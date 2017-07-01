NꙮW WITH MꙮRE MULTIꙮCULAR ꙮ

SSC Meetup: Chicago 7/2

Posted on July 1, 2017 by Scott Alexander

I’ll be in Chicago this weekend along with Katja Grace of AI Impacts.

If you want to hang out, let’s meet at the Starbucks on 200 S Michigan Ave (right near the Art Institute) at 5:00 PM Sunday 7/2.

  1. Sniffnoy says:
    July 1, 2017 at 3:33 am

    Geez, I go take trips to Chicago both the past two weekends, and instead this happens this Sunday…

