gung ba n tybony fpnyr, gubfr novyvgvrf ner whfg gur fgneg. Vs lbh npghnyyl jnag gb hfr gurz, lbh arrq gb jbex bhg gur ybtvfgvpf, naq fbpvny naq rpbabzvp pbafrdhraprf rgp.
Have you read the sequel?
I’ve only read the first hundred pages or so.
I’m not dead certain how utopian it’s supposed to be– it may be more like prosperous and pretty good for most people, which is not the same thing as ideal. I do think a lot of people like the idea of bash’s– the typical method of organization is voluntary households with about 8(?) adults.
I’m not surprised that there’s likely to be war– there’s a scene at the beginning which adds up to soldiers having virtue which is not available to civilians.
http://crookedtimber.org/?s=too+like+the+lightning
A *lot* of material about the book. I’m planning on reading the book first, but perhaps someone has a link they’d recommend.
I couldn’t help but compare it to Neal Stephenson’s “Diamond Age”, which I think did a better job of worlbuilding with the same general concept. Partly because Stephenson is better and more experienced at this sort of thing, but also partly because he isn’t trying to depict a utopia and so doesn’t have to make everything fit neatly together. Palmer is I think ultimately trying to depict a utopia falling apart, but if you’re going to spend the first two books in the utopia, you really have to sell the audience on the plausibility of it.
As noted in my response to Jiro, I think the government is better modeled as eight fractal territorial nations, at least insofar as urban humanity is concerned. And if you are concerned only with people who live in cities that they fly between in stratospheric travel units, then how is that really different than what we have now? Everybody lives in a city, every city belongs to one of a handful of Nations That Matter, every city has one set of laws that everybody has to follow, does it make a difference that in your hour of flying between one EU city and the next you may overfly the cities of half a dozen other nations?
Also, I have a hard time believing that everyone living under a government they chose leads to seven roughly equal Hives and the “hiveless” ubergovernment. I’d expect more of a power-law distribution, with a few large and many smaller governments, and I would expect new governments to be founded from time to time. The mechanism by which smaller hives are forced to assimilate and creation of new ones is suppressed, begs explanation in a nominally utopian setting.
Similarly, 100% of humanity being on-board with the New World Order, and apparently within a few years because one guy gave a speech after an ugly war, is not plausible. There are still going to be people who want to live in actual nations, and the EU-themed hive doesn’t qualify. Also, the European Union as the last bastion of nationalism? Pull the other one. Stephenson had China as a remnant Nation, which seems about right. Also America, United States Of.
The conflict-of-laws issue seems to have been neatly resolved by having everybody agree that everybody should live under the same sort of laws that e.g. California or Western Europe have today, because those are Obviously Right, but if someone wants to subscribe to some ascetic code about human development or charity or for all I know not having gay sex, hey, we’re so enlightened we’ll let them join a Hive of fellow charity-givers or not-gay-sex-havers or whatever and kick out anyone who violates the code. Whee. Show me a system that solves the hard problems.
The broad nature of the spoileriffic conspiracy wasn’t beyond reason, but the setting I think was. It at minimum points to a huge unfulfilled void in their society, that would not have been left unfilled as long as it apparently was.
Saving the best for last, the bit where they entirely abolished religion because there was an ugly war about religion, and everybody was OK with that once we gave everybody free psychotherapy in place of religion, I’m kind of not buying that one either. If I visit Mecca in your timeline, how long do I have to wait for the radioactivity to die down to safe levels?
It will probably win this year’s Hugo, but I’m not planning to stick with the series unless I hear things have changed substantially and for the better in Will to Battle. Which is possible, but if that’s where Palmer is going I think she’s taking too slow a road. A Potemkin-village utopia needs to whiz by too fast for me to see the cracks.
Eh, is it supposed to be a utopia? I’m not sure, the restrictions on religions and pbafcvenpl gb zheqre crbcyr sbe gur Terngre Tbbq are pretty dystopian. I don’t think the small number of hives is unrealistic, they are subject to many of the same forces that stop real countries fragmenting and also gurl unir frperg vaprfghbhf eryngvbafuvcf orgjrra gurve yrnqre gung cerfhznoyl yrg gurz fgbc nalbar ryfr trggvat gbb cbjreshy.
Both of the conspiratorial elements you describe, IIRC, explicitly postdate the New World Order by a substantial degree and one was formed within living memory, yet there’s no indication that the Hives were a noticeably worse place to live until recently. Or, more precisely, people noticed that the rate of fatal car crashes went from 90/year (worldwide) to 5-10 but didn’t understand the underlying implications; I’m going to count that as utopian before and after the conspiracy.
Utopias that depend on the Secret Masters making critical decisions behind the scenes are a common enough trope in fiction, I believe, and still count as Utopias. As are ones where the author sincerely expects us to believe, because they believe themselves, that the recipe for Utopia starts with “No more religion! Really, we mean it, or else! The nice therapist will make you feel happy about this”.
Having God as a supporting character in that sort of work is, I admit, a tad unusual :-)
And having two Gods?
Also, the narrator is subject to quite a harsh form of slavery– it might be better than imprisonment (that would depend on conditions), but not very utopian.
It’s been a while since I’ve read Snow Crash, but as I recall it didn’t do justice to a polylegal system. There was an episode about an obnoxious guy who was punished but he wasn’t really part of the system.
It seems reasonable that some behavior is more local (like how much noise you can make) and needs to be covered by local laws or agreements or whatever, but other things (like what contracts are permissible) could be fully polylegal.
I thought it was charmingly audacious. I don’t think the world-building really holds together under examination, but I get the feeling that Ada Palmer knows that and went ahead with it anyway because it seemed like fun.
I enjoyed the first book but thought the second book rather crummy.
I started the free sample from Amazon and got rapidly tired of how, I don’t know, precious it seemed? Like I can’t really remember very much about it now, but wasn’t it all “Oh, I’m going to tell this story with an enormous number of literary devices because I’m clever.” And I didn’t really like the literary devices in question (I’ve liked other ones, this is not a general statement about clever literary devices), and I rapidly just put it down.
So my question is: Is it all like the first ten pages are?
I found the first book very hard to get into, but then it picked up. The second one was a slog all the way through.
No, but also yes. The content changes a lot, but the style stays the same. I think your quote is a pretty accurate description (although I’d say it’s more “enormous knowledge of obscure historical and philosophical details”) so if that doesn’t appeal to you then you probably won’t like it.
Ada Palmer also has some brilliant blog posts about Machiavelli and the Borgias here and here. They are probably my second favourite set of blog posts (after classic SSC ones).
What books have you read that significantly improved your life or a part of it (hobby, work, etc)?
I highly recommend the book Cooking for Geeks. Before reading I enjoyed cooking, and knew a bunch of recipes that I could cook well. After reading it I began to understand cooking and got much better at finding and executing good recipes, with more delicious results. It added a good knowledge foundation to my hobby.
What’s different from a normal cookbook is that it takes a systematic approach to cooking, working through the different processes involved (taste theory, ingredient reactions, heat reactions, food safety, etc). It’s interspersed with lots of recipes which not only describe what to do, but why it should be done that way (and sometimes experiments that change the outcome).
What are your recommendations?
Not a book per se, but the Toastmasters manuals have really improved my public speaking.
Antifragile by Taleb.
So, how does a person get some experimental treatment with ketamine for depression, if they aren’t living in or near one of the cities that apparently do it regularly? I’ve seriously tried everything else, and people keep saying it’s the most promising treatment, but I just can’t find a way to make it happen to me.
The old strategy was to go to a rave and ask the 14 year old girl with the stuffed animal backpack who had drugs, and she would take you to a dealer … but that advice may be out of date now.
Ketamine is still a recreational drug in some circles. It shouldn’t be that hard to get your hands on some. Are you young, or do you have young friends/acquaintances who are aware you aren’t a narc?
I’m pretty sure that ketamine for recreational use isn’t the sort of IV infusions they use to treat depression with.
Also, you don’t have to pay for clinical trials, and if a doctor prescribes it your insurance will pay for it, but health insurance companies don’t like to pay for drugs you got from the raver with a backpack.
With ketamine IV would mostly be to aid with dosing level, but people don’t have much trouble figuring that out. A “trip” doesn’t last very long.
Everything you say is true, but that chance of getting into a trial taking place where you happen to live is remote, and good luck getting a prescription for a schedule IIIN substance for off-label use.
(I’m being charitable and assuming this isn’t an elaborate Gloria Estefan reference … )
“Doctor, I want to perform an unethical medical experiment on myself.”
I mean, they do it in some places. They don’t appear to even need a prescription. If I lived in one of those cities where they did it, I would be able to get the treatment without much difficulty. So it being Schedule III off-label can’t be that big a problem.
But how do I get doctors at the place where I am, to do the thing doctors in other places do?
I don’t know if clinical (for depression) and recreational ketamine are the same, but according to the articles I can find it seems that recreational ketamine is taken in much greater doses. That would reduce the price.
Ketamine is most often snorted, which leads to around 50% bioavailability. And yes, use for depression probably tries to skirt under the K-hole level.
If you like wonky economics here you go
What are the SSC commentariat’s theories for why temporary tattoos aren’t more popular among adults?
Real tattoos are available to adults. Temporary tattoos are (perceived to be) a childish imitation of adulthood.
Personally, I find they irritate my skin. I also have a general aversion to aesthetic body modification.
Because they aren’t very good looking? Generally when I’ve seen them they go on spotty and come off even more unevenly, and at best you have … well, a temporary tattoo, which if it looks anything like a tattoo
looks absolutely stupidI don’t care for, but are popular anyway, so who knows.
(Edit: I was referring to the self-applied temporary tattoos that children use, not to the Henna ones that NaD references below. Those at least go appear as intended, I think? In which case they probably aren’t common because of the time it takes with each application).
Usually not, but it doesn’t seem like they should necessarily be so.
I know henna tattoos have to be applied/drawn by hand…but don’t regular tattoos too?
Yes. Once.
Henna is a form of temporary tattooing for young adults. Though I haven’t seen quite as much recently as I did a few years ago, so maybe it’s played out as a fad.
That said, tattoos seem to be pretty much universal among people of my generation. I hate ink with a fiery passion and finding a girl without any tattoos feels roughly as difficult as finding a virgin.
Did you know tattoos are forbidden in Orthodox Judaism? Not that converting for that reason would make sense.
http://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/tattooing-in-jewish-law/
No, I didn’t know that. Thanks!
I’m not sure I understand your meaning here. Are you saying that people shouldn’t convert to Orthodox Judaism because of this prohibition?
I’d certainly hope that a potential convert’s zeal was stronger than their desire to tattoo! Otherwise they’ll be in for a big surprise when it comes to their Saturday commute…
No, I meant that converting to Orthodox Judaism wouldn’t make sense for you as a means to finding an untattooed woman.
Ah ok I see what the confusion was.
I’m in a relationship with a wonderful tattoo-free girl: I just mistakenly used the present rather than past tense when talking about looking for women.
Besides, not to be crude, there are certain surgical requirements for conversion which sound very unpleasant. I’d much rather stay a gentile.
Normal temporary tattoos: Don’t last long enough/look bad as they peel off.
Henna: Takes too long/is too skilled work/is too inconvenient to put on. Looks bad as it fades.
When I was younger, I really wanted a really good removable tattoo. Preferably something that lasted until it could be painlessly, inexpensively, and permanently removed. I tried henna a few times and liked it, except for the caveats above. I (probably correctly) felt like I wouldn’t like any real tattoo in 5/10/20 years.
Is that what makeup is?
Hm. Interesting suggestion.
I think makeup and tattoos are distinct in other ways than their permanence (and of course there is “permanent makeup” too). So, ultimately my answer would be No.
But it does make me think it should be possible to have temporary tattoo parlors, where you go get a temporary tattoo that’s drawn on by a temporary tattoo artist, who basically works with brushes and makeup instead of needles and ink.
It does seem as though wearing skillfully done paint would be satisfyingly conspicuous consumption.
Maybe it hasn’t happened because no one has figured out how to market it. Or possibly it’s too expensive for the mass market, while a tattoo is more of a long term investment.
I can’t imagine it’s a financial consideration. Many of the adults I see using food stamps at the grocery store have visible tattoos that must have cost hundreds of dollars. Millennials complaining about their college debt are frequently similarly adorned.
A tattoo lasts for the rest of one’s life. Spending hundreds of dollars on the tattoo isn’t the same as spending fifty or a hundred dollars on paint that might only last a week or less.
I’ve always wondered if they could produce a tattoo ink that would break down after some amount of time, so that you get a regular tattoo, but you can choose how long you want it to last; one year, five years, forever, etc. I would think there would be a large market for that.
Just wanted to say hi, I’ve been lurking for quite a long time and finally decided to get an account. Especially wanted to thank everyone for that autism-spectrum/conversation thread from the other week, which I found fascinating. (Probably not autistm-spectrum myself (though I’ve never asked), but I liked the ‘low-functioning neurotypical’ term from that thread.)
Is the Bobiverse popular with SSC? It’s a (sort of) hard sci-fi series by Dennis E. Taylor about Bob, who dies shortly after signing up for cryonics. When he wakes up in the distant future, things have changed quite a bit, and he becomes part of a program to explore the galaxy and help humans expand beyond Earth.
I loved the first book and thought it did a great job of being funny, playing with a lot of SF tropes in not completely predictable ways, and especially with organizing all of its subplots coherently/fairly. The second was still good, but understandably a bit less hectic(?), since it’s mostly buildup for the third and final book (which comes out in August).
I found the first book OK, but my 12-year-old son really liked both books.
I wanted to like it, but it has the sort of emotionless affect that you get from a lot of inexperienced authors on Kindle Unlimited. “Earth? Completely destroyed?” Bob felt like he should be more upset, but then he hadn’t had a lot of attachment to the place. Oh well, time to fight some cardboard villain who won’t have any characterization and be easily disposed of offscreen by my clever plan.
The era of Kindle is great, don’t get me wrong, and I wouldn’t stop Taylor from writing or anything, and for people who like it that’s fine. It’s just that you do start to get conscious of common weaknesses in writers of genres-popular-on-Kindle after a while.
That description sounds mostly fair, except that the clever plans are rarely offscreen, and they’re much more entertaining than feelings anyway.
I wouldn’t recommend it for its emotional depth, but I wonder if listening to the audiobook instead of reading it makes any difference, since I didn’t get the sense that it was emotionless, just that the emotions weren’t a very big deal, which seems like it could plausibly come from a narrator doing emotions where the author hadn’t.
Meanwhile, at the global warming desk …
New York magazine recently published a horrifying cover story about climate change, by David Wallace-Wells. It opens as follows:
The Atlantic asks: Are We as Doomed as That New York Magazine Article Says?. The author starts by confessing:
Meanwhile, the Washington Post blasts the article: New York Magazine climate doom piece is a case study in how not to communicate risk.
Slate disagrees, saying New York magazine’s global-warming horror story isn’t too scary. It’s not scary enough.
And Vox chimes in with: Did that New York magazine climate story freak you out? Good..
ThinkProgress says: We aren’t doomed by climate change. Right now we are choosing to be doomed..
Mashable’s headline flatly contradicts the NY article: No, New York Mag: Climate change won’t make the Earth uninhabitable by 2100, but the text is more equivocal.
Climate scientists are portrayed in these articles as basically optimistic — We can stop global warming because we have to! — but it seems that optimism has been undermined by the current administration’s policy.
Here is a test for climate change doomsayers: Republicans would almost certainly be willing to accept a carbon tax in return for things we want but you don’t. What are you willing to trade for? How about, for example, in a revenue neutral way we get a carbon tax, but also eliminate corporate income taxes and death taxes and we build Trump’s wall?
Republican priorities are low taxes on wealthy people, and a carbon tax is a tax. Republicans currently control both legislative chambers and the presidency. There’s no reason for them to negotiate any new taxes, and they won’t. If Chuck Schumer made your exchange proposals they wouldn’t be enacted.
Carbon taxes in exchange for reduction in corporate income taxes? Sure. In exchange for estate taxes? I don’t think estate taxes raise that much revenue due to tax avoidance and low numbers of extremely wealthy people, and a carbon tax would need to be high-ish to have the teeth to reduce carbon consumption. If it’s a revenue-neutral exchange I just don’t think it would work, but in principle would be an acceptable trade. Trump wants a wall and Steve King wants a wall but I don’t think most elected Republicans want a wall. Is that a real “Republican Priority”?
Great! a carbon tax isn’t very progressive, so it should be an easy sell to replace basically any other tax with a carbon tax.
Fair enough. Why was this offer was not forthcoming in the 6 years of mixed government under the obama administration?
I think “low taxes on wealthy people” is a fairly low priority for Republicans. “Less federal government involvement in everyday life” is probably higher. So, a list of law/policy changes that would reduce the power of the courts and the bureaucracies: would the Democrats trade a carbon tax for 5 points worth of these?
Repeal Dodd-Frank and Sarbanes-Oxley (2 points)
Repeal the NEPA (3 points)
Require that any added protection or use restriction on Federal land must be matched by a transfer of an equal amount of federal land to the affected state (2 points)
Modify the Clean Air and Clean Water acts to eliminate the EPA’s ability to add controlled substances without congressional approval (2 points)
Modify the Endangered Species Act to eliminate local populations and sub-species for protection (1 point)
Limit the Fair Housing Act to de jure discrimination and to government action (4 points)
Limit the Civil Rights Act to de jure discrimination and to government action (8 points)
Limit the Civil Rights Act to protect only African-Americans (6 points)
Limit the Americans with Disabilities Act as applied to schools to interventions that no more than double the cost of education (4 points)
My bet is that zero Democratic constituencies would trade any of these for a carbon tax.
What could I get for the extra three points from limiting the Civil Rights Act to de jure discrimination + government action? Could I tack on some drug legalization?
A revenue neutral carbon tax seems like the most obvious solution. I don’t understand why it doesn’t get more political traction. Is it simply seen vs. unseen? People will see gas prices rise but that their other taxes are lowered will not be as noticeable? Or is it oil industry influence among politicians? Or something else?
In part seen v. unseen. But in another large part, that we don’t believe other taxes will really be lowered and stay down. Every so often, there’s a debate here in Washington State about levying a state income tax and lowering the sales tax proportionately. One huge opposition talking point, always, is to claim that the legislature will simply raise the sales tax back again several years later… and knowing politicians, I completely believe that.
That seems like an ever-present worry, though. Politicians can always raise state income taxes. Is there a huge status quo bias in what the “proper” level of taxes is?
Actually, yes. There was recently an outcry about a new levy which would for the first time push sales tax over 10% in Seattle. IIRC it still passed, but more narrowly than would otherwise be expected. Sales tax is visible every time people make a purchase; income tax is also visible from year to year (and from my work as a VITA volunteer, I can confirm that people remember from year to year what it “should” be, or at least what their refund “should” be.)
(Here in Washington, politicians can’t just raise an income tax; it’s against the state Constitution, which can only be amended by popular vote. Once we amend it, though, the floodgates will be open.)
> Republicans would almost certainly be willing to accept a carbon tax in return for things we want but you don’t
But not willing to make the slightest or most tentative of moves in the real-world situation where they have an absolute majority and so can’t rely on someone from the other side blocking their proposal.
That’s where the issue of trust comes in. Problem being that there isn’t any.
Also on the list of critics: Michael Mann. No, not the director Michael Mann, though I’m certain he has an opinion too. Who in Hollywood doesn’t?
When Michael Hockey Stick Mann describes your article with phrases like “That’s just not true” and “I was struck by erroneous statements like this one” after declaring himself “not a fan of this sort of doomist framing”, I think we’re done. Nobody with a shred of scientific integrity is going to stand behind Wallace-Wells’ article, only journalists and pundits with an agenda. Which brings us to,
Trump derangement syndrome strikes climatology. For what it’s worth, the scientists themselves seem mostly resistant, but that’s little consolation in a world where most people need increasingly-deranged science journalists to translate the science for them.
I’ve got two books the New York Magazine writers need to read.
Chicken Little, and The Boy Who Cried Wolf
I can’t take any of these pieces seriously after I-732.
In rhetoric, climate change is an x-risk. In revealed preference, the left prefers wealth redistribution to environmental policy.
Man, I wish someone had told me about this vote I couldn’t participate in on the other side of the country before it revealed all my preferences.
Are you saying Washington State is not a representative sample?
As Iain pointed out below, not everyone in Washington is on the left, and furthermore it is plausible that some of those non-leftist voters voted against the bill.
But the establishment left actively fought against it, which is telling (at least of the state of Washingtonian establishment lefties and those they cater to, not necessarily nationwide) no matter who actually voted for or against it.
+1. (And to Jordan D., yes, the vote from this representative sample of leftists revealed there are some like you. Unfortunately, you’re a minority.)
52.5% of Washington voters voted for Clinton over Trump. 40.75% of Washington voters voted for the carbon tax. I can’t find a partisan breakdown of the vote, but you can look at the maps here and here and verify the obvious, which is that support for the carbon tax overwhelmingly came from the left. Unless you think a full third of Trump voters checked the box for a carbon tax, a clear majority of Clinton voters were in favour.
This is despite analysis saying that, far from being revenue neutral, I-732 was actually going to reduce revenue by $1B over four years. So, there’s your revenue-negative carbon tax. Where was the Republican support?
“Well, I was going to take climate change seriously, but then only a supermajority of the political party I disagree with voted for a carbon tax that would do meaningful harm to their other priorities, instead of being completely unanimous. Now I am forced to conclude that it’s all made up. Aw, shucks! I am definitely not just using this as an excuse!”
Thanks for the correction about the relative numbers.
However, as a conservative-leaning Washingtonian myself, we didn’t trust that it would stay revenue-negative. Sales tax here keeps trending up over time (even more so in perception, because levies keep needing to be renewed and thus show up on the ballot again, but in actuality as well), and my friends were pretty sure the legislature would just keep raising taxes so it wouldn’t stay revenue-negative.
In other words… we don’t trust them. I’m sure they don’t trust us, either.
The inherent tendency of a revenue-negative carbon tax is to get more revenue-negative, not less, because the whole point is to encourage people to reduce their carbon emissions. If conservative-leaning voters are nevertheless not willing to vote for a revenue-negative carbon tax, then the rational response for environmentalists is to stop trying to peel off conservative voters and instead maximize their appeal to the left.
You might want to work on those trust issues, is what I’m saying.
Less of this, please.
@Nornagest
I think you’re overreacting. It’s not out of line as a response to
When have environmentalists, as a group, tried to peel off conservative voters? The Left as a whole, and the Sierra Club in specific, fought against the Washington carbon tax initiative. Look at the Sierra Club’s reasons, and then tell me they’re anything but actively hostile to conservativism.
If environmentalists were making any effort to reach out, rather than making (your) veiled and (the Sierra Club’s) not-so-veiled threats, I might try to “work on” the distrust of this large amorphous group which I can only affect in small and indirect ways.
What, you want environmentalists to put forward a compromise bill, maybe something like a revenue-negative carbon tax? I can’t see that happening.
Every revenue neutral carbon tax presents a trade-off for the left, due to the tax’s regressive nature. If the left had chosen the carbon tax in this situation, would you say that you “can’t take them seriously on the issue of wealth redistribution” anymore?
The left’s position isn’t that massive wealth disparity is harmless, but climate change is a threat to people’s well-being. It’s that both of them are bad, and for the same reason. So every regressive carbon tax has to be judged on the merits of whether it increases or reduces harm.
You could always replace a similarly regressive tax such as a sales tax, and dodge the problem.
In Washington, where an income tax is unconstitutional, we would’ve been doing exactly that.
>If the left had chosen the carbon tax in this situation, would you say that you “can’t take them seriously on the issue of wealth redistribution” anymore?
Obviously the situation cannot be inversed like that. Environmental policy is supposedly about saving the human race, while wealth redistribution is about incremental improvements to living standards. If one accepts the rhetoric, then taking this trade-off would make perfect sense even if you support increases in wealth redistribution.
A lack of wealth redistribution can severely destabilize society.
Even if a few “anarchists” were mailing bombs around because of lack of redistribution, how would that support redistribution? Giving in to terrorists seems like a terrible idea.
Stability isn’t an ethical norm, it’s a functional norm.
Sure, but if a few anarchists are causing trouble (and the 1919 bombings were not a popular uprising), deporting and/or imprisoning the anarchists seems like a better idea all around. Even if Palmer did go overboard.
Is your point that, because the link Aapje provides is not sufficient evidence, that wealth inequality cannot (or perhaps in practical terms does not) destabilize a society? Or that the risk can be mitigated by jailing or deporting anyone who breaks the law in response, so everything can just continue per normal?
My first point is that, the events described in the link being insufficient, there is not sufficient evidence on the table of wealth inequality destabilizing society.
My second point is that if wealth inequality destabilizes society only through the mechanism of providing reasons for small groups to throw bombs, THAT can be mitigated by jailing and/or deporting the bomb-throwers.
Otherwise, the US should have officially become an Islamic nation by now. Because a nation not being sufficiently Islamic seems sufficient reason for people to commit terrorist attacks upon it.
Anyone here have an air force background? I’ve been looking through the USAF’s various military occupations for enlisted personnel, and noticed the length of training required for them varies quite a bit. What’s usually considered the most difficult one?
Army here, but PJs are widely considered to have pretty tough training. JTACs are cool too.
Yeah, I had a look as some of the other services too. Training in the navy’s nuclear power operations can take 18 months: 6 months of A-school (which is supposed to be brutal), 6 months of Naval Nuclear Power School, and then another 6 months in the Nuclear Power Training Unit.
These jobs seem to require a five-year enlistment. So the navy spends nearly a third of your enlistment training you. Seems like a terrible deal for the navy.
The navy nuclear program was set up by someone who was probably crazy, although he certainly got results. When the recruiters for it would come to my school (which had a nuclear engineering program) I would just point and laugh, because I certainly didn’t want to get the Hyman Rickover Stick.
They seem to have trouble getting people, particularly for the officer positions. Why else would they be offering to pick up the tab for all of college for people who agree to join the nuclear program after graduation?
One of my best friends went through the Navy nuclear program a decade or two ago; I can pass along any questions anyone has. I’ve never heard the phrase “Hyman Rickover Stick” before, though (and apparently neither has Google) – could you let me in on the joke?
He seemed to get a pretty good deal. Free ride to an expensive private college, great career path (he’s a civilian now but still working on nuclear sub parts as a private contractor). He originally wanted to be a pilot and would have been willing to be a submariner, but then he met his now-wife in college, and suddenly long terms of commitment or regular lengthy deployments looked a lot less desirable than a DC-area desk job.
It was a coinage by me on the spot. The stick goes up the ass. Although Rickover interview stories are always amazing.
I imagine it’s a reference to Admiral Rickover’s (and through him the US Navy Nuclear School’s) unofficial* motto “The stupid shall be punished”.
*The official motto being “Committed to excellence”
Edit: ninja’d by bean once again
@hlynkacg
The US Navy has one, and only one, true motto, “There is no God but Neptune and Mahan is His prophet.” All else is heresy.
Nonsense, the Navy’s motto is “Never again volunteer yourself” but then I was always a godless green-side heathen in the eyes of proper shoes.
It’s pretty much always the special forces, for any branch of any military. Beyond that, I don’t really know of any that have seriously tough reputations in the USAF.
I was Navy/Marines rather than Air Force but I would imagine flight crew is near the top. Their SAR guys the PJs get a lot of public relations love and go through some admittedly tough training but are regarded as “rich guys dabbling in SOF” while AF forward observers/JTACs are the real deal (at least that was the consensus when I was in). Their air traffic controllers were also highly regarded.
Depends on what you mean by “most difficult.” The AF does have nuke techs, rocket techs, and aircraft mechanics, as well as the aforementioned PJs (and forward air controllers).
There is also “most difficult” in terms of physical strength + annoying duty, which is either Security Forces (cops, which includes military police and the security guards for nukes and aircraft) or civil engineering (builds emergency runways (and a number of other things), and also includes firefighters.) Oh, and the AF has EOD, too.
Lately my pattern detector has been going off.
I’ve noticed implausible amounts of trans and non-heterosexual people in the communities I hang around in on the internet. All of the political account groups on twitter seem stacked with statistically improbable numbers of trans people. When someone puts a poll on sexuality in sci-fi forums I visit, it’ll be something like 40% bi. Same with polls on 4chan, and other imageboards.
I used to think that this was just filtration and therefore non-suspicious, but I’m getting less sure about that as things develop. Someone posted an article about some ridiculously high number of teens identifying as trans/gender nonconformant in the last thread (a quarter maybe?).
Now, there’s a pop conservative explanation for all this which is that kids are being socialized into new genders and sexualities, but I don’t buy it. It’s not like kids have been told to be trans all of their life, and trans people are still discriminated against. Furthermore, I think that in order to believe that adopting the mannerisms and culture of the opposite sex is positive, you have to in some way have a mind primed to find that appealing. The biological explanation always made more sense, but I always thought about that in a fixed way. In reality, the environment could be acting chemically to change biology.
I know about the sperm count crisis.
“Reduce exposure to industrial chemicals such as those used in making plastics – they can mimic the female hormone oestrogen countering male hormones.”
I wonder if that’s having an effect on more than just sperm count. I want to know though – How exactly are you supposed to reduce exposure to something that is everywhere?
…
Could there be something to the wacky soy theories/turning the frogs gay stuff reaktionaries go on and on about? Personally, I don’t think it’s negative in a way that requires drastic action since technology is going to save (or kill) us all anyway relatively soon, so it would only imply something prescriptive in a situation where we needed to return to primitive forms of fighting and struggling in order to survive.
My immediate thought is that your first assumption was more or less correct, and that the elevated levels of espousing these behaviors do not actually correlate to improbable levels of practicing these behaviors. You’re talking about internet boards and Twitter. An egg avatar can be any gender that’s trendy without having to sleep with anyone.
Making more people identify as trans means making more people that feel uncomfortable in their bodies to the point of desiring hormone or surgical fixes, so if there is some chemical agent inadvertently doing this fixing it would ease more suffering than raising awareness. Might not matter if you are really so fatalistic, but in terms of priorities, it would be a trend worth correcting.
I don’t know if this is something that is recently increasing in prevalence or just the effect of mass/social media magnifying a fringe element, perhaps with an amount of trolling or people genuinely confused by the recent focus into thinking being less stereotypical means brain abnormalities.
No chance that there always were a good many people who didn’t fit neatly into genders, and now it’s more possible to be public about it?
Nancy:
That might explain some of it, but it seems an awfully big change to happen so quickly if it was just a matter of social acceptance and such. OTOH, two of my close male friends in college were into cross-dressing, and one is now a transwoman[1]. So maybe there were always a ton of people who didn’t really fit into either category, and now everyone has a vocabulary and enough social acceptance to at least think about that to themselves.
[1] Or, again, maybe I just had a really odd circle of friends.
I can believe that for gender roles, but not really for gender identity. Maybe if we could somehow reverse the Great Male Renunciation, a lot of men would be much happier being men? (this would fit in with the “metrosexual” thing a few years back too).
Any list that begins with “I don’t know” should probably not be taken to be exhaustive. 😉
@Nybbler
I tend to agree. However, I must confess that I’m terribly unclear on what exactly is a mere role and what is considered a fundamental characteristic of gender identity today.
“Making more people identify as trans means making more people that feel uncomfortable in their bodies to the point of desiring hormone or surgical fixes”
All else being equal, yes, but a plausible theory is that identifying as trans is high status in some communities, so people do it even if they aren’t really (or alternatively socially transition, which is harmless). To elaborate: I’m not saying that significant numbers of people straight-up lie about being trans, but if it is high status in your circles you might change how you dress etc. in a way that debatably doesn’t make you trans (see debates about whether you can be trans without dysphoria).
As you say, “Trans people cannot control their condition and it is deeply distressing to them” is not compatible with “More people will become trans if it is glamorous to do so”*
Perhaps we need to bring back the old word “transvestite” for the people who are doing it without a physiological compulsion.
*Well, perhaps it is on the margins in some people’s utility calcuations, but it seems very implausible to me given the emphasis on how bad trans people’s subjective experience is.
Pretend there is a curve of trans. On the far end of one side are people who are overwhelmed by the feelings of discomfort within their own body and social pressure is an additional but lesser confounder. On the other end you have people who would prefer a different body (or experiment) and feel some discomfort but not major, for them the major inhibition is social pressure. Remove the social pressure and you only modestly impact the first group, but the second group feels almost total liberation.
I was trying to acknowledge the possibility with my foot note there, but point out that if that is the case we are presented with non-central examples pretty often.
The central example of trans people are those with severe physical dysphoria, and their numbers aren’t likely to increase due to transness being high status (although transness not being so low status in society as a whole might well have an effect). However there are also non-central trans people who have milder physical dysphoria (possibly none), but still act/dress/wish to be treated as a different gender to that implied by their birth sex. I think it’s definitely plausible that social pressure could push some feminine cis men and masculine cis women into that category (or cause them to identify as genderqueer or similar without actually changing their behaviour at all).
Transvestites are a different category: people who like to wear clothes of the opposite sex (either as a sexual fetish, or otherwise e.g. Eddie Izzard) without identifying as a gender opposite to that you would expect from their genitals. Recently, they seem to be categorised under the umbrella of transgender, but I think that’s a mistake. The defining property of transgender people should be unusual gender identity, regardless of behaviour.
Wouldn’t wanting to take on the trappings of the opposite be a mild form of gender dysphoria? If you are wearing the dress because it is women’s clothes and not because you really like the feel of the fabric or whatever.
Or is this a biological/psychological distinction? (If that even makes sense)
(edit: Letting rlms have the last word as I’ve reached the end of my interest and exceeded my ability to say anything interesting on it)
I don’t think so. Consider people for whom transvestitism is a sexual fetish. They don’t necessarily feel uncomfortable with their gender (which I think is the usual definition of dysphoria) or feel any desire to change it (which is a plausible extension).
I think I focused to much on the binary aspect, when what I really want to communicate is the curve/fluid/uncertain aspect.
Take a person who feels trans curious, has several other psychological issues that they are dealing with (anxiety or depression) that they don’t associate with their curiosity. They mostly avoid experimenting, or experimenting in public due to the social stigma. Remove the social stigma, they experiment and they find some alleviation of their anxiety/depression/xyz. You can postulate half a dozen ways that the lifting of the stigma relieved those other issues that are unrelated to the curiosity itself, but the individual is going to self report as a central case now. “Ever since I came out as Trans I felt large gains in other areas of my life, I must have been a closeted Trans always and not realized how deeply I wanted it”.
My brother reported that it was practically fashionable to be gay when he was in college. I don’t really know what to make of such a claim. I mean, either you wanna bone dudes or you don’t. It doesn’t seem like a persona you would “try on” in some sense. Claiming to be gay when you’re not would an odd thing to do, outside of comedy scripts. It’s not like there’s a benefit package.
I think the number of people who pretend to be gay for fun are a negligible part of this phenomena.
Upsides:
1: Trendy in a few circles, but it’s sufficient to care about gay rights/trans rights/etc.
Downsides:
1: The more common neighborhood homophobes might want to beat you up, or at least bother you.
2: If you pretended to be gay for long enough, more women might be uninterested in relationships with you. Harms later romantic life.
3: Unwanted advances/calling your bluff.
This is anecdata with probably no relevance, but a whole bunch of women I dated in college self-identified as bisexual, and I think all of them ended up in long-term relationships with men. I’m not sure why this happened–maybe I just have odd tastes in girls, or my social circle had some odd features or something. I’ve always assumed their sexual/romantic attraction was skewed 95/5 toward men, with occasional women matching whatever pattern their sex/romantic drive was looking for enough to at least catch their interest.
I have similar experience.
Probably a result of less stigma because guys will hope for a threesome as well as generally more tolerance for lesbians.
The phenomenon of college girls making out with girls is not terribly new; it has been an attention-seeking behavior for decades, usually by hetero coeds who were trying to catch the eye of men. But of course “attention-seeking behavior to titillate guys” is not a very flattering description, and so it wouldn’t surprise me if nowadays the same behavior is justified by the now-more-socially-encouraged justification of being “a little bi”.
The phrase “Lesbian until Graduation” is old enough for its children to be legal in every state of the union, so this isn’t just your odd tastes. “Bi until graduation” is only slightly younger. It may be a reflection on the quality or maturity of the men available on the average college campus, or it may reflect the college campus’s role as a location for deniable experimentation.
I remember the joke in college always being “what’s the difference between a co-ed and a bi girl? About three drinks.”
There have always been lots of men who wanted to dress up, wear a wig and makeup; some of them liked to bone other dudes, but some of them just liked to dress up. There have always been men who preferred baking and fashion and art to wrestling and hunting and politics. Some of them, maybe more of them, preferred to bone other dudes, but not all. And some of the wrestlers and hunters and warriors were gay.
But at some point masculinity became so overdetermined as to shut out a large percentage of actual men, many of whom aren’t necessarily homosexual or desiring to become women. Social repression kept these people in their neat boxes, but now that the stigma against it is weakening, to the point that some people even find it fun, fashionable or “interesting” to be “gender queer,” all those people who didn’t fit are suddenly claiming different identities altogether.
My personal preference would be to instead expand the definition of acceptable masculinity (and femininity) rather than inventing a bunch of new victim categories for every non-perfectly-central example of masculinity and femininity to flee to; I guess I just resist the continual carving up of society on identity lines because I think it has bad consequences.
@johan_larson
Hypothesis: a significant number of people are bisexuals significantly favouring the opposite sex. In most times and places, they are functionally heterosexual, say they are heterosexual, maybe never have any same-sex experiences. However, in other times and places, it will be different.
This seems reasonable. The odd thing is that there are two places this seems to show up:
a. In high school or college, where there are many people of both sexes around, your natural sex drive is at maximum, and experimentation and openness are maxed out and socially approved. Leave college and settle down with someone (almost certainly the opposite sex, given how your attractions work), and the whole issue doesn’t come up again.
b. In long-term same-sex environments like prison or all-male boarding school, where lots of men who are straight in the regular world end up having same-sex relationships. Get out of prison and around women again, and given how your attractions work, you’re content to go back to being exclusively straight.
For bisexuals, there are a lot more people of the opposite sex than the same sex who are potential partners. You have basic orientation compatibility with bi and straight people of the opposite sex, and bi and gay people of the same sex; the first group is much bigger.
Are you talking about this post? Because that’s about sexuality, not gender conformity, and I’d be way less suspicious about a quarter of $GROUP identifying as non-straight than about them identifying as gender nonconformant — the base rates are one or two orders of magnitude higher, and there’s more cultural precedent for it.
Meanwhile, chemical explanations need to account for gender nonconformity in biologically female as well as male people, and xenoestrogens only account for the latter. Anecdotally, it seems more common in the former, at least if we’re lumping in variations on “genderqueer”. Though there could be more than one thing going on, of course.
Yeah, that’s the one. Sexuality and gender are different, of course, but I do think they tend to correlate (most males identify as hetero, most females identify as hetero, if occasionally fluid in practice).
This is a good point, though mtfs seem more common (or are less hidden). It will be interesting to see if the rate of ftm remains relatively fixed, while the rate of mtf goes up and up, as time goes on.
I think SF fans have always been an unusual bunch with a greater than average number of homosexuals and bisexuals. And anyway, polls lie. (4chan polls lie more)
I also think there’s a lot of trans-fashion going on. When you don’t have to do anything but put on different clothing and declare yourself a member of
the opposite sexanother gender, there are reasons to do it even for someone who doesn’t actually think they are a member of another gender; some people are just straight-up novelty seekers, for instance.
Different group of nerds, but the joke goes that “by and large, furries are bi and large”.
(Not a furry, but I know several through the MUD scene.)
Seems like there might be a transhumanist thread running through that too.
It probably depends a lot on what definitions people are using, too. Bisexual might mean “I’m about equally attracted to men and women,” but it might also mean “I’m almost always attracted to men, but occasionally am attracted to a woman,” or even “I was once attracted to a woman, but otherwise I’ve only been attracted to men.” A shift in what definition people are using could easily change polling results by quite a bit, even if there’s no corresponding change in anyone’s actual sexual or romantic behavior.
You could imagine something similar going on with trans self-identification, but I don’t really know enough to tell if that might be some of what’s going on.
If you say you’re genderqueer, you don’t even have to do that.
There’s also the hypothesis that the divergence in culture itself — the subjects and objects young people spend more time thinking about now as opposed to earlier times — is leading to diversified sexual interests. This could also explain a subset of trans-identifiers (but probably only a subset).
Listening to this defense of Amazon by Tom Woods, I was struck by something I hadn’t really thought much about: though I do think there is a dearth of a good jobs in most of the developed world for reasons mostly unrelated to online shopping: to what extent have a certain proportion of jobs not actually disappeared but simply become invisible? And are there societal implications for having an increasing number of employees be “invisible”?
For example, Google tells me Amazon employs something like 340,000 people. And that’s presumably not counting people who make a partial or complete living as an Amazon affiliate. Or the extra people UPS probably hired as a result of “Prime shipping.” Have more than 340,000 jobs at e.g. bookstores and other spaces in which Amazon competes lost their jobs? Maybe. I’m really not sure.
But more importantly (at least for the point I’m trying to make): I have met many bookstore employees. I have not, to my knowledge, ever met an Amazon employee. Where are all these people? Presumably in warehouses and offices and distribution centers somewhere? Which is not to say my experience is entirely representative; maybe there are some towns somewhere where everybody works for Amazon. Maybe I just don’t have enough blue collar friends; still, I think the point stands that Amazon employees are not interacting with “the public” in the way a brick and mortar bookstore employee or manager would have.
It strikes me as having a bit of a “bowling alone” quality: all else equal, I think I’d prefer a community in which most jobs allow (or require) getting to know/interacting on a personal basis with at least some of the community they serve (though having to deal with the public also has its real subjective downsides, as anyone who’s worked retail knows, and I’m also not saying there should be no jobs for introverts; rather, I wonder if even some extroverts are now required to work jobs better suited to introverts?).
It strikes me as having a bit of a “bowling alone” quality: all else equal, I think I’d prefer a community in which most jobs allow (or require) getting to know/interacting on a personal basis with at least some of the community they serve
I’m usually stuck pondering the reverse of your questions: to what extent do the employees of brick and mortar establishments add value which makes that means of shopping more valuable than shopping online?
Of course I’d prefer the friendly and personable sales staff to the cold impersonal hand of dealing with a machine, but how much do I interact with the staff? For most stores, the only interaction I have with the staff is a couple of brief exchanges at the register, so there’s little or no time to demonstrate that interaction skill. There are some ways around this; I think this was the purpose of a Wal-Mart greeter, to put someone out whose only role was to interact with the customer. And there’s the matter of how much friendliness I can expect from a retail employee. I try not to be a difficult customer, but I know that the small number of stressful interactions I experience in tech support have a lot more impact on my mood than those interactions which are quick and stress free, and I expect retail to be the same way. I don’t expect a random Barnes and Noble employee to be able to provide more knowledge on the books I’m interested in than I can get from a minute of searching on the internet; the only info I expect the employee to be able to provide is the layout of the store.
As always, there are exceptions. I play a lot of tabletop games. Just about every game store employee I’ve dealt with has been able to provide me with useful information to make the visit worth something. But I think that has to do with the nature of the business. Game stores tend to be small, with a limited number of staff and a high percentage of repeat customers so there’s time to build up an interaction history. Every game store I’ve been to has been owned by a gamer who hires gamers as staff, so they often have a decent knowledge and enthusiasm for many of their own product ranges. There are always in store events, to further the relationship between staff and customers and to give customers a reason for a degree of store loyalty; you want the store to stay in business to give you a place to interact with other gamers and play. Often times, I’ve been a participant in a conversation between staff and customer of the form ‘I don’t know game X, but he does, so let’s ask him’, and because I like the store and the game I have a reason to act as a sales agent for the store, and my advice is unlikely to include ‘go online and buy the game’.
I can see that sort of relationship generalizing to other specialty hobby stores; craft stores offering lessons, for example. It might be possible that it can work with a specialty sales store, like a small bookshop where the proprietor knows the stock (not B&N). I don’t see it applying to most clothing or home goods stores. It has to be a place where you will shop frequently enough and interact with the same staff to build that relationship.
On the hobby side, it consistently works for bicycle shops (especially upscale ones), gun shops, and dive shops. On the home goods side, I’ve found that there’s almost always exactly one hardware store in town that’s like this; you can usually tell which one it is by looking for the one all the old guys go to. (It’s never a Lowes or a Home Depot. Occasionally it’s an Ace Hardware, but more often it’s independent.)
On the home goods side, I’ve found that there’s almost always exactly one hardware store in town that’s like this; you can usually tell which one it is by looking for the one all the old guys go to. (It’s never a Lowes or a Home Depot. Occasionally it’s an Ace Hardware, but more often it’s independent.)
In that sense, hardware stores have some of the attributes of hobby stores; presumably both the staff and the regular customers are into home repair / woodworking and the staff can provide practical tips.
It also helps that unlike most hobbies, most hardware is valued for objective reasons rather than personal tastes. I can’t expect the guy running the game store to share my taste in games, but I can expect the guy running the hardware store to want tools that are reliable and easy to use or maintain.
To get back to onyomi’s point, for employee interactions to matter, they must add value. The stores that can make employee interactions matter will be the ones that survive when faced with internet competition. Those bookstore employees in B&N, for all that they are visible, don’t add much to the experience. It’s not that they don’t do much, it’s just that what they do is often important but invisible; keeping the shelves stocked and the store clean. We notice this only when they fail.
Is there research on how much people actually know about evolution?
I’ve seen claims that people (including those who say they believe evolution is true) know much less than they think, but I haven’t seen details.
I certainly have this impression; for example, I’ve encountered people convinced that working out really hard will make it easier for their future son to gain muscle. When I say evolution doesn’t work that way, they say “no, but I’m going to work out really, really hard,” or, if more sophisticated, “but epigenetics!”
What, you’ve never heard of genetic fitness?
I believe that there is a good amount of evidence that starvation does effect the genes, or at least genetic expression of subsequent generations, and if you are a flax plant you definitely can effect future generations through exposure to environmental stresses, though I doubt more than a few % of people giving those responses are actually flax plants in disguise.
Well, to the extent that working out will increase their chances of attracting a (more desireable) partner with whom they are likely to produce (healthier) children, they’re not wrong as such…
It’s a lot easier to gain muscle if you exist 🙂
Evolution can mean two things: either the theory, or the description of modern organisms as being descended from different older ones through gradual changes. I think most people who claim to believe in evolution mean that they think the description is accurate; the degree to which they understand the theory varies.
So this comments section was pretty skeptical about Russia last time it came up. Recent news changing that at all?
Question was prompted by this morning’s news that Veselnitskaya brought along a former Soviet counterintelligence officer to her meeting with Don Jr. That and a question I heard on a podcast which looped back to a previous BIG SHOCKING RUSSIA story I had forgotten about entirely – Jared Kushner trying to set up a secret back channel to the Kremlin with Sergey Kislyak.
That happened in early December, so the official narrative we are now asked to believe by the White House is that the Russians came in and offered to help get Trump elected in June; the Trump people hold the meeting on Friday, June 9th and the Russians produce absolutely nothing of value; the news breaks of the DNC hack by the Russian government on Wednesday of the following week, and no one in the Trump campaign thinks there could be any connection; no further communication with the Russians occurs, and then in December, out of nowhere, Jared Kushner asks Kislyak for a secret back channel to communicate with the Kremlin that bypasses American intelligence, for totally unrelated diplomatic reasons.
“So this comments section was pretty skeptical about Russia last time it came up. Recent news changing that at all?”
No, I still haven’t seen any good evidence that Russia exists.
Typical out-of-touch elite. Sarah Palin’s word isn’t good enough for you? She can see it from her house!
With all due respect, Sarah Palin isn’t exactly famed for her knowledge of geography.
What she’s seeing is almost certainly Iceland.
Actually, wouldn’t that be taking Tina Fey’s word?
I seriously considered adding a footnote, but decided that it would ruin the flow of the joke.
If only I had been able to attach it in some less obtrusive way. Perhaps with a small, perfectly shaped bit of wire. Alas!
I would say “Russia” here is functioning as what Hines would call a “floating signifier,” a vague term that can encompass anything from pee tapes to hacking vote machines, allowing a lot people of people to think they’re talking about the same thing when they really aren’t.
So it would help if you clarified what precisely you mean by “Russia.”
Fair point – I was referring to allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to win the election.
(Although interestingly, thanks to that NSA leak the whole “hacked the election” phrase is looking rather less like an overstatement, too. We know the GRU at least tried to hack individual state voting offices in late October and early November 2016, it’s just a question of whether they succeeded.)
Donald Trump Jr received an email saying:
Donald Trump Jr replied with “if it’s what you say I love it”. In a later email, just in case there was any doubt, Goldstone clarified:
And Trump Jr said:
(Jared Kushner did not mention this in his security clearance forms, obviously.)
One month later:
(This is just one of many times members of Trump’s campaign denied that there was any contact between the campaign and Russia, or that Russia had any interest in helping Trump win.)
On its own, this is arguably enough to indict him for violations of campaign finance law. The fact that Junior’s story about the meeting changed three times in the week before releasing the emails casts additional doubt on his credibility.
And that’s the charitable view. Anybody with even an ounce of suspicion in their bodies should be asking themselves how likely it is that Donald Trump himself didn’t know anything about a meeting involving his son, his son-in-law, and his campaign manager, and what that implies about his repeated insistence that his campaign never ever talked to Russia.
If I’m in Donald Jr.’s shoes and I get that email, my first thought is that Aras has proof that Hillary sold State Department favors through the Clinton Foundation. (something to do with uranium perhaps?). Me? I’d take that meeting.
The question is “what then?”, if they meet and nothing comes of it, is that still collusion?
And you’d be in violation of federal law in doing so.
Furthermore, you seem like an intelligent person, so I hope that after you took the meeting, you would not lie for over a year about its very existence, or omit it from your security clearance forms. Indeed, I hope that before entering the meeting you would have asked some basic questions, like “what sort of information?” or “what are you expecting in return” or “why are you coming to me with this, instead of the FBI?” or “should I really be bringing along the campaign manager?” or “wait, why is the Russian government trying to help out my dad?” And though you seem honest, I hope you would forgive me for my suspicion when, after you had repeatedly revised your story, I failed to believe your claim that nothing came of the whole thing.
As Iain said,
This kind of information isn’t generally provided “no strings attached”. There is a reason why in the ideal democracies (or any sovereign states, really), the crimes of the politicians are supposed to investigated the police organs of the republic, not by their rival politicians with the help of the rival states. The other outside powers having significant influence on the politics of the realm is taken as the traditional sign of weakness and subordinate status of the whole national organ, and patriotic citizens are supposed to avoid taking part in such schemes (becoming a Quisling is short-sighted, because even in the best case when you made the correct choice and root for the guy who wins in the end, you end up as a Kadyrov, which might be good for you but for not the nation).
Sure, you could argue that such power politics and shifting allegiances have been the bread and the butter of the political history since times unknown: usurpers dethrone the weak monarch with the help of outside powers, and after reclaiming the ultimate power, often end up defending their new interests (simultaneously the nation’s interests) against their previous allies.
But the point of the republic is that she is a state and a nation on its own right, not a Borgian monarchy where the government is equal with the name of the despot on the throne, and Borgian machinations destroy the republican fabric of the society.
You understand that if the meeting is at all what you think it is, the Russian government is going to have it on video, possibly carefully framed to make it look like you were meeting with e.g. an Israeli rather than Russian agent? And that you’ll never be able to trust that the “proof” of Clinton Treachery wasn’t forged in ways that won’t be obvious until the forger sends the originals to Wikileaks?
If you’re on my campaign, and I find that you took that meeting, you’re fired. And I’m going straight to the FBI with whatever you brought back, preferably unopened.
How so? Don Jr. didn’t solicit anything, the Russians approached him, and for all this talk there’s still little evidence of actual collusion.
As for the rest, You bring a confidante with you because you’re meeting a shady Russian. You don’t ask those questions because those are not the sort of questions you ask “in the clear”. You ask them in person with appropriate precautions against bugs/eavesdroppers.
The way I see it there are multiple claims being fielded in relation to Jaksologists’ “floating signifier”. To quote myself from an earlier discussion on the subreddit;
Granted this was written before the email story broke, (which seriously increased my prior on item 3) but I still stand behind it.
Trump Jr. actually met with an Israeli posing as a Russian confirmed!
But the meeting disproved the email: there was no Russian government representative with information useful for helping Trump get elected. So Don Jr. was telling the truth.
How do you figure Don Jr. was lying?
I would say Don Jr. was being uncharitable, but that’s politics. The DNC maybe had knowledge of the email contents (FISA warrant? Unmasking? The fact the lawyer visited the White House and met with Obama’s ambassador to Russia?), but might not know that there was no information and no help, so the DNC would be merely wrong and not lying, and Don was being uncharitable assuming malice instead of ignorance.
Don Jr. was telling the truth so long as you believe his claims about the content of the meeting. He demonstrably lied several times about the content of the meeting.
Are you interested in purchasing bridges, or beachfront property? I have many fine options available.
Doesn’t that mean the Russian lawyer is lying too? Why is she lying? From what I understand she’s buddy-buddy with Obama administration officials and had posted anti-Trump stuff on her FaceBook. She doesn’t seem particularly motivated to lie to cover up for Trump to me.
Yeah, no. I assume you’ve been getting your news from highly reliable sources who’ve been poring over her Facebook page? Bad news: if you actually click the little “translate” button, she’s very clearly pro-Trump and anti-Obama. (Scroll down to number 5.) She did post pictures of the Women’s March, yes, but her commentary is mocking them.
So if we assume Trump Jr. is lying and actually something illegal happened, we can conclude something illegal happened.
No need to get snippy. She also posted stories about Trump University being a fraud, and she has worked with and for Democrats. The fact that she has some positive things to say about Trump doesn’t mean she didn’t post negative things as well. She does not seem hyper-partisan (except in so far as to be really against the Magnitsky act).
So, your story about Don Jr on CNN in July is only relevant if something did in fact come out of the meeting and everyone involved is lying about it.
Source? Here’s another refutation, with lots of links.
And again: Don Jr. objectively lied about the contents of the meeting several times. First he claimed that no meetings were ever set up with Russians. Then he said they just talked about adoption, and it wasn’t relevant to the campaign. When the Times reported that he agreed to meet after being promised campaign-relevant information, he conceded that, sure, he had been told that she “might have information helpful to the campaign”, but “the claims of potentially helpful information were a pretext”. So his defense is that he was looking for the goods — which I will remind you is already a violation of campaign finance laws — but was frustrated to find out that she did not have them. Also, he invited the campaign manager. And neglected to mention that a former GRU agent was present at the meeting.
If Chelsea Clinton had done this, you would quite reasonably be losing your shit.
Eh, I can’t find anything credible so I temporarily retract the bit about Trump University until I can corroborate it.
I completely agree the right wing media has made a conspiracy theory out of her being a plant or in league with the Democrats, but I never made such a claim. Her focus seems to be on the Magnitsky act, and not on pro-Republican and anti-Democrat partisanship. In the current climate it’s highly unlikely she’s going to get any movement on that act since the media and Democrats have made it politically impossible to do anything that could improve relations with Russia.
“Russians” has become a selectively ambiguous term. In the negative connotation it’s supposed to mean “the Russian government” but it’s being assumed that any Russian is part of the Russian government. So yes, he denied any meetings with the Russian government, and so far no meetings with the Russian government had taken place. That’s only a lie if you’re assuming any Russian is part of “the Russians.” To me this pattern matches to conspiracy theorizing, like insinuating that anyone meeting with an Israeli is conspiring with “the Jews.”
Again not a lie.
… meaning proof of Clinton’s criminal collusion with the Russian government. It wasn’t something like “we’ve got their personal emails.” It was evidence of Clinton’s crimes. Trying to make this out to be sinister is like accusing the police of colluding with witnesses to punish criminals. As is, don’t you want cooperation from Russian officials/defectors to prove Trump committed crimes with them? If you do that, are you guilty of treason, colluding with foreigners to expose Trump’s crimes?
How so? If so, nail him to the wall. When can we file charges, and under what statute?
Yes. To get the proof of Hillary’s criminal activity.
Yes, the translator, who probably wasn’t wearing a name badge that said “I was GRU 30 years ago.” And he’s now an American citizen. Are you accusing him of being a spy, or double agent? On what grounds?
And you would quite reasonably be talking me down from the ledge.
To be honest, I’m fine with the Russia hysteria continuing for the next 8 years. I don’t think there’s anything there, at all, the normal people who aren’t political partisans are completely sick of it, and it’s occupying all the Democrats’ bandwidth so they will never figure out how to get people to want to vote for them in future elections. I look forward to the midterm elections when Republican candidates for office are talking about jobs, infrastructure, and security and Democrats are screaming “RUSSSSSIIIIIAAAAAA!” in every race.
I know everyone bolds the “Russia is trying to help,” part, but it sounds more like, “We like you. We support you. We think you’re great. We want to help you out.” It’s boring diplomatic platitudes that you would expect everyone to do… probably toward both candidates, just in case the other one won. And if we take Jr’s story at face value, the meeting didn’t result in anything. Suppose you and I had a meeting premised on me saying, “I’ve got something to help you out. Because Group X and I love you and want to support you.” Then, I didn’t come through with anything. I just wanted to talk to you about our Lord and Savior, Phil Kessel. Try to recruit you to The Temple. Then, someone asks, “Is Group X trying to help you?” Would you respond affirmatively? (Do you even think about our meeting when there is an ongoing controversy about attribution of other acts that are vastly more consequential?)
In an ideal world, do you report the interaction? Uh, maybe, TBH. I can understand the argument for including it in an SF-86. She was held out as a representative, though again, if you walked away from the conversation just disbelieving everything she had to say, why would you trust that bit? As far as reporting the conversation separately from the SF-86? Maybe out of an abundance of caution. I can imagine doing it… but if I were calling my agency’s security person, the conversation would start, “This is really stupid and probably nothing, because there was nothing that happened,” and I imagine the security person responding, “Yea, we’re not going to do anything, but we’ll make a note of it!”
In my agency, it would probably fall pretty squarely in the domain of, “How much time do you spend covering your butt just in case someone puts a target on your back and one thing comes back to bite you? I know some hyper-cautious people… and I know plenty of people who would say, “We’re fuckin’ academics. We meet foreigners at conferences. It’s what we do.” (Yea, we’re a different breed, but the tension of reporting every little thing is the same.)
(By the way, this is precisely why institutionalists like me have been upset about the sheer magnitude of anti-Trump leaks coming out of the IC. In order to get them to err on the side of, “It’s probably nothing, but I’ll report it anyway,” they have to believe that the IC is credible when they say, “We don’t really care what you did or who you talked to. We’re on your side, and we work for you. We just need to know.” The route we’re going does not lead to effective counterintelligence.)
That said, this is the first story that made me at all update toward seeing a reasonable chance of collusion. The timing makes it very plausible that something very nefarious and very terrible happened in that meeting. This is all elucidating the real charitable view that you seem to have missed.
I’m not terribly well informed about Russo-American relations so I’d appreciate if someone more knowledgeable could point out where I’m wrong here.
Russia hasn’t “hacked the election” in the sense of actually interfering with the vote counts: this is a question of them allegedly hacking the DNC and timing the release of the Democrats’ dirty laundry to help their preferred candidate / hurt their dispreferred candidate.
The reason that this is a bad thing is that it allows Russia to advance their geopolitical interests by currying favor with / gaining leverage over the President. Also, hypothetically, if the information they released was false it would have undermined the voters’ ability to make an informed choice.
Russia advancing it’s geopolitical interests is a bad thing because they want more control over Eastern European and Central Asian countries with large Russian minorities and for some reason we want to prevent that. To some extent it’s also because we disapprove of the Russian Orthodox Church and Putin’s domestic politics.
If that understanding is accurate, which again it probably isn’t, then I don’t really see what the big deal is. Our policies towards Russia only make sense if we’re still playing World Policeman: an expensive and thankless job. Acknowledging Russian interests in their own domestic policy and immediate neighborhood removes our motivation to care about any of this.
I know it isn’t your main point, but the NSA thinks they at least tried to do this. They were trying to get access to local election offices a week before the election; the leaked report does not have any conclusions on whether they succeeded, or if they did, whether they actually impacted the election at all. But they tried to.
And even if we fully accept your idea that we don’t have any reason to object to Russian geopolitical goals, we have an interest in preventing them from intervening in our elections, for its own sake. We largely share geopolitical interests with Canada, but if it came out that Canada ran an intelligence operation to change the results of an American election, it would also be bad, even if we don’t actually object to Canada’s maple syrup import/export policies or whatever.
Also, on the Trump side, regardless of the justness of Russia’s cause, hacking the DNC was a crime; if the Trump team were involved, that’s a criminal conspiracy.
That’s more interesting, thanks.
And I would prefer less foreign interference in American politics. Unfortunately I think that can’t happen as long as we’re so hopelessly entangled in foreign affairs. Rattling sabers at Russia over this isn’t going to remove the incentives any more than closing down the Clinton and Trump Foundations would. We need to focus on our own affairs before this will stop being an issue.
Ideally he and Hillary would be in adjacent cells for their respective data antics.
Since that’s got no chance of happening, why should the law only apply to candidates the intelligence community dislikes?
But why is Russia such a concern? I’m a conservative and Red Tribe, and I see them as basically a far group. I don’t have strong positive or negative emotions towards Russia. They’re a regional power, with a comparatively tiny economy so not any kind of rival for the US. Sure, their government has a lot of corruption, but that’s basically the standard for the world outside a handful of western nations and Japan.
But to the left and Blue Tribe they seem to be an intense outgroup. Far more so than other nations that have behaved in ways similar to Russia. That is, I get the impression the average Blue Triber hates Putin way more than Kim Jong Un, Russian incursion into Ukraine way more than Chinese encroachment in the South China Sea or Tibet, and Russian lobbying/propaganda way more than Saudi or Israeli meddling. Why is that? What makes Russia “hated outgroup” instead of “typical corrupt fargroup?”
There’s two types of meddling, I think. One is propaganda efforts, and absolutely everyone does that. Trudeau did not have nice things to say about Trump before the election, and that’s a type of propaganda. The BBC was running anti-Trump and pro-Hillary articles. This sort of behavior is part and parcel of living in an interconnected world. You can’t outlaw propaganda without outlawing free speech, and I don’t think we’re going to do that.
The other part would be hacking, yes, and obviously that should be condemned and defended against. But again it’s something everyone is doing right now because the rules of diplomacy haven’t caught up with the 21st century yet. I mean, Obama was tapping Merkel’s phone for years. And that’s our ally. I’m sure they’re doing the same thing to us. We just haven’t really figured out what constitutes unfair play in cyberwar yet. Should Merkel lob cruise missiles at US installations for hacking her phone and who knows what else? And at least that was against the government of Germany, whereas the DNC is a private entity. Should we bomb Russia because Podesta fell for a phishing attempt?
Absolutely. But there’s no evidence Trump had anything to do with the hacking of the DNC, and I’ve got an electrical engineering graduate degree with a focus in computer architecture and networking, and having looked at the CrowdStrike report and the IC report and I’m not at all convinced Russia hacked the DNC. It looks like a political document to me. I’d give it a 30% chance that Russians hacked the DNC, and only maybe 15% that it was the Russian government.
So, if it was Russia: prove it. If it was Trump: prove it. And then what do you want to do about it?
Honestly I think we need a Geneva Convention for The Cyber. There just isn’t really any standard rules or responses for what level of electronic surveillance and interference is acceptable or unacceptable, and what response is proportional or not. We’ve got all of human history to pull from for the rules of international relations and kinetic warfare, but the cyber is a whole new game. If we start bombing Russia for hacking, we’d have to nuke China, and the entire world would have casus belli to nuke us.
Well the why seems pretty obvious if you’ve seen Fiddler on the Roof. American Jews, including some of my grandparents, see ‘the Czar’ as second only to Hitler and Pharaoh in terms of villainy.
Modern Russophobia seems like a preoccupation of American Jews. They’re not a credible threat to us (nukes aside) but they’re a huge boogeyman for the donor class.
Also, lingering Cold War sentiments.
@Nabil ad Dajjal
Don’t go all Steve Sailer on us. American Jews are quite aware that there hasn’t been a Czar in a long time, and if animosity towards Russia is in the culture, why the love of Russian Communism (for so many western Jews who _weren’t_ refugees from the USSR)?
No, the left’s “Russophobia” is very, very recent, as in, less than a year old. See this little snippet of the Obama vs. Romney debate for the previous position.
@The Nybbler,
Maybe you’re right and I’m on the wrong track.
There has to be some explanation for why so many Jewish people lost their collective minds after the election. I mean half my friends and co-workers were convinced that there were going to be post-election pogroms and don’t seem to have relaxed that much in the months since. The whole media establishment is still on the hunt for brownshirts despite the fact that Trump is undeniably philo-semitic.
These aren’t exactly idiots we’re talking about so there has to be a reason for them to be so paranoid and irrational. I just don’t know what it is yet.
Probably a long racial memory of “if somebody comes for a minority they’re coming for us.” And then pattern matching “deporting illegals and banning Muslims” to “going after minorities in general.”
Also probably driven by all the actual “root for the bad guys when they watch Indian Jones” style full-on Nazis who enthusiastically supported Trump, and that Trump was very careful not to say anything to discourage them from doing so. Jewish people are kind of touchy about that for some reason.
What, all twelve of them? Or are you counting “I’m not a nazi but I play one on 4chan”-types?
Probably the same reason so many non-Jewish people lost their collective minds after the election. I see little evidence that Trump Derangement Syndrome is any stronger among Jews, especially after accounting for the obvious demographic differences between them and Gentiles: Bluer, more urban, etc.
Maybe Russia’s crackdown on homosexual behaviour? That would seem the most obvious explanation.
As far as I can tell, it was progressives losing their minds rather than especially Jews.
And yes, a lot of it was assuming that an attack on some minorities put all minorities at risk.
There was a lot of pattern-matching to Nazis, not to Russian anti-Semitism.
The question was “why are they so concerned about Russia?” If the answer to that is “because Trump hates minorities” that makes it appear as if the Russian connection is only a convenient charge, not an actual concern. Unless they think Trump will ship Mexicans to Siberia.
Edit: To be more charitable to Nancy, she was probably just responding to the sub-thread about Jews, not to the part about Russians.
This is silly.
People on the left are concerned about Russia because they believe that Russia intervened in the election in a successful attempt to get Donald Trump elected.
There is plenty of evidence to justify this belief. You may not believe that evidence, or find it conclusive. That’s fine. You can disbelieve the claims of Russian intervention, and still understand how a person who believes them might therefore not be a huge Putin fan.
There is no mystery here, and no need to invoke Fiddler on the Roof, neo-Nazis, or anti-gay crackdowns.
Current policy focuses on five major adversaries: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and violent extremists. Of those, only the first two are considered “near peers”. That is, they are close to our capability (and in some domains, exceed our capability). Everyone on that list is considered a ‘regional power’, because there simply is no other global power out there. Everyone on that list but China has comparatively tiny economies. Nevertheless, they all have the ability to massively influence regions that we care about a lot (China/NK in SE Asia, Russia in Europe, Iran in ME; VE are unique in the global challenges they present).
Not only are they capable, but there is a history of conflict with them all, and they have shown ongoing/recent willingness to use their capabilities in ways that are decidedly against our interests. Yes, we’re not likely talking all-out war, but that is what we plan/prepare for. The standard for planning used to be that we would be able to win two major regional wars simultaneously (deploying away from homeland for both in addition to defending the homeland). We recently revised that standard to “win one, hold one”, where we intend to be able to win one major regional war while denying a second adversary their objectives in that region until resources can be refocused. In that vein, the four countries in the Big Five are simply the most likely major adversaries to initiate major regional wars against our interests.
Like it or not, Russia has major control over how things go in Europe, and Europe is perhaps the area of interest for the US overseas. Like it or not, Russia has not particularly cared to use that control in ways that tend to be conducive to our interests. Literally everyone wishes we could be friends with Russia. The Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations have all come in talking about how they want to improve relations with Russia (Bush “looked into the eyes of Putin and saw his soul”; Obama reset something or other). Fact is, no one has really been able to accomplish anything on that front.
Issues with publicly-available attribution of the DNC hack aside, Russia, China, and Iran have been leading intelligence/cyber adversaries for decades (NK and smaller actors like Vietnam have built capabilities more recently). Yes, we tap Merkel’s phone, but the iceberg of covert activity goes far deeper with the Big Five. People are absolutely right to be extremely suspicious of them (and downright upset that they would attempt to influence our election in such an overt way), even if I think that many have gone a bit off the deep end in focusing their anger on the topic domestically.
Read closer: VR systems, the target of the probable attack, doesn’t have anything to do with vote-counting; they handle voter registration. That’s not likely to affect the outcome of an election – late disputes over registration status are usually resolved with provisional ballots – but does affect the legitimacy of an election as thousands of people go to the press with stories of how “they tried to steal my vote”. Which are sort of true, for a certain value of “they”.
Everything we know or reasonably suspect the Russians tried to do fits the pattern of an attack on the legitimacy of then-inevitable President Hillary Clinton, far better than it does some hypothetical conspiracy to hack the election in favor of Donald Trump.
Is that kind of subtle, chess-master move what spies tend to do? There’s no immediate upside to Russia to Hillary being seen as less legitimate–especially just considering the difference in legitimacy from narrow election win and narrow election win with a few additional claims of voter suppression and e-mail impropriety is not enormous. Perhaps at some point a president Clinton would have sent some special forces to assist Ukraine against Russian aggression, but a president Clinton with a 4% less approval rating doesn’t feel she has the domestic support, but that seems like a gamble for Russia.
Someone clue me in on how this cloak and
daggerhacker stuff was supposed to pay off.
(I’m not trying to make a point about the existence or seriousness of Russian interference, just raising an interesting tangent)
That’s an interesting point.
It is easy to explain what Russia gains from actually electing Donald Trump. He’s anti-NATO; he’s not interested in Ukraine; he wants to drop sanctions and give them back their compounds; in general, he is unlikely to get involved in any sort of coordinated international effort against Russia. You don’t have to think Russia had anything to do with the outcome of the election to see that they are happy with it. (This is true even if you think some of his pro-Russia policies are a good idea.)
But it’s not as clear how much Russia would have gained from attacking Clinton’s legitimacy if Trump had lost. Clinton ends up less popular than she might have been, sure, but she’s presumably also angry at Russia when the various plots are uncovered. Not sure how to weigh that one.
I don’t know, but right now I think the media is giving Putin essentially a diplomatic nuke. I don’t really think Putin had much if anything to do with Trump’s election win, but if he fabricated some documents and said “ha ha, Amerikanski fools u r pwned, I haxx0red all of your shit, Trump is my puppet!” then our entire government would be thrown into complete turmoil and paralysis.
This is more whack-a-mole than chess.
No matter how much fun it was to laugh at Mitt Romney when he said it, the Russians themselves understand that they are our geopolitical foe. One always, as a matter of principle, wants one’s foes weak rather than strong. One generally wants one’s foes’ leaders weak rather than strong, particularly if they have a reputation for foreign-policy hawkishness. If you have a button you can press that makes the enemy leader win election 51/49 instead of 55/45, or makes a segment of the enemy population believe the election was rigged, it doesn’t take a chess-master/super-spy Secret Plan to justify pressing the button. It’s just something you do.
Particularly when it doesn’t cost you anything, because look at the whole lot of nothing that Russia has had to suffer in terms of real consequences for getting caught in the act.
As my Dad would advise while playing Risk, “Always root for the underdog.”
I suppose if you are a peasant in a peripheral nation you are happier with the major powers sniping at each other rather than dividing up the globe evenly and leaving each other uncontested. Unless it turns into a proxy war and you are Syria and have both sides involved, prolonging the conflict.
Are there many examples in history of this kind of meddling? That is, not hacking or even election tampering, but underhanded attempts at fomenting chaos among peaceful but rivalrous powers, for instance an agent of France trying to get a less competent heir in Britain to make a play for the throne?
I basically agree with you, but I would point out that Russia’s lack of consequences is partly due to the fact that Trump won. If Clinton were president, and the intelligence community were briefing her on Russia’s attempts to undermine her, it seems pretty likely there would be some sort of retaliation. Maybe not enough to matter, though.
@ Iain
So the Russians get the Crimea and thier compounds back, then what?
The Trump administration has been selling modern anti-air/missile systems to Poland, and rolled back much of the Obama administrations’ restrictions on US energy production and export. Both hit the Russian government where its likely to hurt most, their economy, and their hegemonic ambitions. That’s not what I would expect from someone beholden to Russia.
edit:
Spelling, Charity
Read further down the article. They used the infiltration of VR Systems to get access to their email systems and send a spear-phishing attack with emails that seemed to come from VR Systems, sent to local election offices all over the country, containing malware that would give them control over the systems at the other end.
The NSA report draws no conclusions on the success of this attack (or lack thereof), but confirms that the VR Systems hack was only the first part of an attempt to get into the actual local government offices running the election all over the US.
(It also confirms that this wasn’t just some hacker living in their parents basement, but was an actual cyber-attack by a Russian state agency.)
Reducing Europe’s dependency on Russian energy has been a consistent American policy for years, under both Obama and Bush. I see no reason to think the same actions would not have taken place under Clinton. If the choice is “compounds and Crimea” vs “no compounds and no Crimea”, then Putin will obviously pick the former, even if it is not magically solving every issue he has with the United States.
Also, if your goal is to twist the screws on Putin’s Gas Station, dropping out of the Paris Accords is a strange way to do it. Really, the whole Kudlow article is pretty ridiculous: given the time taken to build out infrastructure, the LNG expansion that he celebrates almost certainly happened under Obama.
It all still looks like confirmation bias to me.
There’s nothing wrong or unusual about back channels. They’re pretty much required in actual diplomacy. Also trying to set up the back channel in December kind of implies they didn’t already have a communications conduit before the election, when the ambiguous dirty deeds took place. Why set up a back channel in December when you’ve been a secret Russian agent in constant contact with the Kremlin for years already?
With regards to “the DNC hack the following week,” that was just the report from CrowdStrike, a contractor hired by the DNC, and their evidence circumstantial. Yes, since the election all we hear about is RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA but at the time that story was small potatoes compared to the day to day insanity of the 2016 election and the lead up to the conventions.
So, Don Jr. meets with a Russian lawyer who said they had incriminating info on Hillary’s collusion with the Kremlin (at the time, one would have thought “UraniumOne deal” or “payments for Bill’s speeches in exchange for State Department favors from Hillary” and not “DNC and Podesta emails”), nothing comes of it, and then a week later there’s a story about how a contractor hired by the DNC thinks Russians hacked the DNC, but while that story is very interesting to Democrats, it’s not particularly attention grabbing for Don Jr. There’s not really any reason to connect the events at the time, it’s not Don Jr’s problem, and what’s he going to do about it anyway?
The whole plot doesn’t seem to make much sense, and is extremely convoluted, and it changes day to day whether Trump was trading favors to Putin, whether Putin is blackmailing Trump with pee-pee tapes, whether Trump has been a Russian agent since the 80s, whether he’s got Russian bank mobsters after him. So, confirmation bias: once you’ve decided Trump is in league with the Russians, any time anyone Trump knows who’s ever met a Russian is part of the plot.
As Iain noted above, it was a big enough story that a month later, in July 2016, Don Jr. was already being asked to respond to allegations that Russia was trying to get Trump elected. The idea that this didn’t become a bigger story until later is simply untrue on its face; this was major news almost immediately following the meeting. A meeting with someone introduced as a Russian government lawyer trying to help Trump win the election, partly due to Trump’s connection with a Putin-connected Russian oligarch.
The idea that no one in the Trump campaign connected these events goes way beyond charity.
Assume a month later when CNN asks about Russia helping the Trump campaign, Don Jr. remembers both the email and the meeting. The meeting it turns out had nothing to do with getting incriminating evidence on Hillary, the woman was not from the Russian government, and had nothing for them.
The email then was false: there was no Russian government representative trying to help Trump get elected. Which means what Don Jr. said was true.
My previous assessment was that there was a very low probability (<15%) of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, as opposed to a unilateral attack by the Russian government on the Clinton campaign, because:
High confidence Vladimir Putin isn't that stupid
Low confidence the Trump campaign isn't that stupid
High confidence nobody in Moscow last July was predicting a Trump win or near-win
No known evidence of Trump/Russia collusion in spite of extensive investigation
Evidence that Russia colluded with Assange when they could have colluded with Trump
The latest revelation further reduces confidence in “The Trump campaign isn’t that stupid”, but there’s not much further to go in that direction and even taking it to zero doesn’t change the math very much. And this appears to have been an isolated incident where no actual collusion took place, so one more place that we investigated and found nothing. Unless this wasn’t an isolated incident but somehow connected to a broader effort, in which case whatever caused this meeting to end with no collusion may be a common factor and so suggests no collusion elsewhere as well.
So, changes the probability on minor branches only, and in opposite directions on different branches. Call it a wash.
What evidence do we have that ” this appears to have been an isolated incident where no actual collusion took place” besides the assertions of people who have already told lies about the existence and content of the meeting?
There’s also an interesting double standard, comparing this to the Steele Dossier. In that one, both the RNC and the DNC actively solicited a foreign agent (the same foreign agent, because strange bedfellows) to go out and talk to other foreign agents – specifically including Russian sources – in order to try and dig up dirt on the candidate they were trying to defeat. They paid actual money to have their foreign source deliver actual (albeit dubious) intelligence, which seems like it ought to be worse than just accepting a meeting invite where nothing happened.
Yet, while there were certainly negative reactions to the dossier, they were mostly limited to “this is unseemly” or “this is inadequately sourced”, not “this is Treason!” Why, other than the obvious, is there such a difference?
I think the true reason is the obvious one, but the Steele dossier is probably legal, because the the dirt was not donated, but rather bought. You might worry that Steele didn’t pay fair market value for it, but the arm’s length dealing of Steele acquiring the intelligence is important because the Russian intelligence agents didn’t know which campaign they were donating to. Indeed, as you say, the campaign changed.
So not only would this have been instantly legal if, at the meeting, Trump Jr. had actually been presented with credible proof of evidence and responded, “So how much do we owe you?”
Also, same question to you as below. Check out Volokh’s hypos and ask yourself if you’re really willing to criminalize journalism on election topics unless they pay foreign sources.
I’d think the difference between hiring Steele to create a dossier and setting up a meeting with a self-described agent of the Russian government so that she can give you a dossier should be pretty clear. Steele’s motives are clear: do a good job, collect his payment. What are the Russian motives?
Also: your willingness to trust Trump Jr’s account of the result of the meeting seems a bit credulous, given his track record. Why should we assume that we’re now getting the full story? Fourth time’s the charm?
What?!? Above, you tried claiming that Jr’s action in even taking the meeting was, of and by itself, a violation of campaign finance laws (which should be ridiculous, by the way, if you think for more than about two seconds). Now, you can say that the difference is that one was paid for and the other was not, but you didn’t. You said that the difference was that we don’t like one of the parties. Come’on, man! Try harder!
I agree that I dislike adversarial foreign governments intervening in our election a hell of a lot more than a freelance foreigner from a friendly nation intervening in our election, but let’s get down to legal matters, how exactly you’re going to pin legal culpability on the domestic actor. Suppose you could go back in time just far enough to write a new law so that you can prosecute Trump Jr. How, exactly, are you going to write that law so that it doesn’t also catch Mr. Steele (or the various hypos Eugene Volokh presents)? “Look at the motives of the foreigner in question,” doesn’t cut it.
I am not a lawyer, and I have to catch a bus very shortly, but briefly: I thought that “one was paid for” was implied by “Steele’s motives are clear: do a good job, collect his payment”. At the very least, that was my intention. It may be the case that the legal argument against Trump Jr. still does not stand up in court, but there are a number of respectable legal minds who think it is worth considering. I do not think it is as ridiculous as you are trying to paint it.
Whenever you get back, I encourage you to do the same thing I encouraged MrApophenia to do – go read Volokh’s hypos, especially the ones concerning the NYT investigating stories from foreign sources. Think very carefully if you really want to turn that into criminal behavior unless they pay for it.
Because Steele was a private contractor working on behalf of Americans.
Veselnitskaya is an agent of Russian oligarchs who is primarily employed in attempting to influence American lawmakers to drop sanctions (primarily and specifically the Magnitsky Act), and approached the Trump campaign specifically under the guise that Aras Agaralov, a Russian oligarch who is also a Trump business associate, was pushing the Russian government to help elect Trump, and would you like to get onboard with that, in exchange for ending the Magnitsky Act?
One is work for hire with a private citizen acting on their own.
The other is, even in the most innocent interpretation where both Veselnitskaya and Goldstone were lying about the nature of the meeting, a failed attempt to collude with a foreign government to subvert the democratic process. (In the less innocent interpretation, it is just one of many meetings held as part of an active, ongoing, and ultimately successful collusion to do same.)
…so you’re hanging your hat on, “They hadn’t exchanged money yet”? Really?! Go see Volokh’s hypos about the NYT gathering information from foreign sources. Are you ready to make this into criminal behavior unless they pay for it?!
No, I’m hanging my hat on “private citizen vs. state actor”.
Steele didn’t work for the British government. Veselnitskaya has been a Russian government lobbyist for years completely apart from this meeting, and approached them specifically on the basis as acting on behalf of the Russian government, who were seeking to assist the Trump campaign.
I think the timeline is: on Sunday 12 June, Assange announces that he has emails he’s going to release, (which he claims are leaked, not hacked). I guess this triggers the publication on Tuesday of the fact that DNC has been compromised by Russia for a year, which triggers Guccifer 2.0 to come forward on Wednesday. If the Trump campaign is to make any connection from the timing, they should make it to Assange, not Guccifer, who was triggered by DNC. The DNC announcement was probably triggered by Assange, but regardless, it was out of Russia’s control. (Without the timing Guccifer looks more Russian than Assange.)
Sure, all I’m saying is – Don Jr’s defense on why he didn’t think to mention this meeting until now is that the “Russia fever” hadn’t started yet, and it had plumb slipped his mind by the time people started talking about Russia.
In point of fact, the time between his meeting with a self-proclaimed Kremlin lawyer purporting to be acting on behalf of the Russian government trying to get Trump elected due to his relationship with a Russian business partner who is also an oligarch close to Putin, and the news that Russia has been hacking the DNC for a year and have now started releasing the most damaging info contained therein, was a matter of days. Within a month, he was being asked on air whether Russia is trying to help his dad win.
The idea that this meeting just didn’t seem significant is such a hilarious, obvious lie that it barely stands up to scrutiny.
…if literally nothing happened in this meeting, uh, wouldn’t it actually have been insignificant? Especially in the face of an entirely different and far more consequential discussion about attribution of widely known hacks and releases of information?
(As I said above, this was the first story that made me update at all in the direction of something really terrible having occurred, because of the timeline. But if something really terrible didn’t occur and the meeting was actually a NothingBurger, then it seems to make sense just fine.)
Even if nothing happened in the meeting, the fact that someone approached you last week claiming to be involved with something very similar to the criminal acts you are now being asked about should have raised massive alarms.
Of course, since the former spy who accompanied Veselnitskaya to the meeting just told the AP that she actually did provide the information they said they would provide, that question might be irrelevant.
I’m not entirely certain Russian spies are the best source of information.
Steele was a literal foreign spy. You think you know who a foreign spy is working on behalf of, because you paid him? Then you’re one of the ones who will be very lucky if at least his own domestic spies are actually working on his behalf.
But it isn’t just Steele. Steele is the analog of Trump Jr in this story, except that (and I really hate to have to say this) Trump Sr had better judgement in who to trust with this sort of work. The people Steele was talking to, in Moscow and elsewhere, they certainly weren’t “private contractors working on behalf of Americans”.
If it is innapropriate and/or criminal for Donald Trump to have a US citizen to go to New York to talk to a Russian lawyer about digging up some dirt on his opposition, because Russian lawyer, how is it not illegal for Reince Priebus or Debbie Schulz to hire a foreign spy to go to Moscow to talk to Russian IC sources (i.e. more spies) for the same purpose? How does A: using a British rather than US citizen or B: talking to Russian spies rather than Russian Lawyers, make it better?
If the answer is really, “because we gave them money and they said they were on our side”, then yeah, whatever country you live in needs to not be a democracy.
The difference is that Steele was not acting on behalf of a foreign government. You can argue that as a former British spy we can’t know that for sure, but that is still markedly different from Veselnitskaya, who got in the door specifically on the basis of introducing herself as an agent of the Russian government who wanted to help the Trump campaign as part of a larger state effort to influence the election in his favor.
You might think that introduction was a lie, but it is the basis on which the meeting was accepted.
There are three people who are capable of taking any action against Trump: Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, and Mitch McConnell. Among Republicans, Trump is an order of magnitude more popular than all three of them combined, and they all know it, so none of them will lift a finger. I deem the Russia story a nothingburger, not because there’s nothing there, but because whatever it is, it’s not going to change those facts.
This I suspect you are correct about. I do wonder if there is a point where it could become so obvious the base turns on Trump?
Say Mueller comes out with a detailed, ironclad case showing a quid pro quo exchange of sanctions policy for hacking assistance – does even that matter to voters?
After all the nonsense stories, most probably won’t believe it. It’s _The Boy Who Cried Wolf_. (N-dimensional chess theorists might suspect this is a deliberate aim of Trump’s)
What does everyone think of the successful Hyperloop test the other day? Does this change your thoughts on the likelihood of this becoming a useful technology? It still seems like a “too good to be true” type thing to me, but I sure do hope it ends up working out.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/dr-gridlock/wp/2017/07/12/the-70-mph-test-run-that-hyperloop-is-hailing-as-a-kitty-hawk-moment/?utm_term=.5fa6de0b92a8
I’m just generally dubious. Air travel has a major advantage over rail due to its flexibility as a plane can fly in any direction after takeoff, and can go over major obstacles. Can they realistically build this tube over the Rockies? Are they going to be going 700 mph through those sections or even 300, or even 100 if they can? Are you going to be able to route 3-5x the normal flow of traffic to a specific city for special events (papal visits, super bowl etc). And how do you deal with maintenance/damage? One section that needs a repair could shut down an entire corridor.
This seems like it could have major advantages in the great plains areas where land is cheap and mostly flat and rivers are the major obstacle.
Yellow flags in the press release
1. It will be covered in solar panels, producing more energy than it uses.
Sounds like the kind of thing you add on to secure major government funding, not as an inducement to private investors. Add in all the major problems that power plants have, but with the added benefit of having your panels spread out over the largest possible area, with no roads leading to them? Sounds like a maintenance nightmare.
2. We are doing our test today, what should I wear for this historic occasion? Ah my “here kitty…” t shirt.
To be fair, solar farms in the middle of fucking nowhere are very common in California and Nevada. And there’s gotta be some kind of maintenance access.
The shirt is stupid, but nerds gonna nerd. Remember the flap over the pinup-print shirt that one of the engineers was wearing in the control room for that ESA mission a while back?
Yes, but they are very densely packed with solar panels, so to maintain all of them you need one road leading to the farm and some roads along the rows of panels. If you have a square mile filled with panels are you never much more than a couple of miles away from the next faulty panel. If you have a corridor of panels (say) 50 ft wide you can be 100 linear miles away from another broken solar panel to have the same total coverage. The latter is far more expensive to maintain than the former.
#2 was a joke. 🙂
Propulsion is provided by the tube, so it makes sense to provide power there, too.
@baconbacon
Solar panels have minimal maintenance due to no moving parts. If they are angled sufficiently, they are mostly self-cleaning.
If the panels have an optimizer, you can just just leave any broken panels. No need to replace it if sending out a replacement crew/guy is more expensive than fixing a single panel.
Seems like the move from air bearings to maglev is a pretty big negative to that test. We’ve had maglev technology for like 20 years, including working commercial trains for more than a decade (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shanghai_Maglev_Train), and my sense is that maglev is enormously expensive and finicky, to the point where China can’t seem to make it cost effective. Adding the challenge of keeping an enormous tube in near-vacuum suggests to me “tremendous costs.”
The Hyperloop is probably the Elon Musk brainchild that I’m the most skeptical of, and I’m at least a little skeptical of all of them. It’s cool that they could get it to work at small scale, but the big challenge in a project like this is infrastructure, not technology — and this gives me no confidence that they can make the infrastructure angle work at all, let alone as cheaply as they need to.
Really? From most to least plausible, my ordering is probably PayPal, The Boring Company, Tesla/Solar City, SpaceX, Hyperloop, Neuralink, OpenAI.
That’s similar to my list, except that I’d put The Boring Company after Tesla (it’s much less mature) and Hyperloop way down at the bottom. Neuralink and OpenAI are unlikely to pan out, but they’re doing blue-sky research; Hyperloop has a concrete plan which is almost certainly doomed.
The Boring Company are interesting in that they seem much more likely to accomplish basic goals (I like to think that Elon Musk shouldn’t find it too challenging to build a 15m long tunnel in land he owns), but their long-term projects do seem a bit less probable than Tesla’s. I think Neuralink and especially OpenAI are tackling problems of sufficient difficulty that it will take decades for them to even have a chance of fulfilling them (and there’s also the possibility of someone else getting there first, given that they would be incredibly lucrative if successful). In that timeframe, I think the probability of the materials for Hyperloop becoming cheap and a sympathetic government coming along is fairly high.
I hadn’t heard about The Boring Company before your comment, but I don’t see how that’s going to have a better chance than Tesla, or SpaceX.
Digging tunnels is something we do a lot of, see Big Dig and the Alaska Way tunnel. Also see the schedule and budget slips on those. What, exactly, is he proposing that will change 1) the necessity of permitting and environmental nonsense or 2) the fundamental law of civil engineering: Every Hole is an Adventure.
Alaska Way got held up for years due to an unknown steel pipe in its path, and months because of caving ground as they were digging. Fundamentally, every tunnel is in soil, and if you had Jesus Himself standing before you and asked him what the engineering properties of the soil you’re dealing with are, He’s going to give you a range of values. It’s an inherently ill-defined material, and therefore it’s always a risk when working with it.
I also hadn’t heard of them until shortly before my original comment (when I was reading Musk’s Wikipedia page). Your point about the frequency of digging tunnels is precisely why I think they have a good chance of succeeding (at least relative to a lot of his other projects). As far as I can tell, a lot of what they want to do is just “dig some tunnels, in the same way that people have dug tunnels before”. Their most ambitious project seems to be “dig a lot of tunnels in the same place, and faster than usual”. That might not have a good chance of succeeding, but I think it has more precedent than SpaceX’s ambition of a manned mission to Mars. Possibly I should’ve swapped its position with Tesla; I think they’re fairly close.
Why do you put Space X so low? They have proven technology and have turned a profit in past. They have programs that I would rank low (putting a colony on Mars), but their bread and butter of launching satellites seems to be fine.
I think the bread and butter of The Boring Company (digging uninteresting tunnels) and Tesla/SolarCity (building electric cars/solar panels, without them necessarily being world-changing) are equally if not more feasible, but the more ambitious projects (digging unusual tunnels, building really good/cheap electric cars/solar panels) are considerably easier than a Martian colony.
The nigh-impossibility of Hyperloop becoming a useful technology have nothing to do with the ability to push a pod through a pipe. The damning problems are, A: fault tolerance and safety, and B: the inability to build new geographically-constrained infrastructure between Los Angeles and San Francisco without paying a couple hundred billion dollars in barely-camouflaged bribes to everyone with the power to say “No”.
My objections to the Hyperloop have always been with the finances and the infrastructure, not the bare possibility of the technology.
The original report has, for example, a cost of $650 million for the steel tube.
Quick back of the envelope, for a 7′-4″ ID pipe w/ wall thickness of 0.9″:
Area of pipe = π*0.25*(88.9″^2-88″^2)/(144 in²/ft²) = 0.868 ft² / ft of pipe
The volume of the pipe = A * 350 mi * 5280 ft/mi = 1.605×10^6 ft³ of steel
Steel is 490 pcf, so the weight of steel required is = 490 pcf * 1.605×10^6 ft³ = 786.3×10^6 lb
Right now, we’re paying about $6-$7 per lb for steel, fabricated and delivered. This is not quite what we’re looking at here, since that price is for weldments fabricated in the shop and installed on site; this project will have significant field fabrication, so I think it’ll be low. Use $6/lb anyway.
The price, for the hyperloop steel pipe, in one direction only, is $4.72 billion. That is just a skooch more than estimated. This whole thing is going on a bridge, so that’s going to be even more. The costs just don’t pencil out.
The fact that this is all on a bridge is completely bonkers, anyway. “Let’s make our road cheaper by building it on a bridge the whole way,” is something said by nobody ever. I’ve not seen anything for what the grade and curve limits are going to be, which will significantly affect the alignment of this thing in mountainous areas.
To be fair, they have spent something like $10 billion on 100 miles of track for the California high speed rail, so $5 billion doesn’t sound so bad!
That $10 billion (my $5 billion is for one tube, and you need two) is the pure cost for the steel, with nothing for anything else. I also didn’t include the “stringers” supposedly welded to this, since there was nothing detailing that geometry. The steel is probably not going to be anything near a majority of the cost, either.
I know, I was just joking/pointing out how ridiculously expensive the current plan is.
Eh, just building a highway between LA and SF would cost somewhere in the single digit billions as far as I can tell from a brief search. So spending low double digit billions on a cool superspeed Hyperloop doesn’t seem too unreasonable.