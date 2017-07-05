Open Thread 79.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
Something I’ve been wondering for a while about weight management:
The old picture was that one’s weight is proportional to calorie intake. Eat a little less and over time, you’ll weigh a little less.
The new(er) picture that the old picture is false, in that people seem to have weight “set-points” — weights that their bodies are “trying” to maintain. A number of factors might change that set point, but it’s not clear exactly what they are, and how much they change it. (Although there is at least some evidence that dieting can increase it.)
There is a good deal of evidence that people who achieve a negative energy balance lose weight. They burn the fat they need to survive rather than keeling over. So: if you want to lose weight, and have the will power to do so by a combination of eating less and exercising, you can. And many people do this, only to eventually gain the weight back.
What people who lose weight and gain it back are typically told is that they can’t just diet, but need to “change their lifestyle” so that they eat less. I’m sure anyone who is vaguely aware of (at least) U.S. “health culture” is familiar with this advice. And in comparison so-called “yo-yo” dieting has the worst reputation as an approach.
However: Isn’t the “change your lifestyle” based on the old model of proportional weight, which is now discredited? If people do have set points, then maintaining a weight is not just an issue of willpower, but a huge and probably unsolvable cognitive problem. Calorie counts on foods, for example, are notoriously approximate. That’s fine for creating a deficit, but what if to maintain their weight a person has to skirt the calorie deficit/surplus line almost exactly, as the set-point evidence suggests? Isn’t that just intractable?
If someone who has a higher set-point wants to maintain a lower weight, isn’t a slow yo-yo the only way to do that? That is: figure out a level that is your deficit, and one that is your surplus by not too much, and switch from one to the other as your weight reaches certain thresholds (using, say, a 7 pound range)? I don’t think I’ve ever run across this advice in a standard or medical context (although I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s out there), even though it seems like the only way to maintain a lower weight-range in the face of a set points.
If the “set point” theory is correct, then what determines set point and how can one change it? We know it’s not set in stone at birth; if it was, how would we explain the substantial increase in obesity over the last few decades? The answer I usually see is that your set point can be affected by diet and/or exercise and/or staying at a different weight for a long enough period of time – and by diet/exercise, I mean actually changing habits long-term, like deciding to cut your sugar intake or exercise half an hour every day and then actually doing that more or less permanently.
As I understand it the set point is supposed to be the highest weight you’ve ever been. Your body considers that the healthy state and when you go below it goes into lean times mode.
Don’t have any idea if it is true or not.
According to this, the original conception of “set point” was of a single target weight that an individual is stuck with. That’s probably how the term is still used in research contexts, but in the popular press it just seems to be an individual’s equilibrium target at the moment. Under that interpretation, your understanding would be a particular theory of set point.
I’ve come across a similar claim, along the lines of “some people, when they maintain a lower weight for a long period of time, wind up with a set-point around that weight.”
The claim you’re making/repeating is stronger — that set point is mostly determined by these factors. It’s also not very helpful, in this sense specifically: Suppose that set point is set by staying at different weight for a long enough period of time. That doesn’t address the problem of how to maintain a different weight for a long enough period of time, given that one’s point hasn’t changed yet. (It also risks getting the correlation wrong, by picking out those people who happen to get a different, better set point after a simple diet change, and calling them typical.)
If you take out the “maintain a different weight for a long enough period of time”, you’re left with “affected by diet and/or exercise … for a long enough period of time (regardless of one’s weight over a shorter period of time).” I’m sure there are people who make this claim, but I’m not sure if there’s much evidence for it.
Re: slow yo-yo vs maintaining weight
I don’t think anyone ever means literally maintain the same weight. Your weight varies in the single digit pound range over the course of a single day. A seven pound range over the course of, say, six months is effectively maintaining a weight.
Yeah – that’s basically why I picked 7 pounds out of the air. It seems small enough to count as maintaining but large enough that (assuming a level of consumption reasonably close to balance) you can shift strategies on the order of weeks or months rather than days.
I basically never lose weight without paying specific attention to energy balance, and then I gain it back slowly once I’ve stopped paying attention. So i’m also relating personal experience — I don’t know how I would/will do it otherwise.
(If the evidence that sticking to food that bores you will lower your weight is right, then there’s that option. I think I would need a substantial shift in other areas of my life for that to make sense to me, though. I’m already being a good little boy in a lot of ways. Even if I am a cog in an indifferent machine, I don’t really want to cultivate that feeling in myself.)
Following up on last thread’s discussion of a hypothetical crash truck-building program for the German army in World War I, I did some additional poking around today and turned up a Master’s Thesis from the United States Marine Corps Command and Staff College. I haven’t read the whole thing yet, but it has some interesting tidbits I found surprising.
It looks like both Schleiffen and Moltke the Younger had an awareness of the value of motor transport for logistics, with the former proposing and the latter implementing motor-transport supply companies. During the war, these were supplemented with requisitioned civilian cars and trucks, and there were enough to effectively saturate the truck-supporting road network in the operational area. They had an absolutely atrocious reliability record (I suspect due to a bleeding-edge tech being put to hard use), and were appallingly-poorly coordinated. But even with that, they appear to have been critical to the German invasion of France going as well as it did. It sounds like without trucks, the German army would have run out of ammunition at the front well before the Battle of the Marne.
My initial conclusion: the desirability of a crash truck building program was more apparent to pre-war German leadership than we’d assumed, but they’d already done it to the extent it could have helped. With hindsight, the missing pieces were detailed planning of logistics beyond the initial mobilization, C&C capability for the trucks (not sure how), stockpiling spare parts, and having plans for moving the spare parts and relief drivers where they were needed.
Sounds to me like it was desirable in the way that modern US Air Force considers a successor to the A-10 desirable. That is, it’s something that would of course be nice to have, but it’s not something that they were going to sacrifice core institutional priorities to get. Given the choice between the trucks and the same amount of money spent on more men with horses, they’d take the men with horses.
I found it while trying to come up with a reference for a claim I’ve heard multiple times, that there’s a fairly short hard limit on how far horse-drawn wagons could get from their depots before you needed 100% of the cargo capacity to feed the horses during the round trip. I couldn’t find anything concrete, and thinking about it I suspect the claim is oversimplified: in other contexts, I’ve heard of that problem being solved with a staged depot system, where you build up a cache at maybe 50% of your theoretical radius and set up a smaller supply train for the next 50%, and so on. With a staged depot system, your throughput declines exponentially with distance, and it takes time to set up, but it’s doable with enough resources.
My impression is that they were screwed either way: they were well beyond the one-stage range of their wagon trains and seem to have been relying heavily on locally foraged/looted food and fodder, so adding horses probably wouldn’t have helped much. And the trucks they did have were saturating the roads that were good enough to carry them, so more trucks wouldn’t have helped either. The only real options I can see for large-scale German investment to improve logistics throughput would be:
1. Handing over big piles of money to France on the condition that they use it to improve their road network.
2. A massive PR campaign in Belgium to build up popular support for allowing Germany uncontested passage on their way to attack France in the event of war.
Both of these strike me as implausible in the extreme.
For a detailed and interesting discussion of this sort of issue in a much earlier context, I recommend Alexander the Great and the Logistics of the Macedonian Army.
there is such a limit, and it’s fairly close. the math is something like a hard working horse will eat 5% of its weight per day and can pull a load to half its weight, so once you get out two and a half days (i.e. 50 miles max, probably less), half your load is going to be horse food.
That calculation, however, leaves out the ability of horses to go without supplies, at least temporarily, by living off the land or running down their health. And trucks face a similar set of calculations when it comes to spare parts and gasoline.
Also, more and better trucks do help the problem despite limited roads. individually larger/more capable trucks can carry more cargo on the same amount of road, trucks with better off road performance can use a wider variety of roads and road like routes, more reliable trucks require burn through less gas, fewer spare parts, and don’t break down and cause traffic jams as much.
That all said, given the combination of the limits of the technology of the day and a world where paved roads were still a novelty outside of cities, the maximum returns were probably limited.
One credible threat the U.S. and South Korea could make towards North Korea would be to temporary evacuate the population of Seoul during join military exercises. Much of North Korea’s deterrence power comes from its ability to devastate Seoul with artillery and so North Korea would be terrified of such an evacuation. We could, perhaps, use the threat of such an evacuation to reach a deal with North Korea.
That might have worked 15 years ago but they have nukes now. Is South Korea going to evacuate the entirety of the country? Even if they managed to escape with minimal causalities, the economic effects of a nuked city would be a deterrent on its own.
This summer I’m interning in the Bay Area, and I have a few Bay Area-adjacent things to talk about. How convenient!
Several years ago I discovered the book Earth Abides, by George R. Stewart. It’s a post-apocalyptic piece following an ecology graduate student and the tribe he eventually founds, though the Earth is arguably as much of a focus as its people. Stewart was a Berkeley professor who enjoyed writing such books; his novel Storm has a hurricane as its main character, and (fun fact!) is the reason we give hurricanes people-names today. Stewart was himself a Berkeley professor, and most of the book’s action takes place in the general vicinity of the city.
Given my newfound proximity, I’m going to make a bike trip one of the next two weekends to see (at the very least) Stewart’s old house on San Luis Road and the nearby Indian Rock Park, both of which are notable sites in the novel. I am amenable, if there’s anyone else in the area who’s interested, to bringing a friend along for my bike ride into Berkeley.
Earth Abides came around at the right time in my life to really speak to me. Rereading it has not quite brought me the same sense of rapture as the first run through did, but some of the same fascination is still there. I think on both counts this has to do with how I related to Ish, the somewhat autistic narrator who finds himself bereft of intellectual friends after the apocalypse. Earth Abides is a surprisingly little-known book, and the SSC comments section seems like a fine place to be looking for like-minded people who might have also read it.
Uuuuuuuuunrelatedly…and I do hope I’m not breaking any rules by saying this…
I’ve become interested in trying out modafinil recently, though I am somewhat queasy about ordering large amounts of a controlled substance through the mail to a temporary address. I am led to understand that there is a sizable Rationalist community in the Berkeley area. So if I’m making a trip into Berkeley anyway…
I’ve recently moved to the south of China (splitting time between Guangzhou and Hong Kong) and it’s really given me a unique perspective on Western society.
June 1st, 2017 marked the 20th anniversary of the British handover of Hong Kong to China. There was a march for democracy in Hong Kong on that day which was met with a lot of pro-Beijing demonstration also.
When I talk to any of my (mainland) Chinese about anything to do with Western values like democracy and freedom, I am met with some very simple but fundamental questions that I’ve never needed to confront in the west. Speaking with a Western audience, it’s easy to fall back on arguments like “but freedom of speech!” and usually the other person will begrudgingly accept it.
One time I was talking to my Chinese friend about the guy who is always camped outside the White House with the “FREE TIBET” sign and my friend innocently asks “why do they care?” We in the west take for granted that you should be sympathetic and support independence movements, even movements outside your in-group, because “freedom is a good.”
My Chinese friends don’t share the same assumptions as I do, I feel like I have to make the case for liberalism and democracy from first principles. I’d like to ask if anyone has recommends for good essays or books that would argue for Enlightenment principles from a fundamental standpoint. I have On Liberty by John Stuart Mill, anything else to add to the reading list? Essays are preferred due to length.
I, Pencil as a modern update/supplement to the Use of Knowledge in Society if you want something short and punchy.