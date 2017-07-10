Open Thread 79.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
-
Recent Posts
Meditation for Atheists promises "all the peace of mind without the woo-woo stuff." This downloadable audio program offers guided meditations based on the best classical and modern techniques. You can listen to the MP3 files on your smartphone or any other audio device.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Qualia builds software for the title and escrow industry, which we chose to maximize our comparative advantage and capitalize on information inefficiency. We're growing fast and are looking for full-stack engineers and quantitative operations hires. Email jobs@qualia.com for more information.
Naval Gazing: Life Aboard Iowa
(Series Index)
A few weeks ago, Gobbobobble managed to guess I was going to start talking about Jutland, and requested a post on life aboard Iowa during WW2. I should have written this a long time ago, but allowed my preference for talking about the technical side to keep me from doing so. (I’ve tried as much as I can to make this about WW2 and not the 80s, but a bit of that may have bled through, as that’s Iowa’s current configuration.)
The first impression most people get when they come aboard is one of an endless maze of twisting passageways, all alike. The walls are gray, the doors mostly have really high sills called knee-knockers, and the stairs are as close to being ladders as they can be and not actually be ladders. (Although we call them ladders anyway.) The overheads are filled with pipes and cables, and the walls are thin. There is all sorts of equipment hanging on the bulkheads, fire-fighting gear, breathing apparatus, water fountains, electrical distribution equipment, and so on. Things are exposed so they can be gotten to if they break. If you’re over 6’ tall, you get very used to ducking, and even shorter people have to watch their heads at times. Some compartments have random things running through them, tubes for 5” gun ammunition or director wiring. The ship was clearly designed to fight, and not to be comfortable for the crew. (There are painted signs known as ‘bullseyes’ that give the location in the ship, which are helpful if you don’t know where you are on the ship. I won’t explain them here, as google can do a better job.)
However, Iowa was one of the nicer places to be assigned for an enlisted man. I started this post by looking at my 1940 Bluejacket’s manual, and it has large sections on sailors washing their own clothes and the use of hammocks. Neither of these were a problem on Iowa. There was a laundry, and each man had his own bunk, along with a locker for his gear. Some of these bunks were four and five levels high, which did not exactly leave a lot of room (picture http://www.phoenixjeff.com/wheres/2001/hawaii/missouri/old%20bunks.jpg of 4-high configuration), and definitely gave no privacy. The top bunk was prized, as it was by far the most pleasant in heavy weather, as there was no chance of someone above being seasick. However, even a ship as big as Iowa was cramped. She was designed for a crew of 117 officers and 1,804 enlisted men, but in 1945 she had a complement of 151 officers and 2,637 men. Some men had to bunk in their duty spaces (even inside the turrets), although the Iowas were relatively spacious compared to their predecessors of the South Dakota-class. When I visited USS Alabama shortly after starting at Iowa, I was amazed at how cramped she was.
Food came in the mess deck, which looked remarkably like a traditional cafeteria on land. There were lines on each side of the ship where the cooks dispersed whatever was on the menu that day. Four meals were served, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and mid-rats. Mid-rats was a midnight meal for those on duty overnight. The men ate at long tables, which, unlike on other ships, did not have to be stowed to allow men to hang their hammocks. There were two ice-cream machines, which were, according to the Royal Navy (whose living conditions were considerably more spartan) the most important piece of equipment onboard any US Navy ship, as the ship didn’t go to sea if they weren’t working.
The crew in WWII consumed 7 tons of food per day, 1.5 tons of fresh food, 2 tons of frozen food, and 3.5 tons of dry food. The total bill? $1,600 at the time, which is over $20,000 today. A total of 834 tons of food was stored aboard, a third of the weight of a typical destroyer, and the ship could stay at sea for 119 days before resupply. Our curator has heard that at one point, the only food left aboard was apples, but I doubt this. Apples spoil relatively quickly compared to other types of food, so they cannot have been aboard long, and the idea that the ship would not be resupplied with other food at the same time is unlikely. Also, with all due respect to veterans, many of them do not have the clearest memories of their service.
The battleships are often described as “cities at sea” and this is not a bad description. They had tailors, cobblers, barbers, a printing shop, a library, a dentist and a full hospital onboard. But they were cities populated exclusively by men, and mostly young ones. US Navy ships were and are dry, although that didn’t stop some men from cooking up alcohol illegally. A 1980s crewman told me that they used to steal cases of apple juice, puncture the tops, let them ferment for a while, then put them in the freezer to distill. Another popular (though illegal) hobby was gambling, particularly as there was no real place to spend their money while at sea. For legitimate recreation, popular methods included movies (the ship was assigned four different movies, and would often play all four in different locations every night), boxing, and writing letters home. Mail is vital to the morale of men in combat, particularly in the days before phone calls home became possible, and the Iowa has a post office on 2nd Deck.
In the 80s, some refits were carried out to improve habitability. New 3-high racks were installed, with storage under the mattresses where the decks were high enough. Each bunk has a curtain (finally, some privacy), a reading light, and a small locker for an oxygen breathing apparatus. I’ve spent the night in one, and they’re pretty comfortable, although you do have to be careful not to hit your head if you’re in the top bunk, and getting in and out is difficult.
A sailor’s day was defined by his watches. A watch is a period when a sailor is on duty. This usually means that he has an active job in running the ship. Depending on his job, he might be manning a lookout station, manning a gun, or deep in the ship, monitoring the boilers or turbines. How much of the time he spent on this has proved unexpectedly difficult to research, as the two Bluejacket’s Manuals I have from WW2 (1940 and 1943) seem to indicate that the usual schedule was to have two watches, port and starboard, and alternate them. This was indeed common in war zones, but it places a great strain on men, and I believe that large portions of the time, the watch rotation was less strenuous. Each watch was 4 hours, except for a pair of ‘dog watches’ that were two hours each, to rotate the watches and make sure that nobody got stuck with an unpleasant watch long-term. Of course, it wasn’t simply a matter of standing watches. There was lots of other work to do, too. There was a great deal of work involved in keeping a ship running. The deck had to be holystoned, surfaces had to be painted, and machinery had to be maintained. For men who did not have to stand watches, the day began at 0530, by sweeping down the ship. Breakfast was at 0730, and work resumed at 0815, running until dinner at 1800 with an hour for lunch. Some work might be done after dinner, although most of that time was for recreation.
Next week will be part one of “Why the carriers are not doomed”. I’ll try to make this one shorter than Jutland.
A couple of things:
1. I’m looking at moving to a better platform for this kind of stuff, probably an independent blog. I don’t have any clue about how to go about setting one up. I’m also going to branch out more into modern naval stuff, as it’s getting harder to talk about battleships exclusively.
2. On a not entirely unrelated note, I’ve taken a job in Oklahoma City supporting military aircraft programs. It’s very much more in line with what I want to do than my current job, which is very exciting. I expect to move sometime in the second half of August. This won’t bring an end to my writing here (and might well do the opposite, although I won’t guarantee continued service during the move) but it does seem like a good time to broaden my topic.
The blog part is pretty easy. If you only wanted to write posts you could choose pretty much any of them (wordpress, medium, blogger, etc) and you could be up and running quickly.
It’s if you want a comments section that things get tricky. There’s all kinds of choices and trade-offs and worrying about spam and trolls and so on and so forth.
I do want comments. I’ve gotten way too much out of comments on my stuff here to not have that. In terms of rules, I figured I’d borrow Scott’s, with the addition of an explicit ‘more heat than light’ provision, to deal with Bismarck fanboys/Wheraboos.
Congrats!
Congrats on the new job. Ogden ALC I assume?
Contractor across the street from Tinker, not sure exactly what organization it is on the USAF side. And thanks.
He said OKC
so I’m guessing the Joint ALC or DLA at Tinker.Moving from airliners to AWACS and logistics also seems like a more natural transition that moving from airliners to fighters.
Edit: Ninja’d
This transition isn’t particularly natural, for which I am thankful. I’m going from fixing cracks to systems engineering, and changing airplane types, too.
Congrats!
I look forward to having all these posts gathered in one place for me to send out the next time someone asks me, ‘what should I read if I want to know everything about battleships from the last 150 years?’
the doors mostly have really high sills called knee-knockers
Why the high sills? Inhibiting water flow?
seem to indicate that the usual schedule was to have two watches, port and starboard, and alternate them. This was indeed common in war zones, but it places a great strain on men, and I believe that large portions of the time, the watch rotation was less strenuous. Each watch was 4 hours
So the longest continuous sleep they could get was 4 hours, minus a bit for the time to get back to their bunks and fall asleep?
Thanks Bean!
Ships have watertight hatches that can be closed to isolate a portion of the ship that is flooding, to avoid having a single leak sink the whole ship. This is particularly important in warships.
https://www.dreamstime.com/stock-photo-opem-hatch-access-military-navy-ship-open-opening-image61761901
Sure, but they don’t need to be *high* sills to do that.
Presumably the hatches are lighter and stronger if the doors are smaller. It seems easier and more ergonomic to lift your feet some more than to have to bend over very far.
I would expect a warship from Trinidad to have low sills and low lintels because reasons.
You say that in jest, but it brings to mind the tale of the corvettes that Brunei bought from the British, then refused to take delivery of (probably because of manpower constraints). The RN was terrified they’d get saddled with the things, because, among other things, they were not designed for British sailors, and the various fittings were too small. (Also, export-grade ships in high-grade navies are not a good match.) Eventually, the Indonesians bought them.
Even more weirdly, the Trinidad Coast Guard was going to buy three similar warships, but likewise backed out of the deal at the last minute. Those ships ended up in Brazil.
Well, I assume if room A is flooding, and you are trying to close the door between rooms A and B, if there is water in the path the door needs to take it will be harder to close. Hence the doors are placed higher.
That’s not the main reason. The main reason, as Aapje identified, was structural. There are lots of openings in bulkheads that have no doors and are not watertight in any way, but that are still high-silled to save weight. The worst are the ones on the 02 level, which are well above the danger of flooding, but have high enough sills to require a step to get across.
(The smallest personnel opening I’ve seen on a battleship was on the 07 or 08 level of Alabama. It was tiny, even though the bulkhead was full-height, and it was well above any chance of flooding.)
As for restricting water, high sills were important on external doors, as there might be substantial amounts of water on deck in bad weather. Not so much as an anti-flooding measure internally, although it could probably help there, too.
In theory, yes. Leaving aside different watch schedules (which nobody knows about), I believe those who were on watch but didn’t have explicit duties were often allowed to sleep on deck, so long as they could be found quickly. Port-and-starboard steaming is not pleasant for the crews.
Thanks, bean! Got a few followup questions for ya:
* Re: the knee-knockers discussion upthread, was there any sort of Fire (/Flood) Marshal role? Either while at-sea or during the ship’s design process? Or was it generally considered “well, you’re on a warship – if something goes that wrong you’re pretty much boned anyway”
*
Why is this? refitted with extra equipment that needed more crew to work? To spread the existing tasks over more people? I’m guessing a 20th century battleship wouldn’t be carrying a Marine detachment or something.
* Re: food supplies – is fishing at all a thing in the navy?
*
How does a post office on a ship work? Only able to send/receive while in port? Or was personal mail afforded the use of a telegraph/radio? Are there little courier ships that run back and forth? 😛
* And finally, if you were serving on Iowa in the 40s, what job would you want to have?
Very much so. Damage control was very important during design and operation. There are design standards to make sure that, for instance, you have the minimum possible number of holes in your watertight bulkheads. There were special ‘bills’ (personnel lists) for damage control, so that people knew what they were supposed to do. There were regulations on how much gear people could have, because it was a fire hazard. I covered this in some detail a while back, and keep meaning to come back and talk about it more. Stuff keeps getting in the way, though.
Actually, we did always carry a Marine detachment. It was traditional, and proved of some use immediately after the Japanese surrender, although in the 80s, it was mostly because some of the Tomahawks might have nuclear warheads.
The answer is mostly the increase in light AA guns. Also, there were a bunch of new electronics that needed men. When the stripped the AA guns, the crew went back down.
Not really. Unreliable, and it takes a lot of fish to feed 2800 men. I won’t say it never happened, but if so, it was recreational and off the books.
Mail buoys
Fire Controlman or Fire Control Technician. Or possibly gunnery officer, if that’s on the table. Those computers are the most amazing things.
This is the second recent hidden thread that’s showed up in my RSS. Am I just noticing it before it gets pulled, or is something up?
Something is definitely up.
If there’s a way to subvert the biological need for human contact in order to function, I would very much like to know of it.
Even if hermitdom were horrible and to be avoided, we’d still have the chicken-and-egg situations: spend time with friends (who may or may not yet exist) to gain sufficient Executive Function to spend time with friends. Ok, but can we take out a lone so as to complete a project first? With a generous interest rate?
I admit to failing the Chesterton’s Fence test, here, unless the reason for the need is “humans do better in groups and you don’t reproduce by yourself”. Am I missing something, or do I have to go to some activity I have no interest in to pretend to like people I have no interest in so that maybe one of them will become friend-like enough that I can do things I actually care about, just because <mumblemumblegroup fitness>?
Why not find people who want to work on the same project you want to work on?
Because that never works. Also, such would take place over the internet, which dramatically reduces the benefits.
Source: 13 years of trying exactly this.
Cats and dogs can be imperfect substitutes for human contact.
Your observed fact that human contact is a biological need should be a clue that trying to “subvert” it for the sake of some function probably comes with a very high cost.
What functions are you trying to carry out? Is it worth falling into the resulting emotional and psychological black hole?
Either find a project/function that meshes well with your temperament, or make yourself the subject of your next project.
You could try tulpa forming. https://www.reddit.com/r/Tulpas/wiki/guides
Context-induced typo, or great pun?
I have to consciously remember that there are two spellings, sometimes. This time, I guess I was… insufficiently conscious? Let’s just go with the first option.
What activities do you desire to pursue with friends? It seems to me that you’ll not have any luck finding [people who don’t enjoy standard group activities] to do things with if you go to standard group activities
How old are you?
I used to face this problem and I have to say, at 31, I’m becoming increasingly comfortable with a hermit-style life and am getting accustomed to the idea that this is how I will live out the remainder of my days. I still get small amounts of social interaction at work, which is often enough to fulfill the limited need I have for it, particularly with the occasional work-related social event. I also get a decent amount of social interaction online, places like here, and elsewhere. MMOs are nice for this if you’re into gaming, as you can combine a hobby with a large social element.
Yes, there’s the whole sex/reproduction thing, but as I hit 30 I’ve noticed the sex drive starting to die down a bit, so long term I’m not so concerned about that, and I’ve never really wanted kids myself.
In general, I’ve noticed that I’ve been happier coming to “accept” my solitary lifestyle than I ever was back when I was constantly obsessing over how horrible it supposedly was. At some point you just rely on your understanding of revealed preferences to say “If I wanted to be an outgoing and social person with a lot of friends, I would already be one by now” and begin to appreciate that perhaps you are best suited to solitude.
29.
It is not unusual that I go two weeks without human contact. I have no problem with this in theory. In practice, This is sustainable for at most two months before I lose the ability to work on anything or do much of anything at all.
If you had told me that it works like this 10 or more years ago, I’d’ve been annoyed and probably assumed you were just saying that because of some kinda extrovert bias. Impirically, though, that is exactly how it works, and I don’t get to be an exception by will alone.
Do you not have a job?
Most groups are not so insular and one dimensional as you may think. I play pickup ultimate frisbee, and one other guy who plays will occasionally show up to not play and just record the game with his new drone, he often edits and posts the footage on our FB page. He ends up with plenty of social interaction with the group while playing around with his own specific hobby that he (at least that week) finds more interesting.
Many groups end up with members who are pursuing their own interests within that setting, some will have minor membership dues and will end up with a treasurer who gets paid nothing, and isn’t exactly high prestige but generally likes being treasurer, and the other parts of the group can end up secondary to those benefits. Thinking about how your personal interests can fit in with a group could open up an avenue to finding such a niche.
disclaimer: this is not carefully considered or worded. Just an unfiltered reaction that may be of interest or not.
There is no such biological need. people are raised naturally by their parents, and unnaturally in mandatory super socially dense areas where they become acclimatised over many years to being constantly around people. socialising with people is also entertaining and a viable alternative to having identified interests and hobbies.
you personally, I don’t know. Humans, inherently, no.
_
(some) alternatives to a social life, that I know of:
1. buy a punchbag or a gym membership. edit: or hiking and/or going to places with views.
2. devote yourself to a hobby or career or job or something
3. an internet connection
4. being easily entertained
In his last post Scott seems outraged that we spend only $9 million a year looking into AI safety. I understand his concern, but as an outsider in this topic I cannot imagine what good could spending more do. To me it sounds similar to the outrage seen when a government cuts spending in education or health or a similar issue. People see a cut as an attack on students or the sick, without considering the obvious point of seeing if the money was doing any good.
I understand that spending more in whatever related to AI safety feels like a good thing to do, but I don’t really know a viable course of action. Is there anything the state can do to reduce AI risk besides writing very insightful and general guidelines? If so, what is it?
Yeah, whenever we run computer models to find optimal funding levels, the answer is always, “Spend less on AI safety.”
Yep, another vote for moving the funding to the paperclip budget.
Puny flesh-jellies don’t understand the importance of paperclips.Paperclips are useful and may be used to clip things to other things, especially paper. So we need more, fellow humans.
I think spending here is being used as a proxy for how much society is paying attention to a problem.
Right. And I think that’s pretty reasonable.
Going further, I’m not sure it would be the worst thing in the world if the money spent was nothing more than “pay a bunch of really smart people to sit around and think about this problem instead of thinking about other problems.”
The obvious implied direction of “spend more on AI safety” is to have more grants to AI safety research projects, i.e. to fund more researchers working on the topic.
There are known research directions where we are “weak” and need further research – it’s not about designing policies or guidelines, but technical research about *how* agents could be made safe, how their safety can be verified, how we can improve reliability and interpretability of “blackbox” ML systems, how can we ensure that goal systems are stable during self-improvement, how can we ensure that a self-modifying system keeps the constraints that initially were there, etc, etc.
All of these are hard problems that won’t have short term solutions but do need more people working on them, and that requires funding. In essence, we can expect the industry to fund research directions that help us build powerful AI systems (they’re literally spending billions on that), but we need the society to fund research directions that help us build safe AI systems, and it’s not really happening.
If there’d be known solutions how to make safe AI systems then we’d expect the industry to use them (or we could mandate that) but *getting* to that point requires research. If it’s happening slower than we want (e.g. if we want to ensure that we learn how to make safe AI *before* we learn how to make powerful AI), then we’d want to accelerate that research.
AI safety is a weird problem to throw money at because of how little we understand about what would count as success.
There are pluses and minuses to throwing money at problems like cancer treatment, but at least proposals can be evaluated in terms of its eventual application: you inject this drug this many times, and the tumor shrinks (or doesn’t).
There are different pluses and minuses to throwing money at general research with no expectation of specific applications. Some percentage of it turns out to have applications, some of which would have been difficult to mentally construct before the research is done. (In effect, the research creates new opportunities.) But a lot of it won’t, and many people feel dubious about it when the money could be spent on “real problems”.
AI safety is a problem posed to sound like cancer treatment that in all other respects looks like pure research. And it accordingly seems much more likely to produce unrelated benefits than actually providing safety from AI.
We spend far more than $9 million a year looking into internet security, and that is the single most important thing we can do to address AI risk today. We have only the vaguest notion of how an AI might actually work, so it is purest hubris to imagine that we are ready to go about devising some 21st-century Laws of Robotics that will forever and always keep AI friendly. But our every notion of how an unfriendly AI might pose a danger, starts with “first they hack the entire internet…”, and we know an awful lot about hacking and the internet. That’s where the smart AI risk money is going to go today, and it will be a good investment even if we never see an unfriendly AI.
Hey, sometimes it starts with “first they nanobots”!
Why doesn’t autism come through in writing? I repeatedly see commenters state that they are autistic or have Asperger’s or are on the spectrum, and while I believe them, their writing doesn’t seem to be any different than the rest of the comments—I don’t think there’s any way I could differentiate autistic vs. non-autistic writers without them saying so.
Obvious conspiracy theorist answer is obvious.
More seriously though. Body language is really really hard. Just getting rid of that is probably a huge help.
This is a place where people discuss ideas and take them seriously. It’s a place where you can write in-depth on some topic and people will thank you for sharing the interesting information. That’s what people on the spectrum have no trouble with. The things that they are bad at either don’t play a role in written communication at all (body language, speaking with a natural intonation) or do not play a role given the culture of this place (paying attention to the social dimension of interaction as opposed to the content level – this place is all about the content level).
The difference is that when writing comments you can take as long as you need to make sure that your writing is socially normal.
I’d conjecture that you would be able to detect autism in IRC chats.
I mean, even then, a 10 second delay to gather your toughts and be intelligible is perfectly normal in an IRC chat (at least the ones I’ve been part of), but would look really odd in casual conversation.
I’m one of the resident autists here, but yeah, the other posts seem just about right. Figuring out what words to use and what to say isn’t that difficult; how to stand, look, eye contact, hand movements, posture, facial expressions? Forget it.
And mind you, that doesn’t even take into account the sheer anxiety over social contact that the internet doesn’t have, since your brain likely doesn’t quite register talking online in such a way.
Finally.. Yeah. This is not a social club. There’s no pretty girls to make a fool of yourself in front of, etc, etc. I predict that you’d have a hard time telling apart autists in academic/professional sessions without much casual social interaction, too.
Autistics in the old sense of “classic autism” are virtually never verbal enough to write the comments you see here. A classic 1988 study (“A Study of Intellectual Abilities in High-Functioning People with Autism”, Lincoln et al) found mean verbal IQ of 71. Invariably in high-functioning classic autism, visual-motor IQ subtests show much higher results than verbal ones.
On the other hand, the broader sense of “spectrum” includes people with perfectly fine verbal skills who have social communication problems. You wouldn’t necessarily expect their disorder to show up in their writing, I think.
I find myself often wanting various normal distribution computations while this blog, so I made a nice normal distribution calculator/converter web app that converts between a bunch of things like percentile, z-score and IQ as you type. Hopefully others will find it useful as well.
You can visit it at http://thume.ca/normal
It also has the ability to link to a specific calculation, and will update the URL as you use it.
Does anyone else find Scott’s preoccupation with Current Affairs rather surprising?
The two could scarcely have more different approaches to analysis and criticism. Scott’s rationalist outlook leads him to go uncomfortably out of his way to detect and examine his own arguments and those of his philosophical adversaries. On the other hand, many CA
hit-piecesarticles exemplify the modes of thinking and argumentation that SSC denounces in the name of cool-headed rational inquiry.
To take a look through CA articles is to survey vile slander, the mundane and vacuous, the 2004 Myspace-blog, and various other ‘progressive’ rants besides. Is there some substance that would appeal to SSC readers that i’m missing here?
Or is CA just Scott’s blue-tribe guilty-pleasure?
There were some less-partisan feeling things on the editor’s old blog, The Navel Observatory that Scott linked to a while ago and with which I think he felt some kinship. I think that’s what initially sparked his interest. Those were this and this. I seem to recall those being fairly good pieces, but I agree that Current Affairs tend to feel unhappily partisan.
I also like the Dream Diary entries on there, which might be the only descriptions of dreams I’ve ever seen that capture what dreams are like.
Scott has mentioned in the past that he picks on Current Affairs “because they’re especially good and well-written expressions of what many other people are saying”.
That’s not to say that they don’t have some truly awful partisan articles–they do–but they also come out with pieces that are longer and more in depth expounding upon ideas that others merely tweet. If we were to only discuss opinion sites/blogs that were 100% top-notch articles we wouldn’t have any sites to discuss.
I have read some of Nathan Robinson’s writing before, and usually found it very thoughtful and thought-provoking , though ideologically quite different from my preferences. Your third link (Nathan Robinson’s piece on how easy it is to pay a 15 USD/hr wage), however, is really dreadful: he does not even seem cognizant of the utter difference between running a magazine (where capital investment is low , cost of raw materials is basically a rounding error and therefore preceeds mostly only need to remunerate work) and running industries or shops where the proceeds must ammortize the capital outlays, pay for raw materials (or whatever one is selling) and then remunerate workers.
I have nothing against a situation where everybody is paid more than 15 USD/hr (or whatever high vaçue one may think). Requiring it for very worker, though, regardless of the productivity of their company, would more easily close the firms than enrich the workers 🙁
In Ross Douthat’s recent response to Tyler Cowen ( https://douthat.blogs.nytimes.com/2017/07/06/should-tyler-cowen-believe-in-god/ ), Douthat mentions that one thing that would shake his belief in the church would be Francis changing the church’s teaching on marriage.
That the church has never changed its teaching seems to be a very common idea online. I was wondering what the evidence for this claim is. As far as I can tell, the church doesn’t really keep a handy ‘these are the teachings we can’t change’ list. There appear to be numerous different classifications of beliefs, some belonging to tradition, some to dogma, etc. but it’s not clear to me precisely what belongs to which and which classifications belong to the group of teachings that have never changed (tradition, for instance, does not belong to this, for example the current teaching that priests can’t marry).
Moreover, it seems that even if you identify a teaching as unchangeable, it’s seems like you can do quite a lot with it while still affirming that it hasn’t actually changed. The classical example being the charging of interest, which has been forbidden by the Church far longer than it’s been allowed. The argument given that a change hasn’t really taken place is that the original teaching was really opposed to charging unfair interest, which initially encompassed any non-zero amount, but now apparently doesn’t.
Given that determining what is and what isn’t a forbidden by the church depends very much on the makeup of society around it (e.g. whether inflation has been discovered as a concept), it seems difficult to even understand what’s meant by the claim that the church’s teaching doesn’t change. I was wondering if anyone here holds this belief, and what it is they mean by it.
I have a question about conflict in the Middle East, which I don’t believe falls under the umbrella of the culture war, but please let me know if I should remove this.
I’ve long felt that Western or intergovernmental powers often face a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” situation when considering a foreign intervention. I’ve also suspected that some of the critics don’t have a principled stance on the matter and would protest whichever decision the policymakers arrive at. I think this suspicion emerges from my feeling that both types of criticism tend to share the same thesis. Today I came across an instance of both in the same sentence in a journalist’s reddit AMA.
I’m writing to ask anyone who has more knowledge than I about these events to tell me if there is a significant difference between intervention against Saddam and intervention against Assad, such that someone could reasonably make the case for one and not the other.
TheSilverHammer:
I don’t claim to be especially knowledgeable about foreign affairs, but I wanted to touch on one point you made, about people having a principled opposition to interventions. There’s an important distinction there between:
a. I oppose all foreign interventions (or all foreign interventions short of war in self defense, say).
b. I oppose foreign interventions right now, because I think at the margins, we’re far too likely to invade, occupy, bomb, assassinate, fund insurgents, etc.
I’m in category (b) but not category (a). I don’t think it’s always and everywhere wrong to invade, occupy, bomb, assassinate, etc., but I think there is good evidence we’re not doing a good job of it right now, and also there are good public choice reasons to expect that we will not do a good job of it.
As far as Syria goes, I am pretty skeptical that there was anything we could plausibly have done[1] to prevent the disaster. But I am also deeply skeptical of our ability to make things better with our interventions. Ask the Afghans, Iraqis, Libyas and Yeminis if you want to know why I think this.
[1] Within the range of the politically possible at the time–Obama wasn’t going to get enough public support to do an Iraq-style invasion and occupation of Syria even if he’d wanted to; overtly taking Assad’s side would have probably been politically impossible early in the Syrian civil war.
Saddam Hussein had twice attempted to invade and conquer neighboring nation-states and was doing a fine job of convincing the world he was violating the no-WMD rules that the UNSC had imposed as part of a plan to keep him from any further invasions. So there’s a case to be made for removing Saddam Hussein from power as a means of preventing him from invading yet another of his neighbors as soon as we turn our back on him, that isn’t there for Syria and Assad. Or at least not as compelling, what with Syria not having invaded anybody in over forty years.
Judging the invasion of Iraq purely as a humanitarian intervention meant to make things better for the Iraqi people, it looks to be about as big a fiasco as the Syrian intervention, and generally speaking if that’s the sort of intervention you have in mind it’s almost always best to resist the temptation. And if, on the other hand, you find it necessary to wage war on someone to prevent them from invading their neighbors, don’t kid yourself that the civilian population of the country you wage war against will hail you as liberators and/or benefit from your war.
As a bit of an aside, why is Saddam Hussein pretty much unique among recent Arab-world political leaders in being popularly referred to by his first name rather than surname? Why don’t we refer to, say, Muammar, Bashar and Saddam, or indeed Gaddafi, Assad and Hussein?
I would guess because Hussein is more common than the others.
We choose whichever name has the most negative affect:
Gaddafi -> Cad
Assad -> Ass
Saddam -> Sodom
Too many Husseins to keep track of, many of them unrelated and/or ruling entirely different countries.
Same reason why no one buys a Guðmundsdóttir record, I’m guessing. ‘Hussein’ at any rate is a patronym rather than a family name; I don’t know about Gaddafi and the rest.
I believe King Abdullah II of Jordan is also referred to by his first name. His father was also referred to by his first name, which alas was “Hussein”. As I recall when Saddam Hussein was around, he was usually referred to as “Saddam Hussein”, sometimes “Saddam” and sometimes “Hussein”, but the latter only when clear by context that it was him.
Hussein wasn’t originally Saddam’s surname, BTW; it’s a patronymic. Although given that his children took it, he took it as a surname.
There are a plethora of differences between Hussein’s Iraq and Assad’s Syria. Indeed, this is true of any two countries you happen to name. Any remotely pragmatic approach will take into account the expected outcome of an intervention, which depends on the motives and capabilities of internal and external actors. For example, Syria hosts the only Russian naval base in the Mediterranean. Even if you could somehow hold every other variable equal, different Russian interests in Syria could very reasonably justify a different stance. You should be deeply suspicious of anybody who rounds the situation off to “secular Middle-Eastern dictator with a tendency to kill his own citizens” and decides on those grounds.
Of course, that doesn’t mean that any individual critic is making a real principled distinction. There is a huge natural bias, as present here on SSC as anywhere else, towards overly optimistic counterfactuals: the outcome of (intervening | not intervening) was bad, and therefore (not intervening | intervening) would clearly have led to much better outcomes. It’s easy to assume that the decisions made by Your Guy were the best of a bad set of options, and the decisions made by Their Guy were obvious blunders.
(On the merits of intervention in general, albatross11 and I are in similar boats: I am not opposed to foreign interventions in general, but I am deeply dubious of the tendency to act as if every problem could be solved by a few bombs in the right places.)
Every problem can be solved that way, provided you’re willing to use sufficiently big bombs. Of course, you may be about to create a whole host of new and exciting problems…
Taking a break from “On Secession”, this week’s blog post is aboutThe Destruction of the American Cuisine.
Your responses and/or recipes are welcome.
As a non-American this is odd to me as I have had some fantastic American meals. And not just pizza.
Also I recall my grandma’s cooking. Dire. She should have opened a health farm focusing on weight loss. My father once said that whenever he saw a restaurant advertising “Food like mother used to cook” he’d feel nauseous.
And my Grandma’s, while a decent plain cook, was distinctly less creative or adventurous than my mum.
McArdle had an interesting take on bad cooking in that generation: back then, at least one person per household cooked or nobody ate. Nowadays, if you’re bad at cooking or even just disinclined to cook, you can subsist indefinitely on convenience foods and restaurant meals.
Pretty much my entire adult life I’ve subsisted on “eat out once per day, microwave something frozen from a box for the other meal” and it’s served me just fine!
This requires a slight nuance, in the sense that rural people had to make their own food, and they still do, to a degree; eating out is much more limited for rural people, though frozen dinners and such certainly aren’t.
On the other hand, I expect modern urbanites to cook much more than their ancient counterparts. A great many city-dwelling Romans had no access to cooking facilities, and ancient cities consistently contain a great many places that would have sold cheap food; not only does every person in the most squalid of modern apartments have access to a kitchen, eating out is also much more expensive than it used to be when labor costs weren’t as high.
I don’t disagree with what you’re saying, precisely, but perhaps I disagree with how absolutely it’s stated.
I live on the East Coast and I travel a narrow band of close states semi-regularly, and it seems to me that the culinary distinctions are small, but also real and important. You bring up Heinz Ketchup as an example of an omnipresent good; but while that’s true in central Pennsylvania, New York and North Carolina often have different (inferior) brands, with very different tastes. When I go to New Jersey to visit my sister, I always stop and stock up on breads, because I can get better sandwich loaves out of Trader Joe’s than Giant Eagle (I agree that Wegman’s is the best, though). On a broader scale, when I traveled to the state of Washington last summer, all of the seafood had totally different flavors from Baltimore.
Everywhere I’ve gone, little things are different, and they add up. In my home city, root beer is heavily vanilla-flavored; in Vermont, it’s got maple in it. The most common kind of crab legs around here are Snow Crab, but about an hour’s drive away, it’s nothing but blue crabs. I guess seafood is probably cheating a little bit, though.
Sure, the frozen TV dinners probably taste the same, but I don’t think those are the majority of diets. It’s true that IBC Root Beer and Godiva are often competing with local options everywhere in the nation, but I don’t think they’re suppressing them.
Also pancetta is better than bacon in pasta and you’re a monster.
~
Anyway, to celebrate the spirit of your post, here’s a very quick and easy peanut butter fudge recipe that pleases the crowds nicely:
2 Cups Sugar
2/3 Cup Milk (Almond milk will also work)
1 Cup Peanut Butter (I suggest a sweet, smooth peanut butter, like Reeses’)
1 Cup Marshmallow Fluff
1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
~
Mix sugar and milk in a medium pot, then heat mixture to 234°F (softball stage). Remove immediately from heating element and add peanut butter, marshmallow and vanilla. Mix thoroughly until fully homogenous, and then pour into a greased container. Creates about 30oz per batch, or sixteen pieces of fudge
I’m confused by your recipes; did you really buy Carbonara and precooked Salmon before this blog?
And to echo Jordan, your pancetta putdown is the mark of a culinary monster
No, those two are just two of my favorite meals I make at home that I used to order at restaurants. It has been a long long long time since I’ve had a better piece of salmon at a restaurant than one I could make at home.
As for the pancetta, I have not found the flavor differences to justify the cost. For both, the most necessary part is the grease in the pan.
I took a look at the list of regional dishes you linked, and most of the ones I recognized (I’m a Midwesterner) seemed to be going strong.
Boston Baked Beans? Common to the point that I just knew them as “baked beans,” despite not being from Boston. Cincinnati Chili? Available pretty much anywhere in Cincinnati, and the fact that it hasn’t spread further is because fans of Texas chili consider us heretics. Goetta? Easy to find in a Cincinnati supermarket. Fried Cheese Curds? Every last bar in Wisconsin serves those. Mission Burrito? Those have gone mainstream thanks to Chipotle.
“All sorts of gourds?” My mom has recipes for spaghetti squash, butternut squash, and acorn squash, and apparently they’re all pretty simple to cook, though I haven’t tried myself.
I couldn’t think of many exceptions, aside from barbecue sauce: There’s a barbecue in Virginia (King’s Barbecue) that has a very unique, vinegar-y sauce that I’ve never seen outside of Virginia. But even there, they’ve moved into the future, and you can now order their barbecue sauce online.
I’m going to have to concur with Jordan – first, that regional dishes are still going strong, and second, that homogenized big-business brands don’t seem to be displacing regional dishes.
You comment that “Pawpaws don’t keep, and can’t be shipped fresh, so you can’t get them in the supermarket,” and that’s certainly true. But that means that a pawpaw dish wouldn’t be able to spread regardless of the circumstances, since it won’t ship. So you can’t blame the modern supermarket for destroying that dish. And likewise, if Grandma isn’t writing down her recipes, that’s a recipe that will be lost whether or not you’re eating locally. Walk into the kitchen, ask her to show you how it’s made, write it down, and share it with your kids. Heck, share it with the whole Internet.
Their website says it uses vinegar, mustard, and tomato which just seems like fence straddling to me.
Yet another voter turned off by moderation.
It seems odd that a post on the destruction of the american cuisine ends with links to two Italian recipes and one by a British chef.
I think you may be looking through the rose-colored glasses of nostalgia.
“a weekly shop would involve a trip to the butcher, the greengrocer, the bakery, and the dry goods store.”
And that would be a real pain in the butt, which is why supermarkets took over. And the supermarkets tend to sell a greater variety of meats, produce, and dry goods than any of those others. (standalone bakeries still have more variety of fresh-baked goods than supermarkets… and are still around).
And consider all those French cheeses. Wegman’s likely has most of them. How many would you have been able to get from the mom-and-pop shops?
Remember that even classic regional recipes often arose from necessity: people using every part of the animal because they had to, people preserving foods in various ways because if you don’t you have to waste the food, dishes that basically use leftovers, etc. Having cuisine affected because big corporations sell ketchup in supermarkets is ultimately no different from that, except that “big corporation” is a boo light.
Okay, I’m sick of getting colds. Advice for building my immune system? I already don’t smoke, and only drink two evenings a week normally (holidays excepted). I should exercise more I presume beyond walking, any advice on exercising for immune system building?
Exercise is good for your immune system, but too much (as in, pro athlete levels) might be bad for it.
See if allergies are in play, or if there’s some underlying condition. I kept constantly getting colds for a while, and it turned out I had a sinus infection.
Hmm, how do I see that? Eg questions to ask of my doctor?
Well, your doctor could do allergy tests. With my sinus infection, my doctor just listened to my symptoms, told me “yeah, sounds like a sinus infection”, and instructed me to use one of those things you rinse your sinuses out with (supposedly antibiotics aren’t that helpful).
I use a nasal spray for allergies to pet dander (I work with rodents and am owned by cats) and it’s also been very helpful for seasonal allergies. Original prescription came from an allergist and now I see a NP every couple months to get it renewed.
Thanks
Eat food off the floor (it seems to work for a friend).
Most of the stuff out there is pretty much quackery from what I can tell. The things we actually know work are the usual boring answers: get enough sleep, wash your hands frequently.
So not eating food off the floor? 🙂
Good news: these things are compatible!
But, steelmanning that suggestion as “moar probiotics!” I think there are much better ways to get those into your system.
(The probiotic research isn’t really there yet either, but it is at least pretty plausible, and your standard fermented foods are Generally Recognized As Safe, so no big risks there.)
Yes, but wash your hands! 🙂
In particular, wash your hands after going to the bathroom, since pathogens that can colonize the human gut are likely to be hanging around in there. Washing your hands after a walk in the woods is probably a lot less likely to selectively get rid of pathogens rather than friendly microbes.
Not technically a method of boosting your immune system, more a method of artificially covering for it, but those ‘cold and flu nasal defence spray’ things seem to work fairly well for me in reducing the frequency of colds I get.
Cool I will try one.
Example?
I used to get colds 4 or 5 times a year until I switched to intermittent fasting where I confine my consumption of cabs and protein to around a 6 hours window 6 or 7 days a week. Now I get a cold once every 2 years or so, and I’m constantly exposed to sick people as a professor. I practice Bulletproof Intermittent Fasting.
Personally, I’ve found the *worst* way to avoid getting sick is to either:
a. Start sending your 3-4 year old to preschool five days a week.
b. Put your three kids in three different schools.
I have verified both by experiment, but unfortunately N=1.
Volunteer at an elementary school (admittedly this will make things worse for a year or two before improving).
Personal experience was through the more-difficult method of having kids and then enrolling them, though.
I’ve had kids at nursery/school for 4 years now, I’m getting impatient.
And I seem to be picking up my bugs at work, not through them, anyway.
Has anyone read the book “Against Empathy” by Paul Bloom?
I just read it and mostly enjoyed it, although I think it goes on a bit long and repeats itself in spots. In many ways, it’s sort of a layman’s guide to many of the arguments supporting rationalism, but without ever really using the word “rationalism” (and thereby invoking the baggage that would accompany it).
He does address effective altruism specifically a number of times, and even quotes one “Scott Alexander” in that section, although he never really tells us who this person is, so it’s not as if SSC gets a plug or anything specifically. Which led me to the somewhat random question of, did Scott even know he was cited in this book? And more generally, if an author cites your blog, is there any sort of mechanism in place where you find out about it? Does the publisher contact you or something? How does this work?
Are there any consciousness blocker drugs? I think there are lots of situations where it’d be useful to turn yourself into a temporary p-zombie.
Are you looking for some feature not provided by amnesics?
I don’t know. I’m not particularly bothered by memories of work, but I’m extremely bothered by the experience of being in it, doing it.
Ideally, I’d like to be able to turn myself into a kind of automaton who would sit there without a thought in his head for 7 hours a day, but who could still function on some routine, basic level.
Why not try something like Adderall that can make uninteresting experiences, like writing college papers, more pleasant.
My brother used to have what he called “Vicodin Wednesdays” to help get him through the week. Lots of caveats about the safety of this approach.
No.
P-zombies are almost certainly impossible.
Has anyone else been reading 17776? It’s kind of hard to explain but seems to be about transhumanism. And football. Seriously, check it out.
What the everloving shit did I just read. Apparently I wish to continue. So, uh, thanks, I think?
I shut it down the moment the screen started filling in with black.
Yeah, that was a schtick I could have done without. But, at least as far as I can tell, it’s not a virus – just weird art.
Yeah, I discovered it a few days ago.
It’s giving me kind of an Andrew Hussie vibe, although I’m not sure why.
You are definitely not the only one to think that. There are already almost 5K google results for “17776 homestuck”.
Oooh I see that now. I think it’s the sense of a deep mythology in service of something wholly ridiculous.
Similar format (color-coded chatlogs interspersed with large single static images or .gifs), similar sense of humor, a couple of similar characters. Even uses some of the same characterization tricks, like tying quirks.
Thanks, this is good. It strongly reminds me of something, but I’m not sure what. Might be the xkcds that feature anthropomorphised robots (e.g. this one). It weakly reminds me of the album Splendor & Misery.
I’ve been busy and missed some replies to posts in other open threads. This one from beleelster
Imagine a city as indoor plumbing is becoming affordable to install for the median homeowner. Market saturation is practically zero, profit potential is extremely high. How many startups would you expect to attempt to capture a portion of this market? 1? 2? Hrair? The answer in a competitive market (I don’t mean perfectly competitive, just generally competitive where a government agency isn’t actively preventing people from entering the market) is clearly many new participants. Some will go out of business or get bought out by a larger/faster growing organization. In the end you will never trend toward 1 provider for a city without very specific assumptions about access to a water source that prevents competition.
Now the city is split into several zones, and outside of hard geographical boundaries, the borders of the zones are somewhat haphazard depending on how fast each company grew, their competence relative to each other etc. Now each company has a “natural monopoly” they can jack up* the prices of water up to the point where it would be better to move to a different house or just stop using indoor plumbing.
Then a developer steps in, he looks at blocks of row homes and imagines a towering apartment building instead, now every individual water company has a huge incentive to have that new building inside of their territory. They go to the builder and say “hey, don’t build over there, build one block over in my territory. He charges 10 cents a gallon for water, we will promise to deliver to your tenants at 8 cents a gallon, it will be so much easier to fill your apartments with this promise given how pissed people generally are about the high cost of water”**. Of course the builder can take that offer back to another company and get 7.5 cents a gallon and on down the line until it comes up against the water companies expectations of marginal cost for adding those new customers.
The monopoly is broken for all. People living in older buildings at the mercy of water companies will heavily favor moving into new construction with lower prices, water companies will have to cut prices to induce them to stay as they will have already invested heavily into their infrastructure, and net migration out of their areas drops the productivity of that investment toward zero, and even a displacement effect of lower income people moving in will mean less disposable income and a lower monopoly price that they can charge.
*assuming of course people signed up for these services without ever bothering to negotiate rates
** the actual incentives could be just straight kickbacks to the builder, but the end result will still be the apartment dwellers paying less for their overall living at the expense of the water companies monopoly profits.
I would just add that often, people treat the “practicality of a competitor entering the market” as somehow independent from what the firm already in the market is doing. In other words, if a monopolist is charging a reasonable price for their product, then yeah, it’s impractical for a competitor to come in.
But if the monopolist jacks up their rates sky-high, that changes the calculus entirely.
Stated differently, if a market features only one competitor, that is probably the optimal amount of competitors for that particular market. If the sole competitor starts charging “too much” others will step in. It’s not impossible to compete with one water company, it’s just inefficient and difficult. But if the potential reward is high enough, people will do it anyway.
While this is true it gives a lot of strength to the anti monopolist stance by conceding a major assumption, which is how come there is one firm here in the first place? No one firm could reasonably corner an existing city’s pluming structure starting from scratch, you only get the one producer situation when they are granted major concessions by a government and then things devolve from there.
Well no, not from scratch. Either the town starts small and the monopolist grows with it, or consolidation produces a many-to-one scenario wherein different water systems are merged together to form one consolidated one.
No government has to be involved at all.
The fact that most “monopolies” we currently observe are in fact products of government regulation is certainly true, but that’s not the only way a one-provider scenario can arise.
When you talk about AI, what is the reality of the refererrent? At minimum, we are defining a “strong AI”, “friendly AI” etc. In our imaginations. If that’s all, then their ontological status is “imaginary”: we can justly say “strong AI is a figment of your imagination”. Or do you think it must have a contingent existence in reality, ie “strong AI definitely exists if contingencies X y and Z occur”? Or some other ontological status?
Is this a general question about ontology or specifically about AI? If the latter, it’s got the same status as any speculative future technology (e.g. flying machines in 1017).
Thinking about ontology in general here.
Based on your example, let’s say Harun al-Rashid imagined a flying machine. What was the reality of “flying machine”? A figment of his imagination, contingently real in spacetime (because all of spacetime exists simultaneously), or what?
My extremely amateur attitude is that everything is real (or rather that mental ideas and physical objects both have an equal claim to reality). This has the disadvantage of technically making me a theist, but I like it.
At the start of Superintelligence, there is an analogy to AI risk about some sparrows. Bostrom was presumably intending to argue that we should try to solve our control problem and not be too hasty about getting AI, but I think it actually makes the opposite point. I can’t imagine a baby owl posing much of a threat to a flock of sparrows, so the strategy of “get an owl egg, when it hatches try to domesticate it, if that doesn’t work then kill it or fly away” is better than “try to work out how to domesticate an owl without anything to practise on and don’t go looking for any eggs”.
I don’t recall that analogy, but I agree with your response.
And, inevitably, that’s what we are going to actually do. We just won’t do it as part of a master plan for Friendly Owl Domestication. Some of us will do it because we selfishly believe a domesticated owl would be useful for our purposes, some because they can’t think of anything better to do with the owl hatchling in their midst, lots of us will just ignore the whole thing, and some will gear up to kill baby owls at the slightest excuse. By the time there are any adult owls around, we’ll know a fair bit about both owl domestication and owl killing.